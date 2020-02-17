Toney was never hurt?

GT, JonC, Banks, & a lot of others were dropping bread crumbs for awhile in terms of this dude. And again, the Judge coaching staff didn't seem to be enamored with his persona. That's TWO different coaching staffs that had major reservations about him. Perhaps Reid can do wonders for him, but I'd bet against it. KT89 seems more interested in being an NFL player in theory than actually playing.
I was told the Giants felt he was healthy enough to play at the end of the year. Then the publicly noted offseason drama. In early September he knew maybe 15-20 plays and had a “hamstring” but was walking around completely fine.
We’ve been trying to offload him for awhile. One of those guys where its always something. Good riddance.
that was received. Even though Schoen & Daboll have professed that this is a player's league, what they did today just solidified their "montra" about how this team is going to be run, and it's just not "lip service". The players on this team now know that all players on this team are equal, despite draft status, contract amount, playing experience, etc. Do you
understand Kenny G.?
Where are you today. Piece of human trash. Glad he is gone.
I wouldn’t say I’m a defender or not a defender. Up until my daughter attended U of F, I never really gave a rat’s ass about football. She graduated last year, and for the four years she was there, I took an interest and watched almost all of the Gators’ games. Kyle Pitts got all the national attention, but the playmaker on that offense was Kadarius Toney. Freak athlete. His senior year was particularly amazing with right around 1000 receiving yards.
It never occurred to me that he would go to the Giants—or even in the 1st round—because I figured he was undersized. I was thrilled when he was drafted by the Giants and I was looking forward to that same Gator magic that never materialized, outside of the Dallas game.
I don’t know if the guy was hurt or if he wasn’t hurt or if he’s an asshole, but I’m disappointed that his talent was never on display and that his NYG career is over.
The guy missed time with every single body part on his anatomy. Throw in the bizarre stuff with the cleats too. HIs history being on the field consistently at Florida until it was time to get paid. It was easy to see that it was more than just "bad injury luck" with him, even from the cheap seats.
0 would have been more fitting for him.
Yeah and?
While I haven't defended him through this process, rightfully he's getting a lot heat from Giants fans. But he landed with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and that offense.
If I'm KT, it's not a bad day. He has a great opportunity to show the skills we've briefly seen on the big stage.
Holy crap what a bunch of buttholes on that thread.
JonC posts some intel, which we all want more of, and he gets blasted with posts like "name your source!" and "conspiracy theorist!"
You could see this conclusion coming in training camp of 2021. The NFL is a place of work.
"This is our job. If you want to have fun go be a clown." - Rich Seubert
Yeah and the inclusion of that word means this tweet in no way indicates he was never hurt.
KC, Pitt, Raiders and Dallas can always get value out of trouble maker players.
the off-field stuff was overstated. Guess not. Guys like JonC told us this was the deal.
KC, Pitt, Raiders and Dallas can always get value out of trouble maker players.
Those guys played. Toney did not.
We’ve been trying to offload him for awhile. One of those guys where its always something. Good riddance.
Yeah so you’re agreeing with me, the tweet isn’t saying he was never hurt, but that he is no longer hurt.
If you think he was hurt the entire season thus far, that's on you. Seems like even Daboll didn't believe that nonsense.
Lol please don’t go out sad…..thinking i Kare - ( New Window )
this guy's way worse than Apple.
Cool. What’s not hard? All I’m saying is that this tweet doesn’t say he was never hurt.
He was never a Giant, he only wore the uniform.
I predict a very short stay in KC .
It's possible he'll change his tune to play (for a while) with NFL royalty, Patrick Mahomes. Who cares, it's a headache we don't need.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
2m
The Giants officially have no response to Toney’s claim that he is not hurt
If Toney was faking an injury, could the Giants have suspended him?
Nobody but he’s not intelligent enough to realize that yet.
This is what I was wondering. Can we get some money back, and maybe some cap space back?
Obvious for anyone paying attention. Thanks for the bread crumbs.
In what way?
totally agree
Quote:
In what way?
Yeah, what’s that even mean? Wtf?
