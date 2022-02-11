R.I.P. Judy Coughlin...wife of Tom Coughlin

I was just thinking about the Coughlins as we knew Judy was sick. Hopefully she didn't suffer very long that disease can and will crush the afflicted as well as their loved ones. Hasn't been an easy couple of years for Coach. I hope the family finds peace.
I was just thinking about the Coughlins as we knew Judy was sick. Hopefully she didn't suffer very long that disease can and will crush the afflicted as well as their loved ones. Hasn't been an easy couple of years for Coach. I hope the family finds peace.
+1.
Condolences to Coach Coughlin, the family ,and loved ones.
Sorry Coach -- I am so sorry your long time partner has passed. She was a heck of a gal. May your fondest memories of her sustain you during this time of grief. I know how hard you fought to keep her with you. Hopefully time will heal some of this pain.
in the Times about being a caretaker. Maybe last year? Very moving. It seemed so grim, and even with all his resources, help was a challenge. Still, he felt honored to take care of her. It made me respect him more than ever.
I’m not sure if we can pass this thread along to Pat Hanlon or the Giants organization but that might be a nice thing we can do for the coach who brought us some of the best moments of our sports lives.
We are thinking of you and your family, Coach, and your lovely wife will be in our prayers.
I’m not sure if we can pass this thread along to Pat Hanlon or the Giants organization but that might be a nice thing we can do for the coach who brought us some of the best moments of our sports lives.
We are thinking of you and your family, Coach, and your lovely wife will be in our prayers.
I think it's be a nice idea of the fans could reach out to the team and they could forward on a message or group of messages from fans. I don't know
It presents at first like Parkinson’s, but it doesn’t respond to medication as well. She had some tremors but not like true Parkinson’s. It affects movement, speech, swallowing, and personality. It’s a terrible disease that just slowly takes the person away. But it doesn’t kill then directly, the person eventually chokes or dies of pneumonia typically.
The world lost a true lady in every respect with the unfortunate passing of Judy Coughlin. She was a very charitable woman, who gave her attention to the needy without seeking any recognition for her efforts.
Tom Coughlin before he was the NY Giants HC was known to lose his temper often and being very verbal about his complaints regarding his players when they made mistakes. His beloved wife Judy was the person who settled T.C. down to where he was able to make personal connections with his players. The fact that Judy Coughlin calmed down mercurial Tom Coughlin resulted in two Super Bowl winning seasons during his tenure as the NY Giants HC.
Thank you so much Judy Coughlin.
Rest In Peace.
My prayers go to Coach Tom and his family.
I’d like to know the best way to send a card. I imagine there will be an opportunity for online condolences perhaps via the funeral home’s site, but I imagine Coach Coughlin is as old school about life as he is football and would appreciate an actual card.
Would one sent to the team’s office be forwarded to him?
Sad, sad day. After reading Coach’s book there was no doubt they were soulmates. And then his OpEd last year…😞
I Remember her interviews after the 2007(?) SB Victory when whoever put together those end of season documentaries and then interview 3-4 top guys from the team spliced together with b-roll of everyone else?
She really seemed the epitome of a "Football Wife" - moving around the country with her husband for his coaching career.
I work at Metlife Stadium as a suite captain and was assigned to the Coughlin suite twice. She was very friendly and you could say “Hello” to her in the hallways of the stadium and she always offered a smile and a “Hello” back. Coach Tom was the same way (after he was done as the coach). The Coughlins are good people.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Godspeed, Judy
Yup, tragic. RIP. Coach Coughlin talked about her often. I think they were married 55 years or thereabouts, amazing
Condolences to Coach, his family and all those that loved her.
+1.
Condolences to Coach Coughlin, the family ,and loved ones.
Something tells me taking care of her was his new “coaching”. He seems like the dude who needs to have something he’s doing like that.
Without Judy Coughlin, the Giants don't win SB XLII, and probably not XLVI either.
Take care, Coach 😔
Sorry to the whole Coughlin family.
We are thinking of you and your family, Coach, and your lovely wife will be in our prayers.
That really is brutal.
Behind every good man there is a great woman. This was Judy Coughlin.
We are thinking of you and your family, Coach, and your lovely wife will be in our prayers.
I think it's be a nice idea of the fans could reach out to the team and they could forward on a message or group of messages from fans. I don't know
I'm sure she was an amazing lady, thoughts are with her loved ones today.
My sister recently died of dementia. It is a terrible and humbling disease ... very hard on the family.
RIP Judy..
For anyone so moved, I linked to Cure PSP below.
Cure PSP - ( New Window )
Condolences to Coach Coughlin and family. God bless you all!
Nothing Could Prepare Me for Watching My Wife Slip Away - ( New Window )
Tom Coughlin before he was the NY Giants HC was known to lose his temper often and being very verbal about his complaints regarding his players when they made mistakes. His beloved wife Judy was the person who settled T.C. down to where he was able to make personal connections with his players. The fact that Judy Coughlin calmed down mercurial Tom Coughlin resulted in two Super Bowl winning seasons during his tenure as the NY Giants HC.
Thank you so much Judy Coughlin.
Rest In Peace.
My prayers go to Coach Tom and his family.
Would one sent to the team’s office be forwarded to him?
Sad, sad day. After reading Coach’s book there was no doubt they were soulmates. And then his OpEd last year…😞
She really seemed the epitome of a "Football Wife" - moving around the country with her husband for his coaching career.
Really sad to hear about this.
Condolences to the Coughlin family.
RIP Mr.s Coughlin.
He and she have been in my thoughts often since I learned of their situation
The peace of God be upon them😢
Damn disease robs people of their last few years and is so hard on the spouse.
May God have mercy on her soul and may she rest in peace.
She seemed like a beautiful soul.