Dunleavy : Giants & the Trade Deadline

The Dude : 10/19/2022 11:53 am
Dunleavy article..not providing any scoops or intel but goes through the type* of players that would be intriguing for the giants.

"Expect the Giants to be in the mix if a player on a rookie contract with multiple remaining years of team control becomes available for a late-round pick or in a player-for-player swap. Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy, Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and young inside linebackers make sense to address needs.

Another — albeit less likely possibility — is a star whose multiyear contract is structured to fit under the Giants’ $3.6 million of salary cap space, according to NFL Players Association records. Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (who is said not to be available) will make about $608,000 over the rest of this season but is owed $19.9 million guaranteed in 2023 — when the Giants have $50 million in cap space, per overthecap.com — and carries $30.7 million in salaries for 2024 and 2025 combined.

Trading premium draft picks for a rental — like the Rams did with Miller — is not in the cards.

The Giants need financial resources to reward their own players — draft-and-develop is Schoen’s model — whether pending free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, or early-extension candidates Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence and Xavier McKinney."
ryanmkeane : 10/19/2022 12:04 pm : link
Moore definitely makes sense for those dollars if Schoen thinks this is a playoff team the next 3 seasons
Broncos are not trading Jeudy  
ZogZerg : 10/19/2022 12:05 pm : link
You are buying high on Claypool...
Jaycee Horn  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/19/2022 12:11 pm : link
is the biggest name that I think has a shot to be a Giant, although I doubt the Giants FO takes such a big swing.
Pulling this out of thin air  
Hammer : 10/19/2022 12:14 pm : link
but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.
RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
BillT : 10/19/2022 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15871098 Hammer said:
Quote:
but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.

I’d agree. They have a plan. That’s obvious. Reacting to this fast start by jumping on the trade bandwagon for talent doesn’t seem like a likely move.
RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
AcidTest : 10/19/2022 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15871098 Hammer said:
Quote:
but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.


Agreed. There will be inquiries, but I don't think anything will happen. Maybe something small, but even that seems unlikely to me.
RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
mphbullet36 : 10/19/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15871098 Hammer said:
Quote:
but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.


they did trade a 1st round pick for Diggs. I'm not saying we are in the same position but the Bills organization isn't also to make trades when they feel they are getting the right long term piece.
RE: RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
The Dude : 10/19/2022 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15871106 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15871098 Hammer said:


Quote:


but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.



they did trade a 1st round pick for Diggs. I'm not saying we are in the same position but the Bills organization isn't also to make trades when they feel they are getting the right long term piece.


It’s a fair point but i believe the “rebuild” started in 2017 for buffalo, the trade for Diggs occurred in 2020, after a few years of adjusting/flipping the roster. So it’s possible, but by comparison, schoen was part of the FO that was further along in the rebuild before trading assets away for pieces.
I like Claypool  
SLIM_ : 10/19/2022 12:27 pm : link
but don't think he is a fit for what Dabol wants to do. I think he prefers shiftier players over size. For a reference, see our 2nd round pick this year.
Salary cap  
UGADawgs7 : 10/19/2022 12:36 pm : link
I thought they were said to have closer to the $80M mark in cap space next season? If it is $50, that definitely will make it nearly impossible to trade for DJ Moore unless CAR retains some. This team is missing a big body possible WR1 so Claypool definitely would make sense though idk if he has the ability to become a WR1.
Nick Kosmider  
DanMetroMan : 10/19/2022 12:36 pm : link
suggests the cost for Jeudy would be a 2 or a 3 and a 4, and for Chubb "more than" the Von Miller deal (a 2 + 3 + inheriting the rest of Miller's salary) because any team trading for Chubb would be doing so with the plan being extending him.
Why in the world would Denver trade Jeudy  
Section331 : 10/19/2022 12:51 pm : link
for a late round pick? That makes absolutely no sense.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/19/2022 12:52 pm : link
i'm out on Claypool
even if Jeudy is available  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/19/2022 12:52 pm : link
he's been a little unimpressive so far in his career. He's a great route runner just like his draft report said, but he lacks in other areas. He doesn't look like a true #1 imo, just a good #2.
RE: I like Claypool  
Ivan15 : 10/19/2022 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15871121 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
but don't think he is a fit for what Dabol wants to do. I think he prefers shiftier players over size. For a reference, see our 2nd round pick this year.


I think the Giants still need and want the “go to” 3rd down receiver that Golladay was supposed to be. If that’s Claypool, great!
RE: RE: RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
mphbullet36 : 10/19/2022 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15871115 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15871106 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15871098 Hammer said:


Quote:


but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.



they did trade a 1st round pick for Diggs. I'm not saying we are in the same position but the Bills organization isn't also to make trades when they feel they are getting the right long term piece.



It’s a fair point but i believe the “rebuild” started in 2017 for buffalo, the trade for Diggs occurred in 2020, after a few years of adjusting/flipping the roster. So it’s possible, but by comparison, schoen was part of the FO that was further along in the rebuild before trading assets away for pieces.


I think they will be opportunistic...if they see a guy available that fits both short and long term what they want to do and they can fit it under the salary cap what am I to complain.

Schoen and Dabs get my full trust. If they think DJ Moore is a great fit I would give up a day 2 pick for him.
Giants  
Sammo85 : 10/19/2022 1:13 pm : link
don’t have a real ton of cap space next year especially if Jones and Barkley come back on new deals and they have limited flexibility to really push a lot of dollars into 2024 and 2025 even with creative bonus structuring. They’ll be able to make some mid tier adjustments or signings but not many.

Keep in mind Andrew Thomas is going to ask for and get a monster deal for LT soon too and Dexter Lawrence is making argument to try and take whatever savings might be had if Giants move on from L. Williams for cap reasons or age.
claypool is interesting but i'd prefer moore  
Eric on Li : 10/19/2022 1:15 pm : link
i think the nyg have a uniquely interesting offer for carolina where they can both offer someone comparable in talent to moore though insane, but cheaper (toney) along with a day 2 pick and the cap space in 2023 to absorb the 20m guaranteed salary.

baltimore can match the draft pick and accommodate the salary, but there aren't too many other teams that can.

i don't see the broncos bailing on jeudy but in a buy low i'd consider it. claypool seems like someone who should be available since it's unlikely the steelers extend him with diontae/pickens. it is hard to know what claypool is but i view him as a much more talented version of slayton. his rookie year he looked like DK part 2.
I'm not sure if Claypool is  
The Dude : 10/19/2022 1:19 pm : link
Smart, Tough, Dependable
RE: I'm not sure if Claypool is  
Eric on Li : 10/19/2022 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15871208 The Dude said:
Quote:
Smart, Tough, Dependable


coming out his toughness was a selling point because he was great on special teams at ND.

his catch rates (60%) have been reasonable for a downfield WR (14 ypc) though he's also had some drops.

he is a talent i'd roll the dice on since his QB situation has deteriorated big time since his rookie year. Big Ben was washed last year and trubisky/pickett have not been good this year.

Marquez Callaway from the Saints would be interesting.  
Vin_Cuccs : 10/19/2022 1:22 pm : link
He is a restricted free agent at the end of the year, so even though he isn't technically under team control after this season, the team would still hold his rights.

The Saints spent a lot of draft capital in that awful trade with the Eagles for Chris Olave, so they could be looking to recoup a pick.

He only counts $895,000 towards the cap this season and I do not think he would cost too much in compensation.

Callaway seems to fit the Daboll-prefered style...he has some size at 6'2", but he has speed and lateral quickness as well. He can also return kicks and punts which would be a nice addition to the team.

The Saints could be willing to move him because he has fallen behind Michael Thomas, Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Tre'Quan Smith on the depth chart.

the Dolphins CB has been brutally awful for a 1st rounder  
KDavies : 10/19/2022 1:56 pm : link
surprised he is even mentioned
RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
Blue21 : 10/19/2022 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15871098 Hammer said:
Quote:
but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.
Totally agree. They talk about the process all the time. Despite the surprising 5-1 start I doubt Schoen has any false delusions about this team. They know what they are and I believe will stick to their plan. They want cap space and a good draft next year.
RE: RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
mittenedman : 10/19/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15871106 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15871098 Hammer said:


Quote:


but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.



they did trade a 1st round pick for Diggs. I'm not saying we are in the same position but the Bills organization isn't also to make trades when they feel they are getting the right long term piece.


The funny thing is - we're in a very similar position to when the Bills traded for Diggs. They were looking for a #1 WR to put their offense over the top. That's pretty much where we stand, now.
I'm  
DanMetroMan : 10/19/2022 2:38 pm : link
not saying Moore isn't good (he is) but when I was looking at his player page I couldn't believe he's only scored 15 career TD's over 69 games played. Yes, his QB play has been quite poor but he only scored 2 with Cam Newton his rookie season. For comparison sake 2018 draft Ridley has 28 over 49 games and Sutton 13 over 56
RE: RE: RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/19/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15871292 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15871106 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15871098 Hammer said:


Quote:


but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.



they did trade a 1st round pick for Diggs. I'm not saying we are in the same position but the Bills organization isn't also to make trades when they feel they are getting the right long term piece.



The funny thing is - we're in a very similar position to when the Bills traded for Diggs. They were looking for a #1 WR to put their offense over the top. That's pretty much where we stand, now.


We are both in a very similar position

We are both 5-1

They have never won a SB. We have won several with ok WRs

In ok with our team as is

That's very interesting regarding Moore's contract structure  
Mike in Long Beach : 10/19/2022 3:12 pm : link
Very rare do you have a quality talent like that in a position where the team is clearly going to be doing a rebuild starting yesterday, and a team with a desperate need at WR with zero cap room actually having the ability to make it happen.

Seems too good to be true.
RE: RE: RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
The Dude : 10/19/2022 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15871292 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15871106 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15871098 Hammer said:


Quote:


but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.



they did trade a 1st round pick for Diggs. I'm not saying we are in the same position but the Bills organization isn't also to make trades when they feel they are getting the right long term piece.



The funny thing is - we're in a very similar position to when the Bills traded for Diggs. They were looking for a #1 WR to put their offense over the top. That's pretty much where we stand, now.


Maybe record wise but i think the comparisons end there...I alluded to above... The bills "Rebuild" started in 2017.....they made the trade for Diggs in 2020, much further down the road in terms of resetting the salary cap, flipping the roster over and Beane/Schoen getting "their guys" in the building. They were in position to give up assets (1st rounder) and not think twice about it. The record is nice, but this team simply isnt there yet.
RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
bradshaw44 : 10/19/2022 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15871098 Hammer said:
Quote:
but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.


I tend to agree. At least that's kind of what I prefer. If we are performing this well with what we have, if you stay the course and pick your own talent moving forward and keep all under cost control this team could be a top contender for a long time. If we were in year 3 and knew this team was solid for sure, then you make your play for the Super Bowl. We are still in a learning phase right now. Don't spend the house when you aren't sure of where you truly are as a team.
RE: Why in the world would Denver trade Jeudy  
81_Great_Dane : 10/19/2022 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15871155 Section331 said:
Quote:
for a late round pick? That makes absolutely no sense.
Would you trade Toney for Judy? Judy hasn't been very good. Toney hasn't been healthy.
RE: I'm  
Eric on Li : 10/19/2022 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15871339 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
not saying Moore isn't good (he is) but when I was looking at his player page I couldn't believe he's only scored 15 career TD's over 69 games played. Yes, his QB play has been quite poor but he only scored 2 with Cam Newton his rookie season. For comparison sake 2018 draft Ridley has 28 over 49 games and Sutton 13 over 56


if he had more touchdowns he'd cost a 1st round pick+. it's definitely a flag that carries some risk, and i think and his performance so far this year are the only reasons why you might be able to get him for a day 2 pick instead of a 1st. in the offseason i think he'd have commanded the same kind of return as AJ or Hollywood Brown.

touchdowns are also a bit of a team stat (kind of like wins for a pitcher in baseball). in 2020 Moore led all receivers with 6 plays 40+ yards but only had 4 touchdowns. he actually had more 20+ yard plays and more 40+ yard plays than davante adams - who had 18 touchdowns because he's an animal in the red zone (which is why he cost 2 first round picks). moore will never be adams but in a better environment than carolina i think he would likely score more tds than he has.
WRs are very important to Daboll's offensive philosophy  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/19/2022 4:02 pm : link
I would not be surprised at all if they went out and got one.

Do not confuse what you're seeing this year as this being what his desired offense looks like.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/19/2022 4:03 pm : link
i wouldn't call Moore a #1 receiver. He's in that next tier though, at his best he's a top 25 talent at the position. What I'll say about him is he's basically everything that Schoen and Daboll prefer - tough, never hurt, catches over the middle, super quick and athletic
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/19/2022 4:04 pm : link
the very most I would give up for Moore would be a 3rd in 2023 and 2nd in 2024. I would not start there though. I'd start at 4th in 2023 and 3rd in 2024 and see if they bite.

We've seen that teams are not really willing to give up a lot for the second tier WRs. They'd rather just take one in the draft as it seems every year now, there are 10 receivers that turn out to be pretty good.
RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
Joe Beckwith : 10/19/2022 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15871098 Hammer said:
Quote:
but I'd be terribly surprised if Schoen makes any moves before the trade deadline.

It's just a sense I get that he is going to build through the draft more or less exclusively.

+1..
I think he’s going to want 1 more year of drafts to build what he, HC , OC &DC want.
If our success continues we not only drop in the draft position but also play stronger competition we may not be ready for talent wise.
I think he also looks to trade LW and seek a more dynamic replacement in the draft for that player to facilitate Winks blitz schemes.
on moore  
JJ2525 : 10/19/2022 4:11 pm : link
i'm not saying he's as good as diggs, but he sure is a similar type of wr. They have similar size and play similar games. I think if you swapped them for each other, Moore would be really good as the #1 with josh allen alongside all the other talent in Buffalo. I imagine in a perfect world that Daboll would love to have him.
We need the money to sign our own players  
kelly : 10/19/2022 4:11 pm : link
Build through the draft
RE: RE: I'm  
DanMetroMan : 10/19/2022 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15871419 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15871339 DanMetroMan said:


Quote:


not saying Moore isn't good (he is) but when I was looking at his player page I couldn't believe he's only scored 15 career TD's over 69 games played. Yes, his QB play has been quite poor but he only scored 2 with Cam Newton his rookie season. For comparison sake 2018 draft Ridley has 28 over 49 games and Sutton 13 over 56



if he had more touchdowns he'd cost a 1st round pick+. it's definitely a flag that carries some risk, and i think and his performance so far this year are the only reasons why you might be able to get him for a day 2 pick instead of a 1st. in the offseason i think he'd have commanded the same kind of return as AJ or Hollywood Brown.

touchdowns are also a bit of a team stat (kind of like wins for a pitcher in baseball). in 2020 Moore led all receivers with 6 plays 40+ yards but only had 4 touchdowns. he actually had more 20+ yard plays and more 40+ yard plays than davante adams - who had 18 touchdowns because he's an animal in the red zone (which is why he cost 2 first round picks). moore will never be adams but in a better environment than carolina i think he would likely score more tds than he has.


To be clear, I wasn't arguing against Moore (at the right price). Just somewhat surprised how few times he's actually scored. He's probably a good #2 WR (of course the Giants could use that). I'm just not sure he's a #1 who is being hidden by poor QB play.
RE: RE: Why in the world would Denver trade Jeudy  
DanMetroMan : 10/19/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15871410 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15871155 Section331 said:


Quote:


for a late round pick? That makes absolutely no sense.

Would you trade Toney for Judy? Judy hasn't been very good. Toney hasn't been healthy.



In ONE second. Jeudy hasn't been great but he still has 107 catches over his first 32 games with 1,613 yards. Obviously, he hasn't been a world beater but he'd be the Giants #2 for now and a pretty realistic upside of a #2 NFL WR.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/19/2022 4:31 pm : link
people are bringing up Diggs, but the main reason Beane did that is because they were, and are, ready to win the Super Bowl.

We are clearly not. Which is a reason Schoen is not going to give up any type of significant draft capital to get Moore, who isn't as good as Diggs.
RE: RE: RE: I'm  
Eric on Li : 10/19/2022 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15871507 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:



To be clear, I wasn't arguing against Moore (at the right price). Just somewhat surprised how few times he's actually scored. He's probably a good #2 WR (of course the Giants could use that). I'm just not sure he's a #1 who is being hidden by poor QB play.


yeah i understood (and sort of agree). he is never going to be prime OBJ or Jamarr Chase. but realistically there are only a handful of those types and 32 teams. They also cost 1st round picks or more and now the going rate is $30m+ and last offseason multiple teams were lining up to pay that.

point being a very good receiver in the range of 15-30 is still valuable and not going to be cheap to find (i consider the hollywood brown and ceedee lamb types in the same category). at 20m and (hopefully) only costing a day 2 pick, it's a sensible move. and I do think Moore has upside to move into the #5-15 cluster just below the truly elite.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 10/19/2022 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15871527 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
people are bringing up Diggs, but the main reason Beane did that is because they were, and are, ready to win the Super Bowl.

We are clearly not. Which is a reason Schoen is not going to give up any type of significant draft capital to get Moore, who isn't as good as Diggs.


When Beane made the trade for Diggs Josh Allen was coming off a year where he passed for 3k yards, averaged 193 yards per game at a 6.7 y/a, with 59% comp (they went 10-6 and lost to houston in the first round of the playoffs 22-19). his QB rating that year was 85 and his QBR was 49.

in the playoff game vs houston josh allen was 24/46 (52%) with 0 passing touchdowns (he actually caught the offense's only td) and he had 2 fumbles.

point being at 5-1 right now and 9-5 in his last 14, we aren't too many weeks for Jones having a very similar track record to josh allen entering his age 24 third year (jones is in his age 25 right now). both will be on 0 postseason wins. where jones goes from here is anyone's guess - but the anyone that matters is Daboll/Schoen and it's possible they decide to be aggressive.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Pulling this out of thin air  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15871384 MyBlueHeaven said:
Quote:
In comment 15871292 mittenedman said:


Quote:
The funny thing is - we're in a very similar position to when the Bills traded for Diggs. They were looking for a #1 WR to put their offense over the top. That's pretty much where we stand, now.



We are both in a very similar position

We are both 5-1

They have never won a SB. We have won several with ok WRs

In ok with our team as is

I'm curious to know if you plan to finish this thought, since you managed to list only one similarity for our "very similar position" which is that we have the same record.

You're trying too hard.
