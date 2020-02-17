for display only
Still trying to process what I witnessed. Last night-

MyBlueHeaven : 5:18 am
Some observations

Daboll did not seem to have the team fully prepared

- did they practice with full noise this week?
- why was James not told to give himself up or at least hold the ball with 2 hands on the second one?

- once it appeared Seattle was full on to stop the run why did we not switch to a more west coast type offense

- why were the tight ends not used earlier

- why do we continue to throw anything more than a dump off to Barkley
HE HAS TERRIBLE HANDS AND AWFUL PASS CATCHING DISCIPLINE
KEEPS PEEKING DOWNFIELD

the D played like warriors
As for the Offense I saw utter chaos as if Joe Judge was coaching them
Mike Kafka went from a carriage to a pumpkin

Maybe this team needed a wake up call

WanDale should be the 1st option and more involved in the run game too

We sorely missed Bellinger

On to the second half of season. 6-2 is not bad
Team has limited talent with mediocre wr’s …  
morrison40 : 7:41 am : link
Their luck ran out on this one !
We were competitive  
kelly : 8:09 am : link
Difficult game for Giants missing two o line starters and a TE, and having lousy receivers.

Sometimes not winning helps with preparation for future games. Let's hope that is the case.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:12 am : link
"Daboll did not seem to have the team fully prepared"

Here we go.

LOL

LMAO
This team  
madeinstars : 8:12 am : link
May legit have the dumbest fan base I've ever seen.
Your expectations were too high  
JonC : 8:16 am : link
I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.
RE: Sometimes you play a bad  
Stu11 : 8:17 am : link
In comment 15891727 section125 said:
Quote:


Crowd noise definitely affected the line.

Yeah I don't know why all these years I didn't notice it as much, but the crowd noise really affected the running game the most. It seemed like the line was not getting a push because they were looking back at the ball for the snap and it was throwing their timing off.
RE: ...  
Sean : 8:21 am : link
In comment 15891807 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
"Daboll did not seem to have the team fully prepared"

Here we go.

LOL

LMAO

I stopped reading after that line. So ridiculous.
For as bad as it was  
5BowlsSoon : 8:23 am : link
It was still tied with 10 minutes to go in the game.

And we were only down 7 when James fumbled the punt with 6 minutes to go.

Bottom line- it was our worst game but we were still in it playing in the most hostile NFL environment against a hot team well coached. We will grow from this I’m sure- both the players and coaches.
It was not all on the O either  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:24 am : link
They came out and executed a very long drive which has been the blueprint in the second half. The D gave up two pretty easy drives. One seemed like it was pitch and catch for Seattle.

I am hoping all the travel caught up with them. Rest up, make a couple adjustments and hopefully they win at least one of the next two to position themselves for the last seven.
This happens in the NFL  
nygiants16 : 8:24 am : link
i didnt like the Giants going into yesterday, travel accross the country before a bye week, tough spot..

There are games that happen where nothing works or it is just tough sledding, it happens, you dont read into it and move on..

How many times did we have Eli and the offense have bad games at random times? it happens
RE: Your expectations were too high  
GeoMan999 : 8:25 am : link
In comment 15891816 JonC said:
Quote:
I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.


+1
Come on man  
BillT : 8:27 am : link
Do you realize we were missing not only two OL starters but our TE and our top three WRs. We were supposed to be putting Golladay, Shepard and Toney out as our WR. I know that’s a fantasy now but that was what we were supposed to have at WR. Our WR aren’t just the worst in the league there are college teams with better units. And more than one. We’re going to see a lot of 8/9 man boxes. It’s going to be though sledding for the offense.
Was it that that hard to process? Seattle did a good job with eyes on  
NYGgolfer : 8:33 am : link
Saquon and being ready/quick to decipher our pulling Guard plays. Their backside Def Ends played with discipline to shut down the Jones on his option runs.

And they simply assumed the NY Giant passing game wasn't ever going to give them much trouble.

And they were right.
Seatle  
BobOnLI : 8:35 am : link
Is a tough place to win. Long flight and maybe the loudest crowd in the NFL. I was amazed we kept it close for as long as we did.
"This  
Toth029 : 8:37 am : link
Is a passing league, they need to pass."

To what receivers?
2 special teams turnovers  
bigbluehoya : 8:40 am : link
is a backbreaker for this team. The staff has done a great job but this roster is still extremely light-in-the-pants talent wise.

There isn't enough talent on offense to overcome that level of adversity.

It's that simple.

6-2 into the bye week. Smile about that and move on.
what's going  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:41 am : link
on here is you have had posters like "MyBlueHeaven" posting for a couple of weeks that the 2022 were clearly one of the best teams in the NFL. Then reality hit them in the face and they have to find scapegoats excuse why their assessment was so far off.

The scapegoats in the coming weeks will be Schoen, the coaching staff, the quarterback... hell, I saw posts in the game thread yesterday saying what a terrible player Barkley was.

Sigh.
You kind of loss me  
joeinpa : 8:45 am : link
When you blamed the coaches for the fumbles. It s the Returner s job to make plays. How many open field runner keep two hands on the ball at all times.

Sometimes there are no answers, sometimes your guys get beat.

This game was not about coaching, it was about execution. Pretty certain it won’t be last time this season Giants lose, it s the Freaking NFL, there are great players competing, you never know what the outcome might be, it s why they play the games.

Agreed Eric.  
mittenedman : 8:49 am : link
I think most experienced viewers felt this was going to be a really difficult game, and it was.

They caught us at the right time. Good for them. Moving on….
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:54 am : link
Prepared? Giants were tied 13-13 in the 4th in one of the toughest places to play in football, running on fumes with no help at WR, and had to try to overcome two horrendous game changing turnovers. Jones missed some throws, the offense was sloppy.

Its bound to happen at some point throughout the season. Out of the 8 games they've played, they really haven't looked out of sync that much. They were yesterday.
Lmao  
Straw Hat : 8:56 am : link
How do you know what the players were asked to do by the coaches or not? Do you honestly think they didnt say anything to james about holding on to the football?
RE: what's going  
JINTin Adirondacks : 9:01 am : link
In comment 15891860 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on here is you have had posters like "MyBlueHeaven" posting for a couple of weeks that the 2022 were clearly one of the best teams in the NFL. Then reality hit them in the face and they have to find scapegoats excuse why their assessment was so far off.

The scapegoats in the coming weeks will be Schoen, the coaching staff, the quarterback... hell, I saw posts in the game thread yesterday saying what a terrible player Barkley was.

Sigh.
One thing game day threads absolutely deliver on...this place is WELL stocked with grade A morons.
I will say this and I’m sure fans of every team that loses to Seattle  
Ivan15 : 9:02 am : link
Will say this: I wish we could have played them on a neutral field.
a few points  
Bruner4329 : 9:10 am : link
we lost yesterday because they played better than us. This team has a fine line and when they turn the ball over twice on punt returns it will kill you. We were smack in the game until the second punt fumble.

If someone told us this team would be 6-2 at the break before the season started there is not one person on this board who would not have jumped at that except a few idiots who prefer we tank to get a better draft choice. Fact is we beat the Lions and Houston the next 2 we are at 8 wins. Some reality please.
In my opinion  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:10 am : link
the back up right tackle really hurt us, that and the punt return fumbles -- The TE's stepped up though, Nick Gates was awesome -- we need to see more of him - Evan Neal cannot come back soon enough

this game was lost in the trenches and with two horrible fumbles
Of course they were prepared  
HomerJones45 : 9:12 am : link
Daboll does a good job with that.

Seattle is not exactly some juggernaught. They are very similar to us. Some close wins- beat Denver by 1, beat Detroit which ran up 46 points on them, by 2. They lost to Atlanta and SF buried them. Their most impressive win came against SD on the road. They've been in a lot of close games and faced several running qb's. So, playing at home and with that experience, they were not a good matchup.
Through the end of Eli's career and Jones start, I've realized that  
Dinger : 9:13 am : link
EVERY fan base has a variety takes on their team and BBI and the Giant fanbase is no different so I TRY to be understanding of each persons take(hot take at times). MY take was that this showed where we lack talent and that injuries have caught up to us. When I see Sills on the field I get angry, mostly at Gettleman but also at Galloday. We were without our starting RT starting TE and Starting LG. We couldn't run block for shit, though I thought DJ did have time but held the ball too long(I'm guessing our WR group didn't do him any favors). On defense I think teams have found the weakness, our MLBs, and will now focus on the run game to throw off of. Geno Smith (GENO fing SMITH?!?!) looked like Joe Montana back there, but when you are throwing to the likes of Metcalf, Lockett, Fant etc, its a little easier to look that good. Their defense looked stout and seemed to handle out run game easily. This is a team playing in probably the hardest division in football and unlike others I don't feel like they were taking us lightly. We go into the bye at 6 and 2 and I didn't think that was at all possible at the start of this season.
RE: Your expectations were too high  
Tuckrule : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15891816 JonC said:
Quote:
I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.


Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit
Oh and slim margin for error  
Tuckrule : 9:16 am : link
Yea it’s the fucking nfl. Turnovers will cost you games. It’s nothing new or specific to this team
Tuckrule  
cosmicj : 9:18 am : link
And Tyler Lockett may have had the worst game of his career, on the other side of the ledger. If you take both Lockett and James out of the picture, the Seahawks won convincingly.
RE: Come on man. That's not how this works  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:21 am : link
In comment 15891742 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
"once it appeared Seattle was full on to stop the run why did we not switch to a more west coast type offense"

You can usually sort out the posters who start a bunch of new threads out of nowhere - this one fits.

But if you miss that early signal, they don't usually wait long for something as silly as "why didn't we change to a completely different offensive philosophy and scheme on the fly when the one that we've practiced for months doesn't work?"

And there will still be posters who take this OP with sincerity.
I think it's simply a matter of  
Blue92 : 9:23 am : link
the lack of talent on the offensive side of the ball. The Giants have been eking out wins by playing mistake-free football but they're not yet good enough to overcome turnovers and big plays, especially with the additional injuries.
RE: Come on man  
MyBlueHeaven : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15891840 BillT said:
Quote:
Do you realize we were missing not only two OL starters but our TE and our top three WRs. We were supposed to be putting Golladay, Shepard and Toney out as our WR. I know that’s a fantasy now but that was what we were supposed to have at WR. Our WR aren’t just the worst in the league there are college teams with better units. And more than one. We’re going to see a lot of 8/9 man boxes. It’s going to be though sledding for the offense.


I realize Daboll had no plan if the opponent keyed on Barkley and jones trying to run. We should have opened up the offense. Looked for WanDell as well as Slayton and Hudson

Barkley does not seek contact like Elliot or Walter Payton. He tries to avoid it

Running Barkley into a 8-9 man wall designed to specifically to stop him was suicide mission

It seems the Giants have zero faith in Jones as a passing QB. Sad as he has gotten quite accurate with his throws

We will never be a powerhouse with this insane Barkley offense

Pass the damn BALL

Our pass receivers are not made out of sugar

Downfield passes to Barkley are not the answer either. He has butterfingers always looking away to see who’s coming at him

The one long pass to him I distinctly remember he caught was way downfield and he could easily see who was in front off him. So he caught it

He obviously has nervous fear of getting t-boned in the open field like James did in my opinion

He is best used as any normal RB. But not as a battering ram or WR
RE: RE: Your expectations were too high  
JonC : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15891932 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15891816 JonC said:


Quote:


I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.



Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit


Me relax? You should. I did see it from a mile away, Seattle was ready for everything the Giants tried to do. Defense kept them in the game. They were due to return to earth and they did. Enjoy your day.
One Thing That Bothered Me  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9:31 am : link
was why they werent agressive on that last drive before halftime. They had plenty of time to mount a drive and try to get points before the half, but they basically let the clock run down as if they were scared. That I put on the coaches
I saw a team that looked tired and flat  
PatersonPlank : 9:46 am : link
8 games in a row, at London, at Jax, at Seattle. We need this bye week.

We also need :
- to get some OL healthy (Neal, Gates, etc)
- get Olujari and/or Ximines back
- get Bellinger back
- get another offensive threat at WR to take the load off of Barkley. All the defense needs to do is load up and stop Barkley

We can still win at least 4 more games, putting us at 10 wins. That would be an amazing record and provide a good springboard for building more
you dingbats are amazing  
SirYesSir : 9:46 am : link
even the best teams (which we are not yet) have bad games.

This game was tied at the start of the 4th Q and we were about to attempt a drive to potentially take the lead. It's essentially the same formula that got this team to 6-1, only at the hardest venue yet, against a team playing very well.

We fumbled a punt and never got the chance to see. Shit happens. If it happens over and over you can get disappointed

For now, if you're calling this team unprepared you're a moron
RE: Your expectations were too high  
eli4life : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15891816 JonC said:
Quote:
I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.


I’m guessing next is we got to go get this guy or that guy blah blah blah. Yes losing sucks especially 10 years of it and winning again has been fucking awesome but I feel less about yesterday than when I was numb to the losing. We are already playing with house money. Kind of funny I’m as anxious for the off season as I’ve been in recent years before it was we were that bad. Now I can’t wait to see how they mold this roster. Hell even the guys that aren’t starters moving forward that they keep will actually give us some good depth for once.
RE: One Thing That Bothered Me  
MyBlueHeaven : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15891973 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
was why they werent agressive on that last drive before halftime. They had plenty of time to mount a drive and try to get points before the half, but they basically let the clock run down as if they were scared. That I put on the coaches


You are right
We need an offensive philosophy of a continual attack mentality

We need to come out guns blazing and let the chips fall where they may

The wear them down philosophy worked for 7 games but the rest of the league now knows how to defeat that

Give Jones plays and a game plan where he can attack attack attack like he did on the.first drive last week. 5 passes Quick TD. I thought we would be smart enough this week to even listen to what Pete Carroll said in a pre game interview
“The key to stopping the Giants is stopping Barkley”. I was amazed he gave that away but he backed up his words and his players executed
my guess before the half  
UConn4523 : 9:57 am : link
is that Daboll didn't feel like the reward was worth the risk. 1 mistake there and the game is over, especially with how stagnant we were. Using the half to make adjustments and getting the ball back to start the 3rd not down 6-10 points was the strategy.

Don't enjoy seeing it but we always talk about feel vs. analytics - this is a perfect example of the former.
RE: RE: RE: Your expectations were too high  
Tuckrule : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15891966 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15891932 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


In comment 15891816 JonC said:


Quote:


I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.



Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit



Me relax? You should. I did see it from a mile away, Seattle was ready for everything the Giants tried to do. Defense kept them in the game. They were due to return to earth and they did. Enjoy your day.


I was not expecting a win nor was I bothered by their performance. They played well. Missing 2 starting offensive lineman. Pass blocking the way they did was great. The talent is severely lacking on offense. Sills and Hudson are not nfl caliber players. The defense played lights out. We were in that game up until the second Richie James fumble. We were getting the ball back despite an earlier turnover being down only 7 in a game where you said outplayed etc. we were not. One man had a bad game. It was a very tough spot to a win a game and we played extremely tough football. Again, your on every thread claiming you saw this you saw that. Did you see us beating the ravens? Did you see us winning in London? No you only saw the negative coming. Congrats Nostradamus
Some of you work yourself up into foaming at the mouth loons  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:02 am : link
Then when something totally normal happens, like getting beaten by a better team, you fly off the handle like rabid dogs.

The coaching has been very good. They forget to prepare, they didn't forget to coach. Sometimes you play a team and you lose because they were better.

They shut the run game down and that's all the Giants have. Good job. No crying. Move on.
I guess I’m crying over spilt milk aren’t I?  
MyBlueHeaven : 10:07 am : link
I wish the Giants players a much needed enjoyable week off

And let’s tear up the NFC in the 2nd half of the season

As for a trade today

I’m not holding my breath

We all thought Shoen would bring us a WR for Halloween instead he sent on packing. He should try to talk Gronkowski or Beasley or Antonio Brown out of retirement. And please resign Booker

Easy Peasy
they got outcoached and outsmarted bc richie james couldn't hold on?  
Eric on Li : 10:08 am : link
they were ahead on the road against a team that's in first in their division.

their 2 game tying drives out of halftime ate up more than 15 minutes of the 2nd half which the defense absolutely needed with the DL down to 3 active players once williams got hurt.

they had themselves in position to win the game and the other team made plays while james made a huge mistake. the giants would have had the ball with a chance to tie the game with 6 minutes left - as they have in almost every other game this year. but the offense never got the chance and 2 plays later they were down by 2 tds and the game was basically over 5 minutes early.

this loss was exactly like the cowboy loss. disappointing but in context understandable. there is no shame in losing close games to playoff teams in the NFL (especially on the road).
RE: RE: RE: RE: Your expectations were too high  
MyBlueHeaven : 10:13 am : link
In comment 15892060 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15891966 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15891932 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


In comment 15891816 JonC said:


Quote:


I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.



Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit



Me relax? You should. I did see it from a mile away, Seattle was ready for everything the Giants tried to do. Defense kept them in the game. They were due to return to earth and they did. Enjoy your day.



I was not expecting a win nor was I bothered by their performance. They played well. Missing 2 starting offensive lineman. Pass blocking the way they did was great. The talent is severely lacking on offense. Sills and Hudson are not nfl caliber players. The defense played lights out. We were in that game up until the second Richie James fumble. We were getting the ball back despite an earlier turnover being down only 7 in a game where you said outplayed etc. we were not. One man had a bad game. It was a very tough spot to a win a game and we played extremely tough football. Again, your on every thread claiming you saw this you saw that. Did you see us beating the ravens? Did you see us winning in London? No you only saw the negative coming. Congrats Nostradamus


I’m not complaining about our staff
They are the best we have had in many years

I hate to lose, we all do. I just believe we got blindsided by Pete Carroll
and we could have seen it coming

So be it, Pete will be in the Hall of Fame no doubt
RE: RE: RE: RE: Your expectations were too high  
MyBlueHeaven : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15892060 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15891966 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15891932 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


In comment 15891816 JonC said:


Quote:


I've talked about their slim margin for error and how difficult it is to consistently win one score NFL games. Good fortune ran out today. Outsmarted, and outplayed in the fourth quarter, Giants came back to Earth.



Your way too black and white. It’s not that simple. We were right there it’s not what your saying. We were not outsmarted. It was a physical error, 2 by the same guy that turned the game around. Tie game in the beginning of the fourth. Gave them 2 short fields. The game came down to Richie James. It’s hard to single out a guy but with this game it’s obvious. It was his 2 fumbles. After McKinney gets that sack the momentum was totally with the giants. That fumble and the D trotting back out on the field after being elated with their performance was a backbreaking turnover. You make it seem like you saw this from a mile a way. Take your own hand off your back. You come on every thread preaching how you told us so. Relax a bit



Me relax? You should. I did see it from a mile away, Seattle was ready for everything the Giants tried to do. Defense kept them in the game. They were due to return to earth and they did. Enjoy your day.



I was not expecting a win nor was I bothered by their performance. They played well. Missing 2 starting offensive lineman. Pass blocking the way they did was great. The talent is severely lacking on offense. Sills and Hudson are not nfl caliber players. The defense played lights out. We were in that game up until the second Richie James fumble. We were getting the ball back despite an earlier turnover being down only 7 in a game where you said outplayed etc. we were not. One man had a bad game. It was a very tough spot to a win a game and we played extremely tough football. Again, your on every thread claiming you saw this you saw that. Did you see us beating the ravens? Did you see us winning in London? No you only saw the negative coming. Congrats Nostradamus


I’m not complaining about our staff
They are the best we have had in many years

I hate to lose, we all do. I just believe we got blindsided by Pete Carroll
and we could have seen it coming

So be it, Pete will be in the Hall of Fame no doubt
Everybody needs to chill on this team.  
Heisenberg : 10:15 am : link
We were winning these games on a razor thin margin. That's not sustainable. The team has been winning with a talent deficit. What happened yesterday was not surprising. Seattle has better skill positions on offense and I thought were coached really well with good play calls. And in the end, we made the big mistakes that cost the game - something we've avoided all year.

We're 6-2 and overachieving. We'll have other losses like this coming. This team may sneak into the playoffs and that will be a testament to the coaching. The roster is not there yet.
how is being tied with 9 minutes left getting 'blindsided'?  
Eric on Li : 10:17 am : link
tyler lockett and dk metcalf being great players didn't blindside anyone.

richie james' fumbles did but that happens. lockett's fumble in the first half was just as bad.
I really shouldn't have been surprised  
Greg from LI : 10:25 am : link
Yet I still can't believe anyone is bitching about the coaches. The same coaching staff somehow managed to wring a 6-1 start out of a modestly talented roster.
RE: RE: One Thing That Bothered Me  
NYGgolfer : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15892030 MyBlueHeaven said:
Quote:
In comment 15891973 LTIsTheGreatest said:


Quote:


was why they werent agressive on that last drive before halftime. They had plenty of time to mount a drive and try to get points before the half, but they basically let the clock run down as if they were scared. That I put on the coaches



You are right
We need an offensive philosophy of a continual attack mentality

We need to come out guns blazing and let the chips fall where they may

The wear them down philosophy worked for 7 games but the rest of the league now knows how to defeat that


It appears you don't process anything about football very well.

An approach of "guns blazing" by this team/roster wouldn't have gotten us a 6-2 record thus far and you would have created this bad thread/post about 8 weeks ago. Not even sure that approach would have won a single game this year.

Keep it in perspective - 6 wins, flawed team, coaches doing a strong job, maybe they qualify for the post-season, Schoen to get more pieces next offseason.
