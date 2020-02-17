Nick Gates added to NYG active roster

This was not easy as a lot of complications came up along the way. What a spirit this young man has and this has to be a great moment for him to get to this point.
+1
Indeed. Great story and great young man. Wish him all the best. I'm sure we'll see him in better shape next season. If he could come in and play a few snaps and be eligible like Richie (lol), that'd be dandy. That $hit was hilarious whenever Seubert (69) reported in as eligible, hahaha!
It means more because of the injuries to Neal and Bredeson. As the 10th lineman, Gates could continue his rehab while the coaches and medical staff evaluated his progress. Now he’s #8. That’s an important spot, because the eighth OL is the freebie active slot on game day.
The team can buy time by elevating a PS OL (presumably Holden) this week. But that creates a crunch elsewhere, especially if Roche is needed to fill in for Ximines again.
The bigger point with Gates is that he could still wind up on IR without ever playing. He has come a long way, but he isn’t at the Rich Seubert “69 is eligible” stage yet - not until we see him in a game.
both he and Hakeem Nicks had compartment syndrome. That causes death of muscle tissue that may not or is not fully recoverable. Both made it back, but for me Nicks was never the same. I wonder if the player Gates is now will be the same or different from how he was before.
Each case is different, so the two aren't the same, but my other thinking is that for an OL it isn't as important as for a WR. Will he be less nimble for pulling? Well, I don't think that was a critical part of his game. Does it affect the quick footwork inside? I don't know. It probably is reflective of leg strength more than quickness. I will be intrigued whether he is able to recover to his previous level of play
Great news, for reasons that have nothing to do with football
All we know is that he was medically cleared for contact, so the coaches could start their part of the evaluation, and that so far the evaluation has gone sufficiently well for them not to shut him down for the year.
Next things to watch:
1) Who snaps with the 2s in practice this week?
2) Does Gates make the trip to Seattle?
3) Does he dress on Sunday as the 8th “freebie” OL?
4) Does he enter the game at all?
The injuries to Neal and Bredeson complicate 1, 3, and 4.
This is good. Gates is such a good guy to have and if he can play
Or they wouldn’t have either started the clock on him or put him on the 53. Don’t see them doing all that if all they hoped was he would be our 10th OL.
It’s the next step in an incredible comeback from gruesome leg injury. Gates needed 7 surgeries after fracturing his fibula + tibia Week 2 last year.
Right Bitey. It really tells you something about Gates and his internal makeup to work so hard and meet a goal to get back onto the field with his teammates. Maybe it can spread to others.
Would be just great if Gates could contribute positively again, and at such a position of need.
Lots of sacrifice here folks.
Wish him the best
+1
Process just to IR him for the rest of the season.
It’s quite an amazing story to make I even this far. If he can get back to the pre injury Gates than we are getting close to having our future offensive line set
How is there not a comparative article on these 2 with interviews from Schubert about his road back to play high level oline after a leg injury.
Yes, +1. 7 surgeries! Holy cow. I’m struggling to see how he will be able to play this season, but what do I know.
Please check your last comment.
Roche is no longer on the PS. Was elevated to the 53 and not part of the discussion as to which 2 PS players move up vs the Seahawks.
I wonder if they rework his contract to free cap space..
Go get 'em Nick...you are a sight for sore eyes!
I guess I should learn to be more optimistic!
It would be tragic to sacrifice Nick in exchange for a cheap victory or two.
I've heard Daboll say that if you don't practice, you don't play. I think the inverse of that is probably also true. If you practice well, you play.
I'm sure they'll work him in slowly, but I'm thinking Giants activated Gates from PUP because they think he can contribute on the timetable he is on now.
Maybe this will complete Schubert's "Unfinished Symphony." Richie does deserve respect. What a player!
