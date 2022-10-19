Ben Solak on the NYG

He seems right on target with his observations and seeing what’s next. It will be really interesting to see what Schoen does with the cap in FA, Barkley and of course DJ.
I think he underrates the defensive talent. It’s not just chaos. We have very good DTs with Dex and KW, good OLB with Thibs, Ximines, Ojulari, and excellent safeties with McKinney and Love. And there are other solid contributors like Ward and Jackson.
as talentles and think they are goingnto be really bad, if that team starts to win games, those same people cant just come out and say hey we were wrong..
There has to be a reason right? so its luck or they are winning on fancy schemes and trick plays..
It can be both. Using uncommon/unorthodox personnel groupings is scheme.
All the examples of luck he presented are..sound examples of good fortune.
[Eventually, the coin flips will stop falling in their favor. The turnovers they generated against the Ravens (who, despite gaining nearly twice as many yards per play in the game than New York had, were leading by only three) won’t always occur, because Lamar Jackson won’t always fumble the snap, pick it up, and then throw a scramble-drill interception off of it. The Bears won’t always turn three red zone trips into just three field goal attempts. The go-ahead two-point conversion against the Titans will sometimes fail, and even if it succeeds, the Titans won’t always miss the would-be game-winning 47-yard kick as time expires. The luck will run dry.[/i]
Was it lucky when David Sills fell down on a route that lead to Jones throwing an interception to Diggs when the Giants were down by 7 to Dallas? It is possible that the Giants would be 6-0 right now if Sills didn't fall down.
if we don’t have a horse shoe up our ass? We need to play better, and I don’t see how we can do it with this style of play calling. Don’t pile on Jones when we lose a game that’s on a knifes edge because we fail on a third and long that the coaching staff put him in.
You guys are missing the point. It's great the Giants are winning
but the way they are winning is unsustainable. What we have to get ready for is an offseason where Schoen ditches our favorite players because they don't fit the offense they want to run (which is sustainable).
Barkley is not going to get a big contract from us, and if they think Jones can't make the throws they need him to make, he'll be gone too even if the Giants go to the playoffs.
I think he has less of a point on the defensive side. Wink's defenses did fine for 10 years in Baltimore. Adding defensive 'weapons' there will make it even more effective.
But it also true the Giants are winning by 'luck.' Which game do you think the Giants outplayed the opponent all game? All that comes to mind to me is the Bears game.
I'm usually the voice of pessimism around here. Don't steal my thunder!
You're way undervaluing what the Giants have done. Team stat wise, they have equaled or surpassed every team they have beaten with the exception of the Ravens. It hasn't been one-sided; in fact, you can argue the Giants legitimately out-played all of their opponents they beat when you consider all four quarters (football is not a 2 or 3 quarter sport).
Again, the only time I came away with, "Man they got lucky" was the 3rd-and-1 penalty against the Ravens.
RE: You guys are missing the point. It's great the Giants are winning
What is unsustainable?
They outplayed the Packers, they beat them 17-2 in the 2nd half..
They outscored the ravens 14-0 in the 4th..
Winning close doesnt mean you are lucky, in fact most games in the NFL are close, not a lot of absolute blow outs..
Did you read the article? The offensive "trickery" they are using is unsustainable. They are beating teams by introducing new formations (to some extent). Eventually, that kind of thing stops working. They need an offensive system based on talented players making plays, not double reverses.
That means that Barkley and Jones are likely to be gone: Barkley because he will be more expensive than his perceived value and Jones because they think they can get better at QB. Get ready.
RE: RE: RE: You guys are missing the point. It's great the Giants are winning
Did you read the article? The offensive "trickery" they are using is unsustainable. They are beating teams by introducing new formations (to some extent). Eventually, that kind of thing stops working. They need an offensive system based on talented players making plays, not double reverses.
That means that Barkley and Jones are likely to be gone: Barkley because he will be more expensive than his perceived value and Jones because they think they can get better at QB. Get ready.
What trickery? lol you mean a modern offense where they spread you out but also can go 3 tight ends run the ball?
Missing a 47- and 56-yard field goal isn't "luck." It happens. We've dropped a few touchdown passes. The Ravens scored a TD well after the clock hit 0.
There have been no weird, "man the Giants were lucky on that" plays with the possible exception of the Barkley fumble out of bounds. But it's way even out.
Most teams that are playing way about their heads have a out-of-whack turnover ratio. The Giants aren't doing that.
I didn't say it was an insane amount of luck. But we've caught some breaks compared to years past. Think about how many record setting FG's were made against the Giants. This year teams are missing FG's in the 40-50 range, when years passed we were watching teams like Carolina bang 61 yarders on us with an expiring clock to lose.
So while we aren't getting crazy luck, what I'm seeing is finally some things breaking our way. That's all I'm trying to say.
And to those pointing out that GB had balls bounce there way, that's fine, things happen. But I'm focused on us finally having some bounces go our way and not be disasters. The past ten years it seemed like if we fumbled a ball it was lost. This year we are getting lucky with balls going out of bounds or being recovered by our players. Sure some of that is coaching, but not when a ball goes out of bounds on a fumble where if the other team got it the game is basically over.
Again, I'm not saying we are getting crazy lucky, it's just we are getting bounces that go our way instead of absolute daggers that kill us.
Teams create those situations and that’s what the Giants are doing. Sometimes the ball bounces your way, but luck is not really what this team is about. They’re doing the right things in the second halves of games to make a difference. They stopped Rodgers twice in the Redzone on a last minute drive. They created huge turnovers against the Ravens in the last 4 minutes of the game. They created those situations. That’s not luck!
And you realize some of the best offenses in the NFL
Carolina and Chicago are poor teams, and those games were too close for comfort.
We also could have beaten Dallas if our Oline didn’t fall apart. We gave up an inordinate amount of sacks and pressures in that game. Sills falls down and ball gets intercepted screwing any chance for a come back. Game was close, even with Dallas outgaining us.
You make it sound like the OL getting blown away was a fluke, when their pass blocking performance throughout the season has not been great. This was also with Parsons being withheld for much of the game.
use "trickery" down in the redzone, in fact the chiefs have a day of practice strictly based on their red zone trick plays..
It is not trickery, its just a modern offense
Except the offense has not been particularly effective, as shown by the efficiency metrics in the article. Read the article first.
The "theory" is, if you are scoring points but the efficiency metrics say you should not be, then you are scoring due to things that are not repeatable. Things that are not repeatable are not sustainable (it is hard to keep doing those things over and over again).
Again the point of the article is to get ready to lose Jones and Barkley (if he wants a big contract). We'll see who's right about how Schoen is building the team at the end of the year.
as I said in last preview, there hasn't been a lot of luck associated with this. The ball hasn't been bouncing their way (see the lack of turnovers). Also, they have been really unlucky with injuries.
There first real bit of luck they got was the penalty on the 3rd-and-1 conversion by the Ravens.
They said the same crap on GMFB yesterday.... ball bouncing their way. That's BS.
Teams have missed a few FG's against us. And with our thin margins of victory, that is considered luck. We also had the fumble in the GB game that went out of bounds.
We've definitely had a few bounces go our way.
Do you mean the live ball on the punt return against GB? Even that wasn't really luck, IMO. The ball was bouncing right to the GB player, but Pinnock (the Giant the punt hit) made an aggressive heads-up play for the ball and caused it to go out of bounds.
I'm not even sure what your point is. You seem to be conflating offseason moves with current success.
(1) While I partially agree that the Giants may be catching some teams off balance with play-calling, I don't see that diminishing much moving forward. Plenty of offensives in this league keep surprising teams year after year.
(2) Unrelated, regarding your personnel points, the more the Giants win, and the more Daniel Jones proves they can win with him, I don't necessarily see him and/or Barkley leaving at this point (and I'm one who argued that they were both likely gone at one point).
Not my points, the article's. And they are these:
One: The underlying metrics show that the Giants offense may be scoring points, but not in a sustainable way. At some point, because it is not sustainable, they will stop scoring as many points. This is shown by the efficiency metrics.
Two: Schoen and Daboll knows this, or in any case, this is not the offense they want to run. They want to run an offense that looks like the Buffalo or KC offenses, as examples. So don't be surprised if we lose Jones and Barkley, because Barkley will be expensive and Jones doesn't fit into what Schoen and Daboll want to do.
It’s getting a little bit strange to me that everyone keeps saying our roster isn’t that good.
We currently have: one of the best LTs in football and an above average OL at this point, the best running back in the league, the best NT not named Aaron Donald, and overall a pretty good DL, a really nice secondary with a pro bowl level CB and S, we are struggling at WR and LB, and obviously I’d say the QB is doing way more than everyone thought.
I don't understand this statement: "Barkley . . . will be more expensive than his perceived value." How is that? Who is going to pay him more than his "perceived value" and why would they do that? I mean DG didn't get hired by some other team did he? And what about using the Franchise Tag on him? Over the Cap estimates the '23 tag for an RB will be $12.7 million.
Actually, I hate writing and thinking about this now. It's October, the team is 5-1 and we will be watching interesting and consequential football past Thanksgiving for the first time in who knows how long. There will be plenty of time to mull all of this when this is all over over. Meanwhile, I just want to be like the players and the coach and enjoy the ride we are on, even as I know, and they know, the team needs to improve every week to keep it going.
The Baltimore Sun has us ranked as the 5th best team in the NFL. Hanzus has the Giants ranked 7th best. Apparently, most of the nation has drastically changed their opinion about the Giants. You don't get ranked this high based on luck alone. There are legitimate reasons for these high rankings.
The defense is killing teams in the second halves of games. The Giants will be getting healthier. The offensive line is getting better, especially at RT, where our 1st round pick is beginning to pass block better. The coaching staff has shown they can do in-game adjustments. The players have bought in and have growing confidence with each win. The remaining schedule is not the murderer's row. The much maligned QB has been exceptionally efficient. Barkley is even better than in his rookie year.
There's a lot to like about how good this team has turned out to be this year. Continued success should be expected. Some players if they return like Ojulari, Lemieux, Gates, and Toney will make for a stronger team and the return of Robinson is already starting to make a difference. And of course, there's always the hope Golladay returns to form although unlikely. So if you think the Giants have just been lucky, then it looks like we're going to get even luckier!
No, Daboll wants an offense that caters to thr strength of the team..
When Daboll first had Allen there was not a lot of talent, so they used his legs and the offense was built around his legs..
When they added Diggs the offense evolved to what it is now more passing and less running..
Point is Daboll will create an offense to the strength of the offensive players, right now thats Barkley and using Jones legs and with the pass sprinkled in..
Its not usustainable its jist what the offensive talent is right now, it also doesnt mean Barkley and Jones will be gone..
I don't understand this statement: "Barkley . . . will be more expensive than his perceived value." How is that? Who is going to pay him more than his "perceived value" and why would they do that? I mean DG didn't get hired by some other team did he? And what about using the Franchise Tag on him? Over the Cap estimates the '23 tag for an RB will be $12.7 million.
Actually, I hate writing and thinking about this now. It's October, the team is 5-1 and we will be watching interesting and consequential football past Thanksgiving for the first time in who knows how long. There will be plenty of time to mull all of this when this is all over over. Meanwhile, I just want to be like the players and the coach and enjoy the ride we are on, even as I know, and they know, the team needs to improve every week to keep it going.
Barkely will ask for big bucks on his next contract, and as we have all heard by now, RBs are not worth big bucks. Up to Schoen whether he thinks Barkely is worth $12.7m a year, but I suspect he will not. The difference between great backs and merely average (and much cheaper) RBs is not large enough, in terms of a winning offense. And to your point, some team will probably pay him big bucks. Let's let them make that kind of mistake.
But I agree with you. Let's enjoy the run they are on. They have a good chance of getting into the playoffs. As a STM, its really fun to go to the games and be excited about being there.
the tone early on for coaching scared by…going for 2 to win the game in Tennessee?
Some of you guys are not happy unless you are miserable.
My first thought as well, lol. How can you watch two years of Joe Judge compared to 6 games of Daboll and come to the conclusion they are coaching scared? Giants have been ‘forcing the issue’ in the 4th quarter by being more physical, prepared and confident. So many games are determined in the final couple of drives nowadays.
RE: RE: RE: IDK. I think people take offense at luck
We got a bit of luck in Tennessee with the missed kick. Every other game...where is the luck part? They beat Carolina, CHI, GB, and Balt pretty much straight up, with no true "lucky" plays going against us.
Ravens dropped a TD in the end zone, but so did we.
Because the Giants Arent winning pretty its luck and unsustainable..
you can make against the Giants is that playing in so many close games, that will eventually catch up to them.
But they are not winning because of "luck."
In fact, Eric we can make the opposite argument.
“The Giants won’t always come out with 10 guys and give up 30 yard TDs.”
“The Giants won’t always lose both 1st and 2nd string QBs to injury.”
“The Giants won’t always be without both starting DEs.”
“The Giants won’t always go 5 games without an INT.”
These “chaos” plays are neither chaos nor luck. We purposely put out wildcat, changed to a 3 back set, and snapped it in 3 seconds. DJ floated a perfect pass off platform and Brieda caught it taking a bit hit. Where’s the luck?
Wink threw his schemes at TWO past MVP QBs.
This article annoys me because it sounds so reasonable, but assumes a ton of facts not in evidence with an “of course…” kind of tone.
guys like Solack who don't really follow the Giants just assumed the roster would be bad because of Dave Gettleman, instead of actually watching the games and realizing that the roster has talent at every position aside from WR and LB.
Because it assumes what psychologists call an “external locus of control” meaning the cause is outside the team’s control. It is therefore not their doing and not replicable or sustainable. And fails to give credit where it’s due.
Yes, there is luck in any endeavor, and the Giants have had more than their fair share of it the last 10 years, all of it bad. But those things even out. We’ve mostly lost because we were a bad team, with mostly bad players, injured players, and meh coaching.
What we have to see is we’re a better team now: AT, Bellinger, Thibs, Ward, Maureau, Neal, Xman, Love and SB looking healthy again have upped our average player quality a lot through acquisition or development. DJ too perhaps most of all.
And our coaches are now 1000x better at using talent. They didn’t just randomly decide to go away from 11 personnel, all our WRs got hurt. They adjusted. We beat the Bears because we moved the pocket and they never adjusted well. That’s not luck, it’s coaching. McCaffery didn’t kill us because Xman spied him well.
The locus of control of these wins is mostly internal. We have some better players, we cut some awful players, and we’re coaching them way better.
This article annoys me because it sounds so reasonable, but assumes a ton of facts not in evidence with an “of course…” kind of tone.
Actually, its saying the opposite. The "facts in evidence" are that the underlying metrics do not support the Giants winning games. So, they are winning for reasons other than being efficient, which is not sustainable (hard to repeat).
All this means is there is still a lot of work to do, and don't be surprised if they blow up a team that gets into the playoffs.
Exactly right Eric. Who is going to be available in FA that is markedly better than DJ & at what cost? If they keep winning they’ll be out of the mix for the top college QBs. This roster has way too many holes in it to throw draft picks out there to move up. Watching Talkin’ Giants earlier Skinner said the offer to Barkley should be similar to Chubbs a front loaded 3 yr deal, if he takes it great if not they tag him.
guys like Solack who don't really follow the Giants just assumed the roster would be bad because of Dave Gettleman, instead of actually watching the games and realizing that the roster has talent at every position aside from WR and LB.
Right, and more than just assuming for himself that the roster would be bad, he states as fact that "the Giants’ brass accepted and anticipated [the roster] would be bad" and linking to an article that just isn't evidence of this. Not disclosing the expectations you have for a team does not equal accepting and anticipating a bad roster.
RE: Certainly have had some good fortune in games thus far. Nothing
Did you read the article? The offensive "trickery" they are using is unsustainable. They are beating teams by introducing new formations (to some extent). Eventually, that kind of thing stops working. They need an offensive system based on talented players making plays, not double reverses.
That means that Barkley and Jones are likely to be gone: Barkley because he will be more expensive than his perceived value and Jones because they think they can get better at QB. Get ready.
Sooooo…. We should stop trying to catch defenses off guard and develop a “system” and be predictable? That way we can easily weed out our less talented players!
Give me a break!! Come on! It takes YEARS, close to a decade to get a team LOADED to the standards of a KC or Buffalo. Very few teams can sustain that level of talent as well. Most teams only have a stacked squad for a season or two. coaching and creative play calling are the way most teams win. Period.
We've been on the wrong end of luck for a long time
It's fine that the ball is bouncing our way a little bit in terms of in-game luck so far this year. Variance happens in a "game of inches", especially over a 6 game sample. It's not a criticism or indictment of this team. With the schedule softening up a little bit and hopefully some guys getting healthy, we can handle some regression to the mean.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys are missing the point. It's great the Giants are winning
You are conflating predictable with sustainable. We should score points and gain yards regardless of whether the defense knows whats coming, but that's an entire other conversation.
I don't get your second point? Yes, it will take years to build a roster to do what they want (if what they want is a Bills or KC roster, who knows?). That's not to say we can't enjoy the current team. But next year's team is going to look very different.
RE: RE: Certainly have had some good fortune in games thus far. Nothing
outrageous but the ball has bounced our way in some of those wins.
Other than the Tennessee missed field goal - can you name some?
I wouldn't attribute all the Giants wins to luck, but you cannot say we should have beat the Ravens. Down by three with four minutes to go, the Ravens turn a successful QB sneak into a 3rd and 6 because of an illegal formation penalty. Then, they get a bad snap, after which Jackson heaves it up for an interception, setting up the Giants at the Baltimore 12. Did the Giants take advantages of Raven mistakes? Yes. Are they likely to get these kinds of mistakes every game?
so you're saying a penalty and subsequent bad play by Jackson is luck? That isn't luck. A hail mary would be luck. Kicker missing a chip shot field goal would be luck. But players dropping passes or making penalties...that isn't luck.
The Giants aren't hurting themselves. They are +2 on the year in turnover margin.
You are conflating predictable with sustainable. We should score points and gain yards regardless of whether the defense knows whats coming, but that's an entire other conversation.
I don't get your second point? Yes, it will take years to build a roster to do what they want (if what they want is a Bills or KC roster, who knows?). That's not to say we can't enjoy the current team. But next year's team is going to look very different.
huh? sure they may add to the team and there is no doubt they are going to add a WR but it doesnt mean the offensive philosophy will change, it doesnt mean Barkley or Jones are gone..
There is nothing the Giants are doing right now that is not sustainable.
Actually, its saying the opposite. The "facts in evidence" are that the underlying metrics do not support the Giants winning games. So, they are winning for reasons other than being efficient, which is not sustainable (hard to repeat).
All this means is there is still a lot of work to do, and don't be surprised if they blow up a team that gets into the playoffs.
No, he’s cherry picked some metrics that support that, but he assumes what’s happening is therefore luck that’s not sustainable. He further assumes we’ll change what we’re doing with better personnel, he assumes we want to move on from DJ, and he assumes Wink is not a DC you want with better personnel. And he asserts all that as if it’s all obviously true.
Things that are independent (not related to each other or underlying common causes) and not controllable. Coin flips are almost entirely luck. One flip does not affect the next, and you can’t control the outcomes.
Football has some such events, but they rarely fully determine the outcomes.
The Ravens blew a lead to us, but look at their history this year. They’ve done it several times. It’s not luck, they tend to screw up and blow leads.
Look at our history this year: we’re a team that improves as the game goes on, and comes from behind. We’ve don’t it several times this year.
These things are not luck. Steph Curry isn’t super lucky shooting 3s, he’s skilled. These events have common underlying causes. It’s a mistake to look at Curry’s shooting and say he’s very lucky. You could say the stats back it up, he hits way more than others, but it’s a misinterpretation of the stats based on an underspecified model.
huh? sure they may add to the team and there is no doubt they are going to add a WR but it doesnt mean the offensive philosophy will change, it doesnt mean Barkley or Jones are gone..
There is nothing the Giants are doing right now that is not sustainable.
Again, the underlying stats show the giants are not playing well enough offensively to be 5-1. So how are they winning? Pick a word: magic, luck, the gods of football. It doesn't matter.
What does matter is that they have to play better to continue to win. That is going to mean changes to roster where it might not look broken (like at RB).
No, he’s cherry picked some metrics that support that, but he assumes what’s happening is therefore luck that’s not sustainable.
Not really true. Most of the article is about the "weird" plays and formations Giants are using on offense. That's not luck, but his contention is that very similar to luck, the Giants can't keep doing these things forever.
so you're saying a penalty and subsequent bad play by Jackson is luck? That isn't luck. A hail mary would be luck. Kicker missing a chip shot field goal would be luck. But players dropping passes or making penalties...that isn't luck.
The Giants aren't hurting themselves. They are +2 on the year in turnover margin.
So the Giants made the Ravens line up wrong, have a bad snap, and heave the ball into traffic. More to the point, how do the Giants in the future cause the other team to line up incorrectly? Or make the other team have a bad snap? "Luck" in this sense means "not repeatable."
I think the best insight it provides is that while the team will get almost certainly get better between the end of this season and the start of the next, as the need to manufacture success through chaos lessens, we not see quite the same level of success in the short term. It'll get better, but folks are likely to have undue expectations.
RE: RE: Certainly have had some good fortune in games thus far. Nothing
outrageous but the ball has bounced our way in some of those wins.
Other than the Tennessee missed field goal - can you name some?
I'll have to recall some.
The Ravens getting penalized on 3 and 1 and that game unraveling for them was fortunate. They convert 1 yard there and we may never even see the ball again.
The Tenn missed FG at the end of their game was really the big one. I also recall Carolina game where Gano kicked a long one late in the game near the end of his range. And didn't Chicago muff a punt at the very end of that game when we were all the way backed up in our end zone?
Not suggesting this is all great luck and everything goes the NY Giants way or they haven't earned it but based on how the last several years have gone with bad luck, this feels like manna from heaven to get a few going to the good guys.
The article took great pains to emphasize that the Giants are creating this luck.
We knew that was how things would go from the beginning of the season. How many times did someone here mention that they're okay with getting burned a few times by Wink's blitzing as long as we weren't nickel and dimed to death like we had been in years past?
Folks who think the Giants are going to turn into a juggernaut this season are in for a disappointment. At some point, there's going to be long bombs that hit against us because Wink blitzed a bunch and left a mediocre cornerback in one on one coverage. Or Daboll will go for two to win a game again and miss it.
Playing an unusual style of offense. That's what it is.
They're winning. That's what matters. You should not care about style points, and you should not feel insulted. The Giants aren't a finished product. This is what they have to do to win, this is not necessarily Daboll's vision. It is okay for those to be two different things.
Is it not enought that they are winning, you need to believe that this was the goal and they want to be this forever by design? There was no way this was the plan for this year and the next 4 years.
RE: I don't get why folks are taking umbrage at the
The article took great pains to emphasize that the Giants are creating this luck.
We knew that was how things would go from the beginning of the season. How many times did someone here mention that they're okay with getting burned a few times by Wink's blitzing as long as we weren't nickel and dimed to death like we had been in years past?
Folks who think the Giants are going to turn into a juggernaut this season are in for a disappointment. At some point, there's going to be long bombs that hit against us because Wink blitzed a bunch and left a mediocre cornerback in one on one coverage. Or Daboll will go for two to win a game again and miss it.
Because saying a team is "lucky" is a pejorative comment. "The 2007 Giants were lucky to win a championship" is not a compliment.
There is a difference between saying a team is winning close games and saying it is lucky. If the Giants start losing close games, that does not necessarily mean their "luck" has changed.
Most of us knows what a "lucky" win looks like, a win that a team really doesn't deserve.
Has there been any win this year the Giants really haven't deserved?
RE: RE: I don't get why folks are taking umbrage at the
Has there been any win this year the Giants really haven't deserved?
Ask a Ravens fan and a Giants fan and you'll get two different answers both sides are convinced are the right one.
Agreed. And as I've pointed out multiple times in this thread, the only two "lucky" plays I can think of this year are the Saquon fumble out of bounds on his one long run, and the 3rd-and-1 penalty that set up the Love interception.
But on the flip side, one can argue that Ravens were damn lucky that the refs didn't call delay-of-game on their touchdown pass. That wasn't even close. So those two kind of cancel each other a bit.
again, not so sound like a broken record, but I consider "luck" to usually fall into these categories:
(1) team staying remarkable healthy (Giants have not this year... quite the opposite).
(2) team having a really lopsided turnover ratio in their favor (one of the big reasons why a surprise team one year inevitably disappoints the following season... again, this has not happened to the Giants this year).
(3) "Weird" plays that simply go their way (i.e., a deflected ball being caught for a touchdown or some other "bad" play that works out for the team to their advantage in deciding a game).
again, not so sound like a broken record, but I consider "luck" to usually fall into these categories:
(1) team staying remarkable healthy (Giants have not this year... quite the opposite).
(2) team having a really lopsided turnover ratio in their favor (one of the big reasons why a surprise team one year inevitably disappoints the following season... again, this has not happened to the Giants this year).
(3) "Weird" plays that simply go their way (i.e., a deflected ball being caught for a touchdown or some other "bad" play that works out for the team to their advantage in deciding a game).
I would add (4) Key player for opponents out with injury. I forget what year it was that we played a string of back-up QB's including Green Bay starting Scott Tolzien instead of Aaron Rodgers. It is not like we are winning because Lamar Jackson or CMac are out.
To get back to the article for a second, the author
cites several offensive efficiency statistics that conflicts with their 5-1 record:
Quote:
On offense, they’re 13th by DVOA, eighth by expected points added per play, 20th by points per play, and 22nd by yards per play; on defense, they’re 30th by DVOA, 22nd by EPA per play, 13th by points allowed per play, and 23rd by yards allowed per play.
The best statistic there is overall DVOA, which includes special teams, where they are bottom of the top third.
So, if the Giants are 5-1 but the stats are saying they should not be, how is their record what it is?
Or, alternatively, do these stats incorrectly measure how good a team should be?
Stats are important, but they can also be very misleading. Giants have played a series of teams with very good defenses. They are operating with a terrible WR corps, a revamped OL that is still gaining cohesion, and a rookie tight end.
Yet, despite all of this, they are running the ball very well and Jones is not turning the ball over. He has also led long TD drives in every win.
Again, no one is saying the Giants are a GREAT football team. But they are playing GOOD football right NOW. And that's reflected in the record.
RE: To get back to the article for a second, the author
None of those stats are great at measuring yards loss due to penalties. If a team is disciplined they will likely stay that way. The Giants are not shooting themselves in the foot with offsides, personal fouls, etc. Our defense seems to be predicated on taking away the short and medium quick game which gives our pass rushers more time to get to the QB. The problem for opponents is that, in the red zone, you have no more than 30 yards to operate.
Stats are important, but they can also be very misleading. Giants have played a series of teams with very good defenses. They are operating with a terrible WR corps, a revamped OL that is still gaining cohesion, and a rookie tight end.
Yet, despite all of this, they are running the ball very well and Jones is not turning the ball over. He has also led long TD drives in every win.
Again, no one is saying the Giants are a GREAT football team. But they are playing GOOD football right NOW. And that's reflected in the record.
DVOA accounts for the strength of defenses in its stats. If we don't think DVOA correctly measures teams, thats fine. If we do, then we have to wonder how to attribute the 5-1 record to a team playing very average.
Not really true. Most of the article is about the "weird" plays and formations Giants are using on offense. That's not luck, but his contention is that very similar to luck, the Giants can't keep doing these things forever.
Weird plays and formations are not luck, they are coaching. They are the way this staff uses players. He has some imagined idea that having good players is somehow inconsistent with weird formations and plays. That’s not true. It would make these things more effective.
Would the coaches like better players? Yes.
Are they scheming around weaknesses? Yes, like all coaches try to do
Is that luck? No. It’s strategy and execution. Week after week they are scheming up new formations and plays. Each week we see new stuff from both. There’s no shortage. And it’s not like we’re 100% weird play based team. We’re doing a lot of basic stuff better.
It won’t be enough to make the SB, but it ain’t luck.
We’re better because:
1) we got better players in FA and draft
2) players we had are developing and being used better
3) we are scheming to use all the guys better
DVOA accounts for the strength of defenses in its stats. If we don't think DVOA correctly measures teams, thats fine. If we do, then we have to wonder how to attribute the 5-1 record to a team playing very average.
Because averages can look very different.
We play lower quartile ball in the first half as we feel them out and upper quartile in the second half. That’s much better for winning than playing average throughout, or playing great early and crappy late. All 3 wash out as average, one is better for winning. The way we are getting there is different, and through 6 games pretty consistent.
Not really true. Most of the article is about the "weird" plays and formations Giants are using on offense. That's not luck, but his contention is that very similar to luck, the Giants can't keep doing these things forever.
Weird plays and formations are not luck, they are coaching. They are the way this staff uses players. He has some imagined idea that having good players is somehow inconsistent with weird formations and plays. That’s not true. It would make these things more effective.
Would the coaches like better players? Yes.
Are they scheming around weaknesses? Yes, like all coaches try to do
Is that luck? No. It’s strategy and execution. Week after week they are scheming up new formations and plays. Each week we see new stuff from both. There’s no shortage. And it’s not like we’re 100% weird play based team. We’re doing a lot of basic stuff better.
It won’t be enough to make the SB, but it ain’t luck.
Which is really the whole point of the article. The things they are doing can only get you so far. What I wanted to point out is that some of the moves they make in the off-season may come as a surprise, especially if they get to the playoffs.
but it might not?
I guess I’m confused, then? We are getting yards and scoring. We are doing it differently than KC and Buffalo because right now we are not rostering top 5 players at all key positions. But we have some talent and our coach is getting the most out of it. We aren’t going to break the bank in the off season. We’re building through the draft, for sure. But I’d rather have Schoen pay the key guys we do have than spend that loot on outside help while letting our FAs walk. That’s just silly to me.
you can make against the Giants is that playing in so many close games, that will eventually catch up to them.
But they are not winning because of "luck."
wait. Do me a solid and go look up the word efficiency. The Giants aren’t efficient? So is efficiency losing a game with 400 yards of offense? I’d say the Giants have been the MODEL of efficiency. Getting the most from a little.
Any good luck we have been seeing on the field is more than
Nobody was writing articles about how UNLUCKY the Giants were. They just sucked. Now that the tables have turned and the team is cutting out hard fought wins, they’re lucky? GTFO with that shit! How many bad calls, bad bounces and unfortunate injuries has this team endured over the years? Now they’re just playing to win with a coach that can inspire victory and a squad that has each other’s backs no matter what? Luck has little to do with anything. This is will and work ethic and discipline. Toughness.
wait. Do me a solid and go look up the word efficiency. The Giants aren’t efficient? So is efficiency losing a game with 400 yards of offense? I’d say the Giants have been the MODEL of efficiency. Getting the most from a little.
Actually, do me a favor and look up DVOA, which the author cites and which seeks to measure the efficiency of every play of a teams three phases.
For example, an offense that gains 3 yards on 2nd and 2 is a better play than an offense that gains three yards on 3rd and 10 even though they both go for three yards. This is what is meant by efficiency.
DVOA accounts for the strength of defenses in its stats. If we don't think DVOA correctly measures teams, thats fine. If we do, then we have to wonder how to attribute the 5-1 record to a team playing very average.
Because averages can look very different.
We play lower quartile ball in the first half as we feel them out and upper quartile in the second half. That’s much better for winning than playing average throughout, or playing great early and crappy late. All 3 wash out as average, one is better for winning. The way we are getting there is different, and through 6 games pretty consistent.
Plus the simple matter of small sample size. I'm not too familiar with DVOA, but adjustments based on the team they are playing can't be all that great when that team only played 5 other teams so far.
And one game at this point makes a big difference in winning percentage. I'd imagine the people who calculate DVOA can't be all that confident in it's ability to distinguish between, say, a 3-3 record and a 5-1 record.
I mean, Baltimore & San Fran look like they're in the top 5 of overall team DVOA and Minnesota is right there with the Giants, right?
(By the way, are people calling the Vikings lucky too?)
Where was the luck in the Packers game? We kicked their ass in the second half. Even LaFleur noted as much.
Luck in Ravens game? We were down 20-10, had one helluva drive to get it to 20-17, Love made a great player on Jackson's throw, & Thibs beat the RT like a drum for a strip sack that all but sealed the win.
wait. Do me a solid and go look up the word efficiency. The Giants aren’t efficient? So is efficiency losing a game with 400 yards of offense? I’d say the Giants have been the MODEL of efficiency. Getting the most from a little.
Actually, do me a favor and look up DVOA, which the author cites and which seeks to measure the efficiency of every play of a teams three phases.
For example, an offense that gains 3 yards on 2nd and 2 is a better play than an offense that gains three yards on 3rd and 10 even though they both go for three yards. This is what is meant by efficiency.
wait. Do me a solid and go look up the word efficiency. The Giants aren’t efficient? So is efficiency losing a game with 400 yards of offense? I’d say the Giants have been the MODEL of efficiency. Getting the most from a little.
Actually, do me a favor and look up DVOA, which the author cites and which seeks to measure the efficiency of every play of a teams three phases.
For example, an offense that gains 3 yards on 2nd and 2 is a better play than an offense that gains three yards on 3rd and 10 even though they both go for three yards. This is what is meant by efficiency.
yes. The Giants have been doing that. Go on…
That’ll do it for me. I’m getting a headache banging my head so much.
Tampa over Atlanta
Chargers over Denver
I could keep going and going
Give me a break
They are coaching scared based on what? they scored 27 against the packers and 24 could of been 31 against the Ravens..
Daboll is using his best player which is Barkley, they arent going to start throwing it all over the place, that isnt the strength of the team
He makes a great point about how the Giants came out wanting to play a certain way on offense but quickly changes course.
Buffalo and KC provide a way to play but you can also adjust and I think that is what they have done.
With how the Giants are set up I can see JS/BD keeping a lot of the elements they have in place and would not assume they plan on going the pass happy route.
They can be a heavy run team and still add the flair in the pass game longer term. Two monster OT's excelling in run blocking can change the equation.
Is is easier to upgrade the IOL (some pieces may already be here) or find a QB/upper tier WR group?
This setup opens up how they can address the QB position imv.
3 point spread tells us jack shit, except that’s what bookmakers think will get even money bet on both sides
Quote:
if they keep coaching scared on offense. 3 point dogs against Jax tells you all you need to know. With Wandale back and Slayton looking to be more involved, we need to open it up a bit.
Give me a break
We have one of the best kicked in the league. What’s the reason for the two minute offense that we’ve been seeing at the end of the first half? It’s borderline shameful.
I think he underrates the defensive talent. It’s not just chaos. We have very good DTs with Dex and KW, good OLB with Thibs, Ximines, Ojulari, and excellent safeties with McKinney and Love. And there are other solid contributors like Ward and Jackson.
There has to be a reason right? so its luck or they are winning on fancy schemes and trick plays..
Coaching scared on offense? Huh?
There has to be a reason right? so its luck or they are winning on fancy schemes and trick plays..
It can be both. Using uncommon/unorthodox personnel groupings is scheme.
All the examples of luck he presented are..sound examples of good fortune.
[Eventually, the coin flips will stop falling in their favor. The turnovers they generated against the Ravens (who, despite gaining nearly twice as many yards per play in the game than New York had, were leading by only three) won’t always occur, because Lamar Jackson won’t always fumble the snap, pick it up, and then throw a scramble-drill interception off of it. The Bears won’t always turn three red zone trips into just three field goal attempts. The go-ahead two-point conversion against the Titans will sometimes fail, and even if it succeeds, the Titans won’t always miss the would-be game-winning 47-yard kick as time expires. The luck will run dry.[/i]
There first real bit of luck they got was the penalty on the 3rd-and-1 conversion by the Ravens.
They said the same crap on GMFB yesterday.... ball bouncing their way. That's BS.
There first real bit of luck they got was the penalty on the 3rd-and-1 conversion by the Ravens.
They said the same crap on GMFB yesterday.... ball bouncing their way. That's BS.
Teams have missed a few FG's against us. And with our thin margins of victory, that is considered luck. We also had the fumble in the GB game that went out of bounds.
We've definitely had a few bounces go our way.
There have been no weird, "man the Giants were lucky on that" plays with the possible exception of the Barkley fumble out of bounds. But it's way even out.
Most teams that are playing way about their heads have a out-of-whack turnover ratio. The Giants aren't doing that.
But they are not winning because of "luck."
Quote:
as I said in last preview, there hasn't been a lot of luck associated with this. The ball hasn't been bouncing their way (see the lack of turnovers). Also, they have been really unlucky with injuries.
There first real bit of luck they got was the penalty on the 3rd-and-1 conversion by the Ravens.
They said the same crap on GMFB yesterday.... ball bouncing their way. That's BS.
Teams have missed a few FG's against us. And with our thin margins of victory, that is considered luck. We also had the fumble in the GB game that went out of bounds.
We've definitely had a few bounces go our way.
GB also had a fumble bounce right into a players hands that wasmt even paying attention..
Sure, lets open it up and star firing balls into Richie James and that Sills guy. That would be coaching not-scared right?
I'm usually the voice of pessimism around here. Don't steal my thunder!
You're way undervaluing what the Giants have done. Team stat wise, they have equaled or surpassed every team they have beaten with the exception of the Ravens. It hasn't been one-sided; in fact, you can argue the Giants legitimately out-played all of their opponents they beat when you consider all four quarters (football is not a 2 or 3 quarter sport).
Again, the only time I came away with, "Man they got lucky" was the 3rd-and-1 penalty against the Ravens.
What is unsustainable?
They outplayed the Packers, they beat them 17-2 in the 2nd half..
They outscored the ravens 14-0 in the 4th..
Winning close doesnt mean you are lucky, in fact most games in the NFL are close, not a lot of absolute blow outs..
They did? by 60 yards?
If you watch Chicago they have kept most of their games close
Quote:
Did you read the article? The offensive "trickery" they are using is unsustainable. They are beating teams by introducing new formations (to some extent). Eventually, that kind of thing stops working. They need an offensive system based on talented players making plays, not double reverses.
That means that Barkley and Jones are likely to be gone: Barkley because he will be more expensive than his perceived value and Jones because they think they can get better at QB. Get ready.
Quote:
In comment 15870838 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
Did you read the article? The offensive "trickery" they are using is unsustainable. They are beating teams by introducing new formations (to some extent). Eventually, that kind of thing stops working. They need an offensive system based on talented players making plays, not double reverses.
That means that Barkley and Jones are likely to be gone: Barkley because he will be more expensive than his perceived value and Jones because they think they can get better at QB. Get ready.
What trickery? lol you mean a modern offense where they spread you out but also can go 3 tight ends run the ball?
how is their offense trickery?
There have been no weird, "man the Giants were lucky on that" plays with the possible exception of the Barkley fumble out of bounds. But it's way even out.
Most teams that are playing way about their heads have a out-of-whack turnover ratio. The Giants aren't doing that.
I didn't say it was an insane amount of luck. But we've caught some breaks compared to years past. Think about how many record setting FG's were made against the Giants. This year teams are missing FG's in the 40-50 range, when years passed we were watching teams like Carolina bang 61 yarders on us with an expiring clock to lose.
So while we aren't getting crazy luck, what I'm seeing is finally some things breaking our way. That's all I'm trying to say.
And to those pointing out that GB had balls bounce there way, that's fine, things happen. But I'm focused on us finally having some bounces go our way and not be disasters. The past ten years it seemed like if we fumbled a ball it was lost. This year we are getting lucky with balls going out of bounds or being recovered by our players. Sure some of that is coaching, but not when a ball goes out of bounds on a fumble where if the other team got it the game is basically over.
Again, I'm not saying we are getting crazy lucky, it's just we are getting bounces that go our way instead of absolute daggers that kill us.
It is not trickery, its just a modern offense
We also could have beaten Dallas if our Oline didn’t fall apart. We gave up an inordinate amount of sacks and pressures in that game. Sills falls down and ball gets intercepted screwing any chance for a come back. Game was close, even with Dallas outgaining us.
Quote:
Carolina and Chicago are poor teams, and those games were too close for comfort.
We also could have beaten Dallas if our Oline didn’t fall apart. We gave up an inordinate amount of sacks and pressures in that game. Sills falls down and ball gets intercepted screwing any chance for a come back. Game was close, even with Dallas outgaining us.
You make it sound like the OL getting blown away was a fluke, when their pass blocking performance throughout the season has not been great. This was also with Parsons being withheld for much of the game.
Is this a joke?
Some of you guys are not happy unless you are miserable.
It is not trickery, its just a modern offense
Except the offense has not been particularly effective, as shown by the efficiency metrics in the article. Read the article first.
The "theory" is, if you are scoring points but the efficiency metrics say you should not be, then you are scoring due to things that are not repeatable. Things that are not repeatable are not sustainable (it is hard to keep doing those things over and over again).
Again the point of the article is to get ready to lose Jones and Barkley (if he wants a big contract). We'll see who's right about how Schoen is building the team at the end of the year.
Quote:
Do you mean the live ball on the punt return against GB? Even that wasn't really luck, IMO. The ball was bouncing right to the GB player, but Pinnock (the Giant the punt hit) made an aggressive heads-up play for the ball and caused it to go out of bounds.
(1) While I partially agree that the Giants may be catching some teams off balance with play-calling, I don't see that diminishing much moving forward. Plenty of offensives in this league keep surprising teams year after year.
(2) Unrelated, regarding your personnel points, the more the Giants win, and the more Daniel Jones proves they can win with him, I don't necessarily see him and/or Barkley leaving at this point (and I'm one who argued that they were both likely gone at one point).
Branch Rickey
(1) While I partially agree that the Giants may be catching some teams off balance with play-calling, I don't see that diminishing much moving forward. Plenty of offensives in this league keep surprising teams year after year.
(2) Unrelated, regarding your personnel points, the more the Giants win, and the more Daniel Jones proves they can win with him, I don't necessarily see him and/or Barkley leaving at this point (and I'm one who argued that they were both likely gone at one point).
Not my points, the article's. And they are these:
One: The underlying metrics show that the Giants offense may be scoring points, but not in a sustainable way. At some point, because it is not sustainable, they will stop scoring as many points. This is shown by the efficiency metrics.
Two: Schoen and Daboll knows this, or in any case, this is not the offense they want to run. They want to run an offense that looks like the Buffalo or KC offenses, as examples. So don't be surprised if we lose Jones and Barkley, because Barkley will be expensive and Jones doesn't fit into what Schoen and Daboll want to do.
We currently have: one of the best LTs in football and an above average OL at this point, the best running back in the league, the best NT not named Aaron Donald, and overall a pretty good DL, a really nice secondary with a pro bowl level CB and S, we are struggling at WR and LB, and obviously I’d say the QB is doing way more than everyone thought.
Why is this a bad roster?
Actually, I hate writing and thinking about this now. It's October, the team is 5-1 and we will be watching interesting and consequential football past Thanksgiving for the first time in who knows how long. There will be plenty of time to mull all of this when this is all over over. Meanwhile, I just want to be like the players and the coach and enjoy the ride we are on, even as I know, and they know, the team needs to improve every week to keep it going.
The defense is killing teams in the second halves of games. The Giants will be getting healthier. The offensive line is getting better, especially at RT, where our 1st round pick is beginning to pass block better. The coaching staff has shown they can do in-game adjustments. The players have bought in and have growing confidence with each win. The remaining schedule is not the murderer's row. The much maligned QB has been exceptionally efficient. Barkley is even better than in his rookie year.
There's a lot to like about how good this team has turned out to be this year. Continued success should be expected. Some players if they return like Ojulari, Lemieux, Gates, and Toney will make for a stronger team and the return of Robinson is already starting to make a difference. And of course, there's always the hope Golladay returns to form although unlikely. So if you think the Giants have just been lucky, then it looks like we're going to get even luckier!
NFL Power Rankings Week 7 from Baltimore Sun
Quote:
No, Daboll wants an offense that caters to thr strength of the team..
When Daboll first had Allen there was not a lot of talent, so they used his legs and the offense was built around his legs..
When they added Diggs the offense evolved to what it is now more passing and less running..
Point is Daboll will create an offense to the strength of the offensive players, right now thats Barkley and using Jones legs and with the pass sprinkled in..
Its not usustainable its jist what the offensive talent is right now, it also doesnt mean Barkley and Jones will be gone..
Coaching scared has been the exact opposite of what they are doing.
Of course, i think people take offense when people say the Giants are using smoke and mirrora and trick plays to win..
Quote:
being used when luck plays into everything. Every team wins and loses with an element of luck. It's not dismissive of what the Giants are doing. The Giants have had luck contribute to wins and losses.
Of course, i think people take offense when people say the Giants are using smoke and mirrora and trick plays to win..
But why? Doesn't matter. They're winning. Bellinger scored a TD on a double reverse, and he had the option to pass the ball on that play.
They've run the Wildcat on occasional series. It's a gimmick.
Yeah, it's a trick play. Take the ego out of it. Means nothing. They are doing what they have to do.
Actually, I hate writing and thinking about this now. It's October, the team is 5-1 and we will be watching interesting and consequential football past Thanksgiving for the first time in who knows how long. There will be plenty of time to mull all of this when this is all over over. Meanwhile, I just want to be like the players and the coach and enjoy the ride we are on, even as I know, and they know, the team needs to improve every week to keep it going.
Barkely will ask for big bucks on his next contract, and as we have all heard by now, RBs are not worth big bucks. Up to Schoen whether he thinks Barkely is worth $12.7m a year, but I suspect he will not. The difference between great backs and merely average (and much cheaper) RBs is not large enough, in terms of a winning offense. And to your point, some team will probably pay him big bucks. Let's let them make that kind of mistake.
But I agree with you. Let's enjoy the run they are on. They have a good chance of getting into the playoffs. As a STM, its really fun to go to the games and be excited about being there.
Their teams dont have that, they have RB by committee, thats how they are built
Some of you guys are not happy unless you are miserable.
My first thought as well, lol. How can you watch two years of Joe Judge compared to 6 games of Daboll and come to the conclusion they are coaching scared? Giants have been ‘forcing the issue’ in the 4th quarter by being more physical, prepared and confident. So many games are determined in the final couple of drives nowadays.
Quote:
In comment 15871108 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
I think its more of the people saying Giants have no talent so they have to run those plays rather than damn the Giants are building an offense around Barkley and being innovative..
Chiefs do it at the goal line its wow look how smart the chiefs are, Giants do it well they have to they got nothing else..
Stuff like that and its not everyone, but a lot of media members will hold onto this narrative of luck or unsustainable for awhile
Ravens dropped a TD in the end zone, but so did we.
Ravens dropped a TD in the end zone, but so did we.
Because the Giants Arent winning pretty its luck and unsustainable..
You don’t get that nickname by coaching scared
Fucking christ
But they are not winning because of "luck."
In fact, Eric we can make the opposite argument.
“The Giants won’t always come out with 10 guys and give up 30 yard TDs.”
“The Giants won’t always lose both 1st and 2nd string QBs to injury.”
“The Giants won’t always be without both starting DEs.”
“The Giants won’t always go 5 games without an INT.”
These “chaos” plays are neither chaos nor luck. We purposely put out wildcat, changed to a 3 back set, and snapped it in 3 seconds. DJ floated a perfect pass off platform and Brieda caught it taking a bit hit. Where’s the luck?
Wink threw his schemes at TWO past MVP QBs.
This article annoys me because it sounds so reasonable, but assumes a ton of facts not in evidence with an “of course…” kind of tone.
Yes, there is luck in any endeavor, and the Giants have had more than their fair share of it the last 10 years, all of it bad. But those things even out. We’ve mostly lost because we were a bad team, with mostly bad players, injured players, and meh coaching.
What we have to see is we’re a better team now: AT, Bellinger, Thibs, Ward, Maureau, Neal, Xman, Love and SB looking healthy again have upped our average player quality a lot through acquisition or development. DJ too perhaps most of all.
And our coaches are now 1000x better at using talent. They didn’t just randomly decide to go away from 11 personnel, all our WRs got hurt. They adjusted. We beat the Bears because we moved the pocket and they never adjusted well. That’s not luck, it’s coaching. McCaffery didn’t kill us because Xman spied him well.
The locus of control of these wins is mostly internal. We have some better players, we cut some awful players, and we’re coaching them way better.
Quote:
I actually raised this point last week, I really don't think they've "lucked" into anything this year (again with the exception of the 3rd-and-1 penalty by the Ravens).
That does not mean they can't lose their next four games. It just means that what they have earned, they have earned. It's not being handed to them.
And a jag WR dropping a TD in the end zone isn’t bad luck. It’s why he is a jag WR.
(1) While I partially agree that the Giants may be catching some teams off balance with play-calling, I don't see that diminishing much moving forward. Plenty of offensives in this league keep surprising teams year after year.
(2) Unrelated, regarding your personnel points, the more the Giants win, and the more Daniel Jones proves they can win with him, I don't necessarily see him and/or Barkley leaving at this point (and I'm one who argued that they were both likely gone at one point).
Exactly right Eric. Who is going to be available in FA that is markedly better than DJ & at what cost? If they keep winning they’ll be out of the mix for the top college QBs. This roster has way too many holes in it to throw draft picks out there to move up. Watching Talkin’ Giants earlier Skinner said the offer to Barkley should be similar to Chubbs a front loaded 3 yr deal, if he takes it great if not they tag him.
Right, and more than just assuming for himself that the roster would be bad, he states as fact that "the Giants’ brass accepted and anticipated [the roster] would be bad" and linking to an article that just isn't evidence of this. Not disclosing the expectations you have for a team does not equal accepting and anticipating a bad roster.
Other than the Tennessee missed field goal - can you name some?
Did you read the article? The offensive "trickery" they are using is unsustainable. They are beating teams by introducing new formations (to some extent). Eventually, that kind of thing stops working. They need an offensive system based on talented players making plays, not double reverses.
That means that Barkley and Jones are likely to be gone: Barkley because he will be more expensive than his perceived value and Jones because they think they can get better at QB. Get ready.
Sooooo…. We should stop trying to catch defenses off guard and develop a “system” and be predictable? That way we can easily weed out our less talented players!
Give me a break!! Come on! It takes YEARS, close to a decade to get a team LOADED to the standards of a KC or Buffalo. Very few teams can sustain that level of talent as well. Most teams only have a stacked squad for a season or two. coaching and creative play calling are the way most teams win. Period.
You are conflating predictable with sustainable. We should score points and gain yards regardless of whether the defense knows whats coming, but that's an entire other conversation.
I don't get your second point? Yes, it will take years to build a roster to do what they want (if what they want is a Bills or KC roster, who knows?). That's not to say we can't enjoy the current team. But next year's team is going to look very different.
I wouldn't attribute all the Giants wins to luck, but you cannot say we should have beat the Ravens. Down by three with four minutes to go, the Ravens turn a successful QB sneak into a 3rd and 6 because of an illegal formation penalty. Then, they get a bad snap, after which Jackson heaves it up for an interception, setting up the Giants at the Baltimore 12. Did the Giants take advantages of Raven mistakes? Yes. Are they likely to get these kinds of mistakes every game?
The Giants aren't hurting themselves. They are +2 on the year in turnover margin.
You are conflating predictable with sustainable. We should score points and gain yards regardless of whether the defense knows whats coming, but that's an entire other conversation.
I don't get your second point? Yes, it will take years to build a roster to do what they want (if what they want is a Bills or KC roster, who knows?). That's not to say we can't enjoy the current team. But next year's team is going to look very different.
huh? sure they may add to the team and there is no doubt they are going to add a WR but it doesnt mean the offensive philosophy will change, it doesnt mean Barkley or Jones are gone..
There is nothing the Giants are doing right now that is not sustainable.
Actually, its saying the opposite. The "facts in evidence" are that the underlying metrics do not support the Giants winning games. So, they are winning for reasons other than being efficient, which is not sustainable (hard to repeat).
All this means is there is still a lot of work to do, and don't be surprised if they blow up a team that gets into the playoffs.
No, he’s cherry picked some metrics that support that, but he assumes what’s happening is therefore luck that’s not sustainable. He further assumes we’ll change what we’re doing with better personnel, he assumes we want to move on from DJ, and he assumes Wink is not a DC you want with better personnel. And he asserts all that as if it’s all obviously true.
ryan --- we need upgrades at CB and the Oline interior too - those deficiencies are being masked
Things that are independent (not related to each other or underlying common causes) and not controllable. Coin flips are almost entirely luck. One flip does not affect the next, and you can’t control the outcomes.
Football has some such events, but they rarely fully determine the outcomes.
The Ravens blew a lead to us, but look at their history this year. They’ve done it several times. It’s not luck, they tend to screw up and blow leads.
Look at our history this year: we’re a team that improves as the game goes on, and comes from behind. We’ve don’t it several times this year.
These things are not luck. Steph Curry isn’t super lucky shooting 3s, he’s skilled. These events have common underlying causes. It’s a mistake to look at Curry’s shooting and say he’s very lucky. You could say the stats back it up, he hits way more than others, but it’s a misinterpretation of the stats based on an underspecified model.
huh? sure they may add to the team and there is no doubt they are going to add a WR but it doesnt mean the offensive philosophy will change, it doesnt mean Barkley or Jones are gone..
There is nothing the Giants are doing right now that is not sustainable.
Again, the underlying stats show the giants are not playing well enough offensively to be 5-1. So how are they winning? Pick a word: magic, luck, the gods of football. It doesn't matter.
What does matter is that they have to play better to continue to win. That is going to mean changes to roster where it might not look broken (like at RB).
No, he’s cherry picked some metrics that support that, but he assumes what’s happening is therefore luck that’s not sustainable.
Not really true. Most of the article is about the "weird" plays and formations Giants are using on offense. That's not luck, but his contention is that very similar to luck, the Giants can't keep doing these things forever.
The Giants aren't hurting themselves. They are +2 on the year in turnover margin.
So the Giants made the Ravens line up wrong, have a bad snap, and heave the ball into traffic. More to the point, how do the Giants in the future cause the other team to line up incorrectly? Or make the other team have a bad snap? "Luck" in this sense means "not repeatable."
Quote:
I'll have to recall some.
The Ravens getting penalized on 3 and 1 and that game unraveling for them was fortunate. They convert 1 yard there and we may never even see the ball again.
The Tenn missed FG at the end of their game was really the big one. I also recall Carolina game where Gano kicked a long one late in the game near the end of his range. And didn't Chicago muff a punt at the very end of that game when we were all the way backed up in our end zone?
Not suggesting this is all great luck and everything goes the NY Giants way or they haven't earned it but based on how the last several years have gone with bad luck, this feels like manna from heaven to get a few going to the good guys.
That being said, if you are looking at surface level performance, you’d have to say OL is holding up and secondary has been pretty good, and that’s without Robinson
We knew that was how things would go from the beginning of the season. How many times did someone here mention that they're okay with getting burned a few times by Wink's blitzing as long as we weren't nickel and dimed to death like we had been in years past?
Folks who think the Giants are going to turn into a juggernaut this season are in for a disappointment. At some point, there's going to be long bombs that hit against us because Wink blitzed a bunch and left a mediocre cornerback in one on one coverage. Or Daboll will go for two to win a game again and miss it.
They're winning. That's what matters. You should not care about style points, and you should not feel insulted. The Giants aren't a finished product. This is what they have to do to win, this is not necessarily Daboll's vision. It is okay for those to be two different things.
Is it not enought that they are winning, you need to believe that this was the goal and they want to be this forever by design? There was no way this was the plan for this year and the next 4 years.
We knew that was how things would go from the beginning of the season. How many times did someone here mention that they're okay with getting burned a few times by Wink's blitzing as long as we weren't nickel and dimed to death like we had been in years past?
Folks who think the Giants are going to turn into a juggernaut this season are in for a disappointment. At some point, there's going to be long bombs that hit against us because Wink blitzed a bunch and left a mediocre cornerback in one on one coverage. Or Daboll will go for two to win a game again and miss it.
Because saying a team is "lucky" is a pejorative comment. "The 2007 Giants were lucky to win a championship" is not a compliment.
There is a difference between saying a team is winning close games and saying it is lucky. If the Giants start losing close games, that does not necessarily mean their "luck" has changed.
Most of us knows what a "lucky" win looks like, a win that a team really doesn't deserve.
Has there been any win this year the Giants really haven't deserved?
Has there been any win this year the Giants really haven't deserved?
Ask a Ravens fan and a Giants fan and you'll get two different answers both sides are convinced are the right one.
Quote:
Has there been any win this year the Giants really haven't deserved?
Ask a Ravens fan and a Giants fan and you'll get two different answers both sides are convinced are the right one.
Agreed. And as I've pointed out multiple times in this thread, the only two "lucky" plays I can think of this year are the Saquon fumble out of bounds on his one long run, and the 3rd-and-1 penalty that set up the Love interception.
But on the flip side, one can argue that Ravens were damn lucky that the refs didn't call delay-of-game on their touchdown pass. That wasn't even close. So those two kind of cancel each other a bit.
(1) team staying remarkable healthy (Giants have not this year... quite the opposite).
(2) team having a really lopsided turnover ratio in their favor (one of the big reasons why a surprise team one year inevitably disappoints the following season... again, this has not happened to the Giants this year).
(3) "Weird" plays that simply go their way (i.e., a deflected ball being caught for a touchdown or some other "bad" play that works out for the team to their advantage in deciding a game).
(1) team staying remarkable healthy (Giants have not this year... quite the opposite).
(2) team having a really lopsided turnover ratio in their favor (one of the big reasons why a surprise team one year inevitably disappoints the following season... again, this has not happened to the Giants this year).
(3) "Weird" plays that simply go their way (i.e., a deflected ball being caught for a touchdown or some other "bad" play that works out for the team to their advantage in deciding a game).
I would add (4) Key player for opponents out with injury. I forget what year it was that we played a string of back-up QB's including Green Bay starting Scott Tolzien instead of Aaron Rodgers. It is not like we are winning because Lamar Jackson or CMac are out.
The best statistic there is overall DVOA, which includes special teams, where they are bottom of the top third.
So, if the Giants are 5-1 but the stats are saying they should not be, how is their record what it is?
Or, alternatively, do these stats incorrectly measure how good a team should be?
Ironically, I think the only team opponent that was really affected by injuries was Dallas. Green Bay and Baltimore were remarkably healthy for example.
Yet, despite all of this, they are running the ball very well and Jones is not turning the ball over. He has also led long TD drives in every win.
Again, no one is saying the Giants are a GREAT football team. But they are playing GOOD football right NOW. And that's reflected in the record.
None of those stats are great at measuring yards loss due to penalties. If a team is disciplined they will likely stay that way. The Giants are not shooting themselves in the foot with offsides, personal fouls, etc. Our defense seems to be predicated on taking away the short and medium quick game which gives our pass rushers more time to get to the QB. The problem for opponents is that, in the red zone, you have no more than 30 yards to operate.
Yet, despite all of this, they are running the ball very well and Jones is not turning the ball over. He has also led long TD drives in every win.
Again, no one is saying the Giants are a GREAT football team. But they are playing GOOD football right NOW. And that's reflected in the record.
DVOA accounts for the strength of defenses in its stats. If we don't think DVOA correctly measures teams, thats fine. If we do, then we have to wonder how to attribute the 5-1 record to a team playing very average.
Weird plays and formations are not luck, they are coaching. They are the way this staff uses players. He has some imagined idea that having good players is somehow inconsistent with weird formations and plays. That’s not true. It would make these things more effective.
Would the coaches like better players? Yes.
Are they scheming around weaknesses? Yes, like all coaches try to do
Is that luck? No. It’s strategy and execution. Week after week they are scheming up new formations and plays. Each week we see new stuff from both. There’s no shortage. And it’s not like we’re 100% weird play based team. We’re doing a lot of basic stuff better.
It won’t be enough to make the SB, but it ain’t luck.
We’re better because:
1) we got better players in FA and draft
2) players we had are developing and being used better
3) we are scheming to use all the guys better
1 is Shoen, and 2 & 3 are the coaches and players
I actually raised this point last week, I really don't think they've "lucked" into anything this year (again with the exception of the 3rd-and-1 penalty by the Ravens).
That does not mean they can't lose their next four games. It just means that what they have earned, they have earned. It's not being handed to them.
They are playing good sound football and not making the mistakes the other teams are. Years past we were inventing ways to screw up not this year and coaching is the number 1 reason for it
This is the stupidest take I’ve seen here in awhile and that’s saying something
Because averages can look very different.
We play lower quartile ball in the first half as we feel them out and upper quartile in the second half. That’s much better for winning than playing average throughout, or playing great early and crappy late. All 3 wash out as average, one is better for winning. The way we are getting there is different, and through 6 games pretty consistent.
Weird plays and formations are not luck, they are coaching. They are the way this staff uses players. He has some imagined idea that having good players is somehow inconsistent with weird formations and plays. That’s not true. It would make these things more effective.
Would the coaches like better players? Yes.
Are they scheming around weaknesses? Yes, like all coaches try to do
Is that luck? No. It’s strategy and execution. Week after week they are scheming up new formations and plays. Each week we see new stuff from both. There’s no shortage. And it’s not like we’re 100% weird play based team. We’re doing a lot of basic stuff better.
It won’t be enough to make the SB, but it ain’t luck.
Which is really the whole point of the article. The things they are doing can only get you so far. What I wanted to point out is that some of the moves they make in the off-season may come as a surprise, especially if they get to the playoffs.
You are conflating predictable with sustainable. We should score points and gain yards regardless of whether the defense knows whats coming, but that's an entire other conversation.
I don't get your second point? Yes, it will take years to build a roster to do what they want (if what they want is a Bills or KC roster, who knows?). That's not to say we can't enjoy the current team. But next year's team is going to look very different.
I guess I’m confused, then? We are getting yards and scoring. We are doing it differently than KC and Buffalo because right now we are not rostering top 5 players at all key positions. But we have some talent and our coach is getting the most out of it. We aren’t going to break the bank in the off season. We’re building through the draft, for sure. But I’d rather have Schoen pay the key guys we do have than spend that loot on outside help while letting our FAs walk. That’s just silly to me.
This article annoys me because it sounds so reasonable, but assumes a ton of facts not in evidence with an “of course…” kind of tone.
Actually, its saying the opposite. The "facts in evidence" are that the underlying metrics do not support the Giants winning games. So, they are winning for reasons other than being efficient, which is not sustainable (hard to repeat).
All this means is there is still a lot of work to do, and don't be surprised if they blow up a team that gets into the playoffs.
Solid job by these coaches to get the reserves to hold their own in many positional areas...
Actually, its saying the opposite. The "facts in evidence" are that the underlying metrics do not support the Giants winning games. So, they are winning for reasons other than being efficient, which is not sustainable (hard to repeat).
All this means is there is still a lot of work to do, and don't be surprised if they blow up a team that gets into the playoffs.
wait. Do me a solid and go look up the word efficiency. The Giants aren’t efficient? So is efficiency losing a game with 400 yards of offense? I’d say the Giants have been the MODEL of efficiency. Getting the most from a little.
Actually, do me a favor and look up DVOA, which the author cites and which seeks to measure the efficiency of every play of a teams three phases.
For example, an offense that gains 3 yards on 2nd and 2 is a better play than an offense that gains three yards on 3rd and 10 even though they both go for three yards. This is what is meant by efficiency.
DVOA accounts for the strength of defenses in its stats. If we don't think DVOA correctly measures teams, thats fine. If we do, then we have to wonder how to attribute the 5-1 record to a team playing very average.
Because averages can look very different.
We play lower quartile ball in the first half as we feel them out and upper quartile in the second half. That’s much better for winning than playing average throughout, or playing great early and crappy late. All 3 wash out as average, one is better for winning. The way we are getting there is different, and through 6 games pretty consistent.
Plus the simple matter of small sample size. I'm not too familiar with DVOA, but adjustments based on the team they are playing can't be all that great when that team only played 5 other teams so far.
And one game at this point makes a big difference in winning percentage. I'd imagine the people who calculate DVOA can't be all that confident in it's ability to distinguish between, say, a 3-3 record and a 5-1 record.
I mean, Baltimore & San Fran look like they're in the top 5 of overall team DVOA and Minnesota is right there with the Giants, right?
(By the way, are people calling the Vikings lucky too?)
Luck in Ravens game? We were down 20-10, had one helluva drive to get it to 20-17, Love made a great player on Jackson's throw, & Thibs beat the RT like a drum for a strip sack that all but sealed the win.
Actually, its saying the opposite. The "facts in evidence" are that the underlying metrics do not support the Giants winning games. So, they are winning for reasons other than being efficient, which is not sustainable (hard to repeat).
All this means is there is still a lot of work to do, and don't be surprised if they blow up a team that gets into the playoffs.
wait. Do me a solid and go look up the word efficiency. The Giants aren’t efficient? So is efficiency losing a game with 400 yards of offense? I’d say the Giants have been the MODEL of efficiency. Getting the most from a little.
Actually, do me a favor and look up DVOA, which the author cites and which seeks to measure the efficiency of every play of a teams three phases.
For example, an offense that gains 3 yards on 2nd and 2 is a better play than an offense that gains three yards on 3rd and 10 even though they both go for three yards. This is what is meant by efficiency.
Look at the Giants front 4 on defense when healthy. It's one of the better ones in the league
Love and McKinney aren't household names, and Jackson has been labeled as an overpaid underachiever, but fact is that all 3 guys are well above average at their respective positions.
I don't think you'll find many teams who are better at OT- Neal and Thomas both have the talent to be perennial pro bowlers/all pros.
Barkley is one of the offensive players in the entire league.
I don't think there are 10 TE's that are better all around players than Bellinger right now either.
So thats 11/22 starters who are above average at their respective positions
you can make against the Giants is that playing in so many close games, that will eventually catch up to them.
But they are not winning because of "luck."
This article annoys me because it sounds so reasonable, but assumes a ton of facts not in evidence with an “of course…” kind of tone.
Actually, its saying the opposite. The "facts in evidence" are that the underlying metrics do not support the Giants winning games. So, they are winning for reasons other than being efficient, which is not sustainable (hard to repeat).
All this means is there is still a lot of work to do, and don't be surprised if they blow up a team that gets into the playoffs.
wait. Do me a solid and go look up the word efficiency. The Giants aren’t efficient? So is efficiency losing a game with 400 yards of offense? I’d say the Giants have been the MODEL of efficiency. Getting the most from a little.
Actually, do me a favor and look up DVOA, which the author cites and which seeks to measure the efficiency of every play of a teams three phases.
For example, an offense that gains 3 yards on 2nd and 2 is a better play than an offense that gains three yards on 3rd and 10 even though they both go for three yards. This is what is meant by efficiency.
yes. The Giants have been doing that. Go on…
That’ll do it for me. I’m getting a headache banging my head so much.