ESPN Insider: Anthony Richardson potential fit for NYG

Sean : 10/19/2022 9:18 am
Quote:
3. Anthony Richardson, Florida

HT: 6-foot-4 | WT: 232 | Class: Redshirt sophomore
Projected range: Round 1

We'll hear the word "traits" a lot regarding Richardson. He has a strong build and a massive arm, and he releases the ball with an easy flick of the wrist. But Richardson's game is still raw in every sense of the word. He still has only eight career starts, and his game tape features a rollercoaster of peaks and valleys.

Through seven games, Richardson has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns passes (six), and he is completing only 56.5% of his throws. Plus, he has recorded a turnover in all but two starts this season, which describes his inconsistent decision-making and spurts of inaccurate passes. He is a competitive runner, though, and he has accumulated six rushing touchdowns this season and seems to be at his best when he's incorporated into the team's rushing attack.

Quote:
Potential team fit: New York Giants. The key to Richardson's success at the next level will be patience, belief in the prospect and consistency with coaching staff holdover. The Giants now have an experienced offensive mind proven to be a quarterback developer in Brian Daboll, and New York GM Joe Schoen isn't foreign to taking risks on a still-developing QB. With the franchise in the early stages of a roster retooling, a high-upside project could be a savvy move because of the infrastructure in place.

Link - ( New Window )
If Jones is resigned  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/19/2022 9:21 am : link
I 100% think that Schoen will look for a developmental, tools rich QB in the draft. Richardson is the type of prospect I was thinking about but he may go too high in the draft if he rises up boards. Was thinking a day 2 pick on someone to prep.
RE: If Jones is resigned  
Sean : 10/19/2022 9:23 am : link
In comment 15870769 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I 100% think that Schoen will look for a developmental, tools rich QB in the draft. Richardson is the type of prospect I was thinking about but he may go too high in the draft if he rises up boards. Was thinking a day 2 pick on someone to prep.

I agree. I think Schoen is drafting a QB regardless.
I am fine with Giants taking  
mfjmfj : 10/19/2022 9:24 am : link
a quarterback with any pick regardless of whether they sign DJ. If there is a guy you think can be great, even if the chance is small, you take him, unless you have a young QB stud locked up (Mahomes, Hebert, Allen). Even then you consider it - a la Rodgers.
this year he has 6 passing TDs and 7 INTs  
KDavies : 10/19/2022 9:28 am : link
same amount of TDs and INTs for his career
RE: If Jones is resigned  
KDavies : 10/19/2022 9:30 am : link
In comment 15870769 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I 100% think that Schoen will look for a developmental, tools rich QB in the draft. Richardson is the type of prospect I was thinking about but he may go too high in the draft if he rises up boards. Was thinking a day 2 pick on someone to prep.


Yeah, a day two developmental guy is fine. But I don't see him in the first. I'd rather re-sign DJ and get a WR or CB in the 1st. Richardson is very raw.
I agree on Schoen taking a shot on a QB in the draft  
PatersonPlank : 10/19/2022 9:30 am : link
especially if they fall like last draft. However I am just not sold on Richardson.
hard for me to imagine  
TJ : 10/19/2022 9:33 am : link
using a first on somebody this raw and unpredictable
Not as a first rounder  
Mike in NY : 10/19/2022 9:33 am : link
More INT's than TD's, really is not devleoping a feel for reading college defenses. Sure he has tools, but whenever Florida needs a big drive they turn to the option game. That really is not conducive to success at the next level.
RE: hard for me to imagine  
Sean : 10/19/2022 9:35 am : link
In comment 15870796 TJ said:
Quote:
using a first on somebody this raw and unpredictable

Wasn’t Josh Allen very raw?
I don’t know what Richardson is like as a person but he needs to  
Ivan15 : 10/19/2022 9:36 am : link
Mature as a QB. If he is drafted in the first round in 2023, the team drafting him will be under great pressure to play him which may actually delay his development. He needs to stay in school for another season and develop there but the odds of that happening are not great, especially if this crop of college QBs is not very good.
RE: RE: hard for me to imagine  
Mike in NY : 10/19/2022 9:37 am : link
In comment 15870800 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15870796 TJ said:


Quote:


using a first on somebody this raw and unpredictable


Wasn’t Josh Allen very raw?


Allen was raw in the sense that he got little coaching on the fundamentals of his footwork/base when throwing, proper mechanics to increase accuracy. He was making the right reads, but lacked the fundamentals to actually get it there. Richardson, in addition to being inaccurate, has not shown he is capable of making the correct reads.
Richardson should stay in school another year  
Snablats : 10/19/2022 9:40 am : link
The league has stopped taking QBs in the 2nd round - very few over the last 15 years. And 3rd round or later QBs have a 5% chance of being a franchise type QB. For every Dak there are 15 Nassibs

If they think Jones is the guy, they wont waste a pick on a QB. If they dont believe in Jones, they will take a QB in round 1 in 2023 or 2024
RE: RE: hard for me to imagine  
KDavies : 10/19/2022 9:43 am : link
In comment 15870800 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15870796 TJ said:


Quote:


using a first on somebody this raw and unpredictable


Wasn’t Josh Allen very raw?


Josh Allen received Wyoming coaching and put up significantly better numbers than Richardson with his SEC coaching
UDFA  
Giants73 : 10/19/2022 9:47 am : link
Would be a wasted pick in this draft with the other QBs in this draft. And most of the other QBs aren’t world beaters either. Must be his Dad who wrote the article.
RE: Richardson should stay in school another year  
Jay on the Island : 10/19/2022 9:47 am : link
In comment 15870807 Snablats said:
Quote:
The league has stopped taking QBs in the 2nd round - very few over the last 15 years. And 3rd round or later QBs have a 5% chance of being a franchise type QB. For every Dak there are 15 Nassibs

If they think Jones is the guy, they wont waste a pick on a QB. If they dont believe in Jones, they will take a QB in round 1 in 2023 or 2024

I am still not sold on Jalen Hurts but he was a 2nd round pick. I am usually a strong advocate of not using a day 2 pick on a QB but if Schoen/Daboll believe they can develop Richardson into a franchise QB in time then I am in full support of using a day 2 pick on him.
I'd be surprised if he declares  
widmerseyebrow : 10/19/2022 9:48 am : link
.
I think some get carried away with tools  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/19/2022 9:55 am : link
The position is about making decisions under stress. The good thing is JS/BD have been through the process of looking at QB's. They know what to look for.

I agree I think they try very hard to add a QB at some point. They can go with a dual type they see the upside as a passer or one who is very cerebral in playing the position but may lack some high end traits.

There may be a nice pool of QB's to look at this draft compared to last year.
RE: I don’t know what Richardson is like as a person but he needs to  
k2tampa : 10/19/2022 10:01 am : link
In comment 15870803 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Mature as a QB. If he is drafted in the first round in 2023, the team drafting him will be under great pressure to play him which may actually delay his development. He needs to stay in school for another season and develop there but the odds of that happening are not great, especially if this crop of college QBs is not very good.


He would be a fool to declare for the draft this year.
RE: I think some get carried away with tools  
Brown_Hornet : 10/19/2022 10:02 am : link
In comment 15870847 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The position is about making decisions under stress. The good thing is JS/BD have been through the process of looking at QB's. They know what to look for.

I agree I think they try very hard to add a QB at some point. They can go with a dual type they see the upside as a passer or one who is very cerebral in playing the position but may lack some high end traits.

There may be a nice pool of QB's to look at this draft compared to last year.
Agreed.
I can see why because he has many of the traits and similarities  
Anakim : 10/19/2022 10:04 am : link
that Josh Allen had and we all know the connection there.

But IDK, I think Richardson should return for his senior year. He's not nearly consistent enough to be considered a franchise QB. He's a major project at this point. Then again, I thought the same about Josh Allen, so who knows?
Josh Allen was a bit different  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/19/2022 10:17 am : link
I imagine in the scouting process JS/BD saw not only someone with traits and raw but someone who was very cerebral playing the position. Again, the great thing is they have been through the process. Allen had a very unusual path to the league.

Daboll also has a interesting QB background. Bledsoe, Brady, Cassell, Hoyer, Favre, Pennington, Allen to name a few and then in college he dealt with both Hurts and Tua. So he has seen a lot of different types produce results.
RE: RE: hard for me to imagine  
jvm52106 : 10/19/2022 10:25 am : link
In comment 15870800 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15870796 TJ said:


Quote:


using a first on somebody this raw and unpredictable


Wasn’t Josh Allen very raw?


Depends on what you mean. Raw vs Rosen (who was more QB schooled etc.) then yes. But Allen coming out of college vs Richardson coming out and it isn't even close. Richardson is nowhere near ready to be a QB in the NFL and would be a waste of a 1st rd pick.

I suspect, assuming we win enough games to make the playoffs or come close to it and draft lower in RD 1, we resign Jones for 2 plus an option year and we look for a QB in 2024 draft.

This team is building the right way and Jones, assuming this year continues as it is for him, will essentially be our Alex Smith to Mahomes scenario. Smith gets you the consistent play, allows your system to be in place and if he makes the big leap great, if not you get your new QB on the roster and groom for a bit before replacing him. But, we need one more year of solid draft picks and FA signings to build our depth up. Can't waste a ton of capital on a Developmental QB and let your solid vet go (Taylor is not part of the decision equation) and still be missing TE depth, WR talent, ILB depth and talent, CB talent and another DLmen in case you move on from LW's contract.
Richardson has all the tools  
larryflower37 : 10/19/2022 10:34 am : link
but he scares the hell out of me as a prospect, he looks really bad at times.
I don't know how he has Richardson ahead of Levis and Hooker on this ranking, Ricardson needs to stay in school and watch a lot of film.
HELL NO  
JaxGiant : 10/19/2022 11:01 am : link
I wouldn't touch this guy with a 10 foot pole. Pray we're not desperate enough to draft him.
No way  
kelly : 10/19/2022 11:01 am : link
Total reach.
Depends on when.  
dannyman3131 : 10/19/2022 11:10 am : link
If they can draft him in the 4th round then its worth a shot to try and develop him. Allen, Mahomes, Burrow or Herbert are not in this draft. and Look at Zappe, you don't need to draft QB in round 1.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/19/2022 11:55 am : link
keep in mind that Josh Allen is more of the exception to the rule. it is rare that someone who is super raw with all of this untapped potential ends up becoming a really good QB.

I'd rather take a shot at the cleaner prospect. Just because you can run really fast and throw the ball a million miles an hour doesn't ultimately mean you'll be a great player.

.  
Banks : 10/19/2022 12:09 pm : link
lol, maybe he gets drafted high. Up until last year every QB gets overvalued. However, this guy? I've watched Florida. He isn't throwing well and as a team they are big disappointment.
RE: this year he has 6 passing TDs and 7 INTs  
bradshaw44 : 10/19/2022 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15870787 KDavies said:
Quote:
same amount of TDs and INTs for his career


If this is true then I don't even know why this is a conversation. Yikes.
RE: this year he has 6 passing TDs and 7 INTs  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15870787 KDavies said:
Quote:
same amount of TDs and INTs for his career


I don’t consider it an interception if your own player screws it up, tips it, etc

I don’t think he has thrown many INTS this year which were his bad judgement

He’s learned to throw the ball away when necessary
I do think Richardson  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2022 1:07 pm : link
Is a victim of bad coaching and I could see him and his camp thinking being a 2nd or 3rd rounder now and receiving NFL coaching is a better path than transferring.
RE: Not as a first rounder  
bw in dc : 10/19/2022 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15870797 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
More INT's than TD's, really is not devleoping a feel for reading college defenses. Sure he has tools, but whenever Florida needs a big drive they turn to the option game. That really is not conducive to success at the next level.


He's a first round physical talent, but he's not a first round QB.

Similar to Willis last year. But Richardson has greater size.

BTW, I watched a lot of Cam Ward last night. Good looking athlete, but that sidearm sling is very funky. And he's very loose with the ball. Mixed feelings...
He should stay in School  
Dankbeerman : 10/19/2022 1:35 pm : link
Guys with his profile need to be dominating in College. He is not there yet.
RE: I do think Richardson  
Snablats : 10/19/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15871188 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is a victim of bad coaching and I could see him and his camp thinking being a 2nd or 3rd rounder now and receiving NFL coaching is a better path than transferring.

Richardson is a victim of being a RB trying to play QB. He is a victim of college football going to a style of offense that no longer produces QBs that can handle NFL style offense
RE: RE: Not as a first rounder  
Mike in NY : 10/19/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15871227 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15870797 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


More INT's than TD's, really is not devleoping a feel for reading college defenses. Sure he has tools, but whenever Florida needs a big drive they turn to the option game. That really is not conducive to success at the next level.



He's a first round physical talent, but he's not a first round QB.

Similar to Willis last year. But Richardson has greater size.

BTW, I watched a lot of Cam Ward last night. Good looking athlete, but that sidearm sling is very funky. And he's very loose with the ball. Mixed feelings...


I think the "very loose with the ball" and delivery can be cleaned up going forward if he is allowed to sit for a year a la Mahomes. Here is a guy who made the jump from mediocre FCS competition to Pac-12 Football with only spring practice. He will still be 20 years old on Draft Day (doesn't turn 21 until end of May) so I think there is a lot of upside there with Daboll/Kafka.
RE: Richardson should stay in school another year  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15870807 Snablats said:
Quote:
The league has stopped taking QBs in the 2nd round - very few over the last 15 years. And 3rd round or later QBs have a 5% chance of being a franchise type QB. For every Dak there are 15 Nassibs

If they think Jones is the guy, they wont waste a pick on a QB. If they dont believe in Jones, they will take a QB in round 1 in 2023 or 2024

RE: RE: I do think Richardson  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2022 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15871254 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15871188 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Is a victim of bad coaching and I could see him and his camp thinking being a 2nd or 3rd rounder now and receiving NFL coaching is a better path than transferring.


Richardson is a victim of being a RB trying to play QB. He is a victim of college football going to a style of offense that no longer produces QBs that can handle NFL style offense


This is wrong
Pass  
upnyg : 10/19/2022 2:18 pm : link
I'd rather drop down and get another QB in round 2 or 3. Richardson does not look like a #1 today.
RE: RE: RE: Not as a first rounder  
bw in dc : 10/19/2022 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15871262 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15871227 bw in dc said:

He's a first round physical talent, but he's not a first round QB.

Similar to Willis last year. But Richardson has greater size.

BTW, I watched a lot of Cam Ward last night. Good looking athlete, but that sidearm sling is very funky. And he's very loose with the ball. Mixed feelings...



I think the "very loose with the ball" and delivery can be cleaned up going forward if he is allowed to sit for a year a la Mahomes. Here is a guy who made the jump from mediocre FCS competition to Pac-12 Football with only spring practice. He will still be 20 years old on Draft Day (doesn't turn 21 until end of May) so I think there is a lot of upside there with Daboll/Kafka.


I like the idea of needing time for further grooming and doing a red-shirt. And you raise a good point about his ability to transition quicky to the FBS level.

I wonder if LJax is his idol because there are a lot of similarities with style of play.
RE: RE: RE: I do think Richardson  
Snablats : 10/19/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15871297 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15871254 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15871188 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Is a victim of bad coaching and I could see him and his camp thinking being a 2nd or 3rd rounder now and receiving NFL coaching is a better path than transferring.


Richardson is a victim of being a RB trying to play QB. He is a victim of college football going to a style of offense that no longer produces QBs that can handle NFL style offense



This is wrong

Its 100% accurate, so no surprise you dont get it
The NFL has adopted more elements...  
bw in dc : 10/19/2022 4:23 pm : link
of the college game than ever before. That's why college QBs have been able to adapt to the NFL quicker than ever.

RE: I think some get carried away with tools  
Mike from Ohio : 10/19/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15870847 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The position is about making decisions under stress. The good thing is JS/BD have been through the process of looking at QB's. They know what to look for.

I agree I think they try very hard to add a QB at some point. They can go with a dual type they see the upside as a passer or one who is very cerebral in playing the position but may lack some high end traits.

There may be a nice pool of QB's to look at this draft compared to last year.


The attraction is that you can't teach physical tools.v You can teach someone how to read a defense and make better decisions. Arm talent, size and foot speed you either have or you don't.

I'd much rather take a shot on a developmental guy that is tools rich but needs good coaching than a guy with all the intangible but physically limited.

Agree with most on here that they will likely draft a developmental guy this year.
RE: RE: I think some get carried away with tools  
Mike in NY : 10/19/2022 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15871562 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15870847 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


The position is about making decisions under stress. The good thing is JS/BD have been through the process of looking at QB's. They know what to look for.

I agree I think they try very hard to add a QB at some point. They can go with a dual type they see the upside as a passer or one who is very cerebral in playing the position but may lack some high end traits.

There may be a nice pool of QB's to look at this draft compared to last year.



The attraction is that you can't teach physical tools.v You can teach someone how to read a defense and make better decisions. Arm talent, size and foot speed you either have or you don't.

I'd much rather take a shot on a developmental guy that is tools rich but needs good coaching than a guy with all the intangible but physically limited.

Agree with most on here that they will likely draft a developmental guy this year.


Size you can't teach, but as long as someone meets a certain baseline with arm strength you can improve with refinement of mechanics. I think people overrate how much reading defenses can be taught. If a player has been a starter multiple years in college and shows no progress reading college defenses, I don't see how you can project that the light will suddenly go on against NFL DC's.
RE: RE: RE: I think some get carried away with tools  
Snablats : 10/19/2022 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15871576 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15871562 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15870847 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


The position is about making decisions under stress. The good thing is JS/BD have been through the process of looking at QB's. They know what to look for.

I agree I think they try very hard to add a QB at some point. They can go with a dual type they see the upside as a passer or one who is very cerebral in playing the position but may lack some high end traits.

There may be a nice pool of QB's to look at this draft compared to last year.



The attraction is that you can't teach physical tools.v You can teach someone how to read a defense and make better decisions. Arm talent, size and foot speed you either have or you don't.

I'd much rather take a shot on a developmental guy that is tools rich but needs good coaching than a guy with all the intangible but physically limited.

Agree with most on here that they will likely draft a developmental guy this year.



Size you can't teach, but as long as someone meets a certain baseline with arm strength you can improve with refinement of mechanics. I think people overrate how much reading defenses can be taught. If a player has been a starter multiple years in college and shows no progress reading college defenses, I don't see how you can project that the light will suddenly go on against NFL DC's.

Right again. Better decision making, reading defenses, and throwing into smaller windows never seem to get better
RE: RE: RE: RE: I do think Richardson  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15871501 Snablats said:
Quote:


This is wrong


Its 100% accurate, so no surprise you dont get it


I’ll take my experience and opinion over yours, 100 times out of 100. Having been around Richardson’s recruitment as a third party since it started, I’ve definitely seen more of him than you. Richardson may not turn out to be any good, but it’s not because he’s a runningback playing quarterback.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think some get carried away with tools  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2022 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15871624 Snablats said:
Quote:
Better decision making, reading defenses, and throwing into smaller windows never seem to get better

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I do think Richardson  
Snablats : 10/19/2022 10:39 pm : link
In comment 15871654 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15871501 Snablats said:


Quote:




This is wrong


Its 100% accurate, so no surprise you dont get it



I’ll take my experience and opinion over yours, 100 times out of 100. Having been around Richardson’s recruitment as a third party since it started, I’ve definitely seen more of him than you. Richardson may not turn out to be any good, but it’s not because he’s a runningback playing quarterback.

He is a great athlete and a great runner who cant throw or read defenses or do anything else a QB needs to do. So what do you call that?

And what the hell does being around his recruitment as a 3rd party mean? Dont you work in an agents office? How does an agent have anything to do with Richardson being recruited by colleges - when he cant have an agent yet?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I do think Richardson  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:30 am : link
In comment 15872180 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15871654 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15871501 Snablats said:


Quote:




This is wrong


Its 100% accurate, so no surprise you dont get it



I’ll take my experience and opinion over yours, 100 times out of 100. Having been around Richardson’s recruitment as a third party since it started, I’ve definitely seen more of him than you. Richardson may not turn out to be any good, but it’s not because he’s a runningback playing quarterback.


He is a great athlete and a great runner who cant throw or read defenses or do anything else a QB needs to do. So what do you call that?

And what the hell does being around his recruitment as a 3rd party mean? Dont you work in an agents office? How does an agent have anything to do with Richardson being recruited by colleges - when he cant have an agent yet?

You might want to brush up on NIL rules. Seems like it's yet another outdated POV that you're carrying around, making yourself look like a fool.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I do think Richardson  
Mike in NY : 7:35 am : link
In comment 15872363 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15872180 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15871654 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15871501 Snablats said:


Quote:




This is wrong


Its 100% accurate, so no surprise you dont get it



I’ll take my experience and opinion over yours, 100 times out of 100. Having been around Richardson’s recruitment as a third party since it started, I’ve definitely seen more of him than you. Richardson may not turn out to be any good, but it’s not because he’s a runningback playing quarterback.


He is a great athlete and a great runner who cant throw or read defenses or do anything else a QB needs to do. So what do you call that?

And what the hell does being around his recruitment as a 3rd party mean? Dont you work in an agents office? How does an agent have anything to do with Richardson being recruited by colleges - when he cant have an agent yet?


You might want to brush up on NIL rules. Seems like it's yet another outdated POV that you're carrying around, making yourself look like a fool.


Even before that, agencies would act as “advisors” to top HS prospects
