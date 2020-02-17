My biggest question about Giants offense yesterday M.S. : 6:49 am



Was their ineptitude due more to:



(1) A Seattle defense that is a blueprint for all our future opponents? Or,



(2) A very thin unit that was finally broken by injuries at TE, RT and LG? Or,



(3) A WR unit that simply could not take advantage of a Seattle defense primed to stop the Giants run game?



Other questions... interested in your thoughts/opinions:



(1) Not sure, but it looked like Daniel Jones had decent protection on majority of pass plays... is that the way you saw it?



(2) On blitz by Xavier McKinney that nailed Geno Smith (who never saw it coming), is it fair to second-guess why he didn't try to go for a strip sack?



(3) Richie James had fumbled a punt return at least once before (was it in London against Green Bay?) and after a costly fumble against Seattle, was Coach Daboll imprudent sending him out there again?

