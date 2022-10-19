ESPN Insider: Anthony Richardson potential fit for NYG

3. Anthony Richardson, Florida



HT: 6-foot-4 | WT: 232 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Projected range: Round 1



We'll hear the word "traits" a lot regarding Richardson. He has a strong build and a massive arm, and he releases the ball with an easy flick of the wrist. But Richardson's game is still raw in every sense of the word. He still has only eight career starts, and his game tape features a rollercoaster of peaks and valleys.



Through seven games, Richardson has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns passes (six), and he is completing only 56.5% of his throws. Plus, he has recorded a turnover in all but two starts this season, which describes his inconsistent decision-making and spurts of inaccurate passes. He is a competitive runner, though, and he has accumulated six rushing touchdowns this season and seems to be at his best when he's incorporated into the team's rushing attack.