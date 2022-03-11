Schoen s interviews: Regarding Jones

After listening to all of them, I came away convinced more than ever, that they had not made their decision concerning Daniel s future with the Giants coming into this season
I also got the feeling that despite what I thought has been impressive play by Jones, they are still very much on the fence regarding his future with the team.
Anyone agree, or am I way off base?
I saw at least 4 wide open plays downfield on the all-22 where Jones either didn't see it or deliberately took the dump option. Slayton was wide-open on a double move that would have a been a TD. We all saw the wheel route miss to Cager during the game. There was another TD he missed on a flood left pattern with two TE's and he took the underneath. The evolution we need to see is him taking the shot when it's there and not being gun-shy and looking for the safer option.
These are traits that define decent to good QB's from the best. DJ Is gun-shy probably from being chastised from the last regime. He doesn't see the field exceptionally well (which has always been a negative for him) and he's likely very conscious of not turning the ball over, to the point where it's hindering shots down field. Hopefully the bye helps in the evolution to see how his progression continues.
As far as free agents go, the only guy worth a damn potentially hitting the market is Lamar Jackson and he's not going anywhere.
Schoen is savvy enough to know how to not let anyone see the cards he's playing (which is refreshing), but if I was the GM I think that if Jones makes it through the rest of the season healthy and plays at the level he's been at so far, it would make alot of sense to try to keep him around for at least another two years while the team continues to rebuild in other areas. And maybe Jones continues to improve as new talent comes in.
They have tailored the offense around Barkley and to help DJ be successful, which is a play action style offense.
They need to find WR that can get open and create separation in order to run the drop back looks. Right now they have 1 in Robinson. They may have enough info on Jones as to whether or not he fits this part of the scheme. They have been playing safe football on offense so far and it has worked.
I hope they can get Bellinger back and maybe they will allow Jones more opportunity to sling the ball. Otherwise they may be looking to bring in somebody who better fits the scheme in 2023.
I think Barkley stays for a while.
I think (and hope) Giants will have rookie QB next year. Much easier to build a roster with $22-25 million extra lying around.
Whatever they end up doing, they need to take a shot at "a Allen or Mahomes" in one of the next 2 drafts in hoped of getting their franchise guy.
at halftime on feb 5th 2017 things looked a lot different than they ended up for matt ryan and dan quinn.
quarterback's get paid a lot because the final results are very much on their shoulders. there's a big difference this year between finishing strong with 10+ wins and maybe even a playoff win, or falling off and having a losing record the rest of the way.
I think Schoen is genuine in his "we have 9 games" answers.
If it s true as stated above the all 22 shows him consistently leaving plays on the field that s not good. I can t see that from watching on tv
I m hoping he s the guy, I kind of believe there s a better chance of that happening than most thought before the season began.
But it s also true, Schoen was not effusive in his praise of Daniel. If he moves on I will be disappointed, because him not being the guy is a major setback.
Jones's play over the rest of the season will have an impact obviously, but also how much money is he seeking and how many years, what are the other QB options and of course, do they see him as the long term answer at any price?
I don't think anyone can confidently say Jones is destined for Trubiksy backup status, Mariotta tweener status, or Tannehill mid-career riser status yet.
Good find, thanks for sharing.
I thought I was having a senior moment - without being that senior...
The problem is that absent a complete meltdown, many teams will be willing to offer Jones a long-term deal. If the Giants are unwilling to do so, then they'd have to use the FT to retain him.
I really like Jones. His leadership and intangibles are outstanding. Whatever his limitations as a player, he is a team first guy who even by NFL standards is extremely tough. It is also readily apparent that his teammates really respect him.
If we use a bunch to move up for a QB then we do not have a deep roster now or in the near future.
Of the three big name QB's coming out this year the only two of interest to me are Stround (my 2nd choice) and Levis (my first). Hooker is a good QB but the pushing 25 is a drawback.
In short, yeah. Schoen is still open to all options including a new QB.
If they see a potential Josh Allen, then yes. If they don’t see QB 3-5 as realistically being a top ten in the league, better to stick with DJ.
Quote:
Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen....
If they see a potential Josh Allen, then yes. If they don’t see QB 3-5 as realistically being a top ten in the league, better to stick with DJ.
At one point Terps said they should trade Thomas before he became expensive when they did not yet have a franchise QB..that kind of stuck with me(in a negative way).
Sy listing possible way to move up in the draft to get into range for the QB they wanted made me remember that. Using Thomas or Saquon(after tagging) together with the Giants #1 to get high enough to get their QB seems like a nuclear option, but it may be the only way to get there.
That's the thing - right? - Daboll and Kafka know what a franchise QB looks. They have been spoiled being in Buffalo and KC with those two freaks.
And while the likelihood of finding another version of either is low, you can find better players who can solve problem off-script. Which, I believe, is a facet of the offense they want. If a play breaks down, can the QB problem solve with either his arm or legs...
Jones only solves one part of that equation.
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 15896304 christian said:
Quote:
My uninformed opinion is he sees them but doesn't trust them. For whatever reason he always goes the safer route, or the more comfortable for him route. He needs to open it up rather than always just throw the 7 yd crossing pattern he loves. I think this is what Seattle did to him. I think they focused on the routes he consistently throws, and left the longer ones more open, gambling that he would just decide early to go to the comfortable route.
For instance, he may see a realistic and viable path to success with Jones as the starting QB, but only at a cap number of (say) ~$15-20M and a contract he can get himself out of in 2 years without an unbearable level of pain (dead money) on the downside.
If Jones' camp is insistent on a number approaching $30M AAV (or something crazy like $75M+ of guaranteed money), he's very likely happy to say "go fish" and keep moving.
Part of what they're waiting to see is if he can keep a high level of play over the course of the entire year, and (hopefully) what he does in the Playoffs.
Playoff performance matters so much - there's a lot left to find out before any kind of final determination is made.
I think they like a lot of things about him.
What should be very clear from his interviews and pressers is JS values value. He is not going to overpay imv.
He has to evaluate the draft. His other option is to start moving firsts/other assets to future drafts.
Somebody has to play the position. I think he recognizes this D is very close and the OL should take a big step next year. With those two components, SB, another draft and FA expectations should be high next year imv.
Expensive QB means he loses some players he likes. He is going to have to be special to make that investment.
The flip side is if he misses the QB in the draft he potentially blows 1-4 with a very talented team.
I think he is factoring all this and hopes to make the right choice. If Jones falters its easy. If he plays better and wins some big games in the end against division opponents it makes it harder.
Lot more to see which is why he keeps saying there are 9 more games imv.
QB is a far different position than a RB so I would not factor what he said about SB very much.
Quote:
Quote:
Yep, and as I wrote in the deleted thread, in agreement with BLUATHRT, Jones consistently leaves plays on the field. And, they're very often the vertical explosive plays a team needs to generate field position and points. It drives me nuts, he just doesn't see and/or trust the opportunities.
My uninformed opinion is he sees them but doesn't trust them. For whatever reason he always goes the safer route, or the more comfortable for him route. He needs to open it up rather than always just throw the 7 yd crossing pattern he loves. I think this is what Seattle did to him. I think they focused on the routes he consistently throws, and left the longer ones more open, gambling that he would just decide early to go to the comfortable route.
It's clearly the case on some plays. There are others where you can see his eyes (or even on an angle where the camera's behind his head) are looking at the wrong side of the field, and there's the open receiver. NFL Defenses will scheme to try and force this, and he often falls in it. He's definitely being coached to get rid of the football faster. But, on the vertical stuff he's often falling short as part of the play puzzle.
If it s true as stated above the all 22 shows him consistently leaving plays on the field that s not good. I can t see that from watching on tv
I m hoping he s the guy, I kind of believe there s a better chance of that happening than most thought before the season began.
But it s also true, Schoen was not effusive in his praise of Daniel. If he moves on I will be disappointed, because him not being the guy is a major setback.
I think you’re right in your conclusion. You can tell by how up front he was about wanting to keep Saqoun. Doesn’t seem like they’re sold on bringing him back yet.
Not sure I see it the same way. Taylor is an often injured QB on the verge of retirement, he was signed to be a backup not start games to ease in a new QB. If Taylor starts the first 4 games next year, for example, you are almost punting away the first month of the season.
To me a bridge QB is a strange football term that doesn’t really mean anything significant.
I read that column by Duggan. It reads as though it was written by Go Terps and would probably trigger a lot of people here, so proceed with caution if you might be one of them.
Quote:
Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen.... Jones and the draft - ( New Window )
I read that column by Duggan. It reads as though it was written by Go Terps and would probably trigger a lot of people here, so proceed with caution if you might be one of them.
Many many people have thought that Schoen might very well be taking this approach. It isn’t unreasonable and I’d say, it’s actually probably likely (better than 50/50 odds IMO).
It’s pretty simple for me as a fan - they either think Jones can take the next step or they don’t. Current output Jones, despite the lack of weapons, isn’t getting it done long term. If they feel he’s peaked he’s gone. I don’t even think the tag is on the table for Jones, there’s zero point in it.
Keep in mind this is still a new system and they have had a lot of different pieces rotating in and out thus far.
Quote:
In comment 15896333 JonC said:
Quote:
Yep, and as I wrote in the deleted thread, in agreement with BLUATHRT, Jones consistently leaves plays on the field. And, they're very often the vertical explosive plays a team needs to generate field position and points. It drives me nuts, he just doesn't see and/or trust the opportunities.
My uninformed opinion is he sees them but doesn't trust them. For whatever reason he always goes the safer route, or the more comfortable for him route. He needs to open it up rather than always just throw the 7 yd crossing pattern he loves. I think this is what Seattle did to him. I think they focused on the routes he consistently throws, and left the longer ones more open, gambling that he would just decide early to go to the comfortable route.
It's clearly the case on some plays. There are others where you can see his eyes (or even on an angle where the camera's behind his head) are looking at the wrong side of the field, and there's the open receiver. NFL Defenses will scheme to try and force this, and he often falls in it. He's definitely being coached to get rid of the football faster. But, on the vertical stuff he's often falling short as part of the play puzzle.
I wrote this in another thread: Can Jones overcome the two years of "play safe and dont turn it over" that was drilled into him by Judge/Garrett, and can Jones overcome the idea that "my crappy WRs never get open deep so I wont bother to look and just get the ball out because my interior OL is leaky"
Agreed. He will either be offered a long term, lucrative extension because they feel he’s their guy, or they will part ways. I don’t see much gray area on this one.
Quote:
Sy'56 made an observation that people should read about how the Bills got to make a play for Josh Allen.... Jones and the draft - ( New Window )
I read that column by Duggan. It reads as though it was written by Go Terps and would probably trigger a lot of people here, so proceed with caution if you might be one of them.
Duggan is the best beat writer, but he made up his mind that they should move on from Jones long ago
Quote:
I'm a little confused on those saying the price on DJ will determine if he's signed. Does that mean if they're not sure about DJ being the guy, and he's not able to get them where they want to go you sign him anyway because he's cheap. I DON'T THINK SO.
Agreed. He will either be offered a long term, lucrative extension because they feel he’s their guy, or they will part ways. I don’t see much gray area on this one.
The gray area comes in the replacement for Jones. The college QBs most likely available to the Giants have largely disappointed, and the one who has elevated his stock (Hooker) was ranked in the 40s yesterday in Brugler's top 50 big board
There is no Josh Allen draft replacement for Jones, hence gray area
If it s true as stated above the all 22 shows him consistently leaving plays on the field that s not good. I can t see that from watching on tv
I m hoping he s the guy, I kind of believe there s a better chance of that happening than most thought before the season began.
But it s also true, Schoen was not effusive in his praise of Daniel. If he moves on I will be disappointed, because him not being the guy is a major setback.
I’m not seeing how it’s a major setback. Jones has played nice, but Barkley is the heart and soul of the offense.
Clearly the best hope for the franchise is that Jones is THE GUY. Then they can draft/sign WR/CB/LB/IOL and not worry about using draft capital on a QB
It might end up that Jones ISNT the guy, but it would be the best result for the franchise right now that he is
The more expensive your QB is the harder or at least more pressure it is to keep all the parts around him or add new ones.
Best way to understand it is look at the history of SB winners. 40% in the last 22 years have been with QB's on a rookie contract. Eli and BB were the two who were probably the most expensive for their second. TB always played on a steep discount. I am not sure what Stafford was when they acquired him last year. It's really hard with a top money QB.
So the bigger question is determining what any QB needs around him imv. Obviously if you just don't see it with a QB that factors in. However, HC's still have to win so it can get complicated and not as easy as some suggest.
Here is what Brugler wrote about Hooker. Levis was ranked 23rd and Tanner McKee was above Hooker at 44
46. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
In 19 starts since he took over at Tennessee last season, Hendon Hooker has accounted for 59 total touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He is the clear Heisman front-runner but also a complicated NFL evaluation because he’s playing in a quarterback-friendly offense with half-field reads and a deep wide receiver depth chart. There is some Geno Smith to his game, which has become a positive considering the way Smith has played in 2022.
Clearly the best hope for the franchise is that Jones is THE GUY. Then they can draft/sign WR/CB/LB/IOL and not worry about using draft capital on a QB
It might end up that Jones ISNT the guy, but it would be the best result for the franchise right now that he is
Eh, I disagree. What is “the guy”. We are well into year 4 and still asking this?
The worst thing is committing major money to a QB who is not capable of carrying the team to a Super Bowl. Just look what the Bills did. Maintain cap flexibility until you find the right QB.
For my eye, it's not the off-schedule stuff that I see as the biggest barrier to Jones being the guy, it's the on-schedule plays that he's consistently...at least seemingly, leaving on the field.
We'd all love the unicorn, but having a guy that can quickly process pre/post snap coverages/pressure and deliver the ball is thing 1 and thing 2.
I like gravy, but I gotta eat.
I remember when we drafted Barkley I wanted them to draft Allen. The big knock on him was accuracy and how accuracy at that time could not be taught. How did that work out? So I take everything with a grain of salt.
I still think this season isn't working out the way Schoen thought it would. I bet by the bye he thought the Giants would be 2&6 or 3&5.
Passing on the 5th year meant Jones was gone at the end of the year and trading Barkley at the trade deadline.
Have his stash of picks, a cleaned up cap.
All this winning has skewed that.
Quote:
but I'm pretty sure his mind is made up. A few more wins won't mean anything. There is 3+ years of tape and Schoen is getting a close look at what Jones can and cannot do. Most of these HCs and GMs are looking at traits, and the traits they are looking at are hard to learn. For most QBs either you have them, or you don't. Even throwing with anticipation, which Jones still doesn't do well, is hard to learn.
I remember when we drafted Barkley I wanted them to draft Allen. The big knock on him was accuracy and how accuracy at that time could not be taught. How did that work out? So I take everything with a grain of salt.
I still think this season isn't working out the way Schoen thought it would. I bet by the bye he thought the Giants would be 2&6 or 3&5.
Passing on the 5th year meant Jones was gone at the end of the year and trading Barkley at the trade deadline.
Have his stash of picks, a cleaned up cap.
All this winning has skewed that.
Probably, but it's a good problem to have. But you can't pick a QB because of fan pressure. You need a conviction about the player. Is Jones the QB you want? Is this the style they want to play, more running, limited but efficient passing. I doubt it, but we'll soon know the answers.
Jones is the QB. He's the guy. If he absolutely sucks the rest of the season, then, sure, Schoen will move along. But the team is 6-2 largely because of his contributions with next to nothing helping him out aside from Barkley.
Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.
If it makes you feel better I've never wavered in my belief that Daniel Jones should not be here after the 2022 season. Nothing he's done this year has changed my mind.
He's been adequate.
Jones is the QB. He's the guy. If he absolutely sucks the rest of the season, then, sure, Schoen will move along. But the team is 6-2 largely because of his contributions with next to nothing helping him out aside from Barkley.
Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.
This is not what Schoen has been saying, but we’ll see.
First off; you have zero clue if that’s true.
Second. I never said I wanted to draft him, I was simply responding to a post saying Hooker couldn’t be good because Brugler has him ranked in the 40s. But keep doing you.
Jones is the QB. He's the guy. If he absolutely sucks the rest of the season, then, sure, Schoen will move along. But the team is 6-2 largely because of his contributions with next to nothing helping him out aside from Barkley.
Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.
Run everybody, the BBI police are here!
Step off your pedestal so people actually start taking you seriously on this site.
It’s pretty simple for me as a fan - they either think Jones can take the next step or they don’t. Current output Jones, despite the lack of weapons, isn’t getting it done long term. If they feel he’s peaked he’s gone. I don’t even think the tag is on the table for Jones, there’s zero point in it.
I share your view here, especially the point about the FT/TT not being in play for Jones.
It's either a long-term deal (which I'm against) or let Jones hit the open market. I don't see any value in this new administration taking another year to evaluate Jones.
They are going to have enough direct data, even without football Xanadu to see how Jones would perform with all of the best features, to make a sound judgment.
There is no Josh Allen draft replacement for Jones, hence gray area
Where was Josh Allen ranked at this point in his senior year at Wyoming? I’ll give you a hint - he wasn’t.
I’m not sure I understand the idea that since we can’t draft a franchise QB this year, we should sign Jones to a big extension. They are 2 separate issues - either Jones is the guy or he isn’t. Who is available in the draft is irrelevant to that evaluation.
Step off your pedestal so people actually start taking you seriously on this site.
What are your concerns about Hooker?
If Jones is back, I will be disappointed, because I'm not satisfied with mediocrity as you appear to be.
Quote:
There is no Josh Allen draft replacement for Jones, hence gray area
Where was Josh Allen ranked at this point in his senior year at Wyoming? I’ll give you a hint - he wasn’t.
I’m not sure I understand the idea that since we can’t draft a franchise QB this year, we should sign Jones to a big extension. They are 2 separate issues - either Jones is the guy or he isn’t. Who is available in the draft is irrelevant to that evaluation.
Some are so desperate to anoint Jones as The Guy, they'll just say anything. Never mind, it's year 4, we're 30th in passing offense, and many claim we stil don't know yet. In year 4, if you don't know, you know.
I remember this article from the OTA's and it makes me wonder that regardless what they say if the GM and HC are sold on Daniel Jones as their long term QB.
Especially in practice.
"Yeah, look, we want to make sure we protect the ball," Daboll said before the Giants' third on-field OTA practice on Thursday afternoon. "But again, you can't go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. If he's got a shot on the right read, let it go.
"There's going to be things that happen in every game. The defense is going to make a good play, there might be a tipped ball. We're going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose."
Reading between the lines from the GM and some things Carl Banks said on the radio it seems like the Giants are still waiting for Jones to "sling" it around.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll wants QB Daniel Jones to 'turn it loose' - ( New Window )
Thanks. I'm not sure if the age issue is a showstopper, but you do raise an interesting point about his touch.
I like Hooker. Still trying to figure out how much. My issue is more with his mobility - making off-script throws and his general speed. It's one thing to evade college talent, it's another level to evade pro speed.
If the plan is to get an extension done then why not do it in a new contract and structure the deal so we can have more flexibility in 2023? Applying the $32m cap hit or whatever the tag # is in 2023 hurts our ability to add players.
And that's just the financial side. Tagging a QB shows a lack of confidence in the player (moreso for QB than any other position). If you believe in Jones to get a deal done, if you don't, you let him go and use all that cap to add a few big pieces.
Quote:
there isnt any ready-made QB they will be able to draft, so they would be stuck with Tyrod and then hoping a project QB develops - which rarely happens
Clearly the best hope for the franchise is that Jones is THE GUY. Then they can draft/sign WR/CB/LB/IOL and not worry about using draft capital on a QB
It might end up that Jones ISNT the guy, but it would be the best result for the franchise right now that he is
Eh, I disagree. What is “the guy”. We are well into year 4 and still asking this?
The worst thing is committing major money to a QB who is not capable of carrying the team to a Super Bowl. Just look what the Bills did. Maintain cap flexibility until you find the right QB.
First, we know why we are here in year 4, so using that is meaningless
Second, thats not what the Bills did. Tyrod was there for 2 years, there was a regime change to start his 3rd year, and then Allen was available in the draft the following spring. They werent "maintaining cap flexibility until they found the right QB"
If Daboll feels he found the next Allen with Levis or Hooker or someone else, then they will make that move
If Daboll feels there isnt the next Allen in April's draft, then what?
Quote:
and ajr, before you get all riled up and respond...no, the Giants aren't drafting Hendon Hooker.
First off; you have zero clue if that’s true.
Second. I never said I wanted to draft him, I was simply responding to a post saying Hooker couldn’t be good because Brugler has him ranked in the 40s. But keep doing you.
No one said Hooker cant be good because Brugler ranked him in the 40s. It was merely pointed out that he ranked him in the 40s, below McKee, and why he was ranked there
Quote:
the franchise tag is imperfectly fine actually. Team should be better next year with another rookie class and more development from the young guys. Jones in the second year of Daboll's system with perhaps a bit more weapons. Get an extension done eventually. I see no problem with that.
If the plan is to get an extension done then why not do it in a new contract and structure the deal so we can have more flexibility in 2023? Applying the $32m cap hit or whatever the tag # is in 2023 hurts our ability to add players.
And that's just the financial side. Tagging a QB shows a lack of confidence in the player (moreso for QB than any other position). If you believe in Jones to get a deal done, if you don't, you let him go and use all that cap to add a few big pieces.
That last part only works if you can draft another Josh Allen. If you dont see another Allen in this year's draft crop and you still let Jones go, then what?
And what, then, do you do with Barkley/Leo Williams/Adoree and any other higher priced guy who will be close to or over 30 by the time your 2024 drafted QB gets up to speed in 2027?
If Joe Schoen and Daboll think peak Jones is a solid QB (for arguments sake) they then have to ask themselves are we willing to commit to solid for (insert market price / years) and will solid allow us to make a deep playoff run.
History tells us that you probably shouldn't do that. You can't sign a guy long term you don't think you can win it all with. And i'm not saying Jones is or isn't that, but i'm almost positive Schoen and Daboll will answer that question with a long term contract, or nothing at all.
So we can really only go by our own opinions and then assume that Schoen and Daboll are as smart as us. And my opinion is that the early results have been encouraging, but not conclusive. There are nine games left in the season and it can still go either way for Jones (and for the Giants, too). When all is said and done, I wouldn't be surprised if they tagged Jones and then drafted a QB in the 1st (or 2nd) round.
Hurts is now in his 3rd year, he didnt do much in his first two years, and he is surrounded by a great OL and star WRs
Herbert had a statistically great year last year but also made bad decisions at bad times, and has been mediocre this year
Allen looked mediocre to bad his first 2 years, then decent in year 3 and took off in year 4
If Joe Schoen and Daboll think peak Jones is a solid QB (for arguments sake) they then have to ask themselves are we willing to commit to solid for (insert market price / years) and will solid allow us to make a deep playoff run.
History tells us that you probably shouldn't do that. You can't sign a guy long term you don't think you can win it all with. And i'm not saying Jones is or isn't that, but i'm almost positive Schoen and Daboll will answer that question with a long term contract, or nothing at all.
Why does it have to be longterm big contract or nothing next offseason?
What would be the point of doing that?
Herbert’s first two years were great, and his mediocre year this year is going to be light years ahead of the best Jones has done statistically.
Quote:
You just sign some other QB capable of throwing for 2700 yards in a full season while running a full training wheels offense - Brissett, Mariota, Rush, Minster, Heinecke. The list of guys who can do what Jones is doing is long and undistinguished.
What would be the point of doing that?
Some of you guys seem to be under the impression that paying a bad starting QB a lot of money is a good idea. Or that we should be worried about the possibility of a bad starting QB going to another team. Bad starting QBs are cheap and plentiful. We don't have to pay a lot or make a commitment.
Also the fist year I think BD ever had as OC that scored more than 20 points.
Herbert’s first two years were great, and his mediocre year this year is going to be light years ahead of the best Jones has done statistically.
The offense for Lamar has everything to do with his success. It was an offense that NFL teams werent built to defend. Notice his lousy playoff record, when teams really dig in and focus and usually have a good defense. Notice how the league has caught up to it
Jones is running an NFL offense, albeit scaled down. Lamar was running a college offense the NFL hadnt defended before
What happens if there’s no Josh Allen in 2024, just never draft a QB? If there is one how do we guarantee we get him over the 10/15 teams picking in front of us?
Quote:
He had 36 tds while completing 67% of his passes. The offense being designed for him is irrelevant, the Giants have done that with Jones this year.
Herbert’s first two years were great, and his mediocre year this year is going to be light years ahead of the best Jones has done statistically.
The offense for Lamar has everything to do with his success. It was an offense that NFL teams werent built to defend. Notice his lousy playoff record, when teams really dig in and focus and usually have a good defense. Notice how the league has caught up to it
Jones is running an NFL offense, albeit scaled down. Lamar was running a college offense the NFL hadnt defended before
If you're suggesting the Ravens are running a "college offense" I need to know where that's coming from. That offense is the largely the same scheme Harbaugh and the 49ers used during their run to the super bowl. The same coordinator is running it. It's a pro scheme.
Ward is an interesting watch. I'd love to know if LJax is his idol because he plays just like him. Has a very similar throwing motion, too.
Hooker is going to get tested this weekend in Athens. Kirby will give him various looks - although the loss of Nolan Smith is a big loss for Georgia - and that crowd will be into it.
But he's been awesome this year. And a lot of his production has been without Tillman.
Now that Tillman is shaking off the rust, the Vols are going to put a lot of pressure on that Georgia secondary. And Hyatt is not only fast, but he's football fast. What a year he's having, btw.
I have interest in that entire Vols receiving corps - Hyatt, Tillman and McCoy.
Allen looked mediocre to bad his first 2 years, then decent in year 3 and took off in year 4
Yeah 4,500 yards and 37 TD passes was just a decent 3rd season. Maybe if he threw 50 TDs it would have been good.
20TDs/9 INTs, 59%, 50 QBR, 500+ yards rushing and 9 rushing TDs.
And the Bills went from scoring 16.8 PPG in 2018 to 19.8 PPG in 2019.
So, that was a pretty good year for a guy making some serious chicken salad...
Jones is the QB. He's the guy. If he absolutely sucks the rest of the season, then, sure, Schoen will move along. But the team is 6-2 largely because of his contributions with next to nothing helping him out aside from Barkley.
Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.
Ummm...the defense? If you had to rank the reasons this team is winning, DJ is no higher than 3rd.
1. Saquon
2. Defense
3. DJ
Take away either of the top 2 and this team is terrible!
Nobody is hoping DJ sucks, I want this team to keep winning. I just don't think DJ has proven to be a franchise QB. Down 10, with 4 minutes to play, I don't want him as my QB. I want a QB to throw the ball down the field, not be almost dead last in of all NFL QBs in passing yards, YPA, and passing TDs. After 4 years of play, you're still hoping he'll be better someday. I want DJ to be better than he is now...170ish yards per game and 9 total TDs in 8 games doesn't cut it.
Quote:
Allen looked mediocre to bad his first 2 years, then decent in year 3 and took off in year 4
Yeah 4,500 yards and 37 TD passes was just a decent 3rd season. Maybe if he threw 50 TDs it would have been good.
Fine, it still shows that it took him 3 years, which was my point
Very. This offense needs exactly what he brings.
Did FMIC declare his lanes though? I thought he just lived to insult other people's positions without expressing his own.
Quote:
Whether others had similar conclusions, I see I m not alone. No sense in discussing the merits of resigning him or not, nothing else to state on that discussion
If it s true as stated above the all 22 shows him consistently leaving plays on the field that s not good. I can t see that from watching on tv
I m hoping he s the guy, I kind of believe there s a better chance of that happening than most thought before the season began.
But it s also true, Schoen was not effusive in his praise of Daniel. If he moves on I will be disappointed, because him not being the guy is a major setback.
I’m not seeing how it’s a major setback. Jones has played nice, but Barkley is the heart and soul of the offense.
It s a major setback because they don’t have their guy.
Some of you are really hopeful that he's going to put up a terrible game the next few games. Not gonna happen.
No one is “coming up with ways” to get Jones off the team next year. First of all, it’s not up to BBI, and I doubt Schoen and Daboll are giving us a vote.
Yes, there are some of us who think the jury is still out on Jones being a franchise QB. While you may think we’re the irrational ones, there were some here just last week saying that the guy on pace for a 3,000 yard and - wait for it - 13 TD season was an MVP candidate.
Can you apply the same logic to the QB position? I don’t think so. I think you need to look for the next Joe Montana in this situation.
Just as a mental exercise, consider this scenario with respect to edge rushers, another high value spot. Would Schoen decide to stand pat with a mediocre but inexpensive Edge Rusher? How do you feel about that choice?
Jones is an emotional flashpoint for a lot of fans so maybe distancing yourself from the situation and recontextualizing it may help.
Quote:
TTH, i'm not telling everyone "you're wrong" it is just hilarious to me the mental gymnastics that take place on a weekly basis with regards to coming up with ways to get Jones off the team next year
No one is “coming up with ways” to get Jones off the team next year. First of all, it’s not up to BBI, and I doubt Schoen and Daboll are giving us a vote.
Yes, there are some of us who think the jury is still out on Jones being a franchise QB. While you may think we’re the irrational ones, there were some here just last week saying that the guy on pace for a 3,000 yard and - wait for it - 13 TD season was an MVP candidate.
Yep.. an MVP candidate who we would be lucky to get at $40M per yr. The insanity on this board is palpable.
Not sure if you mean we already knew it would be a major setback if he s not the guy or we already knew he s not the guy
If the latter, I m not there yet. I still like him
Calling Jones a “bad” quarterback……..? Not really a good way to make your point, at least for many of us.
Quote:
But, we already knew this. I never understood why posters ignored the 5th year option decision with Jones. If the talent was that overwhelming, the option would have been picked up. Schoen & Daboll are going to want their own QB unless Jones played out of his mind.
Not sure if you mean we already knew it would be a major setback if he s not the guy or we already knew he s not the guy
If the latter, I m not there yet. I still like him
He’s got 9 games left. I just don’t see it as a major setback unless he continues to play like he did against Dallas/GB/JAX consistently. The team wins 11 games and has a good showing in the playoffs. I think Schoen & Daboll are still wait and see, and I trust their judgment.
Quote:
You just sign some other QB capable of throwing for 2700 yards in a full season while running a full training wheels offense - Brissett, Mariota, Rush, Minster, Heinecke. The list of guys who can do what Jones is doing is long and undistinguished.
Calling Jones a “bad” quarterback……..? Not really a good way to make your point, at least for many of us.
Why? People have no problem calling other players on the Giants bad. Is there something special about Jones that should protect him from being called bad?
Oh. He fumbles. Wait he fixed that, he throws short throws, oh wait he doesn't. He can't win tight games, damn he does that too. He misses wide open receivers even though he completes a pass for the first down.
Funny how the anti Jones threads goes silent when he wins and pops up when we struggle offensively and we lose.
I have no idea what daboll or schoen think or what they will do when the season ends and quite honestly I don't think they know. A lot of questions still remain. How does Jones perform the rest of the year, what quarterbacks are available in free agency, what's the evaluation of the quarterbacks coming out in the draft? Where are we picking? Can we trade up?
We will see what happens, but gauging anything off of where we are at this point is just spinning our wheels
6-2 winning multiple times in the forth quarter, lose one game and now he stinks.
last time I checked Mahomes and Allen had a few losses with much better offensive talent. I guess they stink also.
Rodgers must really stink with all his losses.
How many turnovers do Rodgers, Mahomes, Allen Have? I guess they stink
Not sure why Buffalo, KC, Green Bay are not looking to move up and draft a quarterback.
Last time I looked football was a team sport. Jones may be average, but I don't see a sure fired better QB solution right now.
We need to win with the players we have.
If you think daboll and schoen are done remaking the roster you're going to be uncomfortably surprised this offseason.