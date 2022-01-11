Joe Schoen's 4:30PM Press Conference

Eric.. Gut feeling, do you think the Giants make a move?
I think they are looking at all options. But I would be disappointed if they traded away a 1st or 2nd round pick for anyone.
This team is not one player away.
If you want to catch the Cowboys and Eagles, you have to wait til next year and you have to have your draft picks.
And if you think the QB is a problem, you'd be insane to trade any picks.
I tend to agree but if they think jones isn’t the answer my god are we in trouble because there is NO way at this rate we are going to be in striking distance of the top 3 qbs and will take beyond a fortune to move up.
We aren’t a player away but a guy like Jeudy helps you next year and beyond. He is 23. I rather him than robinson(who we took in 2nd round)
I'm sure we'll also hear how they had some conversations
This is smart. Getting a good deal is one thing, but a cash strapped team still rebuilding and only in year 1 of the administration overpaying is the kind of stupidity Gettleman made in his first year when he also overestimated the team. Thankfully we've moved on from the DG era.
5 years from now when we're picking through the ashes of yet another failed regime here, we will all comes to grips with the sad truth that the second we dealt that all too critical 3rd or 4th round pick, the end was nigh, the dye was cast, the fate was sealed.
You just can't operate a functional rebuild in the NFL when you lose that mid round pick.
Probably both wanted Jeudy or Moore at right price.
No need to buy hungry, both of them are not worth our 1st and 2nd.
Their asking price was higher than us, so we move on.
I think they are doing the right thing.
before some of you wankers scream from the hilltops---I am not saying to just do it--I am saying you have to try. You owe it to this fan base, franchise and roster to try. If a pretty good WR, one that upgrades the likes of Moe, Larry and Curley is to be had, and it would cost a mid round pick? Just stop with the stupid platitudes.
before some of you wankers scream from the hilltops---I am not saying to just do it--I am saying you have to try. You owe it to this fan base, franchise and roster to try. If a pretty good WR, one that upgrades the likes of Moe, Larry and Curley is to be had, and it would cost a mid round pick? Just stop with the stupid platitudes.
See djm, they really are not trying. They are trolling you. Schoen is a plant. So is Daboll. All hail the Eagles!
we can't trade a pick, even a good pick, for a WR that we plan on keeping PAST this season?
So "since we're not one player away" we cannot trade a pick for a WR we plan on keeping for the long haul. Because...why exactly?
Or, we cannot trade a mid to late rounder for an adequate WR and maybe take on a bigger contract, without getting into the cap nonsense, why exactly?
Why is everything so "win now ohhh noes..." WTF happened to team building and filling a gapingly large hole?
It's all or nothing I take it? WTF.
Both Moore and Cooks would cost $20+ next season and potentially 2nd rounders and multiple picks. That affects who they are able to resign next offseason, especially when they have two players to make decisions on that may take a large portion of the money.
Also, potentially sending a 2nd rounder and more for someone like Jeudy would be easier on the cap, but also you're sending a premium pick on a player that has legit concerns and drop issues around them which could be used on a rookie WR without those issues.
Every decision affects the team greatly moving forward.
Schoen and Daboll want to get a WR. They don't trade for one based it's based on the budget and the cost of the pick going back in return. No way in hell Daboll is saying to save the 5th rounder or we need to save cap space for next season.
If the only trade to be made is going to cost a high pick? I am fine with waiting. I wouldn't have traded the 2nd for Claypool who I think is a bit overrated.
to the 2004 season, where Coughlin made the switch from Warner to Eli after Week 10, when we were sitting at 5-4. As it turned out, an 8-8 record that year may have been enough to put us in the playoffs, so on paper, it seemed like curious timing. But Coughlin was playing a long game. He knew Eli was the the future, and that year's team (even with Warner at QB) had a fairly low ceiling. So operating under the idea that what must be done eventually should be done immediately, he made the switch.
That year's team probably performed worse with Eli over the final seven games than it would have with Warner, but the decision was never about those last seven games. It was about the 15 seasons that would follow.
In the same vein that Slayton went from dead man walking to now our best receiver, maybe Golladay will be equally a surprising positive for the second half. He knows he's going to be cut, so that might fuel him. If Bellinger comes back, Robinson develops more, Barkley stays healthy - and Lemieux, Gates, Neal, Ojulari returns - we might finally see a full strength team.
to the 2004 season, where Coughlin made the switch from Warner to Eli after Week 10, when we were sitting at 5-4. As it turned out, an 8-8 record that year may have been enough to put us in the playoffs, so on paper, it seemed like curious timing. But Coughlin was playing a long game. He knew Eli was the the future, and that year's team (even with Warner at QB) had a fairly low ceiling. So operating under the idea that what must be done eventually should be done immediately, he made the switch.
That year's team probably performed worse with Eli over the final seven games than it would have with Warner, but the decision was never about those last seven games. It was about the 15 seasons that would follow.
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
Can't make a good deal? He got a 3rd and a 6th for Toney!
Also, teams knew the situation with Bradberry, getting anything for him at all would have been a miracle. They could have acquired an WR, but they have to put a limit on the cost and the reality of where they are right now.
The 6 - 2 record has really clouded how BAD of a situation that Schoen and Daboll inherited. They have earned a shitton of good-will getting this roster to 6 - 2 and should get awards for they earn a playoff spot.
Just don’t get the people who say we need to do something
Can’t make panic moves
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
but prices were too steep. We are staying put according to Rico.
Fine by me. Stay the course. Big picture. We're already ahead of schedule, these past eight weeks have been more than we could have hoped for before the season began. We're competitive, we're trying, and we're seeing good effort & results. That's good enough for me.
RE: Just don’t get the people who say we need to do something
Can’t make panic moves
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
The anti-trade crowd for some reason always touts a trade for an upgrade at WR is that it's a panic mode. The WRs are a very weak group, and have been for 8 weeks. Heck if we traded a 2nd and a 5th for Jeudy, that's a good get. Now it's true you lose a year or two of cost control since he's no longer a rookie. Yet he's still on his rookie deal. And if he checks out health-wise, then you've got a very good WR who would immediately be our best WR.
Now if Denver is asking for something crazy for him, then you pass. Additionally, this idea that hey let's just stay the course and make no changes, because essentially we are playing with house money is risky. There's no guarantee that next year is going to be a continued progression for this team. Case in point, who had Cincinnati at 4-4 at the midway point after last year's run? And speaking of Cincy, they looked pretty bad with Chase on the field yesterday.
Can’t make panic moves
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
The anti-trade crowd for some reason always touts a trade for an upgrade at WR is that it's a panic mode. The WRs are a very weak group, and have been for 8 weeks. Heck if we traded a 2nd and a 5th for Jeudy, that's a good get. Now it's true you lose a year or two of cost control since he's no longer a rookie. Yet he's still on his rookie deal. And if he checks out health-wise, then you've got a very good WR who would immediately be our best WR.
Now if Denver is asking for something crazy for him, then you pass. Additionally, this idea that hey let's just stay the course and make no changes, because essentially we are playing with house money is risky. There's no guarantee that next year is going to be a continued progression for this team. Case in point, who had Cincinnati at 4-4 at the midway point after last year's run? And speaking of Cincy, they looked pretty bad with Chase on the field yesterday.
I would consider a #2 and 5 for jeudy
Because that isn’t a panic move. Pretty close to fair compensation
Cost controlled for a yr with upside
Be our best wr on team. He is spotty but talent is there
What I don’t want is overpaying because we have to have anyone
That’s the kind of panic move I am talking about
RE: RE: Just don’t get the people who say we need to do something
Can’t make panic moves
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
The anti-trade crowd for some reason always touts a trade for an upgrade at WR is that it's a panic mode. The WRs are a very weak group, and have been for 8 weeks. Heck if we traded a 2nd and a 5th for Jeudy, that's a good get. Now it's true you lose a year or two of cost control since he's no longer a rookie. Yet he's still on his rookie deal. And if he checks out health-wise, then you've got a very good WR who would immediately be our best WR.
Now if Denver is asking for something crazy for him, then you pass. Additionally, this idea that hey let's just stay the course and make no changes, because essentially we are playing with house money is risky. There's no guarantee that next year is going to be a continued progression for this team. Case in point, who had Cincinnati at 4-4 at the midway point after last year's run? And speaking of Cincy, they looked pretty bad with Chase on the field yesterday.
Anti Trade Crowd: we have the worst WRs in the entire NFL
Also Anti Trade Crowd: no need to panic and Trade for a WR when we can just draft one
Can’t make panic moves
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
The anti-trade crowd for some reason always touts a trade for an upgrade at WR is that it's a panic mode. The WRs are a very weak group, and have been for 8 weeks. Heck if we traded a 2nd and a 5th for Jeudy, that's a good get. Now it's true you lose a year or two of cost control since he's no longer a rookie. Yet he's still on his rookie deal. And if he checks out health-wise, then you've got a very good WR who would immediately be our best WR.
Now if Denver is asking for something crazy for him, then you pass. Additionally, this idea that hey let's just stay the course and make no changes, because essentially we are playing with house money is risky. There's no guarantee that next year is going to be a continued progression for this team. Case in point, who had Cincinnati at 4-4 at the midway point after last year's run? And speaking of Cincy, they looked pretty bad with Chase on the field yesterday.
Anti Trade Crowd: we have the worst WRs in the entire NFL
Also Anti Trade Crowd: no need to panic and Trade for a WR when we can just draft one
Yep, a good GM is thinking long term
This team would need a lot of luck to get to SB if we make playoffs
Teams a raping teams for WR
I just don’t think this yr is the yr to move if you can’t get someone who is a long term fit or costs a ton
I want it all this yr too
But the true rebuild is next yr. One more draft and maybe a few solid FA moves that aren’t crazy money
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Some big trades already today. As noted over past few weeks, do not expect Giants to compromise future. Too many big decisions upcoming for them. Parting w/premium picks (first or second round) highly unlikely given state of current roster. GM Joe Schoen realistic about team.
sure we wanted to make a deal, but the price was too high. Schoen, Daboll, and the rest of the FO correctly aren't going to mortgage the future when despite our record, we need a lot more pieces to compete with the Eagles and Cowboys. And it is day one and two picks who are most likely to become those pieces.
Finally in the hunt for a legit season and can't upgrade a major need.
In the hunt for what exactly...
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
Yup. Especially considering our TE who was a valuable option in the passing game is now out for a month plus. Surprised they couldn't pluck a warm body for wr today... didn't even have to be a major name. Just get some help in here.
That we should not make a move because we are not a player is the stupidest fucking statement you can make. You think about starting 6-1 this season and blowing a playoff berth. If thry do that the damage to this organization may not be repairable. You think about that.
Make a stupid move, I didn't think that had to be qualified with all the braintust here. But adding a good young reciever who has another year or two left on his rookie deal that will cost you less then a first round pick must be considered, despite the fact we are nor 1 player away. We sucked when we added Leonard Williams, I hated tbe move at the time. Turns out it was a pretty good move.
Finally in the hunt for a legit season and can't upgrade a major need.
In the hunt for what exactly...
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
Agree. Winning teaches how to win, and begets more winning. Parcells wanted to win preseason games for that reason. I wouldn't give up 1st or second rounders, but below that if they could get a competent WR, TE or DL it would be helpful.
Then it tells us that they don’t believe the players available warrant their asking price. Usually, you see teams willing to overpay a bit if it’s the final piece, but my gut tells me the Giants still think they are a ways away from being a true SB contender.
Glass half full, they have 11 projected picks and 60mil in cap space heading into the off-season. But a ton of holes too if you count spots that they have pending FA’s at (QB, RB, WR1, WR2, C, DL, ILB, CB2, SS)
The good news is they have some young players at key spots that would otherwise require premium picks/big money to fill like Edge and OT
I dont think we are considering that this isn't the roster that Schoen is building his house on. A lot of these guys may not be here. The only ones anyone should be getting firmly attached to are his draftees, and maybe Barkley if they want to rely on him. This was a rebuild job.
I dont think we are considering that this isn't the roster that Schoen is building his house on. A lot of these guys may not be here. The only ones anyone should be getting firmly attached to are his draftees, and maybe Barkley if they want to rely on him. This was a rebuild job.
Pretty good chance a significant % of the defense is back. Outside of LW, it's a young group.
And on offense, I expect both young, bookend tackles, the TE, and a few of the interior OLs to be back.
I'll leave SB and Jones out for now. I do feel the % of keeping SB is probably growing higher each passing weak.
Regardless, that's a material % of the same players.
when no matter what this QB and RB bring us this year, admirable as it is, there is still question whether they are the future, and why gamble with it. What is so hard to understand here you dolts...
insulting people who don't agree with you won't win you an argument. Adding a wr to a 6-2 team who desperately needs to improve the unit is plenty logical.
it all depends on the cost...it takes two to tango. If the price is high do you overpay just to get a WR in the room now?
Over-paying is never a good idea, but paying market prices for premium talent, often does make sense. It seems people here don't want to pay anything. DJ Moore, if you could get him for a 2nd rounder has a 90%+ chance to be better than any 2nd rounder you will draft. But we have people here saying never. That's absurd. If Moore is even avail at that price.
I dont think we are considering that this isn't the roster that Schoen is building his house on. A lot of these guys may not be here. The only ones anyone should be getting firmly attached to are his draftees, and maybe Barkley if they want to rely on him. This was a rebuild job.
Exactly. Ask the Commanders how valuable the experience of making the 2020 playoffs was for them. The Raiders making the playoffs last year really helped propel them to greater heights, didn't it?
I get it -- we've been bad for so long that people want to make the most out of what's happening. But if you even take the "we're not one player away" argument out of the equation, we're dealing with major financial constraints. I mean, we're at the point that we're barely able to afford elevating practice squad guys when we need them.
I keep hearing we can get cheap, good talent for a second-day draft pick but nobody has come up with players that meet that criteria. We have a GM who is clearly not going to spend against what we can do down the road just to get a year 1 rebuild team to a place where we might, maybe, win a single playoff game. That was Buffalo's game plan, and I'm sure that same plan is being followed here.
Era how the late season surges were going to give us momentum for the following year, and each time it proved itself wrong.
The same goes for making the playoffs to get experience. You win in the playoffs by being the better team. Everything else is just fairy tales. If the Giants go 2-7 and miss the playoffs because they didn’t trade for DJ Moore, than this team wasn’t worthy of going to the playoffs anyway.
Building to be consistent playoff contender is the way to go, not reactionary moves because you’ve won a bunch of one score games in what you thought was a rebuilding year.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
34s
#Giants Schoen - ttade talks were ongoing...talked to some of the teams about names we heard simce august -- but the pricepoint didnt match up...actually talked about a few positions
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
10s
Schoen said they had conversations with teams heading into the trade deadline, but the price didn't match up. "You have to have two to tango." Schoen said wide receiver was one of the positions discussed.
I dont think we are considering that this isn't the roster that Schoen is building his house on. A lot of these guys may not be here. The only ones anyone should be getting firmly attached to are his draftees, and maybe Barkley if they want to rely on him. This was a rebuild job.
Yep, I've mentioned it before (as as Terps and others) to expect the roster to look different not only in 2023, but when it morphs into their vision. There's going to be considerable turnover ahead.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants Schoen - team will be in good cap space next year, but may have to redo another contract or to make room this year
...pr squad elevations and IR replacements cost money
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
17s
Schoen said Daboll did a phenomenal job with his staff. He credits his leadership and just being himself. Daboll today is the same Daboll he worked with the previous years.
but Bears second beats our second and a second plus another pick might not have got it done unless it was a 5th or higher. I trust Shoen. People on this Board are really going to lose their shit this offseason when we don't make any splash moves in free agency but rather sign 3 or 4 mid-level week two free agents.
but Bears second beats our second and a second plus another pick might not have got it done unless it was a 5th or higher. I trust Shoen. People on this Board are really going to lose their shit this offseason when we don't make any splash moves in free agency but rather sign 3 or 4 mid-level week two free agents.
I would not have offered up a 2 for Claypool but I would have been tempted to flip our Kadarius draft capital for him.
is that we have two very distinct opponent groups:
Those that were sellers or seemingly looking to the future at the deadline:
Lions
Colts
Wash- twice
Texans
and those going for a possible SB berth:
Vikings
Boys
Eagles-twice
Win 4 games and we should be in the playoffs. So that means win games from the 4 teams in the first group and we are in. Sweep that group and we have 11 wins and looking to steal one from the second group.
Either way a post season berth rides on beating the first group 4 of 5 games.
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
41s
Schoen said Parcells always told him that the quickest way for a head coach to get fired is not developing young talent. Schoen and Daboll are on the same page on that.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
39s
#Giants Schoen - very few rookies are instant coffee when they come in the building....you need to develop your young players to win...learned this from parcells when they were in miami
however, I am glad they did not give up draft capital...Giants were never going to the Super Bowl this yeas..... and "Schoen said Parcells always told him that the quickest way for a head coach to get fired is not developing young talent. Schoen and Daboll are on the same page on that." I agree wholeheartedly with this statement thus draft capital is important with the team especially where they are at.
is that we have two very distinct opponent groups:
Those that were sellers or seemingly looking to the future at the deadline:
Lions
Colts
Wash- twice
Texans
and those going for a possible SB berth:
Vikings
Boys
Eagles-twice
Win 4 games and we should be in the playoffs. So that means win games from the 4 teams in the first group and we are in. Sweep that group and we have 11 wins and looking to steal one from the second group.
Either way a post season berth rides on beating the first group 4 of 5 games.
is that we have two very distinct opponent groups:
Those that were sellers or seemingly looking to the future at the deadline:
Lions
Colts
Wash- twice
Texans
and those going for a possible SB berth:
Vikings
Boys
Eagles-twice
Win 4 games and we should be in the playoffs. So that means win games from the 4 teams in the first group and we are in. Sweep that group and we have 11 wins and looking to steal one from the second group.
Either way a post season berth rides on beating the first group 4 of 5 games.
for what they wanted and as I have said numerous times, the little cap space they have left is for the PS call ups because of all the injuries - it was $200k alone this past weekend and OTC has them under by $2.9 mill.
To those who think the staff may think the problem is not the WRs, I find it hard to believe that Sy'56 would be that wrong. He has said week after week that this is a bottom of the league group.
Yes, the QB may also be a contributing factor and last weekend he was pretty bad.
Schoen and Daboll have a plan. They will stick to it.
I found it interesting that they will ask certain players if they would like to start extension talks...my guess is Julian Love, Saquon Barkley, and perhaps LW so they can get his cap hit down for next year. Dexter Lawrence would be another candidate and perhaps Adoree Jackson.
I do not believe Jones will be in that conversation.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Quick takeaways from Joe Schoen:
• They had talks about players at multiple positions, but value didn't match up. Didn't want to be "reckless" with picks.
• Said he got a call on team trying to trade for one Giant. Response was a "hard no."
• Schoen and staff will have meetings about potential in-season extensions this week. If anything is to happen, he'd want it done by Monday. Did not sound like a Daniel Jones in-season extension is on the table.
• Schoen has fingers crossed Golladay will return post bye.
• Schoen stuck to the company line that the Toney trade was "the best decision for the organization." Schoen said Toney was going to practice the day the trade went down, so he is healthy.
• Schoen said he'll try to see the top 100 draft prospects in-person this fall.
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
but some of you sound like NOPE no WAYY...NO WAY can't go all in!!!
Think it through first....not everything is so fucking black and white or all or nothing.
Almost all of us did. And when we thought about it long enough, we all thought of Dave Gettleman...
DG never made this kind of deal unless you count Leo Williams and that was a steal.
Pretty sure Schoen was not able to find value for the price, it s as simple as that. Draft picks are capital to be spent either in a trade for a value that fits your teams circumstances or to add home grown talent to the roster.
Every circumstance is different and GM is the guy to determine what is best move at that time.
This had nothing to do with rigidly hanging onto draft picks, it was about value for those picks. Fans might have some of the name receivers available rated higher than did Schoen.
at this time, not making a move is not the worst thing IMO.
Schoen said in the conversation, "you don't want to shop hungry". Where this team is...that makes sense.
He can do more next year, and spend a little money.
They need another potentially good draft.
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
This management team is light years better than the last ten years of laughable incompotence, plagued by inferior management and coaching that specialized in losing. Nothing they could afford to add this season can compete with the depth and talent of both the eagles and boys.......so stay the course......and focus on 23'.......tune out the chatter and keep climbing that ladder!
Trading Barkley now sends such a bad message when your 6-2 and a good portion of your fan base is excited for the first time in 6 years. Also if we have faith in Schoen than we have to have faith that if they retain him that Schoen can leverage a high value player at a lower cost position into a contract that works for the team.
No chance in hell Schoen was moving Saquon. None. That'd be the equivalent of waving the white flag on the season & that'd do wonders for the morale of the team/the fan base. The blowback would've been on par with Eli getting benched. As for what to do with Saquon this offseason...that's a legit ?.
I wouldn’t be so sure Barkley isn’t part of their plans
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
Sometimes you buy a stock and it goes up or down based on its performance. Look at Amazon which is down 48 percent from its 52 week high. We made an investment last year and it didn’t pan out. You can hope and prey the stock recovers or sell it for the best you can. This is what the Giants did. We need to move on and look forward.
but they hope that they'll draft a player in the 2nd round that's as good as Claypool.
Based on what you know now, is Robinson better than Claypool?
I for one would rather the proven player over the draft pick...this of course is at the right price. I'd rather have Claypool over Wandale, but it's still early for both players. I sure hope after this coming offseason that we are still not searching for outside WRs.
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
But that's the thing... it wasn't a 1st round pick any longer. You can argue the pick shouldn't have been made in the first place, sure, but he was providing nothing for the Giants.
Trading Barkley now sends such a bad message when your 6-2 and a good portion of your fan base is excited for the first time in 6 years. Also if we have faith in Schoen than we have to have faith that if they retain him that Schoen can leverage a high value player at a lower cost position into a contract that works for the team.
Well, the point is moot.
But there are a lot of posters who are giving the impression that this season is an illusion. Fool's Gold. And that it's the long view that matters. And picks are the real gold.
I can buy that position of taking a long view (although I would have been perfectly fine buying a WR to help the offense).
Since I consider the RB position fungible, I could have lived with moving SB to get a basket of picks like Carolina received for CMC.
I’m sure you’ve addressed it, but I must’ve missed it. Do you think the Niners made a mistake trading for CMC? I think the RB argument has become so overstated. The Niners are a win now team and CMC is much more valuable to them than draft picks. The Rams wanted him too. Both Shanahan & McVay are thought of highly.
Derek Henry is playing fantastic right now. CMC and Henry got 2nd contracts as well.
I’m much more confident that Barkley will get another contract (team friendly) than Jones will.
I’m sure you’ve addressed it, but I must’ve missed it. Do you think the Niners made a mistake trading for CMC? I think the RB argument has become so overstated. The Niners are a win now team and CMC is much more valuable to them than draft picks. The Rams wanted him too. Both Shanahan & McVay are thought of highly.
Derek Henry is playing fantastic right now. CMC and Henry got 2nd contracts as well.
I’m much more confident that Barkley will get another contract (team friendly) than Jones will.
The way Shanahan works his running games, and with a healthy Dabo, Kittles, Aiyuk and Jusz, I was surprised the 9ers made that trade.
But I understand why they did it. This was a luxury move for a team loaded on both sides of the ball and ready to win now. Add another toy with the intent to separate from the competition.
We aren't near where the 9ers are as a team, so keeping a Barkley would bad timing in the building process - IMV.
Schoen and Daboll want to get a WR. They don't trade for one based it's based on the budget and the cost of the pick going back in return. No way in hell Daboll is saying to save the 5th rounder or we need to save cap space for next season.
If the only trade to be made is going to cost a high pick? I am fine with waiting. I wouldn't have traded the 2nd for Claypool who I think is a bit overrated.
The thing you continue to refuse understand is that, this market wasnt taking late round picks for WR’s and, the ones who were available weren’t worth mortgaging the future for.
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
Schoen and Daboll want to get a WR. They don't trade for one based it's based on the budget and the cost of the pick going back in return. No way in hell Daboll is saying to save the 5th rounder or we need to save cap space for next season.
If the only trade to be made is going to cost a high pick? I am fine with waiting. I wouldn't have traded the 2nd for Claypool who I think is a bit overrated.
The thing you continue to refuse understand is that, this market wasnt taking late round picks for WR’s and, the ones who were available weren’t worth mortgaging the future for.
But please, continue your tantrum.
Moore is good, if he was on the market. We don't know. Guys like him don't grow on trees. It is very reasonable to think we might not get a chance at a guy as good as him for the next 5 years. A talent that could alter the trajectory of the franchise. Very few 2nd round guys in the entire NFL will be as good as him.
I said numerous times I wouldn’t trade high pick for average talents like claypool.
I railed against the takes that trading a pick for a player that could help us was dangerous, I said it was not akin to mortgaging the future. Especially if that player could stick here for more than 9 games. You had people here saying no way to any trade whatsoever.
Wasn’t meant to be. I haven’t complained once today after 4pm. But I’ll continue to say some of the anti trade talk was too fearful.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Eric.. Gut feeling, do you think the Giants make a move?
Quote:
the trade deadline is at 4PM.
Eric.. Gut feeling, do you think the Giants make a move?
I think they are looking at all options. But I would be disappointed if they traded away a 1st or 2nd round pick for anyone.
This team is not one player away.
If you want to catch the Cowboys and Eagles, you have to wait til next year and you have to have your draft picks.
And if you think the QB is a problem, you'd be insane to trade any picks.
Quote:
the trade deadline is at 4PM.
Eric.. Gut feeling, do you think the Giants make a move?
According to Rico a move doesn't seem likely...
Rico : 1:34 pm : link : reply
We're not gonna do anything. But we were in play for Moore a few weeks ago and Jeudy more recently.
Quote:
In comment 15893758 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the trade deadline is at 4PM.
Eric.. Gut feeling, do you think the Giants make a move?
I think they are looking at all options. But I would be disappointed if they traded away a 1st or 2nd round pick for anyone.
This team is not one player away.
If you want to catch the Cowboys and Eagles, you have to wait til next year and you have to have your draft picks.
And if you think the QB is a problem, you'd be insane to trade any picks.
I tend to agree but if they think jones isn’t the answer my god are we in trouble because there is NO way at this rate we are going to be in striking distance of the top 3 qbs and will take beyond a fortune to move up.
We aren’t a player away but a guy like Jeudy helps you next year and beyond. He is 23. I rather him than robinson(who we took in 2nd round)
This is smart. Getting a good deal is one thing, but a cash strapped team still rebuilding and only in year 1 of the administration overpaying is the kind of stupidity Gettleman made in his first year when he also overestimated the team. Thankfully we've moved on from the DG era.
Quote:
In comment 15893758 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the trade deadline is at 4PM.
Eric.. Gut feeling, do you think the Giants make a move?
According to Rico a move doesn't seem likely...
Quote:
Prices are too high.
Rico : 1:34 pm : link : reply
We're not gonna do anything. But we were in play for Moore a few weeks ago and Jeudy more recently.
Good... don't do anything stupid, stick to the plan. Everyone wants to rebuild and win. But they will always trash the rebuild for a win, then complain about the lack of rebuild when we lose.
So "since we're not one player away" we cannot trade a pick for a WR we plan on keeping for the long haul. Because...why exactly?
Or, we cannot trade a mid to late rounder for an adequate WR and maybe take on a bigger contract, without getting into the cap nonsense, why exactly?
Why is everything so "win now ohhh noes..." WTF happened to team building and filling a gapingly large hole?
It's all or nothing I take it? WTF.
Think it through first....not everything is so fucking black and white or all or nothing.
I'm kinda cool with whatever...not that anybody asked lol
You just can't operate a functional rebuild in the NFL when you lose that mid round pick.
Think it through first....not everything is so fucking black and white or all or nothing.
Spot on.
"Some of the best trades are the ones I never made."
Helps that they got Bradberry as well.
Point is, they aren't waiting
Hurts - AJ Brown - Devonte Smith
Dak - CeeDee Lamb - Gallup - Pollard
Those combos are gonna be around for a while.
Plus they'll look to get better in the draft. No guarantee we get on dallas/eagles level by just drafting well in 2023.
Fuck the now. We've waited 10 years. LEt's ask Jones and BArkley and Thomas to win more games with Crosby, Stills and Nash at WR and why? "Because we aren't ready to win."
If only George Young adopted this philosophy back in 1981 when he threw caution and responsibility in the garbage for a win now move, Rob Carpenter. A SECOND rounder! For a RB no less!!! The horror.
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
No need to buy hungry, both of them are not worth our 1st and 2nd.
Their asking price was higher than us, so we move on.
I think they are doing the right thing.
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
Seriously, when are you leaving? I had such high hopes.
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
WTF? suck it up man... we are light years behind the other teams in this division. And this GM has brought you a 6-2 record already.
See djm, they really are not trying. They are trolling you. Schoen is a plant. So is Daboll. All hail the Eagles!
So "since we're not one player away" we cannot trade a pick for a WR we plan on keeping for the long haul. Because...why exactly?
Or, we cannot trade a mid to late rounder for an adequate WR and maybe take on a bigger contract, without getting into the cap nonsense, why exactly?
Why is everything so "win now ohhh noes..." WTF happened to team building and filling a gapingly large hole?
It's all or nothing I take it? WTF.
Both Moore and Cooks would cost $20+ next season and potentially 2nd rounders and multiple picks. That affects who they are able to resign next offseason, especially when they have two players to make decisions on that may take a large portion of the money.
Also, potentially sending a 2nd rounder and more for someone like Jeudy would be easier on the cap, but also you're sending a premium pick on a player that has legit concerns and drop issues around them which could be used on a rookie WR without those issues.
Every decision affects the team greatly moving forward.
Think it through first....not everything is so fucking black and white or all or nothing.
Almost all of us did. And when we thought about it long enough, we all thought of Dave Gettleman...
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
With what cap space was he getting a WR?
Asking Golladay to donate some of his contract?
If the only trade to be made is going to cost a high pick? I am fine with waiting. I wouldn't have traded the 2nd for Claypool who I think is a bit overrated.
That year's team probably performed worse with Eli over the final seven games than it would have with Warner, but the decision was never about those last seven games. It was about the 15 seasons that would follow.
The way the current market is with day 2 picks going like candy I don't think Schoen should be willing to move 2nd rounders with this current team.
Quote:
but some of you sound like NOPE no WAYY...NO WAY can't go all in!!!
Think it through first....not everything is so fucking black and white or all or nothing.
Almost all of us did. And when we thought about it long enough, we all thought of Dave Gettleman...
DG never made this kind of deal unless you count Leo Williams and that was a steal.
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
He made a good deal getting a 3rd and a 6th for Toney when most of the NFL world thought the return would have been no more than a 6th rounder.
I trust him to do what is right for the long etrm benefit of the organization. We have seen enough bandaids not pan out.
That year's team probably performed worse with Eli over the final seven games than it would have with Warner, but the decision was never about those last seven games. It was about the 15 seasons that would follow.
Good comparison.
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
Can't make a good deal? He got a 3rd and a 6th for Toney!
Also, teams knew the situation with Bradberry, getting anything for him at all would have been a miracle. They could have acquired an WR, but they have to put a limit on the cost and the reality of where they are right now.
The 6 - 2 record has really clouded how BAD of a situation that Schoen and Daboll inherited. They have earned a shitton of good-will getting this roster to 6 - 2 and should get awards for they earn a playoff spot.
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
In comment 15893821 Giants73 said:
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
We don't have the cap space to take on a contract even if we traded a pick. We barely have enough space to finish the season.
with good drafting next year we can close the gap. We didn't get in this shape in one year, we won't get out of it in one year.
I see a team that needs 2- wide receivers, 1- TE, 2-interior OL, 2-ILB, 1-DT, punt returner
I count 9 players. Nine players away from a really good team.
Fine by me. Stay the course. Big picture. We're already ahead of schedule, these past eight weeks have been more than we could have hoped for before the season began. We're competitive, we're trying, and we're seeing good effort & results. That's good enough for me.
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
The anti-trade crowd for some reason always touts a trade for an upgrade at WR is that it's a panic mode. The WRs are a very weak group, and have been for 8 weeks. Heck if we traded a 2nd and a 5th for Jeudy, that's a good get. Now it's true you lose a year or two of cost control since he's no longer a rookie. Yet he's still on his rookie deal. And if he checks out health-wise, then you've got a very good WR who would immediately be our best WR.
Now if Denver is asking for something crazy for him, then you pass. Additionally, this idea that hey let's just stay the course and make no changes, because essentially we are playing with house money is risky. There's no guarantee that next year is going to be a continued progression for this team. Case in point, who had Cincinnati at 4-4 at the midway point after last year's run? And speaking of Cincy, they looked pretty bad with Chase on the field yesterday.
Stay the course. Jeudy was in play, but don't see it happening. 80 mins to go.
Quote:
Can’t make panic moves
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
The anti-trade crowd for some reason always touts a trade for an upgrade at WR is that it's a panic mode. The WRs are a very weak group, and have been for 8 weeks. Heck if we traded a 2nd and a 5th for Jeudy, that's a good get. Now it's true you lose a year or two of cost control since he's no longer a rookie. Yet he's still on his rookie deal. And if he checks out health-wise, then you've got a very good WR who would immediately be our best WR.
Now if Denver is asking for something crazy for him, then you pass. Additionally, this idea that hey let's just stay the course and make no changes, because essentially we are playing with house money is risky. There's no guarantee that next year is going to be a continued progression for this team. Case in point, who had Cincinnati at 4-4 at the midway point after last year's run? And speaking of Cincy, they looked pretty bad with Chase on the field yesterday.
I would consider a #2 and 5 for jeudy
Because that isn’t a panic move. Pretty close to fair compensation
Cost controlled for a yr with upside
Be our best wr on team. He is spotty but talent is there
What I don’t want is overpaying because we have to have anyone
That’s the kind of panic move I am talking about
Quote:
Can’t make panic moves
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
The anti-trade crowd for some reason always touts a trade for an upgrade at WR is that it's a panic mode. The WRs are a very weak group, and have been for 8 weeks. Heck if we traded a 2nd and a 5th for Jeudy, that's a good get. Now it's true you lose a year or two of cost control since he's no longer a rookie. Yet he's still on his rookie deal. And if he checks out health-wise, then you've got a very good WR who would immediately be our best WR.
Now if Denver is asking for something crazy for him, then you pass. Additionally, this idea that hey let's just stay the course and make no changes, because essentially we are playing with house money is risky. There's no guarantee that next year is going to be a continued progression for this team. Case in point, who had Cincinnati at 4-4 at the midway point after last year's run? And speaking of Cincy, they looked pretty bad with Chase on the field yesterday.
Anti Trade Crowd: we have the worst WRs in the entire NFL
Also Anti Trade Crowd: no need to panic and Trade for a WR when we can just draft one
Quote:
In comment 15893875 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Can’t make panic moves
Long term, WRs are much easier on the cap if you draft them well
We have enough picks to maneuver in 2nd or 3rd rd ( or both) to get a couple of cost controlled WR
Can’t mortgage to future.
Rather stock up team in general and hit on most of our draft picks in 2023
Let these coaches mold them properly
Have a contender for the decade
Yes a wr would be nice
But if toney gets u a 3 and 6, we are gonna have to give up our #1 for jeudy or Moore
The anti-trade crowd for some reason always touts a trade for an upgrade at WR is that it's a panic mode. The WRs are a very weak group, and have been for 8 weeks. Heck if we traded a 2nd and a 5th for Jeudy, that's a good get. Now it's true you lose a year or two of cost control since he's no longer a rookie. Yet he's still on his rookie deal. And if he checks out health-wise, then you've got a very good WR who would immediately be our best WR.
Now if Denver is asking for something crazy for him, then you pass. Additionally, this idea that hey let's just stay the course and make no changes, because essentially we are playing with house money is risky. There's no guarantee that next year is going to be a continued progression for this team. Case in point, who had Cincinnati at 4-4 at the midway point after last year's run? And speaking of Cincy, they looked pretty bad with Chase on the field yesterday.
Anti Trade Crowd: we have the worst WRs in the entire NFL
Also Anti Trade Crowd: no need to panic and Trade for a WR when we can just draft one
Yep, a good GM is thinking long term
This team would need a lot of luck to get to SB if we make playoffs
Teams a raping teams for WR
I just don’t think this yr is the yr to move if you can’t get someone who is a long term fit or costs a ton
I want it all this yr too
But the true rebuild is next yr. One more draft and maybe a few solid FA moves that aren’t crazy money
We don't have the cap space to take on a contract even if we traded a pick. We barely have enough space to finish the season.
with good drafting next year we can close the gap. We didn't get in this shape in one year, we won't get out of it in one year.
I see a team that needs 2- wide receivers, 1- TE, 2-interior OL, 2-ILB, 1-DT, punt returner
I count 9 players. Nine players away from a really good team.
They need at LEAST three WR. And the punt returner will be found via another player (WR, CB, etc) - I can't think of any team that has punt returner that does nothing else.
1) Believe Golladay can return and contribute
2) The WR group is not the biggest problem the team faces
Give Sy's game review a read for some more context on number two.
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Some big trades already today. As noted over past few weeks, do not expect Giants to compromise future. Too many big decisions upcoming for them. Parting w/premium picks (first or second round) highly unlikely given state of current roster. GM Joe Schoen realistic about team.
I like this..
In the hunt for what exactly...
In comment 15893819 riceneggs said:
Helps that they got Bradberry as well.
Point is, they aren't waiting
Hurts - AJ Brown - Devonte Smith
Dak - CeeDee Lamb - Gallup - Pollard
Those combos are gonna be around for a while.
Plus they'll look to get better in the draft. No guarantee we get on dallas/eagles level by just drafting well in 2023.
In comment 15893964 bw in dc said:
In comment 15893964 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Finally in the hunt for a legit season and can't upgrade a major need.
That would be a catastophic failure on the GM's part not to get a big offer for Saquon before letting him walk...
Quote:
Finally in the hunt for a legit season and can't upgrade a major need.
In the hunt for what exactly...
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
Quote:
In comment 15893964 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Finally in the hunt for a legit season and can't upgrade a major need.
In the hunt for what exactly...
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
Yup. Especially considering our TE who was a valuable option in the passing game is now out for a month plus. Surprised they couldn't pluck a warm body for wr today... didn't even have to be a major name. Just get some help in here.
Quote:
In comment 15893964 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Finally in the hunt for a legit season and can't upgrade a major need.
In the hunt for what exactly...
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
I think they are still on track to make the playoffs regardless.
Quote:
In comment 15893964 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Finally in the hunt for a legit season and can't upgrade a major need.
In the hunt for what exactly...
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
Agree. Winning teaches how to win, and begets more winning. Parcells wanted to win preseason games for that reason. I wouldn't give up 1st or second rounders, but below that if they could get a competent WR, TE or DL it would be helpful.
Glass half full, they have 11 projected picks and 60mil in cap space heading into the off-season. But a ton of holes too if you count spots that they have pending FA’s at (QB, RB, WR1, WR2, C, DL, ILB, CB2, SS)
The good news is they have some young players at key spots that would otherwise require premium picks/big money to fill like Edge and OT
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
I think they are still on track to make the playoffs regardless.
And obtaining a better WR improves those odds.
insulting people who don't agree with you won't win you an argument. Adding a wr to a 6-2 team who desperately needs to improve the unit is plenty logical.
Quote:
when no matter what this QB and RB bring us this year, admirable as it is, there is still question whether they are the future, and why gamble with it. What is so hard to understand here you dolts...
insulting people who don't agree with you won't win you an argument. Adding a wr to a 6-2 team who desperately needs to improve the unit is plenty logical.
Yes, but at what cost? Is Chase Claypool, who has not looked the same since his rookie year, worth a 2nd Round pick when we can draft someone there and have him for 4 years versus 1.5 of Claypool?
Quote:
when no matter what this QB and RB bring us this year, admirable as it is, there is still question whether they are the future, and why gamble with it. What is so hard to understand here you dolts...
insulting people who don't agree with you won't win you an argument. Adding a wr to a 6-2 team who desperately needs to improve the unit is plenty logical.
it all depends on the cost...it takes two to tango. If the price is high do you overpay just to get a WR in the room now?
Quote:
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
I think they are still on track to make the playoffs regardless.
And obtaining a better WR improves those odds.
I'll need to duck when I hit submit, but stands a chance Daboll and Schoen look at the film and don't think the problem is the pass catchers.
Pretty good chance a significant % of the defense is back. Outside of LW, it's a young group.
And on offense, I expect both young, bookend tackles, the TE, and a few of the interior OLs to be back.
I'll leave SB and Jones out for now. I do feel the % of keeping SB is probably growing higher each passing weak.
Regardless, that's a material % of the same players.
Quote:
In comment 15894063 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
when no matter what this QB and RB bring us this year, admirable as it is, there is still question whether they are the future, and why gamble with it. What is so hard to understand here you dolts...
insulting people who don't agree with you won't win you an argument. Adding a wr to a 6-2 team who desperately needs to improve the unit is plenty logical.
it all depends on the cost...it takes two to tango. If the price is high do you overpay just to get a WR in the room now?
Over-paying is never a good idea, but paying market prices for premium talent, often does make sense. It seems people here don't want to pay anything. DJ Moore, if you could get him for a 2nd rounder has a 90%+ chance to be better than any 2nd rounder you will draft. But we have people here saying never. That's absurd. If Moore is even avail at that price.
Quote:
In comment 15894031 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
I think they are still on track to make the playoffs regardless.
And obtaining a better WR improves those odds.
I'll need to duck when I hit submit, but stands a chance Daboll and Schoen look at the film and don't think the problem is the pass catchers.
The WRs aren't good. But I think there's a chance they see more problems than just the WR corps.
Gasket has already been blown.
Some real pathetic takes on this board.
Exactly. Ask the Commanders how valuable the experience of making the 2020 playoffs was for them. The Raiders making the playoffs last year really helped propel them to greater heights, didn't it?
I get it -- we've been bad for so long that people want to make the most out of what's happening. But if you even take the "we're not one player away" argument out of the equation, we're dealing with major financial constraints. I mean, we're at the point that we're barely able to afford elevating practice squad guys when we need them.
I keep hearing we can get cheap, good talent for a second-day draft pick but nobody has come up with players that meet that criteria. We have a GM who is clearly not going to spend against what we can do down the road just to get a year 1 rebuild team to a place where we might, maybe, win a single playoff game. That was Buffalo's game plan, and I'm sure that same plan is being followed here.
@JordanRaanan
·
21s
No deals for the Giants. This regime has been clear from the start they are thinking long term. That has not changed.
My thought all along has been: Finally! Think this is the right approach for the franchise.
@rydunleavy
·
39s
Jerry Jeudy did not get traded. Said two weeks ago today that I thought he was one of their top 2-3 targets. Didn’t work out. Asking price high #Giants
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
The Giants had made calls and pursued some things, but Joe Schoen wasn’t going to give up major assets in year 1 of a rebuild.
Offloading Kadarius Toney for a late 3rd and a 6th stands as his lone recent move. We will speak to the Giants GM shortly here at the facility.
The same goes for making the playoffs to get experience. You win in the playoffs by being the better team. Everything else is just fairy tales. If the Giants go 2-7 and miss the playoffs because they didn’t trade for DJ Moore, than this team wasn’t worthy of going to the playoffs anyway.
Building to be consistent playoff contender is the way to go, not reactionary moves because you’ve won a bunch of one score games in what you thought was a rebuilding year.
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Joe Schoen: Sitting up here 6-2 after eight games, I'm excited about that.
@Dan_Salomone
·
55s
Joe Schoen said he's pleased with the way things are going internally. It's good to be 6-2, but they know there's some "meat on the bone."
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
51s
Schoen on trading Kadarius Toney: "It's a move that was made, best decision for the organization with where we are." #Giants
@Dan_Salomone
·
55s
Joe Schoen said the coaching staff has done a "hell of a job."
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Joe Schoen: “I’m pleased with where we are.”
@giantswfan
·
34s
#Giants Schoen - ttade talks were ongoing...talked to some of the teams about names we heard simce august -- but the pricepoint didnt match up...actually talked about a few positions
@Dan_Salomone
·
10s
Schoen said they had conversations with teams heading into the trade deadline, but the price didn't match up. "You have to have two to tango." Schoen said wide receiver was one of the positions discussed.
@giantswfan
·
26s
#Giants Schoen - WR was not only position he tried to add....not very mamy teams were sellers - teams think they are still in it..."hopeful" of golladay to play vs houston
@art_stapleton
·
47s
Joe Schoen on Kenny Golladay: "Fingers are crossed that he'll be back for Houston." Says he's hopeful he returns.
@rydunleavy
·
38s
Joe Schoen says ‘you can’t be reckless’ with draft capital. #Giants
Quote:
In comment 15894031 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
I think they are still on track to make the playoffs regardless.
And obtaining a better WR improves those odds.
I'll need to duck when I hit submit, but stands a chance Daboll and Schoen look at the film and don't think the problem is the pass catchers.
That is a helluva a way to look at it. ;)
I saw receivers open, too. But I don't view being open in the NFL like some do around here.
They view being open like receivers get in high school or the Big 12 or Pac 12 - so wide open you wonder if the other team has their defensive players in the penalty box.
@Dan_Salomone
·
26s
Schoen on the 2022 Giants: "There's a lot of tough dudes."
Yep, I've mentioned it before (as as Terps and others) to expect the roster to look different not only in 2023, but when it morphs into their vision. There's going to be considerable turnover ahead.
@giantswfan
·
33s
#Giants Schoen - this team has a lot of guys who care for each other and love football...resilient and dont give up...team has jelled even better than maybe planned
@giantswfan
·
22s
#Giants Schoen - Jones "has done a good job".."answered the ball when you got to have it" many times in 4th qtr
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
29s
Schoen said Daniel Jones has done a good job in "gotta have it" moments. "He's a gym rat. He's always around."
Quote:
In comment 15894031 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
Playoff spot and a chance to win a playoff game.
I know there is a lot of turnover YoY in the NFL, but getting playoff experience is always valuable.
I think they are still on track to make the playoffs regardless.
And obtaining a better WR improves those odds.
I'll need to duck when I hit submit, but stands a chance Daboll and Schoen look at the film and don't think the problem is the pass catchers.
I do wonder if the decision was made to bring back Jones already, would they have been more aggressive with someone like Claypool or Moore?
@giantswfan
·
21s
#Giants Schoen - barkley "pleased where he is"...has taken advantage of his chances
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
26s
Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones was in the building at 7:30 this morning. Players are off for the bye. “Didn’t surprise me a bit,” Schoen said.
@charlottecrrll
·
51s
Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones’ season so far: “I think he’s done a good job leading the team this year”
@giantswfan
·
26s
#Giants Schoen - will have contract strategy meetings this week about possible extensions ...but not after this week - don't want talks to be a distraction
@rydunleavy
·
22s
Joe Schoen says this is the week he’d want to entertain contract extensions for #Giants. After bye probably not because it becomes a distraction
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants Schoen - had trade talks about guys with expiring contracts that would hurt future cap space, but there were no fits
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Joe Schoen says it will be an ongoing evaluation of the roster, and specifically Daniel Jones: "We've got nine games left."
@giantswfan
·
26s
#Giants Schoen - will have contract strategy meetings this week about possible extensions ...but not after this week - don't want talks to be a distraction
Hmmm, that is interesting. Not out of left field but certainly more directed than I would have thought.
@giantswfan
·
58s
#Giants Schoen - a lot can change over the next nine games....jones and barkley are not the only guys who may be considered for extensions over the next week
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Joe Schoen said it’s an “ongoing evaluation” with all players about committing long term.
When asked specifically about Daniel Jones + Saquon Barkley being extended during season, Schoen said he would ideally look to have that convo this week (if they’re interested).
I do wonder if the decision was made to bring back Jones already, would they have been more aggressive with someone like Claypool or Moore?
I think they would have been if they were certain they didn’t need the assets to potentially get a QB
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants Schoen - team will be in good cap space next year, but may have to redo another contract or to make room this year
...pr squad elevations and IR replacements cost money
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Joe Schoen is crossing his fingers that #Giants don’t have to restructure any more contracts this year to make it through salary cap wise but he sounds doubtful
@giantswfan
·
1m
#Giants Schoen on OBJ - didnt know when he visited the building this year but says he would consider adding any healthy player who can help the roster
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
54s
Joe Schoen on OBJ being back in the team's facility visiting with Sterling Shepard a few weeks back: "I had no idea he was in the building."
Says he will always consider good players. Does not rule out a Beckham return. #Giants
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Joe Schoen says it will be an ongoing evaluation of the roster, and specifically Daniel Jones: "We've got nine games left."
What happened? I was told by some he's the guy already.
@giantswfan
·
54s
#Giants Schoen - got a trade inquiry for one of his players on monday "and the answer was a hard No...It was good player."
@giantswfan
·
17s
#Giants Schoen - very pleased with the play of the rookie class...and the vet FAs too...team leads the NFL with 12 non opening day players having taken snaps
@giantswfan
·
28s
#Giants Schoen - says toney was healthy and expected to practice thursday - but was traded first
@Dan_Salomone
·
24s
Schoen: "We've got some fighters on this roster."
@rydunleavy
·
22s
#Giants got 1 call to see if they were selling a ‘good player’ and it was a ‘hard no,’ Joe Schoen says.
Pure guess here: Saquon Barkley.
@JordanRaanan
·
21s
“He was going to practice Thursday.”
This was GM Joe Schoen’s response to Kadarius Toney’s claim that he wasn’t hurt. Toney was traded to the Chiefs on Thursday morning. #giants #chiefs
@rydunleavy
·
22s
#Giants got 1 call to see if they were selling a ‘good player’ and it was a ‘hard no,’ Joe Schoen says.
Pure guess here: Saquon Barkley.
My guess is Dex.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
13s
Joe Schoen says trading Kadarius Toney was “the best thing for both parties.”
@giantswfan
·
32s
#Giants Schoen - Daboll has done a great jon....he is a leader....commmunication skills...and did a "phonomenal job" building his staff
@Dan_Salomone
·
17s
Schoen said Daboll did a phenomenal job with his staff. He credits his leadership and just being himself. Daboll today is the same Daboll he worked with the previous years.
@giantswfan
·
15s
#Giants Schoen - researched with wink and kafka about balt and kc to learn about their winning recipies
I'll have the transcript and video up shortly.
@Dan_Salomone
·
25s
Is the Giants' style of winning games sustainable? "We're 6-2. ... Recipe or not, it's working."
@giantswfan
·
44s
#Giants Schoen - giants have made more plays than the other teams and havent beaten themselves....will see if it is sustainable
@giantswfan
·
10s
#Giants Schoen - players who he thought were good, are good....others have exceeded expectations, thanks to the staff
I would not have offered up a 2 for Claypool but I would have been tempted to flip our Kadarius draft capital for him.
@giantswfan
·
27s
#Giants Schoen - gets a weekly top 10 prospect report by position for the draft...plans to see the top 100 prospects before season in over
@rydunleavy
·
38s
#Giants Joe Schoen trying to see staff’s internal top 100 college players in person (10 at each position). He gets an updated report each week
Those that were sellers or seemingly looking to the future at the deadline:
Lions
Colts
Wash- twice
Texans
and those going for a possible SB berth:
Vikings
Boys
Eagles-twice
Win 4 games and we should be in the playoffs. So that means win games from the 4 teams in the first group and we are in. Sweep that group and we have 11 wins and looking to steal one from the second group.
Either way a post season berth rides on beating the first group 4 of 5 games.
@Dan_Salomone
·
41s
Schoen said Parcells always told him that the quickest way for a head coach to get fired is not developing young talent. Schoen and Daboll are on the same page on that.
@giantswfan
·
39s
#Giants Schoen - very few rookies are instant coffee when they come in the building....you need to develop your young players to win...learned this from parcells when they were in miami
@Dan_Salomone
·
40s
Schoen said he hasn't gotten used to being recognized in public. "It's a lot better than booing."
Fuck the now. We've waited 10 years. LEt's ask Jones and BArkley and Thomas to win more games with Crosby, Stills and Nash at WR and why? "Because we aren't ready to win."
If only George Young adopted this philosophy back in 1981 when he threw caution and responsibility in the garbage for a win now move, Rob Carpenter. A SECOND rounder! For a RB no less!!! The horror.
Your sarcasm and thoughts spell out exactly how I feel about this. But even I wouldnt spend a 2nd round pick on a Claypool like the Bears did for example.
Those that were sellers or seemingly looking to the future at the deadline:
Lions
Colts
Wash- twice
Texans
and those going for a possible SB berth:
Vikings
Boys
Eagles-twice
Win 4 games and we should be in the playoffs. So that means win games from the 4 teams in the first group and we are in. Sweep that group and we have 11 wins and looking to steal one from the second group.
Either way a post season berth rides on beating the first group 4 of 5 games.
Dallas is also on the schedule.
oe Schoen Talks Giants Fast Start & Goals for Second Half of 2022 | New York Giants - ( New Window )
The goal isn't now. Everyone needs to get that. Your 10 years of emotional distress cannot guide decisions.
Quote:
is that we have two very distinct opponent groups:
Those that were sellers or seemingly looking to the future at the deadline:
Lions
Colts
Wash- twice
Texans
and those going for a possible SB berth:
Vikings
Boys
Eagles-twice
Win 4 games and we should be in the playoffs. So that means win games from the 4 teams in the first group and we are in. Sweep that group and we have 11 wins and looking to steal one from the second group.
Either way a post season berth rides on beating the first group 4 of 5 games.
Dallas is also on the schedule.
That's why I wrote Boys...
This will come out after the season. Even if the jackass was just the PR... who knows, maybe we don't lose this past Sunday.
To those who think the staff may think the problem is not the WRs, I find it hard to believe that Sy'56 would be that wrong. He has said week after week that this is a bottom of the league group.
Yes, the QB may also be a contributing factor and last weekend he was pretty bad.
Schoen and Daboll have a plan. They will stick to it.
I found it interesting that they will ask certain players if they would like to start extension talks...my guess is Julian Love, Saquon Barkley, and perhaps LW so they can get his cap hit down for next year. Dexter Lawrence would be another candidate and perhaps Adoree Jackson.
I do not believe Jones will be in that conversation.
So far Schoen failed to move Bradberry and failed at acquiring a WR.
Think the words you want are blind faith.
"Winning this DG's roster" LOL
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Quick takeaways from Joe Schoen:
• They had talks about players at multiple positions, but value didn't match up. Didn't want to be "reckless" with picks.
• Said he got a call on team trying to trade for one Giant. Response was a "hard no."
• Schoen and staff will have meetings about potential in-season extensions this week. If anything is to happen, he'd want it done by Monday. Did not sound like a Daniel Jones in-season extension is on the table.
• Schoen has fingers crossed Golladay will return post bye.
• Schoen stuck to the company line that the Toney trade was "the best decision for the organization." Schoen said Toney was going to practice the day the trade went down, so he is healthy.
• Schoen said he'll try to see the top 100 draft prospects in-person this fall.
Or Dex....
I would have traded Barkley.
Quote:
Barkley?
Or Dex....
I narrowed it down to Barkley, Dex, and Jones. ;)
Quote:
.. oe Schoen Talks Giants Fast Start & Goals for Second Half of 2022 | New York Giants - ( New Window )
I don't think this is the same thing
Yeah, I think you are right. Just released around the same time I guess.
Quote:
In comment 15894377 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Barkley?
Or Dex....
I narrowed it down to Barkley, Dex, and Jones. ;)
Who would be that desperate to want Jones? I may have traded him of the three.....
Who would be that desperate to want Jones? I may have traded him of the three.....
I was kidding...
Quote:
Barkley?
I would have traded Barkley.
I could have easily supported that.
Quote:
Barkley?
Or Dex....
Most likely Barkley since his deal runs out, and Schoen exercised the 5th year option on Dex.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
The goal isn't now. Everyone needs to get that. Your 10 years of emotional distress cannot guide decisions.
couldn't have said it better myself.
Quote:
In comment 15893802 djm said:
Quote:
but some of you sound like NOPE no WAYY...NO WAY can't go all in!!!
Think it through first....not everything is so fucking black and white or all or nothing.
Almost all of us did. And when we thought about it long enough, we all thought of Dave Gettleman...
DG never made this kind of deal unless you count Leo Williams and that was a steal.
Pretty sure Schoen was not able to find value for the price, it s as simple as that. Draft picks are capital to be spent either in a trade for a value that fits your teams circumstances or to add home grown talent to the roster.
Every circumstance is different and GM is the guy to determine what is best move at that time.
This had nothing to do with rigidly hanging onto draft picks, it was about value for those picks. Fans might have some of the name receivers available rated higher than did Schoen.
Schoen said in the conversation, "you don't want to shop hungry". Where this team is...that makes sense.
He can do more next year, and spend a little money.
They need another potentially good draft.
Quote:
In comment 15894377 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Barkley?
I would have traded Barkley.
I could have easily supported that.
And tell the team your quitting. At 6-2. Alrighty then.
Quote:
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
I could have easily supported that.
And tell the team your quitting. At 6-2. Alrighty then.
I wanted to be a buyer today. I like where the defense is and think adding another competent WR would have stabilized this wobbly offense.
So, if we weren't going to be buyers, yes, I would have supported being sellers - SB - for some more picks.
Quote:
In comment 15893821 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
Nice try, but give it up already
Quote:
In comment 15894377 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Barkley?
I would have traded Barkley.
I could have easily supported that.
Trading Barkley now sends such a bad message when your 6-2 and a good portion of your fan base is excited for the first time in 6 years. Also if we have faith in Schoen than we have to have faith that if they retain him that Schoen can leverage a high value player at a lower cost position into a contract that works for the team.
Does he push for Pimelpton over James?
Does Cager get more snaps? Gates/Lemueix?
McFadden?
well see ellerson/rodarious.
interesting.
Quote:
In comment 15893821 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
Sometimes you buy a stock and it goes up or down based on its performance. Look at Amazon which is down 48 percent from its 52 week high. We made an investment last year and it didn’t pan out. You can hope and prey the stock recovers or sell it for the best you can. This is what the Giants did. We need to move on and look forward.
Based on what you know now, is Robinson better than Claypool?
I for one would rather the proven player over the draft pick...this of course is at the right price. I'd rather have Claypool over Wandale, but it's still early for both players. I sure hope after this coming offseason that we are still not searching for outside WRs.
Quote:
In comment 15893821 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
But that's the thing... it wasn't a 1st round pick any longer. You can argue the pick shouldn't have been made in the first place, sure, but he was providing nothing for the Giants.
I could have easily supported that.
Trading Barkley now sends such a bad message when your 6-2 and a good portion of your fan base is excited for the first time in 6 years. Also if we have faith in Schoen than we have to have faith that if they retain him that Schoen can leverage a high value player at a lower cost position into a contract that works for the team.
Well, the point is moot.
But there are a lot of posters who are giving the impression that this season is an illusion. Fool's Gold. And that it's the long view that matters. And picks are the real gold.
I can buy that position of taking a long view (although I would have been perfectly fine buying a WR to help the offense).
Since I consider the RB position fungible, I could have lived with moving SB to get a basket of picks like Carolina received for CMC.
Derek Henry is playing fantastic right now. CMC and Henry got 2nd contracts as well.
I’m much more confident that Barkley will get another contract (team friendly) than Jones will.
Derek Henry is playing fantastic right now. CMC and Henry got 2nd contracts as well.
I’m much more confident that Barkley will get another contract (team friendly) than Jones will.
The way Shanahan works his running games, and with a healthy Dabo, Kittles, Aiyuk and Jusz, I was surprised the 9ers made that trade.
But I understand why they did it. This was a luxury move for a team loaded on both sides of the ball and ready to win now. Add another toy with the intent to separate from the competition.
We aren't near where the 9ers are as a team, so keeping a Barkley would bad timing in the building process - IMV.
Its not just about staying in that slot. Its a valuable pick to trade. If they like someone who falls out of the 1st they can go get him.
There's also a very real possibility they'll need to trade up for a QB. You hold onto that ammo.
If the only trade to be made is going to cost a high pick? I am fine with waiting. I wouldn't have traded the 2nd for Claypool who I think is a bit overrated.
The thing you continue to refuse understand is that, this market wasnt taking late round picks for WR’s and, the ones who were available weren’t worth mortgaging the future for.
But please, continue your tantrum.
Quote:
In comment 15893821 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Trust is earned and he has yet to show he can make a good deal. Daboll has earned some trust winning with DG’s roster.
To quote Terps -- who's apparently done posting for good now because some children complained to mods about him daring to stick with his opinion about Jones -- The Toney trade was nearly the equivalent of Schoen pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Basically he turned nothing (which Toney ultimately was, for us) into a 3rd and 6th round pick.
Turning a 1st round pick 20th overall into a 3rd and a 5th a year later is a rabbit out of the hat. Try a fleecing by KC.
Lol. Continued cluelessness.
Quote:
Schoen and Daboll want to get a WR. They don't trade for one based it's based on the budget and the cost of the pick going back in return. No way in hell Daboll is saying to save the 5th rounder or we need to save cap space for next season.
If the only trade to be made is going to cost a high pick? I am fine with waiting. I wouldn't have traded the 2nd for Claypool who I think is a bit overrated.
The thing you continue to refuse understand is that, this market wasnt taking late round picks for WR’s and, the ones who were available weren’t worth mortgaging the future for.
But please, continue your tantrum.
Moore is good, if he was on the market. We don't know. Guys like him don't grow on trees. It is very reasonable to think we might not get a chance at a guy as good as him for the next 5 years. A talent that could alter the trajectory of the franchise. Very few 2nd round guys in the entire NFL will be as good as him.
I railed against the takes that trading a pick for a player that could help us was dangerous, I said it was not akin to mortgaging the future. Especially if that player could stick here for more than 9 games. You had people here saying no way to any trade whatsoever.
Wasn’t meant to be. I haven’t complained once today after 4pm. But I’ll continue to say some of the anti trade talk was too fearful.