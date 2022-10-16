Daniel Jones outplayed Lamar Jackson

Jimmys and Joes. Right? Jones had some of the worst coaching in the NFL. He may not be Josh Allen but what a difference a year makes and a real HC and OC. And reality is they won’t be picking til later in round one so my guess is contract is worked out that both parties can live with if the keep this up
this year. Eli made a career doing that.
What’s becoming evident to anyone paying attention is Jones fits the evolving personality of this team. “Smart, tough, dependable”.
His passing stats will get “flashier” as the OL gets better. Robinson helps, Bellinger is developing, so there’s something to work with. Is he the guy long term? Who the hell knows. BUT, he IS the right guy for this team at the moment . That’s all that really matters.
One aspect to that game that is getting overlooked
shoulders a tremendous number of responsibilities for the Ravens. He's elite and arguably the best football player in the NFL.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
No.
Jones drove the car at max speed through traffic.
You need to value big moments. Stats, all of them, mean dick if you play small when the moment is big.
He did far more than you seem to give credit for.
shoulders a tremendous number of responsibilities for the Ravens. He's elite and arguably the best football player in the NFL.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
No.
Jones drove the car at max speed through traffic.
You need to value big moments. Stats, all of them, mean dick if you play small when the moment is big.
He did far more than you seem to give credit for.
Let's review. I said he outplayed Rodgers last week. And outplayed LJax today.
If you want me to make some sort of football confession that I'm watching Josh Allen 2.0, that's not happening.
shoulders a tremendous number of responsibilities for the Ravens. He's elite and arguably the best football player in the NFL.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
No.
Jones drove the car at max speed through traffic.
You need to value big moments. Stats, all of them, mean dick if you play small when the moment is big.
He did far more than you seem to give credit for.
Let's review. I said he outplayed Rodgers last week. And outplayed LJax today.
If you want me to make some sort of football confession that I'm watching Josh Allen 2.0, that's not happening.
Rogers and Jackson have nothing to do with it ..nor does Allen.
This is about DJ.
Jones has never played well at any level of football - and when he does - you'll still hear for the next week the reasons why we should get rid of him.
That's what a particular crowd is reduced to.
I wonder if there will be another thread asking if we have confidence(and the poster saying of course not) in Jones driving us to tie or win the game (despite him doing it 4 times already) while the reigning MVPs couldn’t do it against us.
I was in my living room celebrating the pick and screaming "Go!" to Julian Love.
I wasn't thinking about BBI. Good to see I was on people's minds though.
What you think about Jones is pretty well established on both sides. I guess we'll see what the Giants think at the end of the season. I expect he'll be gone. In the meantime I'm rooting for them and not worrying about BBI's simpler posters.
I was in my living room celebrating the pick and screaming "Go!" to Julian Love.
I wasn't thinking about BBI. Good to see I was on people's minds though.
What you think about Jones is pretty well established on both sides. I guess we'll see what the Giants think at the end of the season. I expect he'll be gone. In the meantime I'm rooting for them and not worrying about BBI's simpler posters.
Of course you werent. Why would you ever admit you were wrong about Jones and this team
in the red zone and score TD's? Before that it was he couldn't win games. Now its he isn't throwing for enough yards. Some will never give him credit, it will always be something.
Where was that said?
I hate when people do this. Its literally in most of the Jones threads. Its in the "Imagine Jones" thread up right now. You read BBI enough to have seen them. The "If he only throws for xxx yds and xTDs he's gone", etc. As if this is fantasy football. I'm not going to find them all for you.
Imagine today if Andrews had caught that deflected TD pass in the end zone - which I think he should have - and Humphrey didn’t foul Slayton in the end zone and instead his INT had stood - Jones’ pass was godawful - then we’d all be singing a different tune. But it went our way.
Let’s enjoy it.
RE: Remember when the complaint was Jones couldn't execute
in the red zone and score TD's? Before that it was he couldn't win games. Now its he isn't throwing for enough yards. Some will never give him credit, it will always be something.
The goalposts are constantly moving. Can't score in the rezone. Umm never mind. He just doesn't win. Umm never mind, he doesn;t lead the team to wins. He rides Saquan. Umm never mind. He doesn't throw for TDs. ummmm mebver mind .... an on and on
RE: RE: RE: Remember when the complaint was Jones couldn't execute
I hate when people do this. Its literally in most of the Jones threads. Its in the "Imagine Jones" thread up right now. You read BBI enough to have seen them. The "If he only throws for xxx yds and xTDs he's gone", etc. As if this is fantasy football. I'm not going to find them all for you.
Fair enough. I thought you were suggesting it was something mentioned on this thread.
Imagine today if Andrews had caught that deflected TD pass in the end zone - which I think he should have - and Humphrey didn’t foul Slayton in the end zone and instead his INT had stood - Jones’ pass was godawful - then we’d all be singing a different tune. But it went our way.
Let’s enjoy it.
LOL. Yes. We should enjoy this simply because if a bunch of things changed, we would have lost - and make sure you get a dig in on Jones in these hypotheticals!!
Thank god a pass to a Wr who was fouled was god awful, not because of the WR being fouled, but because we need to point it out for some particular reason.
Yes. Let's enjoy it.
The two plays were beyond the control of Jones and
Lamar led an offense which got 7 yards per play but had two absolutely horrendous turnovers
Jones led an offense which got 3.8 yards per play but took great care of the ball outside of that meaningless lost fumble at the end of the first half
Lamar opens up a lot more of the running game than Jones and the ravens averaged almost 9 yards per carry
Only harbaugh/Roman know why they had 24 runs v 32 pass attempts in a game they led almost the entire way cause if those were the numbers and the giants had that run/pass split this place would rightfully be Chernobyl
Imagine today if Andrews had caught that deflected TD pass in the end zone - which I think he should have - and Humphrey didn’t foul Slayton in the end zone and instead his INT had stood - Jones’ pass was godawful - then we’d all be singing a different tune. But it went our way.
Let’s enjoy it.
LOL. Yes. We should enjoy this simply because if a bunch of things changed, we would have lost - and make sure you get a dig in on Jones in these hypotheticals!!
Thank god a pass to a Wr who was fouled was god awful, not because of the WR being fouled, but because we need to point it out for some particular reason.
Yes. Let's enjoy it.
Somewhere there is probably a miserable Ravens fan “thankful” his team even had the lead because the refs gave them an extra second to get the play off.
RE: The two plays were beyond the control of Jones and
Jackson and would have flipped the result, making Jackson a winner and Jones a loser.
(And Jones threw behind Slayton, so the foul was irrelevant.)
Not only did Slayton get interfered with, then the db pushed him out of the way. I have no idea what would have happened if there was no foul, but Slayton certainly would have been around the ball somewhere. Probably an incomplete pass at worst.
in the red zone and score TD's? Before that it was he couldn't win games. Now its he isn't throwing for enough yards. Some will never give him credit, it will always be something.
The goalposts are constantly moving. Can't score in the rezone. Umm never mind. He just doesn't win. Umm never mind, he doesn;t lead the team to wins. He rides Saquan. Umm never mind. He doesn't throw for TDs. ummmm mebver mind .... an on and on
Were any of those criticisms untrue when they were said?
The goalposts aren't moving. The discussion is.
There have been a number of things DJ needed to improve in order to provide some confidence for the present and future. He has shown a lot of progress in a lot of those areas, but rarely if ever has the progress come all at once, so the concerns have naturally shifted over time in response to the progress (or setbacks, at times) displayed by DJ.
Is anyone genuinely suggesting that DJ is a finished product or that he's already done enough to provide absolute certainty about his future here beyond this season? If not, why wouldn't the discussion evolve over time with more information available to us with each passing week?
Lamar was brutal today. I’m not sure if it was Wink’s defense confusing him, or him trying to beat his old DC, but man, he was bad.
Daniel was really good, I think, considering the circumstances, his best game as a Giant. There were still a couple of times he held the ball too long, but on 2 of the TD drives, he got the ball out on time and made some really nice throws.
But this was a Daboll win. His game management is simply outstanding.
I was in my living room celebrating the pick and screaming "Go!" to Julian Love.
I wasn't thinking about BBI. Good to see I was on people's minds though.
What you think about Jones is pretty well established on both sides. I guess we'll see what the Giants think at the end of the season. I expect he'll be gone. In the meantime I'm rooting for them and not worrying about BBI's simpler posters.
Lol. You are so full of shit dude.
RE: RE: Funny to see who cares more about these debates than the games
I was in my living room celebrating the pick and screaming "Go!" to Julian Love.
I wasn't thinking about BBI. Good to see I was on people's minds though.
What you think about Jones is pretty well established on both sides. I guess we'll see what the Giants think at the end of the season. I expect he'll be gone. In the meantime I'm rooting for them and not worrying about BBI's simpler posters.
Lol. You are so full of shit dude.
Its all backpedaling and denying from the Jones Sucks crowd, each doing it his own way
And you wrote it because it pushes your agenda that no college QB is going to ever be better than Daniel Jones.
When you are not on mute.
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
And you wrote it because it pushes your agenda that no college QB is going to ever be better than Daniel Jones.
When you are not on mute.
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
It's a daft comment. If Hooker goes back and sees his first read open, and executes the play, that is still going through your progressions.
Imagine that conversation with Coach Heupel.
"Why didn't you throw it to Hyatt on the slugo on that first read?"
"Sorry, coach. I thought it was better to wait around and see if my third or fourth read might get open instead..."
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
It's a daft comment. If Hooker goes back and sees his first read open, and executes the play, that is still going through your progressions.
Imagine that conversation with Coach Heupel.
"Why didn't you throw it to Hyatt on the slugo on that first read?"
"Sorry, coach. I thought it was better to wait around and see if my third or fourth read might get open instead..."
I’m not saying you’re wrong. But snablats clearly stated in the thread he didn’t watch the game and didn’t see him go through progressions in the highlights but could have easily been wrong.
Anyways - who cares? This thread ain’t about Hooker. It’s about how Jones stepped up and outplayed yet another top QB.
Again - if you want to be considered a franchise QB, it's about winning in the playoffs. So far, he's 1-3, and looked pretty bad in those three losses.
He does a lot of great things on the field; he also makes decisions like today's INT, and he also fumbled - both things cost his team the game.
There is certainly more room for growth.
But to say he's never been a clutch player just isn't true.
Of course, this is coming from the poster who claims he is able to see college quarterbacks go through their progressions based on ESPN highlights.
He's such a sweet kid that Snablats.
That's not what I wrote, but you cant read
Yeah, that’s what you wrote.
And you wrote it because it pushes your agenda that no college QB is going to ever be better than Daniel Jones.
When you are not on mute.
Wrong again dumbass, on all counts
Look, its obvious you are a fucking moron who has no reading skills and knows nothing about college football
Another poster above posted exactly what I wrote
You said QBs were going through progressions, but when asked a few times to name them, you didnt
And I never said no college QB is better than Jones. I have said repeatedly that Stroud and Young would be better, but they arent attainable. The rest havent looked like franchise QBs, which is what you all keep saying you want instead of Jones
I posted this on a different thread, but it's appropriate here as well
What I see in DJ is fewer mistakes.
.McL. : 11:45 pm : link : reply
DJ is not doing anything truly spectacular. No highlight reel plays that you seen from other QBs. They had 1, 18 yard gain and 2, 17 yard gains. Nothing over 20 yards. This has been the blueprint all year long so far. Stay within themselves, take what they can get and don't make mistakes.
Before this year DJs had problems with mistakes - fumbling, interceptions, not seeing the open receiver, etc. He is not making those mistakes. That has been the big growth spurt in his game. Right now, he does nothing exceptionally well, except not making mistakes. And that consistency is a formula for winning.
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
It's a daft comment. If Hooker goes back and sees his first read open, and executes the play, that is still going through your progressions.
Imagine that conversation with Coach Heupel.
"Why didn't you throw it to Hyatt on the slugo on that first read?"
"Sorry, coach. I thought it was better to wait around and see if my third or fourth read might get open instead..."
than there is on D Jones. It is pretty obvious the coaching staff is not really interested in Jones throwing for 40 Attempts and or 300 yards and 4 TDs. in a game. Many here will blame the receiver corp even though Wan Dale Robinson played his first ever game here.
I watched Lamar Jackson pretty much put a scoring drive together essentially by himself with big 30 yard chunk plays. All the while the Giants are handing off to their running back more than any other team in the league. In a week where back ups are throwing for 250 yards and 2 TDs it's kind of strange to credit Daniel Jones with all the glory and act like he is some type of underrated elite QB when he is pretty much a 180 yard < 30 pass attempt game manager.
than there is on D Jones. It is pretty obvious the coaching staff is not really interested in Jones throwing for 40 Attempts and or 300 yards and 4 TDs. in a game. Many here will blame the receiver corp even though Wan Dale Robinson played his first ever game here.
I watched Lamar Jackson pretty much put a scoring drive together essentially by himself with big 30 yard chunk plays. All the while the Giants are handing off to their running back more than any other team in the league. In a week where back ups are throwing for 250 yards and 2 TDs it's kind of strange to credit Daniel Jones with all the glory and act like he is some type of underrated elite QB when he is pretty much a 180 yard < 30 pass attempt game manager.
Lamar is playing to get the big pay day.
Jones is playing for his football career.
I would put the pressure more on Jones.
I never thought too much of Lamar as an Elite QB. He flops between beautiful passes and horrendous passes. His ability to buy himself some time with his legs is what makes him dangerous. Keep him in the pocket, not so much.
My opinion is that he has sloppy mechanics and relies too much on his God given talent which has always worked for him in the past.
There was on pass that he had time and he was throwing a short swing pass to the RB and he threw it at the RB's feet. These horrible passes happened quite a bit yesterday.
He is a very talented football player with below average QB skills. That is just my opinion.
Making a bad mistake which he recovered from only to compound it by throwing an ill advised pass off balance is not the decisions that an elite QB make. He has to be aware of the score and what the circumstances are.
I watched him 3 times so far this year and, he misses too many throws that should be considered routine NFL plays.
At the same time it must be admitted that Jones does that too. That PI in the end zone was a gift. Slayton was held, but that usually means the pass is too far in front of him . Never have I seen a hold called where the pass was not only behind him but, he threw right to the Ravens defender. Eli had a reputation of doing stuff like that but, not in so many years watching Eli and other Giants before him, have I seen just blatantly bad interceptions in the red zone in this short a period. Also, look at the attempts...Eli was throwing a lot ; even when they had Tiki ; he was still top 10 in attempts. They were running the offense through his passing. Should be clear they are running this offense through Barkleys running.
I watched him 3 times so far this year and, he misses too many throws that should be considered routine NFL plays.
At the same time it must be admitted that Jones does that too. That PI in the end zone was a gift. Slayton was held, but that usually means the pass is too far in front of him . Never have I seen a hold called where the pass was not only behind him but, he threw right to the Ravens defender. Eli had a reputation of doing stuff like that but, not in so many years watching Eli and other Giants before him, have I seen just blatantly bad interceptions in the red zone in this short a period. Also, look at the attempts...Eli was throwing a lot ; even when they had Tiki ; he was still top 10 in attempts. They were running the offense through his passing. Should be clear they are running this offense through Barkleys running.
You could say that the Ravens don't score a TD when the play clock is almost 2 seconds past zero but they were handed that one. Sloppy officiating. They might not have scored at all. That is why I don't play the would have could have game.
Not getting on Jones because he misses some easy throws is not the same. Jones is also not an League MVP.
If a defender holds on to a receiver while the ball is in the air, the penalty will be pass interference and not holding. It definitely threw the timing off. No denying that it was thrown slightly behind the WR, but it was a penalty. I mean jeezus, it happened right in front of the back judge. So, that doesn't hold water with the argument. End of story.
Also Jones's 4 offense in 4 years and had/has no talent with WR, TE.
Who is he throwing deep to? The pressure he faces is coming right up the gut. Why do you think they keep moving Jones?
Listen I get it. You don't like Jones. That's fair. I am neither pro or against. I want to win and he looks like a different QB. So you can say I am pro Jones right now.
There is no guarantee that they draft franchise QB next year or the year after. There is no sticker on them like when you buy Certified Angus Beef. Certified Franchise QB. Doesn't work like that. They are going to need to sign Jones for 4/135 at the minimum if he keeps progressing..
If he makes the playoffs and you don't franchise him, he is gone. Some team will throw piles of money at him. He is not staying on a discount. I know I wouldn't.
OK that is not the first time that officials don't call it.
Secondly, it is just bizarre to talk this much and this highly of Jones.
This does not look like a make or break year to me with an offense that has something to prove with Jones as the focal point.
Any kind of 20 million + deal for a QB like this is just insane to me. Comparing him to league MVPs and / or elite QBs is also strange to me.
You have a heavy QB draft class coming up with a heavy run offense. It would be crazy to me if a Levis falls into your lap you would rather have a Daniel Jones for 20 million a year. Heck there top 10 prospects making NFL throws this draft class is so big.
Yet all anyone wants to talk about is see I told you so. So obvious ax to grind.
So by that same argument did Jones get outplayed by Cooper Rush ?
OK that is not the first time that officials don't call it.
Secondly, it is just bizarre to talk this much and this highly of Jones.
This does not look like a make or break year to me with an offense that has something to prove with Jones as the focal point.
Any kind of 20 million + deal for a QB like this is just insane to me. Comparing him to league MVPs and / or elite QBs is also strange to me.
You have a heavy QB draft class coming up with a heavy run offense. It would be crazy to me if a Levis falls into your lap you would rather have a Daniel Jones for 20 million a year. Heck there top 10 prospects making NFL throws this draft class is so big.
Yet all anyone wants to talk about is see I told you so. So obvious ax to grind.
So by that same argument did Jones get outplayed by Cooper Rush ?
OK that is not the first time that officials don't call it.
Secondly, it is just bizarre to talk this much and this highly of Jones.
This does not look like a make or break year to me with an offense that has something to prove with Jones as the focal point.
Any kind of 20 million + deal for a QB like this is just insane to me. Comparing him to league MVPs and / or elite QBs is also strange to me.
You have a heavy QB draft class coming up with a heavy run offense. It would be crazy to me if a Levis falls into your lap you would rather have a Daniel Jones for 20 million a year. Heck there top 10 prospects making NFL throws this draft class is so big.
Yet all anyone wants to talk about is see I told you so. So obvious ax to grind.
So by that same argument did Jones get outplayed by Cooper Rush ?
What axe do I have to grind?
When have I said told you so?
I am replying to the fact that you said it wasn't pass interference, but holding and that the DB should have picked it off. NFL rules state holding when the ball is in the air is a spot foul and is now interference. So that is the factual response to your interpretation of that play.
Since Jones ant-fans love to pick out obscure hypothetical points, the play clock past 0 for 2 seconds for Baltimore is huge because they scored a TD, but what ever.
The sad thing is that it will cost 30+ million to keep Jones not 20. There is absolutely no guarantee that any QB will be a franchise or not coming out of the draft. The grass always seems greener on the other side.
With hind sight, the correct call would have been to give Jones the 5th year at the 20 million. Unfortunately they bet incorrectly and that ship has sailed. So now they have to pay the man via a tag or contract. If you believe once he gets weapons he will be even better.. then the cost of a long term contract just increases exponentially.
The brass played this wrong. That is one of their mistakes in my opinion.
Hell they could have a plan and still let him walk, who knows? I don't lose sleep over it.
As far as Cooper Rush comparison, sure whatever. Dallas is more talented than the Giants. Also it is a division game. We don't match up well with Dallas. Just like Washington doesn't match up well against us and its 50/50 with the Eagles.
The Ravens and Green Bay are basically the same teams. Good defenses, MVP QB's no WR and great running games.
I am not crowning DJ as anything but I am now leaning towards giving him a contract if he maintains his growth.
Well, for one thing, that's pretty much the going rate even for 2nd/3rd tier QBs that teams make a genuine commitment to. The cut below that is journeyman/placeholder.
So if the argument is that DJ is playing himself into a more confident position for the Giants to commit to him as their starting QB, that price tag is now landing at or above $30M AAV.
Granted, AAV is not the same as cap hit, but just to frame the conversation properly, here is a listing of NFL Starting QBs by AAV. Note that, other than Brady, starting QBs fall into three groups:
1) Established starters (or contracts signed when a QB was an established starter); this tier is $30M+ AAV
2) Journeyman/placeholder QB; this tier falls between $9M and $16M AAV
3) QB on rookie contract; this tier is below $10M AAV
There is no QB market that exists between group 1 and group 2. That doesn't mean that DJ won't somehow land there, but it seems unlikely. The more likely scenario is for DJ to firmly join group 1 or group 2 in terms of the way the market ultimately views him.
If the Giants see DJ as their starter going forward, he could very likely end up at a $30M AAV. If the Giants do not see him as their starter going forward, some other team might, and he could end up at a $30M AAV. In order for DJ to end up in the salary range of group 2, that would have to also match the league-wide perception of what he's worth.
There is no logical way to simultaneously claim that DJ is on the same level as other starting QBs in the NFL without also assigning a comparable price tag. If you believe that DJ deserves to be considered a bona fide NFL QB1, you should just assume that his next contract will have an AAV of around $30M or more. Even if it's on the low side, it probably still has an AAV of $25M+.
The only way that you can project a cheaper price for DJ's next contract is to assume that the league (and the Giants braintrust as well) views him as a journeyman/placeholder QB. There is no QB market in between those groups. There's one way above that $30M threshold (the elite tier is now well north of $40M AAV), but there's really nothing other than Brady in between $16M and $30M AAV.
So are you suggesting that DJ should be viewed as a placeholder for his next contract? Because otherwise you should probably think DJ gets $30M+ also.
Well, for one thing, that's pretty much the going rate even for 2nd/3rd tier QBs that teams make a genuine commitment to. The cut below that is journeyman/placeholder.
So if the argument is that DJ is playing himself into a more confident position for the Giants to commit to him as their starting QB, that price tag is now landing at or above $30M AAV.
Granted, AAV is not the same as cap hit, but just to frame the conversation properly, here is a listing of NFL Starting QBs by AAV. Note that, other than Brady, starting QBs fall into three groups:
1) Established starters (or contracts signed when a QB was an established starter); this tier is $30M+ AAV
2) Journeyman/placeholder QB; this tier falls between $9M and $16M AAV
3) QB on rookie contract; this tier is below $10M AAV
There is no QB market that exists between group 1 and group 2. That doesn't mean that DJ won't somehow land there, but it seems unlikely. The more likely scenario is for DJ to firmly join group 1 or group 2 in terms of the way the market ultimately views him.
If the Giants see DJ as their starter going forward, he could very likely end up at a $30M AAV. If the Giants do not see him as their starter going forward, some other team might, and he could end up at a $30M AAV. In order for DJ to end up in the salary range of group 2, that would have to also match the league-wide perception of what he's worth.
There is no logical way to simultaneously claim that DJ is on the same level as other starting QBs in the NFL without also assigning a comparable price tag. If you believe that DJ deserves to be considered a bona fide NFL QB1, you should just assume that his next contract will have an AAV of around $30M or more. Even if it's on the low side, it probably still has an AAV of $25M+.
The only way that you can project a cheaper price for DJ's next contract is to assume that the league (and the Giants braintrust as well) views him as a journeyman/placeholder QB. There is no QB market in between those groups. There's one way above that $30M threshold (the elite tier is now well north of $40M AAV), but there's really nothing other than Brady in between $16M and $30M AAV.
So are you suggesting that DJ should be viewed as a placeholder for his next contract? Because otherwise you should probably think DJ gets $30M+ also. Link - ( New Window )
for breaking down the $. this is the argument the "anti-DJ" crowd has been trying to make since the off-season, myself included. we are not rooting against Daniel Jones, we're simply stating the reality of the QB market in the NFL.
by declining the 5th year option, Schoen put DJ into a "prove it" year, and effectively made it so that there are only three options:
1. We franchise tag DJ - $31m/year
2. We resign DJ to another contract - $30m/year AAV
3. We trade or release DJ
Options 1 and 2 would be a horrendous investment and use of cap space given what we know about DJ's limitations and productivity. he's a tough SOB. he's getting better now that he has a real coach. he finally threw a couple of red zone TD passes. all good stuff. I'm loving 5-1 just like the rest of you.
but $30m/year for a guy who led one of the worst offenses in the league for 3 years?
it's a bad investment based on what we know so far. DJ would have to light the league on fire this year (productivity or deep playoff run would suffice) in order for that reality to change, and even then, it would be risky. do I have to remind you of how many athletes have a great "contract year" and then suck again? with a $30m investment, the stakes couldn't be higher on that.
the problem with this debate has always been that fans are unable to compartmentalize. a fan wants DJ to succeed and frankly only cares how much DJ is paid if he under-achieves. a business person, or a GM, is looking at this through a different lens. something tells me Joe Schoen is much more business person than fan when it comes to these decisions.
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
And yet, in 2017, that's actually very similar to what happened with the Bills while Schoen was there (Daboll was not there until 2018). The Bills made the playoffs in McDermott's first season with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman at QB. That offseason, they traded Taylor and drafted Josh Allen (and traded up twice to get him). Peterman hung around for another year as one of a few different placeholder QBs during Allen's rookie year.
It's entirely possible that JS/BD view DJ as the answer at QB, and that he has assuaged any concerns they may have had about him when they declined his option. But I don't think that the team's W/L record will be the ultimate arbiter of DJ's future, at least not based on how Buffalo treated a similar situation a few years earlier.
If DJ is re-signed it will be because of DJ, not because of the team winning. They may well keep him even if the team loses or let him walk even if they win.
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
And yet, in 2017, that's actually very similar to what happened with the Bills while Schoen was there (Daboll was not there until 2018). The Bills made the playoffs in McDermott's first season with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman at QB. That offseason, they traded Taylor and drafted Josh Allen (and traded up twice to get him). Peterman hung around for another year as one of a few different placeholder QBs during Allen's rookie year.
It's entirely possible that JS/BD view DJ as the answer at QB, and that he has assuaged any concerns they may have had about him when they declined his option. But I don't think that the team's W/L record will be the ultimate arbiter of DJ's future, at least not based on how Buffalo treated a similar situation a few years earlier.
If DJ is re-signed it will be because of DJ, not because of the team winning. They may well keep him even if the team loses or let him walk even if they win.
The Bills QB situation was much worse in 2017 than ours is now. Taylor was benched and hurt during the year. Jones is actually contributing to wins.
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants somehow make the playoffs
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
And yet, in 2017, that's actually very similar to what happened with the Bills while Schoen was there (Daboll was not there until 2018). The Bills made the playoffs in McDermott's first season with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman at QB. That offseason, they traded Taylor and drafted Josh Allen (and traded up twice to get him). Peterman hung around for another year as one of a few different placeholder QBs during Allen's rookie year.
It's entirely possible that JS/BD view DJ as the answer at QB, and that he has assuaged any concerns they may have had about him when they declined his option. But I don't think that the team's W/L record will be the ultimate arbiter of DJ's future, at least not based on how Buffalo treated a similar situation a few years earlier.
If DJ is re-signed it will be because of DJ, not because of the team winning. They may well keep him even if the team loses or let him walk even if they win.
The Bills QB situation was much worse in 2017 than ours is now. Taylor was benched and hurt during the year. Jones is actually contributing to wins.
Totally valid point. I guess that's why we're still in the gray area and debating this. If DJ was playing like the 2017 Bills QBs, it would be an open and shut case, I assume.
Nevertheless, the only thing we can say for sure is that both our HC and OC made their bones in their previous stops with brand-new, young QBs who took over in the first season that Daboll and Kafka were OC and QB coach, respectively.
Daboll's first year as OC in Buffalo was Allen's rookie year. Kafka's first year as KC's QB coach was Mahomes' first year as QB1. Obviously neither Daboll nor Kafka was in the same role they're in now, and probably had little to no say in either scenario. It's more of an interesting side note than anything else. But it could be prescient, I guess.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If the Giants somehow make the playoffs
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
And yet, in 2017, that's actually very similar to what happened with the Bills while Schoen was there (Daboll was not there until 2018). The Bills made the playoffs in McDermott's first season with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman at QB. That offseason, they traded Taylor and drafted Josh Allen (and traded up twice to get him). Peterman hung around for another year as one of a few different placeholder QBs during Allen's rookie year.
It's entirely possible that JS/BD view DJ as the answer at QB, and that he has assuaged any concerns they may have had about him when they declined his option. But I don't think that the team's W/L record will be the ultimate arbiter of DJ's future, at least not based on how Buffalo treated a similar situation a few years earlier.
If DJ is re-signed it will be because of DJ, not because of the team winning. They may well keep him even if the team loses or let him walk even if they win.
The Bills QB situation was much worse in 2017 than ours is now. Taylor was benched and hurt during the year. Jones is actually contributing to wins.
Totally valid point. I guess that's why we're still in the gray area and debating this. If DJ was playing like the 2017 Bills QBs, it would be an open and shut case, I assume.
Nevertheless, the only thing we can say for sure is that both our HC and OC made their bones in their previous stops with brand-new, young QBs who took over in the first season that Daboll and Kafka were OC and QB coach, respectively.
Daboll's first year as OC in Buffalo was Allen's rookie year. Kafka's first year as KC's QB coach was Mahomes' first year as QB1. Obviously neither Daboll nor Kafka was in the same role they're in now, and probably had little to no say in either scenario. It's more of an interesting side note than anything else. But it could be prescient, I guess.
You make a lot of solid points.
But I think we are forgetting one elephant in the room. If the Giants goes something like 10-7 or 11-6 and Jones plays like he has - the chances of him coming back are extremely high IMO, and its not because of Daboll or Schoen.
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
In my opinion it is not prudent to underwrite an investment of that magnitude on Jones simply because the team puts up 10 wins or so. Schoen & Daboll will have tread carefully here as to how those wins were manufactured and is that the kind of team they can rely upon winning in the future.
The backstop of the franchise tag always exists to the extent they are still not certain on Jones or if they feel they can't find a draft option worth serious consideration. It still costs $30M+ but at least it's a reduced time commitment.
Continued winning at least makes the discussion worthwhile at the end of the year, although I still don't see Jones as a QB worth that coin. Even for one year.
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
In my opinion it is not prudent to underwrite an investment of that magnitude on Jones simply because the team puts up 10 wins or so. Schoen & Daboll will have tread carefully here as to how those wins were manufactured and is that the kind of team they can rely upon winning in the future.
The backstop of the franchise tag always exists to the extent they are still not certain on Jones or if they feel they can't find a draft option worth serious consideration. It still costs $30M+ but at least it's a reduced time commitment.
Continued winning at least makes the discussion worthwhile at the end of the year, although I still don't see Jones as a QB worth that coin. Even for one year.
I like your prudent approach. We're still talking about a guy who put up less than 100 yds passing into the 4th Q yesterday. He played well. Well enough to win. But he's still an unconvincing NFL passer, to this point.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
More TDs as well.
He’s earning the right to get some money even if it’s on short term, and keep his job here if he wants it.
I'm not sure if today's counts as a GWD just because they got the ball back and iced it after the sack/fumble, but if so it's 4 GWD in 5 wins.
Righhht??
He was doing Anthony Richardson research today
Stop it
They don't have any WR either
Fact, good defenses expose him more times than not. Reference: his epic playoff failures
He lost a fumble on Hail Mary attempt at end of first half.
Such a brain fart on his part. You're up by 3 with 2 mins left in the game and you throw the ball across your body into a crowd....Dumb, Dumb, Dumb
Quote:
Game I've ever seen. I still don't see anything special, just a one trick pony.
Stop it
They don't have any WR either
Not your thread to post in after you blasted players all game thread. He has mark andrews. And he stunk today.
Quote:
Game I've ever seen. I still don't see anything special, just a one trick pony.
Stop it
They don't have any WR either
Lol, so it’s OK to make excuses for Lamar, but how DARE anyone do so for Jones
Because Jones outplayed Lamar. Thanks for proving my point!
Quote:
In comment 15864966 JaxGiant said:
Quote:
Game I've ever seen. I still don't see anything special, just a one trick pony.
Stop it
They don't have any WR either
Lol, so it’s OK to make excuses for Lamar, but how DARE anyone do so for Jones
You tell me.
We make excuses for DJ, but not for LJ?
Quote:
Game I've ever seen. I still don't see anything special, just a one trick pony.
Stop it
They don't have any WR either
They have one of the best TEs in all of football, plus a possible receiving stud developing in Likely. Bateman has had a great game this year at WR and would be Giants No. 1 WR if he were here.
Giants scoring 27 and 24 over the past two games despite nothing at WR is a helluva job.
Quote:
In comment 15864985 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 15864966 JaxGiant said:
Quote:
Game I've ever seen. I still don't see anything special, just a one trick pony.
Stop it
They don't have any WR either
Lol, so it’s OK to make excuses for Lamar, but how DARE anyone do so for Jones
You tell me.
We make excuses for DJ, but not for LJ?
If Lamar led the Ravens to 17 straight points to win the game you would be singing his praises from the rooftops. Not for Jones though
Quote:
Game I've ever seen. I still don't see anything special, just a one trick pony.
Stop it
They don't have any WR either
And they likely never will. No FA WR is going to go there for 4 shitty Lamar targets a game.
Well, he played terrible for three years..
Jones is playing out of his mind right now, and this level is the equivalent of a slightly below average Lamar game
Jones is playing out of his mind right now, and this level is the equivalent of a slightly below average Lamar game
You mean the type of game he has played the last 3 weeks and most of last year?
Ravens were still up 3. Lamar needed to just take the sack there.
BBI would have been calling for Tyrod next week had Jones made that play, that’s how bad it was.
Pretty sure Jones lost a fumble to end the half. It was nothing but still a turn over.
Quote:
I’m not so sure we win that without the defensive play and a poor play by Jackson!
Such a brain fart on his part. You're up by 3 with 2 mins left in the game and you throw the ball across your body into a crowd....Dumb, Dumb, Dumb
These are the breaks you need to go your way to have a great season. We are getting them.
Quote:
In comment 15864877 Simms11 said:
Quote:
I’m not so sure we win that without the defensive play and a poor play by Jackson!
Such a brain fart on his part. You're up by 3 with 2 mins left in the game and you throw the ball across your body into a crowd....Dumb, Dumb, Dumb
These are the breaks you need to go your way to have a great season. We are getting them.
You often make your own breaks.
Enjoyed both.
What’s becoming evident to anyone paying attention is Jones fits the evolving personality of this team. “Smart, tough, dependable”.
His passing stats will get “flashier” as the OL gets better. Robinson helps, Bellinger is developing, so there’s something to work with. Is he the guy long term? Who the hell knows. BUT, he IS the right guy for this team at the moment . That’s all that really matters.
Didn’t Love also knock that pass down in the end zone that was looking like a sure TD.
He is really playing at a high level.
Quote:
Was the return Love had AFTER the interception. He got us 15 yards closer to the end zone
Didn’t Love also knock that pass down in the end zone that was looking like a sure TD.
He is really playing at a high level.
Sy has told us for years that Julian Love is a very good, smart football player.
He was a really good as CB for Notre Dame.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
I’ve been a critic, but Jones has led some crucial drives this year for TD’s. The drive he led down 20-10 was brilliant.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
Lol don’t ever change.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
Lol exactly. And Jones car is a VW Beetle. I'm sure Baltimore fans would have rather had an "efficient" QB on the last few drives
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
It doesn't matter if you have a porche if you smash it into a tree.
So I guess all Jones has done is beat two conference champions and “the best player in the football.”
Whats going to be the talking point next week?
Quote:
shoulders a tremendous number of responsibilities for the Ravens. He's elite and arguably the best football player in the NFL.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
I’ve been a critic, but Jones has led some crucial drives this year for TD’s. The drive he led down 20-10 was brilliant.
That was a solid drive - yes. I thought the drive after being down 7-0 was the most important drive. He completed three straight 3rd downs, and two were 12 yards or longer.
Steadier isn't an insult. Sometimes it's good enough. And it was today.
Jones made no costly mistake. LJax made two.
So I guess all Jones has done is beat two conference champions and “the best player in the football.”
Whats going to be the talking point next week?
I didn't say best QB. Best football player. The guy is a unicorn.
What talking point?
I said Jones outplayed Rodgers last week. A number of times...
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
Jones drove the car at max speed through traffic.
You need to value big moments. Stats, all of them, mean dick if you play small when the moment is big.
He did far more than you seem to give credit for.
Quote:
shoulders a tremendous number of responsibilities for the Ravens. He's elite and arguably the best football player in the NFL.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
No.
Jones drove the car at max speed through traffic.
You need to value big moments. Stats, all of them, mean dick if you play small when the moment is big.
He did far more than you seem to give credit for.
Let's review. I said he outplayed Rodgers last week. And outplayed LJax today.
If you want me to make some sort of football confession that I'm watching Josh Allen 2.0, that's not happening.
Quote:
In comment 15865323 bw in dc said:
Quote:
shoulders a tremendous number of responsibilities for the Ravens. He's elite and arguably the best football player in the NFL.
But he made the critical mistakes that turned the game.
So, I guess Jones did outplay him by just being steadier. Like driving your car at the speed limit and keeping your hands on the wheel at 2 and 10 o'clock...
No.
Jones drove the car at max speed through traffic.
You need to value big moments. Stats, all of them, mean dick if you play small when the moment is big.
He did far more than you seem to give credit for.
Let's review. I said he outplayed Rodgers last week. And outplayed LJax today.
If you want me to make some sort of football confession that I'm watching Josh Allen 2.0, that's not happening.
This is about DJ.
That's a good summary of what happened.
And that's what was needed today.
Add goterps and ajr
Jones: 112.1.
QBR isn't everything, but just sayin'.
That's what a particular crowd is reduced to.
Where exactly is the dig?
Go read the comments I made last week about Jones's performance against Green Bay. I said it was his best performance as a pro.
Today, I thought Jones was solid today. And that was good enough to win. What exactly do you want to hear?
That's what a particular crowd is reduced to.
I wonder if there will be another thread asking if we have confidence(and the poster saying of course not) in Jones driving us to tie or win the game (despite him doing it 4 times already) while the reigning MVPs couldn’t do it against us.
Jones: 112.1.
QBR isn't everything, but just sayin'.
That's not QBR. It's Passer Rating.
Quote:
Nah, it can’t be. We’ve been told for 3 years that Daniel Jones is a terrible quarterback
Well, he played terrible for three years..
And with better coaching and a better OL, Jones is playing better. Just as you said he wouldnt, just as we said he would
Where was that said?
I wasn't thinking about BBI. Good to see I was on people's minds though.
What you think about Jones is pretty well established on both sides. I guess we'll see what the Giants think at the end of the season. I expect he'll be gone. In the meantime I'm rooting for them and not worrying about BBI's simpler posters.
I wasn't thinking about BBI. Good to see I was on people's minds though.
What you think about Jones is pretty well established on both sides. I guess we'll see what the Giants think at the end of the season. I expect he'll be gone. In the meantime I'm rooting for them and not worrying about BBI's simpler posters.
Of course you werent. Why would you ever admit you were wrong about Jones and this team
Nice job Daniel Jones. Clearly one of the reasons this team has a 5-1 record to date. And thanks Lamar for doing your part too.
Quote:
in the red zone and score TD's? Before that it was he couldn't win games. Now its he isn't throwing for enough yards. Some will never give him credit, it will always be something.
Where was that said?
I hate when people do this. Its literally in most of the Jones threads. Its in the "Imagine Jones" thread up right now. You read BBI enough to have seen them. The "If he only throws for xxx yds and xTDs he's gone", etc. As if this is fantasy football. I'm not going to find them all for you.
Going forward, would you mind handling the postgame assignment of posting what the BBI Mainstream is thinking. Just an outline of the talking points would be very helpful.
Thanks in advance. ;)
Let’s enjoy it.
The goalposts are constantly moving. Can't score in the rezone. Umm never mind. He just doesn't win. Umm never mind, he doesn;t lead the team to wins. He rides Saquan. Umm never mind. He doesn't throw for TDs. ummmm mebver mind .... an on and on
Where was that said?
I hate when people do this. Its literally in most of the Jones threads. Its in the "Imagine Jones" thread up right now. You read BBI enough to have seen them. The "If he only throws for xxx yds and xTDs he's gone", etc. As if this is fantasy football. I'm not going to find them all for you.
Fair enough. I thought you were suggesting it was something mentioned on this thread.
Quote:
Jackson QBR 71.1 today.
Jones: 112.1.
QBR isn't everything, but just sayin'.
That's not QBR. It's Passer Rating.
Yes, my bad. Still relevant to the discussion. For sure Jackson was and is the far more effective runner than Jones.
QB rating- 112.2
QBR - 68.3
Lamar Jackson
QB rating- 71.1
QBR - 58.7
Let’s enjoy it.
LOL. Yes. We should enjoy this simply because if a bunch of things changed, we would have lost - and make sure you get a dig in on Jones in these hypotheticals!!
Thank god a pass to a Wr who was fouled was god awful, not because of the WR being fouled, but because we need to point it out for some particular reason.
Yes. Let's enjoy it.
(And Jones threw behind Slayton, so the foul was irrelevant.)
Jones led an offense which got 3.8 yards per play but took great care of the ball outside of that meaningless lost fumble at the end of the first half
Lamar opens up a lot more of the running game than Jones and the ravens averaged almost 9 yards per carry
Only harbaugh/Roman know why they had 24 runs v 32 pass attempts in a game they led almost the entire way cause if those were the numbers and the giants had that run/pass split this place would rightfully be Chernobyl
And no - a foul on a play isn't irrelevant, especially if the thought is that hypotheticals are relevant
Quote:
Imagine today if Andrews had caught that deflected TD pass in the end zone - which I think he should have - and Humphrey didn’t foul Slayton in the end zone and instead his INT had stood - Jones’ pass was godawful - then we’d all be singing a different tune. But it went our way.
Let’s enjoy it.
LOL. Yes. We should enjoy this simply because if a bunch of things changed, we would have lost - and make sure you get a dig in on Jones in these hypotheticals!!
Thank god a pass to a Wr who was fouled was god awful, not because of the WR being fouled, but because we need to point it out for some particular reason.
Yes. Let's enjoy it.
Somewhere there is probably a miserable Ravens fan “thankful” his team even had the lead because the refs gave them an extra second to get the play off.
(And Jones threw behind Slayton, so the foul was irrelevant.)
Not only did Slayton get interfered with, then the db pushed him out of the way. I have no idea what would have happened if there was no foul, but Slayton certainly would have been around the ball somewhere. Probably an incomplete pass at worst.
We need to focus on Jones's "godawful" pass on a play that was a penalty!
Why? I have no fucking clue.
We won this game because we made more plays and our QB outplayed theirs.
Tough to swallow for some - you perhaps can answer why that is.
Your only point is that you are in the Jones Sucks club and you are running out of things to attack Jones on, so now you make up hypotheticals
Annie Dukes on Resulting - ( New Window )
Nevermind that Jones has now outplayed Rodgers and Jackson - there's a narative here and we're going to keep hearing about it.
Happy? I fucking doubt it. I'm happy as a pig in shit - without making hypotheticals on why I shouldn't be.
The interception was about as dumb a play as you are going to see.
Now, Lamar has built up a lot of equity over the years with his spectacular plays in the clutch. But this one was beyond inexcusable.
If I had to guess, there was a lot of frustration from the prior play when the first down was wiped away from the illegal formation.
Quote:
Lamar led an offense which got 7 yards per play but had two absolutely horrendous turnovers
The interception was about as dumb a play as you are going to see.
Now, Lamar has built up a lot of equity over the years with his spectacular plays in the clutch. But this one was beyond inexcusable.
If I had to guess, there was a lot of frustration from the prior play when the first down was wiped away from the illegal formation.
Spectacular plays in the clutch? He is 1-3 in the playoffs and has struggled against better defenses throughout his career
Their offense has gotten worse year by year as teams have figured it out
You are a pathetic troll
Spectacular plays in the clutch? He is 1-3 in the playoffs and has struggled against better defenses throughout his career
Their offense has gotten worse year by year as teams have figured it out
You are a pathetic troll
For the uniformed, LJax was leading the NFL is GWD drives last year before he got hurt with 4. And despite missing 6 games, he still finished 5th.
He is the definition of a troll
Quote:
Spectacular plays in the clutch? He is 1-3 in the playoffs and has struggled against better defenses throughout his career
Their offense has gotten worse year by year as teams have figured it out
You are a pathetic troll
For the uniformed, LJax was leading the NFL is GWD drives last year before he got hurt with 4. And despite missing 6 games, he still finished 5th.
Again - if you want to be considered a franchise QB, it's about winning in the playoffs. So far, he's 1-3, and looked pretty bad in those three losses.
He does a lot of great things on the field; he also makes decisions like today's INT, and he also fumbled - both things cost his team the game.
Imagine what he could do if he had a weapon like Andrews, that Jackson has?
Again - if you want to be considered a franchise QB, it's about winning in the playoffs. So far, he's 1-3, and looked pretty bad in those three losses.
He does a lot of great things on the field; he also makes decisions like today's INT, and he also fumbled - both things cost his team the game.
There is certainly more room for growth.
But to say he's never been a clutch player just isn't true.
Of course, this is coming from the poster who claims he is able to see college quarterbacks go through their progressions based on ESPN highlights.
He's such a sweet kid that Snablats.
He is the definition of a troll
That’s not true. You can disagree with him if you want but your description is not consistent with what he posts.
Quote:
in the red zone and score TD's? Before that it was he couldn't win games. Now its he isn't throwing for enough yards. Some will never give him credit, it will always be something.
The goalposts are constantly moving. Can't score in the rezone. Umm never mind. He just doesn't win. Umm never mind, he doesn;t lead the team to wins. He rides Saquan. Umm never mind. He doesn't throw for TDs. ummmm mebver mind .... an on and on
Were any of those criticisms untrue when they were said?
The goalposts aren't moving. The discussion is.
There have been a number of things DJ needed to improve in order to provide some confidence for the present and future. He has shown a lot of progress in a lot of those areas, but rarely if ever has the progress come all at once, so the concerns have naturally shifted over time in response to the progress (or setbacks, at times) displayed by DJ.
Is anyone genuinely suggesting that DJ is a finished product or that he's already done enough to provide absolute certainty about his future here beyond this season? If not, why wouldn't the discussion evolve over time with more information available to us with each passing week?
well, I'd rather be uniformed than uninformed.... :-)
Quote:
For the uniformed
well, I'd rather be uniformed than uninformed.... :-)
LOFL. That is pretty bad.
At least it was you catching that and not BBI's English Professor Gatorade Dunk. ;)
Daniel was really good, I think, considering the circumstances, his best game as a Giant. There were still a couple of times he held the ball too long, but on 2 of the TD drives, he got the ball out on time and made some really nice throws.
But this was a Daboll win. His game management is simply outstanding.
Jones trademark bonehead play has disappeared. He has made some nice 3rd down throws. He is winning us over but I am not sure we are sold on him just yet. Maybe some of this is lady luck. We will see
Quote:
In comment 15864966 JaxGiant said:
Quote:
Game I've ever seen. I still don't see anything special, just a one trick pony.
Stop it
They don't have any WR either
Lol, so it’s OK to make excuses for Lamar, but how DARE anyone do so for Jones
It's pretty funny how that works
It's starting to get comical. Almost like there's some mental thing going on.
Quote:
Again - if you want to be considered a franchise QB, it's about winning in the playoffs. So far, he's 1-3, and looked pretty bad in those three losses.
He does a lot of great things on the field; he also makes decisions like today's INT, and he also fumbled - both things cost his team the game.
There is certainly more room for growth.
But to say he's never been a clutch player just isn't true.
Of course, this is coming from the poster who claims he is able to see college quarterbacks go through their progressions based on ESPN highlights.
He's such a sweet kid that Snablats.
That's not what I wrote, but you cant read
I wasn't thinking about BBI. Good to see I was on people's minds though.
What you think about Jones is pretty well established on both sides. I guess we'll see what the Giants think at the end of the season. I expect he'll be gone. In the meantime I'm rooting for them and not worrying about BBI's simpler posters.
Lol. You are so full of shit dude.
Quote:
I was in my living room celebrating the pick and screaming "Go!" to Julian Love.
I wasn't thinking about BBI. Good to see I was on people's minds though.
What you think about Jones is pretty well established on both sides. I guess we'll see what the Giants think at the end of the season. I expect he'll be gone. In the meantime I'm rooting for them and not worrying about BBI's simpler posters.
Lol. You are so full of shit dude.
Its all backpedaling and denying from the Jones Sucks crowd, each doing it his own way
Quote:
In comment 15866178 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Again - if you want to be considered a franchise QB, it's about winning in the playoffs. So far, he's 1-3, and looked pretty bad in those three losses.
He does a lot of great things on the field; he also makes decisions like today's INT, and he also fumbled - both things cost his team the game.
There is certainly more room for growth.
But to say he's never been a clutch player just isn't true.
Of course, this is coming from the poster who claims he is able to see college quarterbacks go through their progressions based on ESPN highlights.
He's such a sweet kid that Snablats.
That's not what I wrote, but you cant read
Yeah, that’s what you wrote.
And you wrote it because it pushes your agenda that no college QB is going to ever be better than Daniel Jones.
When you are not on mute.
Giants scoring 27 and 24 over the past two games despite nothing at WR is a helluva job.
What really amazed me about today is Jones did nothing with his legs. They stopped him.
It was literally his arm that got it done today.
Yeah, that’s what you wrote.
And you wrote it because it pushes your agenda that no college QB is going to ever be better than Daniel Jones.
When you are not on mute.
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
Quote:
Yeah, that’s what you wrote.
And you wrote it because it pushes your agenda that no college QB is going to ever be better than Daniel Jones.
When you are not on mute.
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
He can tell us he was wrong all by himself.
Unless of course you speak for him too.
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
It's a daft comment. If Hooker goes back and sees his first read open, and executes the play, that is still going through your progressions.
Imagine that conversation with Coach Heupel.
"Why didn't you throw it to Hyatt on the slugo on that first read?"
"Sorry, coach. I thought it was better to wait around and see if my third or fourth read might get open instead..."
Quote:
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
It's a daft comment. If Hooker goes back and sees his first read open, and executes the play, that is still going through your progressions.
Imagine that conversation with Coach Heupel.
"Why didn't you throw it to Hyatt on the slugo on that first read?"
"Sorry, coach. I thought it was better to wait around and see if my third or fourth read might get open instead..."
I’m not saying you’re wrong. But snablats clearly stated in the thread he didn’t watch the game and didn’t see him go through progressions in the highlights but could have easily been wrong.
Anyways - who cares? This thread ain’t about Hooker. It’s about how Jones stepped up and outplayed yet another top QB.
Quote:
In comment 15866239 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15866178 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Again - if you want to be considered a franchise QB, it's about winning in the playoffs. So far, he's 1-3, and looked pretty bad in those three losses.
He does a lot of great things on the field; he also makes decisions like today's INT, and he also fumbled - both things cost his team the game.
There is certainly more room for growth.
But to say he's never been a clutch player just isn't true.
Of course, this is coming from the poster who claims he is able to see college quarterbacks go through their progressions based on ESPN highlights.
He's such a sweet kid that Snablats.
That's not what I wrote, but you cant read
Yeah, that’s what you wrote.
And you wrote it because it pushes your agenda that no college QB is going to ever be better than Daniel Jones.
When you are not on mute.
Wrong again dumbass, on all counts
Look, its obvious you are a fucking moron who has no reading skills and knows nothing about college football
Another poster above posted exactly what I wrote
You said QBs were going through progressions, but when asked a few times to name them, you didnt
And I never said no college QB is better than Jones. I have said repeatedly that Stroud and Young would be better, but they arent attainable. The rest havent looked like franchise QBs, which is what you all keep saying you want instead of Jones
.McL. : 11:45 pm : link : reply
DJ is not doing anything truly spectacular. No highlight reel plays that you seen from other QBs. They had 1, 18 yard gain and 2, 17 yard gains. Nothing over 20 yards. This has been the blueprint all year long so far. Stay within themselves, take what they can get and don't make mistakes.
Before this year DJs had problems with mistakes - fumbling, interceptions, not seeing the open receiver, etc. He is not making those mistakes. That has been the big growth spurt in his game. Right now, he does nothing exceptionally well, except not making mistakes. And that consistency is a formula for winning.
Quote:
No it was not not what snablats wrote on the college thread. He said he didn’t watch the game but said during the highlights he saw Hooker locked in one 1 receiver on many plays. But he clearly claimed he didn’t watch the game and said he could have been wrong.
It's a daft comment. If Hooker goes back and sees his first read open, and executes the play, that is still going through your progressions.
Imagine that conversation with Coach Heupel.
"Why didn't you throw it to Hyatt on the slugo on that first read?"
"Sorry, coach. I thought it was better to wait around and see if my third or fourth read might get open instead..."
Now you are being your usual troll self
I watched Lamar Jackson pretty much put a scoring drive together essentially by himself with big 30 yard chunk plays. All the while the Giants are handing off to their running back more than any other team in the league. In a week where back ups are throwing for 250 yards and 2 TDs it's kind of strange to credit Daniel Jones with all the glory and act like he is some type of underrated elite QB when he is pretty much a 180 yard < 30 pass attempt game manager.
I watched Lamar Jackson pretty much put a scoring drive together essentially by himself with big 30 yard chunk plays. All the while the Giants are handing off to their running back more than any other team in the league. In a week where back ups are throwing for 250 yards and 2 TDs it's kind of strange to credit Daniel Jones with all the glory and act like he is some type of underrated elite QB when he is pretty much a 180 yard < 30 pass attempt game manager.
Lamar is playing to get the big pay day.
Jones is playing for his football career.
I would put the pressure more on Jones.
I never thought too much of Lamar as an Elite QB. He flops between beautiful passes and horrendous passes. His ability to buy himself some time with his legs is what makes him dangerous. Keep him in the pocket, not so much.
My opinion is that he has sloppy mechanics and relies too much on his God given talent which has always worked for him in the past.
There was on pass that he had time and he was throwing a short swing pass to the RB and he threw it at the RB's feet. These horrible passes happened quite a bit yesterday.
He is a very talented football player with below average QB skills. That is just my opinion.
Making a bad mistake which he recovered from only to compound it by throwing an ill advised pass off balance is not the decisions that an elite QB make. He has to be aware of the score and what the circumstances are.
At the same time it must be admitted that Jones does that too. That PI in the end zone was a gift. Slayton was held, but that usually means the pass is too far in front of him . Never have I seen a hold called where the pass was not only behind him but, he threw right to the Ravens defender. Eli had a reputation of doing stuff like that but, not in so many years watching Eli and other Giants before him, have I seen just blatantly bad interceptions in the red zone in this short a period. Also, look at the attempts...Eli was throwing a lot ; even when they had Tiki ; he was still top 10 in attempts. They were running the offense through his passing. Should be clear they are running this offense through Barkleys running.
How can you predict an outcome when you openly admit there was a penalty on the play? Just weird...
I have a feeling it was just a bang bang play and a bad throw from Jones.
At the same time it must be admitted that Jones does that too. That PI in the end zone was a gift. Slayton was held, but that usually means the pass is too far in front of him . Never have I seen a hold called where the pass was not only behind him but, he threw right to the Ravens defender. Eli had a reputation of doing stuff like that but, not in so many years watching Eli and other Giants before him, have I seen just blatantly bad interceptions in the red zone in this short a period. Also, look at the attempts...Eli was throwing a lot ; even when they had Tiki ; he was still top 10 in attempts. They were running the offense through his passing. Should be clear they are running this offense through Barkleys running.
You could say that the Ravens don't score a TD when the play clock is almost 2 seconds past zero but they were handed that one. Sloppy officiating. They might not have scored at all. That is why I don't play the would have could have game.
Not getting on Jones because he misses some easy throws is not the same. Jones is also not an League MVP.
If a defender holds on to a receiver while the ball is in the air, the penalty will be pass interference and not holding. It definitely threw the timing off. No denying that it was thrown slightly behind the WR, but it was a penalty. I mean jeezus, it happened right in front of the back judge. So, that doesn't hold water with the argument. End of story.
Also Jones's 4 offense in 4 years and had/has no talent with WR, TE.
Who is he throwing deep to? The pressure he faces is coming right up the gut. Why do you think they keep moving Jones?
Listen I get it. You don't like Jones. That's fair. I am neither pro or against. I want to win and he looks like a different QB. So you can say I am pro Jones right now.
There is no guarantee that they draft franchise QB next year or the year after. There is no sticker on them like when you buy Certified Angus Beef. Certified Franchise QB. Doesn't work like that. They are going to need to sign Jones for 4/135 at the minimum if he keeps progressing..
If he makes the playoffs and you don't franchise him, he is gone. Some team will throw piles of money at him. He is not staying on a discount. I know I wouldn't.
Quote:
That PI in the end zone was a gift. Slayton was held
How can you predict an outcome when you openly admit there was a penalty on the play? Just weird...
NFL Rules state:
If a defender holds on to a receiver while the ball is in the air, the penalty will be pass interference and not holding.
Not a gift. Thanks for playing.
Secondly, it is just bizarre to talk this much and this highly of Jones.
This does not look like a make or break year to me with an offense that has something to prove with Jones as the focal point.
Any kind of 20 million + deal for a QB like this is just insane to me. Comparing him to league MVPs and / or elite QBs is also strange to me.
You have a heavy QB draft class coming up with a heavy run offense. It would be crazy to me if a Levis falls into your lap you would rather have a Daniel Jones for 20 million a year. Heck there top 10 prospects making NFL throws this draft class is so big.
Yet all anyone wants to talk about is see I told you so. So obvious ax to grind.
So by that same argument did Jones get outplayed by Cooper Rush ?
Secondly, it is just bizarre to talk this much and this highly of Jones.
This does not look like a make or break year to me with an offense that has something to prove with Jones as the focal point.
Any kind of 20 million + deal for a QB like this is just insane to me. Comparing him to league MVPs and / or elite QBs is also strange to me.
You have a heavy QB draft class coming up with a heavy run offense. It would be crazy to me if a Levis falls into your lap you would rather have a Daniel Jones for 20 million a year. Heck there top 10 prospects making NFL throws this draft class is so big.
Yet all anyone wants to talk about is see I told you so. So obvious ax to grind.
So by that same argument did Jones get outplayed by Cooper Rush ?
Are you Debaser?
Someone else who hates Jones no matter what, and refuses to give him any credit at all. We are 5-1 and he has been a big part of it.
Secondly, it is just bizarre to talk this much and this highly of Jones.
This does not look like a make or break year to me with an offense that has something to prove with Jones as the focal point.
Any kind of 20 million + deal for a QB like this is just insane to me. Comparing him to league MVPs and / or elite QBs is also strange to me.
You have a heavy QB draft class coming up with a heavy run offense. It would be crazy to me if a Levis falls into your lap you would rather have a Daniel Jones for 20 million a year. Heck there top 10 prospects making NFL throws this draft class is so big.
Yet all anyone wants to talk about is see I told you so. So obvious ax to grind.
So by that same argument did Jones get outplayed by Cooper Rush ?
What axe do I have to grind?
When have I said told you so?
I am replying to the fact that you said it wasn't pass interference, but holding and that the DB should have picked it off. NFL rules state holding when the ball is in the air is a spot foul and is now interference. So that is the factual response to your interpretation of that play.
Since Jones ant-fans love to pick out obscure hypothetical points, the play clock past 0 for 2 seconds for Baltimore is huge because they scored a TD, but what ever.
The sad thing is that it will cost 30+ million to keep Jones not 20. There is absolutely no guarantee that any QB will be a franchise or not coming out of the draft. The grass always seems greener on the other side.
With hind sight, the correct call would have been to give Jones the 5th year at the 20 million. Unfortunately they bet incorrectly and that ship has sailed. So now they have to pay the man via a tag or contract. If you believe once he gets weapons he will be even better.. then the cost of a long term contract just increases exponentially.
The brass played this wrong. That is one of their mistakes in my opinion.
Hell they could have a plan and still let him walk, who knows? I don't lose sleep over it.
As far as Cooper Rush comparison, sure whatever. Dallas is more talented than the Giants. Also it is a division game. We don't match up well with Dallas. Just like Washington doesn't match up well against us and its 50/50 with the Eagles.
The Ravens and Green Bay are basically the same teams. Good defenses, MVP QB's no WR and great running games.
I am not crowning DJ as anything but I am now leaning towards giving him a contract if he maintains his growth.
Well, for one thing, that's pretty much the going rate even for 2nd/3rd tier QBs that teams make a genuine commitment to. The cut below that is journeyman/placeholder.
So if the argument is that DJ is playing himself into a more confident position for the Giants to commit to him as their starting QB, that price tag is now landing at or above $30M AAV.
Granted, AAV is not the same as cap hit, but just to frame the conversation properly, here is a listing of NFL Starting QBs by AAV. Note that, other than Brady, starting QBs fall into three groups:
1) Established starters (or contracts signed when a QB was an established starter); this tier is $30M+ AAV
2) Journeyman/placeholder QB; this tier falls between $9M and $16M AAV
3) QB on rookie contract; this tier is below $10M AAV
There is no QB market that exists between group 1 and group 2. That doesn't mean that DJ won't somehow land there, but it seems unlikely. The more likely scenario is for DJ to firmly join group 1 or group 2 in terms of the way the market ultimately views him.
If the Giants see DJ as their starter going forward, he could very likely end up at a $30M AAV. If the Giants do not see him as their starter going forward, some other team might, and he could end up at a $30M AAV. In order for DJ to end up in the salary range of group 2, that would have to also match the league-wide perception of what he's worth.
There is no logical way to simultaneously claim that DJ is on the same level as other starting QBs in the NFL without also assigning a comparable price tag. If you believe that DJ deserves to be considered a bona fide NFL QB1, you should just assume that his next contract will have an AAV of around $30M or more. Even if it's on the low side, it probably still has an AAV of $25M+.
The only way that you can project a cheaper price for DJ's next contract is to assume that the league (and the Giants braintrust as well) views him as a journeyman/placeholder QB. There is no QB market in between those groups. There's one way above that $30M threshold (the elite tier is now well north of $40M AAV), but there's really nothing other than Brady in between $16M and $30M AAV.
So are you suggesting that DJ should be viewed as a placeholder for his next contract? Because otherwise you should probably think DJ gets $30M+ also.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
$30m?
Well, for one thing, that's pretty much the going rate even for 2nd/3rd tier QBs that teams make a genuine commitment to. The cut below that is journeyman/placeholder.
So if the argument is that DJ is playing himself into a more confident position for the Giants to commit to him as their starting QB, that price tag is now landing at or above $30M AAV.
Granted, AAV is not the same as cap hit, but just to frame the conversation properly, here is a listing of NFL Starting QBs by AAV. Note that, other than Brady, starting QBs fall into three groups:
1) Established starters (or contracts signed when a QB was an established starter); this tier is $30M+ AAV
2) Journeyman/placeholder QB; this tier falls between $9M and $16M AAV
3) QB on rookie contract; this tier is below $10M AAV
There is no QB market that exists between group 1 and group 2. That doesn't mean that DJ won't somehow land there, but it seems unlikely. The more likely scenario is for DJ to firmly join group 1 or group 2 in terms of the way the market ultimately views him.
If the Giants see DJ as their starter going forward, he could very likely end up at a $30M AAV. If the Giants do not see him as their starter going forward, some other team might, and he could end up at a $30M AAV. In order for DJ to end up in the salary range of group 2, that would have to also match the league-wide perception of what he's worth.
There is no logical way to simultaneously claim that DJ is on the same level as other starting QBs in the NFL without also assigning a comparable price tag. If you believe that DJ deserves to be considered a bona fide NFL QB1, you should just assume that his next contract will have an AAV of around $30M or more. Even if it's on the low side, it probably still has an AAV of $25M+.
The only way that you can project a cheaper price for DJ's next contract is to assume that the league (and the Giants braintrust as well) views him as a journeyman/placeholder QB. There is no QB market in between those groups. There's one way above that $30M threshold (the elite tier is now well north of $40M AAV), but there's really nothing other than Brady in between $16M and $30M AAV.
So are you suggesting that DJ should be viewed as a placeholder for his next contract? Because otherwise you should probably think DJ gets $30M+ also. Link - ( New Window )
Nice breakdown!
Perfectly stated.
by declining the 5th year option, Schoen put DJ into a "prove it" year, and effectively made it so that there are only three options:
1. We franchise tag DJ - $31m/year
2. We resign DJ to another contract - $30m/year AAV
3. We trade or release DJ
Options 1 and 2 would be a horrendous investment and use of cap space given what we know about DJ's limitations and productivity. he's a tough SOB. he's getting better now that he has a real coach. he finally threw a couple of red zone TD passes. all good stuff. I'm loving 5-1 just like the rest of you.
but $30m/year for a guy who led one of the worst offenses in the league for 3 years?
it's a bad investment based on what we know so far. DJ would have to light the league on fire this year (productivity or deep playoff run would suffice) in order for that reality to change, and even then, it would be risky. do I have to remind you of how many athletes have a great "contract year" and then suck again? with a $30m investment, the stakes couldn't be higher on that.
the problem with this debate has always been that fans are unable to compartmentalize. a fan wants DJ to succeed and frankly only cares how much DJ is paid if he under-achieves. a business person, or a GM, is looking at this through a different lens. something tells me Joe Schoen is much more business person than fan when it comes to these decisions.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
And yet, in 2017, that's actually very similar to what happened with the Bills while Schoen was there (Daboll was not there until 2018). The Bills made the playoffs in McDermott's first season with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman at QB. That offseason, they traded Taylor and drafted Josh Allen (and traded up twice to get him). Peterman hung around for another year as one of a few different placeholder QBs during Allen's rookie year.
It's entirely possible that JS/BD view DJ as the answer at QB, and that he has assuaged any concerns they may have had about him when they declined his option. But I don't think that the team's W/L record will be the ultimate arbiter of DJ's future, at least not based on how Buffalo treated a similar situation a few years earlier.
If DJ is re-signed it will be because of DJ, not because of the team winning. They may well keep him even if the team loses or let him walk even if they win.
Quote:
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
And yet, in 2017, that's actually very similar to what happened with the Bills while Schoen was there (Daboll was not there until 2018). The Bills made the playoffs in McDermott's first season with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman at QB. That offseason, they traded Taylor and drafted Josh Allen (and traded up twice to get him). Peterman hung around for another year as one of a few different placeholder QBs during Allen's rookie year.
It's entirely possible that JS/BD view DJ as the answer at QB, and that he has assuaged any concerns they may have had about him when they declined his option. But I don't think that the team's W/L record will be the ultimate arbiter of DJ's future, at least not based on how Buffalo treated a similar situation a few years earlier.
If DJ is re-signed it will be because of DJ, not because of the team winning. They may well keep him even if the team loses or let him walk even if they win.
The Bills QB situation was much worse in 2017 than ours is now. Taylor was benched and hurt during the year. Jones is actually contributing to wins.
Quote:
In comment 15867514 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
And yet, in 2017, that's actually very similar to what happened with the Bills while Schoen was there (Daboll was not there until 2018). The Bills made the playoffs in McDermott's first season with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman at QB. That offseason, they traded Taylor and drafted Josh Allen (and traded up twice to get him). Peterman hung around for another year as one of a few different placeholder QBs during Allen's rookie year.
It's entirely possible that JS/BD view DJ as the answer at QB, and that he has assuaged any concerns they may have had about him when they declined his option. But I don't think that the team's W/L record will be the ultimate arbiter of DJ's future, at least not based on how Buffalo treated a similar situation a few years earlier.
If DJ is re-signed it will be because of DJ, not because of the team winning. They may well keep him even if the team loses or let him walk even if they win.
The Bills QB situation was much worse in 2017 than ours is now. Taylor was benched and hurt during the year. Jones is actually contributing to wins.
Totally valid point. I guess that's why we're still in the gray area and debating this. If DJ was playing like the 2017 Bills QBs, it would be an open and shut case, I assume.
Nevertheless, the only thing we can say for sure is that both our HC and OC made their bones in their previous stops with brand-new, young QBs who took over in the first season that Daboll and Kafka were OC and QB coach, respectively.
Daboll's first year as OC in Buffalo was Allen's rookie year. Kafka's first year as KC's QB coach was Mahomes' first year as QB1. Obviously neither Daboll nor Kafka was in the same role they're in now, and probably had little to no say in either scenario. It's more of an interesting side note than anything else. But it could be prescient, I guess.
Quote:
In comment 15867656 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15867514 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
And yet, in 2017, that's actually very similar to what happened with the Bills while Schoen was there (Daboll was not there until 2018). The Bills made the playoffs in McDermott's first season with a combination of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman at QB. That offseason, they traded Taylor and drafted Josh Allen (and traded up twice to get him). Peterman hung around for another year as one of a few different placeholder QBs during Allen's rookie year.
It's entirely possible that JS/BD view DJ as the answer at QB, and that he has assuaged any concerns they may have had about him when they declined his option. But I don't think that the team's W/L record will be the ultimate arbiter of DJ's future, at least not based on how Buffalo treated a similar situation a few years earlier.
If DJ is re-signed it will be because of DJ, not because of the team winning. They may well keep him even if the team loses or let him walk even if they win.
The Bills QB situation was much worse in 2017 than ours is now. Taylor was benched and hurt during the year. Jones is actually contributing to wins.
Totally valid point. I guess that's why we're still in the gray area and debating this. If DJ was playing like the 2017 Bills QBs, it would be an open and shut case, I assume.
Nevertheless, the only thing we can say for sure is that both our HC and OC made their bones in their previous stops with brand-new, young QBs who took over in the first season that Daboll and Kafka were OC and QB coach, respectively.
Daboll's first year as OC in Buffalo was Allen's rookie year. Kafka's first year as KC's QB coach was Mahomes' first year as QB1. Obviously neither Daboll nor Kafka was in the same role they're in now, and probably had little to no say in either scenario. It's more of an interesting side note than anything else. But it could be prescient, I guess.
You make a lot of solid points.
But I think we are forgetting one elephant in the room. If the Giants goes something like 10-7 or 11-6 and Jones plays like he has - the chances of him coming back are extremely high IMO, and its not because of Daboll or Schoen.
Its because of Mara.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
In my opinion it is not prudent to underwrite an investment of that magnitude on Jones simply because the team puts up 10 wins or so. Schoen & Daboll will have tread carefully here as to how those wins were manufactured and is that the kind of team they can rely upon winning in the future.
The backstop of the franchise tag always exists to the extent they are still not certain on Jones or if they feel they can't find a draft option worth serious consideration. It still costs $30M+ but at least it's a reduced time commitment.
Continued winning at least makes the discussion worthwhile at the end of the year, although I still don't see Jones as a QB worth that coin. Even for one year.
Quote:
they are going to pay Jones because the alternative is either an unproven rookie (and the top ones surely will be gone) or a vet who isnt very good and has failed elsewhere.
The notion that we can replace Jones with Taylor (mentioned last week) is lauaghable at this point. Plus, again - is the offense bad because of Jones or because of everyone else or a combo of both?
Since Jones has improved in a few areas, he is going to get 25-30 million a year whether people believe it or not IF this team continues to win.
In my opinion it is not prudent to underwrite an investment of that magnitude on Jones simply because the team puts up 10 wins or so. Schoen & Daboll will have tread carefully here as to how those wins were manufactured and is that the kind of team they can rely upon winning in the future.
The backstop of the franchise tag always exists to the extent they are still not certain on Jones or if they feel they can't find a draft option worth serious consideration. It still costs $30M+ but at least it's a reduced time commitment.
Continued winning at least makes the discussion worthwhile at the end of the year, although I still don't see Jones as a QB worth that coin. Even for one year.
I like your prudent approach. We're still talking about a guy who put up less than 100 yds passing into the 4th Q yesterday. He played well. Well enough to win. But he's still an unconvincing NFL passer, to this point.