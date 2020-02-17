Context on Daniel Jones in 4th Quarter  

Is developing into a great QB. I don't know how long he can continue to play this way with his running, but this guy has become a nightmare to defend. The Giants must get him recievers, we all know that, bit the guy is finding a way every game now. There are people in the media, like Rex Ryan who want to compliment him and say how good ge is, but there are still those who will never admit it. I was not in the Jones bandwagon coming into this season, but I am now. This guy is all guts. He is as tough as nails, and will go through a wall to win, how can you not love the guy now. The cap money is gone, resign Jones, Saquon, and Dexter. The season after its Thomas. These 4 players are now becoming great players. Credit the coaches, and credit them.
There were games when the offense/Eli was bad all game and he came alive in the 4th quarter. You could never count him out. Jones is getting confident. He is not gonna throw for 300 yards a game with this set of receivers. He finds other ways to win. His receivers need to catch the f'n ball.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
Maybe you missed that I used the word "some", i.e., not all. I've already applauded some (like TheGratefulHead) who have started to hand it to him, but there are "some" others who still haven't (not naming names).
I'm not paranoid, but I didn't appreciate basically being called an idiot because I (and others) pointed out that he was playing behind the worst OL, with the worst WRs and worst coaching/play calling, and I simply wasn't ready to say he absolutely couldn't be our future QB. Peace.
I was firmly in the camp that we would need a new QB in 2023. I'm not 110% committed to Jones just yet, but it's getting close. To see some folks not be able to admit that Jones has stepped his game up this season is just sad and completely laughable at this point. It really makes them look bad and lose some credibility. As someone who still wants to see how Jones finishes the season before I make my decision for 2023 and beyond, it's a terrible look that some can't give an inch and admit he's improved.
is keeping us in games. He keeps drives alive now with his legs, if need be. He runs now when he sees an opening and with the threat of Barkley, it makes it easier for him too. If we can just get some guys healthy and get him a set of reliable receivers, I think the offense will start to look even better and we may not have these nail-biting / heart-attack inducing endings!
and acknowledging his successes this season is a WAY different "thing" (for lack of a better term) than discussing his status as the long-term answer for this franchise as QB.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
They're directly connected because a decision needs to be made at the end of this year (or before). If this was year 3 for him, and he was already under contract for next year, I'd agree.
At some point, the Giants need to decide what more they need to see from Daniel to want to move ahead with him as the potential long-term answer.
If he keeps winning games like this, I'm having a hard time seeing them saying "thanks for the hard work, kid.. but we think someone else will be better"
I don't really see what it is about Daniel that people feel is so limiting. He's excellent running with the ball, he's shown he can throw deep strikes (the ball to Slayton yesterday was a dime), he's totally cut down on the turnovers and mistakes, he makes plays in the 4th quarter almost every single week that win us football games.
What else does he need to do?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
I think folks on both sides of the debate are primed for that. But honestly, the members who are embarrassing themselves the most are some of the Jones defenders.
I've been criticized for saying I give a lot of credit to Jones for improving his play, because that implies it wasn't destined to happen.
You and a handful of posters have changed your tune and have been more open minded that have led to such better discussions. However the more vocal and the posters who post the most are the most embarrassing due to the famous "but".
"Yeah, Jones played well, but..."
"We are winning, but..."
There are a handful of posters who dominated the board for the past year that still are waiting for the time when Jones plays bad or has a bad stretch (which is still possible because this whole team seems to good to be true).
You know its coming. I know its coming. Lets justhope it doesnt occur.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
I think folks on both sides of the debate are primed for that. But honestly, the members who are embarrassing themselves the most are some of the Jones defenders.
I've been criticized for saying I give a lot of credit to Jones for improving his play, because that implies it wasn't destined to happen.
You and a handful of posters have changed your tune and have been more open minded that have led to such better discussions. However the more vocal and the posters who post the most are the most embarrassing due to the famous "but".
"Yeah, Jones played well, but..."
"We are winning, but..."
There are a handful of posters who dominated the board for the past year that still are waiting for the time when Jones plays bad or has a bad stretch (which is still possible because this whole team seems to good to be true).
You know its coming. I know its coming. Lets justhope it doesnt occur.
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
in position and the next step is going to be doing this starting with Dallas.
Before we get into Eli comparisons let's hope he can deliver in those last 7 games of which 5 are division opponents. I also hope Toney somehow is back and Bellinger is back in play.
Dallas and Philly both have very good front 7's. I have not seen WFT to know what they have. I think we are going to have to get more from the pass game. This will be a important evaluation and I hope he has enough tools to be objective.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
and acknowledging his successes this season is a WAY different "thing" (for lack of a better term) than discussing his status as the long-term answer for this franchise as QB.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
They're directly connected because a decision needs to be made at the end of this year (or before). If this was year 3 for him, and he was already under contract for next year, I'd agree.
At some point, the Giants need to decide what more they need to see from Daniel to want to move ahead with him as the potential long-term answer.
If he keeps winning games like this, I'm having a hard time seeing them saying "thanks for the hard work, kid.. but we think someone else will be better"
I don't really see what it is about Daniel that people feel is so limiting. He's excellent running with the ball, he's shown he can throw deep strikes (the ball to Slayton yesterday was a dime), he's totally cut down on the turnovers and mistakes, he makes plays in the 4th quarter almost every single week that win us football games.
What else does he need to do?
How much and how long are two really important parts of what happens at the end of the year.
Success in the NFL is not linear (I stole that from BBB - shout out Dan S.). Just because DJ has had one year of success (and health) in the NFL out of 4 doesn't mean it's bound to continue. I can't just "unsee" what happened the previous 3 years.
If DJ were on another club and the Giants were looking to fix their QB problem - do you think he would bear the "buyer beware" stigma of a guy coming off a career year in his walk season?
I'm not saying that the Giants shouldn't commit to DJ long-term, but I am saying that I can acknowledge that I didn't think he had the kind of season he is having in him...and at the same time... have doubts at this point about signing him to a long term deal that would potentially eat a lot cap space moving forward thus limiting the NYG ability to use cap dollars in other ways.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Oh I agree 100%. I was trying to compliment him. I didnt think Jones should get a new contract this year and never thought he would be this good either.
RE: RE: RE: Watching DJ and complimenting his play
and acknowledging his successes this season is a WAY different "thing" (for lack of a better term) than discussing his status as the long-term answer for this franchise as QB.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
They're directly connected because a decision needs to be made at the end of this year (or before). If this was year 3 for him, and he was already under contract for next year, I'd agree.
At some point, the Giants need to decide what more they need to see from Daniel to want to move ahead with him as the potential long-term answer.
If he keeps winning games like this, I'm having a hard time seeing them saying "thanks for the hard work, kid.. but we think someone else will be better"
I don't really see what it is about Daniel that people feel is so limiting. He's excellent running with the ball, he's shown he can throw deep strikes (the ball to Slayton yesterday was a dime), he's totally cut down on the turnovers and mistakes, he makes plays in the 4th quarter almost every single week that win us football games.
What else does he need to do?
How much and how long are two really important parts of what happens at the end of the year.
Success in the NFL is not linear (I stole that from BBB - shout out Dan S.). Just because DJ has had one year of success (and health) in the NFL out of 4 doesn't mean it's bound to continue. I can't just "unsee" what happened the previous 3 years.
If DJ were on another club and the Giants were looking to fix their QB problem - do you think he would bear the "buyer beware" stigma of a guy coming off a career year in his walk season?
I think this is what’s missed by the sign him now group. Success and development isn’t linear. If it was, Foles would still be a starting QB in the league.
If Jones keeps playing this way, does one year out weigh the previous three? To me not enough to approach a $25-30+ million price tag, especially because (and not all his fault) we still don’t know if he can be an elite passer in an offense that leans on the pass.
For all the people who are risk averse to drafting QBs because they may bust, paying Jones that type of money and this year turning out to be the exception not the rule would be even worse. Not saying it will be, but we also don’t know that until he steps on the field next year. It’s a dangerous game to throw $150 million at him.
RE: RE: RE: Watching DJ and complimenting his play
and acknowledging his successes this season is a WAY different "thing" (for lack of a better term) than discussing his status as the long-term answer for this franchise as QB.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
They're directly connected because a decision needs to be made at the end of this year (or before). If this was year 3 for him, and he was already under contract for next year, I'd agree.
At some point, the Giants need to decide what more they need to see from Daniel to want to move ahead with him as the potential long-term answer.
If he keeps winning games like this, I'm having a hard time seeing them saying "thanks for the hard work, kid.. but we think someone else will be better"
I don't really see what it is about Daniel that people feel is so limiting. He's excellent running with the ball, he's shown he can throw deep strikes (the ball to Slayton yesterday was a dime), he's totally cut down on the turnovers and mistakes, he makes plays in the 4th quarter almost every single week that win us football games.
What else does he need to do?
How much and how long are two really important parts of what happens at the end of the year.
Success in the NFL is not linear (I stole that from BBB - shout out Dan S.). Just because DJ has had one year of success (and health) in the NFL out of 4 doesn't mean it's bound to continue. I can't just "unsee" what happened the previous 3 years.
If DJ were on another club and the Giants were looking to fix their QB problem - do you think he would bear the "buyer beware" stigma of a guy coming off a career year in his walk season?
I'm not saying that the Giants shouldn't commit to DJ long-term, but I am saying that I can acknowledge that I didn't think he had the kind of season he is having in him...and at the same time... have doubts at this point about signing him to a long term deal that would potentially eat a lot cap space moving forward thus limiting the NYG ability to use cap dollars in other ways.
It's not that hard for me to unsee the past 3 years just because I think he had a really awful offensive coordinator the past 2, especially. Garrett was brutal. Completely unfit for the job and the wrong guy for Jones. He had no idea how to get the most out of him or utilize what he did well.
Between the injuries, inconsistent/changing offenses, coaching carousel, all the losing, etc. a QB in his first few years can get swept up and compromised.
I'm still in "wait and see" mode somewhat, but I'm closer and closer to totally buying in on him each week. I think he does a lot of things well and has a lot working in his favor. He's never going to be Patrick Mahomes, but he doesn't need to be.
running for like 30 yard plays at a time? Those 4th Qtr come backs were the direct result of Eli having some pretty clutch throws. And who was Eli playing with that was so great ? Brandon Jacobs and Mario Manningham.
Jones is playing well. Barkley is playing better. If this is a formula for success it proves one thing -- you really don't need that talented a QB in todays NFL. He has to be a decent passer, not turn the ball over, willing to sneak it and take off running when it is must get first down and have some running speed. There must be about a dozen college QBs who fit that bill. And for all those who think you can't evaluate Jones because of this or that -- I say fair enough. But why then do you want to pay him millions of dollars then when that money could be used for known commodities and just draft a rookie?
much greater passing numbers than DJ every week, but I also noticed that some of the "elite" QBs in the league make a lot more turnovers too. Hard to believe, but I believe DJ is 2nd in the NFL with lowest interceptions per attempts.
To me, one of his best attributes is his accuracy. It would be insane if we didn't have so many drops. He puts lasers on these guys over and over again and really looks like he's turned into a machine most of the time. He looks really comfortable and I really credit Dabs/Kafka for the creative play designs and play-calling that allow him to deliver the ball so beautifully to our mediocre receiving corps.
Most of those throws yesterday were absolutely perfect.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
You are correct, but to be fair, there are some that are indeed waiting for their "I told you so" opportunity.
I think folks on both sides of the debate are primed for that. But honestly, the members who are embarrassing themselves the most are some of the Jones defenders.
I've been criticized for saying I give a lot of credit to Jones for improving his play, because that implies it wasn't destined to happen.
christian, can you name a single Jones "defender" who ever said or implied his improvement was "destined to happen". Maybe BB56 predicted it, but the vast majority of us never ever made any definitive declarations.
What most of us said was simply he's had a crapload of shit going against him, that was out of his control and MAYBE if his OL improved and the coaching/play calling improved, and he got some decent receivers, he could be good enough (to help us win a SB eventually). You might say he still doesn't have decent receivers, but the other 2 aspects have improved (coaching/play calling, drastically) and Bellinger and Robinson are better than what he's had. And of course, is it really a shock that a young player improves with experience and better coaching?
There wasn't much extreme on the defender side.
It was the other side that made the definitive declarations (that his shitty OL, WRs, play calling, etc. were just "excuses" and a real QB would turn chicken shit into salad). Some said definitively that he wouldn't improve (at least not enough), that "we know what he is" and the Giants are absolutely moving on next year, etc.
Some of us got a little tired of it. I will do my best to move on.
But I'm still waiting for "some" of his hardcore critics to really hand it to him and not add a "but.." after they do. Peace.
much greater passing numbers than DJ every week, but I also noticed that some of the "elite" QBs in the league make a lot more turnovers too. Hard to believe, but I believe DJ is 2nd in the NFL with lowest interceptions per attempts.
To me, one of his best attributes is his accuracy. It would be insane if we didn't have so many drops. He puts lasers on these guys over and over again and really looks like he's turned into a machine most of the time. He looks really comfortable and I really credit Dabs/Kafka for the creative play designs and play-calling that allow him to deliver the ball so beautifully to our mediocre receiving corps.
Most of those throws yesterday were absolutely perfect.
Part of this is because Daboll and Kafka have taken a lot of the risk out of the passing game. I’m certain if they let Jones let it fly like Mahomes and Herbert he’d have more turnovers than he does now, and that’s not even a slight to Jones.
last year if the defense, which has nothing to do with jones, doesn't crap the bed against washington and atlanta Jones would have been 3-1 with 3 GWD after 4 games (he got concussed in week 5 as he was tying the game against dallas).
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
I don't think he's earned any contract.
My view was the Giants were likely to give him two years no matter what the outcome, and they should have picked up his 5th year option.
I felt and still feel it's nearly impossible to learn glean the information necessary to make a multi-year commitment off one year.
The offensive line, WRs, and TEs are not much better. The Giants still have a ton to learn about Daniel Jones.
I love the offense they are running this year and I think Jones is doing well in it. I bet the Giants franchise him and see how he does next year with better talent and expanded game plan.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
last year if the defense, which has nothing to do with jones, doesn't crap the bed against washington and atlanta Jones would have been 3-1 with 3 GWD after 4 games (he got concussed in week 5 as he was tying the game against dallas).
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
this is kind of hard to read because there are no headings, but this is the game log from those first 4 games last year pre-concussion (and also pre-Barkley sprained ankle, pre-toney ankle injury):
his passer rating was over 90 in all 4 games,
his QBR was over 54 in all 4 games,
he threw for 249+ yards in all 4 games,
and his average was over 7.2 ypc.
the redskin game would have been his first 100 yard rushing game, not yesterday, had slayton not had the holding penalty wipe out that long TD run.
i remembered his first 4 games were solid last year and there were threads after the NO game that maybe he was the guy, but i hadn't realized they were this good. the last coaching staff and their 1-3 record was skunk spray.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
ok, I must have missed it. Can you give me an example of someone who definitively declared that Jones was absolutely going to be great and lead us to something like 6-1? Maybe BB56, but it wasn't like he was on every Jones thread predicting it, ad nauseam.
From what I saw, it was mostly guys (like myself) who simply weren't ready to write him off yet.
last year if the defense, which has nothing to do with jones, doesn't crap the bed against washington and atlanta Jones would have been 3-1 with 3 GWD after 4 games (he got concussed in week 5 as he was tying the game against dallas).
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
last year if the defense, which has nothing to do with jones, doesn't crap the bed against washington and atlanta Jones would have been 3-1 with 3 GWD after 4 games (he got concussed in week 5 as he was tying the game against dallas).
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
this is kind of hard to read because there are no headings, but this is the game log from those first 4 games last year pre-concussion (and also pre-Barkley sprained ankle, pre-toney ankle injury):
his passer rating was over 90 in all 4 games,
his QBR was over 54 in all 4 games,
he threw for 249+ yards in all 4 games,
and his average was over 7.2 ypc.
the redskin game would have been his first 100 yard rushing game, not yesterday, had slayton not had the holding penalty wipe out that long TD run.
i remembered his first 4 games were solid last year and there were threads after the NO game that maybe he was the guy, but i hadn't realized they were this good. the last coaching staff and their 1-3 record was skunk spray.
great posts, Eric. "skunk spray" is funny and apt.
Who has played well two straight years (and has had more good years than bad years) and like a top 5 player at his position have to do with paying someone who has played above expectations for 7 games?
Who has played well two straight years (and has had more good years than bad years) and like a top 5 player at his position have to do with paying someone who has played above expectations for 7 games?
the team has played above expectations for 7 games.
Jones has played mostly in line with his career numbers. in fact he's passing for like 40 fewer ypg than his career average and on his lowest y/a.
christian, Jones has been steadily improving as well. 9-3 in his last 12 games, 6 of those wins against good teams and some legit SB contenders.
He was playing some really good football as well in some stretches last season, you just refused to see it because we had posters on here every day saying he sucked.
Before his neck injury, he had some really nice games against Eagles, Raiders, Chiefs, and Panthers. Was he lighting up the stat sheet? No. But he was doing a nice job commanding the offense and looked fine.
Year 2 Jones was not good. New coach, new offense, he wasn't playing well. He had some good games that season but got hurt and was playing like a below average QB.
Outside of year 2, I struggle to agree with this notion that Jones hasn't been improving over time. It's like everyone is stuck in 2020 with him. It just isn't true anymore, at all. He's not turning it over. His pocket presence is way better. He's seeing the field way better. He's running better. He's quicker with his decision making, and not making dumb ones, outside of the TEN throw which was terrible.
Does he have to KEEP playing like this? Yeah, absolutely. But it has been happening.
Year 1 - Looked like a really good prospect playing in a current NFL style offense (Shurmur). Turnovers an issue. But still a rookie.
Year 2 - new staff plus COVID - still he was actually playing well half way thru until the injury which set him and team back.
Year 3 - Did not look good playing in Year 2 of an antiquated NFL offense that digressed from the previous year. Poor coaching.
Year 4 - Back to looking good playing AGAIN in an NFL style offense suited for today's game.
His awareness and ball handling has been excellent this year, but the big thing I notice is how the Giants are getting "easy" plays for positive yardage that they had no chance of executing a year ago under Garrett/Judge.
The combination of the design and DJ's talent is resulting in a pretty good QB. Not elite and he probably doesn't get there but a guy you can certainly win with.
And now the leadership and belief by other players is starting to set in.
you guys are so befuddled by Jones' play that it's almost like you cannot believe it. And that's because of the way he was treated here by a handful of posters, every day, for 3 years. Listening to people say things day after day with zero clue what they are discussing will make you say "well how is that possible???" if it turning out that Jones is actually a really good quarterback.
that didn't believe in Jones's ability in prior years, for admitting that they may have been wrong. We've all gone through many years of poor football from the Giants. I've always believed Jones had the talent and mentality to succeed in the NFL but was surrounded by players and coaches that just didn't have what it takes.
However, the season is not over. There are still 10 games to play. We should all be optimistic at this point. Most importantly, we need to support our team and enjoy the ride, we don't know how long it may be. GO GIANTS!
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
Weird, no. There are plenty of folks who will not at all admit that.
last year if the defense, which has nothing to do with jones, doesn't crap the bed against washington and atlanta Jones would have been 3-1 with 3 GWD after 4 games (he got concussed in week 5 as he was tying the game against dallas).
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
this is kind of hard to read because there are no headings, but this is the game log from those first 4 games last year pre-concussion (and also pre-Barkley sprained ankle, pre-toney ankle injury):
his passer rating was over 90 in all 4 games,
his QBR was over 54 in all 4 games,
he threw for 249+ yards in all 4 games,
and his average was over 7.2 ypc.
the redskin game would have been his first 100 yard rushing game, not yesterday, had slayton not had the holding penalty wipe out that long TD run.
i remembered his first 4 games were solid last year and there were threads after the NO game that maybe he was the guy, but i hadn't realized they were this good. the last coaching staff and their 1-3 record was skunk spray.
I think what had a huge impact after those games was AT got hurt. He missed at least 3 games and then when he came back he was not right for a while. Pretty much all year he struggled to be effective in the run game. As you also noted SB was also out. So essentially you lose your two of your best offensive players.
I think what had a huge impact after those games was AT got hurt. He missed at least 3 games and then when he came back he was not right for a while. Pretty much all year he struggled to be effective in the run game. As you also noted SB was also out. So essentially you lose your two of your best offensive players.
Did he? I remember reading Thomas had one of the highest run block win rates in the NFL last year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
There’s a decent sized contingent of defenders on this board that have accused people of not being happy the Giants are winning because they don’t share the same opinion as they do about Daniel Jones. That seems like a pretty extreme stance to take no?
i forgot about the thomas injury that's a good point
i remember bobby skinner posting jones numbers with thomas and without last year and they were a very telling split.
there's also the context of lemiuex and gates getting hurt early, and peart/hernandez struggling.
it's pretty amazing but given that daboll's team is winning the way we thought judge's team would win, there may have been a few critical flaws that if corrected would still have judge here as HC. if he had hired bill callahan as OL coach and a real top DC like dan quinn instead of graham, im pretty sure he's still here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Watching DJ and complimenting his play
If Jones keeps playing this way, does one year out weigh the previous three? To me not enough to approach a $25-30+ million price tag, especially because (and not all his fault) we still don’t know if he can be an elite passer in an offense that leans on the pass.
I think it very reasonably could, if it can be determined with some confidence that the "one year" is more indicative of the QB he now is than the "previous three" do. And it's still early yet but to me, it sure seems to be.
You can just see it: he's different. Even just the way he moves around during the play is strikingly different: more deliberate, efficient, and confident. To me, it's like watching our children's karate teacher demonstrate a move, vs watching our 6 year-old repeat it.
I used to think that his uncertainty, hesitancy, and panic in a play was expressed by every muscle in his body, and that just isn't the case anymore.
Another simple barometer: his ball handling is upper-tier now. He executes the play fake and then bam, he's facing and processing the defense with a half-second.
I was always skeptical but now it's just really apparent that Mara was right about the Giants doing everything they could to screw him up. That doesn't mean he was always a Dan Marino-caliber diamond that an inferior staff was turning into coal, but they certainly weren't molding him into something better. And Daboll and his staff certainly are.
To me, investing in Jones is equal parts believing in him, and believing that the staff can help keep him on his ascent. I think they probably have both beliefs.
Making large financial decisions based off one years
i remember bobby skinner posting jones numbers with thomas and without last year and they were a very telling split.
there's also the context of lemiuex and gates getting hurt early, and peart/hernandez struggling.
it's pretty amazing but given that daboll's team is winning the way we thought judge's team would win, there may have been a few critical flaws that if corrected would still have judge here as HC. if he had hired bill callahan as OL coach and a real top DC like dan quinn instead of graham, im pretty sure he's still here.
He also got the surgery in the offseason. It did not seem to impact him much in PP when he came back but he struggled with getting push in the run game.
Agree, I think they were setting up to be more balanced last year and then they lost two OL right off the bat and never recovered and then AT getting hurt and his recovery sabotaged it.
What this staff has been much better at is overcoming some injury issues and much more creative. Still its the players executing.
Yes the D has been huge. Just look at the closing out of games. Holding GB. Getting the fumble against Baltimore. Yesterday. Titans missed a FG but it was still 46 or 48 yards. That stat with Graham D's at the end of halves and games.....
is far from the dramatic cash outlay people like to think it is. Lamar (#13) is not listed below but will either be tagged or on a bigger AAV extension by March, and realistically it should be 14th if Brady didn't take discounts. If Herbert and Burrow extend it will be north of 46m AAV and the Jones tag amount could end up being barely top half of the league.
economically speaking 1 year 31m is basically as cheap as you can get a quality starter on a 2nd contract (i.e. not baker or jameis).
Patrick Graham's defense 1000% loses that football game yesterday. They wouldn't have even needed the flags to get down the field.
Patrick Graham's raiders defense also seems to be a lot like the old nyg defenses and their team's records are also the same despite Carr being a good qb leading the 3rd highest scoring offense in football right now at 27 ppg.
Patrick Graham's defense 1000% loses that football game yesterday. They wouldn't have even needed the flags to get down the field.
Patrick Graham's raiders defense also seems to be a lot like the old nyg defenses and their team's records are also the same despite Carr being a good qb leading the 3rd highest scoring offense in football right now at 27 ppg.
Yep, the Raiders are a very good offensive team - the defense is the same garbage we saw here. They give up lots of yards and a lot of points.
Graham did an okay job in 2020, but last year was basically "bend and also break."
“Play a career season and then mail it in.” It’s a trait unrelated to his NFL talent. It just doesn’t seem like who he is.
It’s got nothing to do with mailing it in.
So you’re saying that Jones may be on a hot streak right now and we need more evidence of improvement? I agree with that.
But there’s always the risk that a player is putting out a special effort in a contract year. I’m saying I view that as unlikely for Jones.
Gotcha I misunderstood your point. I think the risk is less about over performing because it’s a contract and over performing because the league hasn’t seen Daboll and Kafka in the positions they’re in right now. We’ve seen a lot of head coaches and coordinators have great first years only to flame out. Now I don’t think that’s Daboll and Kafka, I think they’re going to be elite coaches in the league for awhile - but there will likely will be some regression in regards to how well the current offense performs.
How big the regression is, how long it lasts, and what the components of it look like remain to be seen. I’m fairly confident they’ll find a way to be competitive if teams start shutting down Jones and Barkley in the run game.
Nobody is rushing to hand Geno a big contract yet. Mac Jones looked better than Jones last year but wasn’t good before the injury and Zappe looks like he might not lose the job. There’s a lot of season left.
people are refusing to admit/see what is happening in front of their own eyes and that's fine. You'll still be scratching your heads and coming up with new creative posts in week 12.
It's wanting a significant sample to make the best decision.
Sometimes teams/players get hot, but that's not really sustainable and/or indicative of future success.
The light could finally be going off for Jones, but I would want to be totally convinced with the most data.
It's smart business.
Plus, there's no need to make the decision now. We still have (at least) 9 more games of football/data to add. I'm sure Schoen and Daboll will take in all of that "free" information and then make a decision in the offseason. Hopefully they aren't getting as emotional about this as some of BBI's posters are.
I'm just relaxing and enjoying the solid/good QB play and the team winning games. If Jones stays healthy and keeps improving, Giants will bring him back.
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
There’s a decent sized contingent of defenders on this board that have accused people of not being happy the Giants are winning because they don’t share the same opinion as they do about Daniel Jones. That seems like a pretty extreme stance to take no?
To be fair for how long did any thread ANY thread would turn into how much Jones sucks
here's another data point re: economic viability of the tag
if Jones continues playing the way he is or close over the rest of the year, he is 100% going to be a positive value asset at the tag value.
Quote:
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
Despite a slow start to the season, Daniel Jones is now starting to separate himself from the pack as the 8th ranked QB in the NFL on EPA+CPOE composite. Meaning he has been accurate and his play is directly leading to points on the board for the Giants.
competent starting QB's don't reach FA. and while I dont think it's impossible the nyg draft a QB even if they tag jones and bring him back, it might be wise to consider that out of Lawrence (#1 oa), Wilson (#2 oa), Lance (#3 oa), Fields (#11 oa), Mac Jones (#15 oa), and Kenny Pickett (#20 oa) from the last 2 first rounds, finding someone better than Jones might not be so easy no matter where they are in the draft.
When people talk about not comparing across eras, it's contextually in ways that the era matters: for example, if you're comparing the patience that a team had with a QB 40 years ago with the patience that they might have today, and you don't consider the ways that the game has fundamentally changed and the ways that the salary cap informs roster decisions, you're suggesting a comparison that's no longer relevant or realistic. Or, for example, if you're comparing QB stats to those from 20 or 30 years ago, and not indexing against relative league averages for each side of the comparison, you might be skewing in favor of a player when it's really the overall era that is the difference.
If you're looking at something as simple and specific as game winning drives, you can go ahead and compare across eras.
But hey, if making your silly comment was worth looking like a fool, you nailed it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Except christian's opinion isn't one of those that changed.
In the past, christian's POV was repeatedly "DJ needs to play better." And now DJ is playing better.
How is that changing an opinion?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Except christian's opinion isn't one of those that changed.
In the past, christian's POV was repeatedly "DJ needs to play better." And now DJ is playing better.
How is that changing an opinion?
My post literally had nothing to do with christian. It was a general statement. Find someone else to argue with.
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Except christian's opinion isn't one of those that changed.
In the past, christian's POV was repeatedly "DJ needs to play better." And now DJ is playing better.
How is that changing an opinion?
My post literally had nothing to do with christian. It was a general statement. Find someone else to argue with.
The chain of reply that your post was on originated with christian. So I don't know if it would have been clear that your post literally had nothing to do with christian without explicitly saying so. My apologies for interpreting your post as an implied reply to the chain it was on.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
There’s a decent sized contingent of defenders on this board that have accused people of not being happy the Giants are winning because they don’t share the same opinion as they do about Daniel Jones. That seems like a pretty extreme stance to take no?
Not what I asked.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DJ is playing great ball right now...
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
There’s a decent sized contingent of defenders on this board that have accused people of not being happy the Giants are winning because they don’t share the same opinion as they do about Daniel Jones. That seems like a pretty extreme stance to take no?
Not what I asked.
Well what you asked had nothing to with the original comment about there not being extremists on the defenders side then.
people are refusing to admit/see what is happening in front of their own eyes and that's fine. You'll still be scratching your heads and coming up with new creative posts in week 12.
It's wanting a significant sample to make the best decision.
Sometimes teams/players get hot, but that's not really sustainable and/or indicative of future success.
The light could finally be going off for Jones, but I would want to be totally convinced with the most data.
It's smart business.
Agreed. Of course 12 more games is still a small sample size. We've seen players have 'career years' all the time, then fizzle.
So the Giants are going to be in a tough decision spot.
But then again, he's not playing with the best talent around him still.....even though Barkley has been terrific.
OL still has had issues (but getting better).
TE play is improved (scheme and coaching a big plus there).
Still no legit WR.
The nice part about what we're seeing this season from DJ is that if he continues on his current 2022 trajectory, the franchise or transition tag will be a bargain, and a bargaining chip (more so with the franchise tag, I'd think). If he regresses badly, there's no commitment needed. If he sort of plateaus right at this current level, one of the tags could still be the right move.
Just as there is no incentive for DJ to take a bargain contract from the Giants given the current QB market, the Giants don't need to force themselves into an early extension right now without a bargain. The price tag on QBs probably doesn't go up as much from 2023-2024 as it did from 2021-2022, so the bigger dynamic will be how much more expensive can DJ make himself over that time with his own play.
If DJ proves to be a bargain on the franchise tag going into 2023 and then goes out and exceeds that with continued improvement next season, he'd have earned every red cent of whatever contract comes his way in 2024.
If he decides to sign sooner than that, I trust Schoen to do what's best for the franchise and to provide Daboll with what he needs to succeed.
Extending or tagging Jones WILL impact other decisions made on this roster.
They have a lot of money committed to guys like Big Len - Sexy Dexy - Adoree Jackson - Kenny G...are they going to extend some of those guys and try to kick some of that down the road?
What do they do with Love?
Are they going to extend Thomas and McKinney?
What do they do with Barkley?
There are ways to play games - for sure and I'm sure Dunk can spell out a way to make it all happen...but unfortunately the how much and how long are going to have last impacts on a lot of roster decisions moving forward.
ajr, the owner of this website said on multiple threads in the offseason that Terps and BW were proven correct on Daniel Jones. But sure, I bet that had no effect. You're at the point where you are in disbelief about what is happening with Jones, I get it. It is hard for you to fathom. Time to get on board buddy.
christian, what I'm saying is that there were signs last year of him improving his overall play. With the turnovers, making better decisions, and stepping up against big time competition. At KC, he played just as well as Mahomes in that game with 1/50th of the supporting cast did he not?
Hell, one of the best games of his career was last season at New Orleans. Was he not awesome in that game?
This thing you guys are doing where you say that Jones was just this awful quarterback for 3 years is such bullshit and its so tiresome at this point.
Coaching, OL, receivers, all of that has a hand in any QB's scenario. Wow, he has a coach and system that is miles better than anything he had before and he's taking off now...shocking.
ajr, the owner of this website said on multiple threads in the offseason that Terps and BW were proven correct on Daniel Jones. But sure, I bet that had no effect. You're at the point where you are in disbelief about what is happening with Jones, I get it. It is hard for you to fathom. Time to get on board buddy.
If Eric did say that he came to that opinion on his own and not because Terps or BW said it. Get real with these absolutes you speak in. You’re not some genius, no matter how much you might think you are.
And I’m not in disbelief about anything. Being in disbelief would be if Jones was putting up Mahomes numbers. Nothing he’s done during this recent stretch of good play is worth of “disbelief”.
You have this major flaw where you love to just assume and make up what people are thinking to make yourself feel superior. “You must be miserable the Giants are winning”, “Terps and BW hate that Jones play good”, “they’re just waiting for the slip up”, etc. It’s fascinating and makes you look like a fool. You rail against people who speak in absolutes, but do it continuously yourself and now you’re doing it about people who you don’t know outside an anonymous message board and how they form their opinions.
oh, and of course he's playing better this year than last year. What the fuck does that have to do with anything?
Josh Allen was absolute dogshit his rookie year and was dead average in year 2. Guess what happened in his third year in the system once he got Stefon Diggs, a better OL, more confidence, more familiarity? Wow, shocking.
And no, I'm not comparing the two, so don't conflate that either. I'm saying that unless you are just a true bust and a terrible player, QBs are always a product of their surroundings, whatever percentage that plays into it.
Daniel Jones being good now should only shock people who just thought he was terrible because the Giants were terrible.
ajr, well then I don't really know what to tell you. If the owner of this website says that Terps was correct about everything, then people are going to listen.
And by the way, I had a pretty big argument with Eric about Dave Gettleman as well. He was a terrible GM but he picked some standout players who are balling right now and are a huge part of the reason the Giants are a damn good team at the moment. People have problems separating the two things. I have never quite understood that, but here we are.
But accusing people of not being able to form their own opinions and just following what Terps and BW say is insanely stupid and insulting when you don’t know these people. I highly doubt Eric got bludgeoned into his opinion by anyone.
The irony is that you desperately want people to follow your opinion. You don’t see your own hypocrisy because you have this superiority complex and are so desperate to be right. The victory lap after 7 games from someone who had been wrong a lot is insane. But not as insane as being so adamant that people like Eric don’t make their own decisions. Go outside and touch some grass dude.
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
The final 19 plays of the #Giants win over the #Jaguars
2 passes = Both incomplete
17(!) runs = 129 yards / 1 TD Link - ( New Window )
That's an incredible stat. I want to say the Jags came into the game as a top 8-10 D against the run, too.
But I need to check that.
If you look at QBs who have started 6-7 game thus far, I want to say Jones is at or near the bottom in pass attempts and YPA. It's an incredible result considering where the NFL has been trending.
I thought it was smart that JS did not give the 5th year to put him under pressure. He has responded to that and then his 4th QTR play has been really good.
Don't know where this goes but two plus marks imv.
Good on him.
Good on him.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
Eli?...
Quote:
you really got to hand it to him.
Good on him.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
Quote:
you really got to hand it to him.
Good on him.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
They should.
I was one of those guys that said DJ wasn't any good...he is proving me and lots of other people wrong.
In my opinion, if posters are going to try and discredit his play this year - they are showing their personal bias and should no longer be taken seriously when it comes to their take.
Quote:
In comment 15879900 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
you really got to hand it to him.
Good on him.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
Just like Eli, except Eli had Nicks, Mannignham and Cruz to throw to.
In the 4th Quarter, defenses are worn, and DJ/Saquon's legs are the keys to victory.
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
You are correct, but to be fair, there are some that are indeed waiting for their "I told you so" opportunity.
I think folks on both sides of the debate are primed for that. But honestly, the members who are embarrassing themselves the most are some of the Jones defenders.
I've been criticized for saying I give a lot of credit to Jones for improving his play, because that implies it wasn't destined to happen.
Quote:
In comment 15879900 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
you really got to hand it to him.
Good on him.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
Maybe you missed that I used the word "some", i.e., not all. I've already applauded some (like TheGratefulHead) who have started to hand it to him, but there are "some" others who still haven't (not naming names).
I'm not paranoid, but I didn't appreciate basically being called an idiot because I (and others) pointed out that he was playing behind the worst OL, with the worst WRs and worst coaching/play calling, and I simply wasn't ready to say he absolutely couldn't be our future QB. Peace.
Just a bad look.
He keeps winning games, he keeps coming through in the 4th, and he's been sabotaged by drops and mistakes almost every week.
I guess he doesn't throw enough TD passes or whatever.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
Quote:
you really got to hand it to him.
Good on him.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You guys really just make stuff up to get mad about. Everyone person who has been critical about him said he played great yesterday.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
They're directly connected because a decision needs to be made at the end of this year (or before). If this was year 3 for him, and he was already under contract for next year, I'd agree.
At some point, the Giants need to decide what more they need to see from Daniel to want to move ahead with him as the potential long-term answer.
If he keeps winning games like this, I'm having a hard time seeing them saying "thanks for the hard work, kid.. but we think someone else will be better"
I don't really see what it is about Daniel that people feel is so limiting. He's excellent running with the ball, he's shown he can throw deep strikes (the ball to Slayton yesterday was a dime), he's totally cut down on the turnovers and mistakes, he makes plays in the 4th quarter almost every single week that win us football games.
What else does he need to do?
I think folks on both sides of the debate are primed for that. But honestly, the members who are embarrassing themselves the most are some of the Jones defenders.
I've been criticized for saying I give a lot of credit to Jones for improving his play, because that implies it wasn't destined to happen.
You and a handful of posters have changed your tune and have been more open minded that have led to such better discussions. However the more vocal and the posters who post the most are the most embarrassing due to the famous "but".
"Yeah, Jones played well, but..."
"We are winning, but..."
There are a handful of posters who dominated the board for the past year that still are waiting for the time when Jones plays bad or has a bad stretch (which is still possible because this whole team seems to good to be true).
You know its coming. I know its coming. Lets justhope it doesnt occur.
Quote:
I think folks on both sides of the debate are primed for that. But honestly, the members who are embarrassing themselves the most are some of the Jones defenders.
I've been criticized for saying I give a lot of credit to Jones for improving his play, because that implies it wasn't destined to happen.
You and a handful of posters have changed your tune and have been more open minded that have led to such better discussions. However the more vocal and the posters who post the most are the most embarrassing due to the famous "but".
"Yeah, Jones played well, but..."
"We are winning, but..."
There are a handful of posters who dominated the board for the past year that still are waiting for the time when Jones plays bad or has a bad stretch (which is still possible because this whole team seems to good to be true).
You know its coming. I know its coming. Lets justhope it doesnt occur.
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
Before we get into Eli comparisons let's hope he can deliver in those last 7 games of which 5 are division opponents. I also hope Toney somehow is back and Bellinger is back in play.
Dallas and Philly both have very good front 7's. I have not seen WFT to know what they have. I think we are going to have to get more from the pass game. This will be a important evaluation and I hope he has enough tools to be objective.
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
Quote:
and acknowledging his successes this season is a WAY different "thing" (for lack of a better term) than discussing his status as the long-term answer for this franchise as QB.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
They're directly connected because a decision needs to be made at the end of this year (or before). If this was year 3 for him, and he was already under contract for next year, I'd agree.
At some point, the Giants need to decide what more they need to see from Daniel to want to move ahead with him as the potential long-term answer.
If he keeps winning games like this, I'm having a hard time seeing them saying "thanks for the hard work, kid.. but we think someone else will be better"
I don't really see what it is about Daniel that people feel is so limiting. He's excellent running with the ball, he's shown he can throw deep strikes (the ball to Slayton yesterday was a dime), he's totally cut down on the turnovers and mistakes, he makes plays in the 4th quarter almost every single week that win us football games.
What else does he need to do?
How much and how long are two really important parts of what happens at the end of the year.
Success in the NFL is not linear (I stole that from BBB - shout out Dan S.). Just because DJ has had one year of success (and health) in the NFL out of 4 doesn't mean it's bound to continue. I can't just "unsee" what happened the previous 3 years.
If DJ were on another club and the Giants were looking to fix their QB problem - do you think he would bear the "buyer beware" stigma of a guy coming off a career year in his walk season?
I'm not saying that the Giants shouldn't commit to DJ long-term, but I am saying that I can acknowledge that I didn't think he had the kind of season he is having in him...and at the same time... have doubts at this point about signing him to a long term deal that would potentially eat a lot cap space moving forward thus limiting the NYG ability to use cap dollars in other ways.
Quote:
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Quote:
In comment 15880016 christian said:
Quote:
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Oh I agree 100%. I was trying to compliment him. I didnt think Jones should get a new contract this year and never thought he would be this good either.
Quote:
In comment 15879998 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
and acknowledging his successes this season is a WAY different "thing" (for lack of a better term) than discussing his status as the long-term answer for this franchise as QB.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
They're directly connected because a decision needs to be made at the end of this year (or before). If this was year 3 for him, and he was already under contract for next year, I'd agree.
At some point, the Giants need to decide what more they need to see from Daniel to want to move ahead with him as the potential long-term answer.
If he keeps winning games like this, I'm having a hard time seeing them saying "thanks for the hard work, kid.. but we think someone else will be better"
I don't really see what it is about Daniel that people feel is so limiting. He's excellent running with the ball, he's shown he can throw deep strikes (the ball to Slayton yesterday was a dime), he's totally cut down on the turnovers and mistakes, he makes plays in the 4th quarter almost every single week that win us football games.
What else does he need to do?
How much and how long are two really important parts of what happens at the end of the year.
Success in the NFL is not linear (I stole that from BBB - shout out Dan S.). Just because DJ has had one year of success (and health) in the NFL out of 4 doesn't mean it's bound to continue. I can't just "unsee" what happened the previous 3 years.
If DJ were on another club and the Giants were looking to fix their QB problem - do you think he would bear the "buyer beware" stigma of a guy coming off a career year in his walk season?
I think this is what’s missed by the sign him now group. Success and development isn’t linear. If it was, Foles would still be a starting QB in the league.
If Jones keeps playing this way, does one year out weigh the previous three? To me not enough to approach a $25-30+ million price tag, especially because (and not all his fault) we still don’t know if he can be an elite passer in an offense that leans on the pass.
For all the people who are risk averse to drafting QBs because they may bust, paying Jones that type of money and this year turning out to be the exception not the rule would be even worse. Not saying it will be, but we also don’t know that until he steps on the field next year. It’s a dangerous game to throw $150 million at him.
Quote:
In comment 15879998 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
and acknowledging his successes this season is a WAY different "thing" (for lack of a better term) than discussing his status as the long-term answer for this franchise as QB.
In my opinion, they are related, but definitely different discussions.
They're directly connected because a decision needs to be made at the end of this year (or before). If this was year 3 for him, and he was already under contract for next year, I'd agree.
At some point, the Giants need to decide what more they need to see from Daniel to want to move ahead with him as the potential long-term answer.
If he keeps winning games like this, I'm having a hard time seeing them saying "thanks for the hard work, kid.. but we think someone else will be better"
I don't really see what it is about Daniel that people feel is so limiting. He's excellent running with the ball, he's shown he can throw deep strikes (the ball to Slayton yesterday was a dime), he's totally cut down on the turnovers and mistakes, he makes plays in the 4th quarter almost every single week that win us football games.
What else does he need to do?
How much and how long are two really important parts of what happens at the end of the year.
Success in the NFL is not linear (I stole that from BBB - shout out Dan S.). Just because DJ has had one year of success (and health) in the NFL out of 4 doesn't mean it's bound to continue. I can't just "unsee" what happened the previous 3 years.
If DJ were on another club and the Giants were looking to fix their QB problem - do you think he would bear the "buyer beware" stigma of a guy coming off a career year in his walk season?
I'm not saying that the Giants shouldn't commit to DJ long-term, but I am saying that I can acknowledge that I didn't think he had the kind of season he is having in him...and at the same time... have doubts at this point about signing him to a long term deal that would potentially eat a lot cap space moving forward thus limiting the NYG ability to use cap dollars in other ways.
It's not that hard for me to unsee the past 3 years just because I think he had a really awful offensive coordinator the past 2, especially. Garrett was brutal. Completely unfit for the job and the wrong guy for Jones. He had no idea how to get the most out of him or utilize what he did well.
Between the injuries, inconsistent/changing offenses, coaching carousel, all the losing, etc. a QB in his first few years can get swept up and compromised.
I'm still in "wait and see" mode somewhat, but I'm closer and closer to totally buying in on him each week. I think he does a lot of things well and has a lot working in his favor. He's never going to be Patrick Mahomes, but he doesn't need to be.
Jones is playing well. Barkley is playing better. If this is a formula for success it proves one thing -- you really don't need that talented a QB in todays NFL. He has to be a decent passer, not turn the ball over, willing to sneak it and take off running when it is must get first down and have some running speed. There must be about a dozen college QBs who fit that bill. And for all those who think you can't evaluate Jones because of this or that -- I say fair enough. But why then do you want to pay him millions of dollars then when that money could be used for known commodities and just draft a rookie?
To me, one of his best attributes is his accuracy. It would be insane if we didn't have so many drops. He puts lasers on these guys over and over again and really looks like he's turned into a machine most of the time. He looks really comfortable and I really credit Dabs/Kafka for the creative play designs and play-calling that allow him to deliver the ball so beautifully to our mediocre receiving corps.
Most of those throws yesterday were absolutely perfect.
Quote:
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
You are correct, but to be fair, there are some that are indeed waiting for their "I told you so" opportunity.
I think folks on both sides of the debate are primed for that. But honestly, the members who are embarrassing themselves the most are some of the Jones defenders.
I've been criticized for saying I give a lot of credit to Jones for improving his play, because that implies it wasn't destined to happen.
christian, can you name a single Jones "defender" who ever said or implied his improvement was "destined to happen". Maybe BB56 predicted it, but the vast majority of us never ever made any definitive declarations.
What most of us said was simply he's had a crapload of shit going against him, that was out of his control and MAYBE if his OL improved and the coaching/play calling improved, and he got some decent receivers, he could be good enough (to help us win a SB eventually). You might say he still doesn't have decent receivers, but the other 2 aspects have improved (coaching/play calling, drastically) and Bellinger and Robinson are better than what he's had. And of course, is it really a shock that a young player improves with experience and better coaching?
There wasn't much extreme on the defender side.
It was the other side that made the definitive declarations (that his shitty OL, WRs, play calling, etc. were just "excuses" and a real QB would turn chicken shit into salad). Some said definitively that he wouldn't improve (at least not enough), that "we know what he is" and the Giants are absolutely moving on next year, etc.
Some of us got a little tired of it. I will do my best to move on.
But I'm still waiting for "some" of his hardcore critics to really hand it to him and not add a "but.." after they do. Peace.
To me, one of his best attributes is his accuracy. It would be insane if we didn't have so many drops. He puts lasers on these guys over and over again and really looks like he's turned into a machine most of the time. He looks really comfortable and I really credit Dabs/Kafka for the creative play designs and play-calling that allow him to deliver the ball so beautifully to our mediocre receiving corps.
Most of those throws yesterday were absolutely perfect.
Part of this is because Daboll and Kafka have taken a lot of the risk out of the passing game. I’m certain if they let Jones let it fly like Mahomes and Herbert he’d have more turnovers than he does now, and that’s not even a slight to Jones.
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
Quote:
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
I don't think he's earned any contract.
My view was the Giants were likely to give him two years no matter what the outcome, and they should have picked up his 5th year option.
I felt and still feel it's nearly impossible to learn glean the information necessary to make a multi-year commitment off one year.
The offensive line, WRs, and TEs are not much better. The Giants still have a ton to learn about Daniel Jones.
I love the offense they are running this year and I think Jones is doing well in it. I bet the Giants franchise him and see how he does next year with better talent and expanded game plan.
There wasn't much extreme on the defender side.
This could not be further from the truth
Quote:
In comment 15879970 christian said:
There wasn't much extreme on the defender side.
This could not be further from the truth
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
this is kind of hard to read because there are no headings, but this is the game log from those first 4 games last year pre-concussion (and also pre-Barkley sprained ankle, pre-toney ankle injury):
his passer rating was over 90 in all 4 games,
his QBR was over 54 in all 4 games,
he threw for 249+ yards in all 4 games,
and his average was over 7.2 ypc.
the redskin game would have been his first 100 yard rushing game, not yesterday, had slayton not had the holding penalty wipe out that long TD run.
i remembered his first 4 games were solid last year and there were threads after the NO game that maybe he was the guy, but i hadn't realized they were this good. the last coaching staff and their 1-3 record was skunk spray.
Quote:
In comment 15879970 christian said:
There wasn't much extreme on the defender side.
This could not be further from the truth
ok, I must have missed it. Can you give me an example of someone who definitively declared that Jones was absolutely going to be great and lead us to something like 6-1? Maybe BB56, but it wasn't like he was on every Jones thread predicting it, ad nauseam.
From what I saw, it was mostly guys (like myself) who simply weren't ready to write him off yet.
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
Great point, Eric.
Hey who knows maybe Andrew Thomas will suck next year. Should we wait that out too?
But at least it's fun being baited with a "how much credit to give Jones for a great start to the season" discussion than the usual stuff.
Hey who knows maybe Andrew Thomas will suck next year. Should we wait that out too?
Terrible logic. Andrew Thomas's play has progressed year-over-year, and he's been demonstrably consistent.
Hey who knows maybe Andrew Thomas will suck next year. Should we wait that out too?
strong post
Quote:
last year if the defense, which has nothing to do with jones, doesn't crap the bed against washington and atlanta Jones would have been 3-1 with 3 GWD after 4 games (he got concussed in week 5 as he was tying the game against dallas).
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
this is kind of hard to read because there are no headings, but this is the game log from those first 4 games last year pre-concussion (and also pre-Barkley sprained ankle, pre-toney ankle injury):
his passer rating was over 90 in all 4 games,
his QBR was over 54 in all 4 games,
he threw for 249+ yards in all 4 games,
and his average was over 7.2 ypc.
the redskin game would have been his first 100 yard rushing game, not yesterday, had slayton not had the holding penalty wipe out that long TD run.
i remembered his first 4 games were solid last year and there were threads after the NO game that maybe he was the guy, but i hadn't realized they were this good. the last coaching staff and their 1-3 record was skunk spray.
great posts, Eric. "skunk spray" is funny and apt.
Quote:
So now the argument not to sign Jones is that, hey, maybe he just won't play this way next year?
Hey who knows maybe Andrew Thomas will suck next year. Should we wait that out too?
Terrible logic. Andrew Thomas's play has progressed year-over-year, and he's been demonstrably consistent.
100% agreed.
Quote:
In comment 15880105 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
So now the argument not to sign Jones is that, hey, maybe he just won't play this way next year?
Hey who knows maybe Andrew Thomas will suck next year. Should we wait that out too?
Terrible logic. Andrew Thomas's play has progressed year-over-year, and he's been demonstrably consistent.
100% agreed.
is it possible that a QBs performance is more dependent on others, i.e., 5 OLmen, WRs/TEs, coaching/play calling, compared to a LT?
the team has played above expectations for 7 games.
Jones has played mostly in line with his career numbers. in fact he's passing for like 40 fewer ypg than his career average and on his lowest y/a.
Quote:
In comment 15880133 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15880105 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
So now the argument not to sign Jones is that, hey, maybe he just won't play this way next year?
Hey who knows maybe Andrew Thomas will suck next year. Should we wait that out too?
Terrible logic. Andrew Thomas's play has progressed year-over-year, and he's been demonstrably consistent.
100% agreed.
is it possible that a QBs performance is more dependent on others, i.e., 5 OLmen, WRs/TEs, coaching/play calling, compared to a LT?
What does that have to do with Ryan's brain dead post?
He was playing some really good football as well in some stretches last season, you just refused to see it because we had posters on here every day saying he sucked.
Before his neck injury, he had some really nice games against Eagles, Raiders, Chiefs, and Panthers. Was he lighting up the stat sheet? No. But he was doing a nice job commanding the offense and looked fine.
Year 2 Jones was not good. New coach, new offense, he wasn't playing well. He had some good games that season but got hurt and was playing like a below average QB.
Outside of year 2, I struggle to agree with this notion that Jones hasn't been improving over time. It's like everyone is stuck in 2020 with him. It just isn't true anymore, at all. He's not turning it over. His pocket presence is way better. He's seeing the field way better. He's running better. He's quicker with his decision making, and not making dumb ones, outside of the TEN throw which was terrible.
Does he have to KEEP playing like this? Yeah, absolutely. But it has been happening.
Quote:
In comment 15879900 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
you really got to hand it to him.
Good on him.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You're paranoid. There are several threads active on the board right now where posters who were skeptical he was going to succeed are complimenting his play. What a weird take.
Weird, no. There are plenty of folks who will not at all admit that.
Year 2 - new staff plus COVID - still he was actually playing well half way thru until the injury which set him and team back.
Year 3 - Did not look good playing in Year 2 of an antiquated NFL offense that digressed from the previous year. Poor coaching.
Year 4 - Back to looking good playing AGAIN in an NFL style offense suited for today's game.
His awareness and ball handling has been excellent this year, but the big thing I notice is how the Giants are getting "easy" plays for positive yardage that they had no chance of executing a year ago under Garrett/Judge.
The combination of the design and DJ's talent is resulting in a pretty good QB. Not elite and he probably doesn't get there but a guy you can certainly win with.
And now the leadership and belief by other players is starting to set in.
Seems on schedule to me.
However, the season is not over. There are still 10 games to play. We should all be optimistic at this point. Most importantly, we need to support our team and enjoy the ride, we don't know how long it may be. GO GIANTS!
That's true. Jones has had a nice 12 game stretch.
I believe the Giants management will franchise him, and want to see 2 consecutive, healthy years. Hopefully next year the pass protection and WR talent is much better.
Weird, no. There are plenty of folks who will not at all admit that.
Oh yeah, who?
Quote:
last year if the defense, which has nothing to do with jones, doesn't crap the bed against washington and atlanta Jones would have been 3-1 with 3 GWD after 4 games (he got concussed in week 5 as he was tying the game against dallas).
that's without changing 1 thing in his play. in those 4 games he had 6 TDs and just 1 INT.
it's not like he tanked the rest of the year after returning from the concussion either - he went 3-3 with wins over Carolina, Philly, Raiders, and a very near loss to KC that would have been a win if Xman didn't jump offsides.
this is kind of hard to read because there are no headings, but this is the game log from those first 4 games last year pre-concussion (and also pre-Barkley sprained ankle, pre-toney ankle injury):
his passer rating was over 90 in all 4 games,
his QBR was over 54 in all 4 games,
he threw for 249+ yards in all 4 games,
and his average was over 7.2 ypc.
the redskin game would have been his first 100 yard rushing game, not yesterday, had slayton not had the holding penalty wipe out that long TD run.
i remembered his first 4 games were solid last year and there were threads after the NO game that maybe he was the guy, but i hadn't realized they were this good. the last coaching staff and their 1-3 record was skunk spray.
I think what had a huge impact after those games was AT got hurt. He missed at least 3 games and then when he came back he was not right for a while. Pretty much all year he struggled to be effective in the run game. As you also noted SB was also out. So essentially you lose your two of your best offensive players.
Quote:
In comment 15879900 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
you really got to hand it to him.
Good on him.
some people (those who already made up their mind about him) are NOT going to hand it to him.
You guys really just make stuff up to get mad about. Everyone person who has been critical about him said he played great yesterday.
Yes, but not with the requisite self-flagellation I guess?
Doesn’t matter who thought what. The fact is that he is taking the next step. He needs to keep doing it and keep getting better. Yesterday was a big jump forward, esp in the first half.
Did he? I remember reading Thomas had one of the highest run block win rates in the NFL last year.
Quote:
In comment 15880065 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15879970 christian said:
There wasn't much extreme on the defender side.
This could not be further from the truth
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
There’s a decent sized contingent of defenders on this board that have accused people of not being happy the Giants are winning because they don’t share the same opinion as they do about Daniel Jones. That seems like a pretty extreme stance to take no?
there's also the context of lemiuex and gates getting hurt early, and peart/hernandez struggling.
it's pretty amazing but given that daboll's team is winning the way we thought judge's team would win, there may have been a few critical flaws that if corrected would still have judge here as HC. if he had hired bill callahan as OL coach and a real top DC like dan quinn instead of graham, im pretty sure he's still here.
If Jones keeps playing this way, does one year out weigh the previous three? To me not enough to approach a $25-30+ million price tag, especially because (and not all his fault) we still don’t know if he can be an elite passer in an offense that leans on the pass.
I think it very reasonably could, if it can be determined with some confidence that the "one year" is more indicative of the QB he now is than the "previous three" do. And it's still early yet but to me, it sure seems to be.
You can just see it: he's different. Even just the way he moves around during the play is strikingly different: more deliberate, efficient, and confident. To me, it's like watching our children's karate teacher demonstrate a move, vs watching our 6 year-old repeat it.
I used to think that his uncertainty, hesitancy, and panic in a play was expressed by every muscle in his body, and that just isn't the case anymore.
Another simple barometer: his ball handling is upper-tier now. He executes the play fake and then bam, he's facing and processing the defense with a half-second.
I was always skeptical but now it's just really apparent that Mara was right about the Giants doing everything they could to screw him up. That doesn't mean he was always a Dan Marino-caliber diamond that an inferior staff was turning into coal, but they certainly weren't molding him into something better. And Daboll and his staff certainly are.
To me, investing in Jones is equal parts believing in him, and believing that the staff can help keep him on his ascent. I think they probably have both beliefs.
I think there’s still a leap he has to show you before you can consider throwing around $30 million a year.
But last year, the Giants brass clearly though very differently about DJ's ability and future with the club.
They will be tasked with the decision of deciding which DJ they are investing in...and I don't think there's a slam dunk decision on which way they should go (as of yet).
It’s got nothing to do with mailing it in.
there's also the context of lemiuex and gates getting hurt early, and peart/hernandez struggling.
it's pretty amazing but given that daboll's team is winning the way we thought judge's team would win, there may have been a few critical flaws that if corrected would still have judge here as HC. if he had hired bill callahan as OL coach and a real top DC like dan quinn instead of graham, im pretty sure he's still here.
He also got the surgery in the offseason. It did not seem to impact him much in PP when he came back but he struggled with getting push in the run game.
Agree, I think they were setting up to be more balanced last year and then they lost two OL right off the bat and never recovered and then AT getting hurt and his recovery sabotaged it.
What this staff has been much better at is overcoming some injury issues and much more creative. Still its the players executing.
Yes the D has been huge. Just look at the closing out of games. Holding GB. Getting the fumble against Baltimore. Yesterday. Titans missed a FG but it was still 46 or 48 yards. That stat with Graham D's at the end of halves and games.....
Quote:
“Play a career season and then mail it in.” It’s a trait unrelated to his NFL talent. It just doesn’t seem like who he is.
It’s got nothing to do with mailing it in.
So you’re saying that Jones may be on a hot streak right now and we need more evidence of improvement? I agree with that.
But there’s always the risk that a player is putting out a special effort in a contract year. I’m saying I view that as unlikely for Jones.
economically speaking 1 year 31m is basically as cheap as you can get a quality starter on a 2nd contract (i.e. not baker or jameis).
It's wanting a significant sample to make the best decision.
Sometimes teams/players get hot, but that's not really sustainable and/or indicative of future success.
The light could finally be going off for Jones, but I would want to be totally convinced with the most data.
It's smart business.
Patrick Graham's raiders defense also seems to be a lot like the old nyg defenses and their team's records are also the same despite Carr being a good qb leading the 3rd highest scoring offense in football right now at 27 ppg.
Look how the Giants run plays now. Jet sweeps. Swing passes to beat the blitz. Fake to the RB then pass to that same RB for positive yards. WRs open in space - playing pitch and catch.
Those plays were blown up under Garrett or not in the playbook.
Even the damn fade pass looks good now.
It's COACHING combined with talent/experience.
It's year 4.
Quote:
Patrick Graham's defense 1000% loses that football game yesterday. They wouldn't have even needed the flags to get down the field.
Patrick Graham's raiders defense also seems to be a lot like the old nyg defenses and their team's records are also the same despite Carr being a good qb leading the 3rd highest scoring offense in football right now at 27 ppg.
Yep, the Raiders are a very good offensive team - the defense is the same garbage we saw here. They give up lots of yards and a lot of points.
Graham did an okay job in 2020, but last year was basically "bend and also break."
Quote:
In comment 15880322 cosmicj said:
Quote:
“Play a career season and then mail it in.” It’s a trait unrelated to his NFL talent. It just doesn’t seem like who he is.
It’s got nothing to do with mailing it in.
So you’re saying that Jones may be on a hot streak right now and we need more evidence of improvement? I agree with that.
But there’s always the risk that a player is putting out a special effort in a contract year. I’m saying I view that as unlikely for Jones.
Gotcha I misunderstood your point. I think the risk is less about over performing because it’s a contract and over performing because the league hasn’t seen Daboll and Kafka in the positions they’re in right now. We’ve seen a lot of head coaches and coordinators have great first years only to flame out. Now I don’t think that’s Daboll and Kafka, I think they’re going to be elite coaches in the league for awhile - but there will likely will be some regression in regards to how well the current offense performs.
How big the regression is, how long it lasts, and what the components of it look like remain to be seen. I’m fairly confident they’ll find a way to be competitive if teams start shutting down Jones and Barkley in the run game.
Nobody is rushing to hand Geno a big contract yet. Mac Jones looked better than Jones last year but wasn’t good before the injury and Zappe looks like he might not lose the job. There’s a lot of season left.
Quote:
people are refusing to admit/see what is happening in front of their own eyes and that's fine. You'll still be scratching your heads and coming up with new creative posts in week 12.
It's wanting a significant sample to make the best decision.
Sometimes teams/players get hot, but that's not really sustainable and/or indicative of future success.
The light could finally be going off for Jones, but I would want to be totally convinced with the most data.
It's smart business.
Plus, there's no need to make the decision now. We still have (at least) 9 more games of football/data to add. I'm sure Schoen and Daboll will take in all of that "free" information and then make a decision in the offseason. Hopefully they aren't getting as emotional about this as some of BBI's posters are.
I'm just relaxing and enjoying the solid/good QB play and the team winning games. If Jones stays healthy and keeps improving, Giants will bring him back.
Quote:
In comment 15880322 cosmicj said:
Quote:
“Play a career season and then mail it in.” It’s a trait unrelated to his NFL talent. It just doesn’t seem like who he is.
It’s got nothing to do with mailing it in.
So you’re saying that Jones may be on a hot streak right now and we need more evidence of improvement? I agree with that.
But there’s always the risk that a player is putting out a special effort in a contract year. I’m saying I view that as unlikely for Jones.
Also franchise tagging him essentially puts him in another 'contract year'. so that part of the equation can remain consistent for 1 or even 2 years if they want.
Quote:
In comment 15880077 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15880065 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15879970 christian said:
There wasn't much extreme on the defender side.
This could not be further from the truth
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
There’s a decent sized contingent of defenders on this board that have accused people of not being happy the Giants are winning because they don’t share the same opinion as they do about Daniel Jones. That seems like a pretty extreme stance to take no?
To be fair for how long did any thread ANY thread would turn into how much Jones sucks
@JustinPenik
Despite a slow start to the season, Daniel Jones is now starting to separate himself from the pack as the 8th ranked QB in the NFL on EPA+CPOE composite. Meaning he has been accurate and his play is directly leading to points on the board for the Giants.
competent starting QB's don't reach FA. and while I dont think it's impossible the nyg draft a QB even if they tag jones and bring him back, it might be wise to consider that out of Lawrence (#1 oa), Wilson (#2 oa), Lance (#3 oa), Fields (#11 oa), Mac Jones (#15 oa), and Kenny Pickett (#20 oa) from the last 2 first rounds, finding someone better than Jones might not be so easy no matter where they are in the draft.
It's a different era.
Whatabout~
etc....~
When people talk about not comparing across eras, it's contextually in ways that the era matters: for example, if you're comparing the patience that a team had with a QB 40 years ago with the patience that they might have today, and you don't consider the ways that the game has fundamentally changed and the ways that the salary cap informs roster decisions, you're suggesting a comparison that's no longer relevant or realistic. Or, for example, if you're comparing QB stats to those from 20 or 30 years ago, and not indexing against relative league averages for each side of the comparison, you might be skewing in favor of a player when it's really the overall era that is the difference.
If you're looking at something as simple and specific as game winning drives, you can go ahead and compare across eras.
But hey, if making your silly comment was worth looking like a fool, you nailed it.
Quote:
In comment 15880016 christian said:
Quote:
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Except christian's opinion isn't one of those that changed.
In the past, christian's POV was repeatedly "DJ needs to play better." And now DJ is playing better.
How is that changing an opinion?
Quote:
In comment 15880025 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15880016 christian said:
Quote:
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Except christian's opinion isn't one of those that changed.
In the past, christian's POV was repeatedly "DJ needs to play better." And now DJ is playing better.
How is that changing an opinion?
My post literally had nothing to do with christian. It was a general statement. Find someone else to argue with.
Are you saying that christian refused to see how well DJ was supposedly playing because completely separate people on BBI were saying that DJ sucked?
Quote:
In comment 15880042 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15880025 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15880016 christian said:
Quote:
I haven't changed my tune in the least. What are you talking about?
No offense, but you werent on the Jones bandwagon much on the offseason. You have been pretty vocal you dont think he was the guy for the future. Now you're giving him credit and saying he is showing signs of earning that contract.
A lot of people felt this way. I was pretty sure he wasn't the guy before this season, either. I don't think *anyone* could realistically have seen Daboll coming in and doing a job like this right away.
Nothing wrong with forming a different opinion after collecting new data/perspective.
Except christian's opinion isn't one of those that changed.
In the past, christian's POV was repeatedly "DJ needs to play better." And now DJ is playing better.
How is that changing an opinion?
My post literally had nothing to do with christian. It was a general statement. Find someone else to argue with.
The chain of reply that your post was on originated with christian. So I don't know if it would have been clear that your post literally had nothing to do with christian without explicitly saying so. My apologies for interpreting your post as an implied reply to the chain it was on.
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
There’s a decent sized contingent of defenders on this board that have accused people of not being happy the Giants are winning because they don’t share the same opinion as they do about Daniel Jones. That seems like a pretty extreme stance to take no?
Not what I asked.
Quote:
Are you really arguing there was as many defenders of Jones as people who wanted to move on before the season?
There’s a decent sized contingent of defenders on this board that have accused people of not being happy the Giants are winning because they don’t share the same opinion as they do about Daniel Jones. That seems like a pretty extreme stance to take no?
Not what I asked.
Well what you asked had nothing to with the original comment about there not being extremists on the defenders side then.
Quote:
people are refusing to admit/see what is happening in front of their own eyes and that's fine. You'll still be scratching your heads and coming up with new creative posts in week 12.
It's wanting a significant sample to make the best decision.
Sometimes teams/players get hot, but that's not really sustainable and/or indicative of future success.
The light could finally be going off for Jones, but I would want to be totally convinced with the most data.
It's smart business.
Agreed. Of course 12 more games is still a small sample size. We've seen players have 'career years' all the time, then fizzle.
So the Giants are going to be in a tough decision spot.
But then again, he's not playing with the best talent around him still.....even though Barkley has been terrific.
OL still has had issues (but getting better).
TE play is improved (scheme and coaching a big plus there).
Still no legit WR.
Quote:
In comment 15880109 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
people are refusing to admit/see what is happening in front of their own eyes and that's fine. You'll still be scratching your heads and coming up with new creative posts in week 12.
It's wanting a significant sample to make the best decision.
Sometimes teams/players get hot, but that's not really sustainable and/or indicative of future success.
The light could finally be going off for Jones, but I would want to be totally convinced with the most data.
It's smart business.
Agreed. Of course 12 more games is still a small sample size. We've seen players have 'career years' all the time, then fizzle.
So the Giants are going to be in a tough decision spot.
But then again, he's not playing with the best talent around him still.....even though Barkley has been terrific.
OL still has had issues (but getting better).
TE play is improved (scheme and coaching a big plus there).
Still no legit WR.
The nice part about what we're seeing this season from DJ is that if he continues on his current 2022 trajectory, the franchise or transition tag will be a bargain, and a bargaining chip (more so with the franchise tag, I'd think). If he regresses badly, there's no commitment needed. If he sort of plateaus right at this current level, one of the tags could still be the right move.
Just as there is no incentive for DJ to take a bargain contract from the Giants given the current QB market, the Giants don't need to force themselves into an early extension right now without a bargain. The price tag on QBs probably doesn't go up as much from 2023-2024 as it did from 2021-2022, so the bigger dynamic will be how much more expensive can DJ make himself over that time with his own play.
If DJ proves to be a bargain on the franchise tag going into 2023 and then goes out and exceeds that with continued improvement next season, he'd have earned every red cent of whatever contract comes his way in 2024.
If he decides to sign sooner than that, I trust Schoen to do what's best for the franchise and to provide Daboll with what he needs to succeed.
There are a lot of variables here that are known and unknown.
Jones has steadied his sinking ship and is making a case. It's just really hard to say how much is it him and how much is it Daboll/Kafka.
They are putting him in great spots by exploiting his running ability. And many of these throws are the garden variety NFL throws.
But Jones still has to execute and that deserves credit for sure. That's not as easy as it sounds.
One thing I've noticed is when Jones runs there is no hesitation. He commits and goes. That's the coaching definitely kicking in.
There are a lot of variables here that are known and unknown.
Jones has steadied his sinking ship and is making a case. It's just really hard to say how much is it him and how much is it Daboll/Kafka.
They are putting him in great spots by exploiting his running ability. And many of these throws are the garden variety NFL throws.
But Jones still has to execute and that deserves credit for sure. That's not as easy as it sounds.
One thing I've noticed is when Jones runs there is no hesitation. He commits and goes. That's the coaching definitely kicking in.
I will say - it's pretty clear if you put talent around him he's going to be a good performer.
He's showing that now again playing in a modern day NFL offense, in addition to the experience he's gathered over four years in the NFL.
I remember Phil Simms saying the light bulb just goes off. It's just a matter of when.
And considering where we will probably be drafting - I think the option is to build around him now.
They have a lot of money committed to guys like Big Len - Sexy Dexy - Adoree Jackson - Kenny G...are they going to extend some of those guys and try to kick some of that down the road?
What do they do with Love?
Are they going to extend Thomas and McKinney?
What do they do with Barkley?
There are ways to play games - for sure and I'm sure Dunk can spell out a way to make it all happen...but unfortunately the how much and how long are going to have last impacts on a lot of roster decisions moving forward.
Quote:
He was playing some really good football as well in some stretches last season, you just refused to see it because we had posters on here every day saying he sucked.
Are you saying that christian refused to see how well DJ was supposedly playing because completely separate people on BBI were saying that DJ sucked?
Yes, actually, that is what I'm saying. The narrative here had morphed people's thoughts from rational to irrational, driven by a number of posters.
You can either accept it or continue to deny it.
Quote:
In comment 15880196 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
He was playing some really good football as well in some stretches last season, you just refused to see it because we had posters on here every day saying he sucked.
Are you saying that christian refused to see how well DJ was supposedly playing because completely separate people on BBI were saying that DJ sucked?
Yes, actually, that is what I'm saying. The narrative here had morphed people's thoughts from rational to irrational, driven by a number of posters.
You can either accept it or continue to deny it.
Lmao. I’m sure christian is smart enough to form his own opinions. What an insulting inference to make.
Are you saying that christian refused to see how well DJ was supposedly playing because completely separate people on BBI were saying that DJ sucked?
Yes, actually, that is what I'm saying. The narrative here had morphed people's thoughts from rational to irrational, driven by a number of posters.
You can either accept it or continue to deny it.
Do you believe Daniel Jones had as a good of a year last as he's having this year?
Isn’t that what happens vs Jax? DJ cam out firing and lit them up
Hell, one of the best games of his career was last season at New Orleans. Was he not awesome in that game?
This thing you guys are doing where you say that Jones was just this awful quarterback for 3 years is such bullshit and its so tiresome at this point.
Coaching, OL, receivers, all of that has a hand in any QB's scenario. Wow, he has a coach and system that is miles better than anything he had before and he's taking off now...shocking.
So you disagree Jones has played much better this year?
If Eric did say that he came to that opinion on his own and not because Terps or BW said it. Get real with these absolutes you speak in. You’re not some genius, no matter how much you might think you are.
And I’m not in disbelief about anything. Being in disbelief would be if Jones was putting up Mahomes numbers. Nothing he’s done during this recent stretch of good play is worth of “disbelief”.
You have this major flaw where you love to just assume and make up what people are thinking to make yourself feel superior. “You must be miserable the Giants are winning”, “Terps and BW hate that Jones play good”, “they’re just waiting for the slip up”, etc. It’s fascinating and makes you look like a fool. You rail against people who speak in absolutes, but do it continuously yourself and now you’re doing it about people who you don’t know outside an anonymous message board and how they form their opinions.
Josh Allen was absolute dogshit his rookie year and was dead average in year 2. Guess what happened in his third year in the system once he got Stefon Diggs, a better OL, more confidence, more familiarity? Wow, shocking.
And no, I'm not comparing the two, so don't conflate that either. I'm saying that unless you are just a true bust and a terrible player, QBs are always a product of their surroundings, whatever percentage that plays into it.
Daniel Jones being good now should only shock people who just thought he was terrible because the Giants were terrible.
There are decisions to be made, for sure. I'd rather a true contract for Jones over a tag, but Giants can do it if it comes down to that.
Lots of wiggle room to work with, unlike this year.
If you had to rate Jones on a scale of 1-10 this year.
1 being about to lose his job, and 10 being first team All Pro, where would you rate Jones?
And if you had to rank him last year, what would you have ranked him?
And by the way, I had a pretty big argument with Eric about Dave Gettleman as well. He was a terrible GM but he picked some standout players who are balling right now and are a huge part of the reason the Giants are a damn good team at the moment. People have problems separating the two things. I have never quite understood that, but here we are.
There are a lot of variables here that are known and unknown.
Jones has steadied his sinking ship and is making a case. It's just really hard to say how much is it him and how much is it Daboll/Kafka.
They are putting him in great spots by exploiting his running ability. And many of these throws are the garden variety NFL throws.
But Jones still has to execute and that deserves credit for sure. That's not as easy as it sounds.
One thing I've noticed is when Jones runs there is no hesitation. He commits and goes. That's the coaching definitely kicking in.
Jones has certainly been a pleasant surprise to me this year and that's great.
It has also seemed like they're not calling plays "around him" in certain situations as they seemed to earlier in the year, and rightfully so, given his performance.
Most of all, I have confidence in this staff and F.O. to make the correct decisions at the end of the year once all of the info is in.
It's been quite a while since I felt like that.
The irony is that you desperately want people to follow your opinion. You don’t see your own hypocrisy because you have this superiority complex and are so desperate to be right. The victory lap after 7 games from someone who had been wrong a lot is insane. But not as insane as being so adamant that people like Eric don’t make their own decisions. Go outside and touch some grass dude.
@Ourlads_Sy
The final 19 plays of the #Giants win over the #Jaguars
2 passes = Both incomplete
17(!) runs = 129 yards / 1 TD
Link - ( New Window )
@Ourlads_Sy
The final 19 plays of the #Giants win over the #Jaguars
2 passes = Both incomplete
17(!) runs = 129 yards / 1 TD Link - ( New Window )
Wow thanks Terps. Care to post the Packers stats?
Quote:
I'd give Jones an 8 out of 10 this year. All things considered, 8.
And if you had to rank him last year, what would you have ranked him?
In case you missed it, what would you have ranked Jones last year?
I'd rate him a 5 last year. Played well in spots, played poorly in others. But the situation was dreadful. 5.
@Ourlads_Sy
The final 19 plays of the #Giants win over the #Jaguars
2 passes = Both incomplete
17(!) runs = 129 yards / 1 TD Link - ( New Window )
I think they threw the ball a couple of other times as well that were flagged (including the PI in the end zone).
@Ourlads_Sy
The final 19 plays of the #Giants win over the #Jaguars
2 passes = Both incomplete
17(!) runs = 129 yards / 1 TD Link - ( New Window )
That's an incredible stat. I want to say the Jags came into the game as a top 8-10 D against the run, too.
But I need to check that.
If you look at QBs who have started 6-7 game thus far, I want to say Jones is at or near the bottom in pass attempts and YPA. It's an incredible result considering where the NFL has been trending.