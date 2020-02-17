for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

ESPN Insider predicts both Jones & Barkley gone next year

Sean : 10/22/2022 8:58 am
Quote:
Your prediction on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley wearing a New York Giants uniform in 2023: One, both or neither?

Fowler: Maybe Jones, but probably neither. The Giants feel like an accidental winner, with eyes on rebuilding for 2023 and beyond. GM Joe Schoen inherited a roster with contracts he didn't negotiate and salary-cap constraints. The goal was to clean things up and build a winner in the image of Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. How they are sitting at 5-1 despite all of that is an impressive feat, but that shouldn't hinder New York from drafting its quarterback of the future in the first round of the draft if the right one is available. Now, signing Jones to a bridge-quarterback deal, similar to the two-year pact Jameis Winston got with New Orleans, could make some sense as a way to reward Jones' winning ways while planning for life without him. But he might not go for that. As for Barkley, uniqueness as a player could help him overcome a suppressed running back market. There's always at least one team in free agency looking to make a splash move. Don't see the Giants being one.

Quote:
Graziano: Neither. This is a "follow the money" deal for me. Jones has shown the Giants a lot so far this year, especially given how little he has had to work with in the receiving corps. And the Giants, who have five wins already, might not be picking high enough in the first round to land one of the superstar QB prospects in next year's draft. But I think the temptation for GM Joe Schoen to restart the contract clock with a young quarterback is going to be too great to convince him to re-sign Jones unless it's on a really cheap deal. And even then, it might be best for all involved to just move on. As for Barkley, assuming he stays healthy and keeps producing the way he has so far, he's going to command big running back money. And no one -- especially a rebuilding team with big questions at several key positions -- should be doling out big money to a running back.

Link - ( New Window )
.  
winoguy : 10/22/2022 9:01 am : link
think they also predicted 2-3 wins also....
They’re wrong  
Brandon Walsh : 10/22/2022 9:03 am : link
Outside of injury- 0% chance Saquon is gone. Zero

He will get franchised as a good placeholder while they do right by him (and the team) worst case. Saquon Barkley is going nowhere.

DJ is still in wait and see mode.

Saquon will be franchised  
CromartiesKid21 : 10/22/2022 9:05 am : link
the question on what to do will be Jones
Depends  
giantBCP : 10/22/2022 9:05 am : link
on the integrity and ego of Schoen. They’re both top players, but will he re-sign players that were brought in by the last regime?
I'm wearing a neck immobilizer  
j_rud : 10/22/2022 9:07 am : link
to help with the whiplash of this topic.
I predict  
MattinKY : 10/22/2022 9:07 am : link
BSPN losses their last 3 paid subscribers before the end of the year.

Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.

Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.
Too bad the Giants didn’t trade Saquon + Slayton  
Brandon Walsh : 10/22/2022 9:08 am : link
While eating his salary for a 5th to the Bills during training camp “to take what they could get” .

Remember those two loud bozo posters ? Seems like they aren’t frequently posting as much as they used to these days.

And we’re all better for it.
Bridge deal of DJ sounds right  
US1 Giants : 10/22/2022 9:09 am : link
I think Barkley is too much money to invest in RB in today's game.
Maybe Barkley only. But only because the Giants want  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2022 9:09 am : link
his "face of the franchise" to continue and are willing to pay for it in the overall scheme of things.

Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.
I think Schoen should extend Barkley in November  
cosmicj : 10/22/2022 9:11 am : link
When he has a ton of negotiating leverage.

Then he should tag and trade Jones in the offseason. (The trading partner would have already worked out a 3-4 year extension with Jones prior to the trade to lower the cap hit beneath the tag value.) I would use a non exclusive franchise tag but the front office will know best.

Should I use this as a threadstarter to initiate another long weekend BBI debate?
Bozo 1  
Brandon Walsh : 10/22/2022 9:12 am : link
Right on cue.

Fucking moron just can’t admit how wrong and stupid he is and looks.

Rinse and repeat.

Looking this dumb continually must hurt.
My 2 cents  
j_rud : 10/22/2022 9:12 am : link
Schoen and Co have put the team in good position cap-wise moving forward. Any considerations for Barkley and Jones had better be exhaustive because if you bring them back you're essentially saying you have the nucleus for a title. If they win 10 games and feel that way I'm not gonna argue. But flub that decision and we are exactly where we started.
More evidence that “ Insiders” can have old stale opinions  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 10/22/2022 9:13 am : link
And a handful of impatient fans who need to decide now will post again, as they have, day after day since forever.

We’re 5-1 with some very winnable games coming up. It’s been ten years since things have looked so promising. I’m enjoying the present and excited about the future.
RE: Maybe Barkley only. But only because the Giants want  
Brandon Walsh : 10/22/2022 9:15 am : link
In comment 15874836 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
his "face of the franchise" to continue and are willing to pay for it in the overall scheme of things.

Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.


“Only because”

Absolutely laughable. Nothing to do with him being one of the greatest talents in the NFL and the engine of our offense.

“Only because”

“Face of the Franchise”

Just admit you were totally incorrect and stop doubling down on how wrong you were.
If Schoen is making the decisions  
US1 Giants : 10/22/2022 9:19 am : link
and I think he is, "Face of the Franchise" won't count for much.
Jones likely gone, I would agree  
UConn4523 : 10/22/2022 9:23 am : link
unless they trade Barkley at the deadline he’s going to get franchised.
Barkley only here because he’s the face of the franchise?  
UConn4523 : 10/22/2022 9:24 am : link
Lol. Or he’s winning games for us.
Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are not what I would call  
MG2022 : 10/22/2022 9:28 am : link
"NFL Insiders"
Jones will be resigned  
AnnapolisMike : 10/22/2022 9:36 am : link
but that will not stop the Giants from taking a QB in the draft if they love him and possibly trading Jones down the line.

I can see Barkley being franchised and then negotiating a more team friendly deal considering his injury history.

RE: RE: Maybe Barkley only. But only because the Giants want  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2022 9:36 am : link
In comment 15874843 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
In comment 15874836 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


his "face of the franchise" to continue and are willing to pay for it in the overall scheme of things.

Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.



“Only because”

Absolutely laughable. Nothing to do with him being one of the greatest talents in the NFL and the engine of our offense.

“Only because”

“Face of the Franchise”

Just admit you were totally incorrect and stop doubling down on how wrong you were.


Wrong on what?

And if he is one of the greatest talents in the NFL then we should extract that value and move him before he costs much more. The picks would do us well for continuing this rebuild versus investing heavier (once again) in a RB centerpiece strategy.

If the Giants get 10 wins  
Hammer : 10/22/2022 9:41 am : link
They keep Jones, and it's not even a close call because all of the top quarterback prospects will be gone by the time the Giants pick and there is no way that Schoen is going to trade away multiple first and second-round draft choices to move up far enough to get whomever he wants.

I can see Jones getting a middle-of-the-road quarterback contract with incentives and Barkley getting franchised.

That makes the most sense to me.
….  
ryanmkeane : 10/22/2022 10:01 am : link
What’s funny to me is that everyone thinks the giants are going to win something like 9-10 games. Nobody is talking about how they might win 11-13.
One Thing to Consider  
Samiam : 10/22/2022 10:06 am : link
Both of these players have lost lots of time during their short careers to injury, Barkley alot more than Jones. Now, Barkley is clearly having a problem with his shoulder and Jones is at higher risk than most QBs because of the way he plays the game. And, having a less than terrific OL doesn’t help. Assuming both play through the end of the end of the year without missing time, I wonder how the front office takes this factor into account regarding long term deals.

As an aside, what would be the issue with franchising one of these guys buying some time to see what happens. Can teams franchise 2 players at the same time? I don’t think it’s happened but could it.?
RE: Jones will be resigned  
Ira : 10/22/2022 10:06 am : link
In comment 15874854 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
but that will not stop the Giants from taking a QB in the draft if they love him and possibly trading Jones down the line.

I can see Barkley being franchised and then negotiating a more team friendly deal considering his injury history.


This sounds like the most reasonable take to me.
Way too early for predictions  
fkap : 10/22/2022 10:07 am : link
but, gun to head, I predict Barkley here, Jones gone.

They have the leverage on Barkley. Jones is playing himself into a nice payday beyond his actual value. Schoen would be foolish to over pay Jones.

But things can change in a heartbeat. Accidental winner is a little harsh, but has some merit. We are not as good as a 5-1 record would indicate, but we're not a 1-5 team, either. A few unfortunate bounces could push us sub .500 for the rest of the season.

This could put a Jones bridge contract being a favorable option for him.

Or Jones can continue to blossom and be worth the big contract.

Barkley has to injure himself off the team. Despite his past history, I don't think that is any more likely than with any other RB.
Let’s think about this  
Emil : 10/22/2022 10:08 am : link
If you would have told me two months ago that Jones and Saquon would be back in 2023 I would have said you’re nuts and no way Schoen does that. But two months ago if you said the Giants would have had 5 wins before Halloween I wouldn’t have believed that either.

True, you do not spend big money on a second contract RB…but this team does not have any offensive players worth spending big money on at all, and I don’t think Schoen is going to dip into the FA WR or TE market and make a solar move. By not resigning Barkley, who exactly are we saving that big money for over next 3 years? Sure Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love, and eventually Andre Thomas, but there’s enough money for a Lawrence extension programmed in for 23, Thomas is two years away (I believe), and Loves contract is likely to be somewhat reasonable. I’m not sure signing Barkley places this team in a bad cap situation, because let’s face it, we’re still trying to offload high priced under performing talent and no offensive skill players other than Barkley have proven worthy of a big contract.

Jones is simpler to me. He’s gotten better, and you can win games with him, but he doesn’t have the tools to be a star in this league. That said, I’m not as impressed with the top QBs in this draft class to the degree that many are. Besides, if the Giants win 2 more games they probably not drafting in the top ten, and if they win 4-5 more, they are playoff bound. I think Schoen brings Jones back on a 2 year deal that is really more of a one year deal as the team looks for its franchise QB in that time frame.

Also, when you consider the anticipated rise in the salary cap over the next two years, the Giants will have more than enough money to shape this roster. Even if they keep Barkley and Jones.
...  
christian : 10/22/2022 10:13 am : link
RE: Barkley. We're getting signals on how this staff views him, and it's pretty obvious the view him as a running back, not this mythical weapon.

Even as they scrape the barrel for WR talent, Barkley is only on track for 75 pass targets for the year. In 2018 he got nearly 8 targets per game, in 2022 that's down to 4.

I think how he works through this shoulder injury is incredibly important. He's without a doubt a great running back when he's healthy. Probably the best. But if he's only health a quarter of the time (what his career average is so far), it's hard for me to imagine the Giants investing a lot in him.
This  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/22/2022 10:14 am : link
still could go either way.

TBD depending on the remaining games left to be played.
RE: Depends  
ajr2456 : 10/22/2022 10:17 am : link
In comment 15874828 giantBCP said:
Quote:
on the integrity and ego of Schoen. They’re both top players, but will he re-sign players that were brought in by the last regime?


Schoen lacks integrity if he wants a better QB?
RE: I predict  
ajr2456 : 10/22/2022 10:18 am : link
In comment 15874832 MattinKY said:
Quote:
BSPN losses their last 3 paid subscribers before the end of the year.

Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.

Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.


So GiantsInsider has more credibility? Or is just because you don’t like their opinion?
RE: RE: RE: Maybe Barkley only. But only because the Giants want  
Brandon Walsh : 10/22/2022 10:22 am : link
In comment 15874856 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15874843 Brandon Walsh said:


Quote:


In comment 15874836 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


his "face of the franchise" to continue and are willing to pay for it in the overall scheme of things.

Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.



“Only because”

Absolutely laughable. Nothing to do with him being one of the greatest talents in the NFL and the engine of our offense.

“Only because”

“Face of the Franchise”

Just admit you were totally incorrect and stop doubling down on how wrong you were.



Wrong on what?

And if he is one of the greatest talents in the NFL then we should extract that value and move him before he costs much more. The picks would do us well for continuing this rebuild versus investing heavier (once again) in a RB centerpiece strategy.


Well lets see- all offseason / throughout training camp you were banging the drum on how we should move on from Saquon. Weren’t you part of trade him for a 5th crowd at roster cutdown time to save salary cap room ? Lets save salary cap room! For what - offseason was over. What was the better alternative ? Pay our practice squad guys more ? Pretty sure that was wildly wrong. Don’t you think ?

Do you know how dumb you sound to say we should move the best player on a 5-1 football team in a wide open conference ?

Are they going to win the Super Bowl- probably not. You try to play the long game card - can’t believe I’m even responding to this- but what worse way to rebuild this team / culture/ organization than “move” our best player. How does that look to the rest of the locker room and what they’re trying to build. Open your eyes- this team is winning football games !

Get off the RB soapbox- he’s an offensive weapon. One of the top 5 in the whole NFL. Do you see what those are now going for ? Shouldn’t be that hard. It just happened. The best well organizations are lining up for them- regardless of “position”

He also won’t cost that much- even if he gets CMC money (my guess is in between his money and Derrick Henry) . Especially if they have a rookie QB contract. That is the time to pay up for those guys (Chargers / Bengals) I wouldn’t expect you to understand various roster construction scenarios though.

And if you don’t think he’s one of the best talents in the NFL- talent that is now translating to real life wins then you don’t know what you’re watching- but thats par for the course for you. Mr. “Face of the Franchise”
RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 10/22/2022 10:33 am : link
In comment 15874875 christian said:
Quote:
RE: Barkley. We're getting signals on how this staff views him, and it's pretty obvious the view him as a running back, not this mythical weapon.

Even as they scrape the barrel for WR talent, Barkley is only on track for 75 pass targets for the year. In 2018 he got nearly 8 targets per game, in 2022 that's down to 4.

I think how he works through this shoulder injury is incredibly important. He's without a doubt a great running back when he's healthy. Probably the best. But if he's only health a quarter of the time (what his career average is so far), it's hard for me to imagine the Giants investing a lot in him.


The shoulder injury is key. The passing game I don’t necessarily agree with since establishing the run is effectively what’s been keeping us in these games and able to win in the 4th. Plus, we need to blocker still.
For Barkley  
bluewave : 10/22/2022 10:39 am : link
I don't think a franchise tag is cap friendly. I think it's either we sign him to a short term deal(i.e. 2-3 years) or it's nothing.

Jones is 3 year deal IMHO. No way we get a QB this year with eight teams with two 1st round picks and Carolina now in tank mode. If we are truly looking for a new QB, I don't it happens until 2 years from now...
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 10/22/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15874893 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Even as they scrape the barrel for WR talent, Barkley is only on track for 75 pass targets for the year. In 2018 he got nearly 8 targets per game, in 2022 that's down to 4.

I think how he works through this shoulder injury is incredibly important. He's without a doubt a great running back when he's healthy. Probably the best. But if he's only health a quarter of the time (what his career average is so far), it's hard for me to imagine the Giants investing a lot in him.



The shoulder injury is key. The passing game I don’t necessarily agree with since establishing the run is effectively what’s been keeping us in these games and able to win in the 4th. Plus, we need to blocker still.


I think Barkley is incredibly valuable as a running back, in all the traditional running back responsibilities.

I just think if Daboll had visions of a dual threat running back, now would be the time. The talent and WR is bad, and yet Barkley is not a big part of the pass game.

Maybe if the pass pro was markedly better he'd change his approach.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/22/2022 10:51 am : link
Lost me @ Dan G. He's an 'ESPN Insider'?
I don’t see much risk in franchising Barkley  
Sean : 10/22/2022 10:53 am : link
NYG is in a tough spot because you can’t trade him at 5-1. You trade him and it destroys the locker room. He’s the offense.

I see them ultimately franchising him for another year.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/22/2022 10:54 am : link
It would be wild if we made the postseason & neither Saquon or DJ are here next season, Haha.
coaches get paid to win so what can they buy that helps that goal?  
Eric on Li : 10/22/2022 10:57 am : link
has anyone articulated what the better use of let's say 41m of cap space is via FA?

here's the link to next year's free agents, QB's who have played more than 70% snaps this year include:

Jimmy G, Baker, Cooper Rush, Jones, Brady, Brissett, Geno, Lamar (gonna get tagged).

Unless Jones' performance goes off a cliff I just can't see any coach looking to win trusting Tyrod's health or giving out a UFA deal for any of those players over Jones who will have likely had a winning season, winning record in his last 25 games or so, and a year of experience here in the system as a captain.

Drafting a QB with a higher upside is possible but that's 2 months after the Jones decision and not necessarily at odds with keeping him if it's on a tag. The 2 could compete and the rookie could sit for a year like Lance and Mahomes and many others have over the years. Or if Jones plays poorly take over like Pickett did with Trubisky. Or Jones could get traded post-draft just as Mayfield did this past year.

re Barkley, if Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams can get traded from true contenders, anyone can get traded. but good luck finding a better offensive weapon for roughly 12m AAV.
https://overthecap.com/free-agency - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Depends  
giantBCP : 10/22/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15874880 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15874828 giantBCP said:


Quote:


on the integrity and ego of Schoen. They’re both top players, but will he re-sign players that were brought in by the last regime?



Schoen lacks integrity if he wants a better QB?


Everybody wants a better QB. What would you say if a new GM took over in Buffalo and replaced Josh Allen because he wanted a better QB?
Sean has made the most sense  
joeinpa : 10/22/2022 11:01 am : link
On this issue believing it could come down to economics and not performance, such was the case with Bradberry

Jimmy has often resorted to sarcastic ridicule to make his points; poking fun at the “let s allow it to play out mantra” , labeling anyone not ready to write off Jones as “Jones fan boys “ as example, actually referring to me as the President of that club

Sarcasm doesn’t have as much impact at 5-1 and has kind of disappeared. It will return again if the Giants start losing, that s. Guaranteed

As to Jones fanboys, he s the quarterback of the team I root for, I think he s a pretty good player…….guilty.

If things keep trending the way they are  
nygiants16 : 10/22/2022 11:03 am : link
Barkley will be brought back at minimum on franchise tag..

Jones i can see on a 2 or 3 year deal while the Giants still look at the landscape of a franchise QB..

Now if season goes off the rails all bets are off
...  
christian : 10/22/2022 11:10 am : link
Eric in Li -- I think it's incredibly important to judge Barkley's weapon status after 17 games and tracking to 340 carries. I suspect the season end numbers look very different than the 6 game sample.

As far as QBs, there stands a reasonable chance Carr, Tannehill, and Wentz end up UFA. I'm not endorsing any of them, but those entries will impact the market.

As far as allocation of the 44M it conceivably would take to retain Barkley and Jones at the tender costs, there's certainly an argument retaining Love, and extending Thomas and Lawrence are good uses of that money.
Jones is playing his way into a deal..  
KingBlue : 10/22/2022 11:14 am : link
Barkley has been the MVP of our offense, but that being said, The Giants are not winning despite Jones' play. He has been an integral part of our winning.

Jones is a quality NFL starter that keeps improving. I want both to return.
RE: Sean has made the most sense  
Sean : 10/22/2022 11:20 am : link
In comment 15874912 joeinpa said:
Quote:
On this issue believing it could come down to economics and not performance, such was the case with Bradberry

Jimmy has often resorted to sarcastic ridicule to make his points; poking fun at the “let s allow it to play out mantra” , labeling anyone not ready to write off Jones as “Jones fan boys “ as example, actually referring to me as the President of that club

Sarcasm doesn’t have as much impact at 5-1 and has kind of disappeared. It will return again if the Giants start losing, that s. Guaranteed

As to Jones fanboys, he s the quarterback of the team I root for, I think he s a pretty good player…….guilty.

QB is a tough position to get right. I get how people look around and see what Russell Wilson is doing with the money he makes. They see what Kyler Murray is doing with his salary. Justin Fields struggling. Trey Lance can’t get on the field. I can see why someone would say drafting an unknown is a risk.

It’s just comes down to what you are comfortable with paying Jones. I think both extremes to this debate have overblown what he can or can’t do. He’s been a solid QB this year.
RE: I predict  
Milton : 10/22/2022 11:24 am : link
In comment 15874832 MattinKY said:
Quote:
BSPN losses their last 3 paid subscribers before the end of the year. Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.
Could be worse, they could have the credibility of Fox News or Pravda.
Clckbait... sensationalism...  
DefenseWins : 10/22/2022 11:26 am : link
I will not read it
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 10/22/2022 11:26 am : link
In comment 15874918 christian said:
Quote:
Eric in Li -- I think it's incredibly important to judge Barkley's weapon status after 17 games and tracking to 340 carries. I suspect the season end numbers look very different than the 6 game sample.

As far as QBs, there stands a reasonable chance Carr, Tannehill, and Wentz end up UFA. I'm not endorsing any of them, but those entries will impact the market.

As far as allocation of the 44M it conceivably would take to retain Barkley and Jones at the tender costs, there's certainly an argument retaining Love, and extending Thomas and Lawrence are good uses of that money.


Carr signed a 3 year extension in April, I don't see him getting cut before his 2023 salary vests to fully guaranteed which is on 3rd day of waiver period in 2023 year (which I believe would then be February 16th, before the combine and 4 days after SB).

Wentz sure, he's moved the last 2 offseasons. Tannehill i would doubt unless Willis takes over at some point (possible). I would guess they let him play out his final year while giving Willis a shot to step up or even draft a different heir apparent next year if they aren't thinking Willis is the guy.

I don't think it's that difficult to assess Barkley's weapon status because he's once again playing like he did in 2018 (and better than 2019). Health is the obvious question but if he stays healthy he will likely amass 10+ tds, 1500+ yards, including being towards the top of all skill players in chunk plays. I don't think his odds of getting hurt/staying healthy are dramatically different than anyone else's ROY but obviously that's a coin flip proposition for any NFL player. they can wait to hope he doesn't suffer a catastrophic injury or try to extend him in season to get possibly more favorable terms like cleveland did with chubb. i dont think much will change either way - unless he does suffer a catastrophic injury.
Barkley, yes  
Spider43 : 10/22/2022 11:27 am : link
Jones, I'm not so sure.
If the giants draft higher than 15  
Earl the goat : 10/22/2022 11:28 am : link
How do they expect to find franchise QB unless they mortgage the future in draft capital to move up
I don’t see that
If DJ finishes strong they will tag him at least once and maybe twice

If Barkley stays healthy he gets 3 years 50 million. 40 guaranteed
also all of those extension conversations are independently possible  
Eric on Li : 10/22/2022 11:32 am : link
aside from Jones/Barkley. Thomas is 2 years from FA with 2 potential tag years. Dex is 1 more year from FA.

After next year almost all their biggest cap hits are set to expire - Golladay, Leo, Jackson - and it's conceivable if not likely post-2023 their QB is on a rookie deal.

they have the flexibility to plot whatever course they choose including extending almost everyone if that's what they want to do.

the entire question is what is the opportunity cost of extensions vs. outside additions since that's the apples vs. apples of what the cap space can go toward.
RE: If the giants draft higher than 15  
nygiants16 : 10/22/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15874931 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
How do they expect to find franchise QB unless they mortgage the future in draft capital to move up
I don’t see that
If DJ finishes strong they will tag him at least once and maybe twice

If Barkley stays healthy he gets 3 years 50 million. 40 guaranteed


you cant get a franchise qb outside top 15?
RE: If the giants draft higher than 15  
Eric on Li : 10/22/2022 11:41 am : link
In comment 15874931 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
How do they expect to find franchise QB unless they mortgage the future in draft capital to move up
I don’t see that
If DJ finishes strong they will tag him at least once and maybe twice

If Barkley stays healthy he gets 3 years 50 million. 40 guaranteed


trade up? the bears traded 2 firsts to move from #20 to #11 for fields, the 49ers moved up to #3 for Lance from #12, the Bills moved up to #7 for Allen from #21 (took 2 diff trades).

or pick a guy who luckily falls where they are like the pats did with mac jones, ravens and lamar, packers and rodgers, Watson and Houston, etc.

identifying the right non-1OA QB is harder than making the move to go up and secure them.
RE: If the giants draft higher than 15  
US1 Giants : 10/22/2022 11:54 am : link
In comment 15874931 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
How do they expect to find franchise QB unless they mortgage the future in draft capital to move up
I don’t see that
If DJ finishes strong they will tag him at least once and maybe twice

If Barkley stays healthy he gets 3 years 50 million. 40 guaranteed


Jalan Hurts was chosen 2nd round, 53rd overall
and Dak Prescot 4th round, 135 overall.

Why are the Eagles and Cowboys so much smarter than the Giants

RE: Depends  
Gman11 : 10/22/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15874828 giantBCP said:
Quote:
on the integrity and ego of Schoen. They’re both top players, but will he re-sign players that were brought in by the last regime?


Do you really think that goes into their evaluation? The fact that the previous administration brought him in has nothing to do with it.

The previous administration brought in Thomas, Williams, Jackson, Lawrence. Are they going to get rid of these guys too?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Maybe Barkley only. But only because the Giants want  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15874884 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
In comment 15874856 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15874843 Brandon Walsh said:


Quote:


In comment 15874836 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


his "face of the franchise" to continue and are willing to pay for it in the overall scheme of things.

Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.



“Only because”

Absolutely laughable. Nothing to do with him being one of the greatest talents in the NFL and the engine of our offense.

“Only because”

“Face of the Franchise”

Just admit you were totally incorrect and stop doubling down on how wrong you were.



Wrong on what?

And if he is one of the greatest talents in the NFL then we should extract that value and move him before he costs much more. The picks would do us well for continuing this rebuild versus investing heavier (once again) in a RB centerpiece strategy.




Well lets see- all offseason / throughout training camp you were banging the drum on how we should move on from Saquon. Weren’t you part of trade him for a 5th crowd at roster cutdown time to save salary cap room ? Lets save salary cap room! For what - offseason was over. What was the better alternative ? Pay our practice squad guys more ? Pretty sure that was wildly wrong. Don’t you think ?

Do you know how dumb you sound to say we should move the best player on a 5-1 football team in a wide open conference ?

Are they going to win the Super Bowl- probably not. You try to play the long game card - can’t believe I’m even responding to this- but what worse way to rebuild this team / culture/ organization than “move” our best player. How does that look to the rest of the locker room and what they’re trying to build. Open your eyes- this team is winning football games !

Get off the RB soapbox- he’s an offensive weapon. One of the top 5 in the whole NFL. Do you see what those are now going for ? Shouldn’t be that hard. It just happened. The best well organizations are lining up for them- regardless of “position”

He also won’t cost that much- even if he gets CMC money (my guess is in between his money and Derrick Henry) . Especially if they have a rookie QB contract. That is the time to pay up for those guys (Chargers / Bengals) I wouldn’t expect you to understand various roster construction scenarios though.

And if you don’t think he’s one of the best talents in the NFL- talent that is now translating to real life wins then you don’t know what you’re watching- but thats par for the course for you. Mr. “Face of the Franchise”


I am in favor of trading him and said so. Not sure what the Slayton and 5th is all about as would hope market value is better than that, but you sound like you’re just throwing a fit.

Realize it’s tough to do so (trading him) sitting in good position for a playoff spot, but it’s value left in the table. Especially if teams do indeed consider him one of the best talents in the NFL and would pay us accordingly for it. I would prefer the picks and use them to find his replacement and more, and continue the rebuild.

You could be right though, but that is rare...

:- )
Fowler...  
bw in dc : 10/22/2022 12:17 pm : link
makes the most compelling case when he says Schoen and Daboll inherited this roster and cap situation. And because Jones is not an undisputed franchise QB, it makes sense they would want to build a team in their vision with their QB. Let's face it, ego is a big part of this, too.

Further, both have been spoiled by Josh Allen. And Kafka has been spoiled by Mahomes. And there are a lot of prospects in the 2023 class who have the ability that both Allen and Mahomes have - off-script. That's a very big deal.

Daboll and his staff have done quality work with Jones. And Jones has played his role. Kudos both ways.

To me, they have given Jones a solid set of training wheels and Jones has shown he's pretty good with that help.

So, I think moving on from Jones is a pretty easy decision. He does nothing at a high level that can't be replaced.

SB is incentivized with a second contract looming. And thus far he's delivered. But he's a trickier one in this process for many reasons cited.

Do you want to pay for services and rendered and hope SB breaks a lot of trends with RBs who get second contracts? Do you want to be sensitive to fans who love SB's style and represents the NYG brand very well?

I would fully support trading him before the deadline if we got compensation = or > than the CMC deal. I don't buy the locker room concerns. A good HC and GM can manage that. Belichick traded great players like Seymour, Milloy and Mankins and kept the team focused and moving forward.

Depending how this season ends  
bradshaw44 : 10/22/2022 12:27 pm : link
Decides the fate of both in my opinion. If both stay healthy and don’t miss any time, and we finish between 10-13 wins we probably tag Barkley and offer Jones a modest 2 year contract. Jones knowing if we find a QB that is in our reach we will take him. But, Jones can play his way to being the long term solution in that 2 year window.

Say we get to the NFC Divisional round this year and play Tampa right down to the wire. Offer Jones that 2 year bridge. He takes it. We have a QB that falls in our laps at pick 26. Or we can jump up a few spots to get a guy we like. He’s raw so he starts on the bench. Jones leads us to the NFCC the next year and his pocket passing has him performing on the level of Matt Ryan or Stafford at their peak. If we haven’t seen marked growth from the rookie we drafted you make Jones a four year offer and trade the young guy for some high picks and strengthen the team around Jones and try to win it all.

Barkely we tag if he stays healthy all year. If we are looking like contenders then you keep him all season and tag him again if we haven’t found a young guy in the draft that can make up 80% of his production.

Both situations are tricky. Jones can easily reject the bridge contract and let a team like Atlanta, New Orleans, or Seattle throw the house at him. But then he needs to decide if he wants to win or wants to get paid. I think all signs are pointing up for the Giants. Those other teams not so much. Maybe Seattle. But Jones will be in a new system once again. And as long as the Giants offer isn’t insulting he may well take it. Also, those other teams won’t necessarily make him a great offer.

One thing I can say is, I don’t envy this decision that Shoen has to make that’s for sure.
RE: RE: RE: Depends  
ajr2456 : 10/22/2022 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15874908 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15874880 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15874828 giantBCP said:


Quote:


on the integrity and ego of Schoen. They’re both top players, but will he re-sign players that were brought in by the last regime?



Schoen lacks integrity if he wants a better QB?



Everybody wants a better QB. What would you say if a new GM took over in Buffalo and replaced Josh Allen because he wanted a better QB?


Well Joe Schoen isn’t replacing Josh Allen
RE: Fowler...  
Sean : 10/22/2022 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15874966 bw in dc said:
Quote:
makes the most compelling case when he says Schoen and Daboll inherited this roster and cap situation. And because Jones is not an undisputed franchise QB, it makes sense they would want to build a team in their vision with their QB. Let's face it, ego is a big part of this, too.

Further, both have been spoiled by Josh Allen. And Kafka has been spoiled by Mahomes. And there are a lot of prospects in the 2023 class who have the ability that both Allen and Mahomes have - off-script. That's a very big deal.

Daboll and his staff have done quality work with Jones. And Jones has played his role. Kudos both ways.

To me, they have given Jones a solid set of training wheels and Jones has shown he's pretty good with that help.

So, I think moving on from Jones is a pretty easy decision. He does nothing at a high level that can't be replaced.

SB is incentivized with a second contract looming. And thus far he's delivered. But he's a trickier one in this process for many reasons cited.

Do you want to pay for services and rendered and hope SB breaks a lot of trends with RBs who get second contracts? Do you want to be sensitive to fans who love SB's style and represents the NYG brand very well?

I would fully support trading him before the deadline if we got compensation = or > than the CMC deal. I don't buy the locker room concerns. A good HC and GM can manage that. Belichick traded great players like Seymour, Milloy and Mankins and kept the team focused and moving forward.

I agree, but Peter King reported that Belichick was very close to losing the locker room after the Lawyer Milloy trade. Had that 2003 team not won the SB he could have been out per King. It’s a risky move.
If the season plays out well, as in 10 wins and playoffs  
Snablats : 10/22/2022 12:43 pm : link
How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?

This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason

If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley



RE: If the season plays out well, as in 10 wins and playoffs  
Sean : 10/22/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15874982 Snablats said:
Quote:
How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?

This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason

If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley

That’s what the Bills did when Beane & Schoen arrived.
RE: Depending how this season ends  
joeinpa : 10/22/2022 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15874972 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Decides the fate of both in my opinion. If both stay healthy and don’t miss any time, and we finish between 10-13 wins we probably tag Barkley and offer Jones a modest 2 year contract. Jones knowing if we find a QB that is in our reach we will take him. But, Jones can play his way to being the long term solution in that 2 year window.

Say we get to the NFC Divisional round this year and play Tampa right down to the wire. Offer Jones that 2 year bridge. He takes it. We have a QB that falls in our laps at pick 26. Or we can jump up a few spots to get a guy we like. He’s raw so he starts on the bench. Jones leads us to the NFCC the next year and his pocket passing has him performing on the level of Matt Ryan or Stafford at their peak. If we haven’t seen marked growth from the rookie we drafted you make Jones a four year offer and trade the young guy for some high picks and strengthen the team around Jones and try to win it all.

Barkely we tag if he stays healthy all year. If we are looking like contenders then you keep him all season and tag him again if we haven’t found a young guy in the draft that can make up 80% of his production.

Both situations are tricky. Jones can easily reject the bridge contract and let a team like Atlanta, New Orleans, or Seattle throw the house at him. But then he needs to decide if he wants to win or wants to get paid. I think all signs are pointing up for the Giants. Those other teams not so much. Maybe Seattle. But Jones will be in a new system once again. And as long as the Giants offer isn’t insulting he may well take it. Also, those other teams won’t necessarily make him a great offer.

One thing I can say is, I don’t envy this decision that Shoen has to make that’s for sure.


DEPENDING ON HOW THIS SEASON ENDS.

Can t state it any more succinctly or logically. Trying to determine the status of Jones and Barkley going forward at this time is missing what will be learned in the next 11+ games.
Late rounder  
Simms : 10/22/2022 12:48 pm : link
If the Pats can find a zappe in the 4th round so could we.
RE: Jones will be resigned  
Reale01 : 10/22/2022 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15874854 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
but that will not stop the Giants from taking a QB in the draft if they love him and possibly trading Jones down the line.

I can see Barkley being franchised and then negotiating a more team friendly deal considering his injury history.


This makes sense as things stand today. Still don't understand why people are so anxious to get rid of Jones and Barkley. Prepare to win in 2025? The third year of a new QB.
RE: I predict  
BigBlueinDE : 10/22/2022 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15874832 MattinKY said:
Quote:
BSPN losses their last 3 paid subscribers before the end of the year.

Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.

Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.


LOL! Agreed. ESPN=BSPN.
RE: RE: If the season plays out well, as in 10 wins and playoffs  
Snablats : 10/22/2022 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15874985 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15874982 Snablats said:


Quote:


How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?

This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason

If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley



That’s what the Bills did when Beane & Schoen arrived.

Taylor and Jones are not the same situation. Taylor had been in the league 7 years and had his chance. And Taylor was several years older than Jones is now
RE: This  
AcidTest : 10/22/2022 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15874876 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
still could go either way.

TBD depending on the remaining games left to be played.


Agreed. It's too early to tell for either right now.
I'm going to continue to enjoy this season with these players  
steve in ky : 10/22/2022 1:42 pm : link
Next year will be next year, why spend time thinking about it now when it's all out of our control anyways when we can enjoy these guys winning games for us now?
RE: RE: If the season plays out well, as in 10 wins and playoffs  
Mike in NY : 10/22/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15874985 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15874982 Snablats said:


Quote:


How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?

This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason

If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley



That’s what the Bills did when Beane & Schoen arrived.


Taylor was 28 and never made it through a whole season as healthy as a QB can be. They also had a 29 year old RB in LeSean McCoy (who was also their best receiver). Jones and Barkley are both 25. They were also in position to select someone they were high on in Josh Allen. This article is suggesting replacing Daniel Jones with another stopgap or an even older, even more injury prone Tyrod Taylor.
I think if Barkley goes above 1,200 rushing yards  
NoGainDayne : 10/22/2022 1:54 pm : link
and plays in at least 14 games he will get franchised.

I don't really see the point in not giving him one more year the way he has played this year unless his performance just drops off.

I don't want to but I think we will sign Jones too. I'm guessing he will want more years and the Giants will want 1 or 2 and they will settle on 3. I just hope it isn't for a penny more than 15M per.
RE: I think if Barkley goes above 1,200 rushing yards  
Sean : 10/22/2022 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15875062 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
and plays in at least 14 games he will get franchised.

I don't really see the point in not giving him one more year the way he has played this year unless his performance just drops off.

I don't want to but I think we will sign Jones too. I'm guessing he will want more years and the Giants will want 1 or 2 and they will settle on 3. I just hope it isn't for a penny more than 15M per.

I could see a 2 year deal but still drafting a QB.
If the Giants go to the playoffs  
NoGainDayne : 10/22/2022 2:07 pm : link
I don't expect they take a QB next year in the 1st or 2nd round. Maybe 2nd. But I'd guess round 3 or 4 they do bring in a high upside guy to groom.

I would be perfectly happy with the Giants signing Jones to a 2 year deal (as long as it wasn't high) and drafting a QB in the 1st or 2nd round. But my guess is his deal does lean more generous on years and/or AAV and they don't pick a QB high next year. Would love to be wrong
...  
christian : 10/22/2022 2:19 pm : link
The Raiders and Commanders both project to have top10 picks. They can both cut their current QBs with little to no dead money.

The Raiders would save over 100M over three years, the Commanders would save over 50M in the next two years.

Tennessee is less likely to cut Tannehill, but they have Willis and would save 27M (net 2023 savings of 17.8M).

I’m not advocating for the Giants to pursue any of them, but I’d bet 2/3 end up in UFA. That provides the Giants options, and potentially drives down Jones’s cost.

As far as Barkley — he really needs to get through the season without missing time or effectiveness due to injury. If he tapers off or misses another chunk of time — for the 4th straight year — his reliability factor suffers.
Barkley depends on the contract  
Jerry in_DC : 10/22/2022 2:30 pm : link
He is a good player. There is a contract where you'd definitely want to keep him. There is a contract where you'd definitely let him walk. I think there is lot of unknown about the market for him.

Jones is much more straightforward- he's just not very good and he plays a position where you need a much better player. We are winning close games by treating him like a backup QB. And to his credit he's done well as an extreme game manager. Very few mistakes from him. It's perfect backup QB play, but you can't commit to that long term. Similar situation to the Falcons and Mariota.
Crock of shit  
djm : 10/22/2022 2:35 pm : link
From espn. That is all. I especially love the line “a rebuilding team” —- again, crock of shit.

Those writers don’t know wtf they are talking about. What they do know is popular narratives that aren’t nearly as applicable at many think. But it’s popular and fun to relate everything back to the cap. Horse shit.

Anyone willing to bet me  
djm : 10/22/2022 2:36 pm : link
That BOTH players are done here heading into 2023? Please i could use some extra money.
RE: I predict  
djm : 10/22/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15874832 MattinKY said:
Quote:
BSPN losses their last 3 paid subscribers before the end of the year.

Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.

Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.


Revenue. That’s exactly why they release articles like this. Inside my ass is more like it.
I think  
darren in pdx : 10/22/2022 2:46 pm : link
Daboll loves Barkley and wants him to be the nucleus of the offense. Jones is he may be coming around on. I predict there’s a much higher chance Barkley is a Giant next than Jones, but if the season keeps going the way it has they’ll both be Giants, and a developmental QB can be taken with a 3rd or 4th.
RE: RE: I predict  
bw in dc : 10/22/2022 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15875113 djm said:
Quote:


Revenue. That’s exactly why they release articles like this. Inside my ass is more like it.


JFC. It's an opinion piece.

If Powell and Graz said the Giants are now clear SB favorites, I would bet their opinions would be praised on this thread..
RE: ...  
.McL. : 10/22/2022 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15874918 christian said:
Quote:
Eric in Li -- I think it's incredibly important to judge Barkley's weapon status after 17 games and tracking to 340 carries. I suspect the season end numbers look very different than the 6 game sample.


I concur. Daboll and Kafka have surprised teams thus far. How long can that continue. After opposing DC have a chance to adjust, will the production we have been seeing hold up? Same goes for Jones.

Even if it does hold up, there quite a bit of recent history of RBs putting up big numbers for a contract, and physically breaking down right after. If Bark's usage and number hold up, and given his injury history, what will his season look like next year and beyond after getting paid. I prefer not to be the one to find out. I prefer to get a CMC type deal and keep building the team.

In addition, I agree with your other comments about him as a receiver. He doesn't appear to be a natural route runner. I never saw him as a huge threat in that way.
RE: If the season plays out well, as in 10 wins and playoffs  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15874982 Snablats said:
Quote:
How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?

This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason

If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley


Typical short-sightedness on how much the roster needs and where. We should enjoy the 5-1 start and possible playoff berth but not miss the perspective of where this team is in a rebuild.

Not a surprise though...
RE: RE: If the season plays out well, as in 10 wins and playoffs  
GMen72 : 10/22/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15875165 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15874982 Snablats said:


Quote:


How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?

This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason

If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley






Typical short-sightedness on how much the roster needs and where. We should enjoy the 5-1 start and possible playoff berth but not miss the perspective of where this team is in a rebuild.

Not a surprise though...


Overpay for Jones' production or resign a top 3 player at his position. I'm not a huge fan of Saquon at $15 million...but take him all day long at $11-12 mil. At QB...let Jones walk and draft a rookie. He's barely worth his current salary at his current production level (31st in passing).

I just can't see a coaching staff/front office who helped developed Allen being the slightest bit excited about DJ.
Overvaluing and overpaying players has been a NYG staple  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2022 3:52 pm : link
for years now. And so many here just can’t seem to want to think in any different manner in constructing a roster.

An actual winning roster...
Gotta take a wait and see and let the full season play out.  
mittenedman : 10/22/2022 3:57 pm : link
Right now we're still in the honeymoon period. The Daboll/Kafka hybrid scheme is new, and catching the league off guard.

I'm hopeful both will be obvious re-signs by the end of the year. If so, I expect both to get longterm deals - but if somebody gets the tag, it's Jones.

There's also an angle where Jones camp rejects a lowball offer, too. If lowballed, Jones may prefer to play on the tag (still good $$$), continue in Daboll's system another year with hopefully a #1 WR. Get the $30M from the franchise tag and re-enter free agency a year from now for even better $$$.
Jones would absolutely love to play on the tag  
Jerry in_DC : 10/22/2022 4:01 pm : link
It would take him almost 3 years to make that much money anywhere else. The tag is $20 million donation to the Jones Family Estate.
I Predict That Nobody Knows  
clatterbuck : 10/22/2022 4:05 pm : link
anything at this point in the season, including Schoen and Daboll. And I predict that nobody knows if there's a "superstar" QB in this draft, including Schoen and Daboll. If they see the next Josh Allen or Mahomes coming up, all bets are off. But until then, nobody knows nuthin. But I will also go out on a limb and predict that Baker Mayfield will probably not make any more snide comments about Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: ...  
Mike in NY : 10/22/2022 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15875139 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15874918 christian said:


Quote:


Eric in Li -- I think it's incredibly important to judge Barkley's weapon status after 17 games and tracking to 340 carries. I suspect the season end numbers look very different than the 6 game sample.





I concur. Daboll and Kafka have surprised teams thus far. How long can that continue. After opposing DC have a chance to adjust, will the production we have been seeing hold up? Same goes for Jones.

Even if it does hold up, there quite a bit of recent history of RBs putting up big numbers for a contract, and physically breaking down right after. If Bark's usage and number hold up, and given his injury history, what will his season look like next year and beyond after getting paid. I prefer not to be the one to find out. I prefer to get a CMC type deal and keep building the team.

In addition, I agree with your other comments about him as a receiver. He doesn't appear to be a natural route runner. I never saw him as a huge threat in that way.


Considering how Daboll and Kafka have adjusted within games and the fact that our schemes have not appeared to be the same from game to game beyond general philosophies of keeping reads simple for Jones and running the ball to open up the pass. We saw him go completely run heavy against Chicago and we have seen him on important drives use more of the passing game. I do agree that we need to be careful about the length of any contract given to Barkley. Although not idea from a cap allocation standpoint, I do not necessarily object to using franchise tender on Barkley if something reasonable can't be reached.
RE: Gotta take a wait and see and let the full season play out.  
GMen72 : 10/22/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15875177 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Right now we're still in the honeymoon period. The Daboll/Kafka hybrid scheme is new, and catching the league off guard.

I'm hopeful both will be obvious re-signs by the end of the year. If so, I expect both to get longterm deals - but if somebody gets the tag, it's Jones.

There's also an angle where Jones camp rejects a lowball offer, too. If lowballed, Jones may prefer to play on the tag (still good $$$), continue in Daboll's system another year with hopefully a #1 WR. Get the $30M from the franchise tag and re-enter free agency a year from now for even better $$$.


I just can't understand this...at all. What has Jones done to justify paying him $30 million? The Giants are a TERRIBLE passing team statisticly playing against 8 in the box. Imagine DJ against a defense that doesn't have to scheme against Saquon. You think it gets better for DJ? No chance!
Are these guys aware of  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/22/2022 4:19 pm : link
the franchise tag?

There is little doubt in my kind that Barkley gets tagged.

But these aren't "predictions" they are clickbait.
Can we bury the "draft a 3-4 round developmental QB" idea  
Snablats : 10/22/2022 4:20 pm : link
they pan out about 5% of the time. For every Dak there are 15 QBs that dont do squat - like Nassib and Lauletta

Its just a wasted pick when it has a 95% failure rate


Naah, you just have to do your QB evaluations, find your guy  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2022 6:51 pm : link
and have conviction in the pick.

You know the type...
Jones will be resigned  
kelly : 10/22/2022 7:14 pm : link
There won't be a better option.

Not sure about Barkley. Running backs have short careers and he has been injury prone.

Signing Jones will not prevent them from drafting another QB if they like one. I don't see them moving up in the draft.

 
christian : 10/22/2022 7:39 pm : link
If Jones keeps up his pace he projects to 20 total TDs, 11 total turnovers, 2900 pass yards, and 670 rush yards.

I can’t imagine Jones or the Giants wanting to sign a multi year deal coming off a season like that.

With Jones, I REALLY hope they  
BlackLight : 10/22/2022 8:03 pm : link
don't negotiate a two-year "bridge" deal to buy them time until they find the quarterback they "really" want. This is his "prove it" year. If you don't think he's proven it, cut him loose. Or sign him to a real multi-year contract and call him the franchise QB. Shit or get off the pot.
RE: With Jones, I REALLY hope they  
christian : 10/22/2022 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15875440 BlackLight said:
Quote:
don't negotiate a two-year "bridge" deal to buy them time until they find the quarterback they "really" want. This is his "prove it" year. If you don't think he's proven it, cut him loose. Or sign him to a real multi-year contract and call him the franchise QB. Shit or get off the pot.


Jones has no incentive to sign a 2 year deal, unless there’s a bunch of money. If he doesn’t earn a big extension, Team Jones will angle for a 1 year deal.
RE: I predict  
Jim in Tampa : 10/22/2022 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15874832 MattinKY said:
Quote:
BSPN losses their last 3 paid subscribers before the end of the year.

Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.

Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.

You should be banned for adding your BS political views to a football thread, for absolutely no reason.
RE: Jones likely gone, I would agree  
uconngiant : 10/22/2022 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15874849 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
unless they trade Barkley at the deadline he’s going to get franchised.


For what? The G-man won't be high enough for a top quarterback though none of them thrill me outside of Levis
RE: Depending how this season ends  
AlwaysASpiral : 5:29 am : link
In comment 15874972 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Decides the fate of both in my opinion. If both stay healthy and don’t miss any time, and we finish between 10-13 wins we probably tag Barkley and offer Jones a modest 2 year contract. Jones knowing if we find a QB that is in our reach we will take him. But, Jones can play his way to being the long term solution in that 2 year window.

Say we get to the NFC Divisional round this year and play Tampa right down to the wire. Offer Jones that 2 year bridge. He takes it. We have a QB that falls in our laps at pick 26. Or we can jump up a few spots to get a guy we like. He’s raw so he starts on the bench. Jones leads us to the NFCC the next year and his pocket passing has him performing on the level of Matt Ryan or Stafford at their peak. If we haven’t seen marked growth from the rookie we drafted you make Jones a four year offer and trade the young guy for some high picks and strengthen the team around Jones and try to win it all.

Barkely we tag if he stays healthy all year. If we are looking like contenders then you keep him all season and tag him again if we haven’t found a young guy in the draft that can make up 80% of his production.

Both situations are tricky. Jones can easily reject the bridge contract and let a team like Atlanta, New Orleans, or Seattle throw the house at him. But then he needs to decide if he wants to win or wants to get paid. I think all signs are pointing up for the Giants. Those other teams not so much. Maybe Seattle. But Jones will be in a new system once again. And as long as the Giants offer isn’t insulting he may well take it. Also, those other teams won’t necessarily make him a great offer.

One thing I can say is, I don’t envy this decision that Shoen has to make that’s for sure.


Sounds reasonable. Jones is not the problem. For him to do what he has with our receiving corps is a miracle. If Jones doesn't accept a two year deal then I would give him stg longer and fair. I think we could still take a developmental QB if one is there but not sure about this draft and again, Jones doesn't seem to be the problem.

Can you imagine with Jones accuracy, adding 2 great receivers? Toney if ever healthy and another 1st rounder? Barkley is great, but we probably don't want to tie up LONG Term money with him. Franchise for a year sounds great, and then hope for a Breece Hall like pick.
RE: RE: Jones likely gone, I would agree  
UConn4523 : 8:13 am : link
In comment 15875545 uconngiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15874849 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


unless they trade Barkley at the deadline he’s going to get franchised.



For what? The G-man won't be high enough for a top quarterback though none of them thrill me outside of Levis


We have two of the more creative coaches in the sport with Daboll and Kafka - I don’t think they need a top tier prospect. They need someone with the tools they covet and those players will exist in the draft outside of the top 10. They can also move up using future picks.

What they can’t do is just be satisfied with where they are at in a limited ceiling offense, and use the excuse of not having a top pick to justify it.
ESPN INSIDERS…..LOL  
5BowlsSoon : 8:29 am : link
Just another Joe Blow spouting off their opinions to write a newsworthy article to get fans talking. I hold their opinion as high as I hold Go Terps and my Dead Grandmother.
RE: RE: I predict  
Mike from Ohio : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15875113 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15874832 MattinKY said:


Quote:


BSPN losses their last 3 paid subscribers before the end of the year.

Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.

Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.



Revenue. That’s exactly why they release articles like this. Inside my ass is more like it.


So you think the writers sat down and said “If we say Jones and Barkley are likely coming back, nobody will read this. BUT, if we say they probably aren’t coming back, people will flock to the site and we will all be rich?”

That view that this was written to generate ad revenue does not pass even the most basic sniff test. Is it possible that maybe someone just has a different opinion than you do?

The insecurity some posters have to differing opinions and their need to demonize anyone holding those views is sad.

Maybe everyone just contact djm to know the correct opinion on everything so no discussion or debate is necessary?
It’s not even what that insider article said  
djm : 12:16 pm : link
That bothers me as much as the typical and lazy platitudes or narratives they conjure up. “Rebuilding” —- even NEXT year? We’re 5-1 but we’re rebuilding next season too? It’s trash. They are not insiders. They are pandering.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 