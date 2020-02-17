for display only
Giants Jags predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/21/2022 8:26 am
Giants 23, Jags 17.

Jackson makes INT late to seal the W.
Jags seem susceptible  
section125 : 10/21/2022 8:29 am : link
to late game crash and burn - exactly how the Giants win.

I will venture the offense actually gets going in the 1st half this week:

Giants 31
Jaguars 13
Giants continue to surprise...  
KingBlue : 10/21/2022 8:30 am : link
Pass rush heats up and Giants win a close one...

Giants 22
Jags 20
Another close game imv  
Rick in Dallas : 10/21/2022 8:30 am : link
Giants 24
Jaguars 23
Scales are bound to tip against the Giants  
M.S. : 10/21/2022 8:33 am : link

JAX over comes double digit deficit in 4th Q to beat NY 24 - 23.

Loss reverses Giants fortunes over next 5 games.
RE: Another close game imv  
M.S. : 10/21/2022 8:34 am : link
In comment 15873756 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Giants 24
Jaguars 23

WOW… we have the exact scores in reverse.
.  
charlito : 10/21/2022 8:34 am : link
31-20. Giants
SFGFNCGiantsFan  
M.S. : 10/21/2022 8:42 am : link

Wasn’t that last week’s plot?

Same novel this week?

😊
Jints win  
Sec 103 : 10/21/2022 8:50 am : link
23 - 13
Same story, same ending  
ShockNRoll : 10/21/2022 8:56 am : link
Giants 20, Jags 13

Both running games move the ball at will between the 20's, Bellinger has his breakout game to make the difference with 6 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
I say the Giants are going to keep it going  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/21/2022 9:12 am : link
the Giants defense will confuse the crap out of a young QB in Petersen's new system, i'm guessing at least two turnovers are created. Thibs really has a coming out party with at least 2 sacks, and Love, McKinney, Williams and Lawrence each feed on him a have a huge day. The Giants will lean on the power ground game with the improving OLine on Offense, and pound away and integrate the passing attack with Jones, Wan Dale, James, Slayton and Belly using the play action and roll outs to make accurate, rhythmic and consistent progress marching down the field, bigger gains and scores.

Giants offense scores three TDs (one running and 2 passing), and a few FGs, and Giants win by at least 2 Touchdowns, dominating and leading the entire game for the first decisive win of the season.

Giants 35, Jaguars 16

Half of BBI makes posts declaring at 6 and 1 the Giants have made a another Statement game and are now Super Bowl Bound

I think every week we are going to lose  
mfjmfj : 10/21/2022 9:20 am : link
and I don't want to ruin it now, so let's say Jax 24 NYG 21.

Time to come crashing back to earth  
cjac : 10/21/2022 9:28 am : link
Jax 31 Giants 24

Evan Engram has 9 receptions for 105 yards 2 TDs
The Jaguar is the ancient Toltec symbol of death.  
Klaatu : 10/21/2022 9:31 am : link
So the Giants are doomed.
41-35 Jaguars in OT  
larryflower37 : 10/21/2022 9:34 am : link
.....
I won't try to guess the score other than to say it will be another  
Ira : 10/21/2022 9:53 am : link
game that will be decided near the end of the 4th quarter.
22-18  
bradshaw44 : 10/21/2022 10:07 am : link
For the winning team. Not sure who wins, but it will come down to a wild 4th quarter and the winning team has 22 points.
34-24 Giants  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/21/2022 10:20 am : link
Giants pull away at end
Evan Engram  
Spider in Warwick : 10/21/2022 10:56 am : link
attempts to jump over a Giant defender still needing 8 yds for a first down and loses fumble, late 4th Q.

Giants kneel down to gain 27-23 victory!
The Giants have been a resourceful team  
averagejoe : 10/21/2022 11:47 am : link
that has found a way to win games. The Jags are The Jags. They find a way to lose.

Giants 28-24
Giants are going to have a blow out win at least once this this year  
Giantimistic : 10/21/2022 11:49 am : link
And the first one will be this Sunday: 31-10.

They will get off to a fast start.

Jones breaks 300 yards

Barkley will have over 100 years receiving

The sacks start to come this game in bunches.
Vegas is GREAT at sucking in the public  
GmeninPSL : 10/21/2022 11:56 am : link
so how does a 5-1 team that has everything going for it are underdogs by 3 points to a 2-4 team that has been nothing but consistent? This line concerns me, as they are begging the public for Giants money, so purely based on that I will say Jags 26 Giants 20 and HOPE I AM WRONG!
34-17 Giants  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2022 11:59 am : link
Wink is going to get turnover(S) vs Lawrence. We take and early and do not look back. 6-1 and Jones will still be a bum to some.
No prediction but I am really curious  
cosmicj : 10/21/2022 1:05 pm : link
To see how Trevor Lawrence is playing.
The sharps are on Jacksonville  
larryflower37 : 10/21/2022 1:11 pm : link
and the everyday money is on the Giants
"the Jaguars are getting 56% of the money despite receiving only 38% of the bets" from covers.com
Jags 38 - Giants 13. Evan Engram has 12 catches for 120 yards  
Jack Stroud : 10/21/2022 1:12 pm : link
and 3 td's!
NYG 27 Jax 17.  
No Where Man : 10/21/2022 2:37 pm : link
.
JAX is 2-4  
M.S. : 10/21/2022 2:40 pm : link

And they do NOT want to see 2-5.

Maybe they have extra motivation this weekend.
Some of these score predictions are really high...  
bw in dc : 10/21/2022 2:41 pm : link
I don't see that (50+ combined points) the way NFL games are being played right now.

We could be due for a game where we lose the turnover margin, but not this week:

NYG: 19
Jax: 10
This could go either way  
Producer : 10/21/2022 2:43 pm : link
Giants 20
Jaguars 19
Betting against the Giants seems risky  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/21/2022 3:24 pm : link
I would not do it

The Sharps are likely to take a bath this week IMHO

The Giants haven’t even played to their full potential yet
RE: 22-18  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 10/21/2022 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15873860 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
For the winning team. Not sure who wins, but it will come down to a wild 4th quarter and the winning team has 22 points.


That score looks like 5 FGs and TD for the winners vs 6 FGs for the loser. Sounds about right.
23-13 Gmen  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 10/21/2022 3:38 pm : link
Our offense continues to gel, and the defense stiffens in the red zone to force a few FG attempts.
RE: Time to come crashing back to earth  
gary_from_chester : 10/21/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15873804 cjac said:
Quote:
Jax 31 Giants 24

Evan Engram has 9 receptions for 105 yards 2 TDs


Evan Engram makes a defender miss for the first time ever…then a stiff breeze causes him to fumble near the goal line. Giants run out the clock and win 23-17.
Ball bounces off of Evan Engram's hands into McKinney's  
FStubbs : 10/21/2022 4:00 pm : link
... key play of the game, Giants win 24-20.
Giants 27, Jags 16  
mfsd : 10/21/2022 4:06 pm : link
Jags running game gives the Giants some trouble and it's close early, then Giants offense puts them awayh, and Wink's defense proves too much for Lawrence to overcome
RE: The sharps are on Jacksonville  
KDavies : 10/21/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15874110 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
and the everyday money is on the Giants
"the Jaguars are getting 56% of the money despite receiving only 38% of the bets" from covers.com


How many of the Giants wins did the "sharps" and the "experts" have the opposing team?
I have a bad feeling  
JohnG in Albany : 10/21/2022 4:08 pm : link
Which is normal for me.

But it seems like "nobody" can believe how the Giants could possibly be 3 point dogs, and that makes me feel worse than usual.

It has the feel of a Vegas sucker line to me.

No one from a Vegas casino is starting  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/21/2022 4:57 pm : link
Sunday lol
Jints 31 British Cars 27  
trueblueinpw : 10/21/2022 5:21 pm : link
More offense than anyone not named Gettlemen ever thought possible! Jones is gonna toss one to Belly and a pair to Kenny G while Barks and Gano take care of the rest. The Big Cat and Sexy Dexy have a fancy feast shutting down the Jags dynamic backfield duo inside. Mr Thibs hassles the speedy cat’s “generational” QB with his long arms and bendy bend. Ward declares Jihad on setting the edge of the run defense while O-ju makes prime rib on the other side. Wink’s defense just continues to get better with the Jags jags putting up points from behind and in garbage time only. Now we all know, it’s never easy for Big Blue and Sy’s scouting report says this one shouldn’t be easy. But just like every now and again there’s a Big Blue Moon, this one’s easy one and the magic carpet ride continues.
Jax pulls the  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/21/2022 5:22 pm : link
"Upset"
RE: Jints 31 British Cars 27  
bradshaw44 : 10/21/2022 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15874446 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
More offense than anyone not named Gettlemen ever thought possible! Jones is gonna toss one to Belly and a pair to Kenny G while Barks and Gano take care of the rest. The Big Cat and Sexy Dexy have a fancy feast shutting down the Jags dynamic backfield duo inside. Mr Thibs hassles the speedy cat’s “generational” QB with his long arms and bendy bend. Ward declares Jihad on setting the edge of the run defense while O-ju makes prime rib on the other side. Wink’s defense just continues to get better with the Jags jags putting up points from behind and in garbage time only. Now we all know, it’s never easy for Big Blue and Sy’s scouting report says this one shouldn’t be easy. But just like every now and again there’s a Big Blue Moon, this one’s easy one and the magic carpet ride continues.



Jaguar is a ford product. American car company.
Jags  
Joe Beckwith : 10/21/2022 7:06 pm : link
Home win streak against us ends.
TIA.
RE: RE: The sharps are on Jacksonville  
larryflower37 : 10/21/2022 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15874362 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15874110 larryflower37 said:


Quote:


and the everyday money is on the Giants
"the Jaguars are getting 56% of the money despite receiving only 38% of the bets" from covers.com



How many of the Giants wins did the "sharps" and the "experts" have the opposing team?

Just the reasoning on why the points are staying where they are.
More of the big money is on the Jags.
Jags are good  
armstead98 : 10/21/2022 9:29 pm : link
Maybe better the 2 teams we just beat. Defense needs to come play
.  
arcarsenal : 10/21/2022 9:31 pm : link
I keep waiting for that letdown game, but I'm not about to pick the Jags.

Giants 23, Jags 17
.  
arcarsenal : 10/21/2022 9:34 pm : link
Actually, I realized I had the same prediction as OP. Let me change it.

Giants 24, Jags 20
Which JAX teams shows up?  
GMen72 : 10/21/2022 11:26 pm : link
They're solid defensively and have 2 solid RBs. Which Trevor Lawrence shows up?

Momentum favors the Giants...

Giants - 22 (5 FGs)
JAX - 19 (4 FGs)
