Toney was never hurt?

Sean : 2:33 pm
Quote:
Kadarius Toney
@0fficialC2N
That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…..Irrelevant people don’t get updates 🤣🤷🏽‍♂️

He was a disgrace to the Giants number 89  
Chris684 : 2:44 pm : link
Someone should apologize to Mark Bavaro that this clown ever donned those digits for NYG.

0 would have been more fitting for him.
Wow.  
Mike in Long Beach : 2:44 pm : link
RE: The word “still”  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15885618 RicFlair said:
Quote:
is in the tweet.

Yeah and?
RE: Defenders of Toney  
Mdgiantsfan : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15885612 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Where are you today. Piece of human trash. Glad he is gone.


While I haven't defended him through this process, rightfully he's getting a lot heat from Giants fans. But he landed with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and that offense.

If I'm KT, it's not a bad day. He has a great opportunity to show the skills we've briefly seen on the big stage.
I was hoping  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2:49 pm : link
the off-field stuff was overstated. Guess not. Guys like JonC told us this was the deal.
RE: Yep  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15885586 The Dude said:
Quote:
Was stated in the below thread...and lets just say some people didn't believe it. BBI Toney thread - ( New Window )


Holy crap what a bunch of buttholes on that thread.

JonC posts some intel, which we all want more of, and he gets blasted with posts like "name your source!" and "conspiracy theorist!"
RE: Go Terps.  
Go Terps : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15885615 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
You burning your KT89 jersey? I know you were such a fan of his, Haha.


You could see this conclusion coming in training camp of 2021. The NFL is a place of work.

"This is our job. If you want to have fun go be a clown." - Rich Seubert
RE: RE: The word “still”  
RicFlair : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15885626 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15885618 RicFlair said:


Quote:


is in the tweet.


Yeah and?



Yeah and the inclusion of that word means this tweet in no way indicates he was never hurt.
RE: RE: RE: The word “still”  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15885643 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885626 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885618 RicFlair said:


Quote:


is in the tweet.


Yeah and?




Yeah and the inclusion of that word means this tweet in no way indicates he was never hurt.


Actually, it doesn't. It means he's not injured anymore, and that's if you're gullible and stupid enough to believe this dipshit.

Good riddance!

:)
RE: I was hoping  
beatrixkiddo : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15885638 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
the off-field stuff was overstated. Guess not. Guys like JonC told us this was the deal.


KC, Pitt, Raiders and Dallas can always get value out of trouble maker players.
RE: RE: I was hoping  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15885646 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
In comment 15885638 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


the off-field stuff was overstated. Guess not. Guys like JonC told us this was the deal.



KC, Pitt, Raiders and Dallas can always get value out of trouble maker players.


Those guys played. Toney did not.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:51 pm : link
GT, JonC, Banks, & a lot of others were dropping bread crumbs for awhile in terms of this dude. And again, the Judge coaching staff didn't seem to be enamored with his persona. That's TWO different coaching staffs that had major reservations about him. Perhaps Reid can do wonders for him, but I'd bet against it. KT89 seems more interested in being an NFL player in theory than actually playing.
Going back to last year  
GiantGrit : 2:52 pm : link
I was told the Giants felt he was healthy enough to play at the end of the year. Then the publicly noted offseason drama. In early September he knew maybe 15-20 plays and had a “hamstring” but was walking around completely fine.

We’ve been trying to offload him for awhile. One of those guys where its always something. Good riddance.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The word “still”  
RicFlair : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15885645 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15885643 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885626 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885618 RicFlair said:


Quote:


is in the tweet.


Yeah and?




Yeah and the inclusion of that word means this tweet in no way indicates he was never hurt.



Actually, it doesn't. It means he's not injured anymore, and that's if you're gullible and stupid enough to believe this dipshit.

Good riddance!

:)


Yeah so you’re agreeing with me, the tweet isn’t saying he was never hurt, but that he is no longer hurt.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The word “still”  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15885673 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885645 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885643 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885626 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885618 RicFlair said:


Quote:


is in the tweet.


Yeah and?




Yeah and the inclusion of that word means this tweet in no way indicates he was never hurt.



Actually, it doesn't. It means he's not injured anymore, and that's if you're gullible and stupid enough to believe this dipshit.

Good riddance!

:)



Yeah so you’re agreeing with me, the tweet isn’t saying he was never hurt, but that he is no longer hurt.


If you think he was hurt the entire season thus far, that's on you. Seems like even Daboll didn't believe that nonsense.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The word “still”  
arcarsenal : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15885673 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15885645 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885643 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885626 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885618 RicFlair said:


Quote:


is in the tweet.


Yeah and?




Yeah and the inclusion of that word means this tweet in no way indicates he was never hurt.



Actually, it doesn't. It means he's not injured anymore, and that's if you're gullible and stupid enough to believe this dipshit.

Good riddance!

:)



Yeah so you’re agreeing with me, the tweet isn’t saying he was never hurt, but that he is no longer hurt.


And yet, still was not expected to play this weekend, or any time soon for that matter. This isn't hard...
Imagine being stupid enough to  
cosmicj : 3:00 pm : link
Disclose this publicly. DGAF is right.
See ya bum  
Jints in Carolina : 3:01 pm : link
This guy gives Eli Apple  
Breeze_94 : 3:02 pm : link
A run for his money as the worst Giants over the last 10 years. Cya later Klown.
this tweet is great. too  
islander1 : 3:03 pm : link
on top of openly admitting he wasn't really as hurt as led on.
Lol please don’t go out sad…..thinking i Kare - ( New Window )
RE: This guy gives Eli Apple  
islander1 : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15885695 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
A run for his money as the worst Giants over the last 10 years. Cya later Klown.


this guy's way worse than Apple.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The word “still”  
RicFlair : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15885686 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15885673 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885645 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885643 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885626 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885618 RicFlair said:


Quote:


is in the tweet.


Yeah and?




Yeah and the inclusion of that word means this tweet in no way indicates he was never hurt.



Actually, it doesn't. It means he's not injured anymore, and that's if you're gullible and stupid enough to believe this dipshit.

Good riddance!

:)



Yeah so you’re agreeing with me, the tweet isn’t saying he was never hurt, but that he is no longer hurt.




And yet, still was not expected to play this weekend, or any time soon for that matter. This isn't hard...



Cool. What’s not hard? All I’m saying is that this tweet doesn’t say he was never hurt.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The word “still”  
RicFlair : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15885685 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15885673 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885645 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885643 RicFlair said:


Quote:


In comment 15885626 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15885618 RicFlair said:


Quote:


is in the tweet.


Yeah and?




Yeah and the inclusion of that word means this tweet in no way indicates he was never hurt.



Actually, it doesn't. It means he's not injured anymore, and that's if you're gullible and stupid enough to believe this dipshit.

Good riddance!

:)



Yeah so you’re agreeing with me, the tweet isn’t saying he was never hurt, but that he is no longer hurt.




If you think he was hurt the entire season thus far, that's on you. Seems like even Daboll didn't believe that nonsense.



What I think is irrelevant. I’m speaking of the words in the tweet. You agreed.
I think the Giants being bad for so long  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:04 pm : link
literally made some fans' brains rot. It's hilarious.
RicFlair  
Sean : 3:05 pm : link
You are correct. I should have phrased my title differently.
Grit  
JonC : 3:05 pm : link
Yep. I thought they would trade him last April, and I suspect he did too. Degree of injury has been debatable, and it should be obvious now he used it to sit out to force his way out. Good riddance.
I remember reading a puff piece  
OBJ_AllDay : 3:05 pm : link
That included his military background father saying he was a good kid and that him and the mother were going to make sure he was dedicated and reliable etc. What a joke
RE: I think the Giants being bad for so long  
RicFlair : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15885707 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
literally made some fans' brains rot. It's hilarious.




My guy, even the threadstarter agreed with me. So did you, I don’t understand what you’re on about. You agreed with me.
Toney was spitefull  
kelly : 3:09 pm : link
Didn't like being called out for not attending OTA's so he purposely dogged it, that's my take.

He was never a Giant, he only wore the uniform.
He was never hurt  
averagejoe : 3:11 pm : link
he is just a shitbag. Yung Joka is no longer a 1st rd draft pick. He is now a 3rd rd comp pick. If he does not fly right KC will release him in a NY minute.

I predict a very short stay in KC .
One day the real story will come out  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:16 pm : link
And Toney will really look like another footnote
Have fund KC  
bradshaw44 : 3:18 pm : link
Maybe he does decide to play. But with two rotted rubber bands for hamstrings, don't expect him on the field too often.
I think we all knew that  
ZogZerg : 3:25 pm : link
we were just hoping that wasn't the case
This transaction is bigger than the player traded or the compensation  
No Where Man : 3:36 pm : link
that was received. Even though Schoen & Daboll have professed that this is a player's league, what they did today just solidified their "montra" about how this team is going to be run, and it's just not "lip service". The players on this team now know that all players on this team are equal, despite draft status, contract amount, playing experience, etc. Do you
understand Kenny G.?
Fuck him. Such a fucking loser.  
Anakim : 3:36 pm : link
He deleted the tweet ha  
Strahan91 : 3:38 pm : link
Toney wants to be treated like he's a ten year vet with a HOF career  
Producer : 3:40 pm : link
instead of what he is, a talented dude who hasn't done squat. He wants all the allowances.

It's possible he'll change his tune to play (for a while) with NFL royalty, Patrick Mahomes. Who cares, it's a headache we don't need.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:44 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2m
The Giants officially have no response to Toney’s claim that he is not hurt
RE: Defenders of Toney  
GruningsOnTheHill : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15885612 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Where are you today. Piece of human trash. Glad he is gone.

I wouldn’t say I’m a defender or not a defender. Up until my daughter attended U of F, I never really gave a rat’s ass about football. She graduated last year, and for the four years she was there, I took an interest and watched almost all of the Gators’ games. Kyle Pitts got all the national attention, but the playmaker on that offense was Kadarius Toney. Freak athlete. His senior year was particularly amazing with right around 1000 receiving yards.

It never occurred to me that he would go to the Giants—or even in the 1st round—because I figured he was undersized. I was thrilled when he was drafted by the Giants and I was looking forward to that same Gator magic that never materialized, outside of the Dallas game.

I don’t know if the guy was hurt or if he wasn’t hurt or if he’s an asshole, but I’m disappointed that his talent was never on display and that his NYG career is over.
If Toney was faking an injury...  
bw in dc : 3:47 pm : link
and ostensibly admitting it, is this potentially an issue between a team and the NFLPA?
Why would anyone pursuing  
Bill in UT : 3:55 pm : link
a rap music career want to get out of NY? IDGI
RE: If Toney was faking an injury...  
ThreePoints : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15885833 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and ostensibly admitting it, is this potentially an issue between a team and the NFLPA?


If Toney was faking an injury, could the Giants have suspended him?
RE: Why would anyone pursuing  
Jay on the Island : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15885842 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
a rap music career want to get out of NY? IDGI

Nobody but he’s not intelligent enough to realize that yet.
RE: If Toney was faking an injury...  
bradshaw44 : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15885833 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and ostensibly admitting it, is this potentially an issue between a team and the NFLPA?


This is what I was wondering. Can we get some money back, and maybe some cap space back?
RE: Grit  
widmerseyebrow : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15885712 JonC said:
Quote:
Yep. I thought they would trade him last April, and I suspect he did too. Degree of injury has been debatable, and it should be obvious now he used it to sit out to force his way out. Good riddance.


Obvious for anyone paying attention. Thanks for the bread crumbs.
How quickly everyone forgets about  
BigBlue7 : 4:10 pm : link
DeAndre Baker
RE: How quickly everyone forgets about  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15885866 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
DeAndre Baker


In what way?
RE: ...  
gmen4ever : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15885581 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
LOL. What a clown. Good riddance.


totally agree
RE: RE: How quickly everyone forgets about  
BigBlueShock : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15885889 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15885866 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


DeAndre Baker



In what way?

Yeah, what’s that even mean? Wtf?
RE: Going back to last year  
AcesUp : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15885652 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
I was told the Giants felt he was healthy enough to play at the end of the year. Then the publicly noted offseason drama. In early September he knew maybe 15-20 plays and had a “hamstring” but was walking around completely fine.

We’ve been trying to offload him for awhile. One of those guys where its always something. Good riddance.


The guy missed time with every single body part on his anatomy. Throw in the bizarre stuff with the cleats too. HIs history being on the field consistently at Florida until it was time to get paid. It was easy to see that it was more than just "bad injury luck" with him, even from the cheap seats.
