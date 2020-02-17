ESPN Insider predicts both Jones & Barkley gone next year

| Your prediction on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley wearing a New York Giants uniform in 2023: One, both or neither?
Fowler: Maybe Jones, but probably neither. The Giants feel like an accidental winner, with eyes on rebuilding for 2023 and beyond. GM Joe Schoen inherited a roster with contracts he didn't negotiate and salary-cap constraints. The goal was to clean things up and build a winner in the image of Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. How they are sitting at 5-1 despite all of that is an impressive feat, but that shouldn't hinder New York from drafting its quarterback of the future in the first round of the draft if the right one is available. Now, signing Jones to a bridge-quarterback deal, similar to the two-year pact Jameis Winston got with New Orleans, could make some sense as a way to reward Jones' winning ways while planning for life without him. But he might not go for that. As for Barkley, uniqueness as a player could help him overcome a suppressed running back market. There's always at least one team in free agency looking to make a splash move. Don't see the Giants being one.
He will get franchised as a good placeholder while they do right by him (and the team) worst case. Saquon Barkley is going nowhere.
DJ is still in wait and see mode.
Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.
Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.
Remember those two loud bozo posters ? Seems like they aren’t frequently posting as much as they used to these days.
And we’re all better for it.
Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.
Then he should tag and trade Jones in the offseason. (The trading partner would have already worked out a 3-4 year extension with Jones prior to the trade to lower the cap hit beneath the tag value.) I would use a non exclusive franchise tag but the front office will know best.
Should I use this as a threadstarter to initiate another long weekend BBI debate?
Fucking moron just can’t admit how wrong and stupid he is and looks.
Rinse and repeat.
Looking this dumb continually must hurt.
We’re 5-1 with some very winnable games coming up. It’s been ten years since things have looked so promising. I’m enjoying the present and excited about the future.
Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.
“Only because”
Absolutely laughable. Nothing to do with him being one of the greatest talents in the NFL and the engine of our offense.
“Only because”
“Face of the Franchise”
Just admit you were totally incorrect and stop doubling down on how wrong you were.
I can see Barkley being franchised and then negotiating a more team friendly deal considering his injury history.
Quote:
his "face of the franchise" to continue and are willing to pay for it in the overall scheme of things.
Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.
“Only because”
Absolutely laughable. Nothing to do with him being one of the greatest talents in the NFL and the engine of our offense.
“Only because”
“Face of the Franchise”
Just admit you were totally incorrect and stop doubling down on how wrong you were.
Wrong on what?
And if he is one of the greatest talents in the NFL then we should extract that value and move him before he costs much more. The picks would do us well for continuing this rebuild versus investing heavier (once again) in a RB centerpiece strategy.
I can see Jones getting a middle-of-the-road quarterback contract with incentives and Barkley getting franchised.
That makes the most sense to me.
As an aside, what would be the issue with franchising one of these guys buying some time to see what happens. Can teams franchise 2 players at the same time? I don’t think it’s happened but could it.?
I can see Barkley being franchised and then negotiating a more team friendly deal considering his injury history.
This sounds like the most reasonable take to me.
They have the leverage on Barkley. Jones is playing himself into a nice payday beyond his actual value. Schoen would be foolish to over pay Jones.
But things can change in a heartbeat. Accidental winner is a little harsh, but has some merit. We are not as good as a 5-1 record would indicate, but we're not a 1-5 team, either. A few unfortunate bounces could push us sub .500 for the rest of the season.
This could put a Jones bridge contract being a favorable option for him.
Or Jones can continue to blossom and be worth the big contract.
Barkley has to injure himself off the team. Despite his past history, I don't think that is any more likely than with any other RB.
True, you do not spend big money on a second contract RB…but this team does not have any offensive players worth spending big money on at all, and I don’t think Schoen is going to dip into the FA WR or TE market and make a solar move. By not resigning Barkley, who exactly are we saving that big money for over next 3 years? Sure Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love, and eventually Andre Thomas, but there’s enough money for a Lawrence extension programmed in for 23, Thomas is two years away (I believe), and Loves contract is likely to be somewhat reasonable. I’m not sure signing Barkley places this team in a bad cap situation, because let’s face it, we’re still trying to offload high priced under performing talent and no offensive skill players other than Barkley have proven worthy of a big contract.
Jones is simpler to me. He’s gotten better, and you can win games with him, but he doesn’t have the tools to be a star in this league. That said, I’m not as impressed with the top QBs in this draft class to the degree that many are. Besides, if the Giants win 2 more games they probably not drafting in the top ten, and if they win 4-5 more, they are playoff bound. I think Schoen brings Jones back on a 2 year deal that is really more of a one year deal as the team looks for its franchise QB in that time frame.
Also, when you consider the anticipated rise in the salary cap over the next two years, the Giants will have more than enough money to shape this roster. Even if they keep Barkley and Jones.
Even as they scrape the barrel for WR talent, Barkley is only on track for 75 pass targets for the year. In 2018 he got nearly 8 targets per game, in 2022 that's down to 4.
I think how he works through this shoulder injury is incredibly important. He's without a doubt a great running back when he's healthy. Probably the best. But if he's only health a quarter of the time (what his career average is so far), it's hard for me to imagine the Giants investing a lot in him.
TBD depending on the remaining games left to be played.
Schoen lacks integrity if he wants a better QB?
Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.
Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.
So GiantsInsider has more credibility? Or is just because you don’t like their opinion?
Quote:
In comment 15874836 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
his "face of the franchise" to continue and are willing to pay for it in the overall scheme of things.
Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.
“Only because”
Absolutely laughable. Nothing to do with him being one of the greatest talents in the NFL and the engine of our offense.
“Only because”
“Face of the Franchise”
Just admit you were totally incorrect and stop doubling down on how wrong you were.
Wrong on what?
And if he is one of the greatest talents in the NFL then we should extract that value and move him before he costs much more. The picks would do us well for continuing this rebuild versus investing heavier (once again) in a RB centerpiece strategy.
Well lets see- all offseason / throughout training camp you were banging the drum on how we should move on from Saquon. Weren’t you part of trade him for a 5th crowd at roster cutdown time to save salary cap room ? Lets save salary cap room! For what - offseason was over. What was the better alternative ? Pay our practice squad guys more ? Pretty sure that was wildly wrong. Don’t you think ?
Do you know how dumb you sound to say we should move the best player on a 5-1 football team in a wide open conference ?
Are they going to win the Super Bowl- probably not. You try to play the long game card - can’t believe I’m even responding to this- but what worse way to rebuild this team / culture/ organization than “move” our best player. How does that look to the rest of the locker room and what they’re trying to build. Open your eyes- this team is winning football games !
Get off the RB soapbox- he’s an offensive weapon. One of the top 5 in the whole NFL. Do you see what those are now going for ? Shouldn’t be that hard. It just happened. The best well organizations are lining up for them- regardless of “position”
He also won’t cost that much- even if he gets CMC money (my guess is in between his money and Derrick Henry) . Especially if they have a rookie QB contract. That is the time to pay up for those guys (Chargers / Bengals) I wouldn’t expect you to understand various roster construction scenarios though.
And if you don’t think he’s one of the best talents in the NFL- talent that is now translating to real life wins then you don’t know what you’re watching- but thats par for the course for you. Mr. “Face of the Franchise”
Even as they scrape the barrel for WR talent, Barkley is only on track for 75 pass targets for the year. In 2018 he got nearly 8 targets per game, in 2022 that's down to 4.
I think how he works through this shoulder injury is incredibly important. He's without a doubt a great running back when he's healthy. Probably the best. But if he's only health a quarter of the time (what his career average is so far), it's hard for me to imagine the Giants investing a lot in him.
The shoulder injury is key. The passing game I don’t necessarily agree with since establishing the run is effectively what’s been keeping us in these games and able to win in the 4th. Plus, we need to blocker still.
Jones is 3 year deal IMHO. No way we get a QB this year with eight teams with two 1st round picks and Carolina now in tank mode. If we are truly looking for a new QB, I don't it happens until 2 years from now...
I think how he works through this shoulder injury is incredibly important. He's without a doubt a great running back when he's healthy. Probably the best. But if he's only health a quarter of the time (what his career average is so far), it's hard for me to imagine the Giants investing a lot in him.
The shoulder injury is key. The passing game I don’t necessarily agree with since establishing the run is effectively what’s been keeping us in these games and able to win in the 4th. Plus, we need to blocker still.
I think Barkley is incredibly valuable as a running back, in all the traditional running back responsibilities.
I just think if Daboll had visions of a dual threat running back, now would be the time. The talent and WR is bad, and yet Barkley is not a big part of the pass game.
Maybe if the pass pro was markedly better he'd change his approach.
I see them ultimately franchising him for another year.
here's the link to next year's free agents, QB's who have played more than 70% snaps this year include:
Jimmy G, Baker, Cooper Rush, Jones, Brady, Brissett, Geno, Lamar (gonna get tagged).
Unless Jones' performance goes off a cliff I just can't see any coach looking to win trusting Tyrod's health or giving out a UFA deal for any of those players over Jones who will have likely had a winning season, winning record in his last 25 games or so, and a year of experience here in the system as a captain.
Drafting a QB with a higher upside is possible but that's 2 months after the Jones decision and not necessarily at odds with keeping him if it's on a tag. The 2 could compete and the rookie could sit for a year like Lance and Mahomes and many others have over the years. Or if Jones plays poorly take over like Pickett did with Trubisky. Or Jones could get traded post-draft just as Mayfield did this past year.
re Barkley, if Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams can get traded from true contenders, anyone can get traded. but good luck finding a better offensive weapon for roughly 12m AAV.
https://overthecap.com/free-agency - ( New Window )
Quote:
on the integrity and ego of Schoen. They’re both top players, but will he re-sign players that were brought in by the last regime?
Schoen lacks integrity if he wants a better QB?
Everybody wants a better QB. What would you say if a new GM took over in Buffalo and replaced Josh Allen because he wanted a better QB?
Jimmy has often resorted to sarcastic ridicule to make his points; poking fun at the “let s allow it to play out mantra” , labeling anyone not ready to write off Jones as “Jones fan boys “ as example, actually referring to me as the President of that club
Sarcasm doesn’t have as much impact at 5-1 and has kind of disappeared. It will return again if the Giants start losing, that s. Guaranteed
As to Jones fanboys, he s the quarterback of the team I root for, I think he s a pretty good player…….guilty.
Jones i can see on a 2 or 3 year deal while the Giants still look at the landscape of a franchise QB..
Now if season goes off the rails all bets are off
As far as QBs, there stands a reasonable chance Carr, Tannehill, and Wentz end up UFA. I'm not endorsing any of them, but those entries will impact the market.
As far as allocation of the 44M it conceivably would take to retain Barkley and Jones at the tender costs, there's certainly an argument retaining Love, and extending Thomas and Lawrence are good uses of that money.
Jones is a quality NFL starter that keeps improving. I want both to return.
Jimmy has often resorted to sarcastic ridicule to make his points; poking fun at the “let s allow it to play out mantra” , labeling anyone not ready to write off Jones as “Jones fan boys “ as example, actually referring to me as the President of that club
Sarcasm doesn’t have as much impact at 5-1 and has kind of disappeared. It will return again if the Giants start losing, that s. Guaranteed
As to Jones fanboys, he s the quarterback of the team I root for, I think he s a pretty good player…….guilty.
QB is a tough position to get right. I get how people look around and see what Russell Wilson is doing with the money he makes. They see what Kyler Murray is doing with his salary. Justin Fields struggling. Trey Lance can’t get on the field. I can see why someone would say drafting an unknown is a risk.
It’s just comes down to what you are comfortable with paying Jones. I think both extremes to this debate have overblown what he can or can’t do. He’s been a solid QB this year.
As far as QBs, there stands a reasonable chance Carr, Tannehill, and Wentz end up UFA. I'm not endorsing any of them, but those entries will impact the market.
As far as allocation of the 44M it conceivably would take to retain Barkley and Jones at the tender costs, there's certainly an argument retaining Love, and extending Thomas and Lawrence are good uses of that money.
Carr signed a 3 year extension in April, I don't see him getting cut before his 2023 salary vests to fully guaranteed which is on 3rd day of waiver period in 2023 year (which I believe would then be February 16th, before the combine and 4 days after SB).
Wentz sure, he's moved the last 2 offseasons. Tannehill i would doubt unless Willis takes over at some point (possible). I would guess they let him play out his final year while giving Willis a shot to step up or even draft a different heir apparent next year if they aren't thinking Willis is the guy.
I don't think it's that difficult to assess Barkley's weapon status because he's once again playing like he did in 2018 (and better than 2019). Health is the obvious question but if he stays healthy he will likely amass 10+ tds, 1500+ yards, including being towards the top of all skill players in chunk plays. I don't think his odds of getting hurt/staying healthy are dramatically different than anyone else's ROY but obviously that's a coin flip proposition for any NFL player. they can wait to hope he doesn't suffer a catastrophic injury or try to extend him in season to get possibly more favorable terms like cleveland did with chubb. i dont think much will change either way - unless he does suffer a catastrophic injury.
I don’t see that
If DJ finishes strong they will tag him at least once and maybe twice
If Barkley stays healthy he gets 3 years 50 million. 40 guaranteed
After next year almost all their biggest cap hits are set to expire - Golladay, Leo, Jackson - and it's conceivable if not likely post-2023 their QB is on a rookie deal.
they have the flexibility to plot whatever course they choose including extending almost everyone if that's what they want to do.
the entire question is what is the opportunity cost of extensions vs. outside additions since that's the apples vs. apples of what the cap space can go toward.
I don’t see that
If DJ finishes strong they will tag him at least once and maybe twice
If Barkley stays healthy he gets 3 years 50 million. 40 guaranteed
you cant get a franchise qb outside top 15?
I don’t see that
If DJ finishes strong they will tag him at least once and maybe twice
If Barkley stays healthy he gets 3 years 50 million. 40 guaranteed
trade up? the bears traded 2 firsts to move from #20 to #11 for fields, the 49ers moved up to #3 for Lance from #12, the Bills moved up to #7 for Allen from #21 (took 2 diff trades).
or pick a guy who luckily falls where they are like the pats did with mac jones, ravens and lamar, packers and rodgers, Watson and Houston, etc.
identifying the right non-1OA QB is harder than making the move to go up and secure them.
I don’t see that
If DJ finishes strong they will tag him at least once and maybe twice
If Barkley stays healthy he gets 3 years 50 million. 40 guaranteed
Jalan Hurts was chosen 2nd round, 53rd overall
and Dak Prescot 4th round, 135 overall.
Why are the Eagles and Cowboys so much smarter than the Giants
Do you really think that goes into their evaluation? The fact that the previous administration brought him in has nothing to do with it.
The previous administration brought in Thomas, Williams, Jackson, Lawrence. Are they going to get rid of these guys too?
Quote:
In comment 15874843 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
In comment 15874836 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
his "face of the franchise" to continue and are willing to pay for it in the overall scheme of things.
Still not a prudent decision to extend a RB on a second contract, and an oft-injured one.
“Only because”
Absolutely laughable. Nothing to do with him being one of the greatest talents in the NFL and the engine of our offense.
“Only because”
“Face of the Franchise”
Just admit you were totally incorrect and stop doubling down on how wrong you were.
Wrong on what?
And if he is one of the greatest talents in the NFL then we should extract that value and move him before he costs much more. The picks would do us well for continuing this rebuild versus investing heavier (once again) in a RB centerpiece strategy.
Well lets see- all offseason / throughout training camp you were banging the drum on how we should move on from Saquon. Weren’t you part of trade him for a 5th crowd at roster cutdown time to save salary cap room ? Lets save salary cap room! For what - offseason was over. What was the better alternative ? Pay our practice squad guys more ? Pretty sure that was wildly wrong. Don’t you think ?
Do you know how dumb you sound to say we should move the best player on a 5-1 football team in a wide open conference ?
Are they going to win the Super Bowl- probably not. You try to play the long game card - can’t believe I’m even responding to this- but what worse way to rebuild this team / culture/ organization than “move” our best player. How does that look to the rest of the locker room and what they’re trying to build. Open your eyes- this team is winning football games !
Get off the RB soapbox- he’s an offensive weapon. One of the top 5 in the whole NFL. Do you see what those are now going for ? Shouldn’t be that hard. It just happened. The best well organizations are lining up for them- regardless of “position”
He also won’t cost that much- even if he gets CMC money (my guess is in between his money and Derrick Henry) . Especially if they have a rookie QB contract. That is the time to pay up for those guys (Chargers / Bengals) I wouldn’t expect you to understand various roster construction scenarios though.
And if you don’t think he’s one of the best talents in the NFL- talent that is now translating to real life wins then you don’t know what you’re watching- but thats par for the course for you. Mr. “Face of the Franchise”
I am in favor of trading him and said so. Not sure what the Slayton and 5th is all about as would hope market value is better than that, but you sound like you’re just throwing a fit.
Realize it’s tough to do so (trading him) sitting in good position for a playoff spot, but it’s value left in the table. Especially if teams do indeed consider him one of the best talents in the NFL and would pay us accordingly for it. I would prefer the picks and use them to find his replacement and more, and continue the rebuild.
You could be right though, but that is rare...
:- )
Further, both have been spoiled by Josh Allen. And Kafka has been spoiled by Mahomes. And there are a lot of prospects in the 2023 class who have the ability that both Allen and Mahomes have - off-script. That's a very big deal.
Daboll and his staff have done quality work with Jones. And Jones has played his role. Kudos both ways.
To me, they have given Jones a solid set of training wheels and Jones has shown he's pretty good with that help.
So, I think moving on from Jones is a pretty easy decision. He does nothing at a high level that can't be replaced.
SB is incentivized with a second contract looming. And thus far he's delivered. But he's a trickier one in this process for many reasons cited.
Do you want to pay for services and rendered and hope SB breaks a lot of trends with RBs who get second contracts? Do you want to be sensitive to fans who love SB's style and represents the NYG brand very well?
I would fully support trading him before the deadline if we got compensation = or > than the CMC deal. I don't buy the locker room concerns. A good HC and GM can manage that. Belichick traded great players like Seymour, Milloy and Mankins and kept the team focused and moving forward.
Say we get to the NFC Divisional round this year and play Tampa right down to the wire. Offer Jones that 2 year bridge. He takes it. We have a QB that falls in our laps at pick 26. Or we can jump up a few spots to get a guy we like. He’s raw so he starts on the bench. Jones leads us to the NFCC the next year and his pocket passing has him performing on the level of Matt Ryan or Stafford at their peak. If we haven’t seen marked growth from the rookie we drafted you make Jones a four year offer and trade the young guy for some high picks and strengthen the team around Jones and try to win it all.
Barkely we tag if he stays healthy all year. If we are looking like contenders then you keep him all season and tag him again if we haven’t found a young guy in the draft that can make up 80% of his production.
Both situations are tricky. Jones can easily reject the bridge contract and let a team like Atlanta, New Orleans, or Seattle throw the house at him. But then he needs to decide if he wants to win or wants to get paid. I think all signs are pointing up for the Giants. Those other teams not so much. Maybe Seattle. But Jones will be in a new system once again. And as long as the Giants offer isn’t insulting he may well take it. Also, those other teams won’t necessarily make him a great offer.
One thing I can say is, I don’t envy this decision that Shoen has to make that’s for sure.
Quote:
In comment 15874828 giantBCP said:
Quote:
on the integrity and ego of Schoen. They’re both top players, but will he re-sign players that were brought in by the last regime?
Schoen lacks integrity if he wants a better QB?
Everybody wants a better QB. What would you say if a new GM took over in Buffalo and replaced Josh Allen because he wanted a better QB?
Well Joe Schoen isn’t replacing Josh Allen
Further, both have been spoiled by Josh Allen. And Kafka has been spoiled by Mahomes. And there are a lot of prospects in the 2023 class who have the ability that both Allen and Mahomes have - off-script. That's a very big deal.
Daboll and his staff have done quality work with Jones. And Jones has played his role. Kudos both ways.
To me, they have given Jones a solid set of training wheels and Jones has shown he's pretty good with that help.
So, I think moving on from Jones is a pretty easy decision. He does nothing at a high level that can't be replaced.
SB is incentivized with a second contract looming. And thus far he's delivered. But he's a trickier one in this process for many reasons cited.
Do you want to pay for services and rendered and hope SB breaks a lot of trends with RBs who get second contracts? Do you want to be sensitive to fans who love SB's style and represents the NYG brand very well?
I would fully support trading him before the deadline if we got compensation = or > than the CMC deal. I don't buy the locker room concerns. A good HC and GM can manage that. Belichick traded great players like Seymour, Milloy and Mankins and kept the team focused and moving forward.
I agree, but Peter King reported that Belichick was very close to losing the locker room after the Lawyer Milloy trade. Had that 2003 team not won the SB he could have been out per King. It’s a risky move.
This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason
If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley
This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason
If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley
That’s what the Bills did when Beane & Schoen arrived.
Say we get to the NFC Divisional round this year and play Tampa right down to the wire. Offer Jones that 2 year bridge. He takes it. We have a QB that falls in our laps at pick 26. Or we can jump up a few spots to get a guy we like. He’s raw so he starts on the bench. Jones leads us to the NFCC the next year and his pocket passing has him performing on the level of Matt Ryan or Stafford at their peak. If we haven’t seen marked growth from the rookie we drafted you make Jones a four year offer and trade the young guy for some high picks and strengthen the team around Jones and try to win it all.
Barkely we tag if he stays healthy all year. If we are looking like contenders then you keep him all season and tag him again if we haven’t found a young guy in the draft that can make up 80% of his production.
Both situations are tricky. Jones can easily reject the bridge contract and let a team like Atlanta, New Orleans, or Seattle throw the house at him. But then he needs to decide if he wants to win or wants to get paid. I think all signs are pointing up for the Giants. Those other teams not so much. Maybe Seattle. But Jones will be in a new system once again. And as long as the Giants offer isn’t insulting he may well take it. Also, those other teams won’t necessarily make him a great offer.
One thing I can say is, I don’t envy this decision that Shoen has to make that’s for sure.
DEPENDING ON HOW THIS SEASON ENDS.
Can t state it any more succinctly or logically. Trying to determine the status of Jones and Barkley going forward at this time is missing what will be learned in the next 11+ games.
I can see Barkley being franchised and then negotiating a more team friendly deal considering his injury history.
This makes sense as things stand today. Still don't understand why people are so anxious to get rid of Jones and Barkley. Prepare to win in 2025? The third year of a new QB.
Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.
Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.
LOL! Agreed. ESPN=BSPN.
Quote:
How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?
This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason
If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley
That’s what the Bills did when Beane & Schoen arrived.
Taylor and Jones are not the same situation. Taylor had been in the league 7 years and had his chance. And Taylor was several years older than Jones is now
TBD depending on the remaining games left to be played.
Agreed. It's too early to tell for either right now.
Quote:
How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?
This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason
If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley
That’s what the Bills did when Beane & Schoen arrived.
Taylor was 28 and never made it through a whole season as healthy as a QB can be. They also had a 29 year old RB in LeSean McCoy (who was also their best receiver). Jones and Barkley are both 25. They were also in position to select someone they were high on in Josh Allen. This article is suggesting replacing Daniel Jones with another stopgap or an even older, even more injury prone Tyrod Taylor.
I don't really see the point in not giving him one more year the way he has played this year unless his performance just drops off.
I don't want to but I think we will sign Jones too. I'm guessing he will want more years and the Giants will want 1 or 2 and they will settle on 3. I just hope it isn't for a penny more than 15M per.
I don't really see the point in not giving him one more year the way he has played this year unless his performance just drops off.
I don't want to but I think we will sign Jones too. I'm guessing he will want more years and the Giants will want 1 or 2 and they will settle on 3. I just hope it isn't for a penny more than 15M per.
I could see a 2 year deal but still drafting a QB.
I would be perfectly happy with the Giants signing Jones to a 2 year deal (as long as it wasn't high) and drafting a QB in the 1st or 2nd round. But my guess is his deal does lean more generous on years and/or AAV and they don't pick a QB high next year. Would love to be wrong
The Raiders would save over 100M over three years, the Commanders would save over 50M in the next two years.
Tennessee is less likely to cut Tannehill, but they have Willis and would save 27M (net 2023 savings of 17.8M).
I’m not advocating for the Giants to pursue any of them, but I’d bet 2/3 end up in UFA. That provides the Giants options, and potentially drives down Jones’s cost.
As far as Barkley — he really needs to get through the season without missing time or effectiveness due to injury. If he tapers off or misses another chunk of time — for the 4th straight year — his reliability factor suffers.
Jones is much more straightforward- he's just not very good and he plays a position where you need a much better player. We are winning close games by treating him like a backup QB. And to his credit he's done well as an extreme game manager. Very few mistakes from him. It's perfect backup QB play, but you can't commit to that long term. Similar situation to the Falcons and Mariota.
Those writers don’t know wtf they are talking about. What they do know is popular narratives that aren’t nearly as applicable at many think. But it’s popular and fun to relate everything back to the cap. Horse shit.
Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.
Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.
Revenue. That’s exactly why they release articles like this. Inside my ass is more like it.
Revenue. That’s exactly why they release articles like this. Inside my ass is more like it.
JFC. It's an opinion piece.
If Powell and Graz said the Giants are now clear SB favorites, I would bet their opinions would be praised on this thread..
I concur. Daboll and Kafka have surprised teams thus far. How long can that continue. After opposing DC have a chance to adjust, will the production we have been seeing hold up? Same goes for Jones.
Even if it does hold up, there quite a bit of recent history of RBs putting up big numbers for a contract, and physically breaking down right after. If Bark's usage and number hold up, and given his injury history, what will his season look like next year and beyond after getting paid. I prefer not to be the one to find out. I prefer to get a CMC type deal and keep building the team.
In addition, I agree with your other comments about him as a receiver. He doesn't appear to be a natural route runner. I never saw him as a huge threat in that way.
This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason
If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley
Typical short-sightedness on how much the roster needs and where. We should enjoy the 5-1 start and possible playoff berth but not miss the perspective of where this team is in a rebuild.
Not a surprise though...
Quote:
How can you take 2 steps backward by dumping Jones for Taylor and a rookie QB and lose 2000 yds of offense with no Barkley?
This defense needs only a MLB and a 2nd corner. The offense needs better IOL and WRs. All of this is attainable next offseason
If they make the playoffs and Jones keeps playing well, I dont see how you dump him and Barkley
Typical short-sightedness on how much the roster needs and where. We should enjoy the 5-1 start and possible playoff berth but not miss the perspective of where this team is in a rebuild.
Not a surprise though...
Overpay for Jones' production or resign a top 3 player at his position. I'm not a huge fan of Saquon at $15 million...but take him all day long at $11-12 mil. At QB...let Jones walk and draft a rookie. He's barely worth his current salary at his current production level (31st in passing).
I just can't see a coaching staff/front office who helped developed Allen being the slightest bit excited about DJ.
An actual winning roster...
I'm hopeful both will be obvious re-signs by the end of the year. If so, I expect both to get longterm deals - but if somebody gets the tag, it's Jones.
There's also an angle where Jones camp rejects a lowball offer, too. If lowballed, Jones may prefer to play on the tag (still good $$$), continue in Daboll's system another year with hopefully a #1 WR. Get the $30M from the franchise tag and re-enter free agency a year from now for even better $$$.
Quote:
Eric in Li -- I think it's incredibly important to judge Barkley's weapon status after 17 games and tracking to 340 carries. I suspect the season end numbers look very different than the 6 game sample.
I concur. Daboll and Kafka have surprised teams thus far. How long can that continue. After opposing DC have a chance to adjust, will the production we have been seeing hold up? Same goes for Jones.
Even if it does hold up, there quite a bit of recent history of RBs putting up big numbers for a contract, and physically breaking down right after. If Bark's usage and number hold up, and given his injury history, what will his season look like next year and beyond after getting paid. I prefer not to be the one to find out. I prefer to get a CMC type deal and keep building the team.
In addition, I agree with your other comments about him as a receiver. He doesn't appear to be a natural route runner. I never saw him as a huge threat in that way.
Considering how Daboll and Kafka have adjusted within games and the fact that our schemes have not appeared to be the same from game to game beyond general philosophies of keeping reads simple for Jones and running the ball to open up the pass. We saw him go completely run heavy against Chicago and we have seen him on important drives use more of the passing game. I do agree that we need to be careful about the length of any contract given to Barkley. Although not idea from a cap allocation standpoint, I do not necessarily object to using franchise tender on Barkley if something reasonable can't be reached.
I'm hopeful both will be obvious re-signs by the end of the year. If so, I expect both to get longterm deals - but if somebody gets the tag, it's Jones.
There's also an angle where Jones camp rejects a lowball offer, too. If lowballed, Jones may prefer to play on the tag (still good $$$), continue in Daboll's system another year with hopefully a #1 WR. Get the $30M from the franchise tag and re-enter free agency a year from now for even better $$$.
I just can't understand this...at all. What has Jones done to justify paying him $30 million? The Giants are a TERRIBLE passing team statisticly playing against 8 in the box. Imagine DJ against a defense that doesn't have to scheme against Saquon. You think it gets better for DJ? No chance!
There is little doubt in my kind that Barkley gets tagged.
But these aren't "predictions" they are clickbait.
Its just a wasted pick when it has a 95% failure rate
You know the type...
Not sure about Barkley. Running backs have short careers and he has been injury prone.
Signing Jones will not prevent them from drafting another QB if they like one. I don't see them moving up in the draft.
I can’t imagine Jones or the Giants wanting to sign a multi year deal coming off a season like that.
Jones has no incentive to sign a 2 year deal, unless there’s a bunch of money. If he doesn’t earn a big extension, Team Jones will angle for a 1 year deal.
Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.
Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.
You should be banned for adding your BS political views to a football thread, for absolutely no reason.
For what? The G-man won't be high enough for a top quarterback though none of them thrill me outside of Levis
Say we get to the NFC Divisional round this year and play Tampa right down to the wire. Offer Jones that 2 year bridge. He takes it. We have a QB that falls in our laps at pick 26. Or we can jump up a few spots to get a guy we like. He’s raw so he starts on the bench. Jones leads us to the NFCC the next year and his pocket passing has him performing on the level of Matt Ryan or Stafford at their peak. If we haven’t seen marked growth from the rookie we drafted you make Jones a four year offer and trade the young guy for some high picks and strengthen the team around Jones and try to win it all.
Barkely we tag if he stays healthy all year. If we are looking like contenders then you keep him all season and tag him again if we haven’t found a young guy in the draft that can make up 80% of his production.
Both situations are tricky. Jones can easily reject the bridge contract and let a team like Atlanta, New Orleans, or Seattle throw the house at him. But then he needs to decide if he wants to win or wants to get paid. I think all signs are pointing up for the Giants. Those other teams not so much. Maybe Seattle. But Jones will be in a new system once again. And as long as the Giants offer isn’t insulting he may well take it. Also, those other teams won’t necessarily make him a great offer.
One thing I can say is, I don’t envy this decision that Shoen has to make that’s for sure.
Sounds reasonable. Jones is not the problem. For him to do what he has with our receiving corps is a miracle. If Jones doesn't accept a two year deal then I would give him stg longer and fair. I think we could still take a developmental QB if one is there but not sure about this draft and again, Jones doesn't seem to be the problem.
Can you imagine with Jones accuracy, adding 2 great receivers? Toney if ever healthy and another 1st rounder? Barkley is great, but we probably don't want to tie up LONG Term money with him. Franchise for a year sounds great, and then hope for a Breece Hall like pick.
Quote:
unless they trade Barkley at the deadline he’s going to get franchised.
For what? The G-man won't be high enough for a top quarterback though none of them thrill me outside of Levis
We have two of the more creative coaches in the sport with Daboll and Kafka - I don’t think they need a top tier prospect. They need someone with the tools they covet and those players will exist in the draft outside of the top 10. They can also move up using future picks.
What they can’t do is just be satisfied with where they are at in a limited ceiling offense, and use the excuse of not having a top pick to justify it.
Quote:
BSPN losses their last 3 paid subscribers before the end of the year.
Seriously, they have as much credibility as cnn or msnbc.
Their goal is revenue with a failed model. There is a complete lack of integrity and or actual sports reporting.
Revenue. That’s exactly why they release articles like this. Inside my ass is more like it.
So you think the writers sat down and said “If we say Jones and Barkley are likely coming back, nobody will read this. BUT, if we say they probably aren’t coming back, people will flock to the site and we will all be rich?”
That view that this was written to generate ad revenue does not pass even the most basic sniff test. Is it possible that maybe someone just has a different opinion than you do?
The insecurity some posters have to differing opinions and their need to demonize anyone holding those views is sad.
Maybe everyone just contact djm to know the correct opinion on everything so no discussion or debate is necessary?