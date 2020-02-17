for display only
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:19 pm
...
Every team in our  
kcgiants : 7:17 pm : link
division won except us.
RE: RE: RE: 6-2  
montanagiant : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15890880 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15890872 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15890858 bwitz said:


Quote:


Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.


So fucking stupid on multiple levels



Lmao. Yeah. Ok. Clueless Pollyanna. LMFAO.

Another example of your childish nonsense
Glad I put a lot of $$$ on Seahawks  
Stan in LA : 7:17 pm : link
Otherwise, I'd b e really pissed right now.
RE: RE: 6-2  
bwitz : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15890874 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890858 bwitz said:


Quote:


Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.



Yeah...clear. Thanks. Who are you?


I’m the guy who can clearly see Jones isn’t the future and isn’t a fucking Pollyanna wearing Giants colored glasses. You? You’re a clown.
Jerome Boger...lol  
Optimus-NY : 7:17 pm : link
Theattle Mariners
The Jones Haters are posting now  
yalebowl : 7:17 pm : link
No WRs that can get open and it’s Jone’s fault
RE: RE: RE: RE: 6-2  
bwitz : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15890888 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15890880 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 15890872 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15890858 bwitz said:


Quote:


Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.


So fucking stupid on multiple levels



Lmao. Yeah. Ok. Clueless Pollyanna. LMFAO.


Another example of your childish nonsense


Ok, Polly.
I will say  
Leg of Theismann : 7:18 pm : link
McAdoo trying to save his job by playing Geno is looking less and less insane as the years pass
RE: RE: 6-2  
antdog24 : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15890874 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890858 bwitz said:


Quote:


Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.



Yeah...clear. Thanks. Who are you?


The guy in the bushes waiting to type this as soon as they lost their next game.
Losing  
thrunthrublue : 7:18 pm : link
Sucks! PTSD from the last ten years kicked in today, the three and out offense is finally back on track……barkley running for one yard three times, punt,……..awful……at least they won’t lose again till november…..cue the don meredith go to song, turn out the lights, the parties over……
RE: RE: RE: 6-2  
bwitz : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15890901 antdog24 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890874 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15890858 bwitz said:


Quote:


Fine. But it’s clear Jones is not the guy. Sorry, not sorry if that hurts your butts, DJFC.



Yeah...clear. Thanks. Who are you?



The guy in the bushes waiting to type this as soon as they lost their next game.


Sure. Whatever gets you to sleep at night.
RE: I will say  
igotyourbackman : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15890899 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
McAdoo trying to save his job by playing Geno is looking less and less insane as the years pass

I snort laughed
Despite to in nfl where all hold  
Boss 63 : 7:19 pm : link
Not one fn hold on Seattle .Not buying it
Don’t even bother arguing  
Atari2600 : 7:19 pm : link
With Jones crew . They are bought in either emotionally or dug in for some other emotional reason.

What another sub 200 yard game from Jones with like 47 yards at the half? It’s the wide receiver problem. Since he had all day to throw if was not for that it would have been the oline again.

He just got outplayed by a 10 yet journeyman and they are ready to pay this bum 30 million dollars a year.
If we lose it’s not the end of the world  
MyBlueHeaven : 7:19 pm : link

We can come back from this embarrassment

It’s a long season

Haven't seen anything from wandale  
cpgiants : 7:20 pm : link
That justifies a second round draft pick
Get a grip some of you  
Daniel in MI : 7:20 pm : link
We’re down all the WRs, our best TE, 2 OL. We’re on the road in a tough place to play vs a red hot G Smith (weird to say those words). Seattle had their 2 top WRs who ate better than anything we had when healthy.

This is a rebuilding year no matter what the record is. No one expected 6 and anything at the break. Let’s be happy as out a competitive rebuild year after the lady decade of shyte.

Big picture, I’m still excited to see where we go with Shoen and Dabs getting more drafts and out of cap hell. I’d rather do that than waste resources on a FA that’s not getting us to the SB.

Guys  
Leg of Theismann : 7:21 pm : link
The Giants lost to a good Seattle team in a tough ass place to play with a badly banged up offense. We’re 6-2 with the bye coming at the exact time we need to get healthy. Let’s ease off the panic button.
RE: Back  
joeinpa : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15890816 npd4432 said:
Quote:
To the bad old giants


6-2 at bye. Something no one expected. One loss and you write this. There s more than a few weak competitors on this site. Wouldn’t want them on my team
I hate playing Seattle in Seattle  
kcgiants : 7:22 pm : link
We always seem to lose.
But remember, The'86 SB Giants lost to Seattle on our SB run.
Well  
Boss 63 : 7:22 pm : link
He did not fumble
It’s an  
Rambo89 : 7:22 pm : link
Offensive line problem

We could not rum

And an idiot with stupid hair
RE: Despite to in nfl where all hold  
sharp315 : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15890912 Boss 63 said:
Quote:
Not one fn hold on Seattle .Not buying it

Is this English?
Yea  
Carl in CT : 7:23 pm : link
That bum had Lockett and Metcalf. If DJ had them we win by 20.
RE: Don’t even bother arguing  
PetesHereNow : 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15890918 Atari2600 said:
Quote:
With Jones crew . They are bought in either emotionally or dug in for some other emotional reason.

What another sub 200 yard game from Jones with like 47 yards at the half? It’s the wide receiver problem. Since he had all day to throw if was not for that it would have been the oline again.

He just got outplayed by a 10 yet journeyman and they are ready to pay this bum 30 million dollars a year.


I’m confused by your last sentence. So when Jones outplayed Rodgers and Lamar, he was worth more than them, right? I mean if Geno outplayed him this week, then by logic’s sake, the reverse must be true.
I’m expecting  
5BowlsSoon : 7:23 pm : link
A turnover here.
RE: I hate playing Seattle in Seattle  
Leg of Theismann : 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15890934 kcgiants said:
Quote:
We always seem to lose.
But remember, The'86 SB Giants lost to Seattle on our SB run.


And yet somehow our one win there I remember was Joe Judge and Colt McCoy.
These wr  
Boss 63 : 7:23 pm : link
Could not make anyone taxi squad
RE: Get a grip some of you  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15890922 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
We’re down all the WRs, our best TE, 2 OL. We’re on the road in a tough place to play vs a red hot G Smith (weird to say those words). Seattle had their 2 top WRs who ate better than anything we had when healthy.

This is a rebuilding year no matter what the record is. No one expected 6 and anything at the break. Let’s be happy as out a competitive rebuild year after the lady decade of shyte.

Big picture, I’m still excited to see where we go with Shoen and Dabs getting more drafts and out of cap hell. I’d rather do that than waste resources on a FA that’s not getting us to the SB.


Yup.

I don't know what is going on with Giants fans, but this is not a good look.
RE: Don’t even bother arguing  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15890918 Atari2600 said:
Quote:
With Jones crew . They are bought in either emotionally or dug in for some other emotional reason.

What another sub 200 yard game from Jones with like 47 yards at the half? It’s the wide receiver problem. Since he had all day to throw if was not for that it would have been the oline again.

He just got outplayed by a 10 yet journeyman and they are ready to pay this bum 30 million dollars a year.



That guy was throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Even an ignorant guy look you can see the difference between those 2 and Marcus Johnson.
That’s not  
Boss 63 : 7:25 pm : link
Helmet hit
I guess I don't understand the  
GruningsOnTheHill : 7:25 pm : link
lead-with-the-helmet rule.
How we are 6-2  
antdog24 : 7:26 pm : link
with this WR group is beyond me. I really hope we get some help before the trade deadline
RE: RE: The next  
Joe Beckwith : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15890854 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15890811 PaulN said:


Quote:


Two games are far from givens now. We play like this and we are beating nobody. I am not falling for bullshit again. They could do nothing. Jones tries but can not find recievers downfield, but look at tge garbage downfield, it's a fucking disgrace. They have 3 practice squad players starting at wide reciever. How fucking long is this going to go on. The Lions will beat us now unless tgey do something. It almost felt like the coach didn't want to win this game. It looked that bad.


What do you suggest they do at WR?


Poor execution today. The O in general, the D on 3rd or big yardage downs.
And slow on both sides.
We need the help we thought we did:
OL, WRs, LB, CB.
It’d been nice if our 21 and 22 draftees were all healthy…or even 2/3 of them.
The Giants just need  
kcgiants : 7:27 pm : link
to burn today's game tape
RE: Don’t even bother arguing  
blink667 : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15890918 Atari2600 said:
Quote:
With Jones crew . They are bought in either emotionally or dug in for some other emotional reason.

What another sub 200 yard game from Jones with like 47 yards at the half? It’s the wide receiver problem. Since he had all day to throw if was not for that it would have been the oline again.

He just got outplayed by a 10 yet journeyman and they are ready to pay this bum 30 million dollars a year.


The beauty of a news group like this one is anyone without any real knowledge of the game can post stupid shit like you just did.
Jones was not good at all today,  
Simms11 : 7:28 pm : link
but obviously he’s got nobody to throw to?!
RE: I guess I don't understand the  
jhibb : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15890966 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
lead-with-the-helmet rule.


Seriously. Not that it matters at this point in the game or anything, but the announcer laughing at that hit is pretty bad.
Defense played well at times today......  
Simms11 : 7:29 pm : link
STs sucked with two turnovers and offense was abysmal!
RE: RE: I guess I don't understand the  
kcgiants : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15890989 jhibb said:
Quote:
In comment 15890966 GruningsOnTheHill said:


Quote:


lead-with-the-helmet rule.



Seriously. Not that it matters at this point in the game or anything, but the announcer laughing at that hit is pretty bad.

The Giants never get any calls in Seattle period.
RE: RE: Don’t even bother arguing  
k2tampa : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15890958 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890918 Atari2600 said:


Quote:


With Jones crew . They are bought in either emotionally or dug in for some other emotional reason.

What another sub 200 yard game from Jones with like 47 yards at the half? It’s the wide receiver problem. Since he had all day to throw if was not for that it would have been the oline again.

He just got outplayed by a 10 yet journeyman and they are ready to pay this bum 30 million dollars a year.




That guy was throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Even an ignorant guy look you can see the difference between those 2 and Marcus Johnson.


Smith has Metcalf and Lockett. Jones has Slayton who also didn't make the team, and Sills and Johnson. How many times did Jones get to throw to a receiver who didn't have a DB right on top of them? Pretty sure it was zero. Not sure what more people want Jones to do.
RE: Haven't seen anything from wandale  
Matt M. : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15890920 cpgiants said:
Quote:
That justifies a second round draft pick
How could you when he isn't targeted?
RE: I will say  
81_Great_Dane : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15890899 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
McAdoo trying to save his job by playing Geno is looking less and less insane as the years pass
it wasn’t insane. The whole thing was botched by the whole organization. Geni’s stats were slightly better than Eli’s had been . The move sort of worked, but the Giants didn’t commit to the change.

I understand it but it was always lame. Either hangs QBs or don’t. They found the worst of both worlds.
RE: RE: They do not give us the overall look  
MyBlueHeaven : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15890855 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890839 Ike#88 said:


Quote:


but Jones misses open guys or does not throw to them often. It is a problem



Wandale Robinson was wide open behind Slayton.


I saw that too

Jones should be looking for WanDell more often

He and Slayton are our best WRs

I retract that 44-10 Giants prediction

Hey if you are going to be wrong go big or go home. Lol
RE: RE: I will say  
Atari2600 : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15891004 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15890899 Leg of Theismann said:


Quote:


McAdoo trying to save his job by playing Geno is looking less and less insane as the years pass

it wasn’t insane. The whole thing was botched by the whole organization. Geni’s stats were slightly better than Eli’s had been . The move sort of worked, but the Giants didn’t commit to the change.

I understand it but it was always lame. Either hangs QBs or don’t. They found the worst of both worlds.


Geno played against a shitty raiders team and lost. Geno Smith is not like this amazing QB you know.-
RE: RE: Like I said - he was hit in the helmet  
Percy : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15890843 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 15890767 Matt M. said:


Quote:


SO, maybe the 2nd fumble is not really on him. Why no helmet to helmet flag?



He banged his head on the ground after the fumble
.
RE: I will say  
HomerJones45 : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15890899 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
McAdoo trying to save his job by playing Geno is looking less and less insane as the years pass
why? Geno played the same today as he did that day. Completed 2/3 of his passes for 200 yards BFD
RE: Next  
Greg from LI : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15889514 AcidTest said:
Quote:
WR up is probably Foster, a guy we just resigned to the PS.
RE: RE: Anyone  
M.S. : 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15890842 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15890826 igotyourbackman said:


Quote:


Who doesn’t understand how this team has over performed for 7 weeks should just shut up.

6-2? I’m fine with that given what we are right now.


Absolutely!

I double the absolutely!!!
