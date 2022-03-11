Would You Trade Leonard Williams to Move Up for a QB? christian : 11/3/2022 9:26 pm

Piggybacking on the discussion of Buffalo trading Cordy Glenn as part of their journey to get Josh Allen.



2023 is the final year of his current contract, it will be his 9th NFL season, and he's wearing down a bit.



A trade could also net 12M in cap savings, the Giants could put towards keeping Lawrence.