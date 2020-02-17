for display only
New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:46 pm
Tide is slowly going out  
M.S. : 3:41 pm : link

On the Giants boat today
Just hold ‘em to a FG  
Sammo85 : 3:41 pm : link
And go from there.
Remember  
AcidTest : 3:42 pm : link
that Baltimore outgained us by 180 yards. We've been gashed the last two games.
Very poor game today......  
Simms11 : 3:42 pm : link
This sucks!
Defense can't get off the field  
NY-Fan : 3:42 pm : link
This team really does lack talent.
Jackson out now  
Dave on the UWS : 3:42 pm : link
too many players out. At some point, next man up just doesn't work.
Giants defense is hurting today  
NJ_GIANTS : 3:42 pm : link
But we have no one on offense now except Barkeley
Is Crowder playing?  
Eman11 : 3:42 pm : link
If so where the hell is he?
Short  
Anakim : 3:42 pm : link
No  
dlauster : 3:42 pm : link
4th quarter magic today.

Defense playing like garbage all day  
Snablats : 3:42 pm : link
Awful tackling, awful setting the edge, awful in coverage, no pressure
RE: RE: we have no WRs. that's what's killing us  
markky : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15877224 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
In comment 15877208 markky said:


Quote:


we've held them to 17 through three quarters. if we could score we win games like this.




Yep…the way DJ is playing we’d have 30 out there today with some actual guys.


no kidding. If DJ were throwing to wide open receivers he'd look like a superstar.
D  
Ron Johnson : 3:42 pm : link
Can’t get off the field all day
They need  
Chocco : 3:42 pm : link
To put time on the clock
I think it is all catching up...  
Tom from LI : 3:43 pm : link
hard to keep winning like we have been..

I just hope the wheels don't come off the cart over the up coming weeks.
NOPE!  
Anakim : 3:43 pm : link
NOPE!
RE: Everyone sits here and goes crazy when it work with wink  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15877216 Essex said:
Quote:
this is what happens when it doesn’t get home. Guys are going to be wide open


This has nothing to do with “getting home”.

We haven’t blitzed much today…our pass rush and run d has been putrid.

Wink got killed in first drive, but only so much you can do.
Too  
AcidTest : 3:43 pm : link
many injuries. Too many drops. Too little pressure. Bad coverage over the middle.

But if we hold them to a FG we still have a chance.
......  
Route 9 : 3:43 pm : link
He was short
WHAT A FUCKING PLAY!!!!!  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:43 pm : link
We need 7 here
SHORT!!!!  
Anakim : 3:43 pm : link
FUCKING SHORT!!!! NICE JOB, THIBS! NICE JOB, D!
There’s the D!  
Sammo85 : 3:43 pm : link
That’s game changing.
Yes  
Boss 63 : 3:43 pm : link
Finally
That was huge  
Hammer : 3:43 pm : link
That was a pleasant surprise  
Essex : 3:43 pm : link
Let’s go do something with it!
That was huge...  
DefenseWins : 3:43 pm : link
Big stop  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:43 pm : link
Right after I pissed on defense. Haha.
.  
Rambo89 : 3:43 pm : link
Awesome!!!!
What a balls play  
M.S. : 3:43 pm : link

By the D
And as soon as I say that, they finally make a play  
Snablats : 3:43 pm : link
about time
RE: D  
Ron Johnson : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15877240 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Can’t get off the field all day



Hahaha I put that up at the right time
Thanks Doug  
Thunderstruck27 : 3:44 pm : link
Now put in your 3rd string QB and complete the tank.
WTF guys  
DC Gmen Fan : 3:44 pm : link
I read this thread about how bad the defense is and then the defense be's good...?
What a play!  
trueblueinpw : 3:44 pm : link
Like, the defense has given up a lot of yards but they gotten some big stops too.

Let’s go offense. Get a touchdown.
D with two massive plays today  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:44 pm : link
The FF and that…still feel hopeless based on our OL and WRs right now though lol
Huge stop.  
Matt M. : 3:44 pm : link
I think we caught 2 breaks with the previous 2 spots. But, they cold stopped Lawrence on the sneak.
...  
christian : 3:44 pm : link
Great stop. The Giants have played a smart, effective, day on defense.
We have to score  
jvm52106 : 3:44 pm : link
A TD here. No FG, no punt.. We need a TD!
Finally they get off  
NY-Fan : 3:44 pm : link
Hopefully this energizes them because they have been pretty flat today.
Haha  
santacruzom : 3:44 pm : link
What a dumb "aggressive" call.
RE: Defense can't get off the field  
Eman11 : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15877232 NY-Fan said:
Quote:
This team really does lack talent.


If we had anyone who could catch they’d be up 10 at least.
Both coaches with some bonehead decisions today  
cpgiants : 3:44 pm : link
Now we need Barkley to break something  
Matt M. : 3:44 pm : link
and get 6.
RE: Defense  
Nick in LA : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15877219 Nick in LA said:
Quote:
is trash


Until that stop lmao foot in mouth
Got a little too cute that time Pederson!  
3rdWAM : 3:44 pm : link
Big stop LFG!
RE: Everyone sits here and goes crazy when it work with wink  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15877216 Essex said:
Quote:
this is what happens when it doesn’t get home. Guys are going to be wide open


They rushed four people on that third and ten.

Belton just got outmuscled by Evan Emgram of all people.
Great  
AcidTest : 3:45 pm : link
stop. Jax went for the QB sneak and we sold out to stop it.

Now do something on offense. Need a TD here.
RE: Haha  
widmerseyebrow : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15877267 santacruzom said:
Quote:
What a dumb "aggressive" call.


Pederson can't help being a cunt. It's his nature.
Huge stop!!  
mfsd : 3:45 pm : link
Defense has had their hands full, but yet again came up with a big play when needed.

We still have every chance to take this one
Needed that stop.  
Optimus-NY : 3:45 pm : link
Huge play. 3 point swing at least here.
