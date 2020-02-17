for display only
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:50 am
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:51 am : link
ROSTER MOVES 10/29

Activated from Practice Squad:
-TE Lawrence Cager
-DB Landon Collins

Activated from Reserve:
-LB Elerson Smith

Reserve/Injured:
-G Ben Bredeson
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:52 am : link
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
8h
When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source.
weather  
YANKEE28 : 8:56 am : link
forecast indicates rain and what could be a slick playing surface
Is there a game this season  
M.S. : 8:59 am : link

when all the Giants injuries finally catch up to the team, coupled with a bad Daniel Jones game and a few bounces that go the other way?

If so, and if it happens against this Seattle team today, maybe the Giants are on the wrong side of a 34-14 score.
RE: weather  
M.S. : 9:01 am : link
In comment 15888823 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
forecast indicates rain and what could be a slick playing surface

Welp, if the weather forces both teams to run, Seattle is 1st in average yards per carry (5.5) whereas the Giants are dead-last defensively, allowing 5.7 yards per carry. Not the best of matchups.
I expect a lot of single high from us  
Tuckrule : 9:12 am : link
Stacking the box and forcing Geno to beat us throwing outside the numbers.
This is truly a LOS game  
Rick in Dallas : 9:18 am : link
Who can run the ball and stop the other team from running the ball effectively wins the game especially in rainy weather conditions
The Giants give up less rushing yards a game  
Boatie Warrant : 9:22 am : link
And rush for more yards a game on average


Giants give up almost 19 points per game
Seattle gives up almost 27 points per game

I think we match up pretty well.

It will come down to who keeps the ball the longest and executes the run.

RE: RE: weather  
nygiants16 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15888828 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15888823 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:


forecast indicates rain and what could be a slick playing surface


Welp, if the weather forces both teams to run, Seattle is 1st in average yards per carry (5.5) whereas the Giants are dead-last defensively, allowing 5.7 yards per carry. Not the best of matchups.


Seahawks defense sucks against the run as well
Something about this game  
Dave on the UWS : 9:25 am : link
this matchup un-nerves me. Playing IN Seattle is always tough, the weather will be sloppy. I just have a bad feeling about both the offense and defense in this game. As someone said last week, if they win this game I'll be REALLY impressed.
Gates  
KevinBBWC : 9:28 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan

Nick Gates’ incredible comeback gets completed Sunday in Seatle. Gates, who suffered gruesome leg injury last year, is expected to be active as a jumbo TE + reserve OL. A major accomplishment after breaking tibia + fibula last year. His family will be in attendance to celebrate.
RE: The Giants give up less rushing yards a game  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15888841 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
And rush for more yards a game on average


Giants give up almost 19 points per game
Seattle gives up almost 27 points per game

I think we match up pretty well.

It will come down to who keeps the ball the longest and executes the run.


Very underrated observation you make. Big key has been the high rushing carries with key third down conversions. High play count keeping the clock turning (and limiting defensive substitutions) has been huge. This has been even more so in the 2nd half and has been big keeping our D off the field and fresh in the 4th to close shop for the day.
Just how awesome would it be to come out of this game  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:44 am : link
with a win


GO GIANTS! BRING IT!
We’re lacking that ILB that can make a big difference  
Simms11 : 9:51 am : link
in run D. Crowder and Smith have sucked in Run D. They have a LBer, in Jordyn Brooks, who will be a problem for our IOL to deal with. I’m just hoping the Giants can keep it close again in the fourth and pull out another win in a hostile environment.

We have won there before and pretty recently too, I might add!

Go GMen!
Agree Gidiefor! Also a win vs an NFC opponent for tiebreakers  
GiantBlue : 9:52 am : link
And if we need a WC spot.

7-1 at the bye would exceed all our expectations.

Let’s Go Giants!
RE: RE: RE: weather  
M.S. : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15888842 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15888828 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15888823 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:


forecast indicates rain and what could be a slick playing surface


Welp, if the weather forces both teams to run, Seattle is 1st in average yards per carry (5.5) whereas the Giants are dead-last defensively, allowing 5.7 yards per carry. Not the best of matchups.



Seahawks defense sucks against the run as well

Very true, Seattle is 27th in defensive YPC whereas the Giants are 6th in offensive YPC. So, it cuts both ways!
Don't forget the Giants  
Dave on the UWS : 10:02 am : link
will be with their 3rd starting LG and backup RT in this game. You can only take so many personnel hits before the wheels fall off.
RE: Don't forget the Giants  
M.S. : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15888892 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
will be with their 3rd starting LG and backup RT in this game. You can only take so many personnel hits before the wheels fall off.

That's what I'm thinking.
RE: Don't forget the Giants  
nygiants16 : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15888892 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
will be with their 3rd starting LG and backup RT in this game. You can only take so many personnel hits before the wheels fall off.


You can also argue when they came into the game last week the run game opened up and Phillips held up well in the pass game
I’m expecting WanDale to have a breakout game today  
MyBlueHeaven : 10:44 am : link
2 TDS. One catching the ball, one running the jet sweep

8-10 for 165 yds

We will win this game just hope we come out healthy
No big injuries
The one positive (at this point)  
Dave on the UWS : 10:47 am : link
with Ezeudu starting, is they need to run well to win this week. He helps that.
Jerry Jeudy  
MyBlueHeaven : 10:54 am : link
Looks pretty good in London

Let’s get him if it makes sense
