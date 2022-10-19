Dunleavy : Giants & the Trade Deadline

Dunleavy article..not providing any scoops or intel but goes through the type* of players that would be intriguing for the giants.
"Expect the Giants to be in the mix if a player on a rookie contract with multiple remaining years of team control becomes available for a late-round pick or in a player-for-player swap. Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy, Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and young inside linebackers make sense to address needs.
Another — albeit less likely possibility — is a star whose multiyear contract is structured to fit under the Giants’ $3.6 million of salary cap space, according to NFL Players Association records. Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (who is said not to be available) will make about $608,000 over the rest of this season but is owed $19.9 million guaranteed in 2023 — when the Giants have $50 million in cap space, per overthecap.com — and carries $30.7 million in salaries for 2024 and 2025 combined.
Trading premium draft picks for a rental — like the Rams did with Miller — is not in the cards.
The Giants need financial resources to reward their own players — draft-and-develop is Schoen’s model — whether pending free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, or early-extension candidates Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence and Xavier McKinney." Giants and the trade deadline
It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.
I’d agree. They have a plan. That’s obvious. Reacting to this fast start by jumping on the trade bandwagon for talent doesn’t seem like a likely move.
Agreed. There will be inquiries, but I don't think anything will happen. Maybe something small, but even that seems unlikely to me.
they did trade a 1st round pick for Diggs. I'm not saying we are in the same position but the Bills organization isn't also to make trades when they feel they are getting the right long term piece.
but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.
they did trade a 1st round pick for Diggs. I'm not saying we are in the same position but the Bills organization isn't also to make trades when they feel they are getting the right long term piece.
It’s a fair point but i believe the “rebuild” started in 2017 for buffalo, the trade for Diggs occurred in 2020, after a few years of adjusting/flipping the roster. So it’s possible, but by comparison, schoen was part of the FO that was further along in the rebuild before trading assets away for pieces.
I think the Giants still need and want the “go to” 3rd down receiver that Golladay was supposed to be. If that’s Claypool, great!
I think they will be opportunistic...if they see a guy available that fits both short and long term what they want to do and they can fit it under the salary cap what am I to complain.
Schoen and Dabs get my full trust. If they think DJ Moore is a great fit I would give up a day 2 pick for him.
Keep in mind Andrew Thomas is going to ask for and get a monster deal for LT soon too and Dexter Lawrence is making argument to try and take whatever savings might be had if Giants move on from L. Williams for cap reasons or age.
baltimore can match the draft pick and accommodate the salary, but there aren't too many other teams that can.
i don't see the broncos bailing on jeudy but in a buy low i'd consider it. claypool seems like someone who should be available since it's unlikely the steelers extend him with diontae/pickens. it is hard to know what claypool is but i view him as a much more talented version of slayton. his rookie year he looked like DK part 2.
coming out his toughness was a selling point because he was great on special teams at ND.
his catch rates (60%) have been reasonable for a downfield WR (14 ypc) though he's also had some drops.
he is a talent i'd roll the dice on since his QB situation has deteriorated big time since his rookie year. Big Ben was washed last year and trubisky/pickett have not been good this year.
The Saints spent a lot of draft capital in that awful trade with the Eagles for Chris Olave, so they could be looking to recoup a pick.
He only counts $895,000 towards the cap this season and I do not think he would cost too much in compensation.
Callaway seems to fit the Daboll-prefered style...he has some size at 6'2", but he has speed and lateral quickness as well. He can also return kicks and punts which would be a nice addition to the team.
The Saints could be willing to move him because he has fallen behind Michael Thomas, Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Tre'Quan Smith on the depth chart.
The funny thing is - we're in a very similar position to when the Bills traded for Diggs. They were looking for a #1 WR to put their offense over the top. That's pretty much where we stand, now.
The funny thing is - we're in a very similar position to when the Bills traded for Diggs. They were looking for a #1 WR to put their offense over the top. That's pretty much where we stand, now.
We are both in a very similar position
We are both 5-1
They have never won a SB. We have won several with ok WRs
In ok with our team as is
Seems too good to be true.
The funny thing is - we're in a very similar position to when the Bills traded for Diggs. They were looking for a #1 WR to put their offense over the top. That's pretty much where we stand, now.
Maybe record wise but i think the comparisons end there...I alluded to above... The bills "Rebuild" started in 2017.....they made the trade for Diggs in 2020, much further down the road in terms of resetting the salary cap, flipping the roster over and Beane/Schoen getting "their guys" in the building. They were in position to give up assets (1st rounder) and not think twice about it. The record is nice, but this team simply isnt there yet.
I tend to agree. At least that's kind of what I prefer. If we are performing this well with what we have, if you stay the course and pick your own talent moving forward and keep all under cost control this team could be a top contender for a long time. If we were in year 3 and knew this team was solid for sure, then you make your play for the Super Bowl. We are still in a learning phase right now. Don't spend the house when you aren't sure of where you truly are as a team.
if he had more touchdowns he'd cost a 1st round pick+. it's definitely a flag that carries some risk, and i think and his performance so far this year are the only reasons why you might be able to get him for a day 2 pick instead of a 1st. in the offseason i think he'd have commanded the same kind of return as AJ or Hollywood Brown.
touchdowns are also a bit of a team stat (kind of like wins for a pitcher in baseball). in 2020 Moore led all receivers with 6 plays 40+ yards but only had 4 touchdowns. he actually had more 20+ yard plays and more 40+ yard plays than davante adams - who had 18 touchdowns because he's an animal in the red zone (which is why he cost 2 first round picks). moore will never be adams but in a better environment than carolina i think he would likely score more tds than he has.
Do not confuse what you're seeing this year as this being what his desired offense looks like.
We've seen that teams are not really willing to give up a lot for the second tier WRs. They'd rather just take one in the draft as it seems every year now, there are 10 receivers that turn out to be pretty good.
+1..
I think he’s going to want 1 more year of drafts to build what he, HC , OC &DC want.
If our success continues we not only drop in the draft position but also play stronger competition we may not be ready for talent wise.
I think he also looks to trade LW and seek a more dynamic replacement in the draft for that player to facilitate Winks blitz schemes.
not saying Moore isn't good (he is) but when I was looking at his player page I couldn't believe he's only scored 15 career TD's over 69 games played. Yes, his QB play has been quite poor but he only scored 2 with Cam Newton his rookie season. For comparison sake 2018 draft Ridley has 28 over 49 games and Sutton 13 over 56
if he had more touchdowns he'd cost a 1st round pick+. it's definitely a flag that carries some risk, and i think and his performance so far this year are the only reasons why you might be able to get him for a day 2 pick instead of a 1st. in the offseason i think he'd have commanded the same kind of return as AJ or Hollywood Brown.
touchdowns are also a bit of a team stat (kind of like wins for a pitcher in baseball). in 2020 Moore led all receivers with 6 plays 40+ yards but only had 4 touchdowns. he actually had more 20+ yard plays and more 40+ yard plays than davante adams - who had 18 touchdowns because he's an animal in the red zone (which is why he cost 2 first round picks). moore will never be adams but in a better environment than carolina i think he would likely score more tds than he has.
To be clear, I wasn't arguing against Moore (at the right price). Just somewhat surprised how few times he's actually scored. He's probably a good #2 WR (of course the Giants could use that). I'm just not sure he's a #1 who is being hidden by poor QB play.
for a late round pick? That makes absolutely no sense.
Would you trade Toney for Judy? Judy hasn't been very good. Toney hasn't been healthy.
In ONE second. Jeudy hasn't been great but he still has 107 catches over his first 32 games with 1,613 yards. Obviously, he hasn't been a world beater but he'd be the Giants #2 for now and a pretty realistic upside of a #2 NFL WR.
We are clearly not. Which is a reason Schoen is not going to give up any type of significant draft capital to get Moore, who isn't as good as Diggs.
To be clear, I wasn't arguing against Moore (at the right price). Just somewhat surprised how few times he's actually scored. He's probably a good #2 WR (of course the Giants could use that). I'm just not sure he's a #1 who is being hidden by poor QB play.
yeah i understood (and sort of agree). he is never going to be prime OBJ or Jamarr Chase. but realistically there are only a handful of those types and 32 teams. They also cost 1st round picks or more and now the going rate is $30m+ and last offseason multiple teams were lining up to pay that.
point being a very good receiver in the range of 15-30 is still valuable and not going to be cheap to find (i consider the hollywood brown and ceedee lamb types in the same category). at 20m and (hopefully) only costing a day 2 pick, it's a sensible move. and I do think Moore has upside to move into the #5-15 cluster just below the truly elite.
We are clearly not. Which is a reason Schoen is not going to give up any type of significant draft capital to get Moore, who isn't as good as Diggs.
When Beane made the trade for Diggs Josh Allen was coming off a year where he passed for 3k yards, averaged 193 yards per game at a 6.7 y/a, with 59% comp (they went 10-6 and lost to houston in the first round of the playoffs 22-19). his QB rating that year was 85 and his QBR was 49.
in the playoff game vs houston josh allen was 24/46 (52%) with 0 passing touchdowns (he actually caught the offense's only td) and he had 2 fumbles.
point being at 5-1 right now and 9-5 in his last 14, we aren't too many weeks for Jones having a very similar track record to josh allen entering his age 24 third year (jones is in his age 25 right now). both will be on 0 postseason wins. where jones goes from here is anyone's guess - but the anyone that matters is Daboll/Schoen and it's possible they decide to be aggressive.
The funny thing is - we're in a very similar position to when the Bills traded for Diggs. They were looking for a #1 WR to put their offense over the top. That's pretty much where we stand, now.
We are both in a very similar position
We are both 5-1
They have never won a SB. We have won several with ok WRs
In ok with our team as is
I'm curious to know if you plan to finish this thought, since you managed to list only one similarity for our "very similar position" which is that we have the same record.
You're trying too hard.