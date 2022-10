Dunleavy : Giants & the Trade Deadline

Dunleavy article..not providing any scoops or intel but goes through the type* of players that would be intriguing for the giants."Expect the Giants to be in the mix if a player on a rookie contract with multiple remaining years of team control becomes available for a late-round pick or in a player-for-player swap. Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy, Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and young inside linebackers make sense to address needs.Another — albeit less likely possibility — is a star whose multiyear contract is structured to fit under the Giants’ $3.6 million of salary cap space, according to NFL Players Association records. Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (who is said not to be available) will make about $608,000 over the rest of this season but is owed $19.9 million guaranteed in 2023 — when the Giants have $50 million in cap space, per overthecap.com — and carries $30.7 million in salaries for 2024 and 2025 combined.Trading premium draft picks for a rental — like the Rams did with Miller — is not in the cards.The Giants need financial resources to reward their own players — draft-and-develop is Schoen’s model — whether pending free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, or early-extension candidates Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence and Xavier McKinney." Giants and the trade deadline - ( New Window