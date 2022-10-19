If We Were to let Jones Go at the End of the Season

Do you think he gets a multiyear starter deal of franchise QB money from anywhere? If the answer is no, and I think it is no, doesn't it make sense to kind of view him like the Chiefs viewed Alex Smith (IIRC). In other words, look out in the draft for a new QB, but sign Jones to a bridge contract for 2 years or something like that in a range of about 15 a year. I think that is a middle ground I can live with. Was curious what others thought about Jones desirability on the open market and whether we should go with the Alex Smith Chiefs plan.
Quote:
In comment 15871363 bw in dc said:
Really? Do you think Carolina is going to roll the dice on a QB who has been largely mediocre for his career to date after taking chances on Darnold and Mayfield??
I say NFW.
The thing to keep in mind there is both Drnold and Mayfield went to Carolina still on their rookie deals. It's a lot different when we are talking about paying over $20M. I haqve said all along, if a team wants to give Jones more than $20M per year, let them roll the dice on him being worth it. If he turns out to be, good for them.
I'd say go into the mid teens. Above that is overpaying.
100%.
If a team sees Jones as their long-term solution, and are willing to invest significant capital, then congratulate Team Jones for getting a great deal and thank him for all of his hard work and representing the brand well...
Again, Jones doesn't have unique skills that can't be replaced. At the end of the day, IMV, that's what you should pay for if you invest big dollars in a QB - unique skills.
I absolutely see value in re-signing him under the current conditions. I just refuse to think they should even entertain some of the contracts people are suggesting or thinking he will get.
Quote:
In comment 15871453 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15871363 bw in dc said:
Really? Do you think Carolina is going to roll the dice on a QB who has been largely mediocre for his career to date after taking chances on Darnold and Mayfield??
I say NFW.
The thing to keep in mind there is both Drnold and Mayfield went to Carolina still on their rookie deals. It's a lot different when we are talking about paying over $20M. I haqve said all along, if a team wants to give Jones more than $20M per year, let them roll the dice on him being worth it. If he turns out to be, good for them.
I'd say go into the mid teens. Above that is overpaying.
100%.
If a team sees Jones as their long-term solution, and are willing to invest significant capital, then congratulate Team Jones for getting a great deal and thank him for all of his hard work and representing the brand well...
Again, Jones doesn't have unique skills that can't be replaced. At the end of the day, IMV, that's what you should pay for if you invest big dollars in a QB - unique skills.
Yes. I think too many are conflating improved with very good. He went from being a statistically bad, often injured QB to a good QB. His stats, overall, are middle of the pack this year. That is improvement because he was in the bottom 10 prior. This year, I haven't really looked at the middle tier close enough, but I'd place him somewhere in the 12-17 range. Great improvement, but largely interchangeable with a number of QBs.
I absolutely see value in re-signing him under the current conditions. I just refuse to think they should even entertain some of the contracts people are suggesting or thinking he will get.
He is showing he is someone the right coach and team can win with. I have yet to see a QB who can go out and win no matter what, which is what a #6 pick should be and what a $20M+ QB should be.
That's not how it works. If Jones throws for 19 touchdowns and runs for another 5-6, we go 11-6 and make the playoffs, yeah, i don't give a shit how many touchdowns he throws.
Jones has proven he can throw touchdowns. Do you trust him to be the QB of the Giants moving forward - yes or no?
He accounted for 24 passing and 2 rushing TDs as a rookie, and he's a much better QB right now.
The guy you all don't like at QB just outplayed him and Rodgers in back to back games, running a steady yet unpredictable offense with a great RB, solid OL, and no receivers.
So yes, I am counting on Jones being better with a slightly better OL (upgrades in the interior) and perhaps a stud receiver. But, he's playing well without those things as it is.
QB salaries go up exponentially. $20-25M in 2 years will be bottom 1/3 to bottom 1/4 of QB salaries.
It is expected the QB non exclusive franchise tender in 2023 will be $34M
QB salaries go up exponentially. $20-25M in 2 years will be bottom 1/3 to bottom 1/4 of QB salaries.
It is expected the QB non exclusive franchise tender in 2023 will be $34M
The guy you all don't like at QB just outplayed him and Rodgers in back to back games, running a steady yet unpredictable offense with a great RB, solid OL, and no receivers.
So yes, I am counting on Jones being better with a slightly better OL (upgrades in the interior) and perhaps a stud receiver. But, he's playing well without those things as it is.
100%.
If a team sees Jones as their long-term solution, and are willing to invest significant capital, then congratulate Team Jones for getting a great deal and thank him for all of his hard work and representing the brand well...
Again, Jones doesn't have unique skills that can't be replaced. At the end of the day, IMV, that's what you should pay for if you invest big dollars in a QB - unique skills.
Yes. I think too many are conflating improved with very good. He went from being a statistically bad, often injured QB to a good QB. His stats, overall, are middle of the pack this year. That is improvement because he was in the bottom 10 prior. This year, I haven't really looked at the middle tier close enough, but I'd place him somewhere in the 12-17 range. Great improvement, but largely interchangeable with a number of QBs.
I absolutely see value in re-signing him under the current conditions. I just refuse to think they should even entertain some of the contracts people are suggesting or thinking he will get.
I can't say I see that value right now after six games.
Once the season is in the books and we have more data to assess than the conversation will be more evidence based.
I'll say this. I'm not going to get fooled by the W/L record as the leading indicator to sign Jones. The stats are important in this discussion. Right now, the results are mixed - some good, some pedestrian.
No one with a brain is taking "how it works" lessons from you.
Quote:
100%.
If a team sees Jones as their long-term solution, and are willing to invest significant capital, then congratulate Team Jones for getting a great deal and thank him for all of his hard work and representing the brand well...
Again, Jones doesn't have unique skills that can't be replaced. At the end of the day, IMV, that's what you should pay for if you invest big dollars in a QB - unique skills.
Yes. I think too many are conflating improved with very good. He went from being a statistically bad, often injured QB to a good QB. His stats, overall, are middle of the pack this year. That is improvement because he was in the bottom 10 prior. This year, I haven't really looked at the middle tier close enough, but I'd place him somewhere in the 12-17 range. Great improvement, but largely interchangeable with a number of QBs.
I absolutely see value in re-signing him under the current conditions. I just refuse to think they should even entertain some of the contracts people are suggesting or thinking he will get.
I can't say I see that value right now after six games.
Once the season is in the books and we have more data to assess than the conversation will be more evidence based.
I'll say this. I'm not going to get fooled by the W/L record as the leading indicator to sign Jones. The stats are important in this discussion. Right now, the results are mixed - some good, some pedestrian.
I do that short term. With him, I take the opposite approach as some here go short term, but lower salary with tons of incentives. Play well, make the big bucks and get a new contract soon. But, why the Hell would I grossly overpay for him to have the right to prove he belongs?
Jones has played better than expected. He is playing well. He also has a running back that is second in the league in rushing yards, and a defense that held the opponent at or below 20 points in 4 of the 6 games.
If you project those stats out for the entire season, Jones is not getting paid $30-$40M for throwing 15 TDs just because the team goes 13-4.
The high highs and low lows people post related to this guy are taking on a life of their own.
I can't say I see that value right now after six games.
Once the season is in the books and we have more data to assess than the conversation will be more evidence based.
I'll say this. I'm not going to get fooled by the W/L record as the leading indicator to sign Jones. The stats are important in this discussion. Right now, the results are mixed - some good, some pedestrian.
You don't see any value in re-signing him? I'm not talking about the gross overpayments people are suggesting. But, let's say, hypothetically, the market bears less. You wouldn't re-sign him (again hypothetically and not likely) in the $10-15M range with performance based incentives? I would be in as opposed to trying to get it right in the draft, knowing I am improving the team.
I do that short term. With him, I take the opposite approach as some here go short term, but lower salary with tons of incentives. Play well, make the big bucks and get a new contract soon. But, why the Hell would I grossly overpay for him to have the right to prove he belongs?
I do, but I want to see a full season first.
There are some good signs lately, but let's see more and more.
Put the pressure on him and let him earn it. This position is about performing under pressure.
He gets hurt again or stinks it up you let him walk. He shines and to what degree you deal with it. Like JS said it is a good problem to have.
Still a long way to see what the ending will be imv.
Quote:
Elsewhere. With the QB play in the league right now. Look at the garbage Carolina keeps bringing to the table.
Really? Do you think Carolina is going to roll the dice on a QB who has been largely mediocre for his career to date after taking chances on Darnold and Mayfield??
I say NFW.
The league may - at best - see Jones as another Mayfield. They aren't breaking the bank for him unless he just really takes off in the coming weeks.
Quote:
In comment 15871545 bw in dc said:
I can't say I see that value right now after six games.
Once the season is in the books and we have more data to assess than the conversation will be more evidence based.
I'll say this. I'm not going to get fooled by the W/L record as the leading indicator to sign Jones. The stats are important in this discussion. Right now, the results are mixed - some good, some pedestrian.
You don't see any value in re-signing him? I'm not talking about the gross overpayments people are suggesting. But, let's say, hypothetically, the market bears less. You wouldn't re-sign him (again hypothetically and not likely) in the $10-15M range with performance based incentives? I would be in as opposed to trying to get it right in the draft, knowing I am improving the team.
I do that short term. With him, I take the opposite approach as some here go short term, but lower salary with tons of incentives. Play well, make the big bucks and get a new contract soon. But, why the Hell would I grossly overpay for him to have the right to prove he belongs?
I do, but I want to see a full season first.
There are some good signs lately, but let's see more and more.
I'm not getting caught up in this euphoria twister around here and suddenly Jones has unequivocally made the case after three weeks (well, two in my eyes...I don't think the Chicago game was noteworthy).
In your own opinion, with the best interest of the Giants in mind, and the goal to build a championship team, what is the maximum contract that you would be ok with the Giants giving Jones, above which you would be concerned about being able to have enough talent around Jones to make his price tag worthwhile.
For me, going into this season I just wouldn't have wanted him back, because the price I would have given him would have been in the good backup QB range ($7-$10M AAV), but I also think it's awkward to keep your former starting QB as your backup when he's still as young as Jones.
Fast forward to now, and with DJ's performance so far this season, the team's success, and the hope that DJ continues on an upward trajectory and this is not just the new standard (for the reading-impaired, this means he keeps getting even better this season and doesn't just give us 175 yds and 1 TD each week), I don't think I really start to flinch until the AAV gets to $24M or so, and only if there was no realistic out in the contract for 3+ years.
That would make $25M for 3+ years my dealbreaker price right now, but I don't think those numbers are even realistic given the conditions I laid out that include DJ continuing to get better, and it assumes of course that BD/MK want DJ as their QB (and I'm not trying to debate that part in this consideration). I concede that if DJ continues on this track, stays healthy, and keeps improving, his price tag will continue to increase well above my comfort level. I just wouldn't want the Giants to be the team to pay that price because I can't reconcile the value of that much cap share for any player that isn't among the very elite at his position.
I'm curious where other people's dealbreaker price sits.
At any rate, let’s just get past game 7.
At any rate, let’s just get past game 7.
Because experienced QBs on second contracts cost much more than rookies on first contracts. If the Giants are winning because of Barkley and the defense, and all we need from Jones is 175 yards and a TD with no turnovers, I would argue we can draft someone to do that and pay them much less than Jones for similar results, enabling us to build a better overall team with the additional cap.
Now I am not saying "any rookie can do what Jones is doing." But the argument you just put forward is "why not just keep a vet over a rookie when the offense really runs through Saquon anyway."
You do understand that it is a two way street. Everyone is acting like only the Giants have a say it what he gets paid. If Jones keeps improving, he gets to pick where he goes based on offers he gets. Some team will offer bigger money than you all expect - happens every year. He is not staying here for a 2 year bridge QB money if someone offers 4yrs $100/$120 mill...He owes the Giants nothing.
I ask you all to read Sy's past two game reviews. He is not saying Jones is the next Patrick Mahomes but he is saying that evidence is there that he is performing well with bottom third talent around him.
Kindly review what Sy just wrote"
"Having the rookie Wan’Dale Robinson back on the field did not look like a lot on paper, but when considering the lack of talent he has been working with at the receiver position, it brought Jones to a higher level. The quick maturation of the rookie tight end is bringing Jones to a higher level. Saquon Barkley staying on the field and playing the best we have seen him is bringing Jones to a higher level. All of that added up and his skill position talent is still bottom third in the league. What kind of level does Jones get to with another high-end receiver or two? It is all projection at this point, but we now have some more information on what happens here when this situation around him trends north."
Put the extra money into the D and OL. I think the D is pretty close to being elite with another draft and a couple FA's. The OL could be two IOL from being really good.
Play the balanced O elite D for a couple years as a rookie develops. Plenty of team have gone to the playoffs. Quite a few won SB's with this style.
That is why JS is looking at all these college QB's. He has to way the talent and ability to acquire one versus Jones/FA. The other side is if you miss on the DP you waste a couple years of what could be a real good team.
It works that way all the time for the fringe starter/top backup class of NFL QBs. It happened with Winston in New Orleans. With Tannehill in Tennessee. With Bridgewater in Carolina. There is a young journeyman level in the NFL QB hierarchy, and every year there are guys who sign cheaply with a shot to compete for QB1, and those that hit, do get paid after they prove themselves in that team's system.
I think that's kind of what people are suggesting. Because unless DJ's statistical production really takes off over the remainder of the season, you're still asking another team to pay on a projection of DJ into their own system and roster without having seen him produce at a really high level in any system or roster (because of the Giants' shortcomings).
Numbers? Production? TDs? YPA? Passing yards? You know, the things they use to judge great QBs?
Put the extra money into the D and OL. I think the D is pretty close to being elite with another draft and a couple FA's. The OL could be two IOL from being really good.
Play the balanced O elite D for a couple years as a rookie develops. Plenty of team have gone to the playoffs. Quite a few won SB's with this style.
That is why JS is looking at all these college QB's. He has to way the talent and ability to acquire one versus Jones/FA. The other side is if you miss on the DP you waste a couple years of what could be a real good team.
Trubisky had a winning record with Bears. Guess why? Running the ball and great defense. Sound familiar?
Brady, Tannehill, Ryan, Wentz, Goff, Cousins, Prescott, Stafford, Carr, Allen, Mahomes, Watson, Murray, Wilson, Rodgers
that is 15 QB's
You will then have Jackson, Burrow, Herbert and Tua coming.
$25M per year will be a bargain
I would take every one of them over DJ except Wilson and Tua...and I'd probably take Tua after year 3 is over.
Kindly review what Sy just wrote"
"Having the rookie Wan’Dale Robinson back on the field did not look like a lot on paper, but when considering the lack of talent he has been working with at the receiver position, it brought Jones to a higher level. The quick maturation of the rookie tight end is bringing Jones to a higher level. Saquon Barkley staying on the field and playing the best we have seen him is bringing Jones to a higher level. All of that added up and his skill position talent is still bottom third in the league. What kind of level does Jones get to with another high-end receiver or two? It is all projection at this point, but we now have some more information on what happens here when this situation around him trends north."
I read that. And I thought two things.
Let's see this trend continue because this could just as easily be Jones having a stretch where he happens to play well.
Look at last year. He had a nice streak early in the season against Washington, ATL and New Orleans. And then he went back to being Daniel Jones.
Quote:
They are winning with D and the running game. This has always won in the NFCE for the most part.
Put the extra money into the D and OL. I think the D is pretty close to being elite with another draft and a couple FA's. The OL could be two IOL from being really good.
Play the balanced O elite D for a couple years as a rookie develops. Plenty of team have gone to the playoffs. Quite a few won SB's with this style.
That is why JS is looking at all these college QB's. He has to way the talent and ability to acquire one versus Jones/FA. The other side is if you miss on the DP you waste a couple years of what could be a real good team.
Trubisky had a winning record with Bears. Guess why? Running the ball and great defense. Sound familiar?
Obviously he was not enough in the end. That is what JS has to guard against going the draft route and selecting wrong which is why DJ is still in consideration. Hard to keep teams together and you can't waste those years.
All that noise you can't really judge him until the pass protection is better and the WRs are better was crap. The pass protection is worse and the WRs are worse. Jones is the most pressured QB in the league (remember pressure % is hurries + hits + sacks).
Jones f-ing sucked the last two years. And now this year he's playing efficient, effective football. Everyone who was skeptical of him was right to be skeptical. He was scraping the barrel of QB play.
And remember all the talk of a super modern offense, with players in space, and sweeps, and magic? Well that's not happening either. Just a bunch of play action and a really good run game.
Jones is simply playing within his role, not making massive mistakes, and doing what he's asked. Without all the excuse making his supporters made for him.
Jones has played better than expected. He is playing well. He also has a running back that is second in the league in rushing yards, and a defense that held the opponent at or below 20 points in 4 of the 6 games.
If you project those stats out for the entire season, Jones is not getting paid $30-$40M for throwing 15 TDs just because the team goes 13-4.
The high highs and low lows people post related to this guy are taking on a life of their own.
This^^^
I would recommend folks take some time this weekend and watch guys like Bailey Zappe, Davis Mills, Tyler Heinicke, Cooper Rush, Mitchell Trubisky, etc etc... Each of these guys has proven they can win games in NFL as well.
I'm not trying to diminish the staff, I think they are fabulous. But it's not some ground breaking, inventive, system.
I think the position of success is primarily 1) the run game 2) Jones is simply playing a lot better.
Quote:
Kindly review what Sy just wrote"
"Having the rookie Wan’Dale Robinson back on the field did not look like a lot on paper, but when considering the lack of talent he has been working with at the receiver position, it brought Jones to a higher level. The quick maturation of the rookie tight end is bringing Jones to a higher level. Saquon Barkley staying on the field and playing the best we have seen him is bringing Jones to a higher level. All of that added up and his skill position talent is still bottom third in the league. What kind of level does Jones get to with another high-end receiver or two? It is all projection at this point, but we now have some more information on what happens here when this situation around him trends north."
I read that. And I thought two things.
Let's see this trend continue because this could just as easily be Jones having a stretch where he happens to play well.
Look at last year. He had a nice streak early in the season against Washington, ATL and New Orleans. And then he went back to being Daniel Jones.
Two things there:
1.) You are correct - wait and see - let him keep doing it
2.) I think Sy is warning people that Jones might be better than people think
BTW, what was your 2nd thing. What you said is one thing.
Two things there:
1.) You are correct - wait and see - let him keep doing it
2.) I think Sy is warning people that Jones might be better than people think
BTW, what was your 2nd thing. What you said is one thing.
Sorry, Section. That was poorly worded.
I meant we have seen Jones have these stretches where he strings a few good games together. This time, however, he needs to string together a lot more with so much on the line.
BW, this is what it all comes down. The NFL is wide open, especially the NFC. Jones has an opportunity to lift the Giants to an improbable run and cash in on a fortune. It's all right here in front of him.
Quote:
I meant we have seen Jones have these stretches where he strings a few good games together. This time, however, he needs to string together a lot more with so much on the line.
BW, this is what it all comes down. The NFL is wide open, especially the NFC. Jones has an opportunity to lift the Giants to an improbable run and cash in on a fortune. It's all right here in front of him.
Unless he lifts his level of play, I don't care if we make the playoffs, I wouldn't pay him mega dollars. Let someone else do it. He either plays like an elite QB or we move on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdKf5tIDFiQ - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15871905 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I meant we have seen Jones have these stretches where he strings a few good games together. This time, however, he needs to string together a lot more with so much on the line.
BW, this is what it all comes down. The NFL is wide open, especially the NFC. Jones has an opportunity to lift the Giants to an improbable run and cash in on a fortune. It's all right here in front of him.
Unless he lifts his level of play, I don't care if we make the playoffs, I wouldn't pay him mega dollars. Let someone else do it. He either plays like an elite QB or we move on.
What is elite level? Like Rodgers/Mahomes/Allen? If you are waiting on that, you'd better start rooting for one of those teams.
You will not see that from Jones and not likely you will see it from any of the players coming out of college in 2023
Pretty good conversation. Thank you for posting. The conversation turns to Jones at around 14:30. A few highlights:
- PFF says Jones has made only 2 big time throws and fewest passes over 20 yds in the air in the NFL.
- You're not going to win consistently in the NFL scoring 21 points a game.
- 17:48 - "I still don't think we have seen enough that Jones is the guy you want to build around going forward"
- 19:00 - "I think in today's NFL there are a lot of Daniel Jones caliber quarterbacks.... Daniel Jones ion the 18-30 range. There are a lot of those guys available cheaper."
Quote:
In comment 15871913 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15871905 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I meant we have seen Jones have these stretches where he strings a few good games together. This time, however, he needs to string together a lot more with so much on the line.
BW, this is what it all comes down. The NFL is wide open, especially the NFC. Jones has an opportunity to lift the Giants to an improbable run and cash in on a fortune. It's all right here in front of him.
Unless he lifts his level of play, I don't care if we make the playoffs, I wouldn't pay him mega dollars. Let someone else do it. He either plays like an elite QB or we move on.
What is elite level? Like Rodgers/Mahomes/Allen? If you are waiting on that, you'd better start rooting for one of those teams.
You will not see that from Jones and not likely you will see it from any of the players coming out of college in 2023
Look at the video US1Giants posted. I think it's a good convo and close to where I land. And right above I paraphrased some highlights.
And currently a bad wheel
And who is available who can do better with what he is working with?
Quote:
In comment 15870833 Ben in Tampa said:
Don't be so sure. Jones knows first hand what it's like to be in a bad situation. He could very well see that he now has a good coach and in a quality NFL system. He would be wise to take a 2 or 3 year deal and raise his stock.
And it would be wise for the Giants to give it to him so they have time to find the right QB. So they don't have to force a pick this year on someone they might not love.
That's not how the NFL works.
As others have said, the Giants took the gamble on the 5th year and right now, looks like they lost.
Things can obviously change in the next 11 weeks, Jones could get seriously hurt or shit the bed, but as of now Jones has played himself into the advantage.
if DJ turns out to be the man, i prefer to think of it as we took a gamble and won. don't care if we lose 1 cost controlled year. if we end up with our guy it's a win. who knows, maybe declining the option was a contributing factor to the improved performance.
That's not possible. You and the rest of your DJFC comrades have been overwhelmingly clear that DJ could never thrive without good WRs, with poor pass protection, and having to learn a new offensive system.
Let us know when you're ready to walk back all your lame excuses and accept the fact that DJ needed to play better himself, which he is.
I'm surprised and impressed by how effective and efficient Jones has performed. He's simply playing much better football. It certainly hasn't been for the reasons many predicted.
It's pretty obvious Daboll and Kafka have constructed a low risk, low complexity offense, predicated on a play action and moving the pocket. Jones is executing everything they're asking of him.
Now, the more interesting and meaningful question for next year becomes: how irreplaceable is Jones in this equation, and how much will Jones cost next year?
What is elite level? Like Rodgers/Mahomes/Allen? If you are waiting on that, you'd better start rooting for one of those teams.
You will not see that from Jones and not likely you will see it from any of the players coming out of college in 2023
Look at the video US1Giants posted. I think it's a good convo and close to where I land. And right above I paraphrased some highlights.
I asked you for your views on elite. I am not watching a video. And what you paraphrased means little. Whoopee only two passes over 20 yards - need someone to get 20 yards down field to make a throw.
I agree that he is not worth a big contract at this time. But when you bandy about "elite" as a requirement you are setting yourself up for disappointment.
Neither Burrow nor Herbert are elite(and neither is Stafford) but they are all good enough to take a team to the Super Bowl, although Herbert has been quite mundane so far. Jones is not yet in that group and may never be.
There are two currently elite QBs in the NFL - Mahomes and Allen. Rodgers and Brady have probably aged out but obviously were elite, as was Russ Wilson. Then there is a group of the very good including Burrow, Herbert, Lamar, maybe Watson. I am probably leaving someone out. Where are Murray and Prescott in that mix?
Look at Eli. He had maybe 3-4 very good years. Was he "elite"? Probably not, but 2011 yes.
Elite is a rarely obtainable level.