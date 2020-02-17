No way Schoen doesn’t deal for a WR tomorrow

He cannot and will not stand pat. How can he?
1) If JS doesn’t bring in a WR it would send a demoralizing message to the players and coaches who have worked hard to get the team to 6-2.
2) The point above also applies to the fan base. If the Giants do nothing just to hold on to draft capital it will be a Colin Robinson-like energy drain for the fans. (Google: Colin Robinson “What We Do In The Shadows” if you don’t get the reference.) The Giants have to consider fan perception. We’ve been bad for a long time. They can’t pull the rug out from under the players, coaches and fans during the first exciting season in a long time by doing nothing.
So, I feel that it’s a certainty they will acquire a WR before the deadline tomorrow. It doesn’t matter if it’s Jeudy, Cooks, Claypool, Moore or even Detroit TE Hockenson. A trade will be made.
Also:
Draft capital won’t sell season tickets next year.
A playoff run this season?
Yep.
Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.
That said I’m sure he’ll try.
You have to remember, we only have $3M + available for injury settlements, moving PS players up on trial or permanently, and other things.
Yeah, I have no issue with him using the Toney draft capital to pick up a WR if it makes sense.
Within reason … yes.
I’m not talking about Vikings / Dallas Hershel Walker type trade here, Eric.
The now means as much as the future if not more. You don’t think it’s worth it to trade a a pick in order to keep the energy of this surprising season going?
I’m not saying this is the 2007 team but that team gave up 80 points in the first 2 games and look what happened. Even Eli recently said that they had no clue where that season was going.
We don’t have to sell the farm but spending a pick to get a receiver and keep the optimism of this season going is the right move.
Exactly.
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?
Within reason … yes.
I’m not talking about Vikings / Dallas Hershel Walker type trade here, Eric.
The now means as much as the future if not more. You don’t think it’s worth it to trade a a pick in order to keep the energy of this surprising season going?
I’m not saying this is the 2007 team but that team gave up 80 points in the first 2 games and look what happened. Even Eli recently said that they had no clue where that season was going.
We don’t have to sell the farm but spending a pick to get a receiver and keep the optimism of this season going is the right move.
Is the right move says you. It’s really not. None of these receivers are worth the asking price. None. Especially to a team that still has plenty of other positions to fill.
Keep the picks.
So, you’re saying management doesn’t consider team moral and fan perception in their decisions? Selling season tickets plays into every move every team makes. It’s not silly. Spending a draft pick, picking up a receiver, maybe winning a playoff game gives marketing a lot more to sell next season than having a draft pick. We have 9 next year. We can afford a deal without mortgaging the future.
Based on expectations going into the season, no, it wouldn’t be failing the fan base. Now? Based on where the team is this season? It would.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?
Within reason … yes.
I’m not talking about Vikings / Dallas Hershel Walker type trade here, Eric.
The now means as much as the future if not more. You don’t think it’s worth it to trade a a pick in order to keep the energy of this surprising season going?
I’m not saying this is the 2007 team but that team gave up 80 points in the first 2 games and look what happened. Even Eli recently said that they had no clue where that season was going.
We don’t have to sell the farm but spending a pick to get a receiver and keep the optimism of this season going is the right move.
Is the right move says you. It’s really not. None of these receivers are worth the asking price. None. Especially to a team that still has plenty of other positions to fill.
Keep the picks.
The asking price is not about the actual value of the receiver and
his skills. It’s about what that receiver can do for the team this year. That’s where the value lies.
But the Giants aren’t going to get the guys they want for the price they want.
However, even with this amazing season, they are playing above their talent level. No matter what they do this year, anything less than a SB victory (highly unlikely due to limitations the GM and coaches inherited, I think we can all admit that at this point), means this year is still just an abnormally successful rebuilding year. We don't have a ton of talent, we don't have enough offensive weapons (WRs), we have considerably more injuries than the league average, we don't have any cap room, and we have a history of multiple years with below-average draft choices/FA signings (see Toney/Golladay).
Anything this year is in preparation for the future. The team is buying in, they are building character, they are learning the plays/coaches/schemes, they are building chemistry and teamwork, and they are working on their play as an individual and as a respective position group.
It's all an amazing year and perhaps the best rebuilding year/effort in recent league history, but in the end, it's still a rebuilding year to gain additional draft capital, free up cap room, cut dead weight when possible (Golladay), and to improve the talent of the roster to make a run next year.
All this is to say, the NYG shouldn't be blamed if they want to keep their draft choices for an under 5% chance of winning a SB this year. I respect their expert decision if they would like to bet on our future and forgo a trade.
Even though we are contending this yr
I could grasp sending a 5th rd for a decent wr that may be on the slayton level
But u would have to over pay now
And even though we can make playoffs, this team would need to 0play a bit over their heads to get to nfc championship
Not impossible, just not likely
Build the team to contend every yr
Hit on your mid rd picks next yr, we may have up to 11. Even if we move up in rds, figure around 8
2 of them can be WR, especially in first 5 rds
Sign a serviceable vet too. Or another TE
I won’t blame or ridicule the Giants if they forgo a trade but can we agree it would be deflating this season? Who knows what will happen in the next year or two anyway? Holding on to draft picks guarantees nothing. The team is 6-2 right now. Right now. All we need to do is bring in decent receiver. It isn’t justifiable not to.
We have one of the NFLs best RBs. Daniel does not suck. The offensive line is improving. The defense has a developing group of playmakers and we have a good coaching staff.
Think about the future, yes. But this current season is worth some investment.
Yes. A wide receiver in hand who helps now is better than a draft pick in the bush. :)
Yes. But let’s move on.
Anybody. The Giants just have to bring in someone.
But the Giants aren’t going to get the guys they want for the price they want.
It would be a disaster if they did nothing and defenses stack the box to stop Barkley and we can’t keep them honest because we don’t have a single decent WR.
We just need one damned decent receiver. I standby this.
The Giants will spend a pick and acquire a receiver. Who? Don’t know.
But they will acquire a receiver.
But given where this team is right now in the big picture, despite a great first half of the season, I think I would rather Schoen have all his picks going into the draft, and perhaps an extra pick if the Giants choose to move on from Darius Slayton, which would likely only bring back a 6th or 7th (more likely the latter). I should note that Slayton is the only guy I could potentially see being traded, and even then, the odds are very long of that happening.
I do think a Jerry Jeudy or Claypool makes this team better and gives credibility to the passing game. However, those guys would need to get paid in the short-term, and the organization needs to be nimble with their draft capital as they navigate the draft, depending on the QB strategy in 2023 and beyond.
Should they stick with Jones, Schoen, working with Beane in Buffalo, has proven the ability to find very good WR talent in the middle rounds.
In the end, I prefer sustainable success. Gettleman got a lot of (rightful) criticism for the Leonard Williams trade, using valuable picks to trade for an impending free agent (in a lost season, no less), then spending premium dollars to keep him in the organization. Sure, it's unlikely that they would have found a player of Williams' caliber with the third and fourth round picks they ultimately surrendered to the Jets, but they could have gotten two useful players, that would have been cost-controlled, and potentially still could have added Williams that off-season.
This doesn't necessarily pertain to Jeudy, Claypool or Moore, but perhaps they elect to use their free agent dollars elsewhere.
Or perhaps they just use free agent dollars on a receiver and draft one in round 3 or 4.
Then you get that cost-controlled player for 4 years as well as the veteran presence. But you still need to have the picks to get those guys.
That said, if a receiver comes to New York tomorrow, In Schoen I Trust.
Quote:
but the reasons you think it will happen are silly.
So, you’re saying management doesn’t consider team moral and fan perception in their decisions? Selling season tickets plays into every move every team makes. It’s not silly. Spending a draft pick, picking up a receiver, maybe winning a playoff game gives marketing a lot more to sell next season than having a draft pick. We have 9 next year. We can afford a deal without mortgaging the future.
I'm saying the idea that team morale would be, in any way, damaged by not trading for a WR at the deadline is fairly ludicrous. And a lot is going to happen between now and next season to get the fans excited. Like free agency and the draft. This team has got plenty of time to upgrade its receiving corps and give the poor marketing department material to sell overpriced season ticket packages.
Schoen will make a move if the price is right. Meanwhile, the folks who think standing pat is tantamount to malpractice are only telling on themselves - making it clear they haven't the first clue how to build a successful football team.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
but the reasons you think it will happen are silly.
So, you’re saying management doesn’t consider team moral and fan perception in their decisions? Selling season tickets plays into every move every team makes. It’s not silly. Spending a draft pick, picking up a receiver, maybe winning a playoff game gives marketing a lot more to sell next season than having a draft pick. We have 9 next year. We can afford a deal without mortgaging the future.
We already have a successful team. The train arrived early. So, why not do what needs to be done to sustain the current success? The 6-2 Giants - our 6-2 Giants - are playoff contenders in desperate need of WR help and yes, it would totally be “malpractice” to the players, coaches and fans for the front office not to support the team now. It may involve overpaying a bit within reason and I’m fine with that.
However, as the point has been made by others here, the price of acquiring that can help now and into the future may be too high.
Does this team, as it stands beat Dallas?
7-0 Philly twice?
Washington twice?
Best case we end up .500 in the division with a lower win total than 2 of 3.
It doesn't make sense to me, to deal the future for any big money player to loose the division.
No matter the scheme or direction of the game overall. You win the division first.
Those mid and late round picks provide very valuable ammo to move up at any point in the draft, if necessary. Especially so if they do want to go QB somewhere in the draft.
Yes, give me short term gain. Nothing about the future is guaranteed. If we can get our hands on a good asset now, I'm in
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?
Exactly.
Agreed
Would rather take a chance on someone from a practice squad
Actually Jones passing stats are tracking exactly with the 2019 Josh Allen
3000 yds, 4-6 INTS. He has 2 now and a 65% completion average
The problem is Kafka reluctance to throw it on 1st and 2nd downs
That has to change. I really don’t think our WR are all that bad
Schoen and Daboll have a plan that they put together before the season started and they will stick to it.
If they got someone at WR, it would have to be a steal, fit under the cap and be a player certain to be in the long term plans.
The players will not be demoralized - they only care about the players in that locker room - Thibs said so two weeks ago.
My guess is they stand pat, maybe a 10% chance they pick up someone.
Yes, there are some players who simply don’t fit under this years cap, and others with guaranteed money beyond this year that has to be considered. But to say we can’t make a move because we only have $3M cap space is simply not true.
Yes, there are some players who simply don’t fit under this years cap, and others with guaranteed money beyond this year that has to be considered. But to say we can’t make a move because we only have $3M cap space is simply not true.
They might be able to squeeze a Jeudy type under the cap and have enough to finish the season, but the players that would make a difference are not likely to leave them room to finish the season. Jeudy would cost just under $1.2 mill against the cap to finish. Each time they call up Landon Collins or a PS player it costs about $75k per player. That is why they are going with 51/52 players on the roster.
Blanket statement that they can afford to land a player is true, but does that player improve the roster significantly?
The $3 mill is there in case they need to cover injuries through call ups.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?
Exactly.
Are receivers are t that bad ? We have the worst WR unit in the league. Should we make a deal, depends on what it cost and who’s available but it’s crazy to say are WR’a aren’t that bad.. you are what your record says, we are currently a contender
Agreed
Would rather take a chance on someone from a practice squad
Actually Jones passing stats are tracking exactly with the 2019 Josh Allen
3000 yds, 4-6 INTS. He has 2 now and a 65% completion average
The problem is Kafka reluctance to throw it on 1st and 2nd downs
That has to change. I really don’t think our WR are all that bad
.., I guess not.
And OLine, and a TE, and CB, and a pass rush…
Quote:
that many are making it out to be. Many of the trade targets that have been discussed are playing this year at vet minimum. Some because they’re still on their rookie deals. Others are on first year of a new contract, with this year’s compensation mostly from their signing bonus. Still others have had this year’s salary converted to bonus for cap reasons.
Yes, there are some players who simply don’t fit under this years cap, and others with guaranteed money beyond this year that has to be considered. But to say we can’t make a move because we only have $3M cap space is simply not true.
They might be able to squeeze a Jeudy type under the cap and have enough to finish the season, but the players that would make a difference are not likely to leave them room to finish the season. Jeudy would cost just under $1.2 mill against the cap to finish. Each time they call up Landon Collins or a PS player it costs about $75k per player. That is why they are going with 51/52 players on the roster.
Blanket statement that they can afford to land a player is true, but does that player improve the roster significantly?
The $3 mill is there in case they need to cover injuries through call ups.
Not saying they will make a trade, but the money is there to an extent. Your example of Judy is a player who obviously is an immediate upgrade, is under contract for 23, and potentially can be a part of the long term. Would you not consider a trade at the right price? Isn’t that what the draft picks are for?
Really. Then the ones that check out can leave at the end of the year too.
While the team is hardly one player away from a championship team, they are 6-2 and have a good shot at making the playoffs. if they can improve the team without mortgaging the future, they should do it. And receiver is by far the weakest unit at the moment. And if they are going to mortgage the future to slightly increase their chances this year (which will still be a long shot even with a WR) it's not smart.
Not saying they will make a trade, but the money is there to an extent. Your example of Judy is a player who obviously is an immediate upgrade, is under contract for 23, and potentially can be a part of the long term. Would you not consider a trade at the right price? Isn’t that what the draft picks are for?
It is a very narrow extent. They had $3.1 mill after the Toney trade. They now have $2.9 mill left. That is $200K lost to call ups in just one weekend. Subtract Jeudy's $1.2 mill and that leaves $1.9 for 10 weeks Or $190K per week for call ups....
In reality, they would not be able to bring up replacements to field a complete 53 man roster. Could they just go with 51/52 players - yes. They will be getting people back after the bye week and shortly after that are already counting against the cap. But except for Bellinger, none help the receiving corp.
I just do not see it.
Really. Then the ones that check out can leave at the end of the year too.
For the first time in forever the Giants are winning and have a coach holding people accountable, and fans are worried the players are going to give up? Yikes, right?
There has got to be a middle ground here in the discussion about breathing a little life into the worst WR unit in the NFL. Trading our KC comp third rounder, for example, wouldn't bring in a superstar, but could fetch a serviceable WR who could represent an important upgrade, even not knowing the playbook nor having ever worked with Daniel Jones before. In turn, that hardly messes up Joe Schoen's long-term strategy.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?
Exactly.
Agreed
Would rather take a chance on someone from a practice squad
Actually Jones passing stats are tracking exactly with the 2019 Josh Allen
3000 yds, 4-6 INTS. He has 2 now and a 65% completion average
The problem is Kafka reluctance to throw it on 1st and 2nd downs
That has to change. I really don’t think our WR are all that bad
The problem is Kafka?
With every one of your posts, I'm left feeling like you've never actually watched football at all, let alone this year's Giants team.
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?
There has got to be a middle ground here in the discussion about breathing a little life into the worst WR unit in the NFL. Trading our KC comp third rounder, for example, wouldn't bring in a superstar, but could fetch a serviceable WR who could represent an important upgrade, even not knowing the playbook nor having ever worked with Daniel Jones before. In turn, that hardly messes up Joe Schoen's long-term strategy.
I don't think it messes up JS's strategy either, but I think the problem is that the WRs most fans would want are going to cost picks that most fans won't want to give up. And the WRs that you might be able to pry free with picks you're willing to give up are likely to either be older, a rental, a total projection on someone else's depth, etc.
And if that flawed pond is where you'd be fishing for reinforcements, you can make a case that you'd rather let JS use the pick as a draft pick instead of store credit at the WR factory defect outlet.
No, I don't think any of us want to return to that! However, dependent on what the cost is, trading for a young,quality WR doesn't mortgage the future, it just accelerates it. So,that's the key, a player that not only adds to this years' team,but is a piece of the puzzle going forward!
Yes one of the players you mentioned would be fine - those with time left on their 1st contract.
It still comes down to making it through the season with the cap $$ as it exists right now and whether Schoen thinks he can make it.
If you're talking about a young guy, like Claypool or Jeudy that you think can be a part of the team going forward, that makes more sense to me.
We're just at the beginning of this rebuild and this is not fantasy football. Schoen and company are trying to build a strong roster with a healthy cap that can compete for a championship for several years. He's not just trying to add a win this year.
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?
There has got to be a middle ground here in the discussion about breathing a little life into the worst WR unit in the NFL. Trading our KC comp third rounder, for example, wouldn't bring in a superstar, but could fetch a serviceable WR who could represent an important upgrade, even not knowing the playbook nor having ever worked with Daniel Jones before. In turn, that hardly messes up Joe Schoen's long-term strategy.
M.S. has it correct.
Some reasonable attempt to upgrade a clear broken WR unit could add some life into the Offense and playbook. Diluting the team of, say a 3rd round pick, also doesn't derail any future roster building strategy the team has for the next offseason either.
Debating the team isn't a player/WR away from winning the Super Bowl as a reason not to isn't an interesting remark.
Do you really think the Giants need a playoff run to sell tickets?
I dont think a trade is guaranteed or even likely at tis point.
Also framing this as if it's a favor to players, when it's clearly fans desiring a transaction to satisfy themselves is something else.
Don't forget about Kenny Golladay.
If Ja’Marr Chase or Steph Diggs are a 10 and a practice squad WR is a 1 they could benefit greatly from a level 6 guy which should be able to be had an not mortgage the future.
The Eagles continually bring in players that either over-achieve or just achieve their goals in a way that conforms with the team's mission like a runaway snow ball down a mountain.
The Giants need to start making these kind of creative moves that can help today without mortgaging the future.
It would be a huge blessing to DJ, the team and fans if they are able to bring in a young, blossoming WR that needs a change of scenery (aka Jeudy, Claypool or Moore) and be that WR1 they want to be. This allows Slayton, Wan'Dale and the others to slide down into a position that they were originally slated to be.
It was hard sitting through that Seattle game saying.....I would love to be 7-1, but will settle for 6-2 based on what this team has done so far.
The Eagles and their fans aren't going to settle for any losses at this point. Dallas is ramping up and even Washington won a game Sunday they had no right winning.
The expectations are higher now....it is a fact.....and if DJ is truly our QB of the future....get him a guy he can show off his skills with.
If Ja’Marr Chase or Steph Diggs are a 10 and a practice squad WR is a 1 they could benefit greatly from a level 6 guy which should be able to be had an not mortgage the future.
If what you're looking at is a mid-level player why should that be available? Good teams don't need to sell their valuable depth for middling picks, bad teams with WRs will want more than middling picks. The NFC is very open and teams still think they're in it.
If Ja’Marr Chase or Steph Diggs are a 10 and a practice squad WR is a 1 they could benefit greatly from a level 6 guy which should be able to be had an not mortgage the future.
The abstract numbering system doesn't really help, unless you can suggest an example of a WR you think would be a "level 6 guy."
This is what I'm hoping for. I don't think anyone here wants to give up major pieces, but if we can get a Claypool or Jeudy for a 2nd or 3rd rounder, I say that's a no-brainer. 2nd round picks should be successful in the NFL, but if we can get a proven player who will immediately upgrade our offense and fill a hole in an area of need going forward, I can't understand people who would be upset about making such a move. The draft is unpredictable, and while I have more trust in this regime than the previous two, you still never really know what you're going to get. Let's not forget that arguably the best draft in the past 20 years was 05 when the Giants only had 4 picks and no first rounder, and walked away with Webster, Tuck, and Jacobs.
Quote:
Is how bad this current unit is and how much even a mid level receiver could help the unit. David Sills and Marcus Johnson we’re on the field constantly last week along with Lawrence Crager. Darius Slayton is far and away the number 1 and he couldn’t even get on the field the first few weeks of the season.
If Ja’Marr Chase or Steph Diggs are a 10 and a practice squad WR is a 1 they could benefit greatly from a level 6 guy which should be able to be had an not mortgage the future.
The abstract numbering system doesn't really help, unless you can suggest an example of a WR you think would be a "level 6 guy."
There is no doubt the talent evaluators have grades on pretty much every player in the league. I’m sure it’s not 1-10 I used but the point remains. There is most likely mid level value that can be had for a package that won’t kill the future. A guy like that would help this team due to how pathetic the WR/TE corp is at the moment. If Golladay and Bellinger get back quickly there will be improvement in house and they may feel good enough about that. I would still hope they add a WR today.
Quote:
As am I.
But the Giants aren’t going to get the guys they want for the price they want.
It would be a disaster if they did nothing and defenses stack the box to stop Barkley and we can’t keep them honest because we don’t have a single decent WR.
In case you hadn't noticed, we're 6-2 doing exactly this.
Also if they determine having a quality receiver now will aid them in evaluating Jones, which is a huge decision they must make, they may see additional value in the teams future by making a trade now
My guess is Schoen is trying to make a deal, but he's not going to force one. If a trade makes sense value-wise, he'll do it, but he's not going to make a bad trade, just for the sake of making one.
So, as much as I would love to see a trade for a decent WR, I'm prepared for it not happening and I'm not going to hold it against Schoen.
i assume we would have done this already if it was an option.
Also, does anyone think we're a WR away from a Superbowl? Or even competent? We lost to arguably the best team we played, and we still have not played Philly, much less KC or Buffalo.
It's all relative
1. It allows them to at least run the offense they had planned
2. It allows them to continue the evaluation of Jones. How can you evaluate him when he’s throwing to practice squad guys
3. It gets them a piece for the future at a position of need…and it’s much more of a sure thing than picking a guy on day 2 of the draft
4. Whether you think the Giants are contenders or not, they are 6-2. On pace for 12+ wins. And in my humble opinion, I still don’t see an NFC team that the Giants definitively can’t beat in a win or go home game.
5. It takes the pressure off of Saquon, Wandale, and Slayton. Especially those last 2 guys. Allows Slayton to be a #2, Wan’Dale to be a #3- so really it makes the entire WR core better by putting them into roles that better match their skillset.
It's all relative
I disagree. Rick James fumbling the game away just exacerbated the issue we knew all along... we have a severe lack of wideout talent. We ran our way to 6-1. Seattle knew that. Everyone knew that. We stopped ourselves with a poor gameplan and Seattle shut down the run and naked boot. We lost. 6-2. We need a talent infusion. This team warrants the investment.
Toney gone.
Slayton in last year of deal.
Golliday is probably gone.
Shepard is coming off of an injury.
We basically have Robinson.
We need to add at least 2 WR next year.
Free agency might bring one, the draft maybe 1-2 more.
Trading for a guy who you believe can fit and make a difference now AND years to come is an investment that should be made.
The only question is the price.
1. It allows them to at least run the offense they had planned
2. It allows them to continue the evaluation of Jones. How can you evaluate him when he’s throwing to practice squad guys
3. It gets them a piece for the future at a position of need…and it’s much more of a sure thing than picking a guy on day 2 of the draft
4. Whether you think the Giants are contenders or not, they are 6-2. On pace for 12+ wins. And in my humble opinion, I still don’t see an NFC team that the Giants definitively can’t beat in a win or go home game.
5. It takes the pressure off of Saquon, Wandale, and Slayton. Especially those last 2 guys. Allows Slayton to be a #2, Wan’Dale to be a #3- so really it makes the entire WR core better by putting them into roles that better match their skillset.
This also assumes there is a WR1 out there available for day two picks, IF Schoen wants to give those away and its not a rental.