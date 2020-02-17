for display only
New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/23/2022 4:24 pm
...
Officials  
rocco8112 : 10/23/2022 4:29 pm : link
Wtf!!!!!!
First things first  
Anakim : 10/23/2022 4:31 pm : link
How are Bellinger, Neal and Bredeson doing?


Nice, gutsy, hard-fought win. Nothing was easy.


Refs are crooked fuckers and should be invesited. The Jaguars are dirty. Pathetic franchise. Enjoy London, shitheads.
BOOM  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/23/2022 4:32 pm : link
!
RE: First things first  
Anakim : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15877756 Anakim said:
Quote:
How are Bellinger, Neal and Bredeson doing?


Nice, gutsy, hard-fought win. Nothing was easy.


Refs are crooked fuckers and should be invesited. The Jaguars are dirty. Pathetic franchise. Enjoy London, shitheads.


*Investigated.


AND GET ME SOME GODDAMN OUTSIDE WRs
This team is fucking legit!!!!  
rocco8112 : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
Beat Jax and the refs!!!

Great heart.
FUCK DOUG PEDERSON AND FUCK THE REFS.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
Daniel J Dimes deserves 6 game balls for that performance
Jesus  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
What a last play....
Refs tried to give it to Jax  
Gary from The East End : Admin : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
But the G-Men prevail!
This league sucks  
jeff57 : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
Roughing the passer calls
RE: This team is fucking legit!!!!  
mfsd : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15877773 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
Beat Jax and the refs!!!

Great heart.


Amazing. This team finds a way
Game took a year off my life  
Mark from Jersey : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
Shitty refs. My god. Saquan needs to stay away from the sidelines late.
WE ARE 6-1 AND FUCK THE REF  
kcgiants : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link
S
First  
M.S. : 10/23/2022 4:33 pm : link

Great win

Second

Fuck these fucking fucked up refs

Is that clear?
That was one  
mittenedman : 10/23/2022 4:34 pm : link
of the most crooked bullshit endings I’ve ever seen.
Geez that was some finish  
Go Terps : 10/23/2022 4:34 pm : link
.
There needs to be a demotion, something  
widmerseyebrow : 10/23/2022 4:34 pm : link
for that ref crew.
Beat the refs  
Giants86 : 10/23/2022 4:34 pm : link
Finally!!

6-1
Jesus!!!!!  
Boatie Warrant : 10/23/2022 4:34 pm : link
This team is going to kill me!

And screw them refs!
Jones, Barkley, and the Defense  
Vinny from Danbury : 10/23/2022 4:34 pm : link
Get it done once again.
at the 1 yard line  
bluepepper : 10/23/2022 4:34 pm : link
lol....this team is amazing
Barkley  
KevinBBWC : 10/23/2022 4:34 pm : link
Get the fuck out of bounds next time. 3 fucking times.
Would it surprise anyone  
Mike in NY : 10/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
If replay center said forward progress crossed the goal line?
VICTORY!!!!!  
adamg : 10/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
LFG BIG BLUE!!! PLAYOFFS BABY!!! WE TALKING BOUT PLAYOFFS!
RE: Barkley  
Anakim : 10/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15877819 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Get the fuck out of bounds next time. 3 fucking times.


You mean stay inbounds :P
Beat the Jags and the refs today!  
trueblueinpw : 10/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
I feel like I’ve said this a few times this season, that was the best game of Jones career! He carried the team. Again. And I know a lot of people think this team goes as Barkley goes but I think this is Jones team. Has been since London. He’s really having a season. And so are the Giants. Wow! The magic carpet ride, continues.
That roughing call on Williams was BS  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
He hit him a split second after release. Wasn't even 1 step away.
As bad as the roughing the passer was  
Greg from LI : 10/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
The phantom hands to the face negating a pick was one of the worst calls I've ever seen
surprised the officials didn't try to push kirk over the line  
Eric on Li : 10/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
great win, they won that game at least 3x.

jones got lucky with a few mistakes taken off the board but he carried the offense to that win. barkley and jones both got on track running late, but jones' passing is what kept them in it even with all the drops.
RE: Would it surprise anyone  
rocco8112 : 10/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15877820 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
If replay center said forward progress crossed the goal line?


Not this week, but it wasn't close. What a fucking pkay
RE: Barkley  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877819 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Get the fuck out of bounds next time. 3 fucking times.


Stay in bounds
RE: Beat the Jags and the refs today!  
mfsd : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877827 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
I feel like I’ve said this a few times this season, that was the best game of Jones career! He carried the team. Again. And I know a lot of people think this team goes as Barkley goes but I think this is Jones team. Has been since London. He’s really having a season. And so are the Giants. Wow! The magic carpet ride, continues.


Jones absolutely put the team on his back yet again
Barkley  
nym172 : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
cost the giants fans a lot of high blood pressure...


he needs to practice stay the fuck in bounds.
RE: RE: Barkley  
KevinBBWC : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877826 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15877819 KevinBBWC said:


Quote:


Get the fuck out of bounds next time. 3 fucking times.



You mean stay inbounds :P


yes.
I’m going to have a heart attack this season  
NJ_GIANTS : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
This is too crazy. How do we only have 1 loss? How do we keep finding a way to win. This team is so ugly and has so many hurt players.
RE: As bad as the roughing the passer was  
rocco8112 : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877830 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
The phantom hands to the face negating a pick was one of the worst calls I've ever seen


Agree, game was over they invented a call.

Horseshit, so happy the Giants won.
Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
BestFeature : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.
DJ  
Rambo89 : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
Is the MVP
RE: Barkley  
JohnB : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877819 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Get the fuck out of bounds next time. 3 fucking times.


He needs to stay in.... Big mistake in an otherwise amazing game
Never  
Simms : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
Should have come down to this final play. Barkly running outside was weak unless for certain he could keep the clock running. Lucky W, but of course we will take it
RE: As bad as the roughing the passer was  
islander1 : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877830 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
The phantom hands to the face negating a pick was one of the worst calls I've ever seen


Exactly.

Absolute phantom call.
RE: That roughing call on Williams was BS  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877829 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He hit him a split second after release. Wasn't even 1 step away.


I thought it was for driving him to the turf.

Shitty call either way
RE: As bad as the roughing the passer was  
mfsd : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877830 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
The phantom hands to the face negating a pick was one of the worst calls I've ever seen


100%

The roughing call sucked, but they’ve called less than that, wasn’t surprised.

But the hands to the face call was absurd
RE: That roughing call on Williams was BS  
DefenseWins : 10/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15877829 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He hit him a split second after release. Wasn't even 1 step away.


agreed but you KNOW How the refs are. You have to not drive the QB into the ground especially knowing he already released the ball.
And they somehow saw hands to face on Belton,  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
but not a hand in the fucking facemask of Bellinger?

The officials did everything on that drive to hand the game to Jax, but this TEAM would not be denied.
Giants beat two teams today  
M.S. : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link

Jacksonville Jaguars

And the Lying Zebras
Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
JOrthman : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
.
NFL  
KDubbs : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
get better. that game was over 5x and you fucked 1 team each time. It makes people not want to watch this bullshit.stay out of the games nobody is paying to see you cockheads
This is one  
Danny L : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
extremely well coached team
RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
rocco8112 : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:
Quote:
.


There was none
RE: Barkley  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15877819 KevinBBWC said:
Quote:
Get the fuck out of bounds next time. 3 fucking times.


Stay inbounds I'm sure you mean.
Another great effort  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
Way to stay with the run again in the second half. D kept the points down.

Hope the guys who got injured okay. Perhaps we will hear some more on Bellinger. Let's hope more precaution than something really serious.
JFC...  
bw in dc : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
I left the bar with 30 second left. I walk into my house and the Jags are a yard from winning the game.

What the hell happened??
RE: RE: That roughing call on Williams was BS  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15877859 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 15877829 Matt M. said:


Quote:


He hit him a split second after release. Wasn't even 1 step away.



agreed but you KNOW How the refs are. You have to not drive the QB into the ground especially knowing he already released the ball.
That wasn't a drive into the ground. He hit him a split hair late. That's a clean fucking hit.
I need like a keg.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/23/2022 4:38 pm : link
Right now.
Kayvon was getting held  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/23/2022 4:38 pm : link

Almost every play on that last drive. What else is new. Great win. Longest 60 seconds of my life.

6-1
Wow  
sb2003 : 10/23/2022 4:38 pm : link

Every Sunday one exciting finish after another.
Wow  
OlyWABigBlue : 10/23/2022 4:38 pm : link
This team....

I gotta think that past versions of the Jints would have unraveled with the crappy, if not corrupt, officiating. Hats off to them for finishing it out.
RE: surprised the officials didn't try to push kirk over the line  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15877831 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
great win, they won that game at least 3x.

jones got lucky with a few mistakes taken off the board but he carried the offense to that win. barkley and jones both got on track running late, but jones' passing is what kept them in it even with all the drops.


lol. Felt like it.
That  
AcidTest : 10/23/2022 4:38 pm : link
was one of the worst officiated games I have ever seen.

But we NEVER should have given up a fourth and 15, and Barkley going OOB was completely inexcusable. He should absolutely be chewed out for doing so. That idiocy cost us at least 40 seconds.

Jones was terrific, especially down two OL and Bellinger. He kept us in the game with timely throws and runs, and again led a masterful fourth quarter drive for the go ahead TD.

Thought the OL played well, especially Phillips.

We got gashed on defense. Crowder and Smith have gap problems and can't cover anyone. I'd like to see more of Collins next week. Great games by Moreau and Jackson.
I'm not going to kill Barkley  
PatersonPlank : 10/23/2022 4:38 pm : link
The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off
I’ve never  
Maximus, Esq. : 10/23/2022 4:38 pm : link
Seen a bigger crock of shit fix job in my life in that last 1:07. That was absurd. Phantom penalties. The game should have been over about 30
Minutes ago.
RE: JFC...  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15877873 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I left the bar with 30 second left. I walk into my house and the Jags are a yard from winning the game.

What the hell happened??
They reviewed Barkley's run on 3rd down and his foot slid out of bounds. Replay seemed to show that 1) he gave himself up and 2) His shin was down in bounds first. But, that call gave them about 45 seconds back.
The league is starved for good QB play  
WillVAB : 10/23/2022 4:39 pm : link
That’s why they’re making these bullshit calls.
RE: RE: JFC...  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15877898 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15877873 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I left the bar with 30 second left. I walk into my house and the Jags are a yard from winning the game.

What the hell happened??

They reviewed Barkley's run on 3rd down and his foot slid out of bounds. Replay seemed to show that 1) he gave himself up and 2) His shin was down in bounds first. But, that call gave them about 45 seconds back.
Then the officials tried to hand the Jags the game.
I don’t think refs were cheating or crooked......  
Simms11 : 10/23/2022 4:40 pm : link
That’s not reality, but their subjectivity was absolutely curved towards the home team today, for most part. Just unbelievable head scratching calls?!
The non-calls on the obvious holding penalties  
montanagiant : 10/23/2022 4:40 pm : link
Were absurd.

There were easily 7 non-calls made that were completely obvious blatant holds
RE: I'm not going to kill Barkley  
Giantimistic : 10/23/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off


I agree. He also knew he should go down and looked like he lost where he was.

Without him that drive, we dont run the clock down that far.
RE: I'm not going to kill Barkley  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off
I don't blame him for the bad call. But, I do think the move there is to turn it upfield and toward the inside to try to get the 1st.
Eff the officials  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 4:40 pm : link


Eff Dough Pederson, and eff Jackie for extra measure.
Deja vu, 10/23/1988, Atlanta stadium  
shyster : 10/23/2022 4:40 pm : link
Was sitting in the first row, end zone, shouting "the game is over!"
pat and john - ( New Window )
Now that I've had time to settle down, 6-1 feels very good  
Ira : 10/23/2022 4:40 pm : link
.
RE: That  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/23/2022 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15877888 AcidTest said:
Quote:
was one of the worst officiated games I have ever seen.

But we NEVER should have given up a fourth and 15, and Barkley going OOB was completely inexcusable. He should absolutely be chewed out for doing so. That idiocy cost us at least 40 seconds.

Jones was terrific, especially down two OL and Bellinger. He kept us in the game with timely throws and runs, and again led a masterful fourth quarter drive for the go ahead TD.

Thought the OL played well, especially Phillips.

We got gashed on defense. Crowder and Smith have gap problems and can't cover anyone. I'd like to see more of Collins next week. Great games by Moreau and Jackson.


Good points…but we won and it’s gonna give Daboll some shit to bitch at them all week for
I'm surprised that the refs  
cuty suzuki : 10/23/2022 4:41 pm : link
didn't call forward progress stopped on the last play and give them another play with 1 second left.
Will we ever get full time refs?  
RCPhoenix : 10/23/2022 4:41 pm : link
It’s so absurd that a billion+ industry can’t pay for full time refs.
Never been so mad after a victory in all my life  
Giant volunteer 79 : 10/23/2022 4:41 pm : link
Refs were absolutely ridiculous. How the league does not fix the horrendous calls is even worse.
RE: I'm not going to kill Barkley  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2022 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off


He fucked up. I’m sure he knows it and they let him know again. But he was a fucking beast in the 4th quarter.
RE: The league is starved for good QB play  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15877903 WillVAB said:
Quote:
That’s why they’re making these bullshit calls.


+1
Barkley going out of bounds  
jvm52106 : 10/23/2022 4:41 pm : link
Three times was the only reason the end was as stressful as it was.


That said, 6-1 and this team needs to be active in trade market for a player that can be long term and an immediate help.

The needs of most importance- TE (gotta assume Bellinger will miss time), WR and CB.
Where was Robinson in 2nd half  
Gman11 : 10/23/2022 4:41 pm : link
injured?
RE: I'm not going to kill Barkley  
islander1 : 10/23/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off


Yeah, I don't get the whining about Saquon here. He tried, and he did look like he was down.

The bigger issues were the shambles of officiating on the last drive.
There's  
AcidTest : 10/23/2022 4:42 pm : link
no defense for what Barkley did. Just go down well in bounds. Don't give the refs any chance to rule you were OOB. We didn't even need the extra yards because we were already in FG range.
As far as Barkley stupidly going out of bounds three times…  
Big Blue Blogger : 10/23/2022 4:42 pm : link
… no harm done, as long as he learns from it and shows better situational awareness next time. If they had lost the game, I’d be leading the torches & pitchforks brigade; but at 6-1 we can all forgive.
RE: I'm surprised that the refs  
Route 9 : 10/23/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15877934 cuty suzuki said:
Quote:
didn't call forward progress stopped on the last play and give them another play with 1 second left.


Fuck those fucking cunts. How fucking obvious can you be?
RE: I'm surprised that the refs  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15877934 cuty suzuki said:
Quote:
didn't call forward progress stopped on the last play and give them another play with 1 second left.


I was waiting for that too. If they had a timeout left, I'm sure it would have been granted with a second left. Good thing they didn't.
If I’m Mara I’m lodging a complaint  
M.S. : 10/23/2022 4:43 pm : link

With the league over that ducked up reffing.

And if I’m Joe Schoen who now has a 6-1 team he needs to make a deal for a legit WR.

Full stop
And damn if KT5 doesn't turn it up a notch  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:43 pm : link
down the stretch of games! They got more pressure with just KT, Williams, Lawrence, and Fox than they did all game.
Didn't help Marcus  
section125 : 10/23/2022 4:43 pm : link
Johnson dropping 3 passes - 1 was the 1st down at the 1 yard line.
As well as Slayton played, he dropped 2 passes and Richie James at least one.

DJ would have had an even better day.
RE: I'm surprised that the refs  
DefenseWins : 10/23/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15877934 cuty suzuki said:
Quote:
didn't call forward progress stopped on the last play and give them another play with 1 second left.


dude... the clock does not stop and they had no time outs
The NFL is corrupt as phuq.  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 4:44 pm : link
Let's just face it.
Yeah Barkley is the reason we lost...  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/23/2022 4:44 pm : link
😒
RE: And damn if KT5 doesn't turn it up a notch  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15877964 Matt M. said:
Quote:
down the stretch of games! They got more pressure with just KT, Williams, Lawrence, and Fox than they did all game.


Game is easier when you don’t have to think. Just go.
RE: RE: I'm not going to kill Barkley  
bluepepper : 10/23/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15877945 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off



Yeah, I don't get the whining about Saquon here. He tried, and he did look like he was down.

The bigger issues were the shambles of officiating on the last drive.

Trying aint' good enough. Almost cost us the game. His priorities on that play were 1) holding on to the ball 2)staying inbounds and very distant 3) get first down. He focused way too much on 3 and found himself too close to the sideline.
RE: RE: I'm surprised that the refs  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15877972 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 15877934 cuty suzuki said:


Quote:


didn't call forward progress stopped on the last play and give them another play with 1 second left.



dude... the clock does not stop and they had no time outs


I'm sure he understands that.
RE: RE: RE: JFC...  
bw in dc : 10/23/2022 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15877906 Matt M. said:
Quote:


I left the bar with 30 second left. I walk into my house and the Jags are a yard from winning the game.

What the hell happened??

They reviewed Barkley's run on 3rd down and his foot slid out of bounds. Replay seemed to show that 1) he gave himself up and 2) His shin was down in bounds first. But, that call gave them about 45 seconds back.

Then the officials tried to hand the Jags the game.


Thanks. Read the game thread. I would have never guessed there was an issue.
Two 100 yard rushers today against the #3  
Simms11 : 10/23/2022 4:45 pm : link
Rush Defense. That is tremendous and they’ll need to continue that without much of a passing game. Too many drops today. DJ was showing why he should be extended in the off-season.
I honestly didn't think he was down in bounds  
Greg from LI : 10/23/2022 4:45 pm : link
I thought it was a pretty easy oob call
RE: As far as Barkley stupidly going out of bounds three times…  
section125 : 10/23/2022 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15877948 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
… no harm done, as long as he learns from it and shows better situational awareness next time. If they had lost the game, I’d be leading the torches & pitchforks brigade; but at 6-1 we can all forgive.


He knew he did it both times. Not sure where the third one was. But at 3:30 after the 1st down, he had plenty of time to sit down. And on the last won, he knew he effed up too.
RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
k2tampa : 10/23/2022 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15877870 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:


Quote:


.



There was none


He landed on the QB with all his weight. In today's game, that's a penalty every time. There were BS calls, but that was roughing the passer, 100 percent, under the NFL's rules. It sucks, but that's the way the league (which means the teams) want it called.
Can’t enjoy the win as much as I should  
jeff57 : 10/23/2022 4:46 pm : link
I’m so pissed at the roughing the passer call and Barkley’s stupidity.
RE: Didn't help Marcus  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15877969 section125 said:
Quote:
Johnson dropping 3 passes - 1 was the 1st down at the 1 yard line.
As well as Slayton played, he dropped 2 passes and Richie James at least one.

DJ would have had an even better day.


He dropped a TD last week that was easier than any of his drops today.

Might be time to move on.
RE: I honestly didn't think he was down in bounds  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15877997 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I thought it was a pretty easy oob call
I thought it was close and could go either way.
RE: If I’m Mara I’m lodging a complaint  
Gman11 : 10/23/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15877958 M.S. said:
Quote:

With the league over that ducked up reffing.

And if I’m Joe Schoen who now has a 6-1 team he needs to make a deal for a legit WR.


I think there were 6 or 7 drops today. Ridiculous. But, I'll take the win any time even though my blood pressure can't take endings like that.
6-1  
M.S. : 10/23/2022 4:46 pm : link

Now is not the time to fuck around with long term roster strategy

Get a fucking WR in here.

This week

This Monday.

Trade a pick or two
RE: Where was Robinson in 2nd half  
Vinny from Danbury : 10/23/2022 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15877944 Gman11 said:
Quote:
injured?


Looked to me like he might have had a leg injury during the tackle on his last catch.
RE: RE: RE: I'm not going to kill Barkley  
montanagiant : 10/23/2022 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15877986 bluepepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15877945 islander1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off



Yeah, I don't get the whining about Saquon here. He tried, and he did look like he was down.

The bigger issues were the shambles of officiating on the last drive.


Trying aint' good enough. Almost cost us the game. His priorities on that play were 1) holding on to the ball 2)staying inbounds and very distant 3) get first down. He focused way too much on 3 and found himself too close to the sideline.

We never would have even been in the game if not for Jones and Barkley
That  
AcidTest : 10/23/2022 4:47 pm : link
hands to the face call on Belton negating the INT by Moreau was unbelievably bad.
Neal believed to have an MCL injury  
jeff57 : 10/23/2022 4:48 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15877999 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15877870 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:


Quote:


.



There was none



He landed on the QB with all his weight. In today's game, that's a penalty every time. There were BS calls, but that was roughing the passer, 100 percent, under the NFL's rules. It sucks, but that's the way the league (which means the teams) want it called.
I disagree. =He hit him and they, both went right down. That is usually called when the defensive player not only hits the QB, but takes 1-3 steps while wrapping him up and falling on him. Williams didn't take a step. He hit Lawrence square in the chest a hair after the release and they both went straight down. That's just physics.
RE: I honestly didn't think he was down in bounds  
section125 : 10/23/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15877997 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I thought it was a pretty easy oob call


The only thing I think they refs were wrong on, is he was going backwards before going OB, so clock could/should have kept going, but I agree he did not get down.
RE: 6-1  
Simms11 : 10/23/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15878012 M.S. said:
Quote:

Now is not the time to fuck around with long term roster strategy

Get a fucking WR in here.

This week

This Monday.

Trade a pick or two


I’d have to reluctantly agree, but we don’t have seasons or starts like this too often. If we had a semblance of a passing game, we could go pretty deep this year. It’ll be interesting to see what they do?! Wonder if they’re going to rely on Toney coming back to give us a little more of a passing game?
RE: RE: If I’m Mara I’m lodging a complaint  
M.S. : 10/23/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15878007 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877958 M.S. said:


Quote:



With the league over that ducked up reffing.

And if I’m Joe Schoen who now has a 6-1 team he needs to make a deal for a legit WR.



I think there were 6 or 7 drops today. Ridiculous. But, I'll take the win any time even though my blood pressure can't take endings like that.

Exactly. Awesome awesome win. All the drops put me in a state of shock until the refs started to cheat play after play which put me in a state of rage
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm not going to kill Barkley  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15878017 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15877986 bluepepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15877945 islander1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off



Yeah, I don't get the whining about Saquon here. He tried, and he did look like he was down.

The bigger issues were the shambles of officiating on the last drive.


Trying aint' good enough. Almost cost us the game. His priorities on that play were 1) holding on to the ball 2)staying inbounds and very distant 3) get first down. He focused way too much on 3 and found himself too close to the sideline.


We never would have even been in the game if not for Jones and Barkley
Disagree. Don't think he focused on 3 nearly enough. If he did, he gets at least a few more yards or picks it up. He also wouldn't have been near the sideline.
RE: 6-1  
viggie : 10/23/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15878012 M.S. said:
Quote:

Now is not the time to fuck around with long term roster strategy

Get a fucking WR in here.

This week

This Monday.

Trade a pick or two
got to calls denver about jeudy
Tip your hats  
Rambo89 : 10/23/2022 4:49 pm : link
To our injury replacements

Valuable experience
RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
rocco8112 : 10/23/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15878025 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15877999 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15877870 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:


Quote:


.



There was none



He landed on the QB with all his weight. In today's game, that's a penalty every time. There were BS calls, but that was roughing the passer, 100 percent, under the NFL's rules. It sucks, but that's the way the league (which means the teams) want it called.

I disagree. =He hit him and they, both went right down. That is usually called when the defensive player not only hits the QB, but takes 1-3 steps while wrapping him up and falling on him. Williams didn't take a step. He hit Lawrence square in the chest a hair after the release and they both went straight down. That's just physics.


Agree not roughing. It is impossible for him to stop unless he can suspend gravity.

Agree with the falling with weight there is another step or move and then down on top, not on a hit.
Just like last week the offense drives down for 2 scores  
PatersonPlank : 10/23/2022 4:50 pm : link
with the game on the line. The offense is making it happen when they need to, and its all Jones and Barkley
RE: Neal believed to have an MCL injury  
Simms11 : 10/23/2022 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15878024 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


If so, he’ll be out for 3 to 4 weeks now. Another MCL would be crazy?! Is that the injury of choice this year?
It  
AcidTest : 10/23/2022 4:51 pm : link
looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.
RE: It  
section125 : 10/23/2022 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15878059 AcidTest said:
Quote:
looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.


Think he took a knee or foot to the nuts...
RE: RE: It  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15878064 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878059 AcidTest said:


Quote:


looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.



Think he took a knee or foot to the nuts...
I didn't see a kick, but he was holding his groin after that play.
The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
Mike from Ohio : 10/23/2022 4:53 pm : link
Are just silly. The team is 6-1 and looks to finally be on track after 10 years below mediocrity and all people can do it yell at the refs.

This team is finally turning a corner and there is only more room to get better. Say ‘Thank you’ and move along.
6-1.  
bceagle05 : 10/23/2022 4:53 pm : link
Batshit crazy officiating. Thought for sure Jags/refs were gonna steal that one.

Daniel Jones is playing some damn good football.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
k2tampa : 10/23/2022 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15878025 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15877999 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15877870 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:


Quote:


.



There was none



He landed on the QB with all his weight. In today's game, that's a penalty every time. There were BS calls, but that was roughing the passer, 100 percent, under the NFL's rules. It sucks, but that's the way the league (which means the teams) want it called.

I disagree. =He hit him and they, both went right down. That is usually called when the defensive player not only hits the QB, but takes 1-3 steps while wrapping him up and falling on him. Williams didn't take a step. He hit Lawrence square in the chest a hair after the release and they both went straight down. That's just physics.


The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.

From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
Not sure how long these one score games  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2022 4:54 pm : link
Will be sustainable. But it sure is fun. Inching closer to a home playoff game.
RE: It  
prdave73 : 10/23/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15878059 AcidTest said:
Quote:
looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.


Great. He was playing great in the 1st half. Great like this team another injury. smh..
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
Matt M. : 10/23/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15878080 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15878025 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15877999 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15877870 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:


Quote:


.



There was none



He landed on the QB with all his weight. In today's game, that's a penalty every time. There were BS calls, but that was roughing the passer, 100 percent, under the NFL's rules. It sucks, but that's the way the league (which means the teams) want it called.

I disagree. =He hit him and they, both went right down. That is usually called when the defensive player not only hits the QB, but takes 1-3 steps while wrapping him up and falling on him. Williams didn't take a step. He hit Lawrence square in the chest a hair after the release and they both went straight down. That's just physics.



The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.

From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.
I know the rule and that usually applies to the defender taking a step or two with the QB wrapped. It is impossible for Williams not to land on him with that hit.

And don't give me protect the QB argument, because Jones was hit after sliding feet first with no flag.
RE: Tip your hats  
mfsd : 10/23/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15878041 Rambo89 said:
Quote:
To our injury replacements

Valuable experience


100%

Our OL played great ball in the 2nd half after 2 guys went out. And Nate McLoud got some burn late and didn’t get beaten
RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
M.S. : 10/23/2022 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15878078 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Are just silly. The team is 6-1 and looks to finally be on track after 10 years below mediocrity and all people can do it yell at the refs.

This team is finally turning a corner and there is only more room to get better. Say ‘Thank you’ and move along.

For sure. But I still don’t like the Giants having to beat two opponents in the same game.
How  
Rambo89 : 10/23/2022 4:57 pm : link
Is Dex supposed to tackle a QB then?

What if the QB pump fakes ?

Total BS call

Not too mention the shot to DJs fasemask inthe first quarter
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
section125 : 10/23/2022 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15878089 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I know the rule and that usually applies to the defender taking a step or two with the QB wrapped. It is impossible for Williams not to land on him with that hit.

And don't give me protect the QB argument, because Jones was hit after sliding feet first with no flag.


FWIW, it was a PF according to the rules. The one in the 1st half should get the ref fined - Lawrence barely touched his jersey...
RE: That  
BigBlueinDE : 10/23/2022 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15878019 AcidTest said:
Quote:
hands to the face call on Belton negating the INT by Moreau was unbelievably bad.


Agreed. That was a terrible call. Almost as bad as the phantom roughing the passer on Lawrence.
Daboll is talking to the press now  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 4:59 pm : link
He said Bellinger went to the hospital (we know that part) and was in the locker room when they returned to it at the end end of the game. He said Bellinger didn't look good and that the eye was swollen.
RE: RE: It  
jnoble : 10/23/2022 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15878064 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878059 AcidTest said:


Quote:


looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.



Think he took a knee or foot to the nuts...


I watched it happen it didn't look accidental
I am very surprised and happy  
dune69 : 10/23/2022 5:01 pm : link
with this season. I have no expectations that we will figure in the post-season, even if we make it there.

This is what makes me excited. I have the same feeling that I had from late '83 and all of the '84 season that we had a coach that would make a difference. Parcells gave me hope and Dabs gives me hope. Great game management. Different styles with players but both seem to have the respect of the team. Of course, George Young was also huge to build the '80s team but I feel we are looking very good at the GM level.

I also want to say that Daniel Jones may not be a great QB but he is one tough kid.
Well  
BigBlueShock : 10/23/2022 5:06 pm : link
Not for nothing, but those calls on the last drive sure do explain why Vegas had the 2-4 Jags as a 3 point favorite against a 5-1 team….
RE: Well  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/23/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15878172 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Not for nothing, but those calls on the last drive sure do explain why Vegas had the 2-4 Jags as a 3 point favorite against a 5-1 team….


I read that 60% of the money was on the Jags even with the insane line.
I’m Exhausted :What a ending  
Rick in Dallas : 10/23/2022 5:12 pm : link
The call on Belton was just ridiculous
Barkley knows better. He had 3 runs where he needed to stay in bounds
Daniel Jones is winning me over,what a performance today.
Kudos to Phillips and Ezeudu on the OL
Love Moreau at CB
We need to be a lot better in run defense on edge containment

I never thought we would be 6 and 1
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
bw in dc : 10/23/2022 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15878089 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I know the rule and that usually applies to the defender taking a step or two with the QB wrapped. It is impossible for Williams not to land on him with that hit.



I mean, where do you want to begin? This has been an epidemic in the NFL this year. Chris Jones. Grady Jarett. Morgan Fox.
RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
Snablats : 10/23/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15878078 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Are just silly. The team is 6-1 and looks to finally be on track after 10 years below mediocrity and all people can do it yell at the refs.

This team is finally turning a corner and there is only more room to get better. Say ‘Thank you’ and move along.

Instead of telling people how to cheer, why dont you tell us again, as you did over and over from January through the draft, that the Giants should dump Jones and draft a QB? Or tell us again, as you have since the draft, that Jones had 4 years and looked terrible, he wont get better, so why are we wasting this year on him?
Weird feeling at the end  
Sean : 10/23/2022 5:13 pm : link
I was pissed off with how many times the Giants needed to win that game. Thrilled to be 6-1, but that ending was a joke.
RE: RE: Well  
Optimus-NY : 10/23/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15878197 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878172 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


Not for nothing, but those calls on the last drive sure do explain why Vegas had the 2-4 Jags as a 3 point favorite against a 5-1 team….



I read that 60% of the money was on the Jags even with the insane line.


Wow
BTW...  
bw in dc : 10/23/2022 5:13 pm : link
Here is what's different this year for a change - we are surviving some of these bizarre situations and actually winning.

Basically, in the last decade, we would lose a game like this.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
k2tampa : 10/23/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15878089 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15878080 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15878025 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15877999 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15877870 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877864 JOrthman said:


Quote:


.



There was none



He landed on the QB with all his weight. In today's game, that's a penalty every time. There were BS calls, but that was roughing the passer, 100 percent, under the NFL's rules. It sucks, but that's the way the league (which means the teams) want it called.

I disagree. =He hit him and they, both went right down. That is usually called when the defensive player not only hits the QB, but takes 1-3 steps while wrapping him up and falling on him. Williams didn't take a step. He hit Lawrence square in the chest a hair after the release and they both went straight down. That's just physics.



The timing of the hit isn't the issue. They have been calling a penalty for a few years now if you land directly on the top of the QB with all your weight. Dex landed directly on top of him.

From the NFL rule book:
"... a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down OR LAND ON TOP OF HIM WITH ALL OR MOST OF THE DEFENDER'S WEIGHT. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.

I know the rule and that usually applies to the defender taking a step or two with the QB wrapped. It is impossible for Williams not to land on him with that hit.

And don't give me protect the QB argument, because Jones was hit after sliding feet first with no flag.


You don't know the rule. And we're not talking about the non-call on Jones. The part of the rule I copied has nothing to do with the part of the rule that talks about when the QB gets hit (that is a different section of the rule). They added this a year or two ago. You simply can't land on top of the QB with all your weight. Read the stuff I posted.

The physics of the play doesn't matter. The rule is crystal clear. You can't land on top of the QB with all your weight, even if you hit him before he releases the ball. Just like you can't hit him in the head with even just a hand on a follow thru after trying to bat down the throw. There is no wiggle room. You land on top of the QB it's roughing.
RE: How  
jeff57 : 10/23/2022 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15878107 Rambo89 said:
Quote:
Is Dex supposed to tackle a QB then?

What if the QB pump fakes ?

Total BS call

Not too mention the shot to DJs fasemask inthe first quarter


Think it was Williams. But maybe they should just eliminate the sack the way things are going.
RE: RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2022 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15878218 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15878078 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Are just silly. The team is 6-1 and looks to finally be on track after 10 years below mediocrity and all people can do it yell at the refs.

This team is finally turning a corner and there is only more room to get better. Say ‘Thank you’ and move along.


Instead of telling people how to cheer, why dont you tell us again, as you did over and over from January through the draft, that the Giants should dump Jones and draft a QB? Or tell us again, as you have since the draft, that Jones had 4 years and looked terrible, he wont get better, so why are we wasting this year on him?


Aren’t you the king of telling people if they’re fans or not? And yea, they still should look for a QB upgrade as of today.
RE: I’m Exhausted :What a ending  
section125 : 10/23/2022 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15878213 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
The call on Belton was just ridiculous
Barkley knows better. He had 3 runs where he needed to stay in bounds
Daniel Jones is winning me over,what a performance today.
Kudos to Phillips and Ezeudu on the OL
Love Moreau at CB
We need to be a lot better in run defense on edge containment

I never thought we would be 6 and 1


I will add that Crowder needs to wrap up his tackles and Darnay Holmes is the weak spot of the DBs...neither one should be playing.
Marcus Johnson (WR)  
gmenrule : 10/23/2022 5:16 pm : link
should already be on the unemployment line. He sucks.
We need to get both a #1 and a #2 WR in the off-season. I am pretty sure Jones is our QB of the future. Now lets put talent around him. He has never had WR talent and is still leading this team to wins.
RE: I’m Exhausted :What a ending  
Amtoft : 10/23/2022 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15878213 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
The call on Belton was just ridiculous
Barkley knows better. He had 3 runs where he needed to stay in bounds
Daniel Jones is winning me over,what a performance today.
Kudos to Phillips and Ezeudu on the OL
Love Moreau at CB
We need to be a lot better in run defense on edge containment

I never thought we would be 6 and 1


Literally came to post…. I’m exhausted!
RE: I am very surprised and happy  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/23/2022 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15878136 dune69 said:
Quote:
with this season. I have no expectations that we will figure in the post-season, even if we make it there.

This is what makes me excited. I have the same feeling that I had from late '83 and all of the '84 season that we had a coach that would make a difference. Parcells gave me hope and Dabs gives me hope. Great game management. Different styles with players but both seem to have the respect of the team. Of course, George Young was also huge to build the '80s team but I feel we are looking very good at the GM level.

I also want to say that Daniel Jones may not be a great QB but he is one tough kid.


You can say he was great today. Nothing wrong with being honest.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me where that was roughing the passer at the end?  
section125 : 10/23/2022 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15878227 k2tampa said:
Quote:


The physics of the play doesn't matter. The rule is crystal clear. You can't land on top of the QB with all your weight, even if you hit him before he releases the ball. Just like you can't hit him in the head with even just a hand on a follow thru after trying to bat down the throw. There is no wiggle room. You land on top of the QB it's roughing.


This is correct. You land totally on top, it is roughing the passer. Period.
Gotta be super proud of this team  
M.S. : 10/23/2022 5:18 pm : link

They not only came back to beat JAX, they also had to defend against the refs on that last drive! (:-)
RE: RE: RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
speedywheels : 10/23/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15878236 ajr2456 said:
Quote:



And yea, they still should look for a QB upgrade as of today.


LOL, of course you do.
🙄
RE: Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
blink667 : 10/23/2022 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.


I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.
RE: RE: I am very surprised and happy  
speedywheels : 10/23/2022 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15878268 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878136 dune69 said:


Quote:


with this season. I have no expectations that we will figure in the post-season, even if we make it there.

This is what makes me excited. I have the same feeling that I had from late '83 and all of the '84 season that we had a coach that would make a difference. Parcells gave me hope and Dabs gives me hope. Great game management. Different styles with players but both seem to have the respect of the team. Of course, George Young was also huge to build the '80s team but I feel we are looking very good at the GM level.

I also want to say that Daniel Jones may not be a great QB but he is one tough kid.



You can say he was great today. Nothing wrong with being honest.


No he can’t - those with agendas won’t ever admit being wrong.

🤷🏻‍♂️
RE: RE: RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
Snablats : 10/23/2022 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15878236 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878218 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15878078 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Are just silly. The team is 6-1 and looks to finally be on track after 10 years below mediocrity and all people can do it yell at the refs.

This team is finally turning a corner and there is only more room to get better. Say ‘Thank you’ and move along.


Instead of telling people how to cheer, why dont you tell us again, as you did over and over from January through the draft, that the Giants should dump Jones and draft a QB? Or tell us again, as you have since the draft, that Jones had 4 years and looked terrible, he wont get better, so why are we wasting this year on him?



Aren’t you the king of telling people if they’re fans or not? And yea, they still should look for a QB upgrade as of today.

Wrong as always. No idea what you are talking about. Jones was terrific again today and had 5 drops. One mistake that luckily was wiped out by a penalty

You can say all you want that they need to upgrade at QB, but an upgrade is becoming harder and harder to find
RE: Gotta be super proud of this team  
Atari2600 : 10/23/2022 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15878276 M.S. said:
Quote:

They not only came back to beat JAX, they also had to defend against the refs on that last drive! (:-)


They gained like forty yards on the play and all anyone is doing is bitching about a roughing the passer call. They had plenty of time ….
RE: RE: Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
section125 : 10/23/2022 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15878294 blink667 said:
Quote:
In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:


Quote:


Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.



I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.


He did not get down...
As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
cosmicj : 10/23/2022 5:25 pm : link
Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.

RE: Not sure how long these one score games  
Blubleeder57 : 10/23/2022 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15878085 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Will be sustainable. But it sure is fun. Inching closer to a home playoff game.


Uh-duh. We need tro win division for that and that is not happening. We will end up 10-7. PHilly probably 14-3.
RE: RE: RE: Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
Snablats : 10/23/2022 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15878322 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878294 blink667 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:


Quote:


Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.



I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.



He did not get down...

The problem with the call is that they called him in bounds and there is no way the replays were conclusive to reverse it
Cosmicj  
NYG123 : 10/23/2022 5:27 pm : link
I’m sure he is waiting on your approval
Jan 8th game vs Eagles  
spike : 10/23/2022 5:28 pm : link
will determine the NFC top seed
RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
speedywheels : 10/23/2022 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.


Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?
RE: RE: Gotta be super proud of this team  
shyster : 10/23/2022 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15878311 Atari2600 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878276 M.S. said:



They gained like forty yards on the play and all anyone is doing is bitching about a roughing the passer call. They had plenty of time ….


They would not have had plenty of time if the RTP penalty didn't stop the clock.

Getting everyone down field, setting up, spiking the ball would have only left them time for one play instead of three.
RE: RE: Gotta be super proud of this team  
Snablats : 10/23/2022 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15878311 Atari2600 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878276 M.S. said:


Quote:



They not only came back to beat JAX, they also had to defend against the refs on that last drive! (:-)



They gained like forty yards on the play and all anyone is doing is bitching about a roughing the passer call. They had plenty of time ….

Down at the 31 with 16 seconds and the clock running and their team having to run 40 yards to get lined up and clock it, so they would have had one play from the 31 instead of 3 plays from the 16. Big difference
RE: RE: RE: RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
Atari2600 : 10/23/2022 5:29 pm : link
Quote:

Wrong as always. No idea what you are talking about. Jones was terrific again today and had 5 drops. One mistake that luckily was wiped out by a penalty

You can say all you want that they need to upgrade at QB, but an upgrade is becoming harder and harder to find


Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.
And SEA WR DK Metcalf is hurt with a knee and now out today  
Snablats : 10/23/2022 5:31 pm : link
we go to Seattle next week
RE: RE: RE: Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
Amtoft : 10/23/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15878322 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878294 blink667 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:


Quote:


Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.



I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.



He did not get down...


Pretty sure his ankle was down and he was touched before sliding out of bounds. Even the rules guy said so. Even then it was rules in bounds so they had to have irrefutable evidence to overturn that. No way it should have been.
6-1 changes everything.  
j_rud : 10/23/2022 5:32 pm : link
Get a pass catcher in here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
section125 : 10/23/2022 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15878335 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15878322 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15878294 blink667 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:


Quote:


Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.



I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.



He did not get down...


The problem with the call is that they called him in bounds and there is no way the replays were conclusive to reverse it


His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.
RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
bw in dc : 10/23/2022 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.


His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.

Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.
This year the offense is driving down and winning the games  
PatersonPlank : 10/23/2022 5:36 pm : link
in the 4th quarter. What is that, 3 games in a row where the offense has scored the final 2 scores of the game, int he 4th quarter, to win it. Its all Jones and Barkley
RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
cosmicj : 10/23/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15878345 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.




Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?


Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.
RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
speedywheels : 10/23/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15878378 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.




His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.

Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.


You could say the same thing about Jackson.

And no, I am NOT saying he’s as good in space as Jackson; he’s not. Full stop.

My point is that you can know a type of play is coming, and still be unable to stop it.
RE: Well  
Joe Beckwith : 10/23/2022 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15878172 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Not for nothing, but those calls on the last drive sure do explain why Vegas had the 2-4 Jags as a 3 point favorite against a 5-1 team….


Some would say, JUST a coincidence ( channeling Bob Uecker).
I say: ABSOLUTELY!
Does anyone else feel physically exhausted after these games?  
JOrthman : 10/23/2022 5:41 pm : link
.
RE: Does anyone else feel physically exhausted after these games?  
section125 : 10/23/2022 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15878411 JOrthman said:
Quote:
.


Today yes.
RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
Atari2600 : 10/23/2022 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15878378 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.




His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.

Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.


I agree it seemed like last week Ravens we’re totally sniffing out the Jones up the middle run. Surprised the Jaguars let up so many Jones running yards. Jones has proven he can be a good passer though.
They have been saving those Jones end arounds  
Snablats : 10/23/2022 5:44 pm : link
for when they need them. Jax never saw most of them coming. Great playcalling by Kafka/Daboll
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
Snablats : 10/23/2022 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15878373 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878335 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15878322 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15878294 blink667 said:


Quote:


In comment 15877849 BestFeature said:


Quote:


Absolutely pathetic decision making by him. This game should have been over a long time ago.



I’m confused, I thought he gave himself up inbounds.



He did not get down...


The problem with the call is that they called him in bounds and there is no way the replays were conclusive to reverse it



His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.

It was not "clearly" out of bounds before other body parts were down in bounds, which is why there was no clear evidence to overturn, as the broadcasters and Blandino said
RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
speedywheels : 10/23/2022 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15878399 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15878345 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.




Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?



Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.


And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.

They had what, five drops? 6?

Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.

IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.

But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.
RE: RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15878437 speedywheels said:
Quote:


And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.

They had what, five drops? 6?

Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.

IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.

But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.


Jesus Christ dude. The teams 6-1 and you’re here starting arguments with people who are saying they’re impressed with Jones today because it doesn’t match 100% with your opinion on Jones.

Enjoy the win.
Did you see what Bryce Harper  
cosmicj : 10/23/2022 5:49 pm : link
Just did? Wow.
Masterful  
Spider43 : 10/23/2022 5:52 pm : link
Performance! DJ is starting to remove all the doubts about being a keeper. Dabes CAN win with him.
RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
k2tampa : 10/23/2022 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15878399 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15878345 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.




Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?



Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.


Did you miss last week's game with all the 3rd and long conversions?
Speedy  
cosmicj : 10/23/2022 5:52 pm : link
If you’re counting that sideline throw where Slayton got whacked in the face as the ball arrived, I wouldn’t count that as a drop. I thought the pass from Jones was excellent and part of the expanded repertory throws the coaches were expecting from, whatever the outcome. But it wasn’t a drop. The Jags DB made a play; they get paid, too.
RE: As bad as the roughing the passer was  
Red Right Hand : 10/23/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15877830 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
The phantom hands to the face negating a pick was one of the worst calls I've ever seen
While they missed some douche gouging Bellinger's eye out...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
section125 : 10/23/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15878436 Snablats said:
Quote:

His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.


It was not "clearly" out of bounds before other body parts were down in bounds, which is why there was no clear evidence to overturn, as the broadcasters and Blandino said


Not only are you wrong on Barkley going OB, you are wrong on what Blandino said. Blandino said he would have had to have something other than his foot or hand down before going OB, which he did not.
If you cannot accept that, then there no reason to continue.
RE: RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
Atari2600 : 10/23/2022 5:55 pm : link
Quote:


And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.

They had what, five drops? 6?

Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.

IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.

But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.


Are we pretending like last year didn’t happen? I know Garrett was an in restive play caller but, I’d still expect jones to be able to execute some hitch routes with timing and all that. Which is something college QBs who are NOT first round selections could execute. But I guess Jones is what he is — a pretty good passer and a running qb who can make tough plays that puts his body on the line .to make plays
RE: As bad as the roughing the passer was  
ColHowPepper : 10/23/2022 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15877830 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
The phantom hands to the face negating a pick was one of the worst calls I've ever seen

And contrasted with the no call on the big hand covering Slayton's face on a well thrown ball to the sideline, a ball he probably should have caught but Slayton being Slayton, along with contact, both absolutely inexcusable.
K2tampa  
cosmicj : 10/23/2022 6:00 pm : link
I saw the game. Did you? There was one long completion to Slayton for a first down in the first quarter vs the Ravens. (18 yards so technically under 20 but I’ll give it to you.) The rest of the conversions were off of short passes.

The point is that the playcalling today in the first half was different than before.
Nice second half again except for some closing issues. Refs were  
Jimmy Googs : 10/23/2022 6:02 pm : link
pretty bad including that silly hands to face call at the end. Barkley runs well at the end but has to think better then that with going out if bounds. He knew it too.

Jones looked sharp. Good runs, reads and throws. His guys dropped a bunch of balls too.

More injuries but they keep on playing. Well done…
The clock operator was shady too.  
mittenedman : 10/23/2022 6:03 pm : link
I'm going to watch the last few minutes again - it seemed like something very odd was going on with the clock. Including when they ran a bunch of time OFF the clock when the Jags were ahead 4, with the ball, in the 4th.

There was a stoppage in play but the game clock was just bleeding. Never seen that before.
If  
AcidTest : 10/23/2022 6:04 pm : link
Jones continues to play this well, especially with such a subpar group of WRs, then the FT is a strong consideration. We need to see what happens the rest of the season, but he's carrying the team right now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
speedywheels : 10/23/2022 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15878481 Atari2600 said:
Quote:


Quote:




And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.

They had what, five drops? 6?

Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.

IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.

But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.



Are we pretending like last year didn’t happen? I know Garrett was an in restive play caller but, I’d still expect jones to be able to execute some hitch routes with timing and all that. Which is something college QBs who are NOT first round selections could execute. But I guess Jones is what he is — a pretty good passer and a running qb who can make tough plays that puts his body on the line .to make plays


LOL, last year the WR corps were even WORSE then this year. There was even less reason to even think about throwing long passes.

And the OL was even worse last year, too, so even less reason to think about patterns that take several seconds to develop.
RE: RE: I honestly didn't think he was down in bounds  
ColHowPepper : 10/23/2022 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15878029 section125 said:
Quote:
...The only thing I think they refs were wrong on, is he was going backwards before going OB, so clock could/should have kept going, but I agree he did not get down.

section, had the same view/thought, but given the way Barkley runs, that was at least a colorable oversight, unlike so many others.
RE: RE: RE: It  
Red Right Hand : 10/23/2022 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15878133 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15878064 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15878059 AcidTest said:


Quote:


looked to me like Robinson hurt his groin in the first half.



Think he took a knee or foot to the nuts...



I watched it happen it didn't look accidental
It wasnt. they were trying to hurt players all game long. Dirty fucking team. Did you see the guy wrench Barkley's leg?
Eli Tweet  
US1 Giants : 10/23/2022 6:11 pm : link
Eli Manning
@EliManning
·
1h
What a win for the Giants. That was a stressful last drive!!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
Red Right Hand : 10/23/2022 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15878437 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15878399 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 15878345 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.




Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?



Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.



And who, exactly who should he be throwing to downfield? Other than Wandale; they are a bunch of JAG’s. Heck, some of them can only aspire to be JAG’s.

They had what, five drops? 6?

Slayton had the one nice catch for a TD (which he almost dropped, but thankfully held on). But had two other bad drops.

IMO, today was the coaches showing trust in the receivers, as opposed to Jones.

But clearly, that trust was a bit misguided.
These assholes will trot out any pathetic argument to justify their bullshit stance. They have no credibility at this point. No fucking WRs and we are 6-1 ( no O-line or TEs either to speak off).
Somewhat dumbfounded  
JINTin Adirondacks : 10/23/2022 6:16 pm : link
That out of 31 other Practice squads there isn't potential upgrade to bottom half of our Wr roster.
RE: I’m Exhausted :What a ending  
ColHowPepper : 10/23/2022 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15878213 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
The call on Belton was just ridiculous
Barkley knows better. He had 3 runs where he needed to stay in bounds
Daniel Jones is winning me over,what a performance today.
Kudos to Phillips and Ezeudu on the OL
Love Moreau at CB
We need to be a lot better in run defense on edge containment

I never thought we would be 6 and 1

Spot on all of those, Rick.
I'll go you one further; pass pro looked better, more clean pockets, until Jags started sending the house.

I'm glad Ezeudu got reps under fire: I've been begging for these, because he got sat early on when it was clear, by the end of camp, he was having difficulty in the speed and complexity of assignments. Good on him and Phillips.
RE: RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
Red Right Hand : 10/23/2022 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15878465 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15878399 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 15878345 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.




Curious - are you saying that half was the ONLY this season one where he “looked like a real starting QB”?



Yeah, throwing passes 20+ yards is something real starting QBs do on a routine basis. Game managers dink and dunk. This game was big because it showed the coaches started asking Jones to make big plays. Which he did.



Did you miss last week's game with all the 3rd and long conversions?
Jones does well, it goes in the memory hole. These people don't do inconvenient truths.
RE: Speedy  
ColHowPepper : 10/23/2022 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15878468 cosmicj said:
Quote:
If you’re counting that sideline throw where Slayton got whacked in the face as the ball arrived, I wouldn’t count that as a drop. I thought the pass from Jones was excellent and part of the expanded repertory throws the coaches were expecting from, whatever the outcome. But it wasn’t a drop. The Jags DB made a play; they get paid, too.

cosmic, that wasn't a "Jags DB making a play", that was blatant PI. Could Slayton have held on? Yes, but the hand smack dab in his face to blind him to the catch is not the DB making a play on the ball.
I thought the hit took place as the ball  
cosmicj : 10/23/2022 6:31 pm : link
Arrived.
Great Win!  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/23/2022 6:35 pm : link
This team is fun.
RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
ColHowPepper : 10/23/2022 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15878420 Atari2600 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878378 bw in dc said:...His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.

Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.



I agree it seemed like last week Ravens we’re totally sniffing out the Jones up the middle run. Surprised the Jaguars let up so many Jones running yards. Jones has proven he can be a good passer though.

These guys actually sound like they regret Jones having this success. WTF, the league is letting him have these runs...how dare they? lol
RE: Does anyone else feel physically exhausted after these games?  
Boatie Warrant : 10/23/2022 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15878411 JOrthman said:
Quote:
.


Absolutely!
Looks like Jones has arrived  
xman : 10/23/2022 6:52 pm : link
Hallelujah
RE: RE: RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2022 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15878618 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15878420 Atari2600 said:


Quote:


In comment 15878378 bw in dc said:...His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.

Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.



I agree it seemed like last week Ravens we’re totally sniffing out the Jones up the middle run. Surprised the Jaguars let up so many Jones running yards. Jones has proven he can be a good passer though.


These guys actually sound like they regret Jones having this success. WTF, the league is letting him have these runs...how dare they? lol


I’m sorry but what exactly is wrong with any of those statements?
 
ryanmkeane : 10/23/2022 7:01 pm : link
Why anyone feels the need to respond to ajr when it comes to Jones or this team anymore is beyond me
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2022 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15878676 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Why anyone feels the need to respond to ajr when it comes to Jones or this team anymore is beyond me


What the fuck did I say? You are the biggest loser on this site.
The team is a joy to watch.  
St. Jimmy : 10/23/2022 7:41 pm : link
They just play good football. Schoen upgrades the talent, we are looking at a dominant team within a year or two.
A thought on the last play  
emcca005 : 10/23/2022 7:48 pm : link
And DJs QB sneak TD. How long would it have taken Jax to get set and spike it or run one last play? After DJs sneak, the clock ran for 8 or 9 seconds before a TD was signaled. I’ve often considered that wasted time that could be critical, thankfully this is a hypothetical question because it worked in the Giants favor today
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/23/2022 8:07 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
20m
The Giants defense has a lot of respect for the talent on the Jaguars' offense. Jacksonville has a serious roster. Something echoed in the winning locker room postgame
RE: ...  
Chris684 : 10/23/2022 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15878834 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
20m
The Giants defense has a lot of respect for the talent on the Jaguars' offense. Jacksonville has a serious roster. Something echoed in the winning locker room postgame


This does not surprise me. I was uneasy about this game all week and there were more than a few different points in this game I had that feeling this was going to be an inevitable loss.

This Jags team kind of reminds me of where Philly was in 2016 with a young Wentz, except I think this Jags team has more offensive talent.

Watch out for them next year.
RE: ...  
M.S. : 10/23/2022 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15878834 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
20m
The Giants defense has a lot of respect for the talent on the Jaguars' offense. Jacksonville has a serious roster. Something echoed in the winning locker room postgame

Jax has a very fine offense and a 12th man in the refs
RE: I'm not going to kill Barkley  
Eman11 : 10/23/2022 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15877890 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy was trying to stay in bounds and just got unlucky. Plus he rushed for 110 yds in the last 3 quarters, and was huge in that last drive when we needed to kill the clock off


100%.
look what he did last week with going down instead of taking the TD. The guy knows the game situation and was trying to stay in bounds. Frankly I’m not sure he didn’t and don’t know how that play didn’t stand on review.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
joeinpa : 10/23/2022 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15878350 Atari2600 said:
Quote:


Quote:



Wrong as always. No idea what you are talking about. Jones was terrific again today and had 5 drops. One mistake that luckily was wiped out by a penalty

You can say all you want that they need to upgrade at QB, but an upgrade is becoming harder and harder to find



Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.


Do you watch any other quarterbacks. I could pick apart every quarterback every game if I pick and choose plays

You re not sure how he would be without Barkley. Lol. Every quarterback that is successful has great players around him

Oh, by the way, didn’t he lead the he team down the he field for the winning points against GB with Barkley on the bench injured, or doesn’t that count

I don t know how this season will play out, but your take on Jones right now seems very silly
Barkley was in on the go ahead drive  
ajr2456 : 10/23/2022 8:40 pm : link
In Green Bay. He scored the touchdown
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good game physically for Barkley but he was 0 IQ on that final drive  
Eman11 : 10/23/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15878477 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15878436 Snablats said:


Quote:



His foot clearly went out of bounds. The only way it could have not been overturned was if they ruled he was going backwards before going OB...clock does not stop if you are going backwards.


It was not "clearly" out of bounds before other body parts were down in bounds, which is why there was no clear evidence to overturn, as the broadcasters and Blandino said



Not only are you wrong on Barkley going OB, you are wrong on what Blandino said. Blandino said he would have had to have something other than his foot or hand down before going OB, which he did not.
If you cannot accept that, then there no reason to continue.


I don’t know section. Looked like it could very easily been seen as his shin/calf hitting down in bounds before his foot slid out. I saw it as a stands as called and if they ruled initially out of bounds I would’ve thought that would stand as well.
RE: RE: Does anyone else feel physically exhausted after these games?  
Bruner4329 : 10/23/2022 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15878645 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
In comment 15878411 JOrthman said:


Quote:


.



Absolutely!


I rather feel exhausted than depressed.
Hands to the face on 24  
xman : 10/23/2022 9:27 pm : link
actually the second the ball was snapped did 24 put his left hand in the receivers face as the receiver was making his first move off the line. I guess that was the penalty??
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The emotional posts on the game thread and here  
speedywheels : 10/23/2022 11:06 pm : link
In comment 15878915 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15878350 Atari2600 said:


Quote:




Quote:



Wrong as always. No idea what you are talking about. Jones was terrific again today and had 5 drops. One mistake that luckily was wiped out by a penalty

You can say all you want that they need to upgrade at QB, but an upgrade is becoming harder and harder to find



Yea that’s true Jones looks good no doubt . But for how much money ? I don’t think replacing someone like Jones is as difficult as you think. Especially if we’re talking 20 mil a year or more. Jones has a lot less pressure than he had in the past with Barkley playing like that. Still not sure Jones could be the guy without the best RB in football and him having to throw 300 yards and three TDs a game. Further he has been the beneficiary of a few bad calls . That pi to slayton in the end zone was ten feet too high. Also the two ints called back.



Do you watch any other quarterbacks. I could pick apart every quarterback every game if I pick and choose plays

You re not sure how he would be without Barkley. Lol. Every quarterback that is successful has great players around him

Oh, by the way, didn’t he lead the he team down the he field for the winning points against GB with Barkley on the bench injured, or doesn’t that count

I don t know how this season will play out, but your take on Jones right now seems very silly


Nevermind Atari2600 - he’s just another idiot who hates Jones and just can’t admit he was wrong about him.

I almost feel sorry for him. But then i remember what a moron he is who just can’t admit making a mistake, so i don’t.
RE: RE: As an official DJ Hater I thought his first half  
Fox : 3:43 am : link
In comment 15878378 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15878325 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Was maybe the best single half he’s played this year. He looked like a real starting QB, with a beautiful long TD strike and ambitious throws, not a reined in game manager.

If he continues to play like today, I may switch sides on the Jones question.

Impressive effort all around.




His running has been unbelievable. What's equally unbelievable is that the league can't adapt. There is now a ton of tape declaring how NYG is going to optimize Jones.

Yet, every team keeps taking the cheese, losing discipline and giving him huge running space.


Jones hides the ball really well on PA and RPO. Not often discussed but part of what makes him an effective runner. The commentators brought it up on his long run on what should have been the game sealing drive. It really stands out (not just today) whenever I rewatch games.
