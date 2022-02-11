I’m really impressed with Joe Schoen

Maybe keeping Gettleman an extra year wasn’t that bad. Had Gettleman been pushed out after 2020, we might be looking at Abrams/Judge or Caserio/Judge. Waiting the extra year to bottom out led to Schoen/Daboll.
I watched his press conference and he said all the right things:
-Don’t shop hungry
-Hasn’t changed his opinion on the team from August based on being 6-2
-There are still 9 games, player evaluations are ongoing
-He kept calling out the long term view
I don’t know if the Giants will be sustained contenders ultimately, but Schoen is saying and doing all the right things so far.
Unlike Gettleman and the prior regime who spent drunk after being 6-10 and finishing a game out of first, this regime is not being fooled by 6-2. The season has been great, but Schoen knows he needs all the assets he can get still.
6-2 and gained a 3rd and 6th round pick for someone who isn’t playing. I’m very pleased so far.
1. He is going to meet directly with all of the top 100 players. The top draft decision maker doing that, instead of relying on his team for some of those players, is really smart. Have to nail the 2023 draft.
2. They value each player separately apart from team performance
If you look at his last draft. Of the 11 players he drafted, 10 of them look like they will make contributions to the team going forward. That is an incredible ratio to hit on in the draft and includes players drafted in rounds 6 & 7.
Also if you examine the team culture right now -- it totally rocks. For this highly flawed roster, in a cap limited season, to have 6 wins right now is just plain awesome. Not only that, there is clear and focused player development taking place, and the back end hires are making an incredible contribution as well.
The future looks very bright under Joe Schoen!
they had a plan and while i think a lot of it was pretty obvious based on the situation they have stuck to it and done the job well. he's also a much better communicator than either of the previous gm's or coaches.
the things i dont like are that he often comes off a little too image conscious (he's not as disciplined as daboll at deferring credit - who always turns it back to the players and praises them) and he has a habit of continuing to mention the difficulty of the situation. i also find it a little weird how much he's in the lockerroom on game days. i thought that was always considered a taboo thing, that it was the coaches domain.
i also think the hockenson trade was a missed opportunity. but im open minded to how things play out. i think the 9m he's on the books for next year looks like a great contract relative to alternatives but if schoen instead uses that money to lock down barkley, lawrence, love this week then maybe the plan will be more understandable.
Good start but a lot more work to do. He has to complete the IOL and then depth on the OL and get some LB's.
One thing I hope he understands it is Super Bowl or bust with this franchise. Nice regular seasons don't cut it for very long as they will in a lot of other places.
He still may need to solve the QB position so that may ultimately be his biggest test.
As long as he drafts well they should be competitive.
I agree ultimately it is Super Bowl or bust. But, after the last decade let’s start with a few winning seasons.
Schoen says the right things....but doing something would also help.
He had a decent draft.
Did well in FA with little cap but coaches were very involved.
Made mistakes with cap goals and Bradberry.
Toney trade made the most of a bad scenario
We will know much more about Schoen next year
my evaluation of him is/would be 90%+ positive. sorry if it's not 100% sunshine/rainbows but that's just how i see it. talking about the difficulty of the situation at first was less noticeable and being realistic about where things are is fine - i liked his comment acknowledging that they were down by 2 tds in some of the games they won and they can't lose sight of that.
what i dont like is when someone in a leadership position acts like they don't have agency on their own decisions. he did that with Bradberry too and acted like there was no way to keep him when there was. I'm pretty sure he could have actually saved more money by restructuring him exactly the same way he did with Adoree and Williams. He and the whole org decided not to. They chose to not bet on the player. It remains a completely justifiable decision but own it. If they thought Bradberry was going to have the kind of all pro year he's having they probably would have restructured him even if it was just to trade him yesterday because he would have brought back a day 2 pick probably.
Any rookie gm hired by a that fires their entire regime isn't going to be going to an ideal situation. More cap room of course is better than less. But he also got the 2nd most draft capital and 2 top 10 picks. and as it turns out inherited 3 young guys still on rookie contracts playing at an all pro level so far this year. imo the time for reflecting on the difficulty of the situation has passed and it's all about continuing to look to improving the roster now and in the future.
Generally agree with this. This off-season was always a challenge, mostly sorting out the mess left by DG. Looks like he hit on his coaching hires. Let’s see how we do in 2023 and what he’s able to do in the offseason before 2024. Being competitive for a playoff spot this year is awesome. Honestly, just having games worth watching every Sunday.
But that will be the tell as to whether we’re really on the way to being a true perennial contender, like the Bills and Chiefs - which should be the goal, not to compete for a wild card every now and then
The Jones decision is an interesting one. They’re saying all the right things, but I’m still not 100% sure he’s our long term QB. He’s shut up a lot of his critics…but he’s also not elite level, and will always be injury prone with the hits he takes. Really curious to see what Schoen’s plan is there
I'm all for letting Schoen continue his plan for the rebuild. Think about what he has accomplished so far.
Imagine if the rookie class had avoided injuries. Right now Thibodeaux, Neal, Robinson, Flott, Bellinger, Beavers, and Belton would all be starting, Ezudzu (without the Brederson injury), McFadden and Davidson would be getting playing time, and McKethan would be a solid backup. That's one hell of a draft class.
Then add in that he got short-term solutions for center, right guard and CB depth (which we needed) with virtually no cap room, which allowed us to keep the cap room next year.
Imagine if he can get 7 of 9 draft picks next year to have the same success. That would be 18 draft picks in two years making contributions on more than just special teams. When was the last time that happened to the Giants, much less any other team?
He is looking at extending key players before the season is over. When was the last time that was done when it wasn't a desperate response to immediate in-season cap issues?
I understand what your saying but disagree only for one reason. If BD is a keeper then so is JS. Yes they each have their roles but everything they do is so collaborative you can’t really judge them separately. IMHO that’s why everything is working so well so far. Gone are the days of DG I just overpaid for this turd here you go shine it up.
Note what he said about Andrew Thomas. That’s how a GM talks about a player he thinks highly of.
Yup agreed. And I’ll always be a ranking member of the Jones fan club, he’s tough as nails and gives it everything he has. But I suspect Schoen might be following the build the team, then find your QB model like he experienced with the Bills. I have a suspicion Jones may be our version of how the Bills built the team around Tyrod, before they made their Josh Allen move
He is absolutely right about shopping hungry, as the market for players on near-expiring contracts or underperforming players still netted a pretty significant return i.e. Claypool, Toney, even Chubb hasn't lived up to draft status. The Rams absolutely broke the viewpoint of draft equity being significantly important with an outlier season driven by stars and all-in moves.
The Vikings GM--a former wallstreet guy--is obviously privy to market inequalities and trying to exploit them. The trades he made were perceived as huge L's, especially as they were inter-division. Looking back at it, he turned those two picks with two other trades into 4 picks of cost controlled players. 9 years of cost control to 17 years of cost control, not to mention the contract of 12 vs 32. Jameson Williams and Josh Pascal for Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth, Brian Asamoah, Ed Ingram. While Jameson Williams may be great, I think the market inequality he is trying to exploit is rookie contracts, overemphasis of 'star' players.
The follow up of giving up a 2nd, 3rd for Hock and two 4ths is consistent with this. This likely values Hockenson as a late 2nd/early 3rd rounder given the respective positions this year and possibly next year. That is lofty for a tight end, however if he is not resigned? a 26 year old who has produced going into the 2024 offseason is going to likely return at least a 4th, maybe a 3rd round comp pick. It is a good trade for the Lions, but it is also a good trade for the Vikes.
Schoen could have considered trading down either of his picks--was rumored to have a deal in place in the 1st--but didn't. He has spoken about drafting players at premium positions being of great importance. This not only gives potential of paying off by having an elite player, but having a low cap cost at a premium position for 5 years. In that case--more beneficial to stay and pick.
The rest of the draft, he made two trades. He turned pick 36 into Wandale Robinson, Micah McFadden, and Dane Belton. 4 years control to 12. Obviously these players need to hit to reap any sort of benefit toward the cap. The trend of the draft was finding players who fit the scheme, the niche of player they wanted in a particular role.
With another 11 picks, he is going to have a lot of opportunity to turn over the roster into the image he and Daboll want. A lot of us hope(d) that part of that would include a receiver to build upon as, other than Wandale, there's no one. They haven't shown their hand in their view on DJ and Barkley, and I don't expect that to change until free agency.
Love, Jones, Barkley, Slayton, Gates, Feliciano, Breida, Ward, Richie James, Jaylon Smith, Fabian Moreau, Oshane Ximines are all going to be UFAs at the end of the year.
Leo, Adoree, Andrew Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney, Lemieux, Bredeson, Holmes the year after.
Golladay saves 13.5 mil on the cap next year with a post June cut. Leo saves 12 mil and has a 32 mil cap number in 2023.
There is a lot of work to do obviously, but the cap isn't just magically better next year. The only reason why it appears that way is because theres only 38 players under contract.
How’s that throwing him under the bus? It’s a logical statement. There’s maybe 6 players on the roster who I’d say Schoen is 100% convinced have a long term spot on this team:
McKinney
Thomas
Love
Dexter
Williams
Jackson
The rest is under evaluation from an economics and play stand point.
Guy’s been here for how many months and you’re talking about his legacy? Also, Reese and Gettleman have been criticized repeatedly for, among other things, answering media questions like a reporter. Schoen gave a truthful answer which also makes sense. Throwing Jones under the bus is a real stretch. You can criticize Schoen for lots of things but that’s a reach.
Having said that, I do like the fact that he eventually did trade him and give him a lot of credit for that. Intransigence is a flaw in many, no way Mac Jones killer trades him.
He had a decent draft.
Did well in FA with little cap but coaches were very involved.
Made mistakes with cap goals and Bradberry.
SMH.
The amount of scrap heap retreads that are contributing to this team winning football and credit goes to the coaches but the word is still out on the GM? You dont get it. Its ok I guess. Cap and Bradberry were squarely on Gettleman. He knocked it out of the park turning over this roster, especially the depth in both Draft and Free Agency.
I think its not clear that guys like Claypool and Jeudy are actually good. Obviously they're better than our WRs, but are they good enough to invest in long term? Giving a high pick plus likely a decent contract is a big commitment. At least with the info we have, I don't think it was worth it.
Having a GM who can take the long term view, be patient, perform a real self-analysis of where we are...its so great.
The Giants aren't in a place where they can give up 1s and 2s for an AJ brown or Tyreek Hill, but they can maneuver in the draft for one. Justin Jefferson went 22nd overall. Scout your ass off.
Sounds to me like you are just looking for things to get upset about with regard to Schoen. Because if not, there is no way that a sane person can view the man stating that "players are still being evaluated" as throwing said players under a bus! The Giants have played 8 games; there are 9 more to go. Player evaluation of all players is an ongoing process. If he had already made up his mind after 8 games about any player on this roster, THAT would be when I would start worrying!!!
Well that is because he was left a ton of problems and fixing all the them is difficult, especially in the time frame most fans expect. I see plenty of GMs in the locker room and on the field, you just are not paying attention to the others. I don't find him overly image conscious, just professional and thoughtful. Look, he may not have done everything perfectly so far, time will tell, but lets not reach to criticize the person. We were rock bottom and he has it pointed in the right direction in fairly short order, and for that we should all be immensely grateful.
yesterday - "players are still being evaluated" - right, there is only one player still being evaluated. Should have said nothing, like his trade moves. We'll see how this QB situation turns out - that will be his legacy.
Sounds to me like you are just looking for things to get upset about with regard to Schoen. Because if not, there is no way that a sane person can view the man stating that "players are still being evaluated" as throwing said players under a bus! The Giants have played 8 games; there are 9 more to go. Player evaluation of all players is an ongoing process. If he had already made up his mind after 8 games about any player on this roster, THAT would be when I would start worrying!!!
There are quite a few players who are playing on a 1-year contract or the last year of their contract. Jones isn’t the only one. Barkley is at least as significant. Then you have guys like Ximines, Slayton, Felciano, Ward, etc. ______________________________________________
Well that is because he was left a ton of problems and fixing all the them is difficult, especially in the time frame most fans expect. I see plenty of GMs in the locker room and on the field, you just are not paying attention to the others. I don't find him overly image conscious, just professional and thoughtful. Look, he may not have done everything perfectly so far, time will tell, but lets not reach to criticize the person. We were rock bottom and he has it pointed in the right direction in fairly short order, and for that we should all be immensely grateful.
Re Bradbury, isn’t kind of difficult to restructure a guy who is entering the last year of his contract. There is nothing to restructure, unless you negotiate an extension. And that would have taken at least a couple of years at a high price.
he already had a void year so the options were:
1. restructure his base to kick money down the road to divide over the void year/s
2. extend him and bring down his 2022 base
3. cut/trade
they chose path #3 and i dont think it was the wrong choice. my best guess would be that if wink loved him they may have chosen differently (so i assume the inverse). schoen said he had 2 trades agreed to but bradberry couldnt agree on the extensions so it was almost a really good outcome.
whether or not there was a better outcome with a bigger extension the giants could have offered vs other teams or simply restructured him to raise his trade value until deadline, i think those were legitimate considerations and if they had a crystal ball to foresee how well he has played this year they probably would have done so.
The communication skill contrast with Gettleman is huge. I can't believe Mara let that obese buffoon parade around for four years.
This would have meant adding years and they might of felt he was a good player but did not have much time left being a corner. Maybe they changed their mind or Bradberry did not want to entertain that at a reduced cost.
Oh that guy also wanted to draft Mahomes and got ignored in the draft room
Sometimes we are the gang who didn’t shoot straight
Tradition.
Hopefully Schoen and Daboll are allowed to buy the groceries as parcells used to say
Well that is because he was left a ton of problems and fixing all the them is difficult, especially in the time frame most fans expect. I see plenty of GMs in the locker room and on the field, you just are not paying attention to the others. I don't find him overly image conscious, just professional and thoughtful. Look, he may not have done everything perfectly so far, time will tell, but lets not reach to criticize the person. We were rock bottom and he has it pointed in the right direction in fairly short order, and for that we should all be immensely grateful.
Good post. My opinion is that he inherited this roster and hasn’t done much with it yet. He received two top 10 picks and by my own subjective standards walked away with 4 above average players (Neal, Thibs, Bellinger, Beavers). Then he traded an old regime player, Toney, to give himself more future capital. The first 2 picks were runaways and so far they would’ve taken a comparable player no matter who they picked.
It’s been limited snaps, but Robinson has looked like the 4th rounder everyone thought he was and flott looked too small for an NFL field. 12 catches in and I still haven’t seen Robinson break a tackle yet but people oddly like to compare him to Toney.
But the part that really irks me is that we have 3 potential all pro’s on this roster, Lawrence, Barkley, Thomas, all on their rookie contracts, a QB that this regime bet against, playing well on his last yr of his rookie contract. I don’t agree with the idea that we aren’t one player away.
If you look at the Bills roster before they traded for Diggs, they had a solid defense with no starting level receivers, no starter lvl rb’s and a makeshift OL with a few pieces. That’s right along with what we have!
Then Diggs was acquired and their trajectory completely shifted. So I’m not in full agreement with some specifics of what Mr. Schoen spoke on, but then again, he could be keeping his real thoughts close to the vest. Which would be smart.
I am impressed with Dabes and his staff though.
That seems to have been the issue, because he looks like the player he was in 2020.
Now, a lot of posters will say it's the scheme. But Bradberry looked damn good in Graham's scheme in 2020, playing a lot of soft zone.
I think the answer is health.
And while 2023 and onwards will be the true test of his skills, I've already seen good moves (getting good value out of lower-round draft picks, practice squad pick-ups, etc.) and smart hiring (snagging Brandon Brown from the Eagles) that suggest he'll be just fine. It's also clear he's in lockstep with Daboll, which helps solidify the foundation and direction moving forward. Have we ever had a coach and GM so simpatico in the Super Bowl era? Only Accorsi and Fassel would come close, I think.
I know for a fact they were close on Jeudy and it didn’t work out. AJR’s point above is correct. This team has some nice building blocks but many uncertainties. Including QB.
And even if they re-sign Jones they may still draft a QB. Maintain total draft flexibility b/c no one, even them, has an absolute idea of where this season is going.
He does get major credit for Daboll who looks the part of a very good HC. They assembled an excellent coaching staff.
Is Shoen just this kind of man? Is he a talker and not a doer? Does he have the interests of his organization and his coaches and players ( his professionals) at his heart and spine? How does he really view his players? Like children as one Giant GM told me? or as partners in a quest for “legacy and greatness” as another did? I don’t know but for many reasons I fear the worst. His smile is too ready, his vocabulary is too scripted, his ambition is too obvious.
I hope Daboll and the other staff are really Shoen’s partners and not just his tools to achieve Schoen’s personal goals. I don’t know, but I fear the worst and will hold judgment for a longer time period than i have watched him for, and that at a distance. I have no doubt that Daboll is real and a talented coach. I think Shoen is clever and knows how the NFL works. As to his ability and persona to be a leader and developer of a complicated team I withhold judgment.
Just used car salesman-ing his way up the ladder, right?
I don't really care if he comes off as slick or rehearsed. A true used car salesman type would be pimping himself to media insiders day and night, and he's done the opposite of that since the season started. If anything, he's ceded the spotlight to Daboll and the coaches, as he should.
I'd give more consideration to the theory that he's a slick operator if you could point to at least one source from his previous jobs that claimed he was a suck-up, or a power-hungry striver, or he didn't work his ass off to get where he is. To tar Schoen with that brush when there's way more clear-cut candidates for that role in recent Giants history (hello Chris Pettit!) seems pretty unfair to me.
I hope you apply this line of thinking to anyone that holds an executive position at a company. Such a blanket generalization void of any assessment of the work he's done so far as a Giant.
How about you skip all the jargon that you seemingly don't like from guys like Schoen and analyze what's transpired since he got here? And Schoen achieving his personal goals would mean the Giants are hoisting a lombardi - why is that a bad thing?
Fucking BBI man, can’t make it up. Or it’s possible this poster was involved with the prior regime somehow.
id guess the answer is a bit of both. last time i saw numbers on it a few weeks ago nyg were #1 in man defense and the only team over 50%. Philly was more middle of the pack around 20-30%. So Bradberry is getting to play more zone in Philly.
but if they knew he'd bounce back this well i'd imagine they'd have restructured him bc bringing his salary way down he would have been tradable as a rental to at least to bring back a pick sort of like how toney did. it would have been a gamble but id have been ok risking cap space for a draft pick.
professionals know this type of person. Most of these controllers and people pushers do little positive for their organizations, but they do make the lives of the professionals who work for them frustrating and antithetical to their work goals.
Fucking BBI man, can’t make it up. Or it’s possible this poster was involved with the prior regime somehow.
I really cannot fathom how anyone can have this impression. Posters saying he had an "okay" draft? It looks like we have probably ten starters or at least first line backuos. What more do people want? He's filled the roster with cheap veterans who have contributed, like Ward, Moreau, McCloud, and Phillips. He's holding fast to a plan and did not give into pressure to make a trade that might appease the masses but compromise the future. He's contributed to a team that is 6-2 that many expected to be 2-6.
What more is this guy supposoed to have done? JFC!!
in terms of results he has done an amazing job - starting with choosing daboll. if he did nothing else right that alone would qualify for a good overall grade in my book because it's an even more important decision than drafting a QB.
my lone criticism is what i perceive as him still voicing excuses so id turn the question around, what was he expecting? he knew the team was in bad cap shape for this year. he also knew the team had a lot of draft picks which is presumably why he took the job. that is any job, pros and cons.
both things are in the past now and talking about it when the team is competing every week is needless. right now they aren't in any sort of crazy cap conundrum. they are within 1-2m of the half the league and have more open future cap space than any team other than chicago. the bills, vikings (added hock), dolphins (just extended chubb), titans, all have less room right now then they do. the ravens (just added roquan) have about the same. any of those teams may need to do a minor restructure to get through roster moves the next 9 games but the nyg cap is no longer an abnormal issue so there is no need to talk about it like a handicap.
In terms of his overall interim first year rating, I would grade as follows:
- Results on the field: A+: I expected five wins max; nuff said.
- Coaching staff: A+: the single most important decision a GM can make and Daboll and staff have been nothing short of brilliant.
- Personnel: B+: Players playing to the best version of themselves. Making lemonade from lemons with guys like Moreau and Ward. The Bradberry release was a critical mistake on multiple levels. Toney trade was brilliant. Restraint as buyers at trade deadline was absolutely the right thing to do.
- 2022 Draft: C: The two first round picks along with Bellinger and Beavers were excellent value picks. Otherwise, major reaches and head scratching omissions, reminiscent of the old regime. Perhaps Schoen was not yet able to assert himself. Next year's draft has to be markedly better and will be critical for him to get right.
- Intangibles: A: Exactly what this franchise needed in terms of overall leadership.
- Overall: A: The Giants are back on track and where they should have been before they fired Kevin Gilbride in 2013. Kudos to Mara on the hiring of Schoen.
If that’s slick, I’m for slick.
This is coming from someone with a lot of reservations about the Robinson and Flott picks.
Oh that guy also wanted to draft Mahomes and got ignored in the draft room
Sometimes we are the gang who didn’t shoot straight
Tradition.
Hopefully Schoen and Daboll are allowed to buy the groceries as parcells used to say
Eli sat himself.