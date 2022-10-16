New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens Post-Game Discussion

Unreal, unbelievable, almost miraculous. Jones has 3 bad quarters, then comes up big in the 4th quarter. I know hebgot a huge break on thinterceptions, buy I don't give two shits about that. The guy came through at the end once again. This team responds to everything Jones does. We had a bad first three quarters, but a huge 4th quarter.
Unreal, unbelievable, almost miraculous. Jones has 3 bad quarters, then comes up big in the 4th quarter. I know hebgot a huge break on thinterceptions, buy I don't give two shits about that. The guy came through at the end once again. This team responds to everything Jones does. We had a bad first three quarters, but a huge 4th quarter.
Not saying he is Like Eli, but that is what we got very used to with Eli at QB. 3 quarters of junk and a huge 4th quarter.
And who gives two fucks about 3 bad quarters now. I know I don't. He was fantastic down the stretch of this game. I know there are some people who get mad when I say he is not playing well this game, call it haters. But that is total bullshit. I don't give two fucks about being right. I am not hung up and fucked up when I am wrong. But there are many here who can't handle being wrong. Get over it. Spelling is not an issue either, I don't review everything I post. Get over yourself and try understanding, we are wrong plenty, everybody. Get therapy, fast.
all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.
That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.
Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.
Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!
I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.
The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.
Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.
Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.
Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.
I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge
Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.
That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.
Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.
Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!
I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.
The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.
Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.
Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.
Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.
I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge
Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
That is exactly the type of a mistake we make 4 of 5 times these last few years. The margin is so tight. Enjoy the win and be glad we made more plays in the end.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Really just a heady second half team. Kudos to coaches
all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.
That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.
Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.
Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!
I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.
The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.
Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.
Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.
Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.
I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge
Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
That is exactly the type of a mistake we make 4 of 5 times these last few years. The margin is so tight. Enjoy the win and be glad we made more plays in the end.
Give DJ more credit. He continues to play good football, he’s making great decisions with the ball and again sustained a drive when Barkley had to go out. He’s never going to be a top 5 qb. But does more than enough to win games. The college threads are full of wishing certain qb’s are on the team next year instead of hoping that Jones succeeds.
At some point Giants fans need to stop being shitty fans and support the guy. And starting to feel like he deserves better than our fan base
all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.
That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.
Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.
Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!
I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.
The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.
Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.
Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.
Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.
I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge
Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
Fair point. Mentioned the Ravens penalties were killers in this game and the NY Giants took advantage.
run blitzing which took away some of Barkley’s running lanes and shut down Jones’ running. They made Jones beat them with the pass, which he did in the 4th. The OL picked up the run locking and asserted their will on the ground in the 4th. They kept at it and executed better late.
run blitzing which took away some of Barkley’s running lanes and shut down Jones’ running. They made Jones beat them with the pass, which he did in the 4th. The OL picked up the run locking and asserted their will on the ground in the 4th. They kept at it and executed better late.
yep
this is what good defenses have done to us in the recent past
If we can split with Dallas and Philly the year really gets interesting.
I mean, the Bucs are underperforming. The Packers are ordinary. The 49ers are schizophrenic. Who is afraid of Kirk Cousin and Minnesota? Etc.
Absolutely. If we get some players back and actually stay healthy
We have as good of a chance as any in NFC. All u have to do is have good D, decent running game and make some plays in q4
Hey I know talent level isn’t there yet. But bucs, pack, rams all look so so
Eagles, cowgirls would be tough
Niners built to slug it out in playoffs but have holes too. 10-7 should get us in playoffs. At 5-1, be disappointed if we didn’t get there
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Sundays are fun again
Go Giants
Dallas to lose. Were not winning the division and Dallas losing is a division lose. Lets not get over our heads here. we should be a wildcard which is light years ahead of what we expected this year.
Quote:
The NFC is in turmoil outside the NFCE.
If we can split with Dallas and Philly the year really gets interesting.
I mean, the Bucs are underperforming. The Packers are ordinary. The 49ers are schizophrenic. Who is afraid of Kirk Cousin and Minnesota? Etc.
Wouldn’t be shocked if we make a move for Moore. He fits very well into what we are trying to do and if KT can consistently find the field….you are looking at an NFL offense.
Toney find the field-give me a break
Quote:
Or Philly to keep pace, but knock Dallas a game back?
Dallas to lose. Were not winning the division and Dallas losing is a division lose. Lets not get over our heads here. we should be a wildcard which is light years ahead of what we expected this year.
I don't know, I think I would rather Dallas wins and the division is up for grabs. If Dallas does win, think about the QB controversy we will see.
Not saying he is Like Eli, but that is what we got very used to with Eli at QB. 3 quarters of junk and a huge 4th quarter.
Lamar shows again why you dont want a Lamar at QB - because he is years into the league and still panics when having to make throws. That is what running QBs do
Who are you and what did you do with Paul?
They do not have the money and there is no one to restructure.
Trading for Moore would incur a 640K cap hit.
Lamar shows again why you dont want a Lamar at QB - because he is years into the league and still panics when having to make throws. That is what running QBs do
I don't necessarily think Jones was bad for 2.5 quarters. I think the whole team was getting outplayed
He's great when he's ahead, and he'll win lots of games doing it.
But get this guy behind late in a game, when the D knows he has to pass, and he's a different animal. And you WILL face those situations in a Championship run.
Quote:
after a bad 3 quarters. That is what good QBs do
Lamar shows again why you dont want a Lamar at QB - because he is years into the league and still panics when having to make throws. That is what running QBs do
I don't necessarily think Jones was bad for 2.5 quarters. I think the whole team was getting outplayed
I thought they were way too conservative early in the game. It was clear when they hit the gas offensively they could move the ball on the Ravens, using their WRs.
Little things are getting done. They are buying in to the plan...
good observation
imagine the sorry state of an NYG fan who wouldn’t like this
Quote:
In comment 15865151 chick310 said:
Quote:
all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.
That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.
Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.
Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!
I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.
The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.
Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.
Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.
Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.
I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge
Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
Quote:
tha Breida and Barkley picked up a few blitzes today?
Little things are getting done. They are buying in to the plan...
good observation
I agree. Barkley in past years always looked confused on plays he wasn't getting the ball. A lot of fucked up blocking assignments and half assed effort. This year he has laid the lumber on his blocks
5-1 muthafudgazzzahhhh
Quote:
In comment 15865194 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15865151 chick310 said:
Quote:
all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.
That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.
Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.
Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!
I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.
The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.
Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.
Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.
Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.
I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge
Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
That is exactly the type of a mistake we make 4 of 5 times these last few years. The margin is so tight. Enjoy the win and be glad we made more plays in the end.
Quote:
In comment 15865194 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15865151 chick310 said:
Quote:
all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.
That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.
Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.
Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!
I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.
The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.
Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.
Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.
Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.
I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge
Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
That is exactly the type of a mistake we make 4 of 5 times these last few years. The margin is so tight. Enjoy the win and be glad we made more plays in the end.
I remember recent history where we couldn’t START drives!
Oh no! SB AND AT.
Ugghh.🤦♂️
What is wrong with a "Lunch Pail" QB if he enables you to win?
Amad Bradshaw would dispute that observation.
He just couldn't execute the play. Posterior too heavy?
Quote:
Give DJ more credit. He continues to play good football, he’s making great decisions with the ball and again sustained a drive when Barkley had to go out. He’s never going to be a top 5 qb. But does more than enough to win games. The college threads are full of wishing certain qb’s are on the team next year instead of hoping that Jones succeeds.
At some point Giants fans need to stop being shitty fans and support the guy. And starting to feel like he deserves better than our fan base
Do you think Jones reads the BBI comments?
You can bet people close to him do.
❤️
We are set up to have better players
We have the coaches, the system and attitude- we will only get better
This roster is significantly better than many here believe. This isn’t last year s team, !
Were at full strength. Several times Barkley looked tentative running up into the LOS. And Daniel Jones had the slows as he tried to take off on a scamper. There was no scamper in his hamper.
Out-gained two-to-one and down by 10 in the 4th quarter… all I got to say is:
What a f***ing gutsy win.
Can't say enough about the coaching staff. And this is ALL the coaching staff.
Quote:
In comment 15865194 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15865151 chick310 said:
Quote:
all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.
That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.
Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.
Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!
I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.
The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.
Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.
Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.
Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.
I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge
Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
Fair point. Mentioned the Ravens penalties were killers in this game and the NY Giants took advantage.
Quote:
after a bad 3 quarters. That is what good QBs do
Lamar shows again why you dont want a Lamar at QB - because he is years into the league and still panics when having to make throws. That is what running QBs do
I don't necessarily think Jones was bad for 2.5 quarters. I think the whole team was getting outplayed
That’s my take too. He certainly wasn’t bad on the first TD drive and that was in the first half so how could he have been bad for 3 qtrs?
yep
this is what good defenses have done to us in the recent past
“Experts” missed on a lot of games today.
Assuming we can get some more help back (Toney, a slightly rejuvenated Golladay) and start using Marcus Johnson (drop notwithstanding) a bit more and this passing game can come alive.
BTW, Bellinger is becoming a real focal point and a guy who just finds the open spots.
Man you have to love this teams grit and if we start gelling, Oline gets even more solid and our Wideout group gets healthier you had better watch out.
He's great when he's ahead, and he'll win lots of games doing it.
But get this guy behind late in a game, when the D knows he has to pass, and he's a different animal. And you WILL face those situations in a Championship run.
Lamar had two bad turnovers that lost them the game but I suggest you look at his stats when trailing late,
This was a Giants defense thing not a Lamar thing
Quote:
they are 5-1 with him and I would really like to see him with some stronger interior line and some playmakers at WR around him.
What is wrong with a "Lunch Pail" QB if he enables you to win?
The person who can answer this is Daboll. Does Daniel Jones have the ability to play offensive football the way Daboll wants to, is the question.
There's nothing wrong with a Toyota corolla. It gets you to work. Some people want cars that do different things.
Quote:
They both gutted it out
Oh no! SB AND AT.
Ugghh.🤦♂️
Probably will be limited this week, if we had to guess.
If we can split with Dallas and Philly the year really gets interesting.
I mean, the Bucs are underperforming. The Packers are ordinary. The 49ers are schizophrenic. Who is afraid of Kirk Cousin and Minnesota? Etc.
Absolutely. If we get some players back and actually stay healthy
We have as good of a chance as any in NFC. All u have to do is have good D, decent running game and make some plays in q4
Hey I know talent level isn’t there yet. But bucs, pack, rams all look so so
Eagles, cowgirls would be tough
Niners built to slug it out in playoffs but have holes too. 10-7 should get us in playoffs. At 5-1, be disappointed if we didn’t get there
Quote:
of why I'm not a Lamar Jackson guy in terms of building a team around him.
He's great when he's ahead, and he'll win lots of games doing it.
But get this guy behind late in a game, when the D knows he has to pass, and he's a different animal. And you WILL face those situations in a Championship run.
Lamar had two bad turnovers that lost them the game but I suggest you look at his stats when trailing late,
This was a Giants defense thing not a Lamar thing
I give all the credit to the Giants D. They are going to close games against a lot of QBs. What are the Lamar Jackson stats you're referring to?