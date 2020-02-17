New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Post-Game Discussion

Horrific playcalling from both Kafka and Wink, but more on this below
Poor execution
The receiving corp is fucking embarrassing. I'll give Slayton credit for stepping up and Wan'Dale is a talented albeit minuscule slot receiver, but the rest of the WRs and TEs are fringe NFL players. David Sills V is one of our starting WRs. That says it all. I would say even Golladay would be an upgrade, but I'm not so sure.
Refs were one-sided all game. Wouldn't call a hold on Thibs all game. Inexcusable.
I give the coaches more of a pass than the players because the coaches know how void of talent this team is. They're overachieving. I think that's the main takeaway from this loss. Overachieving can only get you so far when you don't have the horses.
Agree. Don’t have the talent to overcome boneheaded turnovers.
This team needs a legit #1 and #2 wr.
Carrol’s offense is slick. Given the performance of Smith and Wilson this year, Carrol seems to be an underrated qb whisperer and Wilson seems to be a system qb.
Giants missing Bredeson and Neal hurt in this environment. No Bellinger as safety blanket and excellent blocker makes it double tough. Only gripe I have is Daboll should have benched James after the first turn over. Oh well we have gotten this far with a bunch of scrubs so I can’t complain much.
Get a real WR in here now, perfect Bye week time. Hopefully a few guys come back and they can keep it going for the 2nd half the year.
of the comments about James in the game thread were uncalled for, but his fumbles cost us 10 points and probably the game. We also have no WRs and TEs who can separate, and Seattle did a good job shutting down the running by Barkley and Jones. This team needs 10 plays just to get into FG range. We have no explosive playmakers unless Barkley breaks a long run.
Good game by the defense. They gave up some plays, but Seattle has a very good offense. The turnovers also put them in a bad position too offense.
This was the first game in a long time where we beat ourselves. We're so limited offensively that we can't afford to make the mistakes we did today and still have a reasonable chance of winning.
But we're 6-2 going into the bye, which is a lot better than anyone could have hoped for. We'll hopefully heal up and have a new PR after the bye.
We lacked talent on offense to begin with but when you facrot in the losses of Bredeson, Neal, and Bellinger this was bound to happen. Let us pray that we land a decent WR before the deadline and get some great injury luck when we return from the bye.
And we run away with this despite the fumbles. We are 6-2 going into the break. Who would have thought that?
So many stupid posters who are not in reality on this board.
Lets also put Tom Brady and Randy Moss on our team. That would have been the difference. WTH-lets throw in Earl Campbell. Most of the posters "Speculate on what should be" when your just rambling bs!
should have been a way closer game. Turnovers killed us and gave them 10 points essentially.
Very poorly executed offense. It’s getting very ugly on offense. I’m so happy we had something to cheer about this year, but now we wait a few weeks to see this team play again. I’m not so sure this offense can get turned around, even with the teams coming up on the schedule.
Of Neal and Bellinger killed us today. Our tight ends are more practice squad players. We are fielding 1/4 of a team of practice squad players. Why injury after injury, year after year, Why? Why are we amongst the leading teams every year with injuries, why? They want to continue to make believe urs just coincidence, okay go ahead.
Honestly, Richie James has no upside and it would say a lot
This team looked like what we all feared it would prior to the season. James was the most visible disaster but the offense stunk as a whole.
As for the defense, they have been good all year only in the red zone, but overall this is not close to a good defense. Need ILBs and need better DBs. Wink gets publicity, but really they struggle to ever get a stop and force a punt--which perhaps is good now that we have seen our punt return team in action!
I just have to remind myself that this team has so many holes to fill and it is unfair to expect players to play above their talent every week.
Waldon is a good OC and Russ tried to make it seem like it was everyone else's fault but his own.
Wilson held the Hawks offense back.
No offense, but that’s ridiculous. Wilson’s numbers before he got hurt last season were terrific. His numbers the 5 seasons prior to last year were GREAT.
We see what career backup QB Geno Smith is doing in the exact system he was in last year.
Seattle has had great receivers since Carroll has been there and their OL has not been bad. He makes their protection worse as it's gotten worse in Denver since he's gotten there. Not saying he's bad, but he's never been a Brees or Rodgers.
And no playoff wins since 2014 when his defense gives up one TD.
Which sounds silly, but given who the Giants are playing at WR and how any turnover can really hurt this team I’m not surprised the playcalling felt a little more vanilla today. That’s one of the top 2 loudest stadiums in the league.
Kafka would probably be the first to tell you he wants to open the playbook more but you need the guys to do it.
RE: RE: Everyone is going to say what an awful game it was
It’s one game, still a good chance to be at 7-3/8-2 heading to Dallas for thanksgiving
Play calling sucked today Imo . Really disappointed in Kafka . Thought he has been excellent this season but today he reminded me of Garrett
Had to run an errand in the middle of game and switched to the local broadcast. Bob Papa and Banks said no one is getting open! It will be interesting to see what the assessment is when the ALL 22 is out.
They completely stopped both Saquon and Jones from running. When that happens, like many of you know, we don’t have the passing game to carry us 90% of the way. We need at least a 50-50 split, passing and Rushing….well, actually more like 60 (rushing) 40 (passing) actually.
All happy for a loss, can not make a move now to get a real WR. Can continue to cry about Jones and say he sucks. Well enjoy, you will have your crap season and everything can get blown up. So this season will be like every other the last ten years.
They completely stopped both Saquon and Jones from running. When that happens, like many of you know, we don’t have the passing game to carry us 90% of the way. We need at least a 50-50 split, passing and Rushing….well, actually more like 60 (rushing) 40 (passing) actually.
Agreed. A little disappointed, Kafka didn't have an answer...
All happy for a loss, can not make a move now to get a real WR. Can continue to cry about Jones and say he sucks. Well enjoy, you will have your crap season and everything can get blown up. So this season will be like every other the last ten years.
We see what career backup QB Geno Smith is doing in the exact system he was in last year.
Seattle has had great receivers since Carroll has been there and their OL has not been bad. He makes their protection worse as it's gotten worse in Denver since he's gotten there. Not saying he's bad, but he's never been a Brees or Rodgers.
And no playoff wins since 2014 when his defense gives up one TD.
Their OL hasn’t been bad???? What team starts a pair of rookies at offensive tackle? Baldwin and Lockett aren’t exactly Rice and Taylor.
Want to say Wilson sucks right now? Fine, but I’m not going to pretend that he was holding them back. That’s just ridiculous IMO.
All happy for a loss, can not make a move now to get a real WR. Can continue to cry about Jones and say he sucks. Well enjoy, you will have your crap season and everything can get blown up. So this season will be like every other the last ten years.
Enjoy losers.
This is not what’s happening. You guys are projecting.
and shut down their running game. Two STs turnovers and abysmal offense did us in.
This team is going nowhere on offense, even after the bye unless our receivers miraculously get better. That said, I’m not sure Schoen makes a move and we’re just going to live with guys coming back from injury, namely Golladay and Bellinger.
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Is Carl Banks a member of that brigade?
Jones had a bad game. He had a lot of off target throws today, some would have been big gainers. He somehow didn’t feel the strip sack from his right. And the very next play he somehow didn’t see the LB (in the middle!)of the field who should have picked him off while he had Robinson open breaking to the goal line.
and shut down their running game. Two STs turnovers and abysmal offense did us in.
This team is going nowhere on offense, even after the bye unless our receivers miraculously get better. That said, I’m not sure Schoen makes a move and we’re just going to live with guys coming back from injury, namely Golladay and Bellinger.
Golloday is washed up so i pray Schoen is not just relying on him for a boost to the passing game
Some of Yall think the Giants are going somewhere this year because they are 6-1?! To honest, I'm surprised they are 6-1 with the talent in that team! The HC is great, but it can only do so much. Daboll is not a miracle worker! The Giants just need to decide what they really want to do going forward. Not getting a good draft position on a team that lacks so much talent can really hurt them. This year does not bode well for the Giants because they are playing a lot of crappy team which allows them to win games, but in turn puts them a in bad position for the draft.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
ROME was not built in a day. We have a few more miles to go ... couldn't be more happy/satisfied with this Coaching staff and Front office though ... at this point. The coaches are making lemonade from lemons. ..... AND I am not trying to criticize the current starting players. They are working hard and playing to the best of their abilities - but, we do not have the most talented roster in the league. We will get there.
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?
You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
RE: Jones was bad, Barkley was bad, the run blocking was bad
Gave the Seahawks 10 points.
Kafka called his worst game since coming here.
Give Barkley the ball, they have run him into numerous eight man boxes this year with alot of success.
And Locket gave the Giants 7 points. Not sure why everyone keeps pretending the offense was anything other than absolutely brutal today. When the defense didn’t give them the ball inside the 5, they mustered 6 points.
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?
You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
You have to be the biggest loser on this website and it’s not even close. We have Daniel Jones discussions on this board, I’m not allowed to participate.
I haven’t said anything bad about him in weeks. You can read my posts on this thread if you’d like. Your obsession to show up and only post stuff like this is weird. You’re just a turd to this site.
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.
RE: Everyone is going to say what an awful game it was
Key guys out to win with the mistakes. The run blocking badly missed Neal, Bellinger, and Bredesen. The TEs were horrible. SB started getting impatient a bit as a result. DJ sometimes had time but our practice squad WRs other than Slayton did zero.
Seattle’s mistakes helped us stay in it (and some good play by our guys) but when they stopped making mistakes to match ours, it got away.
And guys have to wake up and realize holding is not called much now. Either way. KT isn’t getting calls but who is? They’re averaging 1 per team per game. The refs have clearly been told only if it blatantly affects the play.
To shut down Jones’ running and make him beat them passing. He was pretty sharp 10-12 yard range but overall not impressive in a hostile environment against a good defense. Play calling was not good today I thought although the play for Cager? was nicely drawn up This is where Jones must step up. I’m pulling for him but he was disappointing today when his running game was taken away and he was one dimensional. He has to take the next step as a passer and help out his average receivers or at least find Saquon in space. Slayton and Robinson can both make plays especially if Saquon is doubled
Special teams coaching not good again. When your player fumbles his confidence goes down. Just take the fair catch or at least wrap the ball. Also more penalties on coverage and returns.
RE: RE: RE: RE: When you don't want to blame the roster
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Not sure you really get to call on anyone on this site a moron when it comes to football. There can’t be 5 posters on this site that have been more wrong about this team over the last several years than you.
The team is 6-2 and finally moving forward since jettisoning that absolute moron, Gettleman. Why don’t you take a break from being condescending to people who know a lot more than you?
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Not sure you really get to call on anyone on this site a moron when it comes to football. There can’t be 5 posters on this site that have been more wrong about this team over the last several years than you.
The team is 6-2 and finally moving forward since jettisoning that absolute moron, Gettleman. Why don’t you take a break from being condescending to people who know a lot more than you?
The taste of Gettleman’s asshole still lingers on his tongue..
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
I think your first sentence is getting missed in the freak out. .500 means they still win 10 games. That’s quite an accomplishment. They weren’t going to keep winning every single close game going into the 4th quarter. The majority of their games are going to be close the rest of the way; and they’re going to lose some of them.
I hated this game all week. I think the team was mentally & physically tired leading into the bye with a cross country flight. We've seen it time and again over the years, even in the Coughlin winning era that the Giants were on fumes going into their bye and played poorly. Looking at the Jax/Seattle/Houston/Lions 4 game stretch, I thought the Giants would go 3-1. I still think that. This game was one where I thought the Giants just wouldn't have the bullets to get it done. The offense played poorly, the defense held in until finally breaking because you can't fumble 2 punts and essentially give up 45 yards of field position in a chunk after the defense gets off the field. Rest up and get ready for Houston in 2 weeks.
This game doesn't bother me, I never thought they were going to win coming in as beat up as they were and the bye looming. The final score was more indicative of what I thought was going to happen, but earlier on, that the Giants had a chance to steal it before James' 2nd fumble was a minor miracle.
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.
Good point. Just because you pick Top 10 doesn't mean you get a Top 10 player.
Good players to be found everywhere and scouting is key.
My point about DJ and SB was also cap related and how that will affect the team going forward the next few years.
These will be tough decisions. But both players are quality guys.
offense put together a few long drives in the second half that resulted in FGs, and we still had a chance before the second James fumble. However unlikely, we might have scored a TD on a big play or as the result of another long drive. But the game was effectively over after that second fumble because even a FG by Seattle would create a double digit deficit pretty late in the fourth quarter.
I still don't think this loss was on Jones. He missed a few throws but our offense outside of him and Barkley was borderline nonexistent. As I have been saying for weeks, we essentially have to "scheme" our WRs and TEs open because they cannot consistently do it by themselves.
I hated this game all week. I think the team was mentally & physically tired leading into the bye with a cross country flight. We've seen it time and again over the years, even in the Coughlin winning era that the Giants were on fumes going into their bye and played poorly. Looking at the Jax/Seattle/Houston/Lions 4 game stretch, I thought the Giants would go 3-1. I still think that. This game was one where I thought the Giants just wouldn't have the bullets to get it done. The offense played poorly, the defense held in until finally breaking because you can't fumble 2 punts and essentially give up 45 yards of field position in a chunk after the defense gets off the field. Rest up and get ready for Houston in 2 weeks.
This game doesn't bother me, I never thought they were going to win coming in as beat up as they were and the bye looming. The final score was more indicative of what I thought was going to happen, but earlier on, that the Giants had a chance to steal it before James' 2nd fumble was a minor miracle.
Some of Yall think the Giants are going somewhere this year because they are 6-1?! To honest, I'm surprised they are 6-1 with the talent in that team! The HC is great, but it can only do so much. Daboll is not a miracle worker! The Giants just need to decide what they really want to do going forward. Not getting a good draft position on a team that lacks so much talent can really hurt them. This year does not bode well for the Giants because they are playing a lot of crappy team which allows them to win games, but in turn puts them a in bad position for the draft.
Please - teams do not play the season to secure a good draft position. Is your argument that the Giants should consider tanking the season? That’s absurd.
Good GMs draft well regardless of where the team picks in the draft. It’s no accident that not having our starting TE - picked in the fourth round - had a major impact on the offense today.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When you don't want to blame the roster
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.
Good point. Just because you pick Top 10 doesn't mean you get a Top 10 player.
Good players to be found everywhere and scouting is key.
My point about DJ and SB was also cap related and how that will affect the team going forward the next few years.
These will be tough decisions. But both players are quality guys.
Be able to zero in on Barkley. Yes Richie James had a terrible PR game, and that basically blew it. They trot out David Sills, Darius Slayton as the top WRs. Wandale is a slot player but my opinion is his size will be a major issue. This is not reason for my post, but they screwed up by not taking Pickens.
Fully am aware that Schoen and co want to keep draft capital, so not too sure if they will end up trading for an impact WR. Jeudy has had several games with a few drops, Claypool Pitt seems like they won’t trade unless they get too much, DJ Moore isn’t really affordable and yeah. I personally do think and have said in other posts Terrace Marshall if still available can be a great get and may not cost too much in draft capital. They need a WR BADLY. This shouldn’t be an over reaction to a loss, because it was in Seattle but this offense can’t move the ball with this WR group. Also, it does seem like they are going to extend Jones or at least tag him. Get him at worst a legit 2 WR to learn the system, who will be on a rookie deal for at least 1 more season to gel with. Can’t have to just draft a rookie next year and expect him to be amazing. If they draft a WR next year, great but get one now also.
From a lot of people who did not believe in him coming into this year. Nobody is ripping on the guy. He comes out and plays a poor game today (unless you think Carl Banks is a Jones hating idiot too), and immediately the pre-emotive “Sop picking on Jones” threads come out.
Jones has played well this year. It’s ok to say that. He didn’t play well today. It’s also ok to say that.
What a bunch of damn pussies this site is filled with.
Trip to UK, back home, trip to Florida and then all the way to Seattle to play a good team on their notoriously tough home field? Hard to expect a win. In terms of how they lost? This game was close except for the James fumbles. Couldn’t get Barks rolling. Didn’t have much with Wan Dale. Slay made some plays. Specials made a play. The defense made some plays including a forced fumble which basically was a TD.
Didn’t seem like a very good game plan on offense. I thought we could have seen some two back sets and split out Barks to catch the ball. Idk. Just couldn’t get going. On the other hand - the play is no fucking joke and the Giants weren’t exactly run off the field and they didn’t play undisciplined football. If the Giants bounce back after the bye then this can be chalked up as a lousy schedule loss.
If this game had been played in Met Life, the Giants might have won
even with the James fumbles and Bellinger and Neal not playing. Seattle fans are clinically and collectively insane. They scream their heads off when the opposition has the ball, forcing a silent count on every play. You can't call audibles at the line of scrimmage. This prevented Jones from making adjustments based on defensive setups.
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?
You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
Do you ever have opinions on football, or just critisize other people's opinions?
not happy with the loss and 2 turnovers by James. I would cut him. Jones missed chances today and it was a game your QB needed to step up to win. The Seahawks ran some plays that we got burnt on and their OC gets credit for. Seattle should have won by more but Lockett had a bad day early. With our upcoming divisional games it will be a challenge to make the playoffs .
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
At the time of your first post there weren’t any posts (a couple sarcastic ones which maybe you mistook as sincere) criticizing Jones. Most were about James. Odd timing. Though I’m sure there will be plenty of Jones threads this week like there are every week.
RE: RE: 6-2 at the bye is better than anyone expected
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?
You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
Do you ever have opinions on football, or just critisize other people's opinions?
His opinions are always the same. If the Giants did it, it was brilliant. If someone doesn’t like it, they are idiots.
and ridiculous that we played the Seahawks in 2020 (just 2 seasons ago) and today both in Seattle. Not to make excuses, but you'd think especially with this team travelling to England a few weeks ago, we'd play Seattle here in NJ this season. It's no excuse, but it also doesn't make much sense, either.
From a lot of people who did not believe in him coming into this year. Nobody is ripping on the guy. He comes out and plays a poor game today (unless you think Carl Banks is a Jones hating idiot too), and immediately the pre-emotive “Sop picking on Jones” threads come out.
Jones has played well this year. It’s ok to say that. He didn’t play well today. It’s also ok to say that.
What a bunch of damn pussies this site is filled with.
A very fair assessment of the season/Jones' play thus far.
I'd like to see Jones finish the season strong and earn another contract (it will allow the team to use their draft picks on improving the full roster). However, I would say that Jones' play was not great in the late 3rd and 4th Qtrs today....when the team needed him to lift them to a win, like he did last week.
I too did not feel good about this game all week, and unfortunately my deepest concerns came to fruition.
Let's get ready for Houston in 2 weeks and get this train back on track.
after the overthrow?
Did he pull a hammy, or blow out a knee?
I’d have thought MK would use him more.
My guess is that it was a play specially drawn up to use Cager, they practiced it, Seattle had never seen it, it worked - except Jones missed the throw.
Seattle defense destroyed Giants run game
James punt f-ups put the icing on the turd pile
Need the bye to get healthy, and need to add A WR who can make a play.
This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.
We have no idea what this offense will look like next year. But, when we are throwing that $30M figure around Daniel Jones, I’d put this game under the “no” column.
Defense was fine.
Good time for the bye, hopefully Golladay comes back
Schoen needs to go out and get an NFL quality WR and not just punt till next season. This team could make the playoffs but will have a hard time without improvements
Now let's hope that the Giants get Shane Lemieux, Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximines, and Cor'Dale Flott back for the game after the bye plus hopefully they add a WR before the deadline.
This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.
We only got a touchdown because Lockett fumbled at his own 5. We got dominated
(Colt McCoy Game too).
Agree. Don’t have the talent to overcome boneheaded turnovers.
This team needs a legit #1 and #2 wr.
Carrol’s offense is slick. Given the performance of Smith and Wilson this year, Carrol seems to be an underrated qb whisperer and Wilson seems to be a system qb.
- Not enough Saquon
- Every WR & TE not named Slayton was awful
- Jones just wasn’t good enough
- Defense got ZERO pass rush
- Simply cannot fumble away 2 possessions on special teams
Ahmad Bradshaw didn’t play for 3 months after fumbling a kickoff. James has to go.
Need to get healthy and add a receiver AND a tight end.
Get a real WR in here now, perfect Bye week time. Hopefully a few guys come back and they can keep it going for the 2nd half the year.
Well on to the bye week. Lets get healthy, refocus, and we can seriously win the next two to go 8-2.
I'll take 6-2 at the bye
Good game by the defense. They gave up some plays, but Seattle has a very good offense. The turnovers also put them in a bad position too offense.
This was the first game in a long time where we beat ourselves. We're so limited offensively that we can't afford to make the mistakes we did today and still have a reasonable chance of winning.
But we're 6-2 going into the bye, which is a lot better than anyone could have hoped for. We'll hopefully heal up and have a new PR after the bye.
Fuck him and his cheating ways going all the way back to USC.
He's scum.
They don’t want to overpay for a WR but its badly needed at this point. They missed Bellinger today too.
Happy to see Gates in the game, awesome story.
Play calling sucked today Imo . Really disappointed in Kafka . Thought he has been excellent this season but today he reminded me of Garrett
Shouldn’t get lost in the loss.
Waldon is a good OC and Russ tried to make it seem like it was everyone else's fault but his own.
Wilson held the Hawks offense back.
It’s one game, still a good chance to be at 7-3/8-2 heading to Dallas for thanksgiving
Play calling sucked today Imo . Really disappointed in Kafka . Thought he has been excellent this season but today he reminded me of Garrett
What should they have done differently?
I think the travel may have caught up to them.
Rest up and regroup. JS, let's try to bring in a WR if possible.
So many stupid posters who are not in reality on this board.
Lets also put Tom Brady and Randy Moss on our team. That would have been the difference. WTH-lets throw in Earl Campbell. Most of the posters "Speculate on what should be" when your just rambling bs!
Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.
We could not afford our PR losing 2 punts.
Overall, this was just a very strange game by the Giants. It didn’t look like they even planned to win.
Very poorly executed offense. It’s getting very ugly on offense. I’m so happy we had something to cheer about this year, but now we wait a few weeks to see this team play again. I’m not so sure this offense can get turned around, even with the teams coming up on the schedule.
Did a real good job.
Waldon is a good OC and Russ tried to make it seem like it was everyone else's fault but his own.
Wilson held the Hawks offense back.
No offense, but that’s ridiculous. Wilson’s numbers before he got hurt last season were terrific. His numbers the 5 seasons prior to last year were GREAT.
Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.
Lol sums up the next 50 threads we are going to see here all week
Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.
EFFFFF - just when I thought we were going 17-1.
Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.
Finally some common sense
no more marcus johson.
Yes the weapons suck but these throws are awful for the most part
Pretty telling Daboll didn’t even pretend to try to score at the end of Nt he first half
But yeah…losing sucks
And I just dropped a haiku on your ass like Richie James dropped the ball
As for the defense, they have been good all year only in the red zone, but overall this is not close to a good defense. Need ILBs and need better DBs. Wink gets publicity, but really they struggle to ever get a stop and force a punt--which perhaps is good now that we have seen our punt return team in action!
I just have to remind myself that this team has so many holes to fill and it is unfair to expect players to play above their talent every week.
Did a real good job.
Waldon is a good OC and Russ tried to make it seem like it was everyone else's fault but his own.
Wilson held the Hawks offense back.
No offense, but that’s ridiculous. Wilson’s numbers before he got hurt last season were terrific. His numbers the 5 seasons prior to last year were GREAT.
We see what career backup QB Geno Smith is doing in the exact system he was in last year.
Seattle has had great receivers since Carroll has been there and their OL has not been bad. He makes their protection worse as it's gotten worse in Denver since he's gotten there. Not saying he's bad, but he's never been a Brees or Rodgers.
And no playoff wins since 2014 when his defense gives up one TD.
Kafka would probably be the first to tell you he wants to open the playbook more but you need the guys to do it.
But we end up losing by 14, with 10 points the personal responsibility of Richie James.
This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.
We only got a touchdown because Lockett fumbled at his own 5. We got dominated
Just wrong. This was a very close game that was winnable with 7 minutes to go in the 4th quarter.
Quote:
But we end up losing by 14, with 10 points the personal responsibility of Richie James.
This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.
We only got a touchdown because Lockett fumbled at his own 5. We got dominated
And dropped an easy TD.
Defense
Special Teams
Coaching
It it is better to have one of these and get it all out there in one game.
As disappointing as the performance was by the Giants, what I read in the game thread was worse.
No receivers are open or they're completely blanketed.
Travel caught up with them. This was a very tough game today for them. They need the bye.
I'm gonna focus on that.
Hoped they’ll add something at those two spots in the next 48 hours.
Kafka called his worst game since coming here.
Give Barkley the ball, they have run him into numerous eight man boxes this year with alot of success.
Kafka called his worst game since coming here.
Give Barkley the ball, they have run him into numerous eight man boxes this year with alot of success.
He ran it 20 times for 2.7 yards a carry
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.
Finally, a reasonable take.
It’s one game, still a good chance to be at 7-3/8-2 heading to Dallas for thanksgiving
Play calling sucked today Imo . Really disappointed in Kafka . Thought he has been excellent this season but today he reminded me of Garrett
Had to run an errand in the middle of game and switched to the local broadcast. Bob Papa and Banks said no one is getting open! It will be interesting to see what the assessment is when the ALL 22 is out.
Maybe we get the WR we need?
Gates played well today. Any chance, with 2 weeks to prepare, he is the OC after the bye?
Now go ahead and complain about what you wish.
- Not enough Saquon
- Every WR & TE not named Slayton was awful
- Jones just wasn’t good enough
- Defense got ZERO pass rush
- Simply cannot fumble away 2 possessions on special teams
Ahmad Bradshaw didn’t play for 3 months after fumbling a kickoff. James has to go.
Need to get healthy and add a receiver AND a tight end.
With the lack of receivers on the Giants add the injury of bellinger and losing 2 OL starters to the already missing players. This is a rebuilding year and the Giants overachieved to this point
Enjoy losers.
Agreed. A little disappointed, Kafka didn't have an answer...
Enjoy losers.
Lmao
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Is Carl Banks a member of that brigade?
@CarlBanksGIII
Daniel Jones' 4th qtr play today was the worse he has played this season.
We see what career backup QB Geno Smith is doing in the exact system he was in last year.
Seattle has had great receivers since Carroll has been there and their OL has not been bad. He makes their protection worse as it's gotten worse in Denver since he's gotten there. Not saying he's bad, but he's never been a Brees or Rodgers.
And no playoff wins since 2014 when his defense gives up one TD.
Their OL hasn’t been bad???? What team starts a pair of rookies at offensive tackle? Baldwin and Lockett aren’t exactly Rice and Taylor.
Want to say Wilson sucks right now? Fine, but I’m not going to pretend that he was holding them back. That’s just ridiculous IMO.
Isn’t Lockett also minuscule?
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
FINALLY. A fan with common sense.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
This is also the first time I felt the offensive playcalling was not very creative.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.
There is a very good answer to this...
When you do not have a single receiving threat, you can focus completely on stopping the run.
This is also the first time I felt the offensive playcalling was not very creative.
He’s 5’7 their dropping 6 DBs, everyone is probably wondering where on the field he is.
Enjoy losers.
This is not what’s happening. You guys are projecting.
This team is going nowhere on offense, even after the bye unless our receivers miraculously get better. That said, I’m not sure Schoen makes a move and we’re just going to live with guys coming back from injury, namely Golladay and Bellinger.
He and Marcus Johnson could get switched out for a couple more practice squad WRs and we won't miss them. We probably win today if Bachman was in for James.
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Is Carl Banks a member of that brigade?
Jones had a bad game. He had a lot of off target throws today, some would have been big gainers. He somehow didn’t feel the strip sack from his right. And the very next play he somehow didn’t see the LB (in the middle!)of the field who should have picked him off while he had Robinson open breaking to the goal line.
This team is going nowhere on offense, even after the bye unless our receivers miraculously get better. That said, I’m not sure Schoen makes a move and we’re just going to live with guys coming back from injury, namely Golladay and Bellinger.
Golloday is washed up so i pray Schoen is not just relying on him for a boost to the passing game
Do you mean we need to force the ball to him more?
It happens. They weren’t going 16-1. They can still be 8-2 for the Dallas game.
Blame the playcalling.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.
They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.
Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.
Quote:
He needs to be targeted much more.
Do you mean we need to force the ball to him more?
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
yeah I watched that play multiple times (rewinding). Robinson ran himself right towards the safety and was not looking back.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
ROME was not built in a day. We have a few more miles to go ... couldn't be more happy/satisfied with this Coaching staff and Front office though ... at this point. The coaches are making lemonade from lemons. ..... AND I am not trying to criticize the current starting players. They are working hard and playing to the best of their abilities - but, we do not have the most talented roster in the league. We will get there.
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?
You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
It happens. They weren’t going 16-1. They can still be 8-2 for the Dallas game.
Exactly, which is incredible. Let that set in: 8-2 or 7-3.
Blame the playcalling.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.
They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.
Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.
Kafka called his worst game since coming here.
Give Barkley the ball, they have run him into numerous eight man boxes this year with alot of success.
And Locket gave the Giants 7 points. Not sure why everyone keeps pretending the offense was anything other than absolutely brutal today. When the defense didn’t give them the ball inside the 5, they mustered 6 points.
Blame the playcalling.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.
They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.
Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.
Where was the jet sweep to Breida? WR screens? To be fair, none of the tight ends could block, so maybe that was the issue when it came to attacking the edge of the defense.
Don't sign Barkley and fire Duboll and Schoen.
Finally, a reasonable take.
I think his leash is too short. It's cutting off the blood to his brain.
I have said before that Kafka's 1st half offense is bad/questionable. He kinda plays patty cake in the 1st half.
I saw a couple runs where Myarick ran passed the guy that made the tackle and I think Phillips did it too. And why was Ervin constantly unblocked... bizarre
BTW, Carroll had a great game plan. Shit happens. They were going to lose sometime and at least it was too a good team.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?
You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
You have to be the biggest loser on this website and it’s not even close. We have Daniel Jones discussions on this board, I’m not allowed to participate.
I haven’t said anything bad about him in weeks. You can read my posts on this thread if you’d like. Your obsession to show up and only post stuff like this is weird. You’re just a turd to this site.
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.
This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.
I don’t see it this way. What you point out about James can be said about Lockett giving us 2 TDs… his fumble and his drop of a sure TD pass.
I feel Giants lost because Geno Smith played excellent football; Seattle’s defense smashed our run game into pieces.
I'm gonna focus on that.
Agreed. Their offense looked like a carbon copy of last week. They're going to have to be a little more aggressive and open it up a little IMHO, regardless of who the WRs are!
This game was easily winnable even in the 4th quarter but for his unacceptable mistakes. The fumbles weren’t even especially tough hits.
This offense scored 13 points. Their 1 TD happened on a possession that started on the Seattle goal line.
Seattle’s mistakes helped us stay in it (and some good play by our guys) but when they stopped making mistakes to match ours, it got away.
And guys have to wake up and realize holding is not called much now. Either way. KT isn’t getting calls but who is? They’re averaging 1 per team per game. The refs have clearly been told only if it blatantly affects the play.
But Fatty has to keep his schtick going.
Special teams coaching not good again. When your player fumbles his confidence goes down. Just take the fair catch or at least wrap the ball. Also more penalties on coverage and returns.
Blame the playcalling.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.
They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.
Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.
No doubt Seattle D played very well. But, I also felt this was the first game we didn't outcoach the opposition. We had no wrinkles to confuse Seattle.
My initial reaction watching was the same, but if they can’t get the running game going and teams start to play Jones on the bootleg they’re in trouble & will need to make adjustments.
Also, Barkley is starting to pitter patter again, stopping at the LOS. Offense had a lot of 3rd and longs and it caught up to them this week with a poor conversion %.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Not sure you really get to call on anyone on this site a moron when it comes to football. There can’t be 5 posters on this site that have been more wrong about this team over the last several years than you.
The team is 6-2 and finally moving forward since jettisoning that absolute moron, Gettleman. Why don’t you take a break from being condescending to people who know a lot more than you?
Finally, a reasonable take.
I think his leash is too short. It's cutting off the blood to his brain.
Photoguy (and Bill?)... I should have typed slower I guess?
It was a joke ... I was being sarcastic.
Do you want me to Google the term "Sarcastic" to you?
ps. I typed as slow as I could this time. If you don't understand my view now ... sigh.
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Not sure you really get to call on anyone on this site a moron when it comes to football. There can’t be 5 posters on this site that have been more wrong about this team over the last several years than you.
The team is 6-2 and finally moving forward since jettisoning that absolute moron, Gettleman. Why don’t you take a break from being condescending to people who know a lot more than you?
The taste of Gettleman’s asshole still lingers on his tongue..
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
I think your first sentence is getting missed in the freak out. .500 means they still win 10 games. That’s quite an accomplishment. They weren’t going to keep winning every single close game going into the 4th quarter. The majority of their games are going to be close the rest of the way; and they’re going to lose some of them.
Gino had time, and DM, TL.
DJ rolling a lot, even more as our OL weakened throughout the game, and ?
This game doesn't bother me, I never thought they were going to win coming in as beat up as they were and the bye looming. The final score was more indicative of what I thought was going to happen, but earlier on, that the Giants had a chance to steal it before James' 2nd fumble was a minor miracle.
Giants were out-coached by quite a lot.
Add in several missing offensive players and perhaps an emotional let down after thrilling victories against GB , Baltimore and JAX and I’m not surprised at all we lost today
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.
Good point. Just because you pick Top 10 doesn't mean you get a Top 10 player.
Good players to be found everywhere and scouting is key.
My point about DJ and SB was also cap related and how that will affect the team going forward the next few years.
These will be tough decisions. But both players are quality guys.
He needs to be targeted much more. He is the only WR with the ability to break one.
This is also the first time I felt the offensive playcalling was not very creative.
He’s 5’7 their dropping 6 DBs, everyone is probably wondering where on the field he is.
I'll say this about Robinson. Talkin Giants did a breakdown on him and said if he doesn't get open it's because he's got issues getting a release from man press coverage.
I still don't think this loss was on Jones. He missed a few throws but our offense outside of him and Barkley was borderline nonexistent. As I have been saying for weeks, we essentially have to "scheme" our WRs and TEs open because they cannot consistently do it by themselves.
This game doesn't bother me, I never thought they were going to win coming in as beat up as they were and the bye looming. The final score was more indicative of what I thought was going to happen, but earlier on, that the Giants had a chance to steal it before James' 2nd fumble was a minor miracle.
Very well said!!! Exactly right!!!
Please - teams do not play the season to secure a good draft position. Is your argument that the Giants should consider tanking the season? That’s absurd.
Good GMs draft well regardless of where the team picks in the draft. It’s no accident that not having our starting TE - picked in the fourth round - had a major impact on the offense today.
Blame the playcalling.
We knew this was a limited roster two months ago. Don't blame the coaching, which has been great, for losing to a well coached and talented team.
Play calling was bad too. Outside of Slayton, nothing was good offensively.
They cannot pass the ball. We knew this already. Their path to winning is to be able to run it. Seattle played the run better than anyone they played all season.
Blaming the playcalling amounts to "do better" without admitting the limitations of this team. If they get stopped from establishing a run, there is no way around it.
No doubt Seattle D played very well. But, I also felt this was the first game we didn't outcoach the opposition. We had no wrinkles to confuse Seattle.
My initial reaction watching was the same, but if they can’t get the running game going and teams start to play Jones on the bootleg they’re in trouble & will need to make adjustments.
Also, Barkley is starting to pitter patter again, stopping at the LOS. Offense had a lot of 3rd and longs and it caught up to them this week
with a poor conversion %.
I have to admit, I noticed a number of times where Barkley did the whole turn his back at contact routine. It was enough times to really catch my attention.
Juggling the rebuild with a 6-2 start is going to be very telling here these next two days..
6-2 and the break and playing .500 the rest of the way gets us to the playoffs.
The more interesting thing to me finishing the way I think we will is going to hurt our draft position - because I think our record will be better than we really are.
And of course there is the resigning or not resigning of SB and DJ.
Bill - I was worried about our draft position also but, I think these guys will find the most talent no matter where we draft and between the draft and a few key FA signings - we will be back in the mix (the real mix) in the next 2-3 seasons.
Good point. Just because you pick Top 10 doesn't mean you get a Top 10 player.
Good players to be found everywhere and scouting is key.
My point about DJ and SB was also cap related and how that will affect the team going forward the next few years.
These will be tough decisions. But both players are quality guys.
+1
Fully am aware that Schoen and co want to keep draft capital, so not too sure if they will end up trading for an impact WR. Jeudy has had several games with a few drops, Claypool Pitt seems like they won’t trade unless they get too much, DJ Moore isn’t really affordable and yeah. I personally do think and have said in other posts Terrace Marshall if still available can be a great get and may not cost too much in draft capital. They need a WR BADLY. This shouldn’t be an over reaction to a loss, because it was in Seattle but this offense can’t move the ball with this WR group. Also, it does seem like they are going to extend Jones or at least tag him. Get him at worst a legit 2 WR to learn the system, who will be on a rookie deal for at least 1 more season to gel with. Can’t have to just draft a rookie next year and expect him to be amazing. If they draft a WR next year, great but get one now also.
Jones has played well this year. It’s ok to say that. He didn’t play well today. It’s also ok to say that.
What a bunch of damn pussies this site is filled with.
Did he pull a hammy, or blow out a knee?
I’d have thought MK would use him more.
Just saying that when you lose there usually isn’t one reason.
The specials sucked. 2 fumbles and killer penalty.
The defense played very soft today against a QB not considered in the upper echelon of quarterbacks.
For all the crying about the offense, that’s the unit that is missing the most key pieces on top of facing the Seattle crowd noise.
Didn’t seem like a very good game plan on offense. I thought we could have seen some two back sets and split out Barks to catch the ball. Idk. Just couldn’t get going. On the other hand - the play is no fucking joke and the Giants weren’t exactly run off the field and they didn’t play undisciplined football. If the Giants bounce back after the bye then this can be chalked up as a lousy schedule loss.
We have no idea what this offense will look like next year. But, when we are throwing that $30M figure around Daniel Jones, I’d put this game under the “no” column.
Defense was fine.
Nobody was getting open downfield.
WTF?
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?
You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
Do you ever have opinions on football, or just critisize other people's opinions?
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
At the time of your first post there weren’t any posts (a couple sarcastic ones which maybe you mistook as sincere) criticizing Jones. Most were about James. Odd timing. Though I’m sure there will be plenty of Jones threads this week like there are every week.
But, this offense was poor today. They got a gift TD from the fumble and only two FG’s after that.
We have no idea what this offense will look like next year. But, when we are throwing that $30M figure around Daniel Jones, I’d put this game under the “no” column.
Defense was fine.
Nobody was getting open downfield.
WTF?
But the two times they did he missed. He’s played well this season, better than a lot expected. But he wasn’t good today. It’s ok to say that when discussing the game without going into defense mode.
it was as predictable as anything that the first loss in awhile would bring morons out in droves.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
Lmao.
What;' the over/under on your number of posts about Jones by the middle of the week - 500?
You fucking obsess about the guy after wins - and post hundreds of times when we're doing well - you surely won't have any restraint after a loss. Count the amount of times you spend discussing him and ask yourself if you think it's worthwhile. Hope the time suck is accomplishing something for you. 500 posts is really light. Really fucking light.
Do you ever have opinions on football, or just critisize other people's opinions?
His opinions are always the same. If the Giants did it, it was brilliant. If someone doesn’t like it, they are idiots.
for almost double the yardage.
But I gotta say that the one call on a punt return that would have put the Giants in Seattle territory, but instead landed us back on our own 20, was a real killer.
Of course James was a real killer as well, but the scale of his failure was balanced by the Locket turnover and the Lockett drop of a sure TD pass.
Gotta tip your hat to Seattle. They out-played an under-manned Giants team; they stoned our run game; and Geno Smith played quite well. I also think Pete Carroll's staff out-coached Brian Daboll's.
They showed no respect, rightfully so to the receivers.
Seattle didn’t pretend like they thought our receivers would beat them.
We'll probably hear all week how terrible Jones is without a mention of two back-breaking fumbles by James.
Let me guess - Jones just couldn't get it done will be the rallying cry of the idiot brigade.
+1000. This entire post-game discussion thread is proof.
But Fatty has to keep his schtick going.
Jones sucked today...its OK to say it.
Saquon got one carry in the 1st quarter. If you put the entire gameplan on DJ, it's going to be ugly.
Blame James, the WRs and coaches and it’s just a game, regroup.
They showed no respect, rightfully so to the receivers.
Seattle didn’t pretend like they thought our receivers would beat them.
One of the best posts on this thread. Good insights. Pete Caroll saw the Giants correctly. Now the Giants have to adjust. Without Neal and Bellinger it was a tougher road.
The D did not play horribly but they did not shut things down in the second half like they had been doing for the most part.
Good time to have the Bye week and regroup.
Seems to be by the crowd that usually isn’t critical of Jones and blaming everyone.
But Fatty has to keep his schtick going.
Jones sucked today...its OK to say it.
Saquon got one carry in the 1st quarter. If you put the entire gameplan on DJ, it's going to be ugly.
Especially if you don't have any NFL recievers
Jones has played well this year. It’s ok to say that. He didn’t play well today. It’s also ok to say that.
What a bunch of damn pussies this site is filled with.
A very fair assessment of the season/Jones' play thus far.
I'd like to see Jones finish the season strong and earn another contract (it will allow the team to use their draft picks on improving the full roster). However, I would say that Jones' play was not great in the late 3rd and 4th Qtrs today....when the team needed him to lift them to a win, like he did last week.
I too did not feel good about this game all week, and unfortunately my deepest concerns came to fruition.
Let's get ready for Houston in 2 weeks and get this train back on track.
Did he pull a hammy, or blow out a knee?
I’d have thought MK would use him more.
My guess is that it was a play specially drawn up to use Cager, they practiced it, Seattle had never seen it, it worked - except Jones missed the throw.