Daniel Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week…

fully convinced he was the guy, but I was absolutely convinced he had shown enough, regardless of outcomes, to get this year under the new coaches and some upgraded talent. Well , turns out there was not much of a functional upgrade in talent, but enough apparently. And the big difference is the coaching staff. None of that qualifies as any special insight. And that is why I couldn't comprehend those convinced that he had proved he was no good and it would be a wast of time to keep him this year. On the bright side, many of those have demonstrated the integrity to give him the kudos he has clearly earned.
ESPN still cant grasp that Jones is playing well, they still use the same narrative that Jones is jist not turning the ball over..
Only 1 guy is giving Jones credit and thats Rex Ryan
And to Rex's credit, he was on the Jones bandwagon early. I hated the guy when he was the Jets coach and thought he was a total blowhard; but I will give it to him on this.. he's been team Daniel for a bit and hasn't moved off it.
Coming off the neck injury and surgery, with a new offense to learn, mgmt having no ties, with the weapons and hits he takes on a weekly basis… he is a mentally and physically tough son of a bitch and it is really so enjoyable to see his performance starting to match that toughness.
...is still one of the premier "take the top off" QBs. He can do it with his legs or arm.
DJ is steady. Defenses aren't coming in "worried" about what DJ might do, they are with Lamar.
That said, DJ is making most of the right decisions, taking care of the ball and moving the chains. I'm sure DCs are thinking that they can handle their business vs. DJ...and he winds-up frustrating them, and winning.
So, ok, DJ is Lamar-lite. If he keeps stacking Dubs, he'll just be Daniel Jones, a QB1 with a new contract...and a problem for those once confident DCs.
The last 2 years was just a horrible offense combined with a lack of talent. We still have a lack of talent but the scheme is current and allows Jones to succeed. I believe the OL is mostly in place going forward and now the big piece is getting WRs. We need 2 high quality WRs for next season and pretty much clean house on the rest of the WRs.
A little early but I believe Wan'Dale is a #3 WR. Very much like a Cole Beasley was used in Buffalo and a very valuable piece. As much as I want to keep defending Toney, he just seems like we wont be healthy. He would be a great #2. Im not saying get rid of him, just cant count on him. Remember the leap that Allen took when they acquired Stephon Diggs. Hopefully Jones can make a similar leap if the Giants get the WR group some talent.
Congrats to Jones, I have been a supporter of him and I think he has turned the corner to being a quality NFL starter. I am confident the Giants have found their QB and we can concentrate the efforts on other positions. e may never be a top 5 QB, but he gives it everything he has, he works hard and its now showing on the field. We can certainly do a lot worse than Jones. Im hoping the fans get behind this guy 100%. Most here predicted less than 6 wins for this team and now we are in the mix for the playoffs and Jones is a big part of that.
I genuinely didn't think it would be possible to demonstrate this much improvement in one year, especially since it was so often claimed that DJ couldn't succeed with porous pass blocking and crappy WRs.
He still has middling pass pro (though it has visibly improved) and even worse receivers than he's had at any point, but he has taken on the burden of improvement in spite of those challenges.
DJ (and the coaching staff) deserve a ton of credit for overcoming the obstacles that DJ's biggest supporters claimed were insurmountable.
...you make the point most, IMV tried to make. It has been clear that DJ had not "proven" that he was "no good" or that keeping him this year as QB1 was somehow a waste of time.
It was 100% the right move. That discussion is over.
I still believe that he has to keep stacking Ws to get a new deal and I expect that he will.
I mentioned in another thread that in the end, our GM and head coach will tell us whether they think Jones is our long term QB based upon how they handle his contract after this season.
Whatever they decide is what it is and our "opinions" will be nothing more than that. Schoen and Daboll know more about this than we do.
If anyone thought that not extending Jones already was a signal that he is not our long term QB, then that was an error on your part. The team simply was not in position to do that even if they wanted to due to the cap situation. I a no cap expert.
AT was injured last year. He missed 3-4 games and when he came back he could not get push in the running game with his ankle and had offseason surgery. The LG play has been better. Bredeson made a lot of progress. Center better than Price. Glowinski is a upgrade over WH. Neal while spotty in PP is a far superior run blocking RT compared to Peart and whoever else they trotting out.
Then the really big one is SB who was not near what he is this season. Then still bigger is the coaching.
It was not Jones fans not recognizing circumstances can be overcome. It was those in the QBGC who don't understand how variables around the QB have a enormous impact imv.
I don't really understand all the surprise. I bet that each and every
If you want to be really fair, there were five obstacles:
- OL
- WR
- Play-calling
- Coaching
- DJ himself
So maybe 60% have been overcome.
It's absurd, IMO, to be so hung up on the previous excuses that one won't give the credit where it's primarily due: to DJ. His play has improved, independent of all the other variables that posters used to either defend him or criticize him in the past.
Big Blue Banter or someone does a tape bye week comparing play calls and design on similar down and distance from last year or prior years.
I’m not taking away from Jones here. I have been in the camp that we couldn’t know about Jones really, because he’s not in position to succeed.
The Big Blue Banter guys called this “modern football.” I agree. The play design, the eye candy, the reads, putting guys in conflict, using DJ’s athleticism…I think we’re starting to see what DJ can be because he’s got a chance now. Our OL isn’t a wall but it’s improved to at least slightly below average and DJ sometimes has time. How rare was it before to just see a guy really open? DJ would have to avoid pressure and every throw was tight window. Now we have the post/wheel combo clear out a whole side for Wan’Dale to run into from the backside and it’s….OPEN!
Hard to be decisive when you’re being asked to make a Hobson’s choice each time. Which of my 4 button hooks is least blanketed?
You are not wrong!
I did leave out #1.
Like Barkley, confidence is paramount. They both have that, and it certainly shows.
Rex is one of the few that believed in the guy since draft day. He actually started to flip week 1 and 2, but has since reversed course. Gotta think he admires what he's done through some unreal adversity.
deserved. Daboll's system and Saquon's reemergence are definitely contributing to his success, but he is leading the team. His pocket presence and ability to make full field reads have improved. And there is no question his passing numbers would be better if he had better receivers. If he keeps playing at or near this level, the FT seems likely, and would be warranted.
most QBs heading into a 2nd contract negotiate their extensions off the 5YO or the tag - as Kyler did last year, and Lamar did all offseason, and Burrow/Herbert/Hurts will probably do this upcoming offseason.
If Jones continues playing well enough even with the 5yo declined they had the 2 optional tag years to maneuver that same outcome.
when you are talking about QB contracts reaching 1/4 to 1/2 of a billion dollars, the $10m difference in 5yo/tag value is meaningless compared to having as much info as possible to get the decision right. working with jones for 12 months before deciding anything (and making sure he can stay healthy) was 100% the right decision.
RE: declining the 5th YO had very little downside with the tag in pocket
Agree. In retrospect, the logic was sound and I have no issue that they went this route.
Imagine what the offense can do once they get real WR's, not the scrubs they have now
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
53s
Daniel Jones now has won this award under three different head coaches in three different offenses:
2019: Pat Shurmur
2021: Joe Judge
2022: Brian Daboll
Daniel is winning me over big time.
He put the team on his back, played with fire, and literally willed them to victory.
I commend you for eating the crow. I think some here would rather starve to death (metaphorically, in case not obvious) than eat the crow.
The haters are now relying on just statistics. LOL
I still can't believe he is doing so much with so little (aka receivers.)
Quote:
Where they had Jones behind Lawrence and Fields
It was 100% the right move. That discussion is over.
I still believe that he has to keep stacking Ws to get a new deal and I expect that he will.
He's been better than Lamar overall this year and has thrown it much better too.
Fileds!!??... Wow. Just wow.
Quote:
Where they had Jones behind Lawrence and Fields
Fileds!!??... Wow. Just wow.
Fields. My spelling... Wow.
He was handed a really tough set of circumstances. Kept battling and things got better. Great job to him and his coaches and teammates for better supporting him.
Keep it up.
Quote:
Serving up some crow to eat right now.
I commend you for eating the crow. I think some here would rather starve to death (metaphorically, in case not obvious) than eat the crow.
I'm e enjoying my crow. Roasted breast with leg confit.
Delicious!
More accurate passer, not quite the same threat with his feet
Jones is outplaying Jackson right now by a wide margin.
The discussion then, and now - if he shows he’s the man - how much will it take to keep him?
DJ is steady. Defenses aren't coming in "worried" about what DJ might do, they are with Lamar.
That said, DJ is making most of the right decisions, taking care of the ball and moving the chains. I'm sure DCs are thinking that they can handle their business vs. DJ...and he winds-up frustrating them, and winning.
So, ok, DJ is Lamar-lite. If he keeps stacking Dubs, he'll just be Daniel Jones, a QB1 with a new contract...and a problem for those once confident DCs.
The discussion then, and now - if he shows he’s the man - how much will it take to keep him?
Daboll and Kafka proving to be coaching geniuses...
A little early but I believe Wan'Dale is a #3 WR. Very much like a Cole Beasley was used in Buffalo and a very valuable piece. As much as I want to keep defending Toney, he just seems like we wont be healthy. He would be a great #2. Im not saying get rid of him, just cant count on him. Remember the leap that Allen took when they acquired Stephon Diggs. Hopefully Jones can make a similar leap if the Giants get the WR group some talent.
Congrats to Jones, I have been a supporter of him and I think he has turned the corner to being a quality NFL starter. I am confident the Giants have found their QB and we can concentrate the efforts on other positions. e may never be a top 5 QB, but he gives it everything he has, he works hard and its now showing on the field. We can certainly do a lot worse than Jones. Im hoping the fans get behind this guy 100%. Most here predicted less than 6 wins for this team and now we are in the mix for the playoffs and Jones is a big part of that.
He still has middling pass pro (though it has visibly improved) and even worse receivers than he's had at any point, but he has taken on the burden of improvement in spite of those challenges.
DJ (and the coaching staff) deserve a ton of credit for overcoming the obstacles that DJ's biggest supporters claimed were insurmountable.
Some thought he wasn't even backup level.
Oops!
It was 100% the right move. That discussion is over.
I still believe that he has to keep stacking Ws to get a new deal and I expect that he will.
I mentioned in another thread that in the end, our GM and head coach will tell us whether they think Jones is our long term QB based upon how they handle his contract after this season.
Whatever they decide is what it is and our "opinions" will be nothing more than that. Schoen and Daboll know more about this than we do.
If anyone thought that not extending Jones already was a signal that he is not our long term QB, then that was an error on your part. The team simply was not in position to do that even if they wanted to due to the cap situation. I a no cap expert.
Then the really big one is SB who was not near what he is this season. Then still bigger is the coaching.
It was not Jones fans not recognizing circumstances can be overcome. It was those in the QBGC who don't understand how variables around the QB have a enormous impact imv.
Obviously, he always had the tools and the talent, but that alone is not enough.
I’m not taking away from Jones here. I have been in the camp that we couldn’t know about Jones really, because he’s not in position to succeed.
The Big Blue Banter guys called this “modern football.” I agree. The play design, the eye candy, the reads, putting guys in conflict, using DJ’s athleticism…I think we’re starting to see what DJ can be because he’s got a chance now. Our OL isn’t a wall but it’s improved to at least slightly below average and DJ sometimes has time. How rare was it before to just see a guy really open? DJ would have to avoid pressure and every throw was tight window. Now we have the post/wheel combo clear out a whole side for Wan’Dale to run into from the backside and it’s….OPEN!
Hard to be decisive when you’re being asked to make a Hobson’s choice each time. Which of my 4 button hooks is least blanketed?
@Dan_Salomone
·
11m
Daniel Jones joins Kerry Collins (4x) and Eli Manning (4x) as the only Giants QBs to earn the honor at least three times.
I did leave out #1.
Like Barkley, confidence is paramount. They both have that, and it certainly shows.
Keep stacking.
He said earlier this week on ESPN:
“I’ll tell you something for a fact: Brian Daboll was a big fan of Jones before he got there, and really wanted to work with him.”
He’s a pretty well-connected guy who certainly has ties to BUF. Found it interesting given the narrative floating around here that they didn’t like him when they arrived.
You can see DJ is having fun. The game has slowed down for him. He is making good decisions and seem in control and comfortable in the pocket.
So great to see.
He said earlier this week on ESPN:
“I’ll tell you something for a fact: Brian Daboll was a big fan of Jones before he got there, and really wanted to work with him.”
He’s a pretty well-connected guy who certainly has ties to BUF. Found it interesting given the narrative floating around here that they didn’t like him when they arrived.
This is the problem with listening to Rex Ryan. If Daboll was a big fan of DJ, he certainly would not have supported the decision to decline the fifth year option.
If you watch Greeny, Chris Canty, someone I greatly respect for many reasons, is the voice we Giants fans should be listening to on this matter...
I’m hoping we don’t have to read hundreds of posts a day anymore, but it’s time to move on. He’s playing great, anc remarkably consistent week to week. let’s just hope he it continues.
We’re still in wait and see mode IMO - but I wouldn’t be upset if they extended him now either.
Quote:
was mentioned.
He said earlier this week on ESPN:
“I’ll tell you something for a fact: Brian Daboll was a big fan of Jones before he got there, and really wanted to work with him.”
He’s a pretty well-connected guy who certainly has ties to BUF. Found it interesting given the narrative floating around here that they didn’t like him when they arrived.
This is the problem with listening to Rex Ryan. If Daboll was a big fan of DJ, he certainly would not have supported the decision to decline the fifth year option.
If you watch Greeny, Chris Canty, someone I greatly respect for many reasons, is the voice we Giants fans should be listening to on this matter...
Mike-he stated it as fact. You can choose to believe he’s lying if you wish. I couldn’t care less. I will believe him over your half-baked theories.
I choose to believe knowledgable football guys who aren't full of crap.
This confused the hell outta me because I completely forgot about that Saints game last year.
