If We Were to let Jones Go at the End of the Season Essex : 10/19/2022 9:45 am

Do you think he gets a multiyear starter deal of franchise QB money from anywhere? If the answer is no, and I think it is no, doesn't it make sense to kind of view him like the Chiefs viewed Alex Smith (IIRC). In other words, look out in the draft for a new QB, but sign Jones to a bridge contract for 2 years or something like that in a range of about 15 a year. I think that is a middle ground I can live with. Was curious what others thought about Jones desirability on the open market and whether we should go with the Alex Smith Chiefs plan.