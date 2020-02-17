for display only
Collegiate wide receivers coming out in 2023

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:23 am
If you operate under the assumption they Giants are not going to draft a QB with their 1st or 2nd round pick (big if), then you have to think the team is going into the draft with WR and CB being priorities, with multiple picks being spent on WR.

Who do you got?
any of the OSU guys or Jordan Addison  
Eric on Li : 10:25 am : link
CFB continues to pump out an extraordinary number of good wide outs so that's the 1 saving grace of having WR as a massive need. But they do keep moving up in the first round. Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Jameson Williams, and Olave were all top half picks this past year.
Im going to the big 12  
GNewGiants : 10:26 am : link
Quinton Johnson - TCU
Marvin Mims - Oklahoma
 
ryanmkeane : 10:26 am : link
Addison fits the profile for what Daboll and Schoen are going to want in a WR
Marvin Harrison Jr and it's not close.  
BLUATHRT : 10:27 am : link
6'4". Runs and moves likes he's 5'10". Doesn't drop anything.
RE: Marvin Harrison Jr and it's not close.  
ryanmkeane : 10:28 am : link
He’s not eligible to declare for the draft until 2024
Marvin Mims  
ATL_Giants : 10:28 am : link
Oklahoma
Quentin Johnson TCU  
M.S. : 10:29 am : link

Jordan Addison; USC
Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Ohio State
RE: RE: Marvin Harrison Jr and it's not close.  
BLUATHRT : 10:29 am : link
Damn, thanks for letting know.
if you had to pick 1 you'd take Marvin Harrison Jr but hes prob top 10  
Eric on Li : 10:29 am : link
Smith Njigba may be the perfect consolation prize though. going into the year most thought he was the best WR in cfb but he's been hurt (which is a obviously a negative, but may push him into the range of the mid first round).
Not sure he’ll declare  
ajr2456 : 10:32 am : link
But Johnny Wilson at FSU is an intriguing under the radar guy.

Didn’t play much at ASU but has 30-609-4 for FSU this year. 6’7” too
RE: Quentin Johnson TCU  
AG5686 : 10:32 am : link
QJ from TCU is my pick
It will be a very interesting offseason with Jones and barkley  
Dinger : 10:33 am : link
among others. I do think WR and CB are top priorities, but I'd add ILB to that. We have Beavers and not sure what he is talent wise, but having a leader in that position would be huge. Someone behind LW and Dex to make a tackle.
I would add in  
jvm52106 : 10:37 am : link
TE Mayer of Notre Dame. Bellinger is good but we need more than one weapon and it may be another TE helps there.
later in the draft I really like  
KDavies : 10:41 am : link
Oronde Gadsen II (Syr). Would love them to go WR in the 1st, and double up by getting Gadsen with perhaps the KC pick. A true #1 from the first, Gadsen, and Robinson has the makings of a nice young WR core.
I would add Guard and Center to that list  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:41 am : link
... just sayin
Well...  
bw in dc : 10:42 am : link
Hyatt is playing out of his mind. I mean, just phenomenal.

I am a Parker Washington fan (PSU bias), but have no issue with any of the OSU guys, either.
And ILB  
George : 10:42 am : link
WR
CB
ILB
C

RE: I would add Guard and Center to that list  
Eric on Li : 10:42 am : link
those won't need to be high picks. ezeudu, bredeson, glowinski will all be under contract. mckethan hopefully back healthy, and id guess at least 1 of feliciano/gates are back (and maybe both).
Kay’s hon about the LSU  
uconn18 : 10:48 am : link
Good size and hands which the the Giants need
RE: Kay’s hon about the LSU  
uconn18 : 10:48 am : link
* Kayshon Boutte
Priorities:  
CT Charlie : 10:50 am : link
1) Excellent hands
2) Excellent route runner
.
.
.
3) YAC
4) Speed
5) Size or wingspan

I just want guys who'll be where they're supposed to be, when they're supposed to be there, and who hang onto the ball when it reaches them. I want them to move the chains when we need to, and to catch the deep balls when the opposing DBs make a mistake.
RE: Kay’s hon about the LSU  
bw in dc : 10:50 am : link
Who? Boutte? He's been a big disappointment this year. Production and attitude wise.

Pass.
Quentin Johnston of TCU is far and away my WR1  
Anakim : 10:54 am : link
I want him badly.

Other guys I like include Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State, Dontay Demus Jr. of Maryland, Cornelius Johnson of Michigan, AT Perry of Wake Forest and the two Tennessee WRs (Hyatt and Tillman)


Sleeper: Isaiah Winstead of East Carolina
RE: later in the draft I really like  
Professor Falken : 10:58 am : link
Gadsden is a sophomore. Can't declare for the draft.
I like Cedric Tillman, Tennessee and A.T. Perry, Wake Forest. Tillman just came back from an ankle sprain, so he's been a bit under the radar lately. Great year last year and if Tennessee keeps rolling, we'll probably hear a lot more about him in the next couple of months.
Rakim Jarrett is the guy you want  
jintz4life : 11:00 am : link
From Maryland

Demus may not ever be the same after destroying his knee last year
Or Rice from SMU  
jintz4life : 11:02 am : link
.
RE: RE: later in the draft I really like  
KDavies : 11:03 am : link
Next year, then. I stand corrected
RE: RE: later in the draft I really like  
bw in dc : 11:05 am : link
Good point about Tillman, but the breakout star is Hyatt for the Vols. It's like watching Jameson Williams again...
No idea  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:50 am : link
Diggs and Hill were both picked in the 5th. The college game today and how offense is played at lower levels has increased the talent pool. Let's hope JS and people here now in scouting can find some gems.
Day 2 Rashee Rice SMU  
Rick in Dallas : 12:03 pm : link
Good size and has been productive for 3 years at SMU
RE: RE: RE: later in the draft I really like  
Ira : 12:10 pm : link
Is Hyatt draft eligible in '23?
RE: Rakim Jarrett is the guy you want  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:12 pm : link
Also really like Jarrett and he will likely be in range unless he tests through the roof.
My gut tells me  
Breeze_94 : 12:54 pm : link
This regime loves Rakim Jarrett
Jalin Hyatt  
Professor Falken : 12:58 pm : link
is a junior, so he's eligible for the 2023 draft.
Addison, QJ, Hyatt  
JonC : 1:13 pm : link
and the OSU players are a good start. Boutte is having a tough year, but talent worth watching.

Odunze - Washington, Franklin - Oregon, Sturdivant - Cal, Downs - UNC are a few that caught my eye.
Hyatt is the guy I've seen  
RAIN : 1:14 pm : link
Run away from top end competition.

Looks like good year, again, if you need a WR.

AT Perry  
NYGinNC : 1:27 pm : link
And it's not close. He has the size, gameday speed, route running, and hands.
RE: AT Perry  
Anakim : 1:37 pm : link
QJ in the first round; Perry in the second round :)
RE: No idea  
KDavies : 2:32 pm : link
Hill fell to the 5th because he is a complete piece of crap who punched a pregnant woman in the stomach. Bad example
RE: My gut tells me  
Anakim : 2:34 pm : link
Because he's from Maryland like Diggs?
RE: I would add in  
Payasdaddy : 3:03 pm : link
Would totally grab Mayer.
Lotsa double TE. And I believe he can block. May be best value if we pick mid first rd
RE: Hyatt is the guy I've seen  
bw in dc : 3:18 pm : link
He destroyed Alabama. It was like he was on a bike and the Bama DBs were on a bike with training wheels.

Another guy I like is Johnny Wilson at FSU. Transfer from ASU and has had a breakout campaign. Huge target at 6'6" who looked pretty athletic. Curious if he comes out and what he runs.

If you can stomach watching an FSU game these days, you should like for this guy.
BW  
ajr2456 : 3:32 pm : link
Great minds lol.

They have some interesting prospects on defense I’d be interested in too. Especially Deloach.
Stands in the back of the room whispering to himself  
Semipro Lineman : 3:52 pm : link
"but what about cornerbacks?"
RE: Stands in the back of the room whispering to himself  
bw in dc : 4:28 pm : link
Well, it is a thread about WRs.

Nevertheless, I don't think it's a bumper crop of corners. Some guys I have watched and like are Witherspoon (Illini), Porter Jr (PSU) and Jones (Clemson).

As a PSU fan, I've watched a lot of Porter and think he has the pedigree and skill to be a quality corner. Not sure about greatness.

Witherspoon is one of my favorite players in the draft. Just a tough, physical corner who gets into your grill and gets after it. A bit undersized, but I love everything I've seen.

Jones looks pretty sticky to me and also is willing to challenge a receiver. Confident.

Not sure about their speed, but they look like they run and turn well.

