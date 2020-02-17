for display only
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:05 pm
...
Geno Smith on fire today  
M.S. : 7:07 pm : link

Seattle defense destroyed Giants run game

James punt f-ups put the icing on the turd pile
I had low expectations this year, so I wouldn't be disappointed  
Bramton1 : 7:11 pm : link
But dammit, the Giants made it work.

Need the bye to get healthy, and need to add A WR who can make a play.
Very frustrating.  
Anakim : 7:11 pm : link
Horrific playcalling from both Kafka and Wink, but more on this below
Poor execution
The receiving corp is fucking embarrassing. I'll give Slayton credit for stepping up and Wan'Dale is a talented albeit minuscule slot receiver, but the rest of the WRs and TEs are fringe NFL players. David Sills V is one of our starting WRs. That says it all. I would say even Golladay would be an upgrade, but I'm not so sure.
Refs were one-sided all game. Wouldn't call a hold on Thibs all game. Inexcusable.



I give the coaches more of a pass than the players because the coaches know how void of talent this team is. They're overachieving. I think that's the main takeaway from this loss. Overachieving can only get you so far when you don't have the horses.
I don’t want to see James on the roster tomorrow.  
NJ_GIANTS : 7:13 pm : link
Going into the bye week, we need to heal, regroup the offense, get 1-2 WR via trade, and figure out how to make the most out of the rest of the games
Due for a loss  
jeff57 : 7:13 pm : link
Rest up and get semi-healthy in the bye week and then come back and beat Houston and Detroit
Seattle  
OBJRoyal : 7:13 pm : link
Is a good team. Have lots of talent
Everyone is going to say what an awful game it was  
LittleBlue : 7:13 pm : link
But we end up losing by 14, with 10 points the personal responsibility of Richie James.

This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.
Offense was brutal, but it wasn’t the play calling.  
ajr2456 : 7:13 pm : link
It’s one game, still a good chance to be at 7-3/8-2 heading to Dallas for thanksgiving
This was  
mittenedman : 7:13 pm : link
an ugly game from the GM & coaches down.
Rickie James.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:13 pm : link
He cost us this game.
6-2 at the bye is better than anyone expected  
Sean : 7:13 pm : link
But, this offense was poor today. They got a gift TD from the fumble and only two FG’s after that.

We have no idea what this offense will look like next year. But, when we are throwing that $30M figure around Daniel Jones, I’d put this game under the “no” column.

Defense was fine.
Missing bellinger hurts  
armstead98 : 7:13 pm : link
He’s one of Jones favorite targets and a threat in the running game.

Good time for the bye, hopefully Golladay comes back
Giants have the worst set of receivers in football and it caught up  
Giantfan21 : 7:14 pm : link
with them today when the run game wasn't going and Jones couldn't do anything in the passing game . Missing Bellinger was huge today.

Schoen needs to go out and get an NFL quality WR and not just punt till next season. This team could make the playoffs but will have a hard time without improvements
Put the two a Seattle WRs on this team  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:14 pm : link
And we run away with this despite the fumbles. We are 6-2 going into the break. Who would have thought that?
It just wasn't our day  
Jay on the Island : 7:14 pm : link
If they didn't turn the ball over then perhaps they win but hey we are still 6-2.

Now let's hope that the Giants get Shane Lemieux, Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximines, and Cor'Dale Flott back for the game after the bye plus hopefully they add a WR before the deadline.
RE: Everyone is going to say what an awful game it was  
ajr2456 : 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15890844 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
But we end up losing by 14, with 10 points the personal responsibility of Richie James.

This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.


We only got a touchdown because Lockett fumbled at his own 5. We got dominated
lack of talent  
drake88 : 7:15 pm : link
was going to catch up. I'm confident the GM/coaching staff are building something good here. be patient.
Hate Pete Carroll  
jvm52106 : 7:15 pm : link
Ever since he got away from USC Scott free for all the bullshit he did there..
We have a Jay Feely Game in Seattle  
bceagle05 : 7:15 pm : link
and now a Richie James Game.

(Colt McCoy Game too).
RE: Very frustrating.  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15890814 Anakim said:
Quote:
Horrific playcalling from both Kafka and Wink, but more on this below
Poor execution
The receiving corp is fucking embarrassing. I'll give Slayton credit for stepping up and Wan'Dale is a talented albeit minuscule slot receiver, but the rest of the WRs and TEs are fringe NFL players. David Sills V is one of our starting WRs. That says it all. I would say even Golladay would be an upgrade, but I'm not so sure.
Refs were one-sided all game. Wouldn't call a hold on Thibs all game. Inexcusable.



I give the coaches more of a pass than the players because the coaches know how void of talent this team is. They're overachieving. I think that's the main takeaway from this loss. Overachieving can only get you so far when you don't have the horses.


Agree. Don’t have the talent to overcome boneheaded turnovers.

This team needs a legit #1 and #2 wr.

Carrol’s offense is slick. Given the performance of Smith and Wilson this year, Carrol seems to be an underrated qb whisperer and Wilson seems to be a system qb.
I didn’t expect them to win today anyway,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:16 pm : link
but it was still disappointing how that played out.

- Not enough Saquon
- Every WR & TE not named Slayton was awful
- Jones just wasn’t good enough
- Defense got ZERO pass rush
- Simply cannot fumble away 2 possessions on special teams


Ahmad Bradshaw didn’t play for 3 months after fumbling a kickoff. James has to go.

Need to get healthy and add a receiver AND a tight end.
Ugly game  
beatrixkiddo : 7:16 pm : link
Giants missing Bredeson and Neal hurt in this environment. No Bellinger as safety blanket and excellent blocker makes it double tough. Only gripe I have is Daboll should have benched James after the first turn over. Oh well we have gotten this far with a bunch of scrubs so I can’t complain much.

Get a real WR in here now, perfect Bye week time. Hopefully a few guys come back and they can keep it going for the 2nd half the year.

Seattle’s coaches  
jeff57 : 7:16 pm : link
Did a real good job.
Well there was our first clunker  
PatersonPlank : 7:16 pm : link
Not one part of the team played well, and of course James was a joke. IMO neither one of these hits should have caused a fumble.

Well on to the bye week. Lets get healthy, refocus, and we can seriously win the next two to go 8-2.

I'll take 6-2 at the bye
Most  
AcidTest : 7:16 pm : link
of the comments about James in the game thread were uncalled for, but his fumbles cost us 10 points and probably the game. We also have no WRs and TEs who can separate, and Seattle did a good job shutting down the running by Barkley and Jones. This team needs 10 plays just to get into FG range. We have no explosive playmakers unless Barkley breaks a long run.

Good game by the defense. They gave up some plays, but Seattle has a very good offense. The turnovers also put them in a bad position too offense.

This was the first game in a long time where we beat ourselves. We're so limited offensively that we can't afford to make the mistakes we did today and still have a reasonable chance of winning.

But we're 6-2 going into the bye, which is a lot better than anyone could have hoped for. We'll hopefully heal up and have a new PR after the bye.
Guys  
Jay on the Island : 7:17 pm : link
We lacked talent on offense to begin with but when you facrot in the losses of Bredeson, Neal, and Bellinger this was bound to happen. Let us pray that we land a decent WR before the deadline and get some great injury luck when we return from the bye.
Saqoun averaged 2.7 yards per carry  
ajr2456 : 7:17 pm : link
Running Saqoun more would have made this more of a blow out
...  
broadbandz : 7:17 pm : link
Caroll is a piece of shit. Shitattle wont even make the playoffs.

Fuck him and his cheating ways going all the way back to USC.
He's scum.
Can't keep fielding  
PaulN : 7:18 pm : link
Back up player after player and think your going to continue to win. We are very lucky to be 6-2. Because this team looked like dog shit today.
Not Surprised  
GiantGrit : 7:18 pm : link
Tough place to play, Seattle needed a win and the injuries continued to mount. The run game never got going which is the identity of the offense. Really not anyone’s best day.

They don’t want to overpay for a WR but its badly needed at this point. They missed Bellinger today too.

Happy to see Gates in the game, awesome story.
RE: Offense was brutal, but it wasn’t the play calling.  
Giantfan21 : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15890846 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It’s one game, still a good chance to be at 7-3/8-2 heading to Dallas for thanksgiving


Play calling sucked today Imo . Really disappointed in Kafka . Thought he has been excellent this season but today he reminded me of Garrett
Hate to lose  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:18 pm : link
But love seeing Gates on the field mixing it up. That is pretty close to a miracle.

Shouldn’t get lost in the loss.
The BYE week is actually coming at the perfect time  
Chris684 : 7:19 pm : link
This loss sucks but there is no reason this team shouldn’t be 8-2 heading to Dallas for Turkey Day.
RE: Seattle’s coaches  
Toth029 : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15890883 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Did a real good job.


Waldon is a good OC and Russ tried to make it seem like it was everyone else's fault but his own.

Wilson held the Hawks offense back.
RE: RE: Offense was brutal, but it wasn’t the play calling.  
ajr2456 : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15890846 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890846 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s one game, still a good chance to be at 7-3/8-2 heading to Dallas for thanksgiving



Play calling sucked today Imo . Really disappointed in Kafka . Thought he has been excellent this season but today he reminded me of Garrett


What should they have done differently?
28 rushes  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:20 pm : link
77 yards. 2.8 ypc. Jones little on the ground. Credit to Seattle's D. BD/Mk need to adjust. Hard to score with the WR's we have without the run game. Missed Neal and Bellinger.

I think the travel may have caught up to them.

Rest up and regroup. JS, let's try to bring in a WR if possible.
RE: Put the two a Seattle WRs on this team  
Blubleeder57 : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15890860 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
And we run away with this despite the fumbles. We are 6-2 going into the break. Who would have thought that?


So many stupid posters who are not in reality on this board.
Lets also put Tom Brady and Randy Moss on our team. That would have been the difference. WTH-lets throw in Earl Campbell. Most of the posters "Speculate on what should be" when your just rambling bs!
Jones suck ... not a long term QB  
short lease : 7:21 pm : link

Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.
We were down  
mittenedman : 7:21 pm : link
a bunch of WR, TE & OL. It was going to be tough sledding today.

We could not afford our PR losing 2 punts.

Overall, this was just a very strange game by the Giants. It didn’t look like they even planned to win.
That outcome sucks....  
Simms11 : 7:22 pm : link
should have been a way closer game. Turnovers killed us and gave them 10 points essentially.

Very poorly executed offense. It’s getting very ugly on offense. I’m so happy we had something to cheer about this year, but now we wait a few weeks to see this team play again. I’m not so sure this offense can get turned around, even with the teams coming up on the schedule.
RE: RE: Seattle’s coaches  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15890883 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890883 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Did a real good job.



Waldon is a good OC and Russ tried to make it seem like it was everyone else's fault but his own.

Wilson held the Hawks offense back.



No offense, but that’s ridiculous. Wilson’s numbers before he got hurt last season were terrific. His numbers the 5 seasons prior to last year were GREAT.

RE: Jones suck ... not a long term QB  
HoodieGelo : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15890929 short lease said:
Quote:

Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.


Lol sums up the next 50 threads we are going to see here all week
RE: Jones suck ... not a long term QB  
short lease : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15890929 short lease said:
Quote:

Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.



EFFFFF - just when I thought we were going 17-1.
The loss  
PaulN : 7:22 pm : link
Of Neal and Bellinger killed us today. Our tight ends are more practice squad players. We are fielding 1/4 of a team of practice squad players. Why injury after injury, year after year, Why? Why are we amongst the leading teams every year with injuries, why? They want to continue to make believe urs just coincidence, okay go ahead.
Honestly, Richie James has no upside and it would say a lot  
BestFeature : 7:22 pm : link
to the team if he's cut. Sure there's probably no one great available whether it's from the outside but on the team but can anyone be any better than Richie James?
Tough to win...  
Vinny from Danbury : 7:23 pm : link
When your punt returner fumbles deep on your own side of the field. Twice.
RE: Jones suck ... not a long term QB  
Thunderstruck27 : 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15890929 short lease said:
Quote:

Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.


Finally some common sense
Robert Foster after the bye  
nym172 : 7:24 pm : link
please.....


no more marcus johson.
I’m not sure how anyone could watch this game  
jintz4life : 7:24 pm : link
And he comfortable with giving Jones 30m

Yes the weapons suck but these throws are awful for the most part

Pretty telling Daboll didn’t even pretend to try to score at the end of Nt he first half
Gates, Fox, and Slayton  
GiantSteps : 7:24 pm : link
Gave us brief moments of joy
But yeah…losing sucks



And I just dropped a haiku on your ass like Richie James dropped the ball
Outcoached and Outplayed  
Jeffrey : 7:24 pm : link
This team looked like what we all feared it would prior to the season. James was the most visible disaster but the offense stunk as a whole.

As for the defense, they have been good all year only in the red zone, but overall this is not close to a good defense. Need ILBs and need better DBs. Wink gets publicity, but really they struggle to ever get a stop and force a punt--which perhaps is good now that we have seen our punt return team in action!

I just have to remind myself that this team has so many holes to fill and it is unfair to expect players to play above their talent every week.
Hudson is the softest TE in  
Thunderstruck27 : 7:24 pm : link
The NFL
Not a good game by anyone on offense  
The_Boss : 7:25 pm : link
Seattle isn’t a very good team. This was a winnable game. Schoen I believe has to get a WR in here who can play. It’s not fair to the guys on D who are keeping us alive every week.
RE: RE: RE: Seattle’s coaches  
Toth029 : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15890883 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890916 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15890883 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Did a real good job.



Waldon is a good OC and Russ tried to make it seem like it was everyone else's fault but his own.

Wilson held the Hawks offense back.




No offense, but that’s ridiculous. Wilson’s numbers before he got hurt last season were terrific. His numbers the 5 seasons prior to last year were GREAT.


We see what career backup QB Geno Smith is doing in the exact system he was in last year.

Seattle has had great receivers since Carroll has been there and their OL has not been bad. He makes their protection worse as it's gotten worse in Denver since he's gotten there. Not saying he's bad, but he's never been a Brees or Rodgers.

And no playoff wins since 2014 when his defense gives up one TD.
Don’t Forget How Loud That Stadium Is  
GiantGrit : 7:25 pm : link
Which sounds silly, but given who the Giants are playing at WR and how any turnover can really hurt this team I’m not surprised the playcalling felt a little more vanilla today. That’s one of the top 2 loudest stadiums in the league.

Kafka would probably be the first to tell you he wants to open the playbook more but you need the guys to do it.
RE: RE: Everyone is going to say what an awful game it was  
LittleBlue : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15890844 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15890844 LittleBlue said:


Quote:


But we end up losing by 14, with 10 points the personal responsibility of Richie James.

This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.



We only got a touchdown because Lockett fumbled at his own 5. We got dominated


Just wrong. This was a very close game that was winnable with 7 minutes to go in the 4th quarter.
RE: RE: Everyone is going to say what an awful game it was  
GMen72 : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15890844 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15890844 LittleBlue said:


Quote:


But we end up losing by 14, with 10 points the personal responsibility of Richie James.

This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.



We only got a touchdown because Lockett fumbled at his own 5. We got dominated


And dropped an easy TD.
This Online can't stop a prevent defense  
Thunderstruck27 : 7:26 pm : link
From sacking Jones 2 plays in a row
We lost this game in every facet...  
DefenseWins : 7:26 pm : link
Offense
Defense
Special Teams
Coaching

It it is better to have one of these and get it all out there in one game.

As disappointing as the performance was by the Giants, what I read in the game thread was worse.
RE: This Online can't stop a prevent defense  
Toth029 : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15890972 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
From sacking Jones 2 plays in a row


No receivers are open or they're completely blanketed.
This game stunk  
Ben in Tampa : 7:27 pm : link
The Giants are fighting a lot of demons right now
RE: Not a good game by anyone on offense  
Sean : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15890965 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Seattle isn’t a very good team. This was a winnable game. Schoen I believe has to get a WR in here who can play. It’s not fair to the guys on D who are keeping us alive every week.

Travel caught up with them. This was a very tough game today for them. They need the bye.
Just because it was winnable  
ajr2456 : 7:28 pm : link
Doesn’t mean we didn’t get dominated. We averaged 3.5 yards a play.
Flight home meal…..  
morrison40 : 7:28 pm : link
HUMBLE PIE 🥧
Growing pains baby  
j_rud : 7:29 pm : link
Im sure Daboll and Co are gonna take this week to self scout the shit out of themselves. Today was ugly, no way around it. But they're also 6-2 at the bye and absolutely no one saw that coming.

I'm gonna focus on that.
When Slayton is your best receiver by a mile, there’s problems.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:29 pm : link
Bellinger apparently was their best tight end by a mile. The other guys literally cannot block.


Hoped they’ll add something at those two spots in the next 48 hours.
Richie James  
Costy16 : 7:30 pm : link
Gave the Seahawks 10 points.
Kafka called his worst game since coming here.
Give Barkley the ball, they have run him into numerous eight man boxes this year with alot of success.
RE: Richie James  
ajr2456 : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15890998 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Gave the Seahawks 10 points.
Kafka called his worst game since coming here.
Give Barkley the ball, they have run him into numerous eight man boxes this year with alot of success.


He ran it 20 times for 2.7 yards a carry
Well..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:31 pm : link
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
RE: Jones suck ... not a long term QB  
BillT : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15890929 short lease said:
Quote:

Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.

Finally, a reasonable take.
Any realistic fan would have signed for a split with JAX & SEA  
Sean : 7:31 pm : link
Both on the road. They did that. But, the offense concerns me very much.
RE: RE: Offense was brutal, but it wasn’t the play calling.  
bluewave : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15890846 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15890846 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s one game, still a good chance to be at 7-3/8-2 heading to Dallas for thanksgiving



Play calling sucked today Imo . Really disappointed in Kafka . Thought he has been excellent this season but today he reminded me of Garrett


Had to run an errand in the middle of game and switched to the local broadcast. Bob Papa and Banks said no one is getting open! It will be interesting to see what the assessment is when the ALL 22 is out.
Well, the luck had to run out eventually.  
Matt M. : 7:32 pm : link
We chose the wrong week to play a sloppy all around game. Have to regroup in the next 2 weeks.

Maybe we get the WR we need?

Gates played well today. Any chance, with 2 weeks to prepare, he is the OC after the bye?
Give Seattle their due  
5BowlsSoon : 7:32 pm : link
They completely stopped both Saquon and Jones from running. When that happens, like many of you know, we don’t have the passing game to carry us 90% of the way. We need at least a 50-50 split, passing and Rushing….well, actually more like 60 (rushing) 40 (passing) actually.
Just gonna say it…  
LittleBlue : 7:32 pm : link
No second fumble and we probably were going to win this game.

Now go ahead and complain about what you wish.
RE: I didn’t expect them to win today anyway,  
nochance : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15890881 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
but it was still disappointing how that played out.

- Not enough Saquon
- Every WR & TE not named Slayton was awful
- Jones just wasn’t good enough
- Defense got ZERO pass rush
- Simply cannot fumble away 2 possessions on special teams


Ahmad Bradshaw didn’t play for 3 months after fumbling a kickoff. James has to go.

Need to get healthy and add a receiver AND a tight end.



With the lack of receivers on the Giants add the injury of bellinger and losing 2 OL starters to the already missing players. This is a rebuilding year and the Giants overachieved to this point
All the losers coming out now  
Giants73 : 7:33 pm : link
All happy for a loss, can not make a move now to get a real WR. Can continue to cry about Jones and say he sucks. Well enjoy, you will have your crap season and everything can get blown up. So this season will be like every other the last ten years.

Enjoy losers.
RE: Give Seattle their due  
bluewave : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15891012 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
They completely stopped both Saquon and Jones from running. When that happens, like many of you know, we don’t have the passing game to carry us 90% of the way. We need at least a 50-50 split, passing and Rushing….well, actually more like 60 (rushing) 40 (passing) actually.


Agreed. A little disappointed, Kafka didn't have an answer...
RE: All the losers coming out now  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15891018 Giants73 said:
Quote:
All happy for a loss, can not make a move now to get a real WR. Can continue to cry about Jones and say he sucks. Well enjoy, you will have your crap season and everything can get blown up. So this season will be like every other the last ten years.

Enjoy losers.


Lmao
A mystery for Mr. Colombo:  
CT Charlie : 7:34 pm : link
How does Seattle have one of the worst run defenses in the league? They manhandled us.
RE: Well..  
Sean : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.

Is Carl Banks a member of that brigade?
Quote:
Carl Banks
@CarlBanksGIII
Daniel Jones' 4th qtr play today was the worse he has played this season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Seattle’s coaches  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15890967 Toth029 said:
Quote:


We see what career backup QB Geno Smith is doing in the exact system he was in last year.

Seattle has had great receivers since Carroll has been there and their OL has not been bad. He makes their protection worse as it's gotten worse in Denver since he's gotten there. Not saying he's bad, but he's never been a Brees or Rodgers.

And no playoff wins since 2014 when his defense gives up one TD.


Their OL hasn’t been bad???? What team starts a pair of rookies at offensive tackle? Baldwin and Lockett aren’t exactly Rice and Taylor.

Want to say Wilson sucks right now? Fine, but I’m not going to pretend that he was holding them back. That’s just ridiculous IMO.
RE: Very frustrating.  
Mayo2JZ : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15890814 Anakim said:
Quote:
Horrific playcalling from both Kafka and Wink, but more on this below
Poor execution
The receiving corp is fucking embarrassing. I'll give Slayton credit for stepping up and Wan'Dale is a talented albeit minuscule slot receiver, but the rest of the WRs and TEs are fringe NFL players. David Sills V is one of our starting WRs. That says it all. I would say even Golladay would be an upgrade, but I'm not so sure.
Refs were one-sided all game. Wouldn't call a hold on Thibs all game. Inexcusable.



I give the coaches more of a pass than the players because the coaches know how void of talent this team is. They're overachieving. I think that's the main takeaway from this loss. Overachieving can only get you so far when you don't have the horses.


Isn’t Lockett also minuscule?
RE: Well..  
Blubleeder57 : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.


FINALLY. A fan with common sense.
When you don't want to blame the roster  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:36 pm : link
Blame the playcalling.

We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
Marcus Johnson needs to be cut too.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:36 pm : link
Nothing positive happens when they throw him the ball.
Where is Robinson?  
Matt M. : 7:36 pm : link
He needs to be targeted much more. He is the only WR with the ability to break one.

This is also the first time I felt the offensive playcalling was not very creative.
RE: Well..  
ajr2456 : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.


Lmao.
RE: When you don't want to blame the roster  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Blame the playcalling.

We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.


Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.
RE: A mystery for Mr. Colombo:  
DefenseWins : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15891026 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
How does Seattle have one of the worst run defenses in the league? They manhandled us.


There is a very good answer to this...

When you do not have a single receiving threat, you can focus completely on stopping the run.
RE: Where is Robinson?  
Giants73 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15891039 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He needs to be targeted much more. He is the only WR with the ability to break one.

This is also the first time I felt the offensive playcalling was not very creative.


He’s 5’7 their dropping 6 DBs, everyone is probably wondering where on the field he is.
RE: All the losers coming out now  
ajr2456 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15891018 Giants73 said:
Quote:
All happy for a loss, can not make a move now to get a real WR. Can continue to cry about Jones and say he sucks. Well enjoy, you will have your crap season and everything can get blown up. So this season will be like every other the last ten years.

Enjoy losers.


This is not what’s happening. You guys are projecting.
Defense actually played fairly well today  
Simms11 : 7:38 pm : link
and shut down their running game. Two STs turnovers and abysmal offense did us in.

This team is going nowhere on offense, even after the bye unless our receivers miraculously get better. That said, I’m not sure Schoen makes a move and we’re just going to live with guys coming back from injury, namely Golladay and Bellinger.
Marcus Johnson and Richie James  
Chris L. : 7:38 pm : link
need to not be on this team after the bye
The clock has run out on Richie James at least.  
FStubbs : 7:38 pm : link
Boy did he have an awful game, and it's been weeks since he's been a difference maker on offense.

He and Marcus Johnson could get switched out for a couple more practice squad WRs and we won't miss them. We probably win today if Bachman was in for James.
RE: RE: Well..  
The_Boss : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.


Is Carl Banks a member of that brigade?


Quote:


Carl Banks
@CarlBanksGIII
Daniel Jones' 4th qtr play today was the worse he has played this season.


Jones had a bad game. He had a lot of off target throws today, some would have been big gainers. He somehow didn’t feel the strip sack from his right. And the very next play he somehow didn’t see the LB (in the middle!)of the field who should have picked him off while he had Robinson open breaking to the goal line.
RE: Defense actually played fairly well today  
Giantfan21 : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15891051 Simms11 said:
Quote:
and shut down their running game. Two STs turnovers and abysmal offense did us in.

This team is going nowhere on offense, even after the bye unless our receivers miraculously get better. That said, I’m not sure Schoen makes a move and we’re just going to live with guys coming back from injury, namely Golladay and Bellinger.


Golloday is washed up so i pray Schoen is not just relying on him for a boost to the passing game
RE: Where is Robinson?  
DefenseWins : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15891039 Matt M. said:
Quote:
He needs to be targeted much more.


Do you mean we need to force the ball to him more?
There is Maybe  
GiantGrit : 7:41 pm : link
1 serious comment on here about not paying Jones. Some of you are looking to start an argument. Lets not.
Jones was bad, Barkley was bad, the run blocking was bad  
ajr2456 : 7:41 pm : link
Richie James was bad. The only people that weren’t was a good portion of the defense and Slayton.

It happens. They weren’t going 16-1. They can still be 8-2 for the Dallas game.
Seattle  
AcidTest : 7:41 pm : link
played eight men in the box and ran a lot of run blitzes to stop Barkley, knowing that because our WRs can't separate we couldn't hurt them much in the passing game.
RE: RE: When you don't want to blame the roster  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Blame the playcalling.

We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.



Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.


They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.

Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.
RE: RE: Where is Robinson?  
Matt M. : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15891039 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15891039 Matt M. said:


Quote:


He needs to be targeted much more.



Do you mean we need to force the ball to him more?
Force? No. He is barely targeted. He's not big and isn't the deep guy. But, he is better than every other WR on the roster by a wide margin.
There's not much to complain about....  
BillKo : 7:41 pm : link
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.

The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.

And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
lol.  
prdave73 : 7:41 pm : link
Some of Yall think the Giants are going somewhere this year because they are 6-1?! To honest, I'm surprised they are 6-1 with the talent in that team! The HC is great, but it can only do so much. Daboll is not a miracle worker! The Giants just need to decide what they really want to do going forward. Not getting a good draft position on a team that lacks so much talent can really hurt them. This year does not bode well for the Giants because they are playing a lot of crappy team which allows them to win games, but in turn puts them a in bad position for the draft.
RE: RE: RE: Well..  
DefenseWins : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15891058 The_Boss said:
Quote:
should have picked him off while he had Robinson open breaking to the goal line.


yeah I watched that play multiple times (rewinding). Robinson ran himself right towards the safety and was not looking back.
RE: When you don't want to blame the roster  
short lease : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Blame the playcalling.

We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.


ROME was not built in a day. We have a few more miles to go ... couldn't be more happy/satisfied with this Coaching staff and Front office though ... at this point. The coaches are making lemonade from lemons. ..... AND I am not trying to criticize the current starting players. They are working hard and playing to the best of their abilities - but, we do not have the most talented roster in the league. We will get there.

RE: RE: Well..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.



Lmao.


What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?

You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
RE: Jones was bad, Barkley was bad, the run blocking was bad  
BillKo : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15891064 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Richie James was bad. The only people that weren’t was a good portion of the defense and Slayton.

It happens. They weren’t going 16-1. They can still be 8-2 for the Dallas game.


Exactly, which is incredible. Let that set in: 8-2 or 7-3.
RE: RE: RE: When you don't want to blame the roster  
Matt M. : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15891044 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Blame the playcalling.

We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.



Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.



They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.

Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.
No doubt Seattle D played very well. But, I also felt this was the first game we didn't outcoach the opposition. We had no wrinkles to confuse Seattle.
RE: Richie James  
Mike from Ohio : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15890998 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Gave the Seahawks 10 points.
Kafka called his worst game since coming here.
Give Barkley the ball, they have run him into numerous eight man boxes this year with alot of success.


And Locket gave the Giants 7 points. Not sure why everyone keeps pretending the offense was anything other than absolutely brutal today. When the defense didn’t give them the ball inside the 5, they mustered 6 points.
Felt like  
noro9 : 7:44 pm : link
Old times today but I'll take 6-2.
RE: RE: RE: When you don't want to blame the roster  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15891044 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Blame the playcalling.

We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.



Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.



They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.

Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.


Where was the jet sweep to Breida? WR screens? To be fair, none of the tight ends could block, so maybe that was the issue when it came to attacking the edge of the defense.
RE: RE: Jones suck ... not a long term QB  
Photoguy : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15890929 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15890929 short lease said:


Quote:



Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.


Finally, a reasonable take.


I think his leash is too short. It's cutting off the blood to his brain.
I agree that it was a bad  
section125 : 7:45 pm : link
day for Kafka and Wink(a bit).

I have said before that Kafka's 1st half offense is bad/questionable. He kinda plays patty cake in the 1st half.

I saw a couple runs where Myarick ran passed the guy that made the tackle and I think Phillips did it too. And why was Ervin constantly unblocked... bizarre

BTW, Carroll had a great game plan. Shit happens. They were going to lose sometime and at least it was too a good team.
RE: RE: RE: Well..  
ajr2456 : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15891042 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.



Lmao.



What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?

You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.


You have to be the biggest loser on this website and it’s not even close. We have Daniel Jones discussions on this board, I’m not allowed to participate.

I haven’t said anything bad about him in weeks. You can read my posts on this thread if you’d like. Your obsession to show up and only post stuff like this is weird. You’re just a turd to this site.
RE: There's not much to complain about....  
short lease : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15891069 BillKo said:
Quote:
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.

The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.

And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.


Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.
RE: Everyone is going to say what an awful game it was  
M.S. : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15890844 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
But we end up losing by 14, with 10 points the personal responsibility of Richie James.

This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.

I don’t see it this way. What you point out about James can be said about Lockett giving us 2 TDs… his fumble and his drop of a sure TD pass.

I feel Giants lost because Geno Smith played excellent football; Seattle’s defense smashed our run game into pieces.
RE: Growing pains baby  
bluewave : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15890991 j_rud said:
Quote:
Im sure Daboll and Co are gonna take this week to self scout the shit out of themselves. Today was ugly, no way around it. But they're also 6-2 at the bye and absolutely no one saw that coming.

I'm gonna focus on that.


Agreed. Their offense looked like a carbon copy of last week. They're going to have to be a little more aggressive and open it up a little IMHO, regardless of who the WRs are!
RE: Everyone is going to say what an awful game it was  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15890844 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
But we end up losing by 14, with 10 points the personal responsibility of Richie James.

This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.


This offense scored 13 points. Their 1 TD happened on a possession that started on the Seattle goal line.
Just too many  
Daniel in MI : 7:47 pm : link
Key guys out to win with the mistakes. The run blocking badly missed Neal, Bellinger, and Bredesen. The TEs were horrible. SB started getting impatient a bit as a result. DJ sometimes had time but our practice squad WRs other than Slayton did zero.

Seattle’s mistakes helped us stay in it (and some good play by our guys) but when they stopped making mistakes to match ours, it got away.

And guys have to wake up and realize holding is not called much now. Either way. KT isn’t getting calls but who is? They’re averaging 1 per team per game. The refs have clearly been told only if it blatantly affects the play.
This was a very “Loseable”  
Dave on the UWS : 7:47 pm : link
game- and they did. There are more players returning over the next 3 games, the lack of receiving talent is a killer. If Schoen can add a receiver, he will, but it has to be a good fit.
The freak out  
ajr2456 : 7:47 pm : link
Seems to be by the crowd that usually isn’t critical of Jones and blaming everyone.

But Fatty has to keep his schtick going.
Seattle prepared very well  
greatgrandpa : 7:48 pm : link
To shut down Jones’ running and make him beat them passing. He was pretty sharp 10-12 yard range but overall not impressive in a hostile environment against a good defense. Play calling was not good today I thought although the play for Cager? was nicely drawn up This is where Jones must step up. I’m pulling for him but he was disappointing today when his running game was taken away and he was one dimensional. He has to take the next step as a passer and help out his average receivers or at least find Saquon in space. Slayton and Robinson can both make plays especially if Saquon is doubled

Special teams coaching not good again. When your player fumbles his confidence goes down. Just take the fair catch or at least wrap the ball. Also more penalties on coverage and returns.
RE: RE: RE: RE: When you don't want to blame the roster  
GiantGrit : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15891066 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15891066 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15891044 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Blame the playcalling.

We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.



Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.



They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.

Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.

No doubt Seattle D played very well. But, I also felt this was the first game we didn't outcoach the opposition. We had no wrinkles to confuse Seattle.


My initial reaction watching was the same, but if they can’t get the running game going and teams start to play Jones on the bootleg they’re in trouble & will need to make adjustments.

Also, Barkley is starting to pitter patter again, stopping at the LOS. Offense had a lot of 3rd and longs and it caught up to them this week with a poor conversion %.
RE: Well..  
Mike from Ohio : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.


Not sure you really get to call on anyone on this site a moron when it comes to football. There can’t be 5 posters on this site that have been more wrong about this team over the last several years than you.

The team is 6-2 and finally moving forward since jettisoning that absolute moron, Gettleman. Why don’t you take a break from being condescending to people who know a lot more than you?
RE: RE: RE: Jones suck ... not a long term QB  
short lease : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15891006 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15891006 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15890929 short lease said:


Quote:



Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.


Finally, a reasonable take.



I think his leash is too short. It's cutting off the blood to his brain.



Photoguy (and Bill?)... I should have typed slower I guess?

It was a joke ... I was being sarcastic.

Do you want me to Google the term "Sarcastic" to you?



ps. I typed as slow as I could this time. If you don't understand my view now ... sigh.
RE: RE: Well..  
The_Boss : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.



Not sure you really get to call on anyone on this site a moron when it comes to football. There can’t be 5 posters on this site that have been more wrong about this team over the last several years than you.

The team is 6-2 and finally moving forward since jettisoning that absolute moron, Gettleman. Why don’t you take a break from being condescending to people who know a lot more than you?


The taste of Gettleman’s asshole still lingers on his tongue..
RE: There's not much to complain about....  
ajr2456 : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15891069 BillKo said:
Quote:
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.

The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.

And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.


I think your first sentence is getting missed in the freak out. .500 means they still win 10 games. That’s quite an accomplishment. They weren’t going to keep winning every single close game going into the 4th quarter. The majority of their games are going to be close the rest of the way; and they’re going to lose some of them.
We got out muscled  
Joe Beckwith : 7:52 pm : link
On both sides of the ball.
Gino had time, and DM, TL.
DJ rolling a lot, even more as our OL weakened throughout the game, and ?
I was surprised they were tied going into 4Q  
Matt in SGS : 7:52 pm : link
I hated this game all week. I think the team was mentally & physically tired leading into the bye with a cross country flight. We've seen it time and again over the years, even in the Coughlin winning era that the Giants were on fumes going into their bye and played poorly. Looking at the Jax/Seattle/Houston/Lions 4 game stretch, I thought the Giants would go 3-1. I still think that. This game was one where I thought the Giants just wouldn't have the bullets to get it done. The offense played poorly, the defense held in until finally breaking because you can't fumble 2 punts and essentially give up 45 yards of field position in a chunk after the defense gets off the field. Rest up and get ready for Houston in 2 weeks.

This game doesn't bother me, I never thought they were going to win coming in as beat up as they were and the bye looming. The final score was more indicative of what I thought was going to happen, but earlier on, that the Giants had a chance to steal it before James' 2nd fumble was a minor miracle.
This was first game where I thought  
M.S. : 7:52 pm : link

Giants were out-coached by quite a lot.

Add in several missing offensive players and perhaps an emotional let down after thrilling victories against GB , Baltimore and JAX and I’m not surprised at all we lost today
RE: RE: There's not much to complain about....  
BillKo : 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15891069 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15891069 BillKo said:


Quote:


6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.

The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.

And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.



Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.


Good point. Just because you pick Top 10 doesn't mean you get a Top 10 player.

Good players to be found everywhere and scouting is key.

My point about DJ and SB was also cap related and how that will affect the team going forward the next few years.

These will be tough decisions. But both players are quality guys.
RE: RE: Where is Robinson?  
bluewave : 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15891039 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15891039 Matt M. said:


Quote:


He needs to be targeted much more. He is the only WR with the ability to break one.

This is also the first time I felt the offensive playcalling was not very creative.



He’s 5’7 their dropping 6 DBs, everyone is probably wondering where on the field he is.


I'll say this about Robinson. Talkin Giants did a breakdown on him and said if he doesn't get open it's because he's got issues getting a release from man press coverage.
The  
AcidTest : 7:53 pm : link
offense put together a few long drives in the second half that resulted in FGs, and we still had a chance before the second James fumble. However unlikely, we might have scored a TD on a big play or as the result of another long drive. But the game was effectively over after that second fumble because even a FG by Seattle would create a double digit deficit pretty late in the fourth quarter.

I still don't think this loss was on Jones. He missed a few throws but our offense outside of him and Barkley was borderline nonexistent. As I have been saying for weeks, we essentially have to "scheme" our WRs and TEs open because they cannot consistently do it by themselves.
RE: I was surprised they were tied going into 4Q  
M.S. : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15891123 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I hated this game all week. I think the team was mentally & physically tired leading into the bye with a cross country flight. We've seen it time and again over the years, even in the Coughlin winning era that the Giants were on fumes going into their bye and played poorly. Looking at the Jax/Seattle/Houston/Lions 4 game stretch, I thought the Giants would go 3-1. I still think that. This game was one where I thought the Giants just wouldn't have the bullets to get it done. The offense played poorly, the defense held in until finally breaking because you can't fumble 2 punts and essentially give up 45 yards of field position in a chunk after the defense gets off the field. Rest up and get ready for Houston in 2 weeks.

This game doesn't bother me, I never thought they were going to win coming in as beat up as they were and the bye looming. The final score was more indicative of what I thought was going to happen, but earlier on, that the Giants had a chance to steal it before James' 2nd fumble was a minor miracle.

Very well said!!! Exactly right!!!
RE: lol.  
RCPhoenix : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15891070 prdave73 said:
Quote:
Some of Yall think the Giants are going somewhere this year because they are 6-1?! To honest, I'm surprised they are 6-1 with the talent in that team! The HC is great, but it can only do so much. Daboll is not a miracle worker! The Giants just need to decide what they really want to do going forward. Not getting a good draft position on a team that lacks so much talent can really hurt them. This year does not bode well for the Giants because they are playing a lot of crappy team which allows them to win games, but in turn puts them a in bad position for the draft.


Please - teams do not play the season to secure a good draft position. Is your argument that the Giants should consider tanking the season? That’s absurd.

Good GMs draft well regardless of where the team picks in the draft. It’s no accident that not having our starting TE - picked in the fourth round - had a major impact on the offense today.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When you don't want to blame the roster  
jvm52106 : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15891077 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15891077 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15891066 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15891044 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15891035 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Blame the playcalling.

We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.



Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.



They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.

Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.

No doubt Seattle D played very well. But, I also felt this was the first game we didn't outcoach the opposition. We had no wrinkles to confuse Seattle.



My initial reaction watching was the same, but if they can’t get the running game going and teams start to play Jones on the bootleg they’re in trouble & will need to make adjustments.

Also, Barkley is starting to pitter patter again, stopping at the LOS. Offense had a lot of 3rd and longs and it caught up to them this week


with a poor conversion %.



I have to admit, I noticed a number of times where Barkley did the whole turn his back at contact routine. It was enough times to really catch my attention.

Juggling the rebuild with a 6-2 start is going to be very telling here these next two days..
RE: RE: RE: There's not much to complain about....  
short lease : 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15891097 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15891097 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15891069 BillKo said:


Quote:


6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.

The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.

And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.



Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.



Good point. Just because you pick Top 10 doesn't mean you get a Top 10 player.

Good players to be found everywhere and scouting is key.

My point about DJ and SB was also cap related and how that will affect the team going forward the next few years.

These will be tough decisions. But both players are quality guys.


+1
We're  
AcidTest : 7:55 pm : link
6-2. People are acting like we're 2-6.
It is beyond clear that without WR, defenses will  
UGADawgs7 : 7:56 pm : link
Be able to zero in on Barkley. Yes Richie James had a terrible PR game, and that basically blew it. They trot out David Sills, Darius Slayton as the top WRs. Wandale is a slot player but my opinion is his size will be a major issue. This is not reason for my post, but they screwed up by not taking Pickens.
Fully am aware that Schoen and co want to keep draft capital, so not too sure if they will end up trading for an impact WR. Jeudy has had several games with a few drops, Claypool Pitt seems like they won’t trade unless they get too much, DJ Moore isn’t really affordable and yeah. I personally do think and have said in other posts Terrace Marshall if still available can be a great get and may not cost too much in draft capital. They need a WR BADLY. This shouldn’t be an over reaction to a loss, because it was in Seattle but this offense can’t move the ball with this WR group. Also, it does seem like they are going to extend Jones or at least tag him. Get him at worst a legit 2 WR to learn the system, who will be on a rookie deal for at least 1 more season to gel with. Can’t have to just draft a rookie next year and expect him to be amazing. If they draft a WR next year, great but get one now also.
Todays loss was important  
cjac : 7:57 pm : link
Now they won’t do something stupid and trade draft capital for 1 player that’s not going to help right away.
Jones has gotten nothing but praise the last several weeks  
Mike from Ohio : 7:57 pm : link
From a lot of people who did not believe in him coming into this year. Nobody is ripping on the guy. He comes out and plays a poor game today (unless you think Carl Banks is a Jones hating idiot too), and immediately the pre-emotive “Sop picking on Jones” threads come out.

Jones has played well this year. It’s ok to say that. He didn’t play well today. It’s also ok to say that.

What a bunch of damn pussies this site is filled with.
Where was Cager  
Joe Beckwith : 7:57 pm : link
after the overthrow?
Did he pull a hammy, or blow out a knee?
I’d have thought MK would use him more.
You can look at this game another way  
Chris684 : 7:57 pm : link
And say that it was 13-13 and NYG had some momentum before the defense let Geno Smith easily March down the field.

Just saying that when you lose there usually isn’t one reason.

The specials sucked. 2 fumbles and killer penalty.

The defense played very soft today against a QB not considered in the upper echelon of quarterbacks.

For all the crying about the offense, that’s the unit that is missing the most key pieces on top of facing the Seattle crowd noise.
Eh…  
trueblueinpw : 7:58 pm : link
Trip to UK, back home, trip to Florida and then all the way to Seattle to play a good team on their notoriously tough home field? Hard to expect a win. In terms of how they lost? This game was close except for the James fumbles. Couldn’t get Barks rolling. Didn’t have much with Wan Dale. Slay made some plays. Specials made a play. The defense made some plays including a forced fumble which basically was a TD.

Didn’t seem like a very good game plan on offense. I thought we could have seen some two back sets and split out Barks to catch the ball. Idk. Just couldn’t get going. On the other hand - the play is no fucking joke and the Giants weren’t exactly run off the field and they didn’t play undisciplined football. If the Giants bounce back after the bye then this can be chalked up as a lousy schedule loss.
If this game had been played in Met Life, the Giants might have won  
GeofromNJ : 8:00 pm : link
even with the James fumbles and Bellinger and Neal not playing. Seattle fans are clinically and collectively insane. They scream their heads off when the opposition has the ball, forcing a silent count on every play. You can't call audibles at the line of scrimmage. This prevented Jones from making adjustments based on defensive setups.
Those two fumbled punts  
rocco8112 : 8:01 pm : link
didn't help.
RE: 6-2 at the bye is better than anyone expected  
Hammer : 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15890850 Sean said:
Quote:
But, this offense was poor today. They got a gift TD from the fumble and only two FG’s after that.

We have no idea what this offense will look like next year. But, when we are throwing that $30M figure around Daniel Jones, I’d put this game under the “no” column.

Defense was fine.


Nobody was getting open downfield.

WTF?
RE: RE: RE: Well..  
christian : 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15891042 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.



Lmao.



What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?

You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.


Do you ever have opinions on football, or just critisize other people's opinions?
Today  
Ike#88 : 8:07 pm : link
not happy with the loss and 2 turnovers by James. I would cut him. Jones missed chances today and it was a game your QB needed to step up to win. The Seahawks ran some plays that we got burnt on and their OC gets credit for. Seattle should have won by more but Lockett had a bad day early. With our upcoming divisional games it will be a challenge to make the playoffs .
RE: Well..  
Fox : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.


At the time of your first post there weren’t any posts (a couple sarcastic ones which maybe you mistook as sincere) criticizing Jones. Most were about James. Odd timing. Though I’m sure there will be plenty of Jones threads this week like there are every week.
RE: RE: 6-2 at the bye is better than anyone expected  
ajr2456 : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15890850 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15890850 Sean said:


Quote:


But, this offense was poor today. They got a gift TD from the fumble and only two FG’s after that.

We have no idea what this offense will look like next year. But, when we are throwing that $30M figure around Daniel Jones, I’d put this game under the “no” column.

Defense was fine.



Nobody was getting open downfield.

WTF?


But the two times they did he missed. He’s played well this season, better than a lot expected. But he wasn’t good today. It’s ok to say that when discussing the game without going into defense mode.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Well..  
Mike from Ohio : 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15891074 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15891074 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15891042 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.



Lmao.



What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?

You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.



Do you ever have opinions on football, or just critisize other people's opinions?


His opinions are always the same. If the Giants did it, it was brilliant. If someone doesn’t like it, they are idiots.
Why was the defense fine today?  
Chris684 : 8:09 pm : link
Do you now account for how difficult is it for an offense to operate in Seattle? That is a much tougher game for the offense.
How many time did they run Barkley to the right for 0 yards. You  
fredgbrown : 8:10 pm : link
don't have to be a rocket scientist to see it wasn't working. How about run behind your best OL in Thomas.
Jones  
OBJRoyal : 8:14 pm : link
Played like he couldn’t lift the team up.
RE: Seattle fans are clinically and collectively insane.  
Trainmaster : 8:18 pm : link
Just put speakers in all the players helmets so they can hear regardless of the ambient noise and make the mouth breather Seattle fans irrelevant.

Giants had double the penalties of Seattle  
M.S. : 8:20 pm : link

for almost double the yardage.

But I gotta say that the one call on a punt return that would have put the Giants in Seattle territory, but instead landed us back on our own 20, was a real killer.

Of course James was a real killer as well, but the scale of his failure was balanced by the Locket turnover and the Lockett drop of a sure TD pass.

Gotta tip your hat to Seattle. They out-played an under-manned Giants team; they stoned our run game; and Geno Smith played quite well. I also think Pete Carroll's staff out-coached Brian Daboll's.

Seattle didn’t try and make Jones beat them  
Giantimistic : 8:21 pm : link
They played to make the receivers beat them. They not only planned to take away Barkleys running but Jones as well.

They showed no respect, rightfully so to the receivers.

Seattle didn’t pretend like they thought our receivers would beat them.
RE: Well..  
BigBlueinDE : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15891005 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.

We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.

Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.


+1000. This entire post-game discussion thread is proof.
RE: The freak out  
GMen72 : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15891109 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Seems to be by the crowd that usually isn’t critical of Jones and blaming everyone.

But Fatty has to keep his schtick going.


Jones sucked today...its OK to say it.

Saquon got one carry in the 1st quarter. If you put the entire gameplan on DJ, it's going to be ugly.
Proof of what?  
ajr2456 : 8:29 pm : link
Find me all these posts slamming Jones in the post game thread? The overwhelming opinions seem to be in two camps:

Blame James, the WRs and coaches and it’s just a game, regroup.
I thought the 2nd  
blueberry : 8:32 pm : link
James fumble came as a result of a forearm-shoulder smash to the head causing a concussion. I think that might have caused the fumble - harsh to blame him for that.
RE: Seattle didn’t try and make Jones beat them  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15891269 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
They played to make the receivers beat them. They not only planned to take away Barkleys running but Jones as well.

They showed no respect, rightfully so to the receivers.

Seattle didn’t pretend like they thought our receivers would beat them.


One of the best posts on this thread. Good insights. Pete Caroll saw the Giants correctly. Now the Giants have to adjust. Without Neal and Bellinger it was a tougher road.

The D did not play horribly but they did not shut things down in the second half like they had been doing for the most part.
Sucks to lose,  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:37 pm : link
and ridiculous that we played the Seahawks in 2020 (just 2 seasons ago) and today both in Seattle. Not to make excuses, but you'd think especially with this team travelling to England a few weeks ago, we'd play Seattle here in NJ this season. It's no excuse, but it also doesn't make much sense, either.

Good time to have the Bye week and regroup.
RE: RE: The freak out  
kcgiants : 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15891109 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15891109 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Seems to be by the crowd that usually isn’t critical of Jones and blaming everyone.

But Fatty has to keep his schtick going.



Jones sucked today...its OK to say it.

Saquon got one carry in the 1st quarter. If you put the entire gameplan on DJ, it's going to be ugly.

Especially if you don't have any NFL recievers
RE: Jones has gotten nothing but praise the last several weeks  
Tom in NY : 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15891147 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
From a lot of people who did not believe in him coming into this year. Nobody is ripping on the guy. He comes out and plays a poor game today (unless you think Carl Banks is a Jones hating idiot too), and immediately the pre-emotive “Sop picking on Jones” threads come out.

Jones has played well this year. It’s ok to say that. He didn’t play well today. It’s also ok to say that.

What a bunch of damn pussies this site is filled with.


A very fair assessment of the season/Jones' play thus far.
I'd like to see Jones finish the season strong and earn another contract (it will allow the team to use their draft picks on improving the full roster). However, I would say that Jones' play was not great in the late 3rd and 4th Qtrs today....when the team needed him to lift them to a win, like he did last week.

I too did not feel good about this game all week, and unfortunately my deepest concerns came to fruition.

Let's get ready for Houston in 2 weeks and get this train back on track.
RE: Where was Cager  
cosmicj : 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15891148 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
after the overthrow?
Did he pull a hammy, or blow out a knee?
I’d have thought MK would use him more.


My guess is that it was a play specially drawn up to use Cager, they practiced it, Seattle had never seen it, it worked - except Jones missed the throw.
