Giants Seahawks predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/28/2022 10:57 am
Giants 27, Seahawks 21.

Let's get to 7-1!
I  
JaxGiant : 10/28/2022 11:05 am : link
Hate saying this but I have a bad feeling about this game. Seattle has a great running attack and having to take a trip across the country always sucks. I hope I'm wrong but I think we lose but I hope I'm wrong!

Seattle 24 - Giants 17
I have not predicted a win yet  
Joey in VA : 10/28/2022 11:10 am : link
And I won't start now. This hot streak will end and given the trip to London, then home then Jacksonville to home to Seattle...too much travel builds up and we can't stop the run. I'm shocked to say this but Geno is the most dangerous QB we've played because of how hot his passing has been. I know Lamar is dangerous but his iffy passing and lack of deep weapons hinders his offense. Geno has a great running game and talented WRs to lean on. It's too tall a task for Wink and company. Seahawks 31 Giants 16.
Giants 17  
noro9 : 10/28/2022 11:11 am : link
Seahawks 27
Giants can't overcome cross country trip  
JonC : 10/28/2022 11:12 am : link
playing a good quarter or two on offense, Seahawks win.
17-14  
GMAN4LIFE : 10/28/2022 11:12 am : link
.
RE: I  
AG5686 : 10/28/2022 11:12 am : link
In comment 15886980 JaxGiant said:
Quote:
Hate saying this but I have a bad feeling about this game. Seattle has a great running attack and having to take a trip across the country always sucks. I hope I'm wrong but I think we lose but I hope I'm wrong!

Seattle 24 - Giants 17

seattle always plays well at home...that 12th man is real
One of these two teams has to return to earth  
George : 10/28/2022 11:15 am : link
I think it’ll be Seattle, as I like this matchup for us on both sides of the ball.

Giants 27
Seahawks 17
And the Band Plays On...  
KingBlue : 10/28/2022 11:31 am : link
Giants continue their mantra... Keep it close... win it late

Giants 27
Seahawks 24
Giants 44 Seattle 10  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/28/2022 11:34 am : link
Giants finally explode with balanced attack and 3 takeaways
RE: I have not predicted a win yet  
MyBlueHeaven : 10/28/2022 11:37 am : link
In comment 15886987 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
And I won't start now. This hot streak will end and given the trip to London, then home then Jacksonville to home to Seattle...too much travel builds up and we can't stop the run. I'm shocked to say this but Geno is the most dangerous QB we've played because of how hot his passing has been. I know Lamar is dangerous but his iffy passing and lack of deep weapons hinders his offense. Geno has a great running game and talented WRs to lean on. It's too tall a task for Wink and company. Seahawks 31 Giants 16.


Are we talking about our old QB who got our HC fired lol

Ok we can handle ol Geno. His coach turns into a pumpkin Sunday
That 12th Man...  
bw in dc : 10/28/2022 11:47 am : link
can be a real pain in the ass. With line-up changes in the OL, I think penalties could be a problem. That place gets loud.

Regardless, I think Seattle is a charlatan. And we have the staff to expose some big weakness Seattle has.

BTW, is Metcalf playing?

NYG keeps the magic carpet ride going...

NYG: 26
SEA: 24
Seahawks 30 - Giants 20  
uther99 : 10/28/2022 11:52 am : link
Seahawks are averaging 26 points a game, 5th in NFL
can our banged up OL create holes for Barkley?  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/28/2022 11:54 am : link
I think that question is the key to the game. If the answer is yes, then I think the Giants not only win but finally win convincingly.

It's likely going to be a classic Seattle bad weather game and I like our offensive style in that kind of game more than Seattle's (if they have no DK).

Our running defense has been really bad which I'm worried about, but I think they'll do better in that area this week.

We're probably due an L and the travel concerns brought up above are legit, but I'm feeling optimistic about the team so I'm thinking 30-21 Giants.
another tight one  
Producer : 10/28/2022 11:58 am : link
Giants 21
Seahawks 18
You thought DJ was great last week?  
RELICDOA : 10/28/2022 12:03 pm : link
This will be a full display of the skill set he processes. Seattle shifts it’s entire focus to shut down the run, in the process DJ picks them apart with the option play and makes back breaking completions throughout the game. The offense finally wears sea D down late in the game and Saquon gashes them for 125 yards. The D holds Sea to 13 points. Giants win 24 -13.
This will be the 3rd Division leader we beat.
Tenn
Bal
Sea
I think the Giants are the better team, BUT  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/28/2022 12:08 pm : link
are we really asking this team to…

- Beat the Packers on a different continent
- Beat the Ravens at home
- Beat the Jags in North Florida
- Beat the Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest

over a span of 4 straight weeks??!? I just think it’s asking too much. This isn’t the 85 Bears. If they lose, it won’t be the end of the world. Jones won’t suck again. We shouldn’t tear down the Daboll statue.
Interesting matchup  
JB_in_DC : 10/28/2022 12:28 pm : link
Both teams are outperforming in terms of points and wins what you'd expect based on yardage. Best unit on either of these teams has been Seattle's O, worst has been Seattle's D. DK is a big loss for them, and will be interesting how Lockett looks given he's had a hamstring.

Speaking of Lockett, this guy is so consistent and productive and you hear such little about him. Each of the past 4 season this guy has played 16 games, accrued 1000 yards, 8-10 TDs. And in 2 of those seasons he didn't have a single drop. Great career for the third rounder out of Kansas State. Would love Big Blue to get a guy as quietly productive as TL has been.

Geno has been great against Man Coverage and the Blitz. Giants have been terrible against the run, Seahawks have been great running. Seems like another bad matchup for us. What's going on with this Run D?

That being said I like Big Blue here especially with the 3 points. I'm looking at the advanced stats talking myself into the Seahawks as a strong team, but then I look at the games they've played. Most interesting score on the list is the Chargers game last week.

17-16 W vs Denver
7-27 L @ SF
23-27 L vs Atl
48-45 W @ Det
32-39 L @ NO
19-9 W vs Arizona
37-23 W vs LAC

Reading the recap of the 1st quarter last week for the Chargers is insane. They pick off Geno on the opening drive of the game and get the ball at Seattle's 41. By the end of the quarter they're down 17-0. They go on to turn it over (once on downs) three straight times. That's ugly.
Seattle have not had a hard schedule at all. They most of  
fredgbrown : 10/28/2022 12:35 pm : link
their yards against the worst defenses in the league. Their mot impressive victory was against a 4-3 Raiders team last week. I think the Giants should keep it close and win it in the end 24 - 17.
Win the LOS  
ChicagoMarty : 10/28/2022 12:38 pm : link
Win the game.

Jints edge Hawks 21-20
I am just enjoying the ride.  
CV36 : 10/28/2022 12:39 pm : link
I think we win but another close game that could go either way. Someone had a bad feeling about the game every week this season. I’m goiing 24-20 giants.
Giants 30 Seahawks 20  
WillVAB : 10/28/2022 12:51 pm : link
.
Giant running game  
Ron Johnson : 10/28/2022 12:57 pm : link
dominates, and as always, we outcoach them.

Giant 27 Hawks 13
Seattle 24  
M.S. : 10/28/2022 1:06 pm : link

Giants 10

So many injuries on offense. Hard to overcome. And Giants D can’t stop the run.

Could be worse than 24-10.
Tough game  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/28/2022 1:09 pm : link
Not sure how the OL changes will impact things. Then you have Bellinger out. The D needs to really step up stopping the run. I think with the bye coming up the team will be super motivated to get a win heading into it.

Wink comes up with a beauty of a plan and forces Smith to beat them and he throws a couple picks.

Offense does just enough. 23-20.
Too many injuries. Too much adversity to overcome.  
Klaatu : 10/28/2022 1:13 pm : link
Giants get smoked.
Being Halloween  
bradshaw44 : 10/28/2022 1:17 pm : link
It is fitting that we turn back into a pumpkin. Funny how seasons unfold. If you had told me we would be playing Seattle with Geno Smith at QB three months ago I would say that’s a good chance for a win even if we suck. But now with all our injuries, plus smith playing like a top 15 QB I pencil this as a definite loss.

Seattle 23

Giants 13

Awful game alll around by Barkley who gets shutdown and fumbles one away.

Jones give his haters a reason to pile on with a fumble and a pick. Nothing materializes and we look like shit for the first time all year. Bye coming at just the right time.
Seattle  
AcidTest : 10/28/2022 1:27 pm : link
30-17. We can't stop the run and our LBs can't cover anyone. On offense, Seattle does what the Bears, Packers, and Jacksonville couldn't, namely shut down our running duo of Barkley and Jones. This is also our third long trip in a month.
Seattle 31 - Giants 16. All the travel catches up to the Giants and  
Jack Stroud : 10/28/2022 1:33 pm : link
they get worn out by Geno Smith who tosses 4 td passes.
Play complimentary football,  
johnnyb : 10/28/2022 1:35 pm : link
avoid turnovers and control the LOS. Stick to the formula and Giants wil a close one, 27-24.
I don't think either team is really that good  
Essex : 10/28/2022 1:41 pm : link
in that either team can ever expect to beat another team in this league. I think if Metcalf doesn't play and we can be more aggressive in the box, maybe we stop their run and win
Giants 23
Seahawks 13
.  
charlito : 10/28/2022 1:44 pm : link
Giants 42- Seahawks 33

Slayton has 3 td's.
I'm a believer in this team  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/28/2022 1:50 pm : link
I think Wink's going to have a good game plan to limit Geno and make him look more ordinary -- I think the dual thread of Barkley and Jones remains effective, with production out of Robinson, Slayton and Hudson. I think the Giants will win a close one 27-24

The one thing I don't worry about is this team's stamina -- so the traveling isn't an issue for me -- I think the Giants show their endurance and toughness and the replacement players will all carry their load

One of the reasons the Giants have been winning is because of the tough way they have been playing -- I don't expect that to change

I expect Kayvon to have something to say about this game
In all honesty  
Joey in VA : 10/28/2022 2:00 pm : link
They lost to Mariotta and a bad Falcons team and Taysom Hill ran for 4 TDs on them. Then they blast the Cardinals and Chargers so it's a Jekyll and Hyde bunch this season. They have only played the run well in one game, and they had no answer for running QBs. They stink at what we do well, but we do too. I won't change my prediction because I am a little stitious but I like our chances after going through their previous losses. Running QBs kill them and they cannot defend outside zone runs well.
Seahawks 21 - Giants 19  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/28/2022 7:27 pm : link

Giants try for their trademarked 4th quarter comeback. They score a TD but fail the 2 point conversion. 21-19 Hawks
31-10 Giants  
Giantimistic : 10/28/2022 8:00 pm : link
Jones goes for 300 and 2 TDS

Barkley busts a 70 plus TD run.

Wink reminds Geno who he really is.
21-16  
adamg : 10/28/2022 8:11 pm : link
GMEN!
My brain says Seahawks my heart says Giants  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/28/2022 8:11 pm : link
One thing I do feel confident about is it’s going to be a higher scoring game with lots of explosive runs.

27-26 GIants
RE: My brain says Seahawks my heart says Giants  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/28/2022 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15887792 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
One thing I do feel confident about is it’s going to be a higher scoring game with lots of explosive runs.

27-26 GIants


I forgot to add…back to back 100 yard games for Jones.
Time for all of us to come crashing back to earth  
cjac : 10/28/2022 8:21 pm : link
Seahawks 27, Giants 21
31-13...  
Brown_Hornet : 10/28/2022 8:29 pm : link
...Giants.
WanDale arrives.
Which team stops the run? All about who controls the LOS  
Rick in Dallas : 7:19 am : link
Very hard to travel across the country and play in Seattle. This to me is the Giants toughest test so far this season.
Kenneth Walker has been terrific running the ball and Geno Smith is having a great year at QB.
What type of game plan does Wink devise to stop them?
On offense the Giants will pound the ball running is the strength of this revised OL.
Game comes down to the fourth quarter again.
I am on the Daboll train: Giants 20 Seahawks 17.
Go Giants. Enjoy the game BBI no matter the outcome.
Seahawks 24 Giants 21  
mfsd : 7:27 am : link
I think we play another close one, but the end goes against us this time
