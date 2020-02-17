for display only
Jets fans hatred of Giants

Giant volunteer 79 : 10/21/2022 1:11 pm
Why do they hate so much? It seems every radio guy has a passive aggressive take on the Giants. Carton can be counted on every single week. My parents were both from North Jersey and my father was born in East Rutherford. Grandparents stayed there until they retired and moved to Forked River in the 80’s. We left the area in the 90’s so I’ve never understood it. I don’t hate the Jets nor do I know any Giants fans that hate the Jets, but they sure do hate us.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10/21/2022 1:14 pm
Little brother syndrome. Like the Mets.
Jealous  
Fred-in-Florida : 10/21/2022 1:14 pm
1967...
Jets fans’  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/21/2022 1:15 pm
Have little brother syndrome. They don’t like being the second class team in New York.
Jealousy! Jets fans backed the wrong team and are afraid to  
Jack Stroud : 10/21/2022 1:16 pm
say so or switch teams! I think it is more self hate and loathing for picking the Jets over the Giants.
Win 3 more Super Bowls  
JoeMorrison40 : 10/21/2022 1:17 pm
and we are even. he he he
Well, the Jets have been mostly garbage for decades  
Greg from LI : 10/21/2022 1:20 pm
.
.  
arcarsenal : 10/21/2022 1:26 pm
They're probably miffed that they're finally winning football games and were supposed to be a year ahead of us, and yet, we have a better record and are stealing a lot of their shine.

The Giants basically handed the Jets the better part of an entire decade to take the wheel and be the superior NY team and they couldn't do it.

Bummer.
I can't throw any stones...  
JohnG in Albany : 10/21/2022 1:27 pm
I've always hated the Jets and still do.
RE: I can't throw any stones...  
OBJ_AllDay : 10/21/2022 1:30 pm
In comment 15874150 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
I've always hated the Jets and still do.


I do too but mainly for the reasons OP said. Their fans have always been brutal and routinely were the biggest critics of Eli. Those jets fans are annoying, jealous pests
Little brother complex  
Bluenatic : 10/21/2022 1:31 pm
Same reason Mets fans hate the Yanks and Isles fans hate the Rangers.
I see it from both sides  
Big Al : 10/21/2022 1:31 pm
As a Giants fan, I always hated the green slime. As a young kid and Dodgers fan, my hatred for the Yankees continues to this day as a Mets fan. Well still hate the Yankees but I gave up completely on baseball years ago.
Nonsense  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 1:36 pm
Nothing to do with little brother syndrome. They've just been bad for a long time without any breaks. At least the Mets won when people currently alive can recall. The Jets had good teams in the 80s and in 1998 could have won it all with Parcells. I hated them that year. I hated going to Hofstra and seeing ex-Giants wearing Jets gear while watching practice in the late 90s. I also didn't like sitting around drunk Jets fans in the early 90s around H.S. football games in Long Island. Not much to do with the team or any kind of syndrome. When they start winning, they'll have the upper hand. All NY area fans like to $hit on each other given the chance, regardless of whether or not anyone wants to admit it.
Fuck the  
Chef : 10/21/2022 1:37 pm
Jets... redheaded stepchildren...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/21/2022 1:37 pm
Never hated the Jets until Rex came & started talking shit. Now...F them.
.  
arcarsenal : 10/21/2022 1:39 pm
They're also extremely cringeworthy.

You don't know any Giants fans who hate the Jets?  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/21/2022 1:40 pm
Did you sleep through the Rex Ryan era? There were plenty of Giants fans who hated the Jets back then, and a lot of it had to do with how obnoxious both Rex and the fans were, but it happened.
I never hated them until that training camp fight in...was it 2006?  
Klaatu : 10/21/2022 1:42 pm
That really pissed me off.
RE: .  
McNally's_Nuts : 10/21/2022 1:44 pm
In comment 15874164 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
They're also extremely cringeworthy.



I went to college with those 3 guys.

The guy on the left and fat guy in the middle were fine, the guy on the right with the massive forehead is an asshole.
RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 1:44 pm
In comment 15874162 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Never hated the Jets until Rex came & started talking shit. Now...F them.


Agreed. Funny thing is this: I respect Rex as a defensive coach. He knows his shit. No question about it. He shouldn't ever have been hired to be a HC though. Too much drama associated with him. This current Jets regime though might just have something going. If this QB of theirs works out, look out.
I dislike the Jets quite a bit  
Greg from LI : 10/21/2022 1:44 pm
But I wouldn't call it hatred - more derision than anything else. You have to take something seriously to truly hate it, and I've never taken the Jets particularly seriously, not in a very long time.
I love watching the Jets  
PaulN : 10/21/2022 1:55 pm
Lose. Second only to the Eagles and Cowboys losing. Of coarse I have the Giants winning at number. 1. But I cheered my ass off for the Mets and Jets in 1969. Then when tge Yankees were goid in 1976, there were the cunty Met fans living the Reds sweeping us. I have hated all Jet and Met fans ever since. The nice thing about it all. Since then I have celebrated 11 times, while they have celebrated 1 time. I love it and rub it in any arrogant fans face. That is why I loved Parcells. He kicked the Jets ass every pre season game. They got lucky against us in the 1988 season finally. Other then that tge Parcells era was heaven in perspective to the Jets.
That loss in 1988 to the Jets was painful  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 1:58 pm
Ugh.
Jets? Who are the Jets? Planes? Water spray? Gang in a Bernstein  
plato : 10/21/2022 2:00 pm
Musical? Need to know what Inam supposed to hate.
RE: .  
Beezer : 10/21/2022 2:06 pm
In comment 15874119 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Little brother syndrome. Like the Mets.


My Yanks hatred isn't "little brother" as much as it was inherited from my Dad. He grew up in the times of the Yanks and Dodgers ruling the city, and he and my uncle were baseball (and football, of course) Giants fans. (my son and I may or may not have spread some of Dad's ashes in the vicinity of the old Polo Grounds footprint.)

The Yankee hatred ran deep, punctuated by the living room (propped on the piano) presence of Bob Marshall's appropriately-named book on the subject of Yankee-hating, all throughout my childhood and teens.

I don't shit on the Yanks. I try to see things as a realist. I've liked some Yankees over the years, but ultimately, the "average fan" tends to be an arrogant fuck who believes they have actually won titles. We this, we that. Shut up.

Do I root against the Yankees? Stupid question. :)
RE: .  
bradshaw44 : 10/21/2022 2:06 pm
In comment 15874119 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Little brother syndrome. Like the Mets.


Exactly what I came to post.
RE: .  
Beezer : 10/21/2022 2:08 pm
In comment 15874164 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
They're also extremely cringeworthy.



Is that Darnold they're thanking the Giants for? LOL

Nice t-shirt.
RE: .  
bradshaw44 : 10/21/2022 2:09 pm
In comment 15874164 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
They're also extremely cringeworthy.



These guys always reminded me of human versions of Muppets. They would make a great Muppet show team.
I Dont Hate The Jets At All  
LTIsTheGreatest : 10/21/2022 2:10 pm
I actually root for them except of course if they are playing the Giants. To me its not like a Met-Yankee rivary. I cant stand the Mets cause their fans always seem obsessed with the Yankees and killing them. But I dont feel that way about the Jets
Don't forget  
bradshaw44 : 10/21/2022 2:11 pm
It was them that Victor Cruz kicked off our Super Bowl run against on that wonderful Christmas Eve afternoon. What a great way to celebrate Christmas!!
For What It's Worth  
varco : 10/21/2022 2:20 pm
Believe the origins go back to the earliest years of the Titans / Jets. Giant and Yankee fans tended to be more traditionalist, viewing the Mets and Jets to be "Johnny come lately", while the Giants and Yankees were coming off years of greatness ( teams with Mantle, Ford, Tittle, Gifford, etc.). Met and Jet fans were more "we're with it, now" types, typical of younger people in the 1960's. Sort of Grey Flannel suits vs. bell-bottoms. Giant season tickets were impossible to obtain, while Jet tickets at "The Big Shea" were easier. Even the atmosphere was different. At Yankee Stadium, we had Bob Shepherd, while the Jets had some sort of "Jet Set Band". As Yankee / Giants fans, we shared the great wilderness between 1964 and the late 1970's while the Mets / Jets had their moment in the sun in 1969 and were pretty arrogant about their short lived success.

Fast forward to the ascension of the Yankees and Giants and the resentment of Mets / Jets fans just grew. Think now the animosity is pretty much ingrained and generational. I still really don't care for the Jets or the Mets.
RE: For What It's Worth  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 2:26 pm
In comment 15874228 varco said:
Quote:
Believe the origins go back to the earliest years of the Titans / Jets. Giant and Yankee fans tended to be more traditionalist, viewing the Mets and Jets to be "Johnny come lately", while the Giants and Yankees were coming off years of greatness ( teams with Mantle, Ford, Tittle, Gifford, etc.). Met and Jet fans were more "we're with it, now" types, typical of younger people in the 1960's. Sort of Grey Flannel suits vs. bell-bottoms. Giant season tickets were impossible to obtain, while Jet tickets at "The Big Shea" were easier. Even the atmosphere was different. At Yankee Stadium, we had Bob Shepherd, while the Jets had some sort of "Jet Set Band". As Yankee / Giants fans, we shared the great wilderness between 1964 and the late 1970's while the Mets / Jets had their moment in the sun in 1969 and were pretty arrogant about their short lived success.

Fast forward to the ascension of the Yankees and Giants and the resentment of Mets / Jets fans just grew. Think now the animosity is pretty much ingrained and generational. I still really don't care for the Jets or the Mets.


This is a Jets-Giants topic, not a Jets-Giants-Mets-Yankees thread. None of what you said applies to younger folks, only some of dinosaurs who go back to that time. I've known PLENTY of Jets-Yankees fans and plenty of Mets-Giants fans (I myself am a NYM-NYG fan).
RE: I can't throw any stones...  
PatersonPlank : 10/21/2022 2:28 pm
In comment 15874150 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
I've always hated the Jets and still do.


Me too. I hate them and hope they lose every game.
RE: You don't know any Giants fans who hate the Jets?  
Giant volunteer 79 : 10/21/2022 2:31 pm
In comment 15874166 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Did you sleep through the Rex Ryan era? There were plenty of Giants fans who hated the Jets back then, and a lot of it had to do with how obnoxious both Rex and the fans were, but it happened.

My family moved to NC in 1990. I joined the Coast Guard and have mostly been in the south my entire career with 1 exception. I was stationed at Sandy Hook in Highlands NJ in 2011 and got to see them win it in 2012. We moved to Nola right after. I haven’t had really any interaction with Jets fans. Mostly Cowboys and Saints.
RE: .  
Adirondack GMen : 10/21/2022 2:31 pm
In comment 15874119 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Little brother syndrome. Like the Mets.


Danny
That’s the first thing that came to my mind..Little brothers never “like” their big brothers.
The only time I really couldn't stand the Jets was when Ryan was HC  
steve in ky : 10/21/2022 2:33 pm
other than during that period they don't bother me.
RE: I never hated them until that training camp fight in...was it 2006?  
Adirondack GMen : 10/21/2022 2:39 pm
In comment 15874167 Klaatu said:
Quote:
That really pissed me off.

I remember that fight.
The fans were keyed up as they arrived in the parking lot. Bad mouthing Giant fans. Then it spilled over into the scrimmage. If I’m not mistaken both squads fought that day one on each scrimmage field.
Then they dinged up Eli in a preseason game. Eli was looking through this ear hole and bleeding!
No, I don’t have any affection for Gang Green. They are what their name says they are Gangrene!
I don't really hate them  
Spider43 : 10/21/2022 2:51 pm
It's their fans that are more annoying. But more often than not, they're bad, so no biggie. When they start playing well again and their fans start getting more obnoxious, I'll pay attention. Otherwise, water off a duck's back.
UofL vs UK pretty much the same thing  
Bosque Blue : 10/21/2022 3:03 pm
I lived Louisville, KY for a number of years. Cardinal fans are the same in regards to the Wildcats. Its like they would rather UK lose than the Cardinals win.
I don’t buy into lumping all fans together  
Sean : 10/21/2022 3:06 pm
Like mentioned above, I know plenty of Jets-Yankees fans and there are plenty of Giants-Mets fans, myself included.

The Knicks are nice because it’s the one team which unifies a city. I see what is happening in Philadelphia now and NY will never have that unless the Knicks go on a run. It’s too bad because it’s nice when an entire city is behind one team.

As for the Jets, any Jet fan who tries to talk shit about the Giants cannot be taken seriously.
Seems that Giants fans hate Jets fans too  
US1 Giants : 10/21/2022 3:07 pm
at least on BBI.
Just End The Season  
Sec 103 : 10/21/2022 3:14 pm
Since 1969 losing is part of the JEST image and DNA....
Can't stand them, and throw in the Muts as well.
in '69 I was the only kid left on the block wearing my Yankees hat.
Like  
DG_89 : 10/21/2022 3:14 pm
a fee other have said. The Jets weren't blip on my radar till Rex came to town and started running his mouth. It got to the point I couldn't wear Giants gear without some Jet fan telling me how we sucked and NY was their town. Now I hate them and their fans as much as the Eagles and Boys
RE: I can't throw any stones...  
nochance : 10/21/2022 3:20 pm
In comment 15874150 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
I've always hated the Jets and still do.



I think this hate was made a lot more intense by Rex Ryan when he coached the Jets
RE: RE: I can't throw any stones...  
JohnG in Albany : 10/21/2022 3:24 pm
In comment 15874306 nochance said:
Quote:
In comment 15874150 JohnG in Albany said:


Quote:


I've always hated the Jets and still do.




I think this hate was made a lot more intense by Rex Ryan when he coached the Jets



I'm an old fart and my disdain for them goes back to the early 70's.

Though Rex didn't help improve my opinion. *grin*

RE: Little brother complex  
Doubledeuce22 : 10/21/2022 3:31 pm
In comment 15874155 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Same reason Mets fans hate the Yanks and Isles fans hate the Rangers.


This is wrong. Islanders and Rangers are division rivals. Has nothing to do with a little brother thing considering the Islanders have accomplished just as much in their short history than the original 6 trash franchise that plays at MSG.
Ihate the Jets and its mianly because of their fans  
nygiants16 : 10/21/2022 3:36 pm
Very easy to root for them to lose when you habe a friend that is a Jets fan.
I know many Jet fans  
CMACDC : 10/21/2022 3:53 pm
and can only think of one who disliked the Giants. They were some of the first people to congratulate me when we won our Super Bowls. In recent years many of them have seen the Giants and Jets as being in pretty much the same boat.
Little brother syndrome.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/21/2022 3:57 pm
Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.
I'm in central CT  
uther99 : 10/21/2022 4:02 pm
The Jets are not relevant. I hate the Patriots
RE: Little brother syndrome.  
No1MDGiantsFan : 10/21/2022 4:03 pm
In comment 15874349 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.


I honestly feel bad for Mets/Jets/Knicks fans. Talk about being a glutton got punishment.

Anywho as someone mentioned early in this thread…1967
If you responded with "Little Brother Syndrome"  
Mike from Ohio : 10/21/2022 4:13 pm
Please go ahead and punch yourself in the dick. You deserve it. It is an inane response.

Most Jets fans I know do not hate the Giants, and most Mets fans I know do not hate the Yankees. Isles and Rangers fans hate each other because they are direct rivals in the same division.

But if you root for a team you think is the "Big Brother" it actually says more about your own insecurity than theirs.
RE: Little brother syndrome.  
Sean : 10/21/2022 4:21 pm
In comment 15874349 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.

I disagree. This is a lazy narrative. It’s just like saying there are a lot of Yankee-Cowboy-Laker fans. A lot of people make that association too.

I know quite a few of Yankees-Jets and Mets-Giants.
RE: For What It's Worth  
JB_in_DC : 10/21/2022 4:29 pm
In comment 15874228 varco said:
Quote:
Believe the origins go back to the earliest years of the Titans / Jets. Giant and Yankee fans tended to be more traditionalist, viewing the Mets and Jets to be "Johnny come lately", while the Giants and Yankees were coming off years of greatness ( teams with Mantle, Ford, Tittle, Gifford, etc.). Met and Jet fans were more "we're with it, now" types, typical of younger people in the 1960's. Sort of Grey Flannel suits vs. bell-bottoms. Giant season tickets were impossible to obtain, while Jet tickets at "The Big Shea" were easier. Even the atmosphere was different. At Yankee Stadium, we had Bob Shepherd, while the Jets had some sort of "Jet Set Band". As Yankee / Giants fans, we shared the great wilderness between 1964 and the late 1970's while the Mets / Jets had their moment in the sun in 1969 and were pretty arrogant about their short lived success.

Fast forward to the ascension of the Yankees and Giants and the resentment of Mets / Jets fans just grew. Think now the animosity is pretty much ingrained and generational. I still really don't care for the Jets or the Mets.


A lot of Mets-Giants fans are descendants of Giants-Giants fans who had to switch when they were abandoned for California. That was the case in my family. Baseball Giants go back to 1883 - hardly a Johnny Come Lately!
RE: If you responded with  
Danny Kanell : 10/21/2022 4:29 pm
In comment 15874369 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Please go ahead and punch yourself in the dick. You deserve it. It is an inane response.

Most Jets fans I know do not hate the Giants, and most Mets fans I know do not hate the Yankees. Isles and Rangers fans hate each other because they are direct rivals in the same division.

But if you root for a team you think is the "Big Brother" it actually says more about your own insecurity than theirs.


Whatever helps you sleep at night.
RE: RE: If you responded with  
Mike from Ohio : 10/21/2022 4:47 pm
In comment 15874384 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 15874369 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Please go ahead and punch yourself in the dick. You deserve it. It is an inane response.

Most Jets fans I know do not hate the Giants, and most Mets fans I know do not hate the Yankees. Isles and Rangers fans hate each other because they are direct rivals in the same division.

But if you root for a team you think is the "Big Brother" it actually says more about your own insecurity than theirs.



Whatever helps you sleep at night.


Right back at you.
RE: RE: Little brother syndrome.  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 4:51 pm
In comment 15874374 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15874349 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.


I disagree. This is a lazy narrative. It’s just like saying there are a lot of Yankee-Cowboy-Laker fans. A lot of people make that association too.

I know quite a few of Yankees-Jets and Mets-Giants.


Exactly. Most of the Mets fans I knew growing up o LI and in Queens happen to be Giants fans too. Many Jets fans have been cool to me too over the years.
We NYG fans ain't that special.  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 4:52 pm
"We" dislike them too, so let's not pretend to be holier than thou.
RE: RE: Little brother syndrome.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/21/2022 4:55 pm
In comment 15874374 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15874349 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.


I disagree. This is a lazy narrative. It’s just like saying there are a lot of Yankee-Cowboy-Laker fans. A lot of people make that association too.

I know quite a few of Yankees-Jets and Mets-Giants.


You can disagree, it's just the way it is, though. Didn't say "all" because clearly is not the case. But a healthy amount, for sure.
RE: RE: RE: Little brother syndrome.  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 5:02 pm
In comment 15874430 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15874374 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15874349 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Plus, alot of Yankees fans are Giants fans and Mets fans are Jets fans. Alot.


I disagree. This is a lazy narrative. It’s just like saying there are a lot of Yankee-Cowboy-Laker fans. A lot of people make that association too.

I know quite a few of Yankees-Jets and Mets-Giants.



You can disagree, it's just the way it is, though. Didn't say "all" because clearly is not the case. But a healthy amount, for sure.


I like Dave and Greg on LI on this board. They're Yankees fans and understand the dynamic between the Giants and Jets in a way akin to the Mets and Yankees. It certainly is true to a certain extent, but I don't think to the extent that Dave says it is. At the end of the day, the whole thing can be silly. Us included. Those of us who've grown up in the NY/NJ Metro area have seen NY fandom combos that run the gamut.

The old folks though seem to pass along this narrative that Mets-Jets and Yankees-Giants seems to be the norm, when it really is not. Younger and middle aged fans couldn't care less about that really. One of my best buddies (huge pot head) was a big Jets-Yankees fan and we used to have tons of laughs about a variety of NY sports topics while getting blazed. We never debated this though, lol.
I think the association stems  
Atari2600 : 10/21/2022 5:18 pm
From where they played. Being the jets were in queens as were the Mets at one time . I would think the giants and Yankees were more Manhattan based but that was a long time ago.

My hatred for the Yankees and jets seems to come and go.
I'll admit it: I love watching the Jets lose  
Ron from Ninerland : 10/21/2022 5:26 pm
Go into a sports bar out here or in Vegas and the loudest, drunkest most obnoxious fans there are Jet fans. They're worse than the Montana/Young era Niner fans, and thats saying something.

There have been a lot of perennially bad sports franchises, but I can't think of one that loses as spectacularly and embarrassingly as the Jets.

Correct me if I'm wrong here, but not only haven't they won a super bowl in over half a century, I think they've only won their division once in half a century and they even needed a tiebreaker to do that.
I like Saleh and what the Jets are doing.  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 5:30 pm
I remember watching the other NY teams I'm not fans of and knowing their rosters just about as well as the ones I do root for. I was livid to see Parcells and Belichick on the sidelines for the Jets more than anything back from 97 to 99. Not gonna lie about that. I think it'd be great to have a Subway Super Bowl one day. It could have happened in January of 87 if the Jets didn't fuck up the last 5 games of the regular season and choke away the Divisional Playoff game in Cleveland. What a GREAT game btw. Check it out below (Jets had them dead to rights but blew it).


Jets vs. Browns | Marathon by the Lake | 1986 AFC Divisional Playoffs | NFL Full Game - ( New Window )
Never hated the Jets as a team  
beechbouy : 10/21/2022 5:41 pm
but that infantile chant, "J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS, JETS" and years of watching super annoying super fan Fireman Ed...well, you know...
Before the first  
Gman11 : 10/21/2022 5:47 pm
Giants-Jets preseason game, alcoholic Joe Namath goes on record and says, "Let's face it. The Giants are terrible."

That's all I needed. I've hated them ever since. They can rot in their little place in hell where they'll never win another Super Bowl.
I never liked the Jets playing in Giants Stadium.  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 6:05 pm
Their covering up the SB murals in the stadium's bowels pissed me off. I liked it when David Diehl uncovered them again after the Giants whopped their a$$es.


This is Giants Stadium - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/21/2022 6:45 pm
I love the fact the Jets-when moving to NJ-asked if we could change the name of the stadium from 'Giants Stadium' & we essentially told them to F off. The Jets would just refer to Giants Stadium as 'The Meadowlands', but broadcasts would say...'Jets-Pats, live from Giants Stadium'. Haha. That never failed to crack me up.
RE: ...  
Sean : 10/21/2022 6:54 pm
In comment 15874516 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I love the fact the Jets-when moving to NJ-asked if we could change the name of the stadium from 'Giants Stadium' & we essentially told them to F off. The Jets would just refer to Giants Stadium as 'The Meadowlands', but broadcasts would say...'Jets-Pats, live from Giants Stadium'. Haha. That never failed to crack me up.

Belichick would also tweak the Jets saying things like, “it’s always nice to get a win in Giants Stadium.”
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/21/2022 6:57 pm
Haha, that's so BB. Good Lord does he hate the Jets...it cracks me up. Remember that 30-30 for with him & Parcells? They didn't even want to go in the Jets locker room. 'Let's end on a high note'-Parcells.

Dude was 'coach' of the Jets TWICE yet never coached a game. Meanwhile he goes up north & wins 6 Super Bowls & becomes the GOAT. LOL Jets.
RE: RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 10/21/2022 7:24 pm
In comment 15874523 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15874516 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I love the fact the Jets-when moving to NJ-asked if we could change the name of the stadium from 'Giants Stadium' & we essentially told them to F off. The Jets would just refer to Giants Stadium as 'The Meadowlands', but broadcasts would say...'Jets-Pats, live from Giants Stadium'. Haha. That never failed to crack me up.


Belichick would also tweak the Jets saying things like, “it’s always nice to get a win in Giants Stadium.”


That ish always cracked me up, haha.
Jets fans hate the Giants  
exiled : 10/21/2022 10:47 pm
for the same reason I hate the Yankees.

When I was growing "back in the day" in North Jersey  
PatersonPlank : 10/21/2022 10:54 pm
You rooted for the teams that rhymed.

So I was a Giants/Yankees/Knicks fan.

If you were from LI/NYC/etc it was the Met/Jets/Nets.

Maybe things have changed now.
one might say  
The Jake : 8:45 am
they are green with envy.
RE: When I was growing  
Optimus-NY : 11:33 am
In comment 15874699 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
You rooted for the teams that rhymed.

So I was a Giants/Yankees/Knicks fan.

If you were from LI/NYC/etc it was the Met/Jets/Nets.

Maybe things have changed now.


lol. That is one of the DUMBEST things I've ever read.
