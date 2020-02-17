for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

My biggest question about Giants offense yesterday

M.S. : 6:49 am

Was their ineptitude due more to:

(1) A Seattle defense that is a blueprint for all our future opponents? Or,

(2) A very thin unit that was finally broken by injuries at TE, RT and LG? Or,

(3) A WR unit that simply could not take advantage of a Seattle defense primed to stop the Giants run game?

Other questions... interested in your thoughts/opinions:

(1) Not sure, but it looked like Daniel Jones had decent protection on majority of pass plays... is that the way you saw it?

(2) On blitz by Xavier McKinney that nailed Geno Smith (who never saw it coming), is it fair to second-guess why he didn't try to go for a strip sack?

(3) Richie James had fumbled a punt return at least once before (was it in London against Green Bay?) and after a costly fumble against Seattle, was Coach Daboll imprudent sending him out there again?
One more question  
M.S. : 6:57 am : link

What was the penalty on an early Giants punt return into Seattle territory that was unfortunately called back, thus placing the ball on something like our 20-yard line?

In essence, it was like a 35-yard penalty that really flipped the early narrative of the game IMO.
Giants didn’t really run the ball at the beginning of the game  
Vanzetti : 6:57 am : link
Giants didn’t really run the ball at the beginning of the game



Instead they came out passing. It seems like they’re trying to catch Seattle off guard but Pete Carroll seems to figured that that’s what they were going to do because they’ve done it the last couple of games. So basically Seattle completely anticipated the Giants approach.

Once the Giants started to run the ball was the Quan in the second half they had success. But unfortunately they waited too long and then they fell behind because of the points off turnovers and they couldn’t rely on the run.

So ultimately the Giants lost because of two turnovers on special teams. But they were also outcoached
The blueprint to stop the Giants  
section125 : 7:10 am : link
is the same as it has been from game one - stop Barkley and Jones from running. The Seahawks did it the best to date. They closely monitored Jones after loading the line to stop Barkley.
I did not like Kafka's opening game plan. I haven't liked his first half gameplans all season. I do not know why he is so much better in the second half but he is.
So ...  
robbieballs2003 : 7:28 am : link
Which question was your biggest?
RE: So ...  
M.S. : 7:37 am : link
In comment 15891771 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Which question was your biggest?

What will be the Giants final 2022 record?
(:-)
...  
christian : 7:42 am : link
Wasn't Jones sacked 5 times? I'm interested in seeing how many times he was pressured.

RE: RE: So ...  
robbieballs2003 : 8:01 am : link
In comment 15891774 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15891771 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Which question was your biggest?


What will be the Giants final 2022 record?
(:-)


We need Biff's almanac. By the way, has anybody seen the thing on Twitter where some Jets fan flipped a coin to determine the outcome of the Jets games in August? Right now he's a perfect 8-0.
In regards to your first batch...  
bw in dc : 8:05 am : link
of three questions, I would say all of those conditions might apply.

Seattle seemed to be the team that really did their homework on Jones and executed their defensive plan. So, you have to give them a lot of credit.

The makeshift OL may have played a role in the running game being snuffed out and an increase in pressures. But I don't have any intel on that yet.

An upgrade at WR would certainly be helpful before the trade deadline.

Just look at the rushing numbers  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:07 am : link
and the averages for both Jones and SB. Way below what they had been doing.

Have to give credit to Seattle. They schemed and executed well. One thing I did notice is the really struggled running between the tackles. That has not been great but most games they would get a few bigger gains.

Those PA boots at times just were not there without that running game.

The pass blocking was pretty solid but with such limited weapons its tough sledding imv. Maybe this game pushes JS to try to add a WR or TE. Bellinger and Neal were missed.
RE: In regards to your first batch...  
Sean : 8:09 am : link
In comment 15891800 bw in dc said:
Quote:
of three questions, I would say all of those conditions might apply.

Seattle seemed to be the team that really did their homework on Jones and executed their defensive plan. So, you have to give them a lot of credit.

The makeshift OL may have played a role in the running game being snuffed out and an increase in pressures. But I don't have any intel on that yet.

An upgrade at WR would certainly be helpful before the trade deadline.

Jones had no weapons yesterday and had a banged up line, but the Seahawks shadowed him all game. The runs weren’t there. If defenses take away his running ability, can he consistently win by throwing?
the return  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:10 am : link
of Golladay may help some. Bredeson is gone for four weeks. We don't know when Neal will be back this year. We don't know if or when Bellinger will be back.

The quality of the opponents is going to rise after the bye. Dallas and the Eagles should be able to beat this team. Vikings will be very tough.

IMO, midnight is about to strike for Cinderella here. That doesn't mean this wasn't a very good season given where the Giants are at. But many fans are going to throw hissy fits in November and December. You will see posts starting to condemn Schoen and the coaching staff.

The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.
RE: In regards to your first batch...  
section125 : 8:12 am : link
In comment 15891800 bw in dc said:
Quote:


An upgrade at WR would certainly be helpful before the trade deadline.


I have a feeling Schoen stands pat unless someone calls with a really exceptional deal. I think he and Daboll made a plan on how to rebuild before the year started and will stick to it. I doubt either saw how stellar the coaching would be.

Do you think Cager can play similar to Mike Evans? I know he is supposed to be a TE, but 6'5" 220 would be a nice target - Jones flatout missed him on that sideline throw.
I give Seattle a ton of props  
5BowlsSoon : 8:14 am : link
They did what no man before them has been able to do- contain BOTH Saquon and Jones legs.

We are not built to win with the pass, not with the bevy of mediocre to poor WRs and TEs we have. So Seattle got what they wanted- make us beat them with the pass……no can do.

One more side note- I thought you guys told me no way DK Metcalf wouldn’t be able to play……sheesh….imagine having a beast like him as our WR instead of the head cases we have?
RE: the return  
section125 : 8:15 am : link
In comment 15891806 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of Golladay may help some. Bredeson is gone for four weeks. We don't know when Neal will be back this year. We don't know if or when Bellinger will be back.

The quality of the opponents is going to rise after the bye. Dallas and the Eagles should be able to beat this team. Vikings will be very tough.

IMO, midnight is about to strike for Cinderella here. That doesn't mean this wasn't a very good season given where the Giants are at. But many fans are going to throw hissy fits in November and December. You will see posts starting to condemn Schoen and the coaching staff.

The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.


They probably will not beat Dallas, Philly(2x) or the Vikes. I think they go 4-5, 5-4 at best.
RE: the return  
christian : 8:17 am : link
In comment 15891806 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.


And watch out if the Giants don't trade for a brand name WR.

The roster simply isn't very deep, and then a bunch of injuries hit.

Hopefully the linemen and TE situation gets better for the home stretch and the Giants can get into the tournament.

Seeing how Jones performs in an elimination game would certainly help the decision making process.
Before the season  
GeoMan999 : 8:19 am : link
I thought we could go 6-4, but end up 7-10 with the way the schedule was. Now that we are doing better, it will be painful to go through the losses. The key will be how they look with those losses. We need reinforcements!
They were often shadowing Jones  
jeff57 : 8:19 am : link
To prevent him from running. You're going to see more of that.
The protection was not bad  
jeff57 : 8:20 am : link
Jones had time for the most part. But no one got open.
To First three questions  
mfjmfj : 8:22 am : link
All three, but especially #2.

Thought pass pro was really bad, although not as bad as last year.

No, not in my opinion.

Could not believe they put him back on the field. Not only did he fumble but he was holding the ball loosely. He has returned maybe 10 punts (that were not fair caught) and he has three fumbles. Cannot put him back there again.

Pretty sure the penalty was a blind side block for a personal foul.
Eric  
fkap : 8:25 am : link
in all fairness, the tone of game threads when losing is always pathetic.


Here's another vote for only making a trade if the value is there. The window of opportunity is just starting to open, so no need to be desperate. Cinderella is not ready for the big ball, even with a good WR addition.

IMO, Jones is a good runner, not a great one. He can be a compliment to the rest of the O, but his legs are not going to be a difference maker, most of the time.
6-1  
GiantsRage2007 : 8:28 am : link
Was smoke & mirrors. All we have is Barkley running out of a heavy set, Jones bootlegging or running off a fake to Barkley or a throw to Bellinger.

Bellinger is out. Seattle stayed home on the fakes. Pretty easy if you are disciplined on d to beat 2 guys.

This isn’t the offense Daboll & Kafka want to run. Im pretty sure we all can agree on that. So until they get the personnel in here to pass more (wr likely , qb maybe, etc etc - nobody really knows for sure) this is what we have. Daboll is going to try to maximize what we have. Which, talent wise, isn’t much.
Third consecutive 2000 mile or greater road trip  
WillieYoung : 8:31 am : link
Banged up team. After a little self-scouting and healing I think we'll win the two games after the bye. Don't over-react to a loss against a very fast defense assisted by crowd noise from a fan base pissed at the Today Show touting Bills Mafia as the best fans in the NFL.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:38 am : link
In comment 15891837 fkap said:
Quote:
in all fairness, the tone of game threads when losing is always pathetic.


Here's another vote for only making a trade if the value is there. The window of opportunity is just starting to open, so no need to be desperate. Cinderella is not ready for the big ball, even with a good WR addition.

IMO, Jones is a good runner, not a great one. He can be a compliment to the rest of the O, but his legs are not going to be a difference maker, most of the time.


It was over the top ugly yesterday.
On the penalty  
BillT : 8:39 am : link
They showed a replay and there was double team blocking on the gunner. I gather they called a blind side block because the gunner was turning and trying to get away and one of the blockers blocked him in the back? Seemed strange and the announcers didn’t say anything either. They were mystified as well.
Give Seattle credit for a very good defensive game plan  
Rick in Dallas : 8:41 am : link
The Giants did not control the LOS on offense yesterday in the run game. Seattle planned perfectly for our RPO offense with DJ.
I was amazed at the tone of the game discussion thread yesterday.Just crazy at times. This team is not very deep in talent on offense and the injuries have really minimized what Kafka can do on offense.
I am anxious to read Sy's review because I don't think our WR's got much separation if any yesterday.It appears the only WR with any separation yesterday was Slayton. Not sure about WanDale yesterday.
The Giants one big chance on offense yesterday was the overthrow by DJ to a wide open Cager in the first quarter.DJ has to make that throw it could have been a TD.The margins to win for this team are very slim.
We have been spoiled by the wins so far this year.We are not a very good team that is in a total rebuild.The positives going into the bye week is to know that we have a competent coaching staff and a competitive team. We are not close at all to the Eagles and Cowboys in talent.

Our usual stuff didn't work and  
LG in NYC : 8:47 am : link
our luck ran out (at least for this game).

we were bottled up all game no matter who was running and while the O Line did pretty well early on, the lack of receiving targets was on full display.

Jones didn't play badly but didn't do anything wonderful either.

D held for a while but ultimately were exposed by a high quality receiving core.

it happens.

we need to rest up at the bye, maybe get someone to throw to... and try to go 8-2 before the hard part of the season begins. at this point, I will take 10-7 and consider it an important building block.

I don't expect playoff wins but I also can't accept a complete collapse... that would undo alot of good will towards this team.
RE: Our usual stuff didn't work and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15891869 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
our luck ran out (at least for this game).

we were bottled up all game no matter who was running and while the O Line did pretty well early on, the lack of receiving targets was on full display.

Jones didn't play badly but didn't do anything wonderful either.

D held for a while but ultimately were exposed by a high quality receiving core.

it happens.

we need to rest up at the bye, maybe get someone to throw to... and try to go 8-2 before the hard part of the season begins. at this point, I will take 10-7 and consider it an important building block.

I don't expect playoff wins but I also can't accept a complete collapse... that would undo alot of good will towards this team.


Define "collapse".

The Eagles are going to toy with this team. They are just better. Dallas is better, gets us at home on a short week. The Vikings are better and get us at home.

All of the other games will be close.

Going .500 or so down the stretch... is that a "collapse"?
The biggest factor that contributed to the loss was the “bad hands”  
Ivan15 : 8:51 am : link
Team showed up. Just a lot of WR plays that should have been made. And I can accept James fumbling once but he did it twice and made the same mistake both times. Without the fumbled punt returns, Giants win that game.
Eric on target  
JonC : 8:52 am : link
.
Eric  
LG in NYC : 8:54 am : link
No... I just said I would be happy with 10-7 even if we don't win a PO game.

a collapse IMO is winning only 1 or 2 more games.

we need to beat the teams we should (DET, IND, HOU and at least 1 WAS game). I fully expect to lose to DAL, PHIL, MIN and prob the Heinicke led WAS team at least once.
RE: RE: the return  
M.S. : 8:58 am : link
In comment 15891814 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15891806 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of Golladay may help some. Bredeson is gone for four weeks. We don't know when Neal will be back this year. We don't know if or when Bellinger will be back.

The quality of the opponents is going to rise after the bye. Dallas and the Eagles should be able to beat this team. Vikings will be very tough.

IMO, midnight is about to strike for Cinderella here. That doesn't mean this wasn't a very good season given where the Giants are at. But many fans are going to throw hissy fits in November and December. You will see posts starting to condemn Schoen and the coaching staff.

The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.



They probably will not beat Dallas, Philly(2x) or the Vikes. I think they go 4-5, 5-4 at best.

4-5 the rest of the way puts the team at 10-7, which -- before the season began -- would have seemed like a miracle to me! If someone could just promise me a 10-7 season right now in Daboll's first year with all the injuries (and the uber-depleted WR unit), I would take no questions asked.
LG  
cosmicj : 9:00 am : link
+1
The next 4 are huge  
Sean : 9:01 am : link
vs Houston
vs Detroit
at Dallas
vs Washington

They really need to come out of that stretch 3-1. That would get them to 9-3 and would only need another win down the stretch to most likely get in the playoffs. I think they need to get to 10.

Eric is right though, it’s going to get tougher. It’s not sustainable to win each week when the margin is so small.

4-5 the rest of the way to finish 10-7 is the goal imo.
RE: The next 4 are huge  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15891897 Sean said:
Quote:
vs Houston
vs Detroit
at Dallas
vs Washington

They really need to come out of that stretch 3-1. That would get them to 9-3 and would only need another win down the stretch to most likely get in the playoffs. I think they need to get to 10.

Eric is right though, it’s going to get tougher. It’s not sustainable to win each week when the margin is so small.

4-5 the rest of the way to finish 10-7 is the goal imo.


If they are going to go 3-1, Golladay has to pick up the slack from . Bellinger. They also need Slayton to continue to make plays and Wan'Dale to play better.
RE: RE: The next 4 are huge  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15891900 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15891897 Sean said:


Quote:


vs Houston
vs Detroit
at Dallas
vs Washington

They really need to come out of that stretch 3-1. That would get them to 9-3 and would only need another win down the stretch to most likely get in the playoffs. I think they need to get to 10.

Eric is right though, it’s going to get tougher. It’s not sustainable to win each week when the margin is so small.

4-5 the rest of the way to finish 10-7 is the goal imo.



If they are going to go 3-1, Golladay has to pick up the slack from . Bellinger. They also need Slayton to continue to make plays and Wan'Dale to play better.


also Evan Neal needs to come back and Nick Gates needs to play more
Anyone else really tired of Marcus Johnson?  
cosmicj : 9:05 am : link
I think that experiment is over and they should move on.
WanDale is interesting  
LG in NYC : 9:06 am : link
I would like to see them get him the ball in space more. seems like his size and speed would be a real asset if we use him better... screens, bubble screens, sweeps, etc... but it looks like we use him more traditionally and he isn't winning his match ups.
Losing three games  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:06 am : link
to Philly twice and the rematch with Dallas would be very disappointing imv.

You never know with injuries where they will be for those games but if things break right they should have most of their starter back.

Three losses especially if they are one sided would be a big negative on the season imv.
RE: Anyone else really tired of Marcus Johnson?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15891905 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I think that experiment is over and they should move on.


And David Sills and Richie James.

But that's the problem... there are only 9 games left and no cavalry is on the horizon. This is what I mean by saying we are who we are. Even one trade isn't going to "fix" the problem.
RE: the return  
ChrisRick : 9:08 am : link
In comment 15891806 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of Golladay may help some. Bredeson is gone for four weeks. We don't know when Neal will be back this year. We don't know if or when Bellinger will be back.

The quality of the opponents is going to rise after the bye. Dallas and the Eagles should be able to beat this team. Vikings will be very tough.

IMO, midnight is about to strike for Cinderella here. That doesn't mean this wasn't a very good season given where the Giants are at. But many fans are going to throw hissy fits in November and December. You will see posts starting to condemn Schoen and the coaching staff.

The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.


Yes, this is how I see it as well. The Giants are still what they were for the most part since the beginning of the season, a undermanned team that would have to win by not making mistakes while capitalizing on the opponents mistakes. Now, all teams strive to not beat themselves, but the ones that have firepower on their roster can afford to be more aggressive and still be able to overcome any obstacles a long the way.

Wonderful start for this team to get some winning in the building, going to need another year of successful player acquisitions to go to the next level.
RE: Losing three games  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15891909 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
to Philly twice and the rematch with Dallas would be very disappointing imv.

You never know with injuries where they will be for those games but if things break right they should have most of their starter back.

Three losses especially if they are one sided would be a big negative on the season imv.


The Eagles and Cowboys are just better. IMO, the Eagles are going to smoke team. That's not an indictment against the HC and GM. That's an indictment of years of poor personnel decisions that are still being cleaned up. But hey, let's still say Gettleman did a good job.
Eric  
LG in NYC : 9:11 am : link
it is not about "fixing" the team right now... it is about giving this team a fighting chance to win 4-5 more games.

I fear the formula that got us to 6-2 won't even get us 4 more wins... we played generally well in the first 8 games but needed a fair bit of luck along the way.

we can't rely on that for the next 9 games.
I agree the Eagles are going to be a very tough out  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:12 am : link
for the Giants - and so are the Cowboys
Re Marcus Johnson  
cosmicj : 9:14 am : link
He was picked off the scrap heap as a reclamation project. I just think it’s time to move on to another project. Not saying this in relation to the playoff hunt. The Giants pro personnel is shuttling through players looking for an overlooked NFL quality player. And I think they’re doing an excellent job so far. But the experiment with Johnson can now be shut down.
RE: RE: Losing three games  
ChrisRick : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15891915 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15891909 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


to Philly twice and the rematch with Dallas would be very disappointing imv.

You never know with injuries where they will be for those games but if things break right they should have most of their starter back.

Three losses especially if they are one sided would be a big negative on the season imv.



The Eagles and Cowboys are just better. IMO, the Eagles are going to smoke team. That's not an indictment against the HC and GM. That's an indictment of years of poor personnel decisions that are still being cleaned up. But hey, let's still say Gettleman did a good job.


Eric, I don’t think you will find one serious fan that says or thinks that Gettleman did a good job. That just seems made up. I think you had some fans saying that maybe his draft picks look to be providing some good foundation players.

Multiple things true at once: Gettleman not good overall (a bit of an underestimate), Gettleman also provided good.
RE: RE: The next 4 are huge  
M.S. : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15891900 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15891897 Sean said:


Quote:


vs Houston
vs Detroit
at Dallas
vs Washington

They really need to come out of that stretch 3-1. That would get them to 9-3 and would only need another win down the stretch to most likely get in the playoffs. I think they need to get to 10.

Eric is right though, it’s going to get tougher. It’s not sustainable to win each week when the margin is so small.

4-5 the rest of the way to finish 10-7 is the goal imo.



If they are going to go 3-1, Golladay has to pick up the slack from . Bellinger. They also need Slayton to continue to make plays and Wan'Dale to play better.

There's a really crucial issue here: The Giants have to figure out a way to force defenses from focusing 100% on the Barkley/Jones run game. And that can only be done with some semblance of a passing game. Even a small incremental improvement would help a good deal IMO. In the meantime, we just have to be patient as this team tries to heal up over the coming weeks. One other thing: Didn't Nick Willimas go down? We need a few big men at DT which has become another M.A.S.H. unit.
.  
ChrisRick : 9:17 am : link
some good
ChrisRick  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:19 am : link
There have been at least a half dozen posts during the last month trying to redeem Gettleman's reputation with more than a few posters saying he was receiving undue criticism.
If they don’t add a receiver,  
Simms11 : 9:22 am : link
they’re going to have to rely more on Golladay. He’s got to get back on the field and contribute, even if it means getting jump balls. Otherwise, we’re going to see a lot more of what we saw yesterday. It appears like we’re playing inspired football at home and so those games will and should be the most competitive. I don’t think we’re going into Dallas and beat them on Thanksgiving, that’s not happening. I do think it’s possible that we can maybe surprise Philly at home and squeeze one out. Washington is better with Heineke and so I think we split those games. Remainder of the schedule, other then Vikes, could go our way. I could definitely see another 4 or 5 wins. And so I see us ending up either 10-7 or 11-6. That should get us into the playoffs. Lastly, our margin for error is so slim right now. If we turn the ball over, it will most likely cost us a game.
RE: ChrisRick  
ChrisRick : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15891945 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
There have been at least a half dozen posts during the last month trying to redeem Gettleman's reputation with more than a few posters saying he was receiving undue criticism.


Again, they seemed to be just saying that he may have left us with some good foundational players from his drafts while also saying he did basically nothing else well. Your initial post about this is nothing more than an exaggeration.
Exactly MS  
mittenedman : 9:37 am : link
The Bears did this too, with Brisker cheating up to spy Jones.

You have to have that 3rd element to go downfield when they over-commit.
Jones had time to throw, that's what I noticed the most  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:40 am : link
They just could not take advantage. The WRs we have are not good enough, although I thought Slayton had a decent game, and Jones didn't help himself out by missing some throws. I am mostly thinking the wide open TE he missed down the sideline as well as bouncing a couple.

The fumbles were big, not only because they led to points for the other team, but killed the opportunity for the Giants to score points. If we keep both of these, the game is closer.

Once again, we played a very close game and for the first time the other team made the crucial plays at the end to win. It was bound to happen.

When Schoen and Daboll get the team where they want it, I expect us to beat teams, not just wear them out. They'll get there.
I my feelings on the offense are as follows:  
PatersonPlank : 9:41 am : link
- We need to get some OL players healthy on the bye week
- We need another offense threat at WR, to offload Barkley. Slayton is only a #2/#3 complimentary guy. All good defenses need to do now against us is focus on Barkley and Jones running.
- We need Bellinger back out there
RE: Jones had time to throw, that's what I noticed the most  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15891998 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
They just could not take advantage. The WRs we have are not good enough, although I thought Slayton had a decent game, and Jones didn't help himself out by missing some throws. I am mostly thinking the wide open TE he missed down the sideline as well as bouncing a couple.

The fumbles were big, not only because they led to points for the other team, but killed the opportunity for the Giants to score points. If we keep both of these, the game is closer.

Once again, we played a very close game and for the first time the other team made the crucial plays at the end to win. It was bound to happen.

When Schoen and Daboll get the team where they want it, I expect us to beat teams, not just wear them out. They'll get there.


Solid post. He did have time but in the replays I saw even the throws to Slayton were contested.

He had that one big miss to the TE. Giants need to make those type of plays with some of the limitations they have on the outside.

RE: the return  
JB_in_DC : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15891806 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of Golladay may help some. Bredeson is gone for four weeks. We don't know when Neal will be back this year. We don't know if or when Bellinger will be back.

The quality of the opponents is going to rise after the bye. Dallas and the Eagles should be able to beat this team. Vikings will be very tough.

IMO, midnight is about to strike for Cinderella here. That doesn't mean this wasn't a very good season given where the Giants are at. But many fans are going to throw hissy fits in November and December. You will see posts starting to condemn Schoen and the coaching staff.

The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.


Fans might need a bye as much as the team.
There are 4 other teams with winning records in the NFC.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:57 am : link
Look at the WR and TE talent on those other teams and compare it to what the Giants are working with. It’s night and day. Not only do those players make plays, but they force defenses to account for them even when they don’t get the ball. The Giants were giving large cushions most of the game in order to avoid getting beat over the top and they still got beaten over the top.

They didn’t run the ball enough early with Saquon, which is an issue they’ve had in other games.

Jones didn’t play well, but to be fair, no one did outside of Slayton, Andrew Thomas, and perhaps one of the other linemen.
i think yesterday was a blueprint...  
BillKo : 10:55 am : link
...but that blueprint has been followed every week.

We struggle on offense for large chunks nearly every game, right?

The difference is we have made big plays at the right time. Yesterday, the table were turned on us with the PR fumbles. And Seattle was on a win streak AND it's a difficult venue to play.

Expect more of the same the rest of the way: Close games where we have a chance to win.
RE: the return  
BillKo : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15891806 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of Golladay may help some. Bredeson is gone for four weeks. We don't know when Neal will be back this year. We don't know if or when Bellinger will be back.

The quality of the opponents is going to rise after the bye. Dallas and the Eagles should be able to beat this team. Vikings will be very tough.

IMO, midnight is about to strike for Cinderella here. That doesn't mean this wasn't a very good season given where the Giants are at. But many fans are going to throw hissy fits in November and December. You will see posts starting to condemn Schoen and the coaching staff.

The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.


Eric - worse case scenario - you don't see us winning four more games?
RE: the return  
Carson53 : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15891806 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of Golladay may help some. Bredeson is gone for four weeks. We don't know when Neal will be back this year. We don't know if or when Bellinger will be back.

The quality of the opponents is going to rise after the bye. Dallas and the Eagles should be able to beat this team. Vikings will be very tough.

IMO, midnight is about to strike for Cinderella here. That doesn't mean this wasn't a very good season given where the Giants are at. But many fans are going to throw hissy fits in November and December. You will see posts starting to condemn Schoen and the coaching staff.

The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.
.

What Golladay is going to show up when he is back out there?
Maybe the bubble burst a bit yesterday, will find out after the bye week? The desperately need receivers though...
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 