Would You Trade Leonard Williams to Move Up for a QB?

Piggybacking on the discussion of Buffalo trading Cordy Glenn as part of their journey to get Josh Allen.
2023 is the final year of his current contract, it will be his 9th NFL season, and he's wearing down a bit.
A trade could also net 12M in cap savings, the Giants could put towards keeping Lawrence.
If the Giants end up picking in the low 20s, I can squint and see a path to get into the top 7-10.
That means that the team trading for him would be almost forced to renegotiate a deal to make the cap hit palatable and avoid trading a high pick for a one year rental. Given the history of the player refusing to agree to cap friendly deals, there is an almost zero percent chance that a team with a high pick (and therefore a lot of needs) is going to want to deal with that.
But based on what I think Joe Schoen knows, yes.
Yes, there's a high likelihood the Giants would need to eat some of his salary to move him.
I would agree. But lemme' qualify that and say I'll wait till the combine.
I can't believe this wouldn't be near unanimous.
But, then again, BBI only wants "sure things". Which is a big bowl of dumb...
Not sure another team is giving up what it would take to move up in the draft for a 1yr rental at 18M. They could always extend him but they better not pull a gettleman and make the trade without having a contract agreed to already.
I think the hypothetical is trading Williams and our first to move up
Throw in Ximines...or even Ojulari?
Obviously to get the QB right you easily trade an older DT that will be off the books the year after.. I’m just not sure what LW is equivalent to trade wise in the draft.
QB draft inflation will move Levis up, but how far?
And there are plenty of teams picking top 10 that need QBs
Just stop.
Jones needs a few receivers. That’s it.
I couldn’t agree more.
For some others -- probably.
I'm just not sold on this team overall. But I never thought 6-2 was possible. As the season progresses and we prove to be not very good then yes a rebuild is in order.
Though I was wrong about 6-2 - it's why I wait. They could continue to surprise and just wind up performing well.
Just stop.
Jones needs a few receivers. That’s it.
Then why wasn’t his 5th year option picked up. I don’t understand why so many posters just put their head in the sand and ignore the actions of the front office/coaching staff?
Quote:
He delivers the ball accurately, he can run and he is becoming a leader.
Just stop.
Jones needs a few receivers. That’s it.
Then why wasn’t his 5th year option picked up. I don’t understand why so many posters just put their head in the sand and ignore the actions of the front office/coaching staff?
The reason why you don't understand is that you are doing the thing you claim others are doing.
They didn't give Jones a 5th year because they wanted to see what he could do this year.
If you are going to keep burying your head in the sand with this simple basic fact, then ofc you are going to remain clueless. Don’t blame other posters because you're clueless.
If Jones talent was that obvious, there would be no “wait and see” needed. Schoen & Daboll had 3 years of tape on Jones and they declined the option. Right now, the 5th year option looks like a bargain compared to the franchise tag. That decision was crucial.
Jones might be back or the Giants may draft a QB and trade up. We don’t know, but the OP brings up an intriguing option yet people on here get upset about it. I don’t get that.
If Jones talent was that obvious, there would be no “wait and see” needed. Schoen & Daboll had 3 years of tape on Jones and they declined the option. Right now, the 5th year option looks like a bargain compared to the franchise tag. That decision was crucial.
Jones might be back or the Giants may draft a QB and trade up. We don’t know, but the OP brings up an intriguing option yet people on here get upset about it. I don’t get that.
I love this "none of us know." We're discussing. But to take your bias pov is certainly not an option for those of that agree with SY with his “wait and see” implications.
C'mon face it you either hate Jones or vastly dislike him. SO you are always going to look at things negatively. And that is the make believe story you've done here. Have they said anything other than wait for the season to end? They haven’t. Instead you make up a make believe story.
You and many others on here have a negative view of Jones. So ofc if there is an opportunity to view Jones negatively, you're going to do it.
One point I think you need to read it came from SY. Apparently you’ve buried your head in the sand and ignored him. So for those of us that agree with Sy with his prior postgame analysis after Dallas, we would actually laugh at your make believe story, wouldn't we? So when you made your initial comment that you stated "You don't understand." Well ofc you don't. That's the point. And you're never going to ever want to understand unless Jones plays like Allen/Mahomes. And that’s not going to happen.
But here is the quote form SY after Dallas. He refers to "A positive pile." A "positive pile" implies "wait and see." (And not mention in 1st or 2nd week SY made a comment "He can do it." These are “wait and see” type of statements. And your counter is just as a I pointed =out- you "bury your head in the sand."
https://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2022/09/28/game-review-dallas-cowboys-23-new-york-giants-16/
"I actually put this game in the “positive pile” when thinking about where his status will reside in January."
That's right--I said it.
I am prepared to FIGHT anyone who disagrees.
I think you would need Thomas, Dex or Saquon(assume we re-sign). Both Thomas and DL are on rookie contracts. So the team they traded with would be getting 1st round talent. If the Giants were at #20, that should get them to 8 or so, with AT or DL, probably higher with AT.
Why pack a bunch of draft choices for the 3rd or 4th QB in the first round who might turn into a sack of shit when you have a QB who probably just needs a supporting cast (WR and interior OL)
Tis funny. It's a constant debate whether LW is worth his contract. Now it's a debate whether it's worth it to shed his contract AND pick up draft capital.
LW is worth having on the team. He will be hard to match, or upgrade. Dumping him means having to replace him. But his contract is too high. Dunno if better value is out there this year, but I think it is easier to find a better value replacement than it is to find a QB you're happy with.
DJ is worth having on the team, but I think you want more at the position. His price may be too high. I presume the 'would you' is predicated on DJ having maxed out, not improving to the end of the season.
Should the stars align where a better prospect than DJ is available, it's a no-brainer to go for him. I don't think it's all that difficult to find a better prospects than DJ, but maybe not this year, maybe not within reach. That's the hard part of the equation.
Either Jones is the guy or it is time to move on. Why commit to $25/$30 mill per year or likely more if Jones is just a stop gap. Tyrod Taylor is the stop gap at $5 mill, already here and in place. Why would you waste big money that can be used to re-up DL, X, Love, Thomas and maybe a few others to keep them in house while developing a new cheaper QB that will likely be better than Jones?
Hedging is wasting time and money. If Jones is not they guy, shake his hand, say thank you and move on.
Really? After this 6-2 start you still believe it takes 3 years to build a good NFL team? What league are you watching?
No way this happens "Andrew Thomas - Gettleman pick. I can see them moving him before his rookie deal is up."
A LT that you can put on an island are not easy to come by. Unless he has injuries the next two years he is a cornerstone.
We only have 1 player on the team I'd really have to think about trading for a franchise QB and that's Thomas.
For everyone complaining about Jones' decisionmaking in years past, Levis looks worse.
As far as Hooker, how anyone can project him in that funky offense is beyond me. The numbers are gaudy, but the offense is so tricked and the fact that Hooker was very average prior to UT, I tend to think his numbers are a product of the system.
So in the end, it's only Stroud and he'll be the first pick in the draft and it would take LW and probably 4 picks to get that done, so the discussion is moot.
Giants would be terrible, just needed to show some growth
Jets would be terrible, just needed to show some growth (me)
Eagles and especially Hurts, were overrated
Seattle would be terrible (me)
There are others but I think those are the main 4, two of which I definitely thought were going to be true. But every single year there are 3 or 4 surprises and why people think that can't ever be the Giants is strange.
I don’t buy that. If the Chargers fired their GM/HC, would the new regime not pick up Herbert’s option because they never worked together?
Schoen isn't Gettleman "let me move out all the guys the previous guy drafted to make myself look good". Thomas definitely isn't going anywhere and Lawrence likely isn't either.
Giants would be terrible, just needed to show some growth
Jets would be terrible, just needed to show some growth (me)
Eagles and especially Hurts, were overrated
Seattle would be terrible (me)
There are others but I think those are the main 4, two of which I definitely thought were going to be true. But every single year there are 3 or 4 surprises and why people think that can't ever be the Giants is strange.
Bengals and Rams were almost shoe ins to be Super Bowl contenders again. I don’t think anyone thought Green Bay would actually lose the division (except me a Vikings to win the north and NFC bettor).
Schoen looks to be a good young GM, but he isn't a magician.
Lol what
However, he's playing the best football of his career right now and to say that doesn't matter at all (you didn't say that explicitly but why else default to the 5th year option argument) is pretty strange.
They are going to have a full season of data to base their decision off of. Its more important data than what they had heading into this season.
Paying a 3-4 DE north of $20M isn't a wise cap allocation. Been saying it since they traded for him, and I really do like LW a great deal. There's just better positions to spend the money on, including on the Giants right now.
However, he's playing the best football of his career right now and to say that doesn't matter at all (you didn't say that explicitly but why else default to the 5th year option argument) is pretty strange.
They are going to have a full season of data to base their decision off of. Its more important data than what they had heading into this season.
We are on the same page then. I just think it’s still up in the air with Jones. My main point was that I disagree with posters who felt it was outrageous that Schoen may look to trade up for a QB. I actually think it is very possible.
Agreed nobody knows what a team is going to be year to year. Hell, after two weeks everyone thought Jacksonville might have figured it out.
The GM and HC have earned my confidence since the day they were hired. But in 2022 IMO they are playing with house money. They declined Jones' option, picked up Lawrence's option. Barkley is playing on his 5th year option. They had very little cap room to spend on FA's. They had no exceptions record wise to live up to. Those somewhat easy decisions gave them 2022 to see what they have on the roster.
2023 is going to very different. Huge decisions that will impact the next 3-5 years will have to be made from late January to early March 2023.
What to do at QB?
What to do with Barkley?
Do they pay Lawrence?
Love, Thomas, Adoree, etc. extensions?
How much cap money does that leave for FA's?
Daboll and staff have schemed the Giants into a 6-2 record and a likely playoff birth. I’m not sure why people think they couldn’t do that with a rookie QB and a lot of money to spend in free agency. The supporting cast is going to be a lot better next year. Jones is already a limited passer that they’ve schemed into adequate, they’ll be able to do similar with a rookie.
This has to be the stupidest post I ever read on BBI ever. So you trade the best LT in the game because you didn't pick him...... if JS does then he shouldn't be gm.
Which ones?
A QB is the most important position on the team to get right.
Paying a 3-4 DE north of $20M isn't a wise cap allocation. Been saying it since they traded for him, and I really do like LW a great deal. There's just better positions to spend the money on, including on the Giants right now.
This.
A QB is the most important position on the team to get right.
Because you should maintain awareness that your conviction may not be right. A top 5 QB pick has about a 50% chance of being better than Jones. Sure, you can get Josh Allen there. You can also get Sam Darnold, Ryan Leaf or Baker Mayfield. So sure, if you are picking there, or can move up for a reasonable price, go for it. But there is a limit in how much you pay for a lottery ticket. Look at it this way. Your odds of getting a star QB at the beginning of the 1st round are about 50%; about 25% later in the first. How much do you give up to improve your odds?
Projecting to the future is also an element which becomes difficult. LW's getting up there, so if he's an 8 right now, what will he be in 2 years versus a QB who would be a 9 in 2 years?
This has been the Patriots way for many many years
You should trade up for a QB only if you're in full bloom love with a Hand of God QB prospect.
Yes. Absolutely.
Yes. Absolutely.
Best answer. Probably won’t happen but it’s a no brainer if it could
What pattern? Other than Bradberry and Toney, you’re making a bunch of assumptions. They are NOT moving Thomas, he’s one of the best OLT’s in the game. I could see them moving on from Jones and SB, but not because they were DG picks, but because Jones isn’t good enough, and they don’t prioritize RB enough to give SB a big payday.
Why pack a bunch of draft choices for the 3rd or 4th QB in the first round who might turn into a sack of shit when you have a QB who probably just needs a supporting cast (WR and interior OL)
Agreed.
If this front office and coach isn't convinced hes good enough they'll go find a player that does what they want on the field. They won't pay to keep him just because picking a QB is difficult. That's being bad at GMing. That simple.
I believe the Eagles made two trade ups for Wentz as well.
I agree with you about trading up if things can be improved and ofc if they can get team friendly deal too. The next 9 games matter in all of this but always under any circumstance looking to improve is most important.
But - just curious with your 1st reply on this thread
"I don’t understand why so many posters just put their head in the sand and ignore the actions of the front office/coaching staff?"
So we are in agreement that when you say you were pro-Jones and yet making the comment about the Giants not extending Jones - you are basically saying there was/ and still is no decision on Jones and it always has bene wait and see this year, -- am I right?
Because if so I'm 100% in agreement and it's exactly how I've felt.
They traded him to a 7-9 Bengals team who seemingly felt a veteran lineman was a useful addition and felt it was worth moving back 9 spots.
I do think the Giants would probably need to eat some of Williams's salary to make him attractive. They could eat 6M of his salary, and still net a 6M savings on 2023.
If the Giants can get into the low 10s, they'll be in striking distance if a QB they want is available.
My first comment was in response to plato (11:27) and Ralph C (11:56). I felt there responses completely dismissed the OP.
Even so, it's worth doing for 2 reasons. 1) you need a good QB to be consistently successful (in the vast majority of case) and 2) it doesn't matter that much if the QB is worse than Jones. Jones isn't good enough anyway and the production he delivers can be easily replaced by any number of fallback plans.
Your #2 refutes your #1.
If you move on from Jones, you move on in hopes of getting a better QB. It is a bit silly to say that Jones can be replaced easily - no he cannot - unless yo just want him gone. The only plan to replace Jones successfully is to draft a QB with higher up side. That is it. And it is not that easy. If it were, about half the QBs in the NFL would be gone after this season.
Yes they can drop Jones and go with Tyrod for a year or so until they draft a QB. The production will be close, but not better.
The value of good QB is 10-fold that of good interior DL.
The overrating of rostered NYG players has always been a curious aspect of this fan board.
