Giants really want to add a receiver

jeff57 : 10:53 am
Ralph V

The Giants really want to add a WR. They called about Brandin Cooks (HOU). I'm told they like Jerry Jeudy (DEN). Cooks won't cost as much, but comes with $18M guaranteed in 2023. I doubt GM Joe Schoen would pay more than a Day 3 pick.
The plot thickens  
Ben in Tampa : 10:54 am : link
...
Why don't we get the trade luck  
bradshaw44 : 10:56 am : link
that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?
THEY NEED TO ADD ONE  
BleedBlue : 10:56 am : link
Making a move for Jeudy isnt just a move for today. he is young as hell andcould be a piece of team moviung forward. it fills a major need and allows us to focus on other positions of need next offseason.
RE: Why don't we get the trade luck  
NoGainDayne : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15892219 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?


Why exactly do you attribute trades to luck and not skill? Odd.
Jeudy  
jeff57 : 10:57 am : link
They'd have to give up at least a 2 for Jeudy.
RE: Why don't we get the trade luck  
DanMetroMan : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15892219 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?


The Bears ate the majority of his guaranteed money, he didn't give anything up.

"While the Bears will take on most of Quinn’s remaining salary, which is around $7.9 million, the trade frees up $18.2 million in additional cap space in 2023, per OverTheCap."
I’d give up a 2 for Jeudy and then  
AJ23 : 10:59 am : link
Come right back and draft a WR with our first pick in the draft. This team has holes, but those two moves would fill the biggest one.
RE: Jeudy  
BleedBlue : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15892226 jeff57 said:
Quote:
They'd have to give up at least a 2 for Jeudy.


start with a 3 and 6 and go from there...

Ultimately a 2 isnt horrible for a 23 year old WR who has made enough plays to easily say he would be by far the best WR on our team
RE: I’d give up a 2 for Jeudy and then  
jeff57 : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15892232 AJ23 said:
Quote:
Come right back and draft a WR with our first pick in the draft. This team has holes, but those two moves would fill the biggest one.


I wouldn't. They're a team that still has a lot holes. They've already burned a 2 and a 1 on a receiver the last two years. Not to mention big money to another.
I don’t want to part with day one or day two picks  
BillT : 11:02 am : link
Too valuable to a rebuilding team. Mt two cents.
Jeudy won't be going anywhere  
jvm52106 : 11:02 am : link
after the Broncos win yesterday. With the Raiders falling and the Chargers struggling, there is no way the Broncos just sell off after winning yesterday.

Teams that could be in a selling mood:

Raiders, Steelers, Texans, Jags, Panthers, Lions, Bears and maybe just maybe the Cardinals- though unlikely.
They should want to add a receiver  
Dr. D : 11:03 am : link
this idea that they don't want to or "we're not a WR away..." is silly. Of course NO ONE wants them to make a bad trade.

But with the right move, it could help us make the playoffs and make some noise, which would help the development of the team and help determine Jones' future.

I don't think we can totally depend on the next draft to upgrade the horrible WR group. Not all rookie WRs shine right away and time keeps on ticking.
jeff57  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:03 am : link
I'm not saying this is not going to happen.

But this could also be a case of the Giants leaking a story in order to create the narrative, "We really tried."
Why is Denver going to give up Jeudy?  
Metnut : 11:06 am : link
They have a huge investment in Russel Wilson. Seems like a young, good, cost controlled WR os exactly the type of thing they’d want for their franchise QB.
the look on Daboll's face late yesterday  
Dr. D : 11:07 am : link
didn't look like the kind of guy that will be ok losing a lot the rest of this year and waiting 'til next year to get WR help.

He also knows how much Diggs helped Allen and the Bills. I'm not saying we make a Diggs type trade, but some kind of upgrade is desperately needed.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:07 am : link
A 2 for Jeudy? Hell no.
Cooks is an interesting one  
nyjuggernaut2 : 11:09 am : link
just turned 29 years old, 1000 yards receiving in 6 of his 8 NFL seasons, and rarely misses a game. However, $18m is a lot of guaranteed money next season, especially with Golladay still on the books.
RE: jeff57  
The_Boss : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15892247 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying this is not going to happen.

But this could also be a case of the Giants leaking a story in order to create the narrative, "We really tried."


Should they come up empty.
I wonder if teams would be interested in any players from the Giants  
Andy in Boston : 11:11 am : link
I think Schoen would prefer player for player as opposed to giving up picks. So a player and mid or late round pick as opposed to giving up a 2nd or 3rd rounder.

Players currently on Giants that he could part with?

Ximines (he's the 3rd best pass rusher on the team, but if they feel decent about Elerson Smith, maybe they part with him.

Holmes (desperately need CB's, so unlikely, but a team could bolster their secondary with a guy like Holmes).

Slayon???
RE: jeff57  
moze1021 : 11:12 am : link
In comment 15892247 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying this is not going to happen.

But this could also be a case of the Giants leaking a story in order to create the narrative, "We really tried."


Maybe they dealt Toney to "rob Peter to pay Paul a bit" and were thinking that "all indications are the receiver market will be more robust"...

Mets fans will know what I'm talking about... lol
The Broncos actually called us  
GiantGrit : 11:17 am : link
About Jeudy. And they wanted a 2nd round pick. That’s why the report that came out about them not trading guys was BS lip service to damage control hurt feelings in the locker room. Maybe not anymore but they 1000% were trading Jeudy if the price was met. Schoen probably refused to give a second rounder.
Investigate thoroughly  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:18 am : link
but don't swing a grossly unfavorable deal.

They need help at WR. You don't want to jeopardize all the good will this new regime has garnered.

If they lose most of their last games that will happen imv. The media and fans turn quick.
RE: jeff57  
GiantGrit : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15892247 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying this is not going to happen.

But this could also be a case of the Giants leaking a story in order to create the narrative, "We really tried."


Vacchiano has been on target the last 2 weeks so I don’t doubt this. And they really have tried. But they’re not forcing a trade. Schoen & Daboll are playing with house money rn but the plan doesn’t change. This team isn’t a WR away so its foolish to part with a 2nd round pick.
I have absolutely no problem trading a 4 or later for a competent WR  
Walker Gillette : 11:20 am : link
It obviously would improve the team and invigorate the players and the fan base. While we know there are still plenty of holes on the team, WR is a major one and I think if the Giants can improve the passing game they can make a little noise. I have a lot of faith in this coaching staff and they are going to get reinforcements after the bye, a wr for the right price would be a great one. Now the whole question is can they get anyone with a day 3 pick?
I don't think a WR is coming  
dlauster : 11:21 am : link
and I'm not sure that's not the right call.

Jumping out to 6-2, while great, is a bit of a mirage. We could easily be 3-5 without some luck.

Our year was always supposed to be next year, and for that we need another good draft. While I'm enjoying this as much as the next guy, I don't want to make a play from desperation.
What about  
Koldegaard : 11:21 am : link
One of the Jets' wrs.

Mims and I forgot the other.
What about  
Koldegaard : 11:22 am : link
One of the Jets' wrs.

Mims and I forgot the other.
RE: jeff57  
TheMick7 : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15892247 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying this is not going to happen.

But this could also be a case of the Giants leaking a story in order to create the narrative, "We really tried."


A variation of a front office ploy. Recent news stories talking how the fans booed Aaron Judge & how they treated him. So,when he signs elsewhere,Yankee management says we tried but he wanted to go where the fans will love him(SF)!
Grit  
JonC : 11:26 am : link
yep.
them and another half dozen (or more) teams it sounds like  
Eric on Li : 11:28 am : link
the good news for the nyg is they have 2023 cap room, lots of day 3 picks, and pretty much anyone with a pulse is an upgrade for them.
RE: I don't think a WR is coming  
AcidTest : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15892297 dlauster said:
Quote:
and I'm not sure that's not the right call.

Jumping out to 6-2, while great, is a bit of a mirage. We could easily be 3-5 without some luck.

Our year was always supposed to be next year, and for that we need another good draft. While I'm enjoying this as much as the next guy, I don't want to make a play from desperation.


Agreed. We've won a lot of close games, some of which we could have easily lost. We're also shopping hungry since everyone knows we need a WR. That's going to drive up the price. I'm OK trading a late day three pick for a WR, but nothing more. Otherwise, just promote Foster after the bye, either permanently or as a game day elevation.
RE: Why don't we get the trade luck  
Carson53 : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15892219 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?
.

Also, the Bears are paying most of his salary this year as well. Philly only paying league minimum. They canceled the last two years of his deal, there was no guaranteed money remaining on his deal...
RE: RE: Why don't we get the trade luck  
bradshaw44 : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15892230 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
In comment 15892219 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?



The Bears ate the majority of his guaranteed money, he didn't give anything up.

"While the Bears will take on most of Quinn’s remaining salary, which is around $7.9 million, the trade frees up $18.2 million in additional cap space in 2023, per OverTheCap."


Thanks. I thought I heard or read that he cancelled the remainder of his contract after this year.
Agree with posters above  
beatrixkiddo : 11:32 am : link
I don’t think it happens for the price of what’s available. Giants need to keep clearing cap space and building through the draft. Would like to see what WR’s are FA after this year, could see them bringing in a reliable veteran and obviously the 1st pick barring a full collapse is going to be for the best WR that falls to them. They need to draft a few, but there are other holes as well especially barring who they choose to resign. OBJ would make the most sense to me if he is healthy, not sure if he will resign with Rams.
Denzel Mims  
Jay on the Island : 11:33 am : link
Would be a good option.
RE: RE: Why don't we get the trade luck  
bradshaw44 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15892316 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15892219 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?

.

Also, the Bears are paying most of his salary this year as well. Philly only paying league minimum. They canceled the last two years of his deal, there was no guaranteed money remaining on his deal...


Ok, so I did hear that correctly. And what you've said makes sense. Thanks
RE: Why don't we get the trade luck  
kelsto811 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15892219 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?


They waited too long. If there were attempts a few weeks ago, there may have been some better deals available. When it's trade deadline and teans are desperate, the price can go up so it will.
JonC  
AcidTest : 11:34 am : link
and GiantGrit:

Does the FO think there is any chance we could get anything from Golladay after the bye? Or have they written him off completely? Just asking.
I realize the team is lacking talent at a number of positions  
Beer Man : 11:35 am : link
and as part of rebuilding you want to accumulate draft capital, but yesterday's game exposed just how talent deficient the team is at WR. We have maybe two guys that are ok, and then a bunch of PS guys.
I would  
g56blue10 : 11:35 am : link
Do a 2nd for Jeudy.. I think he’s worth it
RE: JonC  
JonC : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15892332 AcidTest said:
Quote:
and GiantGrit:

Does the FO think there is any chance we could get anything from Golladay after the bye? Or have they written him off completely? Just asking.


Not heard recently, but I suspect the expectations are probably rather low. On top of KG's slowing down with past injuries, he and Jones have had little chemistry (or enough time together to establish it).

I doubt they flip a #2 for a WR now.
Does (fill in the blank) Fit a Long Term  
clatterbuck : 11:45 am : link
plan at the position? That's the question. Does Jeudy fit the profile of a WR they would consider with a day two pick next year? If so, maybe they'd consider using the same draft capital now, especially if they're not high on WR draft class. Maybe part of the calculation is that it's harder to evaluate Jones with the current receivers. Given the Golladay experience, still don't think they'd go after a high-priced, 30ish guy like Cooks. But again, what do I know?
RE: RE: JonC  
g56blue10 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15892351 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15892332 AcidTest said:


Quote:


and GiantGrit:

Does the FO think there is any chance we could get anything from Golladay after the bye? Or have they written him off completely? Just asking.

Why “now” ? That makes it sound like there has been a change ?



Not heard recently, but I suspect the expectations are probably rather low. On top of KG's slowing down with past injuries, he and Jones have had little chemistry (or enough time together to establish it).

I doubt they flip a #2 for a WR now.
RE: JonC  
GiantGrit : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15892332 AcidTest said:
Quote:
and GiantGrit:

Does the FO think there is any chance we could get anything from Golladay after the bye? Or have they written him off completely? Just asking.


Never really heard much on Golladay. Based on the depth situation I would expect him to get a fair shake. Remember he’s never been on a team with this record. I think he’ll be motivated but I also think he’s physically borderline cooked so that may not mean much.
I’ve said Terrace Marshall a lot  
UGADawgs7 : 11:54 am : link
And I have no idea if CAR would still trade him. Talent wise, would love Elijah Moore but just like Wandale, he is too small imo for the Giants needs as they already have that. It’s understandable if they don’t want to part with a 2 for Jeudy, but this really isn’t about “keeping draft capital and just drafting a WR next year.” You need to get someone into the system now so next season, will hopefully be a very good player for us and used to the system. Seems like Pitt wants a lot for Claypool. Just hope they do something, because just promoting Foster or hoping Golladay can return to be useful off injury when he wasn’t useful prior to would suck.
It’s extremely obvious that we need a reliable receiver  
Simms11 : 11:54 am : link
in the room. I would give up a 5 or 6 this year and a 2 year after or possibly a 3 this year, since we just picked up another. Will we do anything? Schoen’s not sitting on his hands and is going to try, but I can see he’s not going to give up the farm to do so and I’m fine with that too. Stay the course but try to keep getting the roster better.
Cooks would be a disaster  
Breeze_94 : 11:57 am : link
If they are picking up the tab next year on what will be a 30 year old speed receiver

Only way I’d make that trade was if Houston was giving the Giants a mid round pick to basically take the contract off the books for them next year
NYG liked Marshall in the draft  
JonC : 11:58 am : link
no idea if he's viewed as an option now.
RE: Jeudy won't be going anywhere  
Joe Beckwith : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15892243 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
after the Broncos win yesterday. With the Raiders falling and the Chargers struggling, there is no way the Broncos just sell off after winning yesterday.

Teams that could be in a selling mood:

Raiders, Steelers, Texans, Jags, Panthers, Lions, Bears and maybe just maybe the Cardinals- though unlikely.


Texans and Lions won’t trade with us as we play both in the next 3 weeks, unless they are in Total Tank mode.
People  
madeinstars : 12:12 pm : link
Would give up a 2 for Juedy? Have any of you actually watched Juedy?
How Can You Watch This Team Yesterday  
Jeffrey : 12:19 pm : link
and want to give up any draft capital other than possibly a 6 or 7 for a WR. What will a WR do--possibly good for a win or two in the best case. Meanwhile the team has holes still and needs at least 1-2 OL, 2-3 WRs, another TE, possibly a replacement RB if Barkley walks, at least 1 DL, 2 ILB, and at least 1-2 DBs. MOre needs than there are draft choices and the cap space everyone is excited about quickly disappears if they sign Jones and Barkley to any kind of extension.
RE: RE: Why don't we get the trade luck  
k2tampa : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15892230 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
In comment 15892219 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?



The Bears ate the majority of his guaranteed money, he didn't give anything up.

"While the Bears will take on most of Quinn’s remaining salary, which is around $7.9 million, the trade frees up $18.2 million in additional cap space in 2023, per OverTheCap."


The Bears are paying most of the rest of Quinn's salary THIS year. Philly is paying about $700K. He had two more years on his contract. AFTER the trade, he agreed void the remaining two years and $26.8 million. Since they were not guaranteed, it is likely Philly was going to waive him anyway.
RE: How Can You Watch This Team Yesterday  
speedywheels : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15892429 Jeffrey said:
Quote:
and want to give up any draft capital other than possibly a 6 or 7 for a WR. What will a WR do--possibly good for a win or two in the best case. Meanwhile the team has holes still and needs at least 1-2 OL, 2-3 WRs, another TE, possibly a replacement RB if Barkley walks, at least 1 DL, 2 ILB, and at least 1-2 DBs. MOre needs than there are draft choices and the cap space everyone is excited about quickly disappears if they sign Jones and Barkley to any kind of extension.


They only need 4 wins out of the last nine to get into the playoffs, with the possibility of only needing 3. If a WR is good for a win or two as you say, why not do it?

That said, I agree with not selling the farm for a short term gain. They have lots of holes, no doubt. But if they get a WR who can fit short and longer term and not cost a ton of capital, they have to strongly consider it
RE: People  
AJ23 : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15892412 madeinstars said:
Quote:
Would give up a 2 for Juedy? Have any of you actually watched Juedy?


I have and I think he's better than most people on this board think. I think if you add him and a taller day one pick to this offense, the Giants could have an electric offense. Jeudy has been in a shit situation in Denver with four different below-average QBs throwing him the ball, two different OCs and two different head coaches.

In 2020, his only full year - his rookie year - he led the league in uncatchable targets and PFF named him the most unlucky WR on the year.

This year, he averages 3.4 yards of separation on routes - 19th among all WRs and .2 yards behind Tyreek Hill.

He is a pure route runner and someone I could see making an instant impact for us, but even more of an impact next year once we add someone to complement him.

With that said, I know nothing about the incoming WR class. My judgement is only based on the fact that we were only able to get Wandale Robinson with pick #43 last year and IMV, Jerry Jeudy is a way better prospect than Wandale Robinson.
RE: I don’t want to part with day one or day two picks  
LittleBlue : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15892241 BillT said:
Quote:
Too valuable to a rebuilding team. Mt two cents.


There seems to be a weird thing that goes on with this board, where if a player was drafted with the 43rd pick and we had the 44th pick, people would be unwilling to trade the pick for the player because of how valuable picks are.

Jeudy is still relatively early on his deal, and unlike a generic rookie 2nd or 3rd rounder, he's proven that he can play in the pros at a reasonable level.
RE: NYG liked Marshall in the draft  
bw in dc : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15892378 JonC said:
Quote:
no idea if he's viewed as an option now.


For a second-round pick in 2021, TM has been very quiet on the field so far as a WR.

I know he's been injured, and that QB carousel down there is not the best situation, but he's more bust than boom right now.
RE: RE: RE: Why don't we get the trade luck  
shyster : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15892330 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:


Ok, so I did hear that correctly. And what you've said makes sense. Thanks


The Jets picked up the rest of Leonard Williams' salary for 2019 when the Giants traded for him at the deadline.

It's a tactic teams use to increase the draft capital they get and include teams that are up against the cap in the trade competition for the player.
RE: jeff57  
mphbullet36 : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15892247 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying this is not going to happen.

But this could also be a case of the Giants leaking a story in order to create the narrative, "We really tried."


Yeah the "ahead of schedule" has fans a bit more impatient. I'm not sure Schoen wants to give up draft capital this early in the rebuild even if we got off to a surprising 6-2 start.

But all in all I think Schoen is level headed enough to know we aren't a true SB contender and to make short sighted moves don't make much sense.

The one factor which I think does make sense to acquire a WR is to get an additional look with Daniel Jones. If they really feel that he is being hampered by a bad WR group. It might make sense to get some talent in the door now and get a half of season to evaluate if you are thinking about giving DJ a long term deal.
RE: jeff57  
Blue21 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15892247 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying this is not going to happen.

But this could also be a case of the Giants leaking a story in order to create the narrative, "We really tried."
Never thought of that. But it would make sense if they are firm on waiting until the off season to do what they have to do.
For those saying it’s not worth a rental to add a  
Simms11 : 12:56 pm : link
Receiver this year. It’s not just about this year if they play their cards right. Adding an decent receiver, a reliable receiver, will go a long way in helping this offense thrive a bit. That said, it may take a few weeks to get the receiver fully integrated, but the receiver will have an understanding of the system going into next year and have familiarity with DJ as well. If Schoen and Dabs want to get a better look at DJ this year, he’ll need WR help, as he’s down to essentially nobody! Lastly, if DJ is not the guy, now you have a WR that understands the system going into next year and can help whomever the new QB would be as well.
So tired of hearing this excuse for not making a move  
Jim in Tampa : 1:45 pm : link
"We're not one player away from a Super Bowl".

The Giants should always be looking to add players to make the team better.

I don't think anyone is suggesting they mortgage their future to do so. But I do think that some feel that trading any draft picks (other than a 6th or 7th) is somehow mortgaging the future, even if it's a proven player that can help the team this year and for years to come.
RE: So tired of hearing this excuse for not making a move  
The Dude : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15892541 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
"We're not one player away from a Super Bowl".

The Giants should always be looking to add players to make the team better.

I don't think anyone is suggesting they mortgage their future to do so. But I do think that some feel that trading any draft picks (other than a 6th or 7th) is somehow mortgaging the future, even if it's a proven player that can help the team this year and for years to come.


In year 1 of a rebuild, I think most just see a 2nd or 3rd rounder as being a possible WR that is team controlled for 4 years rather than giving up picks + signing a veteran WR.

I like alot of the WR's in the draft. Regardless if a trade happens, i think NYG should take one in rounds 1-3.
What is the thread about then?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:51 pm : link
want a WR, but agree that we shouldn't mortgage the future.

A mid-round pick is fine, but a mid round pick is going to get you a player like Cooks, who costs money off the cap and is close to 30.

Or it will get you a spare part like a Marcus Johnson.

WR is a high value position. But don't believe me, look at how many fly off the board in the draft.
What people are saying is they want a difference maker. That is going to cost something that hurts. You got a 3rd for toney, but it was a comp 3rd from a stacked team playing for a super bowl. A different seller will want different things.
the superbowl line is tiresome  
UConn4523 : 2:29 pm : link
but I don't think we should be in play for anyone who's on the last year of their deal. We have to get someone in here that we plan on keeping longer term.
Goal is to have a winning season, not the Superbowl  
MeanBunny : 2:39 pm : link
7-2 start shouldn't panic Schoen.
The team is fighting well in it's weightclass but there are too many pieces missing to just give up picks for an expensive WR that can't help us go all the way. Does anyone thing we are going to win the division, nevermind the super bowl?
I think the mentality is to play with a limited budget, get what you can get without leveraging the future especially for a very improbable big run at the SB.
The RAMS were in a position to get Odell for help, but they have him limited at a year for the Super Bowl. They won, he caught 1 pass in the Sb and then blew out his knee.
I think GMEN need decent WRs, TEs and some help at linebacker. They need to fill out the roster. Maybe Golliday will recover and perform. Giving a Queen's ransom for a WR position fraught with injury. No way
RE: the superbowl line is tiresome  
Eric on Li : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15892619 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but I don't think we should be in play for anyone who's on the last year of their deal. We have to get someone in here that we plan on keeping longer term.


if there was a target on last year of deal, in theory they couldd potentially bring back a comp pick when they leave if they dont resign. or save the nyg from canceling out a comp pick from a diff free agent departure netting them a similar day 3 pick to whatever they give up.

point being the costs of player acquisition - even rentals - arent binary. if there are good players who fit at a price they determine to be fmv then why not add them?

free agency is not as free as people think.
Adding a young WR like Juedy is a good move IMO  
Rjanyg : 3:49 pm : link
He is halfway through his 3rd season and will be under contract next year and the Giants would have options exercise 5th year option, tag and or extend. 2.5 years in the NFL is a long time.

From what I have read, the free agent class isn't great next year and drafting a WR will still be a possibility even if we trade for somebody. Who do we have on the roster right now that is part of the solution that is under contract that is going to be here? I count Robinson. That is basically it. Slayton is in last year. We traded Toney and Golliday is most certainly gone.

Trading for Jeudy with a 3rd round pick seems like a smart investment.
