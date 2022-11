WFAN, Tiki and Tierney - Carl Banks re: Daniel Jones

Didn't see this posted. Banks has some iInteresting (and surprising, IMO) takes on Daniel Jones against Seattle. It's pretty similar to what Sy said in his game review.I linked the audio below, but here his my best effort to transcribe what Banks said:Jones had his worst quarter of football in the 4th Q of all 7 3/4 games prior. His decision making was rushed, Seattle took away his ability to run and he didn't slow the game down to explore other options.Here's and example: They were driving to get a score in 4th quarter, Slayton has a double move, he's clean off LOS and beat Woolen by at least 3 yards, it's a walk-in TD, a "shot" play, but Jones takes the 9 yarder to the TE for a first down.The drive stays alive, the pass to the TE is not a bad play, but a TD ties or puts them within a score, and now they are playing the game on their terms.Other instances in the 1st Q was the TE wheel route and Jones overshot it and the TE was wide open. If they score a TD on that play, it changes the dynamic of how Seattle plays offense.But the 4th quarter stood out, the way he played you could tell he didn't slow the game down and didn't play it on the terms of a QB that is in total command. He didn't do a lot of wrong things, but there were missed opportunities there.Tierney asked how much is due to OL or WRs not getting open? And where are you about Giants making a financial commitment to Jones?Banks said he thinks evaluation is ongoing. People say its hard to evaluate Jones because he doesn't have good players, but Banks thinks it's actually easier. You cook with the ingredients that you have. Goes back to the Slayton play in the 4th Q - Jones didn't make a bad play, but he didn't take the shot. Walk-in TD vs keeping the drive alive.He didn't make a bad decision, but he didn't make the best decision. Coaches will go back and look at film and say "we called this play because we thought it was there, and it was there." Yes, crowd noise and inconsistent WRs, but QBs in the NFL have to make great decisions.Still, 7 3/4 games of good football vs. 1 Q of bad. Also not sure what's available next year. Only 2 QBs in draft that are franchise guys and if Giants keep winning they will be out of contention for them. Doesn't think a good UFA will be available because they are all on winning teams. He thinks SF will stick with Garappolo. Link - ( New Window