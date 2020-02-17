for display only
Daniel Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week…

Chris in Philly : 8:40 am
Discuss.
Chris in Philly : 8:41 am : link
Well  
mfjmfj : 8:41 am : link
Deserved.
we'd be better off with Haskins  
KDavies : 8:41 am : link
-Louis Riddick
But he didnt throw  
GNewGiants : 8:42 am : link
a pass in the 4th quarter!!!!!
Great job.  
mittenedman : 8:42 am : link
He keeps this up, and the Giants keep winning, he’ll be in the MVP hunt.
We could have won a lot of money making that bet  
ZogZerg : 8:43 am : link
on BBI:)
Can't be he sucks .  
Blue21 : 8:43 am : link
So I ve been told
Bully!  
lono801 : 8:44 am : link
The kid earned it.
A huge middle finger to all the BBI haters  
No1MDGiantsFan : 8:47 am : link
LOL love it!! Well deserved to the kid that just needed a decent OL and coaching
RE: A huge middle finger to all the BBI haters  
speedywheels : 8:48 am : link
In comment 15883059 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
LOL love it!! Well deserved to the kid that just needed a decent OL and coaching


Imagine what the offense can do once they get real WR's, not the scrubs they have now
Who Knew?  
ZogZerg : 8:48 am : link
Quote:

Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
53s
Daniel Jones now has won this award under three different head coaches in three different offenses:

2019: Pat Shurmur
2021: Joe Judge
2022: Brian Daboll
I was fully in the 'move on from Jones camp' heading into the season  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 8:49 am : link
Serving up some crow to eat right now.
arcarsenal : 8:51 am : link
Love it. This should ruffle some feathers. :)

Daniel is winning me over big time.
But wait how is this possible?  
nygiants16 : 8:53 am : link
he is just riding Barkley's coat tails and is not asked to do anything? Voters must have made a mistake
Awesome! We'll deserved....  
Simms11 : 8:56 am : link
Can we call him Danny Wheels and Dimes?
Very Well Deserved  
HMunster : 8:56 am : link
Over 300 total yards, 2 TD's, no turnovers and a 4th quarter game winning drive.

He put the team on his back, played with fire, and literally willed them to victory.
Greeny’s show yesterday was laughable the part I caught  
mattlawson : 8:57 am : link
Where they had Jones behind Lawrence and Fields
RE: I was fully in the 'move on from Jones camp' heading into the season  
Dr. D : 8:58 am : link
In comment 15883065 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
Serving up some crow to eat right now.

I commend you for eating the crow. I think some here would rather starve to death (metaphorically, in case not obvious) than eat the crow.
RE: Can't be he sucks .  
AlwaysASpiral : 9:01 am : link
In comment 15883054 Blue21 said:
Quote:
So I ve been told


The haters are now relying on just statistics. LOL
I still can't believe he is doing so much with so little (aka receivers.)
Good for Jones....  
bw in dc : 9:02 am : link
should have won it against Green Bay.
RE: Greeny’s show yesterday was laughable the part I caught  
nygiants16 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15883083 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Where they had Jones behind Lawrence and Fields


ESPN still cant grasp that Jones is playing well, they still use the same narrative that Jones is jist not turning the ball over..

Only 1 guy is giving Jones credit and thats Rex Ryan
I was never  
River Mike : 9:03 am : link
fully convinced he was the guy, but I was absolutely convinced he had shown enough, regardless of outcomes, to get this year under the new coaches and some upgraded talent. Well , turns out there was not much of a functional upgrade in talent, but enough apparently. And the big difference is the coaching staff. None of that qualifies as any special insight. And that is why I couldn't comprehend those convinced that he had proved he was no good and it would be a wast of time to keep him this year. On the bright side, many of those have demonstrated the integrity to give him the kudos he has clearly earned.
 
christian : 9:04 am : link
Jones is Lamar Jackson light right now.
RE: we'd be better off with Haskins  
David B. : 9:04 am : link
Clearly he's outplaying Haskins this year.
RE: RE: Greeny’s show yesterday was laughable the part I caught  
arcarsenal : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15883094 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15883083 mattlawson said:


Quote:


Where they had Jones behind Lawrence and Fields



ESPN still cant grasp that Jones is playing well, they still use the same narrative that Jones is jist not turning the ball over..

Only 1 guy is giving Jones credit and thats Rex Ryan


And to Rex's credit, he was on the Jones bandwagon early. I hated the guy when he was the Jets coach and thought he was a total blowhard; but I will give it to him on this.. he's been team Daniel for a bit and hasn't moved off it.
Good post River...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:09 am : link
...you make the point most, IMV tried to make. It has been clear that DJ had not "proven" that he was "no good" or that keeping him this year as QB1 was somehow a waste of time.

It was 100% the right move. That discussion is over.

I still believe that he has to keep stacking Ws to get a new deal and I expect that he will.
RE: …  
GNewGiants : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15883097 christian said:
Quote:
Jones is Lamar Jackson light right now.


He's been better than Lamar overall this year and has thrown it much better too.
RE: Greeny’s show yesterday was laughable the part I caught  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15883083 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Where they had Jones behind Lawrence and Fields


Fileds!!??... Wow. Just wow.
RE: RE: Greeny’s show yesterday was laughable the part I caught  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15883114 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 15883083 mattlawson said:


Quote:


Where they had Jones behind Lawrence and Fields



Fileds!!??... Wow. Just wow.


Fields. My spelling... Wow.
Congrats to him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:16 am : link
He has had a long road. Glad he is receiving recognition for his efforts.

He was handed a really tough set of circumstances. Kept battling and things got better. Great job to him and his coaches and teammates for better supporting him.

Keep it up.
RE: RE: I was fully in the 'move on from Jones camp' heading into the season  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15883087 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15883065 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


Serving up some crow to eat right now.


I commend you for eating the crow. I think some here would rather starve to death (metaphorically, in case not obvious) than eat the crow.


I'm e enjoying my crow. Roasted breast with leg confit.

Delicious!
Boom!  
Hammer : 9:17 am : link
RE: …  
armstead98 : 9:18 am : link
In comment 15883097 christian said:
Quote:
Jones is Lamar Jackson light right now.


More accurate passer, not quite the same threat with his feet
RE: …  
Hammer : 9:20 am : link
In comment 15883097 christian said:
Quote:
Jones is Lamar Jackson light right now.


Jones is outplaying Jackson right now by a wide margin.
Well deserved  
Sean : 9:21 am : link
He won it last year in NO after throwing for 400 yards too.
RE: we'd be better off with Haskins  
ZoneXDOA : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15883047 KDavies said:
Quote:
-Louis Riddick
Too soon, man. Too soon.
Huge stretch for DJ here  
JB_in_DC : 9:28 am : link
Coming off the neck injury and surgery, with a new offense to learn, mgmt having no ties, with the weapons and hits he takes on a weekly basis… he is a mentally and physically tough son of a bitch and it is really so enjoyable to see his performance starting to match that toughness.
Well deserved.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:28 am : link
Bam!  
gersh : 9:30 am : link
Even the most optimistic of us didn’t see this happening (if you did than you were wrong at the time….)

The discussion then, and now - if he shows he’s the man - how much will it take to keep him?
Lamar...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:30 am : link
...is still one of the premier "take the top off" QBs. He can do it with his legs or arm.

DJ is steady. Defenses aren't coming in "worried" about what DJ might do, they are with Lamar.

That said, DJ is making most of the right decisions, taking care of the ball and moving the chains. I'm sure DCs are thinking that they can handle their business vs. DJ...and he winds-up frustrating them, and winning.

So, ok, DJ is Lamar-lite. If he keeps stacking Dubs, he'll just be Daniel Jones, a QB1 with a new contract...and a problem for those once confident DCs.
Kudos to DJ!  
The Mike : 9:31 am : link
Well deserved and his best game as a Giant. Who would have guessed that DJ and Marcus Mariota would be offensive players of the week in consecutive weeks this year! Amazing stuff...

Daboll and Kafka proving to be coaching geniuses...
The scheme has helped Jones reach a higher level  
Rudy5757 : 9:31 am : link
The last 2 years was just a horrible offense combined with a lack of talent. We still have a lack of talent but the scheme is current and allows Jones to succeed. I believe the OL is mostly in place going forward and now the big piece is getting WRs. We need 2 high quality WRs for next season and pretty much clean house on the rest of the WRs.

A little early but I believe Wan'Dale is a #3 WR. Very much like a Cole Beasley was used in Buffalo and a very valuable piece. As much as I want to keep defending Toney, he just seems like we wont be healthy. He would be a great #2. Im not saying get rid of him, just cant count on him. Remember the leap that Allen took when they acquired Stephon Diggs. Hopefully Jones can make a similar leap if the Giants get the WR group some talent.

Congrats to Jones, I have been a supporter of him and I think he has turned the corner to being a quality NFL starter. I am confident the Giants have found their QB and we can concentrate the efforts on other positions. e may never be a top 5 QB, but he gives it everything he has, he works hard and its now showing on the field. We can certainly do a lot worse than Jones. Im hoping the fans get behind this guy 100%. Most here predicted less than 6 wins for this team and now we are in the mix for the playoffs and Jones is a big part of that.
Quite the accomplishment  
Chris684 : 9:31 am : link
for our “backup level” QB.
RE: I was fully in the 'move on from Jones camp' heading into the season  
Bear vs Shark : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15883065 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
Serving up some crow to eat right now.
I'm in the same boat -- Best tasting crow ever.
The amount of progress that DJ has made is amazing  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:35 am : link
I genuinely didn't think it would be possible to demonstrate this much improvement in one year, especially since it was so often claimed that DJ couldn't succeed with porous pass blocking and crappy WRs.

He still has middling pass pro (though it has visibly improved) and even worse receivers than he's had at any point, but he has taken on the burden of improvement in spite of those challenges.

DJ (and the coaching staff) deserve a ton of credit for overcoming the obstacles that DJ's biggest supporters claimed were insurmountable.
RE: Quite the accomplishment  
speedywheels : 9:37 am : link
In comment 15883141 Chris684 said:
Quote:
for our “backup level” QB.


Some thought he wasn't even backup level.

Oops!
ryanmkeane : 9:37 am : link
not sure if anyone saw the clip of Rex Ryan and Teddy Bruschi on NFL Countdown before the Jaguars game. It was almost like Bruschi couldn't fathom Jones being good. He was laughing as Rex was talking.
Dunk...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:39 am : link
...to be fair, there were 4 obstacles.

- OL
- WR
- Play Calling
- Coaching

So, 1/2 of the obstacles have been overcome.
…..  
Micko : 9:42 am : link
Nice! The question now is can jones be an elite QB with a steady o-line and quality WRs. Let’s hope he is finally ascending as the situation around him gets better. So easy to root for. Great kid.
The Judge/Garrett years hurt him  
Sean : 9:44 am : link
RE: Good post River...  
DefenseWins : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15883104 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...you make the point most, IMV tried to make. It has been clear that DJ had not "proven" that he was "no good" or that keeping him this year as QB1 was somehow a waste of time.

It was 100% the right move. That discussion is over.

I still believe that he has to keep stacking Ws to get a new deal and I expect that he will.


I mentioned in another thread that in the end, our GM and head coach will tell us whether they think Jones is our long term QB based upon how they handle his contract after this season.

Whatever they decide is what it is and our "opinions" will be nothing more than that. Schoen and Daboll know more about this than we do.

If anyone thought that not extending Jones already was a signal that he is not our long term QB, then that was an error on your part. The team simply was not in position to do that even if they wanted to due to the cap situation. I a no cap expert.
The obstacles have gotten better  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:45 am : link
AT was injured last year. He missed 3-4 games and when he came back he could not get push in the running game with his ankle and had offseason surgery. The LG play has been better. Bredeson made a lot of progress. Center better than Price. Glowinski is a upgrade over WH. Neal while spotty in PP is a far superior run blocking RT compared to Peart and whoever else they trotting out.

Then the really big one is SB who was not near what he is this season. Then still bigger is the coaching.

It was not Jones fans not recognizing circumstances can be overcome. It was those in the QBGC who don't understand how variables around the QB have a enormous impact imv.
I don't really understand all the surprise. I bet that each and every  
Marty in Albany : 9:46 am : link
one of you was substantially better at your job after you had several years of experience, training, and (if you started young, like Jones) maturity.

Obviously, he always had the tools and the talent, but that alone is not enough.
RE: Dunk...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15883159 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...to be fair, there were 4 obstacles.

- OL
- WR
- Play Calling
- Coaching

So, 1/2 of the obstacles have been overcome.

If you want to be really fair, there were five obstacles:

- OL
- WR
- Play-calling
- Coaching
- DJ himself

So maybe 60% have been overcome.

It's absurd, IMO, to be so hung up on the previous excuses that one won't give the credit where it's primarily due: to DJ. His play has improved, independent of all the other variables that posters used to either defend him or criticize him in the past.
I hope  
Daniel in MI : 9:50 am : link
Big Blue Banter or someone does a tape bye week comparing play calls and design on similar down and distance from last year or prior years.

I’m not taking away from Jones here. I have been in the camp that we couldn’t know about Jones really, because he’s not in position to succeed.

The Big Blue Banter guys called this “modern football.” I agree. The play design, the eye candy, the reads, putting guys in conflict, using DJ’s athleticism…I think we’re starting to see what DJ can be because he’s got a chance now. Our OL isn’t a wall but it’s improved to at least slightly below average and DJ sometimes has time. How rare was it before to just see a guy really open? DJ would have to avoid pressure and every throw was tight window. Now we have the post/wheel combo clear out a whole side for Wan’Dale to run into from the backside and it’s….OPEN!

Hard to be decisive when you’re being asked to make a Hobson’s choice each time. Which of my 4 button hooks is least blanketed?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:50 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
11m
Daniel Jones joins Kerry Collins (4x) and Eli Manning (4x) as the only Giants QBs to earn the honor at least three times.
RE: RE: Dunk...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15883185 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15883159 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...to be fair, there were 4 obstacles.

- OL
- WR
- Play Calling
- Coaching

So, 1/2 of the obstacles have been overcome.


If you want to be really fair, there were five obstacles:

- OL
- WR
- Play-calling
- Coaching
- DJ himself

So maybe 60% have been overcome.

It's absurd, IMO, to be so hung up on the previous excuses that one won't give the credit where it's primarily due: to DJ. His play has improved, independent of all the other variables that posters used to either defend him or criticize him in the past.
You are not wrong!

I did leave out #1.

Like Barkley, confidence is paramount. They both have that, and it certainly shows.

Keep stacking.
Interesting that Rex Ryan  
mittenedman : 9:55 am : link
was mentioned.

He said earlier this week on ESPN:

“I’ll tell you something for a fact: Brian Daboll was a big fan of Jones before he got there, and really wanted to work with him.”

He’s a pretty well-connected guy who certainly has ties to BUF. Found it interesting given the narrative floating around here that they didn’t like him when they arrived.

RE: RE: Greeny’s show yesterday was laughable the part I caught  
Returning Video Tapes : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15883094 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15883083 mattlawson said:


Quote:


Where they had Jones behind Lawrence and Fields



ESPN still cant grasp that Jones is playing well, they still use the same narrative that Jones is jist not turning the ball over..

Only 1 guy is giving Jones credit and thats Rex Ryan


Rex is one of the few that believed in the guy since draft day. He actually started to flip week 1 and 2, but has since reversed course. Gotta think he admires what he's done through some unreal adversity.
Well  
AcidTest : 9:56 am : link
deserved. Daboll's system and Saquon's reemergence are definitely contributing to his success, but he is leading the team. His pocket presence and ability to make full field reads have improved. And there is no question his passing numbers would be better if he had better receivers. If he keeps playing at or near this level, the FT seems likely, and would be warranted.
Jones playing with great confudence  
kelly : 9:57 am : link
Credit him and coaching staff.

You can see DJ is having fun. The game has slowed down for him. He is making good decisions and seem in control and comfortable in the pocket.

So great to see.
RE: Interesting that Rex Ryan  
The Mike : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15883201 mittenedman said:
Quote:
was mentioned.

He said earlier this week on ESPN:

“I’ll tell you something for a fact: Brian Daboll was a big fan of Jones before he got there, and really wanted to work with him.”

He’s a pretty well-connected guy who certainly has ties to BUF. Found it interesting given the narrative floating around here that they didn’t like him when they arrived.


This is the problem with listening to Rex Ryan. If Daboll was a big fan of DJ, he certainly would not have supported the decision to decline the fifth year option.

If you watch Greeny, Chris Canty, someone I greatly respect for many reasons, is the voice we Giants fans should be listening to on this matter...
Guys who cares about  
mittenedman : 9:58 am : link
the guys who don’t like him anymore. It’s time to move passed that. If they don’t want to get on board, it doesn’t matter.

I’m hoping we don’t have to read hundreds of posts a day anymore, but it’s time to move on. He’s playing great, anc remarkably consistent week to week. let’s just hope he it continues.

We’re still in wait and see mode IMO - but I wouldn’t be upset if they extended him now either.
..  
Sean : 9:59 am : link
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones now has won this award under three different head coaches in three different offenses:

2019: Pat Shurmur
2021: Joe Judge
2022: Brian Daboll

#Giants
RE: RE: Interesting that Rex Ryan  
mittenedman : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15883214 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15883201 mittenedman said:


Quote:


was mentioned.

He said earlier this week on ESPN:

“I’ll tell you something for a fact: Brian Daboll was a big fan of Jones before he got there, and really wanted to work with him.”

He’s a pretty well-connected guy who certainly has ties to BUF. Found it interesting given the narrative floating around here that they didn’t like him when they arrived.




This is the problem with listening to Rex Ryan. If Daboll was a big fan of DJ, he certainly would not have supported the decision to decline the fifth year option.

If you watch Greeny, Chris Canty, someone I greatly respect for many reasons, is the voice we Giants fans should be listening to on this matter...


Mike-he stated it as fact. You can choose to believe he’s lying if you wish. I couldn’t care less. I will believe him over your half-baked theories.
RE: RE: RE: Interesting that Rex Ryan  
The Mike : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15883221 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15883214 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 15883201 mittenedman said:


Quote:


was mentioned.

He said earlier this week on ESPN:

“I’ll tell you something for a fact: Brian Daboll was a big fan of Jones before he got there, and really wanted to work with him.”

He’s a pretty well-connected guy who certainly has ties to BUF. Found it interesting given the narrative floating around here that they didn’t like him when they arrived.




This is the problem with listening to Rex Ryan. If Daboll was a big fan of DJ, he certainly would not have supported the decision to decline the fifth year option.

If you watch Greeny, Chris Canty, someone I greatly respect for many reasons, is the voice we Giants fans should be listening to on this matter...



Mike-he stated it as fact. You can choose to believe he’s lying if you wish. I couldn’t care less. I will believe him over your half-baked theories.


I choose to believe knowledgable football guys who aren't full of crap.
Rex is very good friends with Wink  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:07 am : link
He may get some information from him as well.
you can be a fan of a player  
UConn4523 : 10:07 am : link
and still make a business decision. I bet Daboll is a fan of Sterling Shepard, doesn't mean he will endorse bringing him back next season.
RE: ..  
Heisenberg : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15883219 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones now has won this award under three different head coaches in three different offenses:

2019: Pat Shurmur
2021: Joe Judge
2022: Brian Daboll

#Giants


This confused the hell outta me because I completely forgot about that Saints game last year.
What a great turn around season for DJ  
Doubledeuce22 : 10:18 am : link
I was well entrenched in the DJ is not the guy camp. He has certainly changed my mind this season. Happy to be wrong.
RE: you can be a fan of a player  
AcidTest : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15883241 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and still make a business decision. I bet Daboll is a fan of Sterling Shepard, doesn't mean he will endorse bringing him back next season.


^This. The fact that they declined the fifth year option for Jones doesn't mean that Daboll wasn't a fan.
declining the 5th YO had very little downside with the tag in pocket  
Eric on Li : 10:28 am : link
most QBs heading into a 2nd contract negotiate their extensions off the 5YO or the tag - as Kyler did last year, and Lamar did all offseason, and Burrow/Herbert/Hurts will probably do this upcoming offseason.

If Jones continues playing well enough even with the 5yo declined they had the 2 optional tag years to maneuver that same outcome.

when you are talking about QB contracts reaching 1/4 to 1/2 of a billion dollars, the $10m difference in 5yo/tag value is meaningless compared to having as much info as possible to get the decision right. working with jones for 12 months before deciding anything (and making sure he can stay healthy) was 100% the right decision.
RE: declining the 5th YO had very little downside with the tag in pocket  
arcarsenal : 10:29 am : link
In comment 15883292 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
most QBs heading into a 2nd contract negotiate their extensions off the 5YO or the tag - as Kyler did last year, and Lamar did all offseason, and Burrow/Herbert/Hurts will probably do this upcoming offseason.

If Jones continues playing well enough even with the 5yo declined they had the 2 optional tag years to maneuver that same outcome.

when you are talking about QB contracts reaching 1/4 to 1/2 of a billion dollars, the $10m difference in 5yo/tag value is meaningless compared to having as much info as possible to get the decision right. working with jones for 12 months before deciding anything (and making sure he can stay healthy) was 100% the right decision.


Agree. In retrospect, the logic was sound and I have no issue that they went this route.
