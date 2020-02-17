for display only
I guess Sy is just another mmeber of the DJFC

Now Mike in MD : 10:03 am
Please note the following from Sy's review re DJ: "It was a clean performance by Jones that included a couple of big-time throws, some of which were on 3rd down. The overall comfort I see with him while making decisions and navigating the pocket continues to grow by the week."

Big time throws. Not good throws. Big time throws. Improved decision making. Improvement in navigating the pocket.

ALl things that many on here have noted, but others refuse to acknowledge.

Sy, your DJFC membership package will be arriving in the mail shortly. Welcome to the club.
He was hammering Jones in the camp reports  
robbieballs2003 : 10:15 am : link
So it is great to see that Jones has continued to blossom.
Sy has already stated in a prior game review  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:17 am : link
I think 2 games ago -- that he thinks DJ can be the guy
members of the Daniel Jones Sucks Club  
Dr. D : 10:23 am : link
(DJSC) haven't seemed to notice that Sy doesn't seem to belong to their club. They don't seem to notice or care when Sy says things like he did a few weeks ago, (paraphrasing) that "Jones did all the right things, but is playing behind a JV OL with a freshmen class of receivers". I guess that's irrelevant to the DJSC.
Shut up  
PaulN : 10:28 am : link
And stop the devisive bullshit.
You  
PaulN : 10:29 am : link
Are the only member of your club. The only club that matters is the Giant fan club.
it's also funny  
Dr. D : 10:30 am : link
that many of the members of DJSC had been jizzing over Lamar Jackson, who DJ just outplayed (without a target like Andrews).
If we need Sy to tell us Jones had a big game...  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:32 am : link
...then we don't know what we are watching.
Sy  
Mike in NY : 10:36 am : link
While he and I don't always agree, I appreciate that (1) he always keeps an open mind to players and (2) knows that no player exists in a vacuum. Even though I think Daniel Jones will always have limitations as a QB that do not justify giving him more than Mitch Trubisky money, that does not give me the right (as many talking heads seem to believe) to twist what is happening to fit a preconceived narrative.
a couple of big-time throws  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:38 am : link
A couple.

Wipe your chin.
RE: Sy  
mfjmfj : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15869088 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
While he and I don't always agree, I appreciate that (1) he always keeps an open mind to players and (2) knows that no player exists in a vacuum. Even though I think Daniel Jones will always have limitations as a QB that do not justify giving him more than Mitch Trubisky money, that does not give me the right (as many talking heads seem to believe) to twist what is happening to fit a preconceived narrative.


Sy and I also don't always agree. When we do I think I am being smart. When we don't, I figure I am almost certainly wrong.
You guys know Jones had less than 100 yards heading into the 4th Q  
Producer : 10:44 am : link
right?
Also in Sy's report:  
widmerseyebrow : 10:45 am : link
Quote:
Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch


That's been a recurring issue in his career.
RE: You guys know Jones had less than 100 yards heading into the 4th Q  
Mike in NY : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15869098 Producer said:
Quote:
right?


Yes. Do you know we also ended the game with more points than our opposition? I do not believe that Daniel Jones is a longterm solution, but I also do not think he has been the complete liability that he has been in past seasons.
RE: Also in Sy's report:  
Returning Video Tapes : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15869099 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch



That's been a recurring issue in his career.


If that was the fade in the end zone….that play was 100% isolated for Slayton. He had 1 v 1 coverage with safety shifted to other side of the field. That was the number 1 read and he made it and threw it (a very good throw) Gotta make plays and why it’s so damn important we get an alpha dog. No way they treat say a Davante Adams like that.
RE: You guys know Jones had less than 100 yards heading into the 4th Q  
GNewGiants : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15869098 Producer said:
Quote:
right?


Who cares?

Did he make the plays needed to win the game?
RE: Also in Sy's report:  
PatersonPlank : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15869099 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch



That's been a recurring issue in his career.


If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays
It really doesn't  
bluesince56 : 10:53 am : link
matter what we think. It's the coaches we should rely on for the correct information.
RE: You guys know Jones had less than 100 yards heading into the 4th Q  
joeinpa : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15869098 Producer said:
Quote:
right?


You know there are four quarters in a game….right

It would also be fair to note how ineffective Wilson and Herbert looked last night
when surrounded by ineffective play.

Daniel Jones is trending toward being here next season we ll see how the rest of this season plays out

Pointing out passing yardage for 3 quarters of a game is a weak argument to make against him. But debunking much of the criticism levied at him on bbi has also been a trend this season.
RE: You guys know Jones had less than 100 yards heading into the 4th Q  
ZogZerg : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15869098 Producer said:
Quote:
right?


You do know there are 4 quarters in a game? LOL

I'm not arguing for DJ. Just pointing out how silly this statement is.
RE: You guys know Jones had less than 100 yards heading into the 4th Q  
MOOPS : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15869098 Producer said:
Quote:
right?





How'd your boy Wilson do last night? Seems he forgot there are 4 quarters in a game, not just the first quarter. Run out of steam?
RE: RE: Also in Sy's report:  
Snablats : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15869099 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15869099 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:




Quote:


Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch



That's been a recurring issue in his career.



If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays

Slayton wasnt open. I would look for this play again in the red zone soon and watch Jones throw it to Barkley. They will look at it and see how open Barkley was
RE: a couple of big-time throws  
Joey in VA : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15869091 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
A couple.

Wipe your chin.
Now that's how you do it!
RE: RE: Also in Sy's report:  
widmerseyebrow : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15869113 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays


If it's a contested ball then he's not so open. I'd expect my quarterback to not lock on to the first receiver and find the open man based on the defense and his knowledge of the offense.
RE: RE: RE: Also in Sy's report:  
NYGgolfer : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15869113 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15869113 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15869099 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:




Quote:


Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch



That's been a recurring issue in his career.



If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays


Slayton wasnt open. I would look for this play again in the red zone soon and watch Jones throw it to Barkley. They will look at it and see how open Barkley was


Yes, you really want your QB to run through his progressions (given time). Much like some of the college prospects were doing last weekend during their respective games.
Objectively, DJ has pedestrian QB skills.  
penkap75 : 11:22 am : link
But motherfucker keeps winning in crunch time, has inherited Daboll's testicular fortitue. Smart, tough, dependable.

Sign me up for the fucking DJFC!
RE: You  
Now Mike in MD : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15869072 PaulN said:
Quote:
Are the only member of your club. The only club that matters is the Giant fan club.


I'll stop once the otehr side of the aisle at least attempts to have an open mind re DJ. But that's just not the case, it doesn't seem to matter that he is growing and tghe team is winning.
It is getting more and more difficult  
Mike from Ohio : 11:40 am : link
to navigate this site to avoid idiocy like this and find an intelligent discussion.
RE: a couple of big-time throws  
Now Mike in MD : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15869091 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
A couple.

Wipe your chin.


If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.

And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some
Sy points it out  
Biteymax22 : 11:48 am : link
When he thinks he doesn't play well. I wouldn't call Sy a member of the fan club by any means.

If Jones stinks against Jacksonville Sy' will come right out and say it.
RE: It is getting more and more difficult  
Now Mike in MD : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15869227 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
to navigate this site to avoid idiocy like this and find an intelligent discussion.


If you have an isseu with the review, take it up with Sy. I'm sure he'd appreciate your feedback. BTW, I didn't notice you complaining there were 5,000 "DJ Sucks" posts. Odd
RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15869091 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15869091 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


A couple.

Wipe your chin.



If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.

And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some

I agree that it was a positive review of DJ's performance and his development.

The difference between Sy and the DJFC is that the DJFC was saying things like that when it wasn't actually based in reality, and Sy is saying it now that it is actually based in reality.

Certainly the intellectual honesty you desire would include that level of nuance, no?
RE: Sy points it out  
Now Mike in MD : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15869249 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
When he thinks he doesn't play well. I wouldn't call Sy a member of the fan club by any means.

If Jones stinks against Jacksonville Sy' will come right out and say it.


I was being fecetious. It's obviously not part of the so-called DJFC, but he's saying many of the same things that people given that label have been saying.
RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
Now Mike in MD : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15869245 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15869245 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 15869091 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


A couple.

Wipe your chin.



If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.

And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some


I agree that it was a positive review of DJ's performance and his development.

The difference between Sy and the DJFC is that the DJFC was saying things like that when it wasn't actually based in reality, and Sy is saying it now that it is actually based in reality.

Certainly the intellectual honesty you desire would include that level of nuance, no?


I'm not sure if I agree with that. I think for the most part, pro DJ fans hthought he as ok in the first four games, but good to very good in the last two.
RE: RE: Sy points it out  
Now Mike in MD : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15869249 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15869249 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


When he thinks he doesn't play well. I wouldn't call Sy a member of the fan club by any means.

If Jones stinks against Jacksonville Sy' will come right out and say it.



I was being fecetious. It's obviously not part of the so-called DJFC, but he's saying many of the same things that people given that label have been saying.


facetious not fecetious
RE: RE: Also in Sy's report:  
Returning Video Tapes : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15869113 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15869099 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:




Quote:


Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch



That's been a recurring issue in his career.



If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays


It's obvious that Slayton was the number 1 option there with the safety and linebackers shaded. Shit I was screaming at the TV at the time even from the TV angle.
why can't it be  
JesseS : 12:04 pm : link
that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great. If I'm right, who cares?

Citing examples of Herbert having a difficult game are outrageous examples when compared to his body of work thus far.

I really mean this sincerely. I'm a therapist. The need to grab on to extremes doesn't do anyone any favors. The giants can be a decent team. Their roster is not awful, but it has a lot of holes. The giants are never as bad as they look when they lose or as good as they look when they win. Think about how different BBI would look if the giants lost two of the games by a point. The entire narrative would be different. Most people don't take the time to think that most of life (including sports) is walking on a razors edge.

BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.
RE: why can't it be  
Returning Video Tapes : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15869285 JesseS said:
Quote:
that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great. If I'm right, who cares?

Citing examples of Herbert having a difficult game are outrageous examples when compared to his body of work thus far.

I really mean this sincerely. I'm a therapist. The need to grab on to extremes doesn't do anyone any favors. The giants can be a decent team. Their roster is not awful, but it has a lot of holes. The giants are never as bad as they look when they lose or as good as they look when they win. Think about how different BBI would look if the giants lost two of the games by a point. The entire narrative would be different. Most people don't take the time to think that most of life (including sports) is walking on a razors edge.

BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.


Body of work....with a much better situation from coaching to players.

Garrett was a ten year head coach and his offensive scheme was a laughing stock across the league with how ancient it is. Dude has been relegated to the booth when he still wants to coach. That's horrifically bad. As bad as barely any of our starters getting picked up in the offseason.

DJ is finally showing you what he can do with coaching and its impressive. Wait until we get some players for an actual pass offense to put up yards and points.

I compare him much more to Alex Smith PRE shoulder injury. His ceiling took a nosedive after that.
RE: Objectively, DJ has pedestrian QB skills.  
joeinpa : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15869179 penkap75 said:
Quote:
But motherfucker keeps winning in crunch time, has inherited Daboll's testicular fortitue. Smart, tough, dependable.

Sign me up for the fucking DJFC!


Pedestrian skills, …. And this is based on your evaluation?
RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15869255 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15869255 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15869245 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 15869091 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


A couple.

Wipe your chin.



If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.

And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some


I agree that it was a positive review of DJ's performance and his development.

The difference between Sy and the DJFC is that the DJFC was saying things like that when it wasn't actually based in reality, and Sy is saying it now that it is actually based in reality.

Certainly the intellectual honesty you desire would include that level of nuance, no?



I'm not sure if I agree with that. I think for the most part, pro DJ fans hthought he as ok in the first four games, but good to very good in the last two.

And for the three years prior to that?
No doubt the greatest 173 yard, 2 td performance  
HomerJones45 : 12:15 pm : link
in history.

These are not the same Ravens you remember. Tua lit them up for 6 td's. They are 28th in passing yards allowed and 26th in td allowed. Sunday was their best defensive performance all season in yards allowed and passing yards allowed. We had 90 total yards at the half. Sunday represented the Ravens best performance of the year by far in yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

If you want to run out and stick a pen in Danny's hand and spend big money over this, then bravo for him: he has managed to re-set the bar so low that an average pro performance turns you all into giggling schoolgirls.

Pray for Barkley's health and the health of the defense. Danny needs to string together a lot more of these performances before you all start taking victory laps.
RE: No doubt the greatest 173 yard, 2 td performance  
GNewGiants : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15869304 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
in history.

These are not the same Ravens you remember. Tua lit them up for 6 td's. They are 28th in passing yards allowed and 26th in td allowed. Sunday was their best defensive performance all season in yards allowed and passing yards allowed. We had 90 total yards at the half. Sunday represented the Ravens best performance of the year by far in yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

If you want to run out and stick a pen in Danny's hand and spend big money over this, then bravo for him: he has managed to re-set the bar so low that an average pro performance turns you all into giggling schoolgirls.

Pray for Barkley's health and the health of the defense. Danny needs to string together a lot more of these performances before you all start taking victory laps.


And I am sure you have been very upset Jones was one of the main reasons why we won the last two weeks. I hope you can survive the season if we win a few more games.
RE: You guys know Jones had less than 100 yards heading into the 4th Q  
Thegratefulhead : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15869098 Producer said:
Quote:
right?
you know we won, are 5 and 1, while beating a former NFL MVP at QB. You can have Jackson's production from Sunday, I will take Jone's superior execution and the win every time.
RE: RE: Objectively, DJ has pedestrian QB skills.  
penkap75 : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15869179 penkap75 said:
Quote:
In comment 15869179 penkap75 said:


Quote:


But motherfucker keeps winning in crunch time, has inherited Daboll's testicular fortitue. Smart, tough, dependable.

Sign me up for the fucking DJFC!



Pedestrian skills, …. And this is based on your evaluation?


See, this is whats wrong with you DJFC motherfuckers. I'm actually joining your club, and you still get your panties in a bunch over any criticism of DJ.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
speedywheels : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15869260 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15869260 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 15869255 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15869245 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 15869091 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


A couple.

Wipe your chin.



If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.

And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some


I agree that it was a positive review of DJ's performance and his development.

The difference between Sy and the DJFC is that the DJFC was saying things like that when it wasn't actually based in reality, and Sy is saying it now that it is actually based in reality.

Certainly the intellectual honesty you desire would include that level of nuance, no?



I'm not sure if I agree with that. I think for the most part, pro DJ fans hthought he as ok in the first four games, but good to very good in the last two.


And for the three years prior to that?


Rookie year was solid; the other two were not.

HOWEVER, he had shit around him in 2020 and 2021 - talent on the OL, talent at the skill positions (SB was hurt/recovering) and ABSOLUTE garbage coaching.

Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?

Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?

Actually, for some of the WR's currently playing, being a JAG would be a step up

It's not rocket science. That's what the DJ sucks group fails to see. They are so stuck on being right they twist themselves up trying not admit they were wrong about him.

It's quite pathetic, really. But for a few of them, I'm not surprised at all.
Always  
Big Al : 12:30 pm : link
nice to listen to a person who has expertise and an open mind willing to change their opinion as new information comes in.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
NYGgolfer : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15869322 speedywheels said:
Quote:


Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?

Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?


No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.

Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
GNewGiants : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15869334 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15869322 speedywheels said:


Quote:




Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?

Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?





No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.

Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?


But remember the JAG you said was at RB this summer? And all those garbage time yards he created in 2018?
This is why Sy is valuable to BBI  
montanagiant : 12:33 pm : link
He has no problem posting what he sees without bias or being agenda driven. He does this even though it goes against an earlier observation.

We need more of this from the so-called MSM
RE: why can't it be  
cosmicj : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15869285 JesseS said:
Quote:
that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.


Well said.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
NYGgolfer : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15869334 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15869334 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 15869322 speedywheels said:


Quote:




Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?

Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?





No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.

Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?



But remember the JAG you said was at RB this summer? And all those garbage time yards he created in 2018?


I recall going through the facts and saying that Barkley got his fair share of garbage time yards via runs & targets in 2018.

I don't ever recall referring to him as a JAG as I don't think he is. Just not a smart #2 overall pick for a bad team.

And anyway, what's the relevance here to discussing Jones?
RE: RE: why can't it be  
Producer : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15869285 JesseS said:
Quote:
In comment 15869285 JesseS said:


Quote:


that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.



Well said.


Wh6 can't we aim higher than Alex Smith?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
GNewGiants : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15869339 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15869339 GNewGiants said:


I recall going through the facts and saying that Barkley got his fair share of garbage time yards via runs & targets in 2018.


Which wasnt true then and still isnt to this day. And the point was that thread said Barkley will never be a good RB and you agreed to it.

Jones has been a big reason why we are 5-1. He hasnt been a JAG this year whatsoever.
speedywheels  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:51 pm : link
Your post is a great example of what I'm talking about.

The past two years weren't great, in terms of DJ's performance. And there were valid factors that help explain why (but don't rule out how much responsibility rests with DJ himself). And even his rookie year wasn't as solid as some fans want to suggest - there's a lot of crappy QB play in that rookie campaign with a handful of encouraging/exciting games mixed in.

Nevertheless, this is my point: DJ has overcome a lot of the challenges this season that he apparently could not in past seasons. And now some are taking this as proof that he's been good all along and the excuses for his mediocre play are now validated. But that's not necessarily true. It's entirely possible that DJ genuinely was mediocre himself the past few seasons, and can simultaneously be true that he has improved this year.

IOW, DJ can get the credit for his play this season without it in any way validating the excuses that have been made for him in the past. Likewise, the concerns that were expressed about him in the past are not now magically invalidated because DJ is now playing much better.

Nothing about this season proves or disproves any excuses or criticisms about prior seasons. Full stop.
RE: RE: RE: why can't it be  
Thunderstruck27 : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15869366 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15869366 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 15869285 JesseS said:


Quote:


that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.



Well said.



Wh6 can't we aim higher than Alex Smith?


True. We should have traded for Wilson
RE: RE: RE: why can't it be  
cosmicj : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15869366 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15869366 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 15869285 JesseS said:


Quote:


that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.



Well said.



Wh6 can't we aim higher than Alex Smith?


We should. I want to move on from Jones. Alex Smith is a reasonable comp and his career is instructive.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
NYGgolfer : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15869367 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15869367 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 15869339 GNewGiants said:


I recall going through the facts and saying that Barkley got his fair share of garbage time yards via runs & targets in 2018.



Which wasnt true then and still isnt to this day. And the point was that thread said Barkley will never be a good RB and you agreed to it.

Jones has been a big reason why we are 5-1. He hasnt been a JAG this year whatsoever.


Completely false. You can go look at the record in that thread and you will never see me saying Barkley wasn't/will never be a good RB. I even said he did his job and more in 2018, scored a bunch of TDs and anybody concluding that he didn't play well was off the mark or something like that.

Do you want me to add it here so you can see that or do you not want the hardship of losing yet another debate?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
Snablats : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15869334 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15869322 speedywheels said:


Quote:




Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?

Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?





No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.

Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?

And who is this mythical QB for next year who isnt a JAG?
As to Jones being a big part of why the team is 5-1...of course.  
NYGgolfer : 1:09 pm : link
He is the starting QB after all, touches the ball the most, and has made some good plays including clutch ones in several games.

But in my view he is not bringing anything special to the QB position other than maybe sacrificing his head/body on designed or desperate type runs. He is relatively just another guy as a starting QB in a passing league.

And that is bad enough under a rookie deal, but at the $31M price-tag it's becomes near egregious.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
Snablats : 1:10 pm : link
It's not rocket science. That's what the DJ sucks group fails to see. They are so stuck on being right they twist themselves up trying not admit they were wrong about him.

It's quite pathetic, really. But for a few of them, I'm not surprised at all. [/quote]
This
Should read  
NYGgolfer : 1:16 pm : link
"it becomes"
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
NYGgolfer : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15869432 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15869334 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 15869322 speedywheels said:


Quote:




Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?

Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?





No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.

Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?


And who is this mythical QB for next year who isnt a JAG?


Certainly not Hooker from Tenn.

Per you, he didn't even go through his progressions in the highlights you reviewed from last saturday's big win versus Alabama. Would imagine that theme would continue with the other QB prospects in all of college football as well.

but but but  
mphbullet36 : 1:23 pm : link
he is missing wide open WR's all over the field according to some elite QB analysts on BBI!
RE: RE: RE: why can't it be  
Mike in NY : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15869371 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15869366 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 15869285 JesseS said:


Quote:


that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.



Well said.



Wh6 can't we aim higher than Alex Smith?


Absolutely we should, but you also don't dump Alex Smith to gamble on someone that is not Alex Smith on the off chance that he is better than Alex Smith. Just because a QB may have the "tools" or "upside" to be better than Alex Smith does not mean that the coaching staff believes he will be.
All of the tools in the world don't matter if you can't process NFL defenses. Even KC kept him around as a starter until they thought Patrick Mahomes was ready.

Some point to Josh Allen, but if you watch his college film he was going through his progressions and showed the ability to read defenses. His biggest problems in college were lack of talent around him and he never received proper coaching so his fundamentals were completely out of whack. It took a number of years including Daboll's QB Boot Camp and adding a player like Diggs at WR to get Allen to the QB he became. If you look at his rookie year numbers they were awful. In his second year they were a playoff team, but more on the heels of their defense staying healthy. As I posted in another thread, if you take out the Miami Dolphins games against Patrick Graham's D, Allen had 0 games over 30 points and, I believe, 11 of the remaining 14 regular season games they scored 20 or less. In the playoffs they lost 22-19.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
Snablats : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15869473 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15869432 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15869334 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 15869322 speedywheels said:


Quote:




Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?

Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?





No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.

Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?


And who is this mythical QB for next year who isnt a JAG?



Certainly not Hooker from Tenn.

Per you, he didn't even go through his progressions in the highlights you reviewed from last saturday's big win versus Alabama. Would imagine that theme would continue with the other QB prospects in all of college football as well.

And you still havent named all these QBs whom you said were going through their progressions Saturday. You are saying Hooker did, and thats it
Not settling for an Alex Smith or Taneyhill is basically the end game  
JonC : 1:53 pm : link
A better QB is always out there, a huge part of the Schoen hire was made to go find a QB. At this point, Jones is still not at the level of Smith/Taneyhill. Alex Smith was a damned good NFL who didn't sniff a SB title despite being on teams good enough to win one. Smith was part of their limitations, and it was visible in real-time. Jones' limitations are as well, and that's a spot to avoid imo.
Alex Smith?  
mittenedman : 1:56 pm : link
There's a clear difference in throwing ability between Jones and Smith. But carry on.
RE: Alex Smith?  
Producer : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15869579 mittenedman said:
Quote:
There's a clear difference in throwing ability between Jones and Smith. But carry on.


Really? Please opine. Smith at his peak is far beyond Jones so far. Jones is a middling thrower, at best.
Define throwing ability  
JonC : 2:03 pm : link
Jones might have a slightly better arm. Maybe. But, Smith was a very accurate passer. His accuracy and IQ were very good, it's how he sustained a lengthy NFL career. Some of you guys are really putting a big wager on Jones' recent play, which is good to maybe very good, but not exactly anything special.
RE: Define throwing ability  
rnargi : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15869602 JonC said:
Quote:
Jones might have a slightly better arm. Maybe. But, Smith was a very accurate passer. His accuracy and IQ were very good, it's how he sustained a lengthy NFL career. Some of you guys are really putting a big wager on Jones' recent play, which is good to maybe very good, but not exactly anything special.


He's 8-3 in his last 11 starts spanning two seasons, Jon. It's not exactly recent.
margi  
JonC : 2:07 pm : link
And? He's been playing some better football, but not $30M AAV level. Careful with fool's gold.
RE: margi  
Sean : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15869612 JonC said:
Quote:
And? He's been playing some better football, but not $30M AAV level. Careful with fool's gold.

This is the point so many are missing. He’s a 4th year QB, not a 2nd year QB. NYG needs to be very careful here.
RE: RE: Alex Smith?  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15869579 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15869579 mittenedman said:


Quote:


There's a clear difference in throwing ability between Jones and Smith. But carry on.



Really? Please opine. Smith at his peak is far beyond Jones so far. Jones is a middling thrower, at best.


Who isn't far beyond Jones? Jones is pedestrian. I'm amazed he can throw the ball 20 yards downfield. Middling is a compliment for the guy. I'm amazed he's on an NFL roster. See you in the CFL Danny boy.
JonC  
Go Terps : 2:10 pm : link
Have you heard anything on Jones's future here?
RE: RE: margi  
JonC : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15869616 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15869612 JonC said:


Quote:


And? He's been playing some better football, but not $30M AAV level. Careful with fool's gold.


This is the point so many are missing. He’s a 4th year QB, not a 2nd year QB. NYG needs to be very careful here.


Yep, Jones is a pedestrian QB playing some good football in spots. He's still missing reads, throws, showing holes in the IQ/instincts/pocket presence areas. Get him some help, sure. But, on the whole, not remotely enough at this point imo to crown him, or justify a big contract.
RE: JonC  
JonC : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15869619 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Have you heard anything on Jones's future here?


Not recent.
RE: Not settling for an Alex Smith or Taneyhill is basically the end game  
Snablats : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15869573 JonC said:
Quote:
A better QB is always out there, a huge part of the Schoen hire was made to go find a QB. At this point, Jones is still not at the level of Smith/Taneyhill. Alex Smith was a damned good NFL who didn't sniff a SB title despite being on teams good enough to win one. Smith was part of their limitations, and it was visible in real-time. Jones' limitations are as well, and that's a spot to avoid imo.

The problem is there are no ready-made replacements for next season

Look around. Herbert and Wilson did not look good last night. How many bigtime QBs are left in this league now, and how many are in the NFC? They just beat Rodgers, who is still a great QB. Brady isnt what he was. Thats it. Then its Dak, Cousins, and Hurts - none of them are great QBs

Mahomes, Allen, Burrow in the AFC? And all 3 of those QBs have weapons galore with them. So far Herbert is like Jeff George - great tools, bad plays at bad times, no wins when it matters, had one good year and still went only 9-8. But he is only in year 4, so maybe. I think Wilson is still capable but his coach hasnt been

The fact is the bigtime QB is a dying breed because of how the game is played in college now

Drafting a QB means taking steps backwards for two years unless they can somehow land Stroud/Young. If Jones leads them to the playoffs, how do you tell the locker room and fanbase that now we are going to go backwards for 2 years with a rookie QB?
....  
ryanmkeane : 2:14 pm : link
if we are comparing Jones to Tannehill, I would just like to point out that Tannehill is in year 10 of his NFL career, Jones is in year 4.

Are they a similar player now? Yes. Jones is just getting going with a new system that seems to work for him, and he doesn't have much to work with.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 2:15 pm : link
I agree with everything Sy wrote about Jones this week but still don't think Jones has shown enough potential to allocate big dollars to.

I don't think Jones can be a top 10-12 starting QB. I don't think this season contradicts my previous thinking that he has a limited ceiling.

I do think the odds of him signing a 2-3 year deal here for $15-20mm per have moved up significantly since game one - I think he's a significantly better option than Taylor and it's not even close.

I still think it's unlikely he's back in 2023 but I'm definitely not certain on that. He's doing a lot of things well but I don't view the team's recent run as sustainable. Hopefully I'm saying that all the way to 16-1, though!
RE: RE: margi  
rnargi : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15869616 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15869612 JonC said:


Quote:


And? He's been playing some better football, but not $30M AAV level. Careful with fool's gold.


This is the point so many are missing. He’s a 4th year QB, not a 2nd year QB. NYG needs to be very careful here.


What makes you think he'll get 30M AAV? I'm thinking closer to 22
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: a couple of big-time throws  
bw in dc : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15869334 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:


No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.

Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?


That was very funny. Well done.
RE: margi  
Snablats : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15869612 JonC said:
Quote:
And? He's been playing some better football, but not $30M AAV level. Careful with fool's gold.

And I agree with this, he isnt a 30+M QB. But who is now?
..  
ryanmkeane : 2:15 pm : link
Jon, you keep mentioning pocket presence with Jones. It has gotten way better this year.

People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.
RE: ..  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15869636 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jon, you keep mentioning pocket presence with Jones. It has gotten way better this year.

People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.


I'm starting to think you don't even watch the games. You're here to wave your poms poms. You're either Pat Hanlon or a relative of him.
Lawrence  
ryanmkeane : 2:20 pm : link
I do watch the games. You know who else does? Sy. He has said his presence in the pocket has improved dramatically. I know it is your job to always think Jones sucks, and that's fine, but we are in 2022 reality now, not the past.

Name me some plays this year where Jones showed a lack of pocket presence that was so glaring, other than the play where he got absolutely rocked and lost the fumble and it wasn't his fault (can't remember the opponent, maybe TEN)
Look, if the brass wants a veteran over a rookie  
JonC : 2:21 pm : link
it certainly helps Jones' case for 2023, as would continuing to play as he did in the second half versus GB or BAL. Let's not overlook at how he's also played in those first halves. There's as many warts this season as bright spots, if you're being honest. 5-1 is allowing some to emotionally cloud how he's played on the whole. If he continues to progress, sure he could be a better option than Tyrod. But, that's an incremental boost imv. Short term is ok for incremental, but geez it's not a very high bar if you want to build a contender. Taneyhill is part of what holds back the Titans, not unlike Smith and the 49ers teams of the 2010s.

I would much rather make a QB choice with conviction and upside. Jones is showing moxy and some progress, but a long way to go, ymmv. Fearing you won't be able to draft the next Mahomes isn't a smart approach.
RE: Also in Sy's report:  
Daniel in MI : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15869099 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch

That's been a recurring issue in his career.


They covered this play in the Big Blue Banter all 22 review. He has Slayton isolate 1-on-1. He taps his leg probably meaning run the fade. So that’s the matchup he wanted. He threw a nice ball. (They went on about this is the play Galladay is here for.)

They noted SB breaking open but 1) DJ is looking for Slay and about to throw, and 2) there’s a rusher coming as SB comes across. They were not sure he would have had the extra bit of time needed to let him take a few more steps where he uncovers. But as the ball goes up, the rub on SB’s guy takes him around and SB would have easily beat him to the EZ.

All in all, not like DJ missed a wide open guy. There was more to it (and that’s gonna happen so,etc ES to all QBs)
RE: ..  
JonC : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15869636 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jon, you keep mentioning pocket presence with Jones. It has gotten way better this year.

People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.


No, it has been better in spots, and there are also still spots where it's not good. A handful of examples vs the Ravens.
RE: RE: ..  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15869652 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15869636 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Jon, you keep mentioning pocket presence with Jones. It has gotten way better this year.

People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.



No, it has been better in spots, and there are also still spots where it's not good. A handful of examples vs the Ravens.


Post'em
RE: RE: You  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15869225 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15869072 PaulN said:


Quote:


Are the only member of your club. The only club that matters is the Giant fan club.



I'll stop once the otehr side of the aisle at least attempts to have an open mind re DJ. But that's just not the case, it doesn't seem to matter that he is growing and tghe team is winning.

Most of "the other side" has all along been the more open-minded side of the discussion, IMO.

Sure, there are some who are hellbent on getting rid of DJ no matter what. But most, I think, have been measured in their assessment, realizing that there are two major factors at play: how much improvement has DJ shown by the end of the year, and how much should that improvement be worth for a new contract?

And then there is the largest question looming over the entire DJ discussion: "do JS/BD/MK see DJ as a good scheme fit for what they want to do?", which is a very different question from "is DJ succeeding at what BD/MK are currently asking him to do within this offense?"

No one on the DJFC side of the discussion wants to even consider the possibility that the success DJ is having right now might be completely different from what BD/MK actually want from the QB position in 2023 and beyond (and therefore less relevant than many fans would assume). To that, we have no way of even knowing, but it's probably the most important question that requires answering.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:24 pm : link
no offense Jon but you've been saying that for a long time now and its almost to the point where you can't fathom what is actually happening with the team right now
RE: RE: RE: ..  
JonC : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15869654 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15869652 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15869636 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Jon, you keep mentioning pocket presence with Jones. It has gotten way better this year.

People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.



No, it has been better in spots, and there are also still spots where it's not good. A handful of examples vs the Ravens.



Post'em


Apparently you wouldn't be able to identify them. Go find them, learn something.
ryan  
JonC : 2:25 pm : link
no offense, but you have no clue about football. You should read more and post less, put the poms poms in the closet for awhile.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:26 pm : link
a handful of times against the Ravens? Well, he put the team on his back and won that game. Played better than Jackson, straight up.

Played better than Rodgers straight up and saw the whole field that day, using his legs too.

You want to keep thinking that he's this limited QB. I see a QB gaining confidence each week.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15869656 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
no offense Jon but you've been saying that for a long time now and its almost to the point where you can't fathom what is actually happening with the team right now

Yeah, ryan. You know better than Jon.

This ought to go well for you.
RE: ryan  
ryanmkeane : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15869662 JonC said:
Quote:
no offense, but you have no clue about football. You should read more and post less, put the poms poms in the closet for awhile.

I have no clue about football? I've been the guy saying to wait on Jones and Barkley in the face of you and everyone else thinking I was an idiot. How's that going?
