Toney Traded.

magnum4413 : 12:29 pm
Chiefs for 3rd rounder.
and a 6th  
nym172 : 12:29 pm : link
Breaking: Kadarius Toney
To Chiefs, source tells
@theScore
#Chiefs trade their conditional 3rd round pick and 6th to #Giants.
I refuse  
Semipro Lineman : 12:30 pm : link
to believe it or acknowledge this because of my prior opinion regarding his injury.
 
christian : 12:30 pm : link
Whoa.
Culture change, baby!!!!!  
TheGhostofBlueGuy : 12:30 pm : link
Fuck yeah!!
This is BIG!  
NYRiese : 12:31 pm : link
BIG, I say!
 
ryanmkeane : 12:31 pm : link
Hell yeah.
i see some reports saying condtional 3rd  
nym172 : 12:31 pm : link
we needed his roster spot for thsi weekend.


we need 2 PS elevations and a roster spot for collins.
Appreciation thread?  
uther99 : 12:31 pm : link
holy shit  
GNewGiants : 12:31 pm : link
better return than I expected. This is fucking huge.
That  
g56blue10 : 12:32 pm : link
Is a great haul for a guy that doesn’t play.. it’s shame because the talent is off the charts but you can’t teach heart and pride
Woooowwwww  
Gap92 : 12:32 pm : link
the beats are reporting this now too  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:32 pm : link
get those picks in -- JS can make good use of them
Link - ( New Window )
I have a serious man crush on Schoen  
RCPhoenix : 12:32 pm : link
which is only slightly less than the one I have on Daboll.

Such a boss move
I still remember Schoen saying reflect on what i just said  
nym172 : 12:32 pm : link
about not trading toney, and hes gone now.......
maybe loading for our own move...  
Tom from LI : 12:32 pm : link
to grab a wr.
Wow, hamstring injury or not.  
Gmen703 : 12:32 pm : link
This was needed. Also, it's a good time to bring up DG and his superior drafting skills. Baker and Toney... The chiefs really like our first rounders.
Wow!  
rnargi : 12:32 pm : link
That's a huge capital loss, but it sure seems like it needed to be done.
 
christian : 12:33 pm : link
This saves the Giants the pro-rated amount of his 2022 salary, and will leave a dead money balance of about 3.6M next year.
YES!!!  
Stan in LA : 12:33 pm : link
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
what a conditional 3rd mean?  
nym172 : 12:33 pm : link
wow
This was more than a hammy issue  
AD-Blaze : 12:33 pm : link
Assume...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:33 pm : link
...nothing with Schoen at the helm.

I'm so relieved  
fish3321 : 12:33 pm : link
what a return for a guy who is unreliable
!@#$*^(&!  
monstercoo : 12:33 pm : link
I hate this team sometimes. We can never have nice things. He showed a ton of promise and wasn't given a chance to get healthy. A 1st round pick traded for 3rd and 4th is a loss.
….  
ryanmkeane : 12:33 pm : link
More draft capital for next season or to use in a trade for Moore if they’d like. Win win.
And they told us they loved him. Bye Joka.  
Blue21 : 12:34 pm : link
Said it from the day he was drafted it was a terrible pick. Thanks DG. Maybe the injuries weren't his fault but you had to wonder.
….  
ryanmkeane : 12:34 pm : link
I love it. Be dependable and a part of the culture here or get off the team
Tells you what Dabs and Schoen thought of him  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12:35 pm : link
Let’s roll with players who want to play.
RE: !@#$*^(&!  
TheGhostofBlueGuy : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15884974 monstercoo said:
Quote:
I hate this team sometimes. We can never have nice things. He showed a ton of promise and wasn't given a chance to get healthy. A 1st round pick traded for 3rd and 4th is a loss.


Cunt....
See ya,  
Silver Spoon : 12:35 pm : link
loser.
He never scored a TD here  
mittenedman : 12:35 pm : link
and quite frankly did not do much with his opportunities even when he was on the field.

I'm glad we're moving away from players like this. Give me a hard-nosed guy who is battling with his teammates every day over freakish athletes like Toney.
I don’t give a fuck about the guy,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:36 pm : link
but I’m fairly certain that his hamstring will miraculously heal quickly and he’s going to be a star for the Chiefs.

But fuck him anyway. He really chickenshitted his way out of town. I hate that he gets rewarded with a GREAT situation.
See ya  
Jints in Carolina : 12:36 pm : link
Now we all know why Wan'Dale was drafted
Curious to see  
Harvest Blend : 12:36 pm : link
how soon he gets healthy now. Anyway, seems that had to be done.
Smart, tough and dependable  
Gap92 : 12:36 pm : link
I was rooting like hell for the kid, but he doesn't seem to embody any of those traits thus far.
Hamstrings now magically healed?  
jeff57 : 12:36 pm : link
I am not opposed to this  
Giantimistic : 12:36 pm : link
As he has done nothing for us and may never. That being said he landed in the best possible spot. If there is something he can give you will see it with KC.

This was good long term for us but don’t be upset if you see some highlights from him later in the year.
Can we stop making ''Maybe DG wasn't so bad'' threads now?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:36 pm : link
More Gettleman stink  
cjac : 12:37 pm : link
out the door
RE: maybe loading for our own move...  
NYG + BC : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15884965 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
to grab a wr.


This^ I wonder if we flip it to get a guy like Jeudy as a lot of folks have been rumoring. We'll see when they talk to media next I suppose.
Hate selling low on a guy who showed so much promise  
Metnut : 12:37 pm : link
Andy Reid isn’t stupid and thinks he’s going to help them win a super bowl. Hopefully this doesn’t hurt us.
Wow!  
Chris684 : 12:37 pm : link
Awesome is all I can say
Should have made them take Golladay  
jeff57 : 12:38 pm : link
Too.
Does this mean Judy is on the way  
Bernie : 12:38 pm : link
?
RE: Hate selling low on a guy who showed so much promise  
Metnut : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15884993 Metnut said:
Quote:
Andy Reid isn’t stupid and thinks he’s going to help them win a super bowl. Hopefully this doesn’t hurt us.


Would love to see them flip the pick for someone else who can help.
Sucks that a 2021 1st round pick  
BlueHurricane : 12:38 pm : link
Did next to nothing here and is now a conditional 3rd and a 6th. That part of it sucks hairy moose balls.

But this is probably for the best. Just hope Mahomes doesn't turn him in to Tyreek Hill 2.0
Jeudy  
Bernie : 12:38 pm : link
Autocorrect….
Wow!  
Anakim : 12:38 pm : link
Just wow. If he turns into their Tyreek Hill replacement, we’ll rue the day
I don’t care  
Br00klyn : 12:38 pm : link
If he turns into a superstar in KC, I have never been so happy to see someone get traded away. This guy is toxic and horrible for team culture
I am so glad I don't have to hear this dumb mf'ers name  
BLUATHRT : 12:39 pm : link
week in and out. Peace you waste of space.
I fully expect the Giants  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12:39 pm : link

To trade for a WR this week.
the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:39 pm : link
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
I don't hate the move  
GiantSteps : 12:39 pm : link
but if he gets on the field for KC, he'll be great for them
RE: Hate selling low on a guy who showed so much promise  
jeff57 : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15884993 Metnut said:
Quote:
Andy Reid isn’t stupid and thinks he’s going to help them win a super bowl. Hopefully this doesn’t hurt us.


He had no future with this team. If it wasn't his hamstrings, it was his head.
RE: Can we stop making ''Maybe DG wasn't so bad'' threads now?  
Semipro Lineman : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15884990 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...


But DG sage drafting just got us an extra Third and a Fourth. Give credit where credit is due...
let the door line hit you where the good lord split you....  
BCD : 12:39 pm : link
sucka....
Watch his hamstrings magically heal  
RCPhoenix : 12:39 pm : link
now that he's not on the Giants any longer.

I honestly don't care if he ends up playing in KC, he was never healthy here and never was going to be. Good riddance.
Makes not drafting Parsons even worse  
NJ_GIANTS : 12:39 pm : link
Imagine our defense!! I was so made when we traded down!!!
 
ryanmkeane : 12:39 pm : link
Don’t have much interest in Jeudy. I don’t think he’s really all that good.
WOW! Didnt Expect This!  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12:39 pm : link
gotta give Joe Schoen kudos for managing to get such value for a guy with such talent but always hurt it seems. I feel bad he couldnt get off the ground here but wish him the best in KC. Meanwhile great job by Schoen
.  
sorry - not 2032 -- it's 2023  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:40 pm : link
..
Link - ( New Window )
RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
RCPhoenix : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick


So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
RE: Should have made them take Golladay  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15884996 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Too.


Dont get greedy. Be happy for what they got
RE: Sucks that a 2021 1st round pick  
Dankbeerman : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15884999 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Did next to nothing here and is now a conditional 3rd and a 6th. That part of it sucks hairy moose balls.

But this is probably for the best. Just hope Mahomes doesn't turn him in to Tyreek Hill 2.0


Think of him as turning into Neal, Bellinger, yhe ability to draft Arron Robinson a 3rd and a 6th.

Still stings but less
RE: RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15885017 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:


Quote:


it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick



So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?


correct
RE: Wow!  
KDubbs : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15885001 Anakim said:
Quote:
Just wow. If he turns into their Tyreek Hill replacement, we’ll rue the day


we are 6-1 without him. Im sure we'll move on to the next wr who will provide more for us than he did
is the next tyreek hill for the next 3- 4 years  
nym172 : 12:42 pm : link
cost controlled.
Conditional 3rd  
dairborn : 12:42 pm : link
What's the condition?
RE: !@#$*^(&!  
Mad Mike : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15884974 monstercoo said:
Quote:
I hate this team sometimes. We can never have nice things. He showed a ton of promise and wasn't given a chance to get healthy. A 1st round pick traded for 3rd and 4th is a loss.

The 1st round pick is a sunk cost. If the return is greater than what Toney will do in the future, the trade's a win. Time will tell, but Gettleman thinking he was worth a 1st round pick doesn't make it so.
I think this could be a precursor of Schoen making a trade for  
TheMick7 : 12:42 pm : link
a WR & having a few more draft picks as to not have to go into next years'picks!
I have to believe this was  
jvm52106 : 12:42 pm : link
Removing a player ( who has questionable work ethic and availability) with the idea of adding a player from another team... That frees up cap space too, correct?
Duggan  
US1 Giants : 12:42 pm : link
@DDuggan21
·
1m
The third-round pick is the Chiefs compensatory pick, so no conditions. Giants getting a top-100ish pick.
RE: RE: RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
guitarguybs12 : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15885021 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15885017 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:


Quote:


it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick



So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?



correct


Actually, I think we're getting the 3rd round pick they got for Ryan Poles being a minority hire by the bears...so I think the 3rd is guaranteed
its not conditional  
David_Upstate : 12:43 pm : link
It is their Comp pick
wow. a 3rd is better than I expected  
Victor in CT : 12:43 pm : link
he's a pinhead. too bad
My least liked player  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:43 pm : link
Maybe EVER on the Giants. Glad he’s gone.
he's KC's problem now  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:43 pm : link
talent is not enough

you need to work hard and be on the field to get anywhere
So this is the the comp pick  
Shecky : 12:43 pm : link
For Bears signing the GM??
Locked?
Great  
AcidTest : 12:43 pm : link
move by Schoen. A third (or fourth) and a sixth. That is much more than I thought we'd get from Toney, but the Chiefs are obviously looking for a replacement for Hill. Toney is also only in the second year of his contract.
RE: …  
Br00klyn : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15885013 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Don’t have much interest in Jeudy. I don’t think he’s really all that good.


Compared to Sills, Jeudy will look like Jerry freakin Rice out there for us
Remember this the next time Daboll or Schoen says  
NYGgolfer : 12:44 pm : link
that a player in question has done everything we have asked of him.

What are the cap ramifications of this?  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:44 pm : link
Anyone know.
If  
Professor Falken : 12:44 pm : link
Toney costs a 3rd/4th and a 6th, what will Jeudy cost?
RE: its not conditional  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15885031 David_Upstate said:
Quote:
It is their Comp pick


it's conditional because it's a projected comp pick -- if KC doesn;t receive the comp pick it converts to their 4th rounder
RE: RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
ajr2456 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15885017 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:


Quote:


it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick



So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?


Don’t think this is true. Comp picks have already been awarded for 2023 I believe.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:44 pm : link
Toney’s cap hit for 2023 was just under 4M, so not a ton but it would offset some cash if thru wanted to trade for Moore
Good move  
SomeFan : 12:44 pm : link
he was not helping.
JonC??  
Shecky : 12:45 pm : link
Care to comment, or can’t yet?
Would love to know what the “real story” has been with him the past 18 months through two different coaching staffs?

And I assume we can finally put to rest the “he’s not a headache, he’s just really injured” arguments?
RE: If  
Brown_Hornet : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15885043 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Toney costs a 3rd/4th and a 6th, what will Jeudy cost?
ah, ha!
I don't care how talented he was in college  
Beef Wellington : 12:45 pm : link
he proved that he couldn't hold up in the big leagues. Guy is a toothpick and on top of that he has behavior issues. You have a right to be a diva sometimes but not when your a midget and have absolutely no pelts on your saddle.

Good riddance!
 
ryanmkeane : 12:45 pm : link
I’d be excited about Jeudy as he’s absolutely an upgrade but everytime I watch him play I just don’t see a fluid WR out there
Absolutely beautiful!  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:45 pm : link
RE: Makes not drafting Parsons even worse  
Bernie : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15885012 NJ_GIANTS said:
Quote:
Imagine our defense!! I was so made when we traded down!!!


X2
I hope the Chiefs  
moaltch : 12:46 pm : link
have the correct shoe size for him.
Their comp pick  
ajr2456 : 12:46 pm : link
Is for Ryan Poles, not a player FWIW. I’m pretty sure that comp pick is set in stone from the minority hire plan
My  
AcidTest : 12:47 pm : link
admittedly vague recollection is that Toney was a Judge pick, and that DG wanted to pick Darrisaw.
Wow!  
Simms11 : 12:47 pm : link
Smart, Tough, Dependable! He was none of that!
RE: RE: RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15885045 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885017 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:


Quote:


it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick



So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?



Don’t think this is true. Comp picks have already been awarded for 2023 I believe.


no -- they have only been projected -- not awarded as of yet
RE: What are the cap ramifications of this?  
DavidinBMNY : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15885042 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Anyone know.
Unless the deal is renogiated, the original team pays the signing bonus, the salary is assumed by the other team, any other types of bonus - I believe.

Sad Part Of All This  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12:47 pm : link
If Gettleman had stayed put instead of trading down, Michah Parsons would be chasing QBs for us instead of our division rival
RE: !@#$*^(&!  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15884974 monstercoo said:
Quote:
I hate this team sometimes. We can never have nice things. He showed a ton of promise and wasn't given a chance to get healthy. A 1st round pick traded for 3rd and 4th is a loss.


Agree. Can’t blame FO for trading him, but this is TERRIBLE ROI for a first round pick from last year. What a bust Toney was.
RE: Great  
bw in dc : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15885037 AcidTest said:
Quote:
move by Schoen. A third (or fourth) and a sixth. That is much more than I thought we'd get from Toney, but the Chiefs are obviously looking for a replacement for Hill. Toney is also only in the second year of his contract.


Beat me to it.

Bid round of applause to Schoen here. That's a nice freight for a guy who can't get healthy and seems to have football too far down his priority list.
I don't like it  
Bluenatic : 12:47 pm : link
The kid is a dynamic playmaker when healthy. And the Giants don't have any of those outside of Barkley and maybe Wan'Dale.

Whatever happened to "never give up on talent"?
RE: I hope the Chiefs  
AcidTest : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15885055 moaltch said:
Quote:
have the correct shoe size for him.


HAHAHA. You win the thread.
RE: RE: RE: RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
ajr2456 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15885060 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15885045 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15885017 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:


Quote:


it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick



So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?



Don’t think this is true. Comp picks have already been awarded for 2023 I believe.



no -- they have only been projected -- not awarded as of yet


Don’t think this is the case for this one, they’re getting a third for the Poles hire, not a player
Round 3 Pick For Sure  
Simms2McConkey : 12:48 pm : link
I was very confused at first after initial reporting but Duggan just cleared this up as I wrote this post.

Schultz and Schefter said the 3 is a conditional. Breer said that the 3 is the second of 2 comp picks KC received after Poles left for Chicago. If the latter is the case, the 3 isn't going to go to a 4. It's the new Rooney Rule edict from 2020.
Duggan - ( New Window )
RE: Remember this the next time Daboll or Schoen says  
Thunderstruck27 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15885041 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
that a player in question has done everything we have asked of him.


Is that what they said?
Another stupid Schoen move  
Giants73 : 12:48 pm : link
Almost as bad as he handled the whole Bradberry trade fiasco, and not post june 1st if Ryan. Or reworking Martinez to cut him and have less cap.
RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
TommyWiseau : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick


They are getting one for losing Ryan Poles
Maybe We Flip The Picks  
GiantGrit : 12:49 pm : link
For Jeudy…….👀
Cap wise should save us about $.7/8m this year  
BillT : 12:49 pm : link
Leaves $1.8m dead cap each of the next two years and saves about $4.5m in salary over the next two years.
Pisses me off..  
gmoney11 : 12:49 pm : link
Should have sent him to Cleveland. They are a hot mess.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:49 pm : link
Wait, what? Is this legit?
Wide receiver poor team trades away their best WR when healthy.  
fredgbrown : 12:50 pm : link
I don't know how feel about giving up on a 1st rounder the 19th pick the very next year for a 100th pick while the cowboys and eagles load for a run. They continue to trot out Sills and Johnson who should be working at a Mcdonalds drive thru. I know why they did it but not to thrilled about it.
I didn't think you could trade compensatory picks  
Ben in Tampa : 12:50 pm : link
shows what I know
RE: RE: maybe loading for our own move...  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15884992 NYG + BC said:
Quote:
In comment 15884965 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


to grab a wr.



This^ I wonder if we flip it to get a guy like Jeudy as a lot of folks have been rumoring. We'll see when they talk to media next I suppose.


Please don’t tease me like this.
Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
moze1021 : 12:50 pm : link
but this could blow up in their faces
what does this do for cap space this year  
dairborn : 12:50 pm : link
anything with the trade?
His hamstring will be magically healed  
kelly : 12:51 pm : link
This all goes back to Giants calling him out for not being at OTA's

He basically said ok I am here now, but watch what happens next next. Totally passive aggressive move.

I think he will play well for kc but it was never going to happen here. He didn't like being called out and he wanted out.

Good ridence
From the media has been predicting it’s for Jeudy or the panthers WR.  
NJ_GIANTS : 12:51 pm : link
We need a decent WR… the Eagles screwed is so bad when they jumped ahead in that draft!
RE: Another stupid Schoen move  
KDubbs : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15885072 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Almost as bad as he handled the whole Bradberry trade fiasco, and not post june 1st if Ryan. Or reworking Martinez to cut him and have less cap.


yea that schoen dont know what he's doing! he only put together this 6-1 team. lord almighty
This is so dumb  
Essex : 12:51 pm : link
if we don't trade for a wr by the deadline
Mixed feelings  
OlyWABigBlue : 12:51 pm : link
that I am sad to the potential go, but all that potential was never realized here. Frees up a roster spot, frees up some cash and keeps building culture. He had zero contributions this year and getting any production out of him this year was a huge question mark anyways - so time to liquidate.
This is the second time the Chiefs have acquired our first round  
Anakim : 12:52 pm : link
pick after a year (Deandre Baker)
Love the trade..  
Sean : 12:52 pm : link
But, that pick was brutal. Once Wan’Dale was drafted you knew Toney was on his way out.
Toney was a moron  
Dave in PA : 12:52 pm : link
Period. Doesn’t matter how good he could have been in small spurts. Good luck to him, I guess
RE: Sad Part Of All This  
middleground : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15885062 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
If Gettleman had stayed put instead of trading down, Michah Parsons would be chasing QBs for us instead of our division rival


They were not drafting Parsons.
RE: This is so dumb  
ajr2456 : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15885089 Essex said:
Quote:
if we don't trade for a wr by the deadline


I tend to disagree. Toney likely had no future here, this move and not trading for a WR is Schoen sticking to the long term plan.
Also, enough with the Gettleman wasn't all bad threads  
Ben in Tampa : 12:52 pm : link
Two of his first round picks were gone before the end of the their second year
RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
jvm52106 : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces


What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
Good riddance, punk.  
regischarlotte : 12:53 pm : link
Addition by subtraction. Never understood the pick -- with his questionable past with the law and his overall attitude he is the antithesis of the Mara Giants,
Its obvious the guy just doesn't want to play  
PatersonPlank : 12:53 pm : link
You see Daboll bending over backwards for guys who are working hard trying to get healthy, and trying to improve. He doesn't give up on them. To me this just tells me Toney's attitude wasn't what they wanted.

And I don't believe in the phrase you don't give up on talent, of course you do. The NFL is full of uber-talented athletic freaks. Attitude, desire, and smarts makes the difference.
Really love Schoen  
UConn4523 : 12:53 pm : link
knows what he wants and is simply doing it, no noise.
Maybe it didn’t make a difference  
Chris684 : 12:53 pm : link
But when you consider the mostly favorable return, think about how Schoen and Daboll played down the noise that was most likely happening behind the scenes with this guy. Well done.
RE: I didn't think you could trade compensatory picks  
FJ : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15885081 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
shows what I know


That was changed a year or 2 ago.
If his hammy magically heals and he is Tyreek Hill  
widmerseyebrow : 12:54 pm : link
That just confirms it's the right move and that he was faking the severity of his injury. If he was sincere, Giants wouldn't trade a guy who is about to be healthy.
RE: I don't like it  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15885066 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
The kid is a dynamic playmaker when healthy. And the Giants don't have any of those outside of Barkley and maybe Wan'Dale.

Whatever happened to "never give up on talent"?
talent in a china doll with a 2 cent head
Toney  
AcidTest : 12:54 pm : link
can't get on the field. Whether that is because of his constant injuries or attitude or some combination of both is irrelevant. He isn't playing, and we're 6-1 without him.

I leave it to the cap gurus, but my understanding is that we were only about $2.5M under the cap before this trade. I assume this trade frees up some cap space not only next year, but also this year. If so, that may mean we don't have to restructure any contracts, which Schoen doesn't like to do. Not having to do so plus the draft picks makes this a great trade.
Wow  
Matt in SGS : 12:54 pm : link
We said on BBI at the time last off-season when he didn't show up that Toney was not Schoen/Daboll's guy, they had no attachment to him. Daboll tried everything to make it work with him. He was playing his music at training camp to try to reach him. It was pretty clear he didn't know the playbook at all when they just created gadget plays for him and then he hurt his hamstring 400 times.

We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.
RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
Essex : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces



What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...

This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
The fact that the Giants  
AcesUp : 12:54 pm : link
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.
RE: I don't like it  
regischarlotte : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15885066 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
The kid is a dynamic playmaker when healthy. And the Giants don't have any of those outside of Barkley and maybe Wan'Dale.

Whatever happened to "never give up on talent"?


The corollary is "But always give up on talent when talent gives up on you."

Toney is complete garbage.
Can't help but feel like this will work well for KC  
GiantSteps : 12:55 pm : link
AND for Toney. If he can't get it together enough to thrive there, then he really is hopeless. Seems like the perfect fit.

With that said, the dude is dumber than a bag of stale toast and always gets injured. So who knows?
but, but  
Bill in UT : 12:55 pm : link
he did everything that the staff asked of him.
Anyway, I hear that KC is the place you want to be to get a rap career off the ground
We almost traded him in the pre-season  
Rico : 12:55 pm : link
Great now flip the pocks plus a 2nd for Moore.  
Producer : 12:55 pm : link
Comparing this to the inability to trade Bradberry is asinine.  
OlyWABigBlue : 12:55 pm : link
The entire league knew that the Giants couldn't afford to keep Bradberry and if he wasn't traded he was going to be released. Schoen had zero leverage due the steaming pile of shit Gettleman left in terms of the cap. Why would any team give up assets when they can get the player for a contract. Jeez.
DISAPPOINTED  
mikeypgiants giants : 12:56 pm : link
I WAS HOPING HE'D GET ON THE FIELD AND DO LIKE HE DID AGAINST THE SAINTS. NEXT MAN UP GO BLUE
RE: Wow  
regischarlotte : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15885106 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
We said on BBI at the time last off-season when he didn't show up that Toney was not Schoen/Daboll's guy, they had no attachment to him. Daboll tried everything to make it work with him. He was playing his music at training camp to try to reach him. It was pretty clear he didn't know the playbook at all when they just created gadget plays for him and then he hurt his hamstring 400 times.

We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.


Kansas City -- the graveyard of failed Gettleman first rounders.
RE: The fact that the Giants  
GiantGrit : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.


Jeudy.
Addition by subtraction...  
GA5 : 12:56 pm : link
I liken this to Shockey. Talented player, but major headache. We went on to win two Super Bowls without him. Shockey went on to have a good rest of his career. Good for him. Who cares.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:56 pm : link
Good riddance. The dude either didn't want to be on the field or is NEVER healthy enough to be on the field. I couldn't give a damn how he does in KC.
RE: Great now flip the pocks plus a 2nd for Moore.  
Mike in NY : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15885118 Producer said:
Quote:
.


That would be a drastic overpay
Can't believe we got a 3rd rounder go a guy who literally  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:56 pm : link
never plays.
RE: If his hammy magically heals and he is Tyreek Hill  
ajr2456 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15885103 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
That just confirms it's the right move and that he was faking the severity of his injury. If he was sincere, Giants wouldn't trade a guy who is about to be healthy.


I don’t know if the second part is true. There’s been whispers about a Toney trade before the hamstring injuries. We also don’t know if the Chiefs made the trade with the expectation of him still missing a few weeks.
RE: Another stupid Schoen move  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15885072 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Almost as bad as he handled the whole Bradberry trade fiasco, and not post june 1st if Ryan. Or reworking Martinez to cut him and have less cap.


In the mean time his team is 6-1. Yeah really stupid right?
I suspect this is move 1 of 2  
Joey from GlenCove : 12:56 pm : link
Can’t imagine they won’t try for juedy or someone else we aren’t thinking of
JonC  
The Dude : 12:56 pm : link
Was all over this, and i read posters giving him a hard time for either not knowing anything or lying.


thanks for the tealeaves JonC!!
*for a guy.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:56 pm : link
Im  
louied7535 : 12:56 pm : link
Starting to think the coaching staff was holding him out so he could pass a physical to trade hime
Interesting thread to revisit  
Sean : 12:56 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
Wow  
RicFlair : 12:57 pm : link
I’m surprised.
welp  
djm : 12:57 pm : link
this certainly clarifies things a bit more with how the Giants viewed Toney.

Bye KT89. We hardly knew ya.
RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
monstercoo : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15885109 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces



What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...


This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb


This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
RE: RE: …  
Simms11 : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15885039 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
In comment 15885013 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Don’t have much interest in Jeudy. I don’t think he’s really all that good.



Compared to Sills, Jeudy will look like Jerry freakin Rice out there for us


Jeudy had 96 yards against a very good Jets secondary with a back up QB. I think he'd be a very nice addition. What else do you think the Giants could get at this stage?!
Remember JonC said Toney’s absence wasn’t just injury  
BillT : 12:57 pm : link
He supposedly didn’t know the playbook. I trust Jon’s info.
RE: Interesting thread to revisit  
Joey from GlenCove : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15885134 Sean said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


Ha nice
RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
regischarlotte : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15885109 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces



What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...


This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb


Yes, not debatable. But no, not at all dumb, One of the most critical reasons the Giants "need all the help they can get at WR" is because AT is a malcontent, unavailable investment that is never paying off. Next.
considering the fact that 10 of the 11 picks Schoen made  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:57 pm : link
in 2022 are looking like they may be contributing players - every pick Schoen gets will potentially help improve the team

so the Giants are projected to get a 6th rounder for Engram for 2023 -- this gives us 2 6th rounders now and 2 3rds

9 picks total


RE: Comparing this to the inability to trade Bradberry is asinine.  
Essex : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15885119 OlyWABigBlue said:
Quote:
The entire league knew that the Giants couldn't afford to keep Bradberry and if he wasn't traded he was going to be released. Schoen had zero leverage due the steaming pile of shit Gettleman left in terms of the cap. Why would any team give up assets when they can get the player for a contract. Jeez.

The problem with the Bradberry decision was that he announced what he wanted to do with the cap. Once you did that, people just waited him out. It was a rookie mistake. Here, I have to think something is coming in or this is a dumb trade given what it brings back and given what Toney could bring to this team and what this team needs (even if it is a longshot).
Wow mostly shocked they got that much for him  
Eric on Li : 12:58 pm : link
Time to do some buying and add DJ Moore. If the prices aren’t too different it will be a huge upgrade. Toney was perhaps the most unreliable player the nyg have drafted in the last decade and that’s saying something since they also drafted Eli apple.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:58 pm : link
All this 'You never give up on talent' posts...the dude had what, 2 good games as a Giant? Other than that, he's either been injured, disinterested, or completely apathetic.
if this guy  
drac56 : 12:58 pm : link
cant get himself right in that offense he will be out of football in under 2 years.. good luck any reid
RE: RE: …  
Simms11 : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15885039 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
In comment 15885013 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Don’t have much interest in Jeudy. I don’t think he’s really all that good.



Compared to Sills, Jeudy will look like Jerry freakin Rice out there for us


Jeudy had 96 yards against a very good Jets secondary with a back up QB. I think he'd be a very nice addition. What else do you think the Giants could get at this stage?!
RE: Remember JonC said Toney’s absence wasn’t just injury  
regischarlotte : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15885139 BillT said:
Quote:
He supposedly didn’t know the playbook. I trust Jon’s info.


Well, judging from his interviews and his tweets he is definitely no Nobel laureate.
RE: The fact that the Giants  
Producer : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.


How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?
RE: The fact that the Giants  
ajr2456 : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.


Isn’t Mecole a FA? Could be that they would rather have the picks instead of a guy they can sign in FA.
RE: JonC  
BillT : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15885131 The Dude said:
Quote:
Was all over this, and i read posters giving him a hard time for either not knowing anything or lying.


thanks for the tealeaves JonC!!

Exactly.
I never questioned the talent  
Breeze_94 : 12:58 pm : link
but talent isn't enough to be a great player in the NFL.

Getting a 3rd round pick and a 6th for a guy who had 0 yards in 2 games played this year, has 0 tds since joining the Giants, and has missed more games than he has played is fine by me.

He didn't want to be a Giant, and I'm not even sure if he wants to be an NFL WR. He can take his lousy rap career to Kansas City.

That said, if he ever gets his head on right, this is a hell of a trade for KC- he's an amazing fit for the offense.
If you think that Toney was a diva  
eclipz928 : 12:58 pm : link
and wasn't taking football seriously, then this is an ideal trade. If you think Toney had legitimate health issues and would be a real playmaker once he got back on the field, then this is a bad trade.

Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.
Why do I think a rapper in KC is not going to have a very good career?  
Ivan15 : 12:58 pm : link
The hand writing was on the wall his first day of practice LY  
gtt350 : 12:58 pm : link
" I can't practice my cleats don't fit' Oh really!
Over The Cap says  
Stan in LA : 12:59 pm : link
Giants save $1,283,614 on this year's cap.
Didn't Toney say in an interview last week  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:59 pm : link
that the Giants are telling him he's doing everything right and there is no problem here?

LOL. Toney got worked HARD.
Doesn't Toney  
Matt123 : 12:59 pm : link
Have a huge NYC tattoo on his back?

I wish him well, but glad he's gone.

Wow, that’s a great deal  
speedywheels : 12:59 pm : link
I’ve got no doubt he’ll end up being a star there, but fuck it, but too much bullshit happened here, he had to go
RE: RE: This is so dumb  
Jack Stroud : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15885095 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885089 Essex said:


Quote:


if we don't trade for a wr by the deadline



I tend to disagree. Toney likely had no future here, this move and not trading for a WR is Schoen sticking to the long term plan.
Not really, now he can be on the Chiefs injury list!
Kinda  
RicFlair : 12:59 pm : link
wish it had been Golladay instead. 
RE: RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
regischarlotte : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15885137 monstercoo said:
Quote:
In comment 15885109 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces



What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...


This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb



This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.


Rings a bit hollow at 6-1 without any contribution from the guy they traded, no?
RE: Wow  
AcidTest : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15885106 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
We said on BBI at the time last off-season when he didn't show up that Toney was not Schoen/Daboll's guy, they had no attachment to him. Daboll tried everything to make it work with him. He was playing his music at training camp to try to reach him. It was pretty clear he didn't know the playbook at all when they just created gadget plays for him and then he hurt his hamstring 400 times.

We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.


They also signed Richie James, who is similar to Toney. JonC was also constantly saying that he wasn't fully committed to football.

It will be interesting to see as someone said if we flip these picks for a WR.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:00 pm : link
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
·
18m
Daboll on Toney trade—“I thought it was best for team, on to Seattle”

Haha. Doesn't seem like Dabs is shedding tears seeing KC89 go to the Midwest.
RE: Kinda  
regischarlotte : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15885165 RicFlair said:
Quote:
wish it had been Golladay instead. 


No problem trading both of them. All for it, actually.
Wow…  
prdave73 : 1:00 pm : link
What hurts is we could have had Parsons. smh. DG worst GM ever.
RE: Remember JonC said Toney’s absence wasn’t just injury  
gmen4ever : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15885139 BillT said:
Quote:
He supposedly didn’t know the playbook. I trust Jon’s info.


Wow what a dope.
#89  
HMunster : 1:00 pm : link
Will he get #89 on the Chiefs?

Is he keeping his tatoo?

RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
Beef Wellington : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces



It already blew up in their faces. Remember Micah Parsons anyone??
RE: RE: The fact that the Giants  
AcesUp : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15885152 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.



Isn’t Mecole a FA? Could be that they would rather have the picks instead of a guy they can sign in FA.


Even as a rental for the year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
TheMick7 : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15885137 monstercoo said:
Quote:
In comment 15885109 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces



What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...


This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb



This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.


Our OC is a disciple of Reid. If Kafka thought Toney could/would fit his offense,don't you think he'd still be here??? I have complete confidence in this management & coaching staff!
No go get PJ Moore  
speedywheels : 1:00 pm : link
Using the new draft capital.
RE: !@#$*^(&!  
Jack Stroud : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15884974 monstercoo said:
Quote:
I hate this team sometimes. We can never have nice things. He showed a ton of promise and wasn't given a chance to get healthy. A 1st round pick traded for 3rd and 4th is a loss.
He has had more than 2 years to get healthy, how much longer would you wait?
RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
5BowlsSoon : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick


You do realize Their 4th round pick is like a 5th round pick..
He was in Dabolls doghouse from Day 1  
averagejoe : 1:01 pm : link
and rightfully so. Great job by Schoen dumping this loser. I doubt he succeeds in KC but it is worth the gamble for them. This clown refused to play. He got paid and refused to play or practice. End of story .
RE: RE: The fact that the Giants  
AcesUp : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15885151 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.



How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?


Toney has more trade value than Mecole by a decent margin. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and Toney makes him kind of redundant.
RE: RE: Great now flip the pocks plus a 2nd for Moore.  
Producer : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15885125 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15885118 Producer said:


Quote:


.



That would be a drastic overpay


No it isn't. But I'd be willing to pay less.
RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
TheMick7 : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15885174 Beef Wellington said:
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces




It already blew up in their faces. Remember Micah Parsons anyone??


I also remember Evan Neal......
RE: Remember JonC said Toney’s absence wasn’t just injury  
PatersonPlank : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15885139 BillT said:
Quote:
He supposedly didn’t know the playbook. I trust Jon’s info.


Yep. If Daboll/Schoen ever thought that Toney would get on the field hand help them this deal wouldn not have been done. After watching him for a year they came to the conclusion the guys was never going to help them (either due to desire/attitude, playbook illiteracy, or constant injuries). They see him every day, we frankly never see him.

Hell they think a 3rd rounder is going to help them more, what does that tell you?
RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15885109 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces



What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...


This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb


And what help is he giving? How many complete games has he played? There was no help coming from a guy who can't get on the field. Cut your losses and move on and keep building the team you envision
RE: Wide receiver poor team trades away their best WR when healthy.  
clatterbuck : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15885080 fredgbrown said:
Quote:
I don't know how feel about giving up on a 1st rounder the 19th pick the very next year for a 100th pick while the cowboys and eagles load for a run. They continue to trot out Sills and Johnson who should be working at a Mcdonalds drive thru. I know why they did it but not to thrilled about it.


Key words: When healthy.
RE: We almost traded him in the pre-season  
Rave7 : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15885116 Rico said:
Quote:
-


Where was Toney going if trade was successful?
Thanks.
RE: RE: RE: The fact that the Giants  
ajr2456 : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15885183 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 15885151 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.



How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?



Toney has more trade value than Mecole by a decent margin. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and Toney makes him kind of redundant.


We also don’t know if KC made this trade under the assumption that Toney wouldn’t play much this year and would replace Mecole next year.
RE: RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
pjcas18 : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15885181 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:


Quote:


it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick



You do realize Their 4th round pick is like a 5th round pick..


like a 5th round pick, lol.

there is no "like a round pick" there are 7 rounds.

people use this language as it suits them.

When they want to make an early in the round pick seem better they'll say "yeah but that early second is basically a 1st" or in this case you want it to sound worse so a late 4th is now "like a 5th"

no it's not. the 4th round pick is a 4th round pick.
RE: If you think that Toney was a diva  
Ivan15 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15885157 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
and wasn't taking football seriously, then this is an ideal trade. If you think Toney had legitimate health issues and would be a real playmaker once he got back on the field, then this is a bad trade.

Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.
____________________________________________
Figure it this way. The Giants didn’t get a WR and the Bears probably didn’t get a starting QB._______________________________________
RE: RE: RE: Great now flip the pocks plus a 2nd for Moore.  
Mike in NY : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15885185 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15885125 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15885118 Producer said:


Quote:


.



That would be a drastic overpay



No it isn't. But I'd be willing to pay less.


Yes it is as I would not spend 2 2nd Day picks on a WR who we will owe $20M+/year to and has all of 16 TD's in 4.5 years and never scored more than 4 in any given year.
RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
moze1021 : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15885174 Beef Wellington said:
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces




It already blew up in their faces. Remember Micah Parsons anyone??


Well that wasn't this front office...

If Toney figures out his health, its obvious he could be a superstar #1 and be an absolute steal for the Chiefs. He is instantly the most talented WR on their team, as he was on ours...
RE: Addition by subtraction...  
fredgbrown : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15885123 GA5 said:
Quote:
I liken this to Shockey. Talented player, but major headache. We went on to win two Super Bowls without him. Shockey went on to have a good rest of his career. Good for him. Who cares.
When they traded Shockey they Boss behind to pick up slack who do we have on this team at WR. There are not many times you start off season at 6-1 and anything could happen in the next 3 to 4 years. I thought when we had Cruz, Hakeem and Manningham I thought we were set at WR for next 4 to 5 years.
Obligatory  
JoeSchoens11 : 1:06 pm : link
Once a Giant always a Giant…

On the bright side this opens up ‘KT’ for Thibs
Id rather to all  
TommyWiseau : 1:07 pm : link
Out and trade for Tee Higgins rather then DJ Moore
I'd  
AcidTest : 1:07 pm : link
keep the picks, but I'm not averse to inquiring about Jeudy.

The Giants could also promote Foster to the 53.

Schoen made chicken salad out of chicken shit with this trade and people are complaining. I didn't think we'd get much more than a sixth or seventh, and he got a third and a sixth.
Also  
RicFlair : 1:07 pm : link
Need to see what the conditions are.
RE: RE: RE: The fact that the Giants  
Producer : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15885183 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 15885151 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.



How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?



Toney has more trade value than Mecole by a decent margin. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and Toney makes him kind of redundant.


Dude, just stop. The Chiefs are USING Hardman. Right now. He's an important part of the attack in 2022. And they want to win the Super Bowl. They're not going to "throw him in" to a deal for a guy who NEVER PLAYS. That's not how it works whe you're a contender. Toney is just deptb and a lottery ticket in case of injury. He's not replacing an important piece on day 1.
Like I said  
JonC : 1:07 pm : link
not just injuries, follow the actions not the words...
RE: RE: Interesting thread to revisit  
djm : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15885140 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
In comment 15885134 Sean said:


Quote:


. Link - ( New Window )



Ha nice


Another gem. Posters laughing at me because I only conjured up 4 keepers from the DG regime. And they were right to laugh --it's more like 12!

Thanks for the reminder. Should I go find a new laughing meme? Nah who cares.
Pathetic  
Vinny from Danbury : 1:09 pm : link
Another terrible DG pick.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:09 pm : link
RE: Also  
Anakim : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.


There are no conditions
RE: …  
christian : 1:09 pm : link
The Giants will save a net 700K against the 2022 cap in prorated salary, with dead money of 1.8M (already accounted for, not new).

Toney's 2023 Giants cap hit consisted of 1.9M in guaranteed salary, and 1.8M in pro-rated signing bonus.

With this trade the remainder of his signing bonus, 1.8M will accelerate to 2023. He'll count for 3.6M in dead money, with a net saving of 100K next year.

The Giants will save 2.5M against the 2024 cap.
Only Way It Could Come Back  
clatterbuck : 1:09 pm : link
to bite Giants would be in a SB :) This regime isn't fucking around. "Smart, tough, dependable" isn't just window dressing. Hate to give up on the talent but if it's not on the field it doesn't mean anything. Schoen is staying the course.
Toney  
AcidTest : 1:10 pm : link
was a first round pick who in 1.5 seasons never scored a TD. I love that Schoen is committed to accumulating draft picks, whether with this trade or his draft day trade. That's how you build a team for the long term.
RE: Id rather to all  
Producer : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15885204 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Out and trade for Tee Higgins rather then DJ Moore


But what makes you think the Bengals, who have designs on a championship, will deal Higgins? Seriously, this is some magical thinking.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15885137 monstercoo said:
Quote:

This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.


Huh? The issue isn’t that they want “Boy Scouts” or captains. The issue is that now TWO DIFFERENT front offices and coaching staffs think this guy doesn’t want to play. They believe that he could’ve played through injuries and simply refused to.
RE: RE: Also  
RicFlair : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions



You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
RE: RE: Comparing this to the inability to trade Bradberry is asinine.  
speedywheels : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15885144 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15885119 OlyWABigBlue said:


Quote:


The entire league knew that the Giants couldn't afford to keep Bradberry and if he wasn't traded he was going to be released. Schoen had zero leverage due the steaming pile of shit Gettleman left in terms of the cap. Why would any team give up assets when they can get the player for a contract. Jeez.


The problem with the Bradberry decision was that he announced what he wanted to do with the cap. Once you did that, people just waited him out. It was a rookie mistake. Here, I have to think something is coming in or this is a dumb trade given what it brings back and given what Toney could bring to this team and what this team needs (even if it is a longshot).


It’s not dumb. They can use the newly acquired to get a WR via trade this year. Or they can keep it and draft one in April
RE: Like I said  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15885208 JonC said:
Quote:
not just injuries, follow the actions not the words...


Yeah, from what you, Banks, etc. have intimated...
RE: RE: RE: Also  
Anakim : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions




You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.


It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
RE: Another terrible DG pick.  
djm : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15885213 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.

Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.


Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.
Sad this guy wouldn't do what he needed  
Boatie Warrant : 1:13 pm : link
To play on this team.

At least now we can give 89 to a player who will use it
“Just stop”  
AcesUp : 1:13 pm : link
They just traded over him. He’s 4th on targets on a team that doesn’t have an alpha WR and runs a lot of plays.. It’s not even a discussion which of those two players has more trade value. Aj may be right about the chiefs expectations with the trade but you’re completely off base in understanding what Mecoles trade value is. He’s a secondary piece in comp for Toney given where they are on their rookie deals.
RE: RE: Like I said  
David_Upstate : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15885223 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15885208 JonC said:


Quote:


not just injuries, follow the actions not the words...



Yeah, from what you, Banks, etc. have intimated...



What did Banks say? was it recent?
RE: RE: Id rather to all  
Mike in NY : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15885219 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15885204 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


Out and trade for Tee Higgins rather then DJ Moore



But what makes you think the Bengals, who have designs on a championship, will deal Higgins? Seriously, this is some magical thinking.


Bengals are potentially looking at serious cap issues coming down the pike with Burrow and Chase/Higgins/Boyd needing contracts while their OL still sucks and some D players will need to be replaced
Can we officially label  
Mattman : 1:14 pm : link
Him a bust now?
Now it's time to  
mittenedman : 1:14 pm : link
take that 3rd round pick and peddle it for a WR who can help.
That would be a nice move by Schoen.

Dump a non-producer and use the resources to add a productive WR.
RE: RE: We almost traded him in the pre-season  
GiantGrit : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15885192 Rave7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885116 Rico said:


Quote:


-



Where was Toney going if trade was successful?
Thanks.


I can add to this and say we tried offloading to Arizona before they took Robbie Anderson. Which is why JonC and myself to a lesser extent have been saying he’s done here. They’ve been ready to move on for awhile.
RE: Can we officially label  
Anakim : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15885232 Mattman said:
Quote:
Him a bust now?


No, because he hasn't played for the Chiefs yet...
RE: RE: Another terrible DG pick.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15885225 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15885213 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.

Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.


Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.


DG was the GM, it's his pick. Kind of difficult to miss a guy who literally never played.

Schoen and Daboll are making DG and Judge look like the losers that they are.
Who else immediately went and added Toney to their FF team?  
DCGMan : 1:15 pm : link
Be honest. I did.
David Upstate.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:15 pm : link
Banks has always hinted that the issues re. Toney when beyond his health. That's usually not a good sign.
He has a lot of skill but lazy and doesn't work well in scheme  
MeanBunny : 1:15 pm : link
That guy never struck me as having a lot of football smarts. He is wrapped up in his "music" career, probably cannot understand complex schemes. He must be really idiotic if they traded him for some draft picks in the future. Good luck KT and KC hope it works
This isn’t speculation either  
AcesUp : 1:15 pm : link
We know exactly what Toneys trade value is. We can speculate on Mecoles and it sure as shit isn’t a 3+.
RE: RE: RE: Id rather to all  
ajr2456 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15885230 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15885219 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15885204 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


Out and trade for Tee Higgins rather then DJ Moore



But what makes you think the Bengals, who have designs on a championship, will deal Higgins? Seriously, this is some magical thinking.



Bengals are potentially looking at serious cap issues coming down the pike with Burrow and Chase/Higgins/Boyd needing contracts while their OL still sucks and some D players will need to be replaced



Maybe they move Higgins eventually, but it’s not going to be in the middle of the season when they’re trying to get back to the Super Bowl
he moves really well on the field when he plays  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:16 pm : link
I wish him well in KC. But I'm glad to finally have closure on this situation.
RE: RE: Another terrible DG pick.  
Mike in NY : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15885225 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15885213 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.

Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.


Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.


Yep it seems like there was not a consensus on what to do at 20 after Jamin Davis the Kentucky LB went to Washington at 19. Rather than trade down again Mara broke the tie by going with who Judge wanted.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
Dinger : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15885166 regischarlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15885137 monstercoo said:


Quote:


In comment 15885109 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces



What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...


This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb



This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.



Rings a bit hollow at 6-1 without any contribution from the guy they traded, no?
Bingo! Give that man a prize. This isn't the Giants Way, its Dabolls way (and Schoen's Way for that matter). We've seen the stories about his behavior in practice. We have 2 catches for zero yards from him as production. We need WR help now not when he feels like it.
Schoen just traded nothing for a third round pick  
Go Terps : 1:17 pm : link
Like a god damn rabbit out of a hat.
Pick him up in fantasy as fast a possible!  
rasbutant : 1:17 pm : link
RE: This isn’t speculation either  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15885244 AcesUp said:
Quote:
We know exactly what Toneys trade value is. We can speculate on Mecoles and it sure as shit isn’t a 3+.


And we also know that Kenny Golladay must have negative trade value.
RE: I still remember Schoen saying reflect on what i just said  
mfsd : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15884964 nym172 said:
Quote:
about not trading toney, and hes gone now.......


I don’t think it was a stretch to read between the lines that Schoen was essentially saying I’m not going to confirm that publicly at the time.
RE: Schoen just traded nothing for a third round pick  
Danny Kanell : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15885253 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Like a god damn rabbit out of a hat.


Plus a million.
team doesn't function on ego power anyways  
MeanBunny : 1:18 pm : link
Blue plate players are not going to thrive here. It's a collective effort from practice squad to starting line up. KT just collecting money for mumbling around
Glad  
AcidTest : 1:18 pm : link
he's gone. Glad we got something good for him.

Don't worry. Be happy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Also  
RicFlair : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15885224 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885214 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions




You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.



It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.


I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.
What a great season this has been in so many different ways.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:19 pm : link
________  
I am Ninja : 1:19 pm : link
Lol @ guys who think hes gonna start trying in KC.
What's  
AcidTest : 1:19 pm : link
incredible is that the beat reporters still can't clarify whether the third round pick is conditional.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Also  
Anakim : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15885260 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885224 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885214 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions




You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.



It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.



I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.


It's not. They mixed up the words. We don't know where exactly the compensatory pick will be, but we know it'll be somewhere at the end of the third round.
RE: RE: This isn’t speculation either  
AcesUp : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15885255 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885244 AcesUp said:


Quote:


We know exactly what Toneys trade value is. We can speculate on Mecoles and it sure as shit isn’t a 3+.



And we also know that Kenny Golladay must have negative trade value.


He’s unmovable. And it probably would be negative with the Giants giving up compensation just to move him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Also  
Mike in NY : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15885260 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885224 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885214 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions




You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.



It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.



I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.


I am not sure if Chicago were to fire Poles during the season whether KC is still entitled to that pick.
If his attitude and practice habits (or lack thereof) are true  
PatersonPlank : 1:21 pm : link
then it also sends the current players a message
From jason Fitzgerald  
Eric on Li : 1:21 pm : link
A 3 and a 6 is a very strong return for the #Giants. Blind expectation would be a $4.4Mish type of talent with the 3rd and a $1.9Mish type of talent with the 6th. Its a trade value of mid a 2nd round pick which is pretty solid for a player that most would say is a big risk

https://twitter.com/jason_otc/status/1585681683868975104?s=42&t=PNLh1nfN2qrzwbCiIkjbKg
RE: ________  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15885266 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
Lol @ guys who think hes gonna start trying in KC.


Chiefs have had pretty good success with knuckleheads over the past 6+ years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Also  
Anakim : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15885273 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15885260 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885224 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885214 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions




You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.



It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.



I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.



I am not sure if Chicago were to fire Poles during the season whether KC is still entitled to that pick.


Why not? They still hired him away from the Chiefs. Once Poles was hired away, the Chiefs got a pick as compensation for losing him.
RE: Schoen just traded nothing for a third round pick  
ajr2456 : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15885253 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Like a god damn rabbit out of a hat.


The last guy would have traded a third to get rid of him
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Also  
RicFlair : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15885270 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885260 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885224 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885214 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions




You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.



It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.



I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.



It's not. They mixed up the words. We don't know where exactly the compensatory pick will be, but we know it'll be somewhere at the end of the third round.



Not trying to be argumentative I promise, but how can you know that? How do you know for certain it’s not conditional? How are you certain every reporter is reporting it wrong?
RE: No go get PJ Moore  
Costy16 : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15885179 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Using the new draft capital.


DJ Moore.

I'm not sure the Panthers are so quick to move him. Despite their 2-5 record, if they beat the Falcons this Sunday they will be 3-0 against their own division. They also play the Falcons this week and again in Week 10. Not saying that it's a lock for them to win either game, but something to keep an eye on.
I have a ton of respect...  
bw in dc : 1:24 pm : link
for Brett Veach and Andy Reid. And they are used to dealing with players with checkered pasts and issues. But I don't know how they are going to manage a player who doesn't seem all-in on his vocation.

A team like the Chiefs, however, can clearly afford the risk. So, they are probably looking at this as nothing but upside.

Again, kudos to Schoen for getting a solid pick in return.

Can't wait to see what unfolds in the next 48-72 hours because it's clear we are in the market for a WR.
Ding-Dong, the asshole's gone.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:24 pm : link
.
Win-win trade  
RHPeel : 1:25 pm : link
Chiefs get a guy who Reid/Mahomes could really use, and potentially rescue, for a pick that they can afford to give up. Giants get a bit of cap relief and a top 100 pick for a guy that just wasn't part of the future.

Well done on both sides.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Also  
Anakim : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15885287 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885270 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885260 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885224 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885214 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions




You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.



It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.



I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.



It's not. They mixed up the words. We don't know where exactly the compensatory pick will be, but we know it'll be somewhere at the end of the third round.




Not trying to be argumentative I promise, but how can you know that? How do you know for certain it’s not conditional? How are you certain every reporter is reporting it wrong?


No worries:

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21

The third-round pick is the Chiefs compensatory pick, so no conditions. Giants getting a top-100ish pick.
I'd really like Jeudy, but Moore will do too  
PatersonPlank : 1:25 pm : link
either would be a huge upgrade on what we have now
The  
DanMetroMan : 1:25 pm : link
Giants have 9 picks now? Yesterday the discussion was 5 vs. 7 lol

Rock hard
Watch the kid go and become a star in Kansas City  
Bluenatic : 1:27 pm : link
Also, does anyone else think it's a little weird that the reporter who broke this story isn't one of the Giants or Chiefs beat reporters?
The Chiefs are close to winning it all  
PatersonPlank : 1:28 pm : link
They can afford to take a flyer on a guy like this for a draft pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Also  
RicFlair : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15885298 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885287 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885270 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885260 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885224 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885214 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:


Quote:


Need to see what the conditions are.



There are no conditions




You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.



It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.



I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.



It's not. They mixed up the words. We don't know where exactly the compensatory pick will be, but we know it'll be somewhere at the end of the third round.




Not trying to be argumentative I promise, but how can you know that? How do you know for certain it’s not conditional? How are you certain every reporter is reporting it wrong?



No worries:

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21

The third-round pick is the Chiefs compensatory pick, so no conditions. Giants getting a top-100ish pick.



Thank you.
Great job Joe Schoen!  
The Mike : 1:29 pm : link
This is more comp for Toney than Dallas got from Cleveland for Cooper... Common sense appears to have returned to East Rutherford!!!

And there is no way Andy Reid makes this trade if Toney is injured. Toney was just disinterested in playing football with the Giants. Will be interesting to see if he magically regains interest in KC and how he does. Certainly made no difference for that other gem of a first round pick Deandre Baker.

A truly disastrous track record of player evaluation and basic common sense. In what galaxy is Micah Parsons a character issue but Toney isn't? Disgusting.

Keep the sensible and prudent moves coming Joe Schoen. Great job!
Terrible return  
Mike in Marin : 1:29 pm : link
on a guy with that much unique talent and a lot of time left on a rookie contract. Not good.
RE: Watch the kid go and become a star in Kansas City  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15885309 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Also, does anyone else think it's a little weird that the reporter who broke this story isn't one of the Giants or Chiefs beat reporters?


The only thing weird here is your take. So, no, not at all.
Terrible return  
Mike in Marin : 1:29 pm : link
on a guy with that much unique talent and a lot of time left on a rookie contract. Not good.
RE: I'd really like Jeudy, but Moore will do too  
Matt in SGS : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15885299 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
either would be a huge upgrade on what we have now


Dabes did coach Jeudy in Alabama his freshman year.
RE: I still remember Schoen saying reflect on what i just said  
santacruzom : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15884964 nym172 said:
Quote:
about not trading toney, and hes gone now.......


Ha yeah, maybe the reporter who asked him that question will pull a BBI move and say to Schoen "How did that work out for you???"
RE: Terrible return  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15885318 Mike in Marin said:
Quote:
on a guy with that much unique talent and a lot of time left on a rookie contract. Not good.


And a guy who never played. Good stuff.
Thank God  
PaulN : 1:29 pm : link
That is a 100% piece of shit. Garbage. All the idiots that try and say Gettleman was okay now, another stupid moronic move by Gettleman. As far as Schoen, absolutely fantastic move. The guy never plays, and when he does he sucks. Oh, he had that 1 great game against the Cowboys, and a decent game against the Saints last year. So in a possible 23 games that he could have played he played in I believe without looking about 11, less then half, and had about 22 catches for about 300 yards in 13 games? Something like that. This dynamic potential is just that, potential, he is not playing. How is this a bad trade from Schoen's perspective? You want to scream, yell about Gettleman spending another wasted first round pick. The guy wasted more first round picks then any GM I can remember, and his drafts in later rounds were horrible. Congratulations Joe Schoen and we welcome your efforts and congratulate your tremendous success with the franchise. Having a 6-1 record tells the smart fans everything. The Daniel Jones record vefore Dsboll was horrifying, thank you for the head coaching decision and turning Jones career around 10o%.
RE: Terrible return  
mphbullet36 : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15885318 Mike in Marin said:
Quote:
on a guy with that much unique talent and a lot of time left on a rookie contract. Not good.


lol
So who is going to be the next brave soul that starts a thread  
NYGgolfer : 1:30 pm : link
that suggests Gettleman at least drafted well.
RE: RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
NYRiese : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15885017 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:


Quote:


it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
Yeah, but a KC 4th is like a 5th.....oh, well.



So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
RE: Terrible return  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15885318 Mike in Marin said:
Quote:
on a guy with that much unique talent and a lot of time left on a rookie contract. Not good.


Yeah, but he's never on the field & seems like a total head case.
RE: RE: RE: the conditional third round pick is being described as follows  
PatersonPlank : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15885329 NYRiese said:
Quote:
In comment 15885017 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:


Quote:


it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
Yeah, but a KC 4th is like a 5th.....oh, well.



So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?



No its a sure 3rd. Read above
RE: Watch the kid go and become a star in Kansas City  
Toth029 : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15885309 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Also, does anyone else think it's a little weird that the reporter who broke this story isn't one of the Giants or Chiefs beat reporters?

Like Deandre Baker did.
RE: I don’t give a fuck about the guy,  
santacruzom : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15884983 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
but I’m fairly certain that his hamstring will miraculously heal quickly and he’s going to be a star for the Chiefs.


Anything's possible, but I think he's more likely to pull a DeAndre Baker.
RE: Watch the kid go and become a star in Kansas City  
bw in dc : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15885309 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Also, does anyone else think it's a little weird that the reporter who broke this story isn't one of the Giants or Chiefs beat reporters?


KT potentially has star ability. There is stop-start ability like Tyreke Hill.

But it's more than worth the risk moving him. Let KT be someone else's problem.
RE: Schoen just traded nothing for a third round pick  
santacruzom : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15885253 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Like a god damn rabbit out of a hat.


Can you believe this is happening? What a difference a year makes.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:33 pm : link
Is Baker even on a roster? Haha.
a 3rd and 6th  
fish3321 : 1:34 pm : link
for a guy who doesnt want to play, is always hurt.

Well done Joe Scoehn!

RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15885345 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Is Baker even on a roster? Haha.

Doesn't look like it.
RE: #89  
Bob from Massachusetts : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15885173 HMunster said:
Quote:
Will he get #89 on the Chiefs?

Is he keeping his tatoo?


That's a fantastic tattoo if you like tattoos.

I don't like tattoos.
I wonder if  
OlyWABigBlue : 1:35 pm : link
the chiefs are sending Gettleman buckets of ribs for all of his 1st rounders that make it their way....
RE: RE: Can we stop making ''Maybe DG wasn't so bad'' threads now?  
jestersdead : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15885009 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
In comment 15884990 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...



But DG sage drafting just got us an extra Third and a Fourth. Give credit where credit is due...


Right…it’s amazing what winning has done for ppl. All the sudden, Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Thomas, trading the 2021 pick which turned into Neal and ppl still want to crap on DG. Did he have some misses, yes but when you look at those names drafted, they’re all contributing big time
RE: If you think that Toney was a diva  
Dinger : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15885157 eclipz928 said:
Quote:


Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.

Reading through all the comments I couldn't understand what attachment people had to him. This makes the most sense. Losing '1st round talent' sucks, especially one so recently picked. But I feel like Daboll and company have done wonders for a lot of other 1st round plus talent that I had almost given up on. DJ is definitely #1. But Dexter Lawrence looks like a beast and quite honestly, better than LW right now. Barkleys up there, but so is Ximines, who up until 3 weeks ago i was STILL ready to ship out. I honestly think if toney had the desire, he'd be looking at an all pro season because he's got talent. I think the giants needed his spot, his cap and to lose the drama that he brought. Its a good trade.
Great Move  
WillVAB : 1:37 pm : link
Not a culture fit at all. Exact opposite of smart tough and dependable.
RE: Terrible return  
bw in dc : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15885320 Mike in Marin said:
Quote:
on a guy with that much unique talent and a lot of time left on a rookie contract. Not good.


There was NO production two years in.

Time for a change. KT was a bad fit.
Good riddance  
Mike from Ohio : 1:37 pm : link
was a poor pick at the time and only became worse over time as Toney missed game after game due to his acute disinterest.

He may certainly have more success in KC than he did here because their offense is light years ahead of ours and he will not be featured there. But that does not change the conclusion that this was a very good move to clear more DG/JJ idiocy off this team.

Smart, tough, dependable. Toney fit none of those descriptors.
The 1st round pick Toney was is irrelevant  
Sean : 1:37 pm : link
What if Toney was a 3rd rounder on the Bills board? Why would Schoen/Daboll care that he was a 1st rounder?

I believe Sy had him as a 3rd rounder.
RE: Great Move  
RicFlair : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15885360 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Not a culture fit at all. Exact opposite of smart tough and dependable.



With how many injuries we have that can be said about a lot of people still on the roster.
How the hell did Schoen pull that off??  
ZogZerg : 1:38 pm : link
A 3rd and 6th for a guy they wanted to get rid of.

Awesome!!
Aren't trades contingent on the player passing a physical?  
Blue Dream : 1:39 pm : link
Doesn't seem possible here or is that part being waived
I think Stapleton nails it below in his tweet  
PatersonPlank : 1:39 pm : link

"Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Can’t sell smart, tough and dependable without standing up for what it means to the team you are building."
If the Giants  
Vinny from Danbury : 1:39 pm : link
Now trade for a serviceable WR, it's a good trade. If they don't, it is highly questionable.
.  
arcarsenal : 1:39 pm : link
Thank goodness. I'm so glad he's gone. Let's get someone more reliable and go to work.
Toney may  
noro9 : 1:39 pm : link
Flourish with a change of scenery and a attitude adjustment. But who cares. This is like taking a massive satisfying Giant shit.
RE: I don’t care  
joeinpa : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15885002 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
If he turns into a superstar in KC, I have never been so happy to see someone get traded away. This guy is toxic and horrible for team culture


Really? What evidence is there if him hurting the culture? At least up to now does not seem to be the case.
RE: Aren't trades contingent on the player passing a physical?  
PatersonPlank : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15885367 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Doesn't seem possible here or is that part being waived


You're assuming he's still hurt and that is the real reason the Giants aren't playing him
RE: RE: Great Move  
mfsd : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15885364 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885360 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Not a culture fit at all. Exact opposite of smart tough and dependable.




With how many injuries we have that can be said about a lot of people still on the roster.


Yup. Housecleaning/culture change was always going to take longer than 1 year

The early success of the new regime gives them the credibility to make moves like this
So the only potentially legit WR  
Giants73 : 1:41 pm : link
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
Toney can f*** off  
cosmicj : 1:41 pm : link
Still convinced he has no interest in being a pro athlete. We can observe how this plays out from a distance, with objectivity.

Great trade.
WTF  
xtian : 1:42 pm : link
depressing. toney obviously has so much talent. unfortunately, we only saw it for a game or two where he was spectacular. i was hoping he would eventually come around and be healthy.

but i trust in schoen and daboll, so it was a good decision and also a built-in cost. now, we really must get some WRs who can be difference makers because the only one who might qualify is wan'dale robinson, and, honestly, i haven't seen it. seems he never catches the ball clean--like almost all of our current receivers--and is more of a complimentary piece WR2-WR3.

NFL Touchdowns  
Professor Falken : 1:42 pm : link
Me-0
Toney-0
RE: So the only potentially legit WR  
Toth029 : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15885379 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.


The fact that they got a 3rd for a guy who's almost done nothing in the league is pretty damn good to me.

Good luck to KC but feels like he doesn't want to play ball.
RE: NFL Touchdowns  
cosmicj : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15885387 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Me-0
Toney-0


Anthony Thomas - 1
Toney - 0
If the Giants really wanted  
OlyWABigBlue : 1:43 pm : link
to keep Toney, they could have put him on season ending IR, presuming they intend to keep the picks. There must have been something during all of the injury time that settled the matter for the FO. Stapleton may have concisely gotten it right.
Sad about this  
OBJ_AllDay : 1:45 pm : link
Incredible talent but not dependable. Hopefully theres a plan because i was counting on him being useful after the bye in a wr starved room.
RE: So the only potentially legit WR  
cosmicj : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15885379 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.


The word “potentially” is doing a lot of work here.
Obviously the giants made a mistake  
Jay on the Island : 1:45 pm : link
Trading a guy who doesn’t give a shit about football who also has less touchdowns in his career than our left tackle.
RE: So the only potentially legit WR  
bw in dc : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15885379 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.


If a player can't get on the field, potential means nothing. It's a pretty simple decision for Schoen.

Cut bait for a player who was, unfortunately, over-drafted and incapable of contributing.

This is a win for the organization because the odds of KT reaching that potential in KC - IMV - are still very, very low.
you need guys to buy into the system and culture...  
BillKo : 1:46 pm : link
....has Toney even played one FULL game? LOL......seems to be when he does play he's either hurt or getting kicked out of a game (Dallas?)......

Good return for a guy that is probably going to be trouble for any team he plays on.

Was a bad draft pick by DG....over reach IMO.
RE: RE: Great Move  
WillVAB : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15885364 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885360 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Not a culture fit at all. Exact opposite of smart tough and dependable.




With how many injuries we have that can be said about a lot of people still on the roster.


Maybe “dependable” for some guys, Toney lacks all 3.
.  
arcarsenal : 1:47 pm : link
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
RE: I think Stapleton nails it below in his tweet  
WillVAB : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15885368 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:

"Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Can’t sell smart, tough and dependable without standing up for what it means to the team you are building."


There it is.
RE: RE: NFL Touchdowns  
KDavies : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15885389 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15885387 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Me-0
Toney-0



Anthony Thomas - 1
Toney - 0


Andrew?
RE: .  
Vinny from Danbury : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.


It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
A deal that had to be made.  
Optimus-NY : 1:49 pm : link
Good job Schoen, Brown, and Daboll. It's a shame Toney couldn't come around, but it is what it is. They turned the previous regime's mistake into something positive when it easily could've continued to spiral into nothingness. Well done by the NYG's front office. Too bad they can't work any magic with the WR from Detroit who doesn't play.
RE: Toney traded  
OldGiantsFan : 1:50 pm : link

Who?
KDavies  
cosmicj : 1:50 pm : link
Yes, now I feel like a dope.
RE: RE: .  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.


It is when that player literally never plays.
RE: RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.


Yeah, a dude who never is on the field & is-from most accounts-a total head case.
I thought they'd at least get him back on the field  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:51 pm : link
to increase trade value but Im thinking the just wanted him healthy as possible to not flub the move. He must have really shown poorly to Daboll.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1:51 pm : link
Was something fishy going on

Like others have said - to be out this long with injuries, the Gmen would of IR'd him..

Meaning - maybe the Giants didn't think the injuries were as serious as Toney did
RE: So the only potentially legit WR  
BlackLight : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15885379 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.


Kadarius, I know you're upset, but keep your chin up. It'll all work out. Go lay down some sick beatz.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.


What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.

Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
RE: RE: .  
regischarlotte : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.


Not so much when you realize that a big reason for that is this guy's inevitable and inherent unavailability.
Wow  
mattlawson : 1:53 pm : link
Kindof surprised but not really
RE: If his attitude and practice habits (or lack thereof) are true  
markky : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15885277 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
then it also sends the current players a message


It does. And I think that message is “we appreciate you. Thank you. “
RE: KDavies  
KDavies : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15885420 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Yes, now I feel like a dope.


If it makes you feel any better, I was racking my brain trying to think when Anthony Thomas, the former Bears RB, played for the Giants, and why you were comparing him to Toney...
.  
Go Terps : 1:53 pm : link
The Giants didn't lose a wide receiver. They lost nothing. As far as the Giants are concerned, Toney is nothing.
RE: So the only potentially legit WR  
speedywheels : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15885379 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.


Wandale has shown more in the field than Toney.

And the current admin didn’t draft him, so it’s a sunk cost (and not even their sunk cost). They got way more in a trade than they should have.

Now they can use the capital to make a trade for a WR this year, or use it to draft one next year.

🤷🏻‍♂️
RE: ......  
PatersonPlank : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15885425 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Was something fishy going on

Like others have said - to be out this long with injuries, the Gmen would of IR'd him..

Meaning - maybe the Giants didn't think the injuries were as serious as Toney did


Or maybe he wasn't even hurt anymore, but the Giants just said he was. Why would the Chiefs trade for him if he still had a hamstring injury
Dis Joka wasn’t funny!  
trueblueinpw : 1:54 pm : link
I don’t know if Toney was a lazy fuck or a moron or injury prone or - probably - all three. But if this coaching staff couldn’t get any production from da Yung Joka den who can blame da GM for da trade?

Everyone knows there are no character requirements on Andy Reid teams, never have been, never will be. In fact, Big Red loves low character scumbags so much that he raised two of his very own. The KC playbook, for all its success, is actually pretty simple. If Tyreek Hill learned the playbook then da Joka should pick it up just fine. Maybe they have a stick picture version?

Fucking Gettleman. What a disaster. Hey, btw, remember when Getty traded for the Big Cat and everyone said those draft picks he gave up were worthless?
I can't believe anybody would criticize this deal  
Producer : 1:54 pm : link
Sunk cost fallacy is real, folks.
RE: .  
arcarsenal : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15885433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants didn't lose a wide receiver. They lost nothing. As far as the Giants are concerned, Toney is nothing.


On this, we are in full agreement.
Now I know why he didn't practice this week  
Gman11 : 1:55 pm : link
He must be healed, they just didn't want him pulling another hamstring in practice that would have wrecked a trade.
Wow.  
Les in TO : 1:56 pm : link
For the Giants to trade him when there is a need at that position speaks volumes of how the current regime viewed him and likely how the prior regime completely whiffed on doing their due diligence.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15885433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants didn't lose a wide receiver. They lost nothing. As far as the Giants are concerned, Toney is nothing.


On this we agree, though I wouldn’t call toney nothing but rather fools gold. Not a guy you win with unless too many things change for it to be realistically possible. And certainly not if offered a strong return like this. I’d have done this deal in April and they’d have another bellinger with cade otton.
RE: NFL Touchdowns  
AcidTest : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15885387 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Me-0
Toney-0


LOL. I have also scored zero touchdowns in the NFL. Of course, that would change immediately if people just "threw me the damn ball."
I'm sure he will find a ton of music producer in Missouri that will  
Giants61 : 1:57 pm : link
help his music career flourish
RE: .  
AcidTest : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15885433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants didn't lose a wide receiver. They lost nothing. As far as the Giants are concerned, Toney is nothing.


^This. You don't want to get nothing for something. You want to get something for nothing, which is what the Giants did. In fact, they got quite a lot.
RE: RE: So the only potentially legit WR  
mikeinbloomfield : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15885426 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 15885379 Giants73 said:


Quote:


Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.



Kadarius, I know you're upset, but keep your chin up. It'll all work out. Go lay down some sick beatz.


He's not Kadarius, it's Gettleman's alt.

A third and a sixth for a guy that has had one impactful game is impressive. To me, the haul points to things other than injury being KT's issue. Pure speculation.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Vinny from Danbury : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15885427 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.



What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.

Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.


If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
RE: RE: NFL Touchdowns  
PatersonPlank : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15885389 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15885387 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


Me-0
Toney-0



Anthony Thomas - 1
Toney - 0


To be fair to Toney (and Professor Falken) Thomas did run a really good route on that TD play
it answers the question a lot of us had  
KDavies : 1:59 pm : link
whether Robinson was drafted to complement or to replace Toney. Obviously the latter. Bad pick from the get go. Toney was projected in the 2nd, which incidentally is where Schoen got their slot guy in Robinson.

At least we still got Neal, a 3rd, and a 6th out of the deal for the #11 pick. Curious how you pass on Parsons out of character concerns, yet draft Toney. I liked the trade down, but would have gone Paye. Had big hopes for Toney after the Dallas game, but dude can't get on the field, and obviously there are other issues.
RE: If the Giants  
JonC : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15885369 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
Now trade for a serviceable WR, it's a good trade. If they don't, it is highly questionable.


Incorrect. It might happen that way, and it might not. Make no mistake, Toney was nothing but a headache and it was time to go.

I expect him on the field for KC before long ...
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15885451 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885427 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.



What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.

Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.



If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.


I'm about 99% sure we're making a move. And I think it's Jeudy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
mikeinbloomfield : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15885451 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885427 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.



What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.

Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.



If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.


Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15885463 arcarsenal said:
Quote:


I'm about 99% sure we're making a move. And I think it's Jeudy.

I think you’re right.
tough to stomach trading away a position where it's a huge need  
Heisenberg : 2:03 pm : link
but he's not tough, smart or dependable. Not what this regime wants in a Giant.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
KDavies : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15885451 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885427 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.



What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.

Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.



If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.


Schoen is setting the offense up for failure? Quite the contrary, Schoen has set the offense up for success. He has made quite the investment in the OL, and has hired a coaching staff to maximize the strengths of Jones with a limited WR core, an OL with some issues (and young guys that are further along in run blocking vs. pass)

I really liked Toney after the Dallas game. But that is one good game in 1 1/2 years. My guess is there is a lot going on behind the scenes that noone here even knows about. The Giants likely view this as addition by subtraction
Walk away from the computer for 5 minutes...  
Biteymax22 : 2:03 pm : link
Honestly, I would have rather him work out here than have the draft picks but it didn't seem like that was happening.
Got to think a follow up trade is coming  
JonC : 2:03 pm : link
...
Rico, JonC  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:04 pm : link
give us sumthin..

Any noise?
Toney wasn't likely to see the field in 2022  
JonC : 2:04 pm : link
let alone make an impact on this offense. Pay attention.
I hope they don't trade for a WR  
Go Terps : 2:04 pm : link
DJ Moore is a good player, but he's not coming in and making this a strong passing team.

If the Giants want to make a trade to help in the short term, I hope it's for a TE, OL, or back 7 defender.

In truth though I hope they don't trade any future assets for present gains.
RE: RE: If the Giants  
The Mike : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15885461 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15885369 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


Now trade for a serviceable WR, it's a good trade. If they don't, it is highly questionable.



Incorrect. It might happen that way, and it might not. Make no mistake, Toney was nothing but a headache and it was time to go.

I expect him on the field for KC before long ...


That's what I suspected. What a nightmare...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Vinny from Danbury : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15885465 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15885451 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885427 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.



What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.

Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.



If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.



Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.


Easy. We have no WR's for our QB to throw to. We've won because we can run the ball. Not because we have wideouts that can catch and make plays.
RE: I hope they don't trade for a WR  
Harvest Blend : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15885475 Go Terps said:
Quote:
DJ Moore is a good player, but he's not coming in and making this a strong passing team.

If the Giants want to make a trade to help in the short term, I hope it's for a TE, OL, or back 7 defender.

In truth though I hope they don't trade any future assets for present gains.


That's where I am.
RE: Got to think a follow up trade is coming  
cjac : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15885470 JonC said:
Quote:
...


if i was a betting man, i put my money on Jerry Jeudy

purely a guess
Terrific trade by Schoen  
Rick in Dallas : 2:06 pm : link
Toney did not want to play for the Giants.
If you read between the lines of what JonC was saying it was more than just injuries.
He didn’t learn the playbook and he didn’t fit the culture.
Honestly good riddance!!!
And  
JonC : 2:08 pm : link
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.
RE: NFL Touchdowns  
Blue21 : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15885387 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
Me-0
Toney-0
Number if shoes I wear playing football Me:2 Toney: 1
I can't read through all of this  
Larry in Pencilvania : 2:09 pm : link
He was never available, he was never going to buy into what Dabs is selling, and while he was loaded with talent you saw it one time over 1.5 years. Get him gone as Schoen and Dabs are saying not one player is above the team and what they are looking to do. No player is on scholarship and this team will win with or without you. Potential = squat if you don't show effort.

Schoen is making the hard decisions and I love it

I don't think one thing has to do with the other  
gidiefor : Mod : 2:09 pm : link
Trading for another WR that is -- Toney pretty much had to go. I don't know about the rest of you but I was tired of looking at him. He just seemed lame.

If the Giants trade for a WR -- I'll believe it when I see it. Personally - I'd rather give Joe Schoen 11 picks in the next draft.


It depends on what kind of deal it is if it happens

To me Toney was addition by subtraction, and I don't believe he will ever be anything close to a consistent impact player in the NFL. He is an incredibly close parallel to Baker. Both immature kids with no sense of reality at all.
I am just laughing at some of the comments here..  
DefenseWins : 2:09 pm : link
what talent did we give up on exactly? Being a "joy stick" does not = NFL talent.

He has done NOTHING AT ALL To prove that he was even worth a first round pick.

I wish the fan base can collectively make up their minds. Was he a bad pick in the first round like many fans said he was at that time? Because if he was... then why is the team being criticized for giving up on a 1st round pick.

Next, I think we can just trust this GM and coach right now since they have in less than once season brought this team back to relevance. THEY know what the situation is with Toney.. not you getting mesmerized by 5 total plays in the guy's career.

Has it occurred to anyone that not only does he not want to take the game seriously, but he also may not have learned the plays? Even when healthy he was not on the field that much... very telling.

If he can miraculously get on the field for the Chiefs by next week, then you know it was more than a hamstring issue.

Again....what talent did we give up on exactly?
6-1 without him  
DavidinBMNY : 2:09 pm : link
This Front office/Coaching staff can do whatever they think is best. After 6 years of futility, they have earned the right.
RE: And  
BrettNYG10 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.


Unprepared and stupid. What a clown show that was.
What am I missing  
Bruner4329 : 2:09 pm : link
So yeah we traded last years 20th pick in the draft for a 3rd and 6th last year. Toney is a big question mark even going forward. Even if he turns into a good receiver, its not like we came away totally empty. We got back a higher number 1 pick this year than we would have had last year which ended up being Neal a potential cornerstone for years to come and we also have the 3 and 6 coming up. Sure it would have been nice to see Toney excel but not the end of the world.
RE: And  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.


Weird marriage of such a tightly wound guy like Judge and Toney's everywhereness.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
mikeinbloomfield : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15885479 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885465 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


In comment 15885451 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885427 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.



It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.



What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.

Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.



If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.



Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.



Easy. We have no WR's for our QB to throw to. We've won because we can run the ball. Not because we have wideouts that can catch and make plays.


Right, but keeping Toney wasn't addressing that either. He hasn't played. Since it seems like KC traded for him in spite of his injuries to me points to KT having some issue with this admin that KC feels like they can solve. I could be way wrong. If he plays soon, maybe we'll know.

In any case, "dependable" is one of the things this admin says they want, over and over. Maybe he's not doing the rehab they think he should be. In any case, trading away the picks they just got a new WR might make sense, but who knows what Schoen's priorities are.

Also the same WRS are getting on the field Sunday and in the  
Larry in Pencilvania : 2:12 pm : link
near future plus the team now has an extra 3rd and 5th round draft picks

So if Toney will be on the field soon for KC  
Chris684 : 2:13 pm : link
the logical question is, what the hell was his problem with NYG?

The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.

If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.
If Toney isn't committed to football  
BlackLight : 2:15 pm : link
then it seems far more likely to be about the game of football than it is the team he was playing for.
Chris  
JonC : 2:16 pm : link
he didn't want to be here, I think he expected to be traded by in April and when it didn't happen, he played clown.
Toney lost a lot in this deal  
Fish : 2:16 pm : link
He lost NYC where his music could’ve been heard. All he had to do was play and play well. He won’t grab the spot light in KC. Overall Giants move on from this.
Jeudy Alabama Highlights  
Tom from LI : 2:18 pm : link
If he returned to this level of play.. sign me up.
Jerry Jeudy - “Ankle-Breaker” (Alabama WR Highlights) ᴴᴰ - ( New Window )
Thibodeaux was really the consequence  
shyster : 2:19 pm : link
of the Toney trade.

If the Giants had only the #5, they would most likely have gone OL, either Neal or Ekwonu.

And now we have only one KT.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:20 pm : link
It wasn't just Schoen & Dabs who had enough of this dude. There were a lot of whispers that LAST YEAR's coaching staff couldn't stand him either.
RE: And  
AcidTest : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.


I never understood how the Giants FO apparently thought that AVT would get to #21. That was never going to happen. He was a late riser who by draft day was not going any later than #15. Davis was also projected to go in the top 20 IIRC.

The Giants could have picked Paye or Darrisaw. My understanding is that DG wanted the latter.
ding dongery  
JonC : 2:20 pm : link
done.
Late to the party but kudos to Schoen.  
bceagle05 : 2:21 pm : link
Can't wait to see what he does this offseason with money to spend and a draft class fully vetted by the staff he assembled.
Let's go Jacksonville  
RCPhoenix : 2:21 pm : link
if they win on Sunday I think it's fire sale time for Denver. And let's face it, Jeudy is better than any of our WRs - Robinson has promise but he's a rookie.
RE: !@#$*^(&!  
Dr. D : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15884974 monstercoo said:
Quote:
I hate this team sometimes. We can never have nice things. He showed a ton of promise and wasn't given a chance to get healthy. A 1st round pick traded for 3rd and 4th is a loss.

You might want to try to get a grip. Pretty sure Schoen and Daboll know a little more about the shituation than you.

A good guess is that there's more wrong than his injuries and his stock was only going to go down.
The Dude  
JonC : 2:22 pm : link
This Dude appreciates.
Toney thread from earlier this season  
NYGgolfer : 2:23 pm : link
Funny.


Can we call it what it is? I think Toney is a bust. | Big Blue Interactive - ( New Window )
RE: Let's go Jacksonville  
Vinny from Danbury : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15885539 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Robinson has promise but he's a rookie.


He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.
RE: The Dude  
The Dude : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15885544 JonC said:
Quote:
This Dude appreciates.


And I abide! Should i be on the look for an ensuing trade the next few days or should i enjoy my white russian.
RE: RE: Let's go Jacksonville  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15885547 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885539 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Robinson has promise but he's a rookie.



He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.


Still gets back from injury alot faster than Toney.
RE: RE: RE: Let's go Jacksonville  
Vinny from Danbury : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15885552 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15885547 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885539 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Robinson has promise but he's a rookie.



He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.



Still gets back from injury alot faster than Toney.


Absolutely. Still doesn't change the fact he's a small guy who has only played three games, and got hurt in two of them. Personally I don't see that being sustainable unless he shows he can stay on the field.
RE: Chris  
OBJ_AllDay : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15885521 JonC said:
Quote:
he didn't want to be here, I think he expected to be traded by in April and when it didn't happen, he played clown.


If this is true thats something else. Didn't want to be in NY? Where TF did he want to be?
JonC  
GiantGrit : 2:28 pm : link
You hearing Jeudy? Thats what i’ve been hearing but it always come down to price.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's go Jacksonville  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15885558 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885552 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885547 Vinny from Danbury said:


Quote:


In comment 15885539 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Robinson has promise but he's a rookie.



He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.



Still gets back from injury alot faster than Toney.



Absolutely. Still doesn't change the fact he's a small guy who has only played three games, and got hurt in two of them. Personally I don't see that being sustainable unless he shows he can stay on the field.


Got hurt in 2 of them, but only missed time due to one of them. He's been back on the field since he missed time and has been the best WR on the team...as a rookie. That's more than we can say for Toney.
RE: And  
RCPhoenix : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.


The most encouraging sign for me about this year's draft was when Schoen and Daboll talked about how they walked around with seven cards and they kept putting them into a different order, in terms of who they would take based on how they had their guys ranked.

Geez... is he insinuating that he just chose not to practice/play  
Strahan91 : 2:31 pm : link
or that the Giants didn't want him to for trade purposes?

Kadarius Toney
@0fficialC2N
·
4m
That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…..Irrelevant people don’t get updates 🤣🤷🏽‍♂️
Is it stupid to assume  
The Dude : 2:31 pm : link
That Denver won't trade players while their in London? Are there PS players there to elevate in the event that happens?
RE: JonC  
JonC : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15885562 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
You hearing Jeudy? Thats what i’ve been hearing but it always come down to price.


I didn't get a name so far, but reading between the lines I do think it's Jeudy.
RE: I hope they don't trade for a WR  
speedywheels : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15885475 Go Terps said:
Quote:
DJ Moore is a good player, but he's not coming in and making this a strong passing team.

If the Giants want to make a trade to help in the short term, I hope it's for a TE, OL, or back 7 defender.

In truth though I hope they don't trade any future assets for present gains.


He wouldn’t make it a “strong” passing team by himself - it would take at least 2-3 more players - but it makes it a helluva lot better. And i believe he’s signed for 2(?) more seasons after this one, so it’s not a short term rental.
RE: RE: JonC  
PatersonPlank : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15885582 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15885562 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


You hearing Jeudy? Thats what i’ve been hearing but it always come down to price.



I didn't get a name so far, but reading between the lines I do think it's Jeudy.


With a bye next week, this is the time to get him in here.
RE: And  
bw in dc : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.


I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.

Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.

There was a real rift there.
Jeudy  
strahan92 : 2:44 pm : link
is a good fit. Can be a poor man's version of "the guy" for the 2022 passing attack, and then be a solid #2 on the outside if we draft a legit WR1.
The right move to get  
jvm52106 : 2:44 pm : link
rid of Toney- period. The guy is a headcase and will be a tease most of whatever his career turns out to be.

The notion we shouldn't do anything now trade wise is really pushed only by those who desperately want Jones gone next year no matter what and who cannot dare to fathom a rebuild/retool happening with Jones at QB.

I 100% trust Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to do what they feel is the best thing possible for this team and if we get a WR who can help us in this stretch run (or maybe, just maybe a TE who isn't a great fit in his current teams offense and has a ton of potential and three more years on his contract) then let's go!

We are 6-1 through the first 7 games. We only need to get 3 wins out of 10 to be over .500. With 4 more wins we are a 10 win team and more than likely in the playoffs. Win 5 of 10 and we are absolutely in the playoffs.

Oh yeah, we also could be the healthiest we have been as a team a week or two after the bye...
To the idiots on this thread defending this moron,  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:46 pm : link
go to his shitty Twitter account. He just admitted he's not even hurt anymore.
RE: RE: And  
Mike in NY : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15885620 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15885489 JonC said:


Quote:


Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.



I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.

Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.

There was a real rift there.


Yep, I take it that Toney was Judge's guy whereas DG fit more with Elijah Moore if they went WR or Kwity Paye/Greg Newsome II/Jayson Oweh if they went for Defense.
RE: RE: And  
arcarsenal : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15885620 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15885489 JonC said:


Quote:


Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.



I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.

Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.

There was a real rift there.


You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start.
RE: To the idiots on this thread defending this moron,  
GiantGrit : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15885629 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
go to his shitty Twitter account. He just admitted he's not even hurt anymore.


I would think there was a mutual agreement to sit him while he got healthy and then trade him. Or the Giants just decided to do it. And i’m anything but a Toney defender.
arc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:48 pm : link
Gettleman/JJ caught with their pants down? Doesn't sound like them @ all, Haha.
RE: Obligatory  
Gfan in PA : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15885203 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
Once a Giant always a Giant…

On the bright side this opens up ‘KT’ for Thibs


And number 89 for Bellinger!!
RE: RE: RE: And  
Mike in NY : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15885631 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15885620 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15885489 JonC said:


Quote:


Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.



I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.

Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.

There was a real rift there.



You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start.


I wouldn't say that it was a panic pick so much as there was not a consensus BPA after Davis went at Pick 19. Sy mentioned red flags about Toney, but also said that talentwise there were some who had him in the Top 5-10. The Giants could not work out a trade down that kept them within the range that they thought they could get one of their guys (which isn't surprising since other teams also were likely to be facing the same issue of a bunch of players ranked evenly) so Mara broke the tie by siding with Joe Judge.
it's actually pretty stunning  
santacruzom : 2:53 pm : link
when you think about it. Sure, it's a shame that a first-round pick was used to acquire a guy who'd play a mere handful of games in our uniform, particularly when better players at his position were easily available.

But we just increased our draft picks next season from 6 to 8, giving away a guy who was contributing literally nothing positive and potentially something negative. That's pretty substantial.
RE: And  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.


I just have this mental image of those bozos in the draft room going through an printout of a WalterFootball.com mock draft and picking a random WR
RE: So if Toney will be on the field soon for KC  
islander1 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15885514 Chris684 said:
Quote:
the logical question is, what the hell was his problem with NYG?

The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.

If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.


This is what I am dying to know. Because if his hamstrings magically get better now, he'll be an effective weapon there.
RE: Another stupid Schoen move  
Gruber : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15885072 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Almost as bad as he handled the whole Bradberry trade fiasco, and not post june 1st if Ryan. Or reworking Martinez to cut him and have less cap.


I know!
Goes with that stupid 6-1 record we've put up.
Maddening, isn't it!
He’s been  
Giantfootball025 : 2:54 pm : link
An asshole since he’s gotten here. It started with the number 89. Then the shoes not fitting, then not showing up to OTAs. It was one thing after another with him. Even the way he responded to reporters it was like he was above it all. The red flags were all there and the old regime either ignored it or were ok with it. Either way it was a mistake, and he’s now someone else’s problem.
Let's be clear here:  
Gruber : 2:55 pm : link
If Schoen does trade for a WR, it won't be OBJ.
They're building a culture here, and much as I love Beckham, there's no way they will want his baggage.
RE: Wow…  
Rory : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15885171 prdave73 said:
Quote:
What hurts is we could have had Parsons. smh. DG worst GM ever.


wtf, you can't just say that.

then we dont trade down with the Bears and we dont get both Thibs and Neal.

RE: Let's be clear here:  
The Dude : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15885664 Gruber said:
Quote:
If Schoen does trade for a WR, it won't be OBJ.
They're building a culture here, and much as I love Beckham, there's no way they will want his baggage.


OBJ is a FA, not trade necessary.. and apparently won't be cleared to play until mid-december.
I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:57 pm : link
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
RE: Let's be clear here:  
Strahan91 : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15885664 Gruber said:
Quote:
If Schoen does trade for a WR, it won't be OBJ.
They're building a culture here, and much as I love Beckham, there's no way they will want his baggage.

I think you can guarantee that they won't trade for OBJ since he's not on a team's roster at the moment.
RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.


Oh yeah. Because it's their Toney is a loser.
RE: RE: Wow…  
The Dude : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15885667 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15885171 prdave73 said:


Quote:


What hurts is we could have had Parsons. smh. DG worst GM ever.



wtf, you can't just say that.

then we dont trade down with the Bears and we dont get both Thibs and Neal.


Thibs is probably not necessary in this hypothetical, we probably just have Neal @ 7 then.
*their fault  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:58 pm : link
.
Drafting Robinson Spelled the End  
Jeffrey : 3:00 pm : link
Toney and Robinson are duplicative and it seemed once Toney proved not able or willing to return to the field that his time was up. A low 3rd round draft choice is better than cutting him.

Add Toney to Baker as another of the Gettleman blunders. Should never miss this badly on 1st round draft choices. There were 2 CBs and an OT taken after Toney in the 1st round who had strong seasons.
RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.


Huh? Wouldn't that say more about Toney dogging it here?
RE: RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15885677 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.



Oh yeah. Because it's their Toney is a loser.


Hey man I dont make up reality in the media its just here.
RE: RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15885691 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.



Huh? Wouldn't that say more about Toney dogging it here?


Just think media storylines, writers have to write.
RE: RE: RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15885692 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15885677 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.



Oh yeah. Because it's their Toney is a loser.



Hey man I dont make up reality in the media its just here.


Daboll and Schoen have this team at 6-1 and moving in the right direction. There isn't going to be 'heat' on them because of what some loser like Toney does. He made it obvious here that he is a lazy loser.
At this point  
OBJ_AllDay : 3:02 pm : link
Hopefully someone with some inside knowledge on the situation just tells all. Not even the beat writers were on this. So 1. Its good this coaching staff and players keep things tight lipped 2. What exactly was this guys problem?
RE: RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15885691 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.



Huh? Wouldn't that say more about Toney dogging it here?


It's like the Giants got good, make the right decision, but some fans hit their heads and are on another planet. Strange stuff.
RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
jvm52106 : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.


Why? Toney did nothing here, 2021 or 2022.. What he does elsewhere is irrelevant to what he did or might do here.

If you have a GF or wife and she looks great but is horrible to you, drinks a lot and says stupid shit or is lazy as all hell and then you dump her and she meets someone else and changes her attitude, changes her way of life- did you make a mistake for dumping her?? No..

Maybe Toney grows up a tad and changes how he does stuff.. I think any positive play will be short lived and his true nature will come out again...
Yung Jerker  
Joe Beckwith : 3:07 pm : link
wanted to be Tyreek II.
Now he’ll get his chance.
I hope his hamstring goes right up to his brain, or facsimile thereof.
Let’s start a depreciation thread for the worthless, person.
RE: RE: RE: And  
JonC : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15885631 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15885620 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15885489 JonC said:


Quote:


Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.



I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.

Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.

There was a real rift there.



You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start.


Yep, and recall Rico's posts indicated some chaos, emotion, and indecisiveness.
RE: RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15885708 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.



Why? Toney did nothing here, 2021 or 2022.. What he does elsewhere is irrelevant to what he did or might do here.

If you have a GF or wife and she looks great but is horrible to you, drinks a lot and says stupid shit or is lazy as all hell and then you dump her and she meets someone else and changes her attitude, changes her way of life- did you make a mistake for dumping her?? No..

Maybe Toney grows up a tad and changes how he does stuff.. I think any positive play will be short lived and his true nature will come out again...


If and this is a big IF as he has shown nothing, IF he goes to KC suits up right away and starts producing big for them, there will be some media questioning what the Giants did. I think thats just a reality of the world and comes whenever you trade a high pick 1 year after drafting him.
Short term its a bad move  
Rudy5757 : 3:08 pm : link
because it doesnt make this team better. Maybe we make a move at WR. If we dont it is a bad move because I think he could have helped us down the stretch. I cant argue that he would have because his health has been an issue. If the trade deadline passes and we dont have another WR and Toney is playing for the Chiefs its a bad move.

We did go 6-1 pretty much without him, but just like other injured players on the road to coming back I think he could have made a difference for us.
Wasn't Toney having problems learning the playbook  
JohnF : 3:10 pm : link
as well as injuries and not wanting to practice?

Unless all of that changes, I doubt he's anything more than a KO returner (or just has a special package for 3rd down WR) for Reid/Mahomes. I doubt Mahomes is going to trust Toney otherwise. unless they are using him just to clear out an area.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 3:10 pm : link
I don't understand how you can have months to prepare for the draft and then get caught flat-footed the way they did.
RE: .....  
Optimus-NY : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15885728 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I don't understand how you can have months to prepare for the draft and then get caught flat-footed the way they did.


I've never forgotten what Jim Fassel (may he RIP) said about football people being Phys. Ed. majors. Nothing overly intellectual about these people.
RE: RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15885737 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15885728 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I don't understand how you can have months to prepare for the draft and then get caught flat-footed the way they did.



I've never forgotten what Jim Fassel (may he RIP) said about football people being Phys. Ed. majors. Nothing overly intellectual about these people.


Me neither - I quoted that exact saying to my dad this past weekend, lol.
It's a pretty tremendous return  
moespree : 3:17 pm : link
For what the situation is. My expectations for him in KC is to have a couple of moments out there where he shines, but never amount to much there either.
 
leatherneck570 : 3:23 pm : link
New #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney's contract is fully guaranteed for about $5.2 million through 2024, plus a fifth-year option.

So the #Giants get that money off their books and pick up 3rd- and 6th-round picks, while KC bets on the upside of the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft.
^  
leatherneck570 : 3:24 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
think about this  
kelly : 3:26 pm : link
According to Toney we waited until he was healthy to trade him even though we are hard up for receivers. And he was a first round pick last year and we were willing to take a low three and six for him.

I mean it doesn't get anymore damning than that about this guy's character.

I mean when this guy opens his mouth he just appears even more stupid and spiteful.

lets face it. This guy did not want to be here from the very beginning. One of the worst draft picks ever.
RE: RE: RE: .....  
Optimus-NY : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15885741 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885737 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15885728 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I don't understand how you can have months to prepare for the draft and then get caught flat-footed the way they did.



I've never forgotten what Jim Fassel (may he RIP) said about football people being Phys. Ed. majors. Nothing overly intellectual about these people.



Me neither - I quoted that exact saying to my dad this past weekend, lol.


Haha! It explains why the Bill Belichicks (Economics major and coach's son) and Jimmy Johnsons (psychology major) of the world have been so successful over the years against their competition. Here's another quote I like: "More games are lost than won in the NFL" - I think by Phil Simms

In any case, these guys ain't exactly rocket scientists. Parcells knew that. He had card counting Ray ****ley (who was kicked out of Vegas) manage the clock for him back in the day. These coaches can't seem to get out of their own way more often than not.


Quote:
WHAT will Al Davis, Bill Walsh, Bill Belichick, Mike Martz and Steve Spurrier think? Will they ever recover?

Each's reputation as a football ''genius'' has been debunked, if not destroyed, by Jim Fassel. Going into the Giants' game in Arizona today, Fassel's kicker, Matt Bryant, had booted nine field goals in nine attempts so Fassel, the Giants' coach, was asked early last week if he was a genius for having recalled Bryant from the Texas pawnshop where he was working after Fassel had cut him.

''There are no geniuses in our business,'' Fassel said. ''We're all P.E. majors coaching P.E. majors.''

No geniuses? Just older physical education majors coaching younger physical education majors?



Sports of The Times; It's Time to Debunk the Myth of the N.F.L.'s Supposed Geniuses - By Dave Anderson | Sept. 29, 2002 | nytimes.com - ( New Window )
Addition by subtraction  
Sec 103 : 3:28 pm : link
Never liked the pick, and quite frankly hated the attitude.
Good riddance to bad rubbish
Eh, I think he'll do great in KC  
GiantSteps : 3:28 pm : link
much as I hate to admit it.

KC has so many weapons and one of the best QBs in history, it should be pretty easy for him to get open. I don't think he'll be getting the kind of tread he got for the 15 min. of football he played here. I also don't think KC will give him any kind of leeway to be the dumbbell he was here.

I also think he'll give it more effort there. I just get the sense he wanted out as much as we wanted him out. Good riddance.

And hey, worst case scenario: if KC goes to the super bowl against Philly, and he can be a productive weapon against Philly, then we kinda win a little bit? Kinda?
Honest question in light of Toney trade  
M.S. : 3:29 pm : link

Is it fair to at least speculate that maybe Daboll and Schoen were doubtful about the extent of Kadarius Toney's injury and that maybe they thought he could have suited up?

Or is this just unfair and too speculative to even consider?
I meant Parcells having H***ley handle the clock for him as being a  
Optimus-NY : 3:29 pm : link
smart thing btw, in case that wasn't clear.
Kid sure better hope they'll let him wear #89...  
FranknWeezer : 3:31 pm : link


Also, Eric, let us know how the traffic spikes today on BBI. Bet it'll be legendary, like when we signed Plaxico in FA several years ago.
Another Question  
M.S. : 3:31 pm : link

How likely is it that KC does indeed get a 3rd Round compensation pick?

Is it a lock because they lost Tyreek Hill?
RE: Another Question  
Strahan91 : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15885792 M.S. said:
Quote:

How likely is it that KC does indeed get a 3rd Round compensation pick?

Is it a lock because they lost Tyreek Hill?

Hill was traded, not a FA signing but that's neither here nor there. The pick is coming to them because Ryan Poles was hired as a GM so it's a lock.
RE: Another Question  
bigblue5611 : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15885792 M.S. said:
Quote:

How likely is it that KC does indeed get a 3rd Round compensation pick?

Is it a lock because they lost Tyreek Hill?


They got it for Chicago hiring Ryan Poles.
any cap savings this year- future years  
GiantBlue : 3:34 pm : link
Apologize if discussed.
Strahan91 & bigblue5611  
M.S. : 3:37 pm : link

Ahhh... thanks for info. Very helpful.

Are you two guys willing to take a shot at my highly subjective question?

"Honest question in light of Toney trade... Is it fair to at least speculate that maybe Daboll and Schoen were doubtful about the extent of Kadarius Toney's injury and that maybe they thought he could have suited up? Or is this just unfair and too speculative to even consider?"
To all the people saying that he did not want to be here.  
Chef : 3:39 pm : link
Might be true, but how do you explain that tattoo?
RE: To all the people saying that he did not want to be here.  
GiantSteps : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15885812 Chef said:
Quote:
Might be true, but how do you explain that tattoo?


He

is

a

dummy
Kind of heartbreaking...  
SirYesSir : 3:42 pm : link
he was our pick and we want him to succeed here, but:

We've all spent a lot of time praising this coaching staff and the culture/environment they are creating. If Toney doesn't fit with that, if he damages that, then he's got to go.

We've got a lot of picks next year, and building this team is the plan
Toney was 'injured' throughout college  
Stan in LA : 3:43 pm : link
Toney was 'injured' throughout the pros so far, so what makes anyone think he's going to automatically turn into Carl Ripkin?
RE: To all the people saying that he did not want to be here.  
OBJ_AllDay : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15885812 Chef said:
Quote:
Might be true, but how do you explain that tattoo?


Thats a very bad tat also. Millionaire can't even go to a quality establishment.
RE: Toney was 'injured' throughout college  
SirYesSir : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15885822 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
Toney was 'injured' throughout the pros so far, so what makes anyone think he's going to automatically turn into Carl Ripkin?


lol
RE: To all the people saying that he did not want to be here.  
JonC : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15885812 Chef said:
Quote:
Might be true, but how do you explain that tattoo?


No might about it, he's confirmed what I shared.
RE: Honest question in light of Toney trade  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15885780 M.S. said:
Quote:

Is it fair to at least speculate that maybe Daboll and Schoen were doubtful about the extent of Kadarius Toney's injury and that maybe they thought he could have suited up?

Or is this just unfair and too speculative to even consider?


It’s not speculative at all. One of the beat writers (Duggan or Stapleton, I believe) tweeted LAST SEASON that Judge & Co. thought Toney could’ve played the final 2 games and he just said no. It’s not a stretch at all to believe that a new front office and coaching staff got the same feeling about him.

I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if his hamstrings miraculously heal as soon as he gets to KC.
Woot!  
Spider43 : 3:52 pm : link
Joey Schoen for president!
Regardless of how well Toney May play  
LauderdaleMatty : 3:57 pm : link
A 3rd and a 6th is great value for a guy who makes Antonio Brown look locked in. Amazed the Chiefs gave up that much for a 5 cent head no matter the potential
Conditional 3rd and 6th  
Breaker : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15885849 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
A 3rd and a 6th is great value for a guy who makes Antonio Brown look locked in. Amazed the Chiefs gave up that much for a 5 cent head no matter the potential



These are conditional and who knows what the conditions are. On roster, production, availability?
RE: Conditional 3rd and 6th  
speedywheels : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15885853 Breaker said:
Quote:
In comment 15885849 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


A 3rd and a 6th is great value for a guy who makes Antonio Brown look locked in. Amazed the Chiefs gave up that much for a 5 cent head no matter the potential




These are conditional and who knows what the conditions are. On roster, production, availability?


They are not conditional.
Looks like he just deleted his twitter  
OBJ_AllDay : 4:14 pm : link
First smart thing he's ever done
RE: This is so dumb  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15885089 Essex said:
Quote:
if we don't trade for a wr by the deadline

Why? Doesn't this trade tell you everything you need to know about how Schoen/Daboll felt about Toney's willingness/availability to play?

If they thought he could have provided anything of value, especially with how WR-needy we are, they'd have kept him.

If we don't trade for a WR by the deadline, we're in exactly the same spot as if we'd have kept Toney, except now we have a little more cap space and a couple of extra draft picks.
RE: Looks like he just deleted his twitter  
Route 9 : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15885874 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
First smart thing he's ever done


Second. Punching a Dallas Cowboy helmet was #1. Well never mind, wasn't smart, but a cool image. Yeah. F Dallas.
RE: Conditional 3rd and 6th  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15885853 Breaker said:
Quote:
In comment 15885849 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


A 3rd and a 6th is great value for a guy who makes Antonio Brown look locked in. Amazed the Chiefs gave up that much for a 5 cent head no matter the potential




These are conditional and who knows what the conditions are. On roster, production, availability?


It's NOT a conditional pick.

My 2 cents: I think Toney has more value right now, than if  
Marty in Albany : 4:36 pm : link
he were on IR for the rest of the season and we tried to trade him then.
RE: RE: RE: RE: And  
ColHowPepper : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15885721 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15885631 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15885620 bw in dc said: Quote:
In comment 15885489 JonC said:

I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.

Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.

You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start./////
Yep, and recall Rico's posts indicated some chaos, emotion, and indecisiveness.

The rift, chaos, lack of preparedness and sulking were real, but somehow in the lore of that '21 draft it settled on #21. It's my very firm recall that DG stalking by the camera in war room and shaking his head came immediately after the Ojulari pick was announced. It may have been the hangover from #21, but it occurred at the moment of Ojulari.
I ll be curious  
joeinpa : 4:37 pm : link
To read threads if Toney s Chiefs highlights begin to show up on a regular basis.

Me, I m disappointed it didn’t work out for the Giants, he could have been a game changer
.  
Optimus-NY : 4:37 pm : link
RE: RE: So if Toney will be on the field soon for KC  
santacruzom : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15885655 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885514 Chris684 said:


Quote:


the logical question is, what the hell was his problem with NYG?

The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.

If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.



This is what I am dying to know. Because if his hamstrings magically get better now, he'll be an effective weapon there.


Potentially, but I would never feel that's a safe bet to make. I imagine their playbook is complicated and takes work. There's no indication to date that Toney would be willing to put in enough work to master it.
Cent #2 I trust the team's judgment about trading him  
Marty in Albany : 4:39 pm : link
It is often said: "Only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches."
I am waiting for a Rico thread  
jvm52106 : 4:42 pm : link
On who we are interested in or better yet who we are getting.

No matter what Toney had to go. Anyone here thinking Toney is a loss to the Giants is doing so not on potential but on wishes and dreams. Nothing in Toney's time here showed he could be a big time, consistent player for us. He hardly could practice let alone play...
good Riddance  
Fred-in-Florida : 4:49 pm : link
He gave absolutely nothing here. I don't have any idea went on in the background but he appeared to never really tried.

If, as everyone says is he's more concerned about his record career, it would have been in his best interest to succeed in NY and get all that free publicity. Now he's In KC. Sounds a lot like someone else that was shipped to Cleveland.
Fun Fact  
Spider43 : 4:50 pm : link
I don't know if this has been brought up previously, but...

Joka has more songs up in Spotify (53) than he has NFL receptions (41). Take that, Giants fans!
Do Jon C, Rico or GiantGrit know if KC reached out to Kafka for intel  
FranknWeezer : 4:52 pm : link
on Toney before pulling the trigger on trading for him? Thinking back to his relationship with Reid, Bienemy and (I assume) Veach and the Hunts there, plus the fact they're in a different conference so no real need to hide the ball.
What does this trade do for the Giants salary cap?  
US1 Giants : 4:56 pm : link
.
Kid was attacking Youtubers for criticizing him  
VinegarPeppers : 5:05 pm : link
No self control. Lot of growing up to do. Always hurt. Goodbye.
If it’s a compensatory 3rd Rounder  
M.S. : 5:08 pm : link

Then for all intents and purposes, it’s really an early 4th and (most likely) a late 6th.

That’s still a pretty good haul (including some much needed cap relief) for a guy
that could not or would not take the field.

If he ends up playing a ton for K.C. this season, then you know he just wanted out of here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15885137 monstercoo said:
Quote:
In comment 15885109 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:


Quote:


but this could blow up in their faces



What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...


This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb



This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.

All of it is irrelevant if the guy can't/won't get on the field for the Giants.

The Giants just sold the Chiefs the dream of what Toney could be, but it's naive to assume he ever gets even close to his potential.
