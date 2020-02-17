New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Discussion

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
On the Giants boat today
Quote:
we've held them to 17 through three quarters. if we could score we win games like this.
Yep…the way DJ is playing we’d have 30 out there today with some actual guys.
no kidding. If DJ were throwing to wide open receivers he'd look like a superstar.
I just hope the wheels don't come off the cart over the up coming weeks.
This has nothing to do with “getting home”.
We haven’t blitzed much today…our pass rush and run d has been putrid.
Wink got killed in first drive, but only so much you can do.
But if we hold them to a FG we still have a chance.
Right after I pissed on defense. Haha.
By the D
Hahaha I put that up at the right time
Let’s go offense. Get a touchdown.
If we had anyone who could catch they’d be up 10 at least.
Until that stop lmao foot in mouth
They rushed four people on that third and ten.
Belton just got outmuscled by Evan Emgram of all people.
Now do something on offense. Need a TD here.
Pederson can't help being a cunt. It's his nature.
We still have every chance to take this one