Hold onto the picks or make a move for a WR?

Sean : 2:04 pm
The Giants are set up nicely now in the draft. Considering Schoen got an additional 3rd & 6th in addition to two additional comp picks possibly, are you more willing to trade draft capital for a WR?

Or would you prefer to stay the course and reassess after the season?
Sit tight  
Go Terps : 2:05 pm : link
The NFC is weak and we're 6-1  
Producer : 2:07 pm : link
If you believe in Jones you get a WR now. The window is opening now. You don't let these opportunities slip by. Philly was aggressive, paid a #1 for AJ. We need to match that by spending 2+ for Moore.
RE: Sit tight  
Brian in SI : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15885480 Go Terps said:
I agree!
I’d sit tight  
The Dude : 2:07 pm : link
Unless one of these guys can be had for a 4-6th rounder. But i doubt that’s the case
I vote  
fish3321 : 2:09 pm : link
keep the picks. Does this team need WR help yes, but were 6-1. Play Slayton and Wandall and maybe sign a TE until Bellinger gets back.

Lets ride the wave., that 3rd can be ammo in the draft to move up in the 1st. Keep the pick and lets roll.
Obviously  
Giantophile : 2:09 pm : link
has to be the right player/price but I would love to see Schoen make a move. We're 6-1 without a top 90WR in the league.

Take those picks you just got for Toney and turn it into, I don't know -- Jerry Jeudy with 2.5 years left on a rookie deal? Might be unrealistic but something like that would be magic from our young GM.
RE: I vote  
fish3321 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15885493 fish3321 said:
*IF Bellinger gets back, let me be clear
I'm not sold on Jeudy  
widmerseyebrow : 2:11 pm : link
Guy has had a LOT of balls thrown his way and he doesn't come down with very good percentage of them.

I think I'd sit unless another, better cost-controlled receiver was available.
Sit tight  
gidiefor : Mod : 2:16 pm : link
You trade now  
PaulN : 2:18 pm : link
If there is a good option, we need tge player to be affordable, and available. I am sold on Jones, and want to keep Barkley,and build around them. The DJ Moore talk is something to follow, but I highly doubt this. But I have a feeling that suddenly this regime is sold on Jones, his growth this season is off the charts, these guys know this.
.  
arcarsenal : 2:18 pm : link
I think they're going to make a move, and they've earned my trust at this point. I'm behind it if they decide to do so.
either  
UConn4523 : 2:19 pm : link
don't force anything and don't ignore the market either. If there's good value out there, act on it. If a player's pricetag is too rich, sit tight.

Schoen has earned all my faith at this point. Earlier this morning (and throughout the season so far) people didn't think Toney had any trade value at all. A top 100 pick later I think he's proving that he knows what he's doing.
I want Jeudy  
Csonka : 2:19 pm : link
Granted it's mostly based on his college career.
But Jeudy/Wan'Dale/Slayton is an NFL level receiver corp. We don't have that right now.
Stay the course and stick to your plan  
Rick in Dallas : 2:19 pm : link
Love the draft capital going into the 2023 draft.
What is wrong with getting Jeudy (for example)?  
PatersonPlank : 2:20 pm : link
I assume those saying stay put are doing so to use the pick to get a WR in the draft. Well why not use it now to get a 23 year old guy who has now had some time (and success) in the NFL? At least we know Jeudy isn't another potential Toney? I don't view this as mortgaging the future, its getting a young talented guy in a position of need for us.
RE: Sit tight  
Larry in Pencilvania : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15885480 Go Terps said:
I agree, fiscal responsibility and build through the draft
I don't mind Jeudy but I much prefer Moore  
Producer : 2:22 pm : link
How about get both and let's rock and roll. This conference is there for the taking.
If you believe  
Rambo89 : 2:22 pm : link
In Jones protect him
Risner makes the whole O better
The cupboard is pretty bare as far as FA WR's in 2023  
rasbutant : 2:23 pm : link
Going to need to trade for or draft a guy.

If one comes available now I'd go for it. I hate going into the draft with glaring needs. What if a better player is there with the 1st and 2nd round picks...A 3rd round or later WR is nice depth, but they need a #1 type WR.

The names mentioned over and over, Jeudy and Moore, get you that type of player. 2nd round pick is a lot to give up, but these two might be worth it. Maybe they can send a 5th back our way also.

Claypool for me is a dart throw.
Brandin Cooks? Doesn't seem like the answer, but if comp is low why not.
Who else might be available?
We have won a  
Giantophile : 2:24 pm : link
playoff game in 2 of the last 21 years. 6-1 starts don't come around too often. I'm not saying sell the farm but I'd bet JS can find value at the deadline to help us win games this season.

Paraphrasing what Schoen said: you can win now and build for tomorrow at the same time.
What FA's in 2023 at WR  
rasbutant : 2:24 pm : link
interest you?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:25 pm : link
I'd sit tight, but Jeudy intrigues me because of his talent, contract status, & ties to Dabs.
Only makes sense to make a move if they see the guy as a building  
Heisenberg : 2:26 pm : link
block. Otherwise, hold the draft capital
keep in mind the Packers and Chiefs  
UConn4523 : 2:27 pm : link
both went into the 2022 draft with major needs at WR and both came up short, IMO. "Just draft a guy" isn't always the best plan.

I don't think anyone is advocating for Schoen to spend a 1st round pick on a top tier WR. But a mid round pick for an upgrade at a modest salary with time left on the deal should 100% be in play.
RE: ...  
Producer : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15885553 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Moore is more talented than Jeudy. He's Steve Smith (the greater)-lite.
4th for Hamler  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:28 pm : link
If they can swing this I'd love it.
RE: We have won a  
arcarsenal : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15885548 Giantophile said:
Yup. 6-1 wasn't expected, but it's where we are. Don't punt a season like this, I'm not saying go all-in.. the Eagles kind of already are. But if we can improve the team right now without sacrificing too much, I think it's a completely reasonable move.

Daboll and Jeudy didn't overlap long, it was only Jeudy's first year before he broke out, but the familiarity is there regardless, Daboll knows him and knows his game and if we do make this move, I think the guys making the call have earned the benefit of the doubt.
RE: RE: ...  
arcarsenal : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15885561 Producer said:
I don't see this comp much at all. Smith was one of the hardest nosed WR's I've seen. He was a bulldog, and he had an explosiveness in his prime that I'm not sure Moore has.

I like Moore a lot, I think he's a good player and if he's who we acquire, I'm cool with that. I just don't see the parallel between the players. Smith was one of a kind in a lot of ways.
RE: Sit tight  
Producer : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15885480 Go Terps said:
adding a high end WR will also end the conjecture and excuses over Jones. We'll see definitively if he can commandeer a higher octane passing offense. Don't you want to have this put to bed? Instead of hearing, our receivers weren't good enough, we need another year.
.  
arcarsenal : 2:33 pm : link
Here's something else to consider...

We've talked and argued exhaustively over Daniel Jones and what he's worth going forward. Tag? Extension? Let him walk?

A lot of the problem is that we're saying "well, if he had a legit WR to throw to, he'd probably be putting up better passing numbers..."

But, it's understandable to not want to give him a new deal on spec, so if they acquire someone this year, whether that be Jeudy or Moore, don't you think it might give them some better intel on Jones and help them make a more informed decision when that time comes?

I do.
Jeudy is the only guy  
allstarjim : 2:34 pm : link
As long as he doesn't cost more than a 2.
RE: Jeudy is the only guy  
Breeze_94 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15885584 allstarjim said:
This. But I really don’t think a team that just went all in on RW 6 months ago is looking to give away a young, promising WR.
RE: .  
Producer : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15885576 arcarsenal said:
We've talked and argued exhaustively over Daniel Jones and what he's worth going forward. Tag? Extension? Let him walk?

A lot of the problem is that we're saying "well, if he had a legit WR to throw to, he'd probably be putting up better passing numbers..."

But, it's understandable to not want to give him a new deal on spec, so if they acquire someone this year, whether that be Jeudy or Moore, don't you think it might give them some better intel on Jones and help them make a more informed decision when that time comes?

I do.


as I said just above you..
With a bye next week this is the time to get Jeudy/Moore  
PatersonPlank : 2:38 pm : link
in here. The timing of Toney makes sense if this is the plan
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15885598 Producer said:
Here's something else to consider...

We've talked and argued exhaustively over Daniel Jones and what he's worth going forward. Tag? Extension? Let him walk?

A lot of the problem is that we're saying "well, if he had a legit WR to throw to, he'd probably be putting up better passing numbers..."

But, it's understandable to not want to give him a new deal on spec, so if they acquire someone this year, whether that be Jeudy or Moore, don't you think it might give them some better intel on Jones and help them make a more informed decision when that time comes?

Lol yep - I was typing mine when you posted yours. Great minds!
RE: keep in mind the Packers and Chiefs  
Breeze_94 : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15885560 UConn4523 said:
Also agree with this take. Giants won’t be picking top 10. Chances are they won’t get a talent as good as Jeudy or Moore were coming out. So for the right price, you buy the proven commodity who is also a building block for 23’ and beyond - especially when said commodity can help the 6-1 team this year.
We need at least an avg to  
Giantimistic : 2:40 pm : link
Above avg receiver. We can’t sustain anymore injuries there.

1 threat can change this offense. I would love it to be golliday but that doesn’t look likely.

I trade as high as a second for the right player. No firsts.
this makes too much sense.  
Producer : 2:40 pm : link
I think something big is coming.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:40 pm : link
Schoen will inquire about Jeudy. I have no doubt about that. What I feel good is that Schoen strikes me as rationale: he's not going to overpay for Jeudy. If there's a deal to be made, I suspect he'll make it, but he won't be fleeced.
DJ Moore  
beatrixkiddo : 2:41 pm : link
For sure. Gives them more flexibility in FA and Draft next year too if they can land a true stud #1. Jeudy if he comes cheap and it’s a hope to I tap something he hasn’t shown yet, tough to say. I’m all aboard going after DJ Moore though
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:44 pm : link
Lawrence Tynes on Twitter saying we should offer a second AND third for Jeudy. Lawrence, it is 2:45 on the East Coast. Happy Hour is 2 hours & 15 minutes off.
Jeudy so far is just a more expensive Slayton  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:45 pm : link
Same drops, bigger sticker price.
Go get  
Doubledeuce22 : 2:48 pm : link
DJ Moore or Jerry Jeudy. Strike now while you have a shot.
I trust  
jpennyva : 2:48 pm : link
JS and BD to do what is best for the team and if they have a good opportunity for a WR now, I think they take it as Arc makes an excellent point above re: Jones having a WR to throw to. This is the first time in a VERY long time that I am completely comfortable with whatever decision they make, whether they move for a WR to benefit this season or hold onto the picks to continue to rebuild.
RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15885576 arcarsenal said:
We've talked and argued exhaustively over Daniel Jones and what he's worth going forward. Tag? Extension? Let him walk?

A lot of the problem is that we're saying "well, if he had a legit WR to throw to, he'd probably be putting up better passing numbers..."

But, it's understandable to not want to give him a new deal on spec, so if they acquire someone this year, whether that be Jeudy or Moore, don't you think it might give them some better intel on Jones and help them make a more informed decision when that time comes?

I do.


If you can draft a Daniel Jones or a Josh Allen while knowing he had no WRs in college, I think you can decide on Jones without needing to spend to import a WR mid-season.

NFL teams make big calls on QBs all the time by projecting and estimating outcomes. I do not think it's a requirement for them to see him play with a WR of a certain talent level to come to an agreement on what to do with him.

RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15885637 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Here's something else to consider...

We've talked and argued exhaustively over Daniel Jones and what he's worth going forward. Tag? Extension? Let him walk?

A lot of the problem is that we're saying "well, if he had a legit WR to throw to, he'd probably be putting up better passing numbers..."

But, it's understandable to not want to give him a new deal on spec, so if they acquire someone this year, whether that be Jeudy or Moore, don't you think it might give them some better intel on Jones and help them make a more informed decision when that time comes?

If you can draft a Daniel Jones or a Josh Allen while knowing he had no WRs in college, I think you can decide on Jones without needing to spend to import a WR mid-season.

Sure, I didn't say you couldn't or that it was a "requirement" - I said it would give them more intel rather than needing to project and estimate. It would.
Just checked the stats and Jeudy has 100 yds more on  
PatersonPlank : 2:53 pm : link
3 less catches than Moore. They both have 2 TDS, and Jeudy has 6 plays over 20+yds (Moore 5). Jeudy also has a lot more yards after the catch.

Either is way ahead of what we have, and both have done this with lousy QB play
Trade for Jeudy  
IchabodGiant : 2:54 pm : link
Draft a WR high next year. Wide receiver position starts to look like a strength; and Jones actually has someone to throw to.
Sit tight  
Mike in NY : 2:54 pm : link
Like or dislike Jones, you can't deviate from the plan because you are 6-1. Look no further than after the first year of McAdoo where the Giants thought they were closer than they were.
Sit  
AcidTest : 2:55 pm : link
tight, unless it's a late day three pick for a WR. No major moves. Teams may think we're desperate for a WR after trading Toney. That increases the price.

I'd actually prefer trading for a coverage LB than a WR.
RE: .  
Brown_Hornet : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15885576 arcarsenal said:
We've talked and argued exhaustively over Daniel Jones and what he's worth going forward. Tag? Extension? Let him walk?

A lot of the problem is that we're saying "well, if he had a legit WR to throw to, he'd probably be putting up better passing numbers..."

But, it's understandable to not want to give him a new deal on spec, so if they acquire someone this year, whether that be Jeudy or Moore, don't you think it might give them some better intel on Jones and help them make a more informed decision when that time comes?

I do.
I don't think that the team needs to see Jones with anyone else to make their decision. If he continues to ascend, he's going to be the QB moving forward.

IMV, they are sticking to their initial plan. Jones is very much part of that right now.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15885649 arcarsenal said:
Here's something else to consider...

We've talked and argued exhaustively over Daniel Jones and what he's worth going forward. Tag? Extension? Let him walk?

A lot of the problem is that we're saying "well, if he had a legit WR to throw to, he'd probably be putting up better passing numbers..."

But, it's understandable to not want to give him a new deal on spec, so if they acquire someone this year, whether that be Jeudy or Moore, don't you think it might give them some better intel on Jones and help them make a more informed decision when that time comes?

If you can draft a Daniel Jones or a Josh Allen while knowing he had no WRs in college, I think you can decide on Jones without needing to spend to import a WR mid-season.

Not meant literally.

Yeah, it obviously would give them more data. It's just a cost benefit thing. If anyone is qualified to evaluate QBs, it's Daboll. It's more about how much that data adds vs the cost of trading for a WR.

Anyone you get mid-season is a WR that's available for a reason. Jeudy is a disappointment. DJ Moore isn't, but you're paying a high price.

Given the recent drafts, go get a WR in the 2nd round. They are growing like weeds lately.
RE: Sit tight  
PatersonPlank : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15885660 Mike in NY said:
I kinda view getting Jeudy as sticking with the plan. He's only 23. We are using a draft pick now for a position of need, and actually getting someone who has shown they can play in the NFL, rather than waiting until the draft and using the same draft pick then (on more of a speculation).

Its not like we are going out and getting another old Golladay to try to win now.
.  
arcarsenal : 2:58 pm : link
Again, I didn't say they *needed* to do it for that reason. I simply said it would give them better intel and potentially help them make a more informed decision. They can make the call without doing it.

I don't know why people need to parse words here and respond to things that weren't said.

The primary reason for acquiring a WR would be to win more football games in 2022. Seeing Jones with an actual NFL-caliber WR for several weeks would be an added benefit.

We good?
Depends on the player and the price.  
Section331 : 3:00 pm : link
I would absolutely consider Jeudy for one of our 3rds. DEN has been a QB shitshow his entire time there, a change of scenery might do him some good, AND Daboll knows him.
RE: RE: Sit tight  
Mike in NY : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15885672 PatersonPlank said:
I kinda view getting Jeudy as sticking with the plan. He's only 23. We are using a draft pick now for a position of need, and actually getting someone who has shown they can play in the NFL, rather than waiting until the draft and using the same draft pick then (on more of a speculation).

Its not like we are going out and getting another old Golladay to try to win now.


That is why I prefer Jeudy to Moore, but I also think reported price tag is a bit high right now
Chase Claypool  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3:02 pm : link
is a player who could be had for a 3rd, and will be under contract for another year ($2 million cap hit in 2023).
Whoever or however  
k2tampa : 3:04 pm : link
We get a receiver, make sure he catches with his hands. Slayton, Robinson, and Johnson all use their bodies.
RE: Chase Claypool  
mphbullet36 : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15885698 nyjuggernaut2 said:
doesn't seem like Claypool has everyting up there...the play where he was celebrating when the steelers were trying to spike the ball tells me a lot about how immature he is.
RE: either  
Pepe LePugh : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15885528 UConn4523 said:
Agree. Picks are a tool to acquire players. If there’s a player who can help now and also be a part of the future, pull the trigger. Obviously has to fit the cap as well, but let’s not dismiss the possibility.
Too generic a question  
fkap : 3:08 pm : link
what picks? What WR? What's the draft class look like?

I would have no problem moving moderate picks, providing it's is not too expensive, for a solid WR. A 2nd is pricey, so the WR has to be really solid. Moore also comes with a high price tag.

IF the value is there, go for a trade. The value may not be there in the draft.
RE: RE: Chase Claypool  
Producer : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15885716 mphbullet36 said:
doesn't seem like Claypool has everyting up there...the play where he was celebrating when the steelers were trying to spike the ball tells me a lot about how immature he is.


Claypool is the guy the Steelers want to dump. for a reason.
RE: Just checked the stats and Jeudy has 100 yds more on  
Producer : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15885656 PatersonPlank said:
For some reason they stopped targeting Moore until last week. Compare their career stats. The three best seasons, by far, btwn the two players, all belong to Moore. And Moore is still pretty young - 25.
RE: RE: Sit tight  
Thegratefulhead : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15885575 Producer said:
adding a high end WR will also end the conjecture and excuses over Jones. We'll see definitively if he can commandeer a higher octane passing offense. Don't you want to have this put to bed? Instead of hearing, our receivers weren't good enough, we need another year.
The starting QB of 6 and 1 team does not need excuses. I would rather have wins than passing yards every single game.
RE: RE: RE: Sit tight  
Producer : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15885744 Thegratefulhead said:
The starting QB of 6 and 1 team does not need excuses. I would rather have wins than passing yards every single game.


I don't know what the heck you're arguing about. Better pass offense leads to wins in the modern NFL. We're going to need it eventually.
I like DJ Moore  
FJ : 3:20 pm : link
But not for the guaranteed money in his contract after this season. Way too much when we have RB, QB, LT, S, etc we need to lock up and still more holes to fill. DjJ is solid, but not for $20M per season.
Keep the picks  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:20 pm : link
Sign Odell
Sure, Pittman or Evans sounds good  
ZogZerg : 3:21 pm : link
BBI FF....
RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15885681 arcarsenal said:
I don't know why people need to parse words here and respond to things that weren't said.

The primary reason for acquiring a WR would be to win more football games in 2022. Seeing Jones with an actual NFL-caliber WR for several weeks would be an added benefit.

We good?


I dont know what your issue is. "Something to consider, how does the relate to the evaluation of Jones" kind of opens the topic up for discussion.
What about trading for a receiving TE like Evan Engram?  
adamg : 3:22 pm : link
I still say Risner would be better  
Rambo89 : 3:25 pm : link
You can’t get the ball to receivers if are pass blocking is inadequate which it still is at times. Solidify tha line first, get your receiver later
RE: I still say Risner would be better  
adamg : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15885767 Rambo89 said:
Risner is a FA at years end. Wouldn't be a bad guy to target on the market.
RE: I like DJ Moore  
section125 : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15885753 FJ said:
This. Moore contract going forward is way too much.

The Giants are not re-signing Jones for $20 mill and neither is anyone else. He will cost a lot more than that.

Another reason Moore is not the guy they will get.
We're 6-1...  
bw in dc : 3:40 pm : link
with wins over quality teams. Unexpectedly, we are in the hunt.

We have a major need, so we need to be in the market looking for a solution. If that solution makes sense, you pull the trigger. If Schoen decides there is no offer that makes sense, then that's fine, too; and you hope the three-headed monster - Daboll/Kafka/Wink - can keep spinning these gems.

And you don't "build through the draft". You build through all avenues: draft, free agency, UDFA, trades, etc.
Keep the 3rd  
D HOS : 3:52 pm : link
Could now use day 3 pick for a talented
receiver down someone's depth chart. No "top" guys or someone coming off injury. That's what off-season is for. Yes I know it would be cheaper in season to vet the top guy but while the window has unexpectedly opened, I don't think we get too far off the blueprint.
Stick with the program  
Spider43 : 3:59 pm : link
First, do no harm to future years/flexibility. In Schoen I trust.
If they can get Jeudy  
illmatic : 4:07 pm : link
for a reasonable price (3rd rounder at the most), I say go for it. Moore would be nice but I think he would be too expensive cost wise.
Its no secret  
GiantGrit : 4:21 pm : link
Based on public reports and breadcrumbs here we’re working the phones. Always comes down to price. Giants have inquired into Moore (as Rico said), Claypool. Friend of a friend of a friend yada yada…..Jeudy is our preference, comes down to cost. Broncos are shopping him heavily.

We need to upgrade, we’re doing well, but rightly so we’re not going to overpay. Or so I think.

Not that we really need it but man a big WR pickup is gonna further jazz up the entire team and fanbase. I hope it happens.
