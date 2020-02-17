Do the Giants need to trade for an Ace WR to be SB worthy? MyBlueHeaven : 10/26/2022 12:52 pm

I'm inclined to believe we do not.



I think. our present WR corp with Wan'Dale continuing and KT on the way, will be sufficient.



Having said that I would love to see us pick up someone with

real proven ability for a 3rd rounder or so by Nov 1st.



Not someone with issues though. Our team chemistry should not be affected

