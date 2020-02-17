Collegiate wide receivers coming out in 2023

If you operate under the assumption they Giants are not going to draft a QB with their 1st or 2nd round pick (big if), then you have to think the team is going into the draft with WR and CB being priorities, with multiple picks being spent on WR.
Who do you got?
Marvin Mims - Oklahoma
He’s not eligible to declare for the draft until 2024
Jordan Addison; USC
Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Ohio State
Quote:
6'4". Runs and moves likes he's 5'10". Doesn't drop anything.
He’s not eligible to declare for the draft until 2024
Damn, thanks for letting know.
Didn’t play much at ASU but has 30-609-4 for FSU this year. 6’7” too
Jordan Addison; USC
Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Ohio State
QJ from TCU is my pick
I am a Parker Washington fan (PSU bias), but have no issue with any of the OSU guys, either.
CB
ILB
C
those won't need to be high picks. ezeudu, bredeson, glowinski will all be under contract. mckethan hopefully back healthy, and id guess at least 1 of feliciano/gates are back (and maybe both).
* Kayshon Boutte
2) Excellent route runner
.
.
.
3) YAC
4) Speed
5) Size or wingspan
I just want guys who'll be where they're supposed to be, when they're supposed to be there, and who hang onto the ball when it reaches them. I want them to move the chains when we need to, and to catch the deep balls when the opposing DBs make a mistake.
Who? Boutte? He's been a big disappointment this year. Production and attitude wise.
Pass.
Other guys I like include Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State, Dontay Demus Jr. of Maryland, Cornelius Johnson of Michigan, AT Perry of Wake Forest and the two Tennessee WRs (Hyatt and Tillman)
Sleeper: Isaiah Winstead of East Carolina
Gadsden is a sophomore. Can't declare for the draft.
I like Cedric Tillman, Tennessee and A.T. Perry, Wake Forest. Tillman just came back from an ankle sprain, so he's been a bit under the radar lately. Great year last year and if Tennessee keeps rolling, we'll probably hear a lot more about him in the next couple of months.
Demus may not ever be the same after destroying his knee last year
Quote:
Oronde Gadsen II (Syr). Would love them to go WR in the 1st, and double up by getting Gadsen with perhaps the KC pick. A true #1 from the first, Gadsen, and Robinson has the makings of a nice young WR core.
Gadsden is a sophomore. Can't declare for the draft.
I like Cedric Tillman, Tennessee and A.T. Perry, Wake Forest. Tillman just came back from an ankle sprain, so he's been a bit under the radar lately. Great year last year and if Tennessee keeps rolling, we'll probably hear a lot more about him in the next couple of months.
Next year, then. I stand corrected
Gadsden is a sophomore. Can't declare for the draft.
I like Cedric Tillman, Tennessee and A.T. Perry, Wake Forest. Tillman just came back from an ankle sprain, so he's been a bit under the radar lately. Great year last year and if Tennessee keeps rolling, we'll probably hear a lot more about him in the next couple of months.
Good point about Tillman, but the breakout star is Hyatt for the Vols. It's like watching Jameson Williams again...
Quote:
Gadsden is a sophomore. Can't declare for the draft.
I like Cedric Tillman, Tennessee and A.T. Perry, Wake Forest. Tillman just came back from an ankle sprain, so he's been a bit under the radar lately. Great year last year and if Tennessee keeps rolling, we'll probably hear a lot more about him in the next couple of months.
Good point about Tillman, but the breakout star is Hyatt for the Vols. It's like watching Jameson Williams again...
Is Hyatt draft eligible in '23?
Demus may not ever be the same after destroying his knee last year
Also really like Jarrett and he will likely be in range unless he tests through the roof.
Odunze - Washington, Franklin - Oregon, Sturdivant - Cal, Downs - UNC are a few that caught my eye.
Looks like good year, again, if you need a WR.
QJ in the first round; Perry in the second round :)
Hill fell to the 5th because he is a complete piece of crap who punched a pregnant woman in the stomach. Bad example
Because he's from Maryland like Diggs?
Would totally grab Mayer.
Lotsa double TE. And I believe he can block. May be best value if we pick mid first rd
Looks like good year, again, if you need a WR.
He destroyed Alabama. It was like he was on a bike and the Bama DBs were on a bike with training wheels.
Another guy I like is Johnny Wilson at FSU. Transfer from ASU and has had a breakout campaign. Huge target at 6'6" who looked pretty athletic. Curious if he comes out and what he runs.
If you can stomach watching an FSU game these days, you should like for this guy.
They have some interesting prospects on defense I’d be interested in too. Especially Deloach.
Well, it is a thread about WRs.
Nevertheless, I don't think it's a bumper crop of corners. Some guys I have watched and like are Witherspoon (Illini), Porter Jr (PSU) and Jones (Clemson).
As a PSU fan, I've watched a lot of Porter and think he has the pedigree and skill to be a quality corner. Not sure about greatness.
Witherspoon is one of my favorite players in the draft. Just a tough, physical corner who gets into your grill and gets after it. A bit undersized, but I love everything I've seen.
Jones looks pretty sticky to me and also is willing to challenge a receiver. Confident.
Not sure about their speed, but they look like they run and turn well.