Nick Gates added to NYG active roster

Big Rick in FL : 7:36 am
NYG will add Nick Gates to the active roster today per Raanan on Twitter
Here's the tweet  
Big Rick in FL : 7:36 am : link
Quote:
@JordanRaanan: He’s back! Giants OL Nick Gates will be added to the active roster Wednesday, per source. His 21-day window on PUP expired today.

It’s the next step in an incredible comeback from gruesome leg injury. Gates needed 7 surgeries after fracturing his fibula + tibia Week 2 last year.
Excellent and well done.  
No Where Man : 7:38 am : link
.
That is great news  
George from PA : 7:40 am : link
.
Awesome news  
5BowlsSoon : 7:41 am : link
Time to,pin this big boy for the whole world to see as soon as they turn on their computer.
 
christian : 7:44 am : link
Sweet. If he can work off the rust and take over at center after the break, it would me a miracle.
Honestly,Unbelievable News  
Rick in Dallas : 7:46 am : link
Gates is one tough dude.
Perhaps he will actually  
section125 : 7:47 am : link
be able to play after the Bye Week...
I have no clue what his impact will be  
Biteymax22 : 7:49 am : link
But this is as happy as I've felt for a singular Giants player in a long time. Talk about a kid that has just had to grind to get where he his.
RE: I have no clue what his impact will be  
chick310 : 7:54 am : link
In comment 15883004 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
But this is as happy as I've felt for a singular Giants player in a long time. Talk about a kid that has just had to grind to get where he his.


Right Bitey. It really tells you something about Gates and his internal makeup to work so hard and meet a goal to get back onto the field with his teammates. Maybe it can spread to others.

Would be just great if Gates could contribute positively again, and at such a position of need.

Schubert (sp) reincarnated?  
Sec 103 : 8:00 am : link
Would be great to see this man actually come back strong, if not for the Giants for himself.
Lots of sacrifice here folks.
Wish him the best
Fantastic news  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:01 am : link
This was not easy as a lot of complications came up along the way. What a spirit this young man has and this has to be a great moment for him to get to this point.
RE: Fantastic news  
Optimus-NY : 8:05 am : link
In comment 15883016 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
This was not easy as a lot of complications came up along the way. What a spirit this young man has and this has to be a great moment for him to get to this point.


+1

Indeed. Great story and great young man. Wish him all the best. I'm sure we'll see him in better shape next season. If he could come in and play a few snaps and be eligible like Richie (lol), that'd be dandy. That $hit was hilarious whenever Seubert (69) reported in as eligible, hahaha!
I  
g56blue10 : 8:13 am : link
Never understood why some thought he wouldn’t be. Just didn’t make since to go through this whole
Process just to IR him for the rest of the season.

It’s quite an amazing story to make I even this far. If he can get back to the pre injury Gates than we are getting close to having our future offensive line set
RE: Schubert (sp) reincarnated?  
Giantimistic : 8:18 am : link
In comment 15883015 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
Would be great to see this man actually come back strong, if not for the Giants for himself.
Lots of sacrifice here folks.
Wish him the best


How is there not a comparative article on these 2 with interviews from Schubert about his road back to play high level oline after a leg injury.
Another miracle...  
Klaatu : 8:20 am : link
In an already miraculous season.
Great News!  
MojoEd : 8:22 am : link
I thought for sure his career was over after that injury.
Welcome news, now move Kaderius Toney's locker next to his  
JoeMorrison40 : 8:22 am : link
.
Would be huge  
ajr2456 : 8:24 am : link
If he can return to what he was pre injury. Best center option on the team, imo. Also a great guy.
Good news - could mean a lot, or very little.  
Big Blue Blogger : 8:25 am : link
It means more because of the injuries to Neal and Bredeson. As the 10th lineman, Gates could continue his rehab while the coaches and medical staff evaluated his progress. Now he’s #8. That’s an important spot, because the eighth OL is the freebie active slot on game day.

The team can buy time by elevating a PS OL (presumably Holden) this week. But that creates a crunch elsewhere, especially if Roche is needed to fill in for Ximines again.

The bigger point with Gates is that he could still wind up on IR without ever playing. He has come a long way, but he isn’t at the Rich Seubert “69 is eligible” stage yet - not until we see him in a game.
Rich Seubert  
Southern Man : 8:39 am : link
Don't like being a corrector, but Richie deserves some respect.
RE: I have no clue what his impact will be  
cosmicj : 8:39 am : link
In comment 15883004 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
But this is as happy as I've felt for a singular Giants player in a long time. Talk about a kid that has just had to grind to get where he his.


Yes, +1. 7 surgeries! Holy cow. I’m struggling to see how he will be able to play this season, but what do I know.
BBB  
YANKEE28 : 8:42 am : link
Enjoying your posts.

Please check your last comment.

Roche is no longer on the PS. Was elevated to the 53 and not part of the discussion as to which 2 PS players move up vs the Seahawks.
fuck yeah!  
islander1 : 8:46 am : link
.
It's interesting for me that  
Bob from Massachusetts : 8:48 am : link
both he and Hakeem Nicks had compartment syndrome. That causes death of muscle tissue that may not or is not fully recoverable. Both made it back, but for me Nicks was never the same. I wonder if the player Gates is now will be the same or different from how he was before.

Each case is different, so the two aren't the same, but my other thinking is that for an OL it isn't as important as for a WR. Will he be less nimble for pulling? Well, I don't think that was a critical part of his game. Does it affect the quick footwork inside? I don't know. It probably is reflective of leg strength more than quickness. I will be intrigued whether he is able to recover to his previous level of play
Great news, for reasons that have nothing to do with football  
Andy in Halifax : 8:51 am : link
So glad he's been able to recover to the point where playing football is even an option.

I wonder if they rework his contract to free cap space..
fantastic news  
KDavies : 8:55 am : link
couldn't be happier for him. Would love to see him pop back into the starting lineup, but that may be too much to hope for
I am cheering as hard for this guy as any Giants player in 50 years  
Tom in NY : 8:55 am : link
He is all heart, hustle, and toughness....exactly what I want from an Interior Olinemen.

Go get 'em Nick...you are a sight for sore eyes!
Awesome  
Bleedin Blue : 8:57 am : link
Just glad he’s healthy, that’s the main thing. I hope he’s healthy enough to return to old form
Question ... if he’s close but still not really ready, is he eligible  
Spider56 : 9:01 am : link
to go on IR for 4 weeks and then be activated? With Neal and Bredeson out, the Giants really need to have all other OL available for the next month or so.
I'm an optimist by nature but  
Dr. D : 9:03 am : link
I never thought Gates would be back this year and I sure as heck didn't think we'd be 6-1!

I guess I should learn to be more optimistic!
I would think he is line  
Dave on the UWS : 9:23 am : link
depth at this point.Next step is to be active on game day.
Makes the hair  
Harvest Blend : 9:25 am : link
stand up on the back of my neck. NG must be over the moon.
I hope...  
BleedingBlue2 : 9:36 am : link
his first game back is at home and he gets a roaring ovation. Incredible!
I think we have a coaching staff that will resist the urge  
Marty in Albany : 9:38 am : link
to push him into a game before he is ready.

It would be tragic to sacrifice Nick in exchange for a cheap victory or two.
fuck yea!  
djm : 9:40 am : link
..
Great news!  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:45 am : link
He deserves it....and so do we!
Great  
AcidTest : 9:46 am : link
news.
YANKEE28: Thanks! I switched Roche with Ryder Anderson in my head.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:55 am : link
So EDGE is covered, but DL is not. The dilemma remains with Anderson, but they could conceivably go thin on the defensive line.
I think he's further along than you guys do  
aquidneck : 9:58 am : link
He didn't have to come off PUP, the Giants didn't have to start the clock ticking till he and they were ready.

I've heard Daboll say that if you don't practice, you don't play. I think the inverse of that is probably also true. If you practice well, you play.

I'm sure they'll work him in slowly, but I'm thinking Giants activated Gates from PUP because they think he can contribute on the timetable he is on now.
Gates is one of my favorite Giants - all time  
Ira : 10:01 am : link
.
RE: Rich Seubert  
rebel yell : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15883042 Southern Man said:
Quote:
Don't like being a corrector, but Richie deserves some respect.

Maybe this will complete Schubert's "Unfinished Symphony." Richie does deserve respect. What a player!
Aquidneck: To see him practice, they had to start the 21-day clock  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:12 am : link
All we know is that he was medically cleared for contact, so the coaches could start their part of the evaluation, and that so far the evaluation has gone sufficiently well for them not to shut him down for the year.

Next things to watch:
1) Who snaps with the 2s in practice this week?
2) Does Gates make the trip to Seattle?
3) Does he dress on Sunday as the 8th “freebie” OL?
4) Does he enter the game at all?

The injuries to Neal and Bredeson complicate 1, 3, and 4.
This is good. Gates is such a good guy to have and if he can play  
Heisenberg : 10:13 am : link
he can help an interior line that's been spotty at times.
courageous and inspiring  
bluefin : 10:18 am : link
let’s go Nick
I think they have to believe he can get back into the lineup  
BillT : 10:26 am : link
Or they wouldn’t have either started the clock on him or put him on the 53. Don’t see them doing all that if all they hoped was he would be our 10th OL.
