What's our record after Week 18?

Not be as crazy as you think. They way they are going its a good chance they have the division and home field locked up by then. If so they may end resting some of their key starters with nothing to play for. We shall see.
i think they split the 4 games with PHI/WSH. which is 8-4. it's hard to sweep teams when you play 2 games close together and they've played PHI/WSH pretty well the last few years, if judge notched a few of those pelts i think daboll will too.
i think they probably go 2-0 vs DET/HOU, but could easily see 1-1. let's go conservative and say 9-5.
so 1 more win from @Cowboys, @Minny, Indy.
without any sort of crazy luck that all seems pretty achievable. if PHI takes them 0-2 they'd still be able to make up that win by going 3-1 vs. WSH/HOU/DET.
if they add a good WR and maybe another depth DL i'd maybe bump that up to 11 wins.
9-8
We are going to be playing some good teams the rest of the way. They are smart enough to see the way to beat us. Stop the run and go after DJ at the same time.
Forces us to pass. Who they going to throw to? Hope to win the turnover battle and score more than 24. Everyone we have left save maybe the Texans can do those things. We are a season or two away. Great start and it’s nice to be competitive but we will have to be surprisingly better the rest of the way to win more than eight or nine games. Hope I’m wrong.
Seems about right.
This team is no longer a surprise and the more film on this team the harder it will get.
8 to 9 wins felt like the top of the potential at the start of the season and we have definitely over achieved.
Seems about right.
This team is no longer a surprise and the more film on this team the harder it will get.
8 to 9 wins felt like the top of the potential at the start of the season and we have definitely over achieved.
Holy doom and gloom. Suddenly the Texans, Lions and Commanders twice are ahead of NYG? This site sometimes. SMH.
Are you serious. You don t understand why we want them in the playoffs. How about because it would be hell of a lot of fun and exciting
That's what teams have known literally all year though.
When we lost Shep that was our only real WR.
Our success is going to be mostly on Jones's feet, not his arm.
I think wins over Detroit, Houston, Washington, Indy are reasonable. Anyone saying that teams have now figured out how to stop this offense, my response to that would be, when have teams NOT known how to stop this offense? It's pretty clear if you stop Barkley you have a good chance of beating the Giants. To this point, really only Seattle has done it. That's like saying stop Curry and you stop Golden State, stop McDavid and you stop Edmonton, etc. It's one thing to key in on a player, another thing to successfully execute, and so far this year, only Seattle has done that.
I'm with you on the record, but the more misdirection we put on film, which has kept teams off balance, the more teams can prepare. I would also say Bellinger being out for misdirection hurts. He was a reliable guy to get off the line and do stuff with both block and becoming a receiving option. Hope he is back after the bye.
This is a strong point, and I 100% agree about Bellinger being a bigger loss than we may have all anticipated. I see what you are saying about misdirection being easier to diagnose and attack from a defensive perspective when you can see it on film. That said, and to your point about Bellinger, Hudson and Myarick were often in positions on those misdirection plays to make a block, and were simply overmatched on the play. Tyre Phillips also had a very poor game (not getting in on the guy, but factually speaking, his play was bad this game), where while Neal has not been a particularly effective pass blocker, he's been solid in the running game. Put those things together and you can't mask how ineffective our interior OL has been.
i'm sticking to it, until they win their 7th game, i'm not wrong
Means 4-5 over the second half.
We will beat Houston, WSH, Indy, and one other team.
Wins Vs Detroit,Houston,Indy,Wash 2x
Its possible we win 1 we should lose,and vice versa...
Either way it's enough for a wild card birth
That just feels right. We beat the Texans and Lions, split the Commanders series and take out the Colts.
Hopefully we get some injured players back for the second half of the season.
we will have just 9 wins.
11-6 best they can do, but 10-7 seems more logical..
6-2 you play for the playoffs. This is the NFL. Every team can beat anybody if you don't prepare and execute.
I agree the roster is light on depth but they may have a significant amount of players coming back before Dallas.
At full strength this team should compete well imv.
This team is no longer a surprise and the more film on this team the harder it will get.
8 to 9 wins felt like the top of the potential at the start of the season and we have definitely over achieved.
I’m with the 10-7 crew.
If not, probably 9-8, maybe 10-8.
I really think adding another quality WR = 1 or 2 extra wins.
Holy doom and gloom. Suddenly the Texans, Lions and Commanders twice are ahead of NYG? This site sometimes. SMH.
Are you serious. You don t understand why we want them in the playoffs. How about because it would be hell of a lot of fun and exciting
Geez !
That's what teams have known literally all year though.
When we lost Shep that was our only real WR.
Our success is going to be mostly on Jones's feet, not his arm.
I don't think the Giants' first half pace is likely to continue but damn, you think they go 3-6 the rest of the way? That would be a disappointment.
I'm going to say 11-6.
They go on the road in the Wild Card round to play Dallas.
If we don’t start becoming less predictable on offense, we should not expect any prize this year
We have a good team
Let’s enjoy the ride and hope they open up the offense a bit
Seems pessimistic. I am going 18-2.
I think we’ll miss the playoffs just barely.
Quote:
This is a strong point, and I 100% agree about Bellinger being a bigger loss than we may have all anticipated. I see what you are saying about misdirection being easier to diagnose and attack from a defensive perspective when you can see it on film. That said, and to your point about Bellinger, Hudson and Myarick were often in positions on those misdirection plays to make a block, and were simply overmatched on the play. Tyre Phillips also had a very poor game (not getting in on the guy, but factually speaking, his play was bad this game), where while Neal has not been a particularly effective pass blocker, he's been solid in the running game. Put those things together and you can't mask how ineffective our interior OL has been.
And we were in both losses down to the wire
Our line is really atrocious
More than 25 or so would love to be in our shoes
Whatever can we do?
Lol
i'm sticking to it, until they win their 7th game, i'm not wrong