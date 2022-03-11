for display only
WFAN, Tiki and Tierney - Carl Banks re: Daniel Jones

sb from NYT Forum : 11/3/2022 12:47 pm
Didn't see this posted. Banks has some iInteresting (and surprising, IMO) takes on Daniel Jones against Seattle. It's pretty similar to what Sy said in his game review.

I linked the audio below, but here his my best effort to transcribe what Banks said:

Jones had his worst quarter of football in the 4th Q of all 7 3/4 games prior. His decision making was rushed, Seattle took away his ability to run and he didn't slow the game down to explore other options.

Here's and example: They were driving to get a score in 4th quarter, Slayton has a double move, he's clean off LOS and beat Woolen by at least 3 yards, it's a walk-in TD, a "shot" play, but Jones takes the 9 yarder to the TE for a first down.

The drive stays alive, the pass to the TE is not a bad play, but a TD ties or puts them within a score, and now they are playing the game on their terms.

Other instances in the 1st Q was the TE wheel route and Jones overshot it and the TE was wide open. If they score a TD on that play, it changes the dynamic of how Seattle plays offense.

But the 4th quarter stood out, the way he played you could tell he didn't slow the game down and didn't play it on the terms of a QB that is in total command. He didn't do a lot of wrong things, but there were missed opportunities there.

Tierney asked how much is due to OL or WRs not getting open? And where are you about Giants making a financial commitment to Jones?

Banks said he thinks evaluation is ongoing. People say its hard to evaluate Jones because he doesn't have good players, but Banks thinks it's actually easier. You cook with the ingredients that you have. Goes back to the Slayton play in the 4th Q - Jones didn't make a bad play, but he didn't take the shot. Walk-in TD vs keeping the drive alive.

He didn't make a bad decision, but he didn't make the best decision. Coaches will go back and look at film and say "we called this play because we thought it was there, and it was there." Yes, crowd noise and inconsistent WRs, but QBs in the NFL have to make great decisions.

Still, 7 3/4 games of good football vs. 1 Q of bad. Also not sure what's available next year. Only 2 QBs in draft that are franchise guys and if Giants keep winning they will be out of contention for them. Doesn't think a good UFA will be available because they are all on winning teams. He thinks SF will stick with Garappolo.

He has 9 games  
GiantGrit : 11/3/2022 12:54 pm : link
And he really needs to impress. Section115 had a good post in another thread where Duggan discussed how the Bills overachieved year 1 and still drafted Josh Allen a year later.

Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.

Pulling for him though.
Banks saying this is interesting  
Sean : 11/3/2022 12:56 pm : link
.
Banks  
five5 : 11/3/2022 12:58 pm : link
Is clueless
This is a great write-up and I think Sy and Carl are over the  
Chris684 : 11/3/2022 12:58 pm : link
target here.

People point to a million reasons why Jones has been tricky to evaluate and most point to his "surroundings".

It has become clear to me that Jones is a little harder to evaluate because his "sins" are of omission rather than commission.

It's easy to spot a QB playing poorly when he's fumbling a million times and throwing picks. It becomes more nuanced when in theory he's making good plays but not the best play or the play he's supposed to make.
Banks is making the argument I have for  
Section331 : 11/3/2022 1:02 pm : link
a number of years. You can evaluate a QB even when he lacks quality talent around him. Does he see the field, does he move through his progressions quickly enough, how does he handle defenders at his feet? I don’t have the all-22 this year, so I haven’t been able to see how well DJ is handling those things, but it was a problem in the past.
RE: This is a great write-up and I think Sy and Carl are over the  
AcidTest : 11/3/2022 1:02 pm : link
Chris684 said:
Quote:
target here.

People point to a million reasons why Jones has been tricky to evaluate and most point to his "surroundings".

It has become clear to me that Jones is a little harder to evaluate because his "sins" are of omission rather than commission.

It's easy to spot a QB playing poorly when he's fumbling a million times and throwing picks. It becomes more nuanced when in theory he's making good plays but not the best play or the play he's supposed to make.


Excellent analysis. My only caveat as I've said elsewhere is that I want to see what happens the rest of the season before making a final decision about Jones.
I agree with most of his thoughts  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/3/2022 1:05 pm : link
I think the pressure of the game and all the travel may have caught up with him a bit. Things were not going right for him and the team in some aspects.

Confidence is a funny thing. It can ebb and flow and have a impact on decision making. They were really struggling and that takes a toll. No one more than the QB.

I don't really agree with the assessment on the WR's and I doubt you hear much of this from a QB. He had a new RT in. WR's have been in and out all year.

Plays will be missed every game. He missed some of the wrong ones.

He needs to play better.

Regroup and continue the evaluation.

I think he is correct on the QB's in college but I think it is one franchise guy. The others have big questions imv. But that's JS's job to figure out.

Cost of a QB versus performance is something JS is going to factor very strongly imv.
Getting/Developing a franchise QB is not easy  
gersh : 11/3/2022 1:08 pm : link
They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks

Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.

Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking
RE: Banks  
djm : 11/3/2022 1:11 pm : link
five5 said:
Quote:
Is clueless


No he isn't. He does say some things that are a little wacky or out there but more often than not he's close to the truth.

Jones didn't have a good game last Sunday. Shit happens. Just bounce back.
Banks is saying what the rest of us are saying  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 1:12 pm : link
Jones didnt play well vs Seattle

Does he miss deep shots because for two years he was told not to take those shots and protect the ball at all costs?

Is it because the current WRs so rarely get open deep that Jones just doesnt look anymore because he is often hurried due to our leaky interior OL and doesnt want to take a sack?

Can he reverse course from being told not to take shots/having crappy WRs and start taking those shots - that is the question

The other question that factors into saying "Jones isnt the guy" is who replaces him, since the draft options have disappointed in their collegiate seasons

RE: Banks is saying what the rest of us are saying  
AcidTest : 11/3/2022 1:13 pm : link
BigBlue565358 said:
Quote:
Jones didnt play well vs Seattle

Does he miss deep shots because for two years he was told not to take those shots and protect the ball at all costs?

Is it because the current WRs so rarely get open deep that Jones just doesnt look anymore because he is often hurried due to our leaky interior OL and doesnt want to take a sack?

Can he reverse course from being told not to take shots/having crappy WRs and start taking those shots - that is the question

The other question that factors into saying "Jones isnt the guy" is who replaces him, since the draft options have disappointed in their collegiate seasons


+1.
RE: He has 9 games  
KDavies : 11/3/2022 1:13 pm : link
GiantGrit said:
Quote:
And he really needs to impress. Section115 had a good post in another thread where Duggan discussed how the Bills overachieved year 1 and still drafted Josh Allen a year later.

Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.

Pulling for him though.


I trust Schoen until I don't, but Taylor is not the level of QB that Jones is. Bills originally had the #21 pick (which I expect the Giants to be around, considering the harder 2nd half schedule). They traded Cordy Glenn (starting LT) and the #21 to get up to #12, and then the #12 and two 2s to move up to #7.

It's going to be hard for Schoen to pull off trades to get up high enough for a QB that would be the level of what the Bills had Allen rated as. And Schoen/Daboll would essentially be betting their careers on a rookie QB. They miss, and I don't see how they aren't toast. Buffalo is not NYC. Letting a QB go on a 10 or 11 win team (assuming obviously), trading a lot of draft capital (and maybe some players) to get up in the draft, and putting all your chips on a rookie QB like that is a lot.

Personally, I think the more prudent path would be to transition tag Jones,and draft a guy in the 1st or 2nd that they like and may be able to develop. Then, if you miss, it's not nearly as catastrophic. If you hit, you can trade Jones for a couple 2s or something.

I doubt
RE: Getting/Developing a franchise QB is not easy  
nyjuggernaut2 : 11/3/2022 1:14 pm : link
gersh said:
Quote:
They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks

Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.

Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking


Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.
got cut off  
KDavies : 11/3/2022 1:15 pm : link
should say: "I doubt Schoen is able to get high enough in the draft to have his pick of the litter, and I don't know if I see him tying his career to the 3rd or 4th QB in the draft
RE: I agree with most of his thoughts  
Johnny5 : 11/3/2022 1:16 pm : link
Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I think the pressure of the game and all the travel may have caught up with him a bit. Things were not going right for him and the team in some aspects.

Confidence is a funny thing. It can ebb and flow and have a impact on decision making. They were really struggling and that takes a toll. No one more than the QB.

I don't really agree with the assessment on the WR's and I doubt you hear much of this from a QB. He had a new RT in. WR's have been in and out all year.

Plays will be missed every game. He missed some of the wrong ones.

He needs to play better.

Regroup and continue the evaluation.

I think he is correct on the QB's in college but I think it is one franchise guy. The others have big questions imv. But that's JS's job to figure out.

Cost of a QB versus performance is something JS is going to factor very strongly imv.

Agreed LoS. I think the interior pressure really had a lot to do with his lack of confidence this game. It's possible he just had a bad game, but there have been other missed plays in the other games. I still think he is a good QB to build around, because he is winning with not a lot around him. But I'll leave that for Schoen and Daboll to ultimately decide... lol
This is a pretty...  
Brown_Hornet : 11/3/2022 1:16 pm : link
...strange context to point out that you think that Banks is clueless.
RE: This is a great write-up and I think Sy and Carl are over the  
Dr. D : 11/3/2022 1:16 pm : link
Chris684 said:
Quote:
target here.

People point to a million reasons why Jones has been tricky to evaluate and most point to his "surroundings".

It has become clear to me that Jones is a little harder to evaluate because his "sins" are of omission rather than commission.

It's easy to spot a QB playing poorly when he's fumbling a million times and throwing picks. It becomes more nuanced when in theory he's making good plays but not the best play or the play he's supposed to make.

good point. I'm sure Daboll is working on this with Jones. We'll see if it's corrected sufficiently in the next 9 games.
RE: Banks  
Dr. D : 11/3/2022 1:16 pm : link
five5 said:
Quote:
Is clueless

you should tell him that
RE: RE: Getting/Developing a franchise QB is not easy  
BigBlue565358 : 11/3/2022 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15896362 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896348 gersh said:


Quote:


They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks

Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.

Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking



Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.

They already found him, its Jones. The difference between Hurts/Dak and Jones is the talent around them (ie OL and WRs)
RE: This is a great write-up and I think Sy and Carl are over the  
cosmicj : 11/3/2022 1:33 pm : link
Chris684 said:
Quote:
target here.

People point to a million reasons why Jones has been tricky to evaluate and most point to his "surroundings".

It has become clear to me that Jones is a little harder to evaluate because his "sins" are of omission rather than commission.

It's easy to spot a QB playing poorly when he's fumbling a million times and throwing picks. It becomes more nuanced when in theory he's making good plays but not the best play or the play he's supposed to make.


Really insightful.
I suppose that 99.96% success  
Sec 103 : 11/3/2022 1:36 pm : link
is not good enough. I wonder how many of you exceed that daily at work or otherwise, and how many exceeded that during any sports that you may have played. Understood that this is a pro level QB, but what's the difference when it comes to work, you also get paid as a pro.

The above is based on 8 games or 32 quarters and reported here that he had one bad one.

Yes small sample size for this year, I agree, but if this keeps up I'd be hard pressed to throw the baby out with the bathwater. In fact most would say, "pay the man"!
Kdavies  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/3/2022 1:37 pm : link
I liked the the idea of the tag but I think it would have to be the franchise one. The transition can be problematic imv.

I think if you go round 1 then Jones goes. If they see some guys they like with questions (probably big ones) you can take one in round 2-3. I also would try to start acquiring assets for another QB in the 2023-25 drafts if needed. Sometimes you never know when opportunity meets value.

But before all this let the season play out and continue the evaluation if the tag is worth it imv.
I don’t agree that he’s been great all games.  
cosmicj : 11/3/2022 1:39 pm : link
I thought weeks 2, 3 and 4 featured gritty play but utterly pedestrian passing from Jones. He then had three really good games, which was very encouraging. Then a poor day in Seattle.
Thanks for sharing this. Great points  
Matt M. : 11/3/2022 1:39 pm : link
I like how Banks presented it,
; not making bad decisions, but not making the best decisions. That is progress, but not taking us to the next level.

You can't even say it was due to not having time. He had a cleaner pocket than usual. And, the example Banks gave with Slayton in the 4th Q, on that play, Slayton is likely the first read, to be able to take take shot. So, he must have gone through progressions. He just didn't pull the trigger. Not a bad play, but not the TD we needed.

Banks articulated the problem with sound examples and verbiage. This is where I fall in terms if saying hebisnt a top 10 and not the guy that will elevate the team around him. He has the physical ability to make plays. Most of those plays this year have been with his legs and that is not all due to the WR and OL. Each week people here have been able to point to at least a few similar examples if missing wide open guys in his reads. Then there's the example of missing the shot he did take with Cager. You only get so many opportunities per game like that. Missing them early changes the game.

The good news is I think we have the right staff in place to help him continue to improve. He has the talent to be much better, in my opinion. He has 9 games to get closer to that ceiling.
This is spot on  
lax counsel : 11/3/2022 1:40 pm : link
And what a lot of us have said about Jones. He misses things that don't necessarily show up on the stat sheet, other than a minimally productive offense. He is not and may never be a truly good pocket passer. His game is largely predicated on being able to move forward and taking short/safe passes.

Hopefully Schoen and co can make a determination as whether that's something they are willing to live with.
I’m having a very hard time getting past that miss  
cosmicj : 11/3/2022 1:42 pm : link
On the throw to Cager.

How can you ask the coaches and the team to design and practice a play for this specific purpose, see it work and then have your starting QB just totally miss a pass any competent college QB can complete? How?
Do the math  
RAIN : 11/3/2022 1:48 pm : link
we are talking about one play. He took the first down. The Read sequence is important.

If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.

Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.
And Slayton has amazing hands..  
Tom from LI : 11/3/2022 2:01 pm : link
you would all be bitching that he didn't take the closer to sure thing for the first down than throw it Mr. Makes everything a circus catch and usually drops it.

If that was Tate or Sheppard he throws to them.
Jones threw to Slayton other times.  
cosmicj : 11/3/2022 2:02 pm : link
Were Slayton’s hands good those other plays?
All time garbage WR corp  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/3/2022 2:11 pm : link
and your #1 TE is injured. Please bring us down from two scores against Carroll in Seattle next time Jones.
RE: I’m having a very hard time getting past that miss  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/3/2022 2:12 pm : link
cosmicj said:
Quote:
On the throw to Cager.

How can you ask the coaches and the team to design and practice a play for this specific purpose, see it work and then have your starting QB just totally miss a pass any competent college QB can complete? How?


Huge miss. Like the announcer said you throw a softball if you have to. My guess is the timing/familiarity is off with Cager who just came up. Jones should have accounted for that better.
RE: I suppose that 99.96% success  
Jim in Tampa : 11/3/2022 2:12 pm : link
Sec 103 said:
Quote:
is not good enough. I wonder how many of you exceed that daily at work or otherwise, and how many exceeded that during any sports that you may have played. Understood that this is a pro level QB, but what's the difference when it comes to work, you also get paid as a pro.

The above is based on 8 games or 32 quarters and reported here that he had one bad one.

Yes small sample size for this year, I agree, but if this keeps up I'd be hard pressed to throw the baby out with the bathwater. In fact most would say, "pay the man"!

Sorry, but this is a ridiculous post.

First of all, no QB in NFL history (much less Jones) has ever operated at a 99.96% success rate though an 8 game stretch. No QB. Ever!

To suggest that Jones has been playing anywhere near that level this year is LOL funny. He's been good at times, average at other times and poor in spots.

And how could it possibly be relevant to compare how good Jones is at his job to how good we are at our jobs? And it's even less relevant to compare how good Jones is at playing QB to how any of us were as HS or college athletes.

If Jones ends up being the 25th best at what he does (playing QB) and most of us couldn't crack the top 100 in our chosen professions and were just average HS athletes, does that we're not allowed to criticize Jones when he plays poorly?
RE: RE: Getting/Developing a franchise QB is not easy  
joe48 : 11/3/2022 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15896362 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896348 gersh said:


Quote:


They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks

Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.

Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking



Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.

Don’t agree with Dak who has won nothing with much stronger supporting players. In his 7th year has one playoff win and comes up short against good defenses. Hurts is surrounded by great talent and is not accurate. Too early to evaluate.
RE: Banks  
gmoney11 : 11/3/2022 2:24 pm : link
five5 said:
Quote:
Is clueless


Lol, what does he know, he’s only a Super Bowl winner and a NY GIANT LEGEND.
RE: RE: He has 9 games  
section125 : 11/3/2022 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15896359 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15896322 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


And he really needs to impress. Section125 had a good post in another thread where Duggan discussed how the Bills overachieved year 1 and still drafted Josh Allen a year later.

Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.

Pulling for him though.



I trust Schoen until I don't, but Taylor is not the level of QB that Jones is. Bills originally had the #21 pick (which I expect the Giants to be around, considering the harder 2nd half schedule). They traded Cordy Glenn (starting LT) and the #21 to get up to #12, and then the #12 and two 2s to move up to #7.



FWIW, That is what Sy tweeted with Duggan - Cordy Glenn traded to move up in addition to their #21 pick. Sy listed Thomas, Saquon, Jones and I think Dex as pieces that can be used to move up to a better draft slot if the QB Schoen wants is available.
RE: This is a great write-up and I think Sy and Carl are over the  
GMen72 : 11/3/2022 2:38 pm : link
Chris684 said:
Quote:
target here.

People point to a million reasons why Jones has been tricky to evaluate and most point to his "surroundings".

It has become clear to me that Jones is a little harder to evaluate because his "sins" are of omission rather than commission.

It's easy to spot a QB playing poorly when he's fumbling a million times and throwing picks. It becomes more nuanced when in theory he's making good plays but not the best play or the play he's supposed to make.


That's just a game manager...and his stats scream game manager. You don't give a game manager $30 million. I think this is exactly what Schoen is thinking and why he won't commit.

His job is to build a Super Bowl winner, not a feel-good story that really isn't competitive in their own division. DJ isn't taking a team to a Suoer Bowl.
RE: RE: RE: Getting/Developing a franchise QB is not easy  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/3/2022 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15896500 joe48 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896362 nyjuggernaut2 said:


Quote:


In comment 15896348 gersh said:


Quote:


They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks

Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.

Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking



Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.


Don’t agree with Dak who has won nothing with much stronger supporting players. In his 7th year has one playoff win and comes up short against good defenses. Hurts is surrounded by great talent and is not accurate. Too early to evaluate.


Giants need to find their Hurts/Dak? I thought it was sick trolling.
Let the season play out.  
Maijay : 11/3/2022 2:45 pm : link
I'm sure Schoen and Daboll are doing their due diligence. If Jones checks all the boxes by the end of the season he at least warrants serious consideration as the franchise QB. So please, all that have serious questions about DJ as the team's QB of the future put aside your misgivings. If the team wants him then that's that. Leave the contract details up to the professionals and hope tha they are correct.
I have seen more good than bad on Jones  
Rudy5757 : 11/3/2022 2:46 pm : link
seems like Banks is saying the same thing. One bad quarter does not define the season.

I think that ultimately Jones will be back, most likely on a 1 year deal. The Giants draft a developmental QB and go from there. If a QB they like falls to them they will take him, if not we keep rolling wit Jones.

One thing has been proven, in a good scheme you can win with Jones even with sub par talent. Dont base every point on one game, it wasnt a good game but he wasnt the only reason we lost. If we replace Jones it really sends a bad message to the team in my opinion. Taking what looks like a playoff team and losing the most important player sets you up for some bad blood in the locker room. High risk is that the new QB isnt good or it takes a while to be good and you take a playoff team and cause issues in the locker room because now youre losing.

The smart play is to keep Jones until you find the guy. franchise him pay the premium and keep the team on a solid ground. See if you can develop a better QB with a drafted guy later in the draft. There will not be any FA options and the draft will cost a fortune.

Now if the wheels fall off in the 2nd half of the season and they miss the playoffs it makes it easy for them to replace Jones.
RE: RE: RE: He has 9 games  
KDavies : 11/3/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15896520 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896359 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15896322 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


And he really needs to impress. Section125 had a good post in another thread where Duggan discussed how the Bills overachieved year 1 and still drafted Josh Allen a year later.

Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.

Pulling for him though.



I trust Schoen until I don't, but Taylor is not the level of QB that Jones is. Bills originally had the #21 pick (which I expect the Giants to be around, considering the harder 2nd half schedule). They traded Cordy Glenn (starting LT) and the #21 to get up to #12, and then the #12 and two 2s to move up to #7.




FWIW, That is what Sy tweeted with Duggan - Cordy Glenn traded to move up in addition to their #21 pick. Sy listed Thomas, Saquon, Jones and I think Dex as pieces that can be used to move up to a better draft slot if the QB Schoen wants is available.


Thomas? Uh, no. That would be beyond insane
RE: Jones threw to Slayton other times.  
Tom from LI : 11/3/2022 2:56 pm : link
cosmicj said:
Quote:
Were Slayton’s hands good those other plays?


I am not making excuses for Jones, what I am saying is if he went there and Slayton dropped it we would all be bitching that he didn't take the sure thing. We don't know the progression either. That is on the coaches to grade him.

And maybe he just didn't see him.

Either way, the play was successful anyway for a first down. Water under the bridge.





Cooking with the ingredients you have is difficult  
Payasdaddy : 11/3/2022 3:00 pm : link
When u have close to zero
No real Te right now, 2 oline out, a bunch of 3/4 WRs playing ( or PS guys)
Options real limited to cook

My bottom line. We know jones isn’t gonna thrive in this environment
Question is is he a top half qb if you give him a solid, not spectacular, set of receivers and OLine solidifies as it gains experience and gets u one more solid IOL? I th8nk he can be solid enough in that environment
But it is a bit of a qb hell. He is a hard guy to walk away from because he is ultra competitive and u can see teammates like him
But you will always look for a top 10 qb when he is your guy
No way Taylor is are qb next yr, I think he has gone downhill and was adequate at best in his prime
I believe they pointed out during the game that he left a wide open WR  
GiantBlue : 11/3/2022 3:06 pm : link
to check down or force a shorter throw.

I like his guts and running ability....but his decision making quickness and sight of the whole field is limited. It just is.

Watching Mahomes and Josh Allen.....they scan the whole field...even when pressured.

I saw Mariota look at two shorter WR's before seeing his third WR break free deep.....he threw the ball to him...alas it was overthrown....but he saw him break.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He has 9 games  
Tom from LI : 11/3/2022 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15896546 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15896520 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15896359 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15896322 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


And he really needs to impress. Section125 had a good post in another thread where Duggan discussed how the Bills overachieved year 1 and still drafted Josh Allen a year later.

Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.

Pulling for him though.



I trust Schoen until I don't, but Taylor is not the level of QB that Jones is. Bills originally had the #21 pick (which I expect the Giants to be around, considering the harder 2nd half schedule). They traded Cordy Glenn (starting LT) and the #21 to get up to #12, and then the #12 and two 2s to move up to #7.




FWIW, That is what Sy tweeted with Duggan - Cordy Glenn traded to move up in addition to their #21 pick. Sy listed Thomas, Saquon, Jones and I think Dex as pieces that can be used to move up to a better draft slot if the QB Schoen wants is available.



Thomas? Uh, no. That would be beyond insane


Schoen would officially lose me if he traded Thomas.

I do think he is trading Dex (I don't think they are paying another 100 million to a d linemen), Letting Jones walk, Tag and trading Barkley. Who knows who they like at QB? I heard Shaun King on Locked in Giants Podcast say Levis was playing himself out of the first round.



You knew...  
Johnny5 : 11/3/2022 3:07 pm : link
The 1st loss and bad game, everyone who was already down on him would be out of the woodwork. Again. lol.

I think he's a good QB and still has a lot of growth within this system, with this staff, and within the offensive roster. I'm not going to jump off of a cliff after every bad game... lol. Every QB misses throws, every QB makes bad plays, every QB loses games. You could nitpick any player to death. My points above stand true. That said, again, I am happy to have him as of now. And if Schoen/Daboll decide to move on? I'll root for the next guy.
Carl Banks is a NY Giants Ring of Honor legend  
arniefez : 11/3/2022 3:15 pm : link
and a 2x Super Bowl champion with the Giants. 1980's NFL All Decade OLB. He's forgotten more about football and the NY Giants in the time it took me to type this than all of us on BBI will know in our entire lives. He chooses his words very carefully and he spends a good amount of time each week with Brian Daboll. This is somewhat eye opening to me.

I think the Giants GM and HC know exactly what they have in Daniel Jones. I think the Giants GM and HC know exactly what they're looking for and want from their QB. I've been impressed with Daniel Jones this year but disappointed he doesn't take more "shots". I chalked that up to the WR group he is stuck with. I think the game slowing down for him and being a little more relaxed and sharp in the pocket still hasn't happened for him.

I remember this article from the OTA's and it makes me wonder that regardless what they say if the GM and HC are sold on Daniel Jones as their long term QB.

Quote:
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll doesn't want Daniel Jones holding back. Instead, he's promoting a more aggressive approach that encourages his new quarterback to get out on the field and sling the ball around without hesitation or fear of a mistake.

Especially in practice.

"Yeah, look, we want to make sure we protect the ball," Daboll said before the Giants' third on-field OTA practice on Thursday afternoon. "But again, you can't go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. If he's got a shot on the right read, let it go.

"There's going to be things that happen in every game. The defense is going to make a good play, there might be a tipped ball. We're going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose."


Reading between the lines of Banks comments it seems like the Giants are still waiting for Jones to "sling" it around..
RE: This is a great write-up and I think Sy and Carl are over the  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/3/2022 3:22 pm : link
Chris684 said:
Quote:
target here.

People point to a million reasons why Jones has been tricky to evaluate and most point to his "surroundings".

It has become clear to me that Jones is a little harder to evaluate because his "sins" are of omission rather than commission.

It's easy to spot a QB playing poorly when he's fumbling a million times and throwing picks. It becomes more nuanced when in theory he's making good plays but not the best play or the play he's supposed to make.

I think this is a great point. I'd even go a step further and say that this is a good illustration of what distinguishes the difference between QB play that a team can win with, vs. QB play that a team wins because of.

There is absolutely no way to honestly consider a first down a bad play. But when it happens at the expense of a potential TD, there's still room for criticism and improvement.
RE: You knew...  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 3:24 pm : link
Johnny5 said:
Quote:
The 1st loss and bad game, everyone who was already down on him would be out of the woodwork. Again. lol.

I think he's a good QB and still has a lot of growth within this system, with this staff, and within the offensive roster. I'm not going to jump off of a cliff after every bad game... lol. Every QB misses throws, every QB makes bad plays, every QB loses games. You could nitpick any player to death. My points above stand true. That said, again, I am happy to have him as of now. And if Schoen/Daboll decide to move on? I'll root for the next guy.


So Carl Banks is coming out of the woodwork?
You're entering a dark forest  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/3/2022 3:41 pm : link
if you're trying to determine a QBs read progression from tape. It's especially absurd to clamor for Jones to lock onto friggin Slayton.

Or maybe not given the crappiness of our WR corp.
Put the 6-2 record aside, we have been talking about Jones missing  
chick310 : 11/3/2022 3:56 pm : link
plays down the field since the preseason games. We have seen this occur in the all-22 tape in numerous games, sometimes with Jones staring right down the line of sight of a receiver breaking free.

Being the starting QB on a 6-2 team shouldn't earn him a $30M+ extension. Making more impact plays in each game with his head/arm would.
RE: You're entering a dark forest  
Ron Johnson : 11/3/2022 4:08 pm : link
Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
if you're trying to determine a QBs read progression from tape. It's especially absurd to clamor for Jones to lock onto friggin Slayton.

Or maybe not given the crappiness of our WR corp.


I agree.

LOL'd at the "he had Slayton for a walk-in TD" as if there was such a thing. Slayton has caught TDs and they are almost always an adventure.
RE: Do the math  
Now Mike in MD : 11/3/2022 4:09 pm : link
RAIN said:
Quote:
we are talking about one play. He took the first down. The Read sequence is important.

If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.

Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.


Skinner went over this pretty in depth on the All 22. It's clear that Slayton was the first option on that play. JOnes was clearly looking at Slayton. He didn't pull the trigger and I don't know why.

That being said, the instances of that happening this year are few and far between. DJ had a bad game. Oh well. All QBs do. He can bounce back. If he does, I doubt that one bad game will doom his fate with the Giants.
RE: You're entering a dark forest  
Now Mike in MD : 11/3/2022 4:12 pm : link
Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
if you're trying to determine a QBs read progression from tape. It's especially absurd to clamor for Jones to lock onto friggin Slayton.

Or maybe not given the crappiness of our WR corp.


You can see from the All 22 he's looking right at Slayton. Skinner also pointed out that one of the reasons you know Slayton was the first option was because he ran a double move and usually only the first read will do that.
I think one play he thought  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/3/2022 4:14 pm : link
he could get through the line to score and he had a receiver. So who knows what the decision was but there is the possibility his thought in that split second was I am taking the surer thing.
Many of us have been saying this for awhile  
BigBlue7 : 11/3/2022 4:17 pm : link
once the bullets start flying, Jones simply does not process things fast enough and or see the field well.
I think Seattle figured out the formula to beat Jones  
give66 : 11/3/2022 4:26 pm : link
Credit to them how they schemed to take away the run from Jones and SB. Every other team is going to copy that Until we figure out how to beat it. Some times you get outcoached, it seemed that way last SUNDAY.
RE: Many of us have been saying this for awhile  
Now Mike in MD : 11/3/2022 4:30 pm : link
BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
once the bullets start flying, Jones simply does not process things fast enough and or see the field well.


That's just bullshit. The bullets were flying for weeks prior to Seattle and Jones had to hit a lot of big throws that were often times tight window throws that were 2nd and 3rd reads.

Predictably, he has one bad game and all of the same tired generalizations get thrown around.

He had a bad game. If it continues, yes it's concerning. My bet, based on the weeks prior to Seattle, is that it won't
He misses throws. Seattle was certainly not the first time  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/3/2022 5:15 pm : link
.

When the throws are there you have to let it go. This is going back to him either not seeing the field well enough or not reacting fast enough and that's what separates a career starter from a backup. Playing starting qb means making plays in tight opportunities. I'd rather he saw the open man and put the ball in play than not see it at all.
I think Banks's criticism is fair  
DieHard : 11/3/2022 5:23 pm : link
Yes, Jones isn't throwing to good receivers. But I think the coaches are smart enough to know who's more to blame if he makes the right decision and throws a deep shot that Slayton drops. So why just let it rip, as Daboll told him in training camp?

It's going to be interesting watching him go up against the Eagles, Vikings and Cowboys down the stretch. Not to take away what he did against the Ravens, Packers, etc., but this will be a different level of competition, the best of the conference. Obviously he'll be fighting an uphill battle due to overall team talent, but this is when you can really show what you're made of. I suspect how he performs will give Schoen and Daboll a clearer indication on whether he's the undisputed guy moving forward, or a placeholder until a better QB arrives.
Urgh  
DieHard : 11/3/2022 5:23 pm : link
I meant why NOT just let it rip.
Good guy. Not *the* guy.  
trueblueinpw : 11/3/2022 5:46 pm : link
I’m still rooting hard to be wrong about DJ. Love his toughness. Love it. Tough as fucking nails. Always has been. Just not the guy. Hope I’m wrong.

Regarding Banks; it’s is interesting. Carl is an all time great Giant. He’s a company man’s company man. True blue all the way. If you listen to Carl closely you’ll get his opinion, but mostly by what he doesn’t say or by the questions he asks. But on the surface, I think at least, from CB you usually get the company line. Which is way this interview is interesting. Not exactly a ringing endorsement was it?
RE: RE: Getting/Developing a franchise QB is not easy  
BlueHurricane : 11/3/2022 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15896362 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896348 gersh said:


Quote:


They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks

Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.

Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking



Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.


Maybe they need to find their AJ Brown or Cee Dee Lamb.
RE: Good guy. Not *the* guy.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/3/2022 6:09 pm : link
trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
I’m still rooting hard to be wrong about DJ. Love his toughness. Love it. Tough as fucking nails. Always has been. Just not the guy. Hope I’m wrong.

Regarding Banks; it’s is interesting. Carl is an all time great Giant. He’s a company man’s company man. True blue all the way. If you listen to Carl closely you’ll get his opinion, but mostly by what he doesn’t say or by the questions he asks. But on the surface, I think at least, from CB you usually get the company line. Which is way this interview is interesting. Not exactly a ringing endorsement was it?


People see what they want to see when they want to just have their opinion confirmed by someone reputable to use as ammo online.

It's not a ringing endorsement. But if he said something glowy about Jones, as he absolutely has over the past 7 weeks, they will rush to quote him.
I have listened to Banks quite a bit over the years....  
BillKo : 11/3/2022 6:21 pm : link
...and meaning the bad years we've had this decade riding home from games.

To me, he's always been all over the map on what's wrong, which maybe that's a product of "everything is broke" when a team/franchise has taken a turn for the worst (as we did).

Just seems you could never pin him down on what exactly the issue was.
RE: RE: Do the math  
BillKo : 11/3/2022 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15896666 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15896431 RAIN said:


Quote:


we are talking about one play. He took the first down. The Read sequence is important.

If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.

Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.



Skinner went over this pretty in depth on the All 22. It's clear that Slayton was the first option on that play. JOnes was clearly looking at Slayton. He didn't pull the trigger and I don't know why.


Doesn't seem to compute because all we have been hearing is DJ is being given ONE read and if is not there - run or go to safety valve.
RE: RE: RE: Do the math  
Now Mike in MD : 11/3/2022 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15896860 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15896666 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 15896431 RAIN said:


Quote:


we are talking about one play. He took the first down. The Read sequence is important.

If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.

Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.



Skinner went over this pretty in depth on the All 22. It's clear that Slayton was the first option on that play. JOnes was clearly looking at Slayton. He didn't pull the trigger and I don't know why.



Doesn't seem to compute because all we have been hearing is DJ is being given ONE read and if is not there - run or go to safety valve.


Maybe that's what some on BBI are saying, but (sadly) I watch both Skinner's Film Review and much of Big Blue Banters. SKinner does through numerous plays on the All 22 and BBV goes through all of the plays, and both have pointed out numerous instances of Jones hitting 2nd, 3rd reads. Hell, Sanchez, who is a pretty decent analyst depsite being a crap QB, has pointed it out in the 2 games he's done.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/3/2022 6:58 pm : link
Schoen is noncommittal on Jones, which I think is the right take. Lots of season left to go.

I still think Joe & Dabs want their own QB, but I guess we're fixin' to find out.
RE: RE: You knew...  
Johnny5 : 11/3/2022 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15896613 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15896588 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


The 1st loss and bad game, everyone who was already down on him would be out of the woodwork. Again. lol.

I think he's a good QB and still has a lot of growth within this system, with this staff, and within the offensive roster. I'm not going to jump off of a cliff after every bad game... lol. Every QB misses throws, every QB makes bad plays, every QB loses games. You could nitpick any player to death. My points above stand true. That said, again, I am happy to have him as of now. And if Schoen/Daboll decide to move on? I'll root for the next guy.



So Carl Banks is coming out of the woodwork?

I wasn't talking about Carl Banks. I was talking about some BBIers. Like you. Who will run what Banks said into the ground to prove your point that he needs to go and he ain't the guy. lol
The Seattle game was the same game we've been playing  
Jerry in_DC : 11/3/2022 7:31 pm : link
We just lost instead of winning. That happens when you play lot of close games.

We are a very well coached team with a stout D, zero octane O, and we have limited our mistakes. Same thing against Seattle. We just made a few mistakes - which is always going to happen. Jones was the same guy. Our scheme tricks didn't work as well like against the Bears.
I’m here after every game.  
ajr2456 : 11/3/2022 7:46 pm : link
.
RE: I’m here after every game.  
Johnny5 : 11/3/2022 8:52 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.

I know I'm razzing you a bit, but I'm sure you understand what I'm saying.
Not sure if it was posted  
Sean : 11/3/2022 9:01 pm : link
But, Jones blatantly misses Slayton here.
RE: ...  
GiantGrit : 11/3/2022 11:02 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Schoen is noncommittal on Jones, which I think is the right take. Lots of season left to go.

I still think Joe & Dabs want their own QB, but I guess we're fixin' to find out.


^^
RE: Not sure if it was posted  
dancing blue bear : 11/4/2022 12:05 am : link
Sean said:
Quote:
But, Jones blatantly misses Slayton here. Link - ( New Window )


Actually if you watch it he doesn’t “miss” slayton. He chooses not to throw it to him. And yes it is hard to digest but he clearly sees him and chooses to pass it up. Slight difference but more accurate anyway.

I think it’s a bad decision. And probably the the wrong decision but clearly a choice he made. I’m sure he had to answer to the coaches on what the reason was. In the long run any qb has to pick spots to be aggressive and take shots.

It’s obvious that the TEAM has to pick there spots carefully. They cannot overcome mistakes etc and part of that is conservative play.

Daboll has said on many occasions Dj is making the right decisions and playing the way want him to / need him to

Again. I think he made the wrong decision there but to say he missed it is inaccurate

The result was in fact a first down.

Personally think calling this a “bad game”is an overstatement. It was bad in relation to the last few - which were essentially flawless in what he was being asked to do. He missed some reads and some throws as happens to aEvery Qb every week.

They had a chance to win in the 4th despite 2 brutal special teams turnovers.

Jones and Barkley both need to have superb games every week to give the team a chance.

The evaluation goes on

Jones doesn't seem to know what "open" is in the NFL.  
Producer : 11/4/2022 12:06 am : link
If a guy gets half a step, that's open and you have to uncork the throw most of the time.
I think there's three, maybe four  
allstarjim : 11/4/2022 1:48 am : link
Guys who will be drafted with the expectation that they are franchise QBs in the coming draft.

Stroud, Young, Levis, and the guy I am frothing at the mouth over, Hendon Hooker, who to me is the whole package. Closest thing to Josh Allen in this draft is Hooker for me, at this very early point.
Big Fan of Banks  
Jeffrey : 11/4/2022 8:35 am : link
but to dismiss the fact that Jones has poor receivers is ridiculous. Also to single out a quarter or a play where he made a bad decision is equally ridiculous. Which QB in this league, including Allen and Mahomes, is not guilty of that type of mistake?

Never liked the Jones pick but he has played well this year and the coaches have been masterful in how they use him. He may never be an All-Pro but he is serviceable and with all the holes on this team I would absolutely not consider trading assets to move up for any of the QBs coming out other than possibly Stroud.
RE: Jones doesn't seem to know what  
cosmicj : 11/4/2022 9:11 am : link
Producer said:
Quote:
If a guy gets half a step, that's open and you have to uncork the throw most of the time.


Because Jones’ accuracy is inconsistent and he knows it.
RE: RE: Jones doesn't seem to know what  
Producer : 11/4/2022 9:39 am : link
In comment 15897343 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15897229 Producer said:


Quote:


If a guy gets half a step, that's open and you have to uncork the throw most of the time.



Because Jones’ accuracy is inconsistent and he knows it.


Agree. I've consistently held his accuracy is a problem, to hoots and hollers on the board.
RE: Big Fan of Banks  
rsjem1979 : 11/4/2022 9:42 am : link
Jeffrey said:
Quote:
Which QB in this league, including Allen and Mahomes, is not guilty of that type of mistake?


Those guys also make big plays. Lots of them.
Everything is easy  
David B. : 11/4/2022 10:48 am : link
in hindsight.
RE: RE: Jones doesn't seem to know what  
Johnny5 : 11/4/2022 11:40 am : link
In comment 15897343 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15897229 Producer said:


Quote:


If a guy gets half a step, that's open and you have to uncork the throw most of the time.



Because Jones’ accuracy is inconsistent and he knows it.

Maybe, hard for me to say. I can tell you that miss to Cager was tough to call it inaccurate. You could see DJ saw him, but even live you could see Cager vary his speed after he got open. He clearly wasn't sure where the pass would go, and he wasn't sure whether to speed up or slow up a bit. DJ just launched the pass as if he was running full speed. It may still have been a miss but that's what I saw. If I'm being honest, I was more concerned with what made him decide to not pull the trigger on the pass to Slayton later in the game, rather hitting the TE. There was a safety not all that far from Slayton, but it seems like a throw he should have made.
RE: Do the math  
mittenedman : 11/4/2022 11:44 am : link
RAIN said:
Quote:
we are talking about one play. He took the first down. The Read sequence is important.

If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.

Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.


Nail on the head.
RE: I think there's three, maybe four  
BigBlue565358 : 11/4/2022 11:48 am : link
allstarjim said:
Quote:
Guys who will be drafted with the expectation that they are franchise QBs in the coming draft.

Stroud, Young, Levis, and the guy I am frothing at the mouth over, Hendon Hooker, who to me is the whole package. Closest thing to Josh Allen in this draft is Hooker for me, at this very early point.

It would be instructive to know how much input Daboll had in the drafting of Allen for Buffalo. Daboll just got there in January as the new OC. Who was it in Buffalo who said "trade up and get Allen?"

We are all assuming Daboll had big influence in that, and we know he helped develop Allen. But was it Daboll who saw Allen's tape and said "Yes, get this guy". Was it Schoen?

The big issue is the Giants have to decide on Jones well before the draft, so there is no guarantee they can draft their guy
If you're 1st read  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/4/2022 12:18 pm : link
is a double move, you shouldn't be in this league, as its a route that takes time to develop. It's usually my 3rd to 5th progression read.

When I play Madden.
Take the first down.  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/4/2022 1:36 pm : link
Slayton drops that ball 75% of the time.
NFL addage  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/4/2022 5:18 pm : link
especially amongst WCO coaches, pass to the first open man you see every damn time.

1) It's a hard league
2) There's a pigeon hole principle, hit 'em where they ain't
Slayton  
ajr2456 : 11/4/2022 5:58 pm : link
Has the same career catch percentage as Jeudy, who everyone wanted to trade for. He was also the leading WR in Jones’ best offensive season. He’s not Calvin Johnson, but he’s also not a guy who doesn’t belong in the league.
Slayton's drop rate so far this year  
eclipz928 : 11/4/2022 8:09 pm : link
is at 8.3%, which is well above average (in a bad way). His drop rate last year was even worse at 10.3%. For comparison, Evan Engram's drop rate was at 10.1% in 2020 when most of BBI wanted to run him out of town.

Honestly, I don't think that drops are a big deal - I don't think they occur often enough in the NFL to be statistically significant. But at the same time, I don't think that Slayton belongs in a starting lineup in the NFL, and neither did the Giants front office until they ran out of options.
The top WRs football drop 8-12 passes a season  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/4/2022 8:22 pm : link
But they're also extremely productive, some even with bad quarterbacks.

They see the ball a lot so they get opportunities to make up for drops and usually do.
RE: NFL addage  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/5/2022 12:22 pm : link
Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
especially amongst WCO coaches, pass to the first open man you see every damn time.

1) It's a hard league
2) There's a pigeon hole principle, hit 'em where they ain't


This is complete bullshit. Joe Montana himself said "hey, sometimes you have to throw to a guy that's covered."
