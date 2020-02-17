Hold onto the picks or make a move for a WR?

The Giants are set up nicely now in the draft. Considering Schoen got an additional 3rd & 6th in addition to two additional comp picks possibly, are you more willing to trade draft capital for a WR?
Or would you prefer to stay the course and reassess after the season?
Lets ride the wave., that 3rd can be ammo in the draft to move up in the 1st. Keep the pick and lets roll.
Take those picks you just got for Toney and turn it into, I don't know -- Jerry Jeudy with 2.5 years left on a rookie deal? Might be unrealistic but something like that would be magic from our young GM.
*IF Bellinger gets back, let me be clear
I think I'd sit unless another, better cost-controlled receiver was available.
Schoen has earned all my faith at this point. Earlier this morning (and throughout the season so far) people didn't think Toney had any trade value at all. A top 100 pick later I think he's proving that he knows what he's doing.
But Jeudy/Wan'Dale/Slayton is an NFL level receiver corp. We don't have that right now.
I agree, fiscal responsibility and build through the draft
Risner makes the whole O better
If one comes available now I'd go for it. I hate going into the draft with glaring needs. What if a better player is there with the 1st and 2nd round picks...A 3rd round or later WR is nice depth, but they need a #1 type WR.
The names mentioned over and over, Jeudy and Moore, get you that type of player. 2nd round pick is a lot to give up, but these two might be worth it. Maybe they can send a 5th back our way also.
Claypool for me is a dart throw.
Brandin Cooks? Doesn't seem like the answer, but if comp is low why not.
Who else might be available?
Paraphrasing what Schoen said: you can win now and build for tomorrow at the same time.
Link - ( New Window )
I don't think anyone is advocating for Schoen to spend a 1st round pick on a top tier WR. But a mid round pick for an upgrade at a modest salary with time left on the deal should 100% be in play.
Moore is more talented than Jeudy. He's Steve Smith (the greater)-lite.
Yup. 6-1 wasn't expected, but it's where we are. Don't punt a season like this, I'm not saying go all-in.. the Eagles kind of already are. But if we can improve the team right now without sacrificing too much, I think it's a completely reasonable move.
Daboll and Jeudy didn't overlap long, it was only Jeudy's first year before he broke out, but the familiarity is there regardless, Daboll knows him and knows his game and if we do make this move, I think the guys making the call have earned the benefit of the doubt.
I'd sit tight, but Jeudy intrigues me because of his talent, contract status, & ties to Dabs.
Moore is more talented than Jeudy. He's Steve Smith (the greater)-lite.
I don't see this comp much at all. Smith was one of the hardest nosed WR's I've seen. He was a bulldog, and he had an explosiveness in his prime that I'm not sure Moore has.
I like Moore a lot, I think he's a good player and if he's who we acquire, I'm cool with that. I just don't see the parallel between the players. Smith was one of a kind in a lot of ways.
adding a high end WR will also end the conjecture and excuses over Jones. We'll see definitively if he can commandeer a higher octane passing offense. Don't you want to have this put to bed? Instead of hearing, our receivers weren't good enough, we need another year.
We've talked and argued exhaustively over Daniel Jones and what he's worth going forward. Tag? Extension? Let him walk?
A lot of the problem is that we're saying "well, if he had a legit WR to throw to, he'd probably be putting up better passing numbers..."
But, it's understandable to not want to give him a new deal on spec, so if they acquire someone this year, whether that be Jeudy or Moore, don't you think it might give them some better intel on Jones and help them make a more informed decision when that time comes?
I do.
This. But I really don’t think a team that just went all in on RW 6 months ago is looking to give away a young, promising WR.
as I said just above you..
Here's something else to consider...
I don't think anyone is advocating for Schoen to spend a 1st round pick on a top tier WR. But a mid round pick for an upgrade at a modest salary with time left on the deal should 100% be in play.
Also agree with this take. Giants won’t be picking top 10. Chances are they won’t get a talent as good as Jeudy or Moore were coming out. So for the right price, you buy the proven commodity who is also a building block for 23’ and beyond - especially when said commodity can help the 6-1 team this year.
1 threat can change this offense. I would love it to be golliday but that doesn’t look likely.
I trade as high as a second for the right player. No firsts.
If you can draft a Daniel Jones or a Josh Allen while knowing he had no WRs in college, I think you can decide on Jones without needing to spend to import a WR mid-season.
NFL teams make big calls on QBs all the time by projecting and estimating outcomes. I do not think it's a requirement for them to see him play with a WR of a certain talent level to come to an agreement on what to do with him.
Here's something else to consider...
If you can draft a Daniel Jones or a Josh Allen while knowing he had no WRs in college, I think you can decide on Jones without needing to spend to import a WR mid-season.
NFL teams make big calls on QBs all the time by projecting and estimating outcomes. I do not think it's a requirement for them to see him play with a WR of a certain talent level to come to an agreement on what to do with him.
Sure, I didn't say you couldn't or that it was a "requirement" - I said it would give them more intel rather than needing to project and estimate. It would.
Either is way ahead of what we have, and both have done this with lousy QB play
I'd actually prefer trading for a coverage LB than a WR.
IMV, they are sticking to their initial plan. Jones is very much part of that right now.
If you can draft a Daniel Jones or a Josh Allen while knowing he had no WRs in college, I think you can decide on Jones without needing to spend to import a WR mid-season.
NFL teams make big calls on QBs all the time by projecting and estimating outcomes. I do not think it's a requirement for them to see him play with a WR of a certain talent level to come to an agreement on what to do with him.
Sure, I didn't say you couldn't or that it was a "requirement" - I said it would give them more intel rather than needing to project and estimate. It would.
Not meant literally.
Yeah, it obviously would give them more data. It's just a cost benefit thing. If anyone is qualified to evaluate QBs, it's Daboll. It's more about how much that data adds vs the cost of trading for a WR.
Anyone you get mid-season is a WR that's available for a reason. Jeudy is a disappointment. DJ Moore isn't, but you're paying a high price.
Given the recent drafts, go get a WR in the 2nd round. They are growing like weeds lately.
I kinda view getting Jeudy as sticking with the plan. He's only 23. We are using a draft pick now for a position of need, and actually getting someone who has shown they can play in the NFL, rather than waiting until the draft and using the same draft pick then (on more of a speculation).
Its not like we are going out and getting another old Golladay to try to win now.
I don't know why people need to parse words here and respond to things that weren't said.
The primary reason for acquiring a WR would be to win more football games in 2022. Seeing Jones with an actual NFL-caliber WR for several weeks would be an added benefit.
We good?
Like or dislike Jones, you can't deviate from the plan because you are 6-1. Look no further than after the first year of McAdoo where the Giants thought they were closer than they were.
I kinda view getting Jeudy as sticking with the plan. He's only 23. We are using a draft pick now for a position of need, and actually getting someone who has shown they can play in the NFL, rather than waiting until the draft and using the same draft pick then (on more of a speculation).
Its not like we are going out and getting another old Golladay to try to win now.
That is why I prefer Jeudy to Moore, but I also think reported price tag is a bit high right now
doesn't seem like Claypool has everyting up there...the play where he was celebrating when the steelers were trying to spike the ball tells me a lot about how immature he is.
Schoen has earned all my faith at this point. Earlier this morning (and throughout the season so far) people didn't think Toney had any trade value at all. A top 100 pick later I think he's proving that he knows what he's doing.
Agree. Picks are a tool to acquire players. If there’s a player who can help now and also be a part of the future, pull the trigger. Obviously has to fit the cap as well, but let’s not dismiss the possibility.
I would have no problem moving moderate picks, providing it's is not too expensive, for a solid WR. A 2nd is pricey, so the WR has to be really solid. Moore also comes with a high price tag.
IF the value is there, go for a trade. The value may not be there in the draft.
is a player who could be had for a 3rd, and will be under contract for another year ($2 million cap hit in 2023).
doesn't seem like Claypool has everyting up there...the play where he was celebrating when the steelers were trying to spike the ball tells me a lot about how immature he is.
Claypool is the guy the Steelers want to dump. for a reason.
Either is way ahead of what we have, and both have done this with lousy QB play
For some reason they stopped targeting Moore until last week. Compare their career stats. The three best seasons, by far, btwn the two players, all belong to Moore. And Moore is still pretty young - 25.
adding a high end WR will also end the conjecture and excuses over Jones. We'll see definitively if he can commandeer a higher octane passing offense. Don't you want to have this put to bed? Instead of hearing, our receivers weren't good enough, we need another year.
The starting QB of 6 and 1 team does not need excuses. I would rather have wins than passing yards every single game.
I don't know what the heck you're arguing about. Better pass offense leads to wins in the modern NFL. We're going to need it eventually.
I don't know why people need to parse words here and respond to things that weren't said.
The primary reason for acquiring a WR would be to win more football games in 2022. Seeing Jones with an actual NFL-caliber WR for several weeks would be an added benefit.
We good?
I dont know what your issue is. "Something to consider, how does the relate to the evaluation of Jones" kind of opens the topic up for discussion.
Risner is a FA at years end. Wouldn't be a bad guy to target on the market.
This. Moore contract going forward is way too much.
The Giants are not re-signing Jones for $20 mill and neither is anyone else. He will cost a lot more than that.
Another reason Moore is not the guy they will get.
We have a major need, so we need to be in the market looking for a solution. If that solution makes sense, you pull the trigger. If Schoen decides there is no offer that makes sense, then that's fine, too; and you hope the three-headed monster - Daboll/Kafka/Wink - can keep spinning these gems.
And you don't "build through the draft". You build through all avenues: draft, free agency, UDFA, trades, etc.
receiver down someone's depth chart. No "top" guys or someone coming off injury. That's what off-season is for. Yes I know it would be cheaper in season to vet the top guy but while the window has unexpectedly opened, I don't think we get too far off the blueprint.
We need to upgrade, we’re doing well, but rightly so we’re not going to overpay. Or so I think.
Not that we really need it but man a big WR pickup is gonna further jazz up the entire team and fanbase. I hope it happens.