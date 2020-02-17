for display only
No way Schoen doesn’t deal for a WR tomorrow

Ralph.C : 12:21 am
He cannot and will not stand pat. How can he?

1) If JS doesn’t bring in a WR it would send a demoralizing message to the players and coaches who have worked hard to get the team to 6-2.

2) The point above also applies to the fan base. If the Giants do nothing just to hold on to draft capital it will be a Colin Robinson-like energy drain for the fans. (Google: Colin Robinson “What We Do In The Shadows” if you don’t get the reference.) The Giants have to consider fan perception. We’ve been bad for a long time. They can’t pull the rug out from under the players, coaches and fans during the first exciting season in a long time by doing nothing.

So, I feel that it’s a certainty they will acquire a WR before the deadline tomorrow. It doesn’t matter if it’s Jeudy, Cooks, Claypool, Moore or even Detroit TE Hockenson. A trade will be made.

Also:

Draft capital won’t sell season tickets next year.

A playoff run this season?

Yep.
so  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:29 am : link
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.
I'm not saying there's zero chance of a trade  
BlackLight : 12:31 am : link
but the reasons you think it will happen are silly.

I’m liking the idea  
GoDeep13 : 12:39 am : link
Of a 3rd and 5th to the Jets for Moore and Mims.
Whether truth or for perception  
Joe Beckwith : 12:41 am : link
he can say WE TRIED BUT EITHER THE PRICE WAS TOO EXPENSIVE, OR THE AVAILABLE RECEIVERS DID NOT FIT OUR SCHEMES.
That said I’m sure he’ll try.
You have to remember, we only have $3M + available for injury settlements, moving PS players up on trial or permanently, and other things.
RE: I’m liking the idea  
islander1 : 12:44 am : link
In comment 15893136 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Of a 3rd and 5th to the Jets for Moore and Mims.


Yeah, I have no issue with him using the Toney draft capital to pick up a WR if it makes sense.
RE: so  
Ralph.C : 12:47 am : link
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.


Within reason … yes.

I’m not talking about Vikings / Dallas Hershel Walker type trade here, Eric.

The now means as much as the future if not more. You don’t think it’s worth it to trade a a pick in order to keep the energy of this surprising season going?

I’m not saying this is the 2007 team but that team gave up 80 points in the first 2 games and look what happened. Even Eli recently said that they had no clue where that season was going.

We don’t have to sell the farm but spending a pick to get a receiver and keep the optimism of this season going is the right move.


Agree and disagree  
UGADawgs7 : 12:49 am : link
Reality is, you don’t have to trade a 1st rounder for a WR. You can say “who is better for us, whoever we take next year round 4(if they go on cheaper end), or Marshall who is under control this season and next? If 2/3 that’s Jeudy or Claypool. It also will help evaluate Jones. You can’t say “ah he has played well, but he has nobody to throw to not even a legit WR2 option. I’m sorry but I’m not calling Wandale a WR2 yet as he’s small and a slot WR plus he’s a rookie so he has a lot of growth before he’s a real threat(injuries as well.) If you get at least a solid 2 WR, that he can build chemistry with, and Daboll can mold into this offense, maybe they don’t have to go WR early next season. Point being it doesn’t have to be an elite WR, just one good enough to be considered a WR2 anywhere else. The reasons I’d disagree are just because prior to this season, many expected this team to suck so it really isn’t failing the fan base if they don’t go out and go for it now to sell tickets next year.
Unless the market price comes down  
bwitz : 12:52 am : link
not going to happen.
RE: so  
bwitz : 12:52 am : link
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.


Exactly.
RE: RE: so  
bwitz : 12:55 am : link
In comment 15893139 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.



Within reason … yes.

I’m not talking about Vikings / Dallas Hershel Walker type trade here, Eric.

The now means as much as the future if not more. You don’t think it’s worth it to trade a a pick in order to keep the energy of this surprising season going?

I’m not saying this is the 2007 team but that team gave up 80 points in the first 2 games and look what happened. Even Eli recently said that they had no clue where that season was going.

We don’t have to sell the farm but spending a pick to get a receiver and keep the optimism of this season going is the right move.



Is the right move says you. It’s really not. None of these receivers are worth the asking price. None. Especially to a team that still has plenty of other positions to fill.

Keep the picks.
A bird in the hand...  
Vinny from Danbury : 12:57 am : link
Is worth two in the bush.
RE: I'm not saying there's zero chance of a trade  
Ralph.C : 12:58 am : link
In comment 15893135 BlackLight said:
Quote:
but the reasons you think it will happen are silly.


So, you’re saying management doesn’t consider team moral and fan perception in their decisions? Selling season tickets plays into every move every team makes. It’s not silly. Spending a draft pick, picking up a receiver, maybe winning a playoff game gives marketing a lot more to sell next season than having a draft pick. We have 9 next year. We can afford a deal without mortgaging the future.
RE: Agree and disagree  
Ralph.C : 1:00 am : link
In comment 15893140 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
Reality is, you don’t have to trade a 1st rounder for a WR. You can say “who is better for us, whoever we take next year round 4(if they go on cheaper end), or Marshall who is under control this season and next? If 2/3 that’s Jeudy or Claypool. It also will help evaluate Jones. You can’t say “ah he has played well, but he has nobody to throw to not even a legit WR2 option. I’m sorry but I’m not calling Wandale a WR2 yet as he’s small and a slot WR plus he’s a rookie so he has a lot of growth before he’s a real threat(injuries as well.) If you get at least a solid 2 WR, that he can build chemistry with, and Daboll can mold into this offense, maybe they don’t have to go WR early next season. Point being it doesn’t have to be an elite WR, just one good enough to be considered a WR2 anywhere else. The reasons I’d disagree are just because prior to this season, many expected this team to suck so it really isn’t failing the fan base if they don’t go out and go for it now to sell tickets next year.


Based on expectations going into the season, no, it wouldn’t be failing the fan base. Now? Based on where the team is this season? It would.
Toney  
Paulie Walnuts : 1:01 am : link
Really fucked us
RE: RE: RE: so  
Ralph.C : 1:03 am : link
In comment 15893143 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15893139 Ralph.C said:


Quote:


In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.



Within reason … yes.

I’m not talking about Vikings / Dallas Hershel Walker type trade here, Eric.

The now means as much as the future if not more. You don’t think it’s worth it to trade a a pick in order to keep the energy of this surprising season going?

I’m not saying this is the 2007 team but that team gave up 80 points in the first 2 games and look what happened. Even Eli recently said that they had no clue where that season was going.

We don’t have to sell the farm but spending a pick to get a receiver and keep the optimism of this season going is the right move.





Is the right move says you. It’s really not. None of these receivers are worth the asking price. None. Especially to a team that still has plenty of other positions to fill.

Keep the picks.


The asking price is not about the actual value of the receiver and
his skills. It’s about what that receiver can do for the team this year. That’s where the value lies.
a low pick like a seventh  
uconngiant : 1:06 am : link
for a player like Albert Okwuegbunam TE or a Mims
You’re gonna be awfully disappointment in about 18 hours  
Breeze_94 : 1:07 am : link
As am I.

But the Giants aren’t going to get the guys they want for the price they want.

Your saying it would hurt team moral if they don’t  
eli4life : 1:13 am : link
But maybe it hurts it if they do? Your basically telling them they aren’t good enough and we have a better chance on a new guy that doesn’t know the system
I think we should all realize what this year truly is  
jamison884 : 1:14 am : link
Never in my wildest dreams, did I foresee the NYG being 6-2.

However, even with this amazing season, they are playing above their talent level. No matter what they do this year, anything less than a SB victory (highly unlikely due to limitations the GM and coaches inherited, I think we can all admit that at this point), means this year is still just an abnormally successful rebuilding year. We don't have a ton of talent, we don't have enough offensive weapons (WRs), we have considerably more injuries than the league average, we don't have any cap room, and we have a history of multiple years with below-average draft choices/FA signings (see Toney/Golladay).

Anything this year is in preparation for the future. The team is buying in, they are building character, they are learning the plays/coaches/schemes, they are building chemistry and teamwork, and they are working on their play as an individual and as a respective position group.

It's all an amazing year and perhaps the best rebuilding year/effort in recent league history, but in the end, it's still a rebuilding year to gain additional draft capital, free up cap room, cut dead weight when possible (Golladay), and to improve the talent of the roster to make a run next year.

All this is to say, the NYG shouldn't be blamed if they want to keep their draft choices for an under 5% chance of winning a SB this year. I respect their expert decision if they would like to bet on our future and forgo a trade.
Schoen will make a deal if it makes sense  
Sean : 1:16 am : link
But he should not overpay. Better to stand Pat than overpay.
Only makes sense if the deal matches value to an extent  
Payasdaddy : 1:33 am : link
Can’t force it because u need to. That it’s what DG did with KG and drafting toney despite red flags
Even though we are contending this yr
I could grasp sending a 5th rd for a decent wr that may be on the slayton level
But u would have to over pay now
And even though we can make playoffs, this team would need to 0play a bit over their heads to get to nfc championship
Not impossible, just not likely
Build the team to contend every yr
Hit on your mid rd picks next yr, we may have up to 11. Even if we move up in rds, figure around 8
2 of them can be WR, especially in first 5 rds
Sign a serviceable vet too. Or another TE
RE: I think we should all realize what this year truly is  
Ralph.C : 1:34 am : link
In comment 15893158 jamison884 said:
Quote:
Never in my wildest dreams, did I foresee the NYG being 6-2.

However, even with this amazing season, they are playing above their talent level. No matter what they do this year, anything less than a SB victory (highly unlikely due to limitations the GM and coaches inherited, I think we can all admit that at this point), means this year is still just an abnormally successful rebuilding year. We don't have a ton of talent, we don't have enough offensive weapons (WRs), we have considerably more injuries than the league average, we don't have any cap room, and we have a history of multiple years with below-average draft choices/FA signings (see Toney/Golladay).

Anything this year is in preparation for the future. The team is buying in, they are building character, they are learning the plays/coaches/schemes, they are building chemistry and teamwork, and they are working on their play as an individual and as a respective position group.

It's all an amazing year and perhaps the best rebuilding year/effort in recent league history, but in the end, it's still a rebuilding year to gain additional draft capital, free up cap room, cut dead weight when possible (Golladay), and to improve the talent of the roster to make a run next year.

All this is to say, the NYG shouldn't be blamed if they want to keep their draft choices for an under 5% chance of winning a SB this year. I respect their expert decision if they would like to bet on our future and forgo a trade.


I won’t blame or ridicule the Giants if they forgo a trade but can we agree it would be deflating this season? Who knows what will happen in the next year or two anyway? Holding on to draft picks guarantees nothing. The team is 6-2 right now. Right now. All we need to do is bring in decent receiver. It isn’t justifiable not to.

We have one of the NFLs best RBs. Daniel does not suck. The offensive line is improving. The defense has a developing group of playmakers and we have a good coaching staff.

Think about the future, yes. But this current season is worth some investment.
RE: A bird in the hand...  
Ralph.C : 1:39 am : link
In comment 15893145 Vinny from Danbury said:
Quote:
Is worth two in the bush.


Yes. A wide receiver in hand who helps now is better than a draft pick in the bush. :)
RE: Toney  
Ralph.C : 1:41 am : link
In comment 15893151 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Really fucked us


Yes. But let’s move on.
RE: a low pick like a seventh  
Ralph.C : 1:43 am : link
In comment 15893155 uconngiant said:
Quote:
for a player like Albert Okwuegbunam TE or a Mims


Anybody. The Giants just have to bring in someone.
RE: You’re gonna be awfully disappointment in about 18 hours  
Ralph.C : 1:49 am : link
In comment 15893156 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
As am I.

But the Giants aren’t going to get the guys they want for the price they want.


It would be a disaster if they did nothing and defenses stack the box to stop Barkley and we can’t keep them honest because we don’t have a single decent WR.

We just need one damned decent receiver. I standby this.

The Giants will spend a pick and acquire a receiver. Who? Don’t know.

But they will acquire a receiver.
I don't think they gamble the future just  
prdave73 : 2:10 am : link
because they a 6-2 now. I could be wrong, I mean I'm not opposed to giving up a 2nd or 3rd rd for the right WR and the right price. We do have that extra 3rd now. Pull a 2005 NY Giants and take Chase Claypool like they did signing Plaxico Burress? Similar in height and speed:) Or Jerry Jeudy. Both great options for the right deal.
I've said I would love to for them to trade  
allstarjim : 2:30 am : link
for Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, or Chase Claypool all at different times.

But given where this team is right now in the big picture, despite a great first half of the season, I think I would rather Schoen have all his picks going into the draft, and perhaps an extra pick if the Giants choose to move on from Darius Slayton, which would likely only bring back a 6th or 7th (more likely the latter). I should note that Slayton is the only guy I could potentially see being traded, and even then, the odds are very long of that happening.

I do think a Jerry Jeudy or Claypool makes this team better and gives credibility to the passing game. However, those guys would need to get paid in the short-term, and the organization needs to be nimble with their draft capital as they navigate the draft, depending on the QB strategy in 2023 and beyond.

Should they stick with Jones, Schoen, working with Beane in Buffalo, has proven the ability to find very good WR talent in the middle rounds.

In the end, I prefer sustainable success. Gettleman got a lot of (rightful) criticism for the Leonard Williams trade, using valuable picks to trade for an impending free agent (in a lost season, no less), then spending premium dollars to keep him in the organization. Sure, it's unlikely that they would have found a player of Williams' caliber with the third and fourth round picks they ultimately surrendered to the Jets, but they could have gotten two useful players, that would have been cost-controlled, and potentially still could have added Williams that off-season.

This doesn't necessarily pertain to Jeudy, Claypool or Moore, but perhaps they elect to use their free agent dollars elsewhere.

Or perhaps they just use free agent dollars on a receiver and draft one in round 3 or 4.

Then you get that cost-controlled player for 4 years as well as the veteran presence. But you still need to have the picks to get those guys.

That said, if a receiver comes to New York tomorrow, In Schoen I Trust.
RE: RE: I'm not saying there's zero chance of a trade  
BlackLight : 2:32 am : link
In comment 15893146 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
In comment 15893135 BlackLight said:


Quote:


but the reasons you think it will happen are silly.




So, you’re saying management doesn’t consider team moral and fan perception in their decisions? Selling season tickets plays into every move every team makes. It’s not silly. Spending a draft pick, picking up a receiver, maybe winning a playoff game gives marketing a lot more to sell next season than having a draft pick. We have 9 next year. We can afford a deal without mortgaging the future.


I'm saying the idea that team morale would be, in any way, damaged by not trading for a WR at the deadline is fairly ludicrous. And a lot is going to happen between now and next season to get the fans excited. Like free agency and the draft. This team has got plenty of time to upgrade its receiving corps and give the poor marketing department material to sell overpriced season ticket packages.

Schoen will make a move if the price is right. Meanwhile, the folks who think standing pat is tantamount to malpractice are only telling on themselves - making it clear they haven't the first clue how to build a successful football team.
RE: RE: RE: I'm not saying there's zero chance of a trade  
Ralph.C : 3:15 am : link
In comment 15893168 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 15893146 Ralph.C said:


Quote:


In comment 15893135 BlackLight said:


Quote:


but the reasons you think it will happen are silly.




So, you’re saying management doesn’t consider team moral and fan perception in their decisions? Selling season tickets plays into every move every team makes. It’s not silly. Spending a draft pick, picking up a receiver, maybe winning a playoff game gives marketing a lot more to sell next season than having a draft pick. We have 9 next year. We can afford a deal without mortgaging the future.



I'm saying the idea that team morale would be, in any way, damaged by not trading for a WR at the deadline is fairly ludicrous. And a lot is going to happen between now and next season to get the fans excited. Like free agency and the draft. This team has got plenty of time to upgrade its receiving corps and give the poor marketing department material to sell overpriced season ticket packages.

Schoen will make a move if the price is right. Meanwhile, the folks who think standing pat is tantamount to malpractice are only telling on themselves - making it clear they haven't the first clue how to build a successful football team.


We already have a successful team. The train arrived early. So, why not do what needs to be done to sustain the current success? The 6-2 Giants - our 6-2 Giants - are playoff contenders in desperate need of WR help and yes, it would totally be “malpractice” to the players, coaches and fans for the front office not to support the team now. It may involve overpaying a bit within reason and I’m fine with that.

You make a very good point  
gersh : 4:35 am : link
about how doing nothing can have a bad effect on the team. I am confident that Schoen is aware of that. Certainly his relationship with Daboll means they discuss it.

However, as the point has been made by others here, the price of acquiring that can help now and into the future may be too high.
Let's say they get creative with money...  
MattinKY : 4:36 am : link
A single top talent receiver shakes loose and he fits the scheme well.

Does this team, as it stands beat Dallas?

7-0 Philly twice?

Washington twice?

Best case we end up .500 in the division with a lower win total than 2 of 3.

It doesn't make sense to me, to deal the future for any big money player to loose the division.

No matter the scheme or direction of the game overall. You win the division first.
I've pointed this out before  
madeinstars : 4:43 am : link
But I think one of the most important reasons for Schoen to keep as many picks in the draft (and not haphazardly trade them away) is not the picks themselves, but the flexibility they provide to move around the draft board.

Those mid and late round picks provide very valuable ammo to move up at any point in the draft, if necessary. Especially so if they do want to go QB somewhere in the draft.
If they can get a guy like  
Allen in CNJ : 5:12 am : link
Moore or Mims for a 5th I'd jump all over it. Same goes for the next tier like Jeudy, Claypool, Cooks for a 4th or even a 3rd. The price may have been high yesterday but it could come down at the deadline and giving up a day 2 or 3 pick for a guy you could sign long term (value!!!!) would make this team better.
Ralph,  
Giant John : 5:19 am : link
I don’t see it happening and don’t think it should either. If Giants were sitting on a bunch of cap space then maybe but the $ just aren’t there.
RE: so  
riceneggs : 5:28 am : link
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.


Yes, give me short term gain. Nothing about the future is guaranteed. If we can get our hands on a good asset now, I'm in
RE: RE: so  
MyBlueHeaven : 5:38 am : link
In comment 15893142 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.



Exactly.


Agreed

Would rather take a chance on someone from a practice squad

Actually Jones passing stats are tracking exactly with the 2019 Josh Allen

3000 yds, 4-6 INTS. He has 2 now and a 65% completion average

The problem is Kafka reluctance to throw it on 1st and 2nd downs

That has to change. I really don’t think our WR are all that bad
They do not have the  
section125 : 5:42 am : link
Money for anyone decent. $3 mill barely gets them thru the season. Schoen has no more moves left to free up more money without compromising next season.

Schoen and Daboll have a plan that they put together before the season started and they will stick to it.

If they got someone at WR, it would have to be a steal, fit under the cap and be a player certain to be in the long term plans.

The players will not be demoralized - they only care about the players in that locker room - Thibs said so two weeks ago.

My guess is they stand pat, maybe a 10% chance they pick up someone.

The cap is not the obstacle  
Pepe LePugh : 6:08 am : link
that many are making it out to be. Many of the trade targets that have been discussed are playing this year at vet minimum. Some because they’re still on their rookie deals. Others are on first year of a new contract, with this year’s compensation mostly from their signing bonus. Still others have had this year’s salary converted to bonus for cap reasons.
Yes, there are some players who simply don’t fit under this years cap, and others with guaranteed money beyond this year that has to be considered. But to say we can’t make a move because we only have $3M cap space is simply not true.
I love this team, but the people  
BigBlue7 : 6:21 am : link
That think we're one absovr average WR away from being a contender is kidding themselves
RE: The cap is not the obstacle  
section125 : 6:23 am : link
In comment 15893183 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
that many are making it out to be. Many of the trade targets that have been discussed are playing this year at vet minimum. Some because they’re still on their rookie deals. Others are on first year of a new contract, with this year’s compensation mostly from their signing bonus. Still others have had this year’s salary converted to bonus for cap reasons.
Yes, there are some players who simply don’t fit under this years cap, and others with guaranteed money beyond this year that has to be considered. But to say we can’t make a move because we only have $3M cap space is simply not true.


They might be able to squeeze a Jeudy type under the cap and have enough to finish the season, but the players that would make a difference are not likely to leave them room to finish the season. Jeudy would cost just under $1.2 mill against the cap to finish. Each time they call up Landon Collins or a PS player it costs about $75k per player. That is why they are going with 51/52 players on the roster.

Blanket statement that they can afford to land a player is true, but does that player improve the roster significantly?

The $3 mill is there in case they need to cover injuries through call ups.
RE: RE: RE: so  
g56blue10 : 6:31 am : link
In comment 15893179 MyBlueHeaven said:
Quote:
In comment 15893142 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.



Exactly.


Are receivers are t that bad ? We have the worst WR unit in the league. Should we make a deal, depends on what it cost and who’s available but it’s crazy to say are WR’a aren’t that bad.. you are what your record says, we are currently a contender
Agreed

Would rather take a chance on someone from a practice squad

Actually Jones passing stats are tracking exactly with the 2019 Josh Allen

3000 yds, 4-6 INTS. He has 2 now and a 65% completion average

The problem is Kafka reluctance to throw it on 1st and 2nd downs

That has to change. I really don’t think our WR are all that bad
I was sort of hoping that Sunday would have been  
UberAlias : 6:50 am : link
A wake up call to delusional fans that this team is not even close talent wise and still in need of rebuild all over roster.

.., I guess not.
If we don’t deal for a WR  
UberAlias : 6:54 am : link
Then we don’t have a winning mentality.

And OLine, and a TE, and CB, and a pass rush…
RE: RE: The cap is not the obstacle  
Pepe LePugh : 6:56 am : link
In comment 15893185 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15893183 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


that many are making it out to be. Many of the trade targets that have been discussed are playing this year at vet minimum. Some because they’re still on their rookie deals. Others are on first year of a new contract, with this year’s compensation mostly from their signing bonus. Still others have had this year’s salary converted to bonus for cap reasons.
Yes, there are some players who simply don’t fit under this years cap, and others with guaranteed money beyond this year that has to be considered. But to say we can’t make a move because we only have $3M cap space is simply not true.



They might be able to squeeze a Jeudy type under the cap and have enough to finish the season, but the players that would make a difference are not likely to leave them room to finish the season. Jeudy would cost just under $1.2 mill against the cap to finish. Each time they call up Landon Collins or a PS player it costs about $75k per player. That is why they are going with 51/52 players on the roster.

Blanket statement that they can afford to land a player is true, but does that player improve the roster significantly?

The $3 mill is there in case they need to cover injuries through call ups.


Not saying they will make a trade, but the money is there to an extent. Your example of Judy is a player who obviously is an immediate upgrade, is under contract for 23, and potentially can be a part of the long term. Would you not consider a trade at the right price? Isn’t that what the draft picks are for?
What a horrible concept  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:02 am : link
"If they don't make a trade, the players will be sad and stop working hard!"

Really. Then the ones that check out can leave at the end of the year too.
I don't understand  
Mike in Boston : 7:07 am : link
How some of you are so absolute on one side or the other. Surely the wisdom of a deal depends on the specifics of the deal. If you can get a young player you think has talent with a couple years left on his rookie contract for a reasonable draft choice, of course you make that deal--it helps us now and going forward. Why wouldn't you spend a 3rd round pick on a fellow you think is a third round talent just because he is in his second year? If you are giving up prime draft picks for a half year rental, of course you don't.

While the team is hardly one player away from a championship team, they are 6-2 and have a good shot at making the playoffs. if they can improve the team without mortgaging the future, they should do it. And receiver is by far the weakest unit at the moment. And if they are going to mortgage the future to slightly increase their chances this year (which will still be a long shot even with a WR) it's not smart.

RE: RE: RE: The cap is not the obstacle  
section125 : 7:08 am : link
In comment 15893197 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:

Not saying they will make a trade, but the money is there to an extent. Your example of Judy is a player who obviously is an immediate upgrade, is under contract for 23, and potentially can be a part of the long term. Would you not consider a trade at the right price? Isn’t that what the draft picks are for?


It is a very narrow extent. They had $3.1 mill after the Toney trade. They now have $2.9 mill left. That is $200K lost to call ups in just one weekend. Subtract Jeudy's $1.2 mill and that leaves $1.9 for 10 weeks Or $190K per week for call ups....
In reality, they would not be able to bring up replacements to field a complete 53 man roster. Could they just go with 51/52 players - yes. They will be getting people back after the bye week and shortly after that are already counting against the cap. But except for Bellinger, none help the receiving corp.
I just do not see it.
RE: What a horrible concept  
christian : 7:13 am : link
In comment 15893199 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
"If they don't make a trade, the players will be sad and stop working hard!"

Really. Then the ones that check out can leave at the end of the year too.


For the first time in forever the Giants are winning and have a coach holding people accountable, and fans are worried the players are going to give up? Yikes, right?
RE: so  
M.S. : 7:27 am : link
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.

There has got to be a middle ground here in the discussion about breathing a little life into the worst WR unit in the NFL. Trading our KC comp third rounder, for example, wouldn't bring in a superstar, but could fetch a serviceable WR who could represent an important upgrade, even not knowing the playbook nor having ever worked with Daniel Jones before. In turn, that hardly messes up Joe Schoen's long-term strategy.
Its perfectly fine to want the Giants to go for it now  
UConn4523 : 7:35 am : link
everyone has different rooting interests and its a reasonable ask. But I don't really agree with the reasons listed - we aren't going to lose the locker room because we didn't trade for a WR, that's preposterous. And it seems to me like a large portion of the fanbase is thrilled to be 6-2 right now and isn't expecting a Super Bowl in 2022. They too will be fine.
RE: RE: RE: so  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:36 am : link
In comment 15893179 MyBlueHeaven said:
Quote:
In comment 15893142 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.



Exactly.



Agreed

Would rather take a chance on someone from a practice squad

Actually Jones passing stats are tracking exactly with the 2019 Josh Allen

3000 yds, 4-6 INTS. He has 2 now and a 65% completion average

The problem is Kafka reluctance to throw it on 1st and 2nd downs

That has to change. I really don’t think our WR are all that bad

The problem is Kafka?

With every one of your posts, I'm left feeling like you've never actually watched football at all, let alone this year's Giants team.
I also agree with MS  
UConn4523 : 7:37 am : link
completely shutting it down is strange too. Other than Cooks we seem to be linked to younger players with time left on their rookie deals. We all think they will be too expensive but you really never know. I wouldn't balk at a mid rounder for the likes of Jeudy / Claypool / etc. I realize that seems far fetched from a compensation standpoint but we really don't know what their market is at all, could be less than you think.
Make a trade any trade  
WillieYoung : 7:42 am : link
because we don't want to demoralize the fans, I mean players. The collective IQ of this Board takes another hit.
RE: RE: so  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:43 am : link
In comment 15893207 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.


There has got to be a middle ground here in the discussion about breathing a little life into the worst WR unit in the NFL. Trading our KC comp third rounder, for example, wouldn't bring in a superstar, but could fetch a serviceable WR who could represent an important upgrade, even not knowing the playbook nor having ever worked with Daniel Jones before. In turn, that hardly messes up Joe Schoen's long-term strategy.

I don't think it messes up JS's strategy either, but I think the problem is that the WRs most fans would want are going to cost picks that most fans won't want to give up. And the WRs that you might be able to pry free with picks you're willing to give up are likely to either be older, a rental, a total projection on someone else's depth, etc.

And if that flawed pond is where you'd be fishing for reinforcements, you can make a case that you'd rather let JS use the pick as a draft pick instead of store credit at the WR factory defect outlet.
RE: so  
TheMick7 : 7:44 am : link
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.


No, I don't think any of us want to return to that! However, dependent on what the cost is, trading for a young,quality WR doesn't mortgage the future, it just accelerates it. So,that's the key, a player that not only adds to this years' team,but is a piece of the puzzle going forward!
RE: I also agree with MS  
section125 : 7:45 am : link
In comment 15893211 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
completely shutting it down is strange too. Other than Cooks we seem to be linked to younger players with time left on their rookie deals. We all think they will be too expensive but you really never know. I wouldn't balk at a mid rounder for the likes of Jeudy / Claypool / etc. I realize that seems far fetched from a compensation standpoint but we really don't know what their market is at all, could be less than you think.


Yes one of the players you mentioned would be fine - those with time left on their 1st contract.
It still comes down to making it through the season with the cap $$ as it exists right now and whether Schoen thinks he can make it.
The only deal that makes sense is if you find a young guy  
Heisenberg : 7:49 am : link
that you think you can get at a decent price. Brandin Cooks is a good player, but he makes more sense at a team that's not at the beginning of a rebuild. I just dont see the fit for us.

If you're talking about a young guy, like Claypool or Jeudy that you think can be a part of the team going forward, that makes more sense to me.

We're just at the beginning of this rebuild and this is not fantasy football. Schoen and company are trying to build a strong roster with a healthy cap that can compete for a championship for several years. He's not just trying to add a win this year.
No one can speak with certainty  
joeinpa : 7:50 am : link
What Schoen will do. The OP listed his own reasons why he is certain a trade will be made. Remember Schoen is not part of the past, he was brought in for a rebuild

RE: RE: so  
NYGgolfer : 7:55 am : link
In comment 15893207 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15893134 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you want short term gain at the expense of the future?

Welcome back to the 1970s as well as the Gettleman era.


There has got to be a middle ground here in the discussion about breathing a little life into the worst WR unit in the NFL. Trading our KC comp third rounder, for example, wouldn't bring in a superstar, but could fetch a serviceable WR who could represent an important upgrade, even not knowing the playbook nor having ever worked with Daniel Jones before. In turn, that hardly messes up Joe Schoen's long-term strategy.


M.S. has it correct.

Some reasonable attempt to upgrade a clear broken WR unit could add some life into the Offense and playbook. Diluting the team of, say a 3rd round pick, also doesn't derail any future roster building strategy the team has for the next offseason either.

Debating the team isn't a player/WR away from winning the Super Bowl as a reason not to isn't an interesting remark.



There are more factors than draft capital  
Rudy5757 : 8:09 am : link
We are super tight under the cap, bringing in more money is an issue. The options to trade for are limited. I would like for them to make a trade to help this team but not sure 1 WR is going to make a big enough difference. The rest of the group is pretty rough, the TEs are practice squad quality.

Do you really think the Giants need a playoff run to sell tickets?

I dont think a trade is guaranteed or even likely at tis point.
Obsessive wishing for it  
David B. : 8:12 am : link
Still doesn't make it so.
RE: Obsessive wishing for it  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:15 am : link
In comment 15893239 David B. said:
Quote:
Still doesn't make it so.


Also framing this as if it's a favor to players, when it's clearly fans desiring a transaction to satisfy themselves is something else.
RE: Toney  
thefan : 8:30 am : link
In comment 15893151 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Really fucked us


Don't forget about Kenny Golladay.
woof - ( New Window )
What everyone seems to be overlooking  
BlueHurricane : 8:32 am : link
Is how bad this current unit is and how much even a mid level receiver could help the unit. David Sills and Marcus Johnson we’re on the field constantly last week along with Lawrence Crager. Darius Slayton is far and away the number 1 and he couldn’t even get on the field the first few weeks of the season.

If Ja’Marr Chase or Steph Diggs are a 10 and a practice squad WR is a 1 they could benefit greatly from a level 6 guy which should be able to be had an not mortgage the future.
I agree with Ralph C.- We should be looking to improve the team  
GiantBlue : 8:35 am : link
now in a smart and responsible way.

The Eagles continually bring in players that either over-achieve or just achieve their goals in a way that conforms with the team's mission like a runaway snow ball down a mountain.

The Giants need to start making these kind of creative moves that can help today without mortgaging the future.

It would be a huge blessing to DJ, the team and fans if they are able to bring in a young, blossoming WR that needs a change of scenery (aka Jeudy, Claypool or Moore) and be that WR1 they want to be. This allows Slayton, Wan'Dale and the others to slide down into a position that they were originally slated to be.

It was hard sitting through that Seattle game saying.....I would love to be 7-1, but will settle for 6-2 based on what this team has done so far.

The Eagles and their fans aren't going to settle for any losses at this point. Dallas is ramping up and even Washington won a game Sunday they had no right winning.

The expectations are higher now....it is a fact.....and if DJ is truly our QB of the future....get him a guy he can show off his skills with.
RE: What everyone seems to be overlooking  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:37 am : link
In comment 15893258 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Is how bad this current unit is and how much even a mid level receiver could help the unit. David Sills and Marcus Johnson we’re on the field constantly last week along with Lawrence Crager. Darius Slayton is far and away the number 1 and he couldn’t even get on the field the first few weeks of the season.

If Ja’Marr Chase or Steph Diggs are a 10 and a practice squad WR is a 1 they could benefit greatly from a level 6 guy which should be able to be had an not mortgage the future.


If what you're looking at is a mid-level player why should that be available? Good teams don't need to sell their valuable depth for middling picks, bad teams with WRs will want more than middling picks. The NFC is very open and teams still think they're in it.
RE: What everyone seems to be overlooking  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:39 am : link
In comment 15893258 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Is how bad this current unit is and how much even a mid level receiver could help the unit. David Sills and Marcus Johnson we’re on the field constantly last week along with Lawrence Crager. Darius Slayton is far and away the number 1 and he couldn’t even get on the field the first few weeks of the season.

If Ja’Marr Chase or Steph Diggs are a 10 and a practice squad WR is a 1 they could benefit greatly from a level 6 guy which should be able to be had an not mortgage the future.

The abstract numbering system doesn't really help, unless you can suggest an example of a WR you think would be a "level 6 guy."
RE: I don't think they gamble the future just  
ShockNRoll : 8:48 am : link
In comment 15893166 prdave73 said:
Quote:
because they a 6-2 now. I could be wrong, I mean I'm not opposed to giving up a 2nd or 3rd rd for the right WR and the right price. We do have that extra 3rd now. Pull a 2005 NY Giants and take Chase Claypool like they did signing Plaxico Burress? Similar in height and speed:) Or Jerry Jeudy. Both great options for the right deal.


This is what I'm hoping for. I don't think anyone here wants to give up major pieces, but if we can get a Claypool or Jeudy for a 2nd or 3rd rounder, I say that's a no-brainer. 2nd round picks should be successful in the NFL, but if we can get a proven player who will immediately upgrade our offense and fill a hole in an area of need going forward, I can't understand people who would be upset about making such a move. The draft is unpredictable, and while I have more trust in this regime than the previous two, you still never really know what you're going to get. Let's not forget that arguably the best draft in the past 20 years was 05 when the Giants only had 4 picks and no first rounder, and walked away with Webster, Tuck, and Jacobs.
RE: RE: What everyone seems to be overlooking  
BlueHurricane : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15893262 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15893258 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


Is how bad this current unit is and how much even a mid level receiver could help the unit. David Sills and Marcus Johnson we’re on the field constantly last week along with Lawrence Crager. Darius Slayton is far and away the number 1 and he couldn’t even get on the field the first few weeks of the season.

If Ja’Marr Chase or Steph Diggs are a 10 and a practice squad WR is a 1 they could benefit greatly from a level 6 guy which should be able to be had an not mortgage the future.


The abstract numbering system doesn't really help, unless you can suggest an example of a WR you think would be a "level 6 guy."


There is no doubt the talent evaluators have grades on pretty much every player in the league. I’m sure it’s not 1-10 I used but the point remains. There is most likely mid level value that can be had for a package that won’t kill the future. A guy like that would help this team due to how pathetic the WR/TE corp is at the moment. If Golladay and Bellinger get back quickly there will be improvement in house and they may feel good enough about that. I would still hope they add a WR today.
RE: RE: You’re gonna be awfully disappointment in about 18 hours  
islander1 : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15893165 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
In comment 15893156 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


As am I.

But the Giants aren’t going to get the guys they want for the price they want.




It would be a disaster if they did nothing and defenses stack the box to stop Barkley and we can’t keep them honest because we don’t have a single decent WR.


In case you hadn't noticed, we're 6-2 doing exactly this.
If they can get a young guy  
steve in ky : 9:54 am : link
One who they see as part of the future moving forward they very well might.

Also if they determine having a quality receiver now will aid them in evaluating Jones, which is a huge decision they must make, they may see additional value in the teams future by making a trade now
I have to admit absolute statements  
Dr. D : 10:00 am : link
annoy me. Whether it's Jones absolutely sucks and the Giants will absolutely move on from him next year or "NO Way Schoen doesn't deal for a WR".

My guess is Schoen is trying to make a deal, but he's not going to force one. If a trade makes sense value-wise, he'll do it, but he's not going to make a bad trade, just for the sake of making one.

So, as much as I would love to see a trade for a decent WR, I'm prepared for it not happening and I'm not going to hold it against Schoen.
I'd wager, unless a team comes down to accepting a #3 pick  
JonC : 10:01 am : link
you're gonna be disappointed.
Can we steal someone off of another team's practice squad?  
CT Charlie : 10:02 am : link
Surely there are some low-cost guys who could compete well with our #3-6 for playing time.
at this point, I would rather we  
Drewcon40 : 10:03 am : link
keep the premium picks and hope Kenny Golladay can contribute any resemblance of an NFL receiver.
Maybe, they are  
Tom from LI : 10:07 am : link
trying to get Denver to take Golladay with the deal? I don't even know if we could do that? I am not a cap guy.

I  
AcidTest : 10:31 am : link
don't think we'll do anything, although a small deal for a day three pick is possible. But the most likely course of action is that we don't make a trade. This is a problem that will likely have to wait until the offseason to solve. Toney is already gone. Shepard, Golladay, Sills, Johnson, James, and probably Slayton will be as well after this year. Robinson is the only WR guaranteed to return next year. But there is little we can do now.
RE: Can we steal someone off of another team's practice squad?  
AcidTest : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15893347 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
Surely there are some low-cost guys who could compete well with our #3-6 for playing time.


i assume we would have done this already if it was an option.
Who says we'll definately be buyers?  
mikeinbloomfield : 10:38 am : link
No one knows Schoen's plan. We could be a lot farther away than we think.

Also, does anyone think we're a WR away from a Superbowl? Or even competent? We lost to arguably the best team we played, and we still have not played Philly, much less KC or Buffalo.
without the loss to Seattle  
I Love Clams Casino : 10:45 am : link
this post does not exist.

It's all relative
Trading for a WR is about more than being  
Breeze_94 : 10:56 am : link
“One piece away from SB contenders”

1. It allows them to at least run the offense they had planned

2. It allows them to continue the evaluation of Jones. How can you evaluate him when he’s throwing to practice squad guys

3. It gets them a piece for the future at a position of need…and it’s much more of a sure thing than picking a guy on day 2 of the draft

4. Whether you think the Giants are contenders or not, they are 6-2. On pace for 12+ wins. And in my humble opinion, I still don’t see an NFC team that the Giants definitively can’t beat in a win or go home game.

5. It takes the pressure off of Saquon, Wandale, and Slayton. Especially those last 2 guys. Allows Slayton to be a #2, Wan’Dale to be a #3- so really it makes the entire WR core better by putting them into roles that better match their skillset.
RE: without the loss to Seattle  
ArcadeSlumlord : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15893406 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
this post does not exist.

It's all relative


I disagree. Rick James fumbling the game away just exacerbated the issue we knew all along... we have a severe lack of wideout talent. We ran our way to 6-1. Seattle knew that. Everyone knew that. We stopped ourselves with a poor gameplan and Seattle shut down the run and naked boot. We lost. 6-2. We need a talent infusion. This team warrants the investment.
The  
AcidTest : 11:11 am : link
question is whether other teams can do what Seattle did, namely shut down the running of Barkley and Jones. If they can, then we'll likely lose a lot more games. And I'm not sure adding a WR for a day three pick will prevent anyone from being able to do so.
yeah, and next year  
HomerJones45 : 11:39 am : link
you will all be complaining that "Jones doesn't have any weapon" when still another receiver comes a cropper trying to get receptions off this amazing qb talent who has never in 8 years between college and the pros ever had a good receiver according to his ardent fans.
Wow, lots of posts on this subject......  
Simms11 : 11:44 am : link
All I can say is it’s not mortgaging the future if Schoen can get a young, reliable receiver with our second 3rd round pick and maybe another 6 or 7th. He’s got to be looked at as a guy that we want to invest in and add to our WR corps for the longer term. Bring in a guy that can help this offense and DJ now. It’d be worth it IMO. You can never tell how the draft will work or if a drafted WR can be all that or not. And so IMO it’s not a waste of draft capital if you have a guy that is young, reliable and can be in the longer term picture.
Guys, look at the cupboard next year  
Rjanyg : 12:12 pm : link
It is empty.

Toney gone.
Slayton in last year of deal.
Golliday is probably gone.
Shepard is coming off of an injury.

We basically have Robinson.

We need to add at least 2 WR next year.

Free agency might bring one, the draft maybe 1-2 more.

Trading for a guy who you believe can fit and make a difference now AND years to come is an investment that should be made.

The only question is the price.
Hmm...I don't seee it happening  
montanagiant : 12:15 pm : link
I think they're going to let this season play out and continue with the rebuild in the offseason
I think when you have a chance to make the playoffs you go for it  
Shirk130 : 12:18 pm : link
whether it's year 1 or year 5 of the rebuild - by my count it's actually year 8. Nothing is promised, we could have a stronger roster but harder schedule next year. Obv don't give away the farm but if a deal makes sense it must be done before this opportunity is lost.
Re So...  
clatterbuck : 12:50 pm : link
Agree with Eric. Part of the problem, perhaps, is that not many on this board are old enough to remember how the Giants created and extended the "15 years of lousy football" -- by mortaging the future, trading away draft capital for short-term hopes and dreams that never materialized. We finally have a management team that understands how to build a team. Let them do their job.
RE: Trading for a WR is about more than being  
mikeinbloomfield : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15893421 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
“One piece away from SB contenders”

1. It allows them to at least run the offense they had planned

2. It allows them to continue the evaluation of Jones. How can you evaluate him when he’s throwing to practice squad guys

3. It gets them a piece for the future at a position of need…and it’s much more of a sure thing than picking a guy on day 2 of the draft

4. Whether you think the Giants are contenders or not, they are 6-2. On pace for 12+ wins. And in my humble opinion, I still don’t see an NFC team that the Giants definitively can’t beat in a win or go home game.

5. It takes the pressure off of Saquon, Wandale, and Slayton. Especially those last 2 guys. Allows Slayton to be a #2, Wan’Dale to be a #3- so really it makes the entire WR core better by putting them into roles that better match their skillset.


This also assumes there is a WR1 out there available for day two picks, IF Schoen wants to give those away and its not a rental.
Unless you draft like the Seahawks do  
5BowlsSoon : 1:55 pm : link
Draft picks are a crapshoot and possibly overrated ….except they come cheap.
