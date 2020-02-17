Has Anyone Else Developed Confidence in this Team?

I don't know about the rest of you, but I am confident the Giants can go to Seattle and beat the Seahawks this Sunday and go into the bye 7-1. That's saying something. It started last week for me. What a whole new feeling this is going into a game then from where I have been with this team lately.
From the bottom of my heart: A big thank you to Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, the staff they have put together, and the way they do business. This is just plain Awesome! I feel like I can just be a fan again. There were times, especially during the last six years that I actually dreaded the upcoming game. No mas! You have made it stop.
GO GIANTS!
Look at all the teams over the last 15 years that win. They are great at 1 thing. Pretty good everywhere else. Maybe they are very good at two things but the point you have to be known for something that is better than the opposition week in week out. You have to have the right balance but can't just be pretty good everywhere. It won't sustain itself.
As long as the running game is stupid good and the D is pretty good, Jones will have a chance to lead the team downfield in the 2nd half and take over these games. We aren't stealing games here. The Giants are punching teams in the face over and over again in the second half of these games. Wearing teams out.
Every team is flawed. You win by being great at something. We are great with Barkley and Jones ripping off 2-3 chunk plays a game, each. KEep it up.
I think it's easy to understand people's hesitancy. I think everyone would agree that they are playing over their heads, so on a weekly basis, it shouldn't be surprising if they can beat any team or lose to any team.
I'm sure everyone also has PTSD from the 2016 regression to 2017 season. So for me, it's going to take until next year for me to truly have confidence in this team. There are good signs, but I don't trust it yet. Year 2 under this regime will be key.
It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.
It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.
Agreed except the Colts being a good football team. They aren't very good, IMO.
It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.
There aren't many "top teams," though. In the NFC, yes.. the Eagles are better. Dallas may well be.
But, can't I play the same game with Minnesota? Their 5 wins are against GB, Detroit, New Orleans, Chicago and Miami.
Why do they get called a "good football team" but the Giants are this big gigantic unknown that hasn't been tested?
It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.
The Titans are 4-2 in first place.
The Ravens are 4-3 in first place.
The Packers were 3-1 in first place on a 3 game winning streak when they played.
They played the Cowboys in the midst of a 4 game winning streak.
Even the Bears are 3-4 in 2nd place now.
so far the .540% winning percentage of their opponents so far represents the 5th hardest schedule in the conference and 10th hardest overall.
http://www.playoffstatus.com/nfl/nfcsospg.html#sflx - ( New Window )
Quote:
Titans, Packers, Ravens are playoff caliber teams having down seasons so far, and the Giants trailed them for most of their games before coming on with a big finishing kick. That's not going to be sustainable over 17 games, or when they play the Eagles, Cowboys, and the Vikes and Colts are good football teams.
It's a progression, and they're testing very well so far. But they need to start faster, get healthy, or the top teams are gonna beat them.
Agreed except the Colts being a good football team. They aren't very good, IMO.
Colts have talent, they're having QB issues since Luck retired suddenly.
the titans on the road, ravens at home, and packers neutral site were quality wins any way you slice it. the 3 games left vs phi/dal are the only games left on the schedule as hard as those 3.
and the bills/chiefs are the only 2 teams in the nfl harder than those 3, and the only time they'd face either this year is in the SB.
there are plenty of valid areas of concern where teams need to improve and the nyg are no different, but i dont understand the need to lean on stupid ones.
the titans on the road, ravens at home, and packers neutral site were quality wins any way you slice it. the 3 games left vs phi/dal are the only games left on the schedule as hard as those 3.
and the bills/chiefs are the only 2 teams in the nfl harder than those 3, and the only time they'd face either this year is in the SB.
there are plenty of valid areas of concern where teams need to improve and the nyg are no different, but i dont understand the need to lean on stupid ones.
It's like every other team gets the benefit of the doubt but us.. from our own fans.
I don't get it. We're racking up similar offensive yardage to MIN... I wonder what would happen if Daniel Jones had Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen instead of Darius Slayton and Ritchie James.
Why is the field going to "ramp up and play better" but we aren't? We can't get healthier or get players back?
This is what I mean. Other teams get these excuses and benefits of the doubt, but then we can't use them for the Giants. It doesn't make sense.
Maybe I'll be wrong, my football sniffer isn't always on target. Either way, I'm not trying to be a negative here, so I'll go back to being quiet.
Quote:
i'm not booking any NFC title game tickets or anything, but what more do you need to see? This team is good. One week at a time. Why can't the Giants keep winning? Why is Dallas supposed to keep winning but we aren't? OK they have Lamb at WR and we don't. We have Barkley and Andrew Thomas. They have Parsons/Lawrence and a thief at corner. We have Williams and Lawrence and Thibs and an elite safety tamdem. Their OL can run block, sometimes shaky pass blocking. We run the ball better.
Every team is flawed. You win by being great at something. We are great with Barkley and Jones ripping off 2-3 chunk plays a game, each. KEep it up.
I think it's easy to understand people's hesitancy. I think everyone would agree that they are playing over their heads, so on a weekly basis, it shouldn't be surprising if they can beat any team or lose to any team.
I'm sure everyone also has PTSD from the 2016 regression to 2017 season. So for me, it's going to take until next year for me to truly have confidence in this team. There are good signs, but I don't trust it yet. Year 2 under this regime will be key.
Don't get me wrong I have sat there watching these games and probably said or thought at least 5 times now OK this game is toast and we're coming back to earth or a losing streak is coming. And then the Giants seem to get mad and flex for the next hour and we have another win.
Nothing shocks me in the NFL. I remember thinking the 2009 Giants were on top of the world when they were 5-0. Then the defense decided to turn from pretty good to god awful and 8-8 was next.
We don't know how the NFL will respond or counter and how Daboll and the Giants counter back. But they sure look for real to me. You don't run for 200 yards per game by accident. LAwrence, Williams, Thibs and Ward aren't smoke and mirrors. They are good. The secondary has star power. Not smoke and mirrors.
I don’t ‘expect’ them to beat the elite teams - Buffalo, KC, Philly… but I have confidence they have a punchers chance against them. This is based on solid coaching, style of play, complementary football. They may lay an egg, but I don’t expect it; I am looking forward to every game and seeing this group compete for 60 minutes.
A very likable and enjoyable group to root for. This season has been a lot of fun so far.
they split with dallas 2 years ago and lost both games to dallas without jones last year.
heck last year their biggest issue was losing to WSH and ATL in weeks 2/3. and then getting mauled by WSH and CHI at the end of the year.
the quality of opponent argument this year is weak/wrong. those 3 games vs. DAL/PHI are going to be brawls but there's no reason to think they won't be competitive games so long as jones is healthy.
Maybe I'll be wrong, my football sniffer isn't always on target. Either way, I'm not trying to be a negative here, so I'll go back to being quiet.
playing from behind all the time is definitely not sustainable, that's very different point from quality of opponent.
last week's game was somewhat encouraging in that they jumped out to a lead on the road and would have stayed their longer if the defense wasn't getting gashed so much early on.
if anything though i would say that does expose a little weakness in the defense because we know it's pretty thin and has some weak points good offenses are going to be able to take advantage of. Rodgers and Jackson did, but fortuneately wink was able to counter with adjustments. Lawrence actually did the best job continuing to have success through the end of the game even if it was assisted by the zebras.
The receivers are either terrible, chronically injured or disinterested in playing. As far as the quarterback, I am amazed at what Daboll has schemed to maximize DJ's talent. It is truly extraordinary. But is it sustainable? My initial concern is that it poses too much injury risk to DJ. But Tyrod can run this approach to the offense with similar effectiveness, and of course, that is why he is here. Daboll already way ahead of us fans on this issue. So I do think this approach can get us to the playoffs.
But to JonC's point, to make a run in the playoffs against better teams, we need an effective pocket passing game. DJ will have to prove to all of us that he can make the leap in that area of his game if we are going to make a playoff run against good teams.
Let's hope he can. But notwithstanding the soundly reasoned, objectively balanced and fact-based arguments by DJ's most humble defenders here on BBI, only demonstrated performance by DJ himself will ever change anyone's mind.
When the season began who thought we could even be a top twenty team? We're in full blown rebuild mode and will be for the next few years. A lot of pieces need to be upgraded but maybe not as many as we thought. Maybe we actually have a foundation to build on. Nice thought, no?
That leaves us with 7 games to go. 7 close games. This also assumes we never get an easy win. But the Giants have gone 6-1 in close games so far this year. Let's drop that a bit and say they go 4-3 in close games moving forward.
That leaves the Giants at 10-7 which is a >50% chance of making the playoffs. So even in what I think is a near-worst case scenario given the information available to date, they're still more-likely-than-not to make it to the dance.
Is that called confidence? Maybe. But I think we're probably a playoff team... whoda thunk it?
That leaves us with 7 games to go. 7 close games. This also assumes we never get an easy win. But the Giants have gone 6-1 in close games so far this year. Let's drop that a bit and say they go 4-3 in close games moving forward.
That leaves the Giants at 10-7 which is a >50% chance of making the playoffs. So even in what I think is a near-worst case scenario given the information available to date, they're still more-likely-than-not to make it to the dance.
Is that called confidence? Maybe. But I think we're probably a playoff team... whoda thunk it?
This is how I view it. We'll probably have a bad loss against a team we should beat (Texans or Commanders), hopefully have a beat against a team we 'should' lose to (Eagles, Vikings), and then ~split the others?
538 (an objective source) says we have an 86% chance of making the playoffs and simulates an 11-6 record.
538 - ( New Window )
I felt like this even during the Super Bowl years all the way to the final win.
This year is no different.
But my in game confidence in this team is better. It feels like back to the Manning's best days when I felt if the Giants had the ball with about 2 min left and down 6 points that the Giants were going to win.
Same feeling now in game!
WRs and TEs running all over the place.
Their RB's running great(I was nervous about Etienne too).
Their QB's playing great.
They have put up lots of points (don't know much about the defenses they played against).
The game is in Seattle. It would be huge to get a win against this team on Sunday.
Curious time to ask this question.
again none of this resolves that the schedule they've played so far isn't a quality one.
tennessee is right where they were expected and the nyg had to play them in their home opener, in their first game starting a bunch of rookies and everyone in a new system. so you can play the timing game either way with pros and cons for either side.
they played GB on a 3 game winning streak and before they started getting some injuries and internal squabbles.
their opponents are what their record is, and that record is 5th best in the conference.
Because they're going to win 16, agreed.
The coaches know what is sustainable and what works best with our personnel. Our offense is evolving every week based on a number of variables. We are 6-1 enjoy it.
Proud to be a fan again.
Quote:
so they are literally 1 kick vs. the giants away from being 5-1.
the titans on the road, ravens at home, and packers neutral site were quality wins any way you slice it. the 3 games left vs phi/dal are the only games left on the schedule as hard as those 3.
and the bills/chiefs are the only 2 teams in the nfl harder than those 3, and the only time they'd face either this year is in the SB.
there are plenty of valid areas of concern where teams need to improve and the nyg are no different, but i dont understand the need to lean on stupid ones.
It's like every other team gets the benefit of the doubt but us.. from our own fans.
I don't get it. We're racking up similar offensive yardage to MIN... I wonder what would happen if Daniel Jones had Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen instead of Darius Slayton and Ritchie James.
arc, I see it a lot too. It's almost as some posters are pissing on us winning games. Odd AF IMO.
Is this a 6-1 roster? Fuck no. But is the coaching staff doing an UFB job? Do we have a gritty team? Do we wait for the other team to make a huge blunder? Yes on all accounts.
When we say things like they're putting up similar offensive yardage to the Vikings, there's two ways to look at it.
We're similarly good and talented at offense and coaching as the vikings *or* they're hitting all the right buttons, coaching their ass off, playing their ass off, getting some timely breaks. All things winning teams need to do.
This is a roster with obvious significant weaknesses. We knew it in september. It's remained true to now. It is okay to not be convinced that stuff like this can continue indefinitely.
*The Giants are 4-1 this season in games in which they've trailed in the fourth quarter. They were 3-58 in those games over the previous five seasons.*
*Each of the Giants' six wins have been by eight points or fewer, five of which featured a second-half comeback and four of which featured a fourth-quarter comeback.*
You fall into a habit of only playing your best in one or two quarters, you will eventually lose football games. There is nothing wrong with thinking that eventually, they will come back down to earth with these frantic comebacks, or the defense will run into a buzzsaw that they can't keep the game close enough for this limited offense to hold on for. It has been an extraordinary feat that this defense is holding the NFL teams they have faced to less than 18ppg.
I don't think many of you are betting the mortgage that this team as it is can win a game where they must score quick or score often.
it could, but at this point i think it would take some catastrophic injuries.
so far on the year they are 2-1 vs. current playoff teams and have played 0 current 4th place teams.
in the last 9 they play 5 current playoff teams and 4 current 4th place teams. post-bye it's an even 4/4 split.
while they've certainly been opportunistic i think they still only have 1 INT on the year. generally teams you worry about falling apart are the ones with a crazy turnover differential. the eagles are +12 right now leading the league the giants are just +3 and it's mostly because they only have 4 turnovers themselves (not because they've turned their opponents over a lot).
their offense is 18th in ppg at 21 (similar to what it was with shurmur for 2 years)
their defense is 6th in ppg at 18 (similar to what it was under judge for 2 years)
schoen built a stronger roster than any of those 4 and hired a much better coach. they've built themselves some cushion so if they can keep playing well each week even if luck turns and they 4-5 the rest of the way they should get a playoff game. winning 14 games is silly, 1986 is the only time it's happened in almost 100 years. Eli only won 12 once.
Yeah, I think so. Granted, that isn't saying much because this team has been awful for nearly a decade, but, you get the point. I think that's a fair way to put it for now.
I have.
I have this comment. Jones gets nothing for free. His throws are going into tight windows with pressure in his face. He gets no easy big plays. Jesus, some of the big plays others QBs get, I coukd make those throws. Have we had a receiver bring one slant to house for Jones? Happens all over the sport. Jones is playing out of his mind right now. Had no choice but to use his legs.
Go Goants!
- I think they are playing great right now
- I do not think it is a fluke
- they are playing hard and fast, and I have confidence that they are going to continue doing that
- they have shown that they can beat good teams on multiple occasions
- there are more good players on this team than I had believed and the lesser players are playing to their strengths
- the Coaches are getting the most out of what they have and they have been rolling out excellent and impactful plans
- a number of players have either steadily improved or been playing consistently well
- there are a healthy number of plus players on the team in key areas that impact games
- by the way, when I say plus players I am identifying Edge Rusher (1), DLine (2), Oline (2), RB (1), Safety (2), CB (1) and Yes QB (1) as top players. And plus player means top 10 in the NFL. According to my count they have 10 of them.
(Like it or not, Daniel Jones, as opposed to the rest of the league, is a plus player right now.)
Maybe this team won't look as good against the Cowboys or the Eagles, who will definitely be their hardest outs, but as I recall they placed themselves in position to beat the Cowboys even though they lost
I think they can beat any other team in the NFL right now - even with their deficiencies.
This is a good team. You don't get to 6-1 without being a good team. I don't think they are realistic SB contenders and likely aren't as good as their record indicates though...considering they'd currently be drafting 30th overall if the season ended today. There's really only 3 elite teams, possibly 4 as I think some people may be sleeping on a Dallas team getting healthier. We're probably in that tier behind them with some of the best coaching in the league, which is a huge differentiator. When the bullets start flying, it may be tough to compete with that first tier that has such a huge talent advantage.
Therefore
We are in FACT Superbowl contenders at 6-1. That could change if we go on a losing streak.
Today.
We are contenders.
Feel that!
He hasn't thrown for 300 yards in 11 straight games now dating back to last season. He hasn't done it once this year. He doesn't have a 3 TD game, either.
I wonder if losing Davante Adams has anything to do with that.
I am going to hammer this shit until Daniel has at least one legitimate NFL WR with some semblance of a track record. It matters.
There's no RAC threat here. There's no one we can hit on a quick slant that will take it home the way we watched Beckham do it.
He hasn't thrown for 300 yards in 11 straight games now dating back to last season. He hasn't done it once this year. He doesn't have a 3 TD game, either.
I wonder if losing Davante Adams has anything to do with that.
I am going to hammer this shit until Daniel has at least one legitimate NFL WR with some semblance of a track record. It matters.
There's no RAC threat here. There's no one we can hit on a quick slant that will take it home the way we watched Beckham do it.
If you watch that and are fair, Burrow is helped greatly by the quality of his targets. He does not have a Josh Allen arm.
Don't get it twisted, I am saying Jones is as good as Burrow FFS. I am saying that he gets some easy TDs that Jones does not.
Burrow TDs - ( New Window )