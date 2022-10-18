Daniel Jones is the most efficient QB in the NFL thus far

Brain Daboll and Mike Kafka are doing playing to his strengths and minimizing his weaknesses. It is a fact he has a bottom 5, to be generous, WR crew and that his OL is still a work in progress especially at Center and Guard. The OL is still a bottom 3rd of the league group. So far in 2022 Daniel Jones has been an excellent game manager. That's not an insult. The head coach has said over and over this is how we have to play right now. He is doing what is being asked of him at a high level. Now we can see what he is able to do with excellent coaching. We still don't know what he can do with a good OL and good WRs. He's never had that.
Daniel Jones has "sucked" before this year. The numbers don't lie. But the Giants had done a horrific job of supporting him. The GM who drafted him, the HC's and OC's he played for and the players around him at OL, WR, TE and RB sucked more (with the exception of Saquon's rookie year).
It's up to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to decide if they can win a Super Bowl with Daniel Jones on a second contract. IMO any Giant fan that is rooting for Jones to fail is a fool. If Jones is the guy that the GM and HC want to go forward with (hopefully if they do, they make the correct call) the Giants timeline to serious Super Bowl contender will be greatly accelerated. Not having to start over at QB and using their draft capital to fill holes on the OL, WR, ILB and CB. IMO that would be the best case scenario.
If you assert we should accept DJs improvement as real. You have to accept the OL is no longer bottom 3. This excuse is over for DJs conservative approach.
doesn't mean someone is only looking at stats and ignoring wins. Why do people keep saying shit like this?
Right now the formula is working. But within that formula is a huge lack in big play ability by anyone other than Barkley. That isn't all on Jones but he takes a share of it. I'm guessing our currently forumla isn't sustainable for 17 games so either 1. Jones will have to step up even more and start scoring more or 2. we won't and will start losing games.
As if somehow it didn't matter that he was playing the last 2-3 years with the worst combination of OL, receivers and coaching/play calling in the NFL. They were just excuses!
Do you ever consider Jones has stepped up personally and improved his play greatly as an individual, given the WR group and pass protection haven't really improved at all?
Of course, but why was it assumed so vehemently by the haters (those who hate that he's our QB) that he absolutely couldn't improve (at least not enough) with better coaching/play calling, a healthy SB, better OL (it might not be great, but it's already better than it's been the last 3 yrs), etc.?
What was really annoying to people like myself, wasn't that people had different opinions. It was that the hardcore critics were so absolutely (and arrogantly) certain that he couldn't improve and that the fact he was playing with the worst combination of OL, receivers and coaching/play calling was irrelevant; they were just excuses. And supporters like myself were just idiots.
Jones supporters like myself never made any definitive declarations. We simply thought there was a lot of crap that was out of DJ's control, that greatly impacted his poor play. And we wanted to see him get a chance under better circumstances. A reasonable POV, imo.
Now would love to see him play with a legit WR. But you know there are those who will hold it against him if he doesn't have X number of TDs, regardless of our record and the league worst WRs he's playing with.
Why do certain people just assume the conservative offense is put in to limit Jones issues? Wouldn't it be more sensible that the offense was installed because we have the worst WRs in football, an IOL that can't pass block, the best RB in football, and a mobile QB? Perhaps its put in to take advantage of our team strengths and limit our team weaknesses. Perhaps Jones can play a much more wide open style, but Daboll is asking him not to right now to help the team?
PattersonPlank, you make too much sense. My guess is Daboll and Kafka would have a different game plan if the Giants had a WR who was above PS level.
Maybe with Bellinger gaining experience and now Robinson healthy, they'll open things up a little.
Why do certain people just assume the conservative offense is put in to limit Jones issues? Wouldn't it be more sensible that the offense was installed because we have the worst WRs in football, an IOL that can't pass block, the best RB in football, and a mobile QB? Perhaps its put in to take advantage of our team strengths and limit our team weaknesses. Perhaps Jones can play a much more wide open style, but Daboll is asking him not to right now to help the team?
Turnovers and being slow to process has been the book on Jones first 3 years. You're asking why we would assume the offense has been dialed down to mitigate those things?
At this point, I'll take efficient and be happy with it...
Because it's leading to wins. Would I like to see more explosiveness? Absolutely. However, I don't think we'll see that until the WR corps is significantly upgraded.
It would certainly help if Toney could get on the field because his talent is undeniable, but I'm not counting on that. It would also help if Johnson and Slayton showed consistency. Hopefully, Bellinger and Robinson will stay healthy and become reliable targets.
Why do certain people just assume the conservative offense is put in to limit Jones issues? Wouldn't it be more sensible that the offense was installed because we have the worst WRs in football, an IOL that can't pass block, the best RB in football, and a mobile QB? Perhaps its put in to take advantage of our team strengths and limit our team weaknesses. Perhaps Jones can play a much more wide open style, but Daboll is asking him not to right now to help the team?
Isn't this ostensibly what I said?
Your last sentence is THE MOST interesting question and will determine what happens to Jones once the season ends.
I've written it many times. Daboll and Kafka have been spoiled coaching QBs who can run their playbooks, but also solve problems when the offense breaks down. I still think it's a big leap to think Jones can do the things Mahomes and Allen can do...
Last year the OL was 28th in Pass Block Win Rate / 17th in Sacks Allowed
This year so far the OL is 25th in PBWR / 25th in Sacks
I guess you're right. With the team now only having a bottom 8 OL now... the only reason for the QB's improvement this year is due to them not anything to do with the QB himself.
But I get the sense that people advocating for extending Jones can't see how another (cost-controlled!) quarterback could match or exceed what he does.
The numbers say it wouldn't be hard to beat his production, and with our coaching staff, I'd say it's likely.
Who? What cost controlled option is a good shot to match his production? Top level draft pick will cost us the farm. Chance a draft pick outside the top 10 being better is a crapshoot at best. And what "cost controlled" free agent do you see next year that is better? Tyrod Taylor? Any free agent is by definition not cost controlled. You are getting what you pay for. Not liking DJ is fine. Living in a fantasyland of some better option magically appearing is also fine, I guess.
Why do certain people just assume the conservative offense is put in to limit Jones issues? Wouldn't it be more sensible that the offense was installed because we have the worst WRs in football, an IOL that can't pass block, the best RB in football, and a mobile QB? Perhaps its put in to take advantage of our team strengths and limit our team weaknesses. Perhaps Jones can play a much more wide open style, but Daboll is asking him not to right now to help the team?
Isn't this ostensibly what I said?
Your last sentence is THE MOST interesting question and will determine what happens to Jones once the season ends.
I've written it many times. Daboll and Kafka have been spoiled coaching QBs who can run their playbooks, but also solve problems when the offense breaks down. I still think it's a big leap to think Jones can do the things Mahomes and Allen can do...
Biggest change I'm hoping to see is that Robinson's ability to win quickly results in a little more passing on first down and bigger early down yardage.
Is playing hard and smart football. Not fumbling or getting picked off like he did the last two years. I was one of those thinking he had a better future career as an I banker after being a backup for a few years, but he’s showing he belongs as a starter.
Actually no, you said it was done to only hide Jones deficiencies, not the teams obvious weaknesses. Its written to place the blame on a conservative approach all on Jones, when there are a lot of other factors involved that IMO are more telling.
"The staff has created a system that so far reduces the risk in Jones's game and gives him the opportunity to exploit his skill set."
But I get the sense that people advocating for extending Jones can't see how another (cost-controlled!) quarterback could match or exceed what he does.
The numbers say it wouldn't be hard to beat his production, and with our coaching staff, I'd say it's likely.
Who? What cost controlled option is a good shot to match his production? Top level draft pick will cost us the farm. Chance a draft pick outside the top 10 being better is a crapshoot at best. And what "cost controlled" free agent do you see next year that is better? Tyrod Taylor? Any free agent is by definition not cost controlled. You are getting what you pay for. Not liking DJ is fine. Living in a fantasyland of some better option magically appearing is also fine, I guess.
2900 yards and 14 touchdowns is horrendous for a 17 game starter. Be real, that's not hard to beat. Mac Jones (a guy who so far comes off as OK, not great) did an efficient 3800 yards and 22 TDs as a rookie throwing to who? Nelson Ahgolor and Jakobi Meyers?
Got a long way to go but there are multiple QBs with good tools in this upcoming draft who have far more upside than Jones who has largely been pretty consistent in his four years. We don't know who's coming out or where we're slotted to draft, so any talk about having to trade "the farm" is premature. I'd rather roll with a rookie and all the bumps and bruises that come with the first 1-2 years, especially with Daboll and Kafka running the show.
But I get the sense that people advocating for extending Jones can't see how another (cost-controlled!) quarterback could match or exceed what he does.
The numbers say it wouldn't be hard to beat his production, and with our coaching staff, I'd say it's likely.
Who? What cost controlled option is a good shot to match his production? Top level draft pick will cost us the farm. Chance a draft pick outside the top 10 being better is a crapshoot at best. And what "cost controlled" free agent do you see next year that is better? Tyrod Taylor? Any free agent is by definition not cost controlled. You are getting what you pay for. Not liking DJ is fine. Living in a fantasyland of some better option magically appearing is also fine, I guess.
2900 yards and 14 touchdowns is horrendous for a 17 game starter. Be real, that's not hard to beat. Mac Jones (a guy who so far comes off as OK, not great) did an efficient 3800 yards and 22 TDs as a rookie throwing to who? Nelson Ahgolor and Jakobi Meyers?
Got a long way to go but there are multiple QBs with good tools in this upcoming draft who have far more upside than Jones who has largely been pretty consistent in his four years. We don't know who's coming out or where we're slotted to draft, so any talk about having to trade "the farm" is premature. I'd rather roll with a rookie and all the bumps and bruises that come with the first 1-2 years, especially with Daboll and Kafka running the show.
Does last season's Mac Jones throw for 3800 yards and 22 TDs with the Giants' current offensive personnel? What plays would he be making on the field this year that Jones is leaving out there?
In the next two weeks on the road. Jax has a good pass defense but Ryan just shredded them - there's an opportunity there. That's followed by Seattle who has a good offense. The team is riding an emotional high but there's no doubt they are going to be challenged these next weeks and Jones will likely be in another spot where he'll have to lead multiple drives with his arm.
Then of course, after the bye there's a whole 9 more games to evaluate. Thus far, he's moved himself solidly into 15-20 range of QBs based on the advanced stat trackers, which is definitely making the conversation more difficult about his future. There's a lot of premature "I told you so" edicts being issued right now, however.
he's doing very well with what they're asking him to do
Does last season's Mac Jones throw for 3800 yards and 22 TDs with the Giants' current offensive personnel? What plays would he be making on the field this year that Jones is leaving out there?
Genuinely curious.
I think it's ludicrous to say that 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns is the best that can be done. In other words Rodgers, Mahommes, Allen, etc. would do the same as Daniel Jones in the same position.
We have a solid offensive line, maybe the best running back in football now, a tight end that is improving each week. We've seen great QBs elevate no name receiver groups.
Personally I think Mac Jones probably produces more in the air than Daniel Jones with this year's team. The receivers in New England are absolutely nothing to write home about. But that's not really the question being asked: The question is who is the best QB for 2023 and beyond? I'd take a rookie and use the cap dollars elsewhere.
Does last season's Mac Jones throw for 3800 yards and 22 TDs with the Giants' current offensive personnel? What plays would he be making on the field this year that Jones is leaving out there?
Genuinely curious.
I think it's ludicrous to say that 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns is the best that can be done. In other words Rodgers, Mahommes, Allen, etc. would do the same as Daniel Jones in the same position.
We have a solid offensive line, maybe the best running back in football now, a tight end that is improving each week. We've seen great QBs elevate no name receiver groups.
Personally I think Mac Jones probably produces more in the air than Daniel Jones with this year's team. The receivers in New England are absolutely nothing to write home about. But that's not really the question being asked: The question is who is the best QB for 2023 and beyond? I'd take a rookie and use the cap dollars elsewhere.
Lol, how did we get from Mac Jones to the top-tier, elite QBs? That wasn't the question. Of course, Allen, Rodgers, and Mahomes would be better - but the odds of us winding up with one of those is slim. Someone of Mac Jones' ilk would certainly be more realistic.
Even if the NE WR group was nothing to write home about last year, it was better than what Jones has been throwing to in NY this year. Jones is also going to add about 700 rushing yards. Mac Jones really isn't a threat with his legs.
We're not going to be anywhere near range to take the cream of the crop QBs in the '23 class if we keep winning games, so either we are using significant trade capital to move up, or we're taking a shot on a bigger question mark.
Neither of these things are necessarily going to make the Giants better.
Poor pocket awareness. When he moves in the pocket, he often runs into the rush. He also has no sense of when to get rid of the ball.
Eli was way less mobile than DJ but he had both from Day 1.
I think DJ can improve in that area but it will always be a block that prevents him from becoming a top QB. Daboll and Kafka have dome an amazing job playing to his strengths and minimizing his weaknesses but coaching only goes so far.
I think you could win a SB with him with a strong OL and running game. But he is never going to be a QB that wins the game himself a la Mahomes or Josh Allen.
Lol, how did we get from Mac Jones to the top-tier, elite QBs? That wasn't the question. Of course, Allen, Rodgers, and Mahomes would be better - but the odds of us winding up with one of those is slim. Someone of Mac Jones' ilk would certainly be more realistic.
Even if the NE WR group was nothing to write home about last year, it was better than what Jones has been throwing to in NY this year. Jones is also going to add about 700 rushing yards. Mac Jones really isn't a threat with his legs.
We're not going to be anywhere near range to take the cream of the crop QBs in the '23 class if we keep winning games, so either we are using significant trade capital to move up, or we're taking a shot on a bigger question mark.
Neither of these things are necessarily going to make the Giants better.
How did we get there? We got there because there's this idea permeating the board that even though we're 6 games into the NFL and college seasons, that A) we cannot draft a QB in the first round and B) no one can do a better job than Daniel Jones in 2023 and beyond.
Mac Jones was brought up by me to illustrate that it's possible to take a rookie quarterback that can throw for more than 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns with shitty receivers. I can see DJ getting an uptick based on Bellinger and Wandale's improvement, but it's also possible that he misses games to injury based on past history. Mind you we're comparing a 4th year veteran to rookies.
If you're paying any attention to college, there are number of QBs who have good tools that aren't named CJ Stroud that could be available in the mid to late first for various reasons. It changes week to week, just like the Giants fortunes could change. Let's stop saying it's not possible before we even know where the chips have fallen.
Lol, how did we get from Mac Jones to the top-tier, elite QBs? That wasn't the question. Of course, Allen, Rodgers, and Mahomes would be better - but the odds of us winding up with one of those is slim. Someone of Mac Jones' ilk would certainly be more realistic.
Even if the NE WR group was nothing to write home about last year, it was better than what Jones has been throwing to in NY this year. Jones is also going to add about 700 rushing yards. Mac Jones really isn't a threat with his legs.
We're not going to be anywhere near range to take the cream of the crop QBs in the '23 class if we keep winning games, so either we are using significant trade capital to move up, or we're taking a shot on a bigger question mark.
Neither of these things are necessarily going to make the Giants better.
How did we get there? We got there because there's this idea permeating the board that even though we're 6 games into the NFL and college seasons, that A) we cannot draft a QB in the first round and B) no one can do a better job than Daniel Jones in 2023 and beyond.
Mac Jones was brought up by me to illustrate that it's possible to take a rookie quarterback that can throw for more than 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns with shitty receivers. I can see DJ getting an uptick based on Bellinger and Wandale's improvement, but it's also possible that he misses games to injury based on past history. Mind you we're comparing a 4th year veteran to rookies.
If you're paying any attention to college, there are number of QBs who have good tools that aren't named CJ Stroud that could be available in the mid to late first for various reasons. It changes week to week, just like the Giants fortunes could change. Let's stop saying it's not possible before we even know where the chips have fallen.
Tools are great. Tools don't win football games.
If you believe a QB with Mac Jones' skillset would net a near-double-digit increase in TD passes in this very same offense with the worst WRs in football, I guess we'll just need to move on and disagree because I don't see that at all.
The OL here is getting better, but the pass blocking has still had issues and growing pains. A player with significantly less mobility and these pass catchers is probably not going to put up many more points.
Anyway, last week, everyone said Jones was only going to throw 10 TD passes. So, it's nice that we're up to 14. In a few weeks, some folks might even think he can manage 20. What a world that'd be.
Lol, how did we get from Mac Jones to the top-tier, elite QBs? That wasn't the question. Of course, Allen, Rodgers, and Mahomes would be better - but the odds of us winding up with one of those is slim. Someone of Mac Jones' ilk would certainly be more realistic.
Even if the NE WR group was nothing to write home about last year, it was better than what Jones has been throwing to in NY this year. Jones is also going to add about 700 rushing yards. Mac Jones really isn't a threat with his legs.
We're not going to be anywhere near range to take the cream of the crop QBs in the '23 class if we keep winning games, so either we are using significant trade capital to move up, or we're taking a shot on a bigger question mark.
Neither of these things are necessarily going to make the Giants better.
How did we get there? We got there because there's this idea permeating the board that even though we're 6 games into the NFL and college seasons, that A) we cannot draft a QB in the first round and B) no one can do a better job than Daniel Jones in 2023 and beyond.
Mac Jones was brought up by me to illustrate that it's possible to take a rookie quarterback that can throw for more than 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns with shitty receivers. I can see DJ getting an uptick based on Bellinger and Wandale's improvement, but it's also possible that he misses games to injury based on past history. Mind you we're comparing a 4th year veteran to rookies.
If you're paying any attention to college, there are number of QBs who have good tools that aren't named CJ Stroud that could be available in the mid to late first for various reasons. It changes week to week, just like the Giants fortunes could change. Let's stop saying it's not possible before we even know where the chips have fallen.
Alex Smith on the Chiefs is where I'm at right now. A quarterback who can win games, playing low-mistake football, pair with great play design and creativity.
Can you move forward with Jones next year/the future and wing games? Sure, not for top money of course.
But you need to be willing and able to seize on the chance to upgrade the most important position if the opportunity presents itself.
Lol, how did we get from Mac Jones to the top-tier, elite QBs? That wasn't the question. Of course, Allen, Rodgers, and Mahomes would be better - but the odds of us winding up with one of those is slim. Someone of Mac Jones' ilk would certainly be more realistic.
Even if the NE WR group was nothing to write home about last year, it was better than what Jones has been throwing to in NY this year. Jones is also going to add about 700 rushing yards. Mac Jones really isn't a threat with his legs.
We're not going to be anywhere near range to take the cream of the crop QBs in the '23 class if we keep winning games, so either we are using significant trade capital to move up, or we're taking a shot on a bigger question mark.
Neither of these things are necessarily going to make the Giants better.
How did we get there? We got there because there's this idea permeating the board that even though we're 6 games into the NFL and college seasons, that A) we cannot draft a QB in the first round and B) no one can do a better job than Daniel Jones in 2023 and beyond.
Mac Jones was brought up by me to illustrate that it's possible to take a rookie quarterback that can throw for more than 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns with shitty receivers. I can see DJ getting an uptick based on Bellinger and Wandale's improvement, but it's also possible that he misses games to injury based on past history. Mind you we're comparing a 4th year veteran to rookies.
If you're paying any attention to college, there are number of QBs who have good tools that aren't named CJ Stroud that could be available in the mid to late first for various reasons. It changes week to week, just like the Giants fortunes could change. Let's stop saying it's not possible before we even know where the chips have fallen.
Alex Smith on the Chiefs is where I'm at right now. A quarterback who can win games, playing low-mistake football, pair with great play design and creativity.
Can you move forward with Jones next year/the future and wing games? Sure, not for top money of course.
But you need to be willing and able to seize on the chance to upgrade the most important position if the opportunity presents itself.
+1. I agree with this and think its a good comp. Its not a clear decision, and depends on what is available
The improvement is real, so are the limitations... at least at the moment.
Just b/c Jones is playing well and we are winning doesn't mean he is on par with the best QB's of the league and doesn't mean he doesn't still have limitations.
I feel fairly confident Daboll & Kafka know what they have in Jones and will continue to work his strengths without it meaning he is the long term answer at QB.
if they decide there is a better long term, or even stop gap, option while they pursue the franchise guy, then I trust them. That said, if Jones continues on this trajectory and will sign a 2 year reasonable "prove it" deal, then I won't hate that.
Brain Daboll and Mike Kafka are doing playing to his strengths and minimizing his weaknesses. It is a fact he has a bottom 5, to be generous, WR crew and that his OL is still a work in progress especially at Center and Guard. The OL is still a bottom 3rd of the league group. So far in 2022 Daniel Jones has been an excellent game manager. That's not an insult. The head coach has said over and over this is how we have to play right now. He is doing what is being asked of him at a high level. Now we can see what he is able to do with excellent coaching. We still don't know what he can do with a good OL and good WRs. He's never had that.
Daniel Jones has "sucked" before this year. The numbers don't lie. But the Giants had done a horrific job of supporting him. The GM who drafted him, the HC's and OC's he played for and the players around him at OL, WR, TE and RB sucked more (with the exception of Saquon's rookie year).
It's up to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to decide if they can win a Super Bowl with Daniel Jones on a second contract. IMO any Giant fan that is rooting for Jones to fail is a fool. If Jones is the guy that the GM and HC want to go forward with (hopefully if they do, they make the correct call) the Giants timeline to serious Super Bowl contender will be greatly accelerated. Not having to start over at QB and using their draft capital to fill holes on the OL, WR, ILB and CB. IMO that would be the best case scenario.
If you assert we should accept DJs improvement as real. You have to accept the OL is no longer bottom 3. This excuse is over for DJs conservative approach.
You re not happy with 5-1? Your arguments protecting your Jones’ narrative are becoming increasingly weaker.
Daniel Jones might actually be a good QB. I know that's going to be really hard for a lot of people here to say out loud, but it's a very strong possibility at this point.
Yep the hardest thing to find is a QB when the pressure is on, that can march a team down the field at the end of the game for the win.. Dan is that guy.. He can suck all game but we keep seeing that he gets the team in a position to win.. the biggest diff this year is the D holds the game close. When he has had a full complement of weapons those were statistically his best games since he started playing for the Giants.
is he good on 3rd downs? Jones has improved on this in the past few weeks..
Is he good in the 4th Quarter? He just outplayed Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson in the 4th quarter to come from behind..
And is the team playing well.
Right now Jones is checking all 3 boxes and the offense is continueing to get better and more effecient
Ball security was the thing that was making me absolutely LIVID with him in recent years. The fumbles and the interceptions at the absolute worst times.
He has made tremendous strides in both areas.
Protecting the rock is a huge deal when we're playing this brand of football and the margin for error is so thin. He's doing a fantastic job of it. His INT per attempt number (1.3%) is lower than a lot of big-name QBs and his completion% has steadily increased every year.
I want to see some more TD's and more points just like everyone else. But I think to get there, these are the requisite stepping stones that have to come first.
Jones is having a solid season in QBR and completion %.
But total TDs, TD/INT ratio and YPA are pedestrian.
It's a mix bag of results.
And what if he had stellar numbers and were losing? Who the fuck cares what is numbers are? There is only ONE important number - team wins. And he's got five of those.
And yes, HE has earned them, he's not just along for the ride; he's made key throws/runs in every win. Period. Full stop.
And once again, I'm not surprised you're using numbers in a vacuum and ignoring context - that is your MO after all.
How is he supposed to have great numbers when throwing to the likes of David Sills? Or Marcus Johnson? Or Darius Slayton, who is only on the field because the supposed #1 WR target is not only hurt, but sucked when he was on the field? His best receiver (Shep) is done for the season.
Where is his Tyreek Hill? Travis Kelce? Mark Andrews? Stephon Diggs? Etc, etc, etc?
It's fascinating how you continue to make excuses for other QB's, yet you never give the same break to Jones.
He still has shit for skill positions except for SB, and an OL (except for AT) who can't pass block for shit at this point. Bellinger is coming along, and Wan'dale got on the field for the first time in 5 games, so maybe they finally have something at TE and slot WR. But while Bellinger is showing promise, he will never be confused with guys like Kelce, Andrews, etc.
You really need to read what Sy wrote today. You might just learn something . And I mean really read it - let it sink in. Re-read it a few times if you need to, it's OK - we won't tell anyone.
Brain Daboll and Mike Kafka are doing playing to his strengths and minimizing his weaknesses. It is a fact he has a bottom 5, to be generous, WR crew and that his OL is still a work in progress especially at Center and Guard. The OL is still a bottom 3rd of the league group. So far in 2022 Daniel Jones has been an excellent game manager. That's not an insult. The head coach has said over and over this is how we have to play right now. He is doing what is being asked of him at a high level. Now we can see what he is able to do with excellent coaching. We still don't know what he can do with a good OL and good WRs. He's never had that.
Daniel Jones has "sucked" before this year. The numbers don't lie. But the Giants had done a horrific job of supporting him. The GM who drafted him, the HC's and OC's he played for and the players around him at OL, WR, TE and RB sucked more (with the exception of Saquon's rookie year).
It's up to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to decide if they can win a Super Bowl with Daniel Jones on a second contract. IMO any Giant fan that is rooting for Jones to fail is a fool. If Jones is the guy that the GM and HC want to go forward with (hopefully if they do, they make the correct call) the Giants timeline to serious Super Bowl contender will be greatly accelerated. Not having to start over at QB and using their draft capital to fill holes on the OL, WR, ILB and CB. IMO that would be the best case scenario.
If you assert we should accept DJs improvement as real. You have to accept the OL is no longer bottom 3. This excuse is over for DJs conservative approach.
You re not happy with 5-1? Your arguments protecting your Jones’ narrative are becoming increasingly weaker.
Jones is not in charge of the gameplan and if the coaches changed it now, they would be morons.
WE ARE FIVE AND FUCKING ONE!!!!!!!!!
With our RB playing like he is and the state of WRs combined with how well our defense is playing this, we should:
Play smart, efficient, BALL CONTROL offense, not because the QB is untalented, because it is the smart fucking thing to do, because we are five and fucking one. Yes, the media is mocking the Giant fans that still hate Jones. You guys are humiliating yourselves. Everyone not "you guys" is laughing at you.
Yeah, it is like that.
are just going to start chucking the ball dowm the field with a different QB have not paid attention to the Bills or the Chiefs..
Their offense is not chuck the ball down the field, their offense is get into playmakers hands in space and make plays and then when the defense collapses then they beat you deep or when Mahomes and Allen scramble..
Bills and Chiefs never have had aback like Saquon so there is that to
are just going to start chucking the ball dowm the field with a different QB have not paid attention to the Bills or the Chiefs..
Their offense is not chuck the ball down the field, their offense is get into playmakers hands in space and make plays and then when the defense collapses then they beat you deep or when Mahomes and Allen scramble..
Bills and Chiefs never have had aback like Saquon so there is that to
TRUTH. Does anyone else remember how badly Mahomes struggled at the start of last year? Do they rememebr how Kafka fixed him, people need use Google more. I will explain it to those in the back. Mahomes was turning the ball over at a rate we had not seen. He was forcing the big play, getting sacked and throwing Ints.
The Fix:
Take the easy passes, I think on Monday night, Mahomes bought in. Long time consuming drives ensued. The CHiefs, they did this for a few games. The opposing defenses moved up and those deadly deeper crossing patters to Hill opened back up. You need to EXECUTE the easy short stuff to open up the deeper stuff. Opponents are waiting for Daniel to prove he can do it consistently.
He has.
The deep stuff is coming. Kafka knows EXACTLY what to do.
Right now the formula is working. But within that formula is a huge lack in big play ability by anyone other than Barkley. That isn't all on Jones but he takes a share of it. I'm guessing our currently forumla isn't sustainable for 17 games so either 1. Jones will have to step up even more and start scoring more or 2. we won't and will start losing games.
Do you ever consider Jones has stepped up personally and improved his play greatly as an individual, given the WR group and pass protection haven't really improved at all?
Of course, but why was it assumed so vehemently by the haters (those who hate that he's our QB) that he absolutely couldn't improve (at least not enough) with better coaching/play calling, a healthy SB, better OL (it might not be great, but it's already better than it's been the last 3 yrs), etc.?
What was really annoying to people like myself, wasn't that people had different opinions. It was that the hardcore critics were so absolutely (and arrogantly) certain that he couldn't improve and that the fact he was playing with the worst combination of OL, receivers and coaching/play calling was irrelevant; they were just excuses. And supporters like myself were just idiots.
Jones supporters like myself never made any definitive declarations. We simply thought there was a lot of crap that was out of DJ's control, that greatly impacted his poor play. And we wanted to see him get a chance under better circumstances. A reasonable POV, imo.
Now would love to see him play with a legit WR. But you know there are those who will hold it against him if he doesn't have X number of TDs, regardless of our record and the league worst WRs he's playing with.
PattersonPlank, you make too much sense. My guess is Daboll and Kafka would have a different game plan if the Giants had a WR who was above PS level.
Maybe with Bellinger gaining experience and now Robinson healthy, they'll open things up a little.
The numbers say it wouldn't be hard to beat his production, and with our coaching staff, I'd say it's likely.
Turnovers and being slow to process has been the book on Jones first 3 years. You're asking why we would assume the offense has been dialed down to mitigate those things?
It would certainly help if Toney could get on the field because his talent is undeniable, but I'm not counting on that. It would also help if Johnson and Slayton showed consistency. Hopefully, Bellinger and Robinson will stay healthy and become reliable targets.
Isn't this ostensibly what I said?
Your last sentence is THE MOST interesting question and will determine what happens to Jones once the season ends.
I've written it many times. Daboll and Kafka have been spoiled coaching QBs who can run their playbooks, but also solve problems when the offense breaks down. I still think it's a big leap to think Jones can do the things Mahomes and Allen can do...
Last year the OL was 28th in Pass Block Win Rate / 17th in Sacks Allowed
This year so far the OL is 25th in PBWR / 25th in Sacks
I guess you're right. With the team now only having a bottom 8 OL now... the only reason for the QB's improvement this year is due to them not anything to do with the QB himself.
The numbers say it wouldn't be hard to beat his production, and with our coaching staff, I'd say it's likely.
Who? What cost controlled option is a good shot to match his production? Top level draft pick will cost us the farm. Chance a draft pick outside the top 10 being better is a crapshoot at best. And what "cost controlled" free agent do you see next year that is better? Tyrod Taylor? Any free agent is by definition not cost controlled. You are getting what you pay for. Not liking DJ is fine. Living in a fantasyland of some better option magically appearing is also fine, I guess.
Why do certain people just assume the conservative offense is put in to limit Jones issues? Wouldn't it be more sensible that the offense was installed because we have the worst WRs in football, an IOL that can't pass block, the best RB in football, and a mobile QB? Perhaps its put in to take advantage of our team strengths and limit our team weaknesses. Perhaps Jones can play a much more wide open style, but Daboll is asking him not to right now to help the team?
Isn't this ostensibly what I said?
Your last sentence is THE MOST interesting question and will determine what happens to Jones once the season ends.
I've written it many times. Daboll and Kafka have been spoiled coaching QBs who can run their playbooks, but also solve problems when the offense breaks down. I still think it's a big leap to think Jones can do the things Mahomes and Allen can do...
Biggest change I'm hoping to see is that Robinson's ability to win quickly results in a little more passing on first down and bigger early down yardage.
It's clear you are still suffering from the Volunteers taking down the Tide. You need more time... ;)
Why do certain people just assume the conservative offense is put in to limit Jones issues? Wouldn't it be more sensible that the offense was installed because we have the worst WRs in football, an IOL that can't pass block, the best RB in football, and a mobile QB? Perhaps its put in to take advantage of our team strengths and limit our team weaknesses. Perhaps Jones can play a much more wide open style, but Daboll is asking him not to right now to help the team?
Isn't this ostensibly what I said?
Your last sentence is THE MOST interesting question and will determine what happens to Jones once the season ends.
I've written it many times. Daboll and Kafka have been spoiled coaching QBs who can run their playbooks, but also solve problems when the offense breaks down. I still think it's a big leap to think Jones can do the things Mahomes and Allen can do...
Actually no, you said it was done to only hide Jones deficiencies, not the teams obvious weaknesses. Its written to place the blame on a conservative approach all on Jones, when there are a lot of other factors involved that IMO are more telling.
"The staff has created a system that so far reduces the risk in Jones's game and gives him the opportunity to exploit his skill set."
Daniel Jones might actually be a good QB. I know that's going to be really hard for a lot of people here to say out loud, but it's a very strong possibility at this point.
It's clear you are still suffering from the Volunteers taking down the Tide. You need more time... ;)
Can't win 'em all. Reichard should have made that kick. The defense was abysmal. Bryce Young was excellent.
Anyway.. #8 is starting to make a believer in me here. If he keeps winning football games, I hope you'll join. :)
But I get the sense that people advocating for extending Jones can't see how another (cost-controlled!) quarterback could match or exceed what he does.
The numbers say it wouldn't be hard to beat his production, and with our coaching staff, I'd say it's likely.
Who? What cost controlled option is a good shot to match his production? Top level draft pick will cost us the farm. Chance a draft pick outside the top 10 being better is a crapshoot at best. And what "cost controlled" free agent do you see next year that is better? Tyrod Taylor? Any free agent is by definition not cost controlled. You are getting what you pay for. Not liking DJ is fine. Living in a fantasyland of some better option magically appearing is also fine, I guess.
2900 yards and 14 touchdowns is horrendous for a 17 game starter. Be real, that's not hard to beat. Mac Jones (a guy who so far comes off as OK, not great) did an efficient 3800 yards and 22 TDs as a rookie throwing to who? Nelson Ahgolor and Jakobi Meyers?
Got a long way to go but there are multiple QBs with good tools in this upcoming draft who have far more upside than Jones who has largely been pretty consistent in his four years. We don't know who's coming out or where we're slotted to draft, so any talk about having to trade "the farm" is premature. I'd rather roll with a rookie and all the bumps and bruises that come with the first 1-2 years, especially with Daboll and Kafka running the show.
Does last season's Mac Jones throw for 3800 yards and 22 TDs with the Giants' current offensive personnel? What plays would he be making on the field this year that Jones is leaving out there?
Genuinely curious.
Then of course, after the bye there's a whole 9 more games to evaluate. Thus far, he's moved himself solidly into 15-20 range of QBs based on the advanced stat trackers, which is definitely making the conversation more difficult about his future. There's a lot of premature "I told you so" edicts being issued right now, however.
Genuinely curious.
I think it's ludicrous to say that 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns is the best that can be done. In other words Rodgers, Mahommes, Allen, etc. would do the same as Daniel Jones in the same position.
We have a solid offensive line, maybe the best running back in football now, a tight end that is improving each week. We've seen great QBs elevate no name receiver groups.
Personally I think Mac Jones probably produces more in the air than Daniel Jones with this year's team. The receivers in New England are absolutely nothing to write home about. But that's not really the question being asked: The question is who is the best QB for 2023 and beyond? I'd take a rookie and use the cap dollars elsewhere.
Lol, how did we get from Mac Jones to the top-tier, elite QBs? That wasn't the question. Of course, Allen, Rodgers, and Mahomes would be better - but the odds of us winding up with one of those is slim. Someone of Mac Jones' ilk would certainly be more realistic.
Even if the NE WR group was nothing to write home about last year, it was better than what Jones has been throwing to in NY this year. Jones is also going to add about 700 rushing yards. Mac Jones really isn't a threat with his legs.
We're not going to be anywhere near range to take the cream of the crop QBs in the '23 class if we keep winning games, so either we are using significant trade capital to move up, or we're taking a shot on a bigger question mark.
Neither of these things are necessarily going to make the Giants better.
Eli was way less mobile than DJ but he had both from Day 1.
I think DJ can improve in that area but it will always be a block that prevents him from becoming a top QB. Daboll and Kafka have dome an amazing job playing to his strengths and minimizing his weaknesses but coaching only goes so far.
I think you could win a SB with him with a strong OL and running game. But he is never going to be a QB that wins the game himself a la Mahomes or Josh Allen.
Daniel Jones is going to go into the bye at least 6 and 2,maybe 7 and 1. You guys are embarrassing yourselves and lack the self awareness to see it.
Even if the NE WR group was nothing to write home about last year, it was better than what Jones has been throwing to in NY this year. Jones is also going to add about 700 rushing yards. Mac Jones really isn't a threat with his legs.
We're not going to be anywhere near range to take the cream of the crop QBs in the '23 class if we keep winning games, so either we are using significant trade capital to move up, or we're taking a shot on a bigger question mark.
Neither of these things are necessarily going to make the Giants better.
How did we get there? We got there because there's this idea permeating the board that even though we're 6 games into the NFL and college seasons, that A) we cannot draft a QB in the first round and B) no one can do a better job than Daniel Jones in 2023 and beyond.
Mac Jones was brought up by me to illustrate that it's possible to take a rookie quarterback that can throw for more than 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns with shitty receivers. I can see DJ getting an uptick based on Bellinger and Wandale's improvement, but it's also possible that he misses games to injury based on past history. Mind you we're comparing a 4th year veteran to rookies.
If you're paying any attention to college, there are number of QBs who have good tools that aren't named CJ Stroud that could be available in the mid to late first for various reasons. It changes week to week, just like the Giants fortunes could change. Let's stop saying it's not possible before we even know where the chips have fallen.
How did we get there? We got there because there's this idea permeating the board that even though we're 6 games into the NFL and college seasons, that A) we cannot draft a QB in the first round and B) no one can do a better job than Daniel Jones in 2023 and beyond.
Mac Jones was brought up by me to illustrate that it's possible to take a rookie quarterback that can throw for more than 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns with shitty receivers. I can see DJ getting an uptick based on Bellinger and Wandale's improvement, but it's also possible that he misses games to injury based on past history. Mind you we're comparing a 4th year veteran to rookies.
If you're paying any attention to college, there are number of QBs who have good tools that aren't named CJ Stroud that could be available in the mid to late first for various reasons. It changes week to week, just like the Giants fortunes could change. Let's stop saying it's not possible before we even know where the chips have fallen.
Tools are great. Tools don't win football games.
If you believe a QB with Mac Jones' skillset would net a near-double-digit increase in TD passes in this very same offense with the worst WRs in football, I guess we'll just need to move on and disagree because I don't see that at all.
The OL here is getting better, but the pass blocking has still had issues and growing pains. A player with significantly less mobility and these pass catchers is probably not going to put up many more points.
Anyway, last week, everyone said Jones was only going to throw 10 TD passes. So, it's nice that we're up to 14. In a few weeks, some folks might even think he can manage 20. What a world that'd be.
How did we get there? We got there because there's this idea permeating the board that even though we're 6 games into the NFL and college seasons, that A) we cannot draft a QB in the first round and B) no one can do a better job than Daniel Jones in 2023 and beyond.
Mac Jones was brought up by me to illustrate that it's possible to take a rookie quarterback that can throw for more than 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns with shitty receivers. I can see DJ getting an uptick based on Bellinger and Wandale's improvement, but it's also possible that he misses games to injury based on past history. Mind you we're comparing a 4th year veteran to rookies.
If you're paying any attention to college, there are number of QBs who have good tools that aren't named CJ Stroud that could be available in the mid to late first for various reasons. It changes week to week, just like the Giants fortunes could change. Let's stop saying it's not possible before we even know where the chips have fallen.
Alex Smith on the Chiefs is where I'm at right now. A quarterback who can win games, playing low-mistake football, pair with great play design and creativity.
Can you move forward with Jones next year/the future and wing games? Sure, not for top money of course.
But you need to be willing and able to seize on the chance to upgrade the most important position if the opportunity presents itself.
How did we get there? We got there because there's this idea permeating the board that even though we're 6 games into the NFL and college seasons, that A) we cannot draft a QB in the first round and B) no one can do a better job than Daniel Jones in 2023 and beyond.
Mac Jones was brought up by me to illustrate that it's possible to take a rookie quarterback that can throw for more than 2900 yards and 14 touchdowns with shitty receivers. I can see DJ getting an uptick based on Bellinger and Wandale's improvement, but it's also possible that he misses games to injury based on past history. Mind you we're comparing a 4th year veteran to rookies.
If you're paying any attention to college, there are number of QBs who have good tools that aren't named CJ Stroud that could be available in the mid to late first for various reasons. It changes week to week, just like the Giants fortunes could change. Let's stop saying it's not possible before we even know where the chips have fallen.
Alex Smith on the Chiefs is where I'm at right now. A quarterback who can win games, playing low-mistake football, pair with great play design and creativity.
Can you move forward with Jones next year/the future and wing games? Sure, not for top money of course.
But you need to be willing and able to seize on the chance to upgrade the most important position if the opportunity presents itself.
+1. I agree with this and think its a good comp. Its not a clear decision, and depends on what is available
Just b/c Jones is playing well and we are winning doesn't mean he is on par with the best QB's of the league and doesn't mean he doesn't still have limitations.
I feel fairly confident Daboll & Kafka know what they have in Jones and will continue to work his strengths without it meaning he is the long term answer at QB.
if they decide there is a better long term, or even stop gap, option while they pursue the franchise guy, then I trust them. That said, if Jones continues on this trajectory and will sign a 2 year reasonable "prove it" deal, then I won't hate that.
But it's fairly limited, and denying that is patently ridiculous.
5 and 1. If they were to open up the offense rightnow, it would monumentally stupid. That have a winni.g formula. Stick with it until it doesn't work.
Daniel Jones is going to go into the bye at least 6 and 2,maybe 7 and 1. You guys are embarrassing yourselves and lack the self awareness to see it.
Who is suggesting the offense opens up more?
But the observation is accurate by Greg on the state of the offense. That shouldn't be called an embarrassing point of view.
You re not happy with 5-1? Your arguments protecting your Jones’ narrative are becoming increasingly weaker.
Yep the hardest thing to find is a QB when the pressure is on, that can march a team down the field at the end of the game for the win.. Dan is that guy.. He can suck all game but we keep seeing that he gets the team in a position to win.. the biggest diff this year is the D holds the game close. When he has had a full complement of weapons those were statistically his best games since he started playing for the Giants.
/s
Is he good in the 4th Quarter? He just outplayed Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson in the 4th quarter to come from behind..
And is the team playing well.
Right now Jones is checking all 3 boxes and the offense is continueing to get better and more effecient
Is he good in the 4th Quarter? He just outplayed Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson in the 4th quarter to come from behind..
And is the team playing well.
Right now Jones is checking all 3 boxes and the offense is continueing to get better and more effecient
Ball security was the thing that was making me absolutely LIVID with him in recent years. The fumbles and the interceptions at the absolute worst times.
He has made tremendous strides in both areas.
Protecting the rock is a huge deal when we're playing this brand of football and the margin for error is so thin. He's doing a fantastic job of it. His INT per attempt number (1.3%) is lower than a lot of big-name QBs and his completion% has steadily increased every year.
I want to see some more TD's and more points just like everyone else. But I think to get there, these are the requisite stepping stones that have to come first.
Sometimes he is going to do it with his arm and some games they are going to run it down a teams throat with him and Barkley..
I think just looking at his passing numbers is unfair
2,893 yards
6.4 YPA
14 TDs
6 INTs
Aside from completion percentage, this might be his worst year statistically for yards and TDs a game, but not far off from the last couple years.
Daboll and Kafka are doing an amazing job minimizing his turnovers and getting his best throws when it matters most.
Not to mention, DJ is the worst 1st half QB I've ever seen. He does nothing in the 1st half and his teams are always behind double digits. Without a great defense, DJ is exposed.
Time to take the training wheels off in 1st half
ATTACK!!!!!!!!!!
67.3%
2,893 yards
6.4 YPA
14 TDs
6 INTs
Aside from completion percentage, this might be his worst year statistically for yards and TDs a game, but not far off from the last couple years.
Daboll and Kafka are doing an amazing job minimizing his turnovers and getting his best throws when it matters most.
Not to mention, DJ is the worst 1st half QB I've ever seen. He does nothing in the 1st half and his teams are always behind double digits. Without a great defense, DJ is exposed.
Interesting. With a GREAT defense, one would have to score on them to get ahead. So how would DJ be playing from behind? Anyway, good post.
5 and 1. If they were to open up the offense rightnow, it would monumentally stupid. That have a winni.g formula. Stick with it until it doesn't work.
Daniel Jones is going to go into the bye at least 6 and 2,maybe 7 and 1. You guys are embarrassing yourselves and lack the self awareness to see it.
Who is suggesting the offense opens up more?
But the observation is accurate by Greg on the state of the offense. That shouldn't be called an embarrassing point of view.
It has been nearly flawless.
I know, because the only way a team this untalented at WR in todays NFL is 5-1 if the QB is almost perfect in execution.
We are 5-1 and you guys are expending enormous amounts of energy to prove that Daniel Jones isn't good, shouldn't get another contract ect. Their seems to be only 1 possible motive.
Is what it is.
67.3%
2,893 yards
6.4 YPA
14 TDs
6 INTs
Aside from completion percentage, this might be his worst year statistically for yards and TDs a game, but not far off from the last couple years.
Daboll and Kafka are doing an amazing job minimizing his turnovers and getting his best throws when it matters most.
Not to mention, DJ is the worst 1st half QB I've ever seen. He does nothing in the 1st half and his teams are always behind double digits. Without a great defense, DJ is exposed.
You must not watch much football, then. And we have a good defense. Not sure I'd call it "great" as much as I'd call it opportune.
Perhaps you'd prefer a 1st half QB who falters in the 2nd half when the game is really on the line. Like Russell Wilson did last night.
I mentioned this last night as well.
Jones is having a solid season in QBR and completion %.
But total TDs, TD/INT ratio and YPA are pedestrian.
It's a mix bag of results.
And what if he had stellar numbers and were losing? Who the fuck cares what is numbers are? There is only ONE important number - team wins. And he's got five of those.
And yes, HE has earned them, he's not just along for the ride; he's made key throws/runs in every win. Period. Full stop.
And once again, I'm not surprised you're using numbers in a vacuum and ignoring context - that is your MO after all.
How is he supposed to have great numbers when throwing to the likes of David Sills? Or Marcus Johnson? Or Darius Slayton, who is only on the field because the supposed #1 WR target is not only hurt, but sucked when he was on the field? His best receiver (Shep) is done for the season.
Where is his Tyreek Hill? Travis Kelce? Mark Andrews? Stephon Diggs? Etc, etc, etc?
It's fascinating how you continue to make excuses for other QB's, yet you never give the same break to Jones.
He still has shit for skill positions except for SB, and an OL (except for AT) who can't pass block for shit at this point. Bellinger is coming along, and Wan'dale got on the field for the first time in 5 games, so maybe they finally have something at TE and slot WR. But while Bellinger is showing promise, he will never be confused with guys like Kelce, Andrews, etc.
You really need to read what Sy wrote today. You might just learn something . And I mean really read it - let it sink in. Re-read it a few times if you need to, it's OK - we won't tell anyone.
You re not happy with 5-1? Your arguments protecting your Jones’ narrative are becoming increasingly weaker.
What's my narrative? Lol. You can do better.
WE ARE FIVE AND FUCKING ONE!!!!!!!!!
With our RB playing like he is and the state of WRs combined with how well our defense is playing this, we should:
Play smart, efficient, BALL CONTROL offense, not because the QB is untalented, because it is the smart fucking thing to do, because we are five and fucking one. Yes, the media is mocking the Giant fans that still hate Jones. You guys are humiliating yourselves. Everyone not "you guys" is laughing at you.
Yeah, it is like that.
I brought this up yesterday. NYG is essentially tied for third in the league the last 3 weeks with a 48% conversion rate.
That's ten-percentage points over their YTD average of 38%.
Their offense is not chuck the ball down the field, their offense is get into playmakers hands in space and make plays and then when the defense collapses then they beat you deep or when Mahomes and Allen scramble..
Bills and Chiefs never have had aback like Saquon so there is that to
Their offense is not chuck the ball down the field, their offense is get into playmakers hands in space and make plays and then when the defense collapses then they beat you deep or when Mahomes and Allen scramble..
Bills and Chiefs never have had aback like Saquon so there is that to
The Fix:
Take the easy passes, I think on Monday night, Mahomes bought in. Long time consuming drives ensued. The CHiefs, they did this for a few games. The opposing defenses moved up and those deadly deeper crossing patters to Hill opened back up. You need to EXECUTE the easy short stuff to open up the deeper stuff. Opponents are waiting for Daniel to prove he can do it consistently.
He has.
The deep stuff is coming. Kafka knows EXACTLY what to do.
https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/2021/10/26/film-study-what-is-wrong-patrick-mahomes-kansas-city-chiefs/