Giants Jags predictions.

the Giants defense will confuse the crap out of a young QB in Petersen's new system, i'm guessing at least two turnovers are created. Thibs really has a coming out party with at least 2 sacks, and Love, McKinney, Williams and Lawrence each feed on him a have a huge day. The Giants will lean on the power ground game with the improving OLine on Offense, and pound away and integrate the passing attack with Jones, Wan Dale, James, Slayton and Belly using the play action and roll outs to make accurate, rhythmic and consistent progress marching down the field, bigger gains and scores.
Giants offense scores three TDs (one running and 2 passing), and a few FGs, and Giants win by at least 2 Touchdowns, dominating and leading the entire game for the first decisive win of the season.
Giants 35, Jaguars 16
Half of BBI makes posts declaring at 6 and 1 the Giants have made a another Statement game and are now Super Bowl Bound
so how does a 5-1 team that has everything going for it are underdogs by 3 points to a 2-4 team that has been nothing but consistent? This line concerns me, as they are begging the public for Giants money, so purely based on that I will say Jags 26 Giants 20 and HOPE I AM WRONG!
More offense than anyone not named Gettlemen ever thought possible! Jones is gonna toss one to Belly and a pair to Kenny G while Barks and Gano take care of the rest. The Big Cat and Sexy Dexy have a fancy feast shutting down the Jags dynamic backfield duo inside. Mr Thibs hassles the speedy cat’s “generational” QB with his long arms and bendy bend. Ward declares Jihad on setting the edge of the run defense while O-ju makes prime rib on the other side. Wink’s defense just continues to get better with the Jags jags putting up points from behind and in garbage time only. Now we all know, it’s never easy for Big Blue and Sy’s scouting report says this one shouldn’t be easy. But just like every now and again there’s a Big Blue Moon, this one’s easy one and the magic carpet ride continues.
They're solid defensively and have 2 solid RBs. Which Trevor Lawrence shows up?
Momentum favors the Giants...
Giants - 22 (5 FGs)
JAX - 19 (4 FGs)
I will venture the offense actually gets going in the 1st half this week:
Giants 31
Jaguars 13
Giants 22
Jags 20
Jaguars 23
JAX over comes double digit deficit in 4th Q to beat NY 24 - 23.
Loss reverses Giants fortunes over next 5 games.
Jaguars 23
WOW… we have the exact scores in reverse.
Wasn’t that last week’s plot?
Same novel this week?
😊
Both running games move the ball at will between the 20's, Bellinger has his breakout game to make the difference with 6 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Evan Engram has 9 receptions for 105 yards 2 TDs
Giants kneel down to gain 27-23 victory!
Giants 28-24
They will get off to a fast start.
Jones breaks 300 yards
Barkley will have over 100 years receiving
The sacks start to come this game in bunches.
"the Jaguars are getting 56% of the money despite receiving only 38% of the bets" from covers.com
And they do NOT want to see 2-5.
Maybe they have extra motivation this weekend.
We could be due for a game where we lose the turnover margin, but not this week:
NYG: 19
Jax: 10
Jaguars 19
The Sharps are likely to take a bath this week IMHO
The Giants haven’t even played to their full potential yet
That score looks like 5 FGs and TD for the winners vs 6 FGs for the loser. Sounds about right.
Evan Engram makes a defender miss for the first time ever…then a stiff breeze causes him to fumble near the goal line. Giants run out the clock and win 23-17.
How many of the Giants wins did the "sharps" and the "experts" have the opposing team?
But it seems like "nobody" can believe how the Giants could possibly be 3 point dogs, and that makes me feel worse than usual.
It has the feel of a Vegas sucker line to me.
Jaguar is a ford product. American car company.
TIA.
Quote:
and the everyday money is on the Giants
Just the reasoning on why the points are staying where they are.
More of the big money is on the Jags.
Giants 23, Jags 17
Giants 24, Jags 20
