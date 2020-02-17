Gettleman not all bad?

First, I am am glad he is gone. Love JS.
Second, He deserved to be fired - no question. I will leave it to the collective BBI to detail the reasons.
All that said he did a few good things in retrospect.
First, he had his pick of 4 young OTs in the draft and it looks like he got the right guy.
Second, he DID NOT pick Darnold or Rosen. He picked Barkley. Maybe he could have traded down - but dodged a bullet and got a great player who is a difference maker.
He picked Jones over Haskins.
Not all his picks were bad. He picked some good players Love, Dexter, Jones, McKinney, Ojulari, Lemieux.
He let OBJ go at the right time and got a good return.
He let Landon Collins go at the right time.
He did leave the new GM with 2 top 10 draft choices. (Also a cap mess)
I actually think that perhaps his biggest failure was in getting the right coaching staff. That said, I am not sure he missed out on many good options when he made the choices (Patricia, McDaniel, Wilks, Rhule have not distinguished themselves).
OK sharks, the chum is in the water - have at it.
He was awful when it came to PR..
But I liked the fact that he thought outside of the box..
I am glad he is in the past but yes I agree with everything your post says..
for every good draft pick i can point at least one that was terrible (Hernandez 2nd, D. Baker 1st via trade, Toney 1st via trade down, etc.)
He put us in salary cap hell, which caused us to cut Bradberry who is killing it on a division rival right now, and he had no idea what to look for in a coach, because Shurmur and Judge were disasters.
I cant give this guy any credit, he was a joke
He's a peach.
Being GM has more than drafting.
It was reported Gettleman and Judge were not getting along at the end.
He did make a couple of good trades though that left us key pieces.
His OBJ traded netted ximenes and dex. dex is an all pro this year and X has been a big piece.
His trade with jets got us Leonard williams who has been a big piece and will continue to be one. That was a STEAL by DG.
His drafts speak for themselves but he drafted a top RB in football in barkley and jones who appears to be a guy who fits the system perfectly and is ready to do some more winning.
Love
mckinney
thomas
signing adoree
ojulari
crowder (he gets a lot of shit here but he was the last pick in the draft and has been a solid contributor)
lemeuix and gates are contributors along OL. Gates was a stud before injury
Toney has the ability. it would be great to see him back on field soon.
We talk alot of shit about DG and rightfully so in so many ways but he wasnt nearly as bad as we act. I think what you saw was the coaching position was always horrible and it reflected on DG. he didnt hire those guys alone. Mara had huge say. Again, DG caught probably too much shit here on BBI. if we were winning or had the right head coach, people wouldnt have been as hard on him.
Quote:
had his way, Kevin Abrams would be the GM and Joe Judge would be the HC. All of the personnel people Schoen fired would all still be here.
It was reported Gettleman and Judge were not getting along at the end.
Abrams was being groomed by ownership and Gettlman to replace him. We also know that Mara was looking for any reason to keep Judge... that was leaked to the press. You think Mara and Abrams would have fired Judge and hired Daboll (without Schoen)?
His FA forays were much much worse. Oddly I remember being slightly worried DG would be a little too compelled to ditch or eschew VET FA talent. Turns out that was his weakness here. IF he stays the hell away from every single vet FA with 2-3 exceptions (Jackson and Williams--yes he was a trade but also wisely re-signed) his tenure here would age even better.
Same here.
the cap hell thing is yet another example of myth telling. What cap hell? They are 6-1 and have tons of room coming next season.
Just because you all feared a 4 win season doesn't mean the cap hell thing was real. You're worrying about shit that isn't there, yet again.
This is an absolutely false statement. You can see the same teams every picking in the top 10 with busy after bust selected
Actually it's Shurmur who would still be the HC. From what I remember (maybe not correctly), word was that he wanted to stick with him.
No, it was Judge. There were articles on it last year.
Who else other than Bradbury keeps anyone here up at night? We're talking one live body here unless the ghosts of Kyle Rudolph or Evan Engram haunt you. Who else?
That was always the most over stated over hyped talking point this offseason. New regime comes in and cuts a few vet players? 1-2 of any significance? Color me shocked.
We're in fine shape. We're winning.
He had an approach to both free agency and the draft that you do what you have to do to fill a need and disregard the cost. He needed to show more patience, but the man had no patience with anything (my couch potato diagnosis: ADHD). He loved the action and suffered from FOMO (fear of missing out).
If you're 2-6, you don't trade a 3rd round draft pick for a player that will be a free agent. I don't care if you can franchise him and be the only team he can negotiate with. I don't care that he went out and had a bunch of sacks the next season. You're already 2-6, you're wasting draft capital from a bad team to get a player that you could feasibly get in the offseason through free agency.
Gettleman had some good moments, but he FA track record, especially last year where he signed everyone he could to try to save his job, was indefensible. Honestly, it was very apparent what was happening and Mara should have curtailed some of the spending.
He had an approach to both free agency and the draft that you do what you have to do to fill a need and disregard the cost. He needed to show more patience, but the man had no patience with anything (my couch potato diagnosis: ADHD). He loved the action and suffered from FOMO (fear of missing out).
His biggest problem is he didn't know how to build a team. He was terrible at hiring coaches. He was terrible in free agency. At best, he was mediocre with the draft. He wasn't on the same page with his coaches.
But hey, his homespun Boston witticisms were great!
This is an absolutely false statement. You can see the same teams every picking in the top 10 with busy after bust selected
Yeah, and the Giants were one of them.
Gettleman inherited a team that had, two years prior, gone to the playoffs. In four years, he never managed more than six wins. It's possible that, this year, the Giants win more games than in any two of Gettlman's years combined.
Gettleman is responsible for contracts to Solder and Golladay. He made no moves in 2021 to work on the offensive line, instead snarking at reporters who asked him about it like he had some sort of ace up his sleeve.
Of the handful of talented players on the roster, none of them except maybe for Thomas realized their potential because Gettleman sucked ass at hiring coaches.
In terms of the team's overall talent level, you can't have it both ways. Just about everybody here agrees that the current coaching staff is amazing. If they're so good and the talent level is so high, why are they forced to scrape by with last-minute drives in every single game?
If you think Gettleman was any good, you should absolutely have been begging Mara to keep Reese, because Gettleman's best year was comparable to Reese's second worst.
But his biggest failure, by far, is that he did not fix the OL. That was job 1 when he was hired and he failed. Plenty of teams could have had it fixed in the time he was here.
The Giants were not just losing, they weren't even competitive.
And the ‘22, and somewhat the ‘23 cap space:🤦♂️🤦♂️.
Hopefully we can keep his good picks:DJ,SB,AT, DL,XMc, JL here together.
I thought he would reestablish the lines and front 7 overall. I always felt he recognized this is how you win in the league and he was a big help here his first tenure. It was what left the Giants during the great destruction (2012-17) and led to the majority of issues. Its when Dallas and Philly started pushing the Giants around.
The OL not being good by year 2 and very good by year 3 was his ultimate demise imv. Not adding a ILB while using 3-4 schemes was another.
I thought he would reestablish the lines and front 7 overall. I always felt he recognized this is how you win in the league and he was a big help here his first tenure. It was what left the Giants during the great destruction (2012-17) and led to the majority of issues. Its when Dallas and Philly started pushing the Giants around.
The OL not being good by year 2 and very good by year 3 was his ultimate demise imv. Not adding a ILB while using 3-4 schemes was another.
That
So no. He was god-awful. But even a blind squirrel sometimes finds a nut. Or as a friend of mine once said: Not EVERYTHING can suck ALL the time. Eventually the law of averages works in your favor.
So yeah, a brand new staff, who DG didn't hire are finally managing to get something out of guys he drafted, but the vast majority of what Gettleman brought on this team was god-awful.
The Giants were not just losing, they weren't even competitive.
Yes, half truths all throughout the OP. And just so much credit needs to be dished out for a GM not doing/pursuing a worse path. Gettleman was bad news and the franchise was lost with him leading it.
Schoen put some modest changes into this roster, mostly because he was strapped to do otherwise. And through his better evaluation of talent and his coaches getting some decent production out of those changes, the team is playing better. The games are all tight but they are getting through the mix and the injuries because Schoen and Daboll are clearly better at what they do, and it’s very noticeable only after 7 games.
NO, We aren't going to rewrite history with the Leo trade. It was a horrific trade. We gave away a draft pick for a team that had one win at the time. We weren't one piece away
So then we had to franchise him because Leo had all the leverage. Letting him walk after giving up an asset for him would be a nightmare. So then his starting negotiating point was the franchise tag value.
That was a master class in how NOT to do negations from a GM perspective for a pending FA. We as a team would have gotten a better deal if you waited because no one was giving him the franchise money as an opening. Those actions embodied what was wrong with Gettleman's approach to running a franchise.
I think now that the coaching staff is actually competent, perhaps very good, we are seeing that the evaluation of certain players is actually very good. But on the whole I think the Giants over the past several years are worse off than they could have been with different management. And likely DG is the biggest GM ego on the planet without anything to back that up. He was deserving of an exit without any question.
Time will tell how this staff does going forward but I’m loving the drastic turnabout with a slim cupboard.
(2) You can blame previous coaching, but Gettleman hired those coaches.
(3) If Gettleman were here now, (a) who do you think our head coach would be? (b) what do you think our record would be, (c) what do you think our salary cap situation would like this year and beyond, (d) what do you think our prospects for winning would be beyond this year?
See where I'm going with this?
Bingo.
My comment on modest changes was there wasn’t dollars to bring in elite or high quality. The roster faces changed with good evals on lower priced players and the draft picks. Phase 1 and more to come.
Regarding the coaching and what the record would be, no kidding. I agree whole heartedly.
1). Picking SB was indefensible regardless of outcome. For every draft pick it is possible to say "we should have taken" or "we did not take". Those statements mean nothing. The reality is it never makes sense in today's NFL to take a RB with the 2nd pick. Never.
2). The cap stuff was overblown. He could have, or we could have later, pushed the dollars into future years as other teams have done and had more space this year. They purposely front loaded the contracts, which I think was smart. What was stupid was where he spent the money - Golladay, Solder, Omaneh, Martin, Stewart, Billy Price, Booker, etc.
3). The coaching decisions were horrible.
4). The Leonard Williams debacle. I love Big Cat and when I first heard we had traded for him, I was excited. Then I realized that we had traded a third rounder for 9 games on a losing team. Beyond stupid. And ironically, if we had not done that we could almost certainly have signed him for less than we ended up paying him, since we franchised him and then gave him a pretty much max deal. We basically gave him 4 years $90MM, $60MM guaranteed. That is more than anyone not named Aaron Donald has gotten as a DT. For DEs it is similar or more than everybody else except Garret. So we spent a 3rd rounder and paid more.
5). The thing that really put me on the I can't stand DG train was when he got rid so many players he didn't draft at bargain sale pricing - JPP, Apple, etc. You reshape a culture with leadership from coaching not getting rid of talent.
His coaching and pro personnel decisions, however, left a lot to be desired and set the franchise back considerably.
His arrogant and dismissive attitude didn't do him any favors, either.
Other than his job, he was great.
He consistently overpaid players in free agency, was an arrogant prick, did not draft well, and had no idea how to build and run a front office.
Good riddance to him and everything about him.
But hey Gettleman drafted a few good players so it's all good
But he will get a bit of a reprieve if Jones turns out to be great, wins division titles, playoff games, etc. He made that call and, obviously, it's been hugely controversial. But it's the biggest call a GM can make - picking the QB.
If Jones flames out, then DG's legacy will be even more sullied.
He consistently overpaid players in free agency, was an arrogant prick, did not draft well, and had no idea how to build and run a front office.
Good riddance to him and everything about him.
Most are just defending themselves actually.
Others just don't get it.
Most are just defending themselves actually.
Others just don't get it.
What is there I’m not getting? Did I say anything that isn’t true?
So some are acknowledging e left a good amount of talent and still recognizing he failed overall.
Nate Solder
Kenny Golladay
And a 1-53 roster that was NFL bottom of the barrel.
What you said is all true. I am responding to the question you posed in your post.
Judge was a different case. He dazzled the Giants and had strong recommendations from Billy B and Saban. He dazzled a lot of fans too who overlooked his lack of experience except special teams. And 2 years as a HC apparently hasn’t helped his inexperience on offense. His coaching hires were terrible. He hired his buddies (“teachers” he said) with little NFL experience except for the two coordinators. Garrett was forced on him by the Giants - not just by DG. Again, DG only had sign off authority on most of the assistants because Judge was given free reign.
I wouldn’t say DG’s drafting was terrible, just mediocre and there may have been a lot of players who just needed to be coached up PROPERLY. Baker was a 1st round risk that shouldn’t have been. Hernandez was a second round reach who passed the eye test as an O-lineman. Toney may turn out to be a similar risk to Baker but for different reasons.
Free agents were bad with desperate signings and signing one-year stop-gap players to multi-year deals. The biggest problem with free agency may have been that DG wasn’t doing the free agent scouting, unlike his first tenure.
Forget about DG’s personality flaws. They may alienate a bunch of people but has little to do with getting the job done.
His FA forays were much much worse. Oddly I remember being slightly worried DG would be a little too compelled to ditch or eschew VET FA talent. Turns out that was his weakness here. IF he stays the hell away from every single vet FA with 2-3 exceptions (Jackson and Williams--yes he was a trade but also wisely re-signed) his tenure here would age even better.
good post. too nuanced for this board ;-)
drafts were a +, FAs a -, which caused the cap mess (a --). ANd the choices made at HC a - as well, but how much of that was John Mara?
all that said, he deserved to go, and fortunately they were forced to reset and go outside the org a la 1979. A little revolution is a good thing now and then.
An NFL draft magazine can find talent, especially at the top of each draft every year.
Gettleman failed in running the front office and putting a decent product on the field every year he was in charge. The team never got better and that is indisputable.
Excellent point....and fortunately it happened sooner rather than later like the fiasco that was the late 60s thru late 70s
I felt PS was hired to replicate a lot of what he did the previous year in Minny which was a offense built off the running game. The problem was he did not solve the OL. Giants were mostly in terrible down/distance which magnified Eli's shortcomings with a poor OL. His OL coach probably did not help matters.
It always seemed like a Hail Mary with all the poor prior drafts. The fact he course corrected quickly shows that imv.
These idiotic threads need to stop. Gettleman wasn't all bad, he was historically, brand damaging all bad. Gentleman is exactly what his record says he is. The worst GM in the history of the NY Giants. The fact that John Mara allowed him to do the damage that he did for 4 years speaks to his competence or lack of too.
Joe Judge was a disaster. That's on Gettleman. Whoever hired Jason Garrett, whether it was Gettleman or John Mara, that was a disaster, too. Those twin disasters made the roster look worse than it was, as we're now seeing.
With Daboll and Kafka, Jones is turning out to be at least competent as a starting NFL QB, and maybe a lot better than that. (We still don't really know his "normal" level of play or his ceiling.) Some of DG's draft picks, including Oshane Ximenes, have been a lot better under Daboll than they were before. Darius Slayton regressed under Judge and Garrett, but is playing better now.
Two important DG draft picks have barely played this year: Toney and Ojulari. If they get healthy and contribute (big "if"), DG's drafts look better.
His free agent signings were wildly uneven, and the bad far outweighs the good.
On balance, I'd say that some of what he did is turning out to work. But he shot himself in the foot by hiring Judge and signing Golladay to that huge deal. So his performance was somewhat more mixed than I thought at the time, but he needed to go for us to even see that.
Enough said.
These idiotic threads need to stop. Gettleman wasn't all bad, he was historically, brand damaging all bad. Gentleman is exactly what his record says he is. The worst GM in the history of the NY Giants. The fact that John Mara allowed him to do the damage that he did for 4 years speaks to his competence or lack of too.
Sorry, HOF QB (with his HC) on the roster at 31 years old to start the 2012 season and then you draft as they did for many years which even started a couple years before.
Wasting that is the greatest tragedy this franchise has had in my 41 years of fandom. Most I associate with feel the same way.
These special QB's and HC's don't come around very often and certainly not at the same time.
-One really good nose tackle
-A pair of above-average safeties, one of which didn't breakout until the 4th year of his rookie contract
-A couple of average linebackers who haven't/probably won't be resigned (Carter, Ximines)
Daniel Jones playing like a top-15 QB this year helps his legacy somewhat, but Jones taking four years to break out is partly on DG. First, he brought Eli back for completely pointless reasons in 2019, thus likely preventing Shurmur from fully building an offense around Jones' strengths. Then he failed to prioritize getting a top offensive mind to optimize Jones with his 2nd coaching hire. I really think with better coaching and team building Jones would have had a good 3rd year, the option would've been picked up, and we'd be looking at two more years of potential cost-controlled top 15 QB play instead having to make a tough decision (for potentially a lot of cap) in the offseason.
Of course without all of this going wrong we wouldn't have Daboll so...
He had a ton of high draft selections and hit on a couple picks...its not that hard to do that when you are picking in the top 10 every draft. But overall most of his decisions from coaching hires, to personnel decisions were a catastrophe.
Winning this year is more of Schoen ability to find players that fit his coaches system and Daboll's and his coaching staff ability to maximize them and put them in a position to succeed.
This roster outside of Andrew Thomas and a healthy Saquan does not have a lot of high end talent at its positions.
I guess you can add Sexy Dexy in there now but prior to this year that wasn't the case as he was more of a 2 down IL. Now he is effecting the passing game to put him in the elite category.
Very very very unpersuaded by the rest of the case for Gettleman not being terrible.
Paid Nate Solder
Paid Patrick Omameh
Paid Jonathan Stewart
Paid Kareem Martin
Drafted De’Andre Baker
Drafted Kadarious Toney
Traded Billy Price for BJ Hill
Terrible moves that set this franchise back years
Okay lol. Makes a lot of sense. I will stay with what I said and you can trash DG.
Paid Nate Solder
Paid Patrick Omameh
Paid Jonathan Stewart
Paid Kareem Martin
Drafted De’Andre Baker
Drafted Kadarious Toney
Traded Billy Price for BJ Hill
Terrible moves that set this franchise back years
Perhaps. Or maybe some posters take not liking him personally too far if they can't even acknowledge he left quite a few good players and some super ones.
Works both ways imv.
Sounds about right.
Tom Coughlin is exactly what his record says he is. A .530 winning percentage regular season coach who won 2 Super Bowls with magical runs lead by his HOF QB and a strong defensive line. I will be forever grateful to get to enjoy both of those magical playoff runs and if that's enough to put him in the NFL HOF I'll be very happy for him.
Quote:
In comment 15883728 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15883722 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Some people just like being contrary, I guess.
He consistently overpaid players in free agency, was an arrogant prick, did not draft well, and had no idea how to build and run a front office.
Good riddance to him and everything about him.
Most are just defending themselves actually.
Others just don't get it.
Why? Because his drafts have been a lot better than you are giving credit to.
So some are acknowledging e left a good amount of talent and still recognizing he failed overall.
An NFL draft magazine can find talent, especially at the top of each draft every year.
Gettleman failed in running the front office and putting a decent product on the field every year he was in charge. The team never got better and that is indisputable.
Chick-Your point about finding talent is simply not correct. Many wanted Darnold or Rosen. Many wanted Haskins. Many did not like the Thomas pick. Most did not like the Jones pick.
Others - I am NOT defending him. Gettleman's Indian name is "Arrogant without a cause" and he was deeply flawed.
The team was a mess. The pro-personnel department was horrible for years before he arrived and he never fixed it (Chris Mara). My point was that he left more pieces than we may have realized when Dabs came in. Good coaching has elevated many of Dave's disappointments.
An organization needs to have good college evaluation, good self evaluation, good pro evaluation to get players. Good coaching is needed to develop those players. Good schemes and game management helps to win games. The Giants were failing in most of these areas until this year.
The worst GM in Giants history & 1 of the worst in league history.
Tom Coughlin is exactly what his record says he is. A .530 winning percentage regular season coach who won 2 Super Bowls with magical runs lead by his HOF QB and a strong defensive line. I will be forever grateful to get to enjoy both of those magical playoff runs and if that's enough to put him in the NFL HOF I'll be very happy for him.
We will disagree again. TC did have a huge influence when WM was alive who hired him. TC corrected the flaws of a EA roster as evidenced by being outclassed physically on both fronts against the Ravens.
He restored order.
KG talked about this when they drafted Pugh. He said they had been telling the FO for a couple years we need to get some OL in here. They drafted a scat back in 2011. TC won SB's with a 260 pound one. Does not seem very TC like. KG then got fired at the end of year. Again not a TC decision.
I don't know when the shift started but my guess is around 09. It escalated over time.
I think TC has earned a lot more respect around the league and coaching circles than looking at him as a little over .500 HC. I will go with my own thoughts and trust others who confirm how good a HC he was.
As good as BD has been start he is about 1/100th of getting to TC's level. I hope he succeeds.
Even some of the picks pointed to now as working out can still be questioned. For example, I love Barkley and always wanted to draft him. But, there are valid arguments against drafting him at #2 even if he's as productive as he's been. Even if you love the talent, the GM still drafted a RB but put one of the historically worst OLs in front of him, every year.
Same goes for Jones. He's playing well now. But, at #6 you can argue he was taken too early. Either way, you took a QB that high, but put the same historically bad OL in front of him, whiffed on TE, and gave him terrible WRs.
as others pointed out, if you want to say it was coaching...well he hired those coaches. There really is no way to defend the overall tenure of Gettleman. A couple of picks that he hit on isn't going to change that.
Suffice it to say his tenure here was mostly about failure