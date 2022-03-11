for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Schoen s interviews: Regarding Jones

joeinpa : 11/3/2022 11:55 am
After listening to all of them, I came away convinced more than ever, that they had not made their decision concerning Daniel s future with the Giants coming into this season

I also got the feeling that despite what I thought has been impressive play by Jones, they are still very much on the fence regarding his future with the team.

Anyone agree, or am I way off base?
I think, that IF Schoen/Daboll wants their own QB  
jvm52106 : 11/3/2022 11:58 am : link
which is quite possible, then they have already made that plan in the background, which is why Taylor was signed to a 2 year deal. Taylor would be a far cheaper bridge than Jones will be on a tag or a new short term deal.
Yeah, He was very non-committal  
Fat Wally : 11/3/2022 12:00 pm : link
especially after hearing his comments about Barkley and how he really wants him to return. He's never said that about Jones. I'm willing to bet they are hedging their bets with him in case he flames out. It's really up to Jones to convince them.
Well as he mentioned  
cjac : 11/3/2022 12:00 pm : link
there are 9 more games to go. So I think they are continuing to evaluate him. I got the feeling that they are leaning toward moving on from him but I guess we'll see
Schoen specifically mentioned Jones in this interview:  
ChubbyColeMedina : 11/3/2022 12:09 pm : link
https://twitter.com/giantswfan/status/1587848504529092609?s=20&t=uW9Pt3vGym0EWyqkuUMeBQ
I posted this in another thread, but this is what coaches and FO are  
BLUATHRT : 11/3/2022 12:09 pm : link
seeing...

I saw at least 4 wide open plays downfield on the all-22 where Jones either didn't see it or deliberately took the dump option. Slayton was wide-open on a double move that would have a been a TD. We all saw the wheel route miss to Cager during the game. There was another TD he missed on a flood left pattern with two TE's and he took the underneath. The evolution we need to see is him taking the shot when it's there and not being gun-shy and looking for the safer option.


These are traits that define decent to good QB's from the best. DJ Is gun-shy probably from being chastised from the last regime. He doesn't see the field exceptionally well (which has always been a negative for him) and he's likely very conscious of not turning the ball over, to the point where it's hindering shots down field. Hopefully the bye helps in the evolution to see how his progression continues.
I agree  
ZogZerg : 11/3/2022 12:09 pm : link
I wouldn't be surprised if Giants go a different direction at QB.
My question would be: moving on to whom?  
GiantSteps : 11/3/2022 12:13 pm : link
With each game the Giants win, they push themselves further back from any realistic hope of being within range of any of the top QB picks in the next draft. I get the feeling there's going to be alot of teams gunning for those picks in the next draft, and I don't know if NYG will have the draft capital to beat out other teams in better positions.

As far as free agents go, the only guy worth a damn potentially hitting the market is Lamar Jackson and he's not going anywhere.

Schoen is savvy enough to know how to not let anyone see the cards he's playing (which is refreshing), but if I was the GM I think that if Jones makes it through the rest of the season healthy and plays at the level he's been at so far, it would make alot of sense to try to keep him around for at least another two years while the team continues to rebuild in other areas. And maybe Jones continues to improve as new talent comes in.
They know Barkley is the real deal  
Rjanyg : 11/3/2022 12:14 pm : link
They know Barkley makes DJ a better QB.

They have tailored the offense around Barkley and to help DJ be successful, which is a play action style offense.

They need to find WR that can get open and create separation in order to run the drop back looks. Right now they have 1 in Robinson. They may have enough info on Jones as to whether or not he fits this part of the scheme. They have been playing safe football on offense so far and it has worked.

I hope they can get Bellinger back and maybe they will allow Jones more opportunity to sling the ball. Otherwise they may be looking to bring in somebody who better fits the scheme in 2023.

I think Barkley stays for a while.
Interesting tweet from Duggan  
section125 : 11/3/2022 12:15 pm : link
Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen....
Jones and the draft - ( New Window )
If he wanted Joned, he'd have said it.  
GMen72 : 11/3/2022 12:15 pm : link
What's hard about this? He committed to Barkley and had every opportunity to commit to DJ, but didn't. He sees what most see...at $30 million, Jones' 175 yards per game passing, and .75 passing TDs per game, is a horrible idea.

I think (and hope) Giants will have rookie QB next year. Much easier to build a roster with $22-25 million extra lying around.
My opinion is that Jones is right in the middle, on the fence if  
PatersonPlank : 11/3/2022 12:15 pm : link
you will. So it will come down to how much $$ he wants, who else is available, and what the QBs in the draft look like. I believe that Schoen thinks he can get approximately the same output from other FA's he can pick up. So this means it comes down to price. Also what they think of the QB's in the draft that will be available to them matters. So I think its not just a Jones decision, but what they other options available to them are just as important, this is in contrast to Barkley who is clearly "the rb" they want to build around.

Whatever they end up doing, they need to take a shot at "a Allen or Mahomes" in one of the next 2 drafts in hoped of getting their franchise guy.
On November 1st 2007 (or Nov 25th 2007) what did people think of eli?  
Eric on Li : 11/3/2022 12:17 pm : link
i think we should learn from history that there's no reason to form a concrete opinion when something is only half over (which is essentially what schoen said).

at halftime on feb 5th 2017 things looked a lot different than they ended up for matt ryan and dan quinn.

quarterback's get paid a lot because the final results are very much on their shoulders. there's a big difference this year between finishing strong with 10+ wins and maybe even a playoff win, or falling off and having a losing record the rest of the way.
I think a lot depends  
AcesUp : 11/3/2022 12:20 pm : link
On Giants options in the draft. That's tied to how well the Giants (and Jones) perform the rest of the year and the expectations heading into next season. There are outside factors that we don't have a clear picture of yet. Ik people like making it a black and white "is he the guy?" thing, I don't think he's proven that at all. However he may have played or will play his way into the "is he the guy for now" conversation. The Giants are trending towards a QB purgatory situation with their draft position this offseason, I can see scenarios where a tag or sticker shock-inducing but team-friendly extension make sense.

I think Schoen is genuine in his "we have 9 games" answers.
The one thing I found interesting about  
Section331 : 11/3/2022 12:24 pm : link
Schoen’s presser was when he said he was not surprised by anyone’s level of play. Given that he chose not to exercise Jones’ option, that could be interpreted as a sign that DJ’s play hasn’t changed their minds (yet), or it could be smoke.
Schoen is playing it right  
JonC : 11/3/2022 12:26 pm : link
I wouldn't be surprised if Giants go a different direction at QB. I would.
Basically was curious  
joeinpa : 11/3/2022 12:28 pm : link
Whether others had similar conclusions, I see I m not alone. No sense in discussing the merits of resigning him or not, nothing else to state on that discussion

If it s true as stated above the all 22 shows him consistently leaving plays on the field that s not good. I can t see that from watching on tv

I m hoping he s the guy, I kind of believe there s a better chance of that happening than most thought before the season began.

But it s also true, Schoen was not effusive in his praise of Daniel. If he moves on I will be disappointed, because him not being the guy is a major setback.
it would seem in general  
LG in NYC : 11/3/2022 12:30 pm : link
there are too many unknown variables at the moment to go one way or the other.

Jones's play over the rest of the season will have an impact obviously, but also how much money is he seeking and how many years, what are the other QB options and of course, do they see him as the long term answer at any price?
...  
christian : 11/3/2022 12:31 pm : link
I think the final 9 games, and especially if there is a playoff game, will clearly factor heavily.

I don't think anyone can confidently say Jones is destined for Trubiksy backup status, Mariotta tweener status, or Tannehill mid-career riser status yet.
I disagree with the narrative regarding Taylor being the bridge...  
KingBlue : 11/3/2022 12:33 pm : link
It may work out that way if Schoen decides against moving forward with Daniel Jones. They were clear from the outset that Jones would be evaluated throughout the 2022 season. The Giants needed a backup QB regardless.
Dare I ask, what happened to the other thread?  
JonC : 11/3/2022 12:34 pm : link
There was good content in there.
Its still a tryout  
GiantGrit : 11/3/2022 12:35 pm : link
But Jones needs to really impress the last 9 games. If they can sign him to a team friendly 2-3 year deal maybe that happens, I think Schoen ultimately wants his own guy.
RE: Interesting tweet from Duggan  
GiantGrit : 11/3/2022 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15896253 section125 said:
Quote:
Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen.... Jones and the draft - ( New Window )


Good find, thanks for sharing.
RE: Dare I ask, what happened to the other thread?  
section125 : 11/3/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15896282 JonC said:
Quote:
There was good content in there.


I thought I was having a senior moment - without being that senior...
Aces  
JonC : 11/3/2022 12:38 pm : link
Agree, I posted on the other thread perhaps they try to keep him for 2023, if other options aren't appetizing. But, he hasn't shown he's the guy so far and Schoen knows he needs to hit a homer at QB. Not necessarily the next Mahomes or even Josh Allen unicorn-level QBs, but one with a stronger skillset and upside.
The whole plan is to game this prudently  
GiantSteps : 11/3/2022 12:38 pm : link
until Arch Manning is available
As  
AcidTest : 11/3/2022 12:40 pm : link
others have said, we need to see what happens over the next nine games and any playoff performances. Jones could easily surprise, and as I said in another thread, he has definitely won some games for us this year. He's definitely been more than a "game manager" in those victories. But he's also still not seeing open receivers as often as he needs to at this point in his career.

The problem is that absent a complete meltdown, many teams will be willing to offer Jones a long-term deal. If the Giants are unwilling to do so, then they'd have to use the FT to retain him.

I really like Jones. His leadership and intangibles are outstanding. Whatever his limitations as a player, he is a team first guy who even by NFL standards is extremely tough. It is also readily apparent that his teammates really respect him.
My problem with the idea  
jvm52106 : 11/3/2022 12:40 pm : link
that we will save up picks to move up is the whole point of now is we have a ton of holes so those picks/draft capital are for filling a roster with talent.

If we use a bunch to move up for a QB then we do not have a deep roster now or in the near future.

Of the three big name QB's coming out this year the only two of interest to me are Stround (my 2nd choice) and Levis (my first). Hooker is a good QB but the pushing 25 is a drawback.
Jones is still a work in progress,  
MOOPS : 11/3/2022 12:41 pm : link
but he is progressing. Schoen knows what HE has to see and we really don't. Life would have been a lot easier with better WRs, but that wasn't to be. It is what it is. Schoen wasn't about to alter his plan and mortgage the future. The trading deadline was a seller's market and the prices were too high.
In short, yeah. Schoen is still open to all options including a new QB.
RE: Interesting tweet from Duggan  
Pepe LePugh : 11/3/2022 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15896253 section125 said:
Quote:
Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen.... Jones and the draft - ( New Window )

If they see a potential Josh Allen, then yes. If they don’t see QB 3-5 as realistically being a top ten in the league, better to stick with DJ.
...  
christian : 11/3/2022 12:42 pm : link
If I'm putting 2 + 2 together, I think I got in trouble for that other thread. Too bad, I was just kidding around and it was a good discussion.
RE: ...  
BrettNYG10 : 11/3/2022 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15896304 christian said:
Quote:
If I'm putting 2 + 2 together, I think I got in trouble for that other thread. Too bad, I was just kidding around and it was a good discussion.


Not really sure what the issue was, multiple people had good posts.
Taylor is always a hit away  
mdthedream : 11/3/2022 12:48 pm : link
Guy can't stay on the field. Why would the GM say what he is really thinking about Jones? He knows that he has to keep it low key seeing they will be negotiating a contract. You don't say he is going to stay here for a very long time before you workout a contract. So I don't really listen to any of that.
RE: RE: Interesting tweet from Duggan  
section125 : 11/3/2022 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15896303 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 15896253 section125 said:


Quote:


Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen.... Jones and the draft - ( New Window )


If they see a potential Josh Allen, then yes. If they don’t see QB 3-5 as realistically being a top ten in the league, better to stick with DJ.


At one point Terps said they should trade Thomas before he became expensive when they did not yet have a franchise QB..that kind of stuck with me(in a negative way).
Sy listing possible way to move up in the draft to get into range for the QB they wanted made me remember that. Using Thomas or Saquon(after tagging) together with the Giants #1 to get high enough to get their QB seems like a nuclear option, but it may be the only way to get there.
RE: Aces  
bw in dc : 11/3/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15896290 JonC said:
Quote:
Not necessarily the next Mahomes or even Josh Allen unicorn-level QBs, but one with a stronger skillset and upside.


That's the thing - right? - Daboll and Kafka know what a franchise QB looks. They have been spoiled being in Buffalo and KC with those two freaks.

And while the likelihood of finding another version of either is low, you can find better players who can solve problem off-script. Which, I believe, is a facet of the offense they want. If a play breaks down, can the QB problem solve with either his arm or legs...

Jones only solves one part of that equation.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 11/3/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15896309 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896304 christian said:


Quote:


If I'm putting 2 + 2 together, I think I got in trouble for that other thread. Too bad, I was just kidding around and it was a good discussion.



Not really sure what the issue was, multiple people had good posts.


Again, just putting 2+2 together from the warning email I got, I think it's because I mentioned things Snablats and FiMC have called me, in the thread starter.
I think that would be the right call (to not know yet)  
Andy in Halifax : 11/3/2022 12:52 pm : link
He's played well this year, better and better as year has progressed (Seattle not his best perhaps) but I think we should let the season play out. Honestly... if he's played well but we still aren't convinced I would not be opposed to franchising him, though that is likely not ideal from cap perspective perhaps.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
BrettNYG10 : 11/3/2022 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15896314 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15896309 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


In comment 15896304 christian said:


Quote:


If I'm putting 2 + 2 together, I think I got in trouble for that other thread. Too bad, I was just kidding around and it was a good discussion.



Not really sure what the issue was, multiple people had good posts.



Again, just putting 2+2 together from the warning email I got, I think it's because I mentioned things Snablats and FiMC have called me, in the thread starter.


Weak sauce to nuke a whole thread where other people contributed over that. It's not like those two are 'unconfrontational', lol.
bw  
JonC : 11/3/2022 12:58 pm : link
Yep, and as I wrote in the deleted thread, in agreement with BLUATHRT, Jones consistently leaves plays on the field. And, they're very often the vertical explosive plays a team needs to generate field position and points. It drives me nuts, he just doesn't see and/or trust the opportunities.
Schoen said he wanted Barkley back  
Sean : 11/3/2022 1:12 pm : link
He also said there is still 9 games to evaluate Jones. That’s the answer right there. Follow the actions.
RE: bw  
PatersonPlank : 11/3/2022 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15896333 JonC said:
Quote:
Yep, and as I wrote in the deleted thread, in agreement with BLUATHRT, Jones consistently leaves plays on the field. And, they're very often the vertical explosive plays a team needs to generate field position and points. It drives me nuts, he just doesn't see and/or trust the opportunities.


My uninformed opinion is he sees them but doesn't trust them. For whatever reason he always goes the safer route, or the more comfortable for him route. He needs to open it up rather than always just throw the 7 yd crossing pattern he loves. I think this is what Seattle did to him. I think they focused on the routes he consistently throws, and left the longer ones more open, gambling that he would just decide early to go to the comfortable route.
My suspicion is that  
bigbluehoya : 11/3/2022 1:21 pm : link
Schoen doesn't have a black-and-white view as to keeping Jones or moving on from him, but rather is taking an extremely price-elastic outlook.

For instance, he may see a realistic and viable path to success with Jones as the starting QB, but only at a cap number of (say) ~$15-20M and a contract he can get himself out of in 2 years without an unbearable level of pain (dead money) on the downside.

If Jones' camp is insistent on a number approaching $30M AAV (or something crazy like $75M+ of guaranteed money), he's very likely happy to say "go fish" and keep moving.
It was a wait and see then  
mittenedman : 11/3/2022 1:23 pm : link
and it remains a wait and see now. That was always the smart business move.

Part of what they're waiting to see is if he can keep a high level of play over the course of the entire year, and (hopefully) what he does in the Playoffs.

Playoff performance matters so much - there's a lot left to find out before any kind of final determination is made.
JoeinPA  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/3/2022 1:24 pm : link
I think the next 9 games are very important. My stance has been the division games are critical. These are the games you are best prepared for. He has played these teams multiple times.

I think they like a lot of things about him.

What should be very clear from his interviews and pressers is JS values value. He is not going to overpay imv.

He has to evaluate the draft. His other option is to start moving firsts/other assets to future drafts.

Somebody has to play the position. I think he recognizes this D is very close and the OL should take a big step next year. With those two components, SB, another draft and FA expectations should be high next year imv.

Expensive QB means he loses some players he likes. He is going to have to be special to make that investment.

The flip side is if he misses the QB in the draft he potentially blows 1-4 with a very talented team.

I think he is factoring all this and hopes to make the right choice. If Jones falters its easy. If he plays better and wins some big games in the end against division opponents it makes it harder.

Lot more to see which is why he keeps saying there are 9 more games imv.

QB is a far different position than a RB so I would not factor what he said about SB very much.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15896314 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15896309 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


In comment 15896304 christian said:


Quote:


If I'm putting 2 + 2 together, I think I got in trouble for that other thread. Too bad, I was just kidding around and it was a good discussion.



Not really sure what the issue was, multiple people had good posts.



Again, just putting 2+2 together from the warning email I got, I think it's because I mentioned things Snablats and FiMC have called me, in the thread starter.


If that was the case, it’s hilarious Fatman is still allowed to do what he does on this site.
RE: RE: bw  
JonC : 11/3/2022 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15896356 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15896333 JonC said:


Quote:


Yep, and as I wrote in the deleted thread, in agreement with BLUATHRT, Jones consistently leaves plays on the field. And, they're very often the vertical explosive plays a team needs to generate field position and points. It drives me nuts, he just doesn't see and/or trust the opportunities.



My uninformed opinion is he sees them but doesn't trust them. For whatever reason he always goes the safer route, or the more comfortable for him route. He needs to open it up rather than always just throw the 7 yd crossing pattern he loves. I think this is what Seattle did to him. I think they focused on the routes he consistently throws, and left the longer ones more open, gambling that he would just decide early to go to the comfortable route.


It's clearly the case on some plays. There are others where you can see his eyes (or even on an angle where the camera's behind his head) are looking at the wrong side of the field, and there's the open receiver. NFL Defenses will scheme to try and force this, and he often falls in it. He's definitely being coached to get rid of the football faster. But, on the vertical stuff he's often falling short as part of the play puzzle.
RE: Basically was curious  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15896276 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Whether others had similar conclusions, I see I m not alone. No sense in discussing the merits of resigning him or not, nothing else to state on that discussion

If it s true as stated above the all 22 shows him consistently leaving plays on the field that s not good. I can t see that from watching on tv

I m hoping he s the guy, I kind of believe there s a better chance of that happening than most thought before the season began.

But it s also true, Schoen was not effusive in his praise of Daniel. If he moves on I will be disappointed, because him not being the guy is a major setback.


I think you’re right in your conclusion. You can tell by how up front he was about wanting to keep Saqoun. Doesn’t seem like they’re sold on bringing him back yet.
Joeinpa.....I totally agree.  
Blue21 : 11/3/2022 1:28 pm : link
I think they are happy with the 6-2 but Jones is going to have to really impress to get the contract he may want. I m not sure there going to throw a ton of money at him to stay unless he really turns into Superman.
Just compare the tone Schoen took in talking  
cosmicj : 11/3/2022 1:30 pm : link
About Andrew Thomas - praised his personality - and when asked about Daniel Jones - everyone is still being evaluated.
RE: I think, that IF Schoen/Daboll wants their own QB  
UConn4523 : 11/3/2022 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15896232 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
which is quite possible, then they have already made that plan in the background, which is why Taylor was signed to a 2 year deal. Taylor would be a far cheaper bridge than Jones will be on a tag or a new short term deal.


Not sure I see it the same way. Taylor is an often injured QB on the verge of retirement, he was signed to be a backup not start games to ease in a new QB. If Taylor starts the first 4 games next year, for example, you are almost punting away the first month of the season.

To me a bridge QB is a strange football term that doesn’t really mean anything significant.
RE: Interesting tweet from Duggan  
santacruzom : 11/3/2022 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15896253 section125 said:
Quote:
Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen.... Jones and the draft - ( New Window )


I read that column by Duggan. It reads as though it was written by Go Terps and would probably trigger a lot of people here, so proceed with caution if you might be one of them.
RE: RE: Interesting tweet from Duggan  
UConn4523 : 11/3/2022 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15896396 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15896253 section125 said:


Quote:


Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen.... Jones and the draft - ( New Window )



I read that column by Duggan. It reads as though it was written by Go Terps and would probably trigger a lot of people here, so proceed with caution if you might be one of them.


Many many people have thought that Schoen might very well be taking this approach. It isn’t unreasonable and I’d say, it’s actually probably likely (better than 50/50 odds IMO).

It’s pretty simple for me as a fan - they either think Jones can take the next step or they don’t. Current output Jones, despite the lack of weapons, isn’t getting it done long term. If they feel he’s peaked he’s gone. I don’t even think the tag is on the table for Jones, there’s zero point in it.
Another key point JS  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/3/2022 1:45 pm : link
made was they now much better understand his strength and weaknesses. Obviously the next 9 games are determining the trajectory of both.

Keep in mind this is still a new system and they have had a lot of different pieces rotating in and out thus far.
RE: RE: RE: bw  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15896385 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15896356 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15896333 JonC said:


Quote:


Yep, and as I wrote in the deleted thread, in agreement with BLUATHRT, Jones consistently leaves plays on the field. And, they're very often the vertical explosive plays a team needs to generate field position and points. It drives me nuts, he just doesn't see and/or trust the opportunities.



My uninformed opinion is he sees them but doesn't trust them. For whatever reason he always goes the safer route, or the more comfortable for him route. He needs to open it up rather than always just throw the 7 yd crossing pattern he loves. I think this is what Seattle did to him. I think they focused on the routes he consistently throws, and left the longer ones more open, gambling that he would just decide early to go to the comfortable route.



It's clearly the case on some plays. There are others where you can see his eyes (or even on an angle where the camera's behind his head) are looking at the wrong side of the field, and there's the open receiver. NFL Defenses will scheme to try and force this, and he often falls in it. He's definitely being coached to get rid of the football faster. But, on the vertical stuff he's often falling short as part of the play puzzle.

I wrote this in another thread: Can Jones overcome the two years of "play safe and dont turn it over" that was drilled into him by Judge/Garrett, and can Jones overcome the idea that "my crappy WRs never get open deep so I wont bother to look and just get the ball out because my interior OL is leaky"

Why did that first thread this morning disappear? Had some good ideas and opinions in it
Jones  
kickoff : 11/3/2022 1:47 pm : link
I'm a little confused on those saying the price on DJ will determine if he's signed. Does that mean if they're not sure about DJ being the guy, and he's not able to get them where they want to go you sign him anyway because he's cheap. I DON'T THINK SO.
RE: Jones  
UConn4523 : 11/3/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15896430 kickoff said:
Quote:
I'm a little confused on those saying the price on DJ will determine if he's signed. Does that mean if they're not sure about DJ being the guy, and he's not able to get them where they want to go you sign him anyway because he's cheap. I DON'T THINK SO.


Agreed. He will either be offered a long term, lucrative extension because they feel he’s their guy, or they will part ways. I don’t see much gray area on this one.
RE: RE: Interesting tweet from Duggan  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15896396 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15896253 section125 said:


Quote:


Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen.... Jones and the draft - ( New Window )



I read that column by Duggan. It reads as though it was written by Go Terps and would probably trigger a lot of people here, so proceed with caution if you might be one of them.

Duggan is the best beat writer, but he made up his mind that they should move on from Jones long ago
RE: RE: Jones  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15896435 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896430 kickoff said:


Quote:


I'm a little confused on those saying the price on DJ will determine if he's signed. Does that mean if they're not sure about DJ being the guy, and he's not able to get them where they want to go you sign him anyway because he's cheap. I DON'T THINK SO.



Agreed. He will either be offered a long term, lucrative extension because they feel he’s their guy, or they will part ways. I don’t see much gray area on this one.

The gray area comes in the replacement for Jones. The college QBs most likely available to the Giants have largely disappointed, and the one who has elevated his stock (Hooker) was ranked in the 40s yesterday in Brugler's top 50 big board

There is no Josh Allen draft replacement for Jones, hence gray area
RE: Basically was curious  
Sean : 11/3/2022 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15896276 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Whether others had similar conclusions, I see I m not alone. No sense in discussing the merits of resigning him or not, nothing else to state on that discussion

If it s true as stated above the all 22 shows him consistently leaving plays on the field that s not good. I can t see that from watching on tv

I m hoping he s the guy, I kind of believe there s a better chance of that happening than most thought before the season began.

But it s also true, Schoen was not effusive in his praise of Daniel. If he moves on I will be disappointed, because him not being the guy is a major setback.

I’m not seeing how it’s a major setback. Jones has played nice, but Barkley is the heart and soul of the offense.
Hooker  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 2:02 pm : link
Being ranked in the 40s of a top 50 isn’t a bad thing.
It would be a major setback because  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 2:03 pm : link
there isnt any ready-made QB they will be able to draft, so they would be stuck with Tyrod and then hoping a project QB develops - which rarely happens

Clearly the best hope for the franchise is that Jones is THE GUY. Then they can draft/sign WR/CB/LB/IOL and not worry about using draft capital on a QB

It might end up that Jones ISNT the guy, but it would be the best result for the franchise right now that he is
RE: Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/3/2022 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15896430 kickoff said:
Quote:
I'm a little confused on those saying the price on DJ will determine if he's signed. Does that mean if they're not sure about DJ being the guy, and he's not able to get them where they want to go you sign him anyway because he's cheap. I DON'T THINK SO.


The more expensive your QB is the harder or at least more pressure it is to keep all the parts around him or add new ones.

Best way to understand it is look at the history of SB winners. 40% in the last 22 years have been with QB's on a rookie contract. Eli and BB were the two who were probably the most expensive for their second. TB always played on a steep discount. I am not sure what Stafford was when they acquired him last year. It's really hard with a top money QB.

So the bigger question is determining what any QB needs around him imv. Obviously if you just don't see it with a QB that factors in. However, HC's still have to win so it can get complicated and not as easy as some suggest.
RE: Hooker  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15896462 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Being ranked in the 40s of a top 50 isn’t a bad thing.

Here is what Brugler wrote about Hooker. Levis was ranked 23rd and Tanner McKee was above Hooker at 44

46. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
In 19 starts since he took over at Tennessee last season, Hendon Hooker has accounted for 59 total touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He is the clear Heisman front-runner but also a complicated NFL evaluation because he’s playing in a quarterback-friendly offense with half-field reads and a deep wide receiver depth chart. There is some Geno Smith to his game, which has become a positive considering the way Smith has played in 2022.
Jones has negotiating leverage  
Thegratefulhead : 11/3/2022 2:10 pm : link
Since they declined the 5th and he is playing well. Schoen needs to play this close to the vest.
Let’s say Brugler is right on Hooker  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 2:10 pm : link
Both in evaluation and that he can be had in the second. That sounds a lot like current day Daniel Jones, at a much cheaper price which allows you to fill out your roster with additional pieces. It also keeps your options open of using a first round pick on a QB in 2024.
RE: It would be a major setback because  
Sean : 11/3/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15896466 BigBlue565358 said:
Quote:
there isnt any ready-made QB they will be able to draft, so they would be stuck with Tyrod and then hoping a project QB develops - which rarely happens

Clearly the best hope for the franchise is that Jones is THE GUY. Then they can draft/sign WR/CB/LB/IOL and not worry about using draft capital on a QB

It might end up that Jones ISNT the guy, but it would be the best result for the franchise right now that he is

Eh, I disagree. What is “the guy”. We are well into year 4 and still asking this?

The worst thing is committing major money to a QB who is not capable of carrying the team to a Super Bowl. Just look what the Bills did. Maintain cap flexibility until you find the right QB.
I don't know what Schoen is thinking  
Producer : 11/3/2022 2:19 pm : link
but I'm pretty sure his mind is made up. A few more wins won't mean anything. There is 3+ years of tape and Schoen is getting a close look at what Jones can and cannot do. Most of these HCs and GMs are looking at traits, and the traits they are looking at are hard to learn. For most QBs either you have them, or you don't. Even throwing with anticipation, which Jones still doesn't do well, is hard to learn.
I don’t know why people disregard the 5th year option  
Sean : 11/3/2022 2:21 pm : link
That was a huge decision. I don’t buy the “wait and see”, if Jones’ talent was that obvious the option would have 100% been picked up. It wasn’t.
Jon, LoS, bw...  
Brown_Hornet : 11/3/2022 2:31 pm : link
...all great points.

For my eye, it's not the off-schedule stuff that I see as the biggest barrier to Jones being the guy, it's the on-schedule plays that he's consistently...at least seemingly, leaving on the field.

We'd all love the unicorn, but having a guy that can quickly process pre/post snap coverages/pressure and deliver the ball is thing 1 and thing 2.

I like gravy, but I gotta eat.
RE: I don't know what Schoen is thinking  
Tom from LI : 11/3/2022 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15896499 Producer said:
Quote:
but I'm pretty sure his mind is made up. A few more wins won't mean anything. There is 3+ years of tape and Schoen is getting a close look at what Jones can and cannot do. Most of these HCs and GMs are looking at traits, and the traits they are looking at are hard to learn. For most QBs either you have them, or you don't. Even throwing with anticipation, which Jones still doesn't do well, is hard to learn.


I remember when we drafted Barkley I wanted them to draft Allen. The big knock on him was accuracy and how accuracy at that time could not be taught. How did that work out? So I take everything with a grain of salt.

I still think this season isn't working out the way Schoen thought it would. I bet by the bye he thought the Giants would be 2&6 or 3&5.

Passing on the 5th year meant Jones was gone at the end of the year and trading Barkley at the trade deadline.

Have his stash of picks, a cleaned up cap.

All this winning has skewed that.





RE: RE: I don't know what Schoen is thinking  
Producer : 11/3/2022 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15896521 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15896499 Producer said:


Quote:


but I'm pretty sure his mind is made up. A few more wins won't mean anything. There is 3+ years of tape and Schoen is getting a close look at what Jones can and cannot do. Most of these HCs and GMs are looking at traits, and the traits they are looking at are hard to learn. For most QBs either you have them, or you don't. Even throwing with anticipation, which Jones still doesn't do well, is hard to learn.



I remember when we drafted Barkley I wanted them to draft Allen. The big knock on him was accuracy and how accuracy at that time could not be taught. How did that work out? So I take everything with a grain of salt.

I still think this season isn't working out the way Schoen thought it would. I bet by the bye he thought the Giants would be 2&6 or 3&5.

Passing on the 5th year meant Jones was gone at the end of the year and trading Barkley at the trade deadline.

Have his stash of picks, a cleaned up cap.

All this winning has skewed that.


Probably, but it's a good problem to have. But you can't pick a QB because of fan pressure. You need a conviction about the player. Is Jones the QB you want? Is this the style they want to play, more running, limited but efficient passing. I doubt it, but we'll soon know the answers.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 2:44 pm : link
Schoen isn't drafting a rookie QB who is 8 months younger than Daniel Jones
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 2:52 pm : link
you guys do this every week and it is tiresome. He had a rough outing against Seattle and now everyone says ah ok maybe Schoen doesn't want him. After the Jacksonville game, maybe Schoen should sign him now!

Jones is the QB. He's the guy. If he absolutely sucks the rest of the season, then, sure, Schoen will move along. But the team is 6-2 largely because of his contributions with next to nothing helping him out aside from Barkley.

Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 2:54 pm : link
and ajr, before you get all riled up and respond...no, the Giants aren't drafting Hendon Hooker.
I don’t think the 2023 crop matters  
UConn4523 : 11/3/2022 2:56 pm : link
All that much. You can’t just give Jones a huge contract if you don’t believe in him.
RE: ...  
rsjem1979 : 11/3/2022 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15896551 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you guys do this every week and it is tiresome. He had a rough outing against Seattle and now everyone says ah ok maybe Schoen doesn't want him. After the Jacksonville game, maybe Schoen should sign him now!


If it makes you feel better I've never wavered in my belief that Daniel Jones should not be here after the 2022 season. Nothing he's done this year has changed my mind.

He's been adequate.
RE: ...  
Sean : 11/3/2022 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15896551 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you guys do this every week and it is tiresome. He had a rough outing against Seattle and now everyone says ah ok maybe Schoen doesn't want him. After the Jacksonville game, maybe Schoen should sign him now!

Jones is the QB. He's the guy. If he absolutely sucks the rest of the season, then, sure, Schoen will move along. But the team is 6-2 largely because of his contributions with next to nothing helping him out aside from Barkley.

Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.

This is not what Schoen has been saying, but we’ll see.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 3:00 pm : link
Sean, if you listened to the interview with Schrager, Schoen specifically mentions Jones as a core young player. He also mentions in the Tiki interview that it would be awesome to have "three #1s" out there with Jones but it isn't the case so they are doing what they can with what they have.
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15896555 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and ajr, before you get all riled up and respond...no, the Giants aren't drafting Hendon Hooker.


First off; you have zero clue if that’s true.

Second. I never said I wanted to draft him, I was simply responding to a post saying Hooker couldn’t be good because Brugler has him ranked in the 40s. But keep doing you.
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15896551 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you guys do this every week and it is tiresome. He had a rough outing against Seattle and now everyone says ah ok maybe Schoen doesn't want him. After the Jacksonville game, maybe Schoen should sign him now!

Jones is the QB. He's the guy. If he absolutely sucks the rest of the season, then, sure, Schoen will move along. But the team is 6-2 largely because of his contributions with next to nothing helping him out aside from Barkley.

Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.


Run everybody, the BBI police are here!
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 3:01 pm : link
rsjem, alright, that's understandable. you're going to be disappointed in the end i guess then.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 3:03 pm : link
ajr, i'm just trying to warn you along with everyone else who thinks Jones isn't the answer and want another QB. You guys are going to be disappointed.
Warn me about what?  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 3:05 pm : link
I’ve said on multiple threads I wouldn’t draft Hooker because of a number of concerns. We’re allowed to have discussions about players on a message board.

Step off your pedestal so people actually start taking you seriously on this site.
RE: RE: RE: Interesting tweet from Duggan  
bw in dc : 11/3/2022 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15896415 UConn4523 said:
Quote:

It’s pretty simple for me as a fan - they either think Jones can take the next step or they don’t. Current output Jones, despite the lack of weapons, isn’t getting it done long term. If they feel he’s peaked he’s gone. I don’t even think the tag is on the table for Jones, there’s zero point in it.


I share your view here, especially the point about the FT/TT not being in play for Jones.

It's either a long-term deal (which I'm against) or let Jones hit the open market. I don't see any value in this new administration taking another year to evaluate Jones.

They are going to have enough direct data, even without football Xanadu to see how Jones would perform with all of the best features, to make a sound judgment.
RE: RE: RE: Jones  
Section331 : 11/3/2022 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15896449 BigBlue565358 said:
Quote:


There is no Josh Allen draft replacement for Jones, hence gray area


Where was Josh Allen ranked at this point in his senior year at Wyoming? I’ll give you a hint - he wasn’t.

I’m not sure I understand the idea that since we can’t draft a franchise QB this year, we should sign Jones to a big extension. They are 2 separate issues - either Jones is the guy or he isn’t. Who is available in the draft is irrelevant to that evaluation.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 3:12 pm : link
the franchise tag is imperfectly fine actually. Team should be better next year with another rookie class and more development from the young guys. Jones in the second year of Daboll's system with perhaps a bit more weapons. Get an extension done eventually. I see no problem with that.
RE: Warn me about what?  
bw in dc : 11/3/2022 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15896584 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I’ve said on multiple threads I wouldn’t draft Hooker because of a number of concerns. We’re allowed to have discussions about players on a message board.

Step off your pedestal so people actually start taking you seriously on this site.


What are your concerns about Hooker?

BW  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 3:22 pm : link
Age coupled with the concerns about his mechanics is definitely at the top of the list. I’d be concerned that at 24, going on 25 that it might not be able to be corrected. Great arm but I don’t know if he has the hand talent to apply the touch that’s needed at the NFL level. It hasn’t been an issue because of how Tennessee runs their offense and how much talent they have, but he tends to make poor decisions when he’s not getting rid of the ball immediately
RE: ...  
rsjem1979 : 11/3/2022 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15896574 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
rsjem, alright, that's understandable. you're going to be disappointed in the end i guess then.


If Jones is back, I will be disappointed, because I'm not satisfied with mediocrity as you appear to be.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones  
Producer : 11/3/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15896596 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896449 BigBlue565358 said:


Quote:




There is no Josh Allen draft replacement for Jones, hence gray area



Where was Josh Allen ranked at this point in his senior year at Wyoming? I’ll give you a hint - he wasn’t.

I’m not sure I understand the idea that since we can’t draft a franchise QB this year, we should sign Jones to a big extension. They are 2 separate issues - either Jones is the guy or he isn’t. Who is available in the draft is irrelevant to that evaluation.


Some are so desperate to anoint Jones as The Guy, they'll just say anything. Never mind, it's year 4, we're 30th in passing offense, and many claim we stil don't know yet. In year 4, if you don't know, you know.
After the Schoen interview I m not confident that Jones will be here  
Blue21 : 11/3/2022 3:40 pm : link
next year. After 8 games they like him but still evaluating. Hmmmm. They may keep him if there are no other options but I think they ll place a value on him and live with it either way. This unless as I mentioned previously on another post he turns into Superman. Right now I think they think he's Clark Kent and they are waiting for him to completely jump out of the phone booth with his cape on.
I linked this on the Tiki & Tierney thread  
arniefez : 11/3/2022 3:45 pm : link
I think the Giants GM and HC know exactly what they have in Daniel Jones. I think the Giants GM and HC know exactly what they're looking for and want from their QB. I've been impressed with Daniel Jones this year but disappointed he doesn't take more "shots". I chalked that up to the WR group he is stuck with. I think the game slowing down for him and being a little more relaxed and sharp in the pocket still hasn't happened for him.

I remember this article from the OTA's and it makes me wonder that regardless what they say if the GM and HC are sold on Daniel Jones as their long term QB.

Quote:
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll doesn't want Daniel Jones holding back. Instead, he's promoting a more aggressive approach that encourages his new quarterback to get out on the field and sling the ball around without hesitation or fear of a mistake.

Especially in practice.

"Yeah, look, we want to make sure we protect the ball," Daboll said before the Giants' third on-field OTA practice on Thursday afternoon. "But again, you can't go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. If he's got a shot on the right read, let it go.

"There's going to be things that happen in every game. The defense is going to make a good play, there might be a tipped ball. We're going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose."



Reading between the lines from the GM and some things Carl Banks said on the radio it seems like the Giants are still waiting for Jones to "sling" it around.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll wants QB Daniel Jones to 'turn it loose' - ( New Window )
RE: BW  
bw in dc : 11/3/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15896611 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Age coupled with the concerns about his mechanics is definitely at the top of the list. I’d be concerned that at 24, going on 25 that it might not be able to be corrected. Great arm but I don’t know if he has the hand talent to apply the touch that’s needed at the NFL level. It hasn’t been an issue because of how Tennessee runs their offense and how much talent they have, but he tends to make poor decisions when he’s not getting rid of the ball immediately


Thanks. I'm not sure if the age issue is a showstopper, but you do raise an interesting point about his touch.

I like Hooker. Still trying to figure out how much. My issue is more with his mobility - making off-script throws and his general speed. It's one thing to evade college talent, it's another level to evade pro speed.
RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 11/3/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15896597 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the franchise tag is imperfectly fine actually. Team should be better next year with another rookie class and more development from the young guys. Jones in the second year of Daboll's system with perhaps a bit more weapons. Get an extension done eventually. I see no problem with that.


If the plan is to get an extension done then why not do it in a new contract and structure the deal so we can have more flexibility in 2023? Applying the $32m cap hit or whatever the tag # is in 2023 hurts our ability to add players.

And that's just the financial side. Tagging a QB shows a lack of confidence in the player (moreso for QB than any other position). If you believe in Jones to get a deal done, if you don't, you let him go and use all that cap to add a few big pieces.
His off script stuff  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 3:51 pm : link
Gets really questionable which is a major concern for the next level. If Schoen and Daboll thinks he’s good enough I’ll listen and give them the benefit of the doubt, but I’d much rather take someone like Ward.
RE: RE: It would be a major setback because  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15896494 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15896466 BigBlue565358 said:


Quote:


there isnt any ready-made QB they will be able to draft, so they would be stuck with Tyrod and then hoping a project QB develops - which rarely happens

Clearly the best hope for the franchise is that Jones is THE GUY. Then they can draft/sign WR/CB/LB/IOL and not worry about using draft capital on a QB

It might end up that Jones ISNT the guy, but it would be the best result for the franchise right now that he is


Eh, I disagree. What is “the guy”. We are well into year 4 and still asking this?

The worst thing is committing major money to a QB who is not capable of carrying the team to a Super Bowl. Just look what the Bills did. Maintain cap flexibility until you find the right QB.

First, we know why we are here in year 4, so using that is meaningless

Second, thats not what the Bills did. Tyrod was there for 2 years, there was a regime change to start his 3rd year, and then Allen was available in the draft the following spring. They werent "maintaining cap flexibility until they found the right QB"

If Daboll feels he found the next Allen with Levis or Hooker or someone else, then they will make that move

If Daboll feels there isnt the next Allen in April's draft, then what?
How much do you want to pay  
Blueworm : 11/3/2022 4:07 pm : link
for 12 TD, and say 6 rushing?


RE: RE: ...  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15896572 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896555 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


and ajr, before you get all riled up and respond...no, the Giants aren't drafting Hendon Hooker.



First off; you have zero clue if that’s true.

Second. I never said I wanted to draft him, I was simply responding to a post saying Hooker couldn’t be good because Brugler has him ranked in the 40s. But keep doing you.

No one said Hooker cant be good because Brugler ranked him in the 40s. It was merely pointed out that he ranked him in the 40s, below McKee, and why he was ranked there
The Giants made a commitment at the start of the season to Jones and  
Ivan15 : 11/3/2022 4:11 pm : link
To themselves to evaluate him for the whole season. They are sticking by that commitment, just as they are sticking with their process of rebuilding. No matter what happens, sticking with Jones for this season is the right decision.
RE: RE: ...  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15896646 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896597 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


the franchise tag is imperfectly fine actually. Team should be better next year with another rookie class and more development from the young guys. Jones in the second year of Daboll's system with perhaps a bit more weapons. Get an extension done eventually. I see no problem with that.



If the plan is to get an extension done then why not do it in a new contract and structure the deal so we can have more flexibility in 2023? Applying the $32m cap hit or whatever the tag # is in 2023 hurts our ability to add players.

And that's just the financial side. Tagging a QB shows a lack of confidence in the player (moreso for QB than any other position). If you believe in Jones to get a deal done, if you don't, you let him go and use all that cap to add a few big pieces.

That last part only works if you can draft another Josh Allen. If you dont see another Allen in this year's draft crop and you still let Jones go, then what?

And what, then, do you do with Barkley/Leo Williams/Adoree and any other higher priced guy who will be close to or over 30 by the time your 2024 drafted QB gets up to speed in 2027?
I agree Ivan  
arniefez : 11/3/2022 4:13 pm : link
as far as Hooker goes. No thank you. Just my opinion.
Why is the assumption that it’ll take 3 years for a new QB  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 4:15 pm : link
To get up to speed? It didn’t take Herbert, Lamar or Hurts three years.
BigBlue  
UConn4523 : 11/3/2022 4:19 pm : link
why is it Josh Allen or bust? You can't just wait around for the next Josh Allen. You need to make sound decisions and maximize the opportunities that you have.

If Joe Schoen and Daboll think peak Jones is a solid QB (for arguments sake) they then have to ask themselves are we willing to commit to solid for (insert market price / years) and will solid allow us to make a deep playoff run.

History tells us that you probably shouldn't do that. You can't sign a guy long term you don't think you can win it all with. And i'm not saying Jones is or isn't that, but i'm almost positive Schoen and Daboll will answer that question with a long term contract, or nothing at all.
If you let Jones go  
Jerry in_DC : 11/3/2022 4:20 pm : link
You just sign some other QB capable of throwing for 2700 yards in a full season while running a full training wheels offense - Brissett, Mariota, Rush, Minster, Heinecke. The list of guys who can do what Jones is doing is long and undistinguished.
I tend to agree with the OP, but it's impossible to know...  
Milton : 11/3/2022 4:24 pm : link
Everything that Schoen and Daboll have said and done can fit with whatever narrative you pick. It's possible they never liked Jones, still don't, and never will. It's possible they never liked Jones, but now they do. It's possible they've always had an open mind about Jones and are now all but convinced that he's the future. I could go on with a few more combinations, but you get the idea. Regardless of what they thought then and/or think now, there can be attached a logic that explains all their words and actions.

So we can really only go by our own opinions and then assume that Schoen and Daboll are as smart as us. And my opinion is that the early results have been encouraging, but not conclusive. There are nine games left in the season and it can still go either way for Jones (and for the Giants, too). When all is said and done, I wouldn't be surprised if they tagged Jones and then drafted a QB in the 1st (or 2nd) round.
Lamar had a special offense designed for him  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 4:25 pm : link
that was more about him running than a regular NFL offense

Hurts is now in his 3rd year, he didnt do much in his first two years, and he is surrounded by a great OL and star WRs

Herbert had a statistically great year last year but also made bad decisions at bad times, and has been mediocre this year

Allen looked mediocre to bad his first 2 years, then decent in year 3 and took off in year 4

RE: BigBlue  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15896691 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
why is it Josh Allen or bust? You can't just wait around for the next Josh Allen. You need to make sound decisions and maximize the opportunities that you have.

If Joe Schoen and Daboll think peak Jones is a solid QB (for arguments sake) they then have to ask themselves are we willing to commit to solid for (insert market price / years) and will solid allow us to make a deep playoff run.

History tells us that you probably shouldn't do that. You can't sign a guy long term you don't think you can win it all with. And i'm not saying Jones is or isn't that, but i'm almost positive Schoen and Daboll will answer that question with a long term contract, or nothing at all.

Why does it have to be longterm big contract or nothing next offseason?
RE: If you let Jones go  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15896695 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
You just sign some other QB capable of throwing for 2700 yards in a full season while running a full training wheels offense - Brissett, Mariota, Rush, Minster, Heinecke. The list of guys who can do what Jones is doing is long and undistinguished.

What would be the point of doing that?
Lamar’s second season and first full one  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 4:30 pm : link
He had 36 tds while completing 67% of his passes. The offense being designed for him is irrelevant, the Giants have done that with Jones this year.

Herbert’s first two years were great, and his mediocre year this year is going to be light years ahead of the best Jones has done statistically.
RE: RE: If you let Jones go  
Jerry in_DC : 11/3/2022 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15896721 BigBlue565358 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896695 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


You just sign some other QB capable of throwing for 2700 yards in a full season while running a full training wheels offense - Brissett, Mariota, Rush, Minster, Heinecke. The list of guys who can do what Jones is doing is long and undistinguished.


What would be the point of doing that?


Some of you guys seem to be under the impression that paying a bad starting QB a lot of money is a good idea. Or that we should be worried about the possibility of a bad starting QB going to another team. Bad starting QBs are cheap and plentiful. We don't have to pay a lot or make a commitment.
Bigblue56  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/3/2022 4:36 pm : link
Agree with all except Allen. He took off year three when they signed Diggs and added other parts.

Also the fist year I think BD ever had as OC that scored more than 20 points.
RE: Lamar’s second season and first full one  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15896724 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He had 36 tds while completing 67% of his passes. The offense being designed for him is irrelevant, the Giants have done that with Jones this year.

Herbert’s first two years were great, and his mediocre year this year is going to be light years ahead of the best Jones has done statistically.

The offense for Lamar has everything to do with his success. It was an offense that NFL teams werent built to defend. Notice his lousy playoff record, when teams really dig in and focus and usually have a good defense. Notice how the league has caught up to it

Jones is running an NFL offense, albeit scaled down. Lamar was running a college offense the NFL hadnt defended before
There’s not as big of a difference  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 4:47 pm : link
Between what Jones is running and what Lamar is running as you want to think.
Bigblue  
UConn4523 : 11/3/2022 4:51 pm : link
I answered that already. The tag has 2 major downsides - it’s really expensive + fully guaranteed and shows a lack of confidence in the player being the long term answer. You may disagree on that take, which is fine, but ask yourself how many tagged QBs ended up signing a long term deal afterward and it worked out well for the team? Dak is all I can think of and that contract is questionable, he’s not top tier.

What happens if there’s no Josh Allen in 2024, just never draft a QB? If there is one how do we guarantee we get him over the 10/15 teams picking in front of us?
RE: RE: Lamar’s second season and first full one  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/3/2022 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15896750 BigBlue565358 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896724 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He had 36 tds while completing 67% of his passes. The offense being designed for him is irrelevant, the Giants have done that with Jones this year.

Herbert’s first two years were great, and his mediocre year this year is going to be light years ahead of the best Jones has done statistically.


The offense for Lamar has everything to do with his success. It was an offense that NFL teams werent built to defend. Notice his lousy playoff record, when teams really dig in and focus and usually have a good defense. Notice how the league has caught up to it

Jones is running an NFL offense, albeit scaled down. Lamar was running a college offense the NFL hadnt defended before


If you're suggesting the Ravens are running a "college offense" I need to know where that's coming from. That offense is the largely the same scheme Harbaugh and the 49ers used during their run to the super bowl. The same coordinator is running it. It's a pro scheme.
And Lamar ran a pro offense in college.  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 5:07 pm : link
Petrino’s passing game is complex and based heavily on option routes
RE: His off script stuff  
bw in dc : 11/3/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15896647 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Gets really questionable which is a major concern for the next level. If Schoen and Daboll thinks he’s good enough I’ll listen and give them the benefit of the doubt, but I’d much rather take someone like Ward.


Ward is an interesting watch. I'd love to know if LJax is his idol because he plays just like him. Has a very similar throwing motion, too.

Hooker is going to get tested this weekend in Athens. Kirby will give him various looks - although the loss of Nolan Smith is a big loss for Georgia - and that crowd will be into it.

But he's been awesome this year. And a lot of his production has been without Tillman.

Now that Tillman is shaking off the rust, the Vols are going to put a lot of pressure on that Georgia secondary. And Hyatt is not only fast, but he's football fast. What a year he's having, btw.
I’d be very intrigued by Hyatt  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 5:12 pm : link
I’m the draft.
RE: I’d be very intrigued by Hyatt  
bw in dc : 11/3/2022 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15896792 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I’m the draft.


I have interest in that entire Vols receiving corps - Hyatt, Tillman and McCoy.
RE: Lamar had a special offense designed for him  
NYG07 : 11/3/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15896708 BigBlue565358 said:
Quote:


Allen looked mediocre to bad his first 2 years, then decent in year 3 and took off in year 4


Yeah 4,500 yards and 37 TD passes was just a decent 3rd season. Maybe if he threw 50 TDs it would have been good.
Just a reminder about Josh Allen's...  
bw in dc : 11/3/2022 5:46 pm : link
2nd year. He was:

20TDs/9 INTs, 59%, 50 QBR, 500+ yards rushing and 9 rushing TDs.

And the Bills went from scoring 16.8 PPG in 2018 to 19.8 PPG in 2019.

So, that was a pretty good year for a guy making some serious chicken salad...
RE: ...  
GMen72 : 11/3/2022 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15896551 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you guys do this every week and it is tiresome. He had a rough outing against Seattle and now everyone says ah ok maybe Schoen doesn't want him. After the Jacksonville game, maybe Schoen should sign him now!

Jones is the QB. He's the guy. If he absolutely sucks the rest of the season, then, sure, Schoen will move along. But the team is 6-2 largely because of his contributions with next to nothing helping him out aside from Barkley.

Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.


Ummm...the defense? If you had to rank the reasons this team is winning, DJ is no higher than 3rd.

1. Saquon
2. Defense
3. DJ

Take away either of the top 2 and this team is terrible!

Nobody is hoping DJ sucks, I want this team to keep winning. I just don't think DJ has proven to be a franchise QB. Down 10, with 4 minutes to play, I don't want him as my QB. I want a QB to throw the ball down the field, not be almost dead last in of all NFL QBs in passing yards, YPA, and passing TDs. After 4 years of play, you're still hoping he'll be better someday. I want DJ to be better than he is now...170ish yards per game and 9 total TDs in 8 games doesn't cut it.
RE: RE: Lamar had a special offense designed for him  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15896815 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896708 BigBlue565358 said:


Quote:




Allen looked mediocre to bad his first 2 years, then decent in year 3 and took off in year 4




Yeah 4,500 yards and 37 TD passes was just a decent 3rd season. Maybe if he threw 50 TDs it would have been good.

Fine, it still shows that it took him 3 years, which was my point
RE: I’d be very intrigued by Hyatt  
GiantGrit : 11/3/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15896792 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I’m the draft.


Very. This offense needs exactly what he brings.
Ryan following the fmic career path of picking a lane  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/3/2022 7:19 pm : link
And telling everyone else they're wrong. A strategic choice.
RE: Ryan following the fmic career path of picking a lane  
santacruzom : 11/3/2022 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15896911 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
And telling everyone else they're wrong. A strategic choice.


Did FMIC declare his lanes though? I thought he just lived to insult other people's positions without expressing his own.
RE: RE: Basically was curious  
joeinpa : 11/4/2022 12:16 am : link
In comment 15896455 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15896276 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Whether others had similar conclusions, I see I m not alone. No sense in discussing the merits of resigning him or not, nothing else to state on that discussion

If it s true as stated above the all 22 shows him consistently leaving plays on the field that s not good. I can t see that from watching on tv

I m hoping he s the guy, I kind of believe there s a better chance of that happening than most thought before the season began.

But it s also true, Schoen was not effusive in his praise of Daniel. If he moves on I will be disappointed, because him not being the guy is a major setback.


I’m not seeing how it’s a major setback. Jones has played nice, but Barkley is the heart and soul of the offense.


It s a major setback because they don’t have their guy.
joe  
Sean : 11/4/2022 12:34 am : link
But, we already knew this. I never understood why posters ignored the 5th year option decision with Jones. If the talent was that overwhelming, the option would have been picked up. Schoen & Daboll are going to want their own QB unless Jones played out of his mind.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/4/2022 8:31 am : link
TTH, i'm not telling everyone "you're wrong" it is just hilarious to me the mental gymnastics that take place on a weekly basis with regards to coming up with ways to get Jones off the team next year
Sure seems like you’re telling everyone they’re wrong  
ajr2456 : 11/4/2022 9:16 am : link

Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.

...
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 3:01 pm : link : reply
rsjem, alright, that's understandable. you're going to be disappointed in the end i guess then.
...
ryanmkeane : 11/3/2022 3:03 pm : link : reply
ajr, i'm just trying to warn you along with everyone else who thinks Jones isn't the answer and want another QB. You guys are going to be disappointed.
RE: ...  
Section331 : 11/4/2022 9:19 am : link
In comment 15897320 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
TTH, i'm not telling everyone "you're wrong" it is just hilarious to me the mental gymnastics that take place on a weekly basis with regards to coming up with ways to get Jones off the team next year


No one is “coming up with ways” to get Jones off the team next year. First of all, it’s not up to BBI, and I doubt Schoen and Daboll are giving us a vote.

Yes, there are some of us who think the jury is still out on Jones being a franchise QB. While you may think we’re the irrational ones, there were some here just last week saying that the guy on pace for a 3,000 yard and - wait for it - 13 TD season was an MVP candidate.
He is right in a way  
Jerry in_DC : 11/4/2022 9:21 am : link
If the Giants commit to a bad starting QB like Jones, Giants fans are going to be disappointed
The question with Jones is whether you treat the QB position  
cosmicj : 11/4/2022 9:23 am : link
The same as say right guard. I can see a GM thinking about their guard “not a great player and at the bottom tier of starting guards but not the worst player in the league. I think we’ll stick with him because we’re prioritizing other positions and he won’t be expensive.” Ok.

Can you apply the same logic to the QB position? I don’t think so. I think you need to look for the next Joe Montana in this situation.

Just as a mental exercise, consider this scenario with respect to edge rushers, another high value spot. Would Schoen decide to stand pat with a mediocre but inexpensive Edge Rusher? How do you feel about that choice?

Jones is an emotional flashpoint for a lot of fans so maybe distancing yourself from the situation and recontextualizing it may help.
RE: RE: ...  
Producer : 11/4/2022 9:25 am : link
In comment 15897351 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15897320 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


TTH, i'm not telling everyone "you're wrong" it is just hilarious to me the mental gymnastics that take place on a weekly basis with regards to coming up with ways to get Jones off the team next year



No one is “coming up with ways” to get Jones off the team next year. First of all, it’s not up to BBI, and I doubt Schoen and Daboll are giving us a vote.

Yes, there are some of us who think the jury is still out on Jones being a franchise QB. While you may think we’re the irrational ones, there were some here just last week saying that the guy on pace for a 3,000 yard and - wait for it - 13 TD season was an MVP candidate.


Yep.. an MVP candidate who we would be lucky to get at $40M per yr. The insanity on this board is palpable.
RE: joe  
joeinpa : 11/4/2022 10:43 am : link
In comment 15897236 Sean said:
Quote:
But, we already knew this. I never understood why posters ignored the 5th year option decision with Jones. If the talent was that overwhelming, the option would have been picked up. Schoen & Daboll are going to want their own QB unless Jones played out of his mind.


Not sure if you mean we already knew it would be a major setback if he s not the guy or we already knew he s not the guy

If the latter, I m not there yet. I still like him
RE: If you let Jones go  
joeinpa : 11/4/2022 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15896695 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
You just sign some other QB capable of throwing for 2700 yards in a full season while running a full training wheels offense - Brissett, Mariota, Rush, Minster, Heinecke. The list of guys who can do what Jones is doing is long and undistinguished.


Calling Jones a “bad” quarterback……..? Not really a good way to make your point, at least for many of us.
RE: RE: joe  
Sean : 11/4/2022 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15897424 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15897236 Sean said:


Quote:


But, we already knew this. I never understood why posters ignored the 5th year option decision with Jones. If the talent was that overwhelming, the option would have been picked up. Schoen & Daboll are going to want their own QB unless Jones played out of his mind.



Not sure if you mean we already knew it would be a major setback if he s not the guy or we already knew he s not the guy

If the latter, I m not there yet. I still like him

He’s got 9 games left. I just don’t see it as a major setback unless he continues to play like he did against Dallas/GB/JAX consistently. The team wins 11 games and has a good showing in the playoffs. I think Schoen & Daboll are still wait and see, and I trust their judgment.
RE: RE: If you let Jones go  
Jerry in_DC : 11/4/2022 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15897545 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15896695 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


You just sign some other QB capable of throwing for 2700 yards in a full season while running a full training wheels offense - Brissett, Mariota, Rush, Minster, Heinecke. The list of guys who can do what Jones is doing is long and undistinguished.



Calling Jones a “bad” quarterback……..? Not really a good way to make your point, at least for many of us.


Why? People have no problem calling other players on the Giants bad. Is there something special about Jones that should protect him from being called bad?
It is amazing  
TrueBlue56 : 11/4/2022 5:01 pm : link
How much Daniel Jones is micro analyzes and any words by Joe schoen or daboll are disected to interpretation.

Oh. He fumbles. Wait he fixed that, he throws short throws, oh wait he doesn't. He can't win tight games, damn he does that too. He misses wide open receivers even though he completes a pass for the first down.

Funny how the anti Jones threads goes silent when he wins and pops up when we struggle offensively and we lose.

I have no idea what daboll or schoen think or what they will do when the season ends and quite honestly I don't think they know. A lot of questions still remain. How does Jones perform the rest of the year, what quarterbacks are available in free agency, what's the evaluation of the quarterbacks coming out in the draft? Where are we picking? Can we trade up?

We will see what happens, but gauging anything off of where we are at this point is just spinning our wheels

sometimes I hope Jones leaves and  
kelly : 11/4/2022 8:05 pm : link
lights it up with another team so these posts will stop.

6-2 winning multiple times in the forth quarter, lose one game and now he stinks.

last time I checked Mahomes and Allen had a few losses with much better offensive talent. I guess they stink also.

Rodgers must really stink with all his losses.

How many turnovers do Rodgers, Mahomes, Allen Have? I guess they stink

Not sure why Buffalo, KC, Green Bay are not looking to move up and draft a quarterback.

Last time I looked football was a team sport. Jones may be average, but I don't see a sure fired better QB solution right now.

We need to win with the players we have.
It's not your job to see a better option at QB  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/4/2022 8:11 pm : link
You're not a GM, and you're not qualified to evaluate and project a College QB. That's okay. They can. Daboll has done it before.
What rule is this?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/4/2022 8:12 pm : link
"We need to win with the players we have."

If you think daboll and schoen are done remaking the roster you're going to be uncomfortably surprised this offseason.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 