Still trying to process what I witnessed. Last night- MyBlueHeaven : 5:18 am

Some observations



Daboll did not seem to have the team fully prepared



- did they practice with full noise this week?

- why was James not told to give himself up or at least hold the ball with 2 hands on the second one?



- once it appeared Seattle was full on to stop the run why did we not switch to a more west coast type offense



- why were the tight ends not used earlier



- why do we continue to throw anything more than a dump off to Barkley

HE HAS TERRIBLE HANDS AND AWFUL PASS CATCHING DISCIPLINE

KEEPS PEEKING DOWNFIELD



the D played like warriors

As for the Offense I saw utter chaos as if Joe Judge was coaching them

Mike Kafka went from a carriage to a pumpkin



Maybe this team needed a wake up call



WanDale should be the 1st option and more involved in the run game too



We sorely missed Bellinger



On to the second half of season. 6-2 is not bad