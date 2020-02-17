Do the Giants need to trade for an Ace WR to be SB worthy?

I'm inclined to believe we do not.
I think. our present WR corp with Wan'Dale continuing and KT on the way, will be sufficient.
Having said that I would love to see us pick up someone with
real proven ability for a 3rd rounder or so by Nov 1st.
Not someone with issues though. Our team chemistry should not be affected
We need a THE GUY (so a Claypool, Jeudy, Moore etc) who would be the best WR on our team from the moment they arrive and then have Robinson all over the field, Slayton playing his role and so on.
Claypool isn't that good and doesn't belong in same teir with DJ Moore. If Claypool landed here he would cause a lot of stress on BBI.
It's very difficult to gauge how far they can go with this style of football. At some point, defensive coordinators will have enough film of this O to scheme against it, so I don't think we should expect them to keep this going indefinitely. Also, I think Daboll, Kafka and Jones would like to pass more, and I'm sure that they'd like more reliable receivers. ("CATCH THE FUCKING BALL!!!")
I have trouble imagining this style of offense carrying them to a championship. But I didn't imagine them 6-1, either.
I expect this is a dilemma for Schoen. I'm sure he doesn't want to undermine the rebuild to win this season. But if they win on Sunday to get to 7-1, and they clearly need receiver help, it's hard not to make a move. How often is a team 7-1? You can't just pretend that's not happening and act as if you're 2-5.
He is not a free agent until after the 2023 season. This idea that Cincy can’t afford him is nonsense. They have over 50 million in cap space mext year. To acquire him we would have to trade for him
I think. our present WR corp with Wan'Dale continuing and KT on the way, will be sufficient."
The worst WR group in the nfl with our only catching TE out.
I don't think you should throw money at a big name WR but if you could find even a serviceable, affordable guy on the market he would instantly help the team and that's what they should be doing.
I think a good comp for DJ Moore is Steve Smith (Carolina) similar size and explosion. Maybe not as great as SS but in that category.
This team is still in a rebuild year. They are winning while rebuilding, which is really cool. But that doesn't mean they should trade draft capital away right now, unless it was for a player that would be cost-controlled on a rookie deal and the pick given up would be unlikely to be as good as the acquired player. Elijah Moore would fit the bill. And even though last week I expressed favorability towards acquiring him, I do think he's kind of similar to what we already have here. A 4th rounder for Claypool I would do.
But the Giants really don't need to do anything on the trade front. Go as far as you can with this group of players. Getting a top WR that you can have for all 4 years of his rookie deal is even better.
I do
I think we can make it with the roster as is, baring a mountain of injuries
We are a TEAM, much greater than the sum of the individual parts
We have done this before, twice under Coughlin. We are a well coached savvy team. If Barkley would learn to stay in bounds things would be less dramatic lol
Do people realize that they can trade for a guy on a rookie contract that CAN be part of the teams long term outlook.
Idk if it’s attainable, but if you can get Jeudy/Claypool for a couple of 3rd round picks, chances are they’ll actually receive more value from the acquired player than they would from the draft picks.
Would you rather have Jeudy/Claypool for the last 8-9 games of this year plus 2023 at a reasonable price (with the chance to resign them afterward) or would you rather have, for example, prospects like Flott and Ezeudu over the next 4 years?
Wandale, Slayton & Toney(if he ever gets healthy) chance to become stars.
Cruz did it... Nicks did it... Going into 2011 Giants started off with no big names. Rest is history to remember.
Quote:
that said - hard to let a 6-1 start go by the waysides without some sort of WR upgrade, even with Toney/WanDale/Golloway on the mend.
Yep, this exactly.
Without Bellinger for a while, the Giants' skill position players are Wan'dale Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and a bunch of replacement level dudes. Adding one non-replacement level dude would elevate the group a lot.
Would Houston consider parting with Nico Collins? I'd give a third rounder for him easily.
6-1 in a weak NFC. They aren’t 1 player away…they are quite literally already THERE, in the thick of it. A WR may not make them the outright favorite, but it certainly improves their outlook in a win or go home playoff format. They’ve proven they can matchup and play with any team in the league…but they’ll need a go-to WR at some point. It’s their Achilles heel, by FAR. They need guy that can provide those 3-4 big plays each game that move the needle- and opposing defenses having to account for a guy who is at least more than ‘serviceable’ will make DC’s think twice about an 8 man box to defend Saquon.
Find me a team in the NFC that you can definitively say the giants have no shot of beating in a win or go home game? Philly with Hurts at QB? The 3-4 packers who they’ve already beaten? A Garopollo led Niners team? The 3-4 Bucs? The Cowboys team that’s averaging less than 20 PPG? Or is it the Kirk Cousins led Vikings?
The reasoning that they aren’t “one WR” away shouldn’t prevent them from upgrading their team- especially if said WR can be a factor and part of the “rebuild” in 2023 and beyond.
We aren’t asking them to trade a bunch of first rounders, but they should definitely be monitoring the market for the right opportunity. It would be foolish to not do so.
Quote:
We are not one player away. Can’t imagine anyone thinks we are.
Their winning formula is very different. Can it work all the way to the Super Bowl? Who knows? I don't think anybody thought it would "work" all the way to 6-1. I don't know what the upper bound is.
5 year plan? Says who?! We are winning NOW! Teams in the NFL turn over rebuilds in 1-2 seasons. Look no further than the Eagles. Lot of fake new horseshit on these forums lately.
Moore is a stud though. Not top tier, but he's up there.
Quote:
We are not one player away. Can’t imagine anyone thinks we are.
As of week seven NY sould be confident playing any team in the NFC. But the question can only be answered 12 weeks from now. I guarantee that every team in the NFC will be looked at in a different perspective in January.
Philadelphia will not be undefeated, but probably will have home field.
Dallas will be averaging closer to 30 points than 20. And with that defense will be quite tough.
When McCafferty is up to speed and SF gets some of their wounded back they will be formidable.
Green Bay's rookies won't be rookies anymore and will be a dangerous lower seed.
Minnesota is the one unknown, but more will be learned by years end.
Lastly NY. NY has had a magical season so far. Everything has fallen into place. Plays have been made when needed. The one week that didn't happen they lost. NY is 6-1 in one score games. Will that continue?
All I trying to say is the NFL is a week to week league. What is true today is going to be different in the future.
I hope we do bring someone in.
DJ is playing better, not crazy better but with confidence
We can win division possibly.
if they do that, they are SB worthy.
Quote:
In comment 15883821 BillT said:
Quote:
We are not one player away. Can’t imagine anyone thinks we are.
We can also play that game with the Giants
- Jones will be even more comfortable in what is still a new system (matter of fact, that can be said for almost any player on both sides of the ball)
- injured guys like Toney, Ojulari, ARob, Lemieux, Gates, Golladay can be part of the picture and valuable contributors
- their rookies will have more experience
Sure, we can point toward a few statistical anomalies that have swung in the Giants favor right now and see it as a sign that regression is coming. But on the other side of that, only having 1 INT at this point in the season seems to be a bit of a statistical outlier, I’d be willing to bet they’ll see an uptick there. Same goes for sacks- Thib, Ojulari, and Leo only have 2 sacks combined up until this point. There’s also room for improvement for the run defense- a facet of the team that has underperformed so far- especially when you consider the names that they have on the front 4 (and the fact that they’ve played some of the better rushing offenses in the league so far)
An SF/NYG playoff game would be epic like every other time.
It would have an intensity of two division rivals like it always did.
It's crazy to say, but right now, they have to be considered a real playoff contender. The odds of making the playoffs are far greater than not, which hasn't been the case in the end of October in a long time. Even in 2016, the last time they made the playoffs, they were only 4-3 at this point.
No matter what they do, I don't think they will be or should be a serious SB contender. They have too many injuries and holes still. But, if they are in the playoffs, they still have a shot. And they have already proven they can play with and beat good teams.
This season, I think, is tough because nobody, including the Giants if they are honest, expected these results this year. So, how true to their plans do they stay? I really want them to remain a consistent contender. To that end, I don't want to trade high draft picks. For me, that may mean no WR (at least via trade). But, I think they may get some value at TE via trade, depending on how long they truly expect Bellinger to be out.
I think will have to start leaning on Robinson more and more. I think he is really going to be a breakout star in the second half. But, he won't carry the offense on his own. Do you think a healthy Toney can help and make this a more dynamic and tough to defend offense?
Quote:
We spent a 2nd rd pick on WanDale for chrissakes. Moore is a lot better than WanDale will likely ever be. Think Steve Smith (lite).
They're not getting him for a 2nd round pick. They're not getting him for a 1st round pick. DJ Moore isn't going anywhere unless someone blows them away with an offer. I don't even think a 1st and 3rd gets it done. I love the idea of bringing in Moore and if he's as good as the contract he was given, then he is worth a 1st round pick and more from the Giants, but that's about where I would draw the line and that's not gonna get it done. Just my opinion on his trade value based on his age, the contract he received, and what people are saying about him (I haven't seen enough of him to have an opinion of my own on his actual talent).
Yes you might be right. I was just responding to ryan above who said he wouldn't give a 2nd for Moore. I do that in a heartbeat. But as you say, may not be enough.
improve the roster with players who fit as best you can if the price is right. it won't be enough to get on the level of buffalo and kc bc they are really good teams but the best teams don't always win, so why not give it a shot in a year where things are so far breaking their way?
it's unfortunate they don't play philly until after the deadline because that will be a good measuring stick game since they seem to be the undisputed class of the NFC.
I, for one, can live with that
improve the roster with players who fit as best you can if the price is right. it won't be enough to get on the level of buffalo and kc bc they are really good teams but the best teams don't always win, so why not give it a shot in a year where things are so far breaking their way?
I think you mean we can play with Buffalo and KC but cannot get into a scoring contest with them
Perhaps we can, as Daboll has only opened the passing spigot for that one series last week (to catch Pederson off guard)
BUT until the grind it out style shows wear on the tread, he wont likely go hot passing
but I think we showed on that opening drive that we can dial that up at will now
it's unfortunate they don't play philly until after the deadline because that will be a good measuring stick game since they seem to be the undisputed class of the NFC.
Culture change - we don’t know what that is but it probably involves achieving every sports cliche ever heard, like “one game at a time”, “learning how to win”, “next man up” mentality, etc. That appears to have been achieved.
Clear up the salary cap - they have gone about as far as they can with this problem and they will have to completely resolve it next year. What they don’t want to do is make a trade or signing that would undo what they have accomplished.
Evaluate the 2021 roster - this is a work in progress because it includes not only decisions on Barkley and Jones and other players on fat contracts (Williams, Golladay, Martinez, etc.) but some of the second tier players who have expiring contracts, and players on expiring rookie contracts.
Upgrade the talent - every team wants to do this. Because the Giants were cap-limited, most of the talent upgrade to this point has been through the draft and coaching up the existing roster. Moving forward, free agent spending will be an additional option. If a player move can be made and still help reach their goals, that may happen. Otherwise, NO.
There may be other goals that are not so obvious to me but one thing about all these goals is that achieving them has nothing to do with a 6-1 record, making the playoffs or reaching the Super Bowl. The Giants appear to be committed to the process and won’t let the record or post season get in the way.
I've written the last month that a guy like Kendrick Bourne could be a pretty good fit and the comp to get him would be a day three pick. He can get vertical, and he can do some dirty work between the hashes. And I think he may be the odd man out in New England right now...
As for being "SB worthy", and I can't believe I'm writing this, but the NFC is so unbelievably upside down right now that you can't rule it out. That's why we should give acquiring some infantry a long, long look...