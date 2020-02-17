New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Post-Game Discussion

I feel like I’ve said this a few times this season, that was the best game of Jones career! He carried the team. Again. And I know a lot of people think this team goes as Barkley goes but I think this is Jones team. Has been since London. He’s really having a season. And so are the Giants. Wow! The magic carpet ride, continues.
jones got lucky with a few mistakes taken off the board but he carried the offense to that win. barkley and jones both got on track running late, but jones' passing is what kept them in it even with all the drops.
Jones absolutely put the team on his back yet again
I left the bar with 30 second left. I walk into my house and the Jags are a yard from winning the game.
What the hell happened??
They reviewed Barkley's run on 3rd down and his foot slid out of bounds. Replay seemed to show that 1) he gave himself up and 2) His shin was down in bounds first. But, that call gave them about 45 seconds back.
Then the officials tried to hand the Jags the game.
… no harm done, as long as he learns from it and shows better situational awareness next time. If they had lost the game, I’d be leading the torches & pitchforks brigade; but at 6-1 we can all forgive.
The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off
Yeah, I don't get the whining about Saquon here. He tried, and he did look like he was down.
The bigger issues were the shambles of officiating on the last drive.
Trying aint' good enough. Almost cost us the game. His priorities on that play were 1) holding on to the ball 2)staying inbounds and very distant 3) get first down. He focused way too much on 3 and found himself too close to the sideline.
Thanks. Read the game thread. I would have never guessed there was an issue.
… no harm done, as long as he learns from it and shows better situational awareness next time. If they had lost the game, I’d be leading the torches & pitchforks brigade; but at 6-1 we can all forgive.
He knew he did it both times. Not sure where the third one was. But at 3:30 after the 1st down, he had plenty of time to sit down. And on the last won, he knew he effed up too.
RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?
He landed on the QB with all his weight. In today's game, that's a penalty every time. There were BS calls, but that was roughing the passer, 100 percent, under the NFL's rules. It sucks, but that's the way the league (which means the teams) want it called.
We never would have even been in the game if not for Jones and Barkley
I disagree. =He hit him and they, both went right down. That is usually called when the defensive player not only hits the QB, but takes 1-3 steps while wrapping him up and falling on him. Williams didn't take a step. He hit Lawrence square in the chest a hair after the release and they both went straight down. That's just physics.
Now is not the time to fuck around with long term roster strategy
Get a fucking WR in here.
This week
This Monday.
Trade a pick or two
I’d have to reluctantly agree, but we don’t have seasons or starts like this too often. If we had a semblance of a passing game, we could go pretty deep this year. It’ll be interesting to see what they do?! Wonder if they’re going to rely on Toney coming back to give us a little more of a passing game?
Disagree. Don't think he focused on 3 nearly enough. If he did, he gets at least a few more yards or picks it up. He also wouldn't have been near the sideline.
Agree not roughing. It is impossible for him to stop unless he can suspend gravity.
Agree with the falling with weight there is another step or move and then down on top, not on a hit.
Just like last week the offense drives down for 2 scores
The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.
From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.
From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
I know the rule and that usually applies to the defender taking a step or two with the QB wrapped. It is impossible for Williams not to land on him with that hit.
And don't give me protect the QB argument, because Jones was hit after sliding feet first with no flag.
He said Bellinger went to the hospital (we know that part) and was in the locker room when they returned to it at the end end of the game. He said Bellinger didn't look good and that the eye was swollen.
with this season. I have no expectations that we will figure in the post-season, even if we make it there.
This is what makes me excited. I have the same feeling that I had from late '83 and all of the '84 season that we had a coach that would make a difference. Parcells gave me hope and Dabs gives me hope. Great game management. Different styles with players but both seem to have the respect of the team. Of course, George Young was also huge to build the '80s team but I feel we are looking very good at the GM level.
I also want to say that Daniel Jones may not be a great QB but he is one tough kid.
The call on Belton was just ridiculous
Barkley knows better. He had 3 runs where he needed to stay in bounds
Daniel Jones is winning me over,what a performance today.
Kudos to Phillips and Ezeudu on the OL
Love Moreau at CB
We need to be a lot better in run defense on edge containment
I never thought we would be 6 and 1
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?
Are just silly. The team is 6-1 and looks to finally be on track after 10 years below mediocrity and all people can do it yell at the refs.
This team is finally turning a corner and there is only more room to get better. Say ‘Thank you’ and move along.
Instead of telling people how to cheer, why dont you tell us again, as you did over and over from January through the draft, that the Giants should dump Jones and draft a QB? Or tell us again, as you have since the draft, that Jones had 4 years and looked terrible, he wont get better, so why are we wasting this year on him?
The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.
From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
I know the rule and that usually applies to the defender taking a step or two with the QB wrapped. It is impossible for Williams not to land on him with that hit.
And don't give me protect the QB argument, because Jones was hit after sliding feet first with no flag.
You don't know the rule. And we're not talking about the non-call on Jones. The part of the rule I copied has nothing to do with the part of the rule that talks about when the QB gets hit (that is a different section of the rule). They added this a year or two ago. You simply can't land on top of the QB with all your weight. Read the stuff I posted.
The physics of the play doesn't matter. The rule is crystal clear. You can't land on top of the QB with all your weight, even if you hit him before he releases the ball. Just like you can't hit him in the head with even just a hand on a follow thru after trying to bat down the throw. There is no wiggle room. You land on top of the QB it's roughing.
Aren’t you the king of telling people if they’re fans or not? And yea, they still should look for a QB upgrade as of today.
I never thought we would be 6 and 1
I will add that Crowder needs to wrap up his tackles and Darnay Holmes is the weak spot of the DBs...neither one should be playing.
should already be on the unemployment line. He sucks.
We need to get both a #1 and a #2 WR in the off-season. I am pretty sure Jones is our QB of the future. Now lets put talent around him. He has never had WR talent and is still leading this team to wins.
You can say he was great today. Nothing wrong with being honest.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?
The physics of the play doesn't matter. The rule is crystal clear. You can't land on top of the QB with all your weight, even if you hit him before he releases the ball. Just like you can't hit him in the head with even just a hand on a follow thru after trying to bat down the throw. There is no wiggle room. You land on top of the QB it's roughing.
This is correct. You land totally on top, it is roughing the passer. Period.
You can say he was great today. Nothing wrong with being honest.
No he can’t - those with agendas won’t ever admit being wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
RE: RE: RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here
Aren’t you the king of telling people if they’re fans or not? And yea, they still should look for a QB upgrade as of today.
Wrong as always. No idea what you are talking about. Jones was terrific again today and had 5 drops. One mistake that luckily was wiped out by a penalty
You can say all you want that they need to upgrade at QB, but an upgrade is becoming harder and harder to find
They not only came back to beat JAX, they also had to defend against the refs on that last drive! (:-)
They gained like forty yards on the play and all anyone is doing is bitching about a roughing the passer call. They had plenty of time ….
Down at the 31 with 16 seconds and the clock running and their team having to run 40 yards to get lined up and clock it, so they would have had one play from the 31 instead of 3 plays from the 16. Big difference
Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.
And SEA WR DK Metcalf is hurt with a knee and now out today
Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.
I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.
He did not get down...
Pretty sure his ankle was down and he was touched before sliding out of bounds. Even the rules guy said so. Even then it was rules in bounds so they had to have irrefutable evidence to overturn that. No way it should have been.
Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.
If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.
Impressive effort all around.
Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.
His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.
Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.
I agree it seemed like last week Ravens we’re totally sniffing out the Jones up the middle run. Surprised the Jaguars let up so many Jones running yards. Jones has proven he can be a good passer though.
Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.
And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.
They had what, five drops? 6?
Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.
IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.
But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.
RE: RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half
Did you miss last week's game with all the 3rd and long conversions?
If you’re counting that sideline throw where Slayton got whacked in the face as the ball arrived, I wouldn’t count that as a drop. I thought the pass from Jones was excellent and part of the expanded repertory throws the coaches were expecting from, whatever the outcome. But it wasn’t a drop. The Jags DB made a play; they get paid, too.
His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.
It was not "clearly" out of bounds before other body parts were down in bounds, which is why there was no clear evidence to overturn, as the broadcasters and Blandino said
Not only are you wrong on Barkley going OB, you are wrong on what Blandino said. Blandino said he would have had to have something other than his foot or hand down before going OB, which he did not.
If you cannot accept that, then there no reason to continue.
And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.
They had what, five drops? 6?
Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.
IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.
But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.
Are we pretending like last year didn’t happen? I know Garrett was an in restive play caller but, I’d still expect jones to be able to execute some hitch routes with timing and all that. Which is something college QBs who are NOT first round selections could execute. But I guess Jones is what he is — a pretty good passer and a running qb who can make tough plays that puts his body on the line .to make plays
The phantom hands to the face negating a pick was one of the worst calls I've ever seen
And contrasted with the no call on the big hand covering Slayton's face on a well thrown ball to the sideline, a ball he probably should have caught but Slayton being Slayton, along with contact, both absolutely inexcusable.
I saw the game. Did you? There was one long completion to Slayton for a first down in the first quarter vs the Ravens. (18 yards so technically under 20 but I’ll give it to you.) The rest of the conversions were off of short passes.
The point is that the playcalling today in the first half was different than before.
Nice second half again except for some closing issues. Refs were
I'm going to watch the last few minutes again - it seemed like something very odd was going on with the clock. Including when they ran a bunch of time OFF the clock when the Jags were ahead 4, with the ball, in the 4th.
There was a stoppage in play but the game clock was just bleeding. Never seen that before.
Jones continues to play this well, especially with such a subpar group of WRs, then the FT is a strong consideration. We need to see what happens the rest of the season, but he's carrying the team right now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half
LOL, last year the WR corps were even WORSE then this year. There was even less reason to even think about throwing long passes.
And the OL was even worse last year, too, so even less reason to think about patterns that take several seconds to develop.
RE: RE: I honestly didn't think he was down in bounds
These assholes will trot out any pathetic argument to justify their bullshit stance. They have no credibility at this point. No fucking WRs and we are 6-1 ( no O-line or TEs either to speak off).
I never thought we would be 6 and 1
Spot on all of those, Rick.
I'll go you one further; pass pro looked better, more clean pockets, until Jags started sending the house.
I'm glad Ezeudu got reps under fire: I've been begging for these, because he got sat early on when it was clear, by the end of camp, he was having difficulty in the speed and complexity of assignments. Good on him and Phillips.
Did you miss last week's game with all the 3rd and long conversions?
Jones does well, it goes in the memory hole. These people don't do inconvenient truths.
If you’re counting that sideline throw where Slayton got whacked in the face as the ball arrived, I wouldn’t count that as a drop. I thought the pass from Jones was excellent and part of the expanded repertory throws the coaches were expecting from, whatever the outcome. But it wasn’t a drop. The Jags DB made a play; they get paid, too.
cosmic, that wasn't a "Jags DB making a play", that was blatant PI. Could Slayton have held on? Yes, but the hand smack dab in his face to blind him to the catch is not the DB making a play on the ball.
In comment 15878378 bw in dc said:...His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.
Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.
I agree it seemed like last week Ravens we’re totally sniffing out the Jones up the middle run. Surprised the Jaguars let up so many Jones running yards. Jones has proven he can be a good passer though.
These guys actually sound like they regret Jones having this success. WTF, the league is letting him have these runs...how dare they? lol
RE: Does anyone else feel physically exhausted after these games?
These guys actually sound like they regret Jones having this success. WTF, the league is letting him have these runs...how dare they? lol
I’m sorry but what exactly is wrong with any of those statements?
And DJs QB sneak TD. How long would it have taken Jax to get set and spike it or run one last play? After DJs sneak, the clock ran for 8 or 9 seconds before a TD was signaled. I’ve often considered that wasted time that could be critical, thankfully this is a hypothetical question because it worked in the Giants favor today
100%.
look what he did last week with going down instead of taking the TD. The guy knows the game situation and was trying to stay in bounds. Frankly I’m not sure he didn’t and don’t know how that play didn’t stand on review.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here
Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.
Do you watch any other quarterbacks. I could pick apart every quarterback every game if I pick and choose plays
You re not sure how he would be without Barkley. Lol. Every quarterback that is successful has great players around him
Oh, by the way, didn’t he lead the he team down the he field for the winning points against GB with Barkley on the bench injured, or doesn’t that count
I don t know how this season will play out, but your take on Jones right now seems very silly
His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.
It was not "clearly" out of bounds before other body parts were down in bounds, which is why there was no clear evidence to overturn, as the broadcasters and Blandino said
Not only are you wrong on Barkley going OB, you are wrong on what Blandino said. Blandino said he would have had to have something other than his foot or hand down before going OB, which he did not.
If you cannot accept that, then there no reason to continue.
I don’t know section. Looked like it could very easily been seen as his shin/calf hitting down in bounds before his foot slid out. I saw it as a stands as called and if they ruled initially out of bounds I would’ve thought that would stand as well.
RE: RE: Does anyone else feel physically exhausted after these games?
Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.
Nevermind Atari2600 - he’s just another idiot who hates Jones and just can’t admit he was wrong about him.
I almost feel sorry for him. But then i remember what a moron he is who just can’t admit making a mistake, so i don’t.
Jones hides the ball really well on PA and RPO. Not often discussed but part of what makes him an effective runner. The commentators brought it up on his long run on what should have been the game sealing drive. It really stands out (not just today) whenever I rewatch games.
Nice, gutsy, hard-fought win. Nothing was easy.
Refs are crooked fuckers and should be invesited. The Jaguars are dirty. Pathetic franchise. Enjoy London, shitheads.
*Investigated.
AND GET ME SOME GODDAMN OUTSIDE WRs
Great heart.
Amazing. This team finds a way
Great win
Second
Fuck these fucking fucked up refs
Is that clear?
6-1
And screw them refs!
You mean stay inbounds :P
Not this week, but it wasn't close. What a fucking pkay
Stay in bounds
he needs to practice stay the fuck in bounds.
Quote:
Get the fuck out of bounds next time. 3 fucking times.
You mean stay inbounds :P
yes.
Agree, game was over they invented a call.
Horseshit, so happy the Giants won.
He needs to stay in.... Big mistake in an otherwise amazing game
Exactly.
Absolute phantom call.
I thought it was for driving him to the turf.
Shitty call either way
100%
The roughing call sucked, but they’ve called less than that, wasn’t surprised.
But the hands to the face call was absurd
agreed but you KNOW How the refs are. You have to not drive the QB into the ground especially knowing he already released the ball.
The officials did everything on that drive to hand the game to Jax, but this TEAM would not be denied.
Jacksonville Jaguars
And the Lying Zebras
There was none
Stay inbounds I'm sure you mean.
Hope the guys who got injured okay. Perhaps we will hear some more on Bellinger. Let's hope more precaution than something really serious.
What the hell happened??
Quote:
He hit him a split second after release. Wasn't even 1 step away.
agreed but you KNOW How the refs are. You have to not drive the QB into the ground especially knowing he already released the ball.
Almost every play on that last drive. What else is new. Great win. Longest 60 seconds of my life.
6-1
Every Sunday one exciting finish after another.
I gotta think that past versions of the Jints would have unraveled with the crappy, if not corrupt, officiating. Hats off to them for finishing it out.
lol. Felt like it.
But we NEVER should have given up a fourth and 15, and Barkley going OOB was completely inexcusable. He should absolutely be chewed out for doing so. That idiocy cost us at least 40 seconds.
Jones was terrific, especially down two OL and Bellinger. He kept us in the game with timely throws and runs, and again led a masterful fourth quarter drive for the go ahead TD.
Thought the OL played well, especially Phillips.
We got gashed on defense. Crowder and Smith have gap problems and can't cover anyone. I'd like to see more of Collins next week. Great games by Moreau and Jackson.
Minutes ago.
What the hell happened??
Quote:
I left the bar with 30 second left. I walk into my house and the Jags are a yard from winning the game.
What the hell happened??
They reviewed Barkley's run on 3rd down and his foot slid out of bounds. Replay seemed to show that 1) he gave himself up and 2) His shin was down in bounds first. But, that call gave them about 45 seconds back.
There were easily 7 non-calls made that were completely obvious blatant holds
I agree. He also knew he should go down and looked like he lost where he was.
Without him that drive, we dont run the clock down that far.
Eff Dough Pederson, and eff Jackie for extra measure.
pat and john - ( New Window )
But we NEVER should have given up a fourth and 15, and Barkley going OOB was completely inexcusable. He should absolutely be chewed out for doing so. That idiocy cost us at least 40 seconds.
Jones was terrific, especially down two OL and Bellinger. He kept us in the game with timely throws and runs, and again led a masterful fourth quarter drive for the go ahead TD.
Thought the OL played well, especially Phillips.
We got gashed on defense. Crowder and Smith have gap problems and can't cover anyone. I'd like to see more of Collins next week. Great games by Moreau and Jackson.
Good points…but we won and it’s gonna give Daboll some shit to bitch at them all week for
He fucked up. I’m sure he knows it and they let him know again. But he was a fucking beast in the 4th quarter.
+1
That said, 6-1 and this team needs to be active in trade market for a player that can be long term and an immediate help.
The needs of most importance- TE (gotta assume Bellinger will miss time), WR and CB.
Yeah, I don't get the whining about Saquon here. He tried, and he did look like he was down.
The bigger issues were the shambles of officiating on the last drive.
Fuck those fucking cunts. How fucking obvious can you be?
I was waiting for that too. If they had a timeout left, I'm sure it would have been granted with a second left. Good thing they didn't.
With the league over that ducked up reffing.
And if I’m Joe Schoen who now has a 6-1 team he needs to make a deal for a legit WR.
Full stop
As well as Slayton played, he dropped 2 passes and Richie James at least one.
DJ would have had an even better day.
dude... the clock does not stop and they had no time outs
Game is easier when you don’t have to think. Just go.
Quote:
The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off
Yeah, I don't get the whining about Saquon here. He tried, and he did look like he was down.
The bigger issues were the shambles of officiating on the last drive.
Trying aint' good enough. Almost cost us the game. His priorities on that play were 1) holding on to the ball 2)staying inbounds and very distant 3) get first down. He focused way too much on 3 and found himself too close to the sideline.
Quote:
didn't call forward progress stopped on the last play and give them another play with 1 second left.
dude... the clock does not stop and they had no time outs
I'm sure he understands that.
Thanks. Read the game thread. I would have never guessed there was an issue.
He knew he did it both times. Not sure where the third one was. But at 3:30 after the 1st down, he had plenty of time to sit down. And on the last won, he knew he effed up too.
Quote:
.
There was none
As well as Slayton played, he dropped 2 passes and Richie James at least one.
DJ would have had an even better day.
He dropped a TD last week that was easier than any of his drops today.
Might be time to move on.
With the league over that ducked up reffing.
And if I’m Joe Schoen who now has a 6-1 team he needs to make a deal for a legit WR.
I think there were 6 or 7 drops today. Ridiculous. But, I'll take the win any time even though my blood pressure can't take endings like that.
Looked to me like he might have had a leg injury during the tackle on his last catch.
Quote:
In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
We never would have even been in the game if not for Jones and Barkley
Quote:
In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:
Quote:
.
There was none
The only thing I think they refs were wrong on, is he was going backwards before going OB, so clock could/should have kept going, but I agree he did not get down.
I’d have to reluctantly agree, but we don’t have seasons or starts like this too often. If we had a semblance of a passing game, we could go pretty deep this year. It’ll be interesting to see what they do?! Wonder if they’re going to rely on Toney coming back to give us a little more of a passing game?
Quote:
With the league over that ducked up reffing.
And if I’m Joe Schoen who now has a 6-1 team he needs to make a deal for a legit WR.
I think there were 6 or 7 drops today. Ridiculous. But, I'll take the win any time even though my blood pressure can't take endings like that.
Exactly. Awesome awesome win. All the drops put me in a state of shock until the refs started to cheat play after play which put me in a state of rage
Quote:
In comment 15877945 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
We never would have even been in the game if not for Jones and Barkley
Valuable experience
Quote:
In comment 15877870 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:
Quote:
.
There was none
I disagree. =He hit him and they, both went right down. That is usually called when the defensive player not only hits the QB, but takes 1-3 steps while wrapping him up and falling on him. Williams didn't take a step. He hit Lawrence square in the chest a hair after the release and they both went straight down. That's just physics.
Agree not roughing. It is impossible for him to stop unless he can suspend gravity.
Agree with the falling with weight there is another step or move and then down on top, not on a hit.
If so, he’ll be out for 3 to 4 weeks now. Another MCL would be crazy?! Is that the injury of choice this year?
Think he took a knee or foot to the nuts...
Quote:
looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.
Think he took a knee or foot to the nuts...
Daniel Jones is playing some damn good football.
Quote:
.
The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.
From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
Great. He was playing great in the 1st half. Great like this team another injury. smh..
Quote:
In comment 15877999 k2tampa said:
Quote:
.
The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.
From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
And don't give me protect the QB argument, because Jones was hit after sliding feet first with no flag.
Valuable experience
100%
Our OL played great ball in the 2nd half after 2 guys went out. And Nate McLoud got some burn late and didn’t get beaten
For sure. But I still don’t like the Giants having to beat two opponents in the same game.
What if the QB pump fakes ?
Total BS call
Not too mention the shot to DJs fasemask inthe first quarter
And don't give me protect the QB argument, because Jones was hit after sliding feet first with no flag.
FWIW, it was a PF according to the rules. The one in the 1st half should get the ref fined - Lawrence barely touched his jersey...
Agreed. That was a terrible call. Almost as bad as the phantom roughing the passer on Lawrence.
Quote:
looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.
Think he took a knee or foot to the nuts...
I watched it happen it didn't look accidental
I read that 60% of the money was on the Jags even with the insane line.
I never thought we would be 6 and 1
I mean, where do you want to begin? This has been an epidemic in the NFL this year. Chris Jones. Grady Jarett. Morgan Fox.
Quote:
Not for nothing, but those calls on the last drive sure do explain why Vegas had the 2-4 Jags as a 3 point favorite against a 5-1 team….
I read that 60% of the money was on the Jags even with the insane line.
Wow
Basically, in the last decade, we would lose a game like this.
Quote:
In comment 15878025 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15877999 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15877870 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:
Quote:
.
There was none
He landed on the QB with all his weight. In today's game, that's a penalty every time. There were BS calls, but that was roughing the passer, 100 percent, under the NFL's rules. It sucks, but that's the way the league (which means the teams) want it called.
I disagree. =He hit him and they, both went right down. That is usually called when the defensive player not only hits the QB, but takes 1-3 steps while wrapping him up and falling on him. Williams didn't take a step. He hit Lawrence square in the chest a hair after the release and they both went straight down. That's just physics.
The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.
From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
I know the rule and that usually applies to the defender taking a step or two with the QB wrapped. It is impossible for Williams not to land on him with that hit.
And don't give me protect the QB argument, because Jones was hit after sliding feet first with no flag.
You don't know the rule. And we're not talking about the non-call on Jones. The part of the rule I copied has nothing to do with the part of the rule that talks about when the QB gets hit (that is a different section of the rule). They added this a year or two ago. You simply can't land on top of the QB with all your weight. Read the stuff I posted.
The physics of the play doesn't matter. The rule is crystal clear. You can't land on top of the QB with all your weight, even if you hit him before he releases the ball. Just like you can't hit him in the head with even just a hand on a follow thru after trying to bat down the throw. There is no wiggle room. You land on top of the QB it's roughing.
What if the QB pump fakes ?
Total BS call
Not too mention the shot to DJs fasemask inthe first quarter
Think it was Williams. But maybe they should just eliminate the sack the way things are going.
Quote:
Aren’t you the king of telling people if they’re fans or not? And yea, they still should look for a QB upgrade as of today.
I never thought we would be 6 and 1
I will add that Crowder needs to wrap up his tackles and Darnay Holmes is the weak spot of the DBs...neither one should be playing.
We need to get both a #1 and a #2 WR in the off-season. I am pretty sure Jones is our QB of the future. Now lets put talent around him. He has never had WR talent and is still leading this team to wins.
I never thought we would be 6 and 1
Literally came to post…. I’m exhausted!
You can say he was great today. Nothing wrong with being honest.
The physics of the play doesn't matter. The rule is crystal clear. You can't land on top of the QB with all your weight, even if you hit him before he releases the ball. Just like you can't hit him in the head with even just a hand on a follow thru after trying to bat down the throw. There is no wiggle room. You land on top of the QB it's roughing.
This is correct. You land totally on top, it is roughing the passer. Period.
They not only came back to beat JAX, they also had to defend against the refs on that last drive! (:-)
And yea, they still should look for a QB upgrade as of today.
LOL, of course you do.
🙄
I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.
Quote:
No he can’t - those with agendas won’t ever admit being wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
Quote:
In comment 15878078 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Aren’t you the king of telling people if they’re fans or not? And yea, they still should look for a QB upgrade as of today.
They not only came back to beat JAX, they also had to defend against the refs on that last drive! (:-)
They gained like forty yards on the play and all anyone is doing is bitching about a roughing the passer call. They had plenty of time ….
Quote:
Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.
I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.
He did not get down...
If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.
Impressive effort all around.
Uh-duh. We need tro win division for that and that is not happening. We will end up 10-7. PHilly probably 14-3.
Quote:
In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.
I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.
He did not get down...
The problem with the call is that they called him in bounds and there is no way the replays were conclusive to reverse it
If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.
Impressive effort all around.
Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
They gained like forty yards on the play and all anyone is doing is bitching about a roughing the passer call. They had plenty of time ….
They would not have had plenty of time if the RTP penalty didn't stop the clock.
Getting everyone down field, setting up, spiking the ball would have only left them time for one play instead of three.
Quote:
They gained like forty yards on the play and all anyone is doing is bitching about a roughing the passer call. They had plenty of time ….
Down at the 31 with 16 seconds and the clock running and their team having to run 40 yards to get lined up and clock it, so they would have had one play from the 31 instead of 3 plays from the 16. Big difference
Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.
Quote:
In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.
I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.
He did not get down...
Pretty sure his ankle was down and he was touched before sliding out of bounds. Even the rules guy said so. Even then it was rules in bounds so they had to have irrefutable evidence to overturn that. No way it should have been.
Quote:
In comment 15878294 blink667 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.
I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.
He did not get down...
The problem with the call is that they called him in bounds and there is no way the replays were conclusive to reverse it
His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.
If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.
Impressive effort all around.
His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.
Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.
Quote:
Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.
Quote:
You could say the same thing about Jackson.
And no, I am NOT saying he’s as good in space as Jackson; he’s not. Full stop.
My point is that you can know a type of play is coming, and still be unable to stop it.
Some would say, JUST a coincidence ( channeling Bob Uecker).
I say: ABSOLUTELY!
Today yes.
Quote:
I agree it seemed like last week Ravens we’re totally sniffing out the Jones up the middle run. Surprised the Jaguars let up so many Jones running yards. Jones has proven he can be a good passer though.
Quote:
In comment 15878322 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878294 blink667 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.
I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.
He did not get down...
The problem with the call is that they called him in bounds and there is no way the replays were conclusive to reverse it
His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.
It was not "clearly" out of bounds before other body parts were down in bounds, which is why there was no clear evidence to overturn, as the broadcasters and Blandino said
Quote:
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.
And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.
They had what, five drops? 6?
Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.
IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.
But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.
Jesus Christ dude. The teams 6-1 and you’re here starting arguments with people who are saying they’re impressed with Jones today because it doesn’t match 100% with your opinion on Jones.
Enjoy the win.
Quote:
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.
Did you miss last week's game with all the 3rd and long conversions?
His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.
It was not "clearly" out of bounds before other body parts were down in bounds, which is why there was no clear evidence to overturn, as the broadcasters and Blandino said
Not only are you wrong on Barkley going OB, you are wrong on what Blandino said. Blandino said he would have had to have something other than his foot or hand down before going OB, which he did not.
If you cannot accept that, then there no reason to continue.
Are we pretending like last year didn’t happen? I know Garrett was an in restive play caller but, I’d still expect jones to be able to execute some hitch routes with timing and all that. Which is something college QBs who are NOT first round selections could execute. But I guess Jones is what he is — a pretty good passer and a running qb who can make tough plays that puts his body on the line .to make plays
And contrasted with the no call on the big hand covering Slayton's face on a well thrown ball to the sideline, a ball he probably should have caught but Slayton being Slayton, along with contact, both absolutely inexcusable.
The point is that the playcalling today in the first half was different than before.
Jones looked sharp. Good runs, reads and throws. His guys dropped a bunch of balls too.
More injuries but they keep on playing. Well done…
There was a stoppage in play but the game clock was just bleeding. Never seen that before.
Quote:
Are we pretending like last year didn’t happen? I know Garrett was an in restive play caller but, I’d still expect jones to be able to execute some hitch routes with timing and all that. Which is something college QBs who are NOT first round selections could execute. But I guess Jones is what he is — a pretty good passer and a running qb who can make tough plays that puts his body on the line .to make plays
LOL, last year the WR corps were even WORSE then this year. There was even less reason to even think about throwing long passes.
And the OL was even worse last year, too, so even less reason to think about patterns that take several seconds to develop.
section, had the same view/thought, but given the way Barkley runs, that was at least a colorable oversight, unlike so many others.
Quote:
In comment 15878059 AcidTest said:
Quote:
looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.
Think he took a knee or foot to the nuts...
I watched it happen it didn't look accidental
@EliManning
·
1h
What a win for the Giants. That was a stressful last drive!!!
Quote:
In comment 15878345 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.
If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.
Impressive effort all around.
Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.
And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.
They had what, five drops? 6?
Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.
IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.
But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.
I never thought we would be 6 and 1
Spot on all of those, Rick.
I'll go you one further; pass pro looked better, more clean pockets, until Jags started sending the house.
I'm glad Ezeudu got reps under fire: I've been begging for these, because he got sat early on when it was clear, by the end of camp, he was having difficulty in the speed and complexity of assignments. Good on him and Phillips.
Quote:
In comment 15878345 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.
If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.
Impressive effort all around.
Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.
Did you miss last week's game with all the 3rd and long conversions?
cosmic, that wasn't a "Jags DB making a play", that was blatant PI. Could Slayton have held on? Yes, but the hand smack dab in his face to blind him to the catch is not the DB making a play on the ball.
These guys actually sound like they regret Jones having this success. WTF, the league is letting him have these runs...how dare they? lol
Absolutely!
Quote:
In comment 15878378 bw in dc said:...His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.
Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.
I agree it seemed like last week Ravens we’re totally sniffing out the Jones up the middle run. Surprised the Jaguars let up so many Jones running yards. Jones has proven he can be a good passer though.
These guys actually sound like they regret Jones having this success. WTF, the league is letting him have these runs...how dare they? lol
I’m sorry but what exactly is wrong with any of those statements?
What the fuck did I say? You are the biggest loser on this site.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
20m
The Giants defense has a lot of respect for the talent on the Jaguars' offense. Jacksonville has a serious roster. Something echoed in the winning locker room postgame
The Giants defense has a lot of respect for the talent on the Jaguars' offense. Jacksonville has a serious roster. Something echoed in the winning locker room postgame
This does not surprise me. I was uneasy about this game all week and there were more than a few different points in this game I had that feeling this was going to be an inevitable loss.
This Jags team kind of reminds me of where Philly was in 2016 with a young Wentz, except I think this Jags team has more offensive talent.
Watch out for them next year.
The Giants defense has a lot of respect for the talent on the Jaguars' offense. Jacksonville has a serious roster. Something echoed in the winning locker room postgame
Jax has a very fine offense and a 12th man in the refs
100%.
look what he did last week with going down instead of taking the TD. The guy knows the game situation and was trying to stay in bounds. Frankly I’m not sure he didn’t and don’t know how that play didn’t stand on review.
Quote:
Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.
Do you watch any other quarterbacks. I could pick apart every quarterback every game if I pick and choose plays
You re not sure how he would be without Barkley. Lol. Every quarterback that is successful has great players around him
Oh, by the way, didn’t he lead the he team down the he field for the winning points against GB with Barkley on the bench injured, or doesn’t that count
I don t know how this season will play out, but your take on Jones right now seems very silly
Quote:
His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.
It was not "clearly" out of bounds before other body parts were down in bounds, which is why there was no clear evidence to overturn, as the broadcasters and Blandino said
Not only are you wrong on Barkley going OB, you are wrong on what Blandino said. Blandino said he would have had to have something other than his foot or hand down before going OB, which he did not.
If you cannot accept that, then there no reason to continue.
I don’t know section. Looked like it could very easily been seen as his shin/calf hitting down in bounds before his foot slid out. I saw it as a stands as called and if they ruled initially out of bounds I would’ve thought that would stand as well.
Quote:
.
Absolutely!
I rather feel exhausted than depressed.
Quote:
Quote:
Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.
Do you watch any other quarterbacks. I could pick apart every quarterback every game if I pick and choose plays
You re not sure how he would be without Barkley. Lol. Every quarterback that is successful has great players around him
Oh, by the way, didn’t he lead the he team down the he field for the winning points against GB with Barkley on the bench injured, or doesn’t that count
I don t know how this season will play out, but your take on Jones right now seems very silly
Nevermind Atari2600 - he’s just another idiot who hates Jones and just can’t admit he was wrong about him.
I almost feel sorry for him. But then i remember what a moron he is who just can’t admit making a mistake, so i don’t.
Quote:
Jones hides the ball really well on PA and RPO. Not often discussed but part of what makes him an effective runner. The commentators brought it up on his long run on what should have been the game sealing drive. It really stands out (not just today) whenever I rewatch games.