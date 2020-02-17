Poll: Do Giants trade for a receiver?

I’m not even saying to go that big. I guess George Young and Ray Perkins got recklace like DG did too… and don’t tell me that 1981 team was miles ahead of this team. Actually, the similarities are striking.
that the season has started 6-1. If we wait until next year, you never know what can happen?! Injuries, players depart, new players come in and maybe don't play as well as anticipated, etc. It's stupid in my mind to say this is a long term thing, when we all can't predict the future. Daboll could suck next year?! The team could start off 1-6 again, with a harder schedule. You have to try to improve the team now, in the present without mortgaging the future. A good GM will find a way.
price for Jeudy and Claypool enough to pull the trigger.
I wouldn't be surprised to see a lower tier move...think Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Callaway...late round pick swap.
That said, if you can get a good deal on Jeudy or Claypool then yes, pull the trigger. How many times in the last 10 years have the Giants been 6-1? How many times have they made the playoffs? If you're there, and the Giants are, then you do what you can to improve the team.
price for Jeudy and Claypool enough to pull the trigger.
I wouldn't be surprised to see a lower tier move...think Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Callaway...late round pick swap.
That said, if you can get a good deal on Jeudy or Claypool then yes, pull the trigger. How many times in the last 10 years have the Giants been 6-1? How many times have they made the playoffs? If you're there, and the Giants are, then you do what you can to improve the team.
Yes exactly! Don't trade for a guy just for the sake of trading. If you can get a young WR with potential than yes I believe we should make the trade. I think both Jeudy & Claypool are good trade targets and I think both have the potential to be #1 WRs in the NFL. Especially Claypool. He's flashed a ton of potential in the NFL. That's also dependent on what kind of guy he is. Is he willing to put in the work and accept coaches coaching him up? If he's a hard worker that wants to succeed I think he's worth trading for (Not sure of his work ethic) Guys with his size & speed don't come around very often.
The differnece between mortgaging the future vs. securing the future
They say they are always looking to improve the team. Always. If a player fits what they are looking for at an affordable price, they won't wait until next season to upgrade the team. If they believe any available WR right now such as Jeudy improves the team for now and the future, and can be had at a fair price, then it would be foolish to wait until the next draft.
They have stated they are always looking to improve the team, so if it makes sense to do so and is financially feasible, they will upgrade any and all positions. There is a difference between mortgaging the future and securing the future!
In the case of trading for Jeudy, he was a 1st round pick, if they believe he still is worth that and can get him for a 2nd rounder in trade, then that is a worthwhile trade and benefits the Giants now and in the future. If they think he is worth a 2nd round pick, and offer a 3rd rounder, it is still a worthwhile trade as long as he is better than anyone we've got.
Filling that WR need now means we won't be on pins and needles during the draft waiting and hoping the Wr we covet will fall to us because that need is already taken care of. How many drafts did we wait to fill a need only to find the draft didn't fall to us the way we had hoped it would and so a legitimate position of need like the OL didn't get addressed! When we needed a Wr before, Philly snatched him up. There's no guarantee the guy you want in the draft makes it to you. So if you have a bird in your hand that you are happy with, go secure him (but don't overpay).
RE: The differnece between mortgaging the future vs. securing the future
They say they are always looking to improve the team. Always. If a player fits what they are looking for at an affordable price, they won't wait until next season to upgrade the team. If they believe any available WR right now such as Jeudy improves the team for now and the future, and can be had at a fair price, then it would be foolish to wait until the next draft.
They have stated they are always looking to improve the team, so if it makes sense to do so and is financially feasible, they will upgrade any and all positions. There is a difference between mortgaging the future and securing the future!
In the case of trading for Jeudy, he was a 1st round pick, if they believe he still is worth that and can get him for a 2nd rounder in trade, then that is a worthwhile trade and benefits the Giants now and in the future. If they think he is worth a 2nd round pick, and offer a 3rd rounder, it is still a worthwhile trade as long as he is better than anyone we've got.
Filling that WR need now means we won't be on pins and needles during the draft waiting and hoping the Wr we covet will fall to us because that need is already taken care of. How many drafts did we wait to fill a need only to find the draft didn't fall to us the way we had hoped it would and so a legitimate position of need like the OL didn't get addressed! When we needed a Wr before, Philly snatched him up. There's no guarantee the guy you want in the draft makes it to you. So if you have a bird in your hand that you are happy with, go secure him (but don't overpay).
I just checked free agent WRs and they suck this offsesdon. So if we really want a WR we'd have to do it in the draft (Not a huge fan of many CFB WRs either) We're 6-1 with a very favorable schedule. Most likely we will be picking in the mid 20s. So there's a good chance the guys we want will be gone.
Even if they are contenders this year they should lean into what they do well.
They should throw the ball less as the year goes on, not more.
Agreed about the running but don’t you think an upgrade at WR over what we have now might actually help the running game? Spread the field out a bit more and keep D’s from loading the box to stop our running game.
Right now I don’t think D’s worry too much about our WR’s and why should they? I’d get an upgrade this year if the price is right considering the position the team is in now. If the price is too high then ride it out and do the best we can with what we have.
RE: I don't think they are going to like the asking
Was amazing at LSU, but hadn’t been given an opportunity in CAR and with no QB. He’s 6’2 200 lbs. He has a very favorable contract for 2 more seasons. Low risk, high reward move in my opinion. If it doesn’t work out, it’s as if you drafted him round 5 or 6.
Was amazing at LSU, but hadn’t been given an opportunity in CAR and with no QB. He’s 6’2 200 lbs. He has a very favorable contract for 2 more seasons. Low risk, high reward move in my opinion. If it doesn’t work out, it’s as if you drafted him round 5 or 6.
He is one of my favorites to get. He has also played quite well during the preseason. Hasn't been getting much run in CAR, so should be relatively cheap
I'd forget Claypool, he's a knucklehead and I don't think he fits this offense.
Jeudy makes some sense from just about every angle. He's not just a win-now move but would certainly help the cause. I get the hesitancy with him not being an elite alpha but solid WRs carry a lot of value in this league too. Look at what Christian Kirk commanded on the open market, he had a very similar profile to what Jeudy does now. We probably need another two good WRs at a minimum in 2023 and beyond, they're not easy to find so checking one of those boxes is big imo. I'm indifferent to trading a 2 for him, part of that is deference to Daboll's experience with him, however they should be trying to pry him away for a small package surrounding our 3. Just have a firm comp limit in mind and pick up the phone. There are other guys on that team that should be available cheaper as well.
An example getting Jeudy for 3rd. He is only 23. So we use a draft pick now for a young WR who is proven rather than using the same draft pick in april to get a WR in the draft. At least with Jeudy you know what you are getting, he is less of an unknown.
I sure hope we get a WR, we are 6-1 and in the thick of it.
An example getting Jeudy for 3rd. He is only 23. So we use a draft pick now for a young WR who is proven rather than using the same draft pick in april to get a WR in the draft. At least with Jeudy you know what you are getting, he is less of an unknown.
I sure hope we get a WR, we are 6-1 and in the thick of it.
Even if they are contenders this year they should lean into what they do well.
They should throw the ball less as the year goes on, not more.
Agreed about the running but don’t you think an upgrade at WR over what we have now might actually help the running game? Spread the field out a bit more and keep D’s from loading the box to stop our running game.
Right now I don’t think D’s worry too much about our WR’s and why should they? I’d get an upgrade this year if the price is right considering the position the team is in now. If the price is too high then ride it out and do the best we can with what we have.
Yes...better yet let's get worse at WR and throw it even less than less. I say we bench Robinson --better safe than sorry.
What the hell is wrong with some of you.
RE: RE: We’re talking about a mid to late round pick
I can see Brandin Cooks or someone like that for a 4th or 5th.
Cooks inexplicably gets traded for more than I think he's worth every time (and he's been traded three times, if I'm not mistaken - twice for a 1st round pick and most recently for a 2nd round pick). Your suggestion would be the first time Cooks was actually traded for a reasonably cheap return.
That said, Cooks would be an interesting fit. I've always thought he's kind of overrated, but he's been productive. The problem with Cooks is his contract. He'd fit under the cap this year no problem. But next year he has an $18M guaranteed salary at 30 years old.
If he were younger, I'd look at that guaranteed salary for 2023 and see it as a starting point for an extension and convert some portion of that salary to bonus. And that might still be something the Giants would look into if Cooks were a trade target for them. The Giants could convert $15M of the $18M 2023 bonus to salary, leave behind a fully guaranteed $3M salary for 2023 (so BC's 2023 cash remains the same), and add a void year for 2025. That would give them the following scenarios going forward:
2023: $3M guaranteed salary, $500K in combined per-game roster bonuses, $8.5M cap hit ($18M dead money)
2024: $13M non-guaranteed, $3M roster bonus, $500K in combined per-game roster bonuses, $21.5M cap hit ($10M dead money prior to initial roster bonus vesting on the 5th day of the league year; $13M dead money after vesting)
2025: $5M dead money
Total contract: 3 years, $35M ($11.7M AAV)
So the Giants could potentially escape after 2023 with $10M in dead money and $3M in 2024 savings, or they could carry him with the roster bonus, and let him try to make the team. Even the worst case scenario for 2024 would be that he gets cut/traded after the roster bonus is vested, in which case his dead money offsets his salary equally, and the Giants could rid themselves of him while remaining cap neutral (plus the cost of his replacement).
Even if they are contenders this year they should lean into what they do well.
They should throw the ball less as the year goes on, not more.
Agreed about the running but don’t you think an upgrade at WR over what we have now might actually help the running game? Spread the field out a bit more and keep D’s from loading the box to stop our running game.
Right now I don’t think D’s worry too much about our WR’s and why should they? I’d get an upgrade this year if the price is right considering the position the team is in now. If the price is too high then ride it out and do the best we can with what we have.
Yes...better yet let's get worse at WR and throw it even less than less. I say we bench Robinson --better safe than sorry.
What the hell is wrong with some of you.
I agree, sit Barkley too. Since you know, our plan says we aren't supposed to win this season. Lets be frugal and safe
I can see Brandin Cooks or someone like that for a 4th or 5th.
Cooks inexplicably gets traded for more than I think he's worth every time (and he's been traded three times, if I'm not mistaken - twice for a 1st round pick and most recently for a 2nd round pick). Your suggestion would be the first time Cooks was actually traded for a reasonably cheap return.
That said, Cooks would be an interesting fit. I've always thought he's kind of overrated, but he's been productive. The problem with Cooks is his contract. He'd fit under the cap this year no problem. But next year he has an $18M guaranteed salary at 30 years old.
If he were younger, I'd look at that guaranteed salary for 2023 and see it as a starting point for an extension and convert some portion of that salary to bonus. And that might still be something the Giants would look into if Cooks were a trade target for them. The Giants could convert $15M of the $18M 2023 bonus to salary, leave behind a fully guaranteed $3M salary for 2023 (so BC's 2023 cash remains the same), and add a void year for 2025. That would give them the following scenarios going forward:
2023: $3M guaranteed salary, $500K in combined per-game roster bonuses, $8.5M cap hit ($18M dead money)
2024: $13M non-guaranteed, $3M roster bonus, $500K in combined per-game roster bonuses, $21.5M cap hit ($10M dead money prior to initial roster bonus vesting on the 5th day of the league year; $13M dead money after vesting)
2025: $5M dead money
Total contract: 3 years, $35M ($11.7M AAV)
So the Giants could potentially escape after 2023 with $10M in dead money and $3M in 2024 savings, or they could carry him with the roster bonus, and let him try to make the team. Even the worst case scenario for 2024 would be that he gets cut/traded after the roster bonus is vested, in which case his dead money offsets his salary equally, and the Giants could rid themselves of him while remaining cap neutral (plus the cost of his replacement).
There you go. I don't love Cooks either but I like him a lot more than Herman Moore circa 2002. And he's starting for us on Sunday.
For those who are calling this year a massive surprise and the regime is still focused on next year... you're probably right. But one of the biggest factors in understanding what the team can/will look like next year is having a better understanding of what Daniel Jones is.
Even to this very moment, the picture is still hazy as to what Daniel Jones is. He's been rightfully limited by the coaching staff because of a strong ground game and horrible receivers.
So it's not only good for the Giants next year, but if you give Jones someone who can help evaluate him better, the Giants put themselves in a better position to build properly in 2023.
i'll just continue to scream 1981 from the hilltops
if they don't trade for one, but they won't trade for one because they either don't like the player or feel the cost is too high (3rd or better is probably too much depending on the player and contract)
Schoen isn't sitting in his office right now saying" ehh we aren't that good, might as well just stay the course" no way in hell.
RE: yeah by no means would i kill Schoen and Daboll
if they don't trade for one, but they won't trade for one because they either don't like the player or feel the cost is too high (3rd or better is probably too much depending on the player and contract)
Schoen isn't sitting in his office right now saying" ehh we aren't that good, might as well just stay the course" no way in hell.
if they believe in Jones, now is the time to give him the best WR they can find on the market.
RE: RE: RE: We’re talking about a mid to late round pick
yes I am aware of that. Hey, speak of the devil we actually need a solid starter at WR right NOW. Stay with me, why not convert one of those lotto ticket mid round picks for....a SOLID STARTER.
I give up.
Fucking think people.
Trading 4-5 years of a cost controlled starter for a starter that is cost controlled for 1-2 years. I am thinking. And I'm not in love with Jeudy or Moore right now: they both get a high volume of targets and have pretty bad catch %s. I was against the Golladay trade for the same reason.
RE: RE: NY sports has fucking sucked the last ten years
Thinking you're closer than you really are, or going in at the wrong time, is how you make a few mistakes that lead to problems that you spend years recovering from. "Hey, we need to get Jones some weapons ASAP" is exactly how they got the Golladay noose around their necks and how they wasted a 1st round pick on Toney.
"Let's get some weapons and go for it while we have an opportunity" is like the root cause of the last six years of lousy football and wasting the last effective years of when they had a franchise QB in place.
+1
RE: i'll just continue to scream 1981 from the hilltops
You really need to start finding more recent references, even if it means using other teams' recent history for comparisons.
1981 is a completely different stratosphere in terms of the NFL. Your point is valid but it becomes almost meaningless when your reference point is 41 years ago. There are seven NFL head coaches who weren't even born yet in 1981, and only Tom Brady was alive in 1981 among active players.
You might as well be referencing pre-merger examples at this point.
Someone should tell that to the coaches and players, because they keep fucking up our draft position and the worst part is they're pretty much guaranteed a playoff spot at this point and what if they go and win a couple of those playoff games? Then what??? We don't want a repeat of what happened in 2000!
Mixed emotions. I understand that, as of now, we will go into the
2023 draft with 11 picks.I understand our almost non-existent cap thanks to Gettleman. However, I would make a trade for a young WR who would not only fit this year,but the future. Obviously,this would be predicated on what the asking price would be, but WR will be on the 2023 draft shopping list, so if one could be added now, it would just speed up the process. Jeudy would be my #1 choice, young,talented & his previous relationship with Daboll at Alabama helps. I'd give up a 3rd (doesn't matter which 3rd,as both will be fairly close to one another!)& 7th(Not sure that would be enough).
Moore & Claypool are the other 2 that have been mentioned frequently. Moore, even if he is available, will probably be too costly, as might Claypool.I think Schoen waits until the final minutes of the deadline,sees if anyone gives in to one of his proposals & if not, we pray,in a season of unexpected success,that Golladay is actually healthy after the bye week & shows signs of what he once was with the Lions!!!
Should they? No. The last thing we need is to screw up the chemistry of what we have with a player who is either overpaid or someone who isn't wanted elsewhere. This is what led to KG and KT last year. Hard pass.
Will they? I am going to also say no. Surprisingly, prudent and sensible judgment appears to have returned to East Rutherford. And this will be reinforced after the Giants go out and beat Seattle on Sunday, their seventh win of the season with the guys currently in the locker room.
this team may end up as a playoff team but its really, really hard to imagine them going into Dallas, Philly or Minnesota and winning a playoff game let alone facing off against Buffalo and Kansas City.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I’ll stop now I think made my point.
Well I think we just learned talent isn't the only important part of a players total package.. the Giants just traded a 1st round talent for less than a 1st rounder...lol
Quote:
I think we have to be happy that we have made significant improvement this year. However, let's not fool ourselves.. this is not a contender yet.
Why the fuck not? The 9-7 Giants won a Super Bowl, were they just fooling themselves?
Quote:
I do not want to mortgage our future for a WR to finish the season. There will be guys available this off season.
A trade for 23-year old Jerry Jeudy (who will be under team control until 2025) is not mortgaging our future and he will not be available this off season (I don't think).
Those 9-7 Giants were 10-6 the previous year and won a Superbowl in the recent past.
If you can upgrade the team with a reasonable deal, do it.
If he's healthy and willing to play for the vet min for the rest of the regular season.
I wouldn't be surprised to see a lower tier move...think Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Callaway...late round pick swap.
I wouldn't be surprised to see a lower tier move...think Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Callaway...late round pick swap.
That said, if you can get a good deal on Jeudy or Claypool then yes, pull the trigger. How many times in the last 10 years have the Giants been 6-1? How many times have they made the playoffs? If you're there, and the Giants are, then you do what you can to improve the team.
They should throw the ball less as the year goes on, not more.
Quote:
price for Jeudy and Claypool enough to pull the trigger.
I wouldn't be surprised to see a lower tier move...think Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Callaway...late round pick swap.
That said, if you can get a good deal on Jeudy or Claypool then yes, pull the trigger. How many times in the last 10 years have the Giants been 6-1? How many times have they made the playoffs? If you're there, and the Giants are, then you do what you can to improve the team.
Yes exactly! Don't trade for a guy just for the sake of trading. If you can get a young WR with potential than yes I believe we should make the trade. I think both Jeudy & Claypool are good trade targets and I think both have the potential to be #1 WRs in the NFL. Especially Claypool. He's flashed a ton of potential in the NFL. That's also dependent on what kind of guy he is. Is he willing to put in the work and accept coaches coaching him up? If he's a hard worker that wants to succeed I think he's worth trading for (Not sure of his work ethic) Guys with his size & speed don't come around very often.
They have stated they are always looking to improve the team, so if it makes sense to do so and is financially feasible, they will upgrade any and all positions. There is a difference between mortgaging the future and securing the future!
In the case of trading for Jeudy, he was a 1st round pick, if they believe he still is worth that and can get him for a 2nd rounder in trade, then that is a worthwhile trade and benefits the Giants now and in the future. If they think he is worth a 2nd round pick, and offer a 3rd rounder, it is still a worthwhile trade as long as he is better than anyone we've got.
Filling that WR need now means we won't be on pins and needles during the draft waiting and hoping the Wr we covet will fall to us because that need is already taken care of. How many drafts did we wait to fill a need only to find the draft didn't fall to us the way we had hoped it would and so a legitimate position of need like the OL didn't get addressed! When we needed a Wr before, Philly snatched him up. There's no guarantee the guy you want in the draft makes it to you. So if you have a bird in your hand that you are happy with, go secure him (but don't overpay).
They have stated they are always looking to improve the team, so if it makes sense to do so and is financially feasible, they will upgrade any and all positions. There is a difference between mortgaging the future and securing the future!
In the case of trading for Jeudy, he was a 1st round pick, if they believe he still is worth that and can get him for a 2nd rounder in trade, then that is a worthwhile trade and benefits the Giants now and in the future. If they think he is worth a 2nd round pick, and offer a 3rd rounder, it is still a worthwhile trade as long as he is better than anyone we've got.
Filling that WR need now means we won't be on pins and needles during the draft waiting and hoping the Wr we covet will fall to us because that need is already taken care of. How many drafts did we wait to fill a need only to find the draft didn't fall to us the way we had hoped it would and so a legitimate position of need like the OL didn't get addressed! When we needed a Wr before, Philly snatched him up. There's no guarantee the guy you want in the draft makes it to you. So if you have a bird in your hand that you are happy with, go secure him (but don't overpay).
I just checked free agent WRs and they suck this offsesdon. So if we really want a WR we'd have to do it in the draft (Not a huge fan of many CFB WRs either) We're 6-1 with a very favorable schedule. Most likely we will be picking in the mid 20s. So there's a good chance the guys we want will be gone.
Mid round picks can be solid starters under Schoen and Daboll.
They should throw the ball less as the year goes on, not more.
Agreed about the running but don’t you think an upgrade at WR over what we have now might actually help the running game? Spread the field out a bit more and keep D’s from loading the box to stop our running game.
Right now I don’t think D’s worry too much about our WR’s and why should they? I’d get an upgrade this year if the price is right considering the position the team is in now. If the price is too high then ride it out and do the best we can with what we have.
I wouldn't be surprised to see a lower tier move...think Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Callaway...late round pick swap.
This is my feeling (and preference) also. Though I think Bourne has a large contract, so I don't know that he is a good example
And now that Schoen picked up a little more dry powder from shedding Toney, maybe he can structure something that doesn't dilute 2023 much at all.
He is one of my favorites to get. He has also played quite well during the preseason. Hasn't been getting much run in CAR, so should be relatively cheap
I'd forget Claypool, he's a knucklehead and I don't think he fits this offense.
Jeudy makes some sense from just about every angle. He's not just a win-now move but would certainly help the cause. I get the hesitancy with him not being an elite alpha but solid WRs carry a lot of value in this league too. Look at what Christian Kirk commanded on the open market, he had a very similar profile to what Jeudy does now. We probably need another two good WRs at a minimum in 2023 and beyond, they're not easy to find so checking one of those boxes is big imo. I'm indifferent to trading a 2 for him, part of that is deference to Daboll's experience with him, however they should be trying to pry him away for a small package surrounding our 3. Just have a firm comp limit in mind and pick up the phone. There are other guys on that team that should be available cheaper as well.
I sure hope we get a WR, we are 6-1 and in the thick of it.
I sure hope we get a WR, we are 6-1 and in the thick of it.
Agreed. This is a time to strike.
Quote:
Even if they are contenders this year they should lean into what they do well.
They should throw the ball less as the year goes on, not more.
Agreed about the running but don’t you think an upgrade at WR over what we have now might actually help the running game? Spread the field out a bit more and keep D’s from loading the box to stop our running game.
Right now I don’t think D’s worry too much about our WR’s and why should they? I’d get an upgrade this year if the price is right considering the position the team is in now. If the price is too high then ride it out and do the best we can with what we have.
Yes...better yet let's get worse at WR and throw it even less than less. I say we bench Robinson --better safe than sorry.
What the hell is wrong with some of you.
Quote:
Cmon
Mid round picks can be solid starters under Schoen and Daboll.
yes I am aware of that. Hey, speak of the devil we actually need a solid starter at WR right NOW. Stay with me, why not convert one of those lotto ticket mid round picks for....a SOLID STARTER.
I give up.
Fucking think people.
I can see Brandin Cooks or someone like that for a 4th or 5th.
Cooks inexplicably gets traded for more than I think he's worth every time (and he's been traded three times, if I'm not mistaken - twice for a 1st round pick and most recently for a 2nd round pick). Your suggestion would be the first time Cooks was actually traded for a reasonably cheap return.
That said, Cooks would be an interesting fit. I've always thought he's kind of overrated, but he's been productive. The problem with Cooks is his contract. He'd fit under the cap this year no problem. But next year he has an $18M guaranteed salary at 30 years old.
If he were younger, I'd look at that guaranteed salary for 2023 and see it as a starting point for an extension and convert some portion of that salary to bonus. And that might still be something the Giants would look into if Cooks were a trade target for them. The Giants could convert $15M of the $18M 2023 bonus to salary, leave behind a fully guaranteed $3M salary for 2023 (so BC's 2023 cash remains the same), and add a void year for 2025. That would give them the following scenarios going forward:
2023: $3M guaranteed salary, $500K in combined per-game roster bonuses, $8.5M cap hit ($18M dead money)
2024: $13M non-guaranteed, $3M roster bonus, $500K in combined per-game roster bonuses, $21.5M cap hit ($10M dead money prior to initial roster bonus vesting on the 5th day of the league year; $13M dead money after vesting)
2025: $5M dead money
Total contract: 3 years, $35M ($11.7M AAV)
So the Giants could potentially escape after 2023 with $10M in dead money and $3M in 2024 savings, or they could carry him with the roster bonus, and let him try to make the team. Even the worst case scenario for 2024 would be that he gets cut/traded after the roster bonus is vested, in which case his dead money offsets his salary equally, and the Giants could rid themselves of him while remaining cap neutral (plus the cost of his replacement).
Or, we can continue to act like we're 1-6 around here.
Be in the moment, just for one minute.
Quote:
In comment 15886600 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Even if they are contenders this year they should lean into what they do well.
They should throw the ball less as the year goes on, not more.
Agreed about the running but don’t you think an upgrade at WR over what we have now might actually help the running game? Spread the field out a bit more and keep D’s from loading the box to stop our running game.
Right now I don’t think D’s worry too much about our WR’s and why should they? I’d get an upgrade this year if the price is right considering the position the team is in now. If the price is too high then ride it out and do the best we can with what we have.
Yes...better yet let's get worse at WR and throw it even less than less. I say we bench Robinson --better safe than sorry.
What the hell is wrong with some of you.
I agree, sit Barkley too. Since you know, our plan says we aren't supposed to win this season. Lets be frugal and safe
Quote:
but not Jeudy.
I can see Brandin Cooks or someone like that for a 4th or 5th.
Cooks inexplicably gets traded for more than I think he's worth every time (and he's been traded three times, if I'm not mistaken - twice for a 1st round pick and most recently for a 2nd round pick). Your suggestion would be the first time Cooks was actually traded for a reasonably cheap return.
That said, Cooks would be an interesting fit. I've always thought he's kind of overrated, but he's been productive. The problem with Cooks is his contract. He'd fit under the cap this year no problem. But next year he has an $18M guaranteed salary at 30 years old.
If he were younger, I'd look at that guaranteed salary for 2023 and see it as a starting point for an extension and convert some portion of that salary to bonus. And that might still be something the Giants would look into if Cooks were a trade target for them. The Giants could convert $15M of the $18M 2023 bonus to salary, leave behind a fully guaranteed $3M salary for 2023 (so BC's 2023 cash remains the same), and add a void year for 2025. That would give them the following scenarios going forward:
2023: $3M guaranteed salary, $500K in combined per-game roster bonuses, $8.5M cap hit ($18M dead money)
2024: $13M non-guaranteed, $3M roster bonus, $500K in combined per-game roster bonuses, $21.5M cap hit ($10M dead money prior to initial roster bonus vesting on the 5th day of the league year; $13M dead money after vesting)
2025: $5M dead money
Total contract: 3 years, $35M ($11.7M AAV)
So the Giants could potentially escape after 2023 with $10M in dead money and $3M in 2024 savings, or they could carry him with the roster bonus, and let him try to make the team. Even the worst case scenario for 2024 would be that he gets cut/traded after the roster bonus is vested, in which case his dead money offsets his salary equally, and the Giants could rid themselves of him while remaining cap neutral (plus the cost of his replacement).
There you go. I don't love Cooks either but I like him a lot more than Herman Moore circa 2002. And he's starting for us on Sunday.
Even to this very moment, the picture is still hazy as to what Daniel Jones is. He's been rightfully limited by the coaching staff because of a strong ground game and horrible receivers.
So it's not only good for the Giants next year, but if you give Jones someone who can help evaluate him better, the Giants put themselves in a better position to build properly in 2023.
I'm OK either way, but would like to see them do it, if they can do something relatively cost effective...
Schoen isn't sitting in his office right now saying" ehh we aren't that good, might as well just stay the course" no way in hell.
Schoen isn't sitting in his office right now saying" ehh we aren't that good, might as well just stay the course" no way in hell.
if they believe in Jones, now is the time to give him the best WR they can find on the market.
I give up.
Fucking think people.
Trading 4-5 years of a cost controlled starter for a starter that is cost controlled for 1-2 years. I am thinking. And I'm not in love with Jeudy or Moore right now: they both get a high volume of targets and have pretty bad catch %s. I was against the Golladay trade for the same reason.
Thinking you're closer than you really are, or going in at the wrong time, is how you make a few mistakes that lead to problems that you spend years recovering from. "Hey, we need to get Jones some weapons ASAP" is exactly how they got the Golladay noose around their necks and how they wasted a 1st round pick on Toney.
"Let's get some weapons and go for it while we have an opportunity" is like the root cause of the last six years of lousy football and wasting the last effective years of when they had a franchise QB in place.
+1
You really need to start finding more recent references, even if it means using other teams' recent history for comparisons.
1981 is a completely different stratosphere in terms of the NFL. Your point is valid but it becomes almost meaningless when your reference point is 41 years ago. There are seven NFL head coaches who weren't even born yet in 1981, and only Tom Brady was alive in 1981 among active players.
You might as well be referencing pre-merger examples at this point.
Roll with what we have, we aren't winning the SB.......I'd rather go with a full draft and a salary cap more in order to find smart free agents.
Roll with what we have, we aren't winning the SB.
Moore & Claypool are the other 2 that have been mentioned frequently. Moore, even if he is available, will probably be too costly, as might Claypool.I think Schoen waits until the final minutes of the deadline,sees if anyone gives in to one of his proposals & if not, we pray,in a season of unexpected success,that Golladay is actually healthy after the bye week & shows signs of what he once was with the Lions!!!
While I don't believe that BD and JS were sold on DJ, I also don't believe that they had their minds made up to jettison him either.
Same is likely true for adding pieces if the opportunity presents itself.
Will they? I am going to also say no. Surprisingly, prudent and sensible judgment appears to have returned to East Rutherford. And this will be reinforced after the Giants go out and beat Seattle on Sunday, their seventh win of the season with the guys currently in the locker room.
and adding one piece alone, will not fix that.