Anyone else tired of this board worried about future picks. Always content to be losers and want to save day 2 picks for some imaginary season down the road.
Just seems like a complete loser mentality.
6-1, nut the f up; get some reinforcements like teams with a winning mentality have in every sport and find a way to get players that we need to finish this thing.
Already butchered the cap with shitty decisions to not put any money on next years cap. Not take the 5th for bradberry. Yet, eagles were 60 million over a few years ago lost no one and still don’t have a problem getting new players constantly.
The reason we've had years of miserable football is the organization never properly evaluated its own players, thought our rosters were better than they were and didn't make decisions accordingly. Just start consistently making the right move and I'll be happy.
Selling the farm for Leonard Williams? A 3rd and a 4th is the farm. For an pro bowl talent. How many 3rd and 4ths have been on this team in the past 20 years that are pro bowlers. Season was done at that point at 2-6. That was investment in the future.
Not investing in your product and saving mid round picks for some fictitious date and time in the future is being pessimistic.
Doesn’t mean you’re miserable and have to nut up
Not investing in your product and saving mid round picks for some fictitious date and time in the future is being pessimistic.
No it’s not. It’s sticking to your plan. Dj Moore and Jerry Jeudy are good players but they’re not Jerry Rice or Randy Moss. Go as far as you can and figure out WR in the offseason. If we’re talking round three picks and later sure, but the Giants shouldn’t be giving up premium picks.
Golladay and Ryan signings were a disaster, rest of the cap was flexible and could have been adjusted. Schoen decided he wanted it all cleared and butchered this years with eyes on the future. Martinez and Shepherd contract reworks ended up costing more than post June 1sts on the cap. Timing on the Bradberry cut, and mismanagement of Schoen’s mouth left at minimum 2 extra million on the cap(again not post June 1st all money sat on this year.)
But in the end who gives a F. Your 6-1, do your job and get some players in to get you over the top.
Doesn’t mean you’re miserable and have to nut up
Not investing in your product and saving mid round picks for some fictitious date and time in the future is being pessimistic.
No it’s not. It’s sticking to your plan. Dj Moore and Jerry Jeudy are good players but they’re not Jerry Rice or Randy Moss. Go as far as you can and figure out WR in the offseason. If we’re talking round three picks and later sure, but the Giants shouldn’t be giving up premium picks.
With this crew at WR, a normal #2 on another level team will look like Rice and Moss in comparison. Premium pick not required, and a 3rd isn’t premium. After the 2nd round % of draft success drops dramatically.
The available targets aren't exactly no-brainers, for a handful of reasons.
Giants pay Schoen 5 million a year to figure that out. He can do his job and find a non practice squad WR to put on this team.
Some will be content to be losers.
they're out there to be had. You're shouting at clouds again.
Giants pay Schoen 5 million a year to figure that out. He can do his job and find a non practice squad WR to put on this team.
Keep shouting at those clouds.
Maybe they'll get Jeudy, or maybe it waits for the '23 draft. I doubt we'll pay up for Moore or similar. Not seeing many sound answers out there.
The available targets aren't exactly no-brainers, for a handful of reasons.
DJ Moore is a "for real player" who is likely out there "to be had", don't you agree? This is a moment where opportunity meets need. DJ Moore can help transform the offense.
Been a Giants, Knicks and Yankees Fan for over 40 years, and not content with 6 wins when more are to be have.
Call me a troll because you love losing and want it it to continue.
they're out there to be had. You're shouting at clouds again.
Giants pay Schoen 5 million a year to figure that out. He can do his job and find a non practice squad WR to put on this team.
Keep shouting at those clouds.
Maybe they'll get Jeudy, or maybe it waits for the '23 draft. I doubt we'll pay up for Moore or similar. Not seeing many sound answers out there.
Would be happy with Schoen getting either. Both are exponentially better than what is on the roster. He doesn’t even have to go as high as those two. If we are barely getting by with Sills and Johnson, but it would show some fight.
Been a Giants, Knicks and Yankees Fan for over 40 years, and not content with 6 wins when more are to be have.
Call me a troll because you love losing and want it it to continue.
I'm with you. Reach for the brass ring, when it's in sight. Who knows the next time we will be 6-1.
That we "nutted the F up" a couple of years under Gettleman via signing big $ free agents and selling the farm for Leonard Williams (2x).
The reason we've had years of miserable football is the organization never properly evaluated its own players, thought our rosters were better than they were and didn't make decisions accordingly. Just start consistently making the right move and I'll be happy.
Selling the farm for Leonard Williams? A 3rd and a 4th is the farm. For an pro bowl talent. How many 3rd and 4ths have been on this team in the past 20 years that are pro bowlers. Season was done at that point at 2-6. That was investment in the future.
You're calling this an investment in the future yet forgetting Williams wasn't under contract past the 2019 season and would have been available as a FA anyway.
Specifically since we were willing to grossly over pay him, we could have had Williams for the 2020 season and the 2 draft picks we wasted to rent him for 8 games if we showed some restraint.
That we "nutted the F up" a couple of years under Gettleman via signing big $ free agents and selling the farm for Leonard Williams (2x).
The reason we've had years of miserable football is the organization never properly evaluated its own players, thought our rosters were better than they were and didn't make decisions accordingly. Just start consistently making the right move and I'll be happy.
Selling the farm for Leonard Williams? A 3rd and a 4th is the farm. For an pro bowl talent. How many 3rd and 4ths have been on this team in the past 20 years that are pro bowlers. Season was done at that point at 2-6. That was investment in the future.
You're calling this an investment in the future yet forgetting Williams wasn't under contract past the 2019 season and would have been available as a FA anyway.
Specifically since we were willing to grossly over pay him, we could have had Williams for the 2020 season and the 2 draft picks we wasted to rent him for 8 games if we showed some restraint.
You got him in the building and used the tags to keep him there. No way to guarantee he would have signed as a FA. And yes they did overpay. He bet on himself and won.
name some names as examples.
The available targets aren't exactly no-brainers, for a handful of reasons.
DJ Moore is a "for real player" who is likely out there "to be had", don't you agree? This is a moment where opportunity meets need. DJ Moore can help transform the offense.
I think it ignores the fact the brass might prefer a cheaper, homegrown prospect whom they know or at least start at the ground floor with. Or, they might not, but at $20M AAV I tend to think they'll be cautious on who they bring into the building.
they're out there to be had. You're shouting at clouds again.
Giants pay Schoen 5 million a year to figure that out. He can do his job and find a non practice squad WR to put on this team.
Keep shouting at those clouds.
Maybe they'll get Jeudy, or maybe it waits for the '23 draft. I doubt we'll pay up for Moore or similar. Not seeing many sound answers out there.
For all we know, Kafka and Wink are scooped up next year. Then your saving picks for who? Maybe we get a revisit of Perry Fewell at DC. Maybe a Mike Shula at OC. Strike while the iron is hot
Teams go all in for years and years now but they usually take calculated risks or they go all in when they are 99% sure the juice is worth the squeeze. In short, if you're good it's worth it. If you suck, wipe the books clean as fast and painlessly as you can.
There's so much nuance to this stupid fucking cap talk but most refuse to acknowledge it and insist they have it all figured out simply by crunching numbers. While you can figure a lot of things out, there's more to it. Mainly, how much the owner and team want to spend/manipulate and whether it's worth it.
When you're good you create 1-2 million now by sacrificing some shit later. When you're bad, you don't.
I doubt Moore is in play. Jeudy has had some bad hands in the NFL. Other candidates I've read aren't inspiring.
name some names as examples.
The available targets aren't exactly no-brainers, for a handful of reasons.
DJ Moore is a "for real player" who is likely out there "to be had", don't you agree? This is a moment where opportunity meets need. DJ Moore can help transform the offense.
I think it ignores the fact the brass might prefer a cheaper, homegrown prospect whom they know or at least start at the ground floor with. Or, they might not, but at $20M AAV I tend to think they'll be cautious on who they bring into the building.
They can bring in a rookie and acquire a great WR at the same time. We need more than one WR anyway. It is also unlikely that any WR we draft, even in the first round, will turn out as good as Moore, possible, but unlikely.
As to the cost, they may determine that Moore's contract is not for them, based on real dollars and the strategy over how real dollars are spent (I would disagree), but they won't pass solely because of the cap. They can easily maneuver, as other successful teams do (ie, the Eagles, the Rams) to add critical parts to their attack.
I think I did, Jon. DJ Moore. I've been naming him since early last week.
djm, you really, really just need to give up on cap talk, lol.
That we "nutted the F up" a couple of years under Gettleman via signing big $ free agents and selling the farm for Leonard Williams (2x).
The reason we've had years of miserable football is the organization never properly evaluated its own players, thought our rosters were better than they were and didn't make decisions accordingly. Just start consistently making the right move and I'll be happy.
Selling the farm for Leonard Williams? A 3rd and a 4th is the farm. For an pro bowl talent. How many 3rd and 4ths have been on this team in the past 20 years that are pro bowlers. Season was done at that point at 2-6. That was investment in the future.
You're calling this an investment in the future yet forgetting Williams wasn't under contract past the 2019 season and would have been available as a FA anyway.
Specifically since we were willing to grossly over pay him, we could have had Williams for the 2020 season and the 2 draft picks we wasted to rent him for 8 games if we showed some restraint.
You got him in the building and used the tags to keep him there. No way to guarantee he would have signed as a FA. And yes they did overpay. He bet on himself and won.
I love Leo as a player but spending 2 mid round picks just to "get the guy in your building" and have a better shot at signing him long term is a bad investment and the fact that the guy who made it is no longer here speaks a lot to that sentiment.
djm, you really, really just need to give up on cap talk, lol.
Well he's by far the best WR possibly on the market that we know of. Jeudy would be ok, but like you, I feel he has less upside than Moore and hasn't shown the talent to be a true #1. And is there a reason you are being snippy and high-handed? I'm being straight with you. You would never behave this way face to face, I assure you.
If you think this could be a one year blip; that’s even more reason to not trade for a high priced WR. That means there’s not as much talent on the roster to match the current record.
djm, you really, really just need to give up on cap talk, lol.
Why are Moore and Jeudy not acceptable names. Listed by many resources as being available. Cooks, Claylpool, Pittman, hamler, E Moore
Even a peoples-Jones, Landry, t smith, Mims
All different caliber and all better than What we have.
It's not a weak conference. This team is getting smoked by the Cowboys or Eagles in the wild card game. And that's with or without WR help.
What good is mortgaging the future anyway? This team has been winning by handing off to Barkley; screen pass to Barkley ; Barkley QBing in the wild cat . And then when they are not doing that Jones tucks the ball under his arm and runs. It's anyone's guess if this is sustainable.
If you think this could be a one year blip; that’s even more reason to not trade for a high priced WR. That means there’s not as much talent on the roster to match the current record.
Trading for good players caused Stafford’s arm to be shot and Whitworth was so disgusted he retired because of it?
You trade for the decent vet who can upgrade the position but only if the cost is reasonable.
As to your face to face comment, don't go down that road because I might fall over laughing, even past my prime.
If you can get Jeudy for a day 2 pick, make the deal. As nice as this season has been, the ceiling is limited with Johnson + Sills in the WR rotation. They are camp foddlers.
People on these boards act like a pick in the second round is a guaranteed starting caliber player.
Christian Watson, Skyy Moore, Jalen Tolbert, Ty Thornton… all taken on day 2 last year and have provided 0 impact for their teams this season.. We know what Jeudy is…he’s a starting caliber WR. He’s also only 23 and has more untapped potential than any of the guys taken on day 2 last year (save for maybe Pickens, who only fell due to injury)
I don't understand those who feel making a few critical adds at this juncture, especially at WR, is anything but good. I think many of you have PTSD from the Gettleman years. Good teams make critical additions to contend for a title.
It's not a weak conference. This team is getting smoked by the Cowboys or Eagles in the wild card game. And that's with or without WR help.
What good is mortgaging the future anyway? This team has been winning by handing off to Barkley; screen pass to Barkley ; Barkley QBing in the wild cat . And then when they are not doing that Jones tucks the ball under his arm and runs. It's anyone's guess if this is sustainable.
Adding a guy like DJ Moore is not mortgaging the future. It's adding a critical piece that we need anyway. Two years ago did you think the Eagles would be favorites to win the NFC? The future is here, or maybe a year away, the window is opening. You don't wait forever to add a stud WR. The line is improved, the run game is excellent, Jones is playing well, add a fucking WR so we can see what this offense can be.
Was not on the Wilson train, did think he was a good QB. But have been partial to seeing how Jones would play with some help. Can go back and check the posts. Last year with him, put up or go, the. I had liked the Virginia QB but he has sh!t the bed this year and doesn’t look like he can raise his arm anymore.
As to your face to face comment, don't go down that road because I might fall over laughing, even past my prime.
Another high handed comeback. Why? You think you know who and what I am? And what I have accomplished? Trust me, you have no idea. You would be extremely polite, and deferential.
name more (not Moore), otherwise keep shouting at clouds.
djm, you really, really just need to give up on cap talk, lol.
Why are Moore and Jeudy not acceptable names. Listed by many resources as being available. Cooks, Claylpool, Pittman, hamler, E Moore
Even a peoples-Jones, Landry, t smith, Mims
All different caliber and all better than What we have.
I think you need to research each player, their skills, makeup, contract, cap hit, trade cost, and really understand the logistics.
Moore is a prime trade expense, Jeudy has had issues catching the ball in the NFL. There are significant risks involved any team must dig deep into, and hopefully NYG is doing their homework.
Pittman is a great target, is he available? Hamler is interesting as well, is he available? Two strong targets.
I advocated for drafting Claypool, but the word is he's got maturity issues. Cooks can't find a team that wants to keep him, Landry is sundial slow. Just do some digging, you might be able to answer why players are a good idea or not.
nothing here is meant to bully or seem high-handed, it is meant to challenge the acumen and the topic being complained about. If there are few or weak examples to point to as solutions, then what's the point of the thread.
As to your face to face comment, don't go down that road because I might fall over laughing, even past my prime.
Another high handed comeback. Why? You think you know who and what I am? And what I have accomplished? Trust me, you have no idea. You would be extremely polite, and deferential.
Of course I would, that's who am I. If you're taking any words otherwise here, it's on you. I am being sharp, I'm pushing for rigor, I'm not being impolite. Again, I suggest you try a different path because I am your huckleberry.
djm, you really, really just need to give up on cap talk, lol.
Why are Moore and Jeudy not acceptable names. Listed by many resources as being available. Cooks, Claylpool, Pittman, hamler, E Moore
Even a peoples-Jones, Landry, t smith, Mims
All different caliber and all better than What we have.
I think you need to research each player, their skills, makeup, contract, cap hit, trade cost, and really understand the logistics.
Moore is a prime trade expense, Jeudy has had issues catching the ball in the NFL. There are significant risks involved any team must dig deep into, and hopefully NYG is doing their homework.
Pittman is a great target, is he available? Hamler is interesting as well, is he available? Two strong targets.
I advocated for drafting Claypool, but the word is he's got maturity issues. Cooks can't find a team that wants to keep him, Landry is sundial slow. Just do some digging, you might be able to answer why players are a good idea or not.
Pittman isn't on the market. And I wonder if Jones can work with a player like him anyway. Cooks wouldn't be a bad addition for the right price, he has been productive everywhere he has been and can be a solid #2 on a good offense.
Pittman would be a strong target, I didn't think he was available. Also, probably too soon for Hamler to be out there and the Broncos have bigger fish to figure out right now.
I don't understand those who feel making a few critical adds at this juncture, especially at WR, is anything but good. I think many of you have PTSD from the Gettleman years. Good teams make critical additions to contend for a title.
It's not a weak conference. This team is getting smoked by the Cowboys or Eagles in the wild card game. And that's with or without WR help.
What good is mortgaging the future anyway? This team has been winning by handing off to Barkley; screen pass to Barkley ; Barkley QBing in the wild cat . And then when they are not doing that Jones tucks the ball under his arm and runs. It's anyone's guess if this is sustainable.
Many on here are not suggesting to strictly mortgage the future for a run at the SB, but rather to add a piece that can part of the longer term as well
Moore checks a lot of boxes, including being under contract for three more seasons after this one. The price for him, of course, is going to be higher because of that.
I trust them to do what is right for the team - both short and long term
djm, you really, really just need to give up on cap talk, lol.
Why are Moore and Jeudy not acceptable names. Listed by many resources as being available. Cooks, Claylpool, Pittman, hamler, E Moore
Even a peoples-Jones, Landry, t smith, Mims
All different caliber and all better than What we have.
I think you need to research each player, their skills, makeup, contract, cap hit, trade cost, and really understand the logistics.
Moore is a prime trade expense, Jeudy has had issues catching the ball in the NFL. There are significant risks involved any team must dig deep into, and hopefully NYG is doing their homework.
Pittman is a great target, is he available? Hamler is interesting as well, is he available? Two strong targets.
I advocated for drafting Claypool, but the word is he's got maturity issues. Cooks can't find a team that wants to keep him, Landry is sundial slow. Just do some digging, you might be able to answer why players are a good idea or not.
So you know everyone not to take. In your opinion standing pat with Sills and Johnson is the Giants best move. And waiting to roll the dice on the draft, because there is no way that premium pick isn’t Reagor or Riggs.
Again this is that loser mindset that has been ingrained in the fans the last 10 years.
I'm not suggesting doing nothing, but there are times when doing something isn't the best move either. So, specific examples are a good exercise. Yes?
I'm not suggesting doing nothing, but there are times when doing something isn't the best move either. So, specific examples are a good exercise. Yes?
I would call New England and inquire about Bourne, Agholor or Meyers.
Adding a guy like DJ Moore is not mortgaging the future. It's adding a critical piece that we need anyway. Two years ago did you think the Eagles would be favorites to win the NFC? The future is here, or maybe a year away, the window is opening. You don't wait forever to add a stud WR. The line is improved, the run game is excellent, Jones is playing well, add a fucking WR so we can see what this offense can be.
I think it will. THe Panthers are likely to ask for a lot knowing how desperate the Giants are. Also, DJ More is 1000 yard man playing with back-up caliber QBs and a former 1st round pick.
Also, yea I thought the Eagles or Cowboys would be the favorite. It is not unusual for former super bowl winning teams to just turn around and suck after winning a super bowl like the Bucs and Rams. So once you rule them out -- who els.e was there? Team s like the KC CHiefs are the exception.
I don't know what to make of your comment on this offense. I think everyone was waiting to be rid of Garett so finally we can see what jones would be. And they were presuming it would be some version of his rookie year with him throwing more than 13 TDs a year. Only to find Daboll looks to have him on an even shorter leash than Garrett had him on.
You don't trade Toney and not trow to Golladay if you really believe you are passing the ball any time soon. This is a run first team now.
Adding a guy like DJ Moore is not mortgaging the future. It's adding a critical piece that we need anyway. Two years ago did you think the Eagles would be favorites to win the NFC? The future is here, or maybe a year away, the window is opening. You don't wait forever to add a stud WR. The line is improved, the run game is excellent, Jones is playing well, add a fucking WR so we can see what this offense can be.
I think it will. THe Panthers are likely to ask for a lot knowing how desperate the Giants are. Also, DJ More is 1000 yard man playing with back-up caliber QBs and a former 1st round pick.
Also, yea I thought the Eagles or Cowboys would be the favorite. It is not unusual for former super bowl winning teams to just turn around and suck after winning a super bowl like the Bucs and Rams. So once you rule them out -- who els.e was there? Team s like the KC CHiefs are the exception.
I don't know what to make of your comment on this offense. I think everyone was waiting to be rid of Garett so finally we can see what jones would be. And they were presuming it would be some version of his rookie year with him throwing more than 13 TDs a year. Only to find Daboll looks to have him on an even shorter leash than Garrett had him on.
You don't trade Toney and not trow to Golladay if you really believe you are passing the ball any time soon. This is a run first team now.
It is a run first team now. 100%. But I am guessing, eventually, Daboll will want a higher octane passing offense. But for now he's doing what he needs to to win games. It will buy him cred and time with upper management to remake the Giants into the team he wants.
I'm not suggesting doing nothing, but there are times when doing something isn't the best move either. So, specific examples are a good exercise. Yes?
At the bare minimum a NFL starting caliber WR a #2 or #3 needs to be picked up, 4th round and beyond for either of them is reasonable. A real NFL GM would find a way to get at least that done. If he doesn’t get it done he is either incompetent or has decided to sell the season.
I don't understand those who feel making a few critical adds at this juncture, especially at WR, is anything but good. I think many of you have PTSD from the Gettleman years. Good teams make critical additions to contend for a title.
It's not a weak conference. This team is getting smoked by the Cowboys or Eagles in the wild card game. And that's with or without WR help.
What good is mortgaging the future anyway? This team has been winning by handing off to Barkley; screen pass to Barkley ; Barkley QBing in the wild cat . And then when they are not doing that Jones tucks the ball under his arm and runs. It's anyone's guess if this is sustainable.
Adding a guy like DJ Moore is not mortgaging the future. It's adding a critical piece that we need anyway. Two years ago did you think the Eagles would be favorites to win the NFC? The future is here, or maybe a year away, the window is opening. You don't wait forever to add a stud WR. The line is improved, the run game is excellent, Jones is playing well, add a fucking WR so we can see what this offense can be.
I like what Moore would bring to NYG, he's tough, a big physical WR who can do it all. But I think his trade cost will prove to be prohibitive. Especially, if the brass winds up not sold on Jones come 2023. Tough spot.
but also see why the brass might oppose the trade costs involved, or that big contract Moore has which will come due again for extension very quickly. Pittman and Hamler are very interesting but unlikely available.
I'm not suggesting doing nothing, but there are times when doing something isn't the best move either. So, specific examples are a good exercise. Yes?
At the bare minimum a NFL starting caliber WR a #2 or #3 needs to be picked up, 4th round and beyond for either of them is reasonable. A real NFL GM would find a way to get at least that done. If he doesn’t get it done he is either incompetent or has decided to sell the season.
Maybe you can pry away Jeudy for a pair of #3's and more. I think he fetches more than Toney did, and he should. I could live with it, don't know if Schoen could. #3 picks is where I would be willing to roll dice.
Another big part of the decision calculus, not only in keeping Jones past 2022, but how to build around him if they do (including WR options now), or does it prove to be a finish 2022 and start looking for a QB in the draft while keeping their powder dry.
but also see why the brass might oppose the trade costs involved, or that big contract Moore has which will come due again for extension very quickly. Pittman and Hamler are very interesting but unlikely available.
I'm not suggesting doing nothing, but there are times when doing something isn't the best move either. So, specific examples are a good exercise. Yes?
At the bare minimum a NFL starting caliber WR a #2 or #3 needs to be picked up, 4th round and beyond for either of them is reasonable. A real NFL GM would find a way to get at least that done. If he doesn’t get it done he is either incompetent or has decided to sell the season.
Suppose no other "real NFL GM's" want to trade a #2 or #3 WR for as little as a 4th round pick (or beyond). Suppose they don't think that's "reasonable." What do you expect Schoen to do, use a Jedi mind trick to convince them that it is?
It is a run first team now. 100%. But I am guessing, eventually, Daboll will want a higher octane passing offense. But for now he's doing what he needs to to win games. It will buy him cred and time with upper management to remake the Giants into the team he wants.
Who knows any more. As a fan it is a lot more enjoyable to watch mahomes and Josh allen when things are going well but, what about when high octane becomes kids putting sugar in your gas tank; and that is going to happen.
Let's look at some recent examples -- the Giants beat the Ravens which many would argue a much more talented QB throws a really bad interception. The Packers have 3rd and 2 and then 4th and 2 late in the game and turn the ball over on downs. If that were D Jones -- which everyone would agree is not as talented a QB-- hr would have just scrambled for it . Shoot even Tom Brady has had games where he was thrown 5 ints.
Honestly, this season when the Pats are on TV I've not really been able to engage in their games. Have the Bears game on the DVR, will try to watch their WRs.
But are any of these guys making the Giants a title contender in '22? Nope.
But are any of these guys making the Giants a title contender in '22? Nope.
Other than Moore and Jeudy, I'm not sure the list includes a legit #2. I don't see them trading picks for a short-term patch unless it's a late rounder. $.02
But are any of these guys making the Giants a title contender in '22? Nope.
Why not, it is currently the eagles and everyone else in the NFC. Dallas was a close game, giants have only gotten better since then. Having that a WR would be able to at least pull one more player out of the box.
If you can get a quality player that does that at a reasonable cost then you do it.
ONE wide receiver is not going move us ahead of the Eagles and probably not ahead of Dallas.
The Giants are going to have four new receivers next year.
The Giants are playing way over their heads right now. One player doesn't change that.
ONE wide receiver is not going move us ahead of the Eagles and probably not ahead of Dallas.
The Giants are going to have four new receivers next year.
The Giants are playing way over their heads right now. One player doesn't change that.
+1
ONE wide receiver is not going move us ahead of the Eagles and probably not ahead of Dallas.
The Giants are going to have four new receivers next year.
The Giants are playing way over their heads right now. One player doesn't change that.
No, one player is not going to put us ahead of either team. I don't think many people are advocating getting player who is a pure rental for '22. But there is nothing wrong with getting a player who can help this year AND in the future as well.
You are right, there will be - or at least should be - at least 4 new receivers next year. Why can't this acquisition be one of them?
fans are missing the point.
ONE wide receiver is not going move us ahead of the Eagles and probably not ahead of Dallas.
The Giants are going to have four new receivers next year.
The Giants are playing way over their heads right now. One player doesn't change that.
No, one player is not going to put us ahead of either team. I don't think many people are advocating getting player who is a pure rental for '22. But there is nothing wrong with getting a player who can help this year AND in the future as well.
You are right, there will be - or at least should be - at least 4 new receivers next year. Why can't this acquisition be one of them?
And yes of course the price tag matters. I trust mgmt to make the right decision for both the short and long term benefit
I cannot see Schoen trading away a #1 or #2 pick at all. And those two #3s are valuable as well.
I cannot see Schoen trading away a #1 or #2 pick at all. And those two #3s are valuable as well.
Agree. I'm not expecting one either unless (as you said) it's a reasonable deal.
I can go either way.
And as mentioned, the WR unit is going to need to be revamped next year. But it is not logical that 4 new WRs will be on rookie contracts next year so potentially finding someone with some NFL experience now could make sense if the economics also work.
Improving the passing game could also keep Jones healthier this season by reducing the frequency of these designed/option runs.
Doesn’t mean you’re miserable and have to nut up
Not investing in your product and saving mid round picks for some fictitious date and time in the future is being pessimistic.
The date and time of each NFL draft is not fictitious even when it's not yet announced. That's not what fictitious means.
Again, why not this year. Only eagles are currently better in the NFC. Injuries happen they can just easily get wiped out.
Why care about 4 or 5 years down the road. Are you honestly thinking, the Giants have the one GM who will not get any picks wrong. We keep this whole coaching staff intact.
There is a move to be made now, can’t always think Xanadu is in the future.
1) Why are the Giants markedly better in 2022?
2) What type of players did the Giants add in UFA this offseason?
3) How are those players performing?
4) Did the Giants acquire talent throughout the draft?
Now answer these questions
1) Will the principals behind being markedly better be there next year?
2) Do you want the Giants to build towards sustained success and a window of opportunity?
3) Do you trust those principals to make decisions now and in the future?
1) Why are the Giants markedly better in 2022?
2) What type of players did the Giants add in UFA this offseason?
3) How are those players performing?
4) Did the Giants acquire talent throughout the draft?
Now answer these questions
1) Will the principals behind being markedly better be there next year?
2) Do you want the Giants to build towards sustained success and a window of opportunity?
3) Do you trust those principals to make decisions now and in the future?
You have to admit that the league has changed at least for the first 7 games, and the change suits the Giants style of play which may partially explain why we are 6-1. The offense has improved in every area except WR. We have better OL play, better QB play, better run game. It is time to add a WR. Adding a very good WR is not just good for the Giants this season but also going forward.
1) Why are the Giants markedly better in 2022?
2) What type of players did the Giants add in UFA this offseason?
3) How are those players performing?
4) Did the Giants acquire talent throughout the draft?
Now answer these questions
1) Will the principals behind being markedly better be there next year?
2) Do you want the Giants to build towards sustained success and a window of opportunity?
3) Do you trust those principals to make decisions now and in the future?
1. Coaching, players more experienced
2. Nothing
3. Ward and Glowinski are doing well.
4. Picking early with the xtra 1st round pick
1. Maybe, not sure which players are kept and which coaches move on.
2. Stupid question
3. No clue, cleared cap, kept existing roster for most part, and had the luxury of two no brainer picks early in the 1st round.
ONE wide receiver is not going move us ahead of the Eagles and probably not ahead of Dallas.
The Giants are going to have four new receivers next year.
The Giants are playing way over their heads right now. One player doesn't change that.
The NFC is completely wide open. Sorry, but I'm unmoved by Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott right now.
This is an opportunity. We should try to take advantage of it.
How are Fabian Moreau, Matt Breida, Richie James, and Nick Williams performing?
How are Fabian Moreau, Matt Breida, Richie James, and Nick Williams performing?
You want to chub up over vet minimum guys who are overachieving due to coaching right now. That’s your basis, the bottom of the roster guys who come in for tryouts and the coaches say yes I can fit him in? Guys who jump from team to team. Why not include M Johnson then?
My personnel preference would be to get rookies with brand-new rookie contracts who will be locked up cheaply for 4-5 years.
Again, why not this year. Only eagles are currently better in the NFC. Injuries happen they can just easily get wiped out.
Why care about 4 or 5 years down the road. Are you honestly thinking, the Giants have the one GM who will not get any picks wrong. We keep this whole coaching staff intact.
There is a move to be made now, can’t always think Xanadu is in the future.
Because the gap between the Giants and Eagles is not one player. It's pretty obvious.
fans are missing the point.
ONE wide receiver is not going move us ahead of the Eagles and probably not ahead of Dallas.
The Giants are going to have four new receivers next year.
The Giants are playing way over their heads right now. One player doesn't change that.
The NFC is completely wide open. Sorry, but I'm unmoved by Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott right now.
This is an opportunity. We should try to take advantage of it.
bw... according to you, the Giants don't have an NFL caliber quarterback.
The cowboys mauled them with a backup QB. What is this wide-open opportunity?
Again, why not this year. Only eagles are currently better in the NFC. Injuries happen they can just easily get wiped out.
Why care about 4 or 5 years down the road. Are you honestly thinking, the Giants have the one GM who will not get any picks wrong. We keep this whole coaching staff intact.
There is a move to be made now, can’t always think Xanadu is in the future.
Because the gap between the Giants and Eagles is not one player. It's pretty obvious.
If you watch the second half of the Dallas game it maybe. They seemed to have a hard time moving the ball once Lane went out.
The cowboys mauled them with a backup QB. What is this wide-open opportunity?
7 point victory is a mauling? Tied going into the 4th. If there was a real WR and not Sills maybe that drive continues and no int due to Sills falling down.
The NFC is completely wide open. Sorry, but I'm unmoved by Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott right now.
This is an opportunity. We should try to take advantage of it.
bw... according to you, the Giants don't have an NFL caliber quarterback.
Before the last month, and the prior three seasons, it certainly looked that way.
But Jones is playing better. So, I say let's try to maximize the opportunity by adding another piece to the puzzle.
Giving Daboll/Kafka another competent option on offense could create more upside here.
Schoen will ultimately be successful, because he's fixing the cost/benefit ratio throughout the roster. That's obviously how you build a roster that can compete year-over-year.
If a trade target is available that meets that criteria, I don't doubt Schoen will make an offer.
so that 0-2, 0-4, 0-5 starts don't happen again in my lifetime.
The cowboys mauled them with a backup QB. What is this wide-open opportunity?
7 point victory is a mauling? Tied going into the 4th. If there was a real WR and not Sills maybe that drive continues and no int due to Sills falling down.
You're looking at the point margin, I'm looking at the OL having it's worst game of the year, jones getting sacked 5 times in a game, and dallas running for 176. Four field goals is not going to cut it, and Dallas is well fixed to follow the same game plan next time.
Quote:
so that 0-2, 0-4, 0-5 starts don't happen again in my lifetime.
The cowboys mauled them with a backup QB. What is this wide-open opportunity?
7 point victory is a mauling? Tied going into the 4th. If there was a real WR and not Sills maybe that drive continues and no int due to Sills falling down.
You're looking at the point margin, I'm looking at the OL having it's worst game of the year, jones getting sacked 5 times in a game, and dallas running for 176. Four field goals is not going to cut it, and Dallas is well fixed to follow the same game plan next time.
You are correct. Neal in particular had a really rough day.
Williams was also out. Thibs was making his first start and Olijari joined him as well. Both on pitch counts.
Look forward to the rematch.
Wandale was out for this one and of course Toney and Galloday. Perhaps another WR changes the outcome a bit. Dallas was able to be very aggressive in their blitz packages.
Again, why not this year. Only eagles are currently better in the NFC. Injuries happen they can just easily get wiped out.
Why care about 4 or 5 years down the road. Are you honestly thinking, the Giants have the one GM who will not get any picks wrong. We keep this whole coaching staff intact.
There is a move to be made now, can’t always think Xanadu is in the future.
Because the gap between the Giants and Eagles is not one player. It's pretty obvious.
Yes, there is a gap between the two now. But it's Week 8 in the NFL and a ton of things can happen over the next two months on both rosters between injuries, who goes on IR and who comes off, and which teams gain momentum and which fade as the long season progresses.
Trade deadline is last meaningful opportunity to try and improve the roster (even some) in the event that gap narrows as the weeks go along.
ONE wide receiver is not going move us ahead of the Eagles and probably not ahead of Dallas.
The Giants are going to have four new receivers next year.
The Giants are playing way over their heads right now. One player doesn't change that.
The reason we've had years of miserable football is the organization never properly evaluated its own players, thought our rosters were better than they were and didn't make decisions accordingly. Just start consistently making the right move and I'll be happy.
So, would I trade for a veteran WR? No. That's not likely to move the needle much this year and does nothing for the future/ But a guy like Moore or Jeudy help us this year and could be a difference between a home or road 1st round game. But, they also both would help us beyond this year. We are set up for a strong off season because we bit the bullet this year on the cap that Gettleman left us and because the combination of our staff and success thus far will make this an attractive destination again.
I already have a ton of trust in Schoen and Daboll for both the short and long term.
IMV, the opportunity to add a WR2, which we don't currently have (maybe Robinson ultimately proves he's at least that), with experience/production could be the extra dimension in the offense that makes this season even more interesting.
fans are missing the point.
ONE wide receiver is not going move us ahead of the Eagles and probably not ahead of Dallas.
The Giants are going to have four new receivers next year.
The Giants are playing way over their heads right now. One player doesn't change that.
Yes and no. Yes, in that 1 WR isn't the difference between us being a serious SB contender or not. No, in that 1 WR, I think, can seriously help this offense. I think Robinson is going to be more and more a focus in the offense and will produce. But, a true #1 opens up more for him, for Barkley, for a TE, for the offense as a whole. A true # takes us to another level.
The Giants are not going to be able to trade for a "true #1 WR" unless they give up their #1 pick and probably more.
You really want to do that?
The NFC is completely wide open. Sorry, but I'm unmoved by Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott right now.
This is an opportunity. We should try to take advantage of it.
bw... according to you, the Giants don't have an NFL caliber quarterback.
Before the last month, and the prior three seasons, it certainly looked that way.
But Jones is playing better. So, I say let's try to maximize the opportunity by adding another piece to the puzzle.
Giving Daboll/Kafka another competent option on offense could create more upside here.
I'm sorry bw, but I'm not buying this.
You seem to be playing both sides here... saying the Giants need to obtain a real QB but also saying they need to trade for a WR to help Jones.
Doing #2 hurts #1.
This is an opportunity. We should try to take advantage of it.
bw... according to you, the Giants don't have an NFL caliber quarterback.
Before the last month, and the prior three seasons, it certainly looked that way.
But Jones is playing better. So, I say let's try to maximize the opportunity by adding another piece to the puzzle.
Giving Daboll/Kafka another competent option on offense could create more upside here.
I'm sorry bw, but I'm not buying this.
You seem to be playing both sides here... saying the Giants need to obtain a real QB but also saying they need to trade for a WR to help Jones.
Doing #2 hurts #1.
Doesn't upgrading WR help this team, no matter who the QB is? We all agree it is a glaring need. We're winning games, so whether this team is poised to compete for a title this season or not, we are clearly in the playoff hunt. It makes sense to lean into the good play and good fortune, imo.
You're looking at the point margin, I'm looking at the OL having it's worst game of the year, jones getting sacked 5 times in a game, and dallas running for 176. Four field goals is not going to cut it, and Dallas is well fixed to follow the same game plan next time.
But isn't that the point - the OL was dreadful, NYG couldn't really run the ball and it was still a one score game!
The OL is performing much better these days and the run game is really clicking. They still have no WR - and Bellinger may still be out - but the fact they looked terrible and it was a close game bodes well for the rematch (well hopefully anyway)
I'm sorry bw, but I'm not buying this.
You seem to be playing both sides here... saying the Giants need to obtain a real QB but also saying they need to trade for a WR to help Jones.
Doing #2 hurts #1.
I'm dealing with what the current circumstances are. And suggesting an upgrade because we are playing well under an offense that fits Jones.
Whether Jones is the long-term solution is a different conversation and independent of this idea.
I'm sorry bw, but I'm not buying this.
You seem to be playing both sides here... saying the Giants need to obtain a real QB but also saying they need to trade for a WR to help Jones.
Doing #2 hurts #1.
I'm dealing with what the current circumstances are. And suggesting an upgrade because we are playing well under an offense that fits Jones.
Whether Jones is the long-term solution is a different conversation and independent of this idea.
No it's not. If you are going to replace Jones, you can't be trading away draft picks that you will probably need to move up for a new QB.
Because the Giants are not going to picking in the top 10 or maybe even the top 16 of this draft.
If you want to replace Jones, you can't trade away your #1, #2, or #3 picks now.
Look at how many teams who need QBs already have multiple picks in the upcoming draft, including multiple first rounders.
I'm dealing with what the current circumstances are. And suggesting an upgrade because we are playing well under an offense that fits Jones.
Whether Jones is the long-term solution is a different conversation and independent of this idea.
No it's not. If you are going to replace Jones, you can't be trading away draft picks that you will probably need to move up for a new QB.
Giving up a third rounder - that's the level of comp I would consider - is not going to unravel any plans to move on from Jones.
Look, while it may indeed be more illusion than long term reality, there is something very good going on here after two months of football. So, adding another mid-level player shouldn't mortgage any future here.
No reason to move from that now.
Because the Giants are not going to picking in the top 10 or maybe even the top 16 of this draft.
If you want to replace Jones, you can't trade away your #1, #2, or #3 picks now.
Look at how many teams who need QBs already have multiple picks in the upcoming draft, including multiple first rounders.
I'm not advocating that they deal the 1st, even for Moore, who I would love to see them acquire. I think they have to proceed as though they will not have a top-12 pick which doesn't necessarily mean they can't acquire a QB they like in 2023, whether it is by draft or trade.
No reason to move from that now.
F next season, could just as easily drop back to the sh!t 3-6 win team we’ve had for the last 10 years. Jones and Barkley have been killing it all year and get them some reinforcements to replace the glaring weakness at WR.
No reason to move from that now.
Smart organizations pivot as circumstances change.
The ideas being discussed here aren't like the mass stupidly three years ago when Leonard Williams was acquired during a losing season by a incompetent fool.
Strip down the roster, cut away the garbage, and start building in earnest next off-season.
No reason to move from that now.
F next season, could just as easily drop back to the sh!t 3-6 win team we’ve had for the last 10 years. Jones and Barkley have been killing it all year and get them some reinforcements to replace the glaring weakness at WR.
"F" ing next season is how the Giants got into trouble during the 1970s and the past 10 years.
You say F next season. But when the draft rolls around, and the Giants don't have picks to take a CB, WRs, ILBs, OLs, etc., you'll be the first to complain.
No.
Because the Giants are not going to picking in the top 10 or maybe even the top 16 of this draft.
If you want to replace Jones, you can't trade away your #1, #2, or #3 picks now.
Look at how many teams who need QBs already have multiple picks in the upcoming draft, including multiple first rounders.
I'm not advocating that they deal the 1st, even for Moore, who I would love to see them acquire. I think they have to proceed as though they will not have a top-12 pick which doesn't necessarily mean they can't acquire a QB they like in 2023, whether it is by draft or trade.
Rarely on the same page as bw and producer, but who cares if it is a1 next year for a legit #1 WR. Look at the difference they made to Arizona, Buffalo, Miami, Cincy. Draft is a crap shoot a legit #1 is worth next years first, just don’t see any that are available.
So if it’s that next tier jeudy, Moore or Claypool, they are surely worth a late 2nd pick next year.
Hey, if someone shakes free for good value. Sure.
But if I would not touch the #1 or #2 picks. And those two #3 picks will be valuable for a team with many needs still.
Guys keep saying, the Giants have 11 picks now. But five of those are in the last two rounds.
If it's a salary cap move, the Giants don't have salary cap space.
If they hasn't developed into a good or reliable player with his current team, it's very unlikely he will do so here.
Build through the draft.
Strip down the roster, cut away the garbage, and start building in earnest next off-season.
No reason to move from that now.
Smart organizations pivot as circumstances change.
The ideas being discussed here aren't like the mass stupidly three years ago when Leonard Williams was acquired during a losing season by a incompetent fool.
Have circumstances changed though? This roster isn't much different from what it's been the past few years. It's just coached better.
I come back to the F1 metaphor. After years of fucking around with bad drivers the Giants somehow signed Fernando Alonso. The car still sucks, but Alonso is good enough to make it look better than it is.
I don't want to make the shitty car a little bit better. I want to replace it with a Mercedes. That's going to take time and resources.
Before we had nothing. At least now we've got the driver.
Eagles have virtually been injury free. A couple hits on that OL, maybe lose a corner, etc. changes the dynamic with them. Buff/KC could both have major injuries. Anything can happen.
Get the WR this year. BPA of corner, ILB, DT/DE in round 1 and two. He can always maneuver to add picks after round 1 or even work to add picks to 2024.
I see this going FT for Jones and a all in for 2024. With the state of the NFC why not take a shot this year with the outstanding start. They already have a good number of players who are expected to come back for the stretch run.
names, Producer. JFC
I think I did, Jon. DJ Moore. I've been naming him since early last week.
And in that time you didn’t see that Carolina said that DJ Moore is not available?
The Giants have an ace pro personnel guy now in Brown. Not the has beens from the past.
Schoen and Brown don't strike me as the type who hold the view of the thread starter.
They strike me as the kind who would invest wisely if the opportunity arose.
Have circumstances changed though? This roster isn't much different from what it's been the past few years. It's just coached better.
I come back to the F1 metaphor. After years of fucking around with bad drivers the Giants somehow signed Fernando Alonso. The car still sucks, but Alonso is good enough to make it look better than it is.
I don't want to make the shitty car a little bit better. I want to replace it with a Mercedes. That's going to take time and resources.
Before we had nothing. At least now we've got the driver.
I'd push back on this because the defensive side of the ball is talented and well-coached. This is a playoff defense.
I agree that the offense is more coaching than talent. But is adding another piece (WR) at a reasonable price (say a third) really going to impede the goal of getting to that Mercedes?
Getting to that Mercedes is going to require multi-level decisions: capitalizing on the draft, shedding horrible contracts (Golladay), free agency, making a decision on QB, a decision on SB, etc.
Trading for a receiver that could be part of the future is not a ridiculous idea; neither is not losing capital for a guy who doesn’t fit that criteria
Trading for a receiver that could be part of the future is not a ridiculous idea; neither is not losing capital for a guy who doesn’t fit that criteria
You are correct. But I would not part ways with the #1 or #2.
Trading for a receiver that could be part of the future is not a ridiculous idea; neither is not losing capital for a guy who doesn’t fit that criteria
Of course it's not a ridiculous idea. The argument is that this is a young team with quite a few holes on the offensive side of the ball. If the Giants could land Jerry Jeudy for a 3rd and 4th or 5th then they should absolutely roll the dice. They shouldn't trade a 1st or 2nd for a player with a year or two of control when they could just wait until the draft and use that pick on the same position that comes with a cheap 4-5 year contract.
The reason we've had years of miserable football is the organization never properly evaluated its own players, thought our rosters were better than they were and didn't make decisions accordingly. Just start consistently making the right move and I'll be happy.
The real reason for the spending was you had a GM and HC fighting for their careers. This regime has shown enough to not have to worry (hopefully) about having to show huge improvement in year 2.
This team may be 6-1...but it's not beating the Cowgirls or Eagles, or contending for a SB. Build a roster...not a one hit wonder.
This team may be 6-1...but it's not beating the Cowgirls or Eagles, or contending for a SB. Build a roster...not a one hit wonder.
Great observation. 72, smart thoughtful guy. 73, well.
That we "nutted the F up" a couple of years under Gettleman via signing big $ free agents and selling the farm for Leonard Williams (2x).
The reason we've had years of miserable football is the organization never properly evaluated its own players, thought our rosters were better than they were and didn't make decisions accordingly. Just start consistently making the right move and I'll be happy.
The real reason for the spending was you had a GM and HC fighting for their careers. This regime has shown enough to not have to worry (hopefully) about having to show huge improvement in year 2.
This team may be 6-1...but it's not beating the Cowgirls or Eagles, or contending for a SB. Build a roster...not a one hit wonder.
People that list the players we were missing against the Cowboys fail to mention they were with their starting QB, their starting TE, a starting guard, a starting safety, their no. 2 receiver and no. 3 DB.
The only team clearly better than us are the eagles. But you never know, a few key injuries and maybe they are not better.
In addition on any given Sunday a better team can be beat.
We don't need a dynamic passing attack, we need enough to keep teams honest. Slayton, Robinson, Johnson give us that.
The reason we've had years of miserable football is the organization never properly evaluated its own players, thought our rosters were better than they were and didn't make decisions accordingly. Just start consistently making the right move and I'll be happy.
The real reason for the spending was you had a GM and HC fighting for their careers. This regime has shown enough to not have to worry (hopefully) about having to show huge improvement in year 2.
This team may be 6-1...but it's not beating the Cowgirls or Eagles, or contending for a SB. Build a roster...not a one hit wonder.
People that list the players we were missing against the Cowboys fail to mention they were with their starting QB, their starting TE, a starting guard, a starting safety, their no. 2 receiver and no. 3 DB.
This is true. Some of us felt we were fairly strong in our starters especially on D.
In this case we had one of our best defensive players out. Then both Thibs and Olujari making there first appearance.
The game was lost on the LOS in my view. So having our front at full strength may make a difference next time we play. We will see.