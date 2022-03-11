Schoen s interviews: Regarding Jones joeinpa : 11/3/2022 11:55 am

After listening to all of them, I came away convinced more than ever, that they had not made their decision concerning Daniel s future with the Giants coming into this season



I also got the feeling that despite what I thought has been impressive play by Jones, they are still very much on the fence regarding his future with the team.



Anyone agree, or am I way off base?