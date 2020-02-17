Interesting stat comparison for Jones & Herbert

even elite players with elite talent. which is an obvious and non-controversial statement if you have any memory of stafford in detroit or luck in indy or marino in miami or brady in all the different versions of NE's offense.
y/a has been propped up as a much more telling stat than it is absent environmental context.
Football is the ultimate team game and coaching plays a huge role.
Not sure Chargers have good coaching.
I'd take Herbert on the Giants any time.
Herbert has missed Allen all year (Williams got hurt very late in the game). Jones has been missing OL all year outside of Thomas and his top 3 WRs are hurt. If you cant make excuses for Jones then you cant for Herbert.
and missing WR or two as well, and his head coach is a nutter. Use your eyes, Herbert is still the better and more promising NFL QB. There's nothing he can't do.
it's not a question of who is more promising because it's not a choice. Herbert is probably getting a 10+ year extension worth close to half a billion dollars this offseason or next and he's probably on the short list of the 4 most valuable players in the NFL over the next decade.
i think the point was that even elite players like herbert can see their numbers impacted by circumstances like injuries, the quality of players around them, performance of their OL, etc.
If you cant make excuses for Jones then you cant for Herbert.
Not disagreeing that Herbert is better, but 100% agree that bringing up OL and WR excuse for Herbert while ignoring the same argument for Jones is ridiculous. And not sure if those QB stats include rushing numbers. Based on this season alone, not sure I’d be willing to trade Jones for Herbert.
posts like that are what's ruining this forum, constant whistling the past the graveyard and attempts at upstaging others. I'd welcome the NYG QB be the better of the two, alas ...
Sure there are. The OP posted stats and its a batsignal for an argument. The knee jerk reaction by some will be that its a direct comparison of two players and their talent levels.
Its funny how this site operates, its like clockwork. I sit back and watch since I'm fairly middle of the road on the Jones debate.
And what's ruining BBI is posters who were banned get allowed back in to go right back to trolling people and starting shit (any coincidence how much its increased this week?). Not people thinking stat comparisons of two young QB's can provide some interesting perspective.
is getting more hilarious with every passing week.
I remember posters talking shit to me for being owned by other posters because of Jones. How can I not love this. No call outs. No need. We all see it.
He's not a star any more than Alex Smith was a star under Harbaugh and Reid. Its almost literally the same thing. A good coach has transformed him from a bust to a good game manager. But Herbert has actual star potential. In terms of young qbs I would rank it Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert.
Jones has dealt with shitty coaches. Shit o line, mediocre receivers,
This reminds me of the NYJ fans who would chirp up to claim that they didn’t blow it by picking Ken O’Brien over Dan Marino.
That's different... lol. A LOT different.
Person to person, I haven't seen anyone here say directly that Herbert is not a more talented QB than Jones. I certainly believe he is. But Jones is pretty clearly a competent starting QB you can win with. And he has been severely undervalued here, based on his situation with coaching and OL before Daboll. All told... if I had to give up the current staff to get Herbert over Jones? I would stay with Jones. I also believe this roster has been a bit underrated, BUT we are still needing to build up this roster a bit and get healthy. This staff with better WR and a few added pieces is going to be scary. And that's with Jones under center. IMO. YMMV.
This reminds me of the NYJ fans who would chirp up to claim that they didn’t blow it by picking Ken O’Brien over Dan Marino.
That's different... lol. A LOT different.
Person to person, I haven't seen anyone here say directly that Herbert is not a more talented QB than Jones. I certainly believe he is. But Jones is pretty clearly a competent starting QB you can win with. And he has been severely undervalued here, based on his situation with coaching and OL before Daboll. All told... if I had to give up the current staff to get Herbert over Jones? I would stay with Jones. I also believe this roster has been a bit underrated, BUT we are still needing to build up this roster a bit and get healthy. This staff with better WR and a few added pieces is going to be scary. And that's with Jones under center. IMO. YMMV.
But doesn't whether we can with with him remains to be seen? Maybe we can hope for the playoffs and a wild card win every season but we don't know if we can go all the way with him ala Alex Smith. We just need to find our version of Mahomes. Until then Jones is fine.
from what I've seen needs to be improved. The team's got a Jeckyl and Hyde tendency (I think their HC does too) and what you get play to play is wildly inconsistent. Some of that is injuries to OL (Slater is out), WR (Allen and I think one other is out), but they've got a discipline problem impacting them.
For sure, lack of talent impacts Jones as well. What I pointed out early in the season was there were plays being left on the field by Jones, and there plenty of things he could clean up (and the coaches could help him), and hopefully he would perform better. That is happening now, the coaching is clearly getting through and Jones is doing it even despite the injuries to the extent he is able.
from what I've seen needs to be improved. The team's got a Jeckyl and Hyde tendency (I think their HC does too) and what you get play to play is wildly inconsistent. Some of that is injuries to OL (Slater is out), WR (Allen and I think one other is out), but they've got a discipline problem impacting them.
I feel like their coach is the epitome of the kind of coach who gives analytics a bad name. He embraces them dogmatically without really considering what is transpiring in the game. And if the analytics tell him to go for it on 4th, he doesn't seem to be good enough at actual coaching and play calling to determine what actually gives him the best chance of converting. That 4th down running attempt into a stacked line looked like it had no chance.
from what I've seen needs to be improved. The team's got a Jeckyl and Hyde tendency (I think their HC does too) and what you get play to play is wildly inconsistent. Some of that is injuries to OL (Slater is out), WR (Allen and I think one other is out), but they've got a discipline problem impacting them.
I feel like their coach is the epitome of the kind of coach who gives analytics a bad name. He embraces them dogmatically without really considering what is transpiring in the game. And if the analytics tell him to go for it on 4th, he doesn't seem to be good enough at actual coaching and play calling to determine what actually gives him the best chance of converting. That 4th down running attempt into a stacked line looked like it had no chance.
This couldn’t be a more apt description. He cost them a playoff spot last year.
I think they should really consider firing their coach. It seemed to me like they thought he'd come in and fix the defense, and Herbert would take care of the offense. Instead the defense is a sieve, and they've got Herbert throwing checkdowns to Ekeler, who is on pace to catch something like 120 passes. And their game management is mystifying.
That's a really glaring issue in the NFL - the quality of the coaching is horrendous in some places and it's undermining some talented players.
is getting more hilarious with every passing week.
I remember posters talking shit to me for being owned by other posters because of Jones. How can I not love this. No call outs. No need. We all see it.
He's not a star any more than Alex Smith was a star under Harbaugh and Reid. Its almost literally the same thing. A good coach has transformed him from a bust to a good game manager. But Herbert has actual star potential. In terms of young qbs I would rank it Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert.
from what I've seen needs to be improved. The team's got a Jeckyl and Hyde tendency (I think their HC does too) and what you get play to play is wildly inconsistent. Some of that is injuries to OL (Slater is out), WR (Allen and I think one other is out), but they've got a discipline problem impacting them.
For sure, lack of talent impacts Jones as well. What I pointed out early in the season was there were plays being left on the field by Jones, and there plenty of things he could clean up (and the coaches could help him), and hopefully he would perform better. That is happening now, the coaching is clearly getting through and Jones is doing it even despite the injuries to the extent he is able.
I agree. The Chargers coaching sure looks shaky, not Denver shaky, but shaky nonetheless. They seem to shy away from what is working far too frequently.
that we landed Daboll and our front office. That's going to give us a massive edge considering the quality of coaches and GMs who somehow impress owners enough to be hired. Just crazy that this time around we're not the ones who fell victim to that.
I think the Chargers and the Broncos should fire their coaches, stat.
and he's produced. He's a fantastic young QB. Hopefully his career keeps ascending or maintaining. Very little to find fault with in JH's game. Full stop.
It's just nice to sit here and look at Jones this season and not be disgusted with things. Better yet, be excited about HIM. I keep saying it, and this is a trait that is 100% objective from me, but Jones is fun to watch. I know that isn't rose colored glasses. I know I wish I had DJ in a FF league because his stats are getting better and better. HE rips off chunk rushing plays every game. That's objective FF talk. Jones is looking more and more like a keeper to me or a guy who will generate offense and stats.
Jones makes things happen that are exciting to see on the football field. This isn't everything, but it's definitely something. Mix in his brutally dedicated efforts, pain threshold and leadership, there's a LOT to like here. Just saying.
I think they should really consider firing their coach. It seemed to me like they thought he'd come in and fix the defense, and Herbert would take care of the offense. Instead the defense is a sieve, and they've got Herbert throwing checkdowns to Ekeler, who is on pace to catch something like 120 passes. And their game management is mystifying.
That's a really glaring issue in the NFL - the quality of the coaching is horrendous in some places and it's undermining some talented players.
Agree across the board, tons of headscratchers in every game I've watched mainly from the HC and the defense just can't get on the same page.
and he's produced. He's a fantastic young QB. Hopefully his career keeps ascending or maintaining. Very little to find fault with in JH's game. Full stop.
It's just nice to sit here and look at Jones this season and not be disgusted with things. Better yet, be excited about HIM. I keep saying it, and this is a trait that is 100% objective from me, but Jones is fun to watch. I know that isn't rose colored glasses. I know I wish I had DJ in a FF league because his stats are getting better and better. HE rips off chunk rushing plays every game. That's objective FF talk. Jones is looking more and more like a keeper to me or a guy who will generate offense and stats.
Jones makes things happen that are exciting to see on the football field. This isn't everything, but it's definitely something. Mix in his brutally dedicated efforts, pain threshold and leadership, there's a LOT to like here. Just saying.
Just found that comparison interesting for this season so far. Herbert also has a lousy coaching staff it appears.
I don't like Staley, but I do like Lombardi the OC.
That offense will figure it out. They are being conservative a lot because of the injury to Herbert. He got crushed in that Chiefs game. I thought he'd be out for a month but he's kept playing...
I have much more faith in the Chargers offense getting on track than I do Denver, and I still like WIlson a lot. I think that situation will only end in the HC being fired. The only question is will he last until end of season. I think he's gone before Christmas. The mutiny is coming if it hasn't happened already. We know how that looks.
I am surprised more haven't drawn an analogy to the 2011 49ers with Smith and Harbaugh. Daboll is putting Jones in a situation to succeed using his skillset and limiting his intermediate and downfield throws, where he still is minimally productive. The team is winning on great defense and a running game, that also features Jones in one of his strengths. This is nearly identical to what Harbaugh did with Smith.
I think most are happy that Jones is playing winning football, we'll see how far this offensive style of play can take the Giants, with Jones' limitations as a pocket passer/improviser around the pocket. Smith was never able to get to the big game with the 49ers and Chiefs, leading to his replacement.
I do not believe it a stretch to say Daboll would open up the offense much more with Herbert under center. Right now I am thrilled we finally have what looks to be a great coach. I cannot remember a better head coaching job in the early portions of season with a roster that underwhelms in talent.
But he's got a gunslinger mentality and has complete confidence is his ability to fit a ball into a keyhole.
Can you imagine if Daboll had Herbert to work with? This offense would look a lot more like the Bills.
Ehh, I really like Herbert. But I dont know if he could be as good as Allen. Allen is a much better runner and much like Mahomes - Allen can zing it from any angle from his body, across his body, whatever way about his body, left, right, forwards, or backwards...lol.
Herbert can really throw it when he is set and moving to his right, but Allen is just another level high IMO.
I am surprised more haven't drawn an analogy to the 2011 49ers with Smith and Harbaugh. Daboll is putting Jones in a situation to succeed using his skillset and limiting his intermediate and downfield throws, where he still is minimally productive. The team is winning on great defense and a running game, that also features Jones in one of his strengths. This is nearly identical to what Harbaugh did with Smith.
I think most are happy that Jones is playing winning football, we'll see how far this offensive style of play can take the Giants, with Jones' limitations as a pocket passer/improviser around the pocket. Smith was never able to get to the big game with the 49ers and Chiefs, leading to his replacement.
I do not believe it a stretch to say Daboll would open up the offense much more with Herbert under center. Right now I am thrilled we finally have what looks to be a great coach. I cannot remember a better head coaching job in the early portions of season with a roster that underwhelms in talent.
They are all different players. As far as Smith goes, Jones is WAY more of a threat with his legs and within the RPO. I have never seen games won by Smith the way they have been so far this year by DJ.
is they tend to talk in absolutes. If you asked JonC, Eric, SY56, etc, all very high football IQ people, 2 months ago if the Giants would have the second best record in the NFL near the end of October, they were all state as fact, no way in hell. Well, here we are.
Now some are saying we can't compete for a championship this year, like it's fact. I disagree. A lot will change in the coming weeks, new injuries, guys coming off IR, weather, etc. No one thought the Bengals would be in the SB a year ago last year at this time.
Same goes for Jones. Most made up their minds before the season even started. We heard early in camp about struggles, Taylor looking better, etc. All that turned out to be crap, as he is playing very well.
The O-Line seems to be getting better. I just really hope Toney gets, and stays, healthy, same with Robinson - it will be fun to watch.
It’s not correct to say the camp struggled were crap
I think they should really consider firing their coach. It seemed to me like they thought he'd come in and fix the defense, and Herbert would take care of the offense. Instead the defense is a sieve, and they've got Herbert throwing checkdowns to Ekeler, who is on pace to catch something like 120 passes. And their game management is mystifying.
That's a really glaring issue in the NFL - the quality of the coaching is horrendous in some places and it's undermining some talented players.
Herbert's at 6.5 Y/A for 2022. I know that's a number you can sink your teeth into, as you've pointed out Daniel Jones' pitiful Y/A very recently, which coincidentally is exactly the same 6/5.
RE: RE: There isn't a reality where Jones is a better Qb than Herbert
They are all different players. As far as Smith goes, Jones is WAY more of a threat with his legs and within the RPO. I have never seen games won by Smith the way they have been so far this year by DJ.
I think Jones may be faster, but Smith was a very good runner.
He had three or four years in KC where I think he had 400+ yards rushing.
In fact, I think Smith is a very good comp to Jones. As is Mariota.
They are all different players. As far as Smith goes, Jones is WAY more of a threat with his legs and within the RPO. I have never seen games won by Smith the way they have been so far this year by DJ.
I think Jones may be faster, but Smith was a very good runner.
He had three or four years in KC where I think he had 400+ yards rushing.
In fact, I think Smith is a very good comp to Jones. As is Mariota.
I definitely disagree. Smith was a decent QB but was a good game manager IMO. I put Jones a good tick above Smith (at least at this moment). No one would ever consider Smith to be a dual threat QB as Jones is. And right now, I think DJ has shown to have improved his pocket awareness and escapability. I also think Jones throws a better long ball and can throw better on the run than Smith.
Interesting, Good find. To clarify my disagreement in the prior post, no doubt he could definitely move for a pocket QB but my point was he is not nearly the dual threat DJ is. I think Smith was a pretty good QB but I think DJ is better based on the points I listed. Just my opinion though.
it you think Jones is a "game manager" you probably don't know shit.
Game managers don't come from behind week after week.
It's not like Jones is just showing up and letting the defense win it for us. He is driving down the field and making plays to win
Sorry if you don't like it...keep crying
RE: It’s not correct to say the camp struggled were crap
He’s what you’d build in a pocket passer. An area of the game where he could be special. He doesn’t “bend” the game like Allen or Mahomes though. Allen is a powerhouse and Mahomes is a magician. Give Herbert enough talent and he could be a pure passing game breaker on the level of the other two. I think he’s the closest thing we’ve seen to Marino if everything goes right for him. His pure passing skills are just beautiful to watch, his offense sucks right now though so he has to figure it out. And they’re still 11th in points scored.
Jones has been awesome so far. As of this point, he’s ahead of Herbert in the MVP rankings and deservedly so. Daboll/Kafka/Jones/Barkley… they’ve figured something out in the early going here but they will need to adapt with more downfield passing like last week. We will need receivers for that. But so far Jones has done his job really well.
I would trade Jones for Herbert right now. That doesn’t mean I don’t respect Jones because I do. His chemistry with Barkley has been so cool to watch this year. It was pointed out by Schlereth and co. that Jones was doing a great job of ball-handling. He’s so good at it right now. For a guy who was fumbling every game, this has been impressive to see.
He’s what you’d build in a pocket passer. An area of the game where he could be special. He doesn’t “bend” the game like Allen or Mahomes though. Allen is a powerhouse and Mahomes is a magician. Give Herbert enough talent and he could be a pure passing game breaker on the level of the other two. I think he’s the closest thing we’ve seen to Marino if everything goes right for him. His pure passing skills are just beautiful to watch, his offense sucks right now though so he has to figure it out. And they’re still 11th in points scored.
Jones has been awesome so far. As of this point, he’s ahead of Herbert in the MVP rankings and deservedly so. Daboll/Kafka/Jones/Barkley… they’ve figured something out in the early going here but they will need to adapt with more downfield passing like last week. We will need receivers for that. But so far Jones has done his job really well.
I would trade Jones for Herbert right now. That doesn’t mean I don’t respect Jones because I do. His chemistry with Barkley has been so cool to watch this year. It was pointed out by Schlereth and co. that Jones was doing a great job of ball-handling. He’s so good at it right now. For a guy who was fumbling every game, this has been impressive to see.
I like the Marino comp a lot for Herbert. He definitely fits that mold.
He’s what you’d build in a pocket passer. An area of the game where he could be special. He doesn’t “bend” the game like Allen or Mahomes though. Allen is a powerhouse and Mahomes is a magician. Give Herbert enough talent and he could be a pure passing game breaker on the level of the other two. I think he’s the closest thing we’ve seen to Marino if everything goes right for him. His pure passing skills are just beautiful to watch, his offense sucks right now though so he has to figure it out. And they’re still 11th in points scored.
Jones has been awesome so far. As of this point, he’s ahead of Herbert in the MVP rankings and deservedly so. Daboll/Kafka/Jones/Barkley… they’ve figured something out in the early going here but they will need to adapt with more downfield passing like last week. We will need receivers for that. But so far Jones has done his job really well.
I would trade Jones for Herbert right now. That doesn’t mean I don’t respect Jones because I do. His chemistry with Barkley has been so cool to watch this year. It was pointed out by Schlereth and co. that Jones was doing a great job of ball-handling. He’s so good at it right now. For a guy who was fumbling every game, this has been impressive to see.
Interesting post. The Marino comp to Herbert has been raised before. The arm talent certainly seems comparable. But Herbert is the better athlete and is a better mover.
I said earlier that I can't believe Herbert is playing after that hit he took in KC. It wouldn't surprise me if his rib cartilage fracture is also actual broken ribs and LAC is staying mum on that.
He’s what you’d build in a pocket passer. An area of the game where he could be special. He doesn’t “bend” the game like Allen or Mahomes though. Allen is a powerhouse and Mahomes is a magician. Give Herbert enough talent and he could be a pure passing game breaker on the level of the other two. I think he’s the closest thing we’ve seen to Marino if everything goes right for him. His pure passing skills are just beautiful to watch, his offense sucks right now though so he has to figure it out. And they’re still 11th in points scored.
Jones has been awesome so far. As of this point, he’s ahead of Herbert in the MVP rankings and deservedly so. Daboll/Kafka/Jones/Barkley… they’ve figured something out in the early going here but they will need to adapt with more downfield passing like last week. We will need receivers for that. But so far Jones has done his job really well.
I would trade Jones for Herbert right now. That doesn’t mean I don’t respect Jones because I do. His chemistry with Barkley has been so cool to watch this year. It was pointed out by Schlereth and co. that Jones was doing a great job of ball-handling. He’s so good at it right now. For a guy who was fumbling every game, this has been impressive to see.
I like the Marino comp a lot for Herbert. He definitely fits that mold.
agree, really good comp and really good post.
separately as this season has moved along i think it might be time for us to update our Jones comp from Tannehill to early years Russell Wilson when they mostly leaned on a dominant marshawn running game and excellent defense.
the giants defense isn't on that level and Jones/Barkley may similarly also not be good enough on offense, but through 7 games that's probably the closest thing i can think of to what we've seen in terms of a guy not putting up huge passing totals but passing very efficiently and making big plays with his legs and through the air with the game on the line. especially since he's also shown much improved escapability.
Tannehill has never run for more than 270 yards as a titan, Russ' career high in year 3 was 850 yards and 6 tds, which is about what jones is on pace for right now, so obviously a very big extra element for defenses to worry about.
But why go to a division with Mahomes & a conference which also includes Allen & Burrow?
The NFC is wide open. Brady & Rodgers are both near the end. Stafford looks old behind a bad OL. I still see Payton in Dallas unless that team continues to play well and have a good playoff run.
The Chargers also have very little fanbase. It’s the same reason I didn’t think the Jacksonville job was desirable despite having Trevor Lawrence. You see all those Giant fans at that game? That’s a shitty franchise with no passion. No thanks.
but right now jones has already hit russell wilson's season highs in GWD (5) and 4QC (4). Russ hit both of those in 2019 in 16 starts. Jones is sitting on both in 7 starts. Patrick Mahomes has never hit either number in any of his years (probably because they are always ahead).
Josh Allen's career highs are the same 4/5 in 2019 which is interesting because that was his pre-breakout year and to that point he was under 200 ypg as a passer and also under 7 y/a.
so i think that's where jones is right now, somewhere between year 2 josh allen and russ pre-cooking.
RE: I know coaching Herbert has to be desirable for Payton
But why go to a division with Mahomes & a conference which also includes Allen & Burrow?
The NFC is wide open. Brady & Rodgers are both near the end. Stafford looks old behind a bad OL. I still see Payton in Dallas unless that team continues to play well and have a good playoff run.
The Chargers also have very little fanbase. It’s the same reason I didn’t think the Jacksonville job was desirable despite having Trevor Lawrence. You see all those Giant fans at that game? That’s a shitty franchise with no passion. No thanks.
But why go to a division with Mahomes & a conference which also includes Allen & Burrow?
The NFC is wide open. Brady & Rodgers are both near the end. Stafford looks old behind a bad OL. I still see Payton in Dallas unless that team continues to play well and have a good playoff run.
The Chargers also have very little fanbase. It’s the same reason I didn’t think the Jacksonville job was desirable despite having Trevor Lawrence. You see all those Giant fans at that game? That’s a shitty franchise with no passion. No thanks.
All those are fair points.
But it's Justin Herbert. And he's 24 years old.
Payton’s a cocky mf-er, and not a young coach with something to prove. As likely as anyone to invite the challenge of going against Mahomes every year.
They need an offensive guru either at OC or HC in the worst way.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
y/a has been propped up as a much more telling stat than it is absent environmental context.
Broncos are a tire fire and the Raiders are the Raiders.
Football is the ultimate team game and coaching plays a huge role.
Not sure Chargers have good coaching.
I'd take Herbert on the Giants any time.
Football is the ultimate team game and coaching plays a huge role.
Not sure Chargers have good coaching.
I'd take Herbert on the Giants any time.
Giants don't have ANY receivers as good as those on LAC.
Football is the ultimate team game and coaching plays a huge role.
Not sure Chargers have good coaching.
I'd take Herbert on the Giants any time.
Herbert has missed Allen all year (Williams got hurt very late in the game). Jones has been missing OL all year outside of Thomas and his top 3 WRs are hurt. If you cant make excuses for Jones then you cant for Herbert.
The tier is Allen/ Mahomes/ Herbert, then Burrow in the next tier. Come on
We can be pleased with the record but still grounded in reality. There is no GM in football who would take Jones after 4 years over Herbert in his second year.
it's not a question of who is more promising because it's not a choice. Herbert is probably getting a 10+ year extension worth close to half a billion dollars this offseason or next and he's probably on the short list of the 4 most valuable players in the NFL over the next decade.
i think the point was that even elite players like herbert can see their numbers impacted by circumstances like injuries, the quality of players around them, performance of their OL, etc.
'Memba when some said how Sanchez and Josh Freeman were better than Eli.
No doubt Herbert is the better QB, but man its funny reading people squirm when pointing out he's not invincible.
The gap between Herbert and Jones in terms of talent is as wide as the gap between the Astros and the Yankees.
We can be pleased with the record but still grounded in reality. There is no GM in football who would take Jones after 4 years over Herbert in his second year.
His QBR last year was 41.5. It's 62.7 now. He had 1 GWD last year. He already has 5 this year in 7 games.
If you think this is the same exact QB, I'm not sure what to tell you.
He's getting better.
Quote:
I'd take Herbert on the Giants any time.
If you cant make excuses for Jones then you cant for Herbert.
Not disagreeing that Herbert is better, but 100% agree that bringing up OL and WR excuse for Herbert while ignoring the same argument for Jones is ridiculous. And not sure if those QB stats include rushing numbers. Based on this season alone, not sure I’d be willing to trade Jones for Herbert.
No it’s the anger and insults over someone’s differing football opinion that is “ruining this forum” as you put it.
I don't think anyone can reasonably try and argue this. Herbert is the better player.
It's just increasingly evident that circumstances and support are heavily influential factors when it comes to QB performance.
If we're going to point out that Herbert has been playing hurt, missing WR's etc, then we can also point out Jones' lack of weapons and the fact that he also played hurt. Fair is fair.
Sure there are. The OP posted stats and its a batsignal for an argument. The knee jerk reaction by some will be that its a direct comparison of two players and their talent levels.
Its funny how this site operates, its like clockwork. I sit back and watch since I'm fairly middle of the road on the Jones debate.
And what's ruining BBI is posters who were banned get allowed back in to go right back to trolling people and starting shit (any coincidence how much its increased this week?). Not people thinking stat comparisons of two young QB's can provide some interesting perspective.
Quote:
Jones is basically having the same year he had last year and is basically the same qb. The schedule, the defense and Barkley have sparked the won-loss record.
We can be pleased with the record but still grounded in reality. There is no GM in football who would take Jones after 4 years over Herbert in his second year.
His QBR last year was 41.5. It's 62.7 now. He had 1 GWD last year. He already has 5 this year in 7 games.
If you think this is the same exact QB, I'm not sure what to tell you.
He's getting better.
There is no doubt he is getting better. Much better even. Herbert's ceiling is still higher though. Both of those things can be true.
I remember posters talking shit to me for being owned by other posters because of Jones. How can I not love this. No call outs. No need. We all see it.
Both QBs have or had some really bad coaching.
Both have or had their top potential derailed by injuries to both WR and OL.
Its pretty simple to me.
Quote:
In comment 15882028 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Jones is basically having the same year he had last year and is basically the same qb. The schedule, the defense and Barkley have sparked the won-loss record.
We can be pleased with the record but still grounded in reality. There is no GM in football who would take Jones after 4 years over Herbert in his second year.
His QBR last year was 41.5. It's 62.7 now. He had 1 GWD last year. He already has 5 this year in 7 games.
If you think this is the same exact QB, I'm not sure what to tell you.
He's getting better.
There is no doubt he is getting better. Much better even. Herbert's ceiling is still higher though. Both of those things can be true.
Sure. I even said before Herbert is the better player. I just have no idea how someone could watch last year's team and this one and think Daniel Jones is just the same guy.
Look at the INT and fumble numbers. Both have steadily declined every year he's been in the league. He's a smarter, more efficient, effective player right now.
Quote:
In comment 15882028 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Jones is basically having the same year he had last year and is basically the same qb. The schedule, the defense and Barkley have sparked the won-loss record.
We can be pleased with the record but still grounded in reality. There is no GM in football who would take Jones after 4 years over Herbert in his second year.
His QBR last year was 41.5. It's 62.7 now. He had 1 GWD last year. He already has 5 this year in 7 games.
If you think this is the same exact QB, I'm not sure what to tell you.
He's getting better.
There is no doubt he is getting better. Much better even. Herbert's ceiling is still higher though. Both of those things can be true.
He already said its higher and is the better player. In fact, almost everyone has.
Quote:
posts like that are what's ruining this forum, constant whistling the past the graveyard and attempts at upstaging others. I'd welcome the NYG QB be the better of the two, alas ...
No it’s the anger and insults over someone’s differing football opinion that is “ruining this forum” as you put it.
No anger here, only when others are disingenuous or full of football shit will you get a rise out of me.
I remember posters talking shit to me for being owned by other posters because of Jones. How can I not love this. No call outs. No need. We all see it.
He's not a star any more than Alex Smith was a star under Harbaugh and Reid. Its almost literally the same thing. A good coach has transformed him from a bust to a good game manager. But Herbert has actual star potential. In terms of young qbs I would rank it Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert.
This is the right post.
Herbert is playing with a significant rib injury.
He makes throws Jones can only dream about. An elite thrower.
That's different... lol. A LOT different.
Person to person, I haven't seen anyone here say directly that Herbert is not a more talented QB than Jones. I certainly believe he is. But Jones is pretty clearly a competent starting QB you can win with. And he has been severely undervalued here, based on his situation with coaching and OL before Daboll. All told... if I had to give up the current staff to get Herbert over Jones? I would stay with Jones. I also believe this roster has been a bit underrated, BUT we are still needing to build up this roster a bit and get healthy. This staff with better WR and a few added pieces is going to be scary. And that's with Jones under center. IMO. YMMV.
Quote:
This reminds me of the NYJ fans who would chirp up to claim that they didn’t blow it by picking Ken O’Brien over Dan Marino.
That's different... lol. A LOT different.
Person to person, I haven't seen anyone here say directly that Herbert is not a more talented QB than Jones. I certainly believe he is. But Jones is pretty clearly a competent starting QB you can win with. And he has been severely undervalued here, based on his situation with coaching and OL before Daboll. All told... if I had to give up the current staff to get Herbert over Jones? I would stay with Jones. I also believe this roster has been a bit underrated, BUT we are still needing to build up this roster a bit and get healthy. This staff with better WR and a few added pieces is going to be scary. And that's with Jones under center. IMO. YMMV.
But doesn't whether we can with with him remains to be seen? Maybe we can hope for the playoffs and a wild card win every season but we don't know if we can go all the way with him ala Alex Smith. We just need to find our version of Mahomes. Until then Jones is fine.
For sure, lack of talent impacts Jones as well. What I pointed out early in the season was there were plays being left on the field by Jones, and there plenty of things he could clean up (and the coaches could help him), and hopefully he would perform better. That is happening now, the coaching is clearly getting through and Jones is doing it even despite the injuries to the extent he is able.
This will take a few games for Hebert to figure out because it's tough to adjust a makeshift OL mid-season, especially losing two studs who allowed for the timing routes Lombardi uses.
I feel like their coach is the epitome of the kind of coach who gives analytics a bad name. He embraces them dogmatically without really considering what is transpiring in the game. And if the analytics tell him to go for it on 4th, he doesn't seem to be good enough at actual coaching and play calling to determine what actually gives him the best chance of converting. That 4th down running attempt into a stacked line looked like it had no chance.
Quote:
from what I've seen needs to be improved. The team's got a Jeckyl and Hyde tendency (I think their HC does too) and what you get play to play is wildly inconsistent. Some of that is injuries to OL (Slater is out), WR (Allen and I think one other is out), but they've got a discipline problem impacting them.
I feel like their coach is the epitome of the kind of coach who gives analytics a bad name. He embraces them dogmatically without really considering what is transpiring in the game. And if the analytics tell him to go for it on 4th, he doesn't seem to be good enough at actual coaching and play calling to determine what actually gives him the best chance of converting. That 4th down running attempt into a stacked line looked like it had no chance.
This couldn’t be a more apt description. He cost them a playoff spot last year.
That's a really glaring issue in the NFL - the quality of the coaching is horrendous in some places and it's undermining some talented players.
Quote:
is getting more hilarious with every passing week.
I remember posters talking shit to me for being owned by other posters because of Jones. How can I not love this. No call outs. No need. We all see it.
He's not a star any more than Alex Smith was a star under Harbaugh and Reid. Its almost literally the same thing. A good coach has transformed him from a bust to a good game manager. But Herbert has actual star potential. In terms of young qbs I would rank it Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert.
OK then. Keep on keeping on.
For sure, lack of talent impacts Jones as well. What I pointed out early in the season was there were plays being left on the field by Jones, and there plenty of things he could clean up (and the coaches could help him), and hopefully he would perform better. That is happening now, the coaching is clearly getting through and Jones is doing it even despite the injuries to the extent he is able.
I agree. The Chargers coaching sure looks shaky, not Denver shaky, but shaky nonetheless. They seem to shy away from what is working far too frequently.
I think the Chargers and the Broncos should fire their coaches, stat.
Gano missed 2 Fgs to Hopkins missing 1
Won loss record and all that...coaching matter of course...
If you didn't look that closely, maybe ignoring that sexy arm strength and spec sheet that some of you love, you'd wonder who was truly the vastly better QB.
It's just nice to sit here and look at Jones this season and not be disgusted with things. Better yet, be excited about HIM. I keep saying it, and this is a trait that is 100% objective from me, but Jones is fun to watch. I know that isn't rose colored glasses. I know I wish I had DJ in a FF league because his stats are getting better and better. HE rips off chunk rushing plays every game. That's objective FF talk. Jones is looking more and more like a keeper to me or a guy who will generate offense and stats.
Jones makes things happen that are exciting to see on the football field. This isn't everything, but it's definitely something. Mix in his brutally dedicated efforts, pain threshold and leadership, there's a LOT to like here. Just saying.
That's a really glaring issue in the NFL - the quality of the coaching is horrendous in some places and it's undermining some talented players.
Agree across the board, tons of headscratchers in every game I've watched mainly from the HC and the defense just can't get on the same page.
Alex Smith? Yea ok. And you say that like it's a bad thing. The same Alex Smith that won a shit load of games and came within inches of a super bowl.
And I don't think Smith has the rushing AA that Jones possesses. Nor the accuracy.
QB comparisons and rankings are fucking stupid and pointless anyway. Eli was always in the teens or worse and then he ripped hears our in January. Just win.
It's just nice to sit here and look at Jones this season and not be disgusted with things. Better yet, be excited about HIM. I keep saying it, and this is a trait that is 100% objective from me, but Jones is fun to watch. I know that isn't rose colored glasses. I know I wish I had DJ in a FF league because his stats are getting better and better. HE rips off chunk rushing plays every game. That's objective FF talk. Jones is looking more and more like a keeper to me or a guy who will generate offense and stats.
Jones makes things happen that are exciting to see on the football field. This isn't everything, but it's definitely something. Mix in his brutally dedicated efforts, pain threshold and leadership, there's a LOT to like here. Just saying.
I honestly think I'd give every cent I have just to see David Crosby running routes in a game.
Just not this - but there have huge moments in the 4th quarter when he is not even in the game. I remember there were back to back 3rd and 4th down plays - and he was on the sideline.
I think anyone who watches football can agree that the Chargers head coach is a MASSIVE problem.
I can't be objective there as Ekeler is my FF RB. But I routinely scream at the TV much like I used to when various failed HCs were under utilizing Jamal Charles on KC back in the 20-teens.
I'd be feeding #30 all day long. HE's a terrific player.
I don't like Staley, but I do like Lombardi the OC.
That offense will figure it out. They are being conservative a lot because of the injury to Herbert. He got crushed in that Chiefs game. I thought he'd be out for a month but he's kept playing...
Quote:
in QB scoring FF this season. NINTH. With crosby, stills and Nash at WR.
I honestly think I'd give every cent I have just to see David Crosby running routes in a game.
haha there's a visual...
Quote:
Just found that comparison interesting for this season so far. Herbert also has a lousy coaching staff it appears.
I don't like Staley, but I do like Lombardi the OC.
That offense will figure it out. They are being conservative a lot because of the injury to Herbert. He got crushed in that Chiefs game. I thought he'd be out for a month but he's kept playing...
I have much more faith in the Chargers offense getting on track than I do Denver, and I still like WIlson a lot. I think that situation will only end in the HC being fired. The only question is will he last until end of season. I think he's gone before Christmas. The mutiny is coming if it hasn't happened already. We know how that looks.
These obscure stats are useless.
Just enjoy the season.
Quote:
and missing WR or two as well, and his head coach is a nutter. Use your eyes, Herbert is still the better and more promising NFL QB. There's nothing he can't do.
This is the right post.
Herbert is playing with a significant rib injury.
He makes throws Jones can only dream about. An elite thrower.
He also makes throws you hope Jones doesn't. Herbert has talent, but sheesh he is sloppy.
Quote:
I don’t know if it’s them trying to keep him healthy, but the lack of running the ball with Ekeler in some games is puzzling.
Just not this - but there have huge moments in the 4th quarter when he is not even in the game. I remember there were back to back 3rd and 4th down plays - and he was on the sideline.
I think anyone who watches football can agree that the Chargers head coach is a MASSIVE problem.
It’s mind blowing. Look if they were the Browns and had Chubb and Hunt I’d get it. But Ekeler really is the only threat in the backfield.
I think most are happy that Jones is playing winning football, we'll see how far this offensive style of play can take the Giants, with Jones' limitations as a pocket passer/improviser around the pocket. Smith was never able to get to the big game with the 49ers and Chiefs, leading to his replacement.
I do not believe it a stretch to say Daboll would open up the offense much more with Herbert under center. Right now I am thrilled we finally have what looks to be a great coach. I cannot remember a better head coaching job in the early portions of season with a roster that underwhelms in talent.
It’s mind blowing. Look if they were the Browns and had Chubb and Hunt I’d get it. But Ekeler really is the only threat in the backfield.
truth to be told. I think Josh Kelly is actually a pretty good back. And they put in fucking Sony Michel who cant catch and runs like he is in mud.
Just a very odd dynamic there.
It reminds me a lot of the Yankees playing IKF over Peraza
This is the right post.
Herbert is playing with a significant rib injury.
He makes throws Jones can only dream about. An elite thrower.
He also makes throws you hope Jones doesn't. Herbert has talent, but sheesh he is sloppy.
He's at 12/4 TD/INT. Which is good.
But he's got a gunslinger mentality and has complete confidence is his ability to fit a ball into a keyhole.
Can you imagine if Daboll had Herbert to work with? This offense would look a lot more like the Bills.
He's at 12/4 TD/INT. Which is good.
But he's got a gunslinger mentality and has complete confidence is his ability to fit a ball into a keyhole.
Can you imagine if Daboll had Herbert to work with? This offense would look a lot more like the Bills.
Ehh, I really like Herbert. But I dont know if he could be as good as Allen. Allen is a much better runner and much like Mahomes - Allen can zing it from any angle from his body, across his body, whatever way about his body, left, right, forwards, or backwards...lol.
Herbert can really throw it when he is set and moving to his right, but Allen is just another level high IMO.
Quote:
in QB scoring FF this season. NINTH. With crosby, stills and Nash at WR.
I honestly think I'd give every cent I have just to see David Crosby running routes in a game.
Honestly Nash was always my favorite. And I bet he and Sills are faster.
I think most are happy that Jones is playing winning football, we'll see how far this offensive style of play can take the Giants, with Jones' limitations as a pocket passer/improviser around the pocket. Smith was never able to get to the big game with the 49ers and Chiefs, leading to his replacement.
I do not believe it a stretch to say Daboll would open up the offense much more with Herbert under center. Right now I am thrilled we finally have what looks to be a great coach. I cannot remember a better head coaching job in the early portions of season with a roster that underwhelms in talent.
They are all different players. As far as Smith goes, Jones is WAY more of a threat with his legs and within the RPO. I have never seen games won by Smith the way they have been so far this year by DJ.
Now some are saying we can't compete for a championship this year, like it's fact. I disagree. A lot will change in the coming weeks, new injuries, guys coming off IR, weather, etc. No one thought the Bengals would be in the SB a year ago last year at this time.
Same goes for Jones. Most made up their minds before the season even started. We heard early in camp about struggles, Taylor looking better, etc. All that turned out to be crap, as he is playing very well.
The O-Line seems to be getting better. I just really hope Toney gets, and stays, healthy, same with Robinson - it will be fun to watch.
That's a really glaring issue in the NFL - the quality of the coaching is horrendous in some places and it's undermining some talented players.
Herbert's at 6.5 Y/A for 2022. I know that's a number you can sink your teeth into, as you've pointed out Daniel Jones' pitiful Y/A very recently, which coincidentally is exactly the same 6/5.
They are all different players. As far as Smith goes, Jones is WAY more of a threat with his legs and within the RPO. I have never seen games won by Smith the way they have been so far this year by DJ.
I think Jones may be faster, but Smith was a very good runner.
He had three or four years in KC where I think he had 400+ yards rushing.
In fact, I think Smith is a very good comp to Jones. As is Mariota.
Quote:
They are all different players. As far as Smith goes, Jones is WAY more of a threat with his legs and within the RPO. I have never seen games won by Smith the way they have been so far this year by DJ.
I think Jones may be faster, but Smith was a very good runner.
He had three or four years in KC where I think he had 400+ yards rushing.
In fact, I think Smith is a very good comp to Jones. As is Mariota.
I definitely disagree. Smith was a decent QB but was a good game manager IMO. I put Jones a good tick above Smith (at least at this moment). No one would ever consider Smith to be a dual threat QB as Jones is. And right now, I think DJ has shown to have improved his pocket awareness and escapability. I also think Jones throws a better long ball and can throw better on the run than Smith.
Right now Jones is pretty close to Allen as a runner in terms of production.
Herbert has some nice skills. I don't like calling QB's elite till they do something in the playoffs. Chargers are also a pass first team. He has had much better weapons.
Both QB's should have some bigger games at the end of the season. Best to re-visit the discussion then imv.
Smith's three best running years came in KC.
Lowest to highest he had: 355, 431, 498.
Smith's three best running years came in KC.
Lowest to highest he had: 355, 431, 498.
Interesting, Good find. To clarify my disagreement in the prior post, no doubt he could definitely move for a pocket QB but my point was he is not nearly the dual threat DJ is. I think Smith was a pretty good QB but I think DJ is better based on the points I listed. Just my opinion though.
Game managers don't come from behind week after week.
It's not like Jones is just showing up and letting the defense win it for us. He is driving down the field and making plays to win
Sorry if you don't like it...keep crying
Daboll said he purposely put Jones in difficult situations in camp (a Wink D does that anyway). And they're crafting a game plan with league's worst WR corp in mind.
Jones has been awesome so far. As of this point, he’s ahead of Herbert in the MVP rankings and deservedly so. Daboll/Kafka/Jones/Barkley… they’ve figured something out in the early going here but they will need to adapt with more downfield passing like last week. We will need receivers for that. But so far Jones has done his job really well.
I would trade Jones for Herbert right now. That doesn’t mean I don’t respect Jones because I do. His chemistry with Barkley has been so cool to watch this year. It was pointed out by Schlereth and co. that Jones was doing a great job of ball-handling. He’s so good at it right now. For a guy who was fumbling every game, this has been impressive to see.
Jones has been awesome so far. As of this point, he’s ahead of Herbert in the MVP rankings and deservedly so. Daboll/Kafka/Jones/Barkley… they’ve figured something out in the early going here but they will need to adapt with more downfield passing like last week. We will need receivers for that. But so far Jones has done his job really well.
I would trade Jones for Herbert right now. That doesn’t mean I don’t respect Jones because I do. His chemistry with Barkley has been so cool to watch this year. It was pointed out by Schlereth and co. that Jones was doing a great job of ball-handling. He’s so good at it right now. For a guy who was fumbling every game, this has been impressive to see.
I like the Marino comp a lot for Herbert. He definitely fits that mold.
Jones has been awesome so far. As of this point, he’s ahead of Herbert in the MVP rankings and deservedly so. Daboll/Kafka/Jones/Barkley… they’ve figured something out in the early going here but they will need to adapt with more downfield passing like last week. We will need receivers for that. But so far Jones has done his job really well.
I would trade Jones for Herbert right now. That doesn’t mean I don’t respect Jones because I do. His chemistry with Barkley has been so cool to watch this year. It was pointed out by Schlereth and co. that Jones was doing a great job of ball-handling. He’s so good at it right now. For a guy who was fumbling every game, this has been impressive to see.
Interesting post. The Marino comp to Herbert has been raised before. The arm talent certainly seems comparable. But Herbert is the better athlete and is a better mover.
I said earlier that I can't believe Herbert is playing after that hit he took in KC. It wouldn't surprise me if his rib cartilage fracture is also actual broken ribs and LAC is staying mum on that.
Quote:
He’s what you’d build in a pocket passer. An area of the game where he could be special. He doesn’t “bend” the game like Allen or Mahomes though. Allen is a powerhouse and Mahomes is a magician. Give Herbert enough talent and he could be a pure passing game breaker on the level of the other two. I think he’s the closest thing we’ve seen to Marino if everything goes right for him. His pure passing skills are just beautiful to watch, his offense sucks right now though so he has to figure it out. And they’re still 11th in points scored.
Jones has been awesome so far. As of this point, he’s ahead of Herbert in the MVP rankings and deservedly so. Daboll/Kafka/Jones/Barkley… they’ve figured something out in the early going here but they will need to adapt with more downfield passing like last week. We will need receivers for that. But so far Jones has done his job really well.
I would trade Jones for Herbert right now. That doesn’t mean I don’t respect Jones because I do. His chemistry with Barkley has been so cool to watch this year. It was pointed out by Schlereth and co. that Jones was doing a great job of ball-handling. He’s so good at it right now. For a guy who was fumbling every game, this has been impressive to see.
I like the Marino comp a lot for Herbert. He definitely fits that mold.
agree, really good comp and really good post.
separately as this season has moved along i think it might be time for us to update our Jones comp from Tannehill to early years Russell Wilson when they mostly leaned on a dominant marshawn running game and excellent defense.
the giants defense isn't on that level and Jones/Barkley may similarly also not be good enough on offense, but through 7 games that's probably the closest thing i can think of to what we've seen in terms of a guy not putting up huge passing totals but passing very efficiently and making big plays with his legs and through the air with the game on the line. especially since he's also shown much improved escapability.
Tannehill has never run for more than 270 yards as a titan, Russ' career high in year 3 was 850 yards and 6 tds, which is about what jones is on pace for right now, so obviously a very big extra element for defenses to worry about.
Taking DJ in chunks and the nugget here is that people who last year would have suggested that you cannot compare Jones to Herbert, let alone Allen and Mahommes, are doing so.
I actually like their OC Lomardi.
But I can see help on the way - Sean Peyton.
Quote:
A new coach. If Herbert wasn’t so good people would think of his HC like they have Hackett.
I actually like their OC Lomardi.
But I can see help on the way - Sean Peyton.
Really? I can't stand the way that offense operates.
One benefit of Dallas being good is maybe Payton goes elsewhere.
They were 5th in the NFL in scoring last year under Lombardi.
The year prior, Herbert's rookie year, they were 18th under Steichen.
I agree Staley is on over his head...
Herbert, especially, is awesome to watch.
The NFC is wide open. Brady & Rodgers are both near the end. Stafford looks old behind a bad OL. I still see Payton in Dallas unless that team continues to play well and have a good playoff run.
The Chargers also have very little fanbase. It’s the same reason I didn’t think the Jacksonville job was desirable despite having Trevor Lawrence. You see all those Giant fans at that game? That’s a shitty franchise with no passion. No thanks.
Josh Allen's career highs are the same 4/5 in 2019 which is interesting because that was his pre-breakout year and to that point he was under 200 ypg as a passer and also under 7 y/a.
so i think that's where jones is right now, somewhere between year 2 josh allen and russ pre-cooking.
The NFC is wide open. Brady & Rodgers are both near the end. Stafford looks old behind a bad OL. I still see Payton in Dallas unless that team continues to play well and have a good playoff run.
The Chargers also have very little fanbase. It’s the same reason I didn’t think the Jacksonville job was desirable despite having Trevor Lawrence. You see all those Giant fans at that game? That’s a shitty franchise with no passion. No thanks.
All those are fair points.
But it's Justin Herbert. And he's 24 years old.
Quote:
But why go to a division with Mahomes & a conference which also includes Allen & Burrow?
The NFC is wide open. Brady & Rodgers are both near the end. Stafford looks old behind a bad OL. I still see Payton in Dallas unless that team continues to play well and have a good playoff run.
The Chargers also have very little fanbase. It’s the same reason I didn’t think the Jacksonville job was desirable despite having Trevor Lawrence. You see all those Giant fans at that game? That’s a shitty franchise with no passion. No thanks.
All those are fair points.
But it's Justin Herbert. And he's 24 years old.
Payton’s a cocky mf-er, and not a young coach with something to prove. As likely as anyone to invite the challenge of going against Mahomes every year.
All those are fair points.
But it's Justin Herbert. And he's 24 years old.
Payton’s a cocky mf-er, and not a young coach with something to prove. As likely as anyone to invite the challenge of going against Mahomes every year.
Agreed.
I think he wants the best Queen piece available in the NFL. And Herbert would qualify (assuming LAC opened up). He might get more clout in LAC.
In Dallas, I don't think Jerry and Stephen Jones are ceding power. And McClay has a ton of say, too...