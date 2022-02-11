Giants claim WR Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from Bills

-not a burner at all (as referenced above)
-not shifty after the catch but competitive runner
-big kid who plays big, understands how to "rebound"
-hands catcher with outstanding ball skills, catch radius
-smart and diligent kid who has an advanced understanding of how to play the position
In many ways he has many of the traits we hoped Golliday would put on display in a NYG uniform.
Potential inside/outside target with below average speed but outstanding ball skills, instincts and will to make the contested catch. Scouts must balance his impressive pass-catching talent against issues eluding press-man and NFL-caliber coverage. Hodgins is astutely aware of coverage location in all areas of the field and adjusts accordingly. He's clearly more skilled than opponents when the ball is in the air, but the catch space will be tighter and the challenges more fierce as a pro. He needs to refine his route-running and may need to be moved and stacked in bunch sets for release freedom, but Hodgins has the ability to see the field in multiple-wideout sets as a middle-round pick.
Sounds like Golliday. Is the team also planning to pay him $21M+ per season?
Good to see the stars finally align for this move, as the team apparently likes Hodgins over any of the three current PS receivers. So he gets the vacant roster spot.
I’ll be surprised if we don’t see some kind of countermove. James is in the concussion protocol. Johnson and/or Sills may already have played their way off the roster. Robinson and (ironically) Slayton are the only safe WRs, with Golladay being a special case.
ISAIAH HODGINS | Oregon State 6035 | 210 lbs. | JR. Oakley, Calif. (Berean Christian) 10/21/1998 (age 21.51) #17
BACKGROUND: Isaiah Hodgins was born in San Jose while his father was a standout defensive end at San Jose State. He was a two-sport performer at Berean Christian in San Francisco, posting 76 catches for 1,069 yards and 17 touchdowns as a receiver and earning defensive accolades in basketball. Hodgins finished his junior season with 94 catches for 1,483 yards and 23 scores, adding four punt returns for touchdowns to earn second-team all-state honors. As a senior, he recorded 94 catches for 1,521 yards and 21 scores in 2016.
A four-star wide receiver recruit out of high school, Hodgins ranked as the No. 38 recruit in the 2017 class and the No. 30 recruit in the state of California. He originally committed to Washington State after his junior season before having a change of heart and re-opening his recruitment over the summer. Hodgins strongly considered Nebraska and Oregon before settling on Oregon State as the right place for him (the only four-star recruit in the Beavers’ 2017 recruiting class). His father (James) went undrafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as a fullback, but played seven seasons in the NFL (1999-2006), winning a Super Bowl ring with the St. Louis Rams in 2000. His younger brother (Isaac) is a rising junior defensive lineman at Oregon State. Hodgins elected to skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
YEAR (GP/GS) REC YDS AVG TD NOTES
2017: (11/7) 31 275 8.9 2
2018: (11/9) 59 876 14.8 5 Honorable Mention All-Pac 12; Honorable Mention Pac-12 Academic; Led team in receiving
2019: (12/11) 86 1,171 13.6 13 Second team All-Pac 12; Led team in receiving
Total: (34/27) 176 2,322 13.2 20
HT WT ARM HAND WING 40-YD 20-YD 10-YD VJ BJ SS 3C BP
COMBINE 6035 210 33 1/8 09 7/8 80 1/2 4.61 2.66 1.58 36 1/2 10’04” 4.12 7.01 9
PRO DAY N/A (positional drills only)
STRENGTHS: Tall, lean-muscled frame…presses the route before his break, not allowing the defender to dictate his path…mixes speed cuts and stride manipulation in his linear patterns…shows the hand strength and concentration to snatch without slowing at the catch point…only one drop in 2019…adjusts to the ball in flight, using his long arms to highpoint or reel-in throws away from his body…shields defenders with his frame…target volume and production increased each season, finishing his career ranked seventh in school history in catches and receiving yards.
WEAKNESSES: Not a burner and doesn’t have ideal speed…lacks an explosive top gear and wasn’t a big-play creator in college (of his 86 catches in 2019, only four resulted in a reception of 30-plus yards)…doesn’t fire out of his stance and requires an extended move to shake press coverage…caught up hand fighting vs. the jam, leading to wasted motion at the line…below-average functional strength for the position…needs to develop his blocking to better sustain…missed two games as a sophomore due to a hamstring injury (October 2018); left game due to a right knee injury as a junior (November 2019).
SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Oregon State, Hodgins was an outside receiver in head coach Jonathan Smith’s offense. He quickly emerged as the Beavers’ top weapon and finished his career with 20 receiving scores, which ranks second in program history behind only Brandin Cooks (24). He didn’t run the most diverse route tree in college (mostly slants, posts and comebacks), but his footwork is crisp and his catch point skills come natural to him. His speed is more build-up than sudden and his struggles to separate will be tougher to overcome at the next level. Overall, Hodges doesn’t have the explosive acceleration to blow by NFL coverage, but his sticky hands and expanded catch radius are NFL-ready traits, projecting as a reliable possession option.
Summary: Junior entry from Oakley, California. A three year starter who earned Honorable Mention All Pac 12 honors in 2018, 2nd Team in 2019. The son of former Rams Super Bowl winning fullback James Hodgins. Isaiah was Oregon State’s number one receiver two straight seasons. He doesn’t jump off the screen as an athlete, but his superb and advanced route running, plus-ball skills, and tough mentality make him an ideal fit for the possession receiver spot. He is a sure thing to bring the ball in if he can get his hands on it. Separation against tight man coverage will be tough, but there will be a spot for him somewhere. Players with this kind of production, size, and NFL lineage are safe bets.
*The question here will be speed and burst. He isn’t a guy who will get open easily but if a scheme that creates separation for receivers can get their hands on him, he has plus-talent pretty much everywhere else. He can make the difficult catches look easy and he does the little things right. Really good size too, someone I bet NYG is looking at day 3.
It's a bummer Johnson got injured, I have a feeling they had big plans for him.
Sounds like Hodgins flashed for the Bills in preseason, a la how Bachman did for us. At least he should have a shorter learning curve to pick up the offense. Who knows, maybe we'll get some half-decent play with him like we have with McCloud, who was another Bills waiver casualty.
With his hands, the most important part. No letting the ball into his body, which makes it easier for defenders to reach in and knock it away. So he will have the same separation as most of our WRs, but will catch with his hands.
74 is like a 2nd round pick (maybe even late 1st) from sy?
22 might be because there's so many good WR prospects coming out nowadays.
That was a Gettleman move. At some point can we let it go?
No one is confusing the Giants WR group as anything better than a bottom third unit.
But anyone who thinks the WR group is a tragedy should really read Sy's game review and watch the YouTube commentators on last week.
There are plenty of opportunities in the passing game the Giants aren't capitalizing on.
I saw at least 4 wide open plays downfield on the all-22 where Jones either didn't see it or deliberately took the dump option. Slayton was wide-open on a double move that would have a been a TD. We all saw the wheel route miss to Cager during the game. There was another TD he missed on a flood left pattern with two TE's and he took the underneath. The evolution we need to see is him taking the shot when it's there and not being gun-shy and looking for the safer option.
Seems like if he were faster, he would not be available to the Giants.
signing. As someone else said, others have been talking about signing him since August. Signing him was obviously the backup plan in case we couldn't make a trade, which is fine. Hopefully he can learn enough of the playbook during the bye to be effective when we play the Texans.
Don't think you want a 6'4 220 not especially athleticWR on your punt returns
I doubt he is much as a returner but returns aren’t about speed as the coverage is coming straight at the returner. More about lateral movement and finding an opening to turn it upfield. James just made some dumb mistakes. He just didn’t protect the ball. _________________________________________
It's a bummer Johnson got injured, I have a feeling they had big plans for him.
I thought the same thing reading his scouting reports. He can't be worse than Sills and Johnson. At least he has reliable hands which is what we are missing at WR.
All I know is he can't have worse hands than Marcus Johnson,
he caught 3 his first game, not done much since.
2 games
4 receptions
6 targets
41 yards
10.3 y/c
All this year.
Career production:
This actually made me chuckle out loud at work.
Damn, faster than Jerry Rice! Super Bowl here we come.
I’ll be surprised if we don’t see some kind of countermove. James is in the concussion protocol. Johnson and/or Sills may already have played their way off the roster. Robinson and (ironically) Slayton are the only safe WRs, with Golladay being a special case.
As a WR, wherever you are,CATCH THE BALL, and HOLD ONTO IT.
BACKGROUND: Isaiah Hodgins was born in San Jose while his father was a standout defensive end at San Jose State. He was a two-sport performer at Berean Christian in San Francisco, posting 76 catches for 1,069 yards and 17 touchdowns as a receiver and earning defensive accolades in basketball. Hodgins finished his junior season with 94 catches for 1,483 yards and 23 scores, adding four punt returns for touchdowns to earn second-team all-state honors. As a senior, he recorded 94 catches for 1,521 yards and 21 scores in 2016.
A four-star wide receiver recruit out of high school, Hodgins ranked as the No. 38 recruit in the 2017 class and the No. 30 recruit in the state of California. He originally committed to Washington State after his junior season before having a change of heart and re-opening his recruitment over the summer. Hodgins strongly considered Nebraska and Oregon before settling on Oregon State as the right place for him (the only four-star recruit in the Beavers’ 2017 recruiting class). His father (James) went undrafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as a fullback, but played seven seasons in the NFL (1999-2006), winning a Super Bowl ring with the St. Louis Rams in 2000. His younger brother (Isaac) is a rising junior defensive lineman at Oregon State. Hodgins elected to skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
YEAR (GP/GS) REC YDS AVG TD NOTES
2017: (11/7) 31 275 8.9 2
2018: (11/9) 59 876 14.8 5 Honorable Mention All-Pac 12; Honorable Mention Pac-12 Academic; Led team in receiving
2019: (12/11) 86 1,171 13.6 13 Second team All-Pac 12; Led team in receiving
Total: (34/27) 176 2,322 13.2 20
HT WT ARM HAND WING 40-YD 20-YD 10-YD VJ BJ SS 3C BP
COMBINE 6035 210 33 1/8 09 7/8 80 1/2 4.61 2.66 1.58 36 1/2 10’04” 4.12 7.01 9
PRO DAY N/A (positional drills only)
STRENGTHS: Tall, lean-muscled frame…presses the route before his break, not allowing the defender to dictate his path…mixes speed cuts and stride manipulation in his linear patterns…shows the hand strength and concentration to snatch without slowing at the catch point…only one drop in 2019…adjusts to the ball in flight, using his long arms to highpoint or reel-in throws away from his body…shields defenders with his frame…target volume and production increased each season, finishing his career ranked seventh in school history in catches and receiving yards.
WEAKNESSES: Not a burner and doesn’t have ideal speed…lacks an explosive top gear and wasn’t a big-play creator in college (of his 86 catches in 2019, only four resulted in a reception of 30-plus yards)…doesn’t fire out of his stance and requires an extended move to shake press coverage…caught up hand fighting vs. the jam, leading to wasted motion at the line…below-average functional strength for the position…needs to develop his blocking to better sustain…missed two games as a sophomore due to a hamstring injury (October 2018); left game due to a right knee injury as a junior (November 2019).
SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Oregon State, Hodgins was an outside receiver in head coach Jonathan Smith’s offense. He quickly emerged as the Beavers’ top weapon and finished his career with 20 receiving scores, which ranks second in program history behind only Brandin Cooks (24). He didn’t run the most diverse route tree in college (mostly slants, posts and comebacks), but his footwork is crisp and his catch point skills come natural to him. His speed is more build-up than sudden and his struggles to separate will be tougher to overcome at the next level. Overall, Hodges doesn’t have the explosive acceleration to blow by NFL coverage, but his sticky hands and expanded catch radius are NFL-ready traits, projecting as a reliable possession option.
22. Isaiah Hodgins / Oregon State / 6’4 – 210
Grade: 74
Summary: Junior entry from Oakley, California. A three year starter who earned Honorable Mention All Pac 12 honors in 2018, 2nd Team in 2019. The son of former Rams Super Bowl winning fullback James Hodgins. Isaiah was Oregon State’s number one receiver two straight seasons. He doesn’t jump off the screen as an athlete, but his superb and advanced route running, plus-ball skills, and tough mentality make him an ideal fit for the possession receiver spot. He is a sure thing to bring the ball in if he can get his hands on it. Separation against tight man coverage will be tough, but there will be a spot for him somewhere. Players with this kind of production, size, and NFL lineage are safe bets.
*The question here will be speed and burst. He isn’t a guy who will get open easily but if a scheme that creates separation for receivers can get their hands on him, he has plus-talent pretty much everywhere else. He can make the difficult catches look easy and he does the little things right. Really good size too, someone I bet NYG is looking at day 3.
Sounds like Hodgins flashed for the Bills in preseason, a la how Bachman did for us. At least he should have a shorter learning curve to pick up the offense. Who knows, maybe we'll get some half-decent play with him like we have with McCloud, who was another Bills waiver casualty.
I remember him having a really good spider chart coming out of Oregon State, where he also had great production. Surprising shuttle and 3 cone times for a guy with his length.
I feel pretty confident in saying that he is better than Marcus Johnson, Sills and Richie James and that it’s only a matter of time before he factors into the WR rotation.
Good potential and tbh I was surprised they didn’t put a claim when he was let go during cut down day after the Preseason.
Probably already better than Sills.
With his hands, the most important part. No letting the ball into his body, which makes it easier for defenders to reach in and knock it away. So he will have the same separation as most of our WRs, but will catch with his hands.
2 games
4 receptions
6 targets
41 yards
10.3 y/c
All this year.
74 is like a 2nd round pick (maybe even late 1st) from sy?
22 might be because there's so many good WR prospects coming out nowadays.
I thought the same thing reading his scouting reports. He can't be worse than Sills and Johnson. At least he has reliable hands which is what we are missing at WR.
All day long, especially on Sundays.
Yes
Yep, I remember at least one of them was against Darnay Holmes.
Aside from the UCLA game against Darnay Holmes, I remember he made a spectacular one-handed grab right in front of Paulson Adebo of Stanford.
Yeah we should grab unwanted players from a terrible team instead!!
More unwanted, moronic garbage from you.
More unwanted Buffalo Bills garbage.
More unwanted, moronic garbage from you.
Don't think you want a 6'4 220 not especially athleticWR on your punt returns
You post about weeners a lot.
Continue to meat ride
You post about weeners a lot.
They must be his favorite snack haha
More unwanted Buffalo Bills garbage.
Yeah we should grab unwanted players from a terrible team instead!!
They are probably overvaluing him like most fans do, but could have potential. He’ll definitely get a shot on this team.
go root for the jets jerkoff.
the Giants would bring in so-called "bottom-of-the-roster" guys, and they usually played just like that. But it seems when Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll bring them in, they actually contribute.
Go figure.
Lance Zierlein scouting report:
Potential inside/outside target with below average speed but outstanding ball skills, instincts and will to make the contested catch. Scouts must balance his impressive pass-catching talent against issues eluding press-man and NFL-caliber coverage. Hodgins is astutely aware of coverage location in all areas of the field and adjusts accordingly. He's clearly more skilled than opponents when the ball is in the air, but the catch space will be tighter and the challenges more fierce as a pro. He needs to refine his route-running and may need to be moved and stacked in bunch sets for release freedom, but Hodgins has the ability to see the field in multiple-wideout sets as a middle-round pick.
Sounds like Golliday. Is the team also planning to pay him $21M+ per season?
That was a Gettleman move. At some point can we let it go?
WOW, Dave Gettlemen does know how to type
Sometimes you do walk along the beach in fall and find a rolex sticking out of the sand.
Other times it is a timex.
But who are we to judge until we see the dude on the field.
Go Schoen! Go Giants!
You are a complete fucking troll.
But anyone who thinks the WR group is a tragedy should really read Sy's game review and watch the YouTube commentators on last week.
There are plenty of opportunities in the passing game the Giants aren't capitalizing on.
But anyone who thinks the WR group is a tragedy should really read Sy's game review and watch the YouTube commentators on last week.
There are plenty of opportunities in the passing game the Giants aren't capitalizing on.
I saw at least 4 wide open plays downfield on the all-22 where Jones either didn't see it or deliberately took the dump option. Slayton was wide-open on a double move that would have a been a TD. We all saw the wheel route miss to Cager during the game. There was another TD he missed on a flood left pattern with two TE's and he took the underneath. The evolution we need to see is him taking the shot when it's there and not being gun-shy and looking for the safer option.
It is my belief that the Giants are not stupid, and would not have picked him up without having something specific in mind to take advantage of what skills the man has.
He's available and he cost us nothing to acquire. That's already two ways he better than Golladay.
bruh
How is this troll still around?
Is this really how you're going to spend your retirement, Dave? Sad.
It is my belief that the Giants are not stupid, and would not have picked him up without having something specific in mind to take advantage of what skills the man has.
He's available and he cost us nothing to acquire. That's already two ways he better than Golladay.
He may not be overly fast and 40 times are cool for quickness, but he may have long speed.
And - all he has to be is better than Sills, James, Johnson and he improves the WR corps...
More unwanted Buffalo Bills garbage.
Is this really how you're going to spend your retirement, Dave? Sad.
This is an adult communicating like this? Lol
He is not the kind of athlete that you would want on returns. That's not to say he cannot add value as a WR.
I can't find anything other than the fact he had four PR TDs his junior year of high school
He is not the kind of athlete that you would want on returns. That's not to say he cannot add value as a WR.
Account suspended
Yay 🎉
Why not use Wandale on returns?
Good suggestion. I bet this is a possibility. Another alternative is Pimpleton if active.
They are probably overvaluing him like most fans do, but could have potential. He’ll definitely get a shot on this team.
WR 1…….a bit over zealous I’m sure…..but I would be ecstatic if he were a reliable 2 or even 3.
Slayton
WanDale
Isaiah
Golladay?
I can't find anything other than the fact he had four PR TDs his junior year of high school
He is not the kind of athlete that you would want on returns. That's not to say he cannot add value as a WR.
Honestly, at this point, I just want someone who can catch the damn ball.
+1
We are so starved for a good WR that can actually run routes, get open and catch that is not a head case, injured or should be working at costco.
Makes me wonder if he was tried as a returner in college and wasn't as sure-handed as he was as a receiver ... or if the lack of speed just ruled him out at that level.
Don't think you want a 6'4 220 not especially athleticWR on your punt returns
I doubt he is much as a returner but returns aren’t about speed as the coverage is coming straight at the returner. More about lateral movement and finding an opening to turn it upfield. James just made some dumb mistakes. He just didn’t protect the ball. _________________________________________
It's a bummer Johnson got injured, I have a feeling they had big plans for him.
I thought the same thing reading his scouting reports. He can't be worse than Sills and Johnson. At least he has reliable hands which is what we are missing at WR.
All I know is he can't have worse hands than Marcus Johnson,
he caught 3 his first game, not done much since.