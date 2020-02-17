I guess Sy is just another mmeber of the DJFC

Please note the following from Sy's review re DJ: "It was a clean performance by Jones that included a couple of big-time throws, some of which were on 3rd down. The overall comfort I see with him while making decisions and navigating the pocket continues to grow by the week."
Big time throws. Not good throws. Big time throws. Improved decision making. Improvement in navigating the pocket.
ALl things that many on here have noted, but others refuse to acknowledge.
Sy, your DJFC membership package will be arriving in the mail shortly. Welcome to the club.
Sy and I also don't always agree. When we do I think I am being smart. When we don't, I figure I am almost certainly wrong.
That's been a recurring issue in his career.
Yes. Do you know we also ended the game with more points than our opposition? I do not believe that Daniel Jones is a longterm solution, but I also do not think he has been the complete liability that he has been in past seasons.
Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch
That's been a recurring issue in his career.
If that was the fade in the end zone….that play was 100% isolated for Slayton. He had 1 v 1 coverage with safety shifted to other side of the field. That was the number 1 read and he made it and threw it (a very good throw) Gotta make plays and why it’s so damn important we get an alpha dog. No way they treat say a Davante Adams like that.
Did he make the plays needed to win the game?
Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch
That's been a recurring issue in his career.
If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays
You know there are four quarters in a game….right
It would also be fair to note how ineffective Wilson and Herbert looked last night
when surrounded by ineffective play.
Daniel Jones is trending toward being here next season we ll see how the rest of this season plays out
Pointing out passing yardage for 3 quarters of a game is a weak argument to make against him. But debunking much of the criticism levied at him on bbi has also been a trend this season.
You do know there are 4 quarters in a game? LOL
I'm not arguing for DJ. Just pointing out how silly this statement is.
How'd your boy Wilson do last night? Seems he forgot there are 4 quarters in a game, not just the first quarter. Run out of steam?
Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch
That's been a recurring issue in his career.
If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays
Slayton wasnt open. I would look for this play again in the red zone soon and watch Jones throw it to Barkley. They will look at it and see how open Barkley was
If it's a contested ball then he's not so open. I'd expect my quarterback to not lock on to the first receiver and find the open man based on the defense and his knowledge of the offense.
Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch
That's been a recurring issue in his career.
If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays
Slayton wasnt open. I would look for this play again in the red zone soon and watch Jones throw it to Barkley. They will look at it and see how open Barkley was
Yes, you really want your QB to run through his progressions (given time). Much like some of the college prospects were doing last weekend during their respective games.
Sign me up for the fucking DJFC!
I'll stop once the otehr side of the aisle at least attempts to have an open mind re DJ. But that's just not the case, it doesn't seem to matter that he is growing and tghe team is winning.
If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.
And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some
If Jones stinks against Jacksonville Sy' will come right out and say it.
If you have an isseu with the review, take it up with Sy. I'm sure he'd appreciate your feedback. BTW, I didn't notice you complaining there were 5,000 "DJ Sucks" posts. Odd
A couple.
If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.
And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some
I agree that it was a positive review of DJ's performance and his development.
The difference between Sy and the DJFC is that the DJFC was saying things like that when it wasn't actually based in reality, and Sy is saying it now that it is actually based in reality.
Certainly the intellectual honesty you desire would include that level of nuance, no?
If Jones stinks against Jacksonville Sy' will come right out and say it.
I was being fecetious. It's obviously not part of the so-called DJFC, but he's saying many of the same things that people given that label have been saying.
A couple.
Wipe your chin.
If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.
And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some
I agree that it was a positive review of DJ's performance and his development.
The difference between Sy and the DJFC is that the DJFC was saying things like that when it wasn't actually based in reality, and Sy is saying it now that it is actually based in reality.
Certainly the intellectual honesty you desire would include that level of nuance, no?
I'm not sure if I agree with that. I think for the most part, pro DJ fans hthought he as ok in the first four games, but good to very good in the last two.
When he thinks he doesn't play well. I wouldn't call Sy a member of the fan club by any means.
If Jones stinks against Jacksonville Sy' will come right out and say it.
I was being fecetious. It's obviously not part of the so-called DJFC, but he's saying many of the same things that people given that label have been saying.
Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch
That's been a recurring issue in his career.
If the play calls for Slayton to be the first progression, and he is open, you don't continue to look at #2 and #3. That isn't how any QB plays
It's obvious that Slayton was the number 1 option there with the safety and linebackers shaded. Shit I was screaming at the TV at the time even from the TV angle.
Citing examples of Herbert having a difficult game are outrageous examples when compared to his body of work thus far.
I really mean this sincerely. I'm a therapist. The need to grab on to extremes doesn't do anyone any favors. The giants can be a decent team. Their roster is not awful, but it has a lot of holes. The giants are never as bad as they look when they lose or as good as they look when they win. Think about how different BBI would look if the giants lost two of the games by a point. The entire narrative would be different. Most people don't take the time to think that most of life (including sports) is walking on a razors edge.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.
Citing examples of Herbert having a difficult game are outrageous examples when compared to his body of work thus far.
I really mean this sincerely. I'm a therapist. The need to grab on to extremes doesn't do anyone any favors. The giants can be a decent team. Their roster is not awful, but it has a lot of holes. The giants are never as bad as they look when they lose or as good as they look when they win. Think about how different BBI would look if the giants lost two of the games by a point. The entire narrative would be different. Most people don't take the time to think that most of life (including sports) is walking on a razors edge.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.
Body of work....with a much better situation from coaching to players.
Garrett was a ten year head coach and his offensive scheme was a laughing stock across the league with how ancient it is. Dude has been relegated to the booth when he still wants to coach. That's horrifically bad. As bad as barely any of our starters getting picked up in the offseason.
DJ is finally showing you what he can do with coaching and its impressive. Wait until we get some players for an actual pass offense to put up yards and points.
I compare him much more to Alex Smith PRE shoulder injury. His ceiling took a nosedive after that.
Sign me up for the fucking DJFC!
Pedestrian skills, …. And this is based on your evaluation?
A couple.
Wipe your chin.
If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.
And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some
I agree that it was a positive review of DJ's performance and his development.
The difference between Sy and the DJFC is that the DJFC was saying things like that when it wasn't actually based in reality, and Sy is saying it now that it is actually based in reality.
Certainly the intellectual honesty you desire would include that level of nuance, no?
I'm not sure if I agree with that. I think for the most part, pro DJ fans hthought he as ok in the first four games, but good to very good in the last two.
And for the three years prior to that?
These are not the same Ravens you remember. Tua lit them up for 6 td's. They are 28th in passing yards allowed and 26th in td allowed. Sunday was their best defensive performance all season in yards allowed and passing yards allowed. We had 90 total yards at the half. Sunday represented the Ravens best performance of the year by far in yards allowed and passing yards allowed.
If you want to run out and stick a pen in Danny's hand and spend big money over this, then bravo for him: he has managed to re-set the bar so low that an average pro performance turns you all into giggling schoolgirls.
Pray for Barkley's health and the health of the defense. Danny needs to string together a lot more of these performances before you all start taking victory laps.
These are not the same Ravens you remember. Tua lit them up for 6 td's. They are 28th in passing yards allowed and 26th in td allowed. Sunday was their best defensive performance all season in yards allowed and passing yards allowed. We had 90 total yards at the half. Sunday represented the Ravens best performance of the year by far in yards allowed and passing yards allowed.
If you want to run out and stick a pen in Danny's hand and spend big money over this, then bravo for him: he has managed to re-set the bar so low that an average pro performance turns you all into giggling schoolgirls.
Pray for Barkley's health and the health of the defense. Danny needs to string together a lot more of these performances before you all start taking victory laps.
And I am sure you have been very upset Jones was one of the main reasons why we won the last two weeks. I hope you can survive the season if we win a few more games.
But motherfucker keeps winning in crunch time, has inherited Daboll's testicular fortitue. Smart, tough, dependable.
Sign me up for the fucking DJFC!
Pedestrian skills, …. And this is based on your evaluation?
See, this is whats wrong with you DJFC motherfuckers. I'm actually joining your club, and you still get your panties in a bunch over any criticism of DJ.
A couple.
Wipe your chin.
If you don't think that was a postive review of DJ and how he is developing, you've made my point. Thank you.
And I'm not saying he was lights out, so I'm not fellating his performance. I'm saying he was effective and is improving every week and keeping an open mind. That's called intellectual honesty. Foreign concept for some
I agree that it was a positive review of DJ's performance and his development.
The difference between Sy and the DJFC is that the DJFC was saying things like that when it wasn't actually based in reality, and Sy is saying it now that it is actually based in reality.
Certainly the intellectual honesty you desire would include that level of nuance, no?
I'm not sure if I agree with that. I think for the most part, pro DJ fans hthought he as ok in the first four games, but good to very good in the last two.
And for the three years prior to that?
Rookie year was solid; the other two were not.
HOWEVER, he had shit around him in 2020 and 2021 - talent on the OL, talent at the skill positions (SB was hurt/recovering) and ABSOLUTE garbage coaching.
Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?
Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?
Actually, for some of the WR's currently playing, being a JAG would be a step up
It's not rocket science. That's what the DJ sucks group fails to see. They are so stuck on being right they twist themselves up trying not admit they were wrong about him.
It's quite pathetic, really. But for a few of them, I'm not surprised at all.
Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?
Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?
No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.
Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?
Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?
Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?
No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.
Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?
But remember the JAG you said was at RB this summer? And all those garbage time yards he created in 2018?
We need more of this from the so-called MSM
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.
Well said.
Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?
Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?
No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.
Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?
But remember the JAG you said was at RB this summer? And all those garbage time yards he created in 2018?
I recall going through the facts and saying that Barkley got his fair share of garbage time yards via runs & targets in 2018.
I don't ever recall referring to him as a JAG as I don't think he is. Just not a smart #2 overall pick for a bad team.
And anyway, what's the relevance here to discussing Jones?
that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.
Well said.
Wh6 can't we aim higher than Alex Smith?
I recall going through the facts and saying that Barkley got his fair share of garbage time yards via runs & targets in 2018.
Which wasnt true then and still isnt to this day. And the point was that thread said Barkley will never be a good RB and you agreed to it.
Jones has been a big reason why we are 5-1. He hasnt been a JAG this year whatsoever.
The past two years weren't great, in terms of DJ's performance. And there were valid factors that help explain why (but don't rule out how much responsibility rests with DJ himself). And even his rookie year wasn't as solid as some fans want to suggest - there's a lot of crappy QB play in that rookie campaign with a handful of encouraging/exciting games mixed in.
Nevertheless, this is my point: DJ has overcome a lot of the challenges this season that he apparently could not in past seasons. And now some are taking this as proof that he's been good all along and the excuses for his mediocre play are now validated. But that's not necessarily true. It's entirely possible that DJ genuinely was mediocre himself the past few seasons, and can simultaneously be true that he has improved this year.
IOW, DJ can get the credit for his play this season without it in any way validating the excuses that have been made for him in the past. Likewise, the concerns that were expressed about him in the past are not now magically invalidated because DJ is now playing much better.
Nothing about this season proves or disproves any excuses or criticisms about prior seasons. Full stop.
that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.
Well said.
Wh6 can't we aim higher than Alex Smith?
True. We should have traded for Wilson
that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.
Well said.
Wh6 can't we aim higher than Alex Smith?
We should. I want to move on from Jones. Alex Smith is a reasonable comp and his career is instructive.
I recall going through the facts and saying that Barkley got his fair share of garbage time yards via runs & targets in 2018.
Which wasnt true then and still isnt to this day. And the point was that thread said Barkley will never be a good RB and you agreed to it.
Jones has been a big reason why we are 5-1. He hasnt been a JAG this year whatsoever.
Completely false. You can go look at the record in that thread and you will never see me saying Barkley wasn't/will never be a good RB. I even said he did his job and more in 2018, scored a bunch of TDs and anybody concluding that he didn't play well was off the mark or something like that.
Do you want me to add it here so you can see that or do you not want the hardship of losing yet another debate?
Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?
Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?
No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.
Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?
And who is this mythical QB for next year who isnt a JAG?
But in my view he is not bringing anything special to the QB position other than maybe sacrificing his head/body on designed or desperate type runs. He is relatively just another guy as a starting QB in a passing league.
And that is bad enough under a rookie deal, but at the $31M price-tag it's becomes near egregious.
It's quite pathetic, really. But for a few of them, I'm not surprised at all. [/quote]
This
Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?
Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?
No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.
Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?
And who is this mythical QB for next year who isnt a JAG?
Certainly not Hooker from Tenn.
Per you, he didn't even go through his progressions in the highlights you reviewed from last saturday's big win versus Alabama. Would imagine that theme would continue with the other QB prospects in all of college football as well.
that DJ can be a serviceable QB? Not great, not awful? Perhaps an Alex Smith type. If I'm wrong, great.
BBI has started mirroring twitter over the past few years.
Well said.
Wh6 can't we aim higher than Alex Smith?
Absolutely we should, but you also don't dump Alex Smith to gamble on someone that is not Alex Smith on the off chance that he is better than Alex Smith. Just because a QB may have the "tools" or "upside" to be better than Alex Smith does not mean that the coaching staff believes he will be.
All of the tools in the world don't matter if you can't process NFL defenses. Even KC kept him around as a starter until they thought Patrick Mahomes was ready.
Some point to Josh Allen, but if you watch his college film he was going through his progressions and showed the ability to read defenses. His biggest problems in college were lack of talent around him and he never received proper coaching so his fundamentals were completely out of whack. It took a number of years including Daboll's QB Boot Camp and adding a player like Diggs at WR to get Allen to the QB he became. If you look at his rookie year numbers they were awful. In his second year they were a playoff team, but more on the heels of their defense staying healthy. As I posted in another thread, if you take out the Miami Dolphins games against Patrick Graham's D, Allen had 0 games over 30 points and, I believe, 11 of the remaining 14 regular season games they scored 20 or less. In the playoffs they lost 22-19.
Is it really coincidence that he's been much better this year when 1) SB is back healthy, 2) he has a real TE now, 3) AT blossomed as a stud at LT, and - most importantly 4) he has EXCELLENT coaching AND a OC who knows what he's doing?
Imagine what the offense can do once they have WR's who are not just JAGS?
No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.
Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?
And who is this mythical QB for next year who isnt a JAG?
Certainly not Hooker from Tenn.
Per you, he didn't even go through his progressions in the highlights you reviewed from last saturday's big win versus Alabama. Would imagine that theme would continue with the other QB prospects in all of college football as well.
And you still havent named all these QBs whom you said were going through their progressions Saturday. You are saying Hooker did, and thats it
Really? Please opine. Smith at his peak is far beyond Jones so far. Jones is a middling thrower, at best.
He's 8-3 in his last 11 starts spanning two seasons, Jon. It's not exactly recent.
This is the point so many are missing. He’s a 4th year QB, not a 2nd year QB. NYG needs to be very careful here.
There's a clear difference in throwing ability between Jones and Smith. But carry on.
Really? Please opine. Smith at his peak is far beyond Jones so far. Jones is a middling thrower, at best.
Who isn't far beyond Jones? Jones is pedestrian. I'm amazed he can throw the ball 20 yards downfield. Middling is a compliment for the guy. I'm amazed he's on an NFL roster. See you in the CFL Danny boy.
And? He's been playing some better football, but not $30M AAV level. Careful with fool's gold.
This is the point so many are missing. He’s a 4th year QB, not a 2nd year QB. NYG needs to be very careful here.
Yep, Jones is a pedestrian QB playing some good football in spots. He's still missing reads, throws, showing holes in the IQ/instincts/pocket presence areas. Get him some help, sure. But, on the whole, not remotely enough at this point imo to crown him, or justify a big contract.
Not recent.
The problem is there are no ready-made replacements for next season
Look around. Herbert and Wilson did not look good last night. How many bigtime QBs are left in this league now, and how many are in the NFC? They just beat Rodgers, who is still a great QB. Brady isnt what he was. Thats it. Then its Dak, Cousins, and Hurts - none of them are great QBs
Mahomes, Allen, Burrow in the AFC? And all 3 of those QBs have weapons galore with them. So far Herbert is like Jeff George - great tools, bad plays at bad times, no wins when it matters, had one good year and still went only 9-8. But he is only in year 4, so maybe. I think Wilson is still capable but his coach hasnt been
The fact is the bigtime QB is a dying breed because of how the game is played in college now
Drafting a QB means taking steps backwards for two years unless they can somehow land Stroud/Young. If Jones leads them to the playoffs, how do you tell the locker room and fanbase that now we are going to go backwards for 2 years with a rookie QB?
Are they a similar player now? Yes. Jones is just getting going with a new system that seems to work for him, and he doesn't have much to work with.
I don't think Jones can be a top 10-12 starting QB. I don't think this season contradicts my previous thinking that he has a limited ceiling.
I do think the odds of him signing a 2-3 year deal here for $15-20mm per have moved up significantly since game one - I think he's a significantly better option than Taylor and it's not even close.
I still think it's unlikely he's back in 2023 but I'm definitely not certain on that. He's doing a lot of things well but I don't view the team's recent run as sustainable. Hopefully I'm saying that all the way to 16-1, though!
And? He's been playing some better football, but not $30M AAV level. Careful with fool's gold.
This is the point so many are missing. He’s a 4th year QB, not a 2nd year QB. NYG needs to be very careful here.
What makes you think he'll get 30M AAV? I'm thinking closer to 22
No, it isn't a coincidence that he's played better with those pieces.
Imagine what the offense can do once they have a QB who also isn't a JAG making $31M next year?
That was very funny. Well done.
And I agree with this, he isnt a 30+M QB. But who is now?
People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.
People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.
I'm starting to think you don't even watch the games. You're here to wave your poms poms. You're either Pat Hanlon or a relative of him.
Name me some plays this year where Jones showed a lack of pocket presence that was so glaring, other than the play where he got absolutely rocked and lost the fumble and it wasn't his fault (can't remember the opponent, maybe TEN)
I would much rather make a QB choice with conviction and upside. Jones is showing moxy and some progress, but a long way to go, ymmv. Fearing you won't be able to draft the next Mahomes isn't a smart approach.
Jones gave him an opportunity for a touchdown (he had Barkley WIDE open for a touchdown on the play) but Slayton could not come down with the contested catch
That's been a recurring issue in his career.
They covered this play in the Big Blue Banter all 22 review. He has Slayton isolate 1-on-1. He taps his leg probably meaning run the fade. So that’s the matchup he wanted. He threw a nice ball. (They went on about this is the play Galladay is here for.)
They noted SB breaking open but 1) DJ is looking for Slay and about to throw, and 2) there’s a rusher coming as SB comes across. They were not sure he would have had the extra bit of time needed to let him take a few more steps where he uncovers. But as the ball goes up, the rub on SB’s guy takes him around and SB would have easily beat him to the EZ.
All in all, not like DJ missed a wide open guy. There was more to it (and that’s gonna happen so,etc ES to all QBs)
People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.
No, it has been better in spots, and there are also still spots where it's not good. A handful of examples vs the Ravens.
Jon, you keep mentioning pocket presence with Jones. It has gotten way better this year.
People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.
No, it has been better in spots, and there are also still spots where it's not good. A handful of examples vs the Ravens.
Post'em
Are the only member of your club. The only club that matters is the Giant fan club.
I'll stop once the otehr side of the aisle at least attempts to have an open mind re DJ. But that's just not the case, it doesn't seem to matter that he is growing and tghe team is winning.
Most of "the other side" has all along been the more open-minded side of the discussion, IMO.
Sure, there are some who are hellbent on getting rid of DJ no matter what. But most, I think, have been measured in their assessment, realizing that there are two major factors at play: how much improvement has DJ shown by the end of the year, and how much should that improvement be worth for a new contract?
And then there is the largest question looming over the entire DJ discussion: "do JS/BD/MK see DJ as a good scheme fit for what they want to do?", which is a very different question from "is DJ succeeding at what BD/MK are currently asking him to do within this offense?"
No one on the DJFC side of the discussion wants to even consider the possibility that the success DJ is having right now might be completely different from what BD/MK actually want from the QB position in 2023 and beyond (and therefore less relevant than many fans would assume). To that, we have no way of even knowing, but it's probably the most important question that requires answering.
Jon, you keep mentioning pocket presence with Jones. It has gotten way better this year.
People keep bringing things up about Jones that just aren't true anymore.
No, it has been better in spots, and there are also still spots where it's not good. A handful of examples vs the Ravens.
Post'em
Apparently you wouldn't be able to identify them. Go find them, learn something.
Played better than Rodgers straight up and saw the whole field that day, using his legs too.
You want to keep thinking that he's this limited QB. I see a QB gaining confidence each week.
Yeah, ryan. You know better than Jon.
This ought to go well for you.
I have no clue about football? I've been the guy saying to wait on Jones and Barkley in the face of you and everyone else thinking I was an idiot. How's that going?