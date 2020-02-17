New York Football Giants interested in WR Brandin Cooks

Jordan Schultz
Multiple teams in the mix for #Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks: #Rams, #Vikings, #Giants and the #Packers - as a dark horse - have reached out to Houston, sources tell @theScore.
Cooks, 29, has recorded six 1k-seasons with 49 TDs. I’m told if moved, he only wants to go to a contender.
Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.
sharp315 said:
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
First off Cooks would cost the Giants a 6th round pick. DJ Moore is not available but if he was it would cost a 1st round pick plus more.
BigBlueShock said:
sharp315 said:
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
Every article is saying at least a 2 and a 3 for Cooks - some are even saying multiple 2s.
Panthers are sellers - it's unlikely they trade him but saying "he's not available" is not accurate. I would much rather trade a 1st rounder for 5+ years of DJ Moore than a 2 and 3 for a couple months of Brandin Cooks.
sharp315 said:
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
Brandin Cooks had over 1000 yards and 6 TDs the last two years. With absolute trash throwing the ball to him. On pace for 800 yards this year with that same trash.
He'd cost us very little in a trade.
sharp315 said:
BigBlueShock said:
sharp315 said:
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
Every article is saying at least a 2 and a 3 for Cooks - some are even saying multiple 2s.
Panthers are sellers - it's unlikely they trade him but saying "he's not available" is not accurate. I would much rather trade a 1st rounder for 5+ years of DJ Moore than a 2 and 3 for a couple months of Brandin Cooks.
What articles are saying that for Cooks? The Texans didn't give up that much 3 years ago. So highly unlikely he's worth more now.
The Texans gave up a 2nd for Cooks and a 4th.
Could probably be bought very cheaply.
Brandin Cooks is a very good NFL receiver and we wouldn’t be giving up what we would for Jeudy. Not even close to it.
People act like a smart move like this would prohibit the Giants from investing more (big) resources in the position during the upcoming offseason.
This is a good move for the rest of this year and a complimentary move long term to the team building process.
Brandin Cooks is a very good NFL receiver and we wouldn’t be giving up what we would for Jeudy. Not even close to it.
People act like a smart move like this would prohibit the Giants from investing more (big) resources in the position during the upcoming offseason.
This is a good move for the rest of this year and a complimentary move long term to the team building process.
Go look at the stat lines for any receiver 30 and older and come back to let us know how trading any draft capital for what will amount to be the same production as a UDFA is a "good move".
Brandin Cooks is a very good NFL receiver and we wouldn’t be giving up what we would for Jeudy. Not even close to it.
People act like a smart move like this would prohibit the Giants from investing more (big) resources in the position during the upcoming offseason.
This is a good move for the rest of this year and a complimentary move long term to the team building process.
Yeh I have Cooks on my fantasy team and his production is bad. But it’s bad because he’s there only legit WR threat and teams are just erasing him from gameplan. Guy would be a good move for us.
Rather pick 2 wr in first four rds next yr and maybe sign a reasonable,durable vet.
I actually think KG will make an appearance post bye, maybe catch a few balls
Cooks would be decent for the right price (day 3 pick(s)).
I'd rather get our own "change of scenery" guy like Mims or Elijah Moore from the Jets.
even then that may not be enough and they may need houston to adjust the contract and just front him bonus money to eat some of that on their cap.
the net savings gained beyond cutting Golladay next offseason by trading him is 4.5m, so if you count him as discounting cooks' current guarantee that difference is still +13.5m for the nyg next year, which seems really high for a guy who has been around the block for a reason and is probably past his prime.
Some fans know about the NFL outside of their fantasy football teams.
Go look at the stat lines for any receiver 30 and older and come back to let us know how trading any draft capital for what will amount to be the same production as a UDFA is a "good move".
Brandin Cooks just turned 29 a month ago.
the main difference is moore has averaged 75 ypg while cooks has averaged 60, and more ypc. both mostly with crappy QBs.
cooks on the book for 18m guaranteed next year, 16.5m (non guaranteed) in 2024.
moore 20m guaranteed next year, then 2 years at 16m (non guaranteed) in 2024 and 2025 - at the end of which he'd still be younger than cooks is today.
so the key difference is not only has moore been more productive but he is 4 years younger and at age 25 in prime years. he's also at least a slightly above average sized receiver at 6' 209. Cooks is obviously more wandale sized and at 29 is likely on the tail end or exiting his prime.
the trade cost will likely be a lot different and maybe that's enough to swing it, especially if Houston eats money. Taking on Golladay makes it close to palatable but i dont love the idea of investing significant money in another very undersized WR.
sharp315 said:
BigBlueShock said:
sharp315 said:
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
Every article is saying at least a 2 and a 3 for Cooks - some are even saying multiple 2s.
Panthers are sellers - it's unlikely they trade him but saying "he's not available" is not accurate. I would much rather trade a 1st rounder for 5+ years of DJ Moore than a 2 and 3 for a couple months of Brandin Cooks.
Nobody listens to the insiders on this site. It’s been said that Moore is not available
Moore has a guaranteed 20m salary next year so he's the opposite of a rental. There would be no benefit to cutting him so the only way he's a rental is if you trade him again.
the nyg are 1 of the few teams with a winning record that can afford his 20m next year with minimal effort. they have the 3rd most cap space in the entire NFL and the 2 teams with more are the bears/falcons. and yes, even after they extend their players they can pretty easily fit moore.
you would think these teams/houston would have to get creative to afford adding an 18m guarantee to 2023. or offsetting salaries going back to houston? The Rams in particular already have big $ in Robinson and Kupp.
a bit like draft week we're in rumor season.
sharp315 said:
BigBlueShock said:
sharp315 said:
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
Every article is saying at least a 2 and a 3 for Cooks - some are even saying multiple 2s.
Panthers are sellers - it's unlikely they trade him but saying "he's not available" is not accurate. I would much rather trade a 1st rounder for 5+ years of DJ Moore than a 2 and 3 for a couple months of Brandin Cooks.
No... No way they get a 2 let alone multiple 2's.
Also somebody said up above that he was on the only WR on the Texans so teams schemed to take that away. Well, wouldn't that be the same issue here?
Would be cool to grab him and Jeudy.
The times they are a-changin’
agree but devil's advocate, at what amount would you take cooks for next year?
im pretty sure houston if they wanted to could just write him a check and convert next year's guaranteed base to signing bonus they would eat over the term of the deal (not whatever team trades for him). I would think they will need to do some version of that for any of those other 3 teams up against the cap next year to do the deal.
so if they eat 10m and his guaranteed salary for next year turns into 8m, then all of a sudden a 4th round pick becomes more palatable. he's an older smaller version of DJ moore, but then also a cheaper one in terms of both trade cost and cap cost.
does one of the teams up against the cap offer an even better pick hoping to get houston to eat even more of the $ due next year? the packers may be desperate enough.
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
Am I having deja Vu or have we argued about cook and jockstraps before?? Lol... Not in relation to Toney
But to the topic at hand..Toney is more talented than Cook of course, but Cook has actually played and produced for a long time and Toney has clearly not.
@nflrums
·
1h
The #Rams are expected to make a significant offer for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks. #RamsHouse #NFLRumors Per NBC Sports.
Also somebody said up above that he was on the only WR on the Texans so teams schemed to take that away. Well, wouldn't that be the same issue here?
Would be cool to grab him and Jeudy.
it's all posturing ahead of the deadline because there are a bunch of teams shopping for WRs. thats why the nyg got from the chiefs what they did for toney.
id imagine the CMC trade set prices because he was the most productive player on the market so far this year. the panthers were probably hoping to get a return close to CMC for Moore but haven't. and their unexpected proximity to competing for division maybe gives them some second thoughts about full firesale.
toney's price shows the relative value of a talented non productive but cheap player. the broncos probably want more than that for jeudy since he's been more productive and less injured. same with claypool and pitt. are those teams motivated sellers or only selling if they get what they want?
cooks is a no brainer for hou to trade but also past his prime and probably a negative value contract they will need to adjust.
the packers and giants seem like motivated WR buyers. maybe the ravens too. but the packers and ravens have less cap room to offer so that may force them into bidding each other up for claypool or jeudy (or cooks if houston eats $). giants can afford to take on 2023 money so that gives them more flexibility in who they take on.
that seems nuts imo. current 2023 cap numbers for rams:
Allen Robinson - 18m (15m gtd)
Cooper Kupp - 27.8m (obviously going nowhere)
they could restructure either one but taking on another 18m guaranteed with cooks would put almost $70m (almost 1/3 of their cap) for 3 receivers at age 30.
i think the only way it could make sense if they overpay with a higher draft pick in return for houston eating a ton of money somehow.
Nobody listens to the insiders on this site. It’s been said that Moore is not available
Panthers are a dumpster fire. Everyone is available. OBJ wasn't available either and looked what happened.
That is the best question.
Nobody listens to the insiders on this site. It's been said that Moore is not available
Panthers are a dumpster fire. Everyone is available. OBJ wasn't available either and looked what happened.
No you can keep saying this but everyone is not available. They are not trading core players like DJ Moore, Burns, Ekwonu, etc. They turned down two 1st round picks for Burns.
Strange. Van Jefferson is coming back, and Robinson played well the last game vs Carolina.
The Rams don't have a skill set problem. They have an offensive line issue.
THIS
Nobody listens to the insiders on this site. It's been said that Moore is not available
Panthers are a dumpster fire. Everyone is available. OBJ wasn't available either and looked what happened.
Giants seem to have tried, he isnt available
BigBlueShock said:
sharp315 said:
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
Cooks has twice been traded for a 1st round pick, and most recently for a 2nd round pick. I don't know if that falls all the way to a 6th round pick right now with a bull market for WRs and demand outpacing supply in-season. I get that he's on the back 9 of his career, but he's 29, so he's probably got more than the rest of this season in him. I'd be surprised if he doesn't have at least a few years left.
That said, I happen to think he's overrated, and he would be a stopgap here - his contract is more in line with being a core piece of the offense (maybe not a focal point, but a full-fledged starter), and he's got a hefty guaranteed salary for next season ($18M), and another year (non-guaranteed other than roster bonus) beyond that, so anyone trading for him not only is on the hook for next year, but would probably aim to restructure that 2023 number upon acquiring him, which could entail adding a year (2025) to his deal. Either way, his contract is not in line with a rental/stopgap.
Maybe you're right - maybe that contract ends up putting a massive dent in his trade value, but Cooks has always somehow gotten traded for more than I would assume he'd be worth (because I've always seen him as a very productive #2 WR). I think he'd be a nice upgrade for the Giants and I can see a good fit in the passing concepts they've deployed this season, but I'd much prefer someone like Jeudy (or Moore, although I think Carolina may be overpricing him a bit because they think the WR demand will push the market up toward their asking price), who fits the roster age-wise a bit better.
If you know he's not a fit, I'd say that an idiot already does know.