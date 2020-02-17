Still trying to process what I witnessed. Last night

Some observations
Daboll did not seem to have the team fully prepared
- did they practice with full noise this week?
- why was James not told to give himself up or at least hold the ball with 2 hands on the second one?
- once it appeared Seattle was full on to stop the run why did we not switch to a more west coast type offense
- why were the tight ends not used earlier
- why do we continue to throw anything more than a dump off to Barkley
HE HAS TERRIBLE HANDS AND AWFUL PASS CATCHING DISCIPLINE
KEEPS PEEKING DOWNFIELD
the D played like warriors
As for the Offense I saw utter chaos as if Joe Judge was coaching them
Mike Kafka went from a carriage to a pumpkin
Maybe this team needed a wake up call
WanDale should be the 1st option and more involved in the run game too
We sorely missed Bellinger
On to the second half of season. 6-2 is not bad
Sometimes not winning helps with preparation for future games. Let's hope that is the case.
Here we go.
LOL
LMAO
Crowd noise definitely affected the line.
Yeah I don't know why all these years I didn't notice it as much, but the crowd noise really affected the running game the most. It seemed like the line was not getting a push because they were looking back at the ball for the snap and it was throwing their timing off.
Here we go.
LOL
LMAO
I stopped reading after that line. So ridiculous.
And we were only down 7 when James fumbled the punt with 6 minutes to go.
Bottom line- it was our worst game but we were still in it playing in the most hostile NFL environment against a hot team well coached. We will grow from this I’m sure- both the players and coaches.
I am hoping all the travel caught up with them. Rest up, make a couple adjustments and hopefully they win at least one of the next two to position themselves for the last seven.
There are games that happen where nothing works or it is just tough sledding, it happens, you dont read into it and move on..
How many times did we have Eli and the offense have bad games at random times? it happens
+1
And they simply assumed the NY Giant passing game wasn't ever going to give them much trouble.
And they were right.
To what receivers?
There isn't enough talent on offense to overcome that level of adversity.
It's that simple.
6-2 into the bye week. Smile about that and move on.
The scapegoats in the coming weeks will be Schoen, the coaching staff, the quarterback... hell, I saw posts in the game thread yesterday saying what a terrible player Barkley was.
Sigh.
Sometimes there are no answers, sometimes your guys get beat.
This game was not about coaching, it was about execution. Pretty certain it won’t be last time this season Giants lose, it s the Freaking NFL, there are great players competing, you never know what the outcome might be, it s why they play the games.
They caught us at the right time. Good for them. Moving on….
Its bound to happen at some point throughout the season. Out of the 8 games they've played, they really haven't looked out of sync that much. They were yesterday.
The scapegoats in the coming weeks will be Schoen, the coaching staff, the quarterback... hell, I saw posts in the game thread yesterday saying what a terrible player Barkley was.
Sigh.
If someone told us this team would be 6-2 at the break before the season started there is not one person on this board who would not have jumped at that except a few idiots who prefer we tank to get a better draft choice. Fact is we beat the Lions and Houston the next 2 we are at 8 wins. Some reality please.
this game was lost in the trenches and with two horrible fumbles
Seattle is not exactly some juggernaught. They are very similar to us. Some close wins- beat Denver by 1, beat Detroit which ran up 46 points on them, by 2. They lost to Atlanta and SF buried them. Their most impressive win came against SD on the road. They've been in a lot of close games and faced several running qb's. So, playing at home and with that experience, they were not a good matchup.
Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit
You can usually sort out the posters who start a bunch of new threads out of nowhere - this one fits.
But if you miss that early signal, they don't usually wait long for something as silly as "why didn't we change to a completely different offensive philosophy and scheme on the fly when the one that we've practiced for months doesn't work?"
And there will still be posters who take this OP with sincerity.
I realize Daboll had no plan if the opponent keyed on Barkley and jones trying to run. We should have opened up the offense. Looked for WanDell as well as Slayton and Hudson
Barkley does not seek contact like Elliot or Walter Payton. He tries to avoid it
Running Barkley into a 8-9 man wall designed to specifically to stop him was suicide mission
It seems the Giants have zero faith in Jones as a passing QB. Sad as he has gotten quite accurate with his throws
We will never be a powerhouse with this insane Barkley offense
Pass the damn BALL
Our pass receivers are not made out of sugar
Downfield passes to Barkley are not the answer either. He has butterfingers always looking away to see who’s coming at him
The one long pass to him I distinctly remember he caught was way downfield and he could easily see who was in front off him. So he caught it
He obviously has nervous fear of getting t-boned in the open field like James did in my opinion
He is best used as any normal RB. But not as a battering ram or WR
Quote:
I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.
Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit
Me relax? You should. I did see it from a mile away, Seattle was ready for everything the Giants tried to do. Defense kept them in the game. They were due to return to earth and they did. Enjoy your day.
We also need :
- to get some OL healthy (Neal, Gates, etc)
- get Olujari and/or Ximines back
- get Bellinger back
- get another offensive threat at WR to take the load off of Barkley. All the defense needs to do is load up and stop Barkley
We can still win at least 4 more games, putting us at 10 wins. That would be an amazing record and provide a good springboard for building more
This game was tied at the start of the 4th Q and we were about to attempt a drive to potentially take the lead. It's essentially the same formula that got this team to 6-1, only at the hardest venue yet, against a team playing very well.
We fumbled a punt and never got the chance to see. Shit happens. If it happens over and over you can get disappointed
For now, if you're calling this team unprepared you're a moron
I’m guessing next is we got to go get this guy or that guy blah blah blah. Yes losing sucks especially 10 years of it and winning again has been fucking awesome but I feel less about yesterday than when I was numb to the losing. We are already playing with house money. Kind of funny I’m as anxious for the off season as I’ve been in recent years before it was we were that bad. Now I can’t wait to see how they mold this roster. Hell even the guys that aren’t starters moving forward that they keep will actually give us some good depth for once.
You are right
We need an offensive philosophy of a continual attack mentality
We need to come out guns blazing and let the chips fall where they may
The wear them down philosophy worked for 7 games but the rest of the league now knows how to defeat that
Give Jones plays and a game plan where he can attack attack attack like he did on the.first drive last week. 5 passes Quick TD. I thought we would be smart enough this week to even listen to what Pete Carroll said in a pre game interview
“The key to stopping the Giants is stopping Barkley”. I was amazed he gave that away but he backed up his words and his players executed
Don't enjoy seeing it but we always talk about feel vs. analytics - this is a perfect example of the former.
Quote:
In comment 15891816 JonC said:
Quote:
I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.
Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit
Me relax? You should. I did see it from a mile away, Seattle was ready for everything the Giants tried to do. Defense kept them in the game. They were due to return to earth and they did. Enjoy your day.
I was not expecting a win nor was I bothered by their performance. They played well. Missing 2 starting offensive lineman. Pass blocking the way they did was great. The talent is severely lacking on offense. Sills and Hudson are not nfl caliber players. The defense played lights out. We were in that game up until the second Richie James fumble. We were getting the ball back despite an earlier turnover being down only 7 in a game where you said outplayed etc. we were not. One man had a bad game. It was a very tough spot to a win a game and we played extremely tough football. Again, your on every thread claiming you saw this you saw that. Did you see us beating the ravens? Did you see us winning in London? No you only saw the negative coming. Congrats Nostradamus
The coaching has been very good. They forget to prepare, they didn't forget to coach. Sometimes you play a team and you lose because they were better.
They shut the run game down and that's all the Giants have. Good job. No crying. Move on.
And let’s tear up the NFC in the 2nd half of the season
As for a trade today
I’m not holding my breath
We all thought Shoen would bring us a WR for Halloween instead he sent on packing. He should try to talk Gronkowski or Beasley or Antonio Brown out of retirement. And please resign Booker
Easy Peasy
their 2 game tying drives out of halftime ate up more than 15 minutes of the 2nd half which the defense absolutely needed with the DL down to 3 active players once williams got hurt.
they had themselves in position to win the game and the other team made plays while james made a huge mistake. the giants would have had the ball with a chance to tie the game with 6 minutes left - as they have in almost every other game this year. but the offense never got the chance and 2 plays later they were down by 2 tds and the game was basically over 5 minutes early.
this loss was exactly like the cowboy loss. disappointing but in context understandable. there is no shame in losing close games to playoff teams in the NFL (especially on the road).
Quote:
In comment 15891932 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15891816 JonC said:
Quote:
I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.
Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit
Me relax? You should. I did see it from a mile away, Seattle was ready for everything the Giants tried to do. Defense kept them in the game. They were due to return to earth and they did. Enjoy your day.
I was not expecting a win nor was I bothered by their performance. They played well. Missing 2 starting offensive lineman. Pass blocking the way they did was great. The talent is severely lacking on offense. Sills and Hudson are not nfl caliber players. The defense played lights out. We were in that game up until the second Richie James fumble. We were getting the ball back despite an earlier turnover being down only 7 in a game where you said outplayed etc. we were not. One man had a bad game. It was a very tough spot to a win a game and we played extremely tough football. Again, your on every thread claiming you saw this you saw that. Did you see us beating the ravens? Did you see us winning in London? No you only saw the negative coming. Congrats Nostradamus
I’m not complaining about our staff
They are the best we have had in many years
I hate to lose, we all do. I just believe we got blindsided by Pete Carroll
and we could have seen it coming
So be it, Pete will be in the Hall of Fame no doubt
Quote:
In comment 15891932 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15891816 JonC said:
Quote:
I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.
Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit
Me relax? You should. I did see it from a mile away, Seattle was ready for everything the Giants tried to do. Defense kept them in the game. They were due to return to earth and they did. Enjoy your day.
I was not expecting a win nor was I bothered by their performance. They played well. Missing 2 starting offensive lineman. Pass blocking the way they did was great. The talent is severely lacking on offense. Sills and Hudson are not nfl caliber players. The defense played lights out. We were in that game up until the second Richie James fumble. We were getting the ball back despite an earlier turnover being down only 7 in a game where you said outplayed etc. we were not. One man had a bad game. It was a very tough spot to a win a game and we played extremely tough football. Again, your on every thread claiming you saw this you saw that. Did you see us beating the ravens? Did you see us winning in London? No you only saw the negative coming. Congrats Nostradamus
I’m not complaining about our staff
They are the best we have had in many years
I hate to lose, we all do. I just believe we got blindsided by Pete Carroll
and we could have seen it coming
So be it, Pete will be in the Hall of Fame no doubt
We're 6-2 and overachieving. We'll have other losses like this coming. This team may sneak into the playoffs and that will be a testament to the coaching. The roster is not there yet.
richie james' fumbles did but that happens. lockett's fumble in the first half was just as bad.
Quote:
was why they werent agressive on that last drive before halftime. They had plenty of time to mount a drive and try to get points before the half, but they basically let the clock run down as if they were scared. That I put on the coaches
You are right
We need an offensive philosophy of a continual attack mentality
We need to come out guns blazing and let the chips fall where they may
The wear them down philosophy worked for 7 games but the rest of the league now knows how to defeat that
It appears you don't process anything about football very well.
An approach of "guns blazing" by this team/roster wouldn't have gotten us a 6-2 record thus far and you would have created this bad thread/post about 8 weeks ago. Not even sure that approach would have won a single game this year.
Keep it in perspective - 6 wins, flawed team, coaches doing a strong job, maybe they qualify for the post-season, Schoen to get more pieces next offseason.