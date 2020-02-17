Jets fans hatred of Giants

Why do they hate so much? It seems every radio guy has a passive aggressive take on the Giants. Carton can be counted on every single week. My parents were both from North Jersey and my father was born in East Rutherford. Grandparents stayed there until they retired and moved to Forked River in the 80’s. We left the area in the 90’s so I’ve never understood it. I don’t hate the Jets nor do I know any Giants fans that hate the Jets, but they sure do hate us.
The Giants basically handed the Jets the better part of an entire decade to take the wheel and be the superior NY team and they couldn't do it.
Bummer.
I do too but mainly for the reasons OP said. Their fans have always been brutal and routinely were the biggest critics of Eli. Those jets fans are annoying, jealous pests
I went to college with those 3 guys.
The guy on the left and fat guy in the middle were fine, the guy on the right with the massive forehead is an asshole.
Agreed. Funny thing is this: I respect Rex as a defensive coach. He knows his shit. No question about it. He shouldn't ever have been hired to be a HC though. Too much drama associated with him. This current Jets regime though might just have something going. If this QB of theirs works out, look out.
My Yanks hatred isn't "little brother" as much as it was inherited from my Dad. He grew up in the times of the Yanks and Dodgers ruling the city, and he and my uncle were baseball (and football, of course) Giants fans. (my son and I may or may not have spread some of Dad's ashes in the vicinity of the old Polo Grounds footprint.)
The Yankee hatred ran deep, punctuated by the living room (propped on the piano) presence of Bob Marshall's appropriately-named book on the subject of Yankee-hating, all throughout my childhood and teens.
I don't shit on the Yanks. I try to see things as a realist. I've liked some Yankees over the years, but ultimately, the "average fan" tends to be an arrogant fuck who believes they have actually won titles. We this, we that. Shut up.
Do I root against the Yankees? Stupid question. :)
Exactly what I came to post.
Is that Darnold they're thanking the Giants for? LOL
Nice t-shirt.
These guys always reminded me of human versions of Muppets. They would make a great Muppet show team.
Fast forward to the ascension of the Yankees and Giants and the resentment of Mets / Jets fans just grew. Think now the animosity is pretty much ingrained and generational. I still really don't care for the Jets or the Mets.
Fast forward to the ascension of the Yankees and Giants and the resentment of Mets / Jets fans just grew. Think now the animosity is pretty much ingrained and generational. I still really don't care for the Jets or the Mets.
This is a Jets-Giants topic, not a Jets-Giants-Mets-Yankees thread. None of what you said applies to younger folks, only some of dinosaurs who go back to that time. I've known PLENTY of Jets-Yankees fans and plenty of Mets-Giants fans (I myself am a NYM-NYG fan).
Me too. I hate them and hope they lose every game.
My family moved to NC in 1990. I joined the Coast Guard and have mostly been in the south my entire career with 1 exception. I was stationed at Sandy Hook in Highlands NJ in 2011 and got to see them win it in 2012. We moved to Nola right after. I haven’t had really any interaction with Jets fans. Mostly Cowboys and Saints.
Danny
That’s the first thing that came to my mind..Little brothers never “like” their big brothers.
I remember that fight.
The fans were keyed up as they arrived in the parking lot. Bad mouthing Giant fans. Then it spilled over into the scrimmage. If I’m not mistaken both squads fought that day one on each scrimmage field.
Then they dinged up Eli in a preseason game. Eli was looking through this ear hole and bleeding!
No, I don’t have any affection for Gang Green. They are what their name says they are Gangrene!
The Knicks are nice because it’s the one team which unifies a city. I see what is happening in Philadelphia now and NY will never have that unless the Knicks go on a run. It’s too bad because it’s nice when an entire city is behind one team.
As for the Jets, any Jet fan who tries to talk shit about the Giants cannot be taken seriously.
Can't stand them, and throw in the Muts as well.
in '69 I was the only kid left on the block wearing my Yankees hat.
I think this hate was made a lot more intense by Rex Ryan when he coached the Jets
Quote:
I've always hated the Jets and still do.
I think this hate was made a lot more intense by Rex Ryan when he coached the Jets
I'm an old fart and my disdain for them goes back to the early 70's.
Though Rex didn't help improve my opinion. *grin*
This is wrong. Islanders and Rangers are division rivals. Has nothing to do with a little brother thing considering the Islanders have accomplished just as much in their short history than the original 6 trash franchise that plays at MSG.
I honestly feel bad for Mets/Jets/Knicks fans. Talk about being a glutton got punishment.
Anywho as someone mentioned early in this thread…1967
Most Jets fans I know do not hate the Giants, and most Mets fans I know do not hate the Yankees. Isles and Rangers fans hate each other because they are direct rivals in the same division.
But if you root for a team you think is the "Big Brother" it actually says more about your own insecurity than theirs.
I disagree. This is a lazy narrative. It’s just like saying there are a lot of Yankee-Cowboy-Laker fans. A lot of people make that association too.
I know quite a few of Yankees-Jets and Mets-Giants.
Fast forward to the ascension of the Yankees and Giants and the resentment of Mets / Jets fans just grew. Think now the animosity is pretty much ingrained and generational. I still really don't care for the Jets or the Mets.
A lot of Mets-Giants fans are descendants of Giants-Giants fans who had to switch when they were abandoned for California. That was the case in my family. Baseball Giants go back to 1883 - hardly a Johnny Come Lately!
Most Jets fans I know do not hate the Giants, and most Mets fans I know do not hate the Yankees. Isles and Rangers fans hate each other because they are direct rivals in the same division.
But if you root for a team you think is the "Big Brother" it actually says more about your own insecurity than theirs.
Whatever helps you sleep at night.
Quote:
Please go ahead and punch yourself in the dick. You deserve it. It is an inane response.
Most Jets fans I know do not hate the Giants, and most Mets fans I know do not hate the Yankees. Isles and Rangers fans hate each other because they are direct rivals in the same division.
But if you root for a team you think is the "Big Brother" it actually says more about your own insecurity than theirs.
Whatever helps you sleep at night.
Right back at you.
Quote:
Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.
I disagree. This is a lazy narrative. It’s just like saying there are a lot of Yankee-Cowboy-Laker fans. A lot of people make that association too.
I know quite a few of Yankees-Jets and Mets-Giants.
Exactly. Most of the Mets fans I knew growing up o LI and in Queens happen to be Giants fans too. Many Jets fans have been cool to me too over the years.
Quote:
Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.
I disagree. This is a lazy narrative. It’s just like saying there are a lot of Yankee-Cowboy-Laker fans. A lot of people make that association too.
I know quite a few of Yankees-Jets and Mets-Giants.
You can disagree, it's just the way it is, though. Didn't say "all" because clearly is not the case. But a healthy amount, for sure.
Quote:
In comment 15874349 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.
I disagree. This is a lazy narrative. It’s just like saying there are a lot of Yankee-Cowboy-Laker fans. A lot of people make that association too.
I know quite a few of Yankees-Jets and Mets-Giants.
You can disagree, it's just the way it is, though. Didn't say "all" because clearly is not the case. But a healthy amount, for sure.
I like Dave and Greg on LI on this board. They're Yankees fans and understand the dynamic between the Giants and Jets in a way akin to the Mets and Yankees. It certainly is true to a certain extent, but I don't think to the extent that Dave says it is. At the end of the day, the whole thing can be silly. Us included. Those of us who've grown up in the NY/NJ Metro area have seen NY fandom combos that run the gamut.
The old folks though seem to pass along this narrative that Mets-Jets and Yankees-Giants seems to be the norm, when it really is not. Younger and middle aged fans couldn't care less about that really. One of my best buddies (huge pot head) was a big Jets-Yankees fan and we used to have tons of laughs about a variety of NY sports topics while getting blazed. We never debated this though, lol.
My hatred for the Yankees and jets seems to come and go.
There have been a lot of perennially bad sports franchises, but I can't think of one that loses as spectacularly and embarrassingly as the Jets.
Correct me if I'm wrong here, but not only haven't they won a super bowl in over half a century, I think they've only won their division once in half a century and they even needed a tiebreaker to do that.
Jets vs. Browns | Marathon by the Lake | 1986 AFC Divisional Playoffs | NFL Full Game - ( New Window )
That's all I needed. I've hated them ever since. They can rot in their little place in hell where they'll never win another Super Bowl.
This is Giants Stadium - ( New Window )
Belichick would also tweak the Jets saying things like, “it’s always nice to get a win in Giants Stadium.”
Dude was 'coach' of the Jets TWICE yet never coached a game. Meanwhile he goes up north & wins 6 Super Bowls & becomes the GOAT. LOL Jets.
Quote:
I love the fact the Jets-when moving to NJ-asked if we could change the name of the stadium from 'Giants Stadium' & we essentially told them to F off. The Jets would just refer to Giants Stadium as 'The Meadowlands', but broadcasts would say...'Jets-Pats, live from Giants Stadium'. Haha. That never failed to crack me up.
Belichick would also tweak the Jets saying things like, “it’s always nice to get a win in Giants Stadium.”
That ish always cracked me up, haha.
So I was a Giants/Yankees/Knicks fan.
If you were from LI/NYC/etc it was the Met/Jets/Nets.
Maybe things have changed now.
So I was a Giants/Yankees/Knicks fan.
If you were from LI/NYC/etc it was the Met/Jets/Nets.
Maybe things have changed now.
lol. That is one of the DUMBEST things I've ever read.