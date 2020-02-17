Giants really want to add a receiver

Ralph V
The Giants really want to add a WR. They called about Brandin Cooks (HOU). I'm told they like Jerry Jeudy (DEN). Cooks won't cost as much, but comes with $18M guaranteed in 2023. I doubt GM Joe Schoen would pay more than a Day 3 pick.
Why exactly do you attribute trades to luck and not skill? Odd.
The Bears ate the majority of his guaranteed money, he didn't give anything up.
"While the Bears will take on most of Quinn’s remaining salary, which is around $7.9 million, the trade frees up $18.2 million in additional cap space in 2023, per OverTheCap."
start with a 3 and 6 and go from there...
Ultimately a 2 isnt horrible for a 23 year old WR who has made enough plays to easily say he would be by far the best WR on our team
I wouldn't. They're a team that still has a lot holes. They've already burned a 2 and a 1 on a receiver the last two years. Not to mention big money to another.
Teams that could be in a selling mood:
Raiders, Steelers, Texans, Jags, Panthers, Lions, Bears and maybe just maybe the Cardinals- though unlikely.
But with the right move, it could help us make the playoffs and make some noise, which would help the development of the team and help determine Jones' future.
I don't think we can totally depend on the next draft to upgrade the horrible WR group. Not all rookie WRs shine right away and time keeps on ticking.
But this could also be a case of the Giants leaking a story in order to create the narrative, "We really tried."
He also knows how much Diggs helped Allen and the Bills. I'm not saying we make a Diggs type trade, but some kind of upgrade is desperately needed.
Should they come up empty.
Players currently on Giants that he could part with?
Ximines (he's the 3rd best pass rusher on the team, but if they feel decent about Elerson Smith, maybe they part with him.
Holmes (desperately need CB's, so unlikely, but a team could bolster their secondary with a guy like Holmes).
Slayon???
Maybe they dealt Toney to "rob Peter to pay Paul a bit" and were thinking that "all indications are the receiver market will be more robust"...
Mets fans will know what I'm talking about... lol
They need help at WR. You don't want to jeopardize all the good will this new regime has garnered.
If they lose most of their last games that will happen imv. The media and fans turn quick.
Vacchiano has been on target the last 2 weeks so I don’t doubt this. And they really have tried. But they’re not forcing a trade. Schoen & Daboll are playing with house money rn but the plan doesn’t change. This team isn’t a WR away so its foolish to part with a 2nd round pick.
Jumping out to 6-2, while great, is a bit of a mirage. We could easily be 3-5 without some luck.
Our year was always supposed to be next year, and for that we need another good draft. While I'm enjoying this as much as the next guy, I don't want to make a play from desperation.
Mims and I forgot the other.
A variation of a front office ploy. Recent news stories talking how the fans booed Aaron Judge & how they treated him. So,when he signs elsewhere,Yankee management says we tried but he wanted to go where the fans will love him(SF)!
Agreed. We've won a lot of close games, some of which we could have easily lost. We're also shopping hungry since everyone knows we need a WR. That's going to drive up the price. I'm OK trading a late day three pick for a WR, but nothing more. Otherwise, just promote Foster after the bye, either permanently or as a game day elevation.
Also, the Bears are paying most of his salary this year as well. Philly only paying league minimum. They canceled the last two years of his deal, there was no guaranteed money remaining on his deal...
that Philly gets? Didn't they trade for Quinn and get him to cancel all the money owed next year? Or did I read that wrong?
Thanks. I thought I heard or read that he cancelled the remainder of his contract after this year.
Also, the Bears are paying most of his salary this year as well. Philly only paying league minimum. They canceled the last two years of his deal, there was no guaranteed money remaining on his deal...
Ok, so I did hear that correctly. And what you've said makes sense. Thanks
They waited too long. If there were attempts a few weeks ago, there may have been some better deals available. When it's trade deadline and teans are desperate, the price can go up so it will.
Does the FO think there is any chance we could get anything from Golladay after the bye? Or have they written him off completely? Just asking.
Not heard recently, but I suspect the expectations are probably rather low. On top of KG's slowing down with past injuries, he and Jones have had little chemistry (or enough time together to establish it).
I doubt they flip a #2 for a WR now.
Does the FO think there is any chance we could get anything from Golladay after the bye? Or have they written him off completely? Just asking.
Why “now” ? That makes it sound like there has been a change ?
Never really heard much on Golladay. Based on the depth situation I would expect him to get a fair shake. Remember he’s never been on a team with this record. I think he’ll be motivated but I also think he’s physically borderline cooked so that may not mean much.
Only way I’d make that trade was if Houston was giving the Giants a mid round pick to basically take the contract off the books for them next year
Texans and Lions won’t trade with us as we play both in the next 3 weeks, unless they are in Total Tank mode.
The Bears are paying most of the rest of Quinn's salary THIS year. Philly is paying about $700K. He had two more years on his contract. AFTER the trade, he agreed void the remaining two years and $26.8 million. Since they were not guaranteed, it is likely Philly was going to waive him anyway.
They only need 4 wins out of the last nine to get into the playoffs, with the possibility of only needing 3. If a WR is good for a win or two as you say, why not do it?
That said, I agree with not selling the farm for a short term gain. They have lots of holes, no doubt. But if they get a WR who can fit short and longer term and not cost a ton of capital, they have to strongly consider it
I have and I think he's better than most people on this board think. I think if you add him and a taller day one pick to this offense, the Giants could have an electric offense. Jeudy has been in a shit situation in Denver with four different below-average QBs throwing him the ball, two different OCs and two different head coaches.
In 2020, his only full year - his rookie year - he led the league in uncatchable targets and PFF named him the most unlucky WR on the year.
This year, he averages 3.4 yards of separation on routes - 19th among all WRs and .2 yards behind Tyreek Hill.
He is a pure route runner and someone I could see making an instant impact for us, but even more of an impact next year once we add someone to complement him.
With that said, I know nothing about the incoming WR class. My judgement is only based on the fact that we were only able to get Wandale Robinson with pick #43 last year and IMV, Jerry Jeudy is a way better prospect than Wandale Robinson.
There seems to be a weird thing that goes on with this board, where if a player was drafted with the 43rd pick and we had the 44th pick, people would be unwilling to trade the pick for the player because of how valuable picks are.
Jeudy is still relatively early on his deal, and unlike a generic rookie 2nd or 3rd rounder, he's proven that he can play in the pros at a reasonable level.
For a second-round pick in 2021, TM has been very quiet on the field so far as a WR.
I know he's been injured, and that QB carousel down there is not the best situation, but he's more bust than boom right now.
Ok, so I did hear that correctly. And what you've said makes sense. Thanks
The Jets picked up the rest of Leonard Williams' salary for 2019 when the Giants traded for him at the deadline.
It's a tactic teams use to increase the draft capital they get and include teams that are up against the cap in the trade competition for the player.
Yeah the "ahead of schedule" has fans a bit more impatient. I'm not sure Schoen wants to give up draft capital this early in the rebuild even if we got off to a surprising 6-2 start.
But all in all I think Schoen is level headed enough to know we aren't a true SB contender and to make short sighted moves don't make much sense.
The one factor which I think does make sense to acquire a WR is to get an additional look with Daniel Jones. If they really feel that he is being hampered by a bad WR group. It might make sense to get some talent in the door now and get a half of season to evaluate if you are thinking about giving DJ a long term deal.
The Giants should always be looking to add players to make the team better.
I don't think anyone is suggesting they mortgage their future to do so. But I do think that some feel that trading any draft picks (other than a 6th or 7th) is somehow mortgaging the future, even if it's a proven player that can help the team this year and for years to come.
In year 1 of a rebuild, I think most just see a 2nd or 3rd rounder as being a possible WR that is team controlled for 4 years rather than giving up picks + signing a veteran WR.
I like alot of the WR's in the draft. Regardless if a trade happens, i think NYG should take one in rounds 1-3.
A mid-round pick is fine, but a mid round pick is going to get you a player like Cooks, who costs money off the cap and is close to 30.
Or it will get you a spare part like a Marcus Johnson.
WR is a high value position. But don't believe me, look at how many fly off the board in the draft.
What people are saying is they want a difference maker. That is going to cost something that hurts. You got a 3rd for toney, but it was a comp 3rd from a stacked team playing for a super bowl. A different seller will want different things.
The team is fighting well in it's weightclass but there are too many pieces missing to just give up picks for an expensive WR that can't help us go all the way. Does anyone thing we are going to win the division, nevermind the super bowl?
I think the mentality is to play with a limited budget, get what you can get without leveraging the future especially for a very improbable big run at the SB.
The RAMS were in a position to get Odell for help, but they have him limited at a year for the Super Bowl. They won, he caught 1 pass in the Sb and then blew out his knee.
I think GMEN need decent WRs, TEs and some help at linebacker. They need to fill out the roster. Maybe Golliday will recover and perform. Giving a Queen's ransom for a WR position fraught with injury. No way
if there was a target on last year of deal, in theory they couldd potentially bring back a comp pick when they leave if they dont resign. or save the nyg from canceling out a comp pick from a diff free agent departure netting them a similar day 3 pick to whatever they give up.
point being the costs of player acquisition - even rentals - arent binary. if there are good players who fit at a price they determine to be fmv then why not add them?
free agency is not as free as people think.
From what I have read, the free agent class isn't great next year and drafting a WR will still be a possibility even if we trade for somebody. Who do we have on the roster right now that is part of the solution that is under contract that is going to be here? I count Robinson. That is basically it. Slayton is in last year. We traded Toney and Golliday is most certainly gone.
Trading for Jeudy with a 3rd round pick seems like a smart investment.