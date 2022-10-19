Is JAX any good?

that can win most games but also lose most games. We are going to have to start dominating games before I think we hae any gimme games. So, I got into this game this week, knowing we "can" win, but also cognizant of the fact that we certainly can lose.
I still shake my head at anyone that thinks the Giants
look close. Record wise we are obviously way ahead. OTOH they lost to a bad redskins team and a bad Texans team. Split with a mediocre colts team. Lost to PHilly and their one really quality outing, beating up on the chargers. We beat a couple of bad teams (Bears, panthers) beat a few teams who might not be as good as we thought (titans, ravens, packers) and lost to a good cowboy team. Certainly seems like we should be favorites, but in the NFL anything can happen.
The Jags suck. Perpetually . The Giants will be prepared and will play hard. I expect Giants to win but I am expecting a close game. Keeping it close and making plays to win at the end has been our model. Don't see it changing this week.
and while the Giants' coaching staff will have the team ready to compete with ANYBODY, Doug Pedersen has JAX playing well too. A couple of their losses happened at the very end of games, just like most of the NYG wins.
It could be argued that although NYG have been the beneficiaries of good fortune (and maximizing on opportunities when they've appeared, no question), with a missed kick here or an on target pass there, NYG would have lost a couple of the games they got the W in. It's just the other side of the same coin (no complaints about that).
It's a solid matchup. JAX doesn't suck as bad as they used to, and neither do the Giants.
But odds are we aren't running away with any games this year. Most weeks will be dog fights because aside from a half dozen excellent orawful teams most of the league is pretty comparable and even. Jax has some young talent and Pederson is obviously a capable coach. Probably gonna be a battle.
expecting us to blow out a team is not realistic with the talent we have at WR. We are not a quick strike team. It could happen but its not likely.
The Jags are very much like the Giants. Trying to find their identity and learning how to win. They are a much more dangerous offensive team but very inconsistent. The Giants just need to continue to play smart solid football on both sides but the D better be up for the task.
I wouldn't say "Jags suck. Perpetually". They have sucked a lot, but were close to going to the SB just a few yrs ago. I think they hit rock bottom (again) last year and are now on the rise again. I think the Giants can beat them, but I'm not putting money on it.
They are inconsistent as hell. I don't know which team will show up, but there is talent on that team. They are capable enough to trounce the colts and chargers and really should have been up 17/21-0 against the eagles. Yet they are also capable of getting beat by a bad commie and texans team. Their backs scare me.
Put aside the records, these two teams are evenly matched. No shocker whatsoever if JAX wins on their homefield.
I agree and the few times I watched them early in the season their D was pretty stout. I haven’t checked them out recently though so can’t comment on how they’re playing at the moment. They’ E got some skilled players though on both sides of the ball
Two rebuilding teams but not of the same makeup or character.
Jags are very young, make a lot of mistakes, and have a HC who takes a lot of gambles.
Giants are also young, but have more 3-4 year veterans who have learned from past mistakes. Giants also have signed short-term veterans who can provide needed stability. Giants HC and coordinators take calculated risks - not gambles that go against the odds.
in this game. These are two teams going opposite directions.
Jax played well for a quarter and a half against Philly but then totally gave away an early 14-point lead. Then the loss against Houston was just putrid. And this past week they gave up 34 points to the Colts, who were barely better than Denver at scoring points...
is somewhat deceptive. The teams who didn't rack up big yards against them on the ground also didn't commit to the run over a full game. I would expect Kafka to commit to running the ball, even if it doesn't appear to be successful early in the game.
But they have talent on both sides of the ball. Travon Walker is a menace. Lawrence is inconsistent but can make all the throws. They got a good weapon in the offseason in Kirk and I feel like Engram will have a sneaky good game vs us(Evan Engram revenge game?). Plus, we've been susceptible versus the run the last couple games. If they choose to run early and often between Robinson and Etienne, the Giants might be in for a long day.
Kept mentioning they had a shot if Pulaski is playing?
The oddsmakers in Vegas are uncannily good. They are including data points we fans aren't even thinking about. But their goal is to get the same amount of money on both sides of the bet, so the house will make money regardless of who wins. The spread is influenced by things other than the oddsmakers' evaluation of the two teams.
If I understand this right — and I may not — more money comes in on the NY team than a Jacksonville team, because NY is a bigger market and the Giants have more fans. That means the oddsmakers have to give Jacksonville more points to get more betting on that side. Do I have that right?
Sick of this passive aggressive 'Yeah, we might win' talk. We're 5-1. Let's fucking act like it. Might we lose? Of course. Who had TB losing in Pittsburgh this past weekend to Pickett & then Mitch? It's the NFL. ANYTHING can happen. But we sure AF can win too.
the deciding factor is how the officials bet the spread. it only takes
1. Jacksonville has lost a few close games but we've won close games. Knowing how to win close games in the NFL is what separates teams with winning records from those with losing records. We know how to close out games.
2. Trevor Lawrence is a 2nd year player in his 2nd offensive system. I think Wink will be able to confuse Lawrence.
3. This is a revenge game for Danny Jones. DJ lost to Trevor Lawrence in 2018 by a score of 35-6. I think he reverses it this weekend!!!
Jags have talent.
We are coming on strong
Takeaways are emerging
One poster had us winning 44-13
Hey they know their team
They do have Evan Engram
They may be a snake in the grass
Can’t let them gain any 1st half confidence
Pederson and engram know us well
We are coming on strong
Takeaways are emerging
Unless the Ravens did what the Jets did to the Browns a few weeks ago, which is why Barkley slid, but also very unlikely.
The Jags are very much like the Giants. Trying to find their identity and learning how to win. They are a much more dangerous offensive team but very inconsistent. The Giants just need to continue to play smart solid football on both sides but the D better be up for the task.
I wouldn't say "Jags suck. Perpetually". They have sucked a lot, but were close to going to the SB just a few yrs ago. I think they hit rock bottom (again) last year and are now on the rise again. I think the Giants can beat them, but I'm not putting money on it.
I still think we win it, but something more like 23-17, 27-21, and down the last couple possessions. Sound familiar?
Yes but I always expect the unexpected
Patterns do repeat but nut inifinetly
Look forward to see how we control Engram. He can be a matchup nightmare…
But we are the better team right now
So there is that
I agree and the few times I watched them early in the season their D was pretty stout. I haven’t checked them out recently though so can’t comment on how they’re playing at the moment. They’ E got some skilled players though on both sides of the ball
Giants are also young, but have more 3-4 year veterans who have learned from past mistakes. Giants also have signed short-term veterans who can provide needed stability. Giants HC and coordinators take calculated risks - not gambles that go against the odds.
Agree, they have talent and a good coach but they are beatable. They like close games too. QB is waking up to some talent around him too. Ettiene for one and a good D
A mark of a good team is beating teams you’re supposed to beat 9 times out of 10. I think this game is actually a better barometer of our state than either GB or Baltimore.
We can now beat anyone as a team. Not because of any elites
Well some of our D players may be in the conversation for the pro bowl come years end along with Barkley and Andrew Thomas
As a team we are a tough out. Jax will have really be on their game to beat the Giants
Jax played well for a quarter and a half against Philly but then totally gave away an early 14-point lead. Then the loss against Houston was just putrid. And this past week they gave up 34 points to the Colts, who were barely better than Denver at scoring points...
This is a game NYG should be favored in and win.
I view this game as a coin flip... but the thing is, I have a hard time seeing many remaining games being more than a 60/40 or 40/60 situation.
But yeah.. Jacksonville being 79% to win is silly.
It could happen. They did vs Baltimore and at other times this year. Saquon seems to get the ball more in the second half.
If I understand this right — and I may not — more money comes in on the NY team than a Jacksonville team, because NY is a bigger market and the Giants have more fans. That means the oddsmakers have to give Jacksonville more points to get more betting on that side. Do I have that right?
I thought that initially.
They beat the Colts, but then laid an egg against the Texans.
Maybe the angle is the Jax D at home. They pitched a shutout against the Colts and gave up 13 to the Texans.
But then there is the problem with the offense, which has averaged only 15ppg.
My prediction is Wink confuses the hell out of Lawrence, he sh%ts the bed, and the Giants win because the Jags can't score
Quote:
he is so up and down. He makes some amazing plays then misses wide open receivers. He blew two of the easiest TD passes you will ever see in the Commanders game. Just absolutely whiffed.
He's young, but he's not a rookie, It might be harder to do that than it seems. On the other hand, Wink's been confusing QBs for a long, long time.
He might not be a rookie but he plays like one an awful lot of the time
2. Trevor Lawrence is a 2nd year player in his 2nd offensive system. I think Wink will be able to confuse Lawrence.
3. This is a revenge game for Danny Jones. DJ lost to Trevor Lawrence in 2018 by a score of 35-6. I think he reverses it this weekend!!!