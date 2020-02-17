Gettleman not all bad? Reale01 : 11:42 am

First, I am am glad he is gone. Love JS.

Second, He deserved to be fired - no question. I will leave it to the collective BBI to detail the reasons.



All that said he did a few good things in retrospect.



First, he had his pick of 4 young OTs in the draft and it looks like he got the right guy.



Second, he DID NOT pick Darnold or Rosen. He picked Barkley. Maybe he could have traded down - but dodged a bullet and got a great player who is a difference maker.



He picked Jones over Haskins.



Not all his picks were bad. He picked some good players Love, Dexter, Jones, McKinney, Ojulari, Lemieux.



He let OBJ go at the right time and got a good return.



He let Landon Collins go at the right time.



He did leave the new GM with 2 top 10 draft choices. (Also a cap mess)



I actually think that perhaps his biggest failure was in getting the right coaching staff. That said, I am not sure he missed out on many good options when he made the choices (Patricia, McDaniel, Wilks, Rhule have not distinguished themselves).



OK sharks, the chum is in the water - have at it.