Giants Seahawks predictions.

Hate saying this but I have a bad feeling about this game. Seattle has a great running attack and having to take a trip across the country always sucks. I hope I'm wrong but I think we lose but I hope I'm wrong!
And I won't start now. This hot streak will end and given the trip to London, then home then Jacksonville to home to Seattle...too much travel builds up and we can't stop the run. I'm shocked to say this but Geno is the most dangerous QB we've played because of how hot his passing has been. I know Lamar is dangerous but his iffy passing and lack of deep weapons hinders his offense. Geno has a great running game and talented WRs to lean on. It's too tall a task for Wink and company. Seahawks 31 Giants 16.
seattle always plays well at home...that 12th man is real
Are we talking about our old QB who got our HC fired lol
Ok we can handle ol Geno. His coach turns into a pumpkin Sunday
This will be a full display of the skill set he processes. Seattle shifts it’s entire focus to shut down the run, in the process DJ picks them apart with the option play and makes back breaking completions throughout the game. The offense finally wears sea D down late in the game and Saquon gashes them for 125 yards. The D holds Sea to 13 points. Giants win 24 -13.
This will be the 3rd Division leader we beat.
Tenn
Bal
Sea
- Beat the Packers on a different continent
- Beat the Ravens at home
- Beat the Jags in North Florida
- Beat the Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest
over a span of 4 straight weeks??!? I just think it’s asking too much. This isn’t the 85 Bears. If they lose, it won’t be the end of the world. Jones won’t suck again. We shouldn’t tear down the Daboll statue.
Both teams are outperforming in terms of points and wins what you'd expect based on yardage. Best unit on either of these teams has been Seattle's O, worst has been Seattle's D. DK is a big loss for them, and will be interesting how Lockett looks given he's had a hamstring.
Speaking of Lockett, this guy is so consistent and productive and you hear such little about him. Each of the past 4 season this guy has played 16 games, accrued 1000 yards, 8-10 TDs. And in 2 of those seasons he didn't have a single drop. Great career for the third rounder out of Kansas State. Would love Big Blue to get a guy as quietly productive as TL has been.
Geno has been great against Man Coverage and the Blitz. Giants have been terrible against the run, Seahawks have been great running. Seems like another bad matchup for us. What's going on with this Run D?
That being said I like Big Blue here especially with the 3 points. I'm looking at the advanced stats talking myself into the Seahawks as a strong team, but then I look at the games they've played. Most interesting score on the list is the Chargers game last week.
17-16 W vs Denver
7-27 L @ SF
23-27 L vs Atl
48-45 W @ Det
32-39 L @ NO
19-9 W vs Arizona
37-23 W vs LAC
Reading the recap of the 1st quarter last week for the Chargers is insane. They pick off Geno on the opening drive of the game and get the ball at Seattle's 41. By the end of the quarter they're down 17-0. They go on to turn it over (once on downs) three straight times. That's ugly.
Seattle have not had a hard schedule at all. They most of
Not sure how the OL changes will impact things. Then you have Bellinger out. The D needs to really step up stopping the run. I think with the bye coming up the team will be super motivated to get a win heading into it.
Wink comes up with a beauty of a plan and forces Smith to beat them and he throws a couple picks.
Offense does just enough. 23-20.
Too many injuries. Too much adversity to overcome.
It is fitting that we turn back into a pumpkin. Funny how seasons unfold. If you had told me we would be playing Seattle with Geno Smith at QB three months ago I would say that’s a good chance for a win even if we suck. But now with all our injuries, plus smith playing like a top 15 QB I pencil this as a definite loss.
Seattle 23
Giants 13
Awful game alll around by Barkley who gets shutdown and fumbles one away.
Jones give his haters a reason to pile on with a fumble and a pick. Nothing materializes and we look like shit for the first time all year. Bye coming at just the right time.
30-17. We can't stop the run and our LBs can't cover anyone. On offense, Seattle does what the Bears, Packers, and Jacksonville couldn't, namely shut down our running duo of Barkley and Jones. This is also our third long trip in a month.
Seattle 31 - Giants 16. All the travel catches up to the Giants and
I think Wink's going to have a good game plan to limit Geno and make him look more ordinary -- I think the dual thread of Barkley and Jones remains effective, with production out of Robinson, Slayton and Hudson. I think the Giants will win a close one 27-24
The one thing I don't worry about is this team's stamina -- so the traveling isn't an issue for me -- I think the Giants show their endurance and toughness and the replacement players will all carry their load
One of the reasons the Giants have been winning is because of the tough way they have been playing -- I don't expect that to change
I expect Kayvon to have something to say about this game
They lost to Mariotta and a bad Falcons team and Taysom Hill ran for 4 TDs on them. Then they blast the Cardinals and Chargers so it's a Jekyll and Hyde bunch this season. They have only played the run well in one game, and they had no answer for running QBs. They stink at what we do well, but we do too. I won't change my prediction because I am a little stitious but I like our chances after going through their previous losses. Running QBs kill them and they cannot defend outside zone runs well.
Very hard to travel across the country and play in Seattle. This to me is the Giants toughest test so far this season.
Kenneth Walker has been terrific running the ball and Geno Smith is having a great year at QB.
What type of game plan does Wink devise to stop them?
On offense the Giants will pound the ball running is the strength of this revised OL.
Game comes down to the fourth quarter again.
I am on the Daboll train: Giants 20 Seahawks 17.
Go Giants. Enjoy the game BBI no matter the outcome.
I think we play another close one, but the end goes against us this time
Giants 27
Seahawks 17
Regardless, I think Seattle is a charlatan. And we have the staff to expose some big weakness Seattle has.
BTW, is Metcalf playing?
NYG keeps the magic carpet ride going...
NYG: 26
SEA: 24
It's likely going to be a classic Seattle bad weather game and I like our offensive style in that kind of game more than Seattle's (if they have no DK).
Our running defense has been really bad which I'm worried about, but I think they'll do better in that area this week.
We're probably due an L and the travel concerns brought up above are legit, but I'm feeling optimistic about the team so I'm thinking 30-21 Giants.
Seahawks 18
Jints edge Hawks 21-20
Giant 27 Hawks 13
Giants 10
So many injuries on offense. Hard to overcome. And Giants D can’t stop the run.
Could be worse than 24-10.
Giants 23
Seahawks 13
Slayton has 3 td's.
Giants try for their trademarked 4th quarter comeback. They score a TD but fail the 2 point conversion. 21-19 Hawks
Barkley busts a 70 plus TD run.
Wink reminds Geno who he really is.
27-26 GIants
I forgot to add…back to back 100 yard games for Jones.
WanDale arrives.
