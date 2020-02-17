for display only
Kadarius Toney passed his physical

Des51 : 10/28/2022 4:46 pm
per link below, also Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports on the Toney trade that Chiefs and Giants discussed the subject back in the spring.
Kadarius Toney has passed his physical and is officially a member of the #Chiefs, the team announced. - ( New Window )
Now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/28/2022 4:48 pm : link
turn around and show everyone your tats.
RE: Now  
Optimus-NY : 10/28/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15887605 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
turn around and show everyone your tats.


lol
Who really cares at this point, guy  
Silver Spoon : 10/28/2022 4:50 pm : link
is a complete loser.
KC Medical Staff  
Tom from LI : 10/28/2022 4:50 pm : link
Who?  
bceagle05 : 10/28/2022 4:50 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/28/2022 4:50 pm : link
RE: Who really cares at this point, guy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/28/2022 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15887609 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
is a complete loser.


It means we got the two picks. If he failed the physical, he'd still be a Giant.
Of course he did - because he wasn't injured  
PatersonPlank : 10/28/2022 4:57 pm : link
.
How could he pass his physical with no heart?  
Go Terps : 10/28/2022 4:59 pm : link
.
He pulled a  
Pork Chop : 10/28/2022 5:00 pm : link
Willy Wonka on everyone
.  
BamaBlue : 10/28/2022 5:00 pm : link
I hope  
Rambo89 : 10/28/2022 5:01 pm : link
He ends up like Baker
Great  
AcidTest : 10/28/2022 5:02 pm : link
trade. I never thought we'd get more than a sixth. Awesome job by Schoen.
Good !  
Joe Beckwith : 10/28/2022 5:05 pm : link
Do we know any former Giants defensive players from the ‘21 team that latched on somewhere and has KC on their schedule the rest of the year and that didn’t like Toney?
You know what I mean?

I’m sure there are Giants fans that will say ‘ Why did we trade him if he could pass the physical’? He could play for us after the bye?
My answer: Besides failing at least 2 of the 3 conditions Schoen wants in a Giant, I really have to believe there was more internal drama than Dabs’s “ He does everything we ask of him’ comments reveal.
I guess the Dr that passed him  
Des51 : 10/28/2022 5:18 pm : link
was Dr Vinny Boombatz.
The sad part is he thinks he pulled one over on us.  
Blue21 : 10/28/2022 5:26 pm : link
In a way he did. Screwed the Giants for 1 1/2 years.
he passed phase one  
santacruzom : 10/28/2022 5:27 pm : link
Now, can he pass his mental?
Is it cold in the KC  
MattinKY : 10/28/2022 5:32 pm : link
Locker room?
are you kiddin me????  
BCD : 10/28/2022 5:33 pm : link
he's hiding behind the chainsaws....
RE: How could he pass his physical with no heart?  
give66 : 10/28/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15887625 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Good one. GT back with a vengeance.
Lets move on  
upnyg : 10/28/2022 5:35 pm : link
He will will do well in KC if he can play. Hopefully we can turn the 3 and 6 into a decent pick or trade. Moving forward!
RE: Who really cares at this point, guy  
ZoneXDOA : 10/28/2022 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15887609 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
is a complete loser.
This is the kind of talk that irritates me. Why is he a complete loser? He didn’t work out here and was traded away. I admit I was wrong about him being a fit for us, but we don’t know the kid personally and he’s not taking up space n our facility any more so why can’t we just be classy and wish him well like the organization does? I have T heard anything about Toney being a bad person in any way. Just didn’t fit our culture.
RE: Of course he did - because he wasn't injured  
ZoneXDOA : 10/28/2022 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15887621 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.
or he was and was cleared this week.
Clearly...  
BamaBlue : 10/28/2022 5:40 pm : link
the "Joka" was on us.
WHO????  
montanagiant : 10/28/2022 5:42 pm : link
.
I still want to know  
GruningsOnTheHill : 10/28/2022 5:44 pm : link
what happened.

Was he faking an injury because he did not want to play in New York for a 6-1 team? I get that the guy is gone and we are moving on, but none of it makes sense.

In order for last year's 1st round pick--who plays a position of dire need on this team--to have been traded away for pennies on the dollar, he obviously did something serious to piss the team off.
Hip hip  
Spider43 : 10/28/2022 5:45 pm : link
Hooray!
…..  
Micko : 10/28/2022 5:47 pm : link
I buy all his music and now this happens. Tough break for me.
This Bozo...  
bw in dc : 10/28/2022 5:49 pm : link
will never have a better opportunity playing for a HoF/player's coach in Reid and a HoF/transcendent QB in Mahomes.

And despite that, I am very confident this guy will be out of the league in two years.
RE: I still want to know  
montanagiant : 10/28/2022 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15887691 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
what happened.

Was he faking an injury because he did not want to play in New York for a 6-1 team? I get that the guy is gone and we are moving on, but none of it makes sense.

In order for last year's 1st round pick--who plays a position of dire need on this team--to have been traded away for pennies on the dollar, he obviously did something serious to piss the team off.

I think it's actually more immature than that. Giants wanted to sit him for the Seattle game on injury status but that would have resulted in Toney having to stick around for the bye week. He does not have the commitment to Football to do that and so he most likely threw a fit and that was all she wrote
Good riddance!  
CV36 : 10/28/2022 6:04 pm : link
He was never goi g to be a contributor on the team and that’s all I care about. Good luck, next. It would be a surprise at this point but a welcome one if Kenny G came out of the bye week and had a good run of games to finish the season.
I wonder if KC  
Amc825 : 10/28/2022 6:04 pm : link
Will stash him on the roster until playoff time. No way Tony stays healthy for more than 5-6 games. He could, however be very useful come playoffs
He looks  
drake88 : 10/28/2022 6:05 pm : link
like the epitome of a douchebag
Glad he got traded and wish hime the best.  
solarmike : 10/28/2022 6:06 pm : link
Time to move on.
RE: How could he pass his physical with no heart?  
mfjmfj : 10/28/2022 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15887625 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Mike drop and end thread.
Maybe KC wants to throw in another pick for “future considerations”  
Ivan15 : 10/28/2022 6:07 pm : link
Oh wait! That’s more common in baseball.
Lmfao  
Straw Hat : 10/28/2022 6:34 pm : link
I read that as “Kadarius Toney passed away”.
RE: How could he pass his physical with no heart?  
Fox : 10/28/2022 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15887625 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


RE: The sad part is he thinks he pulled one over on us.  
Beer Man : 10/28/2022 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15887665 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In a way he did. Screwed the Giants for 1 1/2 years.
The Joka is on him
RE: Great  
bradshaw44 : 10/28/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15887635 AcidTest said:
Quote:
trade. I never thought we'd get more than a sixth. Awesome job by Schoen.


Without him playing much we sure got a good deal. And cleared cap space.
I don't wish bad things for him...  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/28/2022 6:54 pm : link
...whatever. Just moving on, and glad we got a Day 2 pick for him.
RE: RE: How could he pass his physical with no heart?  
Gfan in PA : 10/28/2022 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15887677 give66 said:
Quote:
In comment 15887625 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Good one. GT back with a vengeance.



Love it Terps!!
Does the physical  
noro9 : 10/28/2022 7:05 pm : link
Include a gynecological exam?
RE: How could he pass his physical with no heart?  
DavidinBMNY : 10/28/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15887625 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
Noice!
Not gonna lose any sleep over this dude  
VanillaVick : 10/28/2022 7:09 pm : link
He hasn’t scored any more NFL touchdowns than I have.
RE: Hip hip  
cjac : 10/28/2022 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15887695 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Hooray!


More like hip hop horray
Why would KC want to take a chance on him considering what he's done,  
Optimus-NY : 10/28/2022 7:17 pm : link
or better put, NOT done since he's been in the league?
RE: Why would KC want to take a chance on him considering what he's done,  
moze1021 : 10/28/2022 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15887752 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
or better put, NOT done since he's been in the league?


Because hes automatically the best talent at WR on their team, just like he was ours..

And the coaches there must feel they can get him on the field and productive.
RE: Why would KC want to take a chance on him considering what he's done,  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/28/2022 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15887752 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
or better put, NOT done since he's been in the league?


Because good teams can afford to gamble on talent.
..  
Named Later : 10/28/2022 7:26 pm : link
Hey, they even gave him a jersey with his IQ on it....Nice !!
Can’t believe  
WillVAB : 10/28/2022 7:43 pm : link
The Giants drafted that moron.
Best example of addition by subtraction  
kelly : 10/28/2022 7:59 pm : link
This example should be taught at the Wharton School of Business
Good.....lets move on  
George from PA : 10/28/2022 8:04 pm : link
.
RE: Why would KC want to take a chance on him considering what he's done,  
bradshaw44 : 10/28/2022 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15887752 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
or better put, NOT done since he's been in the league?


Because his talents appear to be in line with Hill, whom they are desperately missing right now. So for a small price they aee hoping that the lure of playing for the best team makes Toney wake up. The odd part of that thinking is the Giants are rolling so you would have thought of winning was on his mind he would have wanted to jump on our band wagon.
they must not test him for hearing......  
thrunthrublue : 10/28/2022 8:30 pm : link
cause yung joka songs all sound alike.......lots of n words, and no melodies.
RE: Best example of addition by subtraction  
Mdgiantsfan : 10/28/2022 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15887778 kelly said:
Quote:
This example should be taught at the Wharton School of Business


Care to share the application of this theory? The team was 6-1 without any help from Toney. I don’t see where he was holding the team back or causing a disruption. Are you saying they will now be better?
RE: How could he pass his physical with no heart?  
Reale01 : 10/28/2022 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15887625 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Nice!
Entertaining thread  
5BowlsSoon : 10/28/2022 9:35 pm : link
I’ve enjoyed the laughs…..thanks
RE: I still want to know  
bcinsd : 10/28/2022 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15887691 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
what happened.

Was he faking an injury because he did not want to play in New York for a 6-1 team? I get that the guy is gone and we are moving on, but none of it makes sense.

In order for last year's 1st round pick--who plays a position of dire need on this team--to have been traded away for pennies on the dollar, he obviously did something serious to piss the team off.


Maybe it was the Giants, not Toney lying about the injury? Could it be that Giants organization was unhappy with his committment to football (some have suggested he made little effort to learn the playbook), so they played up the injury to keep him off the field? If they said he was healthy but didn't play him it, would cause too much controversy?

Pure conjecture. I don't think we'll never know as there will always be two sides to this story.

RE: RE: Why would KC want to take a chance on him considering what he's done,  
PatersonPlank : 10/28/2022 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15887797 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 15887752 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


or better put, NOT done since he's been in the league?



Because his talents appear to be in line with Hill, whom they are desperately missing right now. So for a small price they aee hoping that the lure of playing for the best team makes Toney wake up. The odd part of that thinking is the Giants are rolling so you would have thought of winning was on his mind he would have wanted to jump on our band wagon.


Because they are loaded, and can take a "cheap" chance on a malcontent with a lot of talent. If they hit 1 in 5 its good for them. They don't need the picks and they already have depth
move on  
Donkey Lips : 12:02 am : link
KT may turn out to be a fine player, he may remain an enigma, either way, move on ... there has not been 1 player on a Giant roster for the past decade plus worth talking about, in good or poor light ...
I'm guessing Toney had little to no command of the playbook  
GeofromNJ : 12:59 am : link
and had little to no interest in learning it. If so, he had little to no value to the Giants.
RE: RE: I still want to know  
section125 : 6:21 am : link
In comment 15887915 bcinsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15887691 GruningsOnTheHill said:


Quote:


what happened.

Was he faking an injury because he did not want to play in New York for a 6-1 team? I get that the guy is gone and we are moving on, but none of it makes sense.

In order for last year's 1st round pick--who plays a position of dire need on this team--to have been traded away for pennies on the dollar, he obviously did something serious to piss the team off.



Maybe it was the Giants, not Toney lying about the injury? Could it be that Giants organization was unhappy with his committment to football (some have suggested he made little effort to learn the playbook), so they played up the injury to keep him off the field? If they said he was healthy but didn't play him it, would cause too much controversy?

Pure conjecture. I don't think we'll never know as there will always be two sides to this story.


He absolutely had the injury. It came down to the Giants were leary that it was too soon for him to come back and they wanted him to keep re-habbing it another two weeks. He felt ok and wanted back in. Last time he felt good, he pulled a hammy on his 1st day back. When he refused to stay over to keep re-habbing during the bye, they re-contacted KC and traded him.
(Disclaimer - I can see his POV on not getting to go home for a week, yet every other injured player was staying for more work during the bye - see ya')
Kafka  
JPinstripes : 6:27 am : link
Don't forget the Kafka connection to KC, which probably helped sell this deal...
RE: RE: RE: Why would KC want to take a chance on him considering what he's done,  
jvm52106 : 7:56 am : link
In comment 15887918 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15887797 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


In comment 15887752 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


or better put, NOT done since he's been in the league?



Because his talents appear to be in line with Hill, whom they are desperately missing right now. So for a small price they aee hoping that the lure of playing for the best team makes Toney wake up. The odd part of that thinking is the Giants are rolling so you would have thought of winning was on his mind he would have wanted to jump on our band wagon.



Because they are loaded, and can take a "cheap" chance on a malcontent with a lot of talent. If they hit 1 in 5 its good for them. They don't need the picks and they already have depth


Same team that took a chance on Josh Gordon... I doubt they think long term here, just hoping to get 1 or 2 years worth of play chasing another SB.
wish him well, like Daboll did  
Dave on the UWS : 8:42 am : link
move on. He was NEVER going to be a fit with what they are trying to build. nuff said!!
RE: RE: Best example of addition by subtraction  
arcarsenal : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15887825 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15887778 kelly said:


Quote:


This example should be taught at the Wharton School of Business



Care to share the application of this theory? The team was 6-1 without any help from Toney. I don’t see where he was holding the team back or causing a disruption. Are you saying they will now be better?


They certainly won't be worse. His presence was a distraction. That alone is worth removing if he was contributing nothing on the field (which, as we all know, he wasn't.)
Toney leaving NYG HQ  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:16 am : link
RE: RE: Best example of addition by subtraction  
DefenseWins : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15887825 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15887778 kelly said:


Quote:


This example should be taught at the Wharton School of Business



Care to share the application of this theory? The team was 6-1 without any help from Toney. I don’t see where he was holding the team back or causing a disruption. Are you saying they will now be better?


He was not available to the team for most of his career. I am referring to both practice and the games. Therefore, the rest of the offense has formed chemistry with other players... not Toney. So, when Toney comes onto the field for a rare appearance, the offense takes a step back from a cohesion perspective regardless of what you think about his shiftiness.

So, it is not that the team will be better with him off of the team, but they are better off not having to infuse this guy once every six games. Someone else who worked much harder than Toney would be coming off of the field.

You also know his team mates can see the guy was full of shit. They need team unity, not some BS from a guy whose only accomplishment was to make people THINK he had lots of talent because he was a "joy stick".

He has not helped the team win a single game. There is no loss here. We gain a roster spot to have someone else who can actually contribute in a game.
Landon Collins can now be added to the 53  
Dave on the UWS : 10:10 am : link
they couldn't elevate him this week. They need to use those 2 spots on a TE and DL (with Leo still having elbow issues).
That in itself helps. He never was going to help, not in his DNA. If Andy Reid can't get it out of him, then he's done, which I suspect he wouldn't be sad about. Then he can work on his music full time.
I'm not a tat guy  
Dr. D : 10:13 am : link
I'm wondering about his back tat and how he's going to get the 8 turned into a 1 and turn the Freedom tower into... I don't even know, a BBQ restaurant maybe?
Well we will no longer be hamstrung  
kelly : 2:05 pm : link
By that knucklehead
