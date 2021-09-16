We should be looking to lock up Daniel Jones NOW

I can’t believe I’m saying this as I’ve been one of his biggest critics but I’m officially sold. Yes, it’s only 7 games but the development I’ve seen this year has me 100% convinced that we can win with this guy. By far my biggest criticism of him in prior years was his complete lack of pocket awareness. I don’t know if it’s Daboll, Kafka, his private QB coach, or something else but the improvement I’ve seen in that area this season is absolutely incredible. This is an attribute that I always felt was something a QB either had or didn’t have and not something that can improve as dramatically as it clearly has. But his ability this season to feel the rush, navigate around the pocket, and escape pressure has been truly impressive.
All that being said, I believe that if and when Joe Schoen can put some real weapons around him, Daniel Jones is capable of winning a Super Bowl. I’d strongly consider signing him now before his price tag rises even further. I think if we offered him a 4 year contract at around $110-120 million he accepts that deal right now. The biggest concern with him is that the way he plays makes him more susceptible to injuries so it would probably be beneficial to both sides to get something done sooner rather than later. Is that a reasonable # and do you think he would sign that today?
Nope, they are actually still out in the open. They are too embarrassed to actually admit anything so they are just still posting excuses day after day.
Amazing what having a pocket to throw from will do for one's pocket presence.
No chance he takes that. He's going to command 30 per year. There isn't one starter in the NFL who isn't a journeyman or on a rookie deal making less than 30 per year.
As you can see in comments below yours, others think there’s no way he agrees to those numbers. But the point of doing it now is so you get him for a ‘reasonable’ contract. If he continues this trajectory and we win a playoff game hes going to cost closer to $40mm per yr and probably a longer contract.
The cost goes up every week
So far I am very happy with his improvement in the pocket and protecting the ball. Considering his cast of characters outside of Saquon
It’s remarkable that he has us 6-1.
You guys ever watch Phill Simms and. His early years?
I have mentioned before how the same criticisms directed at Daniel were also directed at Simms, lack of locket awareness, lack of pocket awareness, etc.
Never understood the argument that these couldn’t be corrected with better coaching and experience. Also never understood the argument that it was not valid to compare the two quarterbacks, because it was different eras.
The reason I say to wait is, as each week goes by Daniel is forced to run. He could end up getting obliterated and ruin his career. So until the final whistle sounds on this season, I say no offer. Season ends and he’s healthy, make the offer. But at that point I think the draft goes something like this…. WR, WR, OL, WR, WR, OL, OL, OL. Get all your other players from FA.
Yep - they can’t stomach the thought about admitting they are wrong.
They’ll spin it as “coaches schemed the hell out of it” and will give Jones ZERO credit for executing the plan.
🙄🙄
But there's no reason to rush it.
As you can see in comments below yours, others think there’s no way he agrees to those numbers. But the point of doing it now is so you get him for a ‘reasonable’ contract. If he continues this trajectory and we win a playoff game hes going to cost closer to $40mm per yr and probably a longer contract.
The folks who think he'd demand more money are missing an important point. He's got 10 games left in this season (at least). What does it do for his market value if he has a major injury between now and the offseason? It could easily happen.
If he signs for 4 years/$100 million today, it's essentially insurance against a serious injury tanking his market value. If he stays healthy until the offseason, then yeah, I could definitely see him holding out for a better deal.
Point is, the question posed is not as simply answered as some are making it out to be.
I think you can do better than this. I don't know you, but I'm positive you are better than this.
Never understood the argument that these couldn’t be corrected with better coaching and experience. Also never understood the argument that it was not valid to compare the two quarterbacks, because it was different eras.
For the umpteenth time, the economics of the game are night and day.
Agreed. Durability is still something that can’t be ignored.
Never understood the argument that these couldn’t be corrected with better coaching and experience. Also never understood the argument that it was not valid to compare the two quarterbacks, because it was different eras.
For the umpteenth time, the economics of the game are night and day.
And for the umpteeth time, that was never my point. My point was these traits can be developed
As to the economics, you make it seem like it s not possible to win a championship once a quarterback is off their rookie contract.
Never understood the argument that these couldn’t be corrected with better coaching and experience. Also never understood the argument that it was not valid to compare the two quarterbacks, because it was different eras.
For the umpteenth time, the economics of the game are night and day.
This wasn't the point you haters immediately made. The point used to be he was a bottom tier QB. You and Producer and many others including your buddy Go Terps called him a bottom tier QB/. Do you still say he is?
Just eve a day ago Producer was not agreeing with Cosell.
Its okay if you change your mind but don't make it seem like after last year's performance from DJ and prior years the discussion was mostly the money from you and others. You wanted him replaced. It was that he sucked in your opinions.
Agreed. One of the biggest concerns is his ability to play a full season.
For the umpteenth time, the economics of the game are night and day.
And for the umpteeth time, that was never my point. My point was these traits can be developed
As to the economics, you make it seem like it s not possible to win a championship once a quarterback is off their rookie contract.
I don't.
There is just more urgency in the current system for the rookie QB - especially one drafted high - to be good early because the benefits are enormous.
If this was a knee jerk I would have posted this weeks ago. I waited to see if he continued to show significant improvement both in protecting the ball and his pocket awareness. 6-1 isn’t a fluke and neither is 7 straight games of improved play against good defenses. You saying this is a knee jerk comment is simply a poor take.
This wasn't the point you haters immediately made. The point used to be he was a bottom tier QB. You and Producer and many others including your buddy Go Terps called him a bottom tier QB/. Do you still say he is?
Just eve a day ago Producer was not agreeing with Cosell.
Its okay if you change your mind but don't make it seem like after last year's performance from DJ and prior years the discussion was mostly the money from you and others. You wanted him replaced. It was that he sucked in your opinions.
Jones was a bottom tier QB for the last two years.
Right now, he's upped his game. And I believe what we are witnessing is a collision of high-level coaching developing the right system for this QB's skills, especially exploiting his run skills.
I know this never sticks, but no one hates Jones. It's just we/I hated watching poor QB play.
Also, quite comical that you call this a “knee jerk reaction” when you have another thread that says you now believe in this team b/c “They are repeating it over, and over, and over again. What is happening is not an accident.” Kinda contradicting yourself by calling my comment a “knee jerk comment” LOL!
A lot of the guys who have cried about Daniel Jones for years are in hiding.
Nope, they are actually still out in the open. They are too embarrassed to actually admit anything so they are just still posting excuses day after day.
Always a comedy show when you hop on here.
Plenty of posters here hate Daniel Jones and called him a horrible quarterback for years.
Enough with pretending that all of that didn’t happen the last 3 years. It was insufferable. And now - you - of course - are trying to act like it all wasn’t even that bad.
I can’t wait until he has a poor outing in week 11 and you guys come out in full force. That’ll be fun.
You’re the insufferable one cheesedick.
You talking a lot of shit for someone who has been wrong the most on this board for five years. I didn’t even say anything negative about Jones today, even said he played great and in the fantasy world you live in you tried to take a shot.
I can’t wait until he has a poor outing in week 11 and you guys come out in full force. That’ll be fun.
You know you can get an escort instead of getting hard ons about what we think about Daniel Jones.
The only one who embarrassed themselves on here is you for five years straight
Jones playing well after several years is a good thing. Do you think he has met all the necessary tests based on these 7 games?
But always wondered about his pocket presence. It is surprising how that has improved in 1 year.
Amazing what having a pocket to throw from will do for one's pocket presence.
I feel like it's more than this though. There's a level of awareness around him now that he hasn't exhibited his entire contract here.
Maybe it's just experience and the game slowing down finally, but whatever it is, he deserves a ton of credit for the improvement.
In a year where 40-50 million dollar quarterbacks are playing like absolute bums...it's hard to not take a good, long look at re-signing him.
Plenty of posters here hate Daniel Jones and called him a horrible quarterback for years.
Enough with pretending that all of that didn’t happen the last 3 years. It was insufferable. And now - you - of course - are trying to act like it all wasn’t even that bad.
It was that bad. Jones was terrible.
He's playing better now, and I'm happy to see it because I want the Giants to win.
I still don't expect they'll pay him. The report this morning about sticking to their long term plan only reaffirms that belief.
I don't think they want to build an offense around the one thing Jones does really well - run the ball. I think they want to throw the ball, and to me it still looks like they don't trust Jones to do that.
I said 4 for 100 and Jones would probably take it. That’s what I would offer right now.
Someone will offer him 30 a year.
Hopefully more
bw, cmon man. Just fuck off already with the “nobody hates Jones” stuff.
Plenty of posters here hate Daniel Jones and called him a horrible quarterback for years.
Enough with pretending that all of that didn’t happen the last 3 years. It was insufferable. And now - you - of course - are trying to act like it all wasn’t even that bad.
It was that bad. Jones was terrible.
He's playing better now, and I'm happy to see it because I want the Giants to win.
I still don't expect they'll pay him. The report this morning about sticking to their long term plan only reaffirms that belief.
I don't think they want to build an offense around the one thing Jones does really well - run the ball. I think they want to throw the ball, and to me it still looks like they don't trust Jones to do that.
Do you see them adding a receiver at the trade deadline then? We don't have a lot of pro receivers on this team.
bw, cmon man. Just fuck off already with the “nobody hates Jones” stuff.
Plenty of posters here hate Daniel Jones and called him a horrible quarterback for years.
Enough with pretending that all of that didn’t happen the last 3 years. It was insufferable. And now - you - of course - are trying to act like it all wasn’t even that bad.
It was that bad. Jones was terrible.
He's playing better now, and I'm happy to see it because I want the Giants to win.
I still don't expect they'll pay him. The report this morning about sticking to their long term plan only reaffirms that belief.
I don't think they want to build an offense around the one thing Jones does really well - run the ball. I think they want to throw the ball, and to me it still looks like they don't trust Jones to do that.
Do you see them adding a receiver at the trade deadline then? We don't have a lot of pro receivers on this team.
Based on what we heard this morning, no.
And why would they? This offense isn't built around the passing game.
This wasn't the point you haters immediately made. The point used to be he was a bottom tier QB. You and Producer and many others including your buddy Go Terps called him a bottom tier QB/. Do you still say he is?
Just eve a day ago Producer was not agreeing with Cosell.
Its okay if you change your mind but don't make it seem like after last year's performance from DJ and prior years the discussion was mostly the money from you and others. You wanted him replaced. It was that he sucked in your opinions.
Jones was a bottom tier QB for the last two years.
Right now, he's upped his game. And I believe what we are witnessing is a collision of high-level coaching developing the right system for this QB's skills, especially exploiting his run skills.
I know this never sticks, but no one hates Jones. It's just we/I hated watching poor QB play.
At least be honest, every time any fan tried to post anything positive about believing with better coaching and supporting cast that he might be capable of this there was a group of posters that made it very clear that Jones was incapable of this and was a career backup at best, It was insufferable.
Jones is throwing the ball all over the field. Are you blind?
No fucking shit Sherlock. He threw it 30 times today and looked flat out better than Trevor Lawrence. They have Jones to “throw the ball” and they are more than happy with that, because last I checked, Jones has outplayed and beat Rodgers, your boy Jackson, Lawrence, and was the better player on the field than all of them in those games, with practically you and BW playing receiver out there.
Plenty of posters here hate Daniel Jones and called him a horrible quarterback for years.
Enough with pretending that all of that didn’t happen the last 3 years. It was insufferable. And now - you - of course - are trying to act like it all wasn’t even that bad.
Jones was dreadful. He was a mess. He was horrible.
And then with arguably a worse offensive line and scrubs at WR, and scrubs at TE, he looks a ton better.
What the staff and Jones are accomplishing is miraculous.
Give me a break guys. You’re all smarter than this - actually now I’m not so sure.
I love how BW says Jones is playing better because of better coaching. When he and the others in the Jones Sucks club kept saying he was bad for 4 years so we know what he is, there is no point in seeing him with this coaching staff, we kept saying lets see Jones with better coaching
Jones is throwing the ball all over the field. Are you blind?
There's another thread up stating that the Giants did not complete a pass in the last 23:30 of the game...this when they entered the fourth quarter down 17-13.
It's been a theme all year - the Giants are a running team.
And now, it’s almost like your doubling down because of how mad you are that you were wrong. Keep it up.
The Giants didn’t complete a pass in the last 23 minutes of the game because they were knocking the Jags on their asses.
Tell me - what coach would want to throw the ball everywhere if that was happening? Just to prove that your QB can throw the ball? Are you seriously this dense?
Have you watched some of the throws Jones is making this year? Did you watch the game today? Did you see the Slayton TD? And the 6 other passes that were dropped?
Jesus fucking Christ I feel like I’m in the twilight zone with you guys.
I doubt he wants to sign now anyway. He may play his way to 5 yrs, $200 mill
He played a good game. Again. They won. He is efficient from a clean pocket. He's still not killing teams with the pass. It's mostly straightforward stuff. No tough throws outside the hashes. He's not yet challenging defenses with deepwr second reads. But he hasn't had to. We're winning. And until the Guants come back to earth, if, there won't be much to discuss.
Jones was a bottom tier QB for the last two years.
Right now, he's upped his game. And I believe what we are witnessing is a collision of high-level coaching developing the right system for this QB's skills, especially exploiting his run skills.
I know this never sticks, but no one hates Jones. It's just we/I hated watching poor QB play.
At least be honest, every time any fan tried to post anything positive about believing with better coaching and supporting cast that he might be capable of this there was a group of posters that made it very clear that Jones was incapable of this and was a career backup at best, It was insufferable.
I can only speak for myself in those circumstances.
But when I have heard that, it has always sounded like Jones was being absolved of any blame. And my position has been that Jones needs to prove he can make his side of the ball better because that's why we drafted him at #6 - to be a force multiplier.
I'm seeing some signs of that now.
murray got 250m.
lamar is going to get more than that from someone.
herbert and burrow become extension eligible and they are going to get more than murray, possible even 8-10 year deals.
so realistically, i think there are 2 choices for the nyg.
1. if they dont want to go too far over 30m AAV, it's the tag or a mini-extension that's basically guaranteeing 2 tags.
2. if they feel really confident in jones, it's an extension that starts with "2", maybe slightly more favorable than murray's deal, but that probably only happens if he can win in the playoffs.
Terps, never change man.
Jones is throwing the ball all over the field. Are you blind?
There's another thread up stating that the Giants did not complete a pass in the last 23:30 of the game...this when they entered the fourth quarter down 17-13.
It's been a theme all year - the Giants are a running team.
Lol this seems foolish.
And you were so over the top in your criticism of the guy he’s pretty much proven you wrong already. Just admit it.
Jones was a bottom tier QB for the last two years.
Right now, he's upped his game. And I believe what we are witnessing is a collision of high-level coaching developing the right system for this QB's skills, especially exploiting his run skills.
I know this never sticks, but no one hates Jones. It's just we/I hated watching poor QB play.
At least be honest, every time any fan tried to post anything positive about believing with better coaching and supporting cast that he might be capable of this there was a group of posters that made it very clear that Jones was incapable of this and was a career backup at best, It was insufferable.
I can only speak for myself in those circumstances.
But when I have heard that, it has always sounded like Jones was being absolved of any blame. And my position has been that Jones needs to prove he can make his side of the ball better because that's why we drafted him at #6 - to be a force multiplier.
I'm seeing some signs of that now.
Fans see different things. Many of us saw the reality of the bad OL, coaching, etc. and tried to point that out. It's not absolving but rather trying to keep things in perspective. A lot of us just asked for patience.
But there were many that had zero patience and were absolute in his sucking and incapable of every being a starting QB, which is now appearing to be a very wrong take.
Through the first 6 games Jones was the most pressured QB in the league.
Then today they lost 2 starters, not to mention the starting TE.
How are they worlds better?
Christian - the OL this year is worlds better than it has been the past 3 years. Are you drunk?
Through the first 6 games Jones was the most pressured QB in the league.
Then today they lost 2 starters, not to mention the starting TE.
How are they worlds better?
The cast surrounding Jones is still woefully below average, but if you can watch this years team compared to the support and play calling he had to endure these past years and not see the improvement than I don't know what you see when you watch a football game.
Christian - the OL this year is worlds better than it has been the past 3 years. Are you drunk?
Through the first 6 games Jones was the most pressured QB in the league.
Then today they lost 2 starters, not to mention the starting TE.
How are they worlds better?
The cast surrounding Jones is still woefully below average, but if you can watch this years team compared to the support and play calling he had to endure these past years and not see the improvement than I don't know what you see when you watch a football game.
The play calling has been a revelation. A healthy Barkley has been a revelation.
The line, WR, and TEs have been equally bad or worse.
Don't short change Jones. He's played very good football.
that said i do think we are missing forrest from the trees. he has been a better player than people appreciated prior and what we saw his rookie year was closer to reality than what we saw in the mess of an offense the last 2 years. but the entire time he has shown signs of steady improvement (namely comp% and turnovers). the stats are imo too consistent to say that this is some major breakout. he's throwing for almost 50 ypg less than he did as a rookie when his top receivers were rookie slayton and opposite of a rookie golden tate.
imo he's been pretty firmly in the alex smith/ryan tannehill range since he got the fumbles in check. he's a bit younger than they were when they had their breakouts and also flashed more than they did as a rookie so i think it's fair to think he's got upside beyond that level (which is what we are starting to see in the form of plays that are winning games). how much upside is there is to go is the question.
Terps, never change man.
Jones is throwing the ball all over the field. Are you blind?
There's another thread up stating that the Giants did not complete a pass in the last 23:30 of the game...this when they entered the fourth quarter down 17-13.
It's been a theme all year - the Giants are a running team.
Tell me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones without telling me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones.
are you too stupid to realize that he ran for ONE HUNDRED AND FUCKING SEVEN YARDS?!?!
They didn’t have to pass because Jones - and Barkley - WERE RUNNING IT DOWN THEIR THROATS.
Just admit you were wrong about Jones already. No one will think any less of you. It’s not the first time you are wrong - and it won’t be the last - but just be honest with yourself (and us) for once. You love pat yourself on the back when you’re right, so just admit when you’re wrong.
But you’re such a stubborn asshole you probably won’t. Which is the pathetic. And sad.
he was averaging 37 ypg rushing coming into this game, up 9 yards from his career average of 28. that's not the difference.
the change in his pocket presence imo has been much more of a change and that's not just impacted the running game but also the passing game. he's kept eyes downfield and extended plays for the pass. he is making good decisions and good plays with his arm and his legs (which is what daboll has said almost explicitly the last couple weeks). the positive side of his roboticism without as many of the lock in mistakes (which he did have 1 of today that was fortunately called back).
So then would you agree that the fans that thought with better coaching and circumstances it was possible that he might be capable of this were correct, and those that said he wasn't capable and those things were just excuses were wrong?
Terps, never change man.
Jones is throwing the ball all over the field. Are you blind?
There's another thread up stating that the Giants did not complete a pass in the last 23:30 of the game...this when they entered the fourth quarter down 17-13.
It's been a theme all year - the Giants are a running team.
Tell me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones without telling me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones.
are you too stupid to realize that he ran for ONE HUNDRED AND FUCKING SEVEN YARDS?!?!
They didn’t have to pass because Jones - and Barkley - WERE RUNNING IT DOWN THEIR THROATS.
Just admit you were wrong about Jones already. No one will think any less of you. It’s not the first time you are wrong - and it won’t be the last - but just be honest with yourself (and us) for once. You love pat yourself on the back when you’re right, so just admit when you’re wrong.
But you’re such a stubborn asshole you probably won’t. Which is the pathetic. And sad.
And nevermind that Jones threw the ball all over the fucking field today. 30 times! (Not including the times he dropped back and had to scramble). His accuracy was fucking pinpoint, his his receivers dropped no less than SIX passes. Including a TD.
But keep spewing your bullshit.
🙄
It's the pre snap reads, and the post snap decisions in RPO and read option.
The needle hasn't moved in the passing game. The Giants are a dangerous running team.
Jones's breakout has been with his legs, and managing the run game pre/post snap.
So then would you agree that the fans that thought with better coaching and circumstances it was possible that he might be capable of this were correct, and those that said he wasn't capable and those things were just excuses were wrong?
The only member of this board ironically advocating for an offense revolving around Jones's legs was Go Terps. So sure, he was right.
Anyone who listens to anything this guy ever says needs another poster to follow.
Jones's breakout has been with his legs, and managing the run game pre/post snap.
So then would you agree that the fans that thought with better coaching and circumstances it was possible that he might be capable of this were correct, and those that said he wasn't capable and those things were just excuses were wrong?
The only member of this board ironically advocating for an offense revolving around Jones's legs was Go Terps. So sure, he was right.
But he conviently ignores that Jones has also been killing it throwing the ball all season, but (most of) his receivers suck ass.
They finally opened it up and they threw (or intended to) throw it over 30 times, and his receivers thanked him by dropping at least six passes. Including a TD.
Christian - lol. I’ll stop you there. here’s the thing dude - I actually do talk football - all the time - and I tried - but every time I did, I had idiots like Terps and bw say I was insane. I’ve been on this board for over 20 years talking football.
So yeah - I do talk football and love doing it. But the experience on this board has been ruined by people like Terps, quite frankly.
It's the Twilight Zone. There are posters getting itchy because I give Jones a lot of the credit.
Ryan, do you ever actually debate football? Honestly dude. Like 90% of your posts make you look like a giant cry baby. Go Terps has really fucked you up.
Christian - lol. I’ll stop you there. here’s the thing dude - I actually do talk football - all the time - and I tried - but every time I did, I had idiots like Terps and bw say I was insane. I’ve been on this board for over 20 years talking football.
So yeah - I do talk football and love doing it. But the experience on this board has been ruined by people like Terps, quite frankly.
Sounds like you need a thicker skin.
And with Jones I said it a ton: the kind of offense to run with him is RPOs and designed quarterback runs. You don't want him standing in the pocket making reads.
And what did we read about his like Lamar and Hurts and Willis? They are shitty passers, they're too stupid to run anything above a high school offense, a running quarterback is not sustainable .
And now those same people want to pay Jones, a running quarterback you can't trust to run an 'NFL offense' from the pocket, $150M.
The other irony is that I was frequently accused of wanting the Giants to lose so I'd be right. They're winning and I'm loving it, and these guys react to these wins in the ways you see on this thread.
It's all very funny. It's going to be even funnier if they don't bring Jones back next year. That is going to be very funny indeed.
And with Jones I said it a ton: the kind of offense to run with him is RPOs and designed quarterback runs. You don't want him standing in the pocket making reads.
And what did we read about his like Lamar and Hurts and Willis? They are shitty passers, they're too stupid to run anything above a high school offense, a running quarterback is not sustainable .
And now those same people want to pay Jones, a running quarterback you can't trust to run an 'NFL offense' from the pocket, $150M.
The other irony is that I was frequently accused of wanting the Giants to lose so I'd be right. They're winning and I'm loving it, and these guys react to these wins in the ways you see on this thread.
It's all very funny. It's going to be even funnier if they don't bring Jones back next year. That is going to be very funny indeed.
It’s also funny since you were open to the idea of drafting Jones while most of this board hated it. Opinions evolve and that’s okay.
I’m still concerned about investing a lot in Jones. He’s playing well, but we’ve seen numerous times when a B- QB gets A money what it does to the entire operation.
I'd like to see him get some touches in the run game.
And with Jones I said it a ton: the kind of offense to run with him is RPOs and designed quarterback runs. You don't want him standing in the pocket making reads.
But you continue to ignore he’s been killing it in the pocket this season, making excellent decisions all season long. His receivers have betrayed him, but he’s been money.
bw, cmon man. Just fuck off already with the “nobody hates Jones” stuff.
Plenty of posters here hate Daniel Jones and called him a horrible quarterback for years.
Enough with pretending that all of that didn’t happen the last 3 years. It was insufferable. And now - you - of course - are trying to act like it all wasn’t even that bad.
Jones was dreadful. He was a mess. He was horrible.
And then with arguably a worse offensive line and scrubs at WR, and scrubs at TE, he looks a ton better.
What the staff and Jones are accomplishing is miraculous.
A great RB too. An the OL is not even close to being as bad as it was the last 2- 3 years.
It’s also funny since you were open to the idea of drafting Jones while most of this board hated it. Opinions evolve and that’s okay.
That has always fascinated me, too. I think GT said he after the Senior Bowl that Jones was the type of QB/person the brass at Jints Central coveted. He was very bullish, even after being inexplicably intoxicated with the Jones's overrated workout... ;)
Many in the BBI Mainstream only remember things that fit their "narrative".
It’s also funny since you were open to the idea of drafting Jones while most of this board hated it. Opinions evolve and that’s okay.
That has always fascinated me, too. I think GT said he after the Senior Bowl that Jones was the type of QB/person the brass at Jints Central coveted. He was very bullish, even after being inexplicably intoxicated with the Jones's overrated workout... ;)
Many in the BBI Mainstream only remember things that fit their "narrative".
Like how some people forget all the times they were wrong.
Welcome to outer space guys.
bw, cmon man. Just fuck off already with the “nobody hates Jones” stuff.
Plenty of posters here hate Daniel Jones and called him a horrible quarterback for years.
Enough with pretending that all of that didn’t happen the last 3 years. It was insufferable. And now - you - of course - are trying to act like it all wasn’t even that bad.
I don't think they want to build an offense around the one thing Jones does really well - run the ball. I think they want to throw the ball, and to me it still looks like they don't trust Jones to do that.
Still making the same bury-your-head--in-the-sand comments as you normally do.
Still don’t understand that while the OL is better they still aren't that good in protection?
And still don’t understand they have the worst combo of receivers in the game.
You might be right that they don’t sign him, btu still remain clueless about all other aspects of the game.
I’m actually ecstatic every Sunday. Can you really not grasp this?
I get the sense me, Sean, BW, and Terps are enjoying this season a lot more than someone on this thread : )
I’m actually ecstatic every Sunday. Can you really not grasp this?
Nope. Most of the posts I notice of yours are you shrieking like a pinched cat over Go Terps.
Welcome to outer space guys.
Look, I'm not going to rummage through the archives to prove a point. But I feel pretty good about my memory on this.
GT liked what he saw in Jones and thought Jones had the possible upside and character to fit what 1925 Giants Way was looking for as the heir apparent.
I have to give you credit, you were on that from the beginning. I never bought that declining Jones option was expected because NYG needed to “wait and see”. If the talent was that obvious the option would have been picked up.
You all said 500 times each that Jones sucks, that we have seen 3 years of it, he is what he is because we have 3 years of proof, and its not going to change with the new coaching staff
That is what you said, over and over, and you were all wrong
Sean -- if only the Giants had had an option to pay him about 20M next year!
I have to give you credit, you were on that from the beginning. I never bought that declining Jones option was expected because NYG needed to “wait and see”. If the talent was that obvious the option would have been picked up.
Schoen and Daboll don't strike me as "wait and see" guys. They came here with a plan and they're going to implement it. We heard as much as recently as this morning.
Debaser? Ajr? Gatorade Drunk? Producer? Giants72?
I'm just amazed at some who have either hated or disliked Jones now all of sudden the goalposts are being moved. But whatever.
Anyhow Sy is the man. SY has said the following early on and so many of the haters/dislikers fought it and would reply with condescending remarks to others:
1-- SY said about Jones during 1st or 2nd week "He can do it." How many of the haters / dislikers agreed?
2-- After the Dallas game Sy said - "Put this in the positive pile for January." How many were in denial and they would claim that the Giants had already made their decision?
3-- And he said "Jones’ scrambling was 90% of the Giants offensive success. His accuracy was there, the juice on the ball was there, and his decision-making was there. Unfortunately, he is throwing to JV receivers behind a freshman-team offensive line." Yet the haters/dislikers still in denial.
4-- Then this last week he said to paraphrase that his play is improving week to week and how he's gaining more confidence as his surroundings improve and that what might happen if he gets some receivers? Yet the haters/dislikers were still in denial.
SY has nailed it. IMO his calls have been perfectly spot on. So this Jones improvement hasn't been just this week. I'm amazed / stunned at the stubbornness from so many to being so defiant on this so much so they become condescending/insulting for anyone that was seeing hope with Jones. And then arguments can continually get ugly from that point.
I get the sense me, Sean, BW, and Terps are enjoying this season a lot more than someone on this thread : )
I’m actually ecstatic every Sunday. Can you really not grasp this?
I'm with you. The posters you are referring to were RELENTLESS - RELENTLESS for years.
OFC the poster mentioning them leaned toward their pov so he doesn't see their pov at times that was crazy.
Well I'm done with this thread. Amazing season so far! Amazing!!!!
You don't think Jones will be demanding 35 mill per if he continues on this track and we make the playoffs?
.
You don't think Jones will be demanding 35 mill per if he continues on this track and we make the playoffs?
Well, he did apologize at his post game presser for yelling at his WR after a drop. Sweet kid. Shucks, he might not be in it for the money and give us a hometown discount so we can build a better team around him. That would be setting a great example for his teammates to follow. One can dream.
Lol, yeah, Terps actually loved Jones all along.
Welcome to outer space guys.
Look, I'm not going to rummage through the archives to prove a point. But I feel pretty good about my memory on this.
GT liked what he saw in Jones and thought Jones had the possible upside and character to fit what 1925 Giants Way was looking for as the heir apparent.
You're right... Of the QB prospects in 2019 Terps preferred Jones to all the others. He wasn't alone. But not many advocated taking him 6th, including Sy.
Terps, never change man.
Jones is throwing the ball all over the field. Are you blind?
There's another thread up stating that the Giants did not complete a pass in the last 23:30 of the game...this when they entered the fourth quarter down 17-13.
It's been a theme all year - the Giants are a running team.
Tell me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones without telling me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones.
are you too stupid to realize that he ran for ONE HUNDRED AND FUCKING SEVEN YARDS?!?!
They didn’t have to pass because Jones - and Barkley - WERE RUNNING IT DOWN THEIR THROATS.
Just admit you were wrong about Jones already. No one will think any less of you. It’s not the first time you are wrong - and it won’t be the last - but just be honest with yourself (and us) for once. You love pat yourself on the back when you’re right, so just admit when you’re wrong.
But you’re such a stubborn asshole you probably won’t. Which is the pathetic. And sad.
So you're saying his statement that the Giants are a running team is stupid because Jones and Barkley were running the ball down their throats?
If we can get a sizable portion of the board to give Ryan the validation he is seeking by acknowledging he was right about Jones all along, he might become the reasonable, measured, mature person he somehow believes himself to be.
Welcome to outer space guys.
Look, I'm not going to rummage through the archives to prove a point. But I feel pretty good about my memory on this.
GT liked what he saw in Jones and thought Jones had the possible upside and character to fit what 1925 Giants Way was looking for as the heir apparent.
You're right... Of the QB prospects in 2019 Terps preferred Jones to all the others. He wasn't alone. But not many advocated taking him 6th, including Sy.
Here, found it
Sell me on Daniel Jones
.
Go Terps : 9/16/2021 10:02 pm : link
Offense has to be built around Jones running and the threat of Jones running. It is by far the best thing any offensive player does - he chews up yards like a giraffe once he gets going.
Keep running him.
RE: Jones...
Go Terps : 9/16/2021 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15370573 bw in dc said:
Quote:
looks so hesitant.
It needs to be prescribed for him. He's good at handling the ball in the RPO, and lethal when he keeps it and runs.
That's the fucking offense. Jones under center is a losing play.
At WFT game thread
It's always been clear that his best trait is his running ability. I'd have been open to building an offense around that. There are big benefits to building around a QB's running ability:
1. It's not something that's widely done so most opponents aren't practicing against it
2. It takes a lot more time to train an elite pocket passer; and is college producing many of them anymore?
3. Is college producing many elite pass blockers anymore?
4. It's easier to plug and play running QBs than it is elite passers. If you have three athletic quarterbacks you're better guarded against an injury destroying your offense. For example of Jones gets hurt Taylor has the athleticism to keep running those plays. But in recent years of a Rodgers or Brady or Brees got hurt...the offense basically went with them.
5. Because of the short learning curve and preponderance of athletic quarterbacks in college, you only need to pay that second contract if the guy is truly special. You see Baltimore dealing with that issue with Lamar because he's a special athlete. But even with him it doesn't seem certain they will.
In the end I think it's academic because I don't see Daboll running this offense long term. That he's doing it shows a great coaching quality - adaptability.
It's always been clear that his best trait is his running ability. I'd have been open to building an offense around that. There are big benefits to building around a QB's running ability:
1. It's not something that's widely done so most opponents aren't practicing against it
2. It takes a lot more time to train an elite pocket passer; and is college producing many of them anymore?
3. Is college producing many elite pass blockers anymore?
4. It's easier to plug and play running QBs than it is elite passers. If you have three athletic quarterbacks you're better guarded against an injury destroying your offense. For example of Jones gets hurt Taylor has the athleticism to keep running those plays. But in recent years of a Rodgers or Brady or Brees got hurt...the offense basically went with them.
5. Because of the short learning curve and preponderance of athletic quarterbacks in college, you only need to pay that second contract if the guy is truly special. You see Baltimore dealing with that issue with Lamar because he's a special athlete. But even with him it doesn't seem certain they will.
In the end I think it's academic because I don't see Daboll running this offense long term. That he's doing it shows a great coaching quality - adaptability.
Nice try.
You did call him a bottom-tier QB in some manner, correct?
And right now do you think he's a bottom tier QB?
Its okay if you do- the issue has been your arrogance and condescending tone of the past expressing your opinion. It invites similar replies.
But we do know that this style can be successful to get to the playoffs, correct?
And seeing how you brought up long-term -- who is the QB you want long term seeing how Giants probably won't be in top ten of draft.
Not wanting the Giants to win so we could get a new QB is sad.
It will matter to his agent.
He doesn’t strike me as a guy who will just take the most money. He wants to be the QB of the Giants. Whether it’s 25 or 30M I don’t think that matters to him.
It will matter to his agent.
For sure. But it will matter to Jones just as much. $5M/ yr will matter a lot. Nobody leaves that kind of money on the table. That's a lot more than a home team discount. Maybe Brady did, but he was already set for life.
The keyboard warriors in action when somebody has a different opinion than you. You would think that Daniel Jones is some of ya'lls husband. Or Ex-husband. Smdh
We’re going to need to see this play out.
The keyboard warriors in action when somebody has a different opinion than you. You would think that Daniel Jones is some of ya'lls husband. Or Ex-husband. Smdh
Especially when some of them accuse players on the team they’re supposedly a fan of, of faking injuries.
With regards to Terps. There was a time he was dead right about this team and certain players on it. But he became unreasonably negative about Jones and the rest of the roster. Plenty of comments about how almost no one on the roster was worth keeping.
No shit you were saying running is his best trait, it is. The difference here is all the other stuff you said. I want to see the list of quarterbacks you've suggested we would be "no worse" with over the years.
And it wasn't just you.
So, I guess you think Schoen and Daboll look stupid, too, for not picking up Jones's 5th year option...?
ryankeane has been wrong for years now.
his any/a is actually lower this year than last
his air yards per completion is the lowest of his career
his average depth of target is the lowest of his career
and even with that his on target % is 10 percentage points lower than last year
look i hope yesterday is the precursor of things to come, but it also seems pretty short sighted to lock him in now at any significant AAV since theres no real rush
No shit you were saying running is his best trait, it is. The difference here is all the other stuff you said. I want to see the list of quarterbacks you've suggested we would be "no worse" with over the years.
And it wasn't just you.
I'm not twisting anything. I still think he's a backup level player that we would be crazy to pay, and I don't think we will.
I'm not twisting anything. I still think he's a backup level player that we would be crazy to pay, and I don't think we will.
Its a long season so we'll see how it plays out but I think he's earning that 2nd contract. I don't think it will be max money but it wont be some $15M bargain prove it deal. We will see.
You beat me to it.
But always wondered about his pocket presence. It is surprising how that has improved in 1 year.
Amazing what having a pocket to throw from will do for one's pocket presence.
And yet, the pass protection has not actually improved very much from 2021, in the aggregate.
It's DJ who improved more than the surroundings (other than coaching, which is obviously an enormous factor).
There ARE a lot of backup level quarterbacks in this league. I've said many times and I still think it, there are three types of teams:
1. They definitely have their quarterback and are paying him or wanting to pay him
2. They just drafted a guy in the past year or two and they are hoping he turns into a category one guy
3. Everyone else
We're only five years removed from both being one game away from a Case Keenum v. Blake Bortles Super Bowl.
In a few weeks the Giants are going to be either 9-1 or 8-2 or so, and that's going to be awesome. That doesn't mean they have to make the mistake of deviating from their plan. If their plan was to pay Daniel Jones they've had a funny way of showing it.
He is not playing backup level this year. Look around the NFL. If Jones this year is backup level, there are a lot of backup QB’s in the league.
There ARE a lot of backup level quarterbacks in this league. I've said many times and I still think it, there are three types of teams:
1. They definitely have their quarterback and are paying him or wanting to pay him
2. They just drafted a guy in the past year or two and they are hoping he turns into a category one guy
3. Everyone else
We're only five years removed from both being one game away from a Case Keenum v. Blake Bortles Super Bowl.
In a few weeks the Giants are going to be either 9-1 or 8-2 or so, and that's going to be awesome. That doesn't mean they have to make the mistake of deviating from their plan. If their plan was to pay Daniel Jones they've had a funny way of showing it.
I don’t disagree but you can see how WAS got stuck into franchising Cousins twice. If the Giants go 11-6 and Jones continues this play, just straight letting him walk and drafting a rookie is going to be a tough sell to many people. I would understand it, but Schoen would face criticism I think.
You look around at this top drafted QB’s. Zach Wilson? Justin Fields? Really? That’s a tough sell.
For every Jalen Hurts or Bailey Zappe there are 10 misses if seems like. I would draft a QB regardless, but it’s going to be a fascinating watch what NYG does.
Oh, and by the way, Daniel Jones is outplaying your other obsession Justin Herbert, by a landslide this year.
He is not playing backup level this year. Look around the NFL. If Jones this year is backup level, there are a lot of backup QB’s in the league.
There ARE a lot of backup level quarterbacks in this league. I've said many times and I still think it, there are three types of teams:
1. They definitely have their quarterback and are paying him or wanting to pay him
2. They just drafted a guy in the past year or two and they are hoping he turns into a category one guy
3. Everyone else
We're only five years removed from both being one game away from a Case Keenum v. Blake Bortles Super Bowl.
In a few weeks the Giants are going to be either 9-1 or 8-2 or so, and that's going to be awesome. That doesn't mean they have to make the mistake of deviating from their plan. If their plan was to pay Daniel Jones they've had a funny way of showing it.
I don’t disagree but you can see how WAS got stuck into franchising Cousins twice. If the Giants go 11-6 and Jones continues this play, just straight letting him walk and drafting a rookie is going to be a tough sell to many people. I would understand it, but Schoen would face criticism I think.
You look around at this top drafted QB’s. Zach Wilson? Justin Fields? Really? That’s a tough sell.
For every Jalen Hurts or Bailey Zappe there are 10 misses if seems like. I would draft a QB regardless, but it’s going to be a fascinating watch what NYG does.
When do I start accusing you of plagiarism! :) Ive been saying this for months about drafting a QB and for weeks about dumping Jones after a playoff season and how that will be a hard sell to the locker room, coaches, and fans
He is not playing backup level this year. Look around the NFL. If Jones this year is backup level, there are a lot of backup QB’s in the league.
There ARE a lot of backup level quarterbacks in this league. I've said many times and I still think it, there are three types of teams:
1. They definitely have their quarterback and are paying him or wanting to pay him
2. They just drafted a guy in the past year or two and they are hoping he turns into a category one guy
3. Everyone else
We're only five years removed from both being one game away from a Case Keenum v. Blake Bortles Super Bowl.
In a few weeks the Giants are going to be either 9-1 or 8-2 or so, and that's going to be awesome. That doesn't mean they have to make the mistake of deviating from their plan. If their plan was to pay Daniel Jones they've had a funny way of showing it.
Other than not picking up his 5th year option, which makes complete sense since the coaching staff and GM have absolutely 0 experience with Jones, how else did they show it?
I think its entirely possible that they didn't think that highly of him and planned on moving on from him in 2023. But acting like they shouldn't pivot from that if they like what they see and enjoy working with a player like him would be truly bizarre. It would actually go against what you talk about so much - making sound decisions based on current information and adapting accordingly.
Oh, and by the way, Daniel Jones is outplaying your other obsession Justin Herbert, by a landslide this year.
Good lord ryan.
And always like to see the word "insufferable" used on here. A BBI favorite...
He is not playing backup level this year. Look around the NFL. If Jones this year is backup level, there are a lot of backup QB’s in the league.
There ARE a lot of backup level quarterbacks in this league. I've said many times and I still think it, there are three types of teams:
1. They definitely have their quarterback and are paying him or wanting to pay him
2. They just drafted a guy in the past year or two and they are hoping he turns into a category one guy
3. Everyone else
We're only five years removed from both being one game away from a Case Keenum v. Blake Bortles Super Bowl.
In a few weeks the Giants are going to be either 9-1 or 8-2 or so, and that's going to be awesome. That doesn't mean they have to make the mistake of deviating from their plan. If their plan was to pay Daniel Jones they've had a funny way of showing it.
I don’t disagree but you can see how WAS got stuck into franchising Cousins twice. If the Giants go 11-6 and Jones continues this play, just straight letting him walk and drafting a rookie is going to be a tough sell to many people. I would understand it, but Schoen would face criticism I think.
You look around at this top drafted QB’s. Zach Wilson? Justin Fields? Really? That’s a tough sell.
For every Jalen Hurts or Bailey Zappe there are 10 misses if seems like. I would draft a QB regardless, but it’s going to be a fascinating watch what NYG does.
When do I start accusing you of plagiarism! :) Ive been saying this for months about drafting a QB and for weeks about dumping Jones after a playoff season and how that will be a hard sell to the locker room, coaches, and fans
We all really need to start following your lead on basically everything.
Nearly every one of your posts starts off with "I have been saying this for months"
No matter the topic too...
If he showed that with their help, he could become what they believe is required to take the team to the Super Bowl.
Not taking the 5th was simply a hedge if they found that he was not their guy.
If he showed that with their help, he could become what they believe is required to take the team to the Super Bowl.
Not taking the 5th was simply a hedge if they found that he was not their guy.
Not following this...how was it clear BH once that option wasn't exercised?
If he showed that with their help, he could become what they believe is required to take the team to the Super Bowl.
Not taking the 5th was simply a hedge if they found that he was not their guy.
I disagree. I think it was pretty clear they were evaluating whether he was part of their plan. I. still bet they are.
Frankly if he can, with his legs, that would be something. Only Daboll knows for sure what Jones can do in the offense he ideally wants. He sees him every day. However I don't buy the automatic assumption that be can't because they are not running it now
Herbert hasnt been that great this year. Maybe Jones hasnt been better by a landslide (that is extreme) but it is not outrageous to claim Jones has been better.
Daboll has elevated this team to playing to the very best version of itself. He is undoubtedly the NFL Coach of the Year through the first seven games. The era of the "coaching clown show carousel" is officially over. We should be able to now confidently expect sensible and competitive football going forward, irrespective of the outcomes. The ownership and fan base have deserved this for a long time and it is truly unexpected and joyous that it has finally arrived. Kudos to Schoen and Mara on Daboll.
No one has been as critical as I have been about DJ. Yesterday was truly his best game as a Giant. He not only played mistake free, but he truly put the team on his back and carried the team to a win. Even Barkley played second fiddle yesterday to DJ, nearly costing the Giants the game with his clueless out of bounds running late in the game. So surprising given his brilliant discipline only last week!
My favorite moment in DJ's four years here came yesterday when Markus Johnson dropped that ball near the end zone and he truly expressed the raw emotional outrage that we need in our leader. It is the same outrage that Giants fans like me have felt for what seems like forever. That authentic empathy is an emotion that I have felt lacking in him and among the many reasons I believed it was senseless to invest in him from the start. It has been the primary difference for me in the many comparisons I see repeatedly on BBI to Phil Simms. I never doubted Phil as a leader of men. I have doubted that DJ has that extra gear required to inspire the team.
But yesterday proved that DJ may indeed have that same energy and fire, perhaps just not as easily expressed by him. And it clearly translated to his performance. I did not think he was capable of that so for me it was a major step forward in terms of being a quarterback in this league. I remain unconvinced that he can be an elite NFL pocket passer, but that may not be necessary to win with the mastery of Daboll and Kafka on offense and Wink's "bend but don't break" defense.
But if ever there was a day when owners should shy away from "locking up" quarterbacks it was yesterday. How are the Colts feeling about locking up Matt Ryan? The Commanders and Carson Wentz? The Broncos and Russell Wilson? Hell, the Bucs and Packers with Brady and Rodgers? They got beaten by a couple of guys named Walker and Heinecke yesterday.
So now is the time to stay the course and don't do stupid things with the cap. Absolutely no urgency whatsoever to do anything until after the season on DJ. I still believe that the Giants can and should do better, but I am building confidence that Schoen and Daboll will be empowered to make that decision when the time comes. And for me, assuming this trajectory continues and they can get to the playoffs, they will have earned the right to sink or swim with DJ, no matter how much I may disagree with it.
He is not playing backup level this year. Look around the NFL. If Jones this year is backup level, there are a lot of backup QB’s in the league.
There ARE a lot of backup level quarterbacks in this league. I've said many times and I still think it, there are three types of teams:
1. They definitely have their quarterback and are paying him or wanting to pay him
2. They just drafted a guy in the past year or two and they are hoping he turns into a category one guy
3. Everyone else
We're only five years removed from both being one game away from a Case Keenum v. Blake Bortles Super Bowl.
In a few weeks the Giants are going to be either 9-1 or 8-2 or so, and that's going to be awesome. That doesn't mean they have to make the mistake of deviating from their plan. If their plan was to pay Daniel Jones they've had a funny way of showing it.
Other than not picking up his 5th year option, which makes complete sense since the coaching staff and GM have absolutely 0 experience with Jones, how else did they show it?
I think its entirely possible that they didn't think that highly of him and planned on moving on from him in 2023. But acting like they shouldn't pivot from that if they like what they see and enjoy working with a player like him would be truly bizarre. It would actually go against what you talk about so much - making sound decisions based on current information and adapting accordingly.
all of the 'clues' are nothing more than the same confirmation bias that proclaimed tyrod would beat out jones in an open competition and that the only reason the nyg wouldn't draft willis is because the maras wouldn't allow it because he didn't look the way he wants a nyg qb to look.
in other words it's a bunch of national enquirer level speculation twisted to fit a narrative when there's a much more abundant group of facts on the other side of the argument. like the fact that they signed taylor expressly as a backup, the fact that they passed on all the QB's in last year's draft 3-4x, the fact that they didn't move on from jones in the offseason when they could have, everything the coaches have said about him, and the fact that he's now captained them to a 6-1 delivering in the clutch against good teams, and even the fact that Tyrod entered 1 game and showed why he hasn't been able to hold a job since 2017. notice the Titans are 4-2 and back in 1st place. The Packers were 3-1 and in first place when they played. The Ravens are 4-3 and in 1st place. This week's Seahawks are 4-3 and in first place. Their 1 loss is to a 5-2 cowboy team.
Anything can happen in the future and 7 games doesn't guarantee a long term extension but what's happened so far in the games is fact of a much heavier weight than anything an insider of whatever credibility reported in August before those games took place. And certainly raises the odds of a tag to a near certainty since it's unlikely for there to be any better alternative in UFA since factually guys like Trubisky/Wentz/Tyrod have proven they are not that.
IMO Schoen knew that picking up the 5th year option has limited upside, and trading Jones away likely wouldn't be worth it with Darnold ruining that market. The result was pretty straight forward from there. Shed dead weight, give Jones the year since the QB prospects in the draft aren't up to where we'd like them to be, and decide what to do at QB after the season.
2,970 yards passing
6.5 Y/A
15 TDs
5 INTs
833 yards rushing
If he stays healthy all 17 games, that looks like a poor man's Lamar Jackson with far fewer TDs and Y/A. Despite the receiver situation this year, those passing numbers are right in line with Jones' last few years: not good, but to his credit his best throws this year have been in the clutch and he has eliminated the turnovers.
The big difference is the rushing production. He's on pace to beat his career best by a good margin. It will be key to see if the production and his health hold up over 17 games. He hasn't been able to stay healthy thus far.
It's prudent to wait for the season to play out.
One thing I noticed in the game yesterday: over 100 yards and he largely avoided big hits (sans the missed personal foul call when he was starting his slide). He's never going to be shifty, but he has shown improvement in finishing runs with minimal contact.
Not going to lie.
Herbert hasnt been that great this year. Maybe Jones hasnt been better by a landslide (that is extreme) but it is not outrageous to claim Jones has been better.
The Chargers just aren’t scoring touchdowns right now but before the rib injury Herbert was completing 72% of his passes for 6 TDs and one INT. The Jacksonville game was bad but since then while still dealing with the ribs he’s completing 66% of his passes and a pace of 21 TDs and 8 INTs.
He was bad against Jaxksonville, he was bad last week, and he was really bad yesterday. Looking at stat lines to judge how a QB plays is disingenuous. Part of the reason they were down so much yesterday was because of his turnovers.
2,970 yards passing
6.5 Y/A
15 TDs
5 INTs
833 yards rushing
Jones has been a lot better with much less at WR. Landslide was extreme. But he's been significantly better than him this year. But sure, since Herbert has 12 TD that means he's playing better right?
It sounds absurd that actually could be the case. Or there's some combination of "unusually high amount of mediocre starting QBs" and "unusually high amount of head coaches who must take the short bus to the stadium."
He does not, he's remarkably consistent. You're just letting whatever intelligence you have be overridden by your weird obsession.
than there are a good 15-20 back up level QB's starting right now.
It sounds absurd that actually could be the case. Or there's some combination of "unusually high amount of mediocre starting QBs" and "unusually high amount of head coaches who must take the short bus to the stadium."
I think the reality is it’s really hard to find Mahomes or Allen level talent at the position.
Not going to lie.
Herbert hasnt been that great this year. Maybe Jones hasnt been better by a landslide (that is extreme) but it is not outrageous to claim Jones has been better.
It's been a rough year for Herbert but man, it's like their coach is listening to all the criticism levied at Nathaniel Hackett and saying to himself, "They think he's the worst coach in the league?!? I'll show them!"
Just yesterday, after getting an interception on the Seahawks' opening drive, the moron goes for it on 4th and a long 1 by sending his 5'8 running back into a stacked line. Instead of going up 3 early, they fail to convert and the Seahawks promptly march down the field and score.
Between Coughlin supporters and Coughlin skeptics pre-2007. Some skeptics said he'd never lead a team to a Super Bowl with his approach with players, and supporters thought that was ridiculous. When the Giants won a SB his supporters were less thrilled about the SB victory than they were about the opportunity to demand his skeptics eat crow and admit the supporters were smarter people. And the skeptics had to repeatedly say, to no apparent effect: "But... everyone on the Giants, including Coughlin himself, has admitted that he changed his approach with players!"
The critics always have a caveat.
Is that what "caveat" means to you? When someone identifies an area that must be improved upon or else nothing will change, and then someone improves on that area and something changes, is that a caveat?
Terps, never change man.
Jones is throwing the ball all over the field. Are you blind?
There's another thread up stating that the Giants did not complete a pass in the last 23:30 of the game...this when they entered the fourth quarter down 17-13.
It's been a theme all year - the Giants are a running team.
Tell me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones without telling me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones.
are you too stupid to realize that he ran for ONE HUNDRED AND FUCKING SEVEN YARDS?!?!
They didn’t have to pass because Jones - and Barkley - WERE RUNNING IT DOWN THEIR THROATS.
Just admit you were wrong about Jones already. No one will think any less of you. It’s not the first time you are wrong - and it won’t be the last - but just be honest with yourself (and us) for once. You love pat yourself on the back when you’re right, so just admit when you’re wrong.
But you’re such a stubborn asshole you probably won’t. Which is the pathetic. And sad.
Remember when you accidentally admitted to being Snablats this morning? That was awesome.
Jones has been a lot better with much less at WR. Landslide was extreme. But he's been significantly better than him this year. But sure, since Herbert has 12 TD that means he's playing better right?
Just a reminder, Herbert is still dealing with a significant rib injury.
Terps, never change man.
Jones is throwing the ball all over the field. Are you blind?
There's another thread up stating that the Giants did not complete a pass in the last 23:30 of the game...this when they entered the fourth quarter down 17-13.
It's been a theme all year - the Giants are a running team.
Tell me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones without telling me you can’t admit you were wrong about Daniel Jones.
are you too stupid to realize that he ran for ONE HUNDRED AND FUCKING SEVEN YARDS?!?!
They didn’t have to pass because Jones - and Barkley - WERE RUNNING IT DOWN THEIR THROATS.
Just admit you were wrong about Jones already. No one will think any less of you. It’s not the first time you are wrong - and it won’t be the last - but just be honest with yourself (and us) for once. You love pat yourself on the back when you’re right, so just admit when you’re wrong.
But you’re such a stubborn asshole you probably won’t. Which is the pathetic. And sad.
Remember when you accidentally admitted to being Snablats this morning? That was awesome.
Damn! That would make sense.
If you, Ryan, want to suggest GMs would now take Jones over Herbert you have lost your mind.
Again.
Where did that happen? That's hilarious.
I get the sense me, Sean, BW, and Terps are enjoying this season a lot more than someone on this thread : )
Debaser? Ajr? Gatorade Drunk? Producer? Giants72?
I'm just amazed at some who have either hated or disliked Jones now all of sudden the goalposts are being moved. But whatever.
Is there a reason why my handle is the only one you decided to modify into an insult? Did it seem like a cool little play on words? Are you just working your way up to rhymes in school now?
You are too fucking stupid to realize that the only ones moving the goalposts are the DJ apologists, because the excuses are what have been invalidated this season, not the previous criticisms.
Now while you look up all those words, let me go find that electric mixer for you.
I still prefer his grammarian skills and when he bludgeons his opponents for their inability to use the language properly. ;)
Jones: "Hold my beer"
I still prefer his grammarian skills and when he bludgeons his opponents for their inability to use the language properly. ;)
I maintain that Gatorade is the Randy Moss of BBI. Hey Snablats: You. Got. Dunked!!!
Don't paint ryan as the poor victim. Almost invariably, he's the one who first shifts the tone in a Jones-related thread.
Remember when you accidentally admitted to being Snablats this morning? That was awesome.
Where did that happen? That's hilarious.
To be fair I don't think it did. Basically, this had:
-Snablats said something about "I've been saying X all year," seemingly in the current "bow down to me and admit I was right and you were wrong" spirit swirling about
-someone pointed out that they couldn't find evidence of snablats saying that in the archives
-speedy said HE was saying X all year, which I guess crafted the impression that speedy accidentally revealed himself to be Snablats?
He's like a bloodhound sniffing these guys out.
I still prefer his grammarian skills and when he bludgeons his opponents for their inability to use the language properly. ;)
I maintain that Gatorade is the Randy Moss of BBI. Hey Snablats: You. Got. Dunked!!!
lol wtf is happening here? this is like game thread levels of weirdness
How much do you think his neck injury played into his option not being picked up? IIRC (which may not be the case), there was concern over the long term prognosis which merited Jones visiting multiple specialists.
How much do you think his neck injury played into his option not being picked up? IIRC (which may not be the case), there was concern over the long term prognosis which merited Jones visiting multiple specialists.
Ok, that's a fair point.
But we were also told Jones would be 100%, all systems go by camp...
Look, I think it was the wise move not exercising the option. But those in victory formation celebrating their "call" on Jones, conveniently forget that piece.
He's like a bloodhound sniffing these guys out.
I still prefer his grammarian skills and when he bludgeons his opponents for their inability to use the language properly. ;)
I maintain that Gatorade is the Randy Moss of BBI. Hey Snablats: You. Got. Dunked!!!
lol wtf is happening here? this is like game thread levels of weirdness
Well said - it is after all a Game of Threads...
These are the AAV of the top 11 (roughly top 3rd) paid QBs in the NFL.
50.2M, 49M, 46.1M, 46M, 45M, 43M, 40.4M, 40M, 40M, 35M, 33.5M
Now, if Daniel Jones has/hasn't sufficiently proven the doubters wrong, what is the AAV you would pay Jones? Is he a top 3rd QB?
These are the AAV of the top 11 (roughly top 3rd) paid QBs in the NFL.
50.2M, 49M, 46.1M, 46M, 45M, 43M, 40.4M, 40M, 40M, 35M, 33.5M
Now, if Daniel Jones has/hasn't sufficiently proven the doubters wrong, what is the AAV you would pay Jones? Is he a top 3rd QB?
And this right here is why we are all still debating this.