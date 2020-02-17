Toney Speaks!

During the offseason is Toney just concentrating on his music career. Then when training camp starts his conditioning is lacking to participate in training exercises and the injuries start.
It would be great for Toney and the Giants if his off-season training occurred with his teammates not alone.
conditioning himself to be Kadarius Toney, WR NY Giants, and less time trying to be Yung Joka, rapper, he might actually be on the field contributing.
I have no idea how much work he put into off-season conditioning, or on his music, or any of that. I only know he hasn't been able to stay healthy and hasn't been on the field.
Now, I remember Phil Simms being hurt a lot at the beginning of his career, so I tend to be patient with guys who are hurt a lot. I don't entirely understand why so many BBIers assume Toney's a malingerer — or, maybe I do, and I just disagree. I think the Young Joka rap thing rubs some people the wrong way. How many BBIers remember that Mitch Petrus was in a band? Nobody blamed his music for his lack of development. Nobody cared that Bernie Williams or Wayman Tisdale were musicians. They played their sport, and in their down time, they played their instruments.
But a lot of people still see rap differently. It still hasn't been accepted by the mainstream, or at least by the older demo, the way jazz and rock were in a much shorter time.
Am I suspicious about Toney? A little. I'm certainly disappointed. But other than unsourced rumors about the team being willing to trade him, I'm not hearing any complaints from the Giants front office, coaches or players. Not even rumors that the coaches or players are unhappy. Just some very thin speculation and a lot of anger from the fans. Usually if the beats are hearing something, they'll find a way to get it into their coverage. Maybe I've missed it, but I haven't seen it.
Bottom line, though: At this point, I'm not a Toney booster or basher. I'll think about him when he's back on the field.
RE: RE: Maybe if he spent more of his offseason time
conditioning himself to be Kadarius Toney, WR NY Giants, and less time trying to be Yung Joka, rapper, he might actually be on the field contributing.
I have no idea how much work he put into off-season conditioning, or on his music, or any of that. I only know he hasn't been able to stay healthy and hasn't been on the field.
Now, I remember Phil Simms being hurt a lot at the beginning of his career, so I tend to be patient with guys who are hurt a lot. I don't entirely understand why so many BBIers assume Toney's a malingerer — or, maybe I do, and I just disagree. I think the Young Joka rap thing rubs some people the wrong way. How many BBIers remember that Mitch Petrus was in a band? Nobody blamed his music for his lack of development. Nobody cared that Bernie Williams or Wayman Tisdale were musicians. They played their sport, and in their down time, they played their instruments.
But a lot of people still see rap differently. It still hasn't been accepted by the mainstream, or at least by the older demo, the way jazz and rock were in a much shorter time.
Am I suspicious about Toney? A little. I'm certainly disappointed. But other than unsourced rumors about the team being willing to trade him, I'm not hearing any complaints from the Giants front office, coaches or players. Not even rumors that the coaches or players are unhappy. Just some very thin speculation and a lot of anger from the fans. Usually if the beats are hearing something, they'll find a way to get it into their coverage. Maybe I've missed it, but I haven't seen it.
Bottom line, though: At this point, I'm not a Toney booster or basher. I'll think about him when he's back on the field.
Less interested in him meeting the media & more interested in him getting his ass on the field.
I will give him credit for ONE thing this season: after the opening win vs. TN/he was completely nonexistent, the media tried to bait him about his lack of PT & he was of the, 'Hey. We won. I'm happy' mindset. That was nice.
conditioning himself to be Kadarius Toney, WR NY Giants, and less time trying to be Yung Joka, rapper, he might actually be on the field contributing.
I have no idea how much work he put into off-season conditioning, or on his music, or any of that. I only know he hasn't been able to stay healthy and hasn't been on the field.
Now, I remember Phil Simms being hurt a lot at the beginning of his career, so I tend to be patient with guys who are hurt a lot. I don't entirely understand why so many BBIers assume Toney's a malingerer — or, maybe I do, and I just disagree. I think the Young Joka rap thing rubs some people the wrong way. How many BBIers remember that Mitch Petrus was in a band? Nobody blamed his music for his lack of development. Nobody cared that Bernie Williams or Wayman Tisdale were musicians. They played their sport, and in their down time, they played their instruments.
But a lot of people still see rap differently. It still hasn't been accepted by the mainstream, or at least by the older demo, the way jazz and rock were in a much shorter time.
Am I suspicious about Toney? A little. I'm certainly disappointed. But other than unsourced rumors about the team being willing to trade him, I'm not hearing any complaints from the Giants front office, coaches or players. Not even rumors that the coaches or players are unhappy. Just some very thin speculation and a lot of anger from the fans. Usually if the beats are hearing something, they'll find a way to get it into their coverage. Maybe I've missed it, but I haven't seen it.
Bottom line, though: At this point, I'm not a Toney booster or basher. I'll think about him when he's back on the field.
I wish people would stop comparing Toney to Simms when it comes to injuries at the start of their respective careers.
In his rookie season Simms relieved Pisarcik in the middle of game 5, then started all 11 games the rest of the way.
In his second year Simms missed 3 games due to injury, but started 13 games.
In other words, not counting the first 4 1/2 games of 1979 when Perkins chose to go with a vet QB over the rookie, Simms played in 25 of his first 28 games.
At this point Toney has been available for (I believe) less than half of the first 23 games at the start of his NFL career and he's not playing this Sunday either.
That means, not even counting this upcoming game that he'll be missing due to injury, Toney has already missed more games THIS year, than Simms missed his first 2 years.
Better than avid chance that’s true. Problem is it’s two years. Odell missed like 8 weeks season 1. Two seasons is getting ridiculous. Also, when he’s been available he’s been limited. So in that limited time he manages to injure himself again. At some point if he’s that injury prone then might as well part ways anyways.
Better than avid chance that’s true. Problem is it’s two years. Odell missed like 8 weeks season 1. Two seasons is getting ridiculous. Also, when he’s been available he’s been limited. So in that limited time he manages to injure himself again. At some point if he’s that injury prone then might as well part ways anyways.
That’s been my thought as well. There were “rumors “ about him in college, this was part of it. If he is still on the roster next training camp, we will know that Daboll believes he is just having bad injury luck. If Schoen dumps him, we will know the other extreme is true.
That’s been my thought as well. There were “rumors “ about him in college, this was part of it. If he is still on the roster next training camp, we will know that Daboll believes he is just having bad injury luck. If Schoen dumps him, we will know the other extreme is true.
LOL. That's my feeling. It is hard for me to comprehend that there is bad rap and good rap. Many people like it and that's great ... enjoy. For me, the best description I've heard is that rap is to music as Etch-a-Sketch is to art. Different strokes...
Nothing says well spoken like these consecutive sentences...
LOL. That's my feeling. It is hard for me to comprehend that there is bad rap and good rap. Many people like it and that's great ... enjoy. For me, the best description I've heard is that rap is to music as Etch-a-Sketch is to art. Different strokes...
I am not into heavy metal but if you like it so be it. I Don't understand when rap is mentioned on this site it not considered music. It has been around since the early/mid 70s and don't seem to be going away.
But I'm a musician. I can play. I can't judge most rap or hip-hop by that standard, so unlike with signers or players, I'm at a loss to say who's great and who sucks in this genre.
I'm NOT saying rap or hip-hop isn't an "ART FORM," but to be music -- by definition -- requires MELODY. That's not a high bar -- but I don't hear MELODY. What I hear is closer to spoken word poetry over electronic (or frequently stolen) beats.
I don't begrudge Toney his artistic expression, nor do I care if Toney is the greatest or worst rapper on the planet. But he ain't on the football field! And that's all I care about regarding Toney. Because he has a LOT of football talent. And it's going to waste.
The guy has been a total bust, and is worthless to this organisation. The best the Giants may get is a late round draft selection, but that selection would probably do more for this franchise than this wash-out.
I'm done with Toney, he's a wasted pick and a waste of time for the future of this team.
ever get sick of forming a overcritical nonsensical opinion before knowing more of the facts.
This coaching staff had their opportunity to part ways with Toney, they didn't, and even played him a few times this year when they could.
He's hurt, he's going to be held out. Lets see what happens when he's back then judge all you want.
Not sure why so many posters do not have this approach.
So many of you are always eating crow year in year out. Do you like that taste or something? or just slow learner?
They root for the players yet they can’t stand them. It’s bizarre.
+2. I didn't want Toney on draft night, but let's see what happens the rest of the year. Some of the "asshats" and insiders have said their are questions about his commitment and maturity, but I see a player who plays hard when he's on the field. He's already had a few explosive plays. Hamstring issues are tricky and can take some time to heal. But I do agree that he needs to get on the field this year.
Better than avid chance that’s true. Problem is it’s two years. Odell missed like 8 weeks season 1. Two seasons is getting ridiculous. Also, when he’s been available he’s been limited. So in that limited time he manages to injure himself again. At some point if he’s that injury prone then might as well part ways anyways.
Agree. No one would care about his rap career if he weren’t missing all of this time.
But I'm a musician. I can play. I can't judge most rap or hip-hop by that standard, so unlike with signers or players, I'm at a loss to say who's great and who sucks in this genre.
I'm NOT saying rap or hip-hop isn't an "ART FORM," but to be music -- by definition -- requires MELODY. That's not a high bar -- but I don't hear MELODY. What I hear is closer to spoken word poetry over electronic (or frequently stolen) beats.
I don't begrudge Toney his artistic expression, nor do I care if Toney is the greatest or worst rapper on the planet. But he ain't on the football field! And that's all I care about regarding Toney. Because he has a LOT of football talent. And it's going to waste.
I used to play. I agree, and will add that there’s also no harmony. There’s really no pitch change at all. Music, by definition, requires melody and harmony. Most Rap lacks both, unless you count the drumbeat or generic synthesizer hooks.
ever get sick of forming a overcritical nonsensical opinion before knowing more of the facts.
This coaching staff had their opportunity to part ways with Toney, they didn't, and even played him a few times this year when they could.
He's hurt, he's going to be held out. Lets see what happens when he's back then judge all you want.
Not sure why so many posters do not have this approach.
So many of you are always eating crow year in year out. Do you like that taste or something? or just slow learner?
What's really hilarious is people bashing a player because a reporter decided to interview him. Maybe they think Toney asked the reporter to do a story on him.
And why aren't people bashing Robinson. Or Lemieux. Or Barkley. Or Flott. Or Beavers. Or Williams. Or Smith. Or Shepard.
He has no desire or intention of ever playing football. For NYG or anyone.
Hes riding this out as long as he can, then hes off to do his own thing.
This is what I think. And many posters - who know much more about the world than Toney and can project into the future - refuse to believe it because earning more than an NFL starter as a musician is a long shot (a really really long shot). Those posters are just not reckoning with how… unworldly… Toney likely is.
Bad luck getting drafted by a lousy team and then getting injured.. new coach tried to come back to quickly and made injury worse.. done nothing but workout and try to get his body right, but yeah bad guy.. LEts let the coaching staff see what they can get from him once he gets on the field.. also there is no rush.. This is not a playoff winning team yet.. its got some great parts.. and great coaching.. They are building something here let them do that.
Can't be that. The heads of all the Armchair GMs on this site would explode.
He has no desire or intention of ever playing football. For NYG or anyone.
Hes riding this out as long as he can, then hes off to do his own thing.
This is what I think. And many posters - who know much more about the world than Toney and can project into the future - refuse to believe it because earning more than an NFL starter as a musician is a long shot (a really really long shot). Those posters are just not reckoning with how… unworldly… Toney likely is.
That’s my theory.
His contract is fully guaranteed, how's he riding it out for as long as he can?
Rooting for him to come back and be productive isn't being a sucker. As someone earlier mentioned, none of the beats are posting anything about the coaching staff hating him or wanting him gone. Seems to me like he's trying to get back on the field and the constant setbacks, while frustrating, are making people dip into the conspiracy theory well.
not sure why so much hate is thrown his way. I get that there have been some weird things going on with him but he's not a media clown, he's not causing trouble.
When he is on the field it looks like a guy that wants it. He plays hard in my opinion. If we can get him on the field he can help this team win which is what I care about. What he does on his personal time is none of my business. I own a small business and I cant worry about what my staff is doing outside of work unless its criminal. Other than that its none of my business.
RE: Realistically our best WR when healthy and its not close
not sure why so much hate is thrown his way. I get that there have been some weird things going on with him but he's not a media clown, he's not causing trouble.
When he is on the field it looks like a guy that wants it. He plays hard in my opinion. If we can get him on the field he can help this team win which is what I care about. What he does on his personal time is none of my business. I own a small business and I cant worry about what my staff is doing outside of work unless its criminal. Other than that its none of my business.
Could be DG drafted him? Not sure either but it started as soon as he got to camp with the Giants when they gave him the wrong size cleats. Somehow he was bad news because a cleat fell off.
if he says he's working hard, doing well. going to take that at face value and wait for the kid to get healthy.
When has Daboll ever said anything negative about a player. He is smart, because he doesn't know what the future will bring and if he will need someone or not. Look at Slayton, he was always doing great (last on the depth chart). Good thing he said that because we needed him for a few games.
Maybe if we are 5-1 without him and others, as they recover we get even better and Toney spends time learning the playbook. The conditioning and trainer coaches really need to work with him -a lot. His body is clearly unbalanced if his hamstrings blow everytime he runs. He needs a Tom Brady routine with elasticity
It certainly was unlucky that a grown man couldn't find shoes that fit, and definitely unlucky that he chose not to attend the first round of voluntary team activities so that he could get his new playbook ASAP from his new coaches.
Even if you want to give Toney the benefit of the doubt on the injuries, he still gives off my-dog-ate-my-homework vibes in other instances where an impeccable work ethic probably wouldn't.
Broke a thumb on his throwing hand and had knee surgery the other year. Those were season ending injuries. This guy being out with pulled muscles is all on him. He doesn't give two fucks. Wake up.
How can you tell which guys brought muscle injuries on themselves and which didn't deserve it? Asking for a friend.
Look, I'm not saying this as any sort of judgment on Toney's hamstrings, because how would I know how injured they are?
But I will say this - the first diagnosis of most soft tissue injuries that happen in practice comes from the player. The team isn't giving every single player physicals every day, so the player is the one who gets himself in the trainers' room in the first place to get checked out.
When they talk about playing through injuries, a lot of times those players are avoiding getting themselves on the injury report to begin with.
With Toney, hamstrings are tricky and his skill set requires twitchiness, so I get it that Toney just might not be able to be any good even if he did try to play through a tweaked hamstring (or both). I'm just talking about the overall injury discussion - it's not about players forcing their way onto the field against medical advice; it's more like not seeking medical advice for every bump and bruise along the way. If every player erred on the side of caution, each team's "questionable" designation would be 50 names long.
Here's a talented player who has a long history of hamstring problems and missing games because of it. Players aren't necessarily dogging it when they don't play. Some fans think the only legit reason not to play is if the player has broken bones or torn ACLs.
Fans are often too quick to leap to conclusions about a player's motivations without facts to support those beliefs. I remember when one of our best WRs ever (Hakeem Nicks) was for a long time unfairly believed to be dogging it until later it was found he had compartment syndrome of the lower leg.
He just gives the impression that he doesn't care, the people asking him questions are assholes and everything he is asked about should be obvious. He acts like everyone should know the answers to the questions. He never expresses remorse for missing time or a desire to get back on the field. I like players that are more committed to their teammates and the team.
We drafted him but he doesn't seem like a Giant yet. He doesn't seem to want us, so why we would want him? Play with some consistency and act like you care.
What evidence is there that Toney is actually interested in an NFL career?
As opposed to some guy who was drafted, handed several million dollars in a guaranteed contract, and logically decided not to turn it down even if he had no interest in being a pro athlete.
I say the second option has more evidence to support it.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
That’s All Folks!
I do not think he's intentionally lagging, and this guy is a playmaker.
It would be great for Toney and the Giants if his off-season training occurred with his teammates not alone.
Now, I remember Phil Simms being hurt a lot at the beginning of his career, so I tend to be patient with guys who are hurt a lot. I don't entirely understand why so many BBIers assume Toney's a malingerer — or, maybe I do, and I just disagree. I think the Young Joka rap thing rubs some people the wrong way. How many BBIers remember that Mitch Petrus was in a band? Nobody blamed his music for his lack of development. Nobody cared that Bernie Williams or Wayman Tisdale were musicians. They played their sport, and in their down time, they played their instruments.
But a lot of people still see rap differently. It still hasn't been accepted by the mainstream, or at least by the older demo, the way jazz and rock were in a much shorter time.
Am I suspicious about Toney? A little. I'm certainly disappointed. But other than unsourced rumors about the team being willing to trade him, I'm not hearing any complaints from the Giants front office, coaches or players. Not even rumors that the coaches or players are unhappy. Just some very thin speculation and a lot of anger from the fans. Usually if the beats are hearing something, they'll find a way to get it into their coverage. Maybe I've missed it, but I haven't seen it.
Bottom line, though: At this point, I'm not a Toney booster or basher. I'll think about him when he's back on the field.
Quote:
conditioning himself to be Kadarius Toney, WR NY Giants, and less time trying to be Yung Joka, rapper, he might actually be on the field contributing.
I have no idea how much work he put into off-season conditioning, or on his music, or any of that. I only know he hasn't been able to stay healthy and hasn't been on the field.
Now, I remember Phil Simms being hurt a lot at the beginning of his career, so I tend to be patient with guys who are hurt a lot. I don't entirely understand why so many BBIers assume Toney's a malingerer — or, maybe I do, and I just disagree. I think the Young Joka rap thing rubs some people the wrong way. How many BBIers remember that Mitch Petrus was in a band? Nobody blamed his music for his lack of development. Nobody cared that Bernie Williams or Wayman Tisdale were musicians. They played their sport, and in their down time, they played their instruments.
But a lot of people still see rap differently. It still hasn't been accepted by the mainstream, or at least by the older demo, the way jazz and rock were in a much shorter time.
Am I suspicious about Toney? A little. I'm certainly disappointed. But other than unsourced rumors about the team being willing to trade him, I'm not hearing any complaints from the Giants front office, coaches or players. Not even rumors that the coaches or players are unhappy. Just some very thin speculation and a lot of anger from the fans. Usually if the beats are hearing something, they'll find a way to get it into their coverage. Maybe I've missed it, but I haven't seen it.
Bottom line, though: At this point, I'm not a Toney booster or basher. I'll think about him when he's back on the field.
Very well said! +1
I never knew!
Can't be that. The heads of all the Armchair GMs on this site would explode.
I don’t think that’s devils advocate, I think it’s common sense. You’ve got people blaming his injuries on rap music, lol.
He’s probably injury prone. Isn’t the first and won’t be the last.
I will give him credit for ONE thing this season: after the opening win vs. TN/he was completely nonexistent, the media tried to bait him about his lack of PT & he was of the, 'Hey. We won. I'm happy' mindset. That was nice.
Quote:
What if the man just has had some bad luck?
Can't be that. The heads of all the Armchair GMs on this site would explode.
Bad luck or not, he set himself up for criticism by not showing up for OTAs (at least until he was seemingly coerced into it)
Quote:
conditioning himself to be Kadarius Toney, WR NY Giants, and less time trying to be Yung Joka, rapper, he might actually be on the field contributing.
I have no idea how much work he put into off-season conditioning, or on his music, or any of that. I only know he hasn't been able to stay healthy and hasn't been on the field.
Now, I remember Phil Simms being hurt a lot at the beginning of his career, so I tend to be patient with guys who are hurt a lot. I don't entirely understand why so many BBIers assume Toney's a malingerer — or, maybe I do, and I just disagree. I think the Young Joka rap thing rubs some people the wrong way. How many BBIers remember that Mitch Petrus was in a band? Nobody blamed his music for his lack of development. Nobody cared that Bernie Williams or Wayman Tisdale were musicians. They played their sport, and in their down time, they played their instruments.
But a lot of people still see rap differently. It still hasn't been accepted by the mainstream, or at least by the older demo, the way jazz and rock were in a much shorter time.
Am I suspicious about Toney? A little. I'm certainly disappointed. But other than unsourced rumors about the team being willing to trade him, I'm not hearing any complaints from the Giants front office, coaches or players. Not even rumors that the coaches or players are unhappy. Just some very thin speculation and a lot of anger from the fans. Usually if the beats are hearing something, they'll find a way to get it into their coverage. Maybe I've missed it, but I haven't seen it.
Bottom line, though: At this point, I'm not a Toney booster or basher. I'll think about him when he's back on the field.
I wish people would stop comparing Toney to Simms when it comes to injuries at the start of their respective careers.
In his rookie season Simms relieved Pisarcik in the middle of game 5, then started all 11 games the rest of the way.
In his second year Simms missed 3 games due to injury, but started 13 games.
In other words, not counting the first 4 1/2 games of 1979 when Perkins chose to go with a vet QB over the rookie, Simms played in 25 of his first 28 games.
At this point Toney has been available for (I believe) less than half of the first 23 games at the start of his NFL career and he's not playing this Sunday either.
That means, not even counting this upcoming game that he'll be missing due to injury, Toney has already missed more games THIS year, than Simms missed his first 2 years.
Great post otherwise.
hes exactly what this offense needs in our saqoun/wild cat/jones hybrid running game we have going on
Quote:
In comment 15873060 Tim in VA said:
Quote:
What if the man just has had some bad luck?
Can't be that. The heads of all the Armchair GMs on this site would explode.
Bad luck or not, he set himself up for criticism by not showing up for OTAs (at least until he was seemingly coerced into it)
I would have thought Gettleman had learned his lesson about work ethic (read: Deandre Baker).
Better than avid chance that’s true. Problem is it’s two years. Odell missed like 8 weeks season 1. Two seasons is getting ridiculous. Also, when he’s been available he’s been limited. So in that limited time he manages to injure himself again. At some point if he’s that injury prone then might as well part ways anyways.
Quote:
What if the man just has had some bad luck?
Better than avid chance that’s true. Problem is it’s two years. Odell missed like 8 weeks season 1. Two seasons is getting ridiculous. Also, when he’s been available he’s been limited. So in that limited time he manages to injure himself again. At some point if he’s that injury prone then might as well part ways anyways.
*average. Not avid
You know. That place you never are?
I listened to about half a dozen of his songs. One was passable, the others were unlistenable.
Don’t let the bastards get you down Kadarious
LOL. That's my feeling. It is hard for me to comprehend that there is bad rap and good rap. Many people like it and that's great ... enjoy. For me, the best description I've heard is that rap is to music as Etch-a-Sketch is to art. Different strokes...
So you can't judge just by how you feel - it's all about how you feel
I see no reason to speculate negatively... Doing so just puts someone in a bad place.
Looking forward to seeing him on the field.
Quote:
How does one tell?
LOL. That's my feeling. It is hard for me to comprehend that there is bad rap and good rap. Many people like it and that's great ... enjoy. For me, the best description I've heard is that rap is to music as Etch-a-Sketch is to art. Different strokes...
He skipped rookie OTAs and missed a good portion of 2nd year OTAs. Thats not bad luck
Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not on the roster at the end of this season.
I'm NOT saying rap or hip-hop isn't an "ART FORM," but to be music -- by definition -- requires MELODY. That's not a high bar -- but I don't hear MELODY. What I hear is closer to spoken word poetry over electronic (or frequently stolen) beats.
I don't begrudge Toney his artistic expression, nor do I care if Toney is the greatest or worst rapper on the planet. But he ain't on the football field! And that's all I care about regarding Toney. Because he has a LOT of football talent. And it's going to waste.
I'm done with Toney, he's a wasted pick and a waste of time for the future of this team.
This coaching staff had their opportunity to part ways with Toney, they didn't, and even played him a few times this year when they could.
He's hurt, he's going to be held out. Lets see what happens when he's back then judge all you want.
Not sure why so many posters do not have this approach.
So many of you are always eating crow year in year out. Do you like that taste or something? or just slow learner?
This coaching staff had their opportunity to part ways with Toney, they didn't, and even played him a few times this year when they could.
He's hurt, he's going to be held out. Lets see what happens when he's back then judge all you want.
Not sure why so many posters do not have this approach.
So many of you are always eating crow year in year out. Do you like that taste or something? or just slow learner?
Agreed.
Posters should be accustomed to being disappointed in Toney at this stage...
Quote:
What if the man just has had some bad luck?
I don’t think that’s devils advocate, I think it’s common sense. You’ve got people blaming his injuries on rap music, lol.
He’s probably injury prone. Isn’t the first and won’t be the last.
I’m waiting for the thread that says Toney scores
This coaching staff had their opportunity to part ways with Toney, they didn't, and even played him a few times this year when they could.
He's hurt, he's going to be held out. Lets see what happens when he's back then judge all you want.
Not sure why so many posters do not have this approach.
So many of you are always eating crow year in year out. Do you like that taste or something? or just slow learner?
They root for the players yet they can’t stand them. It’s bizarre.
Quote:
ever get sick of forming a overcritical nonsensical opinion before knowing more of the facts.
This coaching staff had their opportunity to part ways with Toney, they didn't, and even played him a few times this year when they could.
He's hurt, he's going to be held out. Lets see what happens when he's back then judge all you want.
Not sure why so many posters do not have this approach.
So many of you are always eating crow year in year out. Do you like that taste or something? or just slow learner?
They root for the players yet they can’t stand them. It’s bizarre.
+2. I didn't want Toney on draft night, but let's see what happens the rest of the year. Some of the "asshats" and insiders have said their are questions about his commitment and maturity, but I see a player who plays hard when he's on the field. He's already had a few explosive plays. Hamstring issues are tricky and can take some time to heal. But I do agree that he needs to get on the field this year.
Quote:
What if the man just has had some bad luck?
Better than avid chance that’s true. Problem is it’s two years. Odell missed like 8 weeks season 1. Two seasons is getting ridiculous. Also, when he’s been available he’s been limited. So in that limited time he manages to injure himself again. At some point if he’s that injury prone then might as well part ways anyways.
Agree. No one would care about his rap career if he weren’t missing all of this time.
I'm NOT saying rap or hip-hop isn't an "ART FORM," but to be music -- by definition -- requires MELODY. That's not a high bar -- but I don't hear MELODY. What I hear is closer to spoken word poetry over electronic (or frequently stolen) beats.
I don't begrudge Toney his artistic expression, nor do I care if Toney is the greatest or worst rapper on the planet. But he ain't on the football field! And that's all I care about regarding Toney. Because he has a LOT of football talent. And it's going to waste.
I used to play. I agree, and will add that there’s also no harmony. There’s really no pitch change at all. Music, by definition, requires melody and harmony. Most Rap lacks both, unless you count the drumbeat or generic synthesizer hooks.
This coaching staff had their opportunity to part ways with Toney, they didn't, and even played him a few times this year when they could.
He's hurt, he's going to be held out. Lets see what happens when he's back then judge all you want.
Not sure why so many posters do not have this approach.
So many of you are always eating crow year in year out. Do you like that taste or something? or just slow learner?
What's really hilarious is people bashing a player because a reporter decided to interview him. Maybe they think Toney asked the reporter to do a story on him.
And why aren't people bashing Robinson. Or Lemieux. Or Barkley. Or Flott. Or Beavers. Or Williams. Or Smith. Or Shepard.
He has no desire or intention of ever playing football. For NYG or anyone.
Hes riding this out as long as he can, then hes off to do his own thing.
Hit a bad break with injuries. Coaches say he works hard at every practice, just experiencing a patch of bad luck.
Unlike KG who just gives little to zero effort.
He has no desire or intention of ever playing football. For NYG or anyone.
Hes riding this out as long as he can, then hes off to do his own thing.
I honestly have no idea, and I dont think you do either or anyone on this friggin board for that matter.
let it play out
Quote:
You guys are all suckers.
He has no desire or intention of ever playing football. For NYG or anyone.
Hes riding this out as long as he can, then hes off to do his own thing.
I honestly have no idea, and I dont think you do either or anyone on this friggin board for that matter.
let it play out
The notion that he’s perfectly healthy and doesn’t want to play is ridiculous. You can’t play football on hamstrings that aren’t 100%.
I do not think he's intentionally lagging, and this guy is a playmaker.
I am not a college football fan so have no stake in him other than him being a Giant...
But I am a big Toney fan and I think the kid has just had bad injury luck.
Can't wait for him to be 100% healthy and on the field!
Because no one gives a shit what a 5th rounder guard does in their spare time.
Quote:
Vitriol when Mitch Petrus had a metal band. In fact most thought it was cool that our lineman was in a metal band.
Because no one gives a shit what a 5th rounder guard does in their spare time.
So music in your spare time is acceptable based on what round you’re drafted in? Makes sense.
He has no desire or intention of ever playing football. For NYG or anyone.
Hes riding this out as long as he can, then hes off to do his own thing.
This is what I think. And many posters - who know much more about the world than Toney and can project into the future - refuse to believe it because earning more than an NFL starter as a musician is a long shot (a really really long shot). Those posters are just not reckoning with how… unworldly… Toney likely is.
That’s my theory.
Quote:
What if the man just has had some bad luck?
Bad luck getting drafted by a lousy team and then getting injured.. new coach tried to come back to quickly and made injury worse.. done nothing but workout and try to get his body right, but yeah bad guy.. LEts let the coaching staff see what they can get from him once he gets on the field.. also there is no rush.. This is not a playoff winning team yet.. its got some great parts.. and great coaching.. They are building something here let them do that.
Can't be that. The heads of all the Armchair GMs on this site would explode.
Quote:
You guys are all suckers.
He has no desire or intention of ever playing football. For NYG or anyone.
Hes riding this out as long as he can, then hes off to do his own thing.
This is what I think. And many posters - who know much more about the world than Toney and can project into the future - refuse to believe it because earning more than an NFL starter as a musician is a long shot (a really really long shot). Those posters are just not reckoning with how… unworldly… Toney likely is.
That’s my theory.
His contract is fully guaranteed, how's he riding it out for as long as he can?
Rooting for him to come back and be productive isn't being a sucker. As someone earlier mentioned, none of the beats are posting anything about the coaching staff hating him or wanting him gone. Seems to me like he's trying to get back on the field and the constant setbacks, while frustrating, are making people dip into the conspiracy theory well.
How can you tell which guys brought muscle injuries on themselves and which didn't deserve it? Asking for a friend.
Ok we should see a similar post complaining about Azeez than.
Ditto. Based on the teams performance and preparation he isn’t distracting anyone in that locker room, so no rush to jump to conclusions.
Not worth the energy speculating in any direction - the future will play out how it will and the Giants will still be wearing blue on Sundays.
Even if your wish comes true, I am pretty certain it will only be fleeting.
He'll show us one day what he's capable of, that high ceiling.
And then it'll be back on the injured list.
When he is on the field it looks like a guy that wants it. He plays hard in my opinion. If we can get him on the field he can help this team win which is what I care about. What he does on his personal time is none of my business. I own a small business and I cant worry about what my staff is doing outside of work unless its criminal. Other than that its none of my business.
When he is on the field it looks like a guy that wants it. He plays hard in my opinion. If we can get him on the field he can help this team win which is what I care about. What he does on his personal time is none of my business. I own a small business and I cant worry about what my staff is doing outside of work unless its criminal. Other than that its none of my business.
Could be DG drafted him? Not sure either but it started as soon as he got to camp with the Giants when they gave him the wrong size cleats. Somehow he was bad news because a cleat fell off.
When has Daboll ever said anything negative about a player. He is smart, because he doesn't know what the future will bring and if he will need someone or not. Look at Slayton, he was always doing great (last on the depth chart). Good thing he said that because we needed him for a few games.
It certainly was unlucky that a grown man couldn't find shoes that fit, and definitely unlucky that he chose not to attend the first round of voluntary team activities so that he could get his new playbook ASAP from his new coaches.
Even if you want to give Toney the benefit of the doubt on the injuries, he still gives off my-dog-ate-my-homework vibes in other instances where an impeccable work ethic probably wouldn't.
Quote:
Broke a thumb on his throwing hand and had knee surgery the other year. Those were season ending injuries. This guy being out with pulled muscles is all on him. He doesn't give two fucks. Wake up.
How can you tell which guys brought muscle injuries on themselves and which didn't deserve it? Asking for a friend.
Look, I'm not saying this as any sort of judgment on Toney's hamstrings, because how would I know how injured they are?
But I will say this - the first diagnosis of most soft tissue injuries that happen in practice comes from the player. The team isn't giving every single player physicals every day, so the player is the one who gets himself in the trainers' room in the first place to get checked out.
When they talk about playing through injuries, a lot of times those players are avoiding getting themselves on the injury report to begin with.
With Toney, hamstrings are tricky and his skill set requires twitchiness, so I get it that Toney just might not be able to be any good even if he did try to play through a tweaked hamstring (or both). I'm just talking about the overall injury discussion - it's not about players forcing their way onto the field against medical advice; it's more like not seeking medical advice for every bump and bruise along the way. If every player erred on the side of caution, each team's "questionable" designation would be 50 names long.
Fans are often too quick to leap to conclusions about a player's motivations without facts to support those beliefs. I remember when one of our best WRs ever (Hakeem Nicks) was for a long time unfairly believed to be dogging it until later it was found he had compartment syndrome of the lower leg.
We drafted him but he doesn't seem like a Giant yet. He doesn't seem to want us, so why we would want him? Play with some consistency and act like you care.
As opposed to some guy who was drafted, handed several million dollars in a guaranteed contract, and logically decided not to turn it down even if he had no interest in being a pro athlete.
I say the second option has more evidence to support it.