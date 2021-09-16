We should be looking to lock up Daniel Jones NOW Josh in the City : 10/23/2022 8:47 pm

I can’t believe I’m saying this as I’ve been one of his biggest critics but I’m officially sold. Yes, it’s only 7 games but the development I’ve seen this year has me 100% convinced that we can win with this guy. By far my biggest criticism of him in prior years was his complete lack of pocket awareness. I don’t know if it’s Daboll, Kafka, his private QB coach, or something else but the improvement I’ve seen in that area this season is absolutely incredible. This is an attribute that I always felt was something a QB either had or didn’t have and not something that can improve as dramatically as it clearly has. But his ability this season to feel the rush, navigate around the pocket, and escape pressure has been truly impressive.



All that being said, I believe that if and when Joe Schoen can put some real weapons around him, Daniel Jones is capable of winning a Super Bowl. I’d strongly consider signing him now before his price tag rises even further. I think if we offered him a 4 year contract at around $110-120 million he accepts that deal right now. The biggest concern with him is that the way he plays makes him more susceptible to injuries so it would probably be beneficial to both sides to get something done sooner rather than later. Is that a reasonable # and do you think he would sign that today?