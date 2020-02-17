Trade Review/Next Moves

The trade happened, Kadarius Toney for a late 3rd, late 6th. He enamored us with flashy plays in a small sample, but over the past year availability, consistency, and maturity just left much to be desired. It became apparent it wasn't going to work out, and we need to move on because he isn't part of the team--he is a 'what if'.
Stepping forward, this move continues to the goals of cap stability and molding the team to the vision our brain trust believes in. Some key developments of Jones and Saquon among other players likely each earning second contracts/extensions will absorb a lot of the perceived cap health we have in the next couple years.
2023 Cap estimate:
~ 61.5 mil with 38 players on contract
+ 13.5 mil (Golladay post-June 1st cut)
- 20-25 mil Daniel Jones
- 10-12 mil Saquon Barkley
- 5-7 mil Julian Love
-------------------------------------------------------
~ 31 mil with 40 players on contract
- 10-11 mil 2023 rookie class (11 picks)
-------------------------------------------------------
~ 20 mil with 51 players on contract
Obviously the expectation that all of the 2022 or 2023 draftees will make the team is not reasonable. Additionally decisions to be made to extend McKinney, Dexter Lawrence are going to be looming. What these numbers tell me is we are stepping the right direction, but we aren't in a position to make a play for a receiver costing 18 mil annually like DJ Moore.
Additionally, a move for a receiver in the middle of the season very rarely works out due to moving parts, chemistry. If we were to target some players what has been reported is that we are interested in a multi-year youthful piece--that will surely not come cheap. Unless it does, it would be in direct contrast to what it appears Schoen's view of draft capital being paramount. This makes sense as draft capital both influences the cap and can fit player to system.
That said, we have seen this pendulum of overrating/underrating draft equity unfold over years. 22 picks over two years are a whole lot of lottery picks, sure, but when we have a shot to make the dance in a weak NFC there's enough reason to obtain a missing asset--maybe two?
Three factors that may influence a higher probability:
- Winning Sunday/Other teams losing Sunday (i.e. Den, Det, Pit, NO, CAR)
To be Determined
- Development/Health of players
To be Determined
- Draft Equity
Likely surplus from what we can carry on the roster
Wide Receivers Rumored to be on the Block
-----------------------------------------
DJ Moore WR Panthers - ^draft equity cost, ^ salary cost, though young, polished, versatile receiver. Capable #1 receiver. Good attitude.
Jerry Jeudy WR Broncos - ^draft equity cost, though low salary cost, good route runner. Not a #1, a little overrated. Familiar with Daboll.
Chase Claypool WR Steelers - ^draft equity cost, though low salary cost. Versatile, Capable of developing into #1, though a overrated as a pure receiver. Maturity?
Brandin Cooks WR Texans - mid/lowish draft equity cost, though ^ salary cost. Older. Capable of being #1-ish.
Jarvis Landry WR Saints - lowish draft equity cost, low salary cost. Older. Capable of being #2 chain-moving possession receiver.
KJ Hamler WR Broncos - mid/lowish draft equity cost, low salary cost. Young. Underutilized. #2-3 receiver at best. Oft injured.
Nelson Agholor WR Patriots - lowish draft equity cost, high salary cost. #2/Possession receiver not far separated from quality production, underutilized in his offense. Will require Golladay swap in trade.
Kendrick Bourne WR Patriots - lowish draft equity cost, high salary cost. Versatile receiver without elite traits. Will require Golladay swap in trade.
AJ Green WR Cardinals - lowish draft equity cost, low salary cost. Absolutely cooked.
Tight Ends Rumored to be on the Block
-----------------------------------------
TJ Hockenson TE Lions - mid draft equity cost, mid salary cost (low this year). Not a focal point, but somewhat underutilized former top 10 pick likely top 10 at the position. Hasn't been the blocker he was hyped to be, but offers dual purpose as a well rounded player.
Albert O TE Broncos - very low draft equity cost, low salary cost. Lost job entirely and not contributing on a struggling offense albeit poorly coordinated. Offers minimal as a blocker.
Edges Rumored to be on the Block
-----------------------------------------
Bradley Chubb Edge Broncos - ^^draft equity, ^^salary cost. Not a play in the best interest in future but possibly apple of everyone's eye at the deadline for a reason.
Brian Burns Edge Panthers - ^^^draft equity, mid salary cost. Not likely attainable without mortgaging the house, but a valuable player for now + later though already have two top picks at the edges and Wink usually doesn't rely upon standard 4 man rush to generate pressure.
Jerry Hughes Edge Texans - low draft equity, low salary cost. 34 years old, but Schoen is familiar and allow our other guys time to get and remain healthy.
Clelin Ferrell Edge Raiders - mid/low draft equity, mid salary cost. Underwhelming former top 10 pick, while not the passrusher Hughes is, another capable body is needed at Edge.
Linebackers Rumored to be on the Block
-----------------------------------------
Shaq Thompson LB Panthers - low draft equity, low salary cost this year but horrid next. Absolutely getting cut next year with cap hit 24 mil/11 savings. Underwhelming former top pick but versatile and has had some improvement in last two years. Would require Panthers eating some cap for sure but someone needs to defend the outside zones.
Corey Littleton LB Panthers - low draft equity, low salary cost. Hasn't been much since his Rams days, Run and chase backer with athleticism, though does not take on blocks well and only just recently playing starter snaps.
Roquan Smith LB Bears- mid/low draft equity, mid/high salary cost. Unless the Bears eat some cap, they aren't going to be able to trade him easily at their asking price. Another underwhelming top pick, but has athleticism and speed that teams crave in the middle of an attacking defense like Wink's.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Overall the few guys that make sense from a draft equity/cost standpoint are veterans on cheap deals like Jarvis Landry, Hockenson, and Hughes. While I do think Claypool could be a 1, the adjustment of a player not known for his true receiver attributes in season and the amount of draft equity being asked for make it an easy pass.
Lastly, a reunion of Odell in fact IS something that could make sense for both him and for us. The landscape of the NFL is clearly AFC > NFC. The road to the super bowl is much, much harder. LA, SEA, SF, GB, MIN, PHI, DAL, NYG seem to be in good position but only GB, DAL, and NYG can really offer him reasonable target share opportunity. I wonder if a move for Landry could also sway him here as well along?
I did not know that Hockenson is on the Block. I heard about Gesicki though.
The Dolphins have around 6 mil in cap, Giants have around 3 mil. Gesicki is making 11 mil this year. Unless there are restructures and the Giants give up a DB I don't see why this is in Miami's interest.
He's disappointed in a nearly full-time role before and hasn't done much despite significant injuries at the position in NO. Don't see him as a target for short or long-term.
Okay thanks.
His QB's do suck but I understand he hasn't done much just that he's cheap and has a wider range to catch passes than Slayton and was wondering what you thought of his ceiling which apparently sucks. Haha. . We don't have much money - but okay -- hard pass.
Thompson can fit under the cap this year, that's not the problem. Next year a cap hit of 24 mil with 13 mil cap savings and their current 2023 cap is 1 mil with only 38 players on contract. By all means they are royally screwed and they should be having a fire-sale.
Trading away Brian Burns for two firsts when he has one more year at 16 mil and Panthers could select a Will Anderson with 5 years of control would be a smart move toward a rebuild. Tepper isn't a smart owner.
Not sure how the logistics would work with Thompson, as the Giants aren't in a position to take on 11 million cap hit next year either. I do know, Thompson won't be on the team--it is in their best interest to start the process of a roster churn.
Realize I didn't answer--He will likely be released from wherever he is next year so no comp pick, no.
1. Jones and Barkley are not signing 1 year deals. If they’re tagged, the cost will be higher. If not, the contracts will be backloaded. I’m thinking the 2023 cap hit to sign both to three-ish year contracts would be in the $20M range.
2. Golladay: I wouldn’t designate post June 1. Absorb the dead money and move on.
3. I’m fine with trading for a player now if the it’s someone who can help now and be part of the plan going forward. You suggest we aren’t in a position to assume D J Moore’s contract, but it’s very doable. He’s at vet minimum this year, and the $20M he’s due next year can be converted to bonuses and spread over the three years he’s under contract. Question is if he’s worth the cap hit PLUS a high draft pick.
Jones, if he continues to play well, will be making more than $20-$25 mill. They created the monster..
Otherwise good job.
Firstly, those numbers are based on market value on spotrac and not one year deals but rather 3 year. We aren't getting both for 20 mil--that ship sailed. I think both have played themselves into second contracts yes. Jones is a done deal to be a tag or short term sign--with the current QB landscape he is middle of the pack and you don't just move on from that.
I was less sure with Barkley due to positional value. If rumors are true that the Giants received an offer for a first round pick for Barkley and declined--you don't decline that if he's not in your mid to long term plans.
2. Golladay cut pre-June vs post-June is about 7 mil in net positive savings. Whatever you think we'd be missing out on can come by virtue of waiting to sign our rookie class.
3. You're right, the cap can be manageable to fit DJ Moore's contract but it will likely come at the cost of McKinney or Lawrence. The money + draft equity (maybe 2nd/4th) is a little much for me when College Football is pumping out WR's every year.
Jones, if he continues to play well, will be making more than $20-$25 mill. They created the monster..
Otherwise good job.
You're right definitely an over-estimate, but I think you're a little low with 11 picks. Don't particularly feel like calculating, but still more like 6 mil.
I tend to agree with you, but this is what Spotrac has for Jones's currently at market value.
As for rookie pool, I suspect your first estimate was fairly reasonable, but to keep everyone on the same page, you could expand your 2023 roster from 40 to 51 with 11 salaries at rookie minimum. That way, for every FA or draft pick you sign, you bump someone out of the top 51, and your $10-11M estimate effectively comes down to the $3-4M, as section 125 noted.
Bill, I know you don't have a crystal ball, but how do you see 'the Golladay situation' playing our? Trade, He somehow improves or just more of the same next year? I can't see how we dont part with him though he seems a little less of a headcase than KT89.
1) We will NOT (in my opinion) be trading for an older VET (Landry, Cooks etc) as they would truly be rentals. We are in a rebuild (retool) and whatever addition we make will either be very cheap (so that could be an older vet FA now) or a younger longer term player who will not cost a ton (draft capital).
2) I think Jones will be here 2 more with an optional 3rd year. It is the move that makes the MOST sense for our rebuild.
This team is 6-1 and if we can beat Seattle in Seattle we would have won 7 of our first 8 games and head into the bye week with a chance to get get back a few of our injured players.
Sorry. I believe you misunderstood what I meant. They will release him just not with the post June 1 designation the OP suggested. They will still gain $6.5m in cap room but not the $13m mentioned above.
Firstly, those numbers are based on market value on spotrac and not one year deals but rather 3 year. We aren't getting both for 20 mil--that ship sailed. I think both have played themselves into second contracts yes. Jones is a done deal to be a tag or short term sign--with the current QB landscape he is middle of the pack and you don't just move on from that.
I was less sure with Barkley due to positional value. If rumors are true that the Giants received an offer for a first round pick for Barkley and declined--you don't decline that if he's not in your mid to long term plans.
2. Golladay cut pre-June vs post-June is about 7 mil in net positive savings. Whatever you think we'd be missing out on can come by virtue of waiting to sign our rookie class.
3. You're right, the cap can be manageable to fit DJ Moore's contract but it will likely come at the cost of McKinney or Lawrence. The money + draft equity (maybe 2nd/4th) is a little much for me when College Football is pumping out WR's every year.
Where did you hear the Giants were offered a 1st for Barkley and declined? I must have missed that
When the season started, most of us (except the extreme optimists) would have said 9 wins was overachieving. If the Giants go 5-5, that’s 11 wins and certainly validates “the process”. Although making the playoffs is a big step in developing the team to what it needs to be, the goal is to be a consistent playoff team and trading for one player is not going to change that. Too many teams (like the 2016 Giants) have made the playoffs with a new regime, went one-and-done, and were never able to get back again.
You make solid points but there is some differences. 2016 the Giants were one of the worst rushing teams in the league and they averaged 19.5 points. They made a very short-sighted splurge and then got some career years out of a couple that was short lived on D. Eli and OBJ got out of the offense what they could. The OL still stunk.
This team has a young OL that really should only get better with another draft imv. On D they have a lot of young talent.
I think the two situations are quite different imv.
I don't think either of the big Carolina guys are really on the table. Just because they are rebuilding, it doesn't mean they'll ship off <25 year old talents at premium positions. Not pointing to anybody here but the internet in general got ahead of themselves thinking the Panthers were stripping to the studs because they traded a 26 year old RB and older journeyman starting WR. Like the OP said, the ask will be through the roof if they are entertaining.
Always a possibility. But it’s looking like players are bonding with coaches, and the coaches are putting them in a position to be successful. Some will always want to squeeze the last dollar out of free agency, but I suspect Love will be happy enough with where he’s at and where the team is headed to accept a reasonable offer.