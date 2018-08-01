Toney - the last straw

per Eric's suggestion...
Last straw
I was a Toney supporter. Looked forward to seeing him play.
But in this article it says that the coaches wanted Toney to stay at the facility with the trainers during the bye week
and he wanted to leave town. Too bad. Good bye.
RE: Last straw
You should start a separate post with that article. That deserves its own thread.
the last straw
Brian Robinson, Dameon Pierce, Danny Gray, Cade Otton, Jeremy Ruckert, Danny Gray were all good players tied to the NYG who went between picks #95-110.
A decent offer to cut ones loses....was
After the DeAndre Baker situation, I was absolutely shocked when Toney was the pick. My thinking was that they would stay as far away from players with potential character issues as possible. Well, they went in the complete opposite direction, and they paid the price.
100% agree. I'm equally shocked that after seeing baker/apple/flowers all get cut for nothing they somehow returned 2 picks, one of them on day 2.
1st round picks are meant to be everyday players. Toney is the opposite of dependable.
Golladay and Toney have combined for zero touchdowns.
The most confusing part is the rumors of passing on Parsons because of character concerns, but then drafting Toney.
I can't fault the Giants for the trade down. The Bears were a bad team. They ultimately got the #7 pick, the #20 pick, the pick that turned into Bellinger, and a pick they used towards a trade up for the #11 pick.
Ultimately, the trade winds up the #11 pick for Neal, Bellinger, a trade up, a 3rd this year, and a 6th this year.
Quite happy with the value Schoen got for Toney for a guy who apparently wasn't willing to put forth the effort.
Toney would likely have come back from the bye week with his 5th bout of covid.
I was hoping he would contribute this year. They need another threat. But too much drama with this player and with the return they got I'm comfortable he is gone. JS may still spin this for another asset for this year.
I'd rather the focus be on the players busted their tail on the field. They are the story this year.
Toney was just another failure of the Gettleman/Judge regime, and-talented or not-good riddance to him. I think most of us got a sense that he wasn't a good fit from the very first second he was drafted. It was weird much of a non-fit he seemed before he even arrived to NYG.
I say screw him. If that clown could not get with the program and just do what needed to be done for a couple more weeks so he could get back on the field 100% and with the coach's confidence, then who needs him. I predict he'll fall in line in KC, and obviously that's where he was meant to go. We're better off without that clown.
Schoen and Daboll have completely earned my trust. Whether they go after another WR now, or hold onto the extra assets for next season, I fully believe they'll make good, prudent choices and get the most of whoever they get at whatever positions eventually come in.
Honestly, it's just nice to not have to wonder wtf is going on with the ass clown anymore. It is what it is. Let him be KC's headache.
Seems whatever Sy was hearing was more than correct. And other teams were so concerned they scratched KT off their draft boards.
In terms of the rest of the article, it seems this new administration more than tried to accommodate KT, but he kept being the self-involved jackass that he is...
End of the day, he's no longer a Giant, best of luck to him and I actually think he'll do well in KC. Our team is still in a phase where we're building, bringing in a lot of young players and building culture, we don't have the ability to baby sit a guy 24 hours a day. KC has a built roster, a decent locker room and a HC that's built a ton of clout in the league, its a better situation for a guy like him. The picks are better for a team like us.
I look forward to watching Wan'Dale Robinson play the role he had a chance to earn.
I may be wrong here, but I swear that since Toney has been on the team, Sy has at least "implied" a couple of times that there was more stuff about Toney that was never made public, and this was going back to his college days.
Again, maybe I just over read into a comment or 2 he made.
Given they were holding him out to preserve his trade value, it tells they were already past the point of no return. He was gone, just a matter of when and which trade to accept.
Not durable. Unreliable. Immature.
The Giants did the right thing to get this player out of the building. He doesn't match the mission statement.
This is exactly why anyone bitching about trading a first rounder in Toney is so off base. This was not a first rounder to Schoen/Daboll. What a disaster the last regime was.
They did Toney and the Giants a favor by making it all about an injury when maybe it was something else. An injury, teams can excuse... but not wanting to practice, not learning the play book, having a bad attitude it something that would diminish their ability to trade him and also Toney's value to another team personally.
Very punny
If the rumors from many sources that he had trouble with the playbook were true, he failed all three.
If the rumors from many sources that he had trouble with the playbook were true, he failed all three.
He is dumber than toast
But if this is true..it's very disappointing and I think justifies the trade
But I won't be at all surprised if Mahomes/Andy influence him and he realized his potential as a Pro-Bowl caliber, stud #1 WR... he is immediately best WR on Chiefs from talent perspective, just as he was here
That says the desire to trade him was already there.
Clearly, the two sides were not a good match. That doesn't mean all the fault lies with Toney. Also doesn't mean the fault lies with the coaches. They simply couldn't get along. People have been screaming that Toney doesn't want to play. But he indicates he is available to play, but the Giants tell him they don't want him to play. A professional should act professional. Sometimes that is hard when coaches treat him like an amateur.
Not defending him, or blaming the coaches. He probably needs a better attitude/approach. But when fans are booing you, the coaches are making it obvious they don't like you and are trying to get rid of you/don't trust you, it gets hard to respond positively.
I may be wrong here, but I swear that since Toney has been on the team, Sy has at least "implied" a couple of times that there was more stuff about Toney that was never made public, and this was going back to his college days.
Again, maybe I just over read into a comment or 2 he made.
You are correct. Sy has been cagey about it, but he sounded very confident that his intel was solid.
That says the desire to trade him was already there.
Clearly, the two sides were not a good match. That doesn't mean all the fault lies with Toney. Also doesn't mean the fault lies with the coaches. They simply couldn't get along. People have been screaming that Toney doesn't want to play. But he indicates he is available to play, but the Giants tell him they don't want him to play. A professional should act professional. Sometimes that is hard when coaches treat him like an amateur.
Not defending him, or blaming the coaches. He probably needs a better attitude/approach. But when fans are booing you, the coaches are making it obvious they don't like you and are trying to get rid of you/don't trust you, it gets hard to respond positively.
Act like an amateur, get treated like an amateur. He brought it all on himself.
Toney is not a victim here in any way, shape, or form.
The Giants not wanting him to play at this point just says that the decision to deal him had already been made and they didn't want to risk yet another injury that would have left them stuck with this clown even longer.
There's no chance they were holding him out because of Jones' "rhythm" with the current group of JAG's. Cmon. You can't really believe this.
The writing is all over the wall now. It was much more than that. It's been confirmed by various people.
Secondly, what was his motivation to want to play this weekend? If he didn’t push himself all season to play, until this weekend. And his motivation isn’t the team, but so he can get out of town during the bye week. Well YEAH, that would certainly be the last straw.
Based on repeated comments from a few great posters here - it all aligns.
If Toney was held out of Sunday’s game he would have been considered an injured player and required to stay — which he would not want to do. There were concerns that Toney, if deemed healthy, would leave the area and compromise some of his conditioning during the bye week, making him more susceptible to injury upon his return. Clearly, Toney did not build up any trust equity with the new coaching staff or front office
This is part of a long, long ugly tradition of the Giants having a captive sportswriter or two trash traded players post-trade. It goes back to the Sam Huff deal at least.
Maybe Toney will be a bust in KC or maybe he will suddenly be healed in the Lourdes of the Midwest and jitterbug his way to glory in the presence of the Mahomesta and the inventive Mr. Reid, but this is nothing to gloat over. This was the 20th pick in the draft that was given away for throwaway picks. Better hope Wandale is more than a 9 yd a catch wideout and Jeudy, if he comes here, figures out where he is supposed to be on the field, not being the picture of health himself.
Not durable. Unreliable. Immature.
The Giants did the right thing to get this player out of the building. He doesn't match the mission statement.
Agreed Arc. Damn it though... I wanted to see another game from him this year like that Dallas game last year. Such an incredible and colossal waste of talent.
But if this is true..it's very disappointing and I think justifies the trade
But I won't be at all surprised if Mahomes/Andy influence him and he realized his potential as a Pro-Bowl caliber, stud #1 WR... he is immediately best WR on Chiefs from talent perspective, just as he was here
Ok, how do you come to that conclusion? Toney hasn't done much at all since being here.(the Cowboy game aside- Odessa Turner would pop up with 100 yard plus games and a score and then be injured and missing for long periods of time)
Think of it this way- Toney 1.5 years with Giants 0 TDs. WDR been here less than .5 a season and has 1 TD and was a focal point of the passing attack in his first full game action with the team.
It's amazing to me that people still bring up the ONE game he did anything in.
You would think he was Victor Cruz or Hakeen Nicks. Those guys have wasted talent due to injuries they couldn't overcome.
The article also says that they were afraid that Toney could manage to get himself injured on a bye week.
Not sure it was fudged.. He was injured before and they wnated to take their time.
What you can't do, is not list a guy and have him miss a game injured (because of betting) or list him injured all week and then suddenly is fine and plays.
The Giants basically listed as injured hammy, did not practice.
if you read the article and the tea leaves it sounds to me a lot like this:
He was injured ( thought I think of the movie The Program here- are you hurt or are you injured), missed time and then was being expected back and he gets "HURT" again.
Now as the bye week is getting closer he finds out if you are injured you stay here and work with the medical staff so suddenly he declares himself able to play. The Giants, already looking to trade him do not want try and showcase him one last time for a bigger return as the fear he would get "INJURED" out weighed any possible benefit of him playing well.
So basically, they have wanted to get rid of him for a while and he most likely has known that. That has "most likely" played a role in his availability as he is getting paid to just be on the team.
The Giants got a nice return overall when you consider how LITTLE he has done and how OFTEN he is HURT!
Come to what conclusion?
And I meant strong Toney "supporter"... brain fart
Also...This post was about me saying I was wrong and it clearly wasn't all about the injuries (ala Jose Reyes), and there clearly are character issues/conflict with staff.... I just chose to believe the staff's words and that was my error for holding them to TC standards..
This is part of a long, long ugly tradition of the Giants having a captive sportswriter or two trash traded players post-trade. It goes back to the Sam Huff deal at least.
Maybe Toney will be a bust in KC or maybe he will suddenly be healed in the Lourdes of the Midwest and jitterbug his way to glory in the presence of the Mahomesta and the inventive Mr. Reid, but this is nothing to gloat over. This was the 20th pick in the draft that was given away for throwaway picks. Better hope Wandale is more than a 9 yd a catch wideout and Jeudy, if he comes here, figures out where he is supposed to be on the field, not being the picture of health himself.
The public relations assertion aside (because I doubt the Giants are unique in the respect), this line stood out to me: "This was the 20th pick in the draft that was given away for throwaway picks."
For one thing, the "20th pick in the draft" hardly lived up to his draft status. On the contrary, he showed that he was massively overdrafted by a woefully inept regime.
For another, a competent GM makes the most of his "throwaway picks," so a 3rd and a 6th should not be so blithely dismissed. Were it not for injuries, a 6th-rounder would most likely be starting at ILB, and one of two 3rd-rounders would be a significant contributor at CB. The other 3rd-rounder will most likely start at LG this Sunday.
For one thing, the "20th pick in the draft" hardly lived up to his draft status. On the contrary, he showed that he was massively overdrafted by a woefully inept regime.
For another, a competent GM makes the most of his "throwaway picks," so a 3rd and a 6th should not be so blithely dismissed. Were it not for injuries, a 6th-rounder would most likely be starting at ILB, and one of two 3rd-rounders would be a significant contributor at CB. The other 3rd-rounder will most likely start at LG this Sunday.
Toney was widely regarded as a first day pick and because of his "issues" was projected to slip into the 2nd round.
For all this flak these guys get; when was the last "game" a wide out has had on the Giants? Maybe Golden tate of all things before he checked out. Slayton in his rookie year maybe?
I am kind of curious what the bbi consensus is on what makes a good wr. I think in their imaginations wide outs just blow by cornerbacks get wide open; olineman give QBs all day to throw and QBs just get to play pitch-and-catch .
Not sure what to make of this. Unless they were sure he was still injured but just wanted to play hurt so he could leave --it sounds to me like he was on the chopping block already.
There's a thought. Sweetening the pot to move up and grab a Levis in the next draft . I like the sound of that actually.
My take on the pick was the time was that finally this organization has progressed past being narrow minded. The Giants are literally the only organization that has "culture" problems like this. No other teams have this issue. No other team has to "cut losses" on a 1st rounder that hasn't played 2 seasons. The bias within the org really holds the team back. It also effects us in the draft and why we pass on talent like Laremy Tunsil, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, etc.
I was hoping a new regime would get us past this, but here we are again.
What?? Bellinger 4th Rd, Cade Otton, Dameon Pierce, Coby Bryant, Jack Jones, R. Doubs, Isaiah Likely, Calvin Austin are all 2022 4th round draft picks that have contributed to their teams this year.
It is a great return for a player who has done NOTHING and has a decent sized contract still.
My take on the pick was the time was that finally this organization has progressed past being narrow minded. The Giants are literally the only organization that has "culture" problems like this. No other teams have this issue. No other team has to "cut losses" on a 1st rounder that hasn't played 2 seasons. The bias within the org really holds the team back. It also effects us in the draft and why we pass on talent like Laremy Tunsil, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, etc.
I was hoping a new regime would get us past this, but here we are again.
Your whole comment is a joke at best. be honest in what you are saying- you are calling racism here though veiled in more "old stodgy:" beliefs.
The Giants have had many players with questionable backgrounds, Toney's issues are being a dumbass, being unavailable, not knowing his job and somehow creating this image while never actually playing...
My take on the pick was the time was that finally this organization has progressed past being narrow minded. The Giants are literally the only organization that has "culture" problems like this. No other teams have this issue. No other team has to "cut losses" on a 1st rounder that hasn't played 2 seasons. The bias within the org really holds the team back. It also effects us in the draft and why we pass on talent like Laremy Tunsil, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, etc.
I was hoping a new regime would get us past this, but here we are again.
Ok, and I can't let this go without a bit more on your comments:
1) Jackson was passed up the first time around by all the other teams in the league.
2) Tunsil had a well documented, idiotic situation happen and he dropped because of it.
3) Hill dropped because of domestic violence issues (which have followed him into the NFL as well). Many teams had him off their boards completely.
My take on the pick was the time was that finally this organization has progressed past being narrow minded. The Giants are literally the only organization that has "culture" problems like this. No other teams have this issue. No other team has to "cut losses" on a 1st rounder that hasn't played 2 seasons. The bias within the org really holds the team back. It also effects us in the draft and why we pass on talent like Laremy Tunsil, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, etc.
I was hoping a new regime would get us past this, but here we are again.
this is just not true at all. ever hear of reuben foster or henry ruggs? or alex leatherwood (picked ahead of toney and cut outright)? or damon arnette? or dwayne haskins? or josh rosen? or sam darnold? or elijah moore? or CJ Henderson? or jerry jeudy? or jalen reagor? or isaiah wilson? or jeff gladney?
there are a lot of examples of the many different reasons why teams feel compelled to be careful about the cultural fit and injury reliability of the investments they are making. taking/passing on unreliable players like toney is not nearly a giants only problem.
It is a great return for a player who has done NOTHING and has a decent sized contract still.
Exactly. That “4th round pick” (it’s not a 4th but if it makes people feel better about killing the team, we will let them say it) has done just as much as Toney has to help the Giants win games the past 1 1/2 years. And that’s saying something since the pick isn’t even on the team yet…
Nothing Toney did this week could be considered the "last straw" as it appears that the Giants held Toney out of practice on Wednesday because they were looking to trade him.
Toney was upset because he was held out of practice when he thought he was healthy enough to play. Why is that a bad thing?
The article then speculates that...
It is believed Daboll’s plan is for the injured players to stay in town during the bye week and continue their rehab at the team facility. If Toney was held out of Sunday’s game he would have been considered an injured player and required to stay — which he would not want to do.
If the Giants had already decided to trade Toney prior to Wednesday's practice (which they obviously did) then all the other stuff about Toney wanting to play this week, the Giants wanting to rest him for another week and then requiring him to stay during the bye week for treatment and Toney not wanting to do that... all of that is just nonsense.
Why do fans get hung up on picks that are late in a round being basically the round after (and conversely, picks that are early in the round being basically the round before)?
The only round where that distinction even matters is the 1st round, because they're more expensive and carry a 5th year option (unlike any other round). And even that 1st round distinction helps this year to illustrate how silly and arbitrary it is to get hung up on a 3rd round pick being "really at the top of the 4th round": next year, because of the Dolphins being penalized and losing their 1st round pick, there are only 31 1st round picks. Ordinarily, the 32nd pick would be the last pick of the 1st round. This year, it's the first pick of the 2nd round. It's still going to be the 32nd player to come off the board. Would it ordinarily have been "basically a 2nd round pick" and now it IS a 2nd round pick? But now that it's a 2nd round pick next year, is it "basically a 1st round pick"? No. It's a 2nd round pick, and it's still #32 overall.
If the compensatory 3rd we get from the Chiefs ends up being 105th overall (for example), there are years where that falls in the tail end of the 3rd round comp picks, and there are years where it falls near the top of the 4th round. And apart from the timing of the pick (whether it happens at the end of day 2 or the start of day 3), nothing else changes: there are still 104 players that have been selected already at that point, and the team picking 105th has their choice of whoever is remaining. The arbitrary distinction of which round the pick "basically is" is meaningless, especially once the draft order is locked and comp picks are officially awarded.
Toney did not want to be around for conditioning during the bye week which would have happened if kept out of the game Sunday. Just another example of his less than steller dedication to his NFL career
Nothing Toney did this week could be considered the "last straw" as it appears that the Giants held Toney out of practice on Wednesday because they were looking to trade him.
Toney was upset because he was held out of practice when he thought he was healthy enough to play. Why is that a bad thing?
If the Giants had already decided to trade Toney prior to Wednesday's practice (which they obviously did) then all the other stuff about Toney wanting to play this week, the Giants wanting to rest him for another week and then requiring him to stay during the bye week for treatment and Toney not wanting to do that... all of that is just nonsense.
Unless you interpret that to instead mean that Toney only (finally) pushed to actually practice/play this week because if he continued his paid vacation for another week, he wouldn't be allowed to leave town over the bye.
If the Giants' bye wasn't coming up until late in the season (I think week 14 is the last week of byes this year), would they have been as motivated to hold Toney out another week? And if the threat of having to remain at the facility during the bye wasn't hanging over Toney's head, would he have miraculously gotten healthy enough to play this week?
Neither side can be proven right or wrong anyway since KC is on a bye this week.
Brian Robinson, Dameon Pierce, Danny Gray, Cade Otton, Jeremy Ruckert, Danny Gray were all good players tied to the NYG who went between picks #95-110.
Yeah, I would have thought it would be something more like two Ring Dings and a bag of marbles.
Will be interesting to see if Andy is able to do anything with him. But I guess from their prospective it's an issue of a comparatively minimal investment for a possible significant return.
...when has that every happened on any team before? “
The Raiders say,” hold my beer “
Would love to have Amon-Ra St Brown on this team. Guy drafted in the range of the 3rd rounder Giants just picked up.
What a bummer that would be for him.
+2. I was stunned by the pick for that reason. I thought for sure they'd take Paye, and if not, Darrisaw. I didn't see them taking Toney at all. Toney was a Judge pick apparently.
+2. I was stunned by the pick for that reason. I thought for sure they'd take Paye, and if not, Darrisaw. I didn't see them taking Toney at all. Toney was a Judge pick apparently.
Top end talent in the draft seemed to fall off a cliff before they got there to the Toney pick. Remember insiders here saying they were targeting Vera-Tucker (who was looking great before his unfortunate injury last week) and Jamin Davis who I don't think has been great for Washington.
Jim- I am loathe to support the player here, but I think your logic is right on. I would only speculate, and this is pure conjecture to fit into all our negativity about the player, that Toney only declared himself fit to play when he learned Dab's plan to keep injured players at home on the bye.
This is part of a long, long ugly tradition of the Giants having a captive sportswriter or two trash traded players post-trade. It goes back to the Sam Huff deal at least.
Maybe Toney will be a bust in KC or maybe he will suddenly be healed in the Lourdes of the Midwest and jitterbug his way to glory in the presence of the Mahomesta and the inventive Mr. Reid, but this is nothing to gloat over. This was the 20th pick in the draft that was given away for throwaway picks. Better hope Wandale is more than a 9 yd a catch wideout and Jeudy, if he comes here, figures out where he is supposed to be on the field, not being the picture of health himself.
Nothing.
Interesting note I heard on Kadarius Toney deal: Chiefs and Giants first broached subject back in the spring. Seems KC has long had its eye on a potential new target for Patrick Mahomes.
the day 2/3 chiefs picks in the 2022 draft were picks:
#54 (picked Skyy Moore)
#62 (picked Bryan Cook)
#103 (picked Leo Chenal)
#135 (picked Josh Williams)
I'd guess picks 54 and 62 were not on the list. Maybe #103+ was?
Well the Chiefs are likely to select near the bottom of the 3rd anyway, so it is probably not much different.
No NYG scout has lost his job.
You are correct. Sy has been cagey about it, but he sounded very confident that his intel was solid.
The one thing we can say is that two entirely different regimes with the Giants quickly came to similar conclusions about the guy, and now he's in Kansas City. If he turns into Tyreek Hill there, he was never going to do it here.
“It’s no secret, I’m pretty particular about who I bring into this building. I think sometimes you have to understand the person and understand the character on a deeper level that what is just gonna be tweeted out
“The skill and the person has to add up together,’’ head coach Joe Judge said. “We fully vetted every player on this board, we’re very comfortable bringing him to New Jersey. We’re very comfortable adding him to our roster to compete with our players on the team.
The Giants were meeting with Kadarius Toney, the speedy and shifty wide receiver from Florida, speaking with him through plexiglass, masks on.
“We were all tired, that process down there was pretty strenuous,’’ Chris Pettit, the Giants director of college scouting, said Thursday night. “He brought energy at that point and we loved that. We loved everything about that conversation.’’
Of couse he is exciting to watch but could you imagine talking with this guy and asking probing tough interview questions and being in love ?
Who JJ,DG , KT or all the above ?
The kid went in the second round and never pitched in the mlb
Unfortunately Judge reports to Belichick and Bill isn’t that stupid…
2) That traffic stop in Gainesville where the gun was in the backseat should have eliminated Toney from the draft board. I don’t care if he was arrested or not. Who’s coming after him? What’s he involved in?