I’m really impressed with Joe Schoen Sean : 11/2/2022 9:43 am

Maybe keeping Gettleman an extra year wasn’t that bad. Had Gettleman been pushed out after 2020, we might be looking at Abrams/Judge or Caserio/Judge. Waiting the extra year to bottom out led to Schoen/Daboll.



I watched his press conference and he said all the right things:



-Don’t shop hungry

-Hasn’t changed his opinion on the team from August based on being 6-2

-There are still 9 games, player evaluations are ongoing

-He kept calling out the long term view



I don’t know if the Giants will be sustained contenders ultimately, but Schoen is saying and doing all the right things so far.



Unlike Gettleman and the prior regime who spent drunk after being 6-10 and finishing a game out of first, this regime is not being fooled by 6-2. The season has been great, but Schoen knows he needs all the assets he can get still.



6-2 and gained a 3rd and 6th round pick for someone who isn’t playing. I’m very pleased so far.