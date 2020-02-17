Trade Review/Next Moves Ballin1992 : 5:05 am

The trade happened, Kadarius Toney for a late 3rd, late 6th. He enamored us with flashy plays in a small sample, but over the past year availability, consistency, and maturity just left much to be desired. It became apparent it wasn't going to work out, and we need to move on because he isn't part of the team--he is a 'what if'.



Stepping forward, this move continues to the goals of cap stability and molding the team to the vision our brain trust believes in. Some key developments of Jones and Saquon among other players likely each earning second contracts/extensions will absorb a lot of the perceived cap health we have in the next couple years.



2023 Cap estimate:

~ 61.5 mil with 38 players on contract

+ 13.5 mil (Golladay post-June 1st cut)

- 20-25 mil Daniel Jones

- 10-12 mil Saquon Barkley

- 5-7 mil Julian Love

-------------------------------------------------------

~ 31 mil with 40 players on contract

- 10-11 mil 2023 rookie class (11 picks)

-------------------------------------------------------

~ 20 mil with 51 players on contract



Obviously the expectation that all of the 2022 or 2023 draftees will make the team is not reasonable. Additionally decisions to be made to extend McKinney, Dexter Lawrence are going to be looming. What these numbers tell me is we are stepping the right direction, but we aren't in a position to make a play for a receiver costing 18 mil annually like DJ Moore.



Additionally, a move for a receiver in the middle of the season very rarely works out due to moving parts, chemistry. If we were to target some players what has been reported is that we are interested in a multi-year youthful piece--that will surely not come cheap. Unless it does, it would be in direct contrast to what it appears Schoen's view of draft capital being paramount. This makes sense as draft capital both influences the cap and can fit player to system.



That said, we have seen this pendulum of overrating/underrating draft equity unfold over years. 22 picks over two years are a whole lot of lottery picks, sure, but when we have a shot to make the dance in a weak NFC there's enough reason to obtain a missing asset--maybe two?



Three factors that may influence a higher probability:

- Winning Sunday/Other teams losing Sunday (i.e. Den, Det, Pit, NO, CAR)

To be Determined

- Development/Health of players

To be Determined

- Draft Equity

Likely surplus from what we can carry on the roster





Wide Receivers Rumored to be on the Block

-----------------------------------------



DJ Moore WR Panthers - ^draft equity cost, ^ salary cost, though young, polished, versatile receiver. Capable #1 receiver. Good attitude.



Jerry Jeudy WR Broncos - ^draft equity cost, though low salary cost, good route runner. Not a #1, a little overrated. Familiar with Daboll.



Chase Claypool WR Steelers - ^draft equity cost, though low salary cost. Versatile, Capable of developing into #1, though a overrated as a pure receiver. Maturity?



Brandin Cooks WR Texans - mid/lowish draft equity cost, though ^ salary cost. Older. Capable of being #1-ish.



Jarvis Landry WR Saints - lowish draft equity cost, low salary cost. Older. Capable of being #2 chain-moving possession receiver.



KJ Hamler WR Broncos - mid/lowish draft equity cost, low salary cost. Young. Underutilized. #2-3 receiver at best. Oft injured.



Nelson Agholor WR Patriots - lowish draft equity cost, high salary cost. #2/Possession receiver not far separated from quality production, underutilized in his offense. Will require Golladay swap in trade.



Kendrick Bourne WR Patriots - lowish draft equity cost, high salary cost. Versatile receiver without elite traits. Will require Golladay swap in trade.



AJ Green WR Cardinals - lowish draft equity cost, low salary cost. Absolutely cooked.



Tight Ends Rumored to be on the Block

-----------------------------------------



TJ Hockenson TE Lions - mid draft equity cost, mid salary cost (low this year). Not a focal point, but somewhat underutilized former top 10 pick likely top 10 at the position. Hasn't been the blocker he was hyped to be, but offers dual purpose as a well rounded player.



Albert O TE Broncos - very low draft equity cost, low salary cost. Lost job entirely and not contributing on a struggling offense albeit poorly coordinated. Offers minimal as a blocker.



Edges Rumored to be on the Block

-----------------------------------------



Bradley Chubb Edge Broncos - ^^draft equity, ^^salary cost. Not a play in the best interest in future but possibly apple of everyone's eye at the deadline for a reason.



Brian Burns Edge Panthers - ^^^draft equity, mid salary cost. Not likely attainable without mortgaging the house, but a valuable player for now + later though already have two top picks at the edges and Wink usually doesn't rely upon standard 4 man rush to generate pressure.



Jerry Hughes Edge Texans - low draft equity, low salary cost. 34 years old, but Schoen is familiar and allow our other guys time to get and remain healthy.



Clelin Ferrell Edge Raiders - mid/low draft equity, mid salary cost. Underwhelming former top 10 pick, while not the passrusher Hughes is, another capable body is needed at Edge.



Linebackers Rumored to be on the Block

-----------------------------------------

Shaq Thompson LB Panthers - low draft equity, low salary cost this year but horrid next. Absolutely getting cut next year with cap hit 24 mil/11 savings. Underwhelming former top pick but versatile and has had some improvement in last two years. Would require Panthers eating some cap for sure but someone needs to defend the outside zones.



Corey Littleton LB Panthers - low draft equity, low salary cost. Hasn't been much since his Rams days, Run and chase backer with athleticism, though does not take on blocks well and only just recently playing starter snaps.



Roquan Smith LB Bears- mid/low draft equity, mid/high salary cost. Unless the Bears eat some cap, they aren't going to be able to trade him easily at their asking price. Another underwhelming top pick, but has athleticism and speed that teams crave in the middle of an attacking defense like Wink's.



-----------------------------------------------------------



Overall the few guys that make sense from a draft equity/cost standpoint are veterans on cheap deals like Jarvis Landry, Hockenson, and Hughes. While I do think Claypool could be a 1, the adjustment of a player not known for his true receiver attributes in season and the amount of draft equity being asked for make it an easy pass.



Lastly, a reunion of Odell in fact IS something that could make sense for both him and for us. The landscape of the NFL is clearly AFC > NFC. The road to the super bowl is much, much harder. LA, SEA, SF, GB, MIN, PHI, DAL, NYG seem to be in good position but only GB, DAL, and NYG can really offer him reasonable target share opportunity. I wonder if a move for Landry could also sway him here as well along?

