Has Anyone Else Developed Confidence in this Team? gidiefor : Mod : 10/26/2022 9:51 am : 10/26/2022 9:51 am

I don't know about the rest of you, but I am confident the Giants can go to Seattle and beat the Seahawks this Sunday and go into the bye 7-1. That's saying something. It started last week for me. What a whole new feeling this is going into a game then from where I have been with this team lately.



From the bottom of my heart: A big thank you to Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, the staff they have put together, and the way they do business. This is just plain Awesome! I feel like I can just be a fan again. There were times, especially during the last six years that I actually dreaded the upcoming game. No mas! You have made it stop.



GO GIANTS!