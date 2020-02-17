Kadarius Toney passed his physical

per link below, also Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports on the Toney trade that Chiefs and Giants discussed the subject back in the spring. Kadarius Toney has passed his physical and is officially a member of the #Chiefs, the team announced.
It means we got the two picks. If he failed the physical, he'd still be a Giant.
You know what I mean?
I’m sure there are Giants fans that will say ‘ Why did we trade him if he could pass the physical’? He could play for us after the bye?
My answer: Besides failing at least 2 of the 3 conditions Schoen wants in a Giant, I really have to believe there was more internal drama than Dabs’s “ He does everything we ask of him’ comments reveal.
Good one. GT back with a vengeance.
Was he faking an injury because he did not want to play in New York for a 6-1 team? I get that the guy is gone and we are moving on, but none of it makes sense.
In order for last year's 1st round pick--who plays a position of dire need on this team--to have been traded away for pennies on the dollar, he obviously did something serious to piss the team off.
And despite that, I am very confident this guy will be out of the league in two years.
I think it's actually more immature than that. Giants wanted to sit him for the Seattle game on injury status but that would have resulted in Toney having to stick around for the bye week. He does not have the commitment to Football to do that and so he most likely threw a fit and that was all she wrote
Mike drop and end thread.
Without him playing much we sure got a good deal. And cleared cap space.
Good one. GT back with a vengeance.
Love it Terps!!
More like hip hop horray
Because hes automatically the best talent at WR on their team, just like he was ours..
And the coaches there must feel they can get him on the field and productive.
Because good teams can afford to gamble on talent.
Because his talents appear to be in line with Hill, whom they are desperately missing right now. So for a small price they aee hoping that the lure of playing for the best team makes Toney wake up. The odd part of that thinking is the Giants are rolling so you would have thought of winning was on his mind he would have wanted to jump on our band wagon.
Care to share the application of this theory? The team was 6-1 without any help from Toney. I don’t see where he was holding the team back or causing a disruption. Are you saying they will now be better?
Maybe it was the Giants, not Toney lying about the injury? Could it be that Giants organization was unhappy with his committment to football (some have suggested he made little effort to learn the playbook), so they played up the injury to keep him off the field? If they said he was healthy but didn't play him it, would cause too much controversy?
Pure conjecture. I don't think we'll never know as there will always be two sides to this story.
Because his talents appear to be in line with Hill, whom they are desperately missing right now. So for a small price they aee hoping that the lure of playing for the best team makes Toney wake up. The odd part of that thinking is the Giants are rolling so you would have thought of winning was on his mind he would have wanted to jump on our band wagon.
Because they are loaded, and can take a "cheap" chance on a malcontent with a lot of talent. If they hit 1 in 5 its good for them. They don't need the picks and they already have depth
Maybe it was the Giants, not Toney lying about the injury? Could it be that Giants organization was unhappy with his committment to football (some have suggested he made little effort to learn the playbook), so they played up the injury to keep him off the field? If they said he was healthy but didn't play him it, would cause too much controversy?
Pure conjecture. I don't think we'll never know as there will always be two sides to this story.
He absolutely had the injury. It came down to the Giants were leary that it was too soon for him to come back and they wanted him to keep re-habbing it another two weeks. He felt ok and wanted back in. Last time he felt good, he pulled a hammy on his 1st day back. When he refused to stay over to keep re-habbing during the bye, they re-contacted KC and traded him.
(Disclaimer - I can see his POV on not getting to go home for a week, yet every other injured player was staying for more work during the bye - see ya')
Because his talents appear to be in line with Hill, whom they are desperately missing right now. So for a small price they aee hoping that the lure of playing for the best team makes Toney wake up. The odd part of that thinking is the Giants are rolling so you would have thought of winning was on his mind he would have wanted to jump on our band wagon.
Because they are loaded, and can take a "cheap" chance on a malcontent with a lot of talent. If they hit 1 in 5 its good for them. They don't need the picks and they already have depth
Same team that took a chance on Josh Gordon... I doubt they think long term here, just hoping to get 1 or 2 years worth of play chasing another SB.
Care to share the application of this theory? The team was 6-1 without any help from Toney. I don’t see where he was holding the team back or causing a disruption. Are you saying they will now be better?
They certainly won't be worse. His presence was a distraction. That alone is worth removing if he was contributing nothing on the field (which, as we all know, he wasn't.)
Care to share the application of this theory? The team was 6-1 without any help from Toney. I don’t see where he was holding the team back or causing a disruption. Are you saying they will now be better?
He was not available to the team for most of his career. I am referring to both practice and the games. Therefore, the rest of the offense has formed chemistry with other players... not Toney. So, when Toney comes onto the field for a rare appearance, the offense takes a step back from a cohesion perspective regardless of what you think about his shiftiness.
So, it is not that the team will be better with him off of the team, but they are better off not having to infuse this guy once every six games. Someone else who worked much harder than Toney would be coming off of the field.
You also know his team mates can see the guy was full of shit. They need team unity, not some BS from a guy whose only accomplishment was to make people THINK he had lots of talent because he was a "joy stick".
He has not helped the team win a single game. There is no loss here. We gain a roster spot to have someone else who can actually contribute in a game.
That in itself helps. He never was going to help, not in his DNA. If Andy Reid can't get it out of him, then he's done, which I suspect he wouldn't be sad about. Then he can work on his music full time.