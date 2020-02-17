Years of miserable football Giants73 : 10/28/2022 11:02 am

Anyone else tired of this board worried about future picks. Always content to be losers and want to save day 2 picks for some imaginary season down the road.



Just seems like a complete loser mentality.



6-1, nut the f up; get some reinforcements like teams with a winning mentality have in every sport and find a way to get players that we need to finish this thing.



Already butchered the cap with shitty decisions to not put any money on next years cap. Not take the 5th for bradberry. Yet, eagles were 60 million over a few years ago lost no one and still don’t have a problem getting new players constantly.