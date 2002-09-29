Toney Traded.

gotta give Joe Schoen kudos for managing to get such value for a guy with such talent but always hurt it seems. I feel bad he couldnt get off the ground here but wish him the best in KC. Meanwhile great job by Schoen
I hate this team sometimes. We can never have nice things. He showed a ton of promise and wasn't given a chance to get healthy. A 1st round pick traded for 3rd and 4th is a loss.
The 1st round pick is a sunk cost. If the return is greater than what Toney will do in the future, the trade's a win. Time will tell, but Gettleman thinking he was worth a 1st round pick doesn't make it so.
I think this could be a precursor of Schoen making a trade for
move by Schoen. A third (or fourth) and a sixth. That is much more than I thought we'd get from Toney, but the Chiefs are obviously looking for a replacement for Hill. Toney is also only in the second year of his contract.
he proved that he couldn't hold up in the big leagues. Guy is a toothpick and on top of that he has behavior issues. You have a right to be a diva sometimes but not when your a midget and have absolutely no pelts on your saddle.
move by Schoen. A third (or fourth) and a sixth. That is much more than I thought we'd get from Toney, but the Chiefs are obviously looking for a replacement for Hill. Toney is also only in the second year of his contract.
Beat me to it.
Bid round of applause to Schoen here. That's a nice freight for a guy who can't get healthy and seems to have football too far down his priority list.
I was very confused at first after initial reporting but Duggan just cleared this up as I wrote this post.
Schultz and Schefter said the 3 is a conditional. Breer said that the 3 is the second of 2 comp picks KC received after Poles left for Chicago. If the latter is the case, the 3 isn't going to go to a 4. It's the new Rooney Rule edict from 2020. Duggan - ( New Window )
RE: Remember this the next time Daboll or Schoen says
I don't know how feel about giving up on a 1st rounder the 19th pick the very next year for a 100th pick while the cowboys and eagles load for a run. They continue to trot out Sills and Johnson who should be working at a Mcdonalds drive thru. I know why they did it but not to thrilled about it.
that I am sad to the potential go, but all that potential was never realized here. Frees up a roster spot, frees up some cash and keeps building culture. He had zero contributions this year and getting any production out of him this year was a huge question mark anyways - so time to liquidate.
This is the second time the Chiefs have acquired our first round
You see Daboll bending over backwards for guys who are working hard trying to get healthy, and trying to improve. He doesn't give up on them. To me this just tells me Toney's attitude wasn't what they wanted.
And I don't believe in the phrase you don't give up on talent, of course you do. The NFL is full of uber-talented athletic freaks. Attitude, desire, and smarts makes the difference.
can't get on the field. Whether that is because of his constant injuries or attitude or some combination of both is irrelevant. He isn't playing, and we're 6-1 without him.
I leave it to the cap gurus, but my understanding is that we were only about $2.5M under the cap before this trade. I assume this trade frees up some cap space not only next year, but also this year. If so, that may mean we don't have to restructure any contracts, which Schoen doesn't like to do. Not having to do so plus the draft picks makes this a great trade.
We said on BBI at the time last off-season when he didn't show up that Toney was not Schoen/Daboll's guy, they had no attachment to him. Daboll tried everything to make it work with him. He was playing his music at training camp to try to reach him. It was pretty clear he didn't know the playbook at all when they just created gadget plays for him and then he hurt his hamstring 400 times.
We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
The entire league knew that the Giants couldn't afford to keep Bradberry and if he wasn't traded he was going to be released. Schoen had zero leverage due the steaming pile of shit Gettleman left in terms of the cap. Why would any team give up assets when they can get the player for a contract. Jeez.
We said on BBI at the time last off-season when he didn't show up that Toney was not Schoen/Daboll's guy, they had no attachment to him. Daboll tried everything to make it work with him. He was playing his music at training camp to try to reach him. It was pretty clear he didn't know the playbook at all when they just created gadget plays for him and then he hurt his hamstring 400 times.
We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.
Kansas City -- the graveyard of failed Gettleman first rounders.
That just confirms it's the right move and that he was faking the severity of his injury. If he was sincere, Giants wouldn't trade a guy who is about to be healthy.
I don’t know if the second part is true. There’s been whispers about a Toney trade before the hamstring injuries. We also don’t know if the Chiefs made the trade with the expectation of him still missing a few weeks.
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
Yes, not debatable. But no, not at all dumb, One of the most critical reasons the Giants "need all the help they can get at WR" is because AT is a malcontent, unavailable investment that is never paying off. Next.
considering the fact that 10 of the 11 picks Schoen made
The entire league knew that the Giants couldn't afford to keep Bradberry and if he wasn't traded he was going to be released. Schoen had zero leverage due the steaming pile of shit Gettleman left in terms of the cap. Why would any team give up assets when they can get the player for a contract. Jeez.
The problem with the Bradberry decision was that he announced what he wanted to do with the cap. Once you did that, people just waited him out. It was a rookie mistake. Here, I have to think something is coming in or this is a dumb trade given what it brings back and given what Toney could bring to this team and what this team needs (even if it is a longshot).
Time to do some buying and add DJ Moore. If the prices aren’t too different it will be a huge upgrade. Toney was perhaps the most unreliable player the nyg have drafted in the last decade and that’s saying something since they also drafted Eli apple.
and wasn't taking football seriously, then this is an ideal trade. If you think Toney had legitimate health issues and would be a real playmaker once he got back on the field, then this is a bad trade.
Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.
Why do I think a rapper in KC is not going to have a very good career?
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Rings a bit hollow at 6-1 without any contribution from the guy they traded, no?
We said on BBI at the time last off-season when he didn't show up that Toney was not Schoen/Daboll's guy, they had no attachment to him. Daboll tried everything to make it work with him. He was playing his music at training camp to try to reach him. It was pretty clear he didn't know the playbook at all when they just created gadget plays for him and then he hurt his hamstring 400 times.
We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.
They also signed Richie James, who is similar to Toney. JonC was also constantly saying that he wasn't fully committed to football.
It will be interesting to see as someone said if we flip these picks for a WR.
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Our OC is a disciple of Reid. If Kafka thought Toney could/would fit his offense,don't you think he'd still be here??? I have complete confidence in this management & coaching staff!
and rightfully so. Great job by Schoen dumping this loser. I doubt he succeeds in KC but it is worth the gamble for them. This clown refused to play. He got paid and refused to play or practice. End of story .
He supposedly didn’t know the playbook. I trust Jon’s info.
Yep. If Daboll/Schoen ever thought that Toney would get on the field hand help them this deal wouldn not have been done. After watching him for a year they came to the conclusion the guys was never going to help them (either due to desire/attitude, playbook illiteracy, or constant injuries). They see him every day, we frankly never see him.
Hell they think a 3rd rounder is going to help them more, what does that tell you?
RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
And what help is he giving? How many complete games has he played? There was no help coming from a guy who can't get on the field. Cut your losses and move on and keep building the team you envision
RE: Wide receiver poor team trades away their best WR when healthy.
I don't know how feel about giving up on a 1st rounder the 19th pick the very next year for a 100th pick while the cowboys and eagles load for a run. They continue to trot out Sills and Johnson who should be working at a Mcdonalds drive thru. I know why they did it but not to thrilled about it.
and wasn't taking football seriously, then this is an ideal trade. If you think Toney had legitimate health issues and would be a real playmaker once he got back on the field, then this is a bad trade.
Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.
____________________________________________
Figure it this way. The Giants didn’t get a WR and the Bears probably didn’t get a starting QB._______________________________________
RE: RE: RE: Great now flip the pocks plus a 2nd for Moore.
I liken this to Shockey. Talented player, but major headache. We went on to win two Super Bowls without him. Shockey went on to have a good rest of his career. Good for him. Who cares.
When they traded Shockey they Boss behind to pick up slack who do we have on this team at WR. There are not many times you start off season at 6-1 and anything could happen in the next 3 to 4 years. I thought when we had Cruz, Hakeem and Manningham I thought we were set at WR for next 4 to 5 years.
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.
How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?
Toney has more trade value than Mecole by a decent margin. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and Toney makes him kind of redundant.
Dude, just stop. The Chiefs are USING Hardman. Right now. He's an important part of the attack in 2022. And they want to win the Super Bowl. They're not going to "throw him in" to a deal for a guy who NEVER PLAYS. That's not how it works whe you're a contender. Toney is just deptb and a lottery ticket in case of injury. He's not replacing an important piece on day 1.
to bite Giants would be in a SB :) This regime isn't fucking around. "Smart, tough, dependable" isn't just window dressing. Hate to give up on the talent but if it's not on the field it doesn't mean anything. Schoen is staying the course.
was a first round pick who in 1.5 seasons never scored a TD. I love that Schoen is committed to accumulating draft picks, whether with this trade or his draft day trade. That's how you build a team for the long term.
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Huh? The issue isn’t that they want “Boy Scouts” or captains. The issue is that now TWO DIFFERENT front offices and coaching staffs think this guy doesn’t want to play. They believe that he could’ve played through injuries and simply refused to.
The entire league knew that the Giants couldn't afford to keep Bradberry and if he wasn't traded he was going to be released. Schoen had zero leverage due the steaming pile of shit Gettleman left in terms of the cap. Why would any team give up assets when they can get the player for a contract. Jeez.
The problem with the Bradberry decision was that he announced what he wanted to do with the cap. Once you did that, people just waited him out. It was a rookie mistake. Here, I have to think something is coming in or this is a dumb trade given what it brings back and given what Toney could bring to this team and what this team needs (even if it is a longshot).
It’s not dumb. They can use the newly acquired to get a WR via trade this year. Or they can keep it and draft one in April
Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.
Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.
Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.
They just traded over him. He’s 4th on targets on a team that doesn’t have an alpha WR and runs a lot of plays.. It’s not even a discussion which of those two players has more trade value. Aj may be right about the chiefs expectations with the trade but you’re completely off base in understanding what Mecoles trade value is. He’s a secondary piece in comp for Toney given where they are on their rookie deals.
Where was Toney going if trade was successful?
Thanks.
I can add to this and say we tried offloading to Arizona before they took Robbie Anderson. Which is why JonC and myself to a lesser extent have been saying he’s done here. They’ve been ready to move on for awhile.
Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.
Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.
Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.
DG was the GM, it's his pick. Kind of difficult to miss a guy who literally never played.
Schoen and Daboll are making DG and Judge look like the losers that they are.
Who else immediately went and added Toney to their FF team?
That guy never struck me as having a lot of football smarts. He is wrapped up in his "music" career, probably cannot understand complex schemes. He must be really idiotic if they traded him for some draft picks in the future. Good luck KT and KC hope it works
Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.
Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.
Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.
Yep it seems like there was not a consensus on what to do at 20 after Jamin Davis the Kentucky LB went to Washington at 19. Rather than trade down again Mara broke the tie by going with who Judge wanted.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Well..have to give Giants benefit here...
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Rings a bit hollow at 6-1 without any contribution from the guy they traded, no?
Bingo! Give that man a prize. This isn't the Giants Way, its Dabolls way (and Schoen's Way for that matter). We've seen the stories about his behavior in practice. We have 2 catches for zero yards from him as production. We need WR help now not when he feels like it.
A 3 and a 6 is a very strong return for the #Giants. Blind expectation would be a $4.4Mish type of talent with the 3rd and a $1.9Mish type of talent with the 6th. Its a trade value of mid a 2nd round pick which is pretty solid for a player that most would say is a big risk
I'm not sure the Panthers are so quick to move him. Despite their 2-5 record, if they beat the Falcons this Sunday they will be 3-0 against their own division. They also play the Falcons this week and again in Week 10. Not saying that it's a lock for them to win either game, but something to keep an eye on.
for Brett Veach and Andy Reid. And they are used to dealing with players with checkered pasts and issues. But I don't know how they are going to manage a player who doesn't seem all-in on his vocation.
A team like the Chiefs, however, can clearly afford the risk. So, they are probably looking at this as nothing but upside.
Again, kudos to Schoen for getting a solid pick in return.
Can't wait to see what unfolds in the next 48-72 hours because it's clear we are in the market for a WR.
Chiefs get a guy who Reid/Mahomes could really use, and potentially rescue, for a pick that they can afford to give up. Giants get a bit of cap relief and a top 100 pick for a guy that just wasn't part of the future.
This is more comp for Toney than Dallas got from Cleveland for Cooper... Common sense appears to have returned to East Rutherford!!!
And there is no way Andy Reid makes this trade if Toney is injured. Toney was just disinterested in playing football with the Giants. Will be interesting to see if he magically regains interest in KC and how he does. Certainly made no difference for that other gem of a first round pick Deandre Baker.
A truly disastrous track record of player evaluation and basic common sense. In what galaxy is Micah Parsons a character issue but Toney isn't? Disgusting.
Keep the sensible and prudent moves coming Joe Schoen. Great job!
That is a 100% piece of shit. Garbage. All the idiots that try and say Gettleman was okay now, another stupid moronic move by Gettleman. As far as Schoen, absolutely fantastic move. The guy never plays, and when he does he sucks. Oh, he had that 1 great game against the Cowboys, and a decent game against the Saints last year. So in a possible 23 games that he could have played he played in I believe without looking about 11, less then half, and had about 22 catches for about 300 yards in 13 games? Something like that. This dynamic potential is just that, potential, he is not playing. How is this a bad trade from Schoen's perspective? You want to scream, yell about Gettleman spending another wasted first round pick. The guy wasted more first round picks then any GM I can remember, and his drafts in later rounds were horrible. Congratulations Joe Schoen and we welcome your efforts and congratulate your tremendous success with the franchise. Having a 6-1 record tells the smart fans everything. The Daniel Jones record vefore Dsboll was horrifying, thank you for the head coaching decision and turning Jones career around 10o%.
But DG sage drafting just got us an extra Third and a Fourth. Give credit where credit is due...
Right…it’s amazing what winning has done for ppl. All the sudden, Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Thomas, trading the 2021 pick which turned into Neal and ppl still want to crap on DG. Did he have some misses, yes but when you look at those names drafted, they’re all contributing big time
Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.
Reading through all the comments I couldn't understand what attachment people had to him. This makes the most sense. Losing '1st round talent' sucks, especially one so recently picked. But I feel like Daboll and company have done wonders for a lot of other 1st round plus talent that I had almost given up on. DJ is definitely #1. But Dexter Lawrence looks like a beast and quite honestly, better than LW right now. Barkleys up there, but so is Ximines, who up until 3 weeks ago i was STILL ready to ship out. I honestly think if toney had the desire, he'd be looking at an all pro season because he's got talent. I think the giants needed his spot, his cap and to lose the drama that he brought. Its a good trade.
was a poor pick at the time and only became worse over time as Toney missed game after game due to his acute disinterest.
He may certainly have more success in KC than he did here because their offense is light years ahead of ours and he will not be featured there. But that does not change the conclusion that this was a very good move to clear more DG/JJ idiocy off this team.
Smart, tough, dependable. Toney fit none of those descriptors.
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
depressing. toney obviously has so much talent. unfortunately, we only saw it for a game or two where he was spectacular. i was hoping he would eventually come around and be healthy.
but i trust in schoen and daboll, so it was a good decision and also a built-in cost. now, we really must get some WRs who can be difference makers because the only one who might qualify is wan'dale robinson, and, honestly, i haven't seen it. seems he never catches the ball clean--like almost all of our current receivers--and is more of a complimentary piece WR2-WR3.
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
The fact that they got a 3rd for a guy who's almost done nothing in the league is pretty damn good to me.
Good luck to KC but feels like he doesn't want to play ball.
to keep Toney, they could have put him on season ending IR, presuming they intend to keep the picks. There must have been something during all of the injury time that settled the matter for the FO. Stapleton may have concisely gotten it right.
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
The word “potentially” is doing a lot of work here.
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
If a player can't get on the field, potential means nothing. It's a pretty simple decision for Schoen.
Cut bait for a player who was, unfortunately, over-drafted and incapable of contributing.
This is a win for the organization because the odds of KT reaching that potential in KC - IMV - are still very, very low.
you need guys to buy into the system and culture...
Good job Schoen, Brown, and Daboll. It's a shame Toney couldn't come around, but it is what it is. They turned the previous regime's mistake into something positive when it easily could've continued to spiral into nothingness. Well done by the NYG's front office. Too bad they can't work any magic with the WR from Detroit who doesn't play.
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
Kadarius, I know you're upset, but keep your chin up. It'll all work out. Go lay down some sick beatz.
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
Wandale has shown more in the field than Toney.
And the current admin didn’t draft him, so it’s a sunk cost (and not even their sunk cost). They got way more in a trade than they should have.
Now they can use the capital to make a trade for a WR this year, or use it to draft one next year.
I don’t know if Toney was a lazy fuck or a moron or injury prone or - probably - all three. But if this coaching staff couldn’t get any production from da Yung Joka den who can blame da GM for da trade?
Everyone knows there are no character requirements on Andy Reid teams, never have been, never will be. In fact, Big Red loves low character scumbags so much that he raised two of his very own. The KC playbook, for all its success, is actually pretty simple. If Tyreek Hill learned the playbook then da Joka should pick it up just fine. Maybe they have a stick picture version?
Fucking Gettleman. What a disaster. Hey, btw, remember when Getty traded for the Big Cat and everyone said those draft picks he gave up were worthless?
The Giants didn't lose a wide receiver. They lost nothing. As far as the Giants are concerned, Toney is nothing.
On this we agree, though I wouldn’t call toney nothing but rather fools gold. Not a guy you win with unless too many things change for it to be realistically possible. And certainly not if offered a strong return like this. I’d have done this deal in April and they’d have another bellinger with cade otton.
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
Kadarius, I know you're upset, but keep your chin up. It'll all work out. Go lay down some sick beatz.
He's not Kadarius, it's Gettleman's alt.
A third and a sixth for a guy that has had one impactful game is impressive. To me, the haul points to things other than injury being KT's issue. Pure speculation.
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
whether Robinson was drafted to complement or to replace Toney. Obviously the latter. Bad pick from the get go. Toney was projected in the 2nd, which incidentally is where Schoen got their slot guy in Robinson.
At least we still got Neal, a 3rd, and a 6th out of the deal for the #11 pick. Curious how you pass on Parsons out of character concerns, yet draft Toney. I liked the trade down, but would have gone Paye. Had big hopes for Toney after the Dallas game, but dude can't get on the field, and obviously there are other issues.
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
I'm about 99% sure we're making a move. And I think it's Jeudy.
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Schoen is setting the offense up for failure? Quite the contrary, Schoen has set the offense up for success. He has made quite the investment in the OL, and has hired a coaching staff to maximize the strengths of Jones with a limited WR core, an OL with some issues (and young guys that are further along in run blocking vs. pass)
I really liked Toney after the Dallas game. But that is one good game in 1 1/2 years. My guess is there is a lot going on behind the scenes that noone here even knows about. The Giants likely view this as addition by subtraction
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.
Easy. We have no WR's for our QB to throw to. We've won because we can run the ball. Not because we have wideouts that can catch and make plays.
Toney did not want to play for the Giants.
If you read between the lines of what JonC was saying it was more than just injuries.
He didn’t learn the playbook and he didn’t fit the culture.
Honestly good riddance!!!
He was never available, he was never going to buy into what Dabs is selling, and while he was loaded with talent you saw it one time over 1.5 years. Get him gone as Schoen and Dabs are saying not one player is above the team and what they are looking to do. No player is on scholarship and this team will win with or without you. Potential = squat if you don't show effort.
Trading for another WR that is -- Toney pretty much had to go. I don't know about the rest of you but I was tired of looking at him. He just seemed lame.
If the Giants trade for a WR -- I'll believe it when I see it. Personally - I'd rather give Joe Schoen 11 picks in the next draft.
It depends on what kind of deal it is if it happens
To me Toney was addition by subtraction, and I don't believe he will ever be anything close to a consistent impact player in the NFL. He is an incredibly close parallel to Baker. Both immature kids with no sense of reality at all.
what talent did we give up on exactly? Being a "joy stick" does not = NFL talent.
He has done NOTHING AT ALL To prove that he was even worth a first round pick.
I wish the fan base can collectively make up their minds. Was he a bad pick in the first round like many fans said he was at that time? Because if he was... then why is the team being criticized for giving up on a 1st round pick.
Next, I think we can just trust this GM and coach right now since they have in less than once season brought this team back to relevance. THEY know what the situation is with Toney.. not you getting mesmerized by 5 total plays in the guy's career.
Has it occurred to anyone that not only does he not want to take the game seriously, but he also may not have learned the plays? Even when healthy he was not on the field that much... very telling.
If he can miraculously get on the field for the Chiefs by next week, then you know it was more than a hamstring issue.
So yeah we traded last years 20th pick in the draft for a 3rd and 6th last year. Toney is a big question mark even going forward. Even if he turns into a good receiver, its not like we came away totally empty. We got back a higher number 1 pick this year than we would have had last year which ended up being Neal a potential cornerstone for years to come and we also have the 3 and 6 coming up. Sure it would have been nice to see Toney excel but not the end of the world.
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.
Easy. We have no WR's for our QB to throw to. We've won because we can run the ball. Not because we have wideouts that can catch and make plays.
Right, but keeping Toney wasn't addressing that either. He hasn't played. Since it seems like KC traded for him in spite of his injuries to me points to KT having some issue with this admin that KC feels like they can solve. I could be way wrong. If he plays soon, maybe we'll know.
In any case, "dependable" is one of the things this admin says they want, over and over. Maybe he's not doing the rehab they think he should be. In any case, trading away the picks they just got a new WR might make sense, but who knows what Schoen's priorities are.
Also the same WRS are getting on the field Sunday and in the
the logical question is, what the hell was his problem with NYG?
The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.
If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.
I never understood how the Giants FO apparently thought that AVT would get to #21. That was never going to happen. He was a late riser who by draft day was not going any later than #15. Davis was also projected to go in the top 20 IIRC.
The Giants could have picked Paye or Darrisaw. My understanding is that DG wanted the latter.
He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.
Still gets back from injury alot faster than Toney.
Absolutely. Still doesn't change the fact he's a small guy who has only played three games, and got hurt in two of them. Personally I don't see that being sustainable unless he shows he can stay on the field.
He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.
Still gets back from injury alot faster than Toney.
Absolutely. Still doesn't change the fact he's a small guy who has only played three games, and got hurt in two of them. Personally I don't see that being sustainable unless he shows he can stay on the field.
Got hurt in 2 of them, but only missed time due to one of them. He's been back on the field since he missed time and has been the best WR on the team...as a rookie. That's more than we can say for Toney.
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.
The most encouraging sign for me about this year's draft was when Schoen and Daboll talked about how they walked around with seven cards and they kept putting them into a different order, in terms of who they would take based on how they had their guys ranked.
Geez... is he insinuating that he just chose not to practice/play
DJ Moore is a good player, but he's not coming in and making this a strong passing team.
If the Giants want to make a trade to help in the short term, I hope it's for a TE, OL, or back 7 defender.
In truth though I hope they don't trade any future assets for present gains.
He wouldn’t make it a “strong” passing team by himself - it would take at least 2-3 more players - but it makes it a helluva lot better. And i believe he’s signed for 2(?) more seasons after this one, so it’s not a short term rental.
rid of Toney- period. The guy is a headcase and will be a tease most of whatever his career turns out to be.
The notion we shouldn't do anything now trade wise is really pushed only by those who desperately want Jones gone next year no matter what and who cannot dare to fathom a rebuild/retool happening with Jones at QB.
I 100% trust Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to do what they feel is the best thing possible for this team and if we get a WR who can help us in this stretch run (or maybe, just maybe a TE who isn't a great fit in his current teams offense and has a ton of potential and three more years on his contract) then let's go!
We are 6-1 through the first 7 games. We only need to get 3 wins out of 10 to be over .500. With 4 more wins we are a 10 win team and more than likely in the playoffs. Win 5 of 10 and we are absolutely in the playoffs.
Oh yeah, we also could be the healthiest we have been as a team a week or two after the bye...
To the idiots on this thread defending this moron,
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.
I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.
Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.
You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start.
I wouldn't say that it was a panic pick so much as there was not a consensus BPA after Davis went at Pick 19. Sy mentioned red flags about Toney, but also said that talentwise there were some who had him in the Top 5-10. The Giants could not work out a trade down that kept them within the range that they thought they could get one of their guys (which isn't surprising since other teams also were likely to be facing the same issue of a bunch of players ranked evenly) so Mara broke the tie by siding with Joe Judge.
when you think about it. Sure, it's a shame that a first-round pick was used to acquire a guy who'd play a mere handful of games in our uniform, particularly when better players at his position were easily available.
But we just increased our draft picks next season from 6 to 8, giving away a guy who was contributing literally nothing positive and potentially something negative. That's pretty substantial.
the logical question is, what the hell was his problem with NYG?
The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.
If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.
This is what I am dying to know. Because if his hamstrings magically get better now, he'll be an effective weapon there.
An asshole since he’s gotten here. It started with the number 89. Then the shoes not fitting, then not showing up to OTAs. It was one thing after another with him. Even the way he responded to reporters it was like he was above it all. The red flags were all there and the old regime either ignored it or were ok with it. Either way it was a mistake, and he’s now someone else’s problem.
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
Oh yeah. Because it's their Toney is a loser.
Hey man I dont make up reality in the media its just here.
Daboll and Schoen have this team at 6-1 and moving in the right direction. There isn't going to be 'heat' on them because of what some loser like Toney does. He made it obvious here that he is a lazy loser.
Hopefully someone with some inside knowledge on the situation just tells all. Not even the beat writers were on this. So 1. Its good this coaching staff and players keep things tight lipped 2. What exactly was this guys problem?
RE: RE: I think Toney made this bed, not Daboll or Schoen
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
Why? Toney did nothing here, 2021 or 2022.. What he does elsewhere is irrelevant to what he did or might do here.
If you have a GF or wife and she looks great but is horrible to you, drinks a lot and says stupid shit or is lazy as all hell and then you dump her and she meets someone else and changes her attitude, changes her way of life- did you make a mistake for dumping her?? No..
Maybe Toney grows up a tad and changes how he does stuff.. I think any positive play will be short lived and his true nature will come out again...
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
Why? Toney did nothing here, 2021 or 2022.. What he does elsewhere is irrelevant to what he did or might do here.
If you have a GF or wife and she looks great but is horrible to you, drinks a lot and says stupid shit or is lazy as all hell and then you dump her and she meets someone else and changes her attitude, changes her way of life- did you make a mistake for dumping her?? No..
Maybe Toney grows up a tad and changes how he does stuff.. I think any positive play will be short lived and his true nature will come out again...
If and this is a big IF as he has shown nothing, IF he goes to KC suits up right away and starts producing big for them, there will be some media questioning what the Giants did. I think thats just a reality of the world and comes whenever you trade a high pick 1 year after drafting him.
because it doesnt make this team better. Maybe we make a move at WR. If we dont it is a bad move because I think he could have helped us down the stretch. I cant argue that he would have because his health has been an issue. If the trade deadline passes and we dont have another WR and Toney is playing for the Chiefs its a bad move.
We did go 6-1 pretty much without him, but just like other injured players on the road to coming back I think he could have made a difference for us.
Wasn't Toney having problems learning the playbook
Unless all of that changes, I doubt he's anything more than a KO returner (or just has a special package for 3rd down WR) for Reid/Mahomes. I doubt Mahomes is going to trust Toney otherwise. unless they are using him just to clear out an area.
According to Toney we waited until he was healthy to trade him even though we are hard up for receivers. And he was a first round pick last year and we were willing to take a low three and six for him.
I mean it doesn't get anymore damning than that about this guy's character.
I mean when this guy opens his mouth he just appears even more stupid and spiteful.
lets face it. This guy did not want to be here from the very beginning. One of the worst draft picks ever.
I don't understand how you can have months to prepare for the draft and then get caught flat-footed the way they did.
I've never forgotten what Jim Fassel (may he RIP) said about football people being Phys. Ed. majors. Nothing overly intellectual about these people.
Me neither - I quoted that exact saying to my dad this past weekend, lol.
Haha! It explains why the Bill Belichicks (Economics major and coach's son) and Jimmy Johnsons (psychology major) of the world have been so successful over the years against their competition. Here's another quote I like: "More games are lost than won in the NFL" - I think by Phil Simms
In any case, these guys ain't exactly rocket scientists. Parcells knew that. He had card counting Ray ****ley (who was kicked out of Vegas) manage the clock for him back in the day. These coaches can't seem to get out of their own way more often than not.
Quote:
WHAT will Al Davis, Bill Walsh, Bill Belichick, Mike Martz and Steve Spurrier think? Will they ever recover?
Each's reputation as a football ''genius'' has been debunked, if not destroyed, by Jim Fassel. Going into the Giants' game in Arizona today, Fassel's kicker, Matt Bryant, had booted nine field goals in nine attempts so Fassel, the Giants' coach, was asked early last week if he was a genius for having recalled Bryant from the Texas pawnshop where he was working after Fassel had cut him.
''There are no geniuses in our business,'' Fassel said. ''We're all P.E. majors coaching P.E. majors.''
No geniuses? Just older physical education majors coaching younger physical education majors?
KC has so many weapons and one of the best QBs in history, it should be pretty easy for him to get open. I don't think he'll be getting the kind of tread he got for the 15 min. of football he played here. I also don't think KC will give him any kind of leeway to be the dumbbell he was here.
I also think he'll give it more effort there. I just get the sense he wanted out as much as we wanted him out. Good riddance.
And hey, worst case scenario: if KC goes to the super bowl against Philly, and he can be a productive weapon against Philly, then we kinda win a little bit? Kinda?
Are you two guys willing to take a shot at my highly subjective question?
"Honest question in light of Toney trade... Is it fair to at least speculate that maybe Daboll and Schoen were doubtful about the extent of Kadarius Toney's injury and that maybe they thought he could have suited up? Or is this just unfair and too speculative to even consider?"
To all the people saying that he did not want to be here.
Is it fair to at least speculate that maybe Daboll and Schoen were doubtful about the extent of Kadarius Toney's injury and that maybe they thought he could have suited up?
Or is this just unfair and too speculative to even consider?
It’s not speculative at all. One of the beat writers (Duggan or Stapleton, I believe) tweeted LAST SEASON that Judge & Co. thought Toney could’ve played the final 2 games and he just said no. It’s not a stretch at all to believe that a new front office and coaching staff got the same feeling about him.
I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if his hamstrings miraculously heal as soon as he gets to KC.
In comment 15885631 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15885620 bw in dc said: Quote:
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.
Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.
You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start./////
Yep, and recall Rico's posts indicated some chaos, emotion, and indecisiveness.
The rift, chaos, lack of preparedness and sulking were real, but somehow in the lore of that '21 draft it settled on #21. It's my very firm recall that DG stalking by the camera in war room and shaking his head came immediately after the Ojulari pick was announced. It may have been the hangover from #21, but it occurred at the moment of Ojulari.
the logical question is, what the hell was his problem with NYG?
The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.
If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.
This is what I am dying to know. Because if his hamstrings magically get better now, he'll be an effective weapon there.
Potentially, but I would never feel that's a safe bet to make. I imagine their playbook is complicated and takes work. There's no indication to date that Toney would be willing to put in enough work to master it.
Cent #2 I trust the team's judgment about trading him
On who we are interested in or better yet who we are getting.
No matter what Toney had to go. Anyone here thinking Toney is a loss to the Giants is doing so not on potential but on wishes and dreams. Nothing in Toney's time here showed he could be a big time, consistent player for us. He hardly could practice let alone play...
He gave absolutely nothing here. I don't have any idea went on in the background but he appeared to never really tried.
If, as everyone says is he's more concerned about his record career, it would have been in his best interest to succeed in NY and get all that free publicity. Now he's In KC. Sounds a lot like someone else that was shipped to Cleveland.
on Toney before pulling the trigger on trading for him? Thinking back to his relationship with Reid, Bienemy and (I assume) Veach and the Hunts there, plus the fact they're in a different conference so no real need to hide the ball.
What does this trade do for the Giants salary cap?
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
All of it is irrelevant if the guy can't/won't get on the field for the Giants.
The Giants just sold the Chiefs the dream of what Toney could be, but it's naive to assume he ever gets even close to his potential.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Breaking: Kadarius Toney
To Chiefs, source tells
@theScore
.
#Chiefs trade their conditional 3rd round pick and 6th to #Giants.
we need 2 PS elevations and a roster spot for collins.
get those picks in -- JS can make good use of them
Link - ( New Window )
Such a boss move
Cunt....
I'm glad we're moving away from players like this. Give me a hard-nosed guy who is battling with his teammates every day over freakish athletes like Toney.
But fuck him anyway. He really chickenshitted his way out of town. I hate that he gets rewarded with a GREAT situation.
This was good long term for us but don’t be upset if you see some highlights from him later in the year.
This^ I wonder if we flip it to get a guy like Jeudy as a lot of folks have been rumoring. We'll see when they talk to media next I suppose.
Would love to see them flip the pick for someone else who can help.
But this is probably for the best. Just hope Mahomes doesn't turn him in to Tyreek Hill 2.0
To trade for a WR this week.
He had no future with this team. If it wasn't his hamstrings, it was his head.
But DG sage drafting just got us an extra Third and a Fourth. Give credit where credit is due...
I honestly don't care if he ends up playing in KC, he was never healthy here and never was going to be. Good riddance.
Link - ( New Window )
So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
Dont get greedy. Be happy for what they got
But this is probably for the best. Just hope Mahomes doesn't turn him in to Tyreek Hill 2.0
Think of him as turning into Neal, Bellinger, yhe ability to draft Arron Robinson a 3rd and a 6th.
Still stings but less
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
correct
we are 6-1 without him. Im sure we'll move on to the next wr who will provide more for us than he did
The 1st round pick is a sunk cost. If the return is greater than what Toney will do in the future, the trade's a win. Time will tell, but Gettleman thinking he was worth a 1st round pick doesn't make it so.
·
1m
The third-round pick is the Chiefs compensatory pick, so no conditions. Giants getting a top-100ish pick.
Quote:
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
correct
Actually, I think we're getting the 3rd round pick they got for Ryan Poles being a minority hire by the bears...so I think the 3rd is guaranteed
talent is not enough
you need to work hard and be on the field to get anywhere
Locked?
Compared to Sills, Jeudy will look like Jerry freakin Rice out there for us
it's conditional because it's a projected comp pick -- if KC doesn;t receive the comp pick it converts to their 4th rounder
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
Don’t think this is true. Comp picks have already been awarded for 2023 I believe.
Would love to know what the “real story” has been with him the past 18 months through two different coaching staffs?
And I assume we can finally put to rest the “he’s not a headache, he’s just really injured” arguments?
Good riddance!
X2
Quote:
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
Don’t think this is true. Comp picks have already been awarded for 2023 I believe.
no -- they have only been projected -- not awarded as of yet
Agree. Can’t blame FO for trading him, but this is TERRIBLE ROI for a first round pick from last year. What a bust Toney was.
Beat me to it.
Bid round of applause to Schoen here. That's a nice freight for a guy who can't get healthy and seems to have football too far down his priority list.
Whatever happened to "never give up on talent"?
HAHAHA. You win the thread.
Quote:
In comment 15885017 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
Don’t think this is true. Comp picks have already been awarded for 2023 I believe.
no -- they have only been projected -- not awarded as of yet
Don’t think this is the case for this one, they’re getting a third for the Poles hire, not a player
Schultz and Schefter said the 3 is a conditional. Breer said that the 3 is the second of 2 comp picks KC received after Poles left for Chicago. If the latter is the case, the 3 isn't going to go to a 4. It's the new Rooney Rule edict from 2020.
Duggan - ( New Window )
Is that what they said?
They are getting one for losing Ryan Poles
Quote:
to grab a wr.
This^ I wonder if we flip it to get a guy like Jeudy as a lot of folks have been rumoring. We'll see when they talk to media next I suppose.
Please don’t tease me like this.
He basically said ok I am here now, but watch what happens next next. Totally passive aggressive move.
I think he will play well for kc but it was never going to happen here. He didn't like being called out and he wanted out.
Good ridence
yea that schoen dont know what he's doing! he only put together this 6-1 team. lord almighty
They were not drafting Parsons.
I tend to disagree. Toney likely had no future here, this move and not trading for a WR is Schoen sticking to the long term plan.
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
And I don't believe in the phrase you don't give up on talent, of course you do. The NFL is full of uber-talented athletic freaks. Attitude, desire, and smarts makes the difference.
That was changed a year or 2 ago.
Whatever happened to "never give up on talent"?
I leave it to the cap gurus, but my understanding is that we were only about $2.5M under the cap before this trade. I assume this trade frees up some cap space not only next year, but also this year. If so, that may mean we don't have to restructure any contracts, which Schoen doesn't like to do. Not having to do so plus the draft picks makes this a great trade.
We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
Whatever happened to "never give up on talent"?
The corollary is "But always give up on talent when talent gives up on you."
Toney is complete garbage.
With that said, the dude is dumber than a bag of stale toast and always gets injured. So who knows?
Anyway, I hear that KC is the place you want to be to get a rap career off the ground
We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.
Kansas City -- the graveyard of failed Gettleman first rounders.
Jeudy.
That would be a drastic overpay
I don’t know if the second part is true. There’s been whispers about a Toney trade before the hamstring injuries. We also don’t know if the Chiefs made the trade with the expectation of him still missing a few weeks.
In the mean time his team is 6-1. Yeah really stupid right?
thanks for the tealeaves JonC!!
Link - ( New Window )
Bye KT89. We hardly knew ya.
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Quote:
Don’t have much interest in Jeudy. I don’t think he’s really all that good.
Compared to Sills, Jeudy will look like Jerry freakin Rice out there for us
Jeudy had 96 yards against a very good Jets secondary with a back up QB. I think he'd be a very nice addition. What else do you think the Giants could get at this stage?!
Ha nice
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
Yes, not debatable. But no, not at all dumb, One of the most critical reasons the Giants "need all the help they can get at WR" is because AT is a malcontent, unavailable investment that is never paying off. Next.
so the Giants are projected to get a 6th rounder for Engram for 2023 -- this gives us 2 6th rounders now and 2 3rds
9 picks total
The problem with the Bradberry decision was that he announced what he wanted to do with the cap. Once you did that, people just waited him out. It was a rookie mistake. Here, I have to think something is coming in or this is a dumb trade given what it brings back and given what Toney could bring to this team and what this team needs (even if it is a longshot).
Quote:
Don’t have much interest in Jeudy. I don’t think he’s really all that good.
Compared to Sills, Jeudy will look like Jerry freakin Rice out there for us
Jeudy had 96 yards against a very good Jets secondary with a back up QB. I think he'd be a very nice addition. What else do you think the Giants could get at this stage?!
Well, judging from his interviews and his tweets he is definitely no Nobel laureate.
How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?
Isn’t Mecole a FA? Could be that they would rather have the picks instead of a guy they can sign in FA.
thanks for the tealeaves JonC!!
Exactly.
Getting a 3rd round pick and a 6th for a guy who had 0 yards in 2 games played this year, has 0 tds since joining the Giants, and has missed more games than he has played is fine by me.
He didn't want to be a Giant, and I'm not even sure if he wants to be an NFL WR. He can take his lousy rap career to Kansas City.
That said, if he ever gets his head on right, this is a hell of a trade for KC- he's an amazing fit for the offense.
Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.
LOL. Toney got worked HARD.
I wish him well, but glad he's gone.
Quote:
if we don't trade for a wr by the deadline
I tend to disagree. Toney likely had no future here, this move and not trading for a WR is Schoen sticking to the long term plan.
Quote:
In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Rings a bit hollow at 6-1 without any contribution from the guy they traded, no?
We also said at the time the Robinson draft pick made Toney expendable, and it did. Maybe he flourishes in KC, or he goes there to fall out of the league just like Deandre Baker did.
They also signed Richie James, who is similar to Toney. JonC was also constantly saying that he wasn't fully committed to football.
It will be interesting to see as someone said if we flip these picks for a WR.
@GiantInsider
·
18m
Daboll on Toney trade—“I thought it was best for team, on to Seattle”
Haha. Doesn't seem like Dabs is shedding tears seeing KC89 go to the Midwest.
No problem trading both of them. All for it, actually.
Wow what a dope.
Is he keeping his tatoo?
It already blew up in their faces. Remember Micah Parsons anyone??
Quote:
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.
Isn’t Mecole a FA? Could be that they would rather have the picks instead of a guy they can sign in FA.
Even as a rental for the year.
Quote:
In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Our OC is a disciple of Reid. If Kafka thought Toney could/would fit his offense,don't you think he'd still be here??? I have complete confidence in this management & coaching staff!
You do realize Their 4th round pick is like a 5th round pick..
Quote:
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.
How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?
Toney has more trade value than Mecole by a decent margin. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and Toney makes him kind of redundant.
Quote:
.
That would be a drastic overpay
No it isn't. But I'd be willing to pay less.
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
It already blew up in their faces. Remember Micah Parsons anyone??
I also remember Evan Neal......
Yep. If Daboll/Schoen ever thought that Toney would get on the field hand help them this deal wouldn not have been done. After watching him for a year they came to the conclusion the guys was never going to help them (either due to desire/attitude, playbook illiteracy, or constant injuries). They see him every day, we frankly never see him.
Hell they think a 3rd rounder is going to help them more, what does that tell you?
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
And what help is he giving? How many complete games has he played? There was no help coming from a guy who can't get on the field. Cut your losses and move on and keep building the team you envision
Key words: When healthy.
Where was Toney going if trade was successful?
Thanks.
Quote:
In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.
How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?
Toney has more trade value than Mecole by a decent margin. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and Toney makes him kind of redundant.
We also don’t know if KC made this trade under the assumption that Toney wouldn’t play much this year and would replace Mecole next year.
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
You do realize Their 4th round pick is like a 5th round pick..
like a 5th round pick, lol.
there is no "like a round pick" there are 7 rounds.
people use this language as it suits them.
When they want to make an early in the round pick seem better they'll say "yeah but that early second is basically a 1st" or in this case you want it to sound worse so a late 4th is now "like a 5th"
no it's not. the 4th round pick is a 4th round pick.
Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.
Figure it this way. The Giants didn’t get a WR and the Bears probably didn’t get a starting QB._______________________________________
Quote:
In comment 15885118 Producer said:
Quote:
.
That would be a drastic overpay
No it isn't. But I'd be willing to pay less.
Yes it is as I would not spend 2 2nd Day picks on a WR who we will owe $20M+/year to and has all of 16 TD's in 4.5 years and never scored more than 4 in any given year.
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
It already blew up in their faces. Remember Micah Parsons anyone??
Well that wasn't this front office...
If Toney figures out his health, its obvious he could be a superstar #1 and be an absolute steal for the Chiefs. He is instantly the most talented WR on their team, as he was on ours...
On the bright side this opens up ‘KT’ for Thibs
The Giants could also promote Foster to the 53.
Schoen made chicken salad out of chicken shit with this trade and people are complaining. I didn't think we'd get much more than a sixth or seventh, and he got a third and a sixth.
Quote:
In comment 15885110 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Didn’t try to get like Mecole as a throw in or something leads me to believe that there might be another move for a WR.
How does that conversation go? Can you please throw in a WR that is more productive than the one you're giving to us?
Toney has more trade value than Mecole by a decent margin. He’s on the last year of his rookie deal and Toney makes him kind of redundant.
Dude, just stop. The Chiefs are USING Hardman. Right now. He's an important part of the attack in 2022. And they want to win the Super Bowl. They're not going to "throw him in" to a deal for a guy who NEVER PLAYS. That's not how it works whe you're a contender. Toney is just deptb and a lottery ticket in case of injury. He's not replacing an important piece on day 1.
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
Ha nice
Another gem. Posters laughing at me because I only conjured up 4 keepers from the DG regime. And they were right to laugh --it's more like 12!
Thanks for the reminder. Should I go find a new laughing meme? Nah who cares.
There are no conditions
Toney's 2023 Giants cap hit consisted of 1.9M in guaranteed salary, and 1.8M in pro-rated signing bonus.
With this trade the remainder of his signing bonus, 1.8M will accelerate to 2023. He'll count for 3.6M in dead money, with a net saving of 100K next year.
The Giants will save 2.5M against the 2024 cap.
But what makes you think the Bengals, who have designs on a championship, will deal Higgins? Seriously, this is some magical thinking.
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Huh? The issue isn’t that they want “Boy Scouts” or captains. The issue is that now TWO DIFFERENT front offices and coaching staffs think this guy doesn’t want to play. They believe that he could’ve played through injuries and simply refused to.
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
Quote:
The entire league knew that the Giants couldn't afford to keep Bradberry and if he wasn't traded he was going to be released. Schoen had zero leverage due the steaming pile of shit Gettleman left in terms of the cap. Why would any team give up assets when they can get the player for a contract. Jeez.
The problem with the Bradberry decision was that he announced what he wanted to do with the cap. Once you did that, people just waited him out. It was a rookie mistake. Here, I have to think something is coming in or this is a dumb trade given what it brings back and given what Toney could bring to this team and what this team needs (even if it is a longshot).
It’s not dumb. They can use the newly acquired to get a WR via trade this year. Or they can keep it and draft one in April
Yeah, from what you, Banks, etc. have intimated...
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.
Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.
Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.
At least now we can give 89 to a player who will use it
Quote:
not just injuries, follow the actions not the words...
Yeah, from what you, Banks, etc. have intimated...
What did Banks say? was it recent?
Quote:
Out and trade for Tee Higgins rather then DJ Moore
But what makes you think the Bengals, who have designs on a championship, will deal Higgins? Seriously, this is some magical thinking.
Bengals are potentially looking at serious cap issues coming down the pike with Burrow and Chase/Higgins/Boyd needing contracts while their OL still sucks and some D players will need to be replaced
That would be a nice move by Schoen.
Dump a non-producer and use the resources to add a productive WR.
Quote:
-
Where was Toney going if trade was successful?
Thanks.
I can add to this and say we tried offloading to Arizona before they took Robbie Anderson. Which is why JonC and myself to a lesser extent have been saying he’s done here. They’ve been ready to move on for awhile.
No, because he hasn't played for the Chiefs yet...
Quote:
.
Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.
Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.
Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.
DG was the GM, it's his pick. Kind of difficult to miss a guy who literally never played.
Schoen and Daboll are making DG and Judge look like the losers that they are.
Quote:
In comment 15885204 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Out and trade for Tee Higgins rather then DJ Moore
But what makes you think the Bengals, who have designs on a championship, will deal Higgins? Seriously, this is some magical thinking.
Bengals are potentially looking at serious cap issues coming down the pike with Burrow and Chase/Higgins/Boyd needing contracts while their OL still sucks and some D players will need to be replaced
Maybe they move Higgins eventually, but it’s not going to be in the middle of the season when they’re trying to get back to the Super Bowl
Quote:
.
Rumors (which I admiteddly hate) say it was a Judge pick.
Whatever the case, it's obvious at this point Judge was a mess here and no matter if the GM was Geroge Young or Joe Blow, Judge was not going to do an effective job.
Like i said in that thread--you don't just cut a guy because you hate him. You exhaust everything. I fear we're going to live to regret trading this guy away but at least we got something in return. And maybe it's collateral damage Daboll is prepared to live with just to build and cultivate his model.
Yep it seems like there was not a consensus on what to do at 20 after Jamin Davis the Kentucky LB went to Washington at 19. Rather than trade down again Mara broke the tie by going with who Judge wanted.
Quote:
In comment 15885109 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
Rings a bit hollow at 6-1 without any contribution from the guy they traded, no?
And we also know that Kenny Golladay must have negative trade value.
I don’t think it was a stretch to read between the lines that Schoen was essentially saying I’m not going to confirm that publicly at the time.
Plus a million.
Don't worry. Be happy.
Quote:
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.
Quote:
In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.
It's not. They mixed up the words. We don't know where exactly the compensatory pick will be, but we know it'll be somewhere at the end of the third round.
Quote:
We know exactly what Toneys trade value is. We can speculate on Mecoles and it sure as shit isn’t a 3+.
And we also know that Kenny Golladay must have negative trade value.
He’s unmovable. And it probably would be negative with the Giants giving up compensation just to move him.
Quote:
In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.
I am not sure if Chicago were to fire Poles during the season whether KC is still entitled to that pick.
https://twitter.com/jason_otc/status/1585681683868975104?s=42&t=PNLh1nfN2qrzwbCiIkjbKg
Chiefs have had pretty good success with knuckleheads over the past 6+ years.
Quote:
In comment 15885224 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.
I am not sure if Chicago were to fire Poles during the season whether KC is still entitled to that pick.
Why not? They still hired him away from the Chiefs. Once Poles was hired away, the Chiefs got a pick as compensation for losing him.
The last guy would have traded a third to get rid of him
Quote:
In comment 15885224 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.
It's not. They mixed up the words. We don't know where exactly the compensatory pick will be, but we know it'll be somewhere at the end of the third round.
Not trying to be argumentative I promise, but how can you know that? How do you know for certain it’s not conditional? How are you certain every reporter is reporting it wrong?
DJ Moore.
I'm not sure the Panthers are so quick to move him. Despite their 2-5 record, if they beat the Falcons this Sunday they will be 3-0 against their own division. They also play the Falcons this week and again in Week 10. Not saying that it's a lock for them to win either game, but something to keep an eye on.
A team like the Chiefs, however, can clearly afford the risk. So, they are probably looking at this as nothing but upside.
Again, kudos to Schoen for getting a solid pick in return.
Can't wait to see what unfolds in the next 48-72 hours because it's clear we are in the market for a WR.
Well done on both sides.
Quote:
In comment 15885260 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885224 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.
It's not. They mixed up the words. We don't know where exactly the compensatory pick will be, but we know it'll be somewhere at the end of the third round.
Not trying to be argumentative I promise, but how can you know that? How do you know for certain it’s not conditional? How are you certain every reporter is reporting it wrong?
No worries:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
The third-round pick is the Chiefs compensatory pick, so no conditions. Giants getting a top-100ish pick.
Rock hard
Quote:
In comment 15885270 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885260 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885224 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885221 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885214 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15885206 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Need to see what the conditions are.
There are no conditions
You sure? All the reports I can find call it a conditional 3rd.
It's compensatory (from the Ryan Poles hiring). It's the end of the third round.
I know that, but they are also saying it’s conditional.
It's not. They mixed up the words. We don't know where exactly the compensatory pick will be, but we know it'll be somewhere at the end of the third round.
Not trying to be argumentative I promise, but how can you know that? How do you know for certain it’s not conditional? How are you certain every reporter is reporting it wrong?
No worries:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
The third-round pick is the Chiefs compensatory pick, so no conditions. Giants getting a top-100ish pick.
Thank you.
And there is no way Andy Reid makes this trade if Toney is injured. Toney was just disinterested in playing football with the Giants. Will be interesting to see if he magically regains interest in KC and how he does. Certainly made no difference for that other gem of a first round pick Deandre Baker.
A truly disastrous track record of player evaluation and basic common sense. In what galaxy is Micah Parsons a character issue but Toney isn't? Disgusting.
Keep the sensible and prudent moves coming Joe Schoen. Great job!
The only thing weird here is your take. So, no, not at all.
Dabes did coach Jeudy in Alabama his freshman year.
Ha yeah, maybe the reporter who asked him that question will pull a BBI move and say to Schoen "How did that work out for you???"
And a guy who never played. Good stuff.
lol
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
Yeah, but a KC 4th is like a 5th.....oh, well.
So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
Yeah, but he's never on the field & seems like a total head case.
Quote:
In comment 15885005 gidiefor said:
Quote:
it's their projected 3rd round compensatory pick. If they don't receive the comp pick then the pick converts to the Chiefs 2032 4th round pick
Yeah, but a KC 4th is like a 5th.....oh, well.
So it's no worse than a 4th and a 6th in 2023?
No its a sure 3rd. Read above
Like Deandre Baker did.
Anything's possible, but I think he's more likely to pull a DeAndre Baker.
KT potentially has star ability. There is stop-start ability like Tyreke Hill.
But it's more than worth the risk moving him. Let KT be someone else's problem.
Can you believe this is happening? What a difference a year makes.
Well done Joe Scoehn!
Doesn't look like it.
Is he keeping his tatoo?
That's a fantastic tattoo if you like tattoos.
I don't like tattoos.
Quote:
...
But DG sage drafting just got us an extra Third and a Fourth. Give credit where credit is due...
Right…it’s amazing what winning has done for ppl. All the sudden, Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Thomas, trading the 2021 pick which turned into Neal and ppl still want to crap on DG. Did he have some misses, yes but when you look at those names drafted, they’re all contributing big time
Either way, this counts as another 1st round draft investment for the Giants flushed down the drain, and that doesn't feel good at the current moment.
Reading through all the comments I couldn't understand what attachment people had to him. This makes the most sense. Losing '1st round talent' sucks, especially one so recently picked. But I feel like Daboll and company have done wonders for a lot of other 1st round plus talent that I had almost given up on. DJ is definitely #1. But Dexter Lawrence looks like a beast and quite honestly, better than LW right now. Barkleys up there, but so is Ximines, who up until 3 weeks ago i was STILL ready to ship out. I honestly think if toney had the desire, he'd be looking at an all pro season because he's got talent. I think the giants needed his spot, his cap and to lose the drama that he brought. Its a good trade.
There was NO production two years in.
Time for a change. KT was a bad fit.
He may certainly have more success in KC than he did here because their offense is light years ahead of ours and he will not be featured there. But that does not change the conclusion that this was a very good move to clear more DG/JJ idiocy off this team.
Smart, tough, dependable. Toney fit none of those descriptors.
I believe Sy had him as a 3rd rounder.
With how many injuries we have that can be said about a lot of people still on the roster.
Awesome!!
"Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Can’t sell smart, tough and dependable without standing up for what it means to the team you are building."
Really? What evidence is there if him hurting the culture? At least up to now does not seem to be the case.
You're assuming he's still hurt and that is the real reason the Giants aren't playing him
Quote:
Not a culture fit at all. Exact opposite of smart tough and dependable.
With how many injuries we have that can be said about a lot of people still on the roster.
Yup. Housecleaning/culture change was always going to take longer than 1 year
The early success of the new regime gives them the credibility to make moves like this
Great trade.
but i trust in schoen and daboll, so it was a good decision and also a built-in cost. now, we really must get some WRs who can be difference makers because the only one who might qualify is wan'dale robinson, and, honestly, i haven't seen it. seems he never catches the ball clean--like almost all of our current receivers--and is more of a complimentary piece WR2-WR3.
Toney-0
The fact that they got a 3rd for a guy who's almost done nothing in the league is pretty damn good to me.
Good luck to KC but feels like he doesn't want to play ball.
Toney-0
Anthony Thomas - 1
Toney - 0
The word “potentially” is doing a lot of work here.
If a player can't get on the field, potential means nothing. It's a pretty simple decision for Schoen.
Cut bait for a player who was, unfortunately, over-drafted and incapable of contributing.
This is a win for the organization because the odds of KT reaching that potential in KC - IMV - are still very, very low.
Good return for a guy that is probably going to be trouble for any team he plays on.
Was a bad draft pick by DG....over reach IMO.
Quote:
Not a culture fit at all. Exact opposite of smart tough and dependable.
With how many injuries we have that can be said about a lot of people still on the roster.
Maybe “dependable” for some guys, Toney lacks all 3.
"Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Can’t sell smart, tough and dependable without standing up for what it means to the team you are building."
There it is.
Quote:
Me-0
Toney-0
Anthony Thomas - 1
Toney - 0
Andrew?
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
Who?
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
It is when that player literally never plays.
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
Yeah, a dude who never is on the field & is-from most accounts-a total head case.
Like others have said - to be out this long with injuries, the Gmen would of IR'd him..
Meaning - maybe the Giants didn't think the injuries were as serious as Toney did
Kadarius, I know you're upset, but keep your chin up. It'll all work out. Go lay down some sick beatz.
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
Not so much when you realize that a big reason for that is this guy's inevitable and inherent unavailability.
It does. And I think that message is “we appreciate you. Thank you. “
If it makes you feel any better, I was racking my brain trying to think when Anthony Thomas, the former Bears RB, played for the Giants, and why you were comparing him to Toney...
Wandale has shown more in the field than Toney.
And the current admin didn’t draft him, so it’s a sunk cost (and not even their sunk cost). They got way more in a trade than they should have.
Now they can use the capital to make a trade for a WR this year, or use it to draft one next year.
🤷🏻♂️
Like others have said - to be out this long with injuries, the Gmen would of IR'd him..
Meaning - maybe the Giants didn't think the injuries were as serious as Toney did
Or maybe he wasn't even hurt anymore, but the Giants just said he was. Why would the Chiefs trade for him if he still had a hamstring injury
Everyone knows there are no character requirements on Andy Reid teams, never have been, never will be. In fact, Big Red loves low character scumbags so much that he raised two of his very own. The KC playbook, for all its success, is actually pretty simple. If Tyreek Hill learned the playbook then da Joka should pick it up just fine. Maybe they have a stick picture version?
Fucking Gettleman. What a disaster. Hey, btw, remember when Getty traded for the Big Cat and everyone said those draft picks he gave up were worthless?
On this, we are in full agreement.
On this we agree, though I wouldn’t call toney nothing but rather fools gold. Not a guy you win with unless too many things change for it to be realistically possible. And certainly not if offered a strong return like this. I’d have done this deal in April and they’d have another bellinger with cade otton.
Toney-0
LOL. I have also scored zero touchdowns in the NFL. Of course, that would change immediately if people just "threw me the damn ball."
^This. You don't want to get nothing for something. You want to get something for nothing, which is what the Giants did. In fact, they got quite a lot.
Quote:
Is gone from the roster. Horrible move, a 3rd and a 6th for 1st round player the year before. Besides picking the HC and two obvious first round picks, rather underwhelming start by Shoen. Guy is getting credit for Daboll ballin with DG’s guys.
Kadarius, I know you're upset, but keep your chin up. It'll all work out. Go lay down some sick beatz.
He's not Kadarius, it's Gettleman's alt.
A third and a sixth for a guy that has had one impactful game is impressive. To me, the haul points to things other than injury being KT's issue. Pure speculation.
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Quote:
Me-0
Toney-0
Anthony Thomas - 1
Toney - 0
To be fair to Toney (and Professor Falken) Thomas did run a really good route on that TD play
At least we still got Neal, a 3rd, and a 6th out of the deal for the #11 pick. Curious how you pass on Parsons out of character concerns, yet draft Toney. I liked the trade down, but would have gone Paye. Had big hopes for Toney after the Dallas game, but dude can't get on the field, and obviously there are other issues.
Incorrect. It might happen that way, and it might not. Make no mistake, Toney was nothing but a headache and it was time to go.
I expect him on the field for KC before long ...
Quote:
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
I'm about 99% sure we're making a move. And I think it's Jeudy.
Quote:
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.
I'm about 99% sure we're making a move. And I think it's Jeudy.
I think you’re right.
Quote:
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Schoen is setting the offense up for failure? Quite the contrary, Schoen has set the offense up for success. He has made quite the investment in the OL, and has hired a coaching staff to maximize the strengths of Jones with a limited WR core, an OL with some issues (and young guys that are further along in run blocking vs. pass)
I really liked Toney after the Dallas game. But that is one good game in 1 1/2 years. My guess is there is a lot going on behind the scenes that noone here even knows about. The Giants likely view this as addition by subtraction
Any noise?
If the Giants want to make a trade to help in the short term, I hope it's for a TE, OL, or back 7 defender.
In truth though I hope they don't trade any future assets for present gains.
Quote:
Now trade for a serviceable WR, it's a good trade. If they don't, it is highly questionable.
Incorrect. It might happen that way, and it might not. Make no mistake, Toney was nothing but a headache and it was time to go.
I expect him on the field for KC before long ...
That's what I suspected. What a nightmare...
Quote:
In comment 15885427 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.
Easy. We have no WR's for our QB to throw to. We've won because we can run the ball. Not because we have wideouts that can catch and make plays.
If the Giants want to make a trade to help in the short term, I hope it's for a TE, OL, or back 7 defender.
In truth though I hope they don't trade any future assets for present gains.
That's where I am.
if i was a betting man, i put my money on Jerry Jeudy
purely a guess
If you read between the lines of what JonC was saying it was more than just injuries.
He didn’t learn the playbook and he didn’t fit the culture.
Honestly good riddance!!!
Toney-0
Schoen is making the hard decisions and I love it
If the Giants trade for a WR -- I'll believe it when I see it. Personally - I'd rather give Joe Schoen 11 picks in the next draft.
It depends on what kind of deal it is if it happens
To me Toney was addition by subtraction, and I don't believe he will ever be anything close to a consistent impact player in the NFL. He is an incredibly close parallel to Baker. Both immature kids with no sense of reality at all.
He has done NOTHING AT ALL To prove that he was even worth a first round pick.
I wish the fan base can collectively make up their minds. Was he a bad pick in the first round like many fans said he was at that time? Because if he was... then why is the team being criticized for giving up on a 1st round pick.
Next, I think we can just trust this GM and coach right now since they have in less than once season brought this team back to relevance. THEY know what the situation is with Toney.. not you getting mesmerized by 5 total plays in the guy's career.
Has it occurred to anyone that not only does he not want to take the game seriously, but he also may not have learned the plays? Even when healthy he was not on the field that much... very telling.
If he can miraculously get on the field for the Chiefs by next week, then you know it was more than a hamstring issue.
Again....what talent did we give up on exactly?
Unprepared and stupid. What a clown show that was.
Weird marriage of such a tightly wound guy like Judge and Toney's everywhereness.
Quote:
In comment 15885451 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885427 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15885417 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885410 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
How could anyone possibly be mad at this? Toney was one of the most unreliable players I've ever seen in this uniform. It's addition by subtraction.
It's easy to not be overjoyed losing a WR when the team is already totally devoid of competent receivers.
What do you realistically think this player was going to do for this team? He literally never plays. Culture matters. He didn't match the message.
Clutching onto unreliable talent is a losing formula.
If they make a move for a serviceable WR before the deadline, I'm 100% onboard with moving Toney. But I sincerely doubt they do. And instead we're stuck with the dregs we've had all season. That to me is a big problem. And you if it plays out that way. It then becomes obvious that Schoen is just setting up DJ and the Offense for failure very the remainder of the season, so he can not sign him at end of season without the fans becoming upset after his excellent first 7 games.
Why would the Giants have to bring in a new WR first? KT played once impactful game in his career, and what 8 plays this year? They got two picks for a guy sitting on the bench.
Easy. We have no WR's for our QB to throw to. We've won because we can run the ball. Not because we have wideouts that can catch and make plays.
Right, but keeping Toney wasn't addressing that either. He hasn't played. Since it seems like KC traded for him in spite of his injuries to me points to KT having some issue with this admin that KC feels like they can solve. I could be way wrong. If he plays soon, maybe we'll know.
In any case, "dependable" is one of the things this admin says they want, over and over. Maybe he's not doing the rehab they think he should be. In any case, trading away the picks they just got a new WR might make sense, but who knows what Schoen's priorities are.
The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.
If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.
Jerry Jeudy - “Ankle-Breaker” (Alabama WR Highlights) ᴴᴰ - ( New Window )
If the Giants had only the #5, they would most likely have gone OL, either Neal or Ekwonu.
And now we have only one KT.
I never understood how the Giants FO apparently thought that AVT would get to #21. That was never going to happen. He was a late riser who by draft day was not going any later than #15. Davis was also projected to go in the top 20 IIRC.
The Giants could have picked Paye or Darrisaw. My understanding is that DG wanted the latter.
You might want to try to get a grip. Pretty sure Schoen and Daboll know a little more about the shituation than you.
A good guess is that there's more wrong than his injuries and his stock was only going to go down.
Can we call it what it is? I think Toney is a bust. | Big Blue Interactive - ( New Window )
He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.
And I abide! Should i be on the look for an ensuing trade the next few days or should i enjoy my white russian.
Quote:
Robinson has promise but he's a rookie.
He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.
Still gets back from injury alot faster than Toney.
Quote:
In comment 15885539 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Robinson has promise but he's a rookie.
He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.
Still gets back from injury alot faster than Toney.
Absolutely. Still doesn't change the fact he's a small guy who has only played three games, and got hurt in two of them. Personally I don't see that being sustainable unless he shows he can stay on the field.
If this is true thats something else. Didn't want to be in NY? Where TF did he want to be?
Quote:
In comment 15885547 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
In comment 15885539 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Robinson has promise but he's a rookie.
He also has only played three NFL games, and managed to get hurt in two of them. Not somebody I'd rely on long term at this point in time.
Still gets back from injury alot faster than Toney.
Absolutely. Still doesn't change the fact he's a small guy who has only played three games, and got hurt in two of them. Personally I don't see that being sustainable unless he shows he can stay on the field.
Got hurt in 2 of them, but only missed time due to one of them. He's been back on the field since he missed time and has been the best WR on the team...as a rookie. That's more than we can say for Toney.
The most encouraging sign for me about this year's draft was when Schoen and Daboll talked about how they walked around with seven cards and they kept putting them into a different order, in terms of who they would take based on how they had their guys ranked.
Kadarius Toney
@0fficialC2N
·
4m
That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…..Irrelevant people don’t get updates 🤣🤷🏽♂️
I didn't get a name so far, but reading between the lines I do think it's Jeudy.
If the Giants want to make a trade to help in the short term, I hope it's for a TE, OL, or back 7 defender.
In truth though I hope they don't trade any future assets for present gains.
He wouldn’t make it a “strong” passing team by himself - it would take at least 2-3 more players - but it makes it a helluva lot better. And i believe he’s signed for 2(?) more seasons after this one, so it’s not a short term rental.
Quote:
You hearing Jeudy? Thats what i’ve been hearing but it always come down to price.
I didn't get a name so far, but reading between the lines I do think it's Jeudy.
With a bye next week, this is the time to get him in here.
I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.
Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.
The notion we shouldn't do anything now trade wise is really pushed only by those who desperately want Jones gone next year no matter what and who cannot dare to fathom a rebuild/retool happening with Jones at QB.
I 100% trust Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to do what they feel is the best thing possible for this team and if we get a WR who can help us in this stretch run (or maybe, just maybe a TE who isn't a great fit in his current teams offense and has a ton of potential and three more years on his contract) then let's go!
We are 6-1 through the first 7 games. We only need to get 3 wins out of 10 to be over .500. With 4 more wins we are a 10 win team and more than likely in the playoffs. Win 5 of 10 and we are absolutely in the playoffs.
Oh yeah, we also could be the healthiest we have been as a team a week or two after the bye...
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.
I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.
Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.
Yep, I take it that Toney was Judge's guy whereas DG fit more with Elijah Moore if they went WR or Kwity Paye/Greg Newsome II/Jayson Oweh if they went for Defense.
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.
I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.
Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.
You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start.
I would think there was a mutual agreement to sit him while he got healthy and then trade him. Or the Giants just decided to do it. And i’m anything but a Toney defender.
On the bright side this opens up ‘KT’ for Thibs
And number 89 for Bellinger!!
Quote:
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.
I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.
Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.
You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start.
I wouldn't say that it was a panic pick so much as there was not a consensus BPA after Davis went at Pick 19. Sy mentioned red flags about Toney, but also said that talentwise there were some who had him in the Top 5-10. The Giants could not work out a trade down that kept them within the range that they thought they could get one of their guys (which isn't surprising since other teams also were likely to be facing the same issue of a bunch of players ranked evenly) so Mara broke the tie by siding with Joe Judge.
But we just increased our draft picks next season from 6 to 8, giving away a guy who was contributing literally nothing positive and potentially something negative. That's pretty substantial.
I just have this mental image of those bozos in the draft room going through an printout of a WalterFootball.com mock draft and picking a random WR
The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.
If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.
This is what I am dying to know. Because if his hamstrings magically get better now, he'll be an effective weapon there.
I know!
Goes with that stupid 6-1 record we've put up.
Maddening, isn't it!
They're building a culture here, and much as I love Beckham, there's no way they will want his baggage.
wtf, you can't just say that.
then we dont trade down with the Bears and we dont get both Thibs and Neal.
They're building a culture here, and much as I love Beckham, there's no way they will want his baggage.
OBJ is a FA, not trade necessary.. and apparently won't be cleared to play until mid-december.
They're building a culture here, and much as I love Beckham, there's no way they will want his baggage.
I think you can guarantee that they won't trade for OBJ since he's not on a team's roster at the moment.
Oh yeah. Because it's their Toney is a loser.
Quote:
What hurts is we could have had Parsons. smh. DG worst GM ever.
wtf, you can't just say that.
then we dont trade down with the Bears and we dont get both Thibs and Neal.
Thibs is probably not necessary in this hypothetical, we probably just have Neal @ 7 then.
Add Toney to Baker as another of the Gettleman blunders. Should never miss this badly on 1st round draft choices. There were 2 CBs and an OT taken after Toney in the 1st round who had strong seasons.
Huh? Wouldn't that say more about Toney dogging it here?
Quote:
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
Oh yeah. Because it's their Toney is a loser.
Hey man I dont make up reality in the media its just here.
Quote:
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
Huh? Wouldn't that say more about Toney dogging it here?
Just think media storylines, writers have to write.
Quote:
In comment 15885669 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
Oh yeah. Because it's their Toney is a loser.
Hey man I dont make up reality in the media its just here.
Daboll and Schoen have this team at 6-1 and moving in the right direction. There isn't going to be 'heat' on them because of what some loser like Toney does. He made it obvious here that he is a lazy loser.
Quote:
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
Huh? Wouldn't that say more about Toney dogging it here?
It's like the Giants got good, make the right decision, but some fans hit their heads and are on another planet. Strange stuff.
Why? Toney did nothing here, 2021 or 2022.. What he does elsewhere is irrelevant to what he did or might do here.
If you have a GF or wife and she looks great but is horrible to you, drinks a lot and says stupid shit or is lazy as all hell and then you dump her and she meets someone else and changes her attitude, changes her way of life- did you make a mistake for dumping her?? No..
Maybe Toney grows up a tad and changes how he does stuff.. I think any positive play will be short lived and his true nature will come out again...
Now he’ll get his chance.
I hope his hamstring goes right up to his brain, or facsimile thereof.
Let’s start a depreciation thread for the worthless, person.
Quote:
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
Quote:
Toney was a Judge pick. I think the war room wasn't ready to pivot after AVT was picked by the Jets and Jamin Davis by Wash, and they caved.
I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.
Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.
You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start.
Yep, and recall Rico's posts indicated some chaos, emotion, and indecisiveness.
Quote:
that being said it DOES put a little heat on them if Toney goes to KC, suits up immediately and starts playing well.
Why? Toney did nothing here, 2021 or 2022.. What he does elsewhere is irrelevant to what he did or might do here.
If you have a GF or wife and she looks great but is horrible to you, drinks a lot and says stupid shit or is lazy as all hell and then you dump her and she meets someone else and changes her attitude, changes her way of life- did you make a mistake for dumping her?? No..
Maybe Toney grows up a tad and changes how he does stuff.. I think any positive play will be short lived and his true nature will come out again...
If and this is a big IF as he has shown nothing, IF he goes to KC suits up right away and starts producing big for them, there will be some media questioning what the Giants did. I think thats just a reality of the world and comes whenever you trade a high pick 1 year after drafting him.
We did go 6-1 pretty much without him, but just like other injured players on the road to coming back I think he could have made a difference for us.
Unless all of that changes, I doubt he's anything more than a KO returner (or just has a special package for 3rd down WR) for Reid/Mahomes. I doubt Mahomes is going to trust Toney otherwise. unless they are using him just to clear out an area.
I've never forgotten what Jim Fassel (may he RIP) said about football people being Phys. Ed. majors. Nothing overly intellectual about these people.
Quote:
I don't understand how you can have months to prepare for the draft and then get caught flat-footed the way they did.
I've never forgotten what Jim Fassel (may he RIP) said about football people being Phys. Ed. majors. Nothing overly intellectual about these people.
Me neither - I quoted that exact saying to my dad this past weekend, lol.
So the #Giants get that money off their books and pick up 3rd- and 6th-round picks, while KC bets on the upside of the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Link - ( New Window )
I mean it doesn't get anymore damning than that about this guy's character.
I mean when this guy opens his mouth he just appears even more stupid and spiteful.
lets face it. This guy did not want to be here from the very beginning. One of the worst draft picks ever.
Quote:
In comment 15885728 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I don't understand how you can have months to prepare for the draft and then get caught flat-footed the way they did.
I've never forgotten what Jim Fassel (may he RIP) said about football people being Phys. Ed. majors. Nothing overly intellectual about these people.
Me neither - I quoted that exact saying to my dad this past weekend, lol.
Haha! It explains why the Bill Belichicks (Economics major and coach's son) and Jimmy Johnsons (psychology major) of the world have been so successful over the years against their competition. Here's another quote I like: "More games are lost than won in the NFL" - I think by Phil Simms
In any case, these guys ain't exactly rocket scientists. Parcells knew that. He had card counting Ray ****ley (who was kicked out of Vegas) manage the clock for him back in the day. These coaches can't seem to get out of their own way more often than not.
Each's reputation as a football ''genius'' has been debunked, if not destroyed, by Jim Fassel. Going into the Giants' game in Arizona today, Fassel's kicker, Matt Bryant, had booted nine field goals in nine attempts so Fassel, the Giants' coach, was asked early last week if he was a genius for having recalled Bryant from the Texas pawnshop where he was working after Fassel had cut him.
''There are no geniuses in our business,'' Fassel said. ''We're all P.E. majors coaching P.E. majors.''
No geniuses? Just older physical education majors coaching younger physical education majors?
Sports of The Times; It's Time to Debunk the Myth of the N.F.L.'s Supposed Geniuses - By Dave Anderson | Sept. 29, 2002 | nytimes.com - ( New Window )
Good riddance to bad rubbish
KC has so many weapons and one of the best QBs in history, it should be pretty easy for him to get open. I don't think he'll be getting the kind of tread he got for the 15 min. of football he played here. I also don't think KC will give him any kind of leeway to be the dumbbell he was here.
I also think he'll give it more effort there. I just get the sense he wanted out as much as we wanted him out. Good riddance.
And hey, worst case scenario: if KC goes to the super bowl against Philly, and he can be a productive weapon against Philly, then we kinda win a little bit? Kinda?
Is it fair to at least speculate that maybe Daboll and Schoen were doubtful about the extent of Kadarius Toney's injury and that maybe they thought he could have suited up?
Or is this just unfair and too speculative to even consider?
Also, Eric, let us know how the traffic spikes today on BBI. Bet it'll be legendary, like when we signed Plaxico in FA several years ago.
How likely is it that KC does indeed get a 3rd Round compensation pick?
Is it a lock because they lost Tyreek Hill?
How likely is it that KC does indeed get a 3rd Round compensation pick?
Is it a lock because they lost Tyreek Hill?
Hill was traded, not a FA signing but that's neither here nor there. The pick is coming to them because Ryan Poles was hired as a GM so it's a lock.
How likely is it that KC does indeed get a 3rd Round compensation pick?
Is it a lock because they lost Tyreek Hill?
They got it for Chicago hiring Ryan Poles.
Ahhh... thanks for info. Very helpful.
Are you two guys willing to take a shot at my highly subjective question?
"Honest question in light of Toney trade... Is it fair to at least speculate that maybe Daboll and Schoen were doubtful about the extent of Kadarius Toney's injury and that maybe they thought he could have suited up? Or is this just unfair and too speculative to even consider?"
He
is
a
dummy
We've all spent a lot of time praising this coaching staff and the culture/environment they are creating. If Toney doesn't fit with that, if he damages that, then he's got to go.
We've got a lot of picks next year, and building this team is the plan
Thats a very bad tat also. Millionaire can't even go to a quality establishment.
lol
No might about it, he's confirmed what I shared.
Is it fair to at least speculate that maybe Daboll and Schoen were doubtful about the extent of Kadarius Toney's injury and that maybe they thought he could have suited up?
Or is this just unfair and too speculative to even consider?
It’s not speculative at all. One of the beat writers (Duggan or Stapleton, I believe) tweeted LAST SEASON that Judge & Co. thought Toney could’ve played the final 2 games and he just said no. It’s not a stretch at all to believe that a new front office and coaching staff got the same feeling about him.
I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if his hamstrings miraculously heal as soon as he gets to KC.
These are conditional and who knows what the conditions are. On roster, production, availability?
Quote:
A 3rd and a 6th is great value for a guy who makes Antonio Brown look locked in. Amazed the Chiefs gave up that much for a 5 cent head no matter the potential
These are conditional and who knows what the conditions are. On roster, production, availability?
They are not conditional.
Why? Doesn't this trade tell you everything you need to know about how Schoen/Daboll felt about Toney's willingness/availability to play?
If they thought he could have provided anything of value, especially with how WR-needy we are, they'd have kept him.
If we don't trade for a WR by the deadline, we're in exactly the same spot as if we'd have kept Toney, except now we have a little more cap space and a couple of extra draft picks.
Second. Punching a Dallas Cowboy helmet was #1. Well never mind, wasn't smart, but a cool image. Yeah. F Dallas.
Quote:
A 3rd and a 6th is great value for a guy who makes Antonio Brown look locked in. Amazed the Chiefs gave up that much for a 5 cent head no matter the potential
These are conditional and who knows what the conditions are. On roster, production, availability?
It's NOT a conditional pick.
Quote:
In comment 15885620 bw in dc said: Quote:
In comment 15885489 JonC said:
I think we saw that play out when war room video got out.
Judge is smiling and laughing and DG is sulking away, shaking his head.
There was a real rift there.
You could almost palpably feel the lack of preparedness when this played out. Toney felt like a disjointed/panic pick from the very start./////
Yep, and recall Rico's posts indicated some chaos, emotion, and indecisiveness.
The rift, chaos, lack of preparedness and sulking were real, but somehow in the lore of that '21 draft it settled on #21. It's my very firm recall that DG stalking by the camera in war room and shaking his head came immediately after the Ojulari pick was announced. It may have been the hangover from #21, but it occurred at the moment of Ojulari.
Me, I m disappointed it didn’t work out for the Giants, he could have been a game changer
Quote:
the logical question is, what the hell was his problem with NYG?
The whole org was basically revamped from last season to this season, from just below ownership on down to the staff.
If he hated Gettleman or Judge or Garrett, that would make sense to me. But what about this year? If he's caught up in his music career then what does KC provide over here? I'm pretty sure Daboll tried to level with him and connect with him through his music as Daboll likes rap. I would love to know what Toney's problem was specifically with NYG that will be better with KC.
This is what I am dying to know. Because if his hamstrings magically get better now, he'll be an effective weapon there.
Potentially, but I would never feel that's a safe bet to make. I imagine their playbook is complicated and takes work. There's no indication to date that Toney would be willing to put in enough work to master it.
No matter what Toney had to go. Anyone here thinking Toney is a loss to the Giants is doing so not on potential but on wishes and dreams. Nothing in Toney's time here showed he could be a big time, consistent player for us. He hardly could practice let alone play...
If, as everyone says is he's more concerned about his record career, it would have been in his best interest to succeed in NY and get all that free publicity. Now he's In KC. Sounds a lot like someone else that was shipped to Cleveland.
Joka has more songs up in Spotify (53) than he has NFL receptions (41). Take that, Giants fans!
Then for all intents and purposes, it’s really an early 4th and (most likely) a late 6th.
That’s still a pretty good haul (including some much needed cap relief) for a guy
that could not or would not take the field.
If he ends up playing a ton for K.C. this season, then you know he just wanted out of here.
Quote:
In comment 15885097 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885083 moze1021 said:
Quote:
but this could blow up in their faces
What? Nope.. Even if he goes off in KC, he was going nowhere here. Perhaps being traded sends him.a message to redirect his attention and effort..This is a win for JS, BD and the Giants now...
This is no win. We gave up talent for a late days 2 and a day 3 pick when we need all the help we can get at WR. Again, if nothing comes in, this is a dumb move---I would argue its not even debatable its dumb
This organization is never going to understand that having a team boy scouts doesn't create a good football team. I'm so tired of the "Giants Way" that continues year after year even after GM changes have been made. We just got totally fleeced by the Chiefs.
All of it is irrelevant if the guy can't/won't get on the field for the Giants.
The Giants just sold the Chiefs the dream of what Toney could be, but it's naive to assume he ever gets even close to his potential.