Is JAX any good?

MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 10:21 am
PFI whoever that is and according to ESPN

Has us as having only a 21 percent chance of winning this week

HUH?

I’ve got us Winning by 10 points or more

Like 31-17

We are the Rodney Dangerfields of the NFL

NO RESPECT!!!!
This is anyone's game  
M.S. : 10/19/2022 10:23 am : link

Put aside the records, these two teams are evenly matched. No shocker whatsoever if JAX wins on their homefield.
I kind of get the feeling the Giants are a team  
Essex : 10/19/2022 10:23 am : link
that can win most games but also lose most games. We are going to have to start dominating games before I think we hae any gimme games. So, I got into this game this week, knowing we "can" win, but also cognizant of the fact that we certainly can lose.
I still shake my head at anyone that thinks the Giants  
Jints in Carolina : 10/19/2022 10:25 am : link
can ever win decisively. Every game is razor thin. We have very little margin for error.

Jags have talent.
Hey if Barkley does not slide  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 10:26 am : link
We beat Ravens 31-20

We are coming on strong

Takeaways are emerging
On a stat basis the two teams  
mfjmfj : 10/19/2022 10:34 am : link
look close. Record wise we are obviously way ahead. OTOH they lost to a bad redskins team and a bad Texans team. Split with a mediocre colts team. Lost to PHilly and their one really quality outing, beating up on the chargers. We beat a couple of bad teams (Bears, panthers) beat a few teams who might not be as good as we thought (titans, ravens, packers) and lost to a good cowboy team. Certainly seems like we should be favorites, but in the NFL anything can happen.
I went to the jags message board  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 10:36 am : link
Most fans have the Giants winning

One poster had us winning 44-13

Hey they know their team

Kept mentioning they had a shot if Pulaski is playing?
Only care if the Giants are any good  
averagejoe : 10/19/2022 10:42 am : link
The Jags suck. Perpetually . The Giants will be prepared and will play hard. I expect Giants to win but I am expecting a close game. Keeping it close and making plays to win at the end has been our model. Don't see it changing this week.
Sorry it’s fatukasi  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 10:43 am : link
He’s a d lineman

They do have Evan Engram
They are strong against the run  
GiantSteps : 10/19/2022 10:48 am : link
and while the Giants' coaching staff will have the team ready to compete with ANYBODY, Doug Pedersen has JAX playing well too. A couple of their losses happened at the very end of games, just like most of the NYG wins.
It could be argued that although NYG have been the beneficiaries of good fortune (and maximizing on opportunities when they've appeared, no question), with a missed kick here or an on target pass there, NYG would have lost a couple of the games they got the W in. It's just the other side of the same coin (no complaints about that).

It's a solid matchup. JAX doesn't suck as bad as they used to, and neither do the Giants.

We may catch someone on an off week  
j_rud : 10/19/2022 10:52 am : link
But odds are we aren't running away with any games this year. Most weeks will be dog fights because aside from a half dozen excellent orawful teams most of the league is pretty comparable and even. Jax has some young talent and Pederson is obviously a capable coach. Probably gonna be a battle.

They clobbered the colts and chargers  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 10:53 am : link
Opps

They may be a snake in the grass

Can’t let them gain any 1st half confidence

Pederson and engram know us well
I think they’re  
ajr2456 : 10/19/2022 10:57 am : link
Better than their record. But they’re still a young team prone to the mistakes young teams make.
It s the NFL  
joeinpa : 10/19/2022 10:59 am : link
Every game is hard, but I think Giants chances are better than 20 some percent
RE: Hey if Barkley does not slide  
Dr. D : 10/19/2022 11:02 am : link
In comment 15870904 MyBlueHeaven said:
Quote:
We beat Ravens 31-20

We are coming on strong

Takeaways are emerging

Unless the Ravens did what the Jets did to the Browns a few weeks ago, which is why Barkley slid, but also very unlikely.
Just have a CB trail Evan Engram waiting for the inevitable pop up  
JOrthman : 10/19/2022 11:05 am : link
.
Both teams are at 27 wins over the last 5 years  
Giants73 : 10/19/2022 11:08 am : link
Until reading the posts I forgot about the X-factor for the Giants in this game of Engram playing for the Jags. Should be good for the giants to get some picks in the game.
Very hard to chalk up a win for the Giants in any game  
Rudy5757 : 10/19/2022 11:10 am : link
expecting us to blow out a team is not realistic with the talent we have at WR. We are not a quick strike team. It could happen but its not likely.

The Jags are very much like the Giants. Trying to find their identity and learning how to win. They are a much more dangerous offensive team but very inconsistent. The Giants just need to continue to play smart solid football on both sides but the D better be up for the task.
RE: Only care if the Giants are any good  
Dr. D : 10/19/2022 11:19 am : link
In comment 15870927 averagejoe said:
Quote:
The Jags suck. Perpetually . The Giants will be prepared and will play hard. I expect Giants to win but I am expecting a close game. Keeping it close and making plays to win at the end has been our model. Don't see it changing this week.

I wouldn't say "Jags suck. Perpetually". They have sucked a lot, but were close to going to the SB just a few yrs ago. I think they hit rock bottom (again) last year and are now on the rise again. I think the Giants can beat them, but I'm not putting money on it.
I have zero doubt  
Beezer : 10/19/2022 11:33 am : link
this game will be decided by a single score. I give the Giants no chance of winning by double digits.

I still think we win it, but something more like 23-17, 27-21, and down the last couple possessions. Sound familiar?
RE: I have zero doubt  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 11:43 am : link
In comment 15871023 Beezer said:
Quote:
this game will be decided by a single score. I give the Giants no chance of winning by double digits.

I still think we win it, but something more like 23-17, 27-21, and down the last couple possessions. Sound familiar?


Yes but I always expect the unexpected
Patterns do repeat but nut inifinetly
Jaguars shut out the Colts, blew out the Chargers,  
an_idol_mind : 10/19/2022 11:48 am : link
and kept it within a touchdown against the Eagles. They're not world beaters, but they're capable of beating the Giants.
Jags have shown some serious ups and downs. Definitely better  
Jimmy Googs : 10/19/2022 11:54 am : link
but still learning how to play 60 minute games.

Look forward to see how we control Engram. He can be a matchup nightmare…
.  
Banks : 10/19/2022 11:57 am : link
They are inconsistent as hell. I don't know which team will show up, but there is talent on that team. They are capable enough to trounce the colts and chargers and really should have been up 17/21-0 against the eagles. Yet they are also capable of getting beat by a bad commie and texans team. Their backs scare me.
idol_mind  
ColHowPepper : 10/19/2022 11:57 am : link
those results are worth taking note of. They have been garnering draft talent for a long time, Pederson is a legit coach, and they have this QB they drafted from Clemson in '21, so that's a WC
Prepare for a battle  
GNewGiants : 10/19/2022 11:58 am : link
Its Engram's revenge game.
I’ll admit their future looks rosy  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 12:00 pm : link
Better than ours QB wise

But we are the better team right now

So there is that
RE: They clobbered the colts and chargers  
Blue21 : 10/19/2022 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15870947 MyBlueHeaven said:
Quote:
Opps

They may be a snake in the grass

Can’t let them gain any 1st half confidence

Pederson and engram know us well
They really don't know us. This team has totally changed since they played for or against us.
Giants have been bad in the first halves of games  
OBJ_AllDay : 10/19/2022 12:53 pm : link
We need to throw a complete game together offensively.
RE: This is anyone's game  
Eman11 : 10/19/2022 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15870896 M.S. said:
Quote:

Put aside the records, these two teams are evenly matched. No shocker whatsoever if JAX wins on their homefield.


I agree and the few times I watched them early in the season their D was pretty stout. I haven’t checked them out recently though so can’t comment on how they’re playing at the moment. They’ E got some skilled players though on both sides of the ball
Two rebuilding teams but not of the same makeup or character.  
Ivan15 : 10/19/2022 1:22 pm : link
Jags are very young, make a lot of mistakes, and have a HC who takes a lot of gambles.

Giants are also young, but have more 3-4 year veterans who have learned from past mistakes. Giants also have signed short-term veterans who can provide needed stability. Giants HC and coordinators take calculated risks - not gambles that go against the odds.
RE: I think they’re  
TheBlueprintNC : 10/19/2022 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15870953 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Better than their record. But they’re still a young team prone to the mistakes young teams make.


Agree, they have talent and a good coach but they are beatable. They like close games too. QB is waking up to some talent around him too. Ettiene for one and a good D
This is the ultimate  
George : 10/19/2022 1:30 pm : link
Let-down game for the Giants.

A mark of a good team is beating teams you’re supposed to beat 9 times out of 10. I think this game is actually a better barometer of our state than either GB or Baltimore.
Strong EliteMob vibes from this OP  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2022 1:39 pm : link
.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/19/2022 1:46 pm : link
they definitely have young talent, i think they are better than their record
They are a bunch of  
Kevin in Annapolis : 10/19/2022 1:47 pm : link
JAGs
They can really pressure the QB  
Carl in CT : 10/19/2022 1:51 pm : link
If our OL plays bad we could be in trouble
Jax are certainly not a walkover  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 2:34 pm : link
Depends who wants it more

We can now beat anyone as a team. Not because of any elites

Well some of our D players may be in the conversation for the pro bowl come years end along with Barkley and Andrew Thomas

As a team we are a tough out. Jax will have really be on their game to beat the Giants

I can't believe the spread...  
bw in dc : 10/19/2022 2:41 pm : link
in this game. These are two teams going opposite directions.

Jax played well for a quarter and a half against Philly but then totally gave away an early 14-point lead. Then the loss against Houston was just putrid. And this past week they gave up 34 points to the Colts, who were barely better than Denver at scoring points...

This is a game NYG should be favored in and win.
The line and prognosticators  
SomeFan : 10/19/2022 2:42 pm : link
seem off and have me concerned about whether we win this game.
Their coach will have them ready  
Paulie Walnuts : 10/19/2022 2:42 pm : link
No easy games hope we can win.
Jacksonville's strength defending the run  
BlackLight : 10/19/2022 2:43 pm : link
is somewhat deceptive. The teams who didn't rack up big yards against them on the ground also didn't commit to the run over a full game. I would expect Kafka to commit to running the ball, even if it doesn't appear to be successful early in the game.
They are inconsistent  
RomanWH : 10/19/2022 2:45 pm : link
But they have talent on both sides of the ball. Travon Walker is a menace. Lawrence is inconsistent but can make all the throws. They got a good weapon in the offseason in Kirk and I feel like Engram will have a sneaky good game vs us(Evan Engram revenge game?). Plus, we've been susceptible versus the run the last couple games. If they choose to run early and often between Robinson and Etienne, the Giants might be in for a long day.
I’d love To see the Giants come out throwing  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 2:49 pm : link
It’s not gonna happen. Giants will continue to use the same formula game after game until they lose. maybe keep it even then
As fun as 5-1 has been  
Mike in Long Beach : 10/19/2022 3:09 pm : link
We haven't won a single game comfortably... and 3 of the 5 wins required seriously unlikely comebacks.

I view this game as a coin flip... but the thing is, I have a hard time seeing many remaining games being more than a 60/40 or 40/60 situation.

But yeah.. Jacksonville being 79% to win is silly.
RE: I’d love To see the Giants come out throwing  
OBJ_AllDay : 10/19/2022 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15871366 MyBlueHeaven said:
Quote:
It’s not gonna happen. Giants will continue to use the same formula game after game until they lose. maybe keep it even then


It could happen. They did vs Baltimore and at other times this year. Saquon seems to get the ball more in the second half.
RE: I went to the jags message board  
81_Great_Dane : 10/19/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15870921 MyBlueHeaven said:
Quote:
Most fans have the Giants winning

One poster had us winning 44-13

Hey they know their team

Kept mentioning they had a shot if Pulaski is playing?
The oddsmakers in Vegas are uncannily good. They are including data points we fans aren't even thinking about. But their goal is to get the same amount of money on both sides of the bet, so the house will make money regardless of who wins. The spread is influenced by things other than the oddsmakers' evaluation of the two teams.

If I understand this right — and I may not — more money comes in on the NY team than a Jacksonville team, because NY is a bigger market and the Giants have more fans. That means the oddsmakers have to give Jacksonville more points to get more betting on that side. Do I have that right?

JAX play much better at home  
JerseyCityJoe : 10/19/2022 6:07 pm : link
Its going to be a tough one.
RE: JAX play much better at home  
bw in dc : 10/19/2022 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15871662 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
Its going to be a tough one.


I thought that initially.

They beat the Colts, but then laid an egg against the Texans.

Maybe the angle is the Jax D at home. They pitched a shutout against the Colts and gave up 13 to the Texans.

But then there is the problem with the offense, which has averaged only 15ppg.

The wildcard is Lawrence  
Now Mike in MD : 10/19/2022 6:28 pm : link
he is so up and down. He makes some amazing plays then misses wide open receivers. He blew two of the easiest TD passes you will ever see in the Commanders game. Just absolutely whiffed.

My prediction is Wink confuses the hell out of Lawrence, he sh%ts the bed, and the Giants win because the Jags can't score
RE: The wildcard is Lawrence  
81_Great_Dane : 10/19/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15871678 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
he is so up and down. He makes some amazing plays then misses wide open receivers. He blew two of the easiest TD passes you will ever see in the Commanders game. Just absolutely whiffed.

My prediction is Wink confuses the hell out of Lawrence, he sh%ts the bed, and the Giants win because the Jags can't score
He's young, but he's not a rookie, It might be harder to do that than it seems. On the other hand, Wink's been confusing QBs for a long, long time.
RE: RE: The wildcard is Lawrence  
Now Mike in MD : 10/19/2022 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15871686 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15871678 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


he is so up and down. He makes some amazing plays then misses wide open receivers. He blew two of the easiest TD passes you will ever see in the Commanders game. Just absolutely whiffed.

My prediction is Wink confuses the hell out of Lawrence, he sh%ts the bed, and the Giants win because the Jags can't score

He's young, but he's not a rookie, It might be harder to do that than it seems. On the other hand, Wink's been confusing QBs for a long, long time.


He might not be a rookie but he plays like one an awful lot of the time
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/19/2022 6:49 pm : link
Sick of this passive aggressive 'Yeah, we might win' talk. We're 5-1. Let's fucking act like it. Might we lose? Of course. Who had TB losing in Pittsburgh this past weekend to Pickett & then Mitch? It's the NFL. ANYTHING can happen. But we sure AF can win too.
the deciding factor is how the officials bet the spread. it only takes  
plato : 2:13 am : link
one or two “bad” calls on big plays at critical times to flip a game. Just watch and hope it’s not bet the Jags on the spread.
three reasons we win  
markky : 3:34 am : link
1. Jacksonville has lost a few close games but we've won close games. Knowing how to win close games in the NFL is what separates teams with winning records from those with losing records. We know how to close out games.

2. Trevor Lawrence is a 2nd year player in his 2nd offensive system. I think Wink will be able to confuse Lawrence.

3. This is a revenge game for Danny Jones. DJ lost to Trevor Lawrence in 2018 by a score of 35-6. I think he reverses it this weekend!!!
