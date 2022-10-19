ESPN Insider: Anthony Richardson potential fit for NYG

|
|Quote:
|3. Anthony Richardson, Florida
HT: 6-foot-4 | WT: 232 | Class: Redshirt sophomore
Projected range: Round 1
We'll hear the word "traits" a lot regarding Richardson. He has a strong build and a massive arm, and he releases the ball with an easy flick of the wrist. But Richardson's game is still raw in every sense of the word. He still has only eight career starts, and his game tape features a rollercoaster of peaks and valleys.
Through seven games, Richardson has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns passes (six), and he is completing only 56.5% of his throws. Plus, he has recorded a turnover in all but two starts this season, which describes his inconsistent decision-making and spurts of inaccurate passes. He is a competitive runner, though, and he has accumulated six rushing touchdowns this season and seems to be at his best when he's incorporated into the team's rushing attack.
|Quote:
|Potential team fit: New York Giants. The key to Richardson's success at the next level will be patience, belief in the prospect and consistency with coaching staff holdover. The Giants now have an experienced offensive mind proven to be a quarterback developer in Brian Daboll, and New York GM Joe Schoen isn't foreign to taking risks on a still-developing QB. With the franchise in the early stages of a roster retooling, a high-upside project could be a savvy move because of the infrastructure in place.
I agree. I think Schoen is drafting a QB regardless.
Yeah, a day two developmental guy is fine. But I don't see him in the first. I'd rather re-sign DJ and get a WR or CB in the 1st. Richardson is very raw.
Wasn’t Josh Allen very raw?
Allen was raw in the sense that he got little coaching on the fundamentals of his footwork/base when throwing, proper mechanics to increase accuracy. He was making the right reads, but lacked the fundamentals to actually get it there. Richardson, in addition to being inaccurate, has not shown he is capable of making the correct reads.
If they think Jones is the guy, they wont waste a pick on a QB. If they dont believe in Jones, they will take a QB in round 1 in 2023 or 2024
Josh Allen received Wyoming coaching and put up significantly better numbers than Richardson with his SEC coaching
If they think Jones is the guy, they wont waste a pick on a QB. If they dont believe in Jones, they will take a QB in round 1 in 2023 or 2024
I am still not sold on Jalen Hurts but he was a 2nd round pick. I am usually a strong advocate of not using a day 2 pick on a QB but if Schoen/Daboll believe they can develop Richardson into a franchise QB in time then I am in full support of using a day 2 pick on him.
I agree I think they try very hard to add a QB at some point. They can go with a dual type they see the upside as a passer or one who is very cerebral in playing the position but may lack some high end traits.
There may be a nice pool of QB's to look at this draft compared to last year.
He would be a fool to declare for the draft this year.
But IDK, I think Richardson should return for his senior year. He's not nearly consistent enough to be considered a franchise QB. He's a major project at this point. Then again, I thought the same about Josh Allen, so who knows?
Daboll also has a interesting QB background. Bledsoe, Brady, Cassell, Hoyer, Favre, Pennington, Allen to name a few and then in college he dealt with both Hurts and Tua. So he has seen a lot of different types produce results.
Depends on what you mean. Raw vs Rosen (who was more QB schooled etc.) then yes. But Allen coming out of college vs Richardson coming out and it isn't even close. Richardson is nowhere near ready to be a QB in the NFL and would be a waste of a 1st rd pick.
I suspect, assuming we win enough games to make the playoffs or come close to it and draft lower in RD 1, we resign Jones for 2 plus an option year and we look for a QB in 2024 draft.
This team is building the right way and Jones, assuming this year continues as it is for him, will essentially be our Alex Smith to Mahomes scenario. Smith gets you the consistent play, allows your system to be in place and if he makes the big leap great, if not you get your new QB on the roster and groom for a bit before replacing him. But, we need one more year of solid draft picks and FA signings to build our depth up. Can't waste a ton of capital on a Developmental QB and let your solid vet go (Taylor is not part of the decision equation) and still be missing TE depth, WR talent, ILB depth and talent, CB talent and another DLmen in case you move on from LW's contract.
I don't know how he has Richardson ahead of Levis and Hooker on this ranking, Ricardson needs to stay in school and watch a lot of film.
I'd rather take a shot at the cleaner prospect. Just because you can run really fast and throw the ball a million miles an hour doesn't ultimately mean you'll be a great player.
If this is true then I don't even know why this is a conversation. Yikes.
I don’t consider it an interception if your own player screws it up, tips it, etc
I don’t think he has thrown many INTS this year which were his bad judgement
He’s learned to throw the ball away when necessary
He's a first round physical talent, but he's not a first round QB.
Similar to Willis last year. But Richardson has greater size.
BTW, I watched a lot of Cam Ward last night. Good looking athlete, but that sidearm sling is very funky. And he's very loose with the ball. Mixed feelings...
Richardson is a victim of being a RB trying to play QB. He is a victim of college football going to a style of offense that no longer produces QBs that can handle NFL style offense
Quote:
More INT's than TD's, really is not devleoping a feel for reading college defenses. Sure he has tools, but whenever Florida needs a big drive they turn to the option game. That really is not conducive to success at the next level.
I think the "very loose with the ball" and delivery can be cleaned up going forward if he is allowed to sit for a year a la Mahomes. Here is a guy who made the jump from mediocre FCS competition to Pac-12 Football with only spring practice. He will still be 20 years old on Draft Day (doesn't turn 21 until end of May) so I think there is a lot of upside there with Daboll/Kafka.
If they think Jones is the guy, they wont waste a pick on a QB. If they dont believe in Jones, they will take a QB in round 1 in 2023 or 2024
Quote:
Is a victim of bad coaching and I could see him and his camp thinking being a 2nd or 3rd rounder now and receiving NFL coaching is a better path than transferring.
Richardson is a victim of being a RB trying to play QB. He is a victim of college football going to a style of offense that no longer produces QBs that can handle NFL style offense
This is wrong
I think the "very loose with the ball" and delivery can be cleaned up going forward if he is allowed to sit for a year a la Mahomes. Here is a guy who made the jump from mediocre FCS competition to Pac-12 Football with only spring practice. He will still be 20 years old on Draft Day (doesn't turn 21 until end of May) so I think there is a lot of upside there with Daboll/Kafka.
I like the idea of needing time for further grooming and doing a red-shirt. And you raise a good point about his ability to transition quicky to the FBS level.
I wonder if LJax is his idol because there are a lot of similarities with style of play.
Quote:
In comment 15871188 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is a victim of bad coaching and I could see him and his camp thinking being a 2nd or 3rd rounder now and receiving NFL coaching is a better path than transferring.
Richardson is a victim of being a RB trying to play QB. He is a victim of college football going to a style of offense that no longer produces QBs that can handle NFL style offense
This is wrong
Its 100% accurate, so no surprise you dont get it
The attraction is that you can't teach physical tools.v You can teach someone how to read a defense and make better decisions. Arm talent, size and foot speed you either have or you don't.
I'd much rather take a shot on a developmental guy that is tools rich but needs good coaching than a guy with all the intangible but physically limited.
Agree with most on here that they will likely draft a developmental guy this year.
Quote:
The position is about making decisions under stress. The good thing is JS/BD have been through the process of looking at QB's. They know what to look for.
The attraction is that you can't teach physical tools.v You can teach someone how to read a defense and make better decisions. Arm talent, size and foot speed you either have or you don't.
I'd much rather take a shot on a developmental guy that is tools rich but needs good coaching than a guy with all the intangible but physically limited.
Agree with most on here that they will likely draft a developmental guy this year.
Size you can't teach, but as long as someone meets a certain baseline with arm strength you can improve with refinement of mechanics. I think people overrate how much reading defenses can be taught. If a player has been a starter multiple years in college and shows no progress reading college defenses, I don't see how you can project that the light will suddenly go on against NFL DC's.
Quote:
In comment 15870847 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The position is about making decisions under stress. The good thing is JS/BD have been through the process of looking at QB's. They know what to look for.
Size you can't teach, but as long as someone meets a certain baseline with arm strength you can improve with refinement of mechanics. I think people overrate how much reading defenses can be taught. If a player has been a starter multiple years in college and shows no progress reading college defenses, I don't see how you can project that the light will suddenly go on against NFL DC's.
Right again. Better decision making, reading defenses, and throwing into smaller windows never seem to get better
I’ll take my experience and opinion over yours, 100 times out of 100. Having been around Richardson’s recruitment as a third party since it started, I’ve definitely seen more of him than you. Richardson may not turn out to be any good, but it’s not because he’s a runningback playing quarterback.
Quote:
He is a great athlete and a great runner who cant throw or read defenses or do anything else a QB needs to do. So what do you call that?
And what the hell does being around his recruitment as a 3rd party mean? Dont you work in an agents office? How does an agent have anything to do with Richardson being recruited by colleges - when he cant have an agent yet?
Quote:
In comment 15871501 Snablats said:
Quote:
You might want to brush up on NIL rules. Seems like it's yet another outdated POV that you're carrying around, making yourself look like a fool.
Quote:
In comment 15871654 ajr2456 said:
You might want to brush up on NIL rules. Seems like it's yet another outdated POV that you're carrying around, making yourself look like a fool.
Even before that, agencies would act as “advisors” to top HS prospects