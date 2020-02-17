New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Pre-Game Discussion

Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
8h
When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source.
this matchup un-nerves me. Playing IN Seattle is always tough, the weather will be sloppy. I just have a bad feeling about both the offense and defense in this game. As someone said last week, if they win this game I'll be REALLY impressed.
Nick Gates’ incredible comeback gets completed Sunday in Seatle. Gates, who suffered gruesome leg injury last year, is expected to be active as a jumbo TE + reserve OL. A major accomplishment after breaking tibia + fibula last year. His family will be in attendance to celebrate.
Giants give up almost 19 points per game
Seattle gives up almost 27 points per game
I think we match up pretty well.
It will come down to who keeps the ball the longest and executes the run.
Very underrated observation you make. Big key has been the high rushing carries with key third down conversions. High play count keeping the clock turning (and limiting defensive substitutions) has been huge. This has been even more so in the 2nd half and has been big keeping our D off the field and fresh in the 4th to close shop for the day.
Just how awesome would it be to come out of this game
in run D. Crowder and Smith have sucked in Run D. They have a LBer, in Jordyn Brooks, who will be a problem for our IOL to deal with. I’m just hoping the Giants can keep it close again in the fourth and pull out another win in a hostile environment.
We have won there before and pretty recently too, I might add!
Go GMen!
Agree Gidiefor! Also a win vs an NFC opponent for tiebreakers
Activated from Practice Squad:
-TE Lawrence Cager
-DB Landon Collins
Activated from Reserve:
-LB Elerson Smith
Reserve/Injured:
-G Ben Bredeson
when all the Giants injuries finally catch up to the team, coupled with a bad Daniel Jones game and a few bounces that go the other way?
If so, and if it happens against this Seattle team today, maybe the Giants are on the wrong side of a 34-14 score.
Welp, if the weather forces both teams to run, Seattle is 1st in average yards per carry (5.5) whereas the Giants are dead-last defensively, allowing 5.7 yards per carry. Not the best of matchups.
Quote:
forecast indicates rain and what could be a slick playing surface
Welp, if the weather forces both teams to run, Seattle is 1st in average yards per carry (5.5) whereas the Giants are dead-last defensively, allowing 5.7 yards per carry. Not the best of matchups.
Seahawks defense sucks against the run as well
Very underrated observation you make. Big key has been the high rushing carries with key third down conversions. High play count keeping the clock turning (and limiting defensive substitutions) has been huge. This has been even more so in the 2nd half and has been big keeping our D off the field and fresh in the 4th to close shop for the day.
GO GIANTS! BRING IT!
We have won there before and pretty recently too, I might add!
Go GMen!
7-1 at the bye would exceed all our expectations.
Let’s Go Giants!
Quote:
In comment 15888823 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
forecast indicates rain and what could be a slick playing surface
Welp, if the weather forces both teams to run, Seattle is 1st in average yards per carry (5.5) whereas the Giants are dead-last defensively, allowing 5.7 yards per carry. Not the best of matchups.
Seahawks defense sucks against the run as well
Very true, Seattle is 27th in defensive YPC whereas the Giants are 6th in offensive YPC. So, it cuts both ways!
That's what I'm thinking.
You can also argue when they came into the game last week the run game opened up and Phillips held up well in the pass game
8-10 for 165 yds
We will win this game just hope we come out healthy
No big injuries
Let’s get him if it makes sense