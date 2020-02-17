for display only
Has Anyone Else Developed Confidence in this Team?

gidiefor : Mod : 10/26/2022 9:51 am
I don't know about the rest of you, but I am confident the Giants can go to Seattle and beat the Seahawks this Sunday and go into the bye 7-1. That's saying something. It started last week for me. What a whole new feeling this is going into a game then from where I have been with this team lately.

From the bottom of my heart: A big thank you to Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, the staff they have put together, and the way they do business. This is just plain Awesome! I feel like I can just be a fan again. There were times, especially during the last six years that I actually dreaded the upcoming game. No mas! You have made it stop.

GO GIANTS!
i've always believed today's NFL  
djm : 10/26/2022 11:40 am : link
is more about star power than it is about any so called holes or weaknesses on an NFL roster. You win on the backs of greatness more than filling holes every off-season. Coaching is the ultimate equalizer to find, cultivate and coach up that star power. Coaching will turn that sore spot into a good enough component.

Look at all the teams over the last 15 years that win. They are great at 1 thing. Pretty good everywhere else. Maybe they are very good at two things but the point you have to be known for something that is better than the opposition week in week out. You have to have the right balance but can't just be pretty good everywhere. It won't sustain itself.

As long as the running game is stupid good and the D is pretty good, Jones will have a chance to lead the team downfield in the 2nd half and take over these games. We aren't stealing games here. The Giants are punching teams in the face over and over again in the second half of these games. Wearing teams out.
the Pats were pretty good everywhere  
djm : 10/26/2022 11:42 am : link
but had BRady and that insanely clutch offense. The party is over. Now they are the most boring team in the NFL. Pretty good gets you nowhere.
RE: how can people say no?  
BH28 : 10/26/2022 11:59 am : link
In comment 15883280 djm said:
Quote:
i'm not booking any NFC title game tickets or anything, but what more do you need to see? This team is good. One week at a time. Why can't the Giants keep winning? Why is Dallas supposed to keep winning but we aren't? OK they have Lamb at WR and we don't. We have Barkley and Andrew Thomas. They have Parsons/Lawrence and a thief at corner. We have Williams and Lawrence and Thibs and an elite safety tamdem. Their OL can run block, sometimes shaky pass blocking. We run the ball better.


Every team is flawed. You win by being great at something. We are great with Barkley and Jones ripping off 2-3 chunk plays a game, each. KEep it up.


I think it's easy to understand people's hesitancy. I think everyone would agree that they are playing over their heads, so on a weekly basis, it shouldn't be surprising if they can beat any team or lose to any team.

I'm sure everyone also has PTSD from the 2016 regression to 2017 season. So for me, it's going to take until next year for me to truly have confidence in this team. There are good signs, but I don't trust it yet. Year 2 under this regime will be key.
Yes, but they next need to beat teams that are playing well in 2022  
JonC : 10/26/2022 12:28 pm : link
Titans, Packers, Ravens are playoff caliber teams having down seasons so far, and the Giants trailed them for most of their games before coming on with a big finishing kick. That's not going to be sustainable over 17 games, or when they play the Eagles, Cowboys, and the Vikes and Colts are good football teams.

It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.
RE: Yes, but they next need to beat teams that are playing well in 2022  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 10/26/2022 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15883640 JonC said:
Quote:
Titans, Packers, Ravens are playoff caliber teams having down seasons so far, and the Giants trailed them for most of their games before coming on with a big finishing kick. That's not going to be sustainable over 17 games, or when they play the Eagles, Cowboys, and the Vikes and Colts are good football teams.

It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.


Agreed except the Colts being a good football team. They aren't very good, IMO.
RE: Yes, but they next need to beat teams that are playing well in 2022  
arcarsenal : 10/26/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15883640 JonC said:
Quote:
Titans, Packers, Ravens are playoff caliber teams having down seasons so far, and the Giants trailed them for most of their games before coming on with a big finishing kick. That's not going to be sustainable over 17 games, or when they play the Eagles, Cowboys, and the Vikes and Colts are good football teams.

It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.


There aren't many "top teams," though. In the NFC, yes.. the Eagles are better. Dallas may well be.

But, can't I play the same game with Minnesota? Their 5 wins are against GB, Detroit, New Orleans, Chicago and Miami.

Why do they get called a "good football team" but the Giants are this big gigantic unknown that hasn't been tested?
RE: Yes, but they next need to beat teams that are playing well in 2022  
Eric on Li : 10/26/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15883640 JonC said:
Quote:
Titans, Packers, Ravens are playoff caliber teams having down seasons so far, and the Giants trailed them for most of their games before coming on with a big finishing kick. That's not going to be sustainable over 17 games, or when they play the Eagles, Cowboys, and the Vikes and Colts are good football teams.

It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.


The Titans are 4-2 in first place.
The Ravens are 4-3 in first place.
The Packers were 3-1 in first place on a 3 game winning streak when they played.
They played the Cowboys in the midst of a 4 game winning streak.

Even the Bears are 3-4 in 2nd place now.

so far the .540% winning percentage of their opponents so far represents the 5th hardest schedule in the conference and 10th hardest overall.
http://www.playoffstatus.com/nfl/nfcsospg.html#sflx - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Yes, but they next need to beat teams that are playing well in 2022  
JonC : 10/26/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15883666 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15883640 JonC said:


Quote:


Titans, Packers, Ravens are playoff caliber teams having down seasons so far, and the Giants trailed them for most of their games before coming on with a big finishing kick. That's not going to be sustainable over 17 games, or when they play the Eagles, Cowboys, and the Vikes and Colts are good football teams.

It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.



Agreed except the Colts being a good football team. They aren't very good, IMO.


Colts have talent, they're having QB issues since Luck retired suddenly.
btw the titans only other loss was to buffalo on the road  
Eric on Li : 10/26/2022 12:52 pm : link
so they are literally 1 kick vs. the giants away from being 5-1.

the titans on the road, ravens at home, and packers neutral site were quality wins any way you slice it. the 3 games left vs phi/dal are the only games left on the schedule as hard as those 3.

and the bills/chiefs are the only 2 teams in the nfl harder than those 3, and the only time they'd face either this year is in the SB.

there are plenty of valid areas of concern where teams need to improve and the nyg are no different, but i dont understand the need to lean on stupid ones.
arc/Eric  
JonC : 10/26/2022 12:55 pm : link
Your mileage may vary, but the Giants need to beat the very teams they've not been able to beat when it counts most. Giants are not going to sneak up on teams much longer, other teams are going to be ramping up and getting better and healthier, and Giants will be tested moreso in the second half versus the first half. Vikes look like a solid team finally playing better and smarter under the new HC, Colts have talent but are struggling at QB but they beat KC all the same.
RE: btw the titans only other loss was to buffalo on the road  
arcarsenal : 10/26/2022 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15883693 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
so they are literally 1 kick vs. the giants away from being 5-1.

the titans on the road, ravens at home, and packers neutral site were quality wins any way you slice it. the 3 games left vs phi/dal are the only games left on the schedule as hard as those 3.

and the bills/chiefs are the only 2 teams in the nfl harder than those 3, and the only time they'd face either this year is in the SB.

there are plenty of valid areas of concern where teams need to improve and the nyg are no different, but i dont understand the need to lean on stupid ones.


It's like every other team gets the benefit of the doubt but us.. from our own fans.

I don't get it. We're racking up similar offensive yardage to MIN... I wonder what would happen if Daniel Jones had Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen instead of Darius Slayton and Ritchie James.
Eric  
JonC : 10/26/2022 12:56 pm : link
bye
RE: arc/Eric  
arcarsenal : 10/26/2022 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15883701 JonC said:
Quote:
Your mileage may vary, but the Giants need to beat the very teams they've not been able to beat when it counts most. Giants are not going to sneak up on teams much longer, other teams are going to be ramping up and getting better and healthier, and Giants will be tested moreso in the second half versus the first half. Vikes look like a solid team finally playing better and smarter under the new HC, Colts have talent but are struggling at QB but they beat KC all the same.


Why is the field going to "ramp up and play better" but we aren't? We can't get healthier or get players back?

This is what I mean. Other teams get these excuses and benefits of the doubt, but then we can't use them for the Giants. It doesn't make sense.
arc  
JonC : 10/26/2022 12:58 pm : link
That's not what I'm saying, both can be true but the Giants still need to do it, yes?
Here's what I'm driving at  
JonC : 10/26/2022 1:05 pm : link
and I've been sick for a few days, so my brain is fighting with me ... the Giants have played behind these teams for more than half, sometimes three quarters of the these games. Winning with a big finishing kick tends to wear off, the ability to turn it on especially with the slim margin for error a team like the Giants faces on a weekly basis tends to run out of magic sooner or later.

Maybe I'll be wrong, my football sniffer isn't always on target. Either way, I'm not trying to be a negative here, so I'll go back to being quiet.
RE: RE: how can people say no?  
djm : 10/26/2022 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15883558 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15883280 djm said:


Quote:


i'm not booking any NFC title game tickets or anything, but what more do you need to see? This team is good. One week at a time. Why can't the Giants keep winning? Why is Dallas supposed to keep winning but we aren't? OK they have Lamb at WR and we don't. We have Barkley and Andrew Thomas. They have Parsons/Lawrence and a thief at corner. We have Williams and Lawrence and Thibs and an elite safety tamdem. Their OL can run block, sometimes shaky pass blocking. We run the ball better.


Every team is flawed. You win by being great at something. We are great with Barkley and Jones ripping off 2-3 chunk plays a game, each. KEep it up.



I think it's easy to understand people's hesitancy. I think everyone would agree that they are playing over their heads, so on a weekly basis, it shouldn't be surprising if they can beat any team or lose to any team.

I'm sure everyone also has PTSD from the 2016 regression to 2017 season. So for me, it's going to take until next year for me to truly have confidence in this team. There are good signs, but I don't trust it yet. Year 2 under this regime will be key.


Don't get me wrong I have sat there watching these games and probably said or thought at least 5 times now OK this game is toast and we're coming back to earth or a losing streak is coming. And then the Giants seem to get mad and flex for the next hour and we have another win.


Nothing shocks me in the NFL. I remember thinking the 2009 Giants were on top of the world when they were 5-0. Then the defense decided to turn from pretty good to god awful and 8-8 was next.

We don't know how the NFL will respond or counter and how Daboll and the Giants counter back. But they sure look for real to me. You don't run for 200 yards per game by accident. LAwrence, Williams, Thibs and Ward aren't smoke and mirrors. They are good. The secondary has star power. Not smoke and mirrors.

Gidiefor, I will say that as they entered the 4th QTR in Jax  
chick310 : 10/26/2022 1:10 pm : link
down a few points, I actually felt they would figure it out somehow and still pull it out. Confidence developing at some level for certain.
I have confidence  
gary_from_chester : 10/26/2022 1:15 pm : link
They can compete with anyone.

I don’t ‘expect’ them to beat the elite teams - Buffalo, KC, Philly… but I have confidence they have a punchers chance against them. This is based on solid coaching, style of play, complementary football. They may lay an egg, but I don’t expect it; I am looking forward to every game and seeing this group compete for 60 minutes.

A very likable and enjoyable group to root for. This season has been a lot of fun so far.
the teams they've not been able to beat are the TEN/GB/BAL  
Eric on Li : 10/26/2022 1:17 pm : link
even with judge/garrett/kitchens they split with philly each of the last 2 years and are 2-1 with jones (the game they lost last year was with him out). they'd be 3-0 if engram didn't drop that 1 ball.

they split with dallas 2 years ago and lost both games to dallas without jones last year.

heck last year their biggest issue was losing to WSH and ATL in weeks 2/3. and then getting mauled by WSH and CHI at the end of the year.

the quality of opponent argument this year is weak/wrong. those 3 games vs. DAL/PHI are going to be brawls but there's no reason to think they won't be competitive games so long as jones is healthy.
RE: Here's what I'm driving at  
Eric on Li : 10/26/2022 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15883726 JonC said:
Quote:
and I've been sick for a few days, so my brain is fighting with me ... the Giants have played behind these teams for more than half, sometimes three quarters of the these games. Winning with a big finishing kick tends to wear off, the ability to turn it on especially with the slim margin for error a team like the Giants faces on a weekly basis tends to run out of magic sooner or later.

Maybe I'll be wrong, my football sniffer isn't always on target. Either way, I'm not trying to be a negative here, so I'll go back to being quiet.


playing from behind all the time is definitely not sustainable, that's very different point from quality of opponent.

last week's game was somewhat encouraging in that they jumped out to a lead on the road and would have stayed their longer if the defense wasn't getting gashed so much early on.

if anything though i would say that does expose a little weakness in the defense because we know it's pretty thin and has some weak points good offenses are going to be able to take advantage of. Rodgers and Jackson did, but fortuneately wink was able to counter with adjustments. Lawrence actually did the best job continuing to have success through the end of the game even if it was assisted by the zebras.
As soon as we all buy in to the Giants success, they will start their  
Ivan15 : 10/26/2022 1:26 pm : link
Losing streak. It’s kind of like when I move my IRA money into stock funds.
Daboll has earned my utmost confidence in him and the coaching staff  
The Mike : 10/26/2022 1:43 pm : link
I still have concerns about our ability to execute an effective passing game. And it is a concern related to both the lack of quality at receiver AND the capabilities of the quarterback. Both are true here.

The receivers are either terrible, chronically injured or disinterested in playing. As far as the quarterback, I am amazed at what Daboll has schemed to maximize DJ's talent. It is truly extraordinary. But is it sustainable? My initial concern is that it poses too much injury risk to DJ. But Tyrod can run this approach to the offense with similar effectiveness, and of course, that is why he is here. Daboll already way ahead of us fans on this issue. So I do think this approach can get us to the playoffs.

But to JonC's point, to make a run in the playoffs against better teams, we need an effective pocket passing game. DJ will have to prove to all of us that he can make the leap in that area of his game if we are going to make a playoff run against good teams.

Let's hope he can. But notwithstanding the soundly reasoned, objectively balanced and fact-based arguments by DJ's most humble defenders here on BBI, only demonstrated performance by DJ himself will ever change anyone's mind.
Damn straight.  
MOOPS : 10/26/2022 1:45 pm : link
The past decade we couldn't hold a fourth quarter lead let alone come back from a fourth quarter deficit. We can now as we've done it on multiple occasions. The team believes in itself. Why shouldn't I believe in them?
When the season began who thought we could even be a top twenty team? We're in full blown rebuild mode and will be for the next few years. A lot of pieces need to be upgraded but maybe not as many as we thought. Maybe we actually have a foundation to build on. Nice thought, no?


The Mike  
JonC : 10/26/2022 1:55 pm : link
Far more complete and eloquent than me. After three plus years battling an overbearing parent company and the stress generated, and the utter lack of sleep I get on a rolling basis due to my highly energetic three year old son, I am fucking shot. Need to avoid BBI on the bad days, lol.
Eric  
JonC : 10/26/2022 1:59 pm : link
When you play a team is important to the context, and we caught those three teams early in season. Giants did a good job of flipping the switch and creating panic in them, which resulted in going away from what was working all game long, and it cost them. It's part of what I am cautious about with this team, they were playing losing football for large portions of even those three wins. But, Daboll and the coaches have earned my confidence. I just need to see Jones do some other things he needs to demonstrate in the passing game, and for longer than a few games.
I'm confident that, at this point, blowouts are unlikely.  
Mike in Long Beach : 10/26/2022 2:00 pm : link
We're bound to get a dud or two, sure. But it will no longer be the norm. Let's assume they get blown out three times. I think unlikely, but let's call that a worst case scenario Our record stands at 6-4 after those.

That leaves us with 7 games to go. 7 close games. This also assumes we never get an easy win. But the Giants have gone 6-1 in close games so far this year. Let's drop that a bit and say they go 4-3 in close games moving forward.

That leaves the Giants at 10-7 which is a >50% chance of making the playoffs. So even in what I think is a near-worst case scenario given the information available to date, they're still more-likely-than-not to make it to the dance.

Is that called confidence? Maybe. But I think we're probably a playoff team... whoda thunk it?
RE: I'm confident that, at this point, blowouts are unlikely.  
BrettNYG10 : 10/26/2022 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15883854 Mike in Long Beach said:
Quote:
We're bound to get a dud or two, sure. But it will no longer be the norm. Let's assume they get blown out three times. I think unlikely, but let's call that a worst case scenario Our record stands at 6-4 after those.

That leaves us with 7 games to go. 7 close games. This also assumes we never get an easy win. But the Giants have gone 6-1 in close games so far this year. Let's drop that a bit and say they go 4-3 in close games moving forward.

That leaves the Giants at 10-7 which is a >50% chance of making the playoffs. So even in what I think is a near-worst case scenario given the information available to date, they're still more-likely-than-not to make it to the dance.

Is that called confidence? Maybe. But I think we're probably a playoff team... whoda thunk it?


This is how I view it. We'll probably have a bad loss against a team we should beat (Texans or Commanders), hopefully have a beat against a team we 'should' lose to (Eagles, Vikings), and then ~split the others?

538 (an objective source) says we have an 86% chance of making the playoffs and simulates an 11-6 record.
538 - ( New Window )
RE: Every week I say next game will tell if we re for real or not. Can't  
gfinop : 10/26/2022 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15883208 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Help it after 10 years. This week I feel the same way


I felt like this even during the Super Bowl years all the way to the final win.

This year is no different.

But my in game confidence in this team is better. It feels like back to the Manning's best days when I felt if the Giants had the ball with about 2 min left and down 6 points that the Giants were going to win.

Same feeling now in game!
But this Seattle team  
gfinop : 10/26/2022 2:43 pm : link
looks great.

WRs and TEs running all over the place.

Their RB's running great(I was nervous about Etienne too).

Their QB's playing great.

They have put up lots of points (don't know much about the defenses they played against).

The game is in Seattle. It would be huge to get a win against this team on Sunday.
6-1  
joeinpa : 10/26/2022 2:45 pm : link
You don’t get there by being a bad team.

Curious time to ask this question.

RE: Eric  
Eric on Li : 10/26/2022 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15883851 JonC said:
Quote:
When you play a team is important to the context, and we caught those three teams early in season. Giants did a good job of flipping the switch and creating panic in them, which resulted in going away from what was working all game long, and it cost them. It's part of what I am cautious about with this team, they were playing losing football for large portions of even those three wins. But, Daboll and the coaches have earned my confidence. I just need to see Jones do some other things he needs to demonstrate in the passing game, and for longer than a few games.


again none of this resolves that the schedule they've played so far isn't a quality one.

tennessee is right where they were expected and the nyg had to play them in their home opener, in their first game starting a bunch of rookies and everyone in a new system. so you can play the timing game either way with pros and cons for either side.

they played GB on a 3 game winning streak and before they started getting some injuries and internal squabbles.

their opponents are what their record is, and that record is 5th best in the conference.
I wasn't saying it wasn't quality, it clearly is  
JonC : 10/26/2022 3:49 pm : link
but I do think some of overrating it a bit, and expect it will even out over 17 games. This team isn't likely to win 14 games.
I'm out  
JonC : 10/26/2022 3:49 pm : link
.
RE: I wasn't saying it wasn't quality, it clearly is  
BrettNYG10 : 10/26/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15884070 JonC said:
Quote:
but I do think some of overrating it a bit, and expect it will even out over 17 games. This team isn't likely to win 14 games.


Because they're going to win 16, agreed.
Yes and I understand we have limitations  
joe48 : 10/26/2022 4:08 pm : link
I believe that DJ will show you he can stretch the field when he he gets better quality at WR. To say you want to see DJ pass more the from the pocket more to me is splitting hairs. I trust the coaches to use the scheme that puts our players in a position to succeed.
The coaches know what is sustainable and what works best with our personnel. Our offense is evolving every week based on a number of variables. We are 6-1 enjoy it.
I don’t know how to act anymore!  
Simms11 : 10/26/2022 5:05 pm : link
It’s been so long that I’ve felt exhuberance with this team. The past decade it’s been....when is the other shoe going to drop! Now it’s become expectation that they’re going to be competitive and make it interesting in the fourth quarter.
Bought tickets  
Thegratefulhead : 10/26/2022 5:37 pm : link
So fuck yeah, I do. This team plays football the way I like it. No assholes making it all about themselves. They play smart and disciplined football. They get better in the second half. They do not get flustered when behind. Effort and execution collide, this team will be in every game it plays. They are 6-1. Can't ask for more.


Proud to be a fan again.
Winning this week will  
Dave on the UWS : 10/26/2022 8:12 pm : link
be very tough, containing Seattle’s offense, in their stadium, will be really tough. This game, not having Bellinger is really going to hurt. Even if they lose, they are going to get a bunch of guys back after the bye or so. They will be well positioned to compete with the division part of the schedule coming.
RE: RE: btw the titans only other loss was to buffalo on the road  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/26/2022 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15883704 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15883693 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


so they are literally 1 kick vs. the giants away from being 5-1.

the titans on the road, ravens at home, and packers neutral site were quality wins any way you slice it. the 3 games left vs phi/dal are the only games left on the schedule as hard as those 3.

and the bills/chiefs are the only 2 teams in the nfl harder than those 3, and the only time they'd face either this year is in the SB.

there are plenty of valid areas of concern where teams need to improve and the nyg are no different, but i dont understand the need to lean on stupid ones.



It's like every other team gets the benefit of the doubt but us.. from our own fans.

I don't get it. We're racking up similar offensive yardage to MIN... I wonder what would happen if Daniel Jones had Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen instead of Darius Slayton and Ritchie James.


arc, I see it a lot too. It's almost as some posters are pissing on us winning games. Odd AF IMO.

Is this a 6-1 roster? Fuck no. But is the coaching staff doing an UFB job? Do we have a gritty team? Do we wait for the other team to make a huge blunder? Yes on all accounts.
Who is pissing on them winning games? Ignore it.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/26/2022 9:22 pm : link
But theres room on the internet for cheerleading and also a measured look at what's actually happening. It is okay to not pull a Gettleman and fall in full bloom love with this team and think what they're doing is only going to get better from here. Daboll isn't carrying an .857 win percentage from here on out and getting to the HoF.

When we say things like they're putting up similar offensive yardage to the Vikings, there's two ways to look at it.

We're similarly good and talented at offense and coaching as the vikings *or* they're hitting all the right buttons, coaching their ass off, playing their ass off, getting some timely breaks. All things winning teams need to do.

This is a roster with obvious significant weaknesses. We knew it in september. It's remained true to now. It is okay to not be convinced that stuff like this can continue indefinitely.

*The Giants are 4-1 this season in games in which they've trailed in the fourth quarter. They were 3-58 in those games over the previous five seasons.*

*Each of the Giants' six wins have been by eight points or fewer, five of which featured a second-half comeback and four of which featured a fourth-quarter comeback.*


You fall into a habit of only playing your best in one or two quarters, you will eventually lose football games. There is nothing wrong with thinking that eventually, they will come back down to earth with these frantic comebacks, or the defense will run into a buzzsaw that they can't keep the game close enough for this limited offense to hold on for. It has been an extraordinary feat that this defense is holding the NFL teams they have faced to less than 18ppg.

I don't think many of you are betting the mortgage that this team as it is can win a game where they must score quick or score often.






i think the thread's question was really  
Eric on Li : 10/26/2022 9:54 pm : link
are you still worried the clock strikes 12 and the bottom falls out?

it could, but at this point i think it would take some catastrophic injuries.

so far on the year they are 2-1 vs. current playoff teams and have played 0 current 4th place teams.

in the last 9 they play 5 current playoff teams and 4 current 4th place teams. post-bye it's an even 4/4 split.

while they've certainly been opportunistic i think they still only have 1 INT on the year. generally teams you worry about falling apart are the ones with a crazy turnover differential. the eagles are +12 right now leading the league the giants are just +3 and it's mostly because they only have 4 turnovers themselves (not because they've turned their opponents over a lot).

their offense is 18th in ppg at 21 (similar to what it was with shurmur for 2 years)
their defense is 6th in ppg at 18 (similar to what it was under judge for 2 years)

schoen built a stronger roster than any of those 4 and hired a much better coach. they've built themselves some cushion so if they can keep playing well each week even if luck turns and they 4-5 the rest of the way they should get a playoff game. winning 14 games is silly, 1986 is the only time it's happened in almost 100 years. Eli only won 12 once.
TTH  
JonC : 10/26/2022 11:57 pm : link
You get it.
Maybe not 'confident.'  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/26/2022 11:59 pm : link
But more confident than I was at any other point over the past 10 years (outside of 2016, I suppose)?

Yeah, I think so. Granted, that isn't saying much because this team has been awful for nearly a decade, but, you get the point. I think that's a fair way to put it for now.
I'm confident that they'll get the most out of what they have.  
Klaatu : 8:55 am : link
However, even though they've won six out of their first seven battles, they're losing the war of attrition. Eventually, the amount of adversity they're dealing with will be too much to overcome. I fear we may see that play out this Sunday in Seattle.
Not upset with anyone that still has concerns  
Thegratefulhead : 9:29 am : link
I run a game on one TV red zone on another and sometimes a second game on a third TV. I do watch a lot. A common theme here is to tell people to watch more QBs.


I have.

I have this comment. Jones gets nothing for free. His throws are going into tight windows with pressure in his face. He gets no easy big plays. Jesus, some of the big plays others QBs get, I coukd make those throws. Have we had a receiver bring one slant to house for Jones? Happens all over the sport. Jones is playing out of his mind right now. Had no choice but to use his legs.

Go Goants!
Look - I am aware this team has deficiencies  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:57 am : link
but a look across the NFL shows that all NFL teams have deficiencies - besides maybe three other teams there are a lot of deep flaws out there across the board

- I think they are playing great right now
- I do not think it is a fluke
- they are playing hard and fast, and I have confidence that they are going to continue doing that
- they have shown that they can beat good teams on multiple occasions
- there are more good players on this team than I had believed and the lesser players are playing to their strengths
- the Coaches are getting the most out of what they have and they have been rolling out excellent and impactful plans
- a number of players have either steadily improved or been playing consistently well
- there are a healthy number of plus players on the team in key areas that impact games
- by the way, when I say plus players I am identifying Edge Rusher (1), DLine (2), Oline (2), RB (1), Safety (2), CB (1) and Yes QB (1) as top players. And plus player means top 10 in the NFL. According to my count they have 10 of them.

(Like it or not, Daniel Jones, as opposed to the rest of the league, is a plus player right now.)


Maybe this team won't look as good against the Cowboys or the Eagles, who will definitely be their hardest outs, but as I recall they placed themselves in position to beat the Cowboys even though they lost

I think they can beat any other team in the NFL right now - even with their deficiencies.


I thought they were winning that Jags game  
AcesUp : 9:58 am : link
While down in the 4th, I certainly didn't have that feeling in the Ravens and Packers games. So I think that qualifies as a developed confidence.

This is a good team. You don't get to 6-1 without being a good team. I don't think they are realistic SB contenders and likely aren't as good as their record indicates though...considering they'd currently be drafting 30th overall if the season ended today. There's really only 3 elite teams, possibly 4 as I think some people may be sleeping on a Dallas team getting healthier. We're probably in that tier behind them with some of the best coaching in the league, which is a huge differentiator. When the bullets start flying, it may be tough to compete with that first tier that has such a huge talent advantage.
NY Giants are Super Bowl contenders  
Thegratefulhead : 10:27 am : link
Saying it right now. All we have to do is get into the tournament and we have a chance. More likely than not at this point that we get there.

Therefore

We are in FACT Superbowl contenders at 6-1. That could change if we go on a losing streak.

Today.

We are contenders.


Feel that!
.  
arcarsenal : 10:37 am : link
I mean, everyone here agrees Aaron Rodgers is a great QB, right?

He hasn't thrown for 300 yards in 11 straight games now dating back to last season. He hasn't done it once this year. He doesn't have a 3 TD game, either.

I wonder if losing Davante Adams has anything to do with that.

I am going to hammer this shit until Daniel has at least one legitimate NFL WR with some semblance of a track record. It matters.

There's no RAC threat here. There's no one we can hit on a quick slant that will take it home the way we watched Beckham do it.
RE: .  
Thegratefulhead : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15884840 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I mean, everyone here agrees Aaron Rodgers is a great QB, right?

He hasn't thrown for 300 yards in 11 straight games now dating back to last season. He hasn't done it once this year. He doesn't have a 3 TD game, either.

I wonder if losing Davante Adams has anything to do with that.

I am going to hammer this shit until Daniel has at least one legitimate NFL WR with some semblance of a track record. It matters.

There's no RAC threat here. There's no one we can hit on a quick slant that will take it home the way we watched Beckham do it.
It is relevant. Look at Burrow's highlights, he has thrown long TDs to men with 5 yards of separation.

If you watch that and are fair, Burrow is helped greatly by the quality of his targets. He does not have a Josh Allen arm.

Don't get it twisted, I am saying Jones is as good as Burrow FFS. I am saying that he gets some easy TDs that Jones does not.
Burrow TDs - ( New Window )
