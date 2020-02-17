My biggest question about Giants offense yesterday

Was their ineptitude due more to:
(1) A Seattle defense that is a blueprint for all our future opponents? Or,
(2) A very thin unit that was finally broken by injuries at TE, RT and LG? Or,
(3) A WR unit that simply could not take advantage of a Seattle defense primed to stop the Giants run game?
Other questions... interested in your thoughts/opinions:
(1) Not sure, but it looked like Daniel Jones had decent protection on majority of pass plays... is that the way you saw it?
(2) On blitz by Xavier McKinney that nailed Geno Smith (who never saw it coming), is it fair to second-guess why he didn't try to go for a strip sack?
(3) Richie James had fumbled a punt return at least once before (was it in London against Green Bay?) and after a costly fumble against Seattle, was Coach Daboll imprudent sending him out there again?
What was the penalty on an early Giants punt return into Seattle territory that was unfortunately called back, thus placing the ball on something like our 20-yard line?
In essence, it was like a 35-yard penalty that really flipped the early narrative of the game IMO.
Instead they came out passing. It seems like they’re trying to catch Seattle off guard but Pete Carroll seems to figured that that’s what they were going to do because they’ve done it the last couple of games. So basically Seattle completely anticipated the Giants approach.
Once the Giants started to run the ball was the Quan in the second half they had success. But unfortunately they waited too long and then they fell behind because of the points off turnovers and they couldn’t rely on the run.
So ultimately the Giants lost because of two turnovers on special teams. But they were also outcoached
I did not like Kafka's opening game plan. I haven't liked his first half gameplans all season. I do not know why he is so much better in the second half but he is.
What will be the Giants final 2022 record?
(:-)
Which question was your biggest?
What will be the Giants final 2022 record?
(:-)
We need Biff's almanac. By the way, has anybody seen the thing on Twitter where some Jets fan flipped a coin to determine the outcome of the Jets games in August? Right now he's a perfect 8-0.
Seattle seemed to be the team that really did their homework on Jones and executed their defensive plan. So, you have to give them a lot of credit.
The makeshift OL may have played a role in the running game being snuffed out and an increase in pressures. But I don't have any intel on that yet.
An upgrade at WR would certainly be helpful before the trade deadline.
Have to give credit to Seattle. They schemed and executed well. One thing I did notice is the really struggled running between the tackles. That has not been great but most games they would get a few bigger gains.
Those PA boots at times just were not there without that running game.
The pass blocking was pretty solid but with such limited weapons its tough sledding imv. Maybe this game pushes JS to try to add a WR or TE. Bellinger and Neal were missed.
Seattle seemed to be the team that really did their homework on Jones and executed their defensive plan. So, you have to give them a lot of credit.
The makeshift OL may have played a role in the running game being snuffed out and an increase in pressures. But I don't have any intel on that yet.
An upgrade at WR would certainly be helpful before the trade deadline.
Jones had no weapons yesterday and had a banged up line, but the Seahawks shadowed him all game. The runs weren’t there. If defenses take away his running ability, can he consistently win by throwing?
The quality of the opponents is going to rise after the bye. Dallas and the Eagles should be able to beat this team. Vikings will be very tough.
IMO, midnight is about to strike for Cinderella here. That doesn't mean this wasn't a very good season given where the Giants are at. But many fans are going to throw hissy fits in November and December. You will see posts starting to condemn Schoen and the coaching staff.
The tone of the game thread yesterday was pretty disgusting. The lack of awareness of where this team is at is stunning.
An upgrade at WR would certainly be helpful before the trade deadline.
I have a feeling Schoen stands pat unless someone calls with a really exceptional deal. I think he and Daboll made a plan on how to rebuild before the year started and will stick to it. I doubt either saw how stellar the coaching would be.
Do you think Cager can play similar to Mike Evans? I know he is supposed to be a TE, but 6'5" 220 would be a nice target - Jones flatout missed him on that sideline throw.
We are not built to win with the pass, not with the bevy of mediocre to poor WRs and TEs we have. So Seattle got what they wanted- make us beat them with the pass……no can do.
One more side note- I thought you guys told me no way DK Metcalf wouldn’t be able to play……sheesh….imagine having a beast like him as our WR instead of the head cases we have?
They probably will not beat Dallas, Philly(2x) or the Vikes. I think they go 4-5, 5-4 at best.
And watch out if the Giants don't trade for a brand name WR.
The roster simply isn't very deep, and then a bunch of injuries hit.
Hopefully the linemen and TE situation gets better for the home stretch and the Giants can get into the tournament.
Seeing how Jones performs in an elimination game would certainly help the decision making process.
Thought pass pro was really bad, although not as bad as last year.
No, not in my opinion.
Could not believe they put him back on the field. Not only did he fumble but he was holding the ball loosely. He has returned maybe 10 punts (that were not fair caught) and he has three fumbles. Cannot put him back there again.
Pretty sure the penalty was a blind side block for a personal foul.
Here's another vote for only making a trade if the value is there. The window of opportunity is just starting to open, so no need to be desperate. Cinderella is not ready for the big ball, even with a good WR addition.
IMO, Jones is a good runner, not a great one. He can be a compliment to the rest of the O, but his legs are not going to be a difference maker, most of the time.
Bellinger is out. Seattle stayed home on the fakes. Pretty easy if you are disciplined on d to beat 2 guys.
This isn’t the offense Daboll & Kafka want to run. Im pretty sure we all can agree on that. So until they get the personnel in here to pass more (wr likely , qb maybe, etc etc - nobody really knows for sure) this is what we have. Daboll is going to try to maximize what we have. Which, talent wise, isn’t much.
It was over the top ugly yesterday.
I was amazed at the tone of the game discussion thread yesterday.Just crazy at times. This team is not very deep in talent on offense and the injuries have really minimized what Kafka can do on offense.
I am anxious to read Sy's review because I don't think our WR's got much separation if any yesterday.It appears the only WR with any separation yesterday was Slayton. Not sure about WanDale yesterday.
The Giants one big chance on offense yesterday was the overthrow by DJ to a wide open Cager in the first quarter.DJ has to make that throw it could have been a TD.The margins to win for this team are very slim.
We have been spoiled by the wins so far this year.We are not a very good team that is in a total rebuild.The positives going into the bye week is to know that we have a competent coaching staff and a competitive team. We are not close at all to the Eagles and Cowboys in talent.
we were bottled up all game no matter who was running and while the O Line did pretty well early on, the lack of receiving targets was on full display.
Jones didn't play badly but didn't do anything wonderful either.
D held for a while but ultimately were exposed by a high quality receiving core.
it happens.
we need to rest up at the bye, maybe get someone to throw to... and try to go 8-2 before the hard part of the season begins. at this point, I will take 10-7 and consider it an important building block.
I don't expect playoff wins but I also can't accept a complete collapse... that would undo alot of good will towards this team.
Define "collapse".
The Eagles are going to toy with this team. They are just better. Dallas is better, gets us at home on a short week. The Vikings are better and get us at home.
All of the other games will be close.
Going .500 or so down the stretch... is that a "collapse"?
a collapse IMO is winning only 1 or 2 more games.
we need to beat the teams we should (DET, IND, HOU and at least 1 WAS game). I fully expect to lose to DAL, PHIL, MIN and prob the Heinicke led WAS team at least once.
of Golladay may help some. Bredeson is gone for four weeks. We don't know when Neal will be back this year. We don't know if or when Bellinger will be back.
They probably will not beat Dallas, Philly(2x) or the Vikes. I think they go 4-5, 5-4 at best.
4-5 the rest of the way puts the team at 10-7, which -- before the season began -- would have seemed like a miracle to me! If someone could just promise me a 10-7 season right now in Daboll's first year with all the injuries (and the uber-depleted WR unit), I would take no questions asked.
vs Detroit
at Dallas
vs Washington
They really need to come out of that stretch 3-1. That would get them to 9-3 and would only need another win down the stretch to most likely get in the playoffs. I think they need to get to 10.
Eric is right though, it’s going to get tougher. It’s not sustainable to win each week when the margin is so small.
4-5 the rest of the way to finish 10-7 is the goal imo.
If they are going to go 3-1, Golladay has to pick up the slack from . Bellinger. They also need Slayton to continue to make plays and Wan'Dale to play better.
also Evan Neal needs to come back and Nick Gates needs to play more
You never know with injuries where they will be for those games but if things break right they should have most of their starter back.
Three losses especially if they are one sided would be a big negative on the season imv.
And David Sills and Richie James.
But that's the problem... there are only 9 games left and no cavalry is on the horizon. This is what I mean by saying we are who we are. Even one trade isn't going to "fix" the problem.
Yes, this is how I see it as well. The Giants are still what they were for the most part since the beginning of the season, a undermanned team that would have to win by not making mistakes while capitalizing on the opponents mistakes. Now, all teams strive to not beat themselves, but the ones that have firepower on their roster can afford to be more aggressive and still be able to overcome any obstacles a long the way.
Wonderful start for this team to get some winning in the building, going to need another year of successful player acquisitions to go to the next level.
You never know with injuries where they will be for those games but if things break right they should have most of their starter back.
Three losses especially if they are one sided would be a big negative on the season imv.
The Eagles and Cowboys are just better. IMO, the Eagles are going to smoke team. That's not an indictment against the HC and GM. That's an indictment of years of poor personnel decisions that are still being cleaned up. But hey, let's still say Gettleman did a good job.
I fear the formula that got us to 6-2 won't even get us 4 more wins... we played generally well in the first 8 games but needed a fair bit of luck along the way.
we can't rely on that for the next 9 games.
to Philly twice and the rematch with Dallas would be very disappointing imv.
You never know with injuries where they will be for those games but if things break right they should have most of their starter back.
Three losses especially if they are one sided would be a big negative on the season imv.
The Eagles and Cowboys are just better. IMO, the Eagles are going to smoke team. That's not an indictment against the HC and GM. That's an indictment of years of poor personnel decisions that are still being cleaned up. But hey, let's still say Gettleman did a good job.
Eric, I don’t think you will find one serious fan that says or thinks that Gettleman did a good job. That just seems made up. I think you had some fans saying that maybe his draft picks look to be providing some good foundation players.
Multiple things true at once: Gettleman not good overall (a bit of an underestimate), Gettleman also provided good.
There's a really crucial issue here: The Giants have to figure out a way to force defenses from focusing 100% on the Barkley/Jones run game. And that can only be done with some semblance of a passing game. Even a small incremental improvement would help a good deal IMO. In the meantime, we just have to be patient as this team tries to heal up over the coming weeks. One other thing: Didn't Nick Willimas go down? We need a few big men at DT which has become another M.A.S.H. unit.
Again, they seemed to be just saying that he may have left us with some good foundational players from his drafts while also saying he did basically nothing else well. Your initial post about this is nothing more than an exaggeration.
You have to have that 3rd element to go downfield when they over-commit.
The fumbles were big, not only because they led to points for the other team, but killed the opportunity for the Giants to score points. If we keep both of these, the game is closer.
Once again, we played a very close game and for the first time the other team made the crucial plays at the end to win. It was bound to happen.
When Schoen and Daboll get the team where they want it, I expect us to beat teams, not just wear them out. They'll get there.
- We need another offense threat at WR, to offload Barkley. Slayton is only a #2/#3 complimentary guy. All good defenses need to do now against us is focus on Barkley and Jones running.
- We need Bellinger back out there
The fumbles were big, not only because they led to points for the other team, but killed the opportunity for the Giants to score points. If we keep both of these, the game is closer.
Once again, we played a very close game and for the first time the other team made the crucial plays at the end to win. It was bound to happen.
When Schoen and Daboll get the team where they want it, I expect us to beat teams, not just wear them out. They'll get there.
Solid post. He did have time but in the replays I saw even the throws to Slayton were contested.
He had that one big miss to the TE. Giants need to make those type of plays with some of the limitations they have on the outside.
Fans might need a bye as much as the team.
They didn’t run the ball enough early with Saquon, which is an issue they’ve had in other games.
Jones didn’t play well, but to be fair, no one did outside of Slayton, Andrew Thomas, and perhaps one of the other linemen.
We struggle on offense for large chunks nearly every game, right?
The difference is we have made big plays at the right time. Yesterday, the table were turned on us with the PR fumbles. And Seattle was on a win streak AND it's a difficult venue to play.
Expect more of the same the rest of the way: Close games where we have a chance to win.
Eric - worse case scenario - you don't see us winning four more games?
What Golladay is going to show up when he is back out there?
Maybe the bubble burst a bit yesterday, will find out after the bye week? The desperately need receivers though...