WFAN, Tiki and Tierney - Carl Banks re: Daniel Jones

Didn't see this posted. Banks has some iInteresting (and surprising, IMO) takes on Daniel Jones against Seattle. It's pretty similar to what Sy said in his game review.
I linked the audio below, but here his my best effort to transcribe what Banks said:
Jones had his worst quarter of football in the 4th Q of all 7 3/4 games prior. His decision making was rushed, Seattle took away his ability to run and he didn't slow the game down to explore other options.
Here's and example: They were driving to get a score in 4th quarter, Slayton has a double move, he's clean off LOS and beat Woolen by at least 3 yards, it's a walk-in TD, a "shot" play, but Jones takes the 9 yarder to the TE for a first down.
The drive stays alive, the pass to the TE is not a bad play, but a TD ties or puts them within a score, and now they are playing the game on their terms.
Other instances in the 1st Q was the TE wheel route and Jones overshot it and the TE was wide open. If they score a TD on that play, it changes the dynamic of how Seattle plays offense.
But the 4th quarter stood out, the way he played you could tell he didn't slow the game down and didn't play it on the terms of a QB that is in total command. He didn't do a lot of wrong things, but there were missed opportunities there.
Tierney asked how much is due to OL or WRs not getting open? And where are you about Giants making a financial commitment to Jones?
Banks said he thinks evaluation is ongoing. People say its hard to evaluate Jones because he doesn't have good players, but Banks thinks it's actually easier. You cook with the ingredients that you have. Goes back to the Slayton play in the 4th Q - Jones didn't make a bad play, but he didn't take the shot. Walk-in TD vs keeping the drive alive.
He didn't make a bad decision, but he didn't make the best decision. Coaches will go back and look at film and say "we called this play because we thought it was there, and it was there." Yes, crowd noise and inconsistent WRs, but QBs in the NFL have to make great decisions.
Still, 7 3/4 games of good football vs. 1 Q of bad. Also not sure what's available next year. Only 2 QBs in draft that are franchise guys and if Giants keep winning they will be out of contention for them. Doesn't think a good UFA will be available because they are all on winning teams. He thinks SF will stick with Garappolo.
Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.
Pulling for him though.
People point to a million reasons why Jones has been tricky to evaluate and most point to his "surroundings".
It has become clear to me that Jones is a little harder to evaluate because his "sins" are of omission rather than commission.
It's easy to spot a QB playing poorly when he's fumbling a million times and throwing picks. It becomes more nuanced when in theory he's making good plays but not the best play or the play he's supposed to make.
Excellent analysis. My only caveat as I've said elsewhere is that I want to see what happens the rest of the season before making a final decision about Jones.
Confidence is a funny thing. It can ebb and flow and have a impact on decision making. They were really struggling and that takes a toll. No one more than the QB.
I don't really agree with the assessment on the WR's and I doubt you hear much of this from a QB. He had a new RT in. WR's have been in and out all year.
Plays will be missed every game. He missed some of the wrong ones.
He needs to play better.
Regroup and continue the evaluation.
I think he is correct on the QB's in college but I think it is one franchise guy. The others have big questions imv. But that's JS's job to figure out.
Cost of a QB versus performance is something JS is going to factor very strongly imv.
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks
Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.
Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking
No he isn't. He does say some things that are a little wacky or out there but more often than not he's close to the truth.
Jones didn't have a good game last Sunday. Shit happens. Just bounce back.
Does he miss deep shots because for two years he was told not to take those shots and protect the ball at all costs?
Is it because the current WRs so rarely get open deep that Jones just doesnt look anymore because he is often hurried due to our leaky interior OL and doesnt want to take a sack?
Can he reverse course from being told not to take shots/having crappy WRs and start taking those shots - that is the question
The other question that factors into saying "Jones isnt the guy" is who replaces him, since the draft options have disappointed in their collegiate seasons
+1.
I trust Schoen until I don't, but Taylor is not the level of QB that Jones is. Bills originally had the #21 pick (which I expect the Giants to be around, considering the harder 2nd half schedule). They traded Cordy Glenn (starting LT) and the #21 to get up to #12, and then the #12 and two 2s to move up to #7.
It's going to be hard for Schoen to pull off trades to get up high enough for a QB that would be the level of what the Bills had Allen rated as. And Schoen/Daboll would essentially be betting their careers on a rookie QB. They miss, and I don't see how they aren't toast. Buffalo is not NYC. Letting a QB go on a 10 or 11 win team (assuming obviously), trading a lot of draft capital (and maybe some players) to get up in the draft, and putting all your chips on a rookie QB like that is a lot.
Personally, I think the more prudent path would be to transition tag Jones,and draft a guy in the 1st or 2nd that they like and may be able to develop. Then, if you miss, it's not nearly as catastrophic. If you hit, you can trade Jones for a couple 2s or something.
I doubt
Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.
Confidence is a funny thing. It can ebb and flow and have a impact on decision making. They were really struggling and that takes a toll. No one more than the QB.
I don't really agree with the assessment on the WR's and I doubt you hear much of this from a QB. He had a new RT in. WR's have been in and out all year.
Plays will be missed every game. He missed some of the wrong ones.
He needs to play better.
Regroup and continue the evaluation.
I think he is correct on the QB's in college but I think it is one franchise guy. The others have big questions imv. But that's JS's job to figure out.
Cost of a QB versus performance is something JS is going to factor very strongly imv.
Agreed LoS. I think the interior pressure really had a lot to do with his lack of confidence this game. It's possible he just had a bad game, but there have been other missed plays in the other games. I still think he is a good QB to build around, because he is winning with not a lot around him. But I'll leave that for Schoen and Daboll to ultimately decide... lol
good point. I'm sure Daboll is working on this with Jones. We'll see if it's corrected sufficiently in the next 9 games.
you should tell him that
They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks
Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.
Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking
Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.
They already found him, its Jones. The difference between Hurts/Dak and Jones is the talent around them (ie OL and WRs)
Really insightful.
The above is based on 8 games or 32 quarters and reported here that he had one bad one.
Yes small sample size for this year, I agree, but if this keeps up I'd be hard pressed to throw the baby out with the bathwater. In fact most would say, "pay the man"!
I think if you go round 1 then Jones goes. If they see some guys they like with questions (probably big ones) you can take one in round 2-3. I also would try to start acquiring assets for another QB in the 2023-25 drafts if needed. Sometimes you never know when opportunity meets value.
But before all this let the season play out and continue the evaluation if the tag is worth it imv.
; not making bad decisions, but not making the best decisions. That is progress, but not taking us to the next level.
You can't even say it was due to not having time. He had a cleaner pocket than usual. And, the example Banks gave with Slayton in the 4th Q, on that play, Slayton is likely the first read, to be able to take take shot. So, he must have gone through progressions. He just didn't pull the trigger. Not a bad play, but not the TD we needed.
Banks articulated the problem with sound examples and verbiage. This is where I fall in terms if saying hebisnt a top 10 and not the guy that will elevate the team around him. He has the physical ability to make plays. Most of those plays this year have been with his legs and that is not all due to the WR and OL. Each week people here have been able to point to at least a few similar examples if missing wide open guys in his reads. Then there's the example of missing the shot he did take with Cager. You only get so many opportunities per game like that. Missing them early changes the game.
The good news is I think we have the right staff in place to help him continue to improve. He has the talent to be much better, in my opinion. He has 9 games to get closer to that ceiling.
Hopefully Schoen and co can make a determination as whether that's something they are willing to live with.
How can you ask the coaches and the team to design and practice a play for this specific purpose, see it work and then have your starting QB just totally miss a pass any competent college QB can complete? How?
If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.
Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.
If that was Tate or Sheppard he throws to them.
How can you ask the coaches and the team to design and practice a play for this specific purpose, see it work and then have your starting QB just totally miss a pass any competent college QB can complete? How?
Huge miss. Like the announcer said you throw a softball if you have to. My guess is the timing/familiarity is off with Cager who just came up. Jones should have accounted for that better.
The above is based on 8 games or 32 quarters and reported here that he had one bad one.
Yes small sample size for this year, I agree, but if this keeps up I'd be hard pressed to throw the baby out with the bathwater. In fact most would say, "pay the man"!
Sorry, but this is a ridiculous post.
First of all, no QB in NFL history (much less Jones) has ever operated at a 99.96% success rate though an 8 game stretch. No QB. Ever!
To suggest that Jones has been playing anywhere near that level this year is LOL funny. He's been good at times, average at other times and poor in spots.
And how could it possibly be relevant to compare how good Jones is at his job to how good we are at our jobs? And it's even less relevant to compare how good Jones is at playing QB to how any of us were as HS or college athletes.
If Jones ends up being the 25th best at what he does (playing QB) and most of us couldn't crack the top 100 in our chosen professions and were just average HS athletes, does that we're not allowed to criticize Jones when he plays poorly?
They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks
Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.
Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking
Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.
Don’t agree with Dak who has won nothing with much stronger supporting players. In his 7th year has one playoff win and comes up short against good defenses. Hurts is surrounded by great talent and is not accurate. Too early to evaluate.
Lol, what does he know, he’s only a Super Bowl winner and a NY GIANT LEGEND.
And he really needs to impress. Section125 had a good post in another thread where Duggan discussed how the Bills overachieved year 1 and still drafted Josh Allen a year later.
Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.
Pulling for him though.
I trust Schoen until I don't, but Taylor is not the level of QB that Jones is. Bills originally had the #21 pick (which I expect the Giants to be around, considering the harder 2nd half schedule). They traded Cordy Glenn (starting LT) and the #21 to get up to #12, and then the #12 and two 2s to move up to #7.
FWIW, That is what Sy tweeted with Duggan - Cordy Glenn traded to move up in addition to their #21 pick. Sy listed Thomas, Saquon, Jones and I think Dex as pieces that can be used to move up to a better draft slot if the QB Schoen wants is available.
That's just a game manager...and his stats scream game manager. You don't give a game manager $30 million. I think this is exactly what Schoen is thinking and why he won't commit.
His job is to build a Super Bowl winner, not a feel-good story that really isn't competitive in their own division. DJ isn't taking a team to a Suoer Bowl.
They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks
Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.
Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking
Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.
Don’t agree with Dak who has won nothing with much stronger supporting players. In his 7th year has one playoff win and comes up short against good defenses. Hurts is surrounded by great talent and is not accurate. Too early to evaluate.
Giants need to find their Hurts/Dak? I thought it was sick trolling.
I think that ultimately Jones will be back, most likely on a 1 year deal. The Giants draft a developmental QB and go from there. If a QB they like falls to them they will take him, if not we keep rolling wit Jones.
One thing has been proven, in a good scheme you can win with Jones even with sub par talent. Dont base every point on one game, it wasnt a good game but he wasnt the only reason we lost. If we replace Jones it really sends a bad message to the team in my opinion. Taking what looks like a playoff team and losing the most important player sets you up for some bad blood in the locker room. High risk is that the new QB isnt good or it takes a while to be good and you take a playoff team and cause issues in the locker room because now youre losing.
The smart play is to keep Jones until you find the guy. franchise him pay the premium and keep the team on a solid ground. See if you can develop a better QB with a drafted guy later in the draft. There will not be any FA options and the draft will cost a fortune.
Now if the wheels fall off in the 2nd half of the season and they miss the playoffs it makes it easy for them to replace Jones.
And he really needs to impress. Section125 had a good post in another thread where Duggan discussed how the Bills overachieved year 1 and still drafted Josh Allen a year later.
Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.
Pulling for him though.
I trust Schoen until I don't, but Taylor is not the level of QB that Jones is. Bills originally had the #21 pick (which I expect the Giants to be around, considering the harder 2nd half schedule). They traded Cordy Glenn (starting LT) and the #21 to get up to #12, and then the #12 and two 2s to move up to #7.
FWIW, That is what Sy tweeted with Duggan - Cordy Glenn traded to move up in addition to their #21 pick. Sy listed Thomas, Saquon, Jones and I think Dex as pieces that can be used to move up to a better draft slot if the QB Schoen wants is available.
Thomas? Uh, no. That would be beyond insane
I am not making excuses for Jones, what I am saying is if he went there and Slayton dropped it we would all be bitching that he didn't take the sure thing. We don't know the progression either. That is on the coaches to grade him.
And maybe he just didn't see him.
Either way, the play was successful anyway for a first down. Water under the bridge.
No real Te right now, 2 oline out, a bunch of 3/4 WRs playing ( or PS guys)
Options real limited to cook
My bottom line. We know jones isn’t gonna thrive in this environment
Question is is he a top half qb if you give him a solid, not spectacular, set of receivers and OLine solidifies as it gains experience and gets u one more solid IOL? I th8nk he can be solid enough in that environment
But it is a bit of a qb hell. He is a hard guy to walk away from because he is ultra competitive and u can see teammates like him
But you will always look for a top 10 qb when he is your guy
No way Taylor is are qb next yr, I think he has gone downhill and was adequate at best in his prime
I like his guts and running ability....but his decision making quickness and sight of the whole field is limited. It just is.
Watching Mahomes and Josh Allen.....they scan the whole field...even when pressured.
I saw Mariota look at two shorter WR's before seeing his third WR break free deep.....he threw the ball to him...alas it was overthrown....but he saw him break.
And he really needs to impress. Section125 had a good post in another thread where Duggan discussed how the Bills overachieved year 1 and still drafted Josh Allen a year later.
Taylor is signed to a 2 year deal I believe? My gut says they move on after this year.
Pulling for him though.
I trust Schoen until I don't, but Taylor is not the level of QB that Jones is. Bills originally had the #21 pick (which I expect the Giants to be around, considering the harder 2nd half schedule). They traded Cordy Glenn (starting LT) and the #21 to get up to #12, and then the #12 and two 2s to move up to #7.
FWIW, That is what Sy tweeted with Duggan - Cordy Glenn traded to move up in addition to their #21 pick. Sy listed Thomas, Saquon, Jones and I think Dex as pieces that can be used to move up to a better draft slot if the QB Schoen wants is available.
Thomas? Uh, no. That would be beyond insane
Schoen would officially lose me if he traded Thomas.
I do think he is trading Dex (I don't think they are paying another 100 million to a d linemen), Letting Jones walk, Tag and trading Barkley. Who knows who they like at QB? I heard Shaun King on Locked in Giants Podcast say Levis was playing himself out of the first round.
I think he's a good QB and still has a lot of growth within this system, with this staff, and within the offensive roster. I'm not going to jump off of a cliff after every bad game... lol. Every QB misses throws, every QB makes bad plays, every QB loses games. You could nitpick any player to death. My points above stand true. That said, again, I am happy to have him as of now. And if Schoen/Daboll decide to move on? I'll root for the next guy.
I think the Giants GM and HC know exactly what they have in Daniel Jones. I think the Giants GM and HC know exactly what they're looking for and want from their QB. I've been impressed with Daniel Jones this year but disappointed he doesn't take more "shots". I chalked that up to the WR group he is stuck with. I think the game slowing down for him and being a little more relaxed and sharp in the pocket still hasn't happened for him.
I remember this article from the OTA's and it makes me wonder that regardless what they say if the GM and HC are sold on Daniel Jones as their long term QB.
Especially in practice.
"Yeah, look, we want to make sure we protect the ball," Daboll said before the Giants' third on-field OTA practice on Thursday afternoon. "But again, you can't go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. If he's got a shot on the right read, let it go.
"There's going to be things that happen in every game. The defense is going to make a good play, there might be a tipped ball. We're going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose."
Reading between the lines of Banks comments it seems like the Giants are still waiting for Jones to "sling" it around..
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll wants QB Daniel Jones to 'turn it loose' - ( New Window )
I think this is a great point. I'd even go a step further and say that this is a good illustration of what distinguishes the difference between QB play that a team can win with, vs. QB play that a team wins because of.
There is absolutely no way to honestly consider a first down a bad play. But when it happens at the expense of a potential TD, there's still room for criticism and improvement.
I think he's a good QB and still has a lot of growth within this system, with this staff, and within the offensive roster. I'm not going to jump off of a cliff after every bad game... lol. Every QB misses throws, every QB makes bad plays, every QB loses games. You could nitpick any player to death. My points above stand true. That said, again, I am happy to have him as of now. And if Schoen/Daboll decide to move on? I'll root for the next guy.
So Carl Banks is coming out of the woodwork?
Or maybe not given the crappiness of our WR corp.
Being the starting QB on a 6-2 team shouldn't earn him a $30M+ extension. Making more impact plays in each game with his head/arm would.
Or maybe not given the crappiness of our WR corp.
I agree.
LOL'd at the "he had Slayton for a walk-in TD" as if there was such a thing. Slayton has caught TDs and they are almost always an adventure.
If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.
Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.
Skinner went over this pretty in depth on the All 22. It's clear that Slayton was the first option on that play. JOnes was clearly looking at Slayton. He didn't pull the trigger and I don't know why.
That being said, the instances of that happening this year are few and far between. DJ had a bad game. Oh well. All QBs do. He can bounce back. If he does, I doubt that one bad game will doom his fate with the Giants.
Or maybe not given the crappiness of our WR corp.
You can see from the All 22 he's looking right at Slayton. Skinner also pointed out that one of the reasons you know Slayton was the first option was because he ran a double move and usually only the first read will do that.
That's just bullshit. The bullets were flying for weeks prior to Seattle and Jones had to hit a lot of big throws that were often times tight window throws that were 2nd and 3rd reads.
Predictably, he has one bad game and all of the same tired generalizations get thrown around.
He had a bad game. If it continues, yes it's concerning. My bet, based on the weeks prior to Seattle, is that it won't
When the throws are there you have to let it go. This is going back to him either not seeing the field well enough or not reacting fast enough and that's what separates a career starter from a backup. Playing starting qb means making plays in tight opportunities. I'd rather he saw the open man and put the ball in play than not see it at all.
It's going to be interesting watching him go up against the Eagles, Vikings and Cowboys down the stretch. Not to take away what he did against the Ravens, Packers, etc., but this will be a different level of competition, the best of the conference. Obviously he'll be fighting an uphill battle due to overall team talent, but this is when you can really show what you're made of. I suspect how he performs will give Schoen and Daboll a clearer indication on whether he's the undisputed guy moving forward, or a placeholder until a better QB arrives.
Regarding Banks; it’s is interesting. Carl is an all time great Giant. He’s a company man’s company man. True blue all the way. If you listen to Carl closely you’ll get his opinion, but mostly by what he doesn’t say or by the questions he asks. But on the surface, I think at least, from CB you usually get the company line. Which is way this interview is interesting. Not exactly a ringing endorsement was it?
They are so valuable that the proven ones get $40-50 million year
And the top prospects don’t make it past the first few picks
Drafting a QB that can quickly (let alone ever) become a top 10 QB is difficult even when you pick at top of the draft. The Giants are not picking at the top of the draft.
Best case scenario for the Giants (other than DJ being the answer), they get very lucky and find someone they can develop at the spot they are picking
Agree on this. Giants need to find their Jalen Hurts/Dak Prescott.
Maybe they need to find their AJ Brown or Cee Dee Lamb.
Regarding Banks; it’s is interesting. Carl is an all time great Giant. He’s a company man’s company man. True blue all the way. If you listen to Carl closely you’ll get his opinion, but mostly by what he doesn’t say or by the questions he asks. But on the surface, I think at least, from CB you usually get the company line. Which is way this interview is interesting. Not exactly a ringing endorsement was it?
People see what they want to see when they want to just have their opinion confirmed by someone reputable to use as ammo online.
It's not a ringing endorsement. But if he said something glowy about Jones, as he absolutely has over the past 7 weeks, they will rush to quote him.
To me, he's always been all over the map on what's wrong, which maybe that's a product of "everything is broke" when a team/franchise has taken a turn for the worst (as we did).
Just seems you could never pin him down on what exactly the issue was.
we are talking about one play. He took the first down. The Read sequence is important.
If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.
Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.
Skinner went over this pretty in depth on the All 22. It's clear that Slayton was the first option on that play. JOnes was clearly looking at Slayton. He didn't pull the trigger and I don't know why.
Doesn't seem to compute because all we have been hearing is DJ is being given ONE read and if is not there - run or go to safety valve.
we are talking about one play. He took the first down. The Read sequence is important.
If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.
Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.
Skinner went over this pretty in depth on the All 22. It's clear that Slayton was the first option on that play. JOnes was clearly looking at Slayton. He didn't pull the trigger and I don't know why.
Doesn't seem to compute because all we have been hearing is DJ is being given ONE read and if is not there - run or go to safety valve.
Maybe that's what some on BBI are saying, but (sadly) I watch both Skinner's Film Review and much of Big Blue Banters. SKinner does through numerous plays on the All 22 and BBV goes through all of the plays, and both have pointed out numerous instances of Jones hitting 2nd, 3rd reads. Hell, Sanchez, who is a pretty decent analyst depsite being a crap QB, has pointed it out in the 2 games he's done.
I still think Joe & Dabs want their own QB, but I guess we're fixin' to find out.
The 1st loss and bad game, everyone who was already down on him would be out of the woodwork. Again. lol.
I think he's a good QB and still has a lot of growth within this system, with this staff, and within the offensive roster. I'm not going to jump off of a cliff after every bad game... lol. Every QB misses throws, every QB makes bad plays, every QB loses games. You could nitpick any player to death. My points above stand true. That said, again, I am happy to have him as of now. And if Schoen/Daboll decide to move on? I'll root for the next guy.
So Carl Banks is coming out of the woodwork?
I wasn't talking about Carl Banks. I was talking about some BBIers. Like you. Who will run what Banks said into the ground to prove your point that he needs to go and he ain't the guy. lol
We are a very well coached team with a stout D, zero octane O, and we have limited our mistakes. Same thing against Seattle. We just made a few mistakes - which is always going to happen. Jones was the same guy. Our scheme tricks didn't work as well like against the Bears.
I know I'm razzing you a bit, but I'm sure you understand what I'm saying.
I still think Joe & Dabs want their own QB, but I guess we're fixin' to find out.
^^
Actually if you watch it he doesn’t “miss” slayton. He chooses not to throw it to him. And yes it is hard to digest but he clearly sees him and chooses to pass it up. Slight difference but more accurate anyway.
I think it’s a bad decision. And probably the the wrong decision but clearly a choice he made. I’m sure he had to answer to the coaches on what the reason was. In the long run any qb has to pick spots to be aggressive and take shots.
It’s obvious that the TEAM has to pick there spots carefully. They cannot overcome mistakes etc and part of that is conservative play.
Daboll has said on many occasions Dj is making the right decisions and playing the way want him to / need him to
Again. I think he made the wrong decision there but to say he missed it is inaccurate
The result was in fact a first down.
Personally think calling this a “bad game”is an overstatement. It was bad in relation to the last few - which were essentially flawless in what he was being asked to do. He missed some reads and some throws as happens to aEvery Qb every week.
They had a chance to win in the 4th despite 2 brutal special teams turnovers.
Jones and Barkley both need to have superb games every week to give the team a chance.
The evaluation goes on
Stroud, Young, Levis, and the guy I am frothing at the mouth over, Hendon Hooker, who to me is the whole package. Closest thing to Josh Allen in this draft is Hooker for me, at this very early point.
Never liked the Jones pick but he has played well this year and the coaches have been masterful in how they use him. He may never be an All-Pro but he is serviceable and with all the holes on this team I would absolutely not consider trading assets to move up for any of the QBs coming out other than possibly Stroud.
Because Jones’ accuracy is inconsistent and he knows it.
If a guy gets half a step, that's open and you have to uncork the throw most of the time.
Because Jones’ accuracy is inconsistent and he knows it.
Agree. I've consistently held his accuracy is a problem, to hoots and hollers on the board.
Those guys also make big plays. Lots of them.
If a guy gets half a step, that's open and you have to uncork the throw most of the time.
Because Jones’ accuracy is inconsistent and he knows it.
Maybe, hard for me to say. I can tell you that miss to Cager was tough to call it inaccurate. You could see DJ saw him, but even live you could see Cager vary his speed after he got open. He clearly wasn't sure where the pass would go, and he wasn't sure whether to speed up or slow up a bit. DJ just launched the pass as if he was running full speed. It may still have been a miss but that's what I saw. If I'm being honest, I was more concerned with what made him decide to not pull the trigger on the pass to Slayton later in the game, rather hitting the TE. There was a safety not all that far from Slayton, but it seems like a throw he should have made.
If Slayton isn't the first read on the play, and he see's the guy open. He takes it, moving the ball. If he moves off the TE for the WR and he's not open.. thats a problem.
Its tough to make those calls, its a bit nitpicky. He has room to grow for sure. But he was taking some real shots back there, and don't blame him for taking the money in the bank.
Nail on the head.
Stroud, Young, Levis, and the guy I am frothing at the mouth over, Hendon Hooker, who to me is the whole package. Closest thing to Josh Allen in this draft is Hooker for me, at this very early point.
It would be instructive to know how much input Daboll had in the drafting of Allen for Buffalo. Daboll just got there in January as the new OC. Who was it in Buffalo who said "trade up and get Allen?"
We are all assuming Daboll had big influence in that, and we know he helped develop Allen. But was it Daboll who saw Allen's tape and said "Yes, get this guy". Was it Schoen?
The big issue is the Giants have to decide on Jones well before the draft, so there is no guarantee they can draft their guy
When I play Madden.
1) It's a hard league
2) There's a pigeon hole principle, hit 'em where they ain't
Honestly, I don't think that drops are a big deal - I don't think they occur often enough in the NFL to be statistically significant. But at the same time, I don't think that Slayton belongs in a starting lineup in the NFL, and neither did the Giants front office until they ran out of options.
They see the ball a lot so they get opportunities to make up for drops and usually do.
1) It's a hard league
2) There's a pigeon hole principle, hit 'em where they ain't
This is complete bullshit. Joe Montana himself said "hey, sometimes you have to throw to a guy that's covered."