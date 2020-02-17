New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Game Discussion

Sucks! PTSD from the last ten years kicked in today, the three and out offense is finally back on track……barkley running for one yard three times, punt,……..awful……at least they won’t lose again till november…..cue the don meredith go to song, turn out the lights, the parties over……
We’re down all the WRs, our best TE, 2 OL. We’re on the road in a tough place to play vs a red hot G Smith (weird to say those words). Seattle had their 2 top WRs who ate better than anything we had when healthy.
This is a rebuilding year no matter what the record is. No one expected 6 and anything at the break. Let’s be happy as out a competitive rebuild year after the lady decade of shyte.
Big picture, I’m still excited to see where we go with Shoen and Dabs getting more drafts and out of cap hell. I’d rather do that than waste resources on a FA that’s not getting us to the SB.
The Giants lost to a good Seattle team in a tough ass place to play with a badly banged up offense. We’re 6-2 with the bye coming at the exact time we need to get healthy. Let’s ease off the panic button.
With Jones crew . They are bought in either emotionally or dug in for some other emotional reason.
What another sub 200 yard game from Jones with like 47 yards at the half? It’s the wide receiver problem. Since he had all day to throw if was not for that it would have been the oline again.
He just got outplayed by a 10 yet journeyman and they are ready to pay this bum 30 million dollars a year.
I’m confused by your last sentence. So when Jones outplayed Rodgers and Lamar, he was worth more than them, right? I mean if Geno outplayed him this week, then by logic’s sake, the reverse must be true.
Yup.
I don't know what is going on with Giants fans, but this is not a good look.
Two games are far from givens now. We play like this and we are beating nobody. I am not falling for bullshit again. They could do nothing. Jones tries but can not find recievers downfield, but look at tge garbage downfield, it's a fucking disgrace. They have 3 practice squad players starting at wide reciever. How fucking long is this going to go on. The Lions will beat us now unless tgey do something. It almost felt like the coach didn't want to win this game. It looked that bad.
What do you suggest they do at WR?
Poor execution today. The O in general, the D on 3rd or big yardage downs.
And slow on both sides.
We need the help we thought we did:
OL, WRs, LB, CB.
It’d been nice if our 21 and 22 draftees were all healthy…or even 2/3 of them.
That guy was throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Even an ignorant guy look you can see the difference between those 2 and Marcus Johnson.
Smith has Metcalf and Lockett. Jones has Slayton who also didn't make the team, and Sills and Johnson. How many times did Jones get to throw to a receiver who didn't have a DB right on top of them? Pretty sure it was zero. Not sure what more people want Jones to do.
bwitz said:
Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.
So fucking stupid on multiple levels
Lmao. Yeah. Ok. Clueless Pollyanna. LMFAO.
Another example of your childish nonsense
Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.
Yeah...clear. Thanks. Who are you?
I’m the guy who can clearly see Jones isn’t the future and isn’t a fucking Pollyanna wearing Giants colored glasses. You? You’re a clown.
montanagiant said:
bwitz said:
Lmao. Yeah. Ok. Clueless Pollyanna. LMFAO.
Another example of your childish nonsense
Ok, Polly.
Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.
Yeah...clear. Thanks. Who are you?
The guy in the bushes waiting to type this as soon as they lost their next game.
Quote:
Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.
Yeah...clear. Thanks. Who are you?
The guy in the bushes waiting to type this as soon as they lost their next game.
Sure. Whatever gets you to sleep at night.
I snort laughed
We can come back from this embarrassment
It’s a long season
6-2 at bye. Something no one expected. One loss and you write this. There s more than a few weak competitors on this site. Wouldn’t want them on my team
But remember, The'86 SB Giants lost to Seattle on our SB run.
We could not rum
And an idiot with stupid hair
Is this English?
I’m confused by your last sentence. So when Jones outplayed Rodgers and Lamar, he was worth more than them, right? I mean if Geno outplayed him this week, then by logic’s sake, the reverse must be true.
But remember, The'86 SB Giants lost to Seattle on our SB run.
And yet somehow our one win there I remember was Joe Judge and Colt McCoy.
Yup.
I don't know what is going on with Giants fans, but this is not a good look.
That guy was throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Even an ignorant guy look you can see the difference between those 2 and Marcus Johnson.
Two games are far from givens now. We play like this and we are beating nobody. I am not falling for bullshit again. They could do nothing. Jones tries but can not find recievers downfield, but look at tge garbage downfield, it's a fucking disgrace. They have 3 practice squad players starting at wide reciever. How fucking long is this going to go on. The Lions will beat us now unless tgey do something. It almost felt like the coach didn't want to win this game. It looked that bad.
What do you suggest they do at WR?
Poor execution today. The O in general, the D on 3rd or big yardage downs.
And slow on both sides.
We need the help we thought we did:
OL, WRs, LB, CB.
It’d been nice if our 21 and 22 draftees were all healthy…or even 2/3 of them.
The beauty of a news group like this one is anyone without any real knowledge of the game can post stupid shit like you just did.
Seriously. Not that it matters at this point in the game or anything, but the announcer laughing at that hit is pretty bad.
lead-with-the-helmet rule.
Seriously. Not that it matters at this point in the game or anything, but the announcer laughing at that hit is pretty bad.
The Giants never get any calls in Seattle period.
With Jones crew . They are bought in either emotionally or dug in for some other emotional reason.
What another sub 200 yard game from Jones with like 47 yards at the half? It’s the wide receiver problem. Since he had all day to throw if was not for that it would have been the oline again.
He just got outplayed by a 10 yet journeyman and they are ready to pay this bum 30 million dollars a year.
That guy was throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Even an ignorant guy look you can see the difference between those 2 and Marcus Johnson.
Smith has Metcalf and Lockett. Jones has Slayton who also didn't make the team, and Sills and Johnson. How many times did Jones get to throw to a receiver who didn't have a DB right on top of them? Pretty sure it was zero. Not sure what more people want Jones to do.
I understand it but it was always lame. Either hangs QBs or don’t. They found the worst of both worlds.
but Jones misses open guys or does not throw to them often. It is a problem
Wandale Robinson was wide open behind Slayton.
I saw that too
Jones should be looking for WanDell more often
He and Slayton are our best WRs
I retract that 44-10 Giants prediction
Hey if you are going to be wrong go big or go home. Lol
but Jones misses open guys or does not throw to them often. It is a problem
Wandale Robinson was wide open behind Slayton.
I saw that too
Jones should be looking for WanDell more often
He and Slayton are our best WRs
I retract that 44-10 Giants prediction
Hey if you are going to be wrong go big or go home. Lol
McAdoo trying to save his job by playing Geno is looking less and less insane as the years pass
it wasn’t insane. The whole thing was botched by the whole organization. Geni’s stats were slightly better than Eli’s had been . The move sort of worked, but the Giants didn’t commit to the change.
I understand it but it was always lame. Either hangs QBs or don’t. They found the worst of both worlds.
Geno played against a shitty raiders team and lost. Geno Smith is not like this amazing QB you know.-
SO, maybe the 2nd fumble is not really on him. Why no helmet to helmet flag?
He banged his head on the ground after the fumble
Who doesn't understand how this team has over performed for 7 weeks should just shut up.
6-2? I’m fine with that given what we are right now.
Absolutely!
I double the absolutely!!!