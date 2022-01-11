for display only
Trade Deadline Passed: Giants stand pat

LawrenceTaylor56 : 11/1/2022 4:00 pm
Thoughts? Was hoping for Jeudy. But I'm okay with them doing nothing. I trust the FO.
Maybe when Golladay comes back  
DC Gmen Fan : 11/1/2022 4:01 pm : link
unfortunate  
Producer : 11/1/2022 4:02 pm : link
Lol  
BleedBlue : 11/1/2022 4:02 pm : link
While I will trust schoen I think it was a bad decision to not make a move. I can understand if cost was ridiculous but we highly over value draft picks. I’m taking Jeudy over a 2nd or 3rd round prospect. If cost was much higher than a 2 and 5 I guess I understand

It’s whatever. I’m jus annoyed we have to watch this trash receiving corp rest of way lol
not a big deal  
islander1 : 11/1/2022 4:03 pm : link
this is a playoff team, that's not REALLY a playoff team.
RE: unfortunate  
ChrisRick : 11/1/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15894128 Producer said:
Quote:
Wouldn't we have to know what players were out there and the asking prices to feel unfortunate to not come away with a trade?

I get us fans wanting a wide receiver badly, but maybe it is a good thing we didn't pull the trigger on any of the moves.
RE: unfortunate  
Mike in NY : 11/1/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15894128 Producer said:
Quote:
What is unfortunate about not overpaying for 1.5 years (at most) of players when this team is not as good as their 6-2 record and nobody available is going to change that? Are we a Super Bowl team with Daniel Jones at QB and this front 7 even if we were to add an elite WR (which none of the available names are) and a Brian Burns-type pass rusher?
I am mixed on this  
Giants86 : 11/1/2022 4:04 pm : link
No guarantee the future will pan out the way we think?

We are 6-2 and have a chance to make the playoffs right now.

Draft picks may not pan out? Live for today or save for tomorrow?

I was hoping we could get someone at a reasonable deal....


Patience  
Bleedin Blue : 11/1/2022 4:05 pm : link
Schoen has a plan, not going to derail it by giving up draft picks. There are many holes to fill.
thank god we did not give up  
stoneman : 11/1/2022 4:05 pm : link
any of our 5th, 6th, or 7th round picks.
Any chance this is like baseball  
BlueHurricane : 11/1/2022 4:05 pm : link
And we hear of something a bit after the deadline? Or is this confirmed from inside the building?
11 draft picks  
Breeze_94 : 11/1/2022 4:06 pm : link
60mil in cap space

My feeling is they don’t believe in DJ- so no point in adding a decent WR. So they will continue to rely on #26 and the defense.

More capital to trade up for a QB, which frees up money to upgrade other areas of the team (WR, IOL, LB, DL, CB2).

Remember, Buffalo made the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. Traded up for Allen the following offseason. The Giants have been scouting QB’s heavily

As they should have  
ZogZerg : 11/1/2022 4:06 pm : link
They obviously inquired and couldn't get a piece at a reasonable price. No reason to throw away too much for a player.

This team has a long way to go.
All good  
Spider43 : 11/1/2022 4:06 pm : link
I'm fine going to war with what we have. We have a formula that gave us 6 and 2. No reason to think we can't ride it for a few more wins.
Golladay to the rescue  
PatersonPlank : 11/1/2022 4:06 pm : link
Joe Schoen:  
Burt64 : 11/1/2022 4:07 pm : link
I think if it was set in stone  
GIANTS128 : 11/1/2022 4:07 pm : link
Jones was the future going forward we would have made a move for a WR(meaning we had picked up his 5th year option). Since we didnt this year just is what it is...Evaluating Jones...fixing the cap. Collecting draft picks. We have a nice little run going. Ill still enjoy it. Maybe we get healthier and make some noise an get to the playoffs.
If we were standing pat with this Receiver corps  
Essex : 11/1/2022 4:07 pm : link
we should have traded Barkley to get extra draft capital (if that was our plan). What are options now with Barkley, resign him to a deal that is astronomical and stupid or franchise him and have him be angry. If we are not committed to winning this year, we should have went the whole way then. Don't understand the consistency in this. You want draft capital go get it. But then Barkley has no business being on this roster given what happens in three months.
Agree  
mdthedream : 11/1/2022 4:07 pm : link
we just need someone that can help out. TE or WR postition would have been nice.
I was kind of hoping that someone  
jvm52106 : 11/1/2022 4:07 pm : link
would offer a boatload for Barkley. Again, he is in the last year of his deal and no idea if we sign him for next year.
I'm fine  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2022 4:07 pm : link
If a decent WR could have been had cheap, maybe, but clearly they either didn't like the prices, or the players, or both.
RE: thank god we did not give up  
Mike in NY : 11/1/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15894141 stoneman said:
Quote:
any of our 5th, 6th, or 7th round picks.


Nobody was available at that price. Teams wanted at least 1 2nd Day pick for any warm body (and some not so warm ones).
Why trust the FO?  
adamg : 11/1/2022 4:08 pm : link
Trust the coach.
No deals for the Giants. This regime has been clear from the start they are thinking long term. That has not changed.

My thought all along has been: Finally! Think this is the right approach for the franchise.
Works  
Harvest Blend : 11/1/2022 4:08 pm : link
for me. No doubt they did their diligence and found nothing to their liking.

Smart.
RE: Why trust the FO?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/1/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15894160 adamg said:
Quote:
Trust the coach.


The GM hired the coach.
RE: 11 draft picks  
Toth029 : 11/1/2022 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15894145 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
60mil in cap space

My feeling is they don’t believe in DJ- so no point in adding a decent WR. So they will continue to rely on #26 and the defense.

More capital to trade up for a QB, which frees up money to upgrade other areas of the team (WR, IOL, LB, DL, CB2).

Remember, Buffalo made the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. Traded up for Allen the following offseason. The Giants have been scouting QB’s heavily

That class, even in hindsight, is much better than this one. Heavy QB draft that allowed Lamar to drop heavily.

Stroud is in this one, and who? Even Stroud is not a great prospect. He doesn't have the mobility nor rocket arm.
RE: Joe Schoen:  
bw in dc : 11/1/2022 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15894151 Burt64 said:
Quote:


That was well done.
RE: ...  
Essex : 11/1/2022 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15894162 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
21s
No deals for the Giants. This regime has been clear from the start they are thinking long term. That has not changed.

My thought all along has been: Finally! Think this is the right approach for the franchise.

But with a Barkley situation on the horizon that will force us to do the opposite. What's the long term thinking with him?
RE: Lol  
Drewcon40 : 11/1/2022 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15894129 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
While I will trust schoen I think it was a bad decision to not make a move. I can understand if cost was ridiculous but we highly over value draft picks. I’m taking Jeudy over a 2nd or 3rd round prospect. If cost was much higher than a 2 and 5 I guess I understand

It’s whatever. I’m jus annoyed we have to watch this trash receiving corp rest of way lol


What if the ask was beyond a reasonable return or did not fit the cap situation?
It was the right move to hold the picks  
Heisenberg : 11/1/2022 4:09 pm : link
The roster has too many holes to trade picks at this point. Way too many weak spots.
RE: I am mixed on this  
Simms11 : 11/1/2022 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15894139 Giants86 said:
Quote:
No guarantee the future will pan out the way we think?

We are 6-2 and have a chance to make the playoffs right now.

Draft picks may not pan out? Live for today or save for tomorrow?

I was hoping we could get someone at a reasonable deal....


Yea, I agree that I’m also ambivalent, but I never looked at it as mortgaging the future, if we had to give up some draft capital. If they had a guy in mind, under a rookie deal, that they felt could come in here and help, as well as being potentially a longer term deal, then I would have jumped at it. However that didn’t appear to happen. I’m sure Schoen
looked into potential deals, but perhaps a bit too costly for this team. In my mind, and I think the Giants, it was never about getting this team to the Super Bowl this year, or even playoffs, but more about getting help for a laboring offense and not as a one year rental.
Essex  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/1/2022 4:10 pm : link
I've been fairly consistent with my views... I think Jones and Barkley are linked together.
I'm fine with it  
46and2Blue : 11/1/2022 4:11 pm : link
they would be happy with a playoff berth. But the real work happens this off season. We aren't close to cowboy's or eagles, and they will need everything have to build that kind of team for next year.
RE: not a big deal  
GMen72 : 11/1/2022 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15894132 islander1 said:
Quote:
this is a playoff team, that's not REALLY a playoff team.


This! Not to mention...when teams are giving up good players, there's baggage we're not hearing about.
Sounds like no one wanted to blink  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/1/2022 4:11 pm : link
and Schoen held firm. SHould be a fun offseason.
RE: Essex  
Essex : 11/1/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15894178 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I've been fairly consistent with my views... I think Jones and Barkley are linked together.

If we are not going to try to maximize this year and I get the opinion for that, Barkley should be on another team. Signing him to a long term deal is probably the worst thing we can do. I would get franchising him next year (I think it is about 10 million), but he is not going to want that and it will be a disaster.
RE: Lol  
Eman11 : 11/1/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15894129 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
While I will trust schoen I think it was a bad decision to not make a move. I can understand if cost was ridiculous but we highly over value draft picks. I’m taking Jeudy over a 2nd or 3rd round prospect. If cost was much higher than a 2 and 5 I guess I understand

It’s whatever. I’m jus annoyed we have to watch this trash receiving corp rest of way lol


What if we use that 2nd or 3rd next draft to move up and take a true #1 WR and have him under a team friendly cost controlled deal for 4-5 years?

I would’ve liked to see someone added but not at any cost both pick and dollar wise
Def feels like a fail by the FO  
dancing blue bear : 11/1/2022 4:13 pm : link
If you aren’t gonna make a move then keep toney. Get whatever you can outta him the 2nd half of the season and trade him in the off season.

To make a glaring weakness even worse during a playoff push- in a wide open conference seems like a poor decision. I felt trading toney was a precursor to a move. Maybe it was and they could not consummate a deal. Maybe there was no plan. Either way it’s a fail. In my opinion

I hope 6-2 becomes so commonplace that it needs not be treated with any reverence. But to make the team worse to hoard mid round picks seems foolish. Or to stick to a plan when circumstances have changed is not progressive thinking

I’m not out on JS by any means. Has done a lot of good and I think he’s the guy guy. And will get better in his role. But in this case I feel he didn’t get the job done.
RE: Maybe when Golladay comes back  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 11/1/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15894124 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
....


I'm hoping they play him and he starts.

I really don't think Golladay can be easier for a defense to shut down than Sills or Johnson. Golladay's game has never been separation--he's a big, physical, 50/50 jump ball guy. May as well play him is the way I see it.
So we ride with Golladay, Slayton, and Robinson  
stoneman : 11/1/2022 4:13 pm : link
could be worse - gonna take some health and no dog house from here on out.
RE: RE: Essex  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/1/2022 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15894186 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15894178 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I've been fairly consistent with my views... I think Jones and Barkley are linked together.


If we are not going to try to maximize this year and I get the opinion for that, Barkley should be on another team. Signing him to a long term deal is probably the worst thing we can do. I would get franchising him next year (I think it is about 10 million), but he is not going to want that and it will be a disaster.


If you think Jones is your guy, keeping Barkley makes sense. If you don't think Jones is your guy, trading Barkley made a lot of sense. That said, the 6-2 start made it virtually impossible for trading Barkley. The fan base would have exploded.
This team  
Harvest Blend : 11/1/2022 4:14 pm : link
has been chasing shit that isn't there for years that's why we have this mess. I'm happy at 6-2 with an actual long term plan in place.
Daboll is batting 1000%.......Schoen has been mixed  
George from PA : 11/1/2022 4:14 pm : link
Draft was decent. Toney trade minimized damage. FA additions with little cap was good but seems like coaches drove much of it.

But had several missteps....announcing cap saving goals pigtoed him in the corner with Bradberry. Grade is TBD.
Welp  
M.S. : 11/1/2022 4:15 pm : link

Joe Schoen couldn’t find a player he could get at the price he was willing to pay. No doubt he tried.
RE: RE: RE: Essex  
Essex : 11/1/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15894195 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15894186 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15894178 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I've been fairly consistent with my views... I think Jones and Barkley are linked together.


If we are not going to try to maximize this year and I get the opinion for that, Barkley should be on another team. Signing him to a long term deal is probably the worst thing we can do. I would get franchising him next year (I think it is about 10 million), but he is not going to want that and it will be a disaster.



If you think Jones is your guy, keeping Barkley makes sense. If you don't think Jones is your guy, trading Barkley made a lot of sense. That said, the 6-2 start made it virtually impossible for trading Barkley. The fan base would have exploded.

I get that this is a business, but if the fanbase is too stupid to realize some of the implications of what happens with Barkley at the end of the year and that none of them are particularly good for us (except the franchise tag), then what can you do. Let them explode.
Kinda glad they diddnt make a move  
Br00klyn : 11/1/2022 4:16 pm : link
so half the fanbase diddnt burst into hysterics for trading away a 6th round pick
RE: thank god we did not give up  
Watson : 11/1/2022 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15894141 stoneman said:
Quote:
any of our 5th, 6th, or 7th round picks.


LOL
RE: RE: RE: Essex  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/1/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15894195 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15894186 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15894178 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I've been fairly consistent with my views... I think Jones and Barkley are linked together.


If we are not going to try to maximize this year and I get the opinion for that, Barkley should be on another team. Signing him to a long term deal is probably the worst thing we can do. I would get franchising him next year (I think it is about 10 million), but he is not going to want that and it will be a disaster.



If you think Jones is your guy, keeping Barkley makes sense. If you don't think Jones is your guy, trading Barkley made a lot of sense. That said, the 6-2 start made it virtually impossible for trading Barkley. The fan base would have exploded.


Seems like the Giants could be indecisive in either direction, like that bear running around in circles from Woody Woodpecker.
The Giants of Yesteryear  
GiantGrit : 11/1/2022 4:19 pm : link
Made impulse signings, impulse draft picks and really lacked in vision and consistency of what they wanted this team to be.

Schoen & Daboll are going to do it their way. What they have right now is not sustainable long term. I highly doubt their ideal offensive identity is close to what we’re seeing on a weekly basis.

There is still a lot of change coming to this team in the next offseason. Picks give you cost controlled talent. A 2nd round pick can be used to maneuver back into the first or farther up to snag one of your targets.

For the first time in a long time the Giants have a clear cut plan. Thats a good sign. They still need to execute it. The heart wanted a WR, the head says right move.
I’m ok with not making a move  
Ben in Tampa : 11/1/2022 4:19 pm : link
If this team craters in the second half and misses the playoffs and/or the offense regress’ badly then Schoen will have a shit ton of heat on him from the talking heads going into the off-season.

Perception is reality in the NFL.
i'm fine with it  
UConn4523 : 11/1/2022 4:21 pm : link
its becoming clearer and clearer what Schoen believes in and I absolutely love the confidence on his part. A marginal WR upgrade does nothing and they weren't paying top dollar for a big upgrade when we just don't have a good enough roster in general.

Time for the players we have to step up even more. I'm fine with that message being sent. And I expect the 2023 roster to see a huge influx in talent and depth.
RE: Kinda glad they diddnt make a move  
Dr. D : 11/1/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15894205 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
so half the fanbase diddnt burst into hysterics for trading away a 6th round pick

I don't think anyone would've complained about trading a 6th rd pick, but who is the WR we could've gotten for a 6th rd pick?

It seems pretty clear it would've taken a 2nd rd pick and maybe more to get the kind of WRs that would've been an upgrade and were available.
passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
Eric on Li : 11/1/2022 4:23 pm : link
nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).

big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.
RE: i'm fine with it  
Mike in NY : 11/1/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15894234 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
its becoming clearer and clearer what Schoen believes in and I absolutely love the confidence on his part. A marginal WR upgrade does nothing and they weren't paying top dollar for a big upgrade when we just don't have a good enough roster in general.

Time for the players we have to step up even more. I'm fine with that message being sent. And I expect the 2023 roster to see a huge influx in talent and depth.


I agree 100% with this post
RE: Def feels like a fail by the FO  
bwitz : 11/1/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15894190 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
If you aren’t gonna make a move then keep toney. Get whatever you can outta him the 2nd half of the season and trade him in the off season.

To make a glaring weakness even worse during a playoff push- in a wide open conference seems like a poor decision. I felt trading toney was a precursor to a move. Maybe it was and they could not consummate a deal. Maybe there was no plan. Either way it’s a fail. In my opinion

I hope 6-2 becomes so commonplace that it needs not be treated with any reverence. But to make the team worse to hoard mid round picks seems foolish. Or to stick to a plan when circumstances have changed is not progressive thinking

I’m not out on JS by any means. Has done a lot of good and I think he’s the guy guy. And will get better in his role. But in this case I feel he didn’t get the job done.


How many times does it have to be said? Toney wasn’t going to fit here and he didn’t want to be here.

Jesus.
RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
Ben in Tampa : 11/1/2022 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).

big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.


What information do you have that Schoen passed on the deal?
RE: Essex  
Maijay : 11/1/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15894178 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I've been fairly consistent with my views... I think Jones and Barkley are linked together.


Maybe just maybe Jones and Barkley will be the cornerstones of our offense. I know it is blasphemous to some but Schoen might have plans to build this offense around these two players. If the team continues to win and make the playoffs the team can use their draft capital to strengthen other positions like WR, LB, and OL to just name a few. I know this might be a pipe dream on my part but dreams can come true.
RE: Def feels like a fail by the FO  
Mdgiantsfan : 11/1/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15894190 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
If you aren’t gonna make a move then keep toney. Get whatever you can outta him the 2nd half of the season and trade him in the off season.

To make a glaring weakness even worse during a playoff push- in a wide open conference seems like a poor decision. I felt trading toney was a precursor to a move. Maybe it was and they could not consummate a deal. Maybe there was no plan. Either way it’s a fail. In my opinion

I hope 6-2 becomes so commonplace that it needs not be treated with any reverence. But to make the team worse to hoard mid round picks seems foolish. Or to stick to a plan when circumstances have changed is not progressive thinking

I’m not out on JS by any means. Has done a lot of good and I think he’s the guy guy. And will get better in his role. But in this case I feel he didn’t get the job done.


Is it possible that Schoen is more confident and his (along with his staff’s) ability to find talent and thus values the draft picks? I must say it is disappointing to not see a move when looking at what we have at WR. As a fan, I don’t buy into this year’s early success being built upon in 2023…simply because I’ve seen that kill my hopes a few times the past 10 years. Draft picks are a crapshoot, so this season for me is a year we have to try and take advantage of. I’m not saying we should’ve thrown multiple first to a team for a WR, but rolling out Sills, Slayton, and the rest in a playoff run is a downer.
Someone please check on Giants73  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/1/2022 4:26 pm : link
Not a popular opinion....but  
GMen72 : 11/1/2022 4:27 pm : link
I think we'll be in the market for a QB in the draft and the Giants will need picks to trade down, if necessary. Paying an average QB $25-35 million at this stage of a rebuild is silly. Get a QB on a rookie contract and build a great roster around him (Eagles, Bills, KC, etc.). This year is fun but we should be looking to 2025, at the earliest.
RE: thank god we did not give up  
bwitz : 11/1/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15894141 stoneman said:
Quote:
any of our 5th, 6th, or 7th round picks.


Jesus. This market wasn’t taking those for a WR. Maybe pay attention?
I'm ok with it....  
BillKo : 11/1/2022 4:29 pm : link
this season is going better than expected and the two most questionable pieces - SB and DJ - are making a case to stick around.

We'll have a full compliment of draft picks, I believe a workable salary cap, and two pretty decent players to go forward with if it works out in the long range plan.

This is not our year to do damage in the playoffs.
RE: i'm fine with it  
dannyman3131 : 11/1/2022 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15894234 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
its becoming clearer and clearer what Schoen believes in and I absolutely love the confidence on his part. A marginal WR upgrade does nothing and they weren't paying top dollar for a big upgrade when we just don't have a good enough roster in general.

Time for the players we have to step up even more. I'm fine with that message being sent. And I expect the 2023 roster to see a huge influx in talent and depth.


A) the players they have now at WR are either practice squad or worse level talent. Not acceptable!
B) There is zero guarantee of a "huge influx in talent and depth" next year.
c) Fans and GM's over-rate draft picks entirely too much. If you can add a quality starter at a significant position of need you do it. Every round of the draft is a giant crap shoot.
RE: RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
Eric on Li : 11/1/2022 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15894246 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).

big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.



What information do you have that Schoen passed on the deal?


that teams don't generally prefer to trade within in their divison and the vikings picks are all currently slated to be later the nyg picks.

so in those 2 ways an equivalent round giants offer was tangibly better. but they didnt want to pay that price.

or the nyg dropped the ball not checking in/having interest in hockenson in the first place.

either way it doesn't matter, i think they missed out a big upgrade. Hockenson has 2x as many yards this year as any WR on the team, and he's doing it on 15 ypc.
RE: RE: 11 draft picks  
allstarjim : 11/1/2022 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15894168 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15894145 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


60mil in cap space

My feeling is they don’t believe in DJ- so no point in adding a decent WR. So they will continue to rely on #26 and the defense.

More capital to trade up for a QB, which frees up money to upgrade other areas of the team (WR, IOL, LB, DL, CB2).

Remember, Buffalo made the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. Traded up for Allen the following offseason. The Giants have been scouting QB’s heavily



That class, even in hindsight, is much better than this one. Heavy QB draft that allowed Lamar to drop heavily.

Stroud is in this one, and who? Even Stroud is not a great prospect. He doesn't have the mobility nor rocket arm.


Hendon Hooker. Going to go top 10 somewhere. He's terrific.
RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
dancing blue bear : 11/1/2022 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).

big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.


Yup. That was the move right there. No brainer
Socratic Method  
GiantGrit : 11/1/2022 4:32 pm : link
Why would the Giants, at 6-2, with a glaring need(s) at WR hold onto their picks?

The answer is the football people know they’re overachieving and still want to make big changes in the next 2 years.

Schoen learned under Beane who went out and got Diggs, just signed Miller and engaged in trade talks for McCaffrey.

Schoen won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on a big move when the time is right. The roster isn’t deep enough to trade 1-2’s.
RE: Someone please check on Giants73  
ZogZerg : 11/1/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15894253 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
LOL. Please don't...
RE: RE: RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
Mike in NY : 11/1/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15894267 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15894246 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).

big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.



What information do you have that Schoen passed on the deal?



that teams don't generally prefer to trade within in their divison and the vikings picks are all currently slated to be later the nyg picks.

so in those 2 ways an equivalent round giants offer was tangibly better. but they didnt want to pay that price.

or the nyg dropped the ball not checking in/having interest in hockenson in the first place.

either way it doesn't matter, i think they missed out a big upgrade. Hockenson has 2x as many yards this year as any WR on the team, and he's doing it on 15 ypc.


Detroit traded with Minnesota during the draft so I don't think they care that much about "division."
RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
stoneman : 11/1/2022 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).

big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.


They basically swapped their 2nd for a 4th plus Hockinson. Not a bad deal, but still abit heavy involving a 2nd rounder.
RE: RE: ...  
allstarjim : 11/1/2022 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15894173 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15894162 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
21s
No deals for the Giants. This regime has been clear from the start they are thinking long term. That has not changed.

My thought all along has been: Finally! Think this is the right approach for the franchise.


But with a Barkley situation on the horizon that will force us to do the opposite. What's the long term thinking with him?


They'll extend him or franchise him. He'll be here next year either way, stop with the hamd-wringing.
RE: RE: RE: 11 draft picks  
Mike in NY : 11/1/2022 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15894272 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15894168 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15894145 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


60mil in cap space

My feeling is they don’t believe in DJ- so no point in adding a decent WR. So they will continue to rely on #26 and the defense.

More capital to trade up for a QB, which frees up money to upgrade other areas of the team (WR, IOL, LB, DL, CB2).

Remember, Buffalo made the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. Traded up for Allen the following offseason. The Giants have been scouting QB’s heavily



That class, even in hindsight, is much better than this one. Heavy QB draft that allowed Lamar to drop heavily.

Stroud is in this one, and who? Even Stroud is not a great prospect. He doesn't have the mobility nor rocket arm.



Hendon Hooker. Going to go top 10 somewhere. He's terrific.


Hooker is a tough one to evaluate, especially with Kenny Pickett struggling. How much of his success is due to signficantly greater experience than his opposition and having key skill guys that have been developed in the same system over the last few years?
RE: RE: Def feels like a fail by the FO  
dancing blue bear : 11/1/2022 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15894245 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15894190 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


If you aren’t gonna make a move then keep toney. Get whatever you can outta him the 2nd half of the season and trade him in the off season.

To make a glaring weakness even worse during a playoff push- in a wide open conference seems like a poor decision. I felt trading toney was a precursor to a move. Maybe it was and they could not consummate a deal. Maybe there was no plan. Either way it’s a fail. In my opinion

I hope 6-2 becomes so commonplace that it needs not be treated with any reverence. But to make the team worse to hoard mid round picks seems foolish. Or to stick to a plan when circumstances have changed is not progressive thinking

I’m not out on JS by any means. Has done a lot of good and I think he’s the guy guy. And will get better in his role. But in this case I feel he didn’t get the job done.



How many times does it have to be said? Toney wasn’t going to fit here and he didn’t want to be here.

Jesus.


You can say it a million times. There was not a feeling that toney must be removed immediately. He was apart of the 2nd half of the season until he wasn’t. Trade him for a player or have a plan to use some of the drafterium to get another player. It felt like an abrupt decision to trade the player with no plan to replace the lost talent.
I don’t care about toney except as an asset at that point. They made the team worse
How will we replace  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/1/2022 4:39 pm : link
all of Toney's TDs.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Producer : 11/1/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15894284 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15894173 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15894162 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
21s
No deals for the Giants. This regime has been clear from the start they are thinking long term. That has not changed.

My thought all along has been: Finally! Think this is the right approach for the franchise.


But with a Barkley situation on the horizon that will force us to do the opposite. What's the long term thinking with him?



They'll extend him or franchise him. He'll be here next year either way, stop with the hamd-wringing.


I do not think it's a sure thing Barkley is back. Tying up big dollars for RBs os now a contentious issue. Many teams won't do it. Daboll and Kafka both come from regimes like that. I think there's a chance they let him walk.
RE: Socratic Method  
rsjem1979 : 11/1/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15894276 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Why would the Giants, at 6-2, with a glaring need(s) at WR hold onto their picks?

The answer is the football people know they’re overachieving and still want to make big changes in the next 2 years.

Schoen learned under Beane who went out and got Diggs, just signed Miller and engaged in trade talks for McCaffrey.

Schoen won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on a big move when the time is right. The roster isn’t deep enough to trade 1-2’s.


Exactly. The GM and the coach both know this team is VERY fortunate to be 6-2, and that this roster is deficient in a number of areas.

"Making the playoffs in 2022" is a shortsighted goal, and any moves made specifically with that in mind are not worth discussing. If the Giants make the playoffs this year, it's a bonus, but whether they make the playoffs or not, there are a lot of things that need to be addressed before this franchise is a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

From afar, at least, this is the most competent GM/Coach combination the Giants have had in 15 years.
Dancing Blue Bear  
GiantGrit : 11/1/2022 4:43 pm : link
Respectfully you’re off on the Toney situation. He needed to go ASAP. And don’t be so sure the plan wasn’t to use those picks to acquire someone. Fair to question the fact they ultimately didn’t though.

Jesus of Nazareth would have to tell some of you Toney was absolutely done here for you to believe.
RE: RE: RE: Def feels like a fail by the FO  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2022 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15894300 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
You can say it a million times. There was not a feeling that toney must be removed immediately.

By who? You?

Quote:
He was apart of the 2nd half of the season until he wasn’t.

Says who? You?

Quote:
Trade him for a player or have a plan to use some of the drafterium to get another player. It felt like an abrupt decision to trade the player with no plan to replace the lost talent.

Says who? You?

Quote:
I don’t care about toney except as an asset at that point. They made the team worse

If you don't care, then shut up about it. You sure seem like you care about Toney. We could only wish that you cared about grammar and syntax as much.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 11 draft picks  
allstarjim : 11/1/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15894288 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15894272 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15894168 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15894145 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


60mil in cap space

My feeling is they don’t believe in DJ- so no point in adding a decent WR. So they will continue to rely on #26 and the defense.

More capital to trade up for a QB, which frees up money to upgrade other areas of the team (WR, IOL, LB, DL, CB2).

Remember, Buffalo made the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. Traded up for Allen the following offseason. The Giants have been scouting QB’s heavily



That class, even in hindsight, is much better than this one. Heavy QB draft that allowed Lamar to drop heavily.

Stroud is in this one, and who? Even Stroud is not a great prospect. He doesn't have the mobility nor rocket arm.



Hendon Hooker. Going to go top 10 somewhere. He's terrific.



Hooker is a tough one to evaluate, especially with Kenny Pickett struggling. How much of his success is due to signficantly greater experience than his opposition and having key skill guys that have been developed in the same system over the last few years?


He's actually a lot easier to evaluate than most. Arm talent is there, that's easy to see. He's very mobile, that's easy to see. He has ideal QB frame, prototype body. He's in improved every season in college on the year before, and his numbers indicate great efficiency. He's one of the cleaner QB prospects in recent memory.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 11 draft picks  
allstarjim : 11/1/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15894288 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15894272 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 15894168 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15894145 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


60mil in cap space

My feeling is they don’t believe in DJ- so no point in adding a decent WR. So they will continue to rely on #26 and the defense.

More capital to trade up for a QB, which frees up money to upgrade other areas of the team (WR, IOL, LB, DL, CB2).

Remember, Buffalo made the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. Traded up for Allen the following offseason. The Giants have been scouting QB’s heavily



That class, even in hindsight, is much better than this one. Heavy QB draft that allowed Lamar to drop heavily.

Stroud is in this one, and who? Even Stroud is not a great prospect. He doesn't have the mobility nor rocket arm.



Hendon Hooker. Going to go top 10 somewhere. He's terrific.



Hooker is a tough one to evaluate, especially with Kenny Pickett struggling. How much of his success is due to signficantly greater experience than his opposition and having key skill guys that have been developed in the same system over the last few years?


Also, experience isn't a negative. Further, he had a tremendous year last year, his first with the Vols after transferring. This speaks to work ethic and ability to absorb a new system and execute it well.
I'm ok  
Photoguy : 11/1/2022 4:48 pm : link
with no trades.
RE: It was the right move to hold the picks  
JoeSchoens11 : 11/1/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15894176 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
The roster has too many holes to trade picks at this point. Way too many weak spots.


I would think that’s an argument to exchange a draft pick for a known quantity. There is a very real chance that a mid-3rd rounder (or even a 2nd) won’t pan out. Even if they do it may take a couple years to find out.

I’m also worried that our poor passing numbers will scare off potential quality FA wrs or, at best, make us pay a premium. The risk of not seeing the end of a contract here is greater than on a team that puts up gaudy passing numbers.
RE: RE: RE: 11 draft picks  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15894272 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15894168 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15894145 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


60mil in cap space

My feeling is they don’t believe in DJ- so no point in adding a decent WR. So they will continue to rely on #26 and the defense.

More capital to trade up for a QB, which frees up money to upgrade other areas of the team (WR, IOL, LB, DL, CB2).

Remember, Buffalo made the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor. Traded up for Allen the following offseason. The Giants have been scouting QB’s heavily



That class, even in hindsight, is much better than this one. Heavy QB draft that allowed Lamar to drop heavily.

Stroud is in this one, and who? Even Stroud is not a great prospect. He doesn't have the mobility nor rocket arm.



Hendon Hooker. Going to go top 10 somewhere. He's terrific.

I don't know if a 25-year-old QB who probably requires a very specific scheme is a guarantee to even be a first round pick, let alone a surefire top 10 pick. Don't get me wrong, I like him as a prospect, but there are some teams that are going to be reluctant on him due to age alone. He's intriguing, but might also be polarizing.

Could I see him going top 10? Yes. Could I see him going in the bottom third of the first round? Also yes.
RE: How will we replace  
dancing blue bear : 11/1/2022 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15894307 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
all of Toney's TDs.


You’re missing the point. Toney was worth more then nothing. Maybe marginally more but still more. Maybe he returns punts. Maybe he can stay healthy and help in the 2nd half. Maybe he increases his trade value. Or hurts it. I don’t know. But toney is better then nothing which is what we have now.

The WRs are worse then they were(seems un fathomable I know)
The team is worse off. It’s that simple. Life goes on.

Maybe there was behind the scenes stuff that necessitated the move abruptly.

I have no problem getting g rid of the guy. I just feel they should have had a plan to replace the talent this year. To some degree.


We literally have practice squad WR and slayton who barely made the roster
RE: RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
Eric on Li : 11/1/2022 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15894283 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).

big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.



They basically swapped their 2nd for a 4th plus Hockinson. Not a bad deal, but still abit heavy involving a 2nd rounder.


the 2nd MIN gave up is currently projected to be the 62nd pick.
the 4th MIN got back is currently projected to be the 102nd pick.

those may change and the giants 2nd is currently the 59th pick, but we are still talking about the difference of 40-50 selection spots.

by trade charts the difference between the 50th pick (1018 points) in any draft and the 100th pick (666 points) in any draft is equal to the 186th pick (352 points).

so theoretically you may have been able to trade for hockenson, then flipped the 102 + a later day 3 pick to move right back up to the middle of day 3.

and he adds a player at a position of need you don't need to sign in FA next year, which may cancel out a day 3 comp pick for 2024.

it was a shrewd, creative, and potentially impactful trade for minnesota by their rookie GM/HC and im jealous the nyg did do it.
Hockenson was a great add for Minny  
Producer : 11/1/2022 4:54 pm : link
productive player with even bigger upside. And Cousins seems like a good fit with Hock.
RE: thank god we did not give up  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2022 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15894141 stoneman said:
Quote:
any of our 5th, 6th, or 7th round picks.

What would any of those picks have gotten us?

Did you see a flurry of activity for late round picks that the Giants missed out on?

Orrrrr - and I'm just spitballing here - maybe the players who were on the block at the positions where our roster needed reinforcements were commanding prices higher than the 5th, 6th, 7th round picks that you were hoping Schoen would trade away.
Is it mortgaging the future to replace  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/1/2022 4:58 pm : link
Marcus Johnson and Richie James with NFL players? Is it mortgaging the future to make sure David Sills is a practice squad “Break Glass In Case of Emergency” player? I don’t think so. They didn’t need stars or even young high upside guys like Claypool or Jeudy. They just needed actual NFL players.

I don’t think this sends a good message to the locker room, but I also don’t believe that will affect the performance or effort in any way. These guys aren’t dumb though. They’re killing themselves every week and they see the other team with Metcalf and Lockett and know they’re not playing with an even hand.

It is what it is.
RE: Is it mortgaging the future to replace  
section125 : 11/1/2022 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15894390 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Marcus Johnson and Richie James with NFL players? Is it mortgaging the future to make sure David Sills is a practice squad “Break Glass In Case of Emergency” player? I don’t think so. They didn’t need stars or even young high upside guys like Claypool or Jeudy. They just needed actual NFL players.

I don’t think this sends a good message to the locker room, but I also don’t believe that will affect the performance or effort in any way. These guys aren’t dumb though. They’re killing themselves every week and they see the other team with Metcalf and Lockett and know they’re not playing with an even hand.

It is what it is.


It doesn't send any message to the locker room.

So if they didn't need "stars" like Claypool and Jeudy, why would they trade for more marginal players like they already have?
RE: Joe Schoen:  
Mayo2JZ : 11/1/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15894151 Burt64 said:
Quote:


Outstanding!!!
RE: Is it mortgaging the future to replace  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2022 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15894390 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Marcus Johnson and Richie James with NFL players? Is it mortgaging the future to make sure David Sills is a practice squad “Break Glass In Case of Emergency” player? I don’t think so. They didn’t need stars or even young high upside guys like Claypool or Jeudy. They just needed actual NFL players.

I don’t think this sends a good message to the locker room, but I also don’t believe that will affect the performance or effort in any way. These guys aren’t dumb though. They’re killing themselves every week and they see the other team with Metcalf and Lockett and know they’re not playing with an even hand.

It is what it is.

Remember when you tried to claim earlier today that Chase Claypool is "elite"?

You can't force other teams to trade you what you want for what you're willing to give up.

Our 2nd is going to be worse than the Bears' 2nd, so we'd have had to top their offer somehow if we wanted Claypool (who may not even be a great fit in BD/MK's offense). Jeudy and Moore didn't get traded. Who's the guy that did get traded that you would have topped the offer that got him?
RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
speedywheels : 11/1/2022 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.


+1
RE: Socratic Method  
eclipz928 : 11/1/2022 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15894276 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Why would the Giants, at 6-2, with a glaring need(s) at WR hold onto their picks?

The answer is the football people know they’re overachieving and still want to make big changes in the next 2 years.

Schoen learned under Beane who went out and got Diggs, just signed Miller and engaged in trade talks for McCaffrey.

Schoen won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on a big move when the time is right. The roster isn’t deep enough to trade 1-2’s.

I think if we're being honest with ourselves even the fans should realize that the Giants are overachieving.

Being 6-2 feels really good after years of dreck, but this isn't a team that will be competing for a Super Bowl even if they added a top WR.

Let's be patient and appreciate the fact that we have somebody trying to build this team up the right way for the long run. Trying to go all-in this year, especially with so many big decisions still to be made next year, would be a mistake.
RE: RE: Socratic Method  
GiantGrit : 11/1/2022 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15894420 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
In comment 15894276 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Why would the Giants, at 6-2, with a glaring need(s) at WR hold onto their picks?

The answer is the football people know they’re overachieving and still want to make big changes in the next 2 years.

Schoen learned under Beane who went out and got Diggs, just signed Miller and engaged in trade talks for McCaffrey.

Schoen won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on a big move when the time is right. The roster isn’t deep enough to trade 1-2’s.


I think if we're being honest with ourselves even the fans should realize that the Giants are overachieving.

Being 6-2 feels really good after years of dreck, but this isn't a team that will be competing for a Super Bowl even if they added a top WR.

Let's be patient and appreciate the fact that we have somebody trying to build this team up the right way for the long run. Trying to go all-in this year, especially with so many big decisions still to be made next year, would be a mistake.


A part of me relates to the frustration to be honest. This offense is a paper cut away from REALLY struggling. Which is another reason why you actually don’t make a trade for a WR. Too many holes leaking water right now.
RE: RE: Is it mortgaging the future to replace  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/1/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15894403 section125 said:
Quote:



It doesn't send any message to the locker room.

So if they didn't need "stars" like Claypool and Jeudy, why would they trade for more marginal players like they already have?


I disagree. You don’t “stand Pat” if you truly believe in a team tied for the third best record in the conference, especially one playing non-NFL players at some positions.

Marcus Johnson and Richie James don’t even reach the level of “marginal”.

And you clearly didn’t read exactly what I said. I didn’t call Claypool or Jeudy stars.
RE: Someone please check on Giants73  
Giants73 : 11/1/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15894253 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
.


Here, worked out as expected, a GM incapable of winning a negotiation.
RE: RE: RE: Is it mortgaging the future to replace  
section125 : 11/1/2022 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15894442 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15894403 section125 said:


Quote:





It doesn't send any message to the locker room.

So if they didn't need "stars" like Claypool and Jeudy, why would they trade for more marginal players like they already have?



I disagree. You don’t “stand Pat” if you truly believe in a team tied for the third best record in the conference, especially one playing non-NFL players at some positions.

Marcus Johnson and Richie James don’t even reach the level of “marginal”.

And you clearly didn’t read exactly what I said. I didn’t call Claypool or Jeudy stars.


Johnson and James are marginal, yes - but they still have jobs in the NFL.
As far as stars (Claypool and Jeudy)- yes neither is a star and yet Claypool went for a #2 pick... hefty price for #2 or #3 WR...
To me, as much as not wanting to use picks, was not wanting to eat the cap left. Schoen said it in his interview he was trying to get through the season without another restructure.

Disclaimer - I would have liked another decent WR, but I understand there is no money and it is a rebuild, so the idea is to get fresh talent cheaply from the draft. One thing Go Terps was correct about was not having to pay players before the team was ready(or they had the right QB). And they may want that second in case they want to go after a QB next spring. I am not convinced yet that they stay with Jones.
RE: RE: Someone please check on Giants73  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/1/2022 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15894459 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15894253 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


.



Here, worked out as expected, a GM incapable of winning a negotiation.


"Is it possible I was wrong in my opinion? No, the GM must have failed." Is quite the take.
RE: RE: Is it mortgaging the future to replace  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/1/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15894409 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:



Remember when you tried to claim earlier today that Chase Claypool is "elite"?

You can't force other teams to trade you what you want for what you're willing to give up.

Our 2nd is going to be worse than the Bears' 2nd, so we'd have had to top their offer somehow if we wanted Claypool (who may not even be a great fit in BD/MK's offense). Jeudy and Moore didn't get traded. Who's the guy that did get traded that you would have topped the offer that got him?



I said he was an “elite talent”. Kadarious Toney is also an “elite talent”. There is a difference.

And as I said, they didn’t need stars or high upside young players. I find it difficult to believe that they couldn’t wrestle away actual pros for 5th round picks or lower. But you’re right that there wasn’t a lot of movement, so perhaps teams were asking higher prices that I thought.
All this love for a 0 TD receiver  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/1/2022 5:42 pm : link
even if he wasn't a flake, I had my concerns about his lack of breakaway speed and TDs.
RE: RE: RE: Someone please check on Giants73  
Giants73 : 11/1/2022 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15894466 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15894459 Giants73 said:


Quote:


In comment 15894253 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


.



Here, worked out as expected, a GM incapable of winning a negotiation.



"Is it possible I was wrong in my opinion? No, the GM must have failed." Is quite the take.


Did he say he tried and couldn’t get a deal done, so it was a failure by any stretch of the imagination.
RE: I’m ok with not making a move  
Mayo2JZ : 11/1/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15894222 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
If this team craters in the second half and misses the playoffs and/or the offense regress’ badly then Schoen will have a shit ton of heat on him from the talking heads going into the off-season.

Perception is reality in the NFL.


Why would it be on Schoen? If this team craters then blame it on coaches, not JS
RE: RE: RE: RE: Someone please check on Giants73  
mikeinbloomfield : 11/1/2022 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15894475 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15894466 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15894459 Giants73 said:


Quote:


In comment 15894253 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


.



Here, worked out as expected, a GM incapable of winning a negotiation.



"Is it possible I was wrong in my opinion? No, the GM must have failed." Is quite the take.



Did he say he tried and couldn’t get a deal done, so it was a failure by any stretch of the imagination.


Yeah he should have traded two picks for a 7 game rental like your boy.
It's bbi  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/1/2022 5:53 pm : link
the tradition here is to completely fabricate and imagine damning facts about the GM if you don't like him for some reason.
RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
Mayo2JZ : 11/1/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).


big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.


Are you an idiot? Did you see what the Vikings gave up? Thank god you’re not our GM
RE: RE: passing on the hockenson deal is stupid  
Eric on Li : 11/1/2022 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15894488 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 15894239 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


nothing else bothers me much because you can probably add veteran free agents like Linval Joseph off the street for depth where necessary.

but passing on the hockenson deal is stupid and i will unfortunately probably repost that ad nauseum right on through the next free agent period when his 9m looks like a steal compared to every other deal given out to pass catchers on the open market, and then again in the draft when the difference in pick selections is relatively negligible (and variable since they can always just add some day 3 picks to one of their 3rds to move up if necessary).


big fan of schoen but he pulled a billy eppler.



Are you an idiot? Did you see what the Vikings gave up? Thank god you’re not our GM


i do know what he gave up, he moved down 40 picks in the draft from somewhere between pick #50-62 to around pick #100-110 depending on how both teams finish the season. that's it. same number of draft picks he woke up with, just in a different spot. if you can figure out how to do so look around for any of my other posts that explained this in more depth since i'd imagine this new information will be a lot to process for you.
RE: It's bbi  
Giants73 : 11/1/2022 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15894485 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
the tradition here is to completely fabricate and imagine damning facts about the GM if you don't like him for some reason.


What was fabricated?
RE: Socratic Method  
mfsd : 11/1/2022 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15894276 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Why would the Giants, at 6-2, with a glaring need(s) at WR hold onto their picks?

The answer is the football people know they’re overachieving and still want to make big changes in the next 2 years.

Schoen learned under Beane who went out and got Diggs, just signed Miller and engaged in trade talks for McCaffrey.

Schoen won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on a big move when the time is right. The roster isn’t deep enough to trade 1-2’s.


GiantGrit with some really good posts on this thread, including this one
This is what I would've bet on  
thefan : 11/1/2022 6:35 pm : link
None of the WR options seemed appealing given the costs in picks and/or cap space. I didn't really think it was worth adding a TE either. The Giants will be more active in the off season and continue to build through the draft.

What the Giants have to do now to get into the playoffs is get fat off bad teams. Two golden opportunities in Houston and Detroit can have this team sitting at 8-2. Just look at those previous two sentences, who thought fans could write those going into this season? At 8-2 the Giants should only need to find 2 wins out of the following: Dallas, Washington (2), Philly (2), Vikes and Colts. Very doable.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/1/2022 6:44 pm : link
I am 100% fine with staying pat. Let's face facts: this team isn't a player away from winning the NFC. It just isn't. We have a ton of holes & we need all the assets-i.e. draft picks/cap-that we can get.
RE: The Giants of Yesteryear  
UberAlias : 11/1/2022 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15894221 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Made impulse signings, impulse draft picks and really lacked in vision and consistency of what they wanted this team to be.

Schoen & Daboll are going to do it their way. What they have right now is not sustainable long term. I highly doubt their ideal offensive identity is close to what we’re seeing on a weekly basis.

There is still a lot of change coming to this team in the next offseason. Picks give you cost controlled talent. A 2nd round pick can be used to maneuver back into the first or farther up to snag one of your targets.

For the first time in a long time the Giants have a clear cut plan. Thats a good sign. They still need to execute it. The heart wanted a WR, the head says right move.


Very well said. And if you listen to the Schoen interview, he said the talks about some of the players we have heard mentioned have been going since August. So that's clear it's not like they didn't try, it means the team on the other side wasn't willing to do a deal in line with our value. Is that what the people out there bitching because we didn't deal for a receiver want, for this team to reach on their board in a win now grab? That's called stupidity. Haven't we had enough of that over these years?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Someone please check on Giants73  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15894475 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15894466 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15894459 Giants73 said:


Quote:


In comment 15894253 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


.



Here, worked out as expected, a GM incapable of winning a negotiation.



"Is it possible I was wrong in my opinion? No, the GM must have failed." Is quite the take.



Did he say he tried and couldn’t get a deal done, so it was a failure by any stretch of the imagination.

Imagination might be the only part of your brain that functions.
We much more than  
Mark from Jersey : 11/1/2022 7:36 pm : link
one player away from being a serious contender. Too many weaknesses. Smart to hold off particularly given how much of mess the cap is.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Def feels like a fail by the FO  
dancing blue bear : 11/1/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15894330 Gatorade Dunk said:
[quote] In comment 15894300 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


You can say it a million times. There was not a feeling that toney must be removed immediately.

This loser. Not intelligent enough for a discussion and far too ignorant to argue with

Go home and get your shine box
RE: Socratic Method  
AG5686 : 11/1/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15894276 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Why would the Giants, at 6-2, with a glaring need(s) at WR hold onto their picks?

The answer is the football people know they’re overachieving and still want to make big changes in the next 2 years.

Schoen learned under Beane who went out and got Diggs, just signed Miller and engaged in trade talks for McCaffrey.

Schoen won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on a big move when the time is right. The roster isn’t deep enough to trade 1-2’s.

This....this folks this!!!
 
christian : 11/1/2022 7:45 pm : link
Schoen turned his 2nd round pick last year into 3 top 150 picks. He has no problem sealing deals. I look forward to how he maneuvers his picks this year.

I would have done the Hockenson deal, because TE is clearly a big piece of the game plan in 2022.

Everyone should take the Giants being sellers and not buyers as a signal on what Schoen thinks about the current core.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Def feels like a fail by the FO  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2022 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15894637 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 15894330 Gatorade Dunk said:
[quote] In comment 15894300 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


You can say it a million times. There was not a feeling that toney must be removed immediately.

This loser. Not intelligent enough for a discussion and far too ignorant to argue with

Go home and get your shine box

Oh, the irony.
 
christian : 11/1/2022 7:50 pm : link
^ I was just about to post “That probably didn’t turn out how you intended bear guy.”
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 11/1/2022 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15894648 christian said:
Quote:
Schoen turned his 2nd round pick last year into 3 top 150 picks. He has no problem sealing deals. I look forward to how he maneuvers his picks this year.

I would have done the Hockenson deal, because TE is clearly a big piece of the game plan in 2022.

Everyone should take the Giants being sellers and not buyers as a signal on what Schoen thinks about the current core.


that could cut either way, hockenson adds salary and if they want to bring back everyone (guys like ximines, feliciano included) that could have been why they passed. i suspect we may see an extension or two this week (love and barkley would probably make the most sense).

im with you though id have done hockenson 100%. that's the only one at face value where there's some jealousy. very creative move by a rookie gm in MIN to pull that off within the division.
RE: unfortunate  
BigBlueShock : 11/1/2022 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15894128 Producer said:
Quote:
.

This reassures me that they definitely made the right move
Not too surprised or disappointed  
Blue92 : 11/1/2022 9:41 pm : link
Considering what we got for Toney, I have to imagine a player who actually produces would have been pretty costly.
WE DON'T HAVE THE MONEY  
MeanBunny : 11/1/2022 10:09 pm : link
What float below cap did we have ? 3.5 million? We have a pile of positions to upgrade. Once we dump Golliday, we will have more. We need newer, less expensive rookie talent in rebuild mode. We need Corners, Linebackers, Wides and tightends. So blowing a pile on one guy that won't effectively change any chances we get into playoffs with Eagles and Cowboys ahead of us.
RE: RE: Why trust the FO?  
adamg : 11/1/2022 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15894166 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15894160 adamg said:


Quote:


Trust the coach.



The GM hired the coach.


Just because he got that right, he's therefore right about everything?
Daboll has more to hang his hat on than Schoen at this point  
adamg : 11/1/2022 11:30 pm : link
