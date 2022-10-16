for display only
New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/16/2022 4:06 pm
Enjoy the process. ;)
How about dem Giants!!!  
Rick in Dallas : 10/16/2022 5:00 pm : link
We’re 5 and 1
Sundays are fun again
Go Giants
RE: Now, do we root for Dallas to win and a 3 -way tie  
Blubleeder57 : 10/16/2022 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15865074 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Or Philly to keep pace, but knock Dallas a game back?


Dallas to lose. Were not winning the division and Dallas losing is a division lose. Lets not get over our heads here. we should be a wildcard which is light years ahead of what we expected this year.
RE: RE: I think we need to start thinking bigger here...  
Blubleeder57 : 10/16/2022 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15865185 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
In comment 15865053 bw in dc said:


Quote:


The NFC is in turmoil outside the NFCE.

If we can split with Dallas and Philly the year really gets interesting.

I mean, the Bucs are underperforming. The Packers are ordinary. The 49ers are schizophrenic. Who is afraid of Kirk Cousin and Minnesota? Etc.



Wouldn’t be shocked if we make a move for Moore. He fits very well into what we are trying to do and if KT can consistently find the field….you are looking at an NFL offense.


Toney find the field-give me a break
RE: RE: Now, do we root for Dallas to win and a 3 -way tie  
montanagiant : 10/16/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15865281 Blubleeder57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15865074 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Or Philly to keep pace, but knock Dallas a game back?



Dallas to lose. Were not winning the division and Dallas losing is a division lose. Lets not get over our heads here. we should be a wildcard which is light years ahead of what we expected this year.

I don't know, I think I would rather Dallas wins and the division is up for grabs. If Dallas does win, think about the QB controversy we will see.
Great win  
PaulN : 10/16/2022 5:07 pm : link
Unreal, unbelievable, almost miraculous. Jones has 3 bad quarters, then comes up big in the 4th quarter. I know hebgot a huge break on thinterceptions, buy I don't give two shits about that. The guy came through at the end once again. This team responds to everything Jones does. We had a bad first three quarters, but a huge 4th quarter.
RE: Great win  
Giantimistic : 10/16/2022 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15865313 PaulN said:
Quote:
Unreal, unbelievable, almost miraculous. Jones has 3 bad quarters, then comes up big in the 4th quarter. I know hebgot a huge break on thinterceptions, buy I don't give two shits about that. The guy came through at the end once again. This team responds to everything Jones does. We had a bad first three quarters, but a huge 4th quarter.


Not saying he is Like Eli, but that is what we got very used to with Eli at QB. 3 quarters of junk and a huge 4th quarter.
Like it or not  
PaulN : 10/16/2022 5:11 pm : link
Jones is the heartbeat of this team.
Jones executed  
Thegratefulhead : 10/16/2022 5:12 pm : link
The game plan perfectly. Lamarr lost focus under the pressure, Jones did not. Jones outplayed him when it mattered most.
THE NEW YAWK FOOTBAWLGIANTS  
OdellBeckhamJr : 10/16/2022 5:15 pm : link
!!!
Jones had a great 4th quarter  
Snablats : 10/16/2022 5:17 pm : link
after a bad 3 quarters. That is what good QBs do

Lamar shows again why you dont want a Lamar at QB - because he is years into the league and still panics when having to make throws. That is what running QBs do
RE: Like it or not  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/16/2022 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15865327 PaulN said:
Quote:
Jones is the heartbeat of this team.


Who are you and what did you do with Paul?
...  
christian : 10/16/2022 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15865251 section125 said:
Quote:
Wouldn’t be shocked if we make a move for Moore. He fits very well into what we are trying to do and if KT can consistently find the field….you are looking at an NFL offense.

They do not have the money and there is no one to restructure.


Trading for Moore would incur a 640K cap hit.



I agree  
PaulN : 10/16/2022 5:18 pm : link
And who gives two fucks about 3 bad quarters now. I know I don't. He was fantastic down the stretch of this game. I know there are some people who get mad when I say he is not playing well this game, call it haters. But that is total bullshit. I don't give two fucks about being right. I am not hung up and fucked up when I am wrong. But there are many here who can't handle being wrong. Get over it. Spelling is not an issue either, I don't review everything I post. Get over yourself and try understanding, we are wrong plenty, everybody. Get therapy, fast.
RE: Jones had a great 4th quarter  
PatersonPlank : 10/16/2022 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15865353 Snablats said:
Quote:
after a bad 3 quarters. That is what good QBs do

Lamar shows again why you dont want a Lamar at QB - because he is years into the league and still panics when having to make throws. That is what running QBs do


I don't necessarily think Jones was bad for 2.5 quarters. I think the whole team was getting outplayed
Today was a perfect illustration  
mittenedman : 10/16/2022 5:18 pm : link
of why I'm not a Lamar Jackson guy in terms of building a team around him.

He's great when he's ahead, and he'll win lots of games doing it.

But get this guy behind late in a game, when the D knows he has to pass, and he's a different animal. And you WILL face those situations in a Championship run.
RE: RE: Jones had a great 4th quarter  
mittenedman : 10/16/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15865366 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15865353 Snablats said:


Quote:


after a bad 3 quarters. That is what good QBs do

Lamar shows again why you dont want a Lamar at QB - because he is years into the league and still panics when having to make throws. That is what running QBs do



I don't necessarily think Jones was bad for 2.5 quarters. I think the whole team was getting outplayed


I thought they were way too conservative early in the game. It was clear when they hit the gas offensively they could move the ball on the Ravens, using their WRs.
RE: Has any one mentioned  
bluefin : 10/16/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15865152 section125 said:
Quote:
tha Breida and Barkley picked up a few blitzes today?

Little things are getting done. They are buying in to the plan...

good observation
Last point:  
mittenedman : 10/16/2022 5:20 pm : link
The Ravens were actually spying Jones on 3rd down, and he beat them with his arm instead.
Haven’t been in the stadium  
ajr2456 : 10/16/2022 5:21 pm : link
Where it felt like this since the cowboy game in 2016
Two weeks in a row  
5BowlsSoon : 10/16/2022 5:22 pm : link
Our defense strips the QB for a sack turnover. Do you think that would happen with Graham as our DC? Hell no……
RE: Like it or not  
bluefin : 10/16/2022 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15865327 PaulN said:
Quote:
Jones is the heartbeat of this team.

imagine the sorry state of an NYG fan who wouldn’t like this
RE: RE: RE: Really just a heady second half team. Kudos to coaches  
Bruner4329 : 10/16/2022 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15865242 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15865194 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15865151 chick310 said:


Quote:


all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.

That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.

Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.

Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!



I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.

The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.

Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.

Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.

Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.


I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge


Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history
RE: RE: Has any one mentioned  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/16/2022 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15865369 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 15865152 section125 said:


Quote:


tha Breida and Barkley picked up a few blitzes today?

Little things are getting done. They are buying in to the plan...


good observation


I agree. Barkley in past years always looked confused on plays he wasn't getting the ball. A lot of fucked up blocking assignments and half assed effort. This year he has laid the lumber on his blocks
Everybody has moved on to KC v BUF  
GiantSteps : 10/16/2022 5:32 pm : link
But I’m still stoked


5-1 muthafudgazzzahhhh
Giants also overcame a GIFT TD  
bluefin : 10/16/2022 5:33 pm : link
BAL had at least 4 bonus points for scoring a TD on that blatantly missed delay of game call.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Really just a heady second half team. Kudos to coaches  
JinCO : 10/16/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15865412 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 15865242 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15865194 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15865151 chick310 said:


Quote:


all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.

That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.

Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.

Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!



I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.

The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.

Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.

Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.

Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.


I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge



Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history



That is exactly the type of a mistake we make 4 of 5 times these last few years. The margin is so tight. Enjoy the win and be glad we made more plays in the end.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Really just a heady second half team. Kudos to coaches  
JinCO : 10/16/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15865412 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 15865242 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15865194 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15865151 chick310 said:


Quote:


all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.

That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.

Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.

Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!



I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.

The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.

Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.

Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.

Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.


I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge



Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history



That is exactly the type of a mistake we make 4 of 5 times these last few years. The margin is so tight. Enjoy the win and be glad we made more plays in the end.
RE: Offense scored 17 pts the last 3 possessions  
Joe Beckwith : 10/16/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15864918 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
remember when we couldn't finish drives?

I remember recent history where we couldn’t START drives!
Had to DVR the game so just finished up  
j_rud : 10/16/2022 5:47 pm : link
Absolutely remarkable. It is not hyperbole to say that what Daboll and his staff are doing is absolutely remarkable. Coaching matters. 5-1. Its good to be back baby.
RE: Update on Saquon and Andrew Thomas will be needed  
Joe Beckwith : 10/16/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15864936 Anakim said:
Quote:
They both gutted it out


Oh no! SB AND AT.
Ugghh.🤦‍♂️
RE: I am not totally sold on Jones but  
KeoweeFan : 10/16/2022 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15864967 NY-Fan said:
Quote:
they are 5-1 with him and I would really like to see him with some stronger interior line and some playmakers at WR around him.

What is wrong with a "Lunch Pail" QB if he enables you to win?
RE: Coaching matters you say  
KeoweeFan : 10/16/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15864992 eli4life said:
Quote:
Who told Barkley to slide at the 1 to end it instead of risking whatever could happen? Don’t think that happens in previous years

Amad Bradshaw would dispute that observation.
He just couldn't execute the play. Posterior too heavy?
RE: RE: More people need to…  
KeoweeFan : 10/16/2022 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15865071 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15865055 outeiroj said:


Quote:


Give DJ more credit. He continues to play good football, he’s making great decisions with the ball and again sustained a drive when Barkley had to go out. He’s never going to be a top 5 qb. But does more than enough to win games. The college threads are full of wishing certain qb’s are on the team next year instead of hoping that Jones succeeds.

At some point Giants fans need to stop being shitty fans and support the guy. And starting to feel like he deserves better than our fan base



Do you think Jones reads the BBI comments?

You can bet people close to him do.
RE: WOOOOO!  
Joe Beckwith : 10/16/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15865146 Geomon said:
Quote:

❤️
RE: The best part about it  
joeinpa : 10/16/2022 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15864960 gersh said:
Quote:
Is we still don’t have a very good roster
We are set up to have better players
We have the coaches, the system and attitude- we will only get better


This roster is significantly better than many here believe. This isn’t last year s team, !
I don’t think Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones  
M.S. : 10/16/2022 6:20 pm : link

Were at full strength. Several times Barkley looked tentative running up into the LOS. And Daniel Jones had the slows as he tried to take off on a scamper. There was no scamper in his hamper.

Out-gained two-to-one and down by 10 in the 4th quarter… all I got to say is:

What a f***ing gutsy win.
All I have to say is WOW  
.McL. : 10/16/2022 6:20 pm : link
I never saw this coming.

Can't say enough about the coaching staff. And this is ALL the coaching staff.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Really just a heady second half team. Kudos to coaches  
chick310 : 10/16/2022 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15865412 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 15865242 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15865194 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15865151 chick310 said:


Quote:


all around. Jones, Bellinger and receivers doing just enough to move the chains with all eyes on Barkley.

That interior OL needs an upgrade next year.

Huge penalties on Ravens when we needed it the most.

Thank you Lamar for being an idiot with that ill-advised throw!



I think the turning point of the game was the sequence after the Ravens went up 7-0.

The long return Brightwell. The Giants are stopped on the 3rd down and have a 4th and 3. But there is a penalty on NYG, and the Ravens accept it. It's 3rd and 14 and somehow NYG converts as the Ravens are in soft coverage.

Next set of downs, NYG is 3rd and 12. The corner falls down for the Ravens and Jones hits Robinson.

Next set of down, it's 3rd and goal. Sills gets away with a pick and Jones hits Robinson in stride for 6.

Those consecutive third down conversions were enormous...IMV.


I completely agree. That return was huge. Another overlooked play was the return Love got after the interception. That was huge



Could not disagree more. The illegal formation on 3rd and 1 with about 3 minutes left was the absolute turning point. If they get that first down they could have run out the clock. Next play resulted in interception and the rest is history


Fair point. Mentioned the Ravens penalties were killers in this game and the NY Giants took advantage.
The Ravens did a lot of  
Dave on the UWS : 10/16/2022 6:43 pm : link
run blitzing which took away some of Barkley’s running lanes and shut down Jones’ running. They made Jones beat them with the pass, which he did in the 4th. The OL picked up the run locking and asserted their will on the ground in the 4th. They kept at it and executed better late.
RE: RE: Jones had a great 4th quarter  
Eman11 : 10/16/2022 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15865366 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15865353 Snablats said:


Quote:


after a bad 3 quarters. That is what good QBs do

Lamar shows again why you dont want a Lamar at QB - because he is years into the league and still panics when having to make throws. That is what running QBs do



I don't necessarily think Jones was bad for 2.5 quarters. I think the whole team was getting outplayed


That’s my take too. He certainly wasn’t bad on the first TD drive and that was in the first half so how could he have been bad for 3 qtrs?
RE: The Ravens did a lot of  
AG5686 : 10/16/2022 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15865686 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
run blitzing which took away some of Barkley’s running lanes and shut down Jones’ running. They made Jones beat them with the pass, which he did in the 4th. The OL picked up the run locking and asserted their will on the ground in the 4th. They kept at it and executed better late.

yep
this is what good defenses have done to us in the recent past
RE: The experts were right  
Ivan15 : 10/16/2022 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15865052 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:

“Experts” missed on a lot of games today.
We saw what WDR  
jvm52106 : 10/16/2022 7:21 pm : link
Can bring to this Giants offense. He is quick, shifty and can get in and out of his breaks quickly. Had the one drop but he was open and you can see how they can take advantage of that.

Assuming we can get some more help back (Toney, a slightly rejuvenated Golladay) and start using Marcus Johnson (drop notwithstanding) a bit more and this passing game can come alive.

BTW, Bellinger is becoming a real focal point and a guy who just finds the open spots.

Man you have to love this teams grit and if we start gelling, Oline gets even more solid and our Wideout group gets healthier you had better watch out.
RE: Today was a perfect illustration  
ajr2456 : 10/16/2022 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15865367 mittenedman said:
Quote:
of why I'm not a Lamar Jackson guy in terms of building a team around him.

He's great when he's ahead, and he'll win lots of games doing it.

But get this guy behind late in a game, when the D knows he has to pass, and he's a different animal. And you WILL face those situations in a Championship run.


Lamar had two bad turnovers that lost them the game but I suggest you look at his stats when trailing late,

This was a Giants defense thing not a Lamar thing
RE: RE: I am not totally sold on Jones but  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/16/2022 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15865522 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15864967 NY-Fan said:


Quote:


they are 5-1 with him and I would really like to see him with some stronger interior line and some playmakers at WR around him.


What is wrong with a "Lunch Pail" QB if he enables you to win?


The person who can answer this is Daboll. Does Daniel Jones have the ability to play offensive football the way Daboll wants to, is the question.

There's nothing wrong with a Toyota corolla. It gets you to work. Some people want cars that do different things.
RE: RE: Update on Saquon and Andrew Thomas will be needed  
Simms11 : 10/16/2022 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15865493 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 15864936 Anakim said:


Quote:


They both gutted it out



Oh no! SB AND AT.
Ugghh.🤦‍♂️


Probably will be limited this week, if we had to guess.
RE: I think we need to start thinking bigger here...  
Payasdaddy : 10/16/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15865053 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The NFC is in turmoil outside the NFCE.

If we can split with Dallas and Philly the year really gets interesting.

I mean, the Bucs are underperforming. The Packers are ordinary. The 49ers are schizophrenic. Who is afraid of Kirk Cousin and Minnesota? Etc.


Absolutely. If we get some players back and actually stay healthy
We have as good of a chance as any in NFC. All u have to do is have good D, decent running game and make some plays in q4


Hey I know talent level isn’t there yet. But bucs, pack, rams all look so so
Eagles, cowgirls would be tough
Niners built to slug it out in playoffs but have holes too. 10-7 should get us in playoffs. At 5-1, be disappointed if we didn’t get there
Another Great Win!  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/16/2022 7:53 pm : link
Keep grinding!
Amazing win.  
St. Jimmy : 10/16/2022 7:54 pm : link
Baltimore was really good today. They hung around and stole the game.
RE: RE: Today was a perfect illustration  
mittenedman : 10/16/2022 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15865788 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15865367 mittenedman said:


Quote:


of why I'm not a Lamar Jackson guy in terms of building a team around him.

He's great when he's ahead, and he'll win lots of games doing it.

But get this guy behind late in a game, when the D knows he has to pass, and he's a different animal. And you WILL face those situations in a Championship run.



Lamar had two bad turnovers that lost them the game but I suggest you look at his stats when trailing late,

This was a Giants defense thing not a Lamar thing


I give all the credit to the Giants D. They are going to close games against a lot of QBs. What are the Lamar Jackson stats you're referring to?
