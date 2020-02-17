No way Schoen doesn’t deal for a WR tomorrow Ralph.C : 12:21 am

He cannot and will not stand pat. How can he?



1) If JS doesn’t bring in a WR it would send a demoralizing message to the players and coaches who have worked hard to get the team to 6-2.



2) The point above also applies to the fan base. If the Giants do nothing just to hold on to draft capital it will be a Colin Robinson-like energy drain for the fans. (Google: Colin Robinson “What We Do In The Shadows” if you don’t get the reference.) The Giants have to consider fan perception. We’ve been bad for a long time. They can’t pull the rug out from under the players, coaches and fans during the first exciting season in a long time by doing nothing.



So, I feel that it’s a certainty they will acquire a WR before the deadline tomorrow. It doesn’t matter if it’s Jeudy, Cooks, Claypool, Moore or even Detroit TE Hockenson. A trade will be made.



Also:



Draft capital won’t sell season tickets next year.



A playoff run this season?



Yep.