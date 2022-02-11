for display only
R.I.P. Judy Coughlin...wife of Tom Coughlin

Jints in Carolina : 11/2/2022 11:38 am
If I am not mistaken she suffered from dementia. What a horrible disease.
RIP  
Anakim : 11/2/2022 11:39 am : link
.
Thoughts are prayers  
Joeguido : 11/2/2022 11:39 am : link
are with the Coughlin's. She seemed like such a great woman.
My grandfather had dementia and grandmother had Alzheimer's  
BigBlue7 : 11/2/2022 11:40 am : link
two awful diseases that I wouldn't wish on anyone
So sorry to hear this.  
bceagle05 : 11/2/2022 11:40 am : link
I'm sure there will be an outpouring of support from TC era players - they all seemed to love her.
oh man  
djm : 11/2/2022 11:41 am : link
I was just thinking about the Coughlins as we knew Judy was sick. Hopefully she didn't suffer very long that disease can and will crush the afflicted as well as their loved ones. Hasn't been an easy couple of years for Coach. I hope the family finds peace.
RIP  
Mad Mike : 11/2/2022 11:41 am : link
Probably a blessing given her condition, but still a painful loss for her loved ones.
RIP  
BLUATHRT : 11/2/2022 11:41 am : link
I can't imagine watching your partner of all those years slowly slipping into darkness.
Rest in Peace  
bigblue12 : 11/2/2022 11:42 am : link
and prayers to the Coughlin family
Just reading up on her condition...  
bceagle05 : 11/2/2022 11:43 am : link
It was not dementia, but progressive supranuclear palsy — a brain disorder that is incurable. Seems like it attacks the body more so than the mind - can't move or speak. Just brutal.
Oh man, tough news for coach  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/2/2022 11:44 am : link
RIP
Terrible tragedy.  
NoPeanutz : 11/2/2022 11:44 am : link
Don't forget to fund and lobby for research.
Heartfelt Condolences  
I'mRonBurgandy? : 11/2/2022 11:46 am : link
So hard to watch someone you love suffer. It was always so clear how much Tom loved Judy.

Godspeed, Judy
RE: RIP  
mfsd : 11/2/2022 11:47 am : link
In comment 15895212 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
I can't imagine watching your partner of all those years slowly slipping into darkness.


Yup, tragic. RIP. Coach Coughlin talked about her often. I think they were married 55 years or thereabouts, amazing
If you knew anything about Tc  
Aaroninma : 11/2/2022 11:47 am : link
Its how much his wife meant to his life. RIP judy, condolences to coach
Rest in Peace  
Harvest Blend : 11/2/2022 11:48 am : link
was just thinking of this the other night during the Manning cast on MNF.

Condolences to Coach, his family and all those that loved her.
Very sad to hear this  
Sean : 11/2/2022 11:49 am : link
.
RIP  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/2/2022 11:50 am : link
and condolences to the Coughlin family.
So sad  
gmen4ever : 11/2/2022 11:54 am : link
Condolences to the Coughlin family
RE: oh man  
Joe Beckwith : 11/2/2022 11:59 am : link
In comment 15895209 djm said:
Quote:
I was just thinking about the Coughlins as we knew Judy was sick. Hopefully she didn't suffer very long that disease can and will crush the afflicted as well as their loved ones. Hasn't been an easy couple of years for Coach. I hope the family finds peace.


+1.
Condolences to Coach Coughlin, the family ,and loved ones.
Thoughts and Condolences  
GoDeep13 : 11/2/2022 12:01 pm : link
To TC and the family.
Prayers to the Coughlin family.  
DCGMan : 11/2/2022 12:01 pm : link
Sounds like she was a wonderful woman.
RIP Mrs. Coughlin  
Dr. D : 11/2/2022 12:03 pm : link
very sad news. Condolences to Coach Coughlin and his family.
That's terrible news  
Jay on the Island : 11/2/2022 12:03 pm : link
RIP Judy. Thoughts and prayers to Tom and family.
Bummer man.  
RicFlair : 11/2/2022 12:04 pm : link
Gotta hope he deals ok.

Something tells me taking care of her was his new “coaching”. He seems like the dude who needs to have something he’s doing like that.
Damn that  
Straw Hat : 11/2/2022 12:05 pm : link
hurts. I remember her from tc’s football life documentary, she was an amazing woman. Rare breed.
RIP Judy. Prayers sent Tom.  
Blue21 : 11/2/2022 12:10 pm : link
.
RIP  
allstarjim : 11/2/2022 12:11 pm : link
And condolences to the Coughlin family.

Without Judy Coughlin, the Giants don't win SB XLII, and probably not XLVI either.
RIP.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/2/2022 12:11 pm : link
.
RIP Mrs. C and condolences to the Coughlin family.  
Ira : 11/2/2022 12:12 pm : link
/
So Sad  
gidiefor : Mod : 11/2/2022 12:16 pm : link
Sorry Coach -- I am so sorry your long time partner has passed. She was a heck of a gal. May your fondest memories of her sustain you during this time of grief. I know how hard you fought to keep her with you. Hopefully time will heal some of this pain.
RIP Judy.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 11/2/2022 12:24 pm : link
My condolences to the Coughlin family.
Terrible.  
moze1021 : 11/2/2022 12:24 pm : link
The world has lost a Giant.
Judy was a great lady.  
Optimus-NY : 11/2/2022 12:25 pm : link
Very sorry to hear this. Condolences to TC and the Coughlin family.
I remember he wrote a column  
exiled : 11/2/2022 12:26 pm : link
in the Times about being a caretaker. Maybe last year? Very moving. It seemed so grim, and even with all his resources, help was a challenge. Still, he felt honored to take care of her. It made me respect him more than ever.

Take care, Coach 😔
RIP Judy Coughlin  
mittenedman : 11/2/2022 12:29 pm : link
The Giants community is behind you Coach!
My Sister-in-Law  
Des51 : 11/2/2022 12:30 pm : link
passed away last year from PSP. To simplify the disease your brain cells start to die, no cure, usually once diagnosed you usually have 6 years to live
My heart  
Des51 : 11/2/2022 12:31 pm : link
goes out to you Tom and your family, it's a terrible disease to witness.
Sending  
Photoguy : 11/2/2022 12:33 pm : link
condolences to the Coughlin family.
So sad  
Daniel in Kentucky : 11/2/2022 12:34 pm : link
Horrible news. RIP
Sorry to the whole Coughlin family.
RIP thoughts and prayers to the Coughlin Family  
TheBlueprintNC : 11/2/2022 12:35 pm : link
-Coughlins Rules
Rest In Peace, Mrs. Coughlin  
PetesHereNow : 11/2/2022 12:37 pm : link
I’m not sure if we can pass this thread along to Pat Hanlon or the Giants organization but that might be a nice thing we can do for the coach who brought us some of the best moments of our sports lives.

We are thinking of you and your family, Coach, and your lovely wife will be in our prayers.
RIP Mrs. Coughlin  
Neckbone1333 : 11/2/2022 12:38 pm : link
Thoughts and prayers go out to The entire Coughlin family
Condolences  
MotownGIANTS : 11/2/2022 12:40 pm : link
and prayers
May the many wonderful memories sustain you, Coach,  
CT Charlie : 11/2/2022 12:43 pm : link
and know that your beloved is in a better place. Hug and be hugged by your entire blessed family.
Sorry for your loss Coach  
nygfaninorlando : 11/2/2022 12:51 pm : link
Thoughts and prayers are with you.
RE: Just reading up on her condition...  
bw in dc : 11/2/2022 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15895214 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
It was not dementia, but progressive supranuclear palsy — a brain disorder that is incurable. Seems like it attacks the body more so than the mind - can't move or speak. Just brutal.


That really is brutal.

Behind every good man there is a great woman. This was Judy Coughlin.
My prayers go out to Coach Coughlin and his family  
Matt M. : 11/2/2022 12:58 pm : link
This is really difficult to read.
RE: Rest In Peace, Mrs. Coughlin  
Festina Lente : 11/2/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15895297 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
I’m not sure if we can pass this thread along to Pat Hanlon or the Giants organization but that might be a nice thing we can do for the coach who brought us some of the best moments of our sports lives.

We are thinking of you and your family, Coach, and your lovely wife will be in our prayers.


I think it's be a nice idea of the fans could reach out to the team and they could forward on a message or group of messages from fans. I don't know
Condolences to you  
Arnie D. : 11/2/2022 12:59 pm : link
and your family, Coach.
RIP Judy  
Gap92 : 11/2/2022 1:00 pm : link
Very sorry for the Coughlin family's loss.
RIP Mrs. Coughlin  
HomerJones45 : 11/2/2022 1:06 pm : link
and Coach and the family can rest now knowing they did all they could.
So sorry to hear this  
FranknWeezer : 11/2/2022 1:09 pm : link
She was by all accounts a wonderful ambassador for the Giants, and a true lady.
Feel so sad for Coach  
bLiTz 2k : 11/2/2022 1:14 pm : link
And the entire Coughlin family.

I'm sure she was an amazing lady, thoughts are with her loved ones today.
RIP  
US1 Giants : 11/2/2022 1:14 pm : link
from all accounts, she was a great wife and mother.

My sister recently died of dementia. It is a terrible and humbling disease ... very hard on the family.

RIP  
Rick in Dallas : 11/2/2022 1:17 pm : link
Prayers to the Coughlin family
Thoughts and prayers  
jvm52106 : 11/2/2022 1:28 pm : link
With Coach Coughlin and his family. You and yours will always hold a special place in my heart- the man that brought the Giants back to the promise land.

RIP Judy..
RIP  
BleedBlue : 11/2/2022 1:37 pm : link
Tom is a class act. I have a handwritten letter from TC during his time in Jax. He is a great guy and it’s a letter I’ll cherish forever. Prayers coach!
Very sad news. RIP  
Jack Stroud : 11/2/2022 1:47 pm : link
.
My mother had what she had - PSP  
Daniel in MI : 11/2/2022 1:47 pm : link
It presents at first like Parkinson’s, but it doesn’t respond to medication as well. She had some tremors but not like true Parkinson’s. It affects movement, speech, swallowing, and personality. It’s a terrible disease that just slowly takes the person away. But it doesn’t kill then directly, the person eventually chokes or dies of pneumonia typically.

For anyone so moved, I linked to Cure PSP below.
Cure PSP - ( New Window )
My  
AcidTest : 11/2/2022 1:52 pm : link
condolences to the entire Coughlin family. RIP Judy.
Feeling sad for Coach Coughlin.  
FatHeadTommy : 11/2/2022 1:57 pm : link
RIP Mrs. C.
Nothing but the best  
Jan in DC : 11/2/2022 2:07 pm : link
to Coach and the Coughlin family. Wishing them peace.
RIP  
Drewcon40 : 11/2/2022 2:09 pm : link
Awful but as many have stated, the suffering is the worst.
As a Life-long Giants fan  
Chris684 : 11/2/2022 2:16 pm : link
Tom Coughlin feels like a distant grandfather-ly figure to me. I love that guy.

Condolences to Coach Coughlin and family. God bless you all!

That is horrible to hear.  
BigBlue in Keys : 11/2/2022 2:16 pm : link
God Bless you and your family coach.
what a great pic of the both of them  
Jints in Carolina : 11/2/2022 2:20 pm : link
Awful  
JohnG in Albany : 11/2/2022 2:22 pm : link
RIP.
Oh that just sucks!  
Simms11 : 11/2/2022 2:28 pm : link
RIP Judy Coughlin....
May Her Memory Be a Blessing  
clatterbuck : 11/2/2022 2:30 pm : link
Here's Tom Coughlin's NYT op-ed in which he revealed his wife's illness, discussed the impact on his family, and paid tribute to caregivers who provide for loved ones similarly afflicted.
Nothing Could Prepare Me for Watching My Wife Slip Away - ( New Window )
Mrs. Coughlin was such a great lady.  
Fishmanjim57 : 11/2/2022 2:42 pm : link
The world lost a true lady in every respect with the unfortunate passing of Judy Coughlin. She was a very charitable woman, who gave her attention to the needy without seeking any recognition for her efforts.
Tom Coughlin before he was the NY Giants HC was known to lose his temper often and being very verbal about his complaints regarding his players when they made mistakes. His beloved wife Judy was the person who settled T.C. down to where he was able to make personal connections with his players. The fact that Judy Coughlin calmed down mercurial Tom Coughlin resulted in two Super Bowl winning seasons during his tenure as the NY Giants HC.
Thank you so much Judy Coughlin.
Rest In Peace.
My prayers go to Coach Tom and his family.
RIP  
noro9 : 11/2/2022 2:50 pm : link
.
RIP  
arniefez : 11/2/2022 3:19 pm : link
having gone through something similar my heart goes out to the entire Coughlin family.
Oh my God  
PaulN : 11/2/2022 3:30 pm : link
Our former head coach is suffering tremendously right now. I pray for Tom and his family now. God love them.
To Pat Hanlon or anyone a part of the NYG  
PepperJ52 : 11/2/2022 3:45 pm : link
I’d like to know the best way to send a card. I imagine there will be an opportunity for online condolences perhaps via the funeral home’s site, but I imagine Coach Coughlin is as old school about life as he is football and would appreciate an actual card.
Would one sent to the team’s office be forwarded to him?
Sad, sad day. After reading Coach’s book there was no doubt they were soulmates. And then his OpEd last year…😞
Love Coach Coughlin  
John in Loudoun : 11/2/2022 3:53 pm : link
My condolence to him and his family. She seemed like an amazing woman. Rest in peace.
prayers to the whole family  
AnnapolisMike : 11/2/2022 4:09 pm : link
rest in peace
Ooooh ..... OMG.  
short lease : 11/2/2022 4:10 pm : link
I Remember her interviews after the 2007(?) SB Victory when whoever put together those end of season documentaries and then interview 3-4 top guys from the team spliced together with b-roll of everyone else?

She really seemed the epitome of a "Football Wife" - moving around the country with her husband for his coaching career.


Really sad to hear about this.

Condolences to the Coughlin family.

RIP Mr.s Coughlin.

Rest In Peace  
steve in maryland : 11/2/2022 4:20 pm : link
May she become a blessed memory. Condolences to your family
It s a horribly hideous  
joeinpa : 11/2/2022 4:25 pm : link
Disease to deal with. Losing the love of your life to this insidious enemy is harder than anyone can know

He and she have been in my thoughts often since I learned of their situation

The peace of God be upon them😢
Rest in Peace Mrs. Coughlin  
JohnF : 11/2/2022 4:48 pm : link
Prayers for Tom and the Coughlin family.
What awful news.  
section125 : 11/2/2022 4:51 pm : link
Feel so bad for Tom. She was everything to him.

Damn disease robs people of their last few years and is so hard on the spouse.

May God have mercy on her soul and may she rest in peace.
My condolences to Tom and family.  
EDinFWB : 11/2/2022 5:35 pm : link
Keep your head up and know that she is in a better place.
So sorry to hear  
HewlettGiant : 11/2/2022 5:55 pm : link
Thoughts are with you TC
God Bless  
NJLCO : 11/2/2022 6:36 pm : link
Judy Coughlin. May you Rest In Peace in God’s arm's now.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/2/2022 6:47 pm : link
Ugh. This sucks. I knew she was sick, but feeling for TC & the entire clan.
God speed  
MeanBunny : 11/2/2022 7:21 pm : link
TC has been active in his charity and helping the GMen with theirs'. He didn't deserve this but RIP Judy
Such sad news  
lono801 : 11/2/2022 8:53 pm : link
RIP Judy.

She seemed like a beautiful soul.
I’ve had the pleasure of speaking with Mrs. Coughlin  
Ralph.C : 11/2/2022 9:27 pm : link
I work at Metlife Stadium as a suite captain and was assigned to the Coughlin suite twice. She was very friendly and you could say “Hello” to her in the hallways of the stadium and she always offered a smile and a “Hello” back. Coach Tom was the same way (after he was done as the coach). The Coughlins are good people.
We love you Tom and Judy  
JerrysKids : 11/2/2022 11:02 pm : link
RIP Judy.
Very sorry for coach . . . .  
TC : 11/2/2022 11:47 pm : link
it's hard to say goodbye.
This is such sad news  
montanagiant : 11/3/2022 2:45 am : link
Prayers and Condolences to Coach and his family
RIP  
Grey Pilgrim : 11/3/2022 12:18 pm : link
...
