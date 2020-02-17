for display only
New York Football Giants interested in WR Brandin Cooks

Anakim : 10/29/2022 2:02 pm
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report

Multiple teams in the mix for #Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks: #Rams, #Vikings, #Giants and the #Packers - as a dark horse - have reached out to Houston, sources tell @theScore.

Cooks, 29, has recorded six 1k-seasons with 49 TDs. I’m told if moved, he only wants to go to a contender.
Why does this guy  
mittenedman : 10/29/2022 2:04 pm : link
get traded so much?
I think he's "cooked"  
Festina Lente : 10/29/2022 2:06 pm : link
If you'll pardon the pun
Yuck  
sharp315 : 10/29/2022 2:06 pm : link
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney
You absolutely trade for him  
Giants73 : 10/29/2022 2:09 pm : link
Let’s see if our GM can pull the trigger on a beneficial deal.
RE: Yuck  
BigBlueShock : 10/29/2022 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:
Quote:
Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney

Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap
Makes perfect sense  
Producer : 10/29/2022 2:12 pm : link
He's a legit #2 NFL WR.
RE: RE: Yuck  
sharp315 : 10/29/2022 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap

Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.
RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Jay on the Island : 10/29/2022 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15888342 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap


Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.

First off Cooks would cost the Giants a 6th round pick. DJ Moore is not available but if he was it would cost a 1st round pick plus more.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
sharp315 : 10/29/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15888347 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15888342 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap


Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.


First off Cooks would cost the Giants a 6th round pick. DJ Moore is not available but if he was it would cost a 1st round pick plus more.

Every article is saying at least a 2 and a 3 for Cooks - some are even saying multiple 2s.

Panthers are sellers - it's unlikely they trade him but saying "he's not available" is not accurate. I would much rather trade a 1st rounder for 5+ years of DJ Moore than a 2 and 3 for a couple months of Brandin Cooks.
RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Big Rick in FL : 10/29/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15888342 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap


Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.


Brandin Cooks had over 1000 yards and 6 TDs the last two years. With absolute trash throwing the ball to him. On pace for 800 yards this year with that same trash.

He'd cost us very little in a trade.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Big Rick in FL : 10/29/2022 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15888348 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15888347 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15888342 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap


Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.


First off Cooks would cost the Giants a 6th round pick. DJ Moore is not available but if he was it would cost a 1st round pick plus more.


Every article is saying at least a 2 and a 3 for Cooks - some are even saying multiple 2s.

Panthers are sellers - it's unlikely they trade him but saying "he's not available" is not accurate. I would much rather trade a 1st rounder for 5+ years of DJ Moore than a 2 and 3 for a couple months of Brandin Cooks.


What articles are saying that for Cooks? The Texans didn't give up that much 3 years ago. So highly unlikely he's worth more now.

The Texans gave up a 2nd for Cooks and a 4th.
RE: You absolutely trade for him  
Jack Stroud : 10/29/2022 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15888331 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Let’s see if our GM can pull the trigger on a beneficial deal.
What would you give for him and how would it be beneficial to get a 29 year WR?
I could live with this...  
bw in dc : 10/29/2022 2:33 pm : link
Cooks is a productive veteran. Worry about his concussion history...

Could probably be bought very cheaply.
Threads like these show how little  
Brandon Walsh : 10/29/2022 2:33 pm : link
Some fans know about the NFL outside of their fantasy football teams.

Brandin Cooks is a very good NFL receiver and we wouldn’t be giving up what we would for Jeudy. Not even close to it.

People act like a smart move like this would prohibit the Giants from investing more (big) resources in the position during the upcoming offseason.

This is a good move for the rest of this year and a complimentary move long term to the team building process.
RE: Threads like these show how little  
sharp315 : 10/29/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15888357 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
Some fans know about the NFL outside of their fantasy football teams.

Brandin Cooks is a very good NFL receiver and we wouldn’t be giving up what we would for Jeudy. Not even close to it.

People act like a smart move like this would prohibit the Giants from investing more (big) resources in the position during the upcoming offseason.

This is a good move for the rest of this year and a complimentary move long term to the team building process.

Go look at the stat lines for any receiver 30 and older and come back to let us know how trading any draft capital for what will amount to be the same production as a UDFA is a "good move".
Cooks and Gesicki  
The_Taxman89_10 : 10/29/2022 2:41 pm : link
These 2 guys are who I want the Giants to get. I don't think either or both will break the bank draft capital-wise either. I think Cooks can be had for a 4th or 5th round pick. Gesicki a 5th or 6th. That's not mortgaging the future while also rewarding the current team and making a legit push to being a playoff contender. Get them both, please Schoen.
Unless he’s close to free  
UConn4523 : 10/29/2022 2:41 pm : link
I don’t want him
RE: Threads like these show how little  
Returning Video Tapes : 10/29/2022 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15888357 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
Some fans know about the NFL outside of their fantasy football teams.

Brandin Cooks is a very good NFL receiver and we wouldn’t be giving up what we would for Jeudy. Not even close to it.

People act like a smart move like this would prohibit the Giants from investing more (big) resources in the position during the upcoming offseason.

This is a good move for the rest of this year and a complimentary move long term to the team building process.


Yeh I have Cooks on my fantasy team and his production is bad. But it’s bad because he’s there only legit WR threat and teams are just erasing him from gameplan. Guy would be a good move for us.
I'd  
AcidTest : 10/29/2022 2:42 pm : link
pass. Spotrac says that his salary is $13M next year. We obviously won't pay him that, so I assume he'd be cut at the end of the season. We'd therefore be trading a day three draft pick for nine games.
I wanted cooks...  
outeiroj : 10/29/2022 2:46 pm : link
instead of OBJ but only because I had zero clue who OBJ was.
4th and 7th as high as I go  
Payasdaddy : 10/29/2022 2:46 pm : link
Salary, yrs in league
Rather pick 2 wr in first four rds next yr and maybe sign a reasonable,durable vet.
I actually think KG will make an appearance post bye, maybe catch a few balls
Makes a ton  
pjcas18 : 10/29/2022 2:57 pm : link
more sense than DJ Moore - who is basically (not a similar player) but Moore would be making the Golladay mistake over again.

Cooks would be decent for the right price (day 3 pick(s)).

I'd rather get our own "change of scenery" guy like Mims or Elijah Moore from the Jets.
Cooks has an 18m guaranteed salary next year  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2022 3:02 pm : link
i see no way the nyg take that on unless galloday goes the other way at a minimum.

even then that may not be enough and they may need houston to adjust the contract and just front him bonus money to eat some of that on their cap.

the net savings gained beyond cutting Golladay next offseason by trading him is 4.5m, so if you count him as discounting cooks' current guarantee that difference is still +13.5m for the nyg next year, which seems really high for a guy who has been around the block for a reason and is probably past his prime.
RE: RE: Threads like these show how little  
Big Rick in FL : 10/29/2022 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15888361 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15888357 Brandon Walsh said:


Quote:


Some fans know about the NFL outside of their fantasy football teams.

Brandin Cooks is a very good NFL receiver and we wouldn’t be giving up what we would for Jeudy. Not even close to it.

People act like a smart move like this would prohibit the Giants from investing more (big) resources in the position during the upcoming offseason.

This is a good move for the rest of this year and a complimentary move long term to the team building process.


Go look at the stat lines for any receiver 30 and older and come back to let us know how trading any draft capital for what will amount to be the same production as a UDFA is a "good move".


Brandin Cooks just turned 29 a month ago.
An idiot  
PaulN : 10/29/2022 3:21 pm : link
Should know Moore is not a fucking fit. Wake up. We can't afford him after this season snd rentals are NOT an option. Wake up.
We have Jones  
PaulN : 10/29/2022 3:24 pm : link
Barkley, and Dexter to sign. Where does Moore fit. You want to trade for him, a first is the minimum. So let's throw away a first to sign Moore for 10 games. Very intelligent. Very.
I don't understand any argument for Cooks > DJ Moore  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2022 3:24 pm : link
this year they have almost identical production and here are their prior 3 years combined production:



the main difference is moore has averaged 75 ypg while cooks has averaged 60, and more ypc. both mostly with crappy QBs.

cooks on the book for 18m guaranteed next year, 16.5m (non guaranteed) in 2024.

moore 20m guaranteed next year, then 2 years at 16m (non guaranteed) in 2024 and 2025 - at the end of which he'd still be younger than cooks is today.

so the key difference is not only has moore been more productive but he is 4 years younger and at age 25 in prime years. he's also at least a slightly above average sized receiver at 6' 209. Cooks is obviously more wandale sized and at 29 is likely on the tail end or exiting his prime.

the trade cost will likely be a lot different and maybe that's enough to swing it, especially if Houston eats money. Taking on Golladay makes it close to palatable but i dont love the idea of investing significant money in another very undersized WR.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
OBJRoyal : 10/29/2022 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15888348 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15888347 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15888342 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap


Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.


First off Cooks would cost the Giants a 6th round pick. DJ Moore is not available but if he was it would cost a 1st round pick plus more.


Every article is saying at least a 2 and a 3 for Cooks - some are even saying multiple 2s.

Panthers are sellers - it's unlikely they trade him but saying "he's not available" is not accurate. I would much rather trade a 1st rounder for 5+ years of DJ Moore than a 2 and 3 for a couple months of Brandin Cooks.


Nobody listens to the insiders on this site. It’s been said that Moore is not available
Contract  
UGADawgs7 : 10/29/2022 3:26 pm : link
If people are saying they can’t afford Moore, how can they afford Cooks who costs more next 2 seasons? Also, just my opinion is trading for a 5’10 WR wouldn’t be great. NYG have plenty of smaller WR and would need a bigger target. I definitely could be wrong since Cooks is incredibly talented.
.  
arcarsenal : 10/29/2022 3:27 pm : link
I don't hate it; it's an upgrade. I'd prefer Jeudy just for the upside + age/control, though. Moore sounds like a no-go for anyone who has paid attention, so I'm not sure why he keeps coming up.
RE: We have Jones  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2022 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15888417 PaulN said:
Quote:
Barkley, and Dexter to sign. Where does Moore fit. You want to trade for him, a first is the minimum. So let's throw away a first to sign Moore for 10 games. Very intelligent. Very.


Moore has a guaranteed 20m salary next year so he's the opposite of a rental. There would be no benefit to cutting him so the only way he's a rental is if you trade him again.

the nyg are 1 of the few teams with a winning record that can afford his 20m next year with minimal effort. they have the 3rd most cap space in the entire NFL and the 2 teams with more are the bears/falcons. and yes, even after they extend their players they can pretty easily fit moore.
here's what doesn't add up with cooks' 18m guaranteed next year  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2022 3:32 pm : link
notice the 3 teams at the bottom of this list (red numbers mean over the cap).

you would think these teams/houston would have to get creative to afford adding an 18m guarantee to 2023. or offsetting salaries going back to houston? The Rams in particular already have big $ in Robinson and Kupp.

a bit like draft week we're in rumor season.

Don’t be hard on them  
eli4life : 10/29/2022 3:34 pm : link
They don’t know how to compute actually having a player worth resigning
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
jvm52106 : 10/29/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15888348 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15888347 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15888342 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap


Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.


First off Cooks would cost the Giants a 6th round pick. DJ Moore is not available but if he was it would cost a 1st round pick plus more.


Every article is saying at least a 2 and a 3 for Cooks - some are even saying multiple 2s.

Panthers are sellers - it's unlikely they trade him but saying "he's not available" is not accurate. I would much rather trade a 1st rounder for 5+ years of DJ Moore than a 2 and 3 for a couple months of Brandin Cooks.


No... No way they get a 2 let alone multiple 2's.
With that 2023 guaranteed salary, Cooks  
cosmicj : 10/29/2022 4:31 pm : link
Isnt netting the Texans more than a day 3 pick. This is a 2023 salary cap decision not a draft capital one. Not sure I’d do it.
could this interest be a message to the Broncos?  
Tom from LI : 10/29/2022 4:37 pm : link
Hey you don't take our offer, we will just go this route?

Also somebody said up above that he was on the only WR on the Texans so teams schemed to take that away. Well, wouldn't that be the same issue here?


Would be cool to grab him and Jeudy.
The most important thing I get from this  
JoeSchoens11 : 10/29/2022 4:53 pm : link
is ‘he only wants to go to a contender’…and that actually puts us in the running!

The times they are a-changin’
RE: With that 2023 guaranteed salary, Cooks  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2022 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15888478 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Isnt netting the Texans more than a day 3 pick. This is a 2023 salary cap decision not a draft capital one. Not sure I’d do it.


agree but devil's advocate, at what amount would you take cooks for next year?

im pretty sure houston if they wanted to could just write him a check and convert next year's guaranteed base to signing bonus they would eat over the term of the deal (not whatever team trades for him). I would think they will need to do some version of that for any of those other 3 teams up against the cap next year to do the deal.

so if they eat 10m and his guaranteed salary for next year turns into 8m, then all of a sudden a 4th round pick becomes more palatable. he's an older smaller version of DJ moore, but then also a cheaper one in terms of both trade cost and cap cost.

does one of the teams up against the cap offer an even better pick hoping to get houston to eat even more of the $ due next year? the packers may be desperate enough.
RE: RE: Yuck  
Milton : 10/29/2022 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap
Why would he want to hold Cooks's jockstrap? I don't think anyone gives a crap about not being fit to hold another man's jockstrap (and it's the guys who would be disappointed with the news that you should avoid).
Cooks could be a productive member  
Simms11 : 10/29/2022 5:06 pm : link
of our receiving corps. He’d be a welcome addition. Definitely a step up from what we currently have, however he’s not a long term answer and would most likely be a one year rental or possibly compete for a spot next year, as well. That said, defenses would at least have to respect him and pay some attention to him.
RE: RE: Yuck  
moze1021 : 10/29/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap


Am I having deja Vu or have we argued about cook and jockstraps before?? Lol... Not in relation to Toney

But to the topic at hand..Toney is more talented than Cook of course, but Cook has actually played and produced for a long time and Toney has clearly not.
.  
Tom from LI : 10/29/2022 5:07 pm : link
NFL Rumors
@nflrums
·
1h
The #Rams are expected to make a significant offer for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks. #RamsHouse #NFLRumors Per NBC Sports.
RE: could this interest be a message to the Broncos?  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15888481 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
Hey you don't take our offer, we will just go this route?

Also somebody said up above that he was on the only WR on the Texans so teams schemed to take that away. Well, wouldn't that be the same issue here?


Would be cool to grab him and Jeudy.


it's all posturing ahead of the deadline because there are a bunch of teams shopping for WRs. thats why the nyg got from the chiefs what they did for toney.

id imagine the CMC trade set prices because he was the most productive player on the market so far this year. the panthers were probably hoping to get a return close to CMC for Moore but haven't. and their unexpected proximity to competing for division maybe gives them some second thoughts about full firesale.

toney's price shows the relative value of a talented non productive but cheap player. the broncos probably want more than that for jeudy since he's been more productive and less injured. same with claypool and pitt. are those teams motivated sellers or only selling if they get what they want?

cooks is a no brainer for hou to trade but also past his prime and probably a negative value contract they will need to adjust.

the packers and giants seem like motivated WR buyers. maybe the ravens too. but the packers and ravens have less cap room to offer so that may force them into bidding each other up for claypool or jeudy (or cooks if houston eats $). giants can afford to take on 2023 money so that gives them more flexibility in who they take on.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2022 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15888512 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
NFL Rumors
@nflrums
·
1h
The #Rams are expected to make a significant offer for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks. #RamsHouse #NFLRumors Per NBC Sports.


that seems nuts imo. current 2023 cap numbers for rams:

Allen Robinson - 18m (15m gtd)
Cooper Kupp - 27.8m (obviously going nowhere)

they could restructure either one but taking on another 18m guaranteed with cooks would put almost $70m (almost 1/3 of their cap) for 3 receivers at age 30.

i think the only way it could make sense if they overpay with a higher draft pick in return for houston eating a ton of money somehow.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
sharp315 : 10/29/2022 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15888420 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:


Nobody listens to the insiders on this site. It’s been said that Moore is not available

Panthers are a dumpster fire. Everyone is available. OBJ wasn't available either and looked what happened.
RE: Why does this guy  
MojoEd : 10/29/2022 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15888322 mittenedman said:
Quote:
get traded so much?

That is the best question.
No thanks  
GiantTuff1 : 10/29/2022 7:07 pm : link
The fact no one wants to hold onto the guy for more than a season is strange to me. He is the very definition of "mid". It would be such an underwhelming acquisition unless as another poster said it's basically free.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Jay on the Island : 10/29/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15888578 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15888420 OBJRoyal said:


Quote:




Nobody listens to the insiders on this site. It’s been said that Moore is not available


Panthers are a dumpster fire. Everyone is available. OBJ wasn't available either and looked what happened.

No you can keep saying this but everyone is not available. They are not trading core players like DJ Moore, Burns, Ekwonu, etc. They turned down two 1st round picks for Burns.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 10/29/2022 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15888512 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
NFL Rumors
@nflrums
·
1h
The #Rams are expected to make a significant offer for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks. #RamsHouse #NFLRumors Per NBC Sports.


Strange. Van Jefferson is coming back, and Robinson played well the last game vs Carolina.

The Rams don't have a skill set problem. They have an offensive line issue.
I certainly wouldn't endorse the Giants getting into a  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/29/2022 7:17 pm : link
bidding war over this -- stay smart -- value signings that help the team only
RE: I certainly wouldn't endorse the Giants getting into a  
ArcadeSlumlord : 10/29/2022 11:52 pm : link
In comment 15888618 gidiefor said:
Quote:
bidding war over this -- stay smart -- value signings that help the team only


THIS
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
OBJRoyal : 6:48 am : link
In comment 15888420 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
In comment 15888420 OBJRoyal said:


Quote:




Nobody listens to the insiders on this site. It’s been said that Moore is not available


Panthers are a dumpster fire. Everyone is available. OBJ wasn't available either and looked what happened.


Giants seem to have tried, he isnt available
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yuck  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:53 am : link
In comment 15888347 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15888342 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15888332 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15888327 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Hard no from me. Would rather have kept Tin Man Toney


Toney isn’t fit to hold Cooks’ jockstrap


Brandin Cooks probably has 10 games left in him - if that. You really want to trade draft capital for a half year rental? What is the upside? Trading for a young guy like DJ Moore makes 1000x more sense.


First off Cooks would cost the Giants a 6th round pick. DJ Moore is not available but if he was it would cost a 1st round pick plus more.

Cooks has twice been traded for a 1st round pick, and most recently for a 2nd round pick. I don't know if that falls all the way to a 6th round pick right now with a bull market for WRs and demand outpacing supply in-season. I get that he's on the back 9 of his career, but he's 29, so he's probably got more than the rest of this season in him. I'd be surprised if he doesn't have at least a few years left.

That said, I happen to think he's overrated, and he would be a stopgap here - his contract is more in line with being a core piece of the offense (maybe not a focal point, but a full-fledged starter), and he's got a hefty guaranteed salary for next season ($18M), and another year (non-guaranteed other than roster bonus) beyond that, so anyone trading for him not only is on the hook for next year, but would probably aim to restructure that 2023 number upon acquiring him, which could entail adding a year (2025) to his deal. Either way, his contract is not in line with a rental/stopgap.

Maybe you're right - maybe that contract ends up putting a massive dent in his trade value, but Cooks has always somehow gotten traded for more than I would assume he'd be worth (because I've always seen him as a very productive #2 WR). I think he'd be a nice upgrade for the Giants and I can see a good fit in the passing concepts they've deployed this season, but I'd much prefer someone like Jeudy (or Moore, although I think Carolina may be overpricing him a bit because they think the WR demand will push the market up toward their asking price), who fits the roster age-wise a bit better.
RE: An idiot  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:55 am : link
In comment 15888411 PaulN said:
Quote:
Should know Moore is not a fucking fit. Wake up. We can't afford him after this season snd rentals are NOT an option. Wake up.

If you know he's not a fit, I'd say that an idiot already does know.
