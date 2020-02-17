ESPN Insider predicts both Jones & Barkley gone next year

Your prediction on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley wearing a New York Giants uniform in 2023: One, both or neither?



Fowler: Maybe Jones, but probably neither. The Giants feel like an accidental winner, with eyes on rebuilding for 2023 and beyond. GM Joe Schoen inherited a roster with contracts he didn't negotiate and salary-cap constraints. The goal was to clean things up and build a winner in the image of Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. How they are sitting at 5-1 despite all of that is an impressive feat, but that shouldn't hinder New York from drafting its quarterback of the future in the first round of the draft if the right one is available. Now, signing Jones to a bridge-quarterback deal, similar to the two-year pact Jameis Winston got with New Orleans, could make some sense as a way to reward Jones' winning ways while planning for life without him. But he might not go for that. As for Barkley, uniqueness as a player could help him overcome a suppressed running back market. There's always at least one team in free agency looking to make a splash move. Don't see the Giants being one.